Panasonic телевизори 2017

|Panasonic UHD TV 2016 - european models
|Series
Model
|
UHD _____
Premium
|
Dolby Vision____
|
Hybrid Log Gamma_____
(HLG)
|
HDR 10
3 fundamental HDR
building blocks:
ST2084 (EOTF PQ),
ST2086 (static metadata)
ST2094 (dynamic metadata)
The measured values of the brightness in Windows
2/5/10/15/20/100%
|
Videopanel _______________________
Type LCD matrix,
Bits of color,
(Operating frequency of T-Con board of the panel)
Curvature,
Index,
Screen Uniformity
Anti-reflective filter
|
Supported Resolutions____________________________________
Frame per seconds
24, 25, 30, 50, 60, 100, 120 p/i
Chroma subsampling
4:4:4
4:2:2
4:2:0
|
Backlight Unit____________________
Type backlight
(Local Dimming zone)
Type LED
MEMC
Backlight Scanning
Black Frame Insertion
Pulsе Wide Modulation
|
Measurements_______________________________
DCI P3
Rec.2020
Delta E
Gamma
Color Temperature
|
Measurements__________________________
ANSI Contrast
With local dimming
Without local dimming
White level
Black level
|
Viewing angle
Horizontal & Vertical
(°cone)
|
Motion resolution
|Product
|
Input Lag_____________________________
|
Audio___________________
|
Built in Media Player_____________________________
Supported file systems
Image file formats
Audio file formats/codecs
Video file formats
Soub-Titres
|
Hardware & Software
Operating System
Board
Central Processing Unit
System on Chip
Instruction set
Graphic Processor Unit
RAM
Total memory
|
Conectors_____________________
|
Networks__________________________
|
Tuners__________________
|
Opportunities for _________________________
calibration
|
Note__________________________________________________________________________________
Pros & Cons
|Product
|CZ950 (Oled)
TX-65CZ950
TX-65CZW954 ()
TX-65CZ952B (only in UK)
|Yes
|No
|No
|65" - max 450cd/m2
Yes
SMPTE standarts
ST2084, ST 2086
|Oled, WRGB(LG Display), 10bit,
120/100Hz
|
|No backlight
|DCI-P3 - 86%
Rec.2020 - 70%
Gama - 2.44 - 2.38
|65" - ∞ / 151cd/m2 / 0.00cd/m2
|65" - 45°
|
|CZ950
65"
OLED
|65" - Game mode - 74ms
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CZ950
|DX900
(Flat - Active 3D)
TX-65DX900E
TX-65DXC904
TX-65DXW904
TX-65DX902B (only in UK)
TX-58DX900E
TX-58DXC904
TX-58DXW904
TX-58DX902B (only in UK)
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|65"- max 1250cd/m2
100% - 885cd/m2
58"- max 1430cd/m2
Yes HDR10
SMPTE standards
ST2084, ST2086
|65"- SMVA, 10-bit, 120/100Hz
58"- SMVA, 10-bit, 120/100Hz
Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation (IFC)
Black Frame Insertion (Clear Motion)
Active 3D
|4:4:4 / 4:2:2 - 30p, 25p, 24p
4:4:4 / 4:2:2 / 4:2:0 - 60p, 50p
4096x2160 - 60p (displayed as 3840x2160)
4096x2160 - 50p (displayed as 3840x2160)
4096x2160 - 30p (displayed as 3840x2160)
4096x2160 - 25p/4:4:4 (10, 12 bit) (displayed as 3840x2160)
4096x2160 - 24p/4:4:4 (10, 12 bit) (displayed as 3840x2160)
3840x2160 - 60p
3840x2160 - 50p
3840x2160 - 30p
3840x2160 - 25p/4:4:4 (10, 12 bit)
3840x2160 - 24p/4:4:4 (10, 12 bit)
HDR 3840x2160 – 10 bit colors – BT.2020 color space – 4:2:0 – 75.6 Mbps bitrate – 59.940fps – HEVC (Main10@L5.1) - .mp4 file
HDR 3840x2160 – 10 bit colors – BT.2020 color space – 4:2:0 – 56.4 Mbps bitrate – 23.976fps – HEVC (Main10@L5) - .mp4 file
HDR 3840x2160 – 10 bit colors – BT.2020 color space – 4:2:0 – 60.3 Mbps bitrate – 23.976fps – HEVC (Main10@L5) - .mp4 file
3840x2160 – 23.976fps – 10 bit colors - BT.709 color space – 4:2:0 – 51.4 Mbps bitrate – HEVC - .ts file
