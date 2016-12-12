Резултати от 1 до 8 от общо 8

Panasonic телевизори 2017

    Днес18:17 #1

    Panasonic телевизори 2017

    Всичко за Panasonic телевизори. Новите модели през 2016 година.
    Темата е за собственици с цел споделяне на проблеми и търсене на техните решения.

    Ако сега правите своя избор, посетете тема за избор на телевизори:
    Мнения и Избор на LCD / OLED телевизор
    Мнения и Избор на 3D телевизор
    Мнения и Избор на Ultra HD телевизор

    Линкове към старите теми
    Panasonic телевизори 2016
    Panasonic телевизори 2015
    Panasonic телевизори 2013 - 2014


    PANASONIC Corporation
    Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd.
    Panasonic е комбинация от думите Pan (гръцки: всичко) и Sonic (звук).
    VIERA е съкращение на Visual Era и е измислено от маркетолозите на компанията с цел да впечатлява потенциалните купувачи.


    История

    Коносуке Матсушита /Konosuke Matsushita 1894-1989/

    Коносуке Матсушита е роден като най-малкото дете в семейство на пет дъщери и трима сина, първите му години са били щастливи и безгрижни. Но щастието на семейството се обръща, когато детето е на четири и баща му изгубва имуществото си. В края на ноември 1904 г. майката качва девет годишният си син във влак на гара Кинокава за да го изпрати да си търси късмета в големия град .
    За да допринесе за подпомагането на семейството, Коносуке става чирак на хибачи (въглена пещ) магазин в Осака.
    След по-малко от една година, Коносуке намира нов магазин, където да чиракува. Магазинът е за продажба на велосипеди, които по това време са луксозни стоки, внесени от Великобритания. Магазинът за велосипеди също обработва малки метални предмети и той бързо се научил да използва струг и други инструменти. Коносуке прекарва пет години на тази работа.
    Той кандидатства за работа в Osaka Electric Light Company. Кариерата на Коносуке продължава да напредва в Osaka Electric Light, като бързо е повишен в по-добре платени позиции и на възраст от 22 г. той става инспектор - най-високият пост, на който техник може да се надява.
    Помнейки съвета на баща си за предимствата да е предприемач, той напуска сигурната добре платена работа на 15 юни 1917 за да създаде своя собствена малка фирма за производство.
    През годините фабриката създава много нови и уникални продукти под марката NATIONAL – велосипеден фар, иновативен радиоапарат, електрическа ютия, която успява да наложи чрез масовото производство въпреки високите цени на електроуредите по това време.
    През годините успехът и развитието на компанията продължава. "Бизнесът е в хората" е една от любимите поговорки на Коносуке. Той вярва в развитието на способностите на работниците си и открива Институт за Обучение на служителите в завода Kadoma, където комбинира изучаването на инженеринг и бизнес.
    Как да разчетем моделният префикс на телевизор Panasonic?
    пример- TX-50DXW734E
    T - телевизор
    X - континентално предназначение
    • X - Europe
    • H - Asia, Africa, Middle East, Oceania (Australia & New Zeeland)
    • C - Nord & South America

    50 - диагонален размер на екрана в инчове /1инч - 2,5 см/
    • 65" - 162,5 см
    • 60" - 150,0 см
    • 58" - 145,0 см
    • 55" - 137,5 см
    • 50" - 125,0 см
    • 49" - 122,5 см
    • 43" - 107.5 см
    • 42" - 105,0 см
    • 40" - 100,0 см
    • 39" - 97,5 см
    • 32" - 80,0 см

    D - година на модела
    • A - 2014
    • C - 2015
    • D - 2016
    • Е - 2017

    X - Резолюция (липсата на тази буква показва, че модела е HDReady - пример 32D300E)
    • X - ULTHRA HD (3840x2160)
    • S - FullHD (1920x1080)

    W - софтуерни регионални различия - модели с това обозначение като правило не се продават у нас
    • C - Швейцария
    • W - Германия
    • E - Белгия
    • N - Нидерландия
    • R - Русия и Украина (само 2 езика в менюто, няма PVR + измама с модела - техният DX800 това е нашият DX700 и т.н. по веригата)
    • F - Франция и Нидерландия
    • T - Австрия
    • M - Нидерландия
    • X - Нидерландия

    7 - Серия
    • 9 - флагман
    • 8 - висок клас
    • 7 - среден клас
    • 6 - среден клас
    • 5 - бюджетна серия
    • 5 - бюджетна серия
    • 4 - основна серия
    • 3 - базова серия

    7 - Под-серия, показваща хардуерни различия
    • 8 -
    • 7 -
    • 6 -
    • 5 -
    • 5 -
    • 4 -
    • 3 -
    • 2 -
    • 1 -
    • 0 -

    4 - това са модели по поръчка на търговски вериги /разликите са оборудването
    Някои от вас са забелязали, че моделите в някои европейски страни като Германия, Холандия и Англия завършват на цифра 4(например DXW904, DX804)....Тези модели се различават софтуерно спрямо моделите продавани у нас (завършват на 0).Има хардуерна разлика при моделите за Германия и Швейцария(за отделни търговски вериги) - вграден допълнително сателитен тунер в моделите от средният и ниският клас или променен цвят на корпуса.
    За Англия моделният код завършва с цифра 2 и буква B в края(пример DX902B) - това е заради различната система на EPG прилагана при тях - MHEG. Затова и ъпдейтите за тях са отделно.
    • 9 -
    • 8 - Double tuner - DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2 (HEVC)
    • 7 -
    • 6 -
    • 5 - DVB-T/T2/C (HEVC for UltraHD models)
    • 4 - 2 x DVB-T2 (H.264) für Österreich, DVB-T2 HD (H.265) für Deutschland / DVB-S2 / DVB-C / TV>IP
    • 3 - DVB-T/T2/C/S2 (HEVC for UltraHD models)
    • 2 -
    • 1 -
    • 0 - DVB-T/T2/C

    Е - регионално предназначение /и цвят на корпуса/:
    • E - Europa (continental)
    • ES - Europe (comtinental), Silver color
    • F - Europe....?
    • S - Silver color,
    • B - Britain & Ireland (заредени със софтуер за MHEG[еквивалент на EPG])
    • W - white color

    Други кодове за регионално предназначение
    Asia
    • C - China
    • D - India, Nepal
    • H - Hong Kong
    • R - Iran
    • S - Singapure, Indonesia and Philipinnes
    • T - Thailand
    • K - Malaysia
    • W - Taiwan


    Oceania
    • A - Australia
    • Z - New Zeeland
    • U - Australia, New Zeeland


    Midlle East & Africa
    • M - Kuwait, UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia
    • Q - Africa


    Nord America
    • U - United States & Canada
    • X - Mexico


    South America
    • A - Argentina
    • B - Brasil
    • H -
    • L - Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay
    • X -
    • -


    Kaĸ ce разчита модела на очила Panasonic ?
    Пример - ТY-ЕR3D4МE
    TY - телевизионен аксесоар
    Е - Eyewear - очила
    R - тип връзка с телевизора
    • R - RF (wirеless) Вluеtooth система
    • W - (wi-fi) безжични
    • P - поляризирани (за пасивно 3D)

    3D - 3D
    4 - година на модела
    • 6 - 2016 година
    • 5 - 2015 година
    • 4 - 2012 година
    • 3 - 2011 година
    • 2 - 2010 година

    M - Размер на очилата
    • L - Lаrgе
    • М - Меdіum
    • Ѕ - Ѕmаll

    E - Регион
    • E - Европа
    • U - Северна Америка
    • P - пакет от 2 броя
    Днес18:17 #2

    Panasonic телевизори - модели 2017

    PANASONIC телевизори, модели 2017
    Днес18:18 #3

    Panasonic телевизори - модели 2016

    PANASONIC телевизори, модели 2016


    Panasonic UHD TV 2016 - european models
    Series
    Model
    __________________
    UHD
    Premium
    _____
    Dolby Vision
    ____
    Hybrid Log Gamma
    (HLG)
    _____
    HDR 10
    3 fundamental HDR
    building blocks:
    ST2084 (EOTF PQ),
    ST2086 (static metadata)
    ST2094 (dynamic metadata)
    _________________
    The measured values of the brightness in Windows
    2/5/10/15/20/100%
    Videopanel
    _______________________
    Type LCD matrix,
    Bits of color,
    (Operating frequency of T-Con board of the panel)
    Curvature,
    Index,
    Screen Uniformity
    Anti-reflective filter
    Supported Resolutions
    ____________________________________
    Frame per seconds
    24, 25, 30, 50, 60, 100, 120 p/i
    -
    Chroma subsampling
    4:4:4
    4:2:2
    4:2:0
    Backlight Unit
    ____________________
    Type backlight
    (Local Dimming zone)
    Type LED
    MEMC
    Backlight Scanning
    Black Frame Insertion
    Pulsе Wide Modulation
    Measurements
    _______________________________
    DCI P3
    Rec.2020
    Delta E
    Gamma
    Color Temperature
    Measurements
    __________________________
    ANSI Contrast
    With local dimming
    Without local dimming
    White level
    Black level
    Viewing angle
    __________
    Horizontal & Vertical
    (°cone)
    Motion resolution

