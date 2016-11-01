LG телевизори 2017

|LG Oled UHD TV 2016 - european models
|Product
Serie
|UHD
Premium
Certificate
_____
|Dolby
Vision
Certificate
__________
|
HDR ________________
|
Videopanel ______________________
|Backlight
___________________
Dimming
|
Color Space____________________________
|Contrast ,
White & Black level
__________________
|Viewing Angle
_____________
|Input Lag
__________
|
Networks__________________
|
Ports___________________________
|
SoC_________
Platform
Software
OS
|
Tuner_________________
|Product
|G6V
77", 65"
|Yes
|Dynamic optimization scenes via Dolby Vision technology VS10
|HDR10 compatible
(SMPTE-Standards
ST2084 и ST2086)
77" - max 744cd/m2
65" - max 640cd/m2
|OLED (WRGB 10bit)
LG Display
(Triple anti-reflective coating)
|No
|77"DCI P3 - 9 %
65"DCI P3 - 94.14%
|75" -
65" - 10000000:1
150cd/m2 / 0.00cd/m2
|77" -
65" -
|77"- 3
65"- 33.6ms
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac
Wi-Fi Direct
WiDi
Miracast
DLNA
|4 x HDMI2.0 (ARC,CEC,MHL)
1 x Satelite in(Main:F-type,female)
1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
1 x Component in(shared with composite)
1 x RS232C(Mini Jack)
1 x Antena (RF) (Female)
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x CI+1.3
2 x USB 2.0
1 x USB 3.1 HID controller
Compatibility-mouse/keyboard
|-
Quad Core
-
webOS 3.0
|Dual tuners
DVB -T/ T2/C/S/S2
with PVR and PIP function
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
HEVC
|G6V
|E6V
65", 55"
|Yes
|Dynamic optimization scenes via Dolby Vision technology VS10
|HDR10 compatible
(SMPTE-Standards
ST2084 и ST2086)
65" - max 640cd/m2
55" - max 596cd/m2
|OLED (WRGB 10bit)
LG Display
(Double anti-reflective coating)
|No
|65" DCI P3 - 9 %
55" DCI P3 - 96.46%
|65" -
55" -
|65" -
55" - 166°(cone)
|65"- 3
55"- 34.1ms
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac
Wi-Fi Direct
WiDi
Miracast
DLNA
|4 x HDMI2.0 (ARC,CEC,MHL)
1 x Satelite in(Main:F-type,female)
1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
1 x Component in(shared with composite)
1 x Antena (RF) (Female)
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x CI+1.3
2 x USB 2.0
1 x USB 3.1 HID controller
Compatibility-mouse/keyboard
|-
Quad Core
-
webOS 3.0
|Dual tuners
DVB - T/T2/C/S/S2
with PVR and PIP function
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
HEVC
|E6V
|C6V
(curved)
65", 55"
|?
|Dynamic optimization scenes via Dolby Vision technology VS10
|HDR10 compatble
(SMPTE-Standards
ST2084 и ST2086)
65" - max
55" - max
|OLED (WRGB 10bit)
Curved
LG Display
|No
|65" DCI P3 - 9 %
55" DCI P3 - 9 %
|65" -
55" -
|65" -
55" -
|65"-
55"-
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac
Wi-Fi Direct
WiDi
Miracast
DLNA
|3 x HDMI2.0 (ARC,CEC,MHL)
1 x Satelite in(Main:F-type,female)
1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
1 x Component in(shared with composite)
1 x Antena (RF) (Female)
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x CI+1.3
2 x USB 2.0
1 x USB 3.1 HID controller
Compatibility-mouse/keyboard
|-
Quad Core
-
webOS 3.0
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
HEVC
|C6V
|B6V
65", 55"
|No
|Dynamic optimization scenes via Dolby Vision technology VS10
|HDR10 compatible
(SMPTE-Standards
ST2084 и ST2086)
65" - max
55" - max
|OLED (WRGB 10bit)
LG Display
|No
|65" DCI P3 - 9 %
55" DCI P3 - 9 %
|65" -
55" -
|65" -
55" -
|65"-
55"-
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac
Wi-Fi Direct
WiDi
Miracast
DLNA
|3 x HDMI2.0 (ARC,CEC,MHL)