3840x2160 – 8 bit colors – YUV color space – 4:2:0 – 50.0 Mbps bitrate – 29.970fps - AVC - .mp4 file
3840x2160 – 10 bit colors – YUV color space – 4:2:0 – 23.1 Mbps bitrate – 50fps - HEVC - .ts file
2560x1440 – BT.709 color space – 4:2:0 – 6.54 Mbps bitrate – VP9 - .mkv file
3840x2160 – BT.709 color space – 4:2:0 – 12.71 Mbps bitrate – VP9 - .mkv file
1920x1080 – 8 bit colors - YUV color space – 4:2:0 – 2.5 Mbps bitrate – 60fps - HEVC - .ts file
1920x1080 – 8 bit colors - YUV color space – 4:2:0 – 60fps - 2.2 Mbps bitrate – HEVC - .mkv file
1920x1080 – 8 bit colors – BT.709 color space – 4:2:0 – 98.3 Mbps bitrate – AVC - .mkv file
|65" - FALD, 512 zones (32 x 16)
58" - FALD, 512 zones (32 x 16)
Honeycomb backlight structure
Blue Leds - PFS (potassium-fluorosilicate) phosphor featuring an extremely narrow red peak
MEMC - Intelligent Frame Creation
BLS - Backlight Scaning
BFI - Clear Motion
6 cooling fan backlight
|65"-
DCI-P3 - 98.03%
Rec.2020 - 78%
Gama - 2.41 - 2.4 /
58"-
DCI-P3 - 96%
Rec.2020 - 74%
dE - 1.02
Gama - 2.41 - 2.4
|65" - ANSI (4x4) - 5360:1
Pre - 134cd/m2 (white)
Pre - 0.025cd/m2 (black)
Post - 0.019cd/m2 (black)
Dynamic - 50000:1
58" - ANSI (4x4) - 4600:1
without - 0.025 cd/m2 (black)
with - 0.023cd/m2 (black)
Dynamic - 50000:1
Static - 5400:1
Local Dimming Down: White 123 cd / m² - Black at 0.026 cd / m² = Contrast 4730: 1 (linear gamma, black legible)
Local Dimming to Medium: White 122 cd / m² - Black at 0.020 cd / m² = Contrast 6100: 1 (linear gamma, black legible)
Local Dimming high: White 119 cd / m² - Black at 0.006 cd / ² = Contrast 19,800: 1 (linear gamma, black neighborhood a bit stuffy, but less stuffy than the Edge LED)
|65" - 46°(cone)
58" - 46°(conе)
|65" - 1080 lines with[IFC]“Custom“; 300 “Off“
58" - 1080 lines
|DX900
58", 65"
|65"- 65" - Normal: 51.2ms
HDR + Game mode - 38.8ms [Adaptive Backlight Control - OFF]
Normal + Game mode: 40.7ms
THX cinema + Game mode: 42.7ms
Professional 1 + Game mode: 42.8ms
58" - Game mode- 40ms / by default - 50ms
|40Watt (10W+10W+10W+10W)
integrated subwoofer
Dolby Digital
Dolby Plus
No DTS
VR-Audio Master Surround 2.1
That said, there is still a 2.1 system with 2 x 10 watts with a wooffer 20 Watts, all support by 4 passive radiators and a lot of settings to optimize the sound reproduction, volume level changes in a channel to another, offer more serious, a 7-band EQ, etc.
|FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
JPEG 4K, JPG, GIF, PNG, MPO 3D
MP3, AAC, WMA Pro, FLAC 44.1 kHz and downmix of 192 kHz Flac, Apple Lossless (ALAC), WAV / LPCM
MKV, 3G2, 3GP, 3GPP, ASF, AVCHD, AVCHD/MVC (3D), AVI, F4V, FLV, H.264 BP, H.264 HP, H.264 MP, H.265 (HEVC), VP9, M2TS, M4V, MKV, MOD, MP4, MPEG, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG4 ASP, MPEG4 SP, MPG, MTS, PS, TP, TRP, TS, TTS, VC-1, VOB, VRO, WMV (Windows Media Video), WMV9 (Windows Media Video 9)
Micro DVD, SRT, SUB, SubRip, TMPlayer, TXT
Obviously not playing DTS-HD tracks or TrueHD or ISO or Blu-ray folders (BDMV) and like all televisions, 24p videos are played in 60 im / s, but converting the framerate is well managed, with smooth playback without jerkiness and a picture of beauty. The reading is also interesting audio files with management Flac, WAV and ALAC, the ability to display album art or tags, but no native playback of files called "HiRes" all files in 88.2, 96, 176.4 or 192 kHz are downmixes in 48 kHz / 24 bits.
