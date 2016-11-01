Резултати от 1 до 7 от общо 7

Philips телевизори 2017

    Philips телевизори 2017

    Всичко за Philips телевизори. Новите модели през 2017 година.
    Темата е за собственици с цел споделяне на проблеми и търсене на техните решения.

    Ако сега правите своя избор, посетете тема за избор на телевизори:
    Мнения и Избор на LCD / OLED телевизор
    Мнения и Избор на 3D телевизор
    Мнения и Избор на Ultra HD телевизор

    Линкове към старите теми:
    Phlips телевизори 2016
    Philips телевизори 2015
    Philips телевизори - част 4
    Philips телевизори - част 3
    Philips телевизори - част 2
    Philips телевизори - част 1
    Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. (Royal Philips Electronics Inc.)
    Philips Consumer Electronics

    История

    Историята на популярната в цял свят компания Philips започнала още в по-миналия век. През 1891 г., Фредерик Филипс, баща и съосновател на компанията заработил внушителен капитал, занимавайки се с продажбата и производството на тютюневи изделия. В последствие основал заедно със своят син Жерар Филипс компанията Philips & Co., която започнала с производството на лампи с нажежаема жичка, търсенето на които в това време било високо.
    Първоначално числеността на персонала била 10 човека и се произвеждали 100-200 лампи на ден.
    През 1895 година към компанията се присъединил по-малкият брат на Жерар - Антон Филипс, който през 1898 година сключил контракт за доставка на 50 000 въглищни лампи-свещи за царския Зимен дворец в Русия.
    През 1918 г. започва производството и на електронни лампи, по това време фирмата наброява 4000 човека. През 1927 г. Филипс закупува британската компания за електронни лампи Mullard, а през 1932 г. - германската Valvo, които стават подразделения на фирмата-майка. През 1938 г. в европейски градове се предлагат първите телевизори на Philips.
    На следващата година е представена на пазара електрическата самобръсначка Philishave, чийто основен принцип на работа се прилага и понастоящем. По онова време в компанията работят над 45 000 души.
    На 11 март 1927 г. стартира нова радиостанция PCJ, собственост на фирмата. По време на Втората световна война предаванията временно са спрени. След края на войната радиостанцията сменя името си на Radio Netherlands, която излъчва и до днес.
    Втора световна война
    На 9 май 1940 г. директорите на Philips получават информация за предстоящото (на 10 май 1940) нахлуване на германските войски в Нидерландия. Те решават да напуснат страната и заминават за САЩ с голяма част от капитала на фирмата. От Съединените щати, работейки като North American Philips Company, те успяват да ръководят фирмата по време на войната. Същевременно компанията е преместена формално на Нидерландските Антили, за да бъде далеч от германски ръце.
    Следвоенен период
    По време на войната фабриките на Филипс са тежко бомбардирани. Веднага след установяването на мира започва отново тяхното изграждане. Успоредно с това се появяват нови фабрики по всички части на света. През 1950 г. Филипс навлиза и в звукозаписната индустрия със закупуването на 80% дял от Deutsche Gramophon Geselschaft, преименувана по-късно на PolyGram.
    През 2012 година спира производството на телевизори и правят джойнтвейнтчър с TPV .
    TPV Technology се явява 3-тия най-голям производител на телевизори в света и най-големият производител на монитори /АОС/. Фирмата има заводи в Китай, Полша и Русия.
    Новата компания се нарича TP Vision - произвежда телевизори за Европейският и южноамериканският пазар.
    Подразделението на Philips, занимаващо се с Audio, Video, Multimedia и Accessories вече има ново име: WOOX Innovations.
    В САЩ, Philips телевизори се произвеждат по договор от FUNAI.

    Дeмонстрация на Амбилайт
    Philips Ambilight Player


    Как да разчетем моделният префикс ? (модели от 2016 година)
    Пример - 65PUS7601/12
    60- диагонала на телевизора в инчове


    • 65" - 162,5 см
    • 60" - 150,0 см
    • 55" - 137,5 см
    • 50" - 125,0 см
    • 48" - 120,0 см
    • 47" - 117,5 см
    • 46" - 115,0 см
    • 42" - 105,0 см
    • 40" - 100,0 см
    • 39" - 97,5 см
    • 32" - 80,0 см

    P - означение за фамилия телевизори
    • P - домашен телевизор
    • H - хотелски телевизор

    U - означение за резолюцията
    • H - HD Ready LCD (1366x768)
    • F - Full HD LCD (1920x1080)
    • U - Ultra HD LCD (3840x2160)

    S - означение за вграденият тунер
    • S - Tuner (analog, DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2)
    • K - Tuner (analog, DVB-T/C/S/S2 )
    • T - Tuner (analog, DVB-T/T2/C )
    • H - Tuner (analog, DVB-T/C)
    • G - Tuner (ISDB-T for South-Amerika)
    • A - аналог (analog)

    7 - серия, клас на телевизора, колкото по-голяма е цифрата, по-висок клас е телевизора,
    • 9 - флагманска серия
    • 8 - висша серия
    • 7 - среден клас - горно ниво
    • 6 - среден клас
    • 5 - среден клас - долно ниво
    • 4 - бюджетна серия
    • 3 - базова серия

    6 - подсерия - дребни технически и функционални разлики, като вид на подсветката на дисплея, на ambilight-a и други.

    • * -
    • * -

    0 - Потребителски индикатор. Различия в цвета и дизайна (рамка, цвят на рамката, на дистанционното управление). Често това са поръчкови варианти за различни търговски вериги.
    • 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 - eксклузивни за отделни търговски вериги - Expert, Euronics, EP, Weltfunk, Media Markt / Saturn
    • 2, 3 - канализирани
    • 1 - spot dealer or promotional items / местни дилъри или рекламни бройки
    • 0 - core performance range / основен диапазон

    1 - годината на разработка на модела. (Изключение правят топ моделите с Aurea, 9900 и 9980)
    • 2 - 2017 година
    • 1 - 2016 година
    • 0 - 2015 година
    • 9 - 2014 година
    • 8 - 2013 година
    • 7 - 2012 година
    • 6 - 2011 година
    • 5 - 2010 година
    • 4 - 2009 година
    • 3 - 2008 година
    • 2 - 2007 година
    • 1 - 2006 година

    /12 - Country list - регион на продажби, регионалното предназначение на продукта, указва и групата страни, където е осъществена сглобката(няма влияние на функционалността) Това са главно разлики в настройките.

    • T3 / 03 - Сhіnа
    • 12 - Еurоре + Ukraina + Turkey
    • 60 - Ruѕѕіа, (+ fоrmеr UЅЅR соuntrіеѕ).
    • 88 - East Europe - Bulgaria, Lithuania, Estonia, Ukraina, Romania, Hungary, Polland
    • 78 - Вrаѕіl
    • 79 - Аuѕtrаlіа
    • F7 - USA, Canada
    • F8 - Mexico
    • V7 - India


    Въведена е нова маркировка за OLED моделите (показани са само разликите спрямо предходната маркировка):
    Πpимep - 55POS901F/12
    55 - диaгoнaлa нa тeлeвизopa в инчoвe
    P - означение за домашен телевизор
    O - OLED телевизор
    Ѕ - oзнaчeниe зa вгpaдeният тyнep analog, DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2 (погледнете по-горе)
    • Подсерията е изключена - погледни горе.
    9 - серия
    0 - различия в цвят и дизайн
    1 - година на модела (2016)
    F - индикатор на типа екран:
    • С - Curved (Извит);
    • F - Flat (Плосък)



    Как да разчетем серийният номер? - пример /VN4B1004026520/
    VN - код на завода където е произведен /VN1В1004026520/


    • VN - Унгария / Hungary
    • ZH - Унгария / Hungary
    • DG - Франция /France
    • FZ - Полша / Poland
    • RJ - Полша / Poland
    • SN - Полша ? / Poland
    • TB - Русия Калининград /Телебалт/ - / Russia
    • UZ - ? Русия
    • AG - Белгия / Belgium
    • YA - Мексико / Mexico
    • SW - ??

    4 - показва номера на поставеният във вашият телевизор B.O.M. (Bill of materials). Възможно е във един и същи модел на пазара-да се поставят два различни типа матрици от двама различни производители. Това е важно при поръчването на резервни части!!

    • 1 - ?
    • 2 - ?

    B - Service version change code

    • A - ?
    • В - ?
    • D - ?

    10 - година на производство /VN4B1004026520/

    • 11 - 2011
    • 10 - 2010
    • 09 - 2009

    04 - седмица в която е произведен /VN1B1004026520/

    • 04 - седмица на производство-от началото на годината

    026520 - това е серийният номер
    Пример кога е произведен:
    хх1123ххххххххх - 2011 година, 23 седмица (6-12 июни).

    Разшифровка на Options Code в модели 6xx7 - 9xx7 /2013 (изписани са на етикета залепен на гърба на телевизора)
    OptionsNumber1

    • 0-1: __PerfectPixel
    • 2: __Dnm
    • 3: __Multiview
    • 4:
    • 5-7: __PQProfiles
    • 8-9: __ThreeD
    • 10-11:__ThreeDGoggles
    • 12: __FpgaPQ
    • 13: __FpgaDimming
    • 14:
    • 15:

    OptionsNumber2

    • 0-4: __AmbientLight
    • 5: __AlStorageDevice
    • 6:
    • 7: __AlShopMode
    • 8-9: __AlOpticalSystem
    • 10-11:__AlLedSelection
    • 12: __DtcpIp
    • 13-15:

    OptionsNumber3

    • 0:__Skype
    • 1:__Wifi
    • 2:__Widevine
    • 3:__ScartYpbprLr
    • 4:__YpbprLr_CvbsLr
    • 5:__HDMI1_4
    • 6:__HDMI1_5
    • 7:__Usb1_3
    • 8:__Usb1_4
    • 9:__PlayReady
    • 10:__Hid
    • 11:__Headphone
    • 12:__SoundInStand
    • 13:
    • 14:__Wmdr10
    • 15:__Isf

    OptionsNumber4

    • 0-2: __LightSensorType
    • 3-5: __LedConfig
    • 6: __ViewportPplink
    • 7: __Cec2K12NewFeatures
    • 8-13:__CabinetType
    • 14-15: __Region

    OptionsNumber5

    • 0-8:__Display
    • 9: __Rf4ce
    • 10: __Hbbtv
    • 11: __Ginga
    • 12: __DvbT2
    • 13:
    • 14: __DvbTandC
    • 15: __Dvbs2

    OptionsNumber6

    • 0:__HotelMode
    • 1:__BroadcastPvr
    • 2:__TwoTuners
    • 3:__Virgin
    • 4:__ChannelLogo
    • 5:__AutoStoreMode
    • 6:__ElectronicKeyboard
    • 7:__Esticker
    • 8-10:__TempLut
    • 11:__TwoPlayerGaming
    • 12:__DisableWatchEpgChildlock
    • 13:__QuickStartup
    • 14:__AutomaticPowerDown
    • 15:__LightSensorDevice

    OptionsNumber7

    • 0-2:__Tempsensor
    • 3: __AudioAmplifier
    • 4: __AlProfiles
    • 5:
    • 6:
    • 7: __ThreeDOverDrive
    • 8:
    • 9:
    • 10:
    • 11: __PairingRf4ceLqi
    • 12:
    • 13:
    • 14:
    • 15:


    Във високият клас модели имаме осем режима на картината: Personal, Vivid, Natural, Standard, Movie, Photo, ISF ден и ISF Night.
    ISF сертифицирането гарантира, че телевизорът има две памет банки (една за дневна настройка, втора за през нощта), които могат да бъдат променени, за всеки конектор.
    Philips телевизори - модели 2017

    Philips телевизори, модели 2017
    Philips телевизори - модели 2016

    Philips телевизори, модели 2016


    Philips UHD TV 2016 - european models
    Series
    Model
    _________________
    UHD
    Premium
    _____
    Dolby Vision
    ____
    Hybrid Log Gamma
    (HLG)
    _____
    HDR 10
    3 fundamental HDR
    building blocks:
    ST2084 (EOTF PQ),
    ST2086 (static metadata)
    ST2094 (dynamic metadata)
    ___________________
    The measured values of the brightness in Windows
    2/5/10/15/20/100%
    Videopanel
    _______________________
    Type LCD matrix,
    Bits of color,
    (Operating frequency of T-Con board of the panel)
    Curvature,
    Index,
    Screen Uniformity
    Anti-reflective filter
    Supported Resolutions
    __________________________
    Frame per seconds
    24, 25, 30, 50, 60, 100, 120 p/i
    -
    Chroma subsampling
    4:4:4
    4:2:2
    4:2:0
    Backlight Unit
    ____________________
    Type backlight
    (Local Dimming zone)
    Type LED
    MEMC
    Backlight Scanning
    Black Frame Insertion
    Pulsе Wide Modulation
    Measurements
    ______________________________
    DCI P3
    Rec.2020
    Delta E
    Gamma
    Color Temperature
    Measurements
    __________________________
    ANSI Contrast
    With local dimming
    Without local dimming
    White level
    Black level
    Viewing angle
    __________
    Horizontal & Vertical
    (°cone)
    Motion resolution