1 x Satelite in(Main:F-type,female)
1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
1 x Component in(shared with composite)
1 x Antena (RF) (Female)
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x CI+1.3
2 x USB 2.0
1 x USB 3.1 HID controller
Compatibility-mouse/keyboard
|-
Quad Core
-
webOS 3.0
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
HEVC
|B6V
|LG LCD Super UHD TV 2016 - european models
|Product
|UHD
Premium
_____
|Dolby
Vision
_____
|HDR
_____________
|Videopanel
______________________
|Backlight
___________________
Dimming
|Color Space
____________________________
|Contrast &
Black level
_______________
|Viewing Angle
____________
|Input Lag
_____
|Networks
__________________
|Ports
___________________
|SoC
Platform
Software
OS
_____
|Tuner
______________
|Product
|UH980V
95"
|No
|Yes
VS10
|HDR10
|95"- IPS, 10-bit, 120/100Hz
Quantum Dots
|Direct Led (W-Led)
Local Dimming
|95" -
|95" -
|95" -
|95" -
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac
Bluetooth
Wi-Fi Direct
WiDi / Miracast
DLNA
|3 x HDMI2.0 (ARC,CEC,MHL)
1 x Satelite in(Main:F-type,female)
1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
1 x Component in(shared with composite)
1 x Antena (RF) (Female)
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x CI+1.3
2 x USB 2.0
1 x USB 3.1 HID controller
Compatibility-mouse/keyboard
|-
Quad Core
-
webOS 3.0
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
HEVC
|UH950V
95"
|LG LCD UHD TV 2016 - european models
|Product
|UHD
Premium
_____
|Dolby
Vision
_____
|HDR
_____________
|Videopanel
______________________
|Backlight
_______________________
Dimming
|Color Space
____________________________
|Contrast &
Black level
_______________
|Viewing Angle
____________
|Input Lag
_____
|Networks
__________________
|Ports
___________________
|SoC
Platform
Software
OS
_____
|Tuner
______________
|Product
|UH950V
86", 65", 55"
|No
|Yes
VS10
|HDR10
|AS-IPS, 10-bit (true)
, 120/100Hz + BLS
Quantum Dots
|86" - Edge Led (W-Led)
65" - Edge Led (W-Led)
55" - Edge Led (W-Led)
Local Dimming
|86"- DCI P3 - /Rec.2020 -
65" -
55" -
|86" -
65" -
55" -
|86" -
65" -
55" -
|86" -
65" -
55" -
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac
Bluetooth
Wi-Fi Direct
WiDi / Miracast
DLNA
|3 x HDMI2.0 (ARC,CEC,MHL)
1 x Satelite in(Main:F-type,female)
1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
1 x Component in(shared with composite)
1 x Antena (RF) (Female)
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x CI+1.3
2 x USB 2.0
1 x USB 3.1 HID controller
Compatibility-mouse/keyboard
|-
Quad Core
-
WebOS 3.0
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
HEVC
|UH950V
86", 65", 55"
|UH850V
75", 65", 60", 55", 49"
|No
|Yes
VS10
|HDR10
65"- max - 315cd/m2
55"- max - 360cd/m2
|75"- AS-IPS, 8-bit+Hi-FRC
65"- AS-IPS, 8-bit+Hi-FRC
60"- AS-IPS, 8-bit+Hi-FRC
55"- AS-IPS, 8-bit+Hi-FRC
120/100Hz + BLS
Quantum Dots
|75" -
65" - Edge Led below(W-Led)
60" - Edge Led below(W-Led)
55" - Edge Led below(W-Led)
49" -
Vertical Dimming
55" - 12 zones
|75" -
65" -
60" -
55"- DCI P3 - 85% /Rec.2020 - 62%
49" -
|75" -
65" -
60" -
55"- native - 920:1
ANSI 1188:1,
white-99.8cd/m2
black-0.084cd/m2
|75" -
65" -
60" -
55" - 35° (cone)
49" -
|-
-
-
-
-
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac
Bluetooth
Wi-Fi Direct
WiDi / Miracast
DLNA
|3 x HDMI2.0 (ARC,CEC,MHL)
1 x Satelite in(Main:F-type,female)
1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
1 x Component in(shared with composite)
1 x Antena (RF) (Female)
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x CI+1.3
