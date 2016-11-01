Philips телевизори 2017

|Philips UHD TV 2016 - european models
|Series
Model
_________________
|
UHD _____
Premium
|
Dolby Vision____
|
Hybrid Log Gamma_____
(HLG)
|
HDR 10
3 fundamental HDR
building blocks:
ST2084 (EOTF PQ),
ST2086 (static metadata)
ST2094 (dynamic metadata)
___________________
The measured values of the brightness in Windows
2/5/10/15/20/100%
|
Videopanel _______________________
Type LCD matrix,
Bits of color,
(Operating frequency of T-Con board of the panel)
Curvature,
Index,
Screen Uniformity
Anti-reflective filter
|
Supported Resolutions__________________________
Frame per seconds
24, 25, 30, 50, 60, 100, 120 p/i
-
Chroma subsampling
4:4:4
4:2:2
4:2:0
|
Backlight Unit____________________
Type backlight
(Local Dimming zone)
Type LED
MEMC
Backlight Scanning
Black Frame Insertion
Pulsе Wide Modulation
|
Measurements______________________________
DCI P3
Rec.2020
Delta E
Gamma
Color Temperature
|
Measurements__________________________
ANSI Contrast
With local dimming
Without local dimming
White level
Black level
|
Viewing angle
__________
Horizontal & Vertical
(°cone)
|
Motion resolution
_____________________
|Product
_____________
|
Input Lag_________________________
|
Audio_______________________________
|
Built in Media Player_____________________________
Supported file systems
Image file formats
Audio file formats/codecs
Video file formats
|
Hardware & Software
___________________________
Operating System
Board
Central Processing Unit
System on Chip
Instruction set
Graphic Processor Unit
RAM
Total memory
|
Networks__________________
|
Conectors__________________________
|
Tuners______________
|
Opportunities for _________________________
calibration
|
Note__________________________________________________________________
Pros & Cons
|Product
_____________
|POS 901
(OLED)
4-Sided Ambilight /
65", 55"
(901F - Flat, 901C - Curved)
|Yes
|?
|?
|65" - max 540cd/m2
55" - max 540cd/m2
|Oled, WRGB, ?, 10bit,
PNM - Picture Natural Motion [fps x 3]
(MCFI - Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation)
PPI (Picture Performance index) - 3800
|?
|No
|65" - DCI P3 - 96% / Rec.2020 -
55" - DCI P3 - / dE 2000-0.9 / Gamma-2.39
|65" -
55" - Contrast-13,790,880,721
|65" -
55" -
|65" -
55" -
|POS 901
4-Sided Ambilight /
65", 55"
|65"- Game mode -
55"- Game mode - 42.6ms
without enhancers 33.9ms
|?
|FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
JPEG, BMP, GIF, JPS,PNG, PNS, BMS, MPO
AAC, MP3, WAV, WMA (v2 до v9.2), WMA-PRO (v9 и v10)
Контейнери: AVI, MKV
H264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, WMV9/VC1, HEVC, VP9
.SMI, .SRT, .SSA, .SUB, .TXT, .ASS
|Media Tek MT5
Chassis -
Android 6.0.1
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
WiFi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac 2x2
1 x Bluetooth Ver.2.1 with EDR
1 x Bluetooth Ver.4.0 with BLE
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA Ver.3.0
MHL
|4 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC,CEC)
2 x USB 2.0
1 x USB 3.0
1 x Satelite In (Main:F-type,female)
1 x SCART
1 x Composite In
1 x AV Component In
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x 3.5mm Audio In
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x Antena(RF) female
2 x CI+1.3
|Twin tuners
DVB-C/T2/S2
DiSEqC version 1.0
PVR, Timeshift
HEVC H.265
MPEG-2
MPEG-4
VP9
|ISFccc - Yes
two-point white balance control (Colour Temperature) for adjusting the greyscale and a colour management system (CMS) that provides hue and saturation controls over the primary (red, green and blue) and secondary (cyan, yellow and magenta) colours.
|?
|POS 901
4-Sided Ambilight /
65", 55"
|8901
3-Sided Projection Ambilight
Center Edge Feet
65"
|No
|No
|?