Quad Core
Chassis P163
Firefox 2.5
|1 x Ethernet RJ45
2 x USB 2.0 (max 500mA/5V)
1 x USB 3.0 (max 900mA/5V)
4 x HDMI 2.0a HDCP2.2 (ARC,CEC)
1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
1 x Satelite In (Sub: F-type female)
1 x AV Composite In
1 x AV Component In
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x Antena (RF)female
1 x CI+ 1.3
1 x Card reader SD/SDHC/SDXC
|Lan
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
Bluetooth ver.4.0(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
|2x DVB-C/T2/S2,
1 x SAT>IP Client & Server
DiSEqC (Digital Satellite Equipement Control) version 1.0
DVB-T2: HEVC H.264 и H.265
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
2 x CI+1.3
PVR, Time Shifting
HEVC, VP9
|ISF ProfessionalTHX Bright Room
3D LUT - 8000 points
CMS - RGBCYM
gray scale of 10 points
Rec.2020
Rec.709
direct Display Control mode to allow to adjust settings directly from the Calman software (professional edition) by connecting screen to a PC via Ethernet
|Although the Panasonic DX902 features a high number of FALD zones, in certain low-APL scenes the dimming algorithm in HDR mode could be too aggressive even with [Automatic Backlight Control] set to the lowest value of “Min“, spoiling the original creative intent of the movie. One such instance was during the opening space sequence in The Martian: the Viera TX-65DX902B was darkening several dark patches excessively, resulting in a blotchy “reverse clouding” effect.
The DX900′s sharply-defined backlight algorithm also had a tendency to show up the FALD grid structure of the television. As the title “The Martian” appeared on the aforementioned space scene, the bright letters were accompanied by square-shaped haloing/ blooming against the dark backdrop. The same phenomenon could be observed in timecode 00:19:56 of The Revenant where Hugh is reassuring his son Hawk at night, with the silhouettes being displayed in rectangular halos.
- + The Full LED backlight with honeycomb structure and 512 zones Local Dimming
- + A record for a contrast LED TV, visually very close to the OLED
- + An ultra high light pic!
- + A 10-bit panel
- + An exceptional rendering HDR
- + A rich spectrum of stunning colors and balanced
- + Colorimetry output of cardboard near-perfect in Rec.709 and DCI (Delta E 1)
- + A high-performance video processing, including SD content with a very natural picture
- + Several algorithms with efficient remastering yet made once natural
- + Ultra settings to complete color management level and HDMI
- + The efficiency of HCX + processor: magnificent display UHD upscaling and great
- + Rendering fluid, even without IFC
- + Complete network management, Samba, DLNA / UPnP, multiroom client / server, sharing of tuners on the network
interesting multimedia management (UHD video playback and HDR, VP9 and HEVC, MKV, TS, Flac, ALAC, etc.), but no DTS decoding that just spoils the fun!
- + A good anti-reflective coating
- + Very good record audio
- + The best current LED TV, a reference!
- - IFC made too which generates a digital camcorder
- - The very average 3D or not good (blocked backlight, gray and black marked ghosting)
- - The absence of DTS support, multimedia playback 24p, or playback HD audio tracks
- - A very directive slab (loss of contrast and color beyond 20 °)
- - A filter detail enhancement and / or contours would have been welcome for picture lovers scalpel
- - No compatibility Dolby Vision
- - The inclination of the slab to 6, no interest and can be binding
- - A cover 100% of the DCI would have been welcome at this price!
- - The price, too high for a LED TV, whatever its quality!
- - many users have encountered the vertical banding worries with the 58 "(65" offers however excellent homogeneity)
|DX900
|DX800
(Flat)
TX-58DX800E
TX-58DXW804
TX-58DX802B
TX-50DX800E
TX-50DXW804
TX-50DX802B
|No
|No
|Yes
|58" - max 553cd/m,
10% - 458cd/m2
50" - 10% - 545cd/m2
Yes HDR10
SMPTE standards
ST2084, ST2086
|58"- Super-MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
50"- Super-MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation (IFC)
Black Frame Insertion (Clear Motion)
Panasonic have done an excellent job of ensuring the backlight is suitably uniform. There was no apparent dirty screen effect or any obvious bright edges and overall with normal viewing material the backlight performance was very good. At night in a dark room you could see some minor backlight issues but those were rare and easily mitigated with some bias lighting.
|
|58" - Edge Led
50" - Edge Led
Dimming - 4 Vertical zones
Blue Leds - with red phosphorus)
MEMC - Intelligent Frame Creation
BFI - Clear Motion
|58"- 95% / 72%
50"- 86% / 67% / DeltaE 2.3 / Gamma 2.4
phosphorus-based diodes for a wide gamut close to the DCI 4K(Blue Led + Red/Green phosphorus)
|58" - ANSI 3500:1 / 0.0
50" - ANSI 5310:1 / 0.02cd/m2
with Adaptive Backlight Control (local dimming) 0.002cd/m2,
|58" -
50" -
|58" -
50" - with IFC - 1080 / without - 350
|DX800
58", 50"
|58" - Game mode 43ms / by default 110ms
50" - Game mode 44ms / by default 110ms
The DX802 delivered an input lag of 44ms in Game Mode, which whilst not as low as some of the competition, should be good enough for all but the most demanding of gamers. We certainly had no problems with lag when gaming and found the overall performance to be very good with our PS4. One interesting thing to note is that you can select the Game Mode when watching HDR content, which means that when HDR games are released you should still be able to enjoy the benefits of a lower input lag.
