Samsung телевизори 2017

Samsung European UHD TV 2016

Product ____________ Certification UHD

Premium ________________

Resolution: 3,840x2,160.

Color depth: 10-bit.

Color gamut: Wide, including the ability to show at least 90 percent of the P3 color gamut .

High dynamic range: Specifically the ability to use SMPTE ST2084's electro-optical transfer function, which Dolby helped create .

Minimum brightness and contrast ratios: There are two possible minimum specs. A minimum brightness of 1,000 nits, along with a black level of a maximum of 0.05 nits (20,000:1 contrast ratio), or a minimum brightness of 540 nits, along with a black level of a maximum of 0.0005 (1,080,000:1) Dolby Vision _____________________

The metadata is graded in each scene so you get different grades throughout the file. Dolby tells us that scene by scene grading is the superior way to grade a movie, which on paper does sound more efficient.

Standard: Poprietary

Peak Luminance: Up to 10,000 nits

Video Bit Depth: 12-bit

Metadata: Dynamic (scene by scene)

Software Upgradability: No(SoC hardware-embedded)













HDR 10

____________________

The metadata is graded and determined, and is then sent

at the beginning of the file

and covers the entire file.

One set of metadata

Standard: Open

Peak Luminance: Up to 4,000 nits

Video Bit Depth: 10-bit

Metadata: Static (per title)

Software Upgradability: Yes













Videopanel ____________________________________

Type LCD matrix,

Bits of color,

Operating frequency of T-Con board of the panel,

Curvature,

MEMC,

Index,

Anti-reflective filter Backlight ______________________

Type backlight

(Local Dimming zone)

Type LED

Puls Wide Modulation Color Space _____________________

DCI P3

Rec.2020 Contrast

White & Black level ________________________

ANSI

With local dimming

Without local dimming Viewing

angle ___________ Input Lag

_______________________ SoC

CPU

GPU

Platform

OS

_____________ Ports _____________________ Networks _______________________ Tuner _________________ Picture Accuracy

Out-of-the-Box

(score out of 10)

_______________ Product

KS9800

(curved)

88"

Technically it is a KS9500 – just larger and with a slightly different design.

Yes No 88" - max-1250 cd/m²

Yes HDR10 88"- SVA,10bit ?, 120/100Hz, Curvature 4200R

BFI - Scaning Backlight (Led Clear Motion)

Picture Quality Index - 2600

Moth Eye (anti-reflective filter) 88" - FALD, Direct Led

? - Local Dimming zones

Blue Leds with RG phosphorus

PWM Freq,-120/100Hz 88"-DCI P3- 96% / Rec.2020-

Quantum Dots 88" - 88" - 88" - Game mode -

ARMv7

Cortex-A7

Quad Core 1.2GHz

16_DTV_JazzM

Tizen 2,4 OS 2 x USB 2.0

1 x USB 3.1

4 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC,MHL)

1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)

1 x Satelite In (Sub:F-type female)

1 x Optical Audio Out

1 x RS 232 C

1 x Antena (RF) (female)

One Connect

1 x USB

1 x Ethernet RJ45

1 x CI+ 1.3

in TV Lan - Ethernet RJ45

Wi-Fi

802.11 a

802.11 b

802.11 n

802.11 n 5GHz

802.11 ac

Wi-Fi Direct, Screen Mirroring

Bluetooth

DLNA(RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS) Dual tuners

DVB -T/ T2/C/S/S2

with PVR and PIP function + Timeshift

DiSEqC version 1.0

Analog (PAL,SECAM)

HEVC KS9800

KS9500

(curved)

78", 65", 55" Yes No 78" - max 1000cd/m²

65" - 10% window max - 1473cd/m2

100% window max - 615cd/m2

55" - max

Yes HDR10

Delta E <1 of all levels of brightness 78"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz, Curvature 4200R

65"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz, Curvature 4200R

55"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz, Curvature 4200R

BFI - Flashing Backlight (Led Clear Motion)

Picture Quality Index - 2700

Moth Eye (anti-reflective filter) 78" - FALD, Direct Led

65" - FALD, 15x10 - 150 zones

55" - FALD, Direct Led

Blue Leds with RG phosphorus



PWM Freq. - 120/400Hz 78"- DCI P3 -

65"- DCI P3 - 96% / Rec.2020-72%

55"- DCI P3- 96% / Rec.2020- 72%

Quantum Dots 78" -

65" - SD - ANSI 3783:1 / 120cd/m2 / 0.014cd/m2

with local dimming - 8571cd/m2 / 0.001cd/m2

55" - 78" -

65" - 60° (cone)