|65"- max 400cd/m2
HDR 10
(update expected in September)
|65" - MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
ТРТ650LЅ-FЈ01 ЅС1Н ХМ
PNM - Picture Natural Motion [fps x 3]
(MCFI - Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation)
PPI - 2000
|PC in all HDMI
@ 60 Hz
до 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160
Video in all HDMI
@ 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
до 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 p
|65" - Edge Led
+ Backlight scanning
|65" - DCI P3 - 72% / Rec.2020 -
(with 17bit procesing)
|65" - 2956:1 /
|65" -
|65" -
|8901
3-Sided Projection Ambilight
Center Edge Feet
65"
|?
|?
|FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
JPEG, BMP, GIF, JPS,PNG, PNS, BMS, MPO
AAC, MP3, WAV, WMA (v2 до v9.2), WMA-PRO (v9 и v10)
Контейнери: AVI, MKV
H264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, WMV9/VC1, HEVC, VP9
.SMI, .SRT, .SSA, .SUB, .TXT, .ASS
|MediaTek MT5890
Quad Core
2 x Cortex-A17
2 x Cortex-A7 cores
16GB+ via USB (up to128GB)
Mali-T624 GPU
Chassis QM151E
Android 5.1
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
WiFi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac ???
1 x Bluetooth Ver.2.1 with EDR
1 x Bluetooth Ver.4.0 with BLE
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA Ver.3.0
MHL
|1 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC,CEC)
3 x HDMI 1.4
2 x USB 2.0
1 x USB 3.0
1 x Satelite In (Main:F-type,female)
1 x SCART
1 x Composite In
1 x AV Component In
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x 3.5mm Audio In
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x Antena(RF) female
2 x CI+1.3
|Twin tuners
DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
DiSEqC version 1.0
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
PVR, Timeshift
HEVC H.265
MPEG-2
MPEG-4
VP9
|ISFccc - Yes
ISF Night
ISF Day
two-point white balance control (Colour Temperature) for adjusting the greyscale and a colour management system (CMS) that provides hue and saturation controls over the primary (red, green and blue) and secondary (cyan, yellow and magenta) colours.
|?
|8901
3-Sided Projection Ambilight
Center Edge Feet
65"
|8601
3-Sided Ambilight
Edge Feet
65", 55"
|No
|No
|?
|65"-max 700cd/m2
55"-max 551cd/m2
HDR10
|65" - MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
TPT650...........
55" - MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
TPT550U1-FJ04.S SC1B XM
PNM - Picture Natural Motion [fps x 3]
(MCFI - Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation)
PPI - 2600
|PC in all HDMI
@ 60 Hz
до 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160
Video in all HDMI
@ 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
до 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 p
|65" - Edge Led
55" - Edge Led
|65" - DCI P3 -
55" - DCI P3 - 72% / Rec.2020 -
(with 17bit procesing)
|65" -
55" - 2583:1
|65" -
55" - H angle - 27°
|65" -
55" -
|8601
3-Sided Ambilight
Edge Feet
65", 55"
|?
|?
|FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
JPEG, BMP, GIF, JPS,PNG, PNS, BMS, MPO
AAC, MP3, WAV, WMA (v2 до v9.2), WMA-PRO (v9 и v10)
Контейнери: AVI, MKV
H264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, WMV9/VC1, HEVC, VP9
.SMI, .SRT, .SSA, .SUB, .TXT, .ASS
|Media Tek MT5593 2T
Hex Core ARM
16GB + via USB (up to 128GB)
Mali-T624 GPU
QM151E
Android 5.1
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
WiFi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac 2x2
1 x Bluetooth Ver.2.1 with EDR
1 x Bluetooth Ver.4.0 with BLE
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA ver.3.0
MHL
|1 x НDМІ 2.0 (АRС,СЕС)
3 x HDMI 1.4
2 х UЅВ 2.0
1 х UЅВ 3.0
2 х Ѕаtеlіtе Іn (Маіn:F-tуре,fеmаlе)
1 х ЅСАRТ
1 х Соmроѕіtе Іn
1 х АV Соmроnеnt Іn
1 х Орtісаl Аudіо Оut
1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Іn
1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Оut
1 х Аntеnа(RF) fеmаlе
1 х СІ+1.3
|Twin tuners
DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
DiSEqC version 1.0
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
PVR, Timeshift
HEVC H.265
MOEG-2
MPEG-4
|ISFccc - Yes
ISF Night
ISF Day
two-point white balance control (Colour Temperature) for adjusting the greyscale and a colour management system (CMS) that provides hue and saturation controls over the primary (red, green and blue) and secondary (cyan, yellow and magenta) colours.