| 2 x 10 Watt RMS + Subwoofer 20 Watt
VR-Audio Master Surround 2.1
12 Train Prismatic Speaker (2 tweeters, 4 médiums et 6 woofers)
Dolby Digital Plus
No DTS
The soundbar includes a 12 train prismatic speaker, a quad passive radiator and 40W of amplification, whilst there are holes at the back so that it can, along with the TV, also be wall mounted. The fact that you can detach the soundbar completely means you also have the option to not use it at all and simply use your DX802 with a third-party audio solution.
|FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
JPEG 4K, JPG, GIF, PNG, MPO 3D
MP3, AAC, WMA Pro, FLAC 44.1 kHz and downmix of 192 kHz Flac, Apple Lossless (ALAC), WAV / LPCM
MKV, 3G2, 3GP, 3GPP, ASF, AVCHD, AVCHD/MVC (3D), AVI, F4V, FLV, H.264 BP, H.264 HP, H.264 MP, H.265 (HEVC), VP9, M2TS, M4V, MKV, MOD, MP4, MPEG, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG4 ASP, MPEG4 SP, MPG, MTS, PS, TP, TRP, TS, TTS, VC-1, VOB, VRO, WMV (Windows Media Video), WMV9 (Windows Media Video 9)
Micro DVD, SRT, SUB, SubRip, TMPlayer, TXT
Quad Core
Chassis P163
Firefox 2.5
|1 x Ethernet RJ45
2 x USB 2.0 (max 500mA/5V)
1 x USB 3.0 (max 900mA/5V)
4 x HDMI 2.0a HDCP2.2 (ARC,CEC)
1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
1 x Satelite In (Sub: F-type female)
1 x AV Composite In
1 x AV Component In
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x Antena (RF)female
1 x CI+ 1.3
1 x Card reader SD/SDHC
|Lan
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
Bluetooth ver.4.0(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
|2 x DVB-C/T2/S2,
1 x SAT>IP Client & Server
DiSEqC (Digital Satellite Equipement Control) version 1.0
DVB-T2: HEVC H.264 и H.265
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
2 x CI+1.3
PVR, Time Shifting HEVC, VP9
|As with all Panasonic TVs, the DX800 comes with an excellent set of calibration controls, including 2- and 10-point white balance controls, a separate gamma control and a full Colour Management System (CMS),ISF Professional, THX Bright Room, 3D LUTCMS - RGBCYM gray scale of 10 points. Rec.2020, Rec.709 direct Display Control mode to allow to adjust settings directly from the Calman software (professional edition) by connecting screen to a PC via Ethernet
|The colour accuracy of the DX802 wasn't as good as we would expect from a Panasonic TV
|DX800
|DX780
(Flat)
TX-65DX780E
TX-65DXW784
TX-58DX780E
TX-58DXW784
TX-58DXX789
TX-58DXN788
TX-58DXF787
TX-58DXT786
TX-50DX780E
TX-50DXW784
TX-50DXT786
TX-50DXF787
|No
|No
|No
|65" - max......cd/m2
55" - max 577cd/m2
50" - max 5....cd/m2
Compatible
HDR processing (but no hardware for HDR)
|65" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+Hi-FRC, 120/100Hz
58" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+Hi-FRC, 120/100Hz
50" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+Hi-FRC, 120/100Hz
Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation (IFC)
Black Frame Insertion (Clear Motion)
|65" - Direct Led, Local Dimming - 32 zones (8 x 4)
58" - Edge Led (below) Vertical Dimming
50" - Edge Led (below) Vertical Dimming
Blue Leds - with red phosphorus
MEMC - Intelligent Frame Creation
BFI - Clear Motion
|65" - DCI P3 X,Y -
58" - DCI P3 X,Y -
50" - DCI P3 X,Y - 89% / Rec.2020 - 66%
phosphorus-based diodes for a wide gamut close to the DCI 4K(Blue Led + Red/Green phosphorus)
|65" -
58" -
50" -
|65" -
58" -
50" -
|DX780
65", 58", 50"
|65" - Game mode
58" - Game mode
50" - Game mode
|2x10 Watt RMS
Dolby Digital Plus
No DTS
VR-Audio Surround True
|FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO
AAC, FLAC, MP3, WMA Pro, WAV, Apple Lossless
AVCHD 3D / Progressive
3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project, .3gp)
AVI (Audio Video Interleaved, .avi)
MKV (Matroska Multimedia Container, .mkv, .mk3d, .mka, .mks)
Flash Video (.flv, .f4p, .f4a, .f4b)
H.263
H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video
H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC
Quick Time (mov, .qt)
MP4 (MPEG-4 Part 14, .mp4, .m4a, .m4p, .m4b, .m4r, .m4v)
VRO
VOB (Video Object)
TS (MPEG Transport Stream, .ts, .tsv, .tsa)
PS
VP9
WMV (Windows Media Video, .wmv)
Quad Core
Chassis P163
Firefox 2.5
|1 x Ethernet RJ45
2 x USB 2.0 (max500mA)
1 x USB 3.0 (max900mA)
2 x HDMI 2.0a HDCP2.2 (ARC,CEC)
2 x HDMI 1.4 (CEC)
1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
1 x Satelite In (Sub: F-type female)
1 x AV Composite In