    _____________________    		 Product
    _____________
    _____________________________
    Audio
    ___________________
    Built in Media Player
    Supported file systems
    Image file formats
    Audio file formats/codecs
    Video file formats
    Soub-Titres
    _____________________________
    Hardware & Software
    ____________________
    Operating System
    Board
    Central Processing Unit
    System on Chip
    Instruction set
    Graphic Processor Unit
    RAM
    Total memory
    Conectors
    _____________________
    Networks
    __________________________
    Tuners
    __________________
    Opportunities for
    calibration
    _________________________
    Note
    __________________________________________________________________________________
    Pros & Cons
    		 Product
    CZ950 (Oled)
    TX-65CZ950
    TX-65CZW954 ()
    TX-65CZ952B (only in UK)    		 Yes No No 65" - max 450cd/m2
    Yes
    SMPTE standarts
    ST2084, ST 2086    		 Oled, WRGB(LG Display), 10bit,
    120/100Hz    		 No backlight DCI-P3 - 86%
    Rec.2020 - 70%
    -
    Gama - 2.44 - 2.38    		 65" - ∞ / 151cd/m2 / 0.00cd/m2 65" - 45° CZ950
    65"
    OLED    		 65" - Game mode - 74ms CZ950
    DX900
    (Flat - Active 3D)
    TX-65DX900E
    TX-65DXC904
    TX-65DXW904
    TX-65DX902B (only in UK)
    TX-58DX900E
    TX-58DXC904
    TX-58DXW904
    TX-58DX902B (only in UK)    		 Yes No Yes 65"- max 1250cd/m2
    100% - 885cd/m2
    58"- max 1430cd/m2
    Yes HDR10
    SMPTE standards
    ST2084, ST2086    		 65"- SMVA, 10-bit, 120/100Hz
    58"- SMVA, 10-bit, 120/100Hz
    Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation (IFC)
    Black Frame Insertion (Clear Motion)
    Active 3D    		 4:4:4 / 4:2:2 - 30p, 25p, 24p
    4:4:4 / 4:2:2 / 4:2:0 - 60p, 50p
    4096x2160 - 60p (displayed as 3840x2160)
    4096x2160 - 50p (displayed as 3840x2160)
    4096x2160 - 30p (displayed as 3840x2160)
    4096x2160 - 25p/4:4:4 (10, 12 bit) (displayed as 3840x2160)
    4096x2160 - 24p/4:4:4 (10, 12 bit) (displayed as 3840x2160)
    3840x2160 - 60p
    3840x2160 - 50p
    3840x2160 - 30p
    3840x2160 - 25p/4:4:4 (10, 12 bit)
    3840x2160 - 24p/4:4:4 (10, 12 bit)
    -
    HDR 3840x2160 – 10 bit colors – BT.2020 color space – 4:2:0 – 75.6 Mbps bitrate – 59.940fps – HEVC (Main10@L5.1) - .mp4 file
    HDR 3840x2160 – 10 bit colors – BT.2020 color space – 4:2:0 – 56.4 Mbps bitrate – 23.976fps – HEVC (Main10@L5) - .mp4 file
    HDR 3840x2160 – 10 bit colors – BT.2020 color space – 4:2:0 – 60.3 Mbps bitrate – 23.976fps – HEVC (Main10@L5) - .mp4 file
    3840x2160 – 23.976fps – 10 bit colors - BT.709 color space – 4:2:0 – 51.4 Mbps bitrate – HEVC - .ts file
    3840x2160 – 8 bit colors – YUV color space – 4:2:0 – 50.0 Mbps bitrate – 29.970fps - AVC - .mp4 file
    3840x2160 – 10 bit colors – YUV color space – 4:2:0 – 23.1 Mbps bitrate – 50fps - HEVC - .ts file
    2560x1440 – BT.709 color space – 4:2:0 – 6.54 Mbps bitrate – VP9 - .mkv file
    3840x2160 – BT.709 color space – 4:2:0 – 12.71 Mbps bitrate – VP9 - .mkv file
    1920x1080 – 8 bit colors - YUV color space – 4:2:0 – 2.5 Mbps bitrate – 60fps - HEVC - .ts file
    1920x1080 – 8 bit colors - YUV color space – 4:2:0 – 60fps - 2.2 Mbps bitrate – HEVC - .mkv file
    1920x1080 – 8 bit colors – BT.709 color space – 4:2:0 – 98.3 Mbps bitrate – AVC - .mkv file    		 65" - FALD, 512 zones (32 x 16)
    58" - FALD, 512 zones (32 x 16)
    Honeycomb backlight structure
    Blue Leds - PFS (potassium-fluorosilicate) phosphor featuring an extremely narrow red peak
    MEMC - Intelligent Frame Creation
    BLS - Backlight Scaning
    BFI - Clear Motion
    6 cooling fan backlight    		 65"-
    DCI-P3 - 98.03%
    Rec.2020 - 78%
    -
    Gama - 2.41 - 2.4 /
    58"-
    DCI-P3 - 96%
    Rec.2020 - 74%
    dE - 1.02
    Gama - 2.41 - 2.4
    		 65" - ANSI (4x4) - 5360:1
    Pre - 134cd/m2 (white)
    Pre - 0.025cd/m2 (black)
    Post - 0.019cd/m2 (black)
    Dynamic - 50000:1
    58" - ANSI (4x4) - 4600:1
    without - 0.025 cd/m2 (black)
    with - 0.023cd/m2 (black)
    Dynamic - 50000:1
    Static - 5400:1
    -
    Local Dimming Down: White 123 cd / m² - Black at 0.026 cd / m² = Contrast 4730: 1 (linear gamma, black legible)
    Local Dimming to Medium: White 122 cd / m² - Black at 0.020 cd / m² = Contrast 6100: 1 (linear gamma, black legible)
    Local Dimming high: White 119 cd / m² - Black at 0.006 cd / ² = Contrast 19,800: 1 (linear gamma, black neighborhood a bit stuffy, but less stuffy than the Edge LED)
    		 65" - 46°(cone)
    58" - 46°(conе)
    		 65" - 1080 lines with[IFC]“Custom“; 300 “Off“
    58" - 1080 lines    		 DX900
    58", 65"    		 65"- 65" - Normal: 51.2ms
    HDR + Game mode - 38.8ms [Adaptive Backlight Control - OFF]
    Normal + Game mode: 40.7ms
    THX cinema + Game mode: 42.7ms
    Professional 1 + Game mode: 42.8ms
    58" - Game mode- 40ms / by default - 50ms
    		 40Watt (10W+10W+10W+10W)
    integrated subwoofer
    Dolby Digital
    Dolby Plus
    No DTS
    VR-Audio Master Surround 2.1
    That said, there is still a 2.1 system with 2 x 10 watts with a wooffer 20 Watts, all support by 4 passive radiators and a lot of settings to optimize the sound reproduction, volume level changes in a channel to another, offer more serious, a 7-band EQ, etc.    		 FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
    JPEG 4K, JPG, GIF, PNG, MPO 3D
    MP3, AAC, WMA Pro, FLAC 44.1 kHz and downmix of 192 kHz Flac, Apple Lossless (ALAC), WAV / LPCM
    MKV, 3G2, 3GP, 3GPP, ASF, AVCHD, AVCHD/MVC (3D), AVI, F4V, FLV, H.264 BP, H.264 HP, H.264 MP, H.265 (HEVC), VP9, M2TS, M4V, MKV, MOD, MP4, MPEG, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG4 ASP, MPEG4 SP, MPG, MTS, PS, TP, TRP, TS, TTS, VC-1, VOB, VRO, WMV (Windows Media Video), WMV9 (Windows Media Video 9)
    Micro DVD, SRT, SUB, SubRip, TMPlayer, TXT
    Obviously not playing DTS-HD tracks or TrueHD or ISO or Blu-ray folders (BDMV) and like all televisions, 24p videos are played in 60 im / s, but converting the framerate is well managed, with smooth playback without jerkiness and a picture of beauty. The reading is also interesting audio files with management Flac, WAV and ALAC, the ability to display album art or tags, but no native playback of files called "HiRes" all files in 88.2, 96, 176.4 or 192 kHz are downmixes in 48 kHz / 24 bits.    		 -
    Quad Core
    Chassis P163
    Firefox 2.5    		 1 x Ethernet RJ45
    2 x USB 2.0 (max 500mA/5V)
    1 x USB 3.0 (max 900mA/5V)
    4 x HDMI 2.0a HDCP2.2 (ARC,CEC)
    1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
    1 x Satelite In (Sub: F-type female)
    1 x AV Composite In
    1 x AV Component In
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x Antena (RF)female
    1 x CI+ 1.3
    1 x Card reader SD/SDHC/SDXC    		 Lan
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    Bluetooth ver.4.0(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)    		 2x DVB-C/T2/S2,
    1 x SAT>IP Client & Server
    DiSEqC (Digital Satellite Equipement Control) version 1.0
    DVB-T2: HEVC H.264 и H.265
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    2 x CI+1.3
    PVR, Time Shifting
    HEVC, VP9    		 ISF ProfessionalTHX Bright Room
    3D LUT - 8000 points
    CMS - RGBCYM
    gray scale of 10 points
    Rec.2020
    Rec.709
    direct Display Control mode to allow to adjust settings directly from the Calman software (professional edition) by connecting screen to a PC via Ethernet    		 Although the Panasonic DX902 features a high number of FALD zones, in certain low-APL scenes the dimming algorithm in HDR mode could be too aggressive even with [Automatic Backlight Control] set to the lowest value of “Min“, spoiling the original creative intent of the movie. One such instance was during the opening space sequence in The Martian: the Viera TX-65DX902B was darkening several dark patches excessively, resulting in a blotchy “reverse clouding” effect.
    The DX900′s sharply-defined backlight algorithm also had a tendency to show up the FALD grid structure of the television. As the title “The Martian” appeared on the aforementioned space scene, the bright letters were accompanied by square-shaped haloing/ blooming against the dark backdrop. The same phenomenon could be observed in timecode 00:19:56 of The Revenant where Hugh is reassuring his son Hawk at night, with the silhouettes being displayed in rectangular halos.
    • + The Full LED backlight with honeycomb structure and 512 zones Local Dimming
    • + A record for a contrast LED TV, visually very close to the OLED
    • + An ultra high light pic!
    • + A 10-bit panel
    • + An exceptional rendering HDR
    • + A rich spectrum of stunning colors and balanced
    • + Colorimetry output of cardboard near-perfect in Rec.709 and DCI (Delta E 1)
    • + A high-performance video processing, including SD content with a very natural picture
    • + Several algorithms with efficient remastering yet made once natural
    • + Ultra settings to complete color management level and HDMI
    • + The efficiency of HCX + processor: magnificent display UHD upscaling and great
    • + Rendering fluid, even without IFC
    • + Complete network management, Samba, DLNA / UPnP, multiroom client / server, sharing of tuners on the network
      interesting multimedia management (UHD video playback and HDR, VP9 and HEVC, MKV, TS, Flac, ALAC, etc.), but no DTS decoding that just spoils the fun!
    • + A good anti-reflective coating
    • + Very good record audio
    • + The best current LED TV, a reference!
    • - IFC made too which generates a digital camcorder
    • - The very average 3D or not good (blocked backlight, gray and black marked ghosting)
    • - The absence of DTS support, multimedia playback 24p, or playback HD audio tracks
    • - A very directive slab (loss of contrast and color beyond 20 °)
    • - A filter detail enhancement and / or contours would have been welcome for picture lovers scalpel
    • - No compatibility Dolby Vision
    • - The inclination of the slab to 6, no interest and can be binding
    • - A cover 100% of the DCI would have been welcome at this price!
    • - The price, too high for a LED TV, whatever its quality!
    • - many users have encountered the vertical banding worries with the 58 "(65" offers however excellent homogeneity)