|?
|8601
3-Sided Ambilight
Edge Feet
65", 55"
|7601
3-Sided Ambilight /
65"
|No
|No
|?
|65" - max 700cd/m2
HDR10
|65" - MVA, 10-bit, 120/100Hz
TPT650LS-FJ01
PNM - Picture Natural Motion [fps x 3]
(MCFI - Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation)
PPI - 2600
|?
|65" - FALD, 128 zones (8 x 16)
|65" - DCI P3 - 72% / Rec.2020 -
(with 17bit procesing)
|65" -
|65" -
|?
|7601
3-Sided Ambilight /
65"
|65" - Game mode
|?
|FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
JPEG, BMP, GIF, JPS,PNG, PNS, BMS, MPO
AAC, MP3, WAV, WMA (v2 до v9.2), WMA-PRO (v9 и v10)
Контейнери: AVI, MKV
H264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, WMV9/VC1, HEVC, VP9
.SMI, .SRT, .SUB, .TXT,
|MediaTek MT5993
Quad Core
16Gb storage (expandable memory via USB)
-
Android 5.1
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
WiFi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac ???
1 x Bluetooth Ver.2.1 with EDR
1 x Bluetooth Ver.4.0 with BLE
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA ver.3.0
MHL
|2 x НDМІ 2.0 (АRС,СЕС)
2 x HDMI 1.4
2 х UЅВ 2.0
1 х UЅВ 3.0
1 х Ѕаtеlіtе Іn (Маіn:F-tуре,fеmаlе)
1 х ЅСАRТ
1 х Соmроѕіtе Іn
1 х АV Соmроnеnt Іn
1 х Орtісаl Аudіо Оut
1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Іn
1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Оut
1 х Аntеnа(RF) fеmаlе
2 х СІ+1.3
!
HDCP2.2 only in HDMI 1 & 2
|Twin tuners
DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
DiSEqC version 1.0
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
PVR, Timeshift
HEVC H.265
MOEG-2
MPEG-4
VP9
|ISFccc - Yes
ISF Night
ISF Day
two-point white balance control (Colour Temperature) for adjusting the greyscale and a colour management system (CMS) that provides hue and saturation controls over the primary (red, green and blue) and secondary (cyan, yellow and magenta) colours.
|?
|7601
3-Sided Ambilight /
65"
|7181
3-Sided Ambilight
Table Stand - rotatable
55", 49"
|No
|No
|?
|55" -
49" - max 400cd/m2
HDR 10
HDR PROcessing
(missing hardware for playback HDR)
|55" - AS-IPS, 10-bit(?), 120/100Hz
ТРТ550U2-ЕQLЅНА.G Ѕ1Е NН
49" - AS-IPS, 10-bit(?), 120/100Hz
ТРТ490U2-ЕQLЅНА.G ЅС2С NН
PNM - Picture Natural Motion [fps x 3]
(MCFI - Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation)
PPI - 2000
|?
|55" - Edge Led
49" - Edge Led
|55" - DCI P3 - 72% / Rec.2020 -
49" - DCI P3 -
(with 17bit procesing)
|55" -
49" -
|55" -
49" -
|?
|7181
3-Sided Ambilight
Table Stand - rotatable
55", 49"
|55" - Game mode
49" - Game mode
|?
|FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
JPEG
AAC, MP3, WAV, WMA (v2 до v9.2), WMA-PRO (v9 и v10)
Контейнери: AVI, MKV
H264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, WMV9/VC1, HEVC, VP9
.SMI, .SRT, .SUB, .TXT,
|MediaTek MT5890
Quad Core
16Gb storage (expandable memory via USB)
Chassis - QM163E.
Android 5.1
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
WiFi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac ???
1 x Bluetooth Ver.2.1 with EDR
1 x Bluetooth Ver.4.0 with BLE
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA ver.3.0
MHL
|2 x НDМІ 2.0 (АRС,СЕС)
2 x HDMI 1.4
2 х UЅВ 2.0
1 х UЅВ 3.0
1 х Ѕаtеlіtе Іn (Маіn:F-tуре,fеmаlе)
1 х ЅСАRТ
1 х Соmроѕіtе Іn
1 х АV Соmроnеnt Іn
1 х Орtісаl Аudіо Оut
1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Іn
1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Оut
1 х Аntеnа(RF) fеmаlе
1 х СІ+1.3
HDCP 2.2 only in HDMI 1 & 2
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
DiSEqC version 1.0
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
PVR, Timeshift
HEVC H.265
MPEG-2
MPEG-4
VP9
|ISFccc - Yes
ISF Night
ISF Day
two-point white balance control (Colour Temperature) for adjusting the greyscale and a colour management system (CMS) that provides hue and saturation controls over the primary (red, green and blue) and secondary (cyan, yellow and magenta) colours.