1 x AV Component In
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x Antena (RF)female1 x CI+ 1.3
1 x Card reader SD/SDHC
|Lan (10BASE-T/100BASE-TX)
Wi-Fi 802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
Bluetooth Ver.4.0(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
|2 x DVB-C/T2/S2,
1 x SAT>IP Client & Server
DiSEqC (Digital Satellite Equipement Control) version 1.0
DVB-T2: HEVC H.264 и H.265
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
2 x CI+1.3
PVR, Time Shifting
HEVC, VP9
|DX780
|DX750
(Flat)
(TX-65DX750E
TX-65DX750B
TX-58DX750E
TX-58DX750F
TX-50DX750E
TX-50DX750F
TX-50DX750B
|No
|No
|No
|65" - max 435cd/m2
58" - 100% max 550cd/m2
50" - 10% max 529cd/m2/
SDR max 500cd/m2
Compatible
HDR processing (but no hardware for HDR)
|65" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+Hi-FRC, 120/100Hz
58" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+Hi-FRC, 120/100Hz
50" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+HI-FRC, 120/100Hz
50"- panel Innolux V500DK4-KS7-Rev.R24
Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation
Black Frame Insertion (Clear Motion)
very glossy panel
The Adaptive Backlight Control (local dimming) on the DX750 was a little disappointing, especially compared to the sophisticated system employed by Samsung, and even in the low mode we saw artefacts that were quite obvious at times. Although it was less an issue of haloing and more of a problem of the entire image obviously dimming in certain scenes. However since the native blacks and backlight uniformity are good, if you sit central to the screen there is very little difference with the local dimming on or off and at least when it's off you avoid any issues.
|HDR 3840x2160 – 10 bit colors – BT.2020 color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 75.6 Mbps bitrate – 59.940fps – HEVC (Main10@L5.1) - .mp4 file
HDR 3840x2160 – 10 bit colors – BT.2020 color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 60.3 Mbps bitrate – 23.976fps – HEVC (Main10@L5) - .mp4 file
HDR 3840x2160 – 10 bit colors – BT.2020 color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 56.4 Mbps bitrate – 23.976fps – HEVC (Main10@L5) - .mp4 file
3840x2160 – 10 bit colors – YUV color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 23.1 Mbps bitrate – 50fps - HEVC - .ts file
3840x2160 – 10 bit colors - BT.709 color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 51.4 Mbps bitrate – 23.976fps – HEVC - .ts file
3840x2160 – 8 bit colors – YUV color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 50.0 Mbps bitrate – 29.970fps - AVC - .mp4 file
3840x2160 – BT.709 color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 12.71 Mbps bitrate – VP9 - .mkv file
2560x1440 – BT.709 color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 6.54 Mbps bitrate – VP9 - .mkv file
1920x1080 – 8 bit colors - YUV color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 2.5 Mbps bitrate – 60fps - HEVC - .ts file
1920x1080 – 8 bit colors - YUV color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 60fps - 2.2 Mbps bitrate – HEVC - .mkv file
1920x1080 – 8 bit colors – BT.709 color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 98.3 Mbps bitrate – AVC - .mkv file
|65" - Direct Led, No Dimming
58" - Edge Led (below), Vertical Dimming
50" - Edge Led (below), Vertical Dimming
MEMC - Intelligent Frame Creation
BMR 1800
|65" - 90% / 70%
58" - 90% / 70%
50" - 86% / 66%
phosphorus-based diodes for a wide gamut close to the DCI 4K(Blue Led + Red/Green phosphorus)
|65" - ANSI 4300:1 / 123cd/m2 / 0.03cd/m2
58"- ANSI 4313:1 /120cd/m2 / 0.017cd/m2
50" - ANSI 3795:1 / 0.023cd/m2
with Adaptive Backlight Control(Local Dimming) 0.001cd/m2
Static 4800:1/ 120 cd/m2 / 0.025cd/m2
Dynamic 5000:1 / 625cd/m2 / 0.10cd/m2
|65" - 42° (cone)
58" - 44° (cone)
50" - 46° (cone)
|65" -
58" - with IFC 1080 / without - 350
50" - with IFC 1080 / without - 350
|DX750
65", 58", 50"
|65"- Game mode-46ms / by default-106ms
58"- Game mode-47ms / by default-105ms
50"- Game mode-47ms / by default-105ms
|2x10 Watt RMS
Dolby Digital Plus
No DTS
VR-Audio Surround True
The rendering is still acceptable, average with perfectly intelligible dialogue, but rather limited power with 2 x 10 Watts and no Subwoofer output as Sony. no one still finds a lot of settings to optimize the sound rendering, level the volume changes from one channel to another, a 7-band EQ, a surround mode, etc.
|FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
JPEG, JPG, MPO
AAC, ADPCM, Dolby Digital (AC-3), Dolby Digital Plus (E-AC-3), DTS Core, FLAC, HE-AAC, LPCM, M4A, MP3, MPEG Audio, WAV, WMA, WMA Pro
3G2, 3GP, 3GPP, ASF, AVCHD, AVCHD/MVC (3D), AVI, F4V, FLV, H.264 BP, H.264 HP, H.264 MP, H.265 (HEVC), M2TS, M4V, MKV, MOD, MP4, MPEG, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG4 ASP, MPEG4 SP, MPG, MTS, PS, TP, TRP, TS, TTS, VC-1, VOB, VRO, WMV (Windows Media Video), WMV9 (Windows Media Video 9)
Micro DVD, SRT, SUB, SubRip, TMPlayer, TXT
Quad Core
Chassis P163
Firefox 2.5
|1 x Ethernet RJ45
2 x USB 2.0 (max500mA)
1 x USB 3.0 (max900mA)
2 x HDMI 2.0a HDCP2.2 (ARC,CEC)
2 x HDMI 1.4 (CEC)
1 x AV Composite In
1 x AV Component In
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x Antena (RF)female1 x CI+ 1.3
1 x Card reader SD/SDHC
|Lan (10BASE-T/100BASE-TX)
Wi-Fi 802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
Bluetooth Ver.4.0(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
|DVB- C/T2/S2
with PIP functions, PAP, PAT,
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
PVR, Time Shifting
HEVC H.265, VP9
|Accurate Colour Drive technology with 3D LUT conversion table with 8 000 points correction and the ability to calibrate 6 primary and secondary colors within a CMS on 3 axes. Or Black Gradation Drive that can provide more gradations in dark scenes through treatment with 12 bit color.To adjust the colorimetry, the DX750 offers all the necessary settings with the choice of gamut used (Rec.601, Rec.709, EBU, DCI / P3 or Rec.2020), gamma used (with varying gamma whose BT.1886 with compensation of black, 2.2 used in lit room, the 2.4 used in dark room). You can edit each Gamma to correct on 10 points. Each gamut can be calibrated from a CMS (Color Management System) 3-axis (luminance, saturation and hue) with opportunity to correct 6 primary and secondary colors (RGBCMY). Finally, we also find a Balance Whites 2P and 10P (10 points) to adjust the color temperature.THX - NoISF - No
|As for upscaling UHD Panasonic, there is no doubt he has made great progress. It's quite different from what Samsung offers, closer to what Sony offers, that is to say a very natural image, less chiseled than on the Samsung TV, but very precise and with a sumptuous quilted. The upscaling provides an image with rich texture and greatly improves accuracy without displaying traces of upscaling. So it is very comprehensive, especially for network management, but lacks however DisplayPort who was present on the AX900, or aptX Bluetooth and a Subwoofer output like what Sony offers. Standard remote control, without micro or backlit button. A good remote control, solid but rather plain .., and no possibility to calibrate the TV for a tablet like the DX900 as the DX750 is not certified ISF.
- + Design, build quality, the possibility of multiple foot positions
- + A powerful contrast to an Edge LED (4800: 1 ANSI)
- + A bright peak in HDR pretty good (625 nits)
- + System of internal gradation great despite the slab 8 bit
- + HDR rendering of very good quality
- + A rich spectrum of beautiful, balanced colors, a wide gamut (91.2% of DCI)
- + Colorimetry output very correct card (delta E less than 3)
- + A high-performance video processing, including SD content with a very natural picture
- + Several algorithms with efficient remastering yet made once natural
- + Ultra settings to complete color management level and HDMI
- + IFC made without a fluid including 24P
- + Complete network management, Samba, DLNA / UPnP, multiroom client / server, sharing the tuner on the network
- + interesting multimedia management (UHD video playback and HDR, VP9 and HEVC, MKV, TS, Flac, ALAC, etc.), but no DTS decoding that just spoils the fun!
- + A good quality 3D rendering, although some ghosting
- + The best quality / price ratio in 2016, certainly!