    		 DX900
    DX800
    (Flat)
    TX-58DX800E
    TX-58DXW804
    TX-58DX802B
    TX-50DX800E
    TX-50DXW804
    TX-50DX802B    		 No No Yes 58" - max 553cd/m,
    10% - 458cd/m2
    50" - 10% - 545cd/m2
    Yes HDR10
    SMPTE standards
    ST2084, ST2086    		 58"- Super-MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
    50"- Super-MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
    Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation (IFC)
    Black Frame Insertion (Clear Motion)
    -
    Panasonic have done an excellent job of ensuring the backlight is suitably uniform. There was no apparent dirty screen effect or any obvious bright edges and overall with normal viewing material the backlight performance was very good. At night in a dark room you could see some minor backlight issues but those were rare and easily mitigated with some bias lighting.    		 58" - Edge Led
    50" - Edge Led
    Dimming - 4 Vertical zones
    Blue Leds - with red phosphorus)
    MEMC - Intelligent Frame Creation
    BFI - Clear Motion    		 58"- 95% / 72%
    50"- 86% / 67% / DeltaE 2.3 / Gamma 2.4
    phosphorus-based diodes for a wide gamut close to the DCI 4K(Blue Led + Red/Green phosphorus)    		 58" - ANSI 3500:1 / 0.0
    50" - ANSI 5310:1 / 0.02cd/m2
    with Adaptive Backlight Control (local dimming) 0.002cd/m2,
    		 58" -
    50" -
    		 58" -
    50" - with IFC - 1080 / without - 350     		DX800
    58", 50"    		 58" - Game mode 43ms / by default 110ms
    50" - Game mode 44ms / by default 110ms
    The DX802 delivered an input lag of 44ms in Game Mode, which whilst not as low as some of the competition, should be good enough for all but the most demanding of gamers. We certainly had no problems with lag when gaming and found the overall performance to be very good with our PS4. One interesting thing to note is that you can select the Game Mode when watching HDR content, which means that when HDR games are released you should still be able to enjoy the benefits of a lower input lag.    		 2 x 10 Watt RMS + Subwoofer 20 Watt
    VR-Audio Master Surround 2.1
    12 Train Prismatic Speaker (2 tweeters, 4 médiums et 6 woofers)
    Dolby Digital Plus
    No DTS
    The soundbar includes a 12 train prismatic speaker, a quad passive radiator and 40W of amplification, whilst there are holes at the back so that it can, along with the TV, also be wall mounted. The fact that you can detach the soundbar completely means you also have the option to not use it at all and simply use your DX802 with a third-party audio solution.     		FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
    JPEG 4K, JPG, GIF, PNG, MPO 3D
    MP3, AAC, WMA Pro, FLAC 44.1 kHz and downmix of 192 kHz Flac, Apple Lossless (ALAC), WAV / LPCM
    MKV, 3G2, 3GP, 3GPP, ASF, AVCHD, AVCHD/MVC (3D), AVI, F4V, FLV, H.264 BP, H.264 HP, H.264 MP, H.265 (HEVC), VP9, M2TS, M4V, MKV, MOD, MP4, MPEG, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG4 ASP, MPEG4 SP, MPG, MTS, PS, TP, TRP, TS, TTS, VC-1, VOB, VRO, WMV (Windows Media Video), WMV9 (Windows Media Video 9)
    Micro DVD, SRT, SUB, SubRip, TMPlayer, TXT    		 -
    Quad Core
    Chassis P163
    Firefox 2.5    		 1 x Ethernet RJ45
    2 x USB 2.0 (max 500mA/5V)
    1 x USB 3.0 (max 900mA/5V)
    4 x HDMI 2.0a HDCP2.2 (ARC,CEC)
    1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
    1 x Satelite In (Sub: F-type female)
    1 x AV Composite In
    1 x AV Component In
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x Antena (RF)female
    1 x CI+ 1.3
    1 x Card reader SD/SDHC    		 Lan
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    Bluetooth ver.4.0(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)    		 2 x DVB-C/T2/S2,
    1 x SAT>IP Client & Server
    DiSEqC (Digital Satellite Equipement Control) version 1.0
    DVB-T2: HEVC H.264 и H.265
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    2 x CI+1.3
    PVR, Time Shifting HEVC, VP9    		 As with all Panasonic TVs, the DX800 comes with an excellent set of calibration controls, including 2- and 10-point white balance controls, a separate gamma control and a full Colour Management System (CMS),ISF Professional, THX Bright Room, 3D LUTCMS - RGBCYM gray scale of 10 points. Rec.2020, Rec.709 direct Display Control mode to allow to adjust settings directly from the Calman software (professional edition) by connecting screen to a PC via Ethernet The colour accuracy of the DX802 wasn't as good as we would expect from a Panasonic TV DX800
    DX780
    (Flat)
    TX-65DX780E
    TX-65DXW784
    TX-58DX780E
    TX-58DXW784
    TX-58DXX789
    TX-58DXN788
    TX-58DXF787
    TX-58DXT786
    TX-50DX780E
    TX-50DXW784
    TX-50DXT786
    TX-50DXF787    		 No No No 65" - max......cd/m2
    55" - max 577cd/m2
    50" - max 5....cd/m2
    Compatible
    HDR processing (but no hardware for HDR    )    		 65" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+Hi-FRC, 120/100Hz
    58" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+Hi-FRC, 120/100Hz
    50" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+Hi-FRC, 120/100Hz
    Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation (IFC)
    Black Frame Insertion (Clear Motion)    		 65" - Direct Led, Local Dimming - 32 zones (8 x 4)
    58" - Edge Led (below) Vertical Dimming
    50" - Edge Led (below) Vertical Dimming
    Blue Leds - with red phosphorus
    MEMC - Intelligent Frame Creation
    BFI - Clear Motion    		 65" - DCI P3 X,Y -
    58" - DCI P3 X,Y -
    50" - DCI P3 X,Y - 89% / Rec.2020 - 66%
    phosphorus-based diodes for a wide gamut close to the DCI 4K(Blue Led + Red/Green phosphorus)    		 65" -
    58" -
    50" -
    		 65" -
    58" -
    50" -
    		 DX780
    65", 58", 50"    		 65" - Game mode
    58" - Game mode
    50" - Game mode
    		 2x10 Watt RMS
    Dolby Digital Plus
    No DTS
    VR-Audio Surround True    		 FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
    JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO
    AAC, FLAC, MP3, WMA Pro, WAV, Apple Lossless
    AVCHD 3D / Progressive
    3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project, .3gp)
    AVI (Audio Video Interleaved, .avi)
    MKV (Matroska Multimedia Container, .mkv, .mk3d, .mka, .mks)
    Flash Video (.flv, .f4p, .f4a, .f4b)
    H.263
    H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video
    H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC
    Quick Time (mov, .qt)
    MP4 (MPEG-4 Part 14, .mp4, .m4a, .m4p, .m4b, .m4r, .m4v)
    VRO
    VOB (Video Object)
    TS (MPEG Transport Stream, .ts, .tsv, .tsa)
    PS
    VP9
    WMV (Windows Media Video, .wmv)    		 -
    Quad Core
    Chassis P163
    Firefox 2.5    		 1 x Ethernet RJ45
    2 x USB 2.0 (max500mA)
    1 x USB 3.0 (max900mA)
    2 x HDMI 2.0a HDCP2.2 (ARC,CEC)
    2 x HDMI 1.4 (CEC)
    1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
    1 x Satelite In (Sub: F-type female)
    1 x AV Composite In
    1 x AV Component In
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x Antena (RF)female1 x CI+ 1.3
    1 x Card reader SD/SDHC    		 Lan (10BASE-T/100BASE-TX)
    Wi-Fi 802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    Bluetooth Ver.4.0(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)    		 2 x DVB-C/T2/S2,
    1 x SAT>IP Client & Server
    DiSEqC (Digital Satellite Equipement Control) version 1.0
    DVB-T2: HEVC H.264 и H.265
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    2 x CI+1.3
    PVR, Time Shifting
    HEVC, VP9    		 DX780
    DX750
    (Flat)
    (TX-65DX750E
    TX-65DX750B
    TX-58DX750E
    TX-58DX750F
    TX-50DX750E
    TX-50DX750F
    TX-50DX750B    		 No No No 65" - max 435cd/m2
    58" - 100% max 550cd/m2
    50" - 10% max 529cd/m2/
    SDR max 500cd/m2
    Compatible
    HDR processing (but no hardware for HDR)    		 65" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+Hi-FRC, 120/100Hz
    58" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+Hi-FRC, 120/100Hz
    50" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+HI-FRC, 120/100Hz
    50"- panel Innolux V500DK4-KS7-Rev.R24
    Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation
    Black Frame Insertion (Clear Motion)
    very glossy panel
    The Adaptive Backlight Control (local dimming) on the DX750 was a little disappointing, especially compared to the sophisticated system employed by Samsung, and even in the low mode we saw artefacts that were quite obvious at times. Although it was less an issue of haloing and more of a problem of the entire image obviously dimming in certain scenes. However since the native blacks and backlight uniformity are good, if you sit central to the screen there is very little difference with the local dimming on or off and at least when it's off you avoid any issues.    		 HDR 3840x2160 – 10 bit colors – BT.2020 color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 75.6 Mbps bitrate – 59.940fps – HEVC (Main10@L5.1) - .mp4 file
    HDR 3840x2160 – 10 bit colors – BT.2020 color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 60.3 Mbps bitrate – 23.976fps – HEVC (Main10@L5) - .mp4 file
    HDR 3840x2160 – 10 bit colors – BT.2020 color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 56.4 Mbps bitrate – 23.976fps – HEVC (Main10@L5) - .mp4 file
    3840x2160 – 10 bit colors – YUV color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 23.1 Mbps bitrate – 50fps - HEVC - .ts file
    3840x2160 – 10 bit colors - BT.709 color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 51.4 Mbps bitrate – 23.976fps – HEVC - .ts file
    3840x2160 – 8 bit colors – YUV color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 50.0 Mbps bitrate – 29.970fps - AVC - .mp4 file
    3840x2160 – BT.709 color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 12.71 Mbps bitrate – VP9 - .mkv file
    2560x1440 – BT.709 color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 6.54 Mbps bitrate – VP9 - .mkv file
    1920x1080 – 8 bit colors - YUV color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 2.5 Mbps bitrate – 60fps - HEVC - .ts file
    1920x1080 – 8 bit colors - YUV color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 60fps - 2.2 Mbps bitrate – HEVC - .mkv file
    1920x1080 – 8 bit colors – BT.709 color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 98.3 Mbps bitrate – AVC - .mkv file    		 65" - Direct Led, No Dimming
    58" - Edge Led (below), Vertical Dimming
    50" - Edge Led (below), Vertical Dimming
    MEMC - Intelligent Frame Creation
    BMR 1800    		 65" - 90% / 70%
    58" - 90% / 70%
    50" - 86% / 66%
    phosphorus-based diodes for a wide gamut close to the DCI 4K(Blue Led + Red/Green phosphorus)    		 65" - ANSI 4300:1 / 123cd/m2 / 0.03cd/m2
    58"- ANSI 4313:1 /120cd/m2 / 0.017cd/m2
    50" - ANSI 3795:1 / 0.023cd/m2
    with Adaptive Backlight Control(Local Dimming) 0.001cd/m2
    Static 4800:1/ 120 cd/m2 / 0.025cd/m2
    Dynamic 5000:1 / 625cd/m2 / 0.10cd/m2
    		 65" - 42° (cone)
    58" - 44° (cone)
    50" - 46° (cone)
    		 65" -
    58" - with IFC 1080 / without - 350
    50" - with IFC 1080 / without - 350    		 DX750
    65", 58", 50"    		 65"- Game mode-46ms / by default-106ms
    58"- Game mode-47ms / by default-105ms
    50"- Game mode-47ms / by default-105ms
    		 2x10 Watt RMS
    Dolby Digital Plus
    No DTS
    VR-Audio Surround True
    The rendering is still acceptable, average with perfectly intelligible dialogue, but rather limited power with 2 x 10 Watts and no Subwoofer output as Sony. no one still finds a lot of settings to optimize the sound rendering, level the volume changes from one channel to another, a 7-band EQ, a surround mode, etc.    		 FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
    JPEG, JPG, MPO
    AAC, ADPCM, Dolby Digital (AC-3), Dolby Digital Plus (E-AC-3), DTS Core, FLAC, HE-AAC, LPCM, M4A, MP3, MPEG Audio, WAV, WMA, WMA Pro
    3G2, 3GP, 3GPP, ASF, AVCHD, AVCHD/MVC (3D), AVI, F4V, FLV, H.264 BP, H.264 HP, H.264 MP, H.265 (HEVC), M2TS, M4V, MKV, MOD, MP4, MPEG, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG4 ASP, MPEG4 SP, MPG, MTS, PS, TP, TRP, TS, TTS, VC-1, VOB, VRO, WMV (Windows Media Video), WMV9 (Windows Media Video 9)
    Micro DVD, SRT, SUB, SubRip, TMPlayer, TXT    		 -
    Quad Core
    Chassis P163
    Firefox 2.5    		 1 x Ethernet RJ45
    2 x USB 2.0 (max500mA)
    1 x USB 3.0 (max900mA)
    2 x HDMI 2.0a HDCP2.2 (ARC,CEC)
    2 x HDMI 1.4 (CEC)
    1 x AV Composite In
    1 x AV Component In
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x Antena (RF)female1 x CI+ 1.3
    1 x Card reader SD/SDHC    		 Lan (10BASE-T/100BASE-TX)
    Wi-Fi 802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    Bluetooth Ver.4.0(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)    		 DVB- C/T2/S2
    with PIP functions, PAP, PAT,
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    PVR, Time Shifting
    HEVC H.265, VP9    		 Accurate Colour Drive technology with 3D LUT conversion table with 8 000 points correction and the ability to calibrate 6 primary and secondary colors within a CMS on 3 axes. Or Black Gradation Drive that can provide more gradations in dark scenes through treatment with 12 bit color.To adjust the colorimetry, the DX750 offers all the necessary settings with the choice of gamut used (Rec.601, Rec.709, EBU, DCI / P3 or Rec.2020), gamma used (with varying gamma whose BT.1886 with compensation of black, 2.2 used in lit room, the 2.4 used in dark room). You can edit each Gamma to correct on 10 points. Each gamut can be calibrated from a CMS (Color Management System) 3-axis (luminance, saturation and hue) with opportunity to correct 6 primary and secondary colors (RGBCMY). Finally, we also find a Balance Whites 2P and 10P (10 points) to adjust the color temperature.THX - NoISF - No As for upscaling UHD Panasonic, there is no doubt he has made great progress. It's quite different from what Samsung offers, closer to what Sony offers, that is to say a very natural image, less chiseled than on the Samsung TV, but very precise and with a sumptuous quilted. The upscaling provides an image with rich texture and greatly improves accuracy without displaying traces of upscaling. So it is very comprehensive, especially for network management, but lacks however DisplayPort who was present on the AX900, or aptX Bluetooth and a Subwoofer output like what Sony offers. Standard remote control, without micro or backlit button. A good remote control, solid but rather plain .., and no possibility to calibrate the TV for a tablet like the DX900 as the DX750 is not certified ISF.
    • + Design, build quality, the possibility of multiple foot positions
    • + A powerful contrast to an Edge LED (4800: 1 ANSI)
    • + A bright peak in HDR pretty good (625 nits)
    • + System of internal gradation great despite the slab 8 bit
    • + HDR rendering of very good quality
    • + A rich spectrum of beautiful, balanced colors, a wide gamut (91.2% of DCI)
    • + Colorimetry output very correct card (delta E less than 3)
    • + A high-performance video processing, including SD content with a very natural picture
    • + Several algorithms with efficient remastering yet made once natural
    • + Ultra settings to complete color management level and HDMI
    • + IFC made without a fluid including 24P
    • + Complete network management, Samba, DLNA / UPnP, multiroom client / server, sharing the tuner on the network
    • + interesting multimedia management (UHD video playback and HDR, VP9 and HEVC, MKV, TS, Flac, ALAC, etc.), but no DTS decoding that just spoils the fun!
    • + A good quality 3D rendering, although some ghosting
    • + The best quality / price ratio in 2016, certainly!
    • - The anti-reflection treatment of limited
    • - A slab 8 bit (although fnally we do not notice it)
    • - IFC made too which generates a digital or video camera (main fault)
    • - Lack of support DTS multimedia
    • - A single HD tuner (DVB-C / T2 compliant HEVC and MPEG4)
    • - A slightly Directive slab contrast term as all VA panels
    • - A detail enhancement filter and / or contours would have been welcome for more chiseled picture lovers
    • - No compatibility Dolby Vision
    • - Local Dimming that a mouth too black to Medium or High
    • - The edges of the slab clearer in some dark scenes