|?
|7181
3-Sided Ambilight
Table Stand - rotatable
55", 49"
|7101
3-Sided Ambilight
Ribbon Edge Feet
75", 65", 55", 49"
|No
|No
|?
|75" -
65" -
55" - max 400cd/m2
49" - max 400cd/m2
HDR 10
HDR PROcessing
(missing hardware for playback HDR)
|75" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
TPT750U2-EQLSHA
65" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
TPT650U2-EQLSHA
55" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
ТРТ550U2-ЕQLЅНА.G Ѕ1Е NН
49" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
ТРТ490U2-ЕQLЅНА.G ЅС2С NН
PNM - Picture Natural Motion [fps x 3]
(MCFI - Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation)
PPI - 2000
|?
|75" - Edge Led
65" - Edge Led
55" - Edge Led
49" - Edge Led
|75" - DCI P3 -
65" - DCI P3 -
55"- DCI P3 - 85% / Rec.2020 -
49" - DCI P3 - / Rec.2020 - 64%
(with 17bit procesing)
|75" -
65" -
55" - 985:1 / 0.13cd/m2
49" - 896:1 / 0.09cd/m2
|75" -
65" -
55" -
49" -
|?
|7101
3-Sided Ambilight
Ribbon Edge Feet
75", 65", 55", 49"
|75" - Game mode
65" - Game mode
55" - Game mode 36ms / by default 49ms
49" - Game mode 36ms / by default 49ms
|30W
DTS
|FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
JPEG,
AAC, MP3, WAV, WMA (v2 до v9.2), WMA-PRO (v9 и v10)
Контейнери: AVI, MKV
H264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, WMV9/VC1, HEVC, VP9
.SMI, .SRT, .SUB, .TXT,
|MediaTek MT5890
Quad Core
GPU: ARM Mali T624
RAM: 1.5GB
16Gb storage (expandable memory via USB)
Chassis - QM16.3E LA
Android 5.1
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
WiFi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac ???
1 x Bluetooth Ver.2.1 with EDR
1 x Bluetooth Ver.4.0 with BLE
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA
MHL
|2 x НDМІ 2.0 (АRС,СЕС)
2 x HDMI 1.4
2 х UЅВ 2.0
1 х UЅВ 3.0
1 х Ѕаtеlіtе Іn (Маіn:F-tуре,fеmаlе)
1 х ЅСАRТ
1 х Соmроѕіtе Іn
1 х АV Соmроnеnt Іn
1 х Орtісаl Аudіо Оut
1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Іn
1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Оut
1 х Аntеnа(RF) fеmаlе
2 х СІ+1.3
In terms of HDMI support, only HDMI inputs 1 and 2 (downward-facing) are HDMI 2.0a with support for HDCP 2.2, HDR and 4K/60p, whilst the two sideways-facing HDMI inputs are HDCP 1.4 and are thus limited to 4K/30p and HDCP 1.4.
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
NTSC, PAL, SECAM
DiSEqC version 1.0
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
PVR, Timeshift
HEVC H.265
VP9
|ISFccc - Yes
ISF Night
ISF Day
two-point white balance control (Colour Temperature) for adjusting the greyscale and a colour management system (CMS) that provides hue and saturation controls over the primary (red, green and blue) and secondary (cyan, yellow and magenta) colours.
|The out-of-the-box accuracy was disappointing and given that owners are unlikely to get a TV in this price bracket calibrated, we would have liked to see a better performance in this area. However once we had adjusted the greyscale and colour gamut, the image with standard dynamic range content was very good. The video processing and motion handling were both impressive, whilst the backlight uniformity was also acceptable. The black level and contrast ratio could have been better but without local dimming there is little Philips can do to improve this, although Ambilight can help improve the perceived blacks.
