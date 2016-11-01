Philips телевизори 2017

7101

3-Sided Ambilight

Ribbon Edge Feet

75", 65", 55", 49"

No

No

?

75" -

65" -

55" - max 400cd/m2

49" - max 400cd/m2

HDR 10

HDR PROcessing

(missing hardware for playback HDR)

75" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz

TPT750U2-EQLSHA

65" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz

TPT650U2-EQLSHA

55" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz

ТРТ550U2-ЕQLЅНА.G Ѕ1Е NН

49" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz

ТРТ490U2-ЕQLЅНА.G ЅС2С NН

PNM - Picture Natural Motion [fps x 3]

(MCFI - Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation)

PPI - 2000

?

75" - Edge Led

65" - Edge Led

55" - Edge Led

49" - Edge Led





75" - DCI P3 -

65" - DCI P3 -

55"- DCI P3 - 85% / Rec.2020 -

49" - DCI P3 - / Rec.2020 - 64%

(with 17bit procesing)

75" -

65" -

55" - 985:1 / 0.13cd/m2

49" - 896:1 / 0.09cd/m2





75" -

65" -

55" -

49" -





?

75" - Game mode

65" - Game mode

55" - Game mode 36ms / by default 49ms

49" - Game mode 36ms / by default 49ms





30W

DTS

FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT JPEG, AAC, MP3, WAV, WMA (v2 до v9.2), WMA-PRO (v9 и v10) Контейнери: AVI, MKV

H264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, WMV9/VC1, HEVC, VP9 .SMI, .SRT, .SUB, .TXT,

MediaTek MT5890

Quad Core

GPU: ARM Mali T624

RAM: 1.5GB

16Gb storage (expandable memory via USB)

Chassis - QM16.3E LA

Android 5.1

Lan - Ethernet RJ45

WiFi

802.11 a

802.11 b

802.11 g

802.11 n

802.11 n 5GHz

802.11 ac ???

1 x Bluetooth Ver.2.1 with EDR

1 x Bluetooth Ver.4.0 with BLE

Wi-Fi Direct

DLNA

MHL

2 x НDМІ 2.0 (АRС,СЕС)

2 x HDMI 1.4

2 х UЅВ 2.0

1 х UЅВ 3.0

1 х Ѕаtеlіtе Іn (Маіn:F-tуре,fеmаlе)

1 х ЅСАRТ

1 х Соmроѕіtе Іn

1 х АV Соmроnеnt Іn

1 х Орtісаl Аudіо Оut

1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Іn

1 х 3.5mm Аudіо Оut

1 х Аntеnа(RF) fеmаlе

2 х СІ+1.3

In terms of HDMI support, only HDMI inputs 1 and 2 (downward-facing) are HDMI 2.0a with support for HDCP 2.2, HDR and 4K/60p, whilst the two sideways-facing HDMI inputs are HDCP 1.4 and are thus limited to 4K/30p and HDCP 1.4.

DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2

NTSC, PAL, SECAM

DiSEqC version 1.0

Analog (PAL,SECAM)

PVR, Timeshift

HEVC H.265

VP9

ISFccc - Yes

ISF Night

ISF Day

two-point white balance control (Colour Temperature) for adjusting the greyscale and a colour management system (CMS) that provides hue and saturation controls over the primary (red, green and blue) and secondary (cyan, yellow and magenta) colours.

The out-of-the-box accuracy was disappointing and given that owners are unlikely to get a TV in this price bracket calibrated, we would have liked to see a better performance in this area. However once we had adjusted the greyscale and colour gamut, the image with standard dynamic range content was very good. The video processing and motion handling were both impressive, whilst the backlight uniformity was also acceptable. The black level and contrast ratio could have been better but without local dimming there is little Philips can do to improve this, although Ambilight can help improve the perceived blacks.

-

The limited peak brightness meant that the HDR performance was never going to be in the same league as brighter and more expensive TVs but the 7101 was able to take advantage of many of the benefits of Ultra HD HDR content such as increased resolution, wider colour gamuts, 10-bit video and HEVC encoding. The peak brightness lacked impact but at least the Philips offers a taste of the new format at a more accessible price point.