    		 DX750
    DX730
    (Flat)
    TX-58DX730E
    TX-50DX730E
    TX-40DX730E
    TX-40DXW735
    TX-40DXW734    		 No No No 58"- max....cd/m2
    50"- max 317cd/m2
    40" - max...cd/m2
    Compatible
    HDR processing (but no hardware for HDR)    		 58" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 60/50Hz
    50" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 60/50Hz
    40" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 60/50Hz
    Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation
    Black Frame Interpolation
    4K Backlight Motion Rate IFC 1400
    very glossy panel    		 58" - Edge Led (below) Vertical Dimming
    50" - Edge Led (below) Vertical Dimming
    40" - Edge Led (below) Vertical Dimming
    MEMC - Intelligent Frame Creation    		 58" - DCI P3 -
    50" - DCI P3 -
    40" - DCI P3 -
    		 58" -
    50" - 4824:1 / 0.04cd/m2
    40" -
    		 58" -
    50" - 42° (cone)
    40" -
    		 DX730
    58", 50", 40"    		 58" - Game mode
    50" - Game mode
    40" - Game mode
    		 2x10 Watt RMS
    Dolby Digital Plus
    No DTS
    VR-Audio Surround
    True    		 FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
    JPEG, JPG, MPO
    AAC, ADPCM, Dolby Digital (AC-3), Dolby Digital Plus (E-AC-3), DTS Core, FLAC, HE-AAC, LPCM, M4A, MP3, MPEG Audio, WAV, WMA, WMA Pro
    3G2, 3GP, 3GPP, ASF, AVCHD, AVCHD/MVC (3D), AVI, F4V, FLV, H.264 BP, H.264 HP, H.264 MP, H.265 (HEVC), M2TS, M4V, MKV, MOD, MP4, MPEG, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG4 ASP, MPEG4 SP, MPG, MTS, PS, TP, TRP, TS, TTS, VC-1, VOB, VRO, WMV (Windows Media Video), WMV9 (Windows Media Video 9)
    Micro DVD, SRT, SUB, SubRip, TMPlayer, TXT    		 -
    Quad Core
    Chassis P193
    Firefox 2.5     		1 x Ethernet RJ45
    2 x USB 2.0 (max500mA)
    1 x USB 3.0 (max900mA)
    1 x HDMI 1.4 (CEC)
    2 x HDMI 2.0a (ARC,CEC)
    1 x AV Composite In
    1 x AV Component In
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x Antena (RF)female
    1 x CI+ 1.3
    1 x Card reader SD/SDHC    		 Lan (10BASE-T/100BASE-TX)
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    Bluetooth Ver.4.0(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    Double Tuner
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    PVR, Time Shifting
    HEVC, VP9    		 DX730
    DX720
    (Flat)
    TX-58DX720E
    TX-50DX720E
    TX-40DX720E
    		 No No No 58"- max....cd/m2
    50"- max ....cd/m2
    40" - max...cd/m2
    Compatible
    HDR processing (but no hardware for HDR)    		 58" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 60/50Hz
    50" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 60/50Hz
    40" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 60/50Hz
    Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation
    Black Frame Interpolation
    4K Backlight Motion Rate IFC 1600
    very glossy panel    		 58" - Led, Local Dimming
    50" - Led, Local Dimming
    40" - Led, Local Dimming
    MEMC - Intelligent Frame Creation    		 58" - DCI P3 -
    50" - DCI P3 -
    40" - DCI P3 -
    		 58" -
    50" - 4824:1 / 0.04cd/m2
    40" -
    		 58" -
    50" - 42° (cone)
    40" -
    		 DX720
    58", 50", 40"    		 58" - Game mode
    50" - Game mode
    40" - Game mode
    		 2x10 Watt RMS
    Dolby Digital Plus
    No DTS
    VR-Audio Master Surround    		 -
    Quad Core
    Chassis P193
    Firefox 2.5     		1 x Ethernet RJ45
    2 x USB 2.0 (max500mA)
    1 x USB 3.0 (max900mA)
    1 x HDMI 1.4 (CEC)
    2 x HDMI 2.0a (ARC,CEC)
    1 x AV Composite In
    1 x AV Component In
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x Antena (RF)female
    1 x CI+ 1.3
    1 x Card reader SD/SDHC    		 Lan (10BASE-T/100BASE-TX)
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    Bluetooth Ver.4.0(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)    		 DVB-T/T2/C
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    PVR, Time Shifting
    HEVC, VP9    		 DX720
    DX700
    (Flat)
    TX-58DX700E
    TX-58DX700F
    TX-58DXW704
    TX-50DX700E
    TX-50DX703E
    TX-50DXU701
    TX-40DX700E
    TX-40DX703E
    TX-40DX700F
    TX-40DXU701
    		 No No No 58" - HDR max 350cd/m2
    50" - HDR max 350cd/m2
    40" -
    Compatible
    HDR processing (but no hardware for HDR)    		 58" - Super-MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    50" - Super-MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    40" - Super-MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    Black Frame Interpolation
    4K Backlight Motion Rate IFC 1400
    very glossy panel    		 58" - Edge Led (below), Vertical Dimming
    50" - Edge Led (below), Vertical Dimming
    40" - Edge Led(below), Vertical Dimming
    MEMC - Intelligent Frame Creation    		 58" - DCI P3 - / Rec.2020 - 68.27%
    50" - DCI P3 -
    40" - DCI P3 -
    		 58"- 5736:1 / 153cd/m2 / 0.03cd/m23184:1 / 0.038cd/m2ANSI - 2304:1 / 0.046cd/m2
    50" - 4700:1 /
    40" -
    		 58" - 40°(conе)
    50" -
    40" -
    		 DX700
    58", 50"'40"    		 58"- Game mode-49.8ms / by default-69.7ms
    50"- Game mode
    40" - Game mode
    		 2x10 Watt RMS
    Dolby Digital Plus
    No DTS
    VR-Audio True Surround
    		 -
    Quad Core
    Chassis P193
    Firefox 2.5    		 1 x Ethernet RJ45
    1 x USB 2.0 (max 500mA)
    1 x USB 3.0 (max 900mA)
    1 x HDMI 1.4 (CEC)
    2 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC,CEC)
    1 x AV Composite in
    1 x AV Component in
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x Antena (RF) female
    1 x CI+ 1.3    		 Lan (10BASE-T/100BASE-TX)
    WiFi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    Bluetooth ver. 4.0
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)    		 DVB-C/T2/S/S2
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    HEVC,    		 DX700
    DX650
    (Flat)
    TX-55DX650E
    TX-55DX653E
    TX-55DXW654
    TX-49DX650E
    TX-49DX653E
    TX-40DX650E
    TX-40DX653E    		 No No No 55" -
    49" -
    40" -
    No    		 58"- Super-MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    49"- Super-MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    40"- Super-MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    Black Frame Interpolation
    4K Backlight Motion Rate IFC 1000    		 55" - Edge Led, (below)
    49" - Edge Led, (below)
    40" - Edge Led, (below)
    MEMC - Inteligent Frame Creation
    4K Backlight Motion Rate IFC 1000    		 55"- DCI P3 -
    49"- DCI P3 -
    40"- DCI P3 -
    		 55"-
    49"-
    40"-
    		 55"-
    49"-
    40"-
    		 DX650
    55", 49",40"    		 55" - Game mode
    49" - Game mode
    40" - Game mode
    		 2x10 Watt RMS
    Dolby Digital Plus
    No DTS
    VR-Audio True Surround
    		 FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
    JPEG, JPG, MPO
    AAC, ADPCM, Dolby Digital (AC-3), Dolby Digital Plus (E-AC-3), DTS Core, FLAC, HE-AAC, LPCM, M4A, MP3, MPEG Audio, WAV, WMA, WMA Pro
    3G2, 3GP, 3GPP, ASF, AVCHD, AVCHD/MVC (3D), AVI, F4V, FLV, H.264 BP, H.264 HP, H.264 MP, H.265 (HEVC), M2TS, M4V, MKV, MOD, MP4, MPEG, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG4 ASP, MPEG4 SP, MPG, MTS, PS, TP, TRP, TS, TTS, VC-1, VOB, VRO, WMV (Windows Media Video), WMV9 (Windows Media Video 9)
    Micro DVD, SRT, SUB, SubRip, TMPlayer, TXT    		 -
    Quad Core
    Chassis -Firefox 2.5    		 1 x Ethernet RJ45
    1 x USB 2.0 (max 500mA)
    1 x USB 3.0 (max 900mA)
    1 x HDMI 1.4 (CEC)
    2 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC,CEC)
    1 x AV Composite in
    1 x AV Component in
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x Antena (RF) female1 x CI+ 1.3    		 Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)    		 DVB-T/T2/C
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)    		 DX650
    DX600
    (Flat)
    TX-55DX600E
    TX-55DX603E
    TX-55DXW604
    TX-55DXU601
    TX-49DX600E
    TX-49DX603E
    TX-49DXU601
    TX-49DXW604
    TX-40DX600E
    TX-40DX603E
    TX-40DXW604
    TX-40DXU601    		 No No No 55" - max 294cd/m2
    49" - max...cd/m2
    40" - max...cd/m2
    No    		 55"- Super-IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz + BLB
    49"- Super-IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz + BLB
    40"- Super-MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz + BLB
    4K Backlight Motion Rate IFC 800    		 55" - Edge Led, (below)
    49" - Edge Led, (below)
    40" - Edge Led
    		 55"- DCI P3 -
    49"- DCI P3 -
    40"- DCI P3 -
    		 55"-
    49"-
    40"-
    		 55"- 78° (cone)
    49"-
    40"-
    		 DX600
    55", 49", 40"    		 55" - Game mode
    49" - Game mode
    40" - Game mode
    		 2x10 Watt RMS
    Compatible
    Dolby Digital Plus
    No DTS
    VR-Audio True Surround    		 FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
    JPEG, JPG, MPO
    AAC, ADPCM, Dolby Digital (AC-3), Dolby Digital Plus (E-AC-3), DTS Core, FLAC, HE-AAC, LPCM, M4A, MP3, MPEG Audio, WAV, WMA, WMA Pro
    3G2, 3GP, 3GPP, ASF, AVCHD, AVCHD/MVC (3D), AVI, F4V, FLV, H.264 BP, H.264 HP, H.264 MP, H.265 (HEVC), M2TS, M4V, MKV, MOD, MP4, MPEG, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG4 ASP, MPEG4 SP, MPG, MTS, PS, TP, TRP, TS, TTS, VC-1, VOB, VRO, WMV (Windows Media Video), WMV9 (Windows Media Video 9)
    Micro DVD, SRT, SUB, SubRip, TMPlayer, TXT    		 -
    -
    Chassis
    -
    Firefox 2.5    		 1 x Ethernet RJ45
    1 x USB 2.0 (max 500mA)
    1 x USB 3.0 (max 900mA)
    1 x HDMI 1.4 (CEC)
    2 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC,CEC)
    1 x AV Composite in
    1 x AV Component in
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x Antena (RF) female1 x CI+ 1.3    		 Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)    		 DVB-T/T2/C
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)    		 DX600
    Series
    Model
    ________________
    UHD
    Premium
    _____
    Dolby Vision
    ____
    Hybrid Log Gamma
    (HLG)
    _____
    HDR 10
    _______________
    In Windows
    2/5/10/20/100%
    Videopanel
    _______________________
    Type LCD matrix,
    Bits of color,
    (Operating frequency of T-Con board of the panel)
    Curvature,
    Index,
    Screen Uniformity
    Anti-reflective filter
    Supported Resolutions
    ____________________
    Backlight
    ____________________
    Type backlight
    (Local Dimming zone)
    Type LED
    MEMC
    Backlight Scanning
    Black Frame Insertion
    Pulsе Wide Modulation
    Color Space
    ___________________
    DCI P3 / Rec.2020 / Delta E
    Contrast
    White & Black level
    ________________________
    ANSI
    With local dimming
    Without local dimming
    Viewing angle
    __________
    ( ° cone)
    Motion resolution

    _____________________    		 Product
    _____________
    Input Lag
    _____________________________
    Audio
    ___________________
    Built in Media Player
    _____________________________
    SoC
    CPU
    GPU
    Software
    OS
    ____________________
    Networks
    ____________
    Conectors
    ______________________
    Tuners
    ______________
    Opportunities for
    calibration
    _________________________
    Note
    __________________________________________________________________________________
    Pros & Cons
    		 Product

    Panasonic Full HD TV 2016
    Product UHD
    Premium
    		 Dolby
    Vision
    		 HDR
    ________________    		 Videopanel - LCD matrix
    _________________    		 Backlight
    Dimming
    ______________________    		 Color Space
    _____________________________    		 Contrast & Black level
    _______________________    		 Viewing angle
    ____________    		 SoC
    software
    OS
    _________________    		 Bluetooth & ports
    ______________________________    		 Networks
    _______________________________    		 Tuner
    _______________________________    		 Picture Accuracy Out-of-the-Box (score out of 10)
    _______________

    		 Product
    DS630
    50", 40", 32"    		 No No No

    max - 362cd/m2    		 50"- MVA, 8-bit
    40"- MVA, 8-bit,
    32"-
    120/100Hz + BLB    		 Edge Led
    No - only globally (Adaptive Backlight Dimming)    		 50"- DCI P3 - 74%
    40"-
    32"-    		 50"- 4311:1 /0.038cd/m2
    40"-
    32"-    		 50"-
    40"-
    32"-    		 -
    P162
    my Home Screen 1.0    		 Bluetooth 3.0(2.402GHz-2.480GHz)
    1 x Lan Ethernet RJ45
    3 x HDMI 1.4 (CEC)
    2 x USB 2.0 (max500mA)
    1 x mini Jack (3.5mm) stereo
    1 x SCART
    1 x Component (RCA PIN type)    		 (10BASE-T/100BASE-TX)
    Wi-Fi
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA
    802.11 a/n
    5.180GHZ-5.320GHz,5.500GHz-5.580GHz
    5.660GHZ-5.700GHz
    802.11 b/g/n
    2.412GHz-2.472GHz
    Security
    WPA2-PSK(TKIP/AES)
    WPA-PSK(TKIP/AES)
    WEP(64-bit/128-bit)
    		 DVB-T/T2/C
    1 x SAT>IP Client & Server
    Analog (PAL,SECAM,NTSC)

    No HEVC    		 DX630
    DS600
    50", 40", 32"    		 No No No VA, 8bit,
    60/50Hz    		 50"-
    40"-
    32"-    		 50"-
    40"-
    32"-    		 50"-
    40"-
    32"-    		 -
    P161
    -    		 Bluetooth 3.0(2.402GHz-2.480GHz)
    1 x Lan Ethernet RJ45
    3 x HDMI 1.4 (CEC)

    		 (10BASE-T/100BASE-TX)
    Wi-Fi
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA
    802.11 a/n
    5.180GHZ-5.320GHz,5.500GHz-5.580GHz
    5.660GHZ-5.700GHz
    802.11 b/g/n
    2.412GHz-2.472GHz
    Security
    WPA2-PSK(TKIP/AES)
    WPA-PSK(TKIP/AES)
    WEP(64-bit/128-bit)    		 DVB-T/T2/C
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)

    No HEVC    		 DX600
    DS500
    55", 49", 40",32",24"    		 No No No
    49"- max 314cd/m2    		 IPS, 8bit,
    60/50Hz    		 Edge Led 55"-
    49"-
    40"-
    32"-    		 55"-
    49"- 882:1 /
    40"-
    32"-    		 55"-
    49"- 66° (cone)
    40"-
    32"-    		 -
    P161
    -    		 Bluetooth 3.0(2.402GHz-2.480GHz)
    1 x Lan Ethernet RJ45    		 (10BASE-T/100BASE-TX)
    Wi-Fi
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA
    802.11 a/n
    5.180GHZ-5.320GHz,5.500GHz-5.580GHz
    5.660GHZ-5.700GHz
    802.11 b/g/n
    2.412GHz-2.472GHz
    Security
    WPA2-PSK(TKIP/AES)
    WPA-PSK(TKIP/AES)
    WEP(64-bit/128-bit)    		 DVB-T/T2/C
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)

    No HEVC    		 DS500
    DS400
    40"    		 No No No VA, 8bit,
    60/50Hz    		 40"- 40"- 40"- -
    P161
    -    		 DVB-T/T2/C
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)    		 DS400

    Днес18:20 #4

    Panasonic телевизори - модели 2015

    Panasonic телевизори, Модели 2015
    Новите модели за Европа, бяха представени на Panasonic Convention 2015 - във Франкфурт, Германия 24 февруари
    CX series => Ultra HD
    AX series => Ultra HD
    CR series => Ultra HD curved
    CS series => FullHD & HD Ready - entry (with the old Smart TV)
    C series => FullHD & HD Ready - The base line

    Серия CX850 ще се предлага само в САЩ.
    Някои от сериите от таблицата долу няма да се предлагат у нас. Само оцветените в синьо. AX900 и X940 преминават и в тази година - без изменения.
    Модели 2014 -> Модели 2015 XX Модели 2014 -> Модели 2015
    - -> CR850 (Curved) XX AS740 -> CS630
    AX800 -> CX800 XX AS650 -> CS620
    AX900 -> AX900 XX AS640 -> CS610
    X940 -> X940 XX AS600 -> CS600
    - -> CX750 XX - -> CS520
    - -> CX740 XX - -> CS510
    - -> CR730 (Curved) XX AS500 -> CS500
    AX640 -> CX700 XX - -> CR430 (Curved)
    - -> CX680 XX A400 -> CX400
    - -> CX670 XX A300 -> C300
    Дизайн
    Във външният вид на телевизорите от последното семейство японската компания продължава да доминира минималистичният стиль приет в последните години от всички производители. Много тънко обкантване на екрана, плосък и елегантен корпус. Panasonic тази година предлага широк избор по тип настолни поставки, включително такива с опора в средата, както и такива с опори в двата края.

    Извитите телевизори (CR850, CR730, CR430)
    При различните диагонали и производители, кривината на телевизорите има различен радиус.
    Curvatura - 4200R, показва че кривината има радиус от -> 4.2 m
    Curvatura - 4600R, показва че кривината има радиус от -> 4.6 m
    Curvatura - 5000R, показва че кривината има радиус от -> 5.0 m
    Samsung - curvature -> 4200R
    LG - curvature -> 4600R и 5000R.
    Sony - curvature -> 4600R
    Panasonic - curvature -> ?R
    Цени и дати на излизане на пазара
    Серия CR850
    ---------------------
    65CR850E : 3799 (Юли)
    55CR850E : 2599 (Юли)    		 Серия CX800
    -------------------------
    65CX800E : 3499 € (Юли)
    55CX800E : 2199 € (Юли)
    50CX800E : 1699 € (Юли)
    40CX800E : 1199 € (Юли)    		 Серия CX700
    -------------------------
    65CX700E: 2399 € (Юли)
    55CX700E: 1499 € (Март)
    50CX700E: 1199 € (Март)
    40CX700E: 999 € ()    		 Серия CS630
    --------------------------
    50CS630E : 899 € (Април)
    40CS630E : 649 € (Април)    		 Серии CS620 и 610
    --------------------------
    50CS620E : 787 € (Април)
    40CS620E : 599 € (Април)
    32CS600E : 479 € (Март)
    Серия CS5x0
    -------------------------
    50CS520E : 699 € (Март)
    40CS520E : 549 € (Март)    		 Серии CS510 / 500
    -------------------------
    32CS510E : 349 € (Март)
    24CS500E : 299 € (Март)    		 Серия CR430
    -------------------------
    55CR430E : 1799 € (Май)    		 Серия CX400
    ---------------------------
    65CX410E : 1899 € (Април)
    55CX400E : 1299 € (Април)
    48CX400E : 999 €
    40CX400E : 799 €    		 Серия C300
    --------------------------
    48C300E : 649 € (Май)
    40C300E : 449 € (Май)
    32C300E : 299 € (Април)
    24C300E : 229 € (Април)
    Firefox OS
    Panasonic представи новата Smart TV платформа на основа Firefox OS.
    Panasonic също подчертава използването на «умни" функции, включително на интегриран "Гласов помощник", който ви позволява да управлявате телевизора. Обезпечена е и поддержка на DLNA, има функция "Swipe и Share", която позволява да се предава видео, фото и други видео материали от вашият смартфон или таблет на телевизора чрез браузър Firefox (или съвместими приложения) Това разбира се не е Google Cast, но Mozilla работи над усъвършенстване и разширение на системата Firefox.
    C Firefox OS Panasonic планира да излезе на пазара на умни устройства за Smart Home. Новите телевизори на основа Firefox трябва да станат централен пункт за управление на вашият дом с възможност за управление на всички интелигентни устройства. Това е дългосрочна стратегия, но Panasonic заяви, че някои от функциите, такива като съобщенията, ще бъдат достъпни още през в 2015 година.