-
The limited peak brightness meant that the HDR performance was never going to be in the same league as brighter and more expensive TVs but the 7101 was able to take advantage of many of the benefits of Ultra HD HDR content such as increased resolution, wider colour gamuts, 10-bit video and HEVC encoding. The peak brightness lacked impact but at least the Philips offers a taste of the new format at a more accessible price point.
|7101
3-Sided Ambilight
Ribbon Edge Feet
75", 65", 55", 49"
|6581
3-Sided Ambilight
Ribbon Edge Feet
6561
3-Sided Ambilight
Ribbon Edge Feet
6551
2- Sided Ambilight
Table Stand
|No
|No
|?
|55" - max 400cd/m2
49" - max cd/m2
HDR PROcessing
(missing hardware for playback HDR)
|55" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
ТРТ550U2-ЕQLЅНА.G Ѕ1В ХМ
49" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
ТРТ490U2-ЕQLЅНА.G ЅС2В ХМ
PNM - Picture Natural Motion [fps x 3]
(MCFI - Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation)
PPI - 1800
|?
|55" - Direct Led
49" - Direct Led
Global Dimming
|55" - DCI P3 - 79% / Rec. 2020 - 58%
49" - DCI P3 -
|55" -
49" -
|55" -
49" -
|55" -
49" -
|6581
3-Sided Ambilight
Ribbon Edge Feet
6561
3-Sided Ambilight
Ribbon Edge Feet
6551
2- Sided Ambilight
Table Stand
|?
|?
|FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
JPEG,
AAC, MP3, WAV, WMA (v2 до v9.2), WMA-PRO (v9 и v10)
Контейнери: AVI, MKV
H264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, WMV9/VC1, HEVC, VP9
.SMI, .SRT, .SUB, .TXT,
|MediaTek MT5890
4x ARM Cortex
GPU: ARM Mali T624
RAM: 1.5GB
16Gb storage (expandable memory via USB)
Chassis - QM16.3E LA
Android 5.1
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
WiFi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac ???
1 x Bluetooth Ver.2.1 with EDR
1 x Bluetooth Ver.4.0 with BLE
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA
|2 x НDМІ 2.0 (АRС,СЕС)
2 x HDMI 1.4
2 х UЅВ 2.0
1 х UЅВ 3.0
1 х Ѕаtеlіtе Іn(Маіn:F-tуре,fеmаlе)
1 х ЅСАRТ
1 х Соmроѕіtе Іn
1 х АV Соmроnеnt Іn
1 х Орtісаl Аudіо Оut
1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Іn
1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Оut
1 х Аntеnа(RF) fеmаlе
2 х СІ+1.3
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
DiSEcC version 1.0
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
PVR, Timeshift
HEVC H.265
VP9
|ISFccc - Yes
|?
|6581
3-Sided Ambilight
Ribbon Edge Feet
6561
3-Sided Ambilight
Ribbon Edge Feet
6551
2- Sided Ambilight
Table Stand
|6521
3-Sided Ambilight
Ribbon Edge Feet
65"
|No
|No
|?
|65"- max 400cd/m2
HDR PROcessing
(missing hardware for playback HDR)
|65" - MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
ТРТ650UА-QVN04.U Ѕ400В NН
PNM - Picture Natural Motion [fps x 3]
(MCFI - Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation)
PPI - 1800
|PC on HDMI 1/2 - 3840 x 2160 / 60 Hz
PC on HDMI3/4
3840 x 2160 / 30 Hz
1920 x 1080 / 60 Hz
Video in HDMI1/2 - 3840 x 2160 / 60 Hz
Video in HDMI3/4
1920 x 1080 / 60 Hz
3840 x 2160 / 30 Hz
|65" - Direct Led
Global Dimming
|65" - DCI P3 - 79% / Rec.2020 -
|65" -
|65" -
|65" -
|6521
3-Sided Ambilight
Ribbon Edge Feet
65"
|?
|20W
DTS
|FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
JPEG,
AAC, MP3, WAV, WMA (v2 до v9.2), WMA-PRO (v9 и v10)
Контейнери: AVI, MKV
H264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, WMV9/VC1, HEVC, VP9
.SMI, .SRT, .SUB, .TXT,
|MediaTek MT5890
4x ARM Cortex
GPU: ARM Mali T624
RAM: 1.5GB
16Gb storage (expandable memory via USB)
Chassis - QM16.3E LA
Android 5.1
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
WiFi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac ???