55" -



78" - Game mode 21ms / by default

65" - Game mode 20ms /

55" - Game mode 20ms /



-

ARMv7

Quad Core

1.2GHz

16_DTV_JazzM

Tizen 2,4 OS 2 x USB 2.0

1 x USB 3.1

1 x Ethernet RJ45

4 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC,MHL)

1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)

1 x Satelite In (Sub:F-type female)

1 x Optical Audio Out

1 x RS 232 C

1 x Antena (RF) (female)

in One Connect

1 x USB

1 x Ethernet RJ45

1 x CI+ 1.3

1 x One Connect Port

in TV Lan - Ethernet RJ45

Wi-Fi

802.11 a

802.11 b

802.11 n

802.11 n 5GHz

802.11 ac

Wi-Fi Direct, Screen Mirroring

Bluetooth

DLNA(RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS) Dual tuners

DVB -T/ T2/C/S/S2

with PVR and PIP function + Timeshift

DiSEqC version 1.0

Analog (PAL,SECAM)

HEVC

VP9 profile 2 CMS

White balans KS9500

KS9000

(curved)

78", 65", 55", 49" Yes No 75" - max-1000cd/m2

65" - max-1197cd/m2/ SD- 460cd/m2

55" - max-1000cd/m

49" - max 520cd/m2 full display / 1550cd/m2 for 3 sekonds /

Yes HDR1000 75"- SVA or AMVA, ? ,120/100Hz,

65"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz, Curvature 4200R

55"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz, Curvature 4200R

49"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz, Curvature 3000R

BFI - Flashing Backlight (Led Clear Motion)

Picture Quality Index - 2400

Moth Eye (anti-reflective filter) 75" -

65" - Edge LED - below

55" - Edge Led

8 vertical columns of dimmable zones

49" - Edge Led

Blue Leds with RG phosphorus

PWM Freq,-120/100Hz 75"- DCI P3 -

65"- DCI P3 -

55"- DCI P3- 96% / Rec.2020- 72%

49"- DCI P3- 96% / Rec.2020- 76%

Quantum Dots 75" -

65" -

55" - 2688:1 / 0.039cd/m2

49" - ANSI 2900:1 /



75" -

65" -

55" - 20° (cone)

49" -



75" - Game mode 21ms / by default -

65" - Game mode 20ms / by default -

55" - Game mode 20ms / by default -

49" - Game mode 20ms / by default -



-

ARMv7

Quad Core

1.2Ghz

16_DTV_JazzM

Tizen 2,4 OS 2 x USB 2.0

1 x USB 3.1

4 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC, MHL)

1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)

1 x Satelite In (Sub:F-type female)

1 x Optical Audio Out

1 x RS 232 C

1 x Antena (RF) (female)

in One Connect

1 x USB

1 x CI+ 1.3

1 x Ethernet RJ45

1 x One Connect Port

in TV Lan - Ethernet RJ45

Wi-Fi

802.11 a

802.11 b

802.11 n

802.11 n 5GHz

802.11 ac

Wi-Fi Direct, Screen Mirroring

Bluetooth

DLNA(RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS) Dual tuners

DVB -T/ T2/C/S/S2

with PVR and PIP function + Timeshift

DiSEqC version 1.0

Analog (PAL,SECAM)

HEVC

VP9 profile 2 Rec.2020 settings are not correct KS9000

KS8000

75", 65", 55", 49" Yes No 75" - max

65" - 10% window max 766cd/m2

55"- 2% window max 1410cd/m2

55"- 100% window max 490cd/m2

49" - max 1270cd/m2 /SD- 450cd/m2

The TV is able to maintain the maximum brightness for a short time, and after about 15 seconds it drops down to about 450cd/m2.