    Panasonic се надява, че неговото партньорство с Firefox ще позволи да се създаде конкурентоспособна телевизионна система. Новата платформа Smart TV има обновен ползвателски интерфейс, заедно с такива функции, като гласово управление, система за подбора на съдържание Xumo, поддръжка на потокови 4K сервизи, и много друго.

    Twin Tunners
    В някои от европейските модели (CR850, CX800, AX900, X940,CX750), ще намерите двоен тунер, който предвижда възможността за записване на една програма, докато гледате друга. По този начин Вие може да спрете излъчването на живо(стартирайки запис и превключвайки на друга програма) и да изгледате после записа, или да планирате бъдещи записи, дори когато телевизорът е изключен.
    При поставен само 1 модул и 1 карта:
     - може да гледате един кодиран канал и да записвате втори, който е некодиран
    - може да гледате един некодиран и да записвате втори, който е кодиран
    - може да гледате един кодиран, но не може да записвате втори, който е кодиран
    При поставени 2 модула с 2 карти:
     - може да гледате един кодиран канал и да записвате втори, който е некодиран
    - може да гледате един некодиран и да записвате втори, който е кодиран
    - може да гледате един кодиран и да записвате втори, който е кодиран
    При поставени два модула и две карти на два различни оператора:
     - може да гледате кодирана програма от пакета на единият оператор и да записвате кодирана програма от пакета на другият оператор
    - може да гледате кодирана програма от пакета на единият оператор и да записвате кодирана програма от пакета на другият оператор
    Xumo® Guide
    Това е новият EPG Xumo

    Black Gradation Drive
    Това е новата local-dimming технология на компанията.
    10 битови панели?
    На снимката долу - CX850 в ляво показва градацията при 10-битов панел - възпроизвежда 1028 стъпки цветова градация, докато типичният 8-bit LCD панел възпроизвежда само 256 стъпки.

    Няма потвърждение, че панелът е действително 10 битов. Панелите в миналогодишните модели си бяха 8bit+Hi FRC
    Studio Master Colour
    Не е тайна, че 4K – първоначално е професионален формат за цифрови кинотеатри. Телевизионното подразделение на Panasonic тясно работило с изследователският център Panasonic Hollywood Lab (PHL), за да предоставит на потребителите максимум от това, което е достъпно за професионалистите. Резултатът - ново решение за обработка на видеосигнала – процесор 4K Studio Master, използван в старшите модели телевизори. В него са съсредоточени цял ред напредничави средства за цветокорекция, маштабиране и друга обработка на сигнала.

    Новият патентован 4K Studio Master Processor, чиито основни характеристики включват професионален клас на точност на цветовете, предоставящ 8000 точки 3D LUT, така всички тези иновации заедно, осигуряват един образ, който е верен на визията на режисьора.

    При първият се вижда много по-чисто представяне на 4K multiburst патерни в променливи цветове, докато вторият изглежда просто с увеличена наситеност на цветовете на екрана.
    Wide Colour Phosphor Led
    Модели CX850, CX800 и CR850, обратно на казаното в Las Vegas, са екипирани с новият панел "Wide Colour Phosphor"(светодиоди с добавен фосфор). Panasonic твърди, че Wide Colour Phosphor панела може да възпроизведе 98% от Digital Cinema Initiative colour spectrum срещу 92-93% при панелите използващи квантови точки – като Samsung UN65JS9500.
    Новите светодиоди (разработка на Sharp) имат по висока енергийна ефективност.
    HDR
    Panasonic подчерта, че той е използвал прототип HDR TV, и че моделите от серия 8 ще получат актуализация на софтуера по-късно тази година, за да се даде възможност на индустрията да постигне споразумение относно стандарта.
    Panasonic ще поддържа отворен стандарт HDR. Към момента не планира поддръжка на Dolby Vision.
    CX800 и CR850 са оборудвани с панел наречен от Panasonic "Super Bright Panel", който трябва да гарантира, подсилена яркост с нови по-ефективни светодиодни модули: разходът на енергия в сравнение с телевизор с квантови точки е намален наполовина, поне според изявления на Panasonic. Изглежда, че трите топ серии ще поддържат HDR: Всъщност Panasonic потвърдиха, че те ще бъдат направени съвместими със съдържанието HDR веднага щом стандартът за 4K HDR съдържание бъде финализиран (с нов firmware).
    SAT>IP
    Panasonic са продължили да развиват идеята с два цифрови тунера, внедрени през 2013 година. От 2014 година телевизорите могат да стриимват телевизия на мобилни устройства не само в пределите на дома, но и отдалеченно чрез интернет. Сега телевизорите от старшите серии могат да стримват сателитна телевизия(DVB-S2) на друг телевизор в пределите на дома. Това дава огромно удобство, тъй като можете да се избавите от излишните ресивъри, а едновременно и да икономисате от кабел.
    TV Anywhere
    Интересна особеност е възможността да гледаме втори канал на друго устройство, освен онзи който гледате в момента на телевизора (TV Streaming in-house), поне при моделите с двоен тунер (CX800, CX750 и CR850), с помощта на Wi-fi у дома. След това, благодарение на ново приложение, наречено "Panasonic Media Center", в някои модели (CR850, CX800, CR730, CX750, CX700 и CX680) могат да бъдат достъпни чрез интернет предаванията декодирани от вашия телевизор или направени записи.
    Модели CX850, CR850 и CX800 имат сертификат THX 4K
    Модел CX850 е Full Led local dimming - няма да се предлага в Европа(само в САЩ).
    CX800 и CR850 са оборудвани с Local Dimming Pro вместо Local Dimming Ultra AX900. Говори се за 64 зони, вместо 128 зони в AX900.

    Ново тъч пад дистанционно



    Motion Rate
    Тази година BLS беше преименуван в BMR - Backlight Motion Rate.
    BMR - Backlight Motion Rate (+ scanning backlight)
    RMR - Real Motion Rate (frame interpolation)
    400 Hz BMR IFC = 100 Hz panel, provided with a 1 blinking backlight and 2 frame interpolation (50 Hz x 2 = 100 Hz x 2 x 2 = 400 Hz)
    800 Hz(IFC) = conventional 50 Hz panel + 3 frame creation + 4 phases Backlight Scanning (50 Hz x 4 = 200 Hz x 4 = 800 Hz)
    1000 Hz(IFC) = conventional 50 Hz panel + 4 frame creation + 4 phases Backlight Scanning (50 Hz x 5 = 250 Hz x 4 = 1000 Hz)CR850 - 1600 BMR
    CX800 - 1600 BMR
    CX750 - 1000 IFC (Metal Black)
    CX700 - 800 IFC (Metal Silver)
    CX680 - 200 BMR
    CS600 - 400 IFC
    CS500 - 200 BMR - не е производство на Panasonic(Vestel)
    CX400 - 200 RMR - не е производство на Panasonic(Vestel)
    C300 - 100 RMR - не е производство на Panasonic(Vestel)

    CX750 - двойни тунери
    CX740 - няма двойни тунери, и мулти уиндоу е орязан до само PAT
    CX680 и CX670 - разлика само в цвета и дизайна
    CS630 - 3D, Bluetooth, APT-X5,
    CS620 - няма 3D, Bluetooth, APT-X*5, и други поддържани формати от медия плейъра
    CS610
    CS600
    CS520
    CS510
    CS500




    Specifications Multimédia
    =====================    		 Serie
    C300
    ===========================    		 Serie
    CS520
    ===========================    		 Serie
    CS630
    CS620
    =============================    		 Serie
    CX680
    CX670
    ==============================
    Media Gateway USB ? Ethernet • Wifi • USB • Cloud Ethernet • Wifi • USB • Cloud
    Extensions Fichiers Vidéo 3GP • ASF • AVI • DAT • FLA • FLV • MKV • MP4 • MPEG • MPG • TP • TRP • TS • VOB • WMV ? 3G2 • 3GP • ASF • AVI • F4V • FLV • M2TS • M4V • MKV • MOD • MP4 • MPEG • MPG • MTS • TP • TRP • TS • TTS • VOB • VRO • WMV 3G2 • 3GP • ASF • AVI • F4V • FLV • M2TS • M4V • MKV • MOD • MP4 • MPEG • MPG • MTS • TP • TRP • TS • TTS • VOB • VRO • WEBM • WMV
    Formats/Containers Vidéo 3GP • ASF • AVI • FLV • MKV • MP4 • PS • TS ? 3GPP • ASF • AVI • FLV • MKV • MP4 • PS • TS 3GPP • ASF • AVCHD • AVI • FLV • MKV • MP4 • PS • TS • WEBM
    Codecs Vidéo AVS • H.263 • H.264 • MPEG1 • MPEG2 • MPEG4 • MVC • VC-1 • XVID ? H.264 BP/MP/HP • MPEG1 • MPEG2 • MPEG4 SP/ASP • VC-1 • WINDOWS MEDIA VIDEO V9 H.264 BP/MP/HP • H.265 (HEVC) • MPEG1 • MPEG2 • MPEG4 SP/ASP • VC-1 • VP9 • WINDOWS MEDIA VIDEO V9
    Codecs Audio/Vidéo DOLBY DIGITAL • DOLBY DIGITAL PLUS • G711 A/MU-LAW • IMA-ADPCM • LPCM • MS-ADPCM ? AAC • ADPCM • DOLBY DIGITAL • DOLBY DIGITAL PLUS • HE-AAC • LPCM • MP3 • MPEG AUDIO • VORBIS • WMA • WMA PRO AAC • ADPCM • DOLBY DIGITAL • DOLBY DIGITAL PLUS • HE-AAC • LPCM • MP3 • VORBIS • WMA • WMA PRO
    Extensions Fichiers Audio AAC • M4A • MP3 • PCM • WAV • WMA ? FLAC • M4A • MP3 • WAV • WMA FLAC • M4A • MP3 • WAV • WMA
    Formats/Containers Audio AAC • LPCM • MP3 • PCM • WMA • WMA PRO ? AAC • FLAC • LPCM • MP3 • WMA • WMA PRO AAC • APPLE LOSSLESS • FLAC • LPCM • MP3 • WMA • WMA PRO
    Codecs Audio AAC • HEAAC • LPCM • MP3 • PCM • WMA • WMA PRO ? AAC • APPLE LOSSLESS • FLAC • LPCM • MP3 • WMA • WMA PRO AAC • APPLE LOSSLESS • FLAC • LPCM • MP3 • WMA • WMA PRO
    Formats Fichiers Images BMP • JPEG • JPG • PNG ? JPEG • JPG JPEG • JPG • MPO
    Extensions Fichiers Sous-Titres SRT • SUB ? SRT • SUB • TXT SRT • SUB • TXT
    Formats Sous-Titres externes - ? MicroDVD • SubRip • TMPlayer MicroDVD • SubRip • TMPlayer
    Codecs Sous-Titres internes - ? - ?


    65CX800E - MVA, Direct Led + Local Dimming Pro
    55CX800E - MVA, Direct Led + Local Dimming Pro
    50CX800E - MVA, Direct Led + Local Dimming Pro
    40CX800E - MVA, Direct Led


    60CX750E - IPS, Edge Led + Local Dimming
    55CX750E - IPS, Edge Led + Local Dimming
    49CX750E - IPS, Edge Led + Local Dimming
    43CX750E - IPS, Edge Led + Local Dimming


    60CX740E - IPS, Edge Led
    55CX740E - IPS, Edge Led
    49CX740E - IPS, Edge Led
    43CX740E - IPS, Edge Led


    65CX700E - MVA, Edge Led - Up & Down + Local Dimming
    55CX700E - MVA, Edge Led - Up & Down + Local Dimming
    50CX400E - MVA, Edge Led - Up & Down + Local Dimming
    40CX700E - MVa, Edge Led


    55CX680E - MVA, Edge Led - Down
    50CX680E - MVA, Edge Led - Down
    40CX680E - MVA, Edge Led


    55CX670E - MVA, Edge Led - Down
    50CX670E - MVA, Edge Led - Down
    40CX670E - MVA, edge Led - Down


    55CS630E - MVA, Edge Led - Down
    50CS630E - MVA, Edge Led - Down
    40CS630E - MVA, Edge Led - Down


    65CS620E - MVA, ?
    55CS620E - MVA, ?
    40CS620E - MVA, ?


    32CS600E - MVA, ?


    40CS520E - MVA, ?


    32CS540E - MVA, ?