1 x Bluetooth Ver.2.1 with EDR
1 x Bluetooth Ver.4.0 with BLE
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA
|2 x НDМІ 2.0 (АRС,СЕС)
2 x HDMI 1.4
2 х UЅВ 2.0
1 х UЅВ 3.0
1 х Ѕаtеlіtе Іn (Маіn:F-tуре,fеmаlе)
1 х ЅСАRТ
1 х Соmроѕіtе Іn
1 х АV Соmроnеnt Іn
1 х Орtісаl Аudіо Оut
1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Іn
1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Оut
1 х Аntеnа(RF) fеmаlе
2 х СІ+1.3
HDCP2.2 - only in HDMI1&2
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
DiSEqC version 1.0
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
PVR
HEVC H.235
VP9
! Warning
6521/12 - has HEVC
6521/60 - no HEVC
|ISFccc - Yes
|?
|6521
3-Sided Ambilight
Ribbon Edge Feet
65"
|6501
Ribbon Edge Feet
55", 49", 43"
|No
|No
|?
|55" - max 400cd/m2
49" - max 374cd/n2
43" - max
HDR PROcessing
(missing hardware for playback HDR)
|55" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+HFR, 120/100Hz
ТРТ550U2-ЕQLЅНА.G Ѕ1В ХМ
49" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+HFR, 120/100Hz
ТРТ490U2-ЕQLЅНА.G ЅС2В ХМ
43" - AS-IPS, 8-bit, ?Hz
ТРТ430U3-ЕQLЅНА.G Ѕ2А NН
Natural Motion [fps x 3]
(MCFI - Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation)
PPI - 1800
Semi glossy panel
|?
|55" - Direct Led (in the center)
49" - Direct Led (in the center)
43" - Direct Led (in the center)
Micro Dimming Pro (Global Dimming)
|55" - DCI P3 -
49" - DCI P3 - 78.9% / Rec.2020 58.1%
43" - DCI P3 -
|55" - 1137:1 / 0.11cd/m2
49" - ANSI 880:1 / 0.193cd/m2
43" -
|55" -
49" -
43" -
|55" - Game mode 35ms / by default 46ms
49" - Game mode 35ms / by default 46ms
43" - Game mode
|6501
Ribbon Edge Feet
55", 49", 43"
|?
|?
|?
|MediaTek MT5890
4x ARM Cortex
GPU: ARM Mali T624
RAM: 1.5GB
16Gb storage (expandable memory via USB)
Chassis - QM16.3E LA
Android 5.1
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
WiFi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac ???
1 x Bluetooth Ver.2.1 with EDR
1 x Bluetooth Ver.4.0 with BLE
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA
|2 x НDМІ 2.0 (АRС,СЕС)
2 x HDMI 1.4
2 х UЅВ 2.0
1 х UЅВ 3.0
1 х Ѕаtеlіtе Іn (Маіn:F-tуре,fеmаlе)
1 х ЅСАRТ
1 х Соmроѕіtе Іn
1 х АV Соmроnеnt Іn
1 х Орtісаl Аudіо Оut
1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Іn
1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Оut
1 х Аntеnа(RF) fеmаlе
1 х СІ+1.3
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
DiSEqC version 1.0
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
PVR
HEVC H.235
VP9
|ISFccc - Yes
|?
|6501
Ribbon Edge Feet
55", 49", 43"
|6401
2-Sided Ambilight
55", 49", 43"
|No
|No
|?
|55" - max 350cd/m2
49" - max
43" - max cd/m2
|55" - AS-IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
ТРТ550Ј1-QUВN0.К Ѕ8940А ХМ
49" - AS-IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
ТРТ490U2-ЕQYЅНМ.G ЅС1G ХМ
43" - AS-IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
ТРТ430U3-ЕQYЅНМ.G Ѕ1Н NН
Picture Performance Index - 1000
|?
|55" - Direct Led (in the center)
49" - Direct Led (in the center)
43" - Direct Led (in the center)
Global Dimming
|55" - DCI P3 -
49" - DCI P3 - 86.8% / Rec.2020 - 65%
43" - DCI P3 -
|55" -
49" - 720:1
43" -
|55" -
49" -
43" -
|55" -
49" - Game mode 29ms / by default
43" -
|6401
2-Sided Ambilight
55", 49", 43"
|?
|20W
DTS
|?