- - The anti-reflection treatment of limited
- - A slab 8 bit (although fnally we do not notice it)
- - IFC made too which generates a digital or video camera (main fault)
- - Lack of support DTS multimedia
- - A single HD tuner (DVB-C / T2 compliant HEVC and MPEG4)
- - A slightly Directive slab contrast term as all VA panels
- - A detail enhancement filter and / or contours would have been welcome for more chiseled picture lovers
- - No compatibility Dolby Vision
- - Local Dimming that a mouth too black to Medium or High
- - The edges of the slab clearer in some dark scenes
|DX750
|DX730
(Flat)
TX-58DX730E
TX-50DX730E
TX-40DX730E
TX-40DXW735
TX-40DXW734
|No
|No
|No
|58"- max....cd/m2
50"- max 317cd/m2
40" - max...cd/m2
Compatible
HDR processing (but no hardware for HDR)
|58" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 60/50Hz
50" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 60/50Hz
40" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 60/50Hz
Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation
Black Frame Interpolation
4K Backlight Motion Rate IFC 1400
very glossy panel
|58" - Edge Led (below) Vertical Dimming
50" - Edge Led (below) Vertical Dimming
40" - Edge Led (below) Vertical Dimming
MEMC - Intelligent Frame Creation
|58" - DCI P3 -
50" - DCI P3 -
40" - DCI P3 -
|58" -
50" - 4824:1 / 0.04cd/m2
40" -
|58" -
50" - 42° (cone)
40" -
|DX730
58", 50", 40"
|58" - Game mode
50" - Game mode
40" - Game mode
|2x10 Watt RMS
Dolby Digital Plus
No DTS
VR-Audio Surround
True
|FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
JPEG, JPG, MPO
AAC, ADPCM, Dolby Digital (AC-3), Dolby Digital Plus (E-AC-3), DTS Core, FLAC, HE-AAC, LPCM, M4A, MP3, MPEG Audio, WAV, WMA, WMA Pro
3G2, 3GP, 3GPP, ASF, AVCHD, AVCHD/MVC (3D), AVI, F4V, FLV, H.264 BP, H.264 HP, H.264 MP, H.265 (HEVC), M2TS, M4V, MKV, MOD, MP4, MPEG, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG4 ASP, MPEG4 SP, MPG, MTS, PS, TP, TRP, TS, TTS, VC-1, VOB, VRO, WMV (Windows Media Video), WMV9 (Windows Media Video 9)
Micro DVD, SRT, SUB, SubRip, TMPlayer, TXT
Quad Core
Chassis P193
Firefox 2.5
|1 x Ethernet RJ45
2 x USB 2.0 (max500mA)
1 x USB 3.0 (max900mA)
1 x HDMI 1.4 (CEC)
2 x HDMI 2.0a (ARC,CEC)
1 x AV Composite In
1 x AV Component In
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x Antena (RF)female
1 x CI+ 1.3
1 x Card reader SD/SDHC
|Lan (10BASE-T/100BASE-TX)
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
Bluetooth Ver.4.0(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
Double Tuner
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
PVR, Time Shifting
HEVC, VP9
|DX730
|DX720
(Flat)
TX-58DX720E
TX-50DX720E
TX-40DX720E
|No
|No
|No
|58"- max....cd/m2
50"- max ....cd/m2
40" - max...cd/m2
Compatible
HDR processing (but no hardware for HDR)
|58" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 60/50Hz
50" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 60/50Hz
40" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 60/50Hz
Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation
Black Frame Interpolation
4K Backlight Motion Rate IFC 1600
very glossy panel
|58" - Led, Local Dimming
50" - Led, Local Dimming
40" - Led, Local Dimming
MEMC - Intelligent Frame Creation
|58" - DCI P3 -
50" - DCI P3 -
40" - DCI P3 -
|58" -
50" - 4824:1 / 0.04cd/m2
40" -
|58" -
50" - 42° (cone)
40" -
|DX720
58", 50", 40"
|58" - Game mode
50" - Game mode
40" - Game mode
|2x10 Watt RMS
Dolby Digital Plus
No DTS
VR-Audio Master Surround
Quad Core
Chassis P193
Firefox 2.5
|1 x Ethernet RJ45
2 x USB 2.0 (max500mA)
1 x USB 3.0 (max900mA)
1 x HDMI 1.4 (CEC)
2 x HDMI 2.0a (ARC,CEC)
1 x AV Composite In
1 x AV Component In
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x Antena (RF)female
1 x CI+ 1.3
1 x Card reader SD/SDHC
|Lan (10BASE-T/100BASE-TX)
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
Bluetooth Ver.4.0(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
|DVB-T/T2/C
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
PVR, Time Shifting
HEVC, VP9
|DX720
|DX700
(Flat)
TX-58DX700E
TX-58DX700F
TX-58DXW704
TX-50DX700E
TX-50DX703E
TX-50DXU701
TX-40DX700E
TX-40DX703E
TX-40DX700F
TX-40DXU701
|No
|No
|No
|58" - HDR max 350cd/m2
50" - HDR max 350cd/m2
40" -
Compatible
HDR processing (but no hardware for HDR)
|58" - Super-MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
50" - Super-MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
40" - Super-MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
Black Frame Interpolation
4K Backlight Motion Rate IFC 1400