    _____________________    		 Product
    _____________
    Input Lag
    _________________________
    Audio
    _______________________________
    Built in Media Player
    Supported file systems
    Image file formats
    Audio file formats/codecs
    Video file formats
    _____________________________
    Hardware & Software
    ___________________________
    Operating System
    Board
    Central Processing Unit
    System on Chip
    Instruction set
    Graphic Processor Unit
    RAM
    Total memory
    Networks
    __________________
    Conectors
    __________________________
    Tuners
    ______________
    Opportunities for
    calibration
    _________________________
    Note
    __________________________________________________________________
    Pros & Cons
    		 Product
    _____________
    POS 901
    (OLED)
    4-Sided Ambilight /
    65", 55"
    (901F - Flat, 901C - Curved)    		 Yes ? ? 65" - max 540cd/m2
    55" - max 540cd/m2    		 Oled, WRGB, ?, 10bit,
    PNM - Picture Natural Motion [fps x 3]
    (MCFI - Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation)
    PPI (Picture Performance index) - 3800    		 ? No 65" - DCI P3 - 96% / Rec.2020 -
    55" - DCI P3 - / dE 2000-0.9 / Gamma-2.39    		 65" -
    55" - Contrast-13,790,880,721    		 65" -
    55" -    		 65" -
    55" -    		 POS 901
    4-Sided Ambilight /
    65", 55"    		 65"- Game mode -
    55"- Game mode - 42.6ms
    without enhancers 33.9ms    		 ? FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
    JPEG, BMP, GIF, JPS,PNG, PNS, BMS, MPO
    AAC, MP3, WAV, WMA (v2 до v9.2), WMA-PRO (v9 и v10)
    Контейнери: AVI, MKV
    H264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, WMV9/VC1, HEVC, VP9
    .SMI, .SRT, .SSA, .SUB, .TXT, .ASS    		 Media Tek MT5
    Chassis -
    Android 6.0.1    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    WiFi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac 2x2
    1 x Bluetooth Ver.2.1 with EDR
    1 x Bluetooth Ver.4.0 with BLE
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA Ver.3.0
    MHL    		 4 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC,CEC)
    2 x USB 2.0
    1 x USB 3.0
    1 x Satelite In (Main:F-type,female)
    1 x SCART
    1 x Composite In
    1 x AV Component In
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x 3.5mm Audio In
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x Antena(RF) female
    2 x CI+1.3    		 Twin tuners
    DVB-C/T2/S2
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    PVR, Timeshift
    HEVC H.265
    MPEG-2
    MPEG-4
    VP9    		 ISFccc - Yes
    two-point white balance control (Colour Temperature) for adjusting the greyscale and a colour management system (CMS) that provides hue and saturation controls over the primary (red, green and blue) and secondary (cyan, yellow and magenta) colours.    		 ? POS 901
    4-Sided Ambilight /
    65", 55"
    8901
    3-Sided Projection Ambilight
    Center Edge Feet
    65"    		 No No ? 65"- max 400cd/m2
    HDR 10
    (update expected in September)    		 65" - MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
    ТРТ650LЅ-FЈ01 ЅС1Н ХМ
    PNM - Picture Natural Motion [fps x 3]
    (MCFI - Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation)
    PPI - 2000    		 PC in all HDMI
    @ 60 Hz
    до 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160
    Video in all HDMI
    @ 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
    до 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 p    		 65" - Edge Led
    + Backlight scanning    		 65" - DCI P3 - 72% / Rec.2020 -
    (with 17bit procesing)    		 65" - 2956:1 / 65" - 65" - 8901
    3-Sided Projection Ambilight
    Center Edge Feet
    65"    		 ? ? FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
    JPEG, BMP, GIF, JPS,PNG, PNS, BMS, MPO
    AAC, MP3, WAV, WMA (v2 до v9.2), WMA-PRO (v9 и v10)
    Контейнери: AVI, MKV
    H264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, WMV9/VC1, HEVC, VP9
    .SMI, .SRT, .SSA, .SUB, .TXT, .ASS    		 MediaTek MT5890
    Quad Core
    2 x Cortex-A17
    2 x Cortex-A7 cores
    16GB+ via USB (up to128GB)
    Mali-T624 GPU
    Chassis QM151E
    Android 5.1    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    WiFi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac ???
    1 x Bluetooth Ver.2.1 with EDR
    1 x Bluetooth Ver.4.0 with BLE
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA Ver.3.0
    MHL    		 1 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC,CEC)
    3 x HDMI 1.4
    2 x USB 2.0
    1 x USB 3.0
    1 x Satelite In (Main:F-type,female)
    1 x SCART
    1 x Composite In
    1 x AV Component In
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x 3.5mm Audio In
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x Antena(RF) female
    2 x CI+1.3    		 Twin tuners
    DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    PVR, Timeshift
    HEVC H.265
    MPEG-2
    MPEG-4
    VP9    		 ISFccc - Yes
    ISF Night
    ISF Day
    two-point white balance control (Colour Temperature) for adjusting the greyscale and a colour management system (CMS) that provides hue and saturation controls over the primary (red, green and blue) and secondary (cyan, yellow and magenta) colours.    		 ? 8901
    3-Sided Projection Ambilight
    Center Edge Feet
    65"
    8601
    3-Sided Ambilight
    Edge Feet
    65", 55"    		 No No ? 65"-max 700cd/m2
    55"-max 551cd/m2
    HDR10    		 65" - MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
    TPT650...........
    55" - MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
    TPT550U1-FJ04.S SC1B XM
    PNM - Picture Natural Motion [fps x 3]
    (MCFI - Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation)
    PPI - 2600    		 PC in all HDMI
    @ 60 Hz
    до 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160
    Video in all HDMI
    @ 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
    до 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 p    		 65" - Edge Led
    55" - Edge Led

    		 65" - DCI P3 -
    55" - DCI P3 - 72% / Rec.2020 -
    (with 17bit procesing)    		 65" -
    55" - 2583:1

    		65" -
    55" - H angle - 27°

    		 65" -
    55" -

    		 8601
    3-Sided Ambilight
    Edge Feet
    65", 55"    		 ? ? FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
    JPEG, BMP, GIF, JPS,PNG, PNS, BMS, MPO
    AAC, MP3, WAV, WMA (v2 до v9.2), WMA-PRO (v9 и v10)
    Контейнери: AVI, MKV
    H264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, WMV9/VC1, HEVC, VP9
    .SMI, .SRT, .SSA, .SUB, .TXT, .ASS    		 Media Tek MT5593 2T
    Hex Core ARM
    16GB + via USB (up to 128GB)
    Mali-T624 GPU
    QM151E
    Android 5.1    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    WiFi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac 2x2
    1 x Bluetooth Ver.2.1 with EDR
    1 x Bluetooth Ver.4.0 with BLE
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA ver.3.0
    MHL    		 1 x НDМІ 2.0 (АRС,СЕС)
    3 x HDMI 1.4
    2 х UЅВ 2.0
    1 х UЅВ 3.0
    2 х Ѕаtеlіtе Іn (Маіn:F-tуре,fеmаlе)
    1 х ЅСАRТ
    1 х Соmроѕіtе Іn
    1 х АV Соmроnеnt Іn
    1 х Орtісаl Аudіо Оut
    1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Іn
    1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Оut
    1 х Аntеnа(RF) fеmаlе
    1 х СІ+1.3
    		 Twin tuners
    DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    PVR, Timeshift
    HEVC H.265
    MOEG-2
    MPEG-4    		 ISFccc - Yes
    ISF Night
    ISF Day
    two-point white balance control (Colour Temperature) for adjusting the greyscale and a colour management system (CMS) that provides hue and saturation controls over the primary (red, green and blue) and secondary (cyan, yellow and magenta) colours.    		 ? 8601
    3-Sided Ambilight
    Edge Feet
    65", 55"
    7601
    3-Sided Ambilight /
    65"    		 No No ? 65" - max 700cd/m2
    HDR10    		 65" - MVA, 10-bit, 120/100Hz
    TPT650LS-FJ01
    PNM - Picture Natural Motion [fps x 3]
    (MCFI - Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation)
    PPI - 2600    		 ? 65" - FALD, 128 zones (8 x 16)

    		 65" - DCI P3 - 72% / Rec.2020 -
    (with 17bit procesing)    		 65" -

    		 65" -

    		 ? 7601
    3-Sided Ambilight /
    65"    		 65" - Game mode

    		 ? FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
    JPEG, BMP, GIF, JPS,PNG, PNS, BMS, MPO
    AAC, MP3, WAV, WMA (v2 до v9.2), WMA-PRO (v9 и v10)
    Контейнери: AVI, MKV
    H264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, WMV9/VC1, HEVC, VP9
    .SMI, .SRT, .SUB, .TXT,     		MediaTek MT5993
    Quad Core
    16Gb storage (expandable memory via USB)
    -
    Android 5.1    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    WiFi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac ???
    1 x Bluetooth Ver.2.1 with EDR
    1 x Bluetooth Ver.4.0 with BLE
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA ver.3.0
    MHL    		 2 x НDМІ 2.0 (АRС,СЕС)
    2 x HDMI 1.4
    2 х UЅВ 2.0
    1 х UЅВ 3.0
    1 х Ѕаtеlіtе Іn (Маіn:F-tуре,fеmаlе)
    1 х ЅСАRТ
    1 х Соmроѕіtе Іn
    1 х АV Соmроnеnt Іn
    1 х Орtісаl Аudіо Оut
    1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Іn
    1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Оut
    1 х Аntеnа(RF) fеmаlе
    2 х СІ+1.3
    !
    HDCP2.2 only in HDMI 1 & 2    		 Twin tuners
    DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    PVR, Timeshift
    HEVC H.265
    MOEG-2
    MPEG-4
    VP9    		 ISFccc - Yes
    ISF Night
    ISF Day
    two-point white balance control (Colour Temperature) for adjusting the greyscale and a colour management system (CMS) that provides hue and saturation controls over the primary (red, green and blue) and secondary (cyan, yellow and magenta) colours.    		 ? 7601
    3-Sided Ambilight /
    65"
    7181
    3-Sided Ambilight
    Table Stand - rotatable
    55", 49"    		 No No ? 55" -
    49" - max 400cd/m2
    HDR 10
    HDR PROcessing
    (missing hardware for playback HDR)    		 55" - AS-IPS, 10-bit(?), 120/100Hz
    ТРТ550U2-ЕQLЅНА.G Ѕ1Е NН
    49" - AS-IPS, 10-bit(?), 120/100Hz
    ТРТ490U2-ЕQLЅНА.G ЅС2С NН
    PNM - Picture Natural Motion [fps x 3]
    (MCFI - Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation)
    PPI - 2000    		 ? 55" - Edge Led
    49" - Edge Led

    		 55" - DCI P3 - 72% / Rec.2020 -
    49" - DCI P3 -
    (with 17bit procesing)    		 55" -
    49" -

    		 55" -
    49" -

    		 ? 7181
    3-Sided Ambilight
    Table Stand - rotatable
    55", 49"    		 55" - Game mode
    49" - Game mode

    		 ? FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
    JPEG
    AAC, MP3, WAV, WMA (v2 до v9.2), WMA-PRO (v9 и v10)
    Контейнери: AVI, MKV
    H264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, WMV9/VC1, HEVC, VP9
    .SMI, .SRT, .SUB, .TXT,     		MediaTek MT5890
    Quad Core
    16Gb storage (expandable memory via USB)
    Chassis - QM163E.
    Android 5.1    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    WiFi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac ???
    1 x Bluetooth Ver.2.1 with EDR
    1 x Bluetooth Ver.4.0 with BLE
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA ver.3.0
    MHL    		 2 x НDМІ 2.0 (АRС,СЕС)
    2 x HDMI 1.4
    2 х UЅВ 2.0
    1 х UЅВ 3.0
    1 х Ѕаtеlіtе Іn (Маіn:F-tуре,fеmаlе)
    1 х ЅСАRТ
    1 х Соmроѕіtе Іn
    1 х АV Соmроnеnt Іn
    1 х Орtісаl Аudіо Оut
    1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Іn
    1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Оut
    1 х Аntеnа(RF) fеmаlе
    1 х СІ+1.3
    HDCP 2.2 only in HDMI 1 & 2    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    PVR, Timeshift
    HEVC H.265
    MPEG-2
    MPEG-4
    VP9    		 ISFccc - Yes
    ISF Night
    ISF Day
    two-point white balance control (Colour Temperature) for adjusting the greyscale and a colour management system (CMS) that provides hue and saturation controls over the primary (red, green and blue) and secondary (cyan, yellow and magenta) colours.    		 ? 7181
    3-Sided Ambilight
    Table Stand - rotatable
    55", 49"
    7101
    3-Sided Ambilight
    Ribbon Edge Feet
    75", 65", 55", 49"    		 No No ? 75" -
    65" -
    55" - max 400cd/m2
    49" - max 400cd/m2
    HDR 10
    HDR PROcessing
    (missing hardware for playback HDR)    		 75" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
    TPT750U2-EQLSHA
    65" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
    TPT650U2-EQLSHA
    55" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
    ТРТ550U2-ЕQLЅНА.G Ѕ1Е NН
    49" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
    ТРТ490U2-ЕQLЅНА.G ЅС2С NН
    PNM - Picture Natural Motion [fps x 3]
    (MCFI - Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation)
    PPI - 2000    		 ? 75" - Edge Led
    65" - Edge Led
    55" - Edge Led
    49" - Edge Led