2 x USB 2.0
1 x USB 3.1 HID controller
Compatibility-mouse/keyboard
|-
M16+F16
Quad Core
WebOS 3.0
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
HEVC
|UH850V
75", 65", 60", 55", 49"
|UH780V
UH770V
65", 60", 55", 49"
|No
|Yes
VS10
|HDR10
max - 287cd/m2
|65"- AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC
60"- AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC
55"- AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC
49"- AS-IPS, 8-bit
43"- AS-IPS, 8-bit
120/100Hz + BLS
Quantum Dots
|65" - Edge Led below(W-Led)
60" - Edge Led below(W-Led)
55" - Edge Led below(W-Led)
49" -
Vertical Dimming
|65" -
60" -
55"- DCI P3- 77.6% /Rec.2020-58%
49" -
|65" -
60" -
55"- ANSI 1153:1,
white-101.5cd/m2
black-0.088cd/m2
|65" -
60" -
55" - 35°(cone)
49" -
|65" -
60" -
55" - 57ms
49" -
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac
Bluetooth
Wi-Fi Direct
WiDi / Miracast
DLNA
|3 x HDMI2.0 (ARC,CEC,MHL)
1 x Satelite in(Main:F-type,female)
1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
1 x Component in(shared with composite)
1 x Antena (RF) (Female)
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x CI+1.3
2 x USB 2.0
1 x USB 3.1 HID controller
Compatibility-mouse/keyboard
|K2L
Quad Core
WebOS 3.0
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
HEVC
|UH770V
65", 60", 55", 49"
|UH750V
65", 55", 49", 43"
|No
|No
|HDR processing
(missing hardware for playback HDR)
|65"- AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC
55"- AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC
49"- AS-IPS, 8-bit
43"- AS-IPS, 8-bit
WRGB structure
60/50Hz
|65" - Edge Led (W-Led)
55" - Edge Led (W-Led)
49" -
43" -
Local Dimming
|65" -
55" - DCI P3 - 84%
49" -
43" -
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac
Bluetooth
Wi-Fi Direct
WiDi / Miracast
DLNA
|3 x HDMI2.0 (ARC,CEC,MHL)
1 x Satelite in(Main:F-type,female)
1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
1 x Component in(shared with composite)
1 x Antena (RF) (Female)
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x CI+1.3
2 x USB 2.0
1 x USB 3.1 HID controller
Compatibility-mouse/keyboard
|-
Quad Core
-
WebOS 3.0
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
HEVC
|UH750V
65", 55", 49", 43"
|UH700V
70"
|No
|No
|HDR processing
(missing hardware for playback HDR)
|70"- AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC
WRGB structure ??????
120/100Hz - ???
|70" - Edge Led (W-Led)
Local Dimming
|70"- DCI P3 - 84%
|70" -
|70" -
|70" -
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac
Bluetooth
Wi-Fi Direct
WiDi / Miracast
DLNA
|3 x HDMI2.0 (ARC,CEC,MHL)
1 x Satelite in(Main:F-type,female)
1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
1 x Component in(shared with composite)
1 x Antena (RF) (Female)
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x CI+1.3
2 x USB 2.0
1 x USB 3.1 HID controller
Compatibility-mouse/keyboard
|-
Quad Core
-
WebOS 3.0
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
HEVC
|UH700V
65", 55", 49", 43"
|UH660V
65", 55", 49", 43"
|No
|No
|HDR processing
(missing hardware for playback HDR)
|65"- AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC
55"- AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC
49"- AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC
43"- AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC
WRGB structure
60/50Hz
|65" - Edge Led (W-Led)
55" - Edge Led (W-Led)
49" - Direct Led (W-Led)
43" - Direct Led (W-Led)
Local Dimming
|65"- DCI P3 - 84%
55"- DCI P3 - 84%
49"- DCI P3 - 84%