    48C300E - MVA, Edge Led
    40C300E - MVA, Edge Led
    32C300E - VA, Full Led
    24C300E - ?, Full Led


    ТХ-65СХ800Е: VА раnеl, 100Нz wіth МСFІ
    ТХ-50СХ802В: VА раnеl, 100Нz wіth МСFІ,іnрut lаg 49.6mѕ,blасk lеvеlѕ аt 0.021 сd/m2,130сd/m2,АNЅІ соntrаѕt rаtіо оf nеаrlу 6200:1
    ТХ-50СХR800: VА раnеl,blасk 0,031 сd/m2,100Ηz wіth МСFІ(600 lіnеѕ).[В]ТХ-50СХ700Е:[/В] VА раnеl Іnnоluх(Wіdе Соlоr LЕD Рhоѕрhоr), 100Нz раnеl wіth МСFІ + flаѕhіng bасklіght, (4К 800Нz ВМR ІFС).
    ТХ-55СХ680Е: VА Раnеl, (4К 200 Нz ВМR) 50Нz + flаѕhіng bасklіght (аlthоugh thе ехіѕtеnсе оf thе rеgulаtоrу ІFС tо Іmаgе ѕеttіngѕ mеnu)- FРD Веnсhmаrk Моnоѕсоре tеѕt ѕhоwеd thе ѕhаrрnеѕѕ оf оnlу 300 оf thе 1080 lіnеѕ, whісh іѕ thе bаѕе vаluе fоr LСD ТVѕ аnd mоnіtоrѕ ...
    ТХ-40СЅ630Е: VА раnеl Іnnоluх, 100Нz wіth МСFІ, 400Нz ВМR, рrоvіdеd wіth а blіnkіng bасklіght аnd frаmе іntеrроlаtіоn
    ТХ-50СЅ520Е: VА раnеl Іnnоluх, 50Нz, 100 Нz ВМR (Васklіght Моtіоn Rаtе)
    ТХ-40СЅ520Е: VА раnеl Іnnоluх, 50Нz ,100 Нz ВМR (Васklіght Моtіоn Rаtе)



    Информация за 3D очилата

    VIERA 2015-year Models
    Country/ Area LCD TV Model Number
    Europe
    (except UK / Ireland)    		 CR850, CRW854, CX800, CXW804, CXC725, CXE720, CXM710, CX700, CXM715, CXW704, CS630, CSF647, CSN638, CST636, CSX639 TY-ER3D4ME
    TY-ER3D4SE
    TY-ER3D5ME
    Europe
    (except UK / Ireland)    		 CX750, CX740, CXW754, CXT756, CXF757, CXN758, CXX759 TY-EP3D10EB
    TY-EP3D20E


    VIERA 2014-year Models
    Country/ Area LCD TV Model Number
    Europe
    (except UK / Ireland)    		 AS640, AX630, AX800, AXW634, AXW804, X940, XW944, XW945 TY-ER3D4ME
    TY-ER3D4SE
    TY-ER3D5ME
    Europe
    (except UK / Ireland)    		 AS650, AS740, AS750, AS800, ASE650, ASF657, ASF757, ASM651, ASM655, ASN658, ASN758, AST656, AST756, ASW654, ASW754, ASW804, ASX659, ASX759, AX900, AXC904, AXW904 TY-EP3D10EB
    TY-EP3D20E
    Днес18:23 #5

    Panasonic телевизори - модели 2015

    Series
    .....................    		 CR850
    ....................    		 CX800
    ....................    		 CX750
    ....................    		 CX740
    ....................    		 CR730
    ....................    		 CX700
    ....................    		 CX680
    ....................    		 CX650
    ....................    		 CX600
    ......................    		 CS600
    ....................    		 CS500
    ....................    		 CR430
    ......................    		 CX400
    ....................    		 Series
    .....................
    Models TX-65CX850E
    TX-55CX850E    		 TX-65CX800E
    TX-55CX800E
    TX-50CX800E
    TX-40CX800E    		 TX-60CX750E
    TX-55CX750E
    TX-49CX750E
    TX-43CX750E    		 TX-60CX740E
    TX-55CX740E
    TX-49CX740E
    TX-43CX740E    		 TX-60CR730E
    TX-55CR730E    		 TX-65CX700E
    TX-55CX700E
    TX-50CX700E
    TX-40CX700E    		 TX-55CX680E
    TX-50CX680E
    TX-40CX680E    		 TX-65CX650E
    TX-60CX650E
    TX-55CX650E    		 TX-50CX600E TX-65CS600E
    TX-55CS600E
    TX-50CS600E
    TX-40CS600E
    TX-32CS600E    		 TX-50CS500E
    TX-40CS500E
    TX-32CS500E
    TX-24CS500E    		 TX-55CR430E TX-65CX400E
    TX-55CX400E
    TX-40CX400E
    TX-48CX400E    		 Models
    Design
    Color of TV Тъмносребрист металик Черен металик Черен металик - Метален сребрист Гланцово черен с тъмносребристи орнаменти в горната и долната част Хром-черно Color of TV
    Color of stand Тъмен металик, тип арка Тъмен металик, изпъкнал Тъмен металик, изпъкнал - Метален, тип крачета Тъмен металик, тип рамка Color of stand
    Display
    Type screen Curved Flat Flat Flat Curved Flat Flat Flat Flat Flat Flat Curved Flat Type screen
    Size (inches) 65, 55 65, 60, 55 60, 55, 49, 43 60, 55, 49, 43 60, 55 65, 55, 50, 40 55, 50, 40 65, 60, 55 50 65, 55, 50, 40, 32 50, 40, 32, 24 55 65, 55, 48, 40 Size (inches)
    Resolution UltraHD UltraHD UltraHD UltraHD UltraHD UltraHd UltraHD UltraHD UltraHD FullHD 50" - FullHD
    32,24"- HDReady    		 UltraHD UltraHD Resolution
    Type matrix MVA, 10-bit driving of an 8-bit LCD panel
    (8bit plus Hi FRC)    		 MVA, 10-bit driving of an 8-bit LCD panel
    (8bit plus Hi FRC)    		 S-IPS, 10-bit driving of an 8-bit LCD panel
    (8bit plus Hi FRC)    		 S-IPS, 10-bit driving of an 8-bit LCD panel
    (8bit plus Hi FRC)    		 S-IPS, 10-bit driving of an 8-bit LCD panel
    (8bit plus Hi FRC)    		 MVA, 10-bit driving of an 8-bit LCD panel
    (8bit plus Hi FRC)    		 MVA, - - MVA, 8Bit 8Bit 8bit MVA, 8bit Type matrix
    Local Dimming
    (Black Gradation Drive)    		 Local Dimming Pro
    "64 zones"    		 Local Dimming Pro
    (not in 40")    		 Local Dimming
    (side scan)    		 Local Dimming
    (side scan)    		 Local Dimming
    (side scan)    		 55, 65 - Full Led Local Dimming
    40, 50 - Edge Led local Dimming    		 Local Dimming
    (side scan)    		 No Adaptive Backlight Dimming Local Dimming No
    		 Adaptive Backlight Dimming Adaptive Backlight Dimming Local Dimming
    (Black Gradation Drive)
    Backlight Full Led
    "Wide Colour Phosphor"(светодиоди с добавен фосфор)    		 Full Led
    (40" Edge Led)
    "Wide Colour Phosphor"(светодиоди с добавен фосфор)    		 Edge Led Edge Led Edge Led 55, 65 - Full Led 40,50- Edge led Full Led Edge Led Edge Led Edge Led Edge Led Direct Led Direct Led Backlight
    Panel frequency 100/120Hz 100/120Hz 100/120Hz 100/120Hz 100/120Hz 100/120Hz 50/60Hz 50/60Hz 50/60Hz 100/120Hz
    50/60Hz    		 50/60Hz 100/120Hz 50/60Hz Panel frequency
    Image Motion 1600BMR IFC 1600BMR IFC 1000BMR IFC 1000BMR IFC 1000BMR IFC 800BMR IFC 200BMR 200BMR 100BMR 400BMR-65,55"
    200BMR-50,40"
    100BMR-32"    		 200BMR-50,40"
    100BMR-32,24"    		 400BMR 200RMR Image Motion
    DCI Color Space
    (Studio Master Color)
    Wide Colour Phosphor Panel    		 65" is 98%
    55” is 90%
    yes    		 65” is 98%
    60, 55, 40" is 90%
    yes    		 -

    no    		 -

    no    		 -

    no    		 -

    No    		 -

    No    		 90%
    65" is 98%
    No    		 90%

    No    		 No

    No    		 No No

    no    		 No

    no    		 DCI Color Space in %
    (Studio Master Color)
    Wide Colour Phosphor Panel
    Dynamic range Remaster
    (High Dinamic Range)    		 Yes
    Super Bright Panel    		 Yes
    Super Bright Panel    		 - Yes
    Super Bright Panel    		 ?
    Super Bright Panel    		 Yes
    Super Bright panel    		 No No Yes No No No No Dynamic range Remaster
    (High Dinamic Range)
    Certificate THX 4K, ISFccc (CMS 3D LUT, 800 points correction) THX 4K, ISFccc (CMS 3D LUT, 800 points correction) - - - - No No Certificate
    Modes Image: Dynamic, Normal, Cinema, THX 4K (Cinema/Piece lumineuse)/Monitor/Personal/Professional1/Professional2 (isfccc) Dynamic, Normal, Cinema, THX 4K (Cinema/Piece lumineuse)/Monitor/Personal/Professional1/Professional2 (isfccc) Dynamic, Normal, Cinema, True Cinema, User Dynamic, Normal, Cinema, True Cinema, User Yes
    Super Bright Panel    		 Yes Yes No No Динамичен
    Нормален
    Кино
    Истинско кино
    Потребителскиo    		 No No Modes Image:
    CPU - processor Quad Core Quad Core Quad Core Quad Core Quad Core Quad Core Quad Core Pro Quad-core Pro Quad-core Pro Dual Core x 4
    		 Dual Core x 4 Quad Core Dual Core CPU - processor
    Series
    .....................    		 CX850
    ....................    		 CX800
    ....................    		 CX750
    ....................    		 CX740
    ....................    		 CR730
    ....................    		 CX700
    ....................    		 C680
    ....................    		 CX650
    ....................    		 CX600
    ....................    		 CS600
    ....................    		 CS500
    ....................    		 CR430
    ....................    		 CX400
    ....................    		 Series
    .....................
    Audio
    Speakers 40 W (10Wx2+10Wx2) 40 W (10Wx2+10Wx2)
    40“: 20W(10Wx2)    		 55“:20W(10Wx2)
    50“:20W(10Wx2)
    40“:20W(10Wx2)
    32“:20W(10Wx2)
    24“:6W(3Wx2)    		 40“:20W(10Wx2)
    32“:20W(10Wx2)    		 25W(12,5Wx2) Speakers
    Sound System VR-Audio Master Surround VR-Audio Master Surround 2.1
    40“: VR-Audio Master Surround    		 VR-Audio True Surround VR-Audio True Surround -- VR-Audio True Surround VR-Audio True Surround 55,50,40": VR-Audio True Surround
    32": V-Audio    		 V-Audio Sound System
    Dolby Digital Plus Dolby Digital Plus
    Sound Modes Стандартен
    Музика
    Околна среда
    Потребителски    		 Стандартен
    Музика
    Околна среда
    Потребителски    		 Стандартен
    Музика
    Околна среда
    Потребителски    		 Стандартен
    Музика
    Околна среда
    Потребителски    		 Стандартен
    Музика
    Околна среда
    Потребителски    		 Standard
    Musik
    реч
    потребителски    		 Standard
    Musik
    реч
    потребителски    		 Sound Modes
    Smart TV - Life+Screen
    my Home Screen 2.0 powered by Firefox my Home Screen 2.0 powered by Firefox
    Control 4 Certification
    (Pending)    		 No No Control 4 Certification
    (Pending)
    Info Frame No No Info Frame
    My Stream My Stream
    Direct Talk No
    		 No No No No No No No No No No No Direct Talk
    Xumo EPG Xumo EPG
    Panasonic Media Center (App) Esential Apps Esential Apps Panasonic Media Center (App)
    TV-Anywhere No No TV-Anywhere
    SAT>IP / Easy Instalation Server Client / Yes Server Client / Yes Server Client / Yes Client / Yes Client / Yes Client / Yes Client / Yes Client / Yes Client / Yes Client / Yes Client / Yes Client / Yes Client / Yes SAT>IP / Easy Instalation
    Panasonic TV Remote Apps Panasonic TV Remote Apps
    Swipe & Share Swipe & Share
    Smart Calibration No No No No No No No No No No No No Smart Calibration
    Internet Apps Internet Apps
    Web-Browser Firefox Firefox Firefox Firefox Firefox Firefox Firefox Web-Browser
    Easy Mirroring Easy Mirroring
    HbbTV HbbTV
    Multi Window 2 T PAT/PIP/PAP 2 T PAT/PIP/PAP 2 T PAT/PIP/PAP PAT PAT PAT PAT PAT PAT PAT PAT PAT PAT Multi Window
    Hotel Mode Hotel Mode
    Customised TV No Customised TV
    Viera Link Viera Link
    Bluethoot(Apt-X) Клавиатура/Мишка Клавиатура/Мишка Клавиатура/Мишка Клавиатура/Мишка Клавиатура/Мишка Клавиатура/Мишка No No No Bluethoot(Apt-X)
    USB - HDD Recording USB - HDD Recording
    Timer - Record No No Timer - Record
    3D Active Active Polarised / Passive Polarised / Passive Polarised/Passive Active No Active
    TY-ER3D5ME    		 No 3D
    Series
    .....................    		 CX850
    ....................    		 CX800
    ....................    		 CX750
    ....................    		 CX740
    ....................
    CR730
    ....................    		 CX700
    ....................    		 C680
    ....................    		 CX650
    ....................    		 CX600
    ....................    		 CS600
    ....................    		 CS500
    ....................    		 CR430
    ....................    		 CX400
    ....................    		 Series
    ....................
    Network & Media player
    DLNA /UPnP
    v. 1.5
    		 (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
    		 (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
    		 (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS) (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
    		 (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
    		 (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
    		 (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS) Yes Yes (RUI2.0/DTCP-
    IP/DMP/DMR/DMS    		 (RUI2.0/DTCP-
    IP/DMP/DMR/DMS    		 DLNA /UPnP
    Media Player - support formats AVCHD 3D/Progressive, SDVIDEO/
    AVI/HEVC/MKV/WMV/MP4/M4v/F
    LV/3GPP/VRO/VOB/TS/PS,
    MP3/AAC/WMA Pro/FLAC/Apple
    Lossless/WAV, JPEG/MPO    		 AVCHD 3D/Progressive, SDVIDEO/
    AVI/HEVC/MKV/WMV/MP4/M4v/F
    LV/3GPP/VRO/VOB/TS/PS,
    MP3/AAC/WMA Pro/FLAC/Apple
    Lossless/WAV, JPEG/MPO    		 AVCHD 3D/Progressive, SD-VIDEO/AVI/HEVC/MKV/WMV/MP4/M4v/FLV/3GPP/VRO/VOB/TS/PS, MP3/AAC/WMA Pro/FLAC/Apple Lossless/WAV, JPEG/MPO AVCHD 3D/Progressive, SDVIDEO/
    AVI/HEVC/MKV/WMV/MP4/M4v/FL
    V/3GPP/VRO/VOB/TS/PS, MP3/AAC/WMA
    Pro/FLAC/Apple Lossless/WAV,
    JPEG/MPO    		 AVCHD 3D/Progressive, SDVIDEO/
    AVI/HEVC/MKV/WMV/MP4/M4v/FL
    V/3GPP/VRO/VOB/TS/PS, MP3/AAC/WMA
    Pro/FLAC/Apple Lossless/WAV,
    JPEG/MPO    		 AVCHD 3D/Progressive, SD-VIDEO/AVI/HEVC/MKV/WMV/MP4/M4v/FLV/3GPP/VRO/VOB/TS/PS, MP3/AAC/WMA Pro/FLAC/Apple Lossless/WAV, JPEG/MPO AVI/HEVC/MKV/WMV/MP4/M4v/FLV/3GPP/VRO/VOB/TS/PS, MP3/AAC/WMA Pro/FLAC/Apple Lossless/WAV, JPEG Yes Yes AVI/MKV/WMV/MP4/M4v/FLV/3GPP/VRO
    /VOB/TS/PS, MP3/AAC/WMA
    Pro/FLAC/WAV, JPEG    		 AVI/MKV/WMV/MP4/M4v/FLV/3GPP/VRO
    /VOB/TS/PS, MP3/AAC/WMA
    Pro/FLAC/WAV, JPEG    		 Media Player - support formats
    Tuners
    HEVC (H.265) / VP9 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No No No HEVC (H.265) / VP9
    DVB tuners T/T2/C/S2 T/T2/C/S2 T/T2/C/S2 T/T2/C/S2 T/T2/C/S2 T2/C/S2 T2/C T2/C/S2 T2/C/S2 T/T2/C T/T2/C T/T2/C T/T2/C DVB tuners
    Twin HD tuner (x2) No No No No No No No No No No Twin HD tuner (x2)
    Triple HD tuner No No No No No Triple HD tuner
    Interface
    CI+ Version 1.3 2 2 2 2 2 1 - - - 1 1 1 1 CI+ Version 1.3
    WiFi & Bluethoot(Apt-X) Yes WiFi & Bluethoot(Apt-X)
    Display Port Version 1.2a Version 1.2a No No No No No No - - No No No Display Port
    HDMI 3 1 (отстрани),
    2 (отдолу)    		 1 (отстрани),
    2 (отдолу)    		 1 (отстрани) 1 (отстрани),
    2 (отдолу)    		 1 (отстрани),
    2 (отдолу)    		 1 (отстрани),
    2 (отдолу)    		 3 3 3 3 3 3 HDMI
    HDMI (4K 60/50p with HDCP 2.2) 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 x 1.4 3 x 1.4 3 3 HDMI (4K 60/50p with HDCP 2.2)
    HDMI ARC Input 2 Input 2 Input 2 Input 2 Input 2 Input 2 Input 2 HDMI ARC
    USB 3 (отстрани; USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 2) 3 (отстрани; USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 2) 3 (отстрани; USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 2) 3 (отстрани; USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 2) 3 (отстрани; USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 2) 3 (отстрани; USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 2) 3 (отстрани; USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 2) 3 (отстрани; USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 2) 3 (отстрани; USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 2) 3 (отстрани; USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 2) 3 (отстрани; USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 2) 3 (отстрани; USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 2) 3 (отстрани; USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 2) USB
    Ethernet (Lan port) 1 (отзад) 1 (отзад) 1 (отзад) 1 (отзад) 1 (отзад) 1 (отзад) 1 (отзад) 1 (отзад) 1 (отзад) 1 (отзад) 1 (отзад) Ethernet (Lan port)
    AV1 (Scart) with AV IN / OUT; RGB IN 1 (отзад) 1 (отзад) 1 (отзад) 1 (отзад) 1 (отзад) 1 (отзад) 1 (отзад) 1 (отзад) 1 (отзад) 1 (отзад) 1 (отзад) 1 (отзад) 1 (отзад) AV1 (Scart) with AV IN / OUT; RGB IN
    AV2 (Audio-,Video-,YUV-Komponent-section) AV2 (Audio-,Video-,YUV-Komponent-section)
    Composite 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Composite
    Digital Audio Output Optic 1 (долна част) 1 (долна част) 1 (долна част) 1 (долна част) 1 (долна част) 1 (долна част) 1 (долна част) 1 (долна част) 1 1 1 1 1 Digital Audio Output Optic
    SDXC cart slot 1 (отстрани) 1 (отстрани) 1 (отстрани) 1 (отстрани) 1 (отстрани) 1 (отстрани) 1 (отстрани) 1 (отстрани) 1 1 1 No No SDXC cart slot
    Jack 3.5 mm (слушалки) 1 (отстрани) 1 (отстрани) 1 (отстрани) 1 (отстрани) 1 (отстрани) 1 (отстрани) 1 (отстрани) 1 (отстрани) 1 1 1 1 1 Jack 3.5 mm (слушалки)
    Series
    .....................    		 CX850
    ....................    		 CX800
    ....................    		 CX750
    ....................    		 CX740
    ....................    		 CR730
    ....................    		 CX700
    ....................    		 C680
    ....................    		 CX650
    ....................    		 CX600
    ....................    		 CS600
    ....................    		 CS500
    ....................    		 CR430
    ....................    		 CX400
    ....................    		 Series
    ....................