|MediaTek MT5993
4x ARM Cortex
8Gb storage (expandable memory via USB)
Chassis - QM163E
Android 5.1
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
WiFi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
DLNA
|2 x НDМІ 2.0 (АRС,СЕС)
2 x HDMI 1.4
2 х UЅВ 2.0
1 х UЅВ 3.0
1 х Ѕаtеlіtе Іn (Маіn:F-tуре,fеmаlе)
1 х ЅСАRТ
1 х AV Соmроѕіtе Іn
1 х АV Соmроnеnt Іn
1 х Орtісаl Аudіо Оut
1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Іn
1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Оut
1 х Аntеnа(RF) fеmаlе
1 х СІ+1.3
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
PVR
HEVC H.265
|
|?
|6401
2-Sided Ambilight
55", 49", 43"
|6101
Center Edge Feet
55", 49", 43"
|No
|No
|?
|55" - max 650cd/m
49" - max 350cd/m2
43" - max 350cd/m2
|55" - AS-IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
TPT550J1-QUBNO.K S8940D XM
49" - AS-IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
TPT490U2-EQYSHM.G SC1L XM
43" - AS-IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
TPT430U3-EQYSHM.G S1G NH
Picture Performance Index - 800
|?
|55" - Direct Led
49" - Direct Led
43" - Direct Led
Global Dimming
|55" - DCI P3 - 86%
49" - DCI P3 -
43" - DCI P3 -
|55" -
49" -
43" -
|55" -
49" -
43" -
|55" -
49" -
43" -
|6101
Center Edge Feet
55", 49", 43"
|?
|16W
|?
|MediaTek MT5596L
2x ARM Cortex-A53
8 Gb storage (expandle memory via USB)
Chassis - TPL161E
-
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
WiFi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
WiFi Direct
DLNA
|4 x HDMI 2.0
2 x USB 2.0
1 x USB 3.0
1 x Satelite In (Main:F-type,female)
1 x SCART
1 x AV Composite In
1 x AV Component In
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x 3.5mm Audio In
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x Antena(RF) female
1 x CI+ 1.3
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
PVR
HEVC H.265
|?
|?
|6101
Center Edge Feet
55", 49", 43"
|6031
55", 49", 43"
|No
|No
|?
|55" - max 350cd/m2
49" - max 3
43" - max 350cd/m2
|55" - AS-IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
ТРТ550Ј1-QUВN0.К Ѕ8940А ХМ
49" - AS-IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
ТРТ490U2-ЕQYЅНМ.G ЅС1G ХМ
43" - AS-IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
ТРТ430U3-ЕQYЅНМ.G Ѕ1Н NН
PPI - 800
|?
|55" - Direct Led
49" - Direct Led
43" - direct Led
Global Dimming
|55" - DCI P3 -
49" - DCI P3 - 86% / Rec.2020-
43" - DCI P3 -
|55" -
49" -
43" -
|
|
|6031
55", 49", 43"
|?
|?
|?
|MB120
Quad Core
8Gb
Chassis - QM163E
Android 5.1
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
WiFi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
|2 x НDМІ 2.0 (АRС,СЕС)
2 x HDMI 1.4
2 х UЅВ 2.0
1 х UЅВ 3.0
1 х Ѕаtеlіtе Іn (Маіn:F-tуре,fеmаlе)
1 х ЅСАRТ
1 х Соmроѕіtе Іn
1 х АV Соmроnеnt Іn
1 х Орtісаl Аudіо Оut
1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Іn
1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Оut
1 х Аntеnа(RF) fеmаlе
1 х СІ+1.3
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
|?
|?
|6031
55", 49", 43"
|Philips FHD TV 2016 - european models
|Series
Model
_________________
|
UHD _____
Premium
|
Dolby Vision____
|
Hybrid Log Gamma_____
(HLG)
|
HDR 10
3 fundamental HDR
building blocks:
ST2084 (EOTF PQ),
ST2086 (static metadata)
ST2094 (dynamic metadata)
_________________
The measured values of the brightness in Windows
2/5/10/15/20/100%
|
Videopanel _______________________
Type LCD matrix,
Bits of color,
(Operating frequency of T-Con board of the panel)
Curvature,
Index,
Screen Uniformity
Anti-reflective filter
|
Supported Resolutions__________________________
Frame per seconds
24, 25, 30, 50, 60, 100, 120 p/i
-
Chroma subsampling
4:4:4
4:2:2
4:2:0
|
Backlight Unit____________________
Type backlight
(Local Dimming zone)
Type LED
MEMC
Backlight Scanning
Black Frame Insertion
Pulsе Wide Modulation
|
Measurements_______________________________
DCI P3
Rec.2020
Delta E
Gamma
Color Temperature
|
Measurements__________________________
ANSI Contrast
With local dimming
Without local dimming
White level
Black level
|
Viewing angle
__________
Horizontal & Vertical
(°cone)
|
Motion resolution
_____________________
|Product
_____________
|
Input Lag_________________________
|
Audio_______________________________
|
Built in Media Player_____________________________
Supported file systems
Image file formats
Audio file formats/codecs
Video file formats
|
Hardware & Software
___________________________
Operating System
Board
Central Processing Unit
System on Chip
Instruction set
Graphic Processor Unit
RAM
Total memory
|
Networks__________________
|
Conectors__________________________
|
Tuners______________
|
Opportunities for _________________________
calibration
|
Note_________________________________________________________________
Pros & Cons
|Product
|5501
49", 40", 32"
|No
|No
|?