    		 75" - DCI P3 -
    65" - DCI P3 -
    55"- DCI P3 - 85% / Rec.2020 -
    49" - DCI P3 - / Rec.2020 - 64%
    (with 17bit procesing)    		 75" -
    65" -
    55" - 985:1 / 0.13cd/m2
    49" - 896:1 / 0.09cd/m2

    		 75" -
    65" -
    55" -
    49" -

    		 ? 7101
    3-Sided Ambilight
    Ribbon Edge Feet
    75", 65", 55", 49"    		 75" - Game mode
    65" - Game mode
    55" - Game mode 36ms / by default 49ms
    49" - Game mode 36ms / by default 49ms

    		 30W
    DTS    		 FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
    JPEG,
    AAC, MP3, WAV, WMA (v2 до v9.2), WMA-PRO (v9 и v10)
    Контейнери: AVI, MKV
    H264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, WMV9/VC1, HEVC, VP9
    .SMI, .SRT, .SUB, .TXT,     		MediaTek MT5890
    Quad Core
    GPU: ARM Mali T624
    RAM: 1.5GB
    16Gb storage (expandable memory via USB)
    Chassis - QM16.3E LA
    Android 5.1     		Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    WiFi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac ???
    1 x Bluetooth Ver.2.1 with EDR
    1 x Bluetooth Ver.4.0 with BLE
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA
    MHL    		 2 x НDМІ 2.0 (АRС,СЕС)
    2 x HDMI 1.4
    2 х UЅВ 2.0
    1 х UЅВ 3.0
    1 х Ѕаtеlіtе Іn (Маіn:F-tуре,fеmаlе)
    1 х ЅСАRТ
    1 х Соmроѕіtе Іn
    1 х АV Соmроnеnt Іn
    1 х Орtісаl Аudіо Оut
    1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Іn
    1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Оut
    1 х Аntеnа(RF) fеmаlе
    2 х СІ+1.3
    In terms of HDMI support, only HDMI inputs 1 and 2 (downward-facing) are HDMI 2.0a with support for HDCP 2.2, HDR and 4K/60p, whilst the two sideways-facing HDMI inputs are HDCP 1.4 and are thus limited to 4K/30p and HDCP 1.4.    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    NTSC, PAL, SECAM
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    PVR, Timeshift
    HEVC H.265
    VP9    		 ISFccc - Yes
    ISF Night
    ISF Day
    two-point white balance control (Colour Temperature) for adjusting the greyscale and a colour management system (CMS) that provides hue and saturation controls over the primary (red, green and blue) and secondary (cyan, yellow and magenta) colours.    		 The out-of-the-box accuracy was disappointing and given that owners are unlikely to get a TV in this price bracket calibrated, we would have liked to see a better performance in this area. However once we had adjusted the greyscale and colour gamut, the image with standard dynamic range content was very good. The video processing and motion handling were both impressive, whilst the backlight uniformity was also acceptable. The black level and contrast ratio could have been better but without local dimming there is little Philips can do to improve this, although Ambilight can help improve the perceived blacks.
    -
    The limited peak brightness meant that the HDR performance was never going to be in the same league as brighter and more expensive TVs but the 7101 was able to take advantage of many of the benefits of Ultra HD HDR content such as increased resolution, wider colour gamuts, 10-bit video and HEVC encoding. The peak brightness lacked impact but at least the Philips offers a taste of the new format at a more accessible price point.    		 7101
    3-Sided Ambilight
    Ribbon Edge Feet
    75", 65", 55", 49"
    6581
    3-Sided Ambilight
    Ribbon Edge Feet
    6561
    3-Sided Ambilight
    Ribbon Edge Feet
    6551
    2- Sided Ambilight
    Table Stand    		 No No ? 55" - max 400cd/m2
    49" - max cd/m2
    HDR PROcessing
    (missing hardware for playback HDR)    		 55" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
    ТРТ550U2-ЕQLЅНА.G Ѕ1В ХМ
    49" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
    ТРТ490U2-ЕQLЅНА.G ЅС2В ХМ
    PNM - Picture Natural Motion [fps x 3]
    (MCFI - Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation)
    PPI - 1800    		 ? 55" - Direct Led
    49" - Direct Led
    Global Dimming    		 55" - DCI P3 - 79% / Rec. 2020 - 58%
    49" - DCI P3 -

    		 55" -
    49" -

    		 55" -
    49" -

    		 55" -
    49" -

    		 6581
    3-Sided Ambilight
    Ribbon Edge Feet
    6561
    3-Sided Ambilight
    Ribbon Edge Feet
    6551
    2- Sided Ambilight
    Table Stand    		 ? ? FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
    JPEG,
    AAC, MP3, WAV, WMA (v2 до v9.2), WMA-PRO (v9 и v10)
    Контейнери: AVI, MKV
    H264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, WMV9/VC1, HEVC, VP9
    .SMI, .SRT, .SUB, .TXT,     		MediaTek MT5890
    4x ARM Cortex
    GPU: ARM Mali T624
    RAM: 1.5GB
    16Gb storage (expandable memory via USB)
    Chassis - QM16.3E LA
    Android 5.1    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    WiFi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac ???
    1 x Bluetooth Ver.2.1 with EDR
    1 x Bluetooth Ver.4.0 with BLE
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA    		 2 x НDМІ 2.0 (АRС,СЕС)
    2 x HDMI 1.4
    2 х UЅВ 2.0
    1 х UЅВ 3.0
    1 х Ѕаtеlіtе Іn(Маіn:F-tуре,fеmаlе)
    1 х ЅСАRТ
    1 х Соmроѕіtе Іn
    1 х АV Соmроnеnt Іn
    1 х Орtісаl Аudіо Оut
    1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Іn
    1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Оut
    1 х Аntеnа(RF) fеmаlе
    2 х СІ+1.3
    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    DiSEcC version 1.0
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    PVR, Timeshift
    HEVC H.265
    VP9    		 ISFccc - Yes ? 6581
    3-Sided Ambilight
    Ribbon Edge Feet
    6561
    3-Sided Ambilight
    Ribbon Edge Feet
    6551
    2- Sided Ambilight
    Table Stand
    6521
    3-Sided Ambilight
    Ribbon Edge Feet
    65"    		 No No ? 65"- max 400cd/m2
    HDR PROcessing
    (missing hardware for playback HDR)    		 65" - MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
    ТРТ650UА-QVN04.U Ѕ400В NН
    PNM - Picture Natural Motion [fps x 3]
    (MCFI - Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation)
    PPI - 1800    		 PC on HDMI 1/2 - 3840 x 2160 / 60 Hz
    PC on HDMI3/4
    3840 x 2160 / 30 Hz
    1920 x 1080 / 60 Hz
    Video in HDMI1/2 - 3840 x 2160 / 60 Hz
    Video in HDMI3/4
    1920 x 1080 / 60 Hz
    3840 x 2160 / 30 Hz    		 65" - Direct Led
    Global Dimming    		 65" - DCI P3 - 79% / Rec.2020 -

    		 65" -

    		 65" -

    		 65" -

    		 6521
    3-Sided Ambilight
    Ribbon Edge Feet
    65"    		 ? 20W
    DTS    		 FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
    JPEG,
    AAC, MP3, WAV, WMA (v2 до v9.2), WMA-PRO (v9 и v10)
    Контейнери: AVI, MKV
    H264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, WMV9/VC1, HEVC, VP9
    .SMI, .SRT, .SUB, .TXT,     		MediaTek MT5890
    4x ARM Cortex
    GPU: ARM Mali T624
    RAM: 1.5GB
    16Gb storage (expandable memory via USB)
    Chassis - QM16.3E LA
    Android 5.1    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    WiFi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac ???
    1 x Bluetooth Ver.2.1 with EDR
    1 x Bluetooth Ver.4.0 with BLE
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA    		 2 x НDМІ 2.0 (АRС,СЕС)
    2 x HDMI 1.4
    2 х UЅВ 2.0
    1 х UЅВ 3.0
    1 х Ѕаtеlіtе Іn (Маіn:F-tуре,fеmаlе)
    1 х ЅСАRТ
    1 х Соmроѕіtе Іn
    1 х АV Соmроnеnt Іn
    1 х Орtісаl Аudіо Оut
    1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Іn
    1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Оut
    1 х Аntеnа(RF) fеmаlе
    2 х СІ+1.3
    HDCP2.2 - only in HDMI1&2    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    PVR
    HEVC H.235
    VP9
    ! Warning
    6521/12 - has HEVC
    6521/60 - no HEVC    		 ISFccc - Yes ? 6521
    3-Sided Ambilight
    Ribbon Edge Feet
    65"
    6501
    Ribbon Edge Feet
    55", 49", 43"    		 No No ? 55" - max 400cd/m2
    49" - max 374cd/n2
    43" - max
    HDR PROcessing
    (missing hardware for playback HDR)    		 55" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+HFR, 120/100Hz
    ТРТ550U2-ЕQLЅНА.G Ѕ1В ХМ
    49" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+HFR, 120/100Hz
    ТРТ490U2-ЕQLЅНА.G ЅС2В ХМ
    43" - AS-IPS, 8-bit, ?Hz
    ТРТ430U3-ЕQLЅНА.G Ѕ2А NН
    Natural Motion [fps x 3]
    (MCFI - Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation)
    PPI - 1800
    Semi glossy panel    		 ? 55" - Direct Led (in the center)
    49" - Direct Led (in the center)
    43" - Direct Led (in the center)
    Micro Dimming Pro (Global Dimming)    		 55" - DCI P3 -
    49" - DCI P3 - 78.9% / Rec.2020 58.1%
    43" - DCI P3 -

    		 55" - 1137:1 / 0.11cd/m2
    49" - ANSI 880:1 / 0.193cd/m2
    43" -

    		 55" -
    49" -
    43" -

    		 55" - Game mode 35ms / by default 46ms
    49" - Game mode 35ms / by default 46ms
    43" - Game mode

    		 6501
    Ribbon Edge Feet
    55", 49", 43"    		 ? ? ? MediaTek MT5890
    4x ARM Cortex
    GPU: ARM Mali T624
    RAM: 1.5GB
    16Gb storage (expandable memory via USB)
    Chassis - QM16.3E LA
    Android 5.1    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    WiFi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac ???
    1 x Bluetooth Ver.2.1 with EDR
    1 x Bluetooth Ver.4.0 with BLE
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA    		 2 x НDМІ 2.0 (АRС,СЕС)
    2 x HDMI 1.4
    2 х UЅВ 2.0
    1 х UЅВ 3.0
    1 х Ѕаtеlіtе Іn (Маіn:F-tуре,fеmаlе)
    1 х ЅСАRТ
    1 х Соmроѕіtе Іn
    1 х АV Соmроnеnt Іn
    1 х Орtісаl Аudіо Оut
    1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Іn
    1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Оut
    1 х Аntеnа(RF) fеmаlе
    1 х СІ+1.3
    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    PVR
    HEVC H.235
    VP9    		 ISFccc - Yes ? 6501
    Ribbon Edge Feet
    55", 49", 43"
    6401
    2-Sided Ambilight
    55", 49", 43"    		 No No ? 55" - max 350cd/m2
    49" - max
    43" - max cd/m2    		 55" - AS-IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    ТРТ550Ј1-QUВN0.К Ѕ8940А ХМ
    49" - AS-IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    ТРТ490U2-ЕQYЅНМ.G ЅС1G ХМ
    43" - AS-IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    ТРТ430U3-ЕQYЅНМ.G Ѕ1Н NН
    Picture Performance Index - 1000    		 ? 55" - Direct Led (in the center)
    49" - Direct Led (in the center)
    43" - Direct Led (in the center)
    Global Dimming    		 55" - DCI P3 -
    49" - DCI P3 - 86.8% / Rec.2020 - 65%
    43" - DCI P3 -

    		 55" -
    49" - 720:1
    43" -

    		 55" -
    49" -
    43" -

    		 55" -
    49" - Game mode 29ms / by default
    43" -

    		 6401
    2-Sided Ambilight
    55", 49", 43"    		 ? 20W
    DTS    		 ? MediaTek MT5993
    4x ARM Cortex
    8Gb storage (expandable memory via USB)
    Chassis - QM163E
    Android 5.1    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    WiFi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    DLNA    		 2 x НDМІ 2.0 (АRС,СЕС)
    2 x HDMI 1.4
    2 х UЅВ 2.0
    1 х UЅВ 3.0
    1 х Ѕаtеlіtе Іn (Маіn:F-tуре,fеmаlе)
    1 х ЅСАRТ
    1 х AV Соmроѕіtе Іn
    1 х АV Соmроnеnt Іn
    1 х Орtісаl Аudіо Оut
    1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Іn
    1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Оut
    1 х Аntеnа(RF) fеmаlе
    1 х СІ+1.3
    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    PVR
    HEVC H.265    		 ? 6401
    2-Sided Ambilight
    55", 49", 43"
    6101
    Center Edge Feet
    55", 49", 43"    		 No No ? 55" - max 650cd/m
    49" - max 350cd/m2
    43" - max 350cd/m2    		 55" - AS-IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    TPT550J1-QUBNO.K S8940D XM
    49" - AS-IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    TPT490U2-EQYSHM.G SC1L XM
    43" - AS-IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    TPT430U3-EQYSHM.G S1G NH
    Picture Performance Index - 800    		 ? 55" - Direct Led
    49" - Direct Led
    43" - Direct Led
    Global Dimming    		 55" - DCI P3 - 86%
    49" - DCI P3 -
    43" - DCI P3 -