    Проблеми при Panasonic
    Deinterlacing работата му е със средна ефективност, така че от време на време може да забележите назъбени ръбове или моаре.
    16:9 сканиране на картината - често при липса на WSS(Wide Screen Signal)телевизорът показва бели тирета в горната част на екрана(това е част от информацията за видеото- дата, времетраене...).
    Уплавняване на движението на обекти на екрана - малко възможни настройки, което води до ефект на сапунена опера.
    50Hz бъг - слаба обработка на нискокачествени сигнали, което води до двойни и тройни обекти на екрана.
    Отговор с цитат Отговор с цитат
    Днес18:23 #6

    Panasonic телевизори 2017 - често задавани въпроси

    FAQ - често задавани въпроси
    Въпрос: Как да проверя ТВ при покупка? На какво да обърна внимание?
    1. Проверете за изгорели пиксели с помоща на картинки 1920*1080 в различни цветове.
    Огледайте внимателно екрана за пиксели с цвят различен от този на заливката.
    За справка: Panasonic Electronics Pixel Policy и ISO 13406-2.
    2. У дома го проверете за неравномерна подсветка - засветки на черен екран при изгасено осветление и затъмнени прозорци (засветките по ъглите в една или друга степен зависят от конкретният екземпляр ТВ).
    Как да проверим за блокирали пиксели?
    Натискаме -/V на телевизора и без да го пускаме натискаме три пъти определен бутон на ДУ :
    -/V + Option - Заливка на екрана в различни цветове , градиентна заливка, цветни полоси и т.н. - много полезно зо търсене на изгорели пиксели. Изход - изключете телевизора с бутона на него
    След покупката
    При гледане на филми с тъмни сцени телевизора автоматично си променя яркостта!!!
    - проблема го има на единия от четирите HDMI входа този с ARC
    Пуснете за тоя HDMI вход режима на картината "Реалист, кино настр." и изключете всички ЕКО истории и динамични контрасти.
    Как да видим заработените часове?
    Количеството заработени часове може да се види в потребителското меню:
    Menu     -> Help -> System Information - на ред Status4
    (Menu -> Help -> Version -> Status4.).
    Числото след буквата представлява заработените часове. Като увеличава стойността си с единица, на всеки 60 минути "заработено" време.
    [Статус 4 започва с А до 100 часа, след това B за 100-199 часа, след това C.....]
    Как да проверя версията на фърмуера в моя телевизор в потребителското меню?
    Включете телевизора
    Меню -> Настройка -> Системно Меню -> Системна Информация
    Пример
    Софтуерна версия 2515-10300
    Статус1 0071-0502 4000-0006
    Статус2 0038-115 010001
    Статус3 00700-3201 0000-0000
    На първият ред е изписана версията на фърмуера /2515/ която е на телевизора ви.
    Как да върна началните настройки.
    Меню-Настройка-Системно меню-Начални настройки
    Връщане на заводските настройки - Вариант 2 - Hard Reset
    На който и да е тв канал:
    натискате бутона "F" и задържайки натиснете бутона "V-" - отстрани на ТВ.
    Не отпускайки и двата бутона, натиснете на дистанционото бутона "i" - (горе отляво, на кръглият джог бутон).
    Провежда си self-check. После натиснете бутона изкл-вкл.
    Как да си настроя часа.
    Меню ->Таймер -> Часова зона -> GMT+2.
    Забележка! При всяка смяна от лятно на зимно и обратното - трябва да променяте позицията.
    Зимно - GMT+2
    Лятно - GMT+3
    Настройка на език и субтитри.
    Меню -> Настройки -> Език -> Избрано Аудио 1 - БГ, Избрано Аудио 2 - Англ., Избрани субтитри 1 - БГ, Избрани субтитри 2 - Оригинал
    Нямам субтитри на програмите излъчващи такива.
    Натиснете бутона STTL - намира се под зеленият бутон за телетекста.
    Има ли вариант да си сейфна каналите по някакъв начин да ги експортна и после да си ги върна?
    Вариант има чрез програмата chansort.На празна усб флашка форматирана на FAT32 се създава нов текстов документ, който се преименува на hotel.pwd.Поставя се в телевизора и се показва едно меню да се въведе четири цифрен код, който е 4850.Така на флашката вече има добавена папка с име hotel_setup.
    На компютър се пуска chansort->File->Open tv data file и се посочва svl.db от папка hotel_setup.Отворения списък се редактира след което се избира save as и презаписва същият този svl.db.
    Поставя се в телевизора и отново се появява менюто за въвеждане на парола този път е 4851.Изчаква се да приключи и се изгася телевизора от бутона на него.След пускането всички канали са в желаната последователност.
    Тествано е на AS640 с избрана страна Финландия област Турку(каналите се запаметяват от 1000 нагоре и после ги местя от 1).Недостатък обаче е има, че като се появи съобщение за нов канал и потвърдя да се сканира и да го добави, каналите се разбъркват както е при начално сканиране.Това не става, ако се подредени от самия телевизор.
    След сканиране запаметява програмите от 1000 нагоре. Как да си ги подредя да започват от 1 нагоре?
    Отивате на настройки-ОК , DVB-C настройки-ОК,списък канали- ОК , отиваш на програмата която искаш да преместиш , натискаш зеления бутон и избираш с числата на кой канал да се премести , за потвърждение пак зелен бутон.
    Настройката за IFC не ми е активна.
    Когато е включен режим "Игра", IFC и "Филмов каданс" се изключват !
    Липса на 7-дневно EPG - програмиране на напомняния, както и PVR е силно ограничен.
    Причина - кабелният ви оператор не предлага - Network Time Protocol Server
    Не работи и нито едно интернет приложение. Причина - кабелният ви оператор не поддържа Network Time Protocol Server
    Частично решение на проблема: Отива се на някой канал, който има телетекст. Пуска се телетекста за няколко секунди колкото да зареди и се излиза от него. В резултат на това часовникът и датата се сверяват и интернет приложенията проработват. Тук има два проблема. Първият е, че това работи, докато не се смени канала. Тогава часовникът веднага се занулява и интернетът не работи вече. Вторият проблем е, че не на всички програми с телетекст работи това решение. На почти всички немски програми с телетекст обаче работи и часовникът се сверява.
    TV Anywhere
    Работи без проблем с вградените в телевизора тунери. Ще се опитам в няколко стъпки да обясня какво е необходимо:
    I. Телевизор
    1. Регистрация в "My Home Cloud"
    2. "Меню" - "Мрежа" - "Настройки TV Anywhere" - "ВКЛ"
    3.Телевизорът трябва да е изключен(не от контакта, а в режим standby), или ако е включен да не се използва вградения тунер (т.е. да ползваме някое от интернет приложенията, или някой от другите входове на телевизора - HDMI1, HDMI2 и т.н.).
    Ако се използва CA модул могат да се гледат само свободните канали, кодираните - не.
    II. Android, или i-os устройство
    1. Инсталираме приложението "Panasonic TV Remote 2"
    2. Отваряме приложението и отиваме на "TV Anywhere" (най-горната опция) като въвеждаме съответните ID-та и пароли за "My Home Cloud" (от регистрацията) и за "TV Anywhere" (от телевизора "Меню" - "Мрежа" - "Настройки TV Anywhere")
    3.След като сме отворили "TV Anywhere" избираме DVB-C тунер и от "Menu" (горе вляво) - "Settings" - избираме максималната възможна скорост за трансфер на данни (в моя случай имаше възможност за 400 kBps и 1,5 mBps - на 400 не сработи)
    Пробите направих с Panasonic 42AS650 и Samsung Galaxy Note 3. Необходимо беше време за зареждане на избраната програма (може би около 30 сек.), след което вървеше гладко и без насичане (пробвах с"iConcerts" HD и "MTV Live" HD)