43"-
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac
Bluetooth
Wi-Fi Direct
WiDi / Miracast
DLNA
|3 x HDMI2.0 (ARC,CEC)
1 x Satelite in(Main:F-type,female)
1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
1 x Component in(shared with composite)
1 x Antena (RF) (Female)
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x CI+1.3
2 x USB 2.0
Compatibility-mouse/keyboard
|-
Quad Core
-
WebOS 3.0
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
HEVC
|UH660V
65", 55", 49", 43"
|UH650V
65", 60", 55", 49", 43"
|No
|No
|HDR processing
(missing hardware for playback HDR)
|65"- AS-IPS, 8-bit
60"- AS-IPS, 8-bit
55"- AS-IPS, 8-bit
49"- AS-IPS, 8-bit
43"- AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC
WRGB structure
60/50Hz
|65" - Edge Led (W-Led)
60" - Edge Led (W-Led)
55" - Edge Led (W-Led)
49" - Direct Led (W-Led)
43" - Direct Led (W-Led)
|65"-
60"-
55"- DCI P3 - 84%
49"- DCI P3 - 84%
43"-
|65" -
60" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" -
60" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" -
60" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 n
802.11 ac
WiDi / Miracast
DLNA
Bluetooth
|3 x НDМІ2.0 (ARC,CEC,MHL)
Соmроnеnt іn 1 (ѕhаrеd wіth соmроѕіtе)
1 x RЅ232С (Міnі Јасk)
USB 2.0 x 2
1 x Antena (RF)
1 x CI+ 1.3
|-
Quad Core
-
WebOS 3.0
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
HEVC
|UH650V
65", 60", 55", 49", 43"
|UH630V
58", 50", 40"
|No
|No
|HDR processing
(missing hardware for playback HDR)
|58"- MVA, 8-bit
50"- MVA, 8-bit
40"- MVA, 8-bit
60/50Hz
|58" - Edge Led (W-Led)
50" - Edge Led (W-Led)
40" - Edge Led (W-Led)
|58" -
50" -
40" -
|58" -
50" -
40" -
|58" -
50" -
40" -
|58" -
50" -
40" -
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 n
802.11 ac
WiDi / Miracast
DLNA
Bluetooth
|3 x НDМІ2.0 (ARC,CEC,MHL)
1 x Соmроnеnt іn(ѕhаrеd wіth соmроѕіtе)
1 x RЅ232С (Міnі Јасk)
2 x USB 2.0
1 x Antena (RF)
1 x CI+ 1.3
|-
Quad Core
-
WebOS 3.0
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
HEVC
|UH630V
58", 50", 40"
|UH620V
65", 60", 55", 49", 43"
|No
|No
|HDR processing
(missing hardware for playback HDR)
|65"- S-IPS, 8-bit
60"- S-IPS, 8-bit
55"- S-IPS, 8-bit
49"- S-IPS, 8-bit
43"- S-IPS, 8-bit
WRGB structure
60/50Hz
|60" - Edge Led (W-Led)
55" - Edge Led (W-Led)
49" - Direct Led (W-Led)
43" - Direct Led (W-Led)
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
Wi-Fi (only 802.11 n)
WiDi / Miracast
WiFi Direct
DLNA
|HDMI x (HDCP2.2)
1- ARC,
1 - Compatible 4K@60p and HDR 422
---
1 x USB 2.0
|-
-
-
WebOS 3.0
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
HEVC
|UH620V
65", 60", 55", 49", 43"
|UH610V
65", 55", 49", 43"
|No
|No
|HDR processing
(missing hardware for playback HDR)
|65"-
55"-
49"-
43"- S-IPS, 8-bit
WRGB structure
60/50Hz
|65" -
55" - Edge Led (W-Led)
49" -
43" -
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
Wi-Fi (only 802.11.n)
WiDi / Miracast
DLNA
|3 x НDМІ2.0 (ARC,CEC,MHL)
Соmроnеnt іn 1 (ѕhаrеd wіth соmроѕіtе)
RЅ232С (Міnі Јасk)
2 x USB 2.0
|-
-
-
WebOS 3.0
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
HEVC
|UH610V
65", 55", 49", 49", 43"
|UH600V
65", 60", 55", 49", 43"
|No
|No
|No
|S-IPS, 8-bit
WRGB structure
60/50Hz
|65" - Edge Led (W-Led)
55" - Edge Led (W-Led)
49" - Edge Led (W-Led)
43" - Direct Led (W-Led)
|65" -
60" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" -
60" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" -
60" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" -
60" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
Wi-Fi (only 802.11.n)
WiDi / Miracast