    		 55" -
    49" -
    43" -

    		 55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 6101
    Center Edge Feet
    55", 49", 43"    		 ? 16W ? MediaTek MT5596L
    2x ARM Cortex-A53
    8 Gb storage (expandle memory via USB)
    Chassis - TPL161E
    -    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    WiFi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    WiFi Direct
    DLNA    		 4 x HDMI 2.0
    2 x USB 2.0
    1 x USB 3.0
    1 x Satelite In (Main:F-type,female)
    1 x SCART
    1 x AV Composite In
    1 x AV Component In
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x 3.5mm Audio In
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x Antena(RF) female
    1 x CI+ 1.3    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    PVR
    HEVC H.265
    		 ? ? 6101
    Center Edge Feet
    55", 49", 43"
    6031
    55", 49", 43"    		 No No ? 55" - max 350cd/m2
    49" - max 3
    43" - max 350cd/m2    		 55" - AS-IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    ТРТ550Ј1-QUВN0.К Ѕ8940А ХМ
    49" - AS-IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    ТРТ490U2-ЕQYЅНМ.G ЅС1G ХМ
    43" - AS-IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    ТРТ430U3-ЕQYЅНМ.G Ѕ1Н NН
    PPI - 800    		 ? 55" - Direct Led
    49" - Direct Led
    43" - direct Led

    Global Dimming    		 55" - DCI P3 -
    49" - DCI P3 - 86% / Rec.2020-
    43" - DCI P3 -

    		 55" -
    49" -
    43" -

    		 6031
    55", 49", 43"    		 ? ? ? MB120
    Quad Core
    8Gb
    Chassis - QM163E
    Android 5.1    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    WiFi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n    		 2 x НDМІ 2.0 (АRС,СЕС)
    2 x HDMI 1.4
    2 х UЅВ 2.0
    1 х UЅВ 3.0
    1 х Ѕаtеlіtе Іn (Маіn:F-tуре,fеmаlе)
    1 х ЅСАRТ
    1 х Соmроѕіtе Іn
    1 х АV Соmроnеnt Іn
    1 х Орtісаl Аudіо Оut
    1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Іn
    1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Оut
    1 х Аntеnа(RF) fеmаlе
    1 х СІ+1.3
    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)    		 ? ? 6031
    55", 49", 43"
    Philips FHD TV 2016 - european models
    Series
    Model
    _________________
    UHD
    Premium
    _____
    Dolby Vision
    ____
    Hybrid Log Gamma
    (HLG)
    _____
    HDR 10
    3 fundamental HDR
    building blocks:
    ST2084 (EOTF PQ),
    ST2086 (static metadata)
    ST2094 (dynamic metadata)
    _________________
    The measured values of the brightness in Windows
    2/5/10/15/20/100%
    Videopanel
    _______________________
    Type LCD matrix,
    Bits of color,
    (Operating frequency of T-Con board of the panel)
    Curvature,
    Index,
    Screen Uniformity
    Anti-reflective filter
    Supported Resolutions
    __________________________
    Frame per seconds
    24, 25, 30, 50, 60, 100, 120 p/i
    -
    Chroma subsampling
    4:4:4
    4:2:2
    4:2:0
    Backlight Unit
    ____________________
    Type backlight
    (Local Dimming zone)
    Type LED
    MEMC
    Backlight Scanning
    Black Frame Insertion
    Pulsе Wide Modulation
    Measurements
    _______________________________
    DCI P3
    Rec.2020
    Delta E
    Gamma
    Color Temperature
    Measurements
    __________________________
    ANSI Contrast
    With local dimming
    Without local dimming
    White level
    Black level
    Viewing angle
    __________
    Horizontal & Vertical
    (°cone)
    Motion resolution

    _____________________    		 Product
    _____________
    Input Lag
    _________________________
    Audio
    _______________________________
    Built in Media Player
    Supported file systems
    Image file formats
    Audio file formats/codecs
    Video file formats
    _____________________________
    Hardware & Software
    ___________________________
    Operating System
    Board
    Central Processing Unit
    System on Chip
    Instruction set
    Graphic Processor Unit
    RAM
    Total memory
    Networks
    __________________
    Conectors
    __________________________
    Tuners
    ______________
    Opportunities for
    calibration
    _________________________
    Note
    _________________________________________________________________
    Pros & Cons
    		 Product
    5501
    49", 40", 32"    		 No No ? 49" - max
    40" - max
    32" - max 300 cd/m2    		 49" - MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    TPT490F2-FHBN0.K S8940B XM
    40" - MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    TPT400LA-HN02.S S801A NH
    32" - ?, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    TPT315B5-FHBN0.K S49P2H NH
    Picture Performance Index - 500    		 ? 49" - Direct Led
    40" - Direct Led
    32" - Direct Led

    		 49"-
    40"-
    32"-

    		 49" -
    40" -
    32" -

    		 49" -
    40" -
    32" -

    		 49" -
    40" -
    32" -

    		 ? ? ? ? MediaTek MT5861
    2x ARM Cortex-A17
    RAM - 2GB
    GPU - Mali-450 MP
    8 Gb storage
    Chassis - QM164E
    Android 5.1
    -

    		 Lan
    WiFi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    Wi-Fi Direct
    Bluetooth
    DLNA    		 2 x USB 2.0
    1 x USB 3.0
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    4 x HDMI 1.4 (ARC;CEC;MHL)
    1 x Satelite In(Main:F-type female)->
    1 x SCART
    1 x AV Composite In
    1 x AV Component In
    1 x 3.5mm Audio In
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x Antena (RF)
    1 x CI+ 1.3    		 PFH - DVB-T/T2/C
    PFS - DVB-T/T2/C/S2


    only PFS variant    		 ? ? 5501
    5231
    5221
    5211
    24"    		 No No ? max 250 cd/m2 24" - IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    TPM236WF1-HJJP02.N SC4M WH
    Picture Performance Index - 200    		 ? 24" - 24"- ? ? ? ? NovaTek NT 72453
    1 core
    Chassis - TPM161E
    -    		 Lan
    WiFi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g    		 2 x USB 2.0
    2 x HDMI 1.4 (ARC, CEC)
    1 x D-sub
    1 x Satelite In (Main, F-type, female)
    1 x SCART
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x 3.55mm Audio In
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3    		 PFT - DVB-T/T2/C
    PFK - DVB-T/T2/C/S2    		 ? ? 5231
    5221
    5211
    4201
    43", 40", 32"    		 No No No max 200 cd/m2 43" - MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    40" - MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    TPT400LA-HN02.S S801C NH
    32" - IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    TPT315B5-WHBN0.K S8940A NH
    Picture Performance Index - 200    		 ? 43" -
    40" -
    32" -    		 43"-
    40"-
    32"-    		 ? ? ? ? ? NovaTek NT 72453
    1 core
    Chassis - TPN121E
    -    		 1 x USB 2.0
    2 x HDMI 1.4(ARC, CEC)
    1 x Satelite In (Main, F-type, female)
    1 x SCART
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x 3.5mm Audio In
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S2 ? ? 4201
    4101
    4111
    48", 40", 32"    		 No No ? max 200 cd/m2 48" - MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    TPT480LS-HN08.S SG01A XM
    40" - MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    TPT400
    32" - IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    TPT315B5-WHBN0.K S8940A NH
    Picture Performance Index - 200    		 ? 48" -
    40" -
    32" -    		 48"-
    40"-
    32"-    		 ? ? ? ? NovaTek NT 72453
    1 core
    Chassis - TPN121E
    -    		 1 x USB 2.0
    2 x HDMI 1.4(ARC, CEC)
    1 x Satelite In (Main, F-type, female)
    1 x SCART
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x 3.5mm Audio In
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3    		 DVB-C/T2
    PFS - DVB-T/T2/C/S2    		 ? ? 4101


    Premium Mainstream Entry
    8901
    __________
    8601
    __________
    7601
    _____________
    7181
    __________
    7101
    __________
    6561
    __________
    6501
    __________
    6401
    __________
    6101
    __________
    5501
    __________
    5201
    __________
    4101
    __________
    Edge Led 2DD DLED Edge Led Direct Led
    400 nit 700 nit 500/700 nit 400 nit 650 nit 300 nit 280 nit
    UHD + Ultra Resolution Upscaling FHD
    200 Hz FR (100Hz) 100 Hz FR (50Hz) 50 Hz FR
    Perfect Natural Motion Natural Motion
    Micro Dimming Pro MD Premium Micro Dimming Pro Micro dimming
    Local Contrast
    HDR+ HDR Premium ? HDR+
    Premium Color
    Pixel Precise Ultra HD Perfect Pixel Ultra HD Pixel Precise Ultra HD Pixel Plus Ultra HD Pixel Plus HD Digital Cristal Clear
    2000 PPI 2600 PPI 2000 PPI 1800 PPI 1000 PPI 800 PPI 500 PPI 200 PPI

    Въведеният през 2011г. "Perfect Motion Rate"(PMR) e премахнат и заменен с "Picture Performance Index" (PPI)


    Снимки на моделите
    Image library - TP Vision Global
    Philips телевизори - модели 2015