    Bit Error Rate - вероятността да бъде получен грешно един бит от сигнала.
    (Меню -> Настройки -> DVB-C меню настройки -> Състояние на сигнала)
    Изразява се като някаква дроб:
    един случай на хиляда бит-а = 1/1000 = 0.001 = 1*10Е-03= едно по десет на минус трета степен
    Нормални стойности са X*10E-06 или 10Е-07 или 10Е-08. Падне ли под Х*10Е-05 нещата започват да стават лоши Т.е. трябва да имате ВЕR от порядък на минус шеста, седма степен за да сте ОК.
    Часовника не ми показва правилно времето.
    Меню-Настройка-Други настройки-Часова зона- GT+2. При някои кабелни оператори се налага да местите часовата зона при всяка смяна на зимното и лятното часово време. /GT+2 - GT+3/
    След промяна към лятно часово време часовника на телевизора е с 1 час назад - Настройката за часова зона е GMT+2.
    Решението - в настройката за часовата зона давате на Auto.
    Как да премахна черните ленти отдясно и отляво на картината?
    Натиснете ASPECT бутонd на дистанционното. Възможните опции за премахване на вертикалните ленти са Аутоl, Точен екран(Just), и Zoom1/2.
    Как става откриването на всички канали на DBV-C на Панасоник ?
    Трябва да се влезе на автоматични настройки и там да се промени началната честота на търсене примерно 111,00 Mh и да се избере пълно сканиране.
    Как да се избегне досадното подреждане на цифровите канали с номера над 1000.
    Като редактирате канала ,може да му дадете какъвто номер искате. Така издърпвате 10-тина канала от 1 до 10 и сте готови.
    След като подредите каналите по свой вкус и след като изключите и включите телевизора около десетина от каналите се разместват. На другият ден /на сутринта lви тръгва канал 1-номер1000/ но ви ги няма последните 15 канала и трябва да ги търсите на ново.
    Когато нагласите програмите изключете auto system update /намираме на нови канали/ защото като ги добави изчезват вашите настроики и това ви коства 1час минимум да си нагласите програмите по ваш избор.Можете да им смените номерата от менюто "списък канали" маркирате с зеления цвят и пишете номера.
    Eкрана станa черен и не иска да изкара повече картина! Включва се, но стои на Stand By и като се включи от дистанционното датчика отчита, но няма картина.
    Просто сте включили на АV режим.
    След сканиране запаметява програмите от 1000 нагоре. Как да си ги подредя да започват от 1 нагоре?
    Отивате на настройки-ОК, DVB-C настройки-ОК, списък канали-ОК , отивате на програмата която искате да преместите , натискате зеления бутон (от телетекста) и избирате с бутоните с числата, на кой канал да се премести, за потвърждение натискате пак зеленият бутон.
    Какво трябва да направя ако индикатора на захранването мига?
    Ако индикатора на захранването мига, изключете TV. После изкарайте захранващият кабел и пробвайте на друг електрически контакт. Също така, извадете захранващия кабел от задната страна на телевизора и го включете обратно в него (ще чуете щракване когато захранващият кабел е поставен правилно).
    Еквилайзера не ми е активен.
    Еквилайзера е активен когато е избран "Режим на звука" - "Потребителски".
    Настройката за 3D дълбочина не ми е активна.
    При някои клипове от YouTube се налага ръчно да се настройва 3D.
    За регулиране на дълбочината на 3D има две опции:
    - 2D-3D дълбочина - активна е при гледане в 3D, на съдържание което е 2D
    - 3D дълбочина ("3D настройки" - "3D регулиране" - "вкл.") - активна е при гледане на 3D съдържание, и при активиран 3D режим на гледане.
    Изображението /подавано от къмпютър/ ми излиза извън границите на екрана ?
    Трябва да изключите режим 16:9 сканиране /OverScan -Off/
    Отивате в Настройки -> Други настройки -> 16:9 сканиране -> Изкл. (Setup->Other Settings-> 16:9 Overscan -> OFF)
    Проблем - като гледане програмите на режим 16:9 имате от дясната страна 1 см черно, както и 0.5 см от долната страна.Като зумнете или ползвате някой от другите размери се запълва, обаче много реже от подаваната картина....
    Опитайте да активирате опцията Picture Overscan - ON (главно меню / настройкa / режим Overscan).
    При свързване на телевизора с компа-или картината е изрязана, или черни ленти по краищата.Липсва менюто за Овърскана на телевизора. Интересното е, че като е включен Булсатския приемник в някой от HDMI-те има такова меню, но само за порта, на който е приемника. Включите ли на негово място компютъра изчезва.
    Потърсете функцията Overscan в опциите на драйвера на компа и я изключете!
    При вкючен компютър и пускане на телевизора след няколко секунди от режим ,TV сам се прехвърля на другия сигнал(от компа). Като го върна от бутона TV на дистанционното повече не се връща сам.
    Изключете от менюто на телевизора Viera link и няма да се влияе от сигнала от компютъра!
    Kак да активираме демонстрационният режим на ТВ ?
    Задръжте на панела бутона "F" и,ако вашият телевизор поддържа тази функция,то вие можете да видете някои технологии в действие.
    Как да изключа периодически изкачащото меню на телевизора, при преглед на ефирен сигнал?
    Необходимо е да изключите режим "демо":
    1. Влезте в менюто.
    2. Изберете пункт "настройка"
    3. Изберете пункт "системно меню"
    4. В пункт меню "демонстрация", изберете положение «изкл».
    След промяна към лятно часово време часовника на телевизора е с 1 час назад - Настройката за часова зона е GMT+2.
    Решението - в настройката за часовата зона давате на Auto.
    При изключване на телевизора след 15 минути се чува прещракване/звук на реле/.Когато се включи телевизора сутринта отново - липсват част от каналите.
    Настройки, системно меню, системна актуализация, автоматично търсене в режим готовност го давате на "изключено"...и това е.
    В какво е причината за отсътствие на изображение на телевизор Panasonic при включване на функцията PIP и избор в качеството на втора картина сигнала от DVD, свързан към телевизора по компонентен видеовход ?
    Свързано е с особенности на принципната схема на телевизорите Panasonic, при използване на функция PIP невъзможно да се получи втора картина от външен источник, свързан по компонентен вход.
    PVR
    Купeте си HDD без автономно захранване. Работи перфектно, интерфейса на записаната ТВ е перфектен, записите се превъртат напред-назад, 5-скорости на превъртане, повторно пускане от мястото на последното спиране на записа и т.н. След като сензора за движение на ТВ ви разпознае че сте наоколо и има направен нов запис, включва ТВ и записа ви чака да бъде прегледан...

    Как да получа изображение `пиксел към пиксел`(картиране 1 към 1) на FullHD модели при включване на PC ?
    За да получите 'пиксел към пиксел' при включване на ТВ към PC с HDMI за FullHD (1920х1080) е нужно в настройките на ТВ да изключите режим OverScan (Главно меню / Установка / Режим Overscan).
    Ако имате плазма - Ако подавате 1080р сигнал през HDMI отивате на Setup-Picture Overscan - OFF.
    Това от телевизора.Ако сте на българско меню - Настройки-Зона на сканиране - ИЗКЛ .Зона на сканиране се появява в менюто само ако сте избрал аспект 16:9
    Какво е това x.v.Color ?
    x.v.Color - това е съчетание на две технологии: цветово пространство xvYCC (цветовия обват е увеличен 1.8 пъти в сравнение с sRGB ) + DeepColor (използване на 30, 36 и 48-битово кодиране). За коректно изображение трябва източник с подръжка на тази технология.
    Как да настроя телевизора така ,че когато включа сателита/DVD,Blu-ray/, да се пуска автоматично и телевизора ?
    Трябва да влезете в HOTEL MODE. Натиснeте "-/V" на телевизора и без да го пускате натиснете три пъти AV на дистанционното,след като влезете си избирете на кой вход да ви тръгва телевизора.
    Как да заставя телевизора с включването да преминава не в ТВ режим а в AV режим? Как да изменя источника на сигнал при включване. Например сигнал по HDMI вместо TV-ефир ?

    За това в телевизора съществува настройка в така нареченият режим "Хотел", който не е описан в инструкцията на ползвателя. С негова помощ може да се застави нужният ви вход първи след включване. От там можете да настроите кой вход да се пуска по подразбиране, с колко усилване и тн. Това не е Сервизно меню, просто скрито такова.
    Натискаме бутона за превключване на каналите "-/V" на ПРЕДНИЯ ПАНЕЛ и без да го пускаме, три пъти натискаме "AV" на ДУ, и попадаме в меню Hotel Mode, където можем да изберем нужният видеовход, който да бъде избран от телевизора автоматически, при всяко следващо включване.
    Ценното е, че позволява при включване на телевизора, да задеиства нужният ви видеовход. Работата е в това, че в дадената серия телевизори, ако сте гледали програма от който и да е видеовход, при изключване-включване на ТВ, тази настройка не се запомня. И той включва с първият ефирен канал. Полезно за тези, които ще използват ТВ основно като монитор.
    Влизане в хотелското меню: (within 2 second).
    [TV] : + [REMOTE] : TV/AV (3 times)
    Натискате и задържате бутона v/- /Vol. “Down”/на телевизора и натиснете три пъти бутона "TV\AV" (DVD) на дистанционното.
    Hotel Mode : ON
    Initial INPUT: HDMI1 или там на който изкате да включва при старта
    При гледане на DVD дискове (даже лицензионни) телевизора понякога губи картина и започва да сменя форматите за което свидетелства появяващият се баннер, за изменение от "Широкоекранен" на "Панорамен" и наобратно. Със звука няма проблеми. При гледане на ТВ всичко е нормално.
    По-скоро формата на екрана ви е в режим Aвто..изберете 16:9
    Тези изменения могат да произлизат заради исползваното некачествено съдържание (макар и лицензирано), плаващата скорост на видео потока и несъответствието на частотите дискредитация. Същата тази ситуация се наблюдава на ефир, когато е поставен режим авто формат, на единият канал става автоформатиране, на другият не. Действително най-добре е да поставите някакъв друг режим, различен от авто. В даденият случай най-добре- 16:9
    Изхода на звука по оптика е само стерео или DD5.1 ?
    В ниските серии е само стерео. Във високите серии има и DD5,1. При ефир и кабелна в зависимост от канала на излъчване - стерео, моно или DD5.1 /проверете си звуковите пътеки на съответната програма/. На оптичният изход ще имате Dolby Digtal-/ако източника на сигнал подава такъв/-трябва само да свържете ТВ към AV ресивър чрез оптичен кабел. DTS не се поддържа. Всички формати са записани в инструкцията.
    1080 pure direct
    "Включва подръжка на цифров сигнал във формат 4:4:4. Използва се само с източник на сигнал 4:4:4.
    Забележка: тази функция е възможна само за HDMI вход 1080р. Не работи, когато отсътства сигнал, при входен сигнал YCbCr 4:2:2 и в режим 3D." The 1,080p Pure Direct function transmits and outputs high-quality YUV 4:4:4 30-bit video signals directly to the TV. This reproduces colors that are highly faithful to the original.
    Изводът се набива сам - в сегашните условия - безполезна, при отсъстствие на такова съдържание. При Блу-Рей и всичкото останало видео - просто не работи - все едно, че е изключена.
    24p Smooth Film и IFC
    Това е едно и също, просто различни названия на една и съща функция. 24p Smooth Film - работи само за съдържание с честота 24Hz, IFC - за всичко останало(50i и 50p).
    3D 24p Smooth Film
    The system analyses the frames before and after, and generates and inserts three new frames. By displaying images with 96 frames compared to the 24-frame original source, smooth images are produced without the blurring that is typical of movies.
    Връщане на заводските настройки
    натискате бутона F и задържайки натискаме бутона "V -" и, не отпускайки и двата бутона, на ДУ натискаме бутона "i"(горе отляво, на кръглият джог бутон).
    Hotel mode
    Restrict a function for hotels.
    Access command to the Hotel mode setup menu
    In order to display the Hotel mode setup menu, please
    enter the following command (within 2 second).
    [TV] : Vol. [Down] + [REMOTE] : AV (3 times)
    Връзка с компютър
    Необходимо е да свържа телевизор Panasonic с PC, за да се възпроизвежда съдържание на телевизор, докато се работи на компютъра, т.е. компютъра да третира монитора и телевизора като отделни устройства. Проблемът е, че имам картина на телевизора, само ако го избера като основен екран и следователно монитора не показва картина. Пробвах Eyefinity (AMD технология за мулти-монитори), но там мога единствено да extend-на десктоп, не да ги третирам като отделни екрани.
    Плъзгате курсора вдясно долу на екрана на монитора. Кликвате на Devicec. Клик на Project. Клик на Extend и сте готов.
    Внимавайте - DVI-I порта и HDMI порта да не са свързани към един и същи тактов генератор (clock), ако е така го сложете на другият DVI порт и тогава картината тръгва веднага.
    Днес18:24 #7

    Отговор: Panasonic телевизори 2017


    Setup may vary from TV and Blu-ray player. The below guide is a starting point.
    1. Press Setup / Settings
    2. Select Network
    3. Select Network Settings
    4. Select IP Address/DNS Settings
    5. Go to DNS Auto Configuration ( DHCP ) and set it to Off
    6. Go to Primary DNS and set it to185.37.37.37
    7. Go to Secondary DNS and set it to 185.37.37.185
    8. Save settings
    9. Restart your device

    ​Important
    First step of troubleshooting should always be to restart device(s) and router. Then check your account status in your account home. You should always see 3 green check marks if the device you are using to visit the account home is set up correctly.
    1080 pure direct
    "Включва подръжка на цифров сигнал във формат 4:4:4. Използва се само с източник на сигнал 4:4:4.
    Забележка: тази функция е възможна само за HDMI вход 1080р. Не работи, когато отсътства сигнал, при входен сигнал YCbCr 4:2:2 и в режим 3D."
    The 1,080p Pure Direct function transmits and outputs high-quality YUV 4:4:4 30-bit video signals directly to the TV. This reproduces colors that are highly faithful to the original.
    Изводът се набива сам - в сегашните условия - безполезна, при отсъстствие на такова съдържание. При Блу-Рей и всичкото останало видео - просто не работи - все едно, че е изключена.


    Panasonic CX800, CX650 and CX600
    CX800

    CX800
    4K Ultra HD
    Firefox OS
    my Home Screen 2.0
    Local Dimming
    Black Gradation Drive
    Quad-Core Pro Chip
    Xumo® Guide
    DCI 90% Color Space (65” is 98%)
    Super Bright Panel
    3D
    Image Motion 240Hz
    Voice Assistant
    New touchpad remote control with microphone

    CX650

    CX600
    4K Ultra HD
    my Home Screen 2.0
    Xumo® Guide
    DCI 90% Color Space
    Super Bright Panel
    Image Motion 120Hz
    Quad-core Pro Chip
    Voice Assistant
    Internet Apps
    Web Browser
    Swipe & Share
    Wireless LAN
    Днес18:25 #8

    Отговор: Panasonic телевизори 2017 - често задавани въпроси

    Честита нова 2017 година