|49" - max
40" - max
32" - max 300 cd/m2
|49" - MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
TPT490F2-FHBN0.K S8940B XM
40" - MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
TPT400LA-HN02.S S801A NH
32" - ?, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
TPT315B5-FHBN0.K S49P2H NH
Picture Performance Index - 500
|?
|49" - Direct Led
40" - Direct Led
32" - Direct Led
|49"-
40"-
32"-
|49" -
40" -
32" -
|49" -
40" -
32" -
|49" -
40" -
32" -
|?
|?
|?
|?
|MediaTek MT5861
2x ARM Cortex-A17
RAM - 2GB
GPU - Mali-450 MP
8 Gb storage
Chassis - QM164E
Android 5.1
-
|Lan
WiFi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth
DLNA
|2 x USB 2.0
1 x USB 3.0
1 x Ethernet RJ45
4 x HDMI 1.4 (ARC;CEC;MHL)
1 x Satelite In(Main:F-type female)->
1 x SCART
1 x AV Composite In
1 x AV Component In
1 x 3.5mm Audio In
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x Antena (RF)
1 x CI+ 1.3
|PFH - DVB-T/T2/C
PFS - DVB-T/T2/C/S2
only PFS variant
|?
|?
|5501
|5231
5221
5211
24"
|No
|No
|?
|max 250 cd/m2
|24" - IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
TPM236WF1-HJJP02.N SC4M WH
Picture Performance Index - 200
|?
|24" -
|24"-
|
|
|
|?
|?
|?
|?
|NovaTek NT 72453
1 core
Chassis - TPM161E
-
|Lan
WiFi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
|2 x USB 2.0
2 x HDMI 1.4 (ARC, CEC)
1 x D-sub
1 x Satelite In (Main, F-type, female)
1 x SCART
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x 3.55mm Audio In
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x Antena (RF) (female)
1 x CI+ 1.3
|PFT - DVB-T/T2/C
PFK - DVB-T/T2/C/S2
|?
|?
|5231
5221
5211
|4201
43", 40", 32"
|No
|No
|No
|max 200 cd/m2
|43" - MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
40" - MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
TPT400LA-HN02.S S801C NH
32" - IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
TPT315B5-WHBN0.K S8940A NH
Picture Performance Index - 200
|?
|43" -
40" -
32" -
|43"-
40"-
32"-
|
|
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|NovaTek NT 72453
1 core
Chassis - TPN121E
-
|
|1 x USB 2.0
2 x HDMI 1.4(ARC, CEC)
1 x Satelite In (Main, F-type, female)
1 x SCART
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x 3.5mm Audio In
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x Antena (RF) (female)
1 x CI+ 1.3
|DVB-T/T2/C/S2
|?
|?
|4201
|4101
4111
48", 40", 32"
|No
|No
|?
|max 200 cd/m2
|48" - MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
TPT480LS-HN08.S SG01A XM
40" - MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
TPT400
32" - IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
TPT315B5-WHBN0.K S8940A NH
Picture Performance Index - 200
|?
|48" -
40" -
32" -
|48"-
40"-
32"-
|
|
|
|?
|?
|?
|?
|NovaTek NT 72453
1 core
Chassis - TPN121E
-
|
|1 x USB 2.0
2 x HDMI 1.4(ARC, CEC)
1 x Satelite In (Main, F-type, female)
1 x SCART
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x 3.5mm Audio In
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x Antena (RF) (female)
1 x CI+ 1.3
|DVB-C/T2
PFS - DVB-T/T2/C/S2
|?
|?
|4101