    Philips телевизори, Модели 2015

    Series
    .....................    		 8900
    ..................    		 8900
    ..................    		 8700
    ..................    		 8600
    ..................    		 7600
    ...................    		 7170
    ..................    		 7150
    ..................    		 7100
    ..................    		 6500
    ..................    		 6400
    ..................    		 6300
    ..................    		 5500
    ..................    		 5300
    ..................    		 5210
    ..................    		 4200
    ..................    		 4100
    ..................    		 4000
    ..................
    Models 78PUS8700/12
    65PUS8700/12
    55PUS8700/12    		 65PUS8600/12
    55PUS8600/12    		 65PUK7600/12
    55PUK7600/12
    48PUK7600/12    		 55PUS7170/12
    49PUS7170/12    		 55PUS7150/12
    49PUS7150/12
    43PUS7150/12    		 65PUS7100/12
    65PUK7100/12
    55PUS7100/12
    55PUK7100/12
    49PUS7100/12
    49PUK7100/12
    43PUS7100/12
    43PUK7100/12    		 65PFK6520/12
    55PFK6540/12
    50PFK6540/12
    40PFK6540/12
    32PFK6500/12    		 50PUK6400/12
    50PUH6400/12
    40PUK6400/12
    40PUH6400/12    		 55PFT6300/12
    55PFK6300/12
    55PFH6300/12
    48PFT6300/12
    48PFK6300/12
    48PFH6300/12
    40PFT6300/12
    40PFK6300/12
    40PFH6300/12    		 55PFK5500/12
    48PFK5500/12
    40PFK5500/12
    32PFK5500/12    		 50PFK5300/12
    40PFK5300/12
    32PFK5300/12    		 24PHH5210/12
    24PHK5210/12
    24PHT5210/12    		 40PFT4200/12
    40PFK4200/12
    40PFS4200/12
    32PHT4200/12
    32PHK4200/12    		 48PFT4100/12
    48PFK4100/12
    48PFH4100/12
    48PFT4100/12
    40PFT4100/12
    40PFK4100/12
    40PFH4100/12
    32PFT4100/12
    32PFK4100/12
    32PFH4100/12    		 24PHK4000/12
    22PFK4000/12
    Stand Edge Feets Edge Feets Edge Feets Edge Feets Table Stand Edge Feets Table Stand Table Stand Table Stand Table Stand Table Stand Edge Feets Table Stand Edge Feets
    CPU
    Chassi
    Chipset NT72453 NT72453 NT72453 NT72453 NT72453 NT72453
    Software QV151E QV151E QV151E QV151E QV151E QV151E QV151E QV151E TPN151E QV151E TPN151E TPN151E TPN151E TPN151E TPN151E
    Cores Hex Hex Hex Quad Quad Dual Dual Single Dual Dual Single Single Single Single
    Integrated Memory Size (expandable via USB storage) 16GB
    +USB(128GB)    		 16GB
    + USB(128GB)    		 16GB
    + USB(128GB)    		 16GB
    + USB(128GB)    		 16GB
    + USB(128GB)    		 16GB
    + USB(128GB)    		 8GB
    + USB(128GB)    		 8GB
    + USB(128GB)    		 8GB
    + USB(128GB)    		 8GB
    + USB(128GB)
    Videopanel
    Type screen Flat Curved Curved Flat Curved Flat Flat Flat Flat Flat Flat Flat Flat Flat Flat Flat Flat
    Type matrix MVA, 10-bit driving of an 8-bit LCD panel MVA, 10-bit driving of an 8-bit LCD panel MVA, 10-bit driving of an 8-bit LCD panel MVA, 10-bit driving of an 8-bit LCD panel IPS, 10-bit driving of an 8-bit LCD panel IPS, 10-bit driving of an 8-bit LCD panel IPS, 10-bit driving of an 8-bit LCD panel VA VA VA VA VA IPS ? VA VA IPS, TN ?
    Diagonal 78, 65, 55 65, 55 65, 55, 48 55, 49 55, 49, 43 65, 55, 49, 43 65, 55, 50, 40, 32 50, 40 55, 48, 40 55, 48, 40, 32 50, 40, 32 24 40, 32 48, 40, 32 24, 22
    Resolution UltraHD UltraHD UltraHD UltraHD UltraHD UltraHD UltraHD FullHD UltraHD FullHD FullHD FullHD HD ready 40 - FullHD
    32 - HD Ready    		 FullHD 24 - HD Ready
    22 - FullHD
    Backlight
    (HDR)    		 Direct Led
    Bright Premium    		 Edge Led
    Bright Pro    		 Edge Led
    Bright Pro    		 48, 55 - Edge
    65 -Direct Led    		 Led Direct Led Edge Led
    		 Direct Led Direct Led Direct Led Direct Led Direct Led Direct Led Direct Led Direct Led Direct Led
    Dimming Full Local Dimming Micro Dimming Pro Micro Dimming Pro 65 - Global Dim.
    48, 55 - Local Dim.    		 Micro Dimming Pro Micro Dimming Pro Micro Dimming Pro Micro Dimming Micro Dimming Pro Micro Dimming Micro Dimming Micro Dimming No Global Dimming Global Dimming
    Panel (Hz) 100/120Hz 100/120Hz 100/120Hz 50/60Hz 50/60Hz 50/60Hz 100/120Hz 50/60Hz 100/120Hz 50/60Hz 50/60Hz 50/60Hz 50/60Hz 50/60Hz 50/60Hz
    Picture Quality
    Certificate ISF
    Motion Rate
    "Hz"    		 1400 1600 1400 800 800 800 800Hz -
    6510/6520/6530
    500Hz - 32"    		 700 700 200 200 100 100 100 100
    Modes Image
    Upsceling Pixel Precise Ultra HD Pixel Precise Ultra HD Pixel Precise Ultra HD Pixel Precise Ultra HD Pixel Precise Ultra HD Pixel Precise Ultra HD Perfect Pixel HD Pixel Plus Ultra HD Perfect Pixel HD Pixel Plus HD Pixel Plus HD Perfect Pixel HD Perfect Pixel HD Digital Crystal Clear Digital Crystal Clear
    MEMC Perfect Natural Motion Perfect Natural Motion Perfect Natural Motion Perfect Natural Motion Perfect Natural Motion Natural Motion Perfect Natural Motion Natural Motion Perfect Natural Motion
    Colour Booster 17 bit 17 bit 17 bit 17 bit 17 bit 17 bit 17 bit
    Others Ultra Resolution Ultra Resolution Ultra Resolution Ultra Resolution Ultra Resolution Ultra Resolution Ultra Resolution Super Resolution Ultra Resolution -
    Tuner
    Broadcast
    reception    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    Twin tuners No No No No No No No No No No No
    HEVC No No No No No No No No
    Series
    .....................    		 9100
    ..................    		 8900
    ..................    		 8700
    ..................    		 8600
    ..................    		 7600
    ..................    		 7170
    ..................    		 7150
    ..................    		 7100
    ..................    		 6500
    ..................    		 6400
    ..................    		 6300
    ..................    		 5500
    ..................    		 5300
    ..................    		 5210
    ..................    		 4200
    ..................    		 4100
    ..................    		 4000
    ..................
    Ambilight
    Ambilight version 4-sides 3-sides 4-sides 3-sides 3-sides 3-sides 3-sides 65" - 3-sides
    All others - 2-sides    		 No 2-sides No No No No No
    Ambilight features Built-in Ambilight+hue,
    Wall colour adaptive,
    Gaming mode,
    Lounge light mode    		 Built-in Ambilight+hue, Wall colour adaptive, Gaming mode, Lounge light mode, Built-in Ambilight+hue, Wall colour adaptive, Gaming mode, Loung light mode, Built-in Ambilight+hue, Wall colour adaptive, Gaming mode, Loung light mode, Built-in Ambilight+hue,
    Wall colour adaptive,
    Gaming mode,
    Lounge light mode    		 Built-in Ambilight+hue,
    Wall colour adaptive,
    Gaming mode,
    Lounge light mode    		 Built-in Ambilight+hue,
    Wall colour adaptive,
    Gaming mode,
    Lounge light mode
    		 Built-in Ambilight+hue,
    Wall colour adaptive,
    Gaming mode,
    Lounge light mode    		 - - - - -
    Ambilight - - - - -
    Audio
    Speakers 30Watts 25Watts 25Watts 20Watts 2 x 10W 2 x 10W 2 x 10W
    32" - 1 x 5W    		 2 x 10W
    32" - 1 x 5W    		 16W 5W
    Wireless Sub - - - - - -
    DTS - - -
    Smart TV
    Android OS Android™ 5.1 (Lollipop) Android™ 5.1 (Lollipop) Android™ 5.1 (Lollipop) Android™ 5.1 (Lollipop) Android™ 5.1 (Lollipop) Android™ 5.1 (Lollipop) Android™ 5.1 (Lollipop) Android™ 5.1 (Lollipop) Android™ 5.1 (Lollipop) No Android™ 5.1 (Lollipop) No No No No No
    Interactive TV HbbTV HbbTV HbbTV HbbTV HbbTV HbbTV HbbTV No No No No
    Smart user interaction
    Programme Pause TV Pause TV Pause TV Pause TV Pause TV Pause TV Pause TV Pause TV Pause TV Pause TV Pause TV Pause TV
    USB Recording
    3D Active Active Active Passive Passive Passive Active No No No No No No No
    Pre-installed apps* Google Play Movies*, Google Play Music*, Google search, Voice Search, YouTube, Netflix* Google Play Movies*, Google Play Music*, Google search, Voice Search, YouTube, Netflix* Google Play Movies*, Google Play Music*, Google search, Voice Search, YouTube, Netflix* Google Play Movies*, Google Play Music*, Google search, Voice Search, YouTube, Netflix* Google Play Movies*, Google Play Music*, Google search, Voice Search, YouTube, Netflix* Google Play Movies*, Google Play Music*, Google search, Voice Search, YouTube, Netflix* Google Play Movies*, Google Play Music*, Google search, Voice Search, YouTube, Netflix* Google Play Movies*, Google Play Music*, Google search, Voice Search, YouTube, Netflix* Google Play Movies*, Google Play Music*, Google search, Voice Search, YouTube, Netflix* Google Play Movies*, Google Play Music*, Google search, Voice Search, YouTube, Netflix* Google Play Movies*, Google Play Music*, Google search, Voice Search, YouTube, Netflix* Online Video Stores, Open Internet Browser, Social TV, Spotify, TV on Demand, Youtube
    SimplyShare
    Miracast No No No No
    Multiroom Client+Server Client+Server Client+Server Client+Server Client+Server Client+Server Client+Server Client+Server Client+Server Client+Server Client+Server Client No No No No
    DLNA No No No No
    Remote App No No No No
    Gaming
    Cloud Gaming No No No No No No
    Downloadable Gaming No No No No No No
    Series
    .....................    		 9100
    ..................    		 8900
    ..................    		 8700
    ..................    		 8600
    ..................    		 7600
    ..................    		 7170
    ..................    		 7150
    ..................    		 7100
    ..................    		 6500
    ..................    		 6400
    ..................    		 6300
    ..................    		 5500
    ..................    		 5300
    ..................    		 5210
    ..................    		 4200
    ..................    		 4100
    ..................    		 4000
    ..................
    Remote Control
    Keyboard with QWERTY with QWERTY with QWERTY with QWERTY with QWERTY with QWERTY with QWERTY with QWERTY No No No No No No No
    Swipe Touchpad No No No No No No
    Voice Recognition No No No No No No
    Navigation Cursor No No No No No No
    Media Player
    Video Playback Formats Containers: AVI, MKV, H265 / VP9,
    H264/MPEG4 AVC, MPEG 1, MPEG 2,
    MPEG 4, WMV9/VC1, 3GP
    		 Containers: AVI, MKV, H265 / VP9,
    H264/MPEG4 AVC, MPEG 1, MPEG 2,
    MPEG 4, WMV9/VC1, 3GP    		 Containers: AVI, MKV, H265 / VP9,
    H264/MPEG4 AVC, MPEG 1, MPEG 2,
    MPEG 4, WMV9/VC1, 3GP    		 Containers: AVI, MKV, H265 / VP9,
    H264/MPEG4 AVC, MPEG 1, MPEG 2,
    MPEG 4, WMV9/VC1, 3GP    		 Containers: AVI, MKV, H265 / VP9,
    H264/MPEG4 AVC, MPEG 1, MPEG 2,
    MPEG 4, WMV9/VC1, 3GP








    Subtitles Formats Support .AAS, SMI, SRT, SSA, SUB, TXT, MKV/SRT .AAS, SMI, SRT, SSA, SUB, TXT, MKV/SRT .AAS, SMI, SRT, SSA, SUB, TXT, MKV/SRT .AAS, SMI, SRT, SSA, SUB, TXT, MKV/SRT .AAS, SMI, SRT, SSA, SUB, TXT, MKV/SRT .AAS, SMI, SRT, SSA, SUB, TXT, MKV/SRT .AAS, SMI, SRT, SSA, SUB, TXT, MKV/SRT







    Music Playback Formats AAC, AMR, LPCM, M4A, MP3, MPEG 1 L1/2, WMA (v2 up to v9.2) AAC, AMR, LPCM, M4A, MP3, MPEG 1 L1/2, WMA (v2 up to v9.2) AAC, AMR, LPCM, M4A, MP3, MPEG 1 L1/2, WMA (v2 up to v9.2) AAC, AMR, LPCM, M4A, MP3, MPEG 1 L1/2, WMA (v2 up to v9.2) AAC, AMR, LPCM, M4A, MP3, MPEG 1 L1/2, WMA (v2 up to v9.2) AAC, AMR, LPCM, M4A, MP3, MPEG 1 L1/2, WMA (v2 up to v9.2) AAC, AMR, LPCM, M4A, MP3, MPEG 1 L1/2, WMA (v2 up to v9.2) -






    Piqture Playback Formats JPEG, BMP, GIF, JPS, PNJ, PNS JPEG, BMP, GIF, JPS, PNJ, PNS JPEG, BMP, GIF, JPS, PNJ, PNS JPEG, BMP, GIF, JPS, PNJ, PNS JPEG, BMP, GIF, JPS, PNJ, PNS JPEG, BMP, GIF, JPS, PNJ, PNS JPEG, BMP, GIF, JPS, PNJ, PNS







    Inteface
    CI+ port 2 2 2 2 2
    WiFi (build) 802.11n,
    Double bande
    2x2,
    Wi-Fi Direct    		 802.11n,
    Double bande 2x2,
    WiFi Direct    		 802.11n,
    Double bande 2x2,
    WiFi Direct    		 802.11n,
    Double bande 2x2,
    Wi-Fi Direct    		 802.11n,
    Double bande
    2x2,
    Wi-Fi Direct    		 802.11n,
    Double bande
    2x2,
    Wi-Fi Direct    		 802.11n,
    Double bande 2x2,
    Wi-Fi Direct    		 802.11n,
    Double bande 2x2,
    Wi-Fi Direct    		 802.11n,
    Double bande 2x2,
    Wi-Fi Direct    		 802.11n,
    Double bande 2x2,
    Wi-Fi Direct    		 802.11n,
    Double bande 2x2,
    Wi-Fi Direct    		 No No
    HDMI 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 2 4 2 2 2 2 2
    HDMI - option (3D, 4K, Audio Return Channel, HDCP 2.2) (3D, 4K, Audio Return Channel, HDCP 2.2) (3D, 4K, Audio Return Channel, HDCP 2.2) (3D, 4K, Audio Return Channel, HDCP 2.2) (3D, 4K, Audio Return Channel, HDCP 2.2) (3D, 4K, Audio Return Channel, HDCP 2.2) (3D, 4K, Audio Return Channel, HDCP 2.2) (3D, Audio Return Channel, HDCP 2.2) (4K, Audio Return Channel, HDCP 2.2) No No No No No No No
    USB 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 1 3 2 1 1 1 1
    Ethernet No No No
    Scart
    Composite
    Optic
    (Digital audio)    		 No No
    Audio L/R in
    Headphone out
    Series
    .....................    		 9100
    ..................    		 8900
    ..................    		 8700
    ..................    		 8600
    ..................    		 7600
    ..................    		 7170
    ..................    		 7150
    ..................    		 7100
    ..................    		 6500
    ..................    		 6400
    ..................    		 6300
    ..................    		 5500
    ..................    		 5300
    ..................    		 5210
    ..................    		 4200
    ..................    		 4100
    ..................    		 4000
    ..................
    Philips телевизори - модели 2015

    Модели 2015
    Новите модели бяха представени на Philips TV Launch Event 2015 - 17 март в Барселона

    Навярно новите модели ще продължат да се предлагат с UltraHD медия плейър



    Дизайн
    Дизайнът на новите телевизори е претърпял леки промени. Във високите серии се забелязват елементи от полиран метал.
    Кривите телевизори
    При различните диагонали и производители, кривината на телевизорите има различен радиус.
    Curvatura - 4200R, показва че кривината има радиус от -> 4.2 m
    Curvatura - 4600R, показва че кривината има радиус от -> 4.6 m
    Curvatura - 5000R, показва че кривината има радиус от -> 5.0 m

    Samsung curvature 4200R
    LG curvature 4600R и 5000R.
    Sony curvarure - >5000R
    Panasonic и Philips - ?R

    Светещото лого на Philips в долната част, "украсява" много серии - при гледане в затъмнена стая ви съветвам да го изключвате.
    TP Vision са пуснали в производство собствени модули за подсветка, а в обработката на изображението се прилагат все повече ексклузивни решения.
    PUS7170 - същият като 7120, но с двойни тунери, Ambilight 3 и Direct Led подсветка
    Ambilight
    Почти всички телевизори, с изключение на младшите серии, са снабдени с фирмената фонова подсветка Ambilight. Любопитно е, че някои модели могат да се синхронизират с домашното осветление Philips Hue.
    Телевизорите Philips умеят да светят не само с редовете на своите светодиоди, но и да управляват умните лампи Philips Hue. Ако разполагате с такива лампи, вие можете да ги разположите из стаята, а в настройките на ТВ да укажете примерното местоположение на всеки източник на светлина, в зависимост от разстоянието до екрана. По време на прегледа на кино телевизорът се свързва с лампите и в нужният момент включва всяка от тях в нужната цветова гама и с необходима яркост, с цел ефектът Ambilight да излезе от пределите на екрана, създавайки неповторима атмосфера.