Yes HDR1000

75"- SVA or AMVA, 10-bit , 120/100Hz

65"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz

55"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz

49"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz

BFI - Flashing Backlight (Led Clear Motion)

Picture Quality Index 2300

Moth Eye (anti-reflective filter) 75" - Edge LED - below

65" - Edge Led

55"- 8 vertical columns of dimmable zones

49" - Edge Led

Blue Leds with RG phosphorus

PWM Freq,-120/100Hz 75" - DCI P3 -

65" - DCI P3 -

55" - DCI P3- 93% / Rec.2020- 70%

49" - DCI P3 -

Quantum Dots 75" -

65" - 4018:1 / 0.034cd/m2 / 167cd/m2

55" - 6820:1 /0.014cd/m2 / 95.48cd/m2

49" - 4080:1 / 0.027cd/m2 /



75" -

65" -

55" - 20° (cone)

49" -



75" - Game mode 20ms / by default - 120ms

65" - Game mode 20ms / by default - 120ms

55" - Game mode 20ms / by default -

49" - Game mode 21ms / by default - 120ms



-

ARMv7

Quad Core

1.2GHz

16_DTV_JazzM

Tizen 2,4 OS 2 x USB 2.0

1 x USB 3.1

4 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC, MHL)

1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)

1 x Satelite In (Sub:F-type female)

1 x Optical Audio Out

1 x RS 232 C

1 x Antena (RF) (female)

in One Connect

1 x USB

1 x CI+ 1.3

1 x Ethernet RJ45

1 x One Connect Port

in TV

Lan - Ethernet RJ45

Wi-Fi

802.11 a

802.11 b

802.11 n

802.11 n 5GHz

802.11 ac

Wi-Fi Direct, Screen Mirroring

Bluetooth

DLNA(RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS) Dual tuners

DVB -T/ T2/C/S/S2

with PVR and PIP function + Tmeshift

DiSEqC version 1.0

Analog (PAL,SECAM)

HEVC

VP9 profile 2 KS8000

KS7500

(curved)

65", 55", 49", 43" Yes? No 65" - max

55" - max 1185cd/m² - 1600cd/m2

49" - max

43" - max

Yes HDR1000 65" - SVA, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz, 4200R

55" - SVA, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz, 4200R

49" - SVA, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz, 3000R

43" - AMVA3, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz, 3000R

BFI - Flashing Backlight (Led Clear Motion)

PQI - 2000 [43"] / 2200 [≥49"]

Moth Eye (anti-reflective filter) 65" - Edge LED - below

(55"- 8 vertical columns of dimmable zones)

49" -

43" -

Blue Leds with RG phosphorus

PWM Freq,-120/100Hz 65"- DCI P3- / Rec.2020-

55"- DCI P3- 96% / Rec.2020- 72%

49"- DCI P3- / Rec.2020-

43"- DCI P3- / Rec.2020-

Quantum Dots 65" -

55" - ANSI 4000:1/0.03-0.043cd/m2

native 2600:1 /0.046cd/m2/120cd/m2

49" -

43" -



65" -

55" - 30° (cone)

49" -

43" -



65" - Game mode 21,8ms

55" - Game mode 21.7ms / by default

49" - Game mode 21.5ms

43" - Game mode 21 ms



-

ARMv7

Quad Core

1GHz

16_DTV_JazzM

Tizen 2,4 OS 2 x USB 2.0

1 x USB 3.1

4 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC, MHL)

1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)

1 x Satelite In (Sub:F-type female)

1 x Optical Audio Out

1 x Antena (RF) (female)

in One Connect

1 x USB

1 x Ethernet RJ45

1 x CI+ 1.3

in TV Lan - Ethernet RJ45

Wi-Fi

802.11 a

802.11 b

802.11 n

802.11 n 5GHz

802.11 ac

Wi-Fi Direct

Bluetooth, Screen Mirroring

DLNA(RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS) Dual tuners

DVB -T/ T2/C/S/S2

with PVR and PIP function + Timeshift

DiSEqC version 1.0

Analog (PAL,SECAM)

HEVC

VP9 profile 2 Vertical Blooming

Variable depth of black in HDR mode

Sometimes black in HDR mode is approximately 0.20cd/m², which is comparable to the black level of the panel IPS! KS7500

KS7000

65", 60", 55", 49" Yes ? No 65" - max-1000cd/m²

60" - max-1000cd/m2

55" - 10% window max-1402d/m2/

100% window max - 537cd/m2

SD - 486cd/m2

49" - max-1000cd/m2

Yes HDR1000 65" - SVA, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz

60" - SVA, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz

55" - SVA, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz

49" - SVA, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz

BFI - Flashing Backlight (Led Clear Motion)

Picture Quality Index - 2100

Moth Eye (anti-reflective filter) 65" - Edge Led - below

60" - Edge Led - below

(55"- Edge led - below

8 vertical columns of dimmable zones)