very glossy panel
|58" - Edge Led (below), Vertical Dimming
50" - Edge Led (below), Vertical Dimming
40" - Edge Led(below), Vertical Dimming
MEMC - Intelligent Frame Creation
|58" - DCI P3 - / Rec.2020 - 68.27%
50" - DCI P3 -
40" - DCI P3 -
|58"- 5736:1 / 153cd/m2 / 0.03cd/m23184:1 / 0.038cd/m2ANSI - 2304:1 / 0.046cd/m2
50" - 4700:1 /
40" -
|58" - 40°(conе)
50" -
40" -
|DX700
58", 50"'40"
|58"- Game mode-49.8ms / by default-69.7ms
50"- Game mode
40" - Game mode
|2x10 Watt RMS
Dolby Digital Plus
No DTS
VR-Audio True Surround
Quad Core
Chassis P193
Firefox 2.5
|1 x Ethernet RJ45
1 x USB 2.0 (max 500mA)
1 x USB 3.0 (max 900mA)
1 x HDMI 1.4 (CEC)
2 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC,CEC)
1 x AV Composite in
1 x AV Component in
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x Antena (RF) female
1 x CI+ 1.3
|Lan (10BASE-T/100BASE-TX)
WiFi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
Bluetooth ver. 4.0
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
|DVB-C/T2/S/S2
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
HEVC,
|DX700
|DX650
(Flat)
TX-55DX650E
TX-55DX653E
TX-55DXW654
TX-49DX650E
TX-49DX653E
TX-40DX650E
TX-40DX653E
|No
|No
|No
|55" -
49" -
40" -
No
|58"- Super-MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
49"- Super-MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
40"- Super-MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
Black Frame Interpolation
4K Backlight Motion Rate IFC 1000
|55" - Edge Led, (below)
49" - Edge Led, (below)
40" - Edge Led, (below)
MEMC - Inteligent Frame Creation
4K Backlight Motion Rate IFC 1000
|55"- DCI P3 -
49"- DCI P3 -
40"- DCI P3 -
|55"-
49"-
40"-
|55"-
49"-
40"-
|DX650
55", 49",40"
|55" - Game mode
49" - Game mode
40" - Game mode
|2x10 Watt RMS
Dolby Digital Plus
No DTS
VR-Audio True Surround
|FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
JPEG, JPG, MPO
AAC, ADPCM, Dolby Digital (AC-3), Dolby Digital Plus (E-AC-3), DTS Core, FLAC, HE-AAC, LPCM, M4A, MP3, MPEG Audio, WAV, WMA, WMA Pro
3G2, 3GP, 3GPP, ASF, AVCHD, AVCHD/MVC (3D), AVI, F4V, FLV, H.264 BP, H.264 HP, H.264 MP, H.265 (HEVC), M2TS, M4V, MKV, MOD, MP4, MPEG, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG4 ASP, MPEG4 SP, MPG, MTS, PS, TP, TRP, TS, TTS, VC-1, VOB, VRO, WMV (Windows Media Video), WMV9 (Windows Media Video 9)
Micro DVD, SRT, SUB, SubRip, TMPlayer, TXT
Quad Core
Chassis -Firefox 2.5
|1 x Ethernet RJ45
1 x USB 2.0 (max 500mA)
1 x USB 3.0 (max 900mA)
1 x HDMI 1.4 (CEC)
2 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC,CEC)
1 x AV Composite in
1 x AV Component in
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x Antena (RF) female1 x CI+ 1.3
|Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
|DVB-T/T2/C
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
|DX650
|DX600
(Flat)
TX-55DX600E
TX-55DX603E
TX-55DXW604
TX-55DXU601
TX-49DX600E
TX-49DX603E
TX-49DXU601
TX-49DXW604
TX-40DX600E
TX-40DX603E
TX-40DXW604
TX-40DXU601
|No
|No
|No
|55" - max 294cd/m2
49" - max...cd/m2
40" - max...cd/m2
No
|55"- Super-IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz + BLB
49"- Super-IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz + BLB
40"- Super-MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz + BLB
4K Backlight Motion Rate IFC 800
|55" - Edge Led, (below)
49" - Edge Led, (below)
40" - Edge Led
|55"- DCI P3 -
49"- DCI P3 -
40"- DCI P3 -
|55"-
49"-
40"-
|55"- 78° (cone)
49"-
40"-
|DX600
55", 49", 40"
|55" - Game mode
49" - Game mode
40" - Game mode
|2x10 Watt RMS
Compatible
Dolby Digital Plus
No DTS
VR-Audio True Surround
|FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
JPEG, JPG, MPO
AAC, ADPCM, Dolby Digital (AC-3), Dolby Digital Plus (E-AC-3), DTS Core, FLAC, HE-AAC, LPCM, M4A, MP3, MPEG Audio, WAV, WMA, WMA Pro
3G2, 3GP, 3GPP, ASF, AVCHD, AVCHD/MVC (3D), AVI, F4V, FLV, H.264 BP, H.264 HP, H.264 MP, H.265 (HEVC), M2TS, M4V, MKV, MOD, MP4, MPEG, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG4 ASP, MPEG4 SP, MPG, MTS, PS, TP, TRP, TS, TTS, VC-1, VOB, VRO, WMV (Windows Media Video), WMV9 (Windows Media Video 9)
Micro DVD, SRT, SUB, SubRip, TMPlayer, TXT
Firefox 2.5
|1 x Ethernet RJ45
1 x USB 2.0 (max 500mA)
1 x USB 3.0 (max 900mA)
1 x HDMI 1.4 (CEC)
2 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC,CEC)
1 x AV Composite in
1 x AV Component in
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x Antena (RF) female1 x CI+ 1.3
|Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
|DVB-T/T2/C
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