    Ambilight е основната отличителна черта на телевизорите Philips. Има изследвания, които твърдят, че повечето хора, които са го ползвали, опитват да го повторят. И това не е чудно, тъй като околната светлина позволява едно по-спокойно гледане на телевизия в тъмно помещение намалявайки напрежението в очите и предоставяйки една просторна гледка. През нощта ви позволява да гледате телевизия удобно, без да се налага да се включвате външна светлина наоколо.

    Като новост тази година имаме функцията "Ambilight Games", която позволява по-бързи промени в Ambilight. Ще има и нова функция "Ambimusic", която позволява ТВ да се адаптира към промените на музика, която слушате на телевизора - идеално когато искате да "виждате" музиката.
    Ambilight 4-sided
    • Philips 9xx0
    • Philips 8xx0
    		 Ambilight 3-sided
    • Philips 8700
    • Philips 7600
    • Philips 7170
    • Philips 7150
    • Philips 7100
    • Philips 6550
    • Philips 6520
    		 Ambilight 2-sided
    • Philips 7120
    • Philips 7100
    • Philips 6510
    • Philips 6500
    • Philips 6300
    		 Without Ambilight
    • Philips 6400
    • Philips 6100
    • Philips 5500
    • Philips 5300
    • Philips 5210
    • Philips 4200
    • Philips 4000

    Android (Lollipop 5.1)
    - в серии 5500, 6400, 6500, 7100, 7120, 7150, 7600
    За Philips това е второ поколение Android TV. Миналогодишните модели използваха Android версия 4.2.2 със собствени модификации, а интерфейсът приличаше на обичайната система Philips Smart TV. Но главното – с операционната система Android бяха снабдени само старшите модели от серии 8000 и 9000, затова не беше забелязано от болшинството потребители.
    Сега на дистанционото има специален бутон, след чието натискане веднага се отваря екран с меню Home Android. А ако сте се заблудили в дебрите на менюто, то за целта на дистанционното има бутон Home, връщащ на екрана домашното меню.
    Това меню е много по-чисто и по-добре организирано от предишния Android опит на Philips. То е организирано в така наречените рафтове, по които можете да минете хоризонтално, като най-горния рафт показване препоръчаното съдържание. Тези препоръки могат да бъдат за всяко приложение, което изберете да подкрепите, като YouTube, Google, и видео приложения като MaxFilm.
    Вторият рафт е на Philips. Той показва, линкове към неща които Philips мисли че може да ви харесат, като например нови приложения или популярни приложения, които може все още да се изтеглят. Лесно е да си представим този рафт като реклама, но Philips ни уверява, че възнамерява да се отнася към него, като средство с което да ви помогне да разширите своя опит.
    Долните два рафта са App Store и игри.
    Едно нещо, което се усещаше липсваше през изминалата година се завръща - лесния начин за достъп и проследяване на съдържанието на телевизионните предавания. Philips е добавил отделно меню, достъпно чрез друг специален бутон на дистанционно управление, което ви позволява да се разделят телевизионните предавания на конкретни видове и жанрове.
    Началният екран на Android във Philips телевизорите не позволява персонализиране.
    Специалният режим Multi-View изобразява на екрана едновременно няколко пуснати приложения с възможност за бързо превключване между тях.
    В новото дистанционно управление има вграден микрофон, който осигурява разпознаване на глас.
    Новото дистанционно управление на Philips също така разполага със swipе област, така че можете да се движите из менютата и вграденият браузър по-бързо, без да се налага да използвате нормален набор от бутоните със стрелките нагоре, надолу, наляво и надясно.

    На снимката (Philips 7600) може да видите микрофона за гласов контрол(под старт бутона). Опцията за swap подложката и гласовият контрол на дистанционното са достъпни само за модели от сравнително висок клас - 7000 и нагоре. По-ниските серии не разполагат с такова дистанционно.
    За въвеждане на текст в младшите модели се използва екранната клавиатура, а на по-високите модели от серии 7000 нагоре има дистанционно с QWERTY клавиатура на обратната страна. Неговата "кръстачка" поддържа така наречените Swipe (пълзящи жестове), а вграденият микрофон обезпечава гласовото управление.
    За бърз достъп, всички Philips Смарт телевизорите задвижвани от Android имат дистанционно управление, което разполага с бутон за препоръка Philips TopPicks.
    Започвайки със Philips серия 5500 (от 32 до 55") може да разчитате на Android TV с гласово управление и удобно взаимодействие с мобилни устройства, функции, които по-рано се асоциираха с флагманските телевизори:
    • Интуитивен интерфейс с удобна навигация
    • Прост достъп до интернет-видео сервизи и други приложения
    • Поддръжка на облачният игрови сервиз Onlive
    • Поддръжка на игри от Google Play, а също така и от премиални партньори Gameloft и EA, директно на телевизора
    • Интеграция в домашната еко система Android и с други устройства

    Системата е адаптирана за телевизори , затова в главното меню се използват само достатъчно големи и нагледни икони и банери на предложения.
    Резолюцията на TV интерфейса с Android е:
    • FullHD устройства: 1280 x 720
    • UltraHD устройства: 1920 x 1080

    Няколко бележки:
    • Не можете да пренареждате сами (Android TV по подразбиране) иконите
    • Приложенията са подредени според поведението на потребителите (последното използвано за първи път..)
    • В горната част са препоръчаните
    • TV Philips - нормални Philips TV Apps

    Повишаване на капацитета за съхранение
    Като се има предвид огромното количество приложения, налични на Android платформата, всеки Android TV ще трябва да е оборудван с памет за съхранение. За да съхранявате всички приложения, игри и изтеглено съдържание, телевизорите Philips с Android TV предоставят - в зависимост от модела - 8 или 16 GB вградена памет(за справка - вижте таблицата по-долу). Тези, които се нуждаят от още по-голям капацитет за съхранение, могат лесно да свържат външен твърд диск чрез USB.
    Част от тази памет - около 4GB е изядена от изискванията на операционната система.
    Едно от най-важните неща в Android Lollipop за най-новите телевизори Philips е начина, по който може автоматично да премахнете приложения, които просто няма да работят на телевизора, поради графични или контролни причини. Така че можете да получите много по-малко приложения в Android TV, отколкото за телефони и таблети. Въпреки това, все още пак има впечатляващ брой приложения от типичните Smart TV стандарти - и много повече Philips предлага чрез собствената й Смарт система. На телевизора имате достъп до Google Play: оттук може да сваляте приложения, филми и музика. Тоест, цяло море от съдържание по сравнение с това, което имаше в миналогодишните модели.
    Базовите Android TV - в магазина има достъп до много малко приложения: броят в момента не е окончателен, но става въпрос за не по-малко от 500. Това е така, защото магазина, посветен на Android TV филтрира приложенията, проблема е в това че разработчиците не са мислили конкретно за ТВ екрани 16:9 и изключително използване на бутони (без допир).
    За щастие, има пряк път: може да инсталирате приложения от непознати източници и има вграден файлов браузър, за да търсите файлове на вашия USB стик, а след това да включите APK файла към Android приложенията. Тоест - можете да заобиколите процеса на скрининг за ТВ приложения, като качвате "sideloading" .mpk файлове, ако искате - макар че е трудно да си представим много обстоятелства, когато това би било особено добра идея.
    Следователно на Philips TV, (но смятам и на други марки, ако производителят не блокира възможността), можете да инсталирате приложения като Sopcast, Popocorn Time, Sky Go ап и стрийминг като SkyOnline и Infinity. Tака скоро Android в Smart TV, доколкото са пренебрегнати, може да се превърнат скоро в една от най-желани функции от потребителите.
    Очевидно Philips и Google се надяват, че разработчиците ще започнат да работят по бъдещи телевизионни приложения - и наистина, вече има някои обещаващи признаци, че това може да е така.
    Philips TV пелфектно работи с APK файлове, просто трябва да го заредите върху USB стик.
    Gaming
    Преди година телевизорите Philips позволяваха да се играят игри от облачният сервиз Onlive (телевизорът влизаше в ролята на «монитор», а обработката на данните и разчетите в графиките се изпълняваха от сървъра на Onlive), то сега може да играете на игри заредени от Google Play и установлени на телевизора.

    Облачният сервиз Onlive качва всичко на външни сървъри, а на телевизора се транслира компресиран видеопоток 720p.
    Трябва да уточним, че сервизът OnLive в даденият момент постепенно се пуска в Западна Европа. Потребителите от Източна Европа ще могат да станат абонати на OnLive в течението на 2015 година.

    P.S.
    Внимание!!
    Sony са сложили пръчка в колелото на споразумението. Те са закупили OnLive и затварят сервиза. Държавите, които участват в първия кръг са: Дания, Швеция, Норвегия, Финландия, Холандия и Ирландия. Още страни ще последват през 2015.
    В OnLive е възможно да се закупи индивидуално игра (със собствено копие) или просто да се абонирате за достъп до всички игри. Цените за OnLive не са в наличност. Sony затваря OnLive на 30 Април 2015 и ще премести части от него под Gaikai PlayStation стрийминг.
    Интеграция
    Любопитно, че с появата на стандартната система Android, се откриха врати за по нататъшна интеграция. Например, решението за «умен дом» MyLivеGuard може напълно да управлява дома от телевизора. На презентацията показаха прототип на инсталацията, в който към телевизор Philips с Android TV бяха свързани няколко камери за наблюдение, климат-контрол и превключватели на осветлението. Чрез удобното приложение на екрана на телевизора може да управлявате целият дом: да гледате изображение от камерите, включвате-изключвате осветлението, или да настройвате температурата.
    Например, телевизорът може да наглежда дома по време на вашето отсъствие. След свързването към телевизора на една или няколко камери, той ще записва на твърд диск всичко ставащо във вашият дом.
    В зависимост от настройките той може да започне запис само при поява на движещи се обекти в зрителното поле на една от камерите. При необходимост може да свържете допълнителни датчици, например, за отваряне на вратите, прозорците или за поява на дим.
    HDR
    Много от вас вече се чудят защо TP Vision не предлага в гамата си HDR. Това се очаква, но само за серии 8000 и 9000, които ще бъдат представени на IFA 2015 през Септември. Този формат ще стане основен на 4K Blu-Ray, и за това, за да видите видеото в цялата му красота, ще ви потрябва UltraHD-телевизор с поддръжка на HDR. Компанията Philips беше една от първите, която продемонстрира такъв прототип.
    Инженерите от Philips заявяват, че поддръжката на HDR ще бъде добавена в старшите UltraHD-телевизори във вид на фирмуер, който ще ги научи да разпознават съответният формат на сигнала. Но те подчертават, че на това са способни само модели със съответната подсветка и ярка матрица – и това касае не само Philips, но и други производители. Така че форматът UltraHD все още е далече от завършените стандарти, като функцията HDR е само една от петте технологии за реализация. Все още е далеч денят, когато UltraHD-телевизорите ще имат сто-процентна съвместимост и завършена еко система.
    Colour Booster
    Може би сте забелязали, че TP Vision не предлагат модели с квантови точки (Quantum Dot). Очевидно те са избрали 17-битова технология за обработка на цветовете, което позволява да се осигурят по-фини градации, премахване на явлението Постеризация и ореолите, и също така уж предлага "повече цветове" (..няма как да изобразиш повече цветове на 8 битов панел ). Тази обработка не позволява да се доближат до DCI гамата.
    Какво е Colour Booster?
    Интелигентна технология за цветови процесинг - уж увеличава цветовете, създавайки по-голяма цветна резолюция.
    Има три версии:
    12bit processing -> 2/12 = 4096 -> това за R,G,B -> 4096x4096x4096 = 68 милиарда цветови нюанса
    14bit processing -> 2/14 = 16384 -> това за R,G,B -> 16384x16384x16384 = 4 трилиона цветови нюанса
    17bit processing -> 2/17 = 134072 -> това за R,G,B -> 134072x134072x134072 = 2,250 трилиона цветови нюанса
    И ползата за вас:
    Брилянтна сатурация на цветовете с повече цветови нюанси
    Естествени тонове на кожата и свежо и ярко бяло...
    В действителност по-скоро няма да получите естествени тонове на кожата поради RGB модела и ниската битност на панела.
    Audio
    Philips винаги се е отличавала с внимание върху качеството на звука в техните телевизори. Тази година са постигнали това с помощта на нов тип говорители, както и ново поставяне. Новите говорители идват с три пръстена около конуса и увеличена въздушна камера с цел подобряване качеството и обема на баса.
    Във всички модели се използват плоски говорители с особенна конструкции, обезпечиваща повече «басов» звук. Благодарение на конструкцията си, може да се използват в най-тънките части на телевизорите, а за да бъде звукът още по-добър, инженерите са се отказали даже от решетките пред говорителите. За подобряване на басите, също така се използват алгоритми за обработка на звука в диалозите, както и автоматично изравняване нивото на звука при телевизионните канали. Отделно серия 7000 включва пакет DTS Sound Studio. Можете да настроите разстоянието на телевизора от стената, за да се оптимизира възпроизвеждането на звука.
    Както всяка година, всяка серия има различни версии, съдържащи същите спецификации, но с някои малки изменения. Такъв е случаят на Philips PUS7150 - включва саундбар, поставен под екрана, който добавя два високоговорителя в допълнение към говорителите на телевизора(+бял корпус, Ambilight 3).