49"' - Edge Led - below

Blue Leds with RG phosphorus

PWM Freq,-120/100Hz 65"- DCI P3- / Rec.2020-

60"- DCI P3- / Rec.2020-

55"- DCI P3- 96% / Rec.2020- 71%

49"- DCI P3- / Rec.2020-

Quantum Dots 65" -

60" -

55" - native - 4000:1 / 138cd/m2/0.033cd/m2

ANSI 3140:1 / with local dimming 0.002cd/m2

49" -



65" -

60" -

55" - 20° (cone)

49" -



65" - Game mode

60" - Game mode

55" - Game mode 21ms / by default 112ms

49" - Game mode 20ms /



-

ARMv7

Quad Core

1GHz

16_DTV_JazzM

Tizen 2,4 OS 2 x USB 2.0

1 x USB 3.1

3 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC)

1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)

1 x Optical Audio Out

1 x RS 232 C

1 x Antena (RF) (female)

in One Connect

1 x USB

1 x Ethernet RJ45

1 x CI+ 1.3

in TV Lan - Ethernet RJ45

Wi-Fi

802.11 a

802.11 b

802.11 n

802.11 n 5GHz

802.11 ac

Bluetooth ver. 4.0

Wi-Fi Direct, Screen Mirroring

DLNA(RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS) DVB - T/T2/C/S/S2

with PVR function

DiSEqC version 1.0

Analog (PAL,SECAM)

HEVC

VP9 profile 2 The HDR EOTF was extremely good but the colour gamut wasn't tracking Rec.2020 correctly. Vertical Blooming

Variable depth of black in HDR mode

Sometimes black in HDR mode is approximately 0.20cd/m², which is comparable to the black level of the panel IPS! KS7000

KU6600

(curved)

65", 55", 49", 43" No No 65" -

55" -

49" -

43" -

Compatible 65" - SVA, 8-bit, ?Hz, Curvature 4200R

55" - SVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 4200R

49" - SVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R

43" - SVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R

Picture Quality Index - 1600

65" - Direct led

55" - Direct Led

49" - Direct Led

43" - Direct Led

PWM Freq,-120/100Hz 65"-

55"-

49"-

43"-



65" -

55" -

49" -

43" -



65" -

55" -

49" -

43" -



65" - Game mode

55" - Game mode

49" - Game mode

43" - Game mode



-

-

Quad Core

1GHz

16_DTV_JazzL

Tizen 2,4 OS 2 x USB 2.0

1 x USB 3.1

1 x Ethernet RJ45

3 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC)

1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)

1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack

1 x V Component In 3.5mm jack

1 x Optical Audio Out

1 x RS 232 C

1 x Antena (RF) (female)

1 x CI+ 1.3

Lan - Ethernet RJ45

Wi-Fi

802.11 a

802.11 b

802.11 n

802.11 n 5GHz

802.11 ac

Bluetooth ver. 4.0

Wi-Fi Direct

DLNA(RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS) DVB -T/ T2/C/S/S2

with PVR function

DiSEqC version 1.0

Analog (PAL,SECAM)

HEVC KU6600

KU6500

(curved)

78", 65", 55", 49", 43" No No 78" - max

65" - max 55" - max 290cd/m2 / SD- 290cd/m2

49" - max

43" - max

Compatible 78" - VA, 8-bit, Hz?, Curvature 4200R

65" - VA, 8-bit, Hz?, Curvature 4200R

55" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 4200R

49" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R

43" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R

Picture Quality Index 1600

78" - Direct led

65" - Direct Led

55" - Direct Led

49" - Direct Led

43" - Direct Led

PWM Freq,-120/100Hz 78"-

65"-

55"-

49"-

43"-



78" -

65" -

55" -

49" -

43" -



78" -

65" -

55" -

49" -

43" -



78" - Game mode

65" -

55" -

49" -

43" -



-

-

Quad Core

16_DTV_JazzL

Tizen 2,4 OS 2 x USB 2.0

1 x Ethernet RJ45

4 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC)

1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)

1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack

1 x V Component In 3.5mm jack

1 x Optical Audio Out

1 x Antena (RF) (female)

1 x CI+ 1.3

Lan - Ethernet RJ45

Wi-Fi

802.11 a

802.11 b

802.11 n

802.11 ac

Bluetooth ver. 4.0

Wi-Fi Direct

DLNA(RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS) DVB - T/T2/C/S/S2

with PVR function

DiSEqC version 1.0

Analog (PAL,SECAM)

HEVC KU6500

KU6400

65", 55", 49", 43", 40" No No 65" -

55" -

49" -

43" -

40" -

Compatible 65" - VA, 8-bit, ?Hz

55" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz

49" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz

43" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz

40" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz

Motion Interpolation (30fps)