DLNA
Bluetooth (only 49-65")
|3 x НDМІ2.0 (ARC,CEC,MHL)
1 x Соmроnеnt іn (ѕhаrеd wіth соmроѕіtе)
1 x RЅ232С (Міnі Јасk)
1 x USB 2.0
|-
-
-
WebOS 2.0
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
HEVC - only in 49-65"
|UH600V
65", 60", 55", 49"
|LG FHD & HDReady TV 2016 - european models
|Product
|UHD
Premium
_____
|Dolby
Vision
__________
|HDR
________________
|Videopanel
___________________
|Backlight
___________________
Dimming
|Color Space
_______________
|Contrast &
Black level
_______________
|Viewing Angle
_____________
|Input Lag
_____
|Networks
__________________
|Ports
___________________________
|SoC
Platform
Software
OS
_________
|Tuner
_________________
|Product
|LH660
55", 49", 43"
|No
|No
|No
|55"- IPS, 8-bit, 120/100Hz
|55" - Edge Led (W-Led)
49" -
43" - Direct Led (W-Led)
|55" -
49" -
43" -
|55" -
49" -
43" -
|55" -
49" -
43" -
|55" -
49" -
43" -
|Lan
Wi-Fi (only 802.11.n)
WiDi / Miracast
DLNA
|x HDMI 1.4
2 x USB 2.0
1 x Antena (RF)
1 x CI+ 1.3
|-
-
-
WebOS 3.0
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
HEVC
|LH660
55", 49", 43",
|LH640
55", 49", 43"
|No
|No
|No
|55"- IPS, 8-bit, ? Hz
|55" - Edge Led (W-Led)
49" - Direct Led (W-Led)
43" - Direct Led (W-Led)
|55" -
49" -
43" -
|55" -
49" -
43" -
|55" -
49" -
43" -
|55" -
49" -
43" -
|Lan
Wi-Fi (only 802.11.n)
WiDi / Miracast
DLNA
|x HDMI 1.4
2 x USB 2.0
1 x Antena (RF)
1 x CI+ 1.3
|-
-
-
WebOS 3.0
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
HEVC
|LH640
55", 49", 43"
|LH600
55", 49", 43", 32"
|No
|No
|No
|IPS,
8-bit
? Hz
|55" - Edge Led (W-Led)
49" - Direct Led (W-Led)
43" - Direct Led (W-Led)
32" - Direct Led (W-Led)
|55" -
49" -
43" -
32" -
|55" -
49" -
43" -
32" -
|55" -
49" -
43" -
32" -
|-
-
|Lan
Wi-Fi (only 802.11.n)
WiDi / Miracast
DLNA
|x HDMI 1.4
2 x USB 2.0
1 x Antena (RF)
1 x CI+ 1.3
|-
-
-
WebOS 3.0
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
HEVC
|LH600
55", 49", 43", 32"
|LH590
49", 43", 32"
|No
|No
|No
|IPS,
8-bit
60/50Hz
|
|
|
|
|-
-
-
|Lan
Wi-Fi (only 802.11.n)
WiDi / Miracast
DLNA
|x HDMI 1.4
2 x USB 2.0
1 x Antena (RF)
1 x CI+ 1.3
|-
-
-
WebOS 3.0
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
|LH590
49", 43", 32"
|LH570
49", 43", 32"
|No
|No
|No
|IPS,
8-bit
32" - 100Hz ??
60/50Hz
|32" - Direct Led (W-Led)
|
|
|
|-
-
-
|Lan
Wi-Fi (only 802.11.n)
WiDi / Miracast
DLNA
|x HDMI 1.4
2 x USB 2.0
1 x Antena (RF)
1 x CI+ 1.3
|WebOS 3.0
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
|LH570
49", 43", 32"
|LH560
|No
|No
|No
|IPS,
8-bit
60/50Hz
|
|
|
|
|-
|Lan
Wi-Fi (only 802.11.n)
WiDi / Miracast
DLNA
|x HDMI 1.4
2 x USB 2.0
1 x Antena (RF)
1 x CI+ 1.3
|-
-
-
WebOS 2.0
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
|LH560
|LH540
LH541
49", 43", 32"
|No
|No
|No
|IPS,
60/50Hz
|55" - Edge Led (W-Led)
49" - Edge Led (W-Led)
43" - Edge Led (W-Led)
|
|
|
|-
|
|x USB 2.0
1 x Antena (RF)
1 x CI+ 1.3
|-
-
-
No
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
|LH540
49", 43", 32"
|LH530
|No
|No
|No
|IPS,
8-bit
60/50Hz
|49" - Direct Led (W-Led)
|
|
|
|-
|
|1 x USB 2.0
1 x Antena (RF)
1 x CI+ 1.3
|
|
|LH530
|LH510
(LH5100)
49", 43", 32"
|No
|No
|No
|IPS,
8-bit
60/50Hz
|49"- Direct Led (W-Led)
43"- Direct Led (W-Led)
32"- Direct Led (W-Led)
|
|
|
|-
|
|1 x USB 2.0
1 x Antena (RF)
1 x CI+ 1.3
|-
-
-
No
|DVB-T/C
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
(43, 49" + T2/S2)
|LH510
|LH500
43", 32"
|No
|No
|No
|IPS,
8-bit
60/50Hz
|43"- Direct Led (W-Led)
32"- Direct Led (W-Led)
|
|
|
|-
|
|1 x USB 2.0
1 x Antena (RF)
1 x CI+ 1.3
|-
-
-
No
|DVB- T2/C
|LH500