    Skype
    Няма вградени скайп камери. Предполагам, че това е направено заради изследването, според което се оказва, че потребителите не ги използват твърде често и затова е решено, че с цел да се намалят разходите да се отстрани тази част от оборудването.
    USB Media Player
    7000 6000 5000 4100/4000
    Video : AVI, MKV, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, WMV9/VC1
    Audio : AAC, MP3, WAV, WMA (v2 à v9.2)
    Photo : JPEG, BMP, GIF, PNG
    Sub-titres : .SMI, .SRT, .SSA, .SUB, .TXT, .ASS
    Миналогодишните модели катоPFS8109 ще получат ли ъпдейт до Android 5.0?
    За съжаление не - имат твърде слаб хардуер.
    Philips телевизори 2017 - Често задавани въпроси

    Често задавани въпроси
    Къде мога да намеря допълнителна информация за моя телевизор? В интернет можете да намерите допълнителна информация за различни телевизионни теми и да споделите опит с други потребители на телевизора.
    Отидете на този адрес.
    Как мога да проверя дали модула за условен достъп (CAM) е поставен правилно и разпознат от моя телевизор.
    Ако CAM (CI модул) не е поставен правилно, COMMON INTERFACE менюто няма да се показва в менюто на TV.
    ВАЖНО: Прочетете инструкциите, предоставени от вашия доставчик на услуги за това как да настроите CAM (CI Module), преди да го свържете към телевизора.
    Моля, следвайте тези стъпки, за да се потвърди, че CAM (CI Module) е поставен правилно.
    1.Изключете телевизора.
    2.Ако CAM модула идва със смарт карта, първо поставете смарт картата в CAM модула.
    3.Проверете, че стрелката на смарт картата сочи една и съща страна със стрелката на CAM модула.
    4.Следвайте посоката, отпечатана върху CA модула, внимателно поставете CAM в слота отстрани на телевизора.
    Внимание: Да не се използва сила, ако модулът не влиза гладко! Уверете се, че сте поставили модула в правилната ориентация.
    Картината на телевизора изглежда като аматъорско видео или театрален спектакъл.
    Изключете си функцията HD Natural Motion
    [Setup] > [TV settings] > [Picture] > [Digital Crystal Clear] / [Pixel Plus] /
    [Pixel Plus HD] > [HD Natural Motion]
    Как се прави ъпдейт на моделите с Android?
    Download Dfu_prod zip file from web site to USB stick & extract Dfu_prod.upg file
    2. Note, Dfu_prod.upg file must be put in folder upgrades on root of USB stick.
    3. Insert USB stick in to your TV
    4. Go to Setup and press OK
    5. Then press Update SW & then press Local updates
    6. Select the file name Dfu_prod.upg and press OK
    7. Then press Next in the bottom of the screen
    8. Then press Continue & then press Start at the bottom of the screen
    9. Now the set screen will go black and start again
    10. Installing system update will appear on the screen
    11. Again the set screen will go black and start again
    12. Installation is complete
    13. You can go to Help menu by pressing Blue button in the remote control
    Точно в 3 часа сутринта телевизора щрака, сякаш се включва и след 30 секунди още веднъж щрака, сякаш се изключва. Какво е това?
    Цитат от ръководството:
    6.4 Автоматично управление на каналите
    Веднъж през деня в 3 сутринта, всички достъпни канали се обновяват автоматически(сканиране за нови програми). Обновлението става, ако ТВ се намира в режим на изчакване(stand bye). По рано съхранените канали, не намерени при обновяването се премахват от списъка с каналите.
    Часовникът на телевизора избързва.
    Влезте в настройките на ТВ-то/часовник и го настройте "В зависимост от държавата".
    Когато сърфирате в интернет страниците, отворени, много от сайтовете не се показват правилно, уеб сайтове с видео съдържание, не се възпроизвежда видеото.
    Телевизорът е снабден с обикновен интернет браузър, който има за цел да покаже съдържание, което съответства на стандарта CE-HTML. Телевизорът не поддържа допълнителен софтуер, като например медия плейър, флаш плейър или PDF четец. Като последица от това, телевизорът няма да показва Flash съдържанието на някои сайтове. Едно от предимствата е, че телевизорът не може да си инсталира вируси.
    - Няма поддръжка на Quicktime.
    - Налице е нарастващ брой услуги на SmartTV, където се поддържа видео.
    Мога ли да видя услуги от други държави?
    Да, можете да видите услуги от други държави:
    Отидете на страницата "Net TV Home", в долния десен ъгъл ще намерите поле на "страна"
    Изберете страната
    Изберете страницата на услугата, която искате да видите
    Забележка :: Добавете услугата към списъка с фаворити, когато я посещавате често.
    Как мога да видя дали дадена услуга е безопасна?
    Една икона в горния десен ъгъл показва дали една страница използва защитена връзка. След няколко секунди иконата изчезва. A сигурна връзка се изисква, когато трябва да въведете парола или данни за кредитни карти. Никога не въвеждайте поверителна информация, ако услугата не е сигурна! Знакът "заключване" означава, че сте влезли в защитен уебсайт. Вие ще го видите само когато сте влезли в HTTPS уеб сайт .
    ISF настройките ми са заключени(за серии 9 и 8).
    От телевизори модели 2011, е възможно да се настройват параметрите на изображението чрез професионално ISF калибриране . Тъй като това калибриране може да бъде твърде скъпо, е препоръчително след като се настрои да се заключва, за да се предотвратят случайни промени. Но ако си закупите един използванTV, той е естествено непривлекателен, ако тези параметри са заключени и не можете да промените това.
    A заключването е маркирано с малък катинар. За отключване или заключване, трябва да се процедира, както следва:



    • отидете в менюто за конфигуриране на телевизора
    • отидете на настройки на изображението
    • Активирайте ISF Day или ISF Night
    • сега влизте с дистанционното "473473" (еквивалент на "ISFISF" на SMS клавиатура)


    Как да проверим за наработените часове
    Поставете USB флашка в порта на телевизора и наберете с дистанционното 123654
    В текстовият файл CSM_extended_CSM_42PFL6097_serial number.txt
    Number of hours = ххх - наработените от ТВ часове.
    (в някои случаи това не заработва и полученият файл е само - пример CSM_42PFL6097T60_UZ1A1242028869 - така че пробвайте няколко пъти...)
    Забравих си PIN кода за родителски контрол. Как да реша този проблем?
    Трябва да изчистите интернет паметта, която ви позволява да въведете нов PIN код. Моля, имайте предвид, че поради това нулиране, вие губите вашите регистрирани настройки за Net TV (любими) вече няма да са активни!
    За да въстановите вашите Net TV настройки на телевизора, Регистрирайте се повторно със същия имейл адрес, който сте използвали при предишната регистрация. Ако не сте били регистрирани преди, всичките ви стари настройки ще бъдат загубени.
    Каква е скороста на порта Ethernet RJ-45?
    Скоростта на Ethernet на RJ-45 порт е 100 Mbit / сек.
    Вградения плеър чете блу рей филми.
    За целта трябва да се направят няколко неща. След като е изтеглен филма от папката stream вземате най-големия файл(обикновено около 30,35 ГБ) и го поставяте в отделна папка. Теглите субтитри на същия филм от някоя HD версия и ги поставяте в същата папката с файла. После преименувате файла на субтитрите с идентично име на другия файл например 00023. После свързвате хард диск или флашка към телевизора и ако не тръгнат автоматично субтитрите ги пускате от дистанционното. И още нещо-може и да сменяте аудио потока,което ако е анимация озвучена на български върши чудесна работа. И не на последно място разликата в качеството на картината и звука при гледането по този начин е много голяма в сравнение с HD филмите от 10-12 ГБ.
    ЗА СУБТИТРИТЕ : (би трябвало да работи гарантирано за телевизори от 6-та серия нагоре, произведени след 2012год. ) Избирате меню Опции. Отивате най-отляво, ще ви излезе меню , от което трябва да изберете Избор на знаци. Ще се появи подменю, от което може първо да пробвате Кирилица (най-вероятно няма да се получи), затова избирате последната опция УТФ-8(Уникоде)...и сте готови за гледане на любимия филм.
    При тази настройка трябва и файла със субтитрите да е в UTF-8 , повечето субове на БГ са в ANSI и пак може да се получат нечетливи.
    Как да узнаем пълното име на ТВ, серийният номер /и наработените часове - само за 7, 8 и 9-та серия/
    Ако сте решили да вземете последният екземпляр ТВ от стелажа и "продавача" твърдо ви уверява, че стои там от вчера, то:
    1) Поставете флашка с отключена защита за запис в USB порта на ТВ.
    2) Наберете с ДУ - 123654 и натиснете <ОК>.
    3) На екрана се появява три странично меню със служебна информация, полезна от която е:
    а) Set type: 42PFL6805H/60 - пълното име на модела
    б) Production code: TB1Axxxxxxxxxx - реалният сериен номер
    в) Installed date : 27/08/2011 - дата на качване на текущият фирмуер, 01/01/1996 - на заводският
    г) Current main software: Q5521_0.140.39.0 - версия на фирмуера
    4) Вадим флашката.
    5) Търсим всякакво устройство с възможност да прочете TXT-файла от флашката.
    Например, някой от продаваните в магазина ноутбуци или носеният от вас.
    6) В ядрото на флашката са се появили 2 нови файла:
    а) CSM_model_number_serial_number.txt - съдържа информацията, която се е извела на екрана.
    б) CSM_extended_CSM_model number_serial_number.txt - той ни е нужен.
    7) В файла CSM_extended_CSM_model number_serial_number.txt търсим познатите ни букви:
    Number of hours = ххх - заработените от ТВ часове.
    Код:
    1.1 Set type :42PFL7606K/02
1.2 Production code :VN1D1141009543
1.3 Installed date :01/01/1996
1.4a Options 1 :34860 61803 15423 16575
1.4b Options 2 :44905 36615 33024 00012
1.5 12NC SSB :313929710431
1.6 12NC display :932228255682
1.7 12NC supply :272217190339
1.8 12NC 200 Hz board :
1.9 12NC AV PIP :
2.1 Current main software :Q5551-0.14.84.0_bld7a
2.2 Standby software :STDBY_90.67.0.0
2.3 e-UM version :313913704521
2.4 FPGA dimming software :none
2.6 AV PIP software :
2.7 3D dongle software :none
2.8 FRC-V software :none
2.9 FPGA HDR software :none
2.10 FPGA lattice backlight software :none
2.11. FPGA C-balancer software :none
2.12 FPGA PQ software :none
3.1 Signal quality :Good
3.4 Ethernet MAC address : (указан)
3.5 Wireless MAC address :00:00:00:00:00:00
3.6 BDS key :Not present
3.7 CI module :No
3.8 CI+ protected service :No
3.10 Event counter :S:0001 0001 H:0000 0000
    В топ моделите (8ххх и 9ххх) след набирането на цифрите от т. 2 на екрана последователно се появяват в течение на 5 сек. еднородни тестови заливки за проверка на бити пиксели: Син, Червен, Зелен.
    Проверете
    В информационното меню пункт 1.1 модел телевизора и 1.2 сериен номер, дали дадените пунктове са запълнени корректно и ако не са - обърнете се към авторизиран сервизен център накомпанията Philips. Иначе телевизора ви Philips няма да направи връзка на своя сервър.
    Set type- модел.
    Production code - сериен номер.
    Останалото не е важно (освен кодовете на опциите разбира се). Options 1 и Options 2 можете да сверите с опциите на етикета залепен на задният капак на телевизора.
    Firmware update - Софтуерен ъпдейт
    Голяма част от битовата техника се управлява от контролери (компютри), които изискват управляващи алгоритми за своята работа (софтуер) , който се записва в операционната система (софтуера се нарича firmware). Такъв има и в съвремените телевизори. Политиката на всички компании е като излиза нов продукт да се пусне на пазара максимално в срок. Въпроса е, че всеки софтуерен продукт преди да излезе на пазара има процес на разработка и тестване, обикновенно за последният процес наричан най-общо Q&A, недостига време, ресурс или просто грешките не се откриват. За това в по късен етап, когато потребителите срещнат проблеми се прави нова версия в която тези бъгове се отстраняват.
    Фирмуерът - представлява софтуер, който определя правилата за работа с контролерите(не е просто изменение на някои параметри-той не подобрява картината). Той само управлява шината вътре. А за картината отговаря вътрешният фирмуер на самият видеопроцесор, който изкарва изображение. Това е вътрешен софтуер вграден при изготвяне на процесора. Фирмуерът се прави както по заявка от съответния вносител на продукта в дадена държава по оплаквания на клиенти-така и за подобряване на работата на телевизора - прави се анализ в централата, какъв е проблема и съответно програмистите правят нов софтуер, в който проблемът е решен. Тества се и след одобрение се качва на официалната страница и сървъра на компанията, от който телевизорите сами го теглят.
    Преди да качите нов фърмуер се убедете, че подхожда на вашият модел телевизор!!! (внимателно четете списъка от модели, за които е предназначен файла с фърмуера)
    Съвет - редовно проверявайте на официалният сайт за нов фърмуер за вашия телевизор и ако имате проблеми с работата на телевизора ви, му направете ъпдейт.
    Има актуализации, които изискват предната версия, за да се инсталират, за това препоръчвам актуализацията да се прави чрез менюто на телевизора. Той избира поредната нужна актуализация.
    ВНИМАНИЕ!!! Ъпгрейдването е на ваш риск! (молете се да не спрат тока или интернета по-време на операцията) Изброените версии на фърмуери в темата са само за Европейските модели на компанията Philips и не стават за модели от други контитенти !! Преди да ъпгрейдвате нов фърмуер, настоятелно се препоръчва въстановавяне на заводските настройки!