Picture Quality Index 1500

65" - Edge Led

55" - Edge Led

49" - Edge Led below

43" - Edge Led below

40" - Edge Led below

NO Local Dimming

PWM Freq,-120/100Hz 65"-

55"-

49"-

43"-

40"-



65"-

55"-

49"-

43"-

40"-



65"-

55"-

49"-

43"-

40"-



65" -

55" -

49" -

43" -

40" -



-

-

-

16_DTV_JazzL

Tizen 2,4 OS 2 x USB 2.0

1 x Ethernet RJ45

3 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC)

1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)

1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack

1 x V Component In 3.5mm jack

1 x Optical Audio Out

1 x Antena (RF) (female)

1 x CI+ 1.3 Lan

Wi-Fi

802.11 a

802.11 b

802.11 g

802.11 n

802.11 ac

Bluetooth ver. 4.0 HID

Wi-Fi Direct

DLNA

DVB - T/T2/C/S/S2

with PVR function

DiSEqC version 1.0

Analog (PAL,SECAM)

HEVC KU6400

KU6300

(curved)

65", 55", 49", 43", 40" No No 78" -

65" -

55" - max 440cd/m2

49" -

43" -

Compatible

65" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 4200R

55" - VA, 8-bit, 6050/Hz, Curvature 4200R

49" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R

43" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R

40" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R

Motion Interpolation (30fps)

Picture Quality Index 1400 65" - Led

55" - Direct Led ?

49" -

43" -

40" -

NO Local Dimming

PWM Freq,-120/100Hz 65" -

55" -

49" -

43" -

40" -



65" -

55" - 4508:1 /108.2cd/m2 / 0.024cd/m2

49" -

43" -

40" -



65" -

55" -

49" -

43" -

40" -



65" -

55" - 19.8ms

49" -

43" -

40" -



-

-

-

16_DTV_JazzL

Tizen 2,4 OS 2 x USB 2.0

1 x Ethernet RJ45

3 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC)

1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack

1 x V Component In 3.5mm jack

1 x Optical Audio Out

1 x Antena (RF) (female)

1 x CI+ 1.3 Lan

Wi-Fi

802.11 a

802.11 b

802.11 g

802.11 n

802.11 ac

Bluetooth ver. 4.0 HID

Wi-Fi Direct

DLNA

DVB -T/ T2/C

Analog (PAL,SECAM)

HEVC KU6300

KU6100

(curved)

65", 55", 49", 43", 40" No No 65" -

55" -

49" -

43" -

40" -

Compatible 65" - VA, 8-bit, ?Hz, Curvature 4200R

55" - VA, 8-bit, 6050/Hz, Curvature 4200R

49" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R

43" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R

40" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R

Picture Quality Index 1300 65" - Edge Led

55" -

49" -

43" -

40" -

NO Local Dimming

PWM Freq,-120/100Hz 65" -

55" -

49" -

43" -

40" -



65" -

55" -

49" -

43" -

40" -



65" -

55" -

49" -

43" -

40" -



65" -

55" -

49" -

43" -

40" -



-

-

-

16_DTV_JazzL

Tizen 2,4 OS 2 x USB 2.0

1 x Ethernet RJ45

3 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC)

1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack

1 x V Component In 3.5mm jack

1 x Optical Audio Out

1 x Antena (RF) (female)

1 x CI+ 1.3 Lan

Wi-Fi

802.11 a

802.11 b

802.11 g

802.11 n

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi Direct

DLNA

DVB -T/ T2/C

Analog (PAL,SECAM)

HEVC KU6100

KU6000

70", 65", 60", 55", 50", 49", 43", 40" No No Compatible 70" - VA, 8-bit, ?Hz

65" - VA, 8-bit, ?Hz

60" - VA, 8-bit, ?Hz

55" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz

50" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz

49" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz

43" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz

40" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz

Picture Quality Index 1300 70" - Edge Led

65" - Edge Led

60" - Edge Led

55" - Edge Led

50" - Edge Led below

49" - Edge Led below

43" - Edge Led below

40" - Edge Led below

NO Local Dimming

PWM Freq,-120/100Hz 70"-

65"-

60"-

55"-

50"-

49"-

43"-

40"-



70"-

65"-

60"-

55"-

50"-

49"-

43"-

40"-



70"-

65"-

60"-

55"-

50"-

49"-

43"-

40"-



70" -

65" -

60" -

55" -

50" -

49" -

43" -

40" -



-

-

-

16_DTV_JazzL

Tizen 2,4 OS 2 x USB 2.0

1 x Ethernet RJ45

3 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC)

