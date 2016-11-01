LG телевизори 2017

These non-compliant streams are considered deprecated by the industry and are not supported.

Only streams compliant to SMPTE 421M VC-1 standard are supported. Some WMVA streams were developed before the VC-

odecs should not be found within an ASF file. Non MS Codecs within ASF are not supported.

ASF is a MS container format. Anything other than MS Codecs should not be found within an ASF file. Non MS Codecs within ASF are not supported

Please note that a FourCC value of DIV4 is not a DivX 4 stream, but in fact, a DivX 3.11 stream. DivX 4 streams have a FourCC value of DIVX.

The resolution supported is chip dependent with earlier chips supporting up to SD resolutions (480i) and newer chips supporting up to HD (720p/1080i)

MPEG-4 ASP support does not include global motion compensation or quarterpel motion estimation. Streams using this syntax are not supported.

The resolution supported is chip dependent with earlier chips supporting up to SD resolutions (480i) and newer chips supporting up to HD (720p/1080i)

MPEG-4 ASP support does not include global motion compensation or quarterpel motion estimation. Streams using this syntax are not supported.

ode to attempt to handle AVC within AVI files but some streams will work and others will not.

AVC within AVI files is not officially supported. It is well known in the industry that there are technical issues which make AVC is ill-suited for AVI encapsulation. This creates problems for compliance and interoperability. That is why it is known and recommended for AVC content to be put into other file containers such MP4 and MKV. There is

Most of the MKV content available is encoded by the open source x264 Codec, the default configuration labels streams as Level 5.0 (e.g. highest level), the video decoder only supports up to Level 4.1 and does it

Only streams compliant to SMPTE 421M VC-1 standard are supported. Encapsulation must abide by SMPTE RP227 specification

Note that these file extensions do not uniquely specify whether the contents are TS, PS or ES. These files are supported only if the decoder is configured properly for TS, PS or ES. The decoder needs to know this information and will not determine it on its own. See other rows for support information.

MPEG-4 Part 2

mp4v

YES

YES

MPEG-4 ASP support does not include global motion compensation or quarterpel motion estimation. Streams using this syntax are not supported.



Motion compensation describes a picture in terms of the transformation of a reference picture to the current picture. The reference picture may be previous in time or even from the future. When images can be accurately synthesized from previously transmitted/stored images, the compression efficiency can be improved.



Quarter Pixel Motion Search Precision (QPEL): Basically most MPEG-4 Codecs by default detect motion between two frames down to half a pixel (HalfPel). Now with QuarterPel you can detect motion that is only a quarter of a pixel per frame, effectively doubling precision!

practically this means that you will get a much sharper image with QPEL .



Global Motion Compensation (GMC):

GMC detects if there is an amount of motion big parts of the frame have in common. If that’s the case GMC kicks in, using a single motion vector for all similar parts of the frame instead of multiple ones. Practically this helps saving bits when panning, zoom or rotation occurs (depending on how good the GMC implementation is/offered warp points), bits which than can be used somewhere else, for example where they bring more sharpness.