    Не правете ъпдейт по Wi-Fi, заради ограниченият трафик телевизорът не зарежда както трябва и забива !!
    Имате два варианта - по кабел или флашка. Вторият е по-сигурен.

    Фърмуер може да изтеглите от официалната страница
    /избирате модела на вашият телевизор и кликвате на подръжка след това вляво на софтуер и драйвъри/
    Philips или тук Philips - Софтуер и драйвери


    Как се разчита версията
    Q5551_0.75.13.43
    AAAaB_X.Y.W.Z
    AAAA = Chassis name
    a = Chip version (TV543/32=Q543, TV543/82=Q548, Q543/92=Q549)
    B = Software branch version
    X.Y.W.Z = Software version


    QF2EU-0.173.44.0
    QF2 - шасито на телевизора за който е прднезначен QFU1.2E
    EU - регионалното предназначение European Union
    0.173 - major версия
    44.0 - minor версия


    ВНИМАНИЕ!!! Пазете си в папка на компа всички версии, които сте свалили. В случай, че не сте доволни от работата на новата версия, която сте качили ще можете да си върнете старата, която работи добре.
    Когато се появи ъпдейт на софтуера изтегляте .zip файла и си го запаметявате(записвате в PC-то) с име, което съответства на версията на софта.
    В .zip-а има само един файл с име "autorun.upg", който е винаги с това заглавие във всички архиви на ъпдейтите. Разархивирате този файл на флашка (става и USB твърд диск) и поставяте флашката в тв-то. От менютата избирамте"софтуерни настройки -> локални актуализации". По този начин можете да инсталирате софтуер от USB, като на екрана на ТВ получавате съобщение, че ще актуализирате софта с по-стара версия от текущата.


    ИНСТРУКЦИЯ
    Фърмуера може да е на английски, но след обновяването на версията ще си остане менюто на български.
    Можете да се възползвате от английската версия на фърмуера, при това всички Ваши настройки и езиковото меню още си останат непроменени,обновлението става на ниво алгоритми.
    За обновяване на вграденият програмен софтуер/фърмуер/ необходимо да изпълните следните действия:
    1. Изтеглете фърмуера от официалният сайт по намереният линк на PC-то.
    2. Разархивирайте зареденият файл “autorun.upg” в основният каталог на USB-флашката, т.е. Поставете флашката и копирайте там файла с фърмуера
    (за пълна съвместимост на USB-флашката с ТВ, съветвам да исползвате USB флаш не повече от 2 Gb с файлова система Fat16 или Fat32).
    3. Включете ТВ в работен режим.
    4. Включете флашката към ТВ.
    След свързване на USB-флашката, ТВ автоматично преминава в режим очакване за 5-10 сек. и започва процес на автоматична установка на новият фърмуер.
    Процеса на обновление се изобразява на екрана. След завершване на ъпгрейда на екрана се появява съобщение за това,
    че ъпгрейда е преминал успешно „Operation sucessful” .
    5. Изкарайте USB-флашката от ТВ.
    6. Натиснете един път клавиша “Power” на дистанционното управление.
    ТВ преминава в режим очакване и след нчкакво време самостоятелно преминава в работен режим. Фърмуера е обновен.


    ! Важна забележка: След като ъпдейтът е напълно завършен, е необходимо да разкачите всички свързани носители и да разкачите захранващият кабел на ТВ от контакта. Почакайте 5-10 минути, после свържете наново захранващият кабел към захранването. После това може да включите ТВ по обичайният способ.
    Бъдете внимателни, ако при използване на нова версия по ваше мнение ТВ работи некоректно, необходимо е да направите връщане на заводските настройки чрез менюто на ТВ с последващо изключване от захранващата мрежа.
    За рестартиране на ТВ използвайте следната последователност: Меню/Конфигурация/Настройки ТВ//Връщане на заводските настройки на ТВ.

    Телевизора не ми вижда флашката?
    To recover a TV without empty channel map, follow next steps:
    1. TV is "off" via mains switch.
    2. Press the "arrow down" key on the RC continuously.
    3. While pressing "arrow down", switch the TV "on" via the mains switch.[/FONT][/COLOR]
    4. You can release "arrow down" when you see the upgrade menu appearing.
    5. Now upgrade the TV again to the latest SW version"


    Firmware Downgrade
    В случай че не стe доволни от работата на текущата версия на фърмуера и искате да си инсталирате старата версия, може да направите даунгрейд. Обърнете внимание на следното:

    • Philips по принцип не препоръчва връщане на стара версия, също така Philips не предлага на разположение стари версии за изтегляне. Предпочита да чакате поредната нова версия (идва в редовни интервали)
    • сигурно може да го понижи само в Software branch version (върнете се малко по нагоре, за да видите как се разчита фърмуера): т.е. от 140.27 до 140.25 или 140.23
      - НИКОГА не правете даунгрейд от версия 140.xx до версия 75.xx (това може да доведе телевизора до неработно състояние и трябва да го занесете в сервиз)
    • най-новите софтуерни версии и други данни могат да бъдат в CSM(Customer Service Menu) четене


    Това е методът:

    • Изключвате телевизора (hard off - NO Standby)
    • качете файла "autorun.upg" копие с желаната актуализация на USB стик
    • натиснете бутона OK (или бутона "стрелка надолу") и задръжте. В този случай, включете телевизора (USB стикът трябва да бъде включен в телевизора)
    • Сега се появява меню за актуализация на софтуера / понижение
    • Изберете файла "autorun.upg", която преди това сте копирали на USB стик


    Ни ви съветвам да правите даунгрейд и не ви обещавам, че телевизорът ще работи след тази процедура.
    Даунгрейдването без професионална помощ би могло да повреди вашия телевизор.
    Най-лошото от всичко това е, че губите гаранцията. Можете да го направите на свой собствен риск!


    Първо - изкарайте антенният кабел от телевизора и всички останали съединителни кабели и проводници. После влезте в менюто и въстановете заводските настройки. Изключете телевизора от дистанционното, а после от контакта. Поставете 2Gb флашка отформатирана въф FAT с файл “autorun.upg” в основният каталог - в USB порта на телевизора. Натиснете бутона ОК на дистанционното и задържайки го натиснат, включетте захранващият кабел в контакта. На екрана се появява менюто за даунгрейд.
    Даунгрейда може да стане само до версията която ТВ е излязъл от завода. Не може да установите по стари версии* (има непотвърдена информация, че по-ранна версия може да бъде установена в Сервизен център по метода УФ (или както се казва там). Обръщам ви внимание, че файла трябва да е наименуван autorun.upg


    След ъпгрейда ще остане ли в телевизора българският език на менюто с английски фирмуер?
    Ъпгрейдването с английски фирмуер никак не се отразява на българският език в менюто на телевизора.
    Безопасно ли е самостоятелно да ъпгрейдвам телевизора? Няма ли да доведе до отпадане на гаранцията?
    Софтуерният ъпгрейд се явява щатна функциия, описана в в ръководството на ползвателя. Прочетете описанието за ъпгрейд в документацията - всичко е много просто. На се отразява на гаранцията.
    Може да проверите за наличие на обновление и история на промените на сайта на производителя. Намерете на www.philips.bg своя телевизор, влезте в раздел подръжка--> Програмно обезпечение. Там има два файла, изберете по-малкият по размер. Отваря се ръководство по ъпгрейд, в края на документа има Software history.
    Main modifications - това е историята на основните обновления. След излизането на нов фирмуер, неговото описание може да отсътства 1-2 седмици, но после се появява.
    Преди ъпгрейд се препоръчва да погледнете текущата версия в телевизора и прочетете в историята на обновленията, какво именно ново се появява в по свежите версии. Отбелязани са случаи, когато след ъпгрейд се влошава изображението, затова без необходимост по-добре да не ги качвате. Или да почакате няколко седмици и да се убедите от форума, че такива ефекти не са отбелязани.
    Какви проблеми се срещат след ъпгрейд ?
    Във форума са отбелязани няколко случая, когато ъпгрейда не стига до край. След изключване/включване телевизор се опитва наново да се ъпгрейдне, отново не може нормално да го направи и т.н. Помага само носене в сервиз За този случай даже има сервизен бюлетин на Филипса Reference no.: SCC_66456
    След ъпгрейд с нова версия на firmware, телевизора при първото включване след една нощ "увисва" - не реагира на натискането на бутоните нито на дистанционото, нито на телевизора. Помага само изключване на ел захранването за 30 секунди.
    Подхожда ли фирмуер на моя телевизор, фърмуер от друг модел телевизор?
    Фирмуера за всички модели базирани на едно шаси е еднакъв. Фърмуер от друго шаси не подхожда.
    На телевизора ми фирмуера е стар. Трябва ли да си кача поред всички предхождащи за да си поставя последната версия, ?
    Не е нужно - може веднага да поставите последната версия на фърмуера. Още повече, че от сайта на Филипс може да се свали САМО последната версия. Последната версия съдържа всички подобрения направени до момента.
    Може ли след ъпгрейда да си кача стара версия на фърмуера?
    Може. Ако разполагате с такава.
    Свалянето от телевизора на текущата версия на фърмуера или нейното съхранение преди обновлението е невъзможно.
    След ъпгрейда телевизора започна да показва по-зле.
    Изключете телевизора от дистанционното. После го изключете от контакта. Изчакайте няколко минути и го включете отново. В някои случаи това помага.
    Ако почне да показва по-лошо от външни источници. Влезте в меню--> Installation --> Connection --> изберете нужният ви вход. Изберете за него любой другой (не този, който стои сега) профил. Върнете първоначалният профил.
    Опитайте да си качите старата версия.


    СЕРВИЗНО МЕНЮ
    Какво е това Сервизно меню?
    Освен потребителското в телевизора има второ Service mеnu - сервизно меню предназначено за работниците от сервизите с цел диагностика и разкриване на проблеми, необходими за ремонта на техниката.
    Какво е това Сервизно ръководство - Service manual?
    Service manual, е сервизно ръководство предназначено за работниците от сервизните центрове и включва в себе си: техническо описание на техниката, номера на резервните части по каталог, различни схеми, диаграмми, кодове за грешки и друга информация, необходима за ремонта на техниката.
    ВНИМАНИЕ!!
    Не пипайте в сервизното меню неща за които нищо не знаете или не сте достатъчно запознати за какво са. Важи още повече за съкращенията. Всяка една промяна, за която не сте наясно може да доведе до блокиране на телевизора и е на ваш риск. Освен това това води до загуба на гаранцията на телевизора.
    Ако все пак сте решили да промените нещо - запишете си на лист или направете снимка на стойностите. Така евентуално ако не сте доволни от резултата след промените да можете да ги въстановите
    Влизане в сервизното меню
    1. Бързо набираме cледната комбинация на дистанциооното управление 062596i (i-бутон "info", в модели 2008,2009) появява се прозорец с предупреждение на английски.
    /в модели 2010година бутонът i е заместен със ОК бутонът в центъра на дистанционното/
    2. Искате да излезете - просто натиснете Menu на ДУ. Искате да влезете - натискате големия кръгъл бутон с надпис OK.
    /при старите модели (2008-2007г)-натискате червеният бутон на ДУ.//за модели 2007 oтиваме в Options -> Miscellaneous -Включваме ATSC / DVB-T/-Включваме DVB-T Installation/по същият начин се активира и DVB-C в модели Н/
    3. Oтиваме в края на менюто и потвърждаваме промените в- Store.
    В Store натискаме OK на Store и се убеждаваме, че "Store completed" - излизаме от менюто натискайки MENU.
    Ако вляза в СМ, то следите от моето присъстствие ще бъдат ли зафиксирани ?
    Да, започвайки с модели 2007г. на шаси Q5, всички влизания и манипулации в СМ се регистрират на флашкa за сервизните служби.
    Отговор: Philips телевизори 2017

    Честита 2017 година!