1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack

1 x V Component In 3.5mm jack

1 x Optical Audio Out

1 x Antena (RF) (female)

1 x CI+ 1.3 Lan

a/b/g/n

Wi-Fi Direct

DLNA

DVB - T/T2/C

with PVR function

Analog (PAL,SECAM)

HEVC KU6000

Samsung FHD TV 2016

Product ____________ Certification

UHD

Premium

_____ Dolby

Vision

_____ HDR

_______________ Videopanel

(type matrix, bit, curvature)

_______________________________ Backlight ___________________

Dimming Color Space ___________________________ Contrast & Black level

____________________________ Viewing angle

____________ Input

Lag

________ SoC

Platform

OS

__________ Ports _____________________________ Networks _______________________________ Tuner _________________ Picture Accuracy

Out-of-the-Box

(score out of 10)

___________ Product

K6500

55", 49", 40" No No No 55" - VA, 8-bit, 120/100Hz

49" - VA, 8-bit, 120/100Hz

40" - VA, 8-bit, 120/100Hz

Picture Quality Index 55" - Edge Led

49" - Edge Led

40" - Edge Led



55" -

49" -

40" -



55" -

49" -

40" -



55" -

49" -

40" -



55" -

49" -

40" -



-

16_DTV_HawkM

Tizen 2,4 OS Вluеtооth Vеr. 4.0 HID Lan

a/b/g/n

Wi-Fi Direct

DLNA

DVB -T/ T2/C

with PVR function

Analog (PAL,SECAM) K6500

K6300

(curved)

55", 49", 40" No No No 55" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz

49" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz

40" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz

Picture Quality Index 800 55" - Edge Led

49" - Edge led

40" - Edge Led 55" -

49" -

40" -

55" -

49" -

40" -

55" -

49" -

40" - 55" -

49" -

40" - -

16_DTV_HawkM

Tizen 2,4 OS Вluеtооth Vеr. 4.0 HID Lan

a/b/g/n

Wi-Fi Direct

DLNA

Bluetooth DVB - T/T2/C

Analog (PAL,SECAM) K6300

K6000

70",65", 60",55", 50", 43", 40" No No No 70" -

60" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz

55" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz

50" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz

43" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz

40" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50 Hz

Picture Quality Index 1300 70" - Edge Led

60" - Edge Led

55" - Edge Led

50" - Edge Led

43" - Edge Led

40" - Edge Led 70" -

65" -

60" -

55" -

50" -

43" -

40" - 70" -

65" -

60" -

55" -

50" -

43" -

40" - 70" -

65" -

60" -

55" -

50" -

43" -

40" - 70" -

65" -

60" -

55" -

50" -

43" -

40" - -

16_DTV_HawkM

Tizen 2,4 OS Вluеtооth Vеr. 4.0 HID Lan

a/b/g/n

Wi-Fi Direct

DLNA

Bluetooth DVB - T/T2/C

Analog (PAL,SECAM) K6000

K5600

55", 49", 40", 32" No No No 55" - 8-bit, 60/50Hz

49" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz

40" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz

32" - 8-bit, 60/50Hz

Picture Quality Index 400 55" - Edge Led

49" - Edge Led

40" - Edge Led

32" - Edge Led 55" -

49" -

40" -

32" - 55" -

49" -

40" -

32" - 55" -

49" -

40" -

32" - 55" -

49" -

40" -

32" - -

16_DTV_HawkM

- Вluеtооth Vеr. 4.0 HID Lan

a/b/g/n

Wi-Fi Direct

DLNA

DVB - T/T2/C

Analog (PAL,SECAM) K5600

K5500

55", 49", 40", 32" No No No 55" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz

49" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz

40" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz

32" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz

Picture Quality Index 400 55" - Edge Led

49" - Edge Led

40" - Edge Led

32" - Edge Led 55" -

49" -

40" -

32" - 55" -

49" -

40" -

32" - 55" -

49" -

40" -

32" - 55" -

49" -

40" -

32" - -

16_DTV_HawkM

Tizen 2,4 OS Вluеtооth Vеr. 4.0 HID Lan

a/b/g/n

Wi-Fi Direct

DLNA

DVB - T/T2/C

Analog (PAL,SECAM) K5500