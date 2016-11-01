Резултати от 1 до 7 от общо 7

Samsung телевизори 2017

  1. kod
    kod е на линия
    Administrator Аватара на kod
    Тук е от
    Jul 2000
    Живее в
    София
    Мнения
    7,817
    Изпрати съобщение чрез ICQ до kod Изпрати съобщение чрез Skype ™ до kod
    Днес17:30 #1

    Samsung телевизори 2017

    Сподели във Facebook Сподели в Google Plus Сподели в Twitter Изпрати на Email Сподели в LinkedIn
    Всичко за Samsung телевизори. Новите модели през 2017 година.
    Темата е за собственици с цел споделяне на проблеми и търсене на техните решения.

    Ако сега правите своя избор, посетете тема за избор на телевизори:
    Мнения и Избор на LCD / OLED телевизор
    Мнения и Избор на 3D телевизор
    Мнения и Избор на Ultra HD телевизор

    Линк към старите теми
    Samsung телевизори 2016
    Samsung телевизори 2015
    Samsung телевизори - част 6 - 2014 година
    Samsung телевизори - част 5
    Samsung телевизори - част 4
    Samsung телевизори - част 3
    Samsung телевизори - част 2
    Samsung телевизори - част 1



    Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

    История


    Думата Samsung (на корейски се произнася малко по-различно - самса) се превежда като три звезди. Според слухове, бранда е бил избран в чест на тримата сина на основателя.
    По време на Корейската война бизнеса на Бьонг Чхул Ли е бил разрушен и собственикът е бил принуден да започне всичко наново.
    Отначало е била създадена текстилна фабрика, захарен завод, а малко по-късно Samsung се заели и със застрахователен бизнес.

    Едва през 1969 година, компанията започва да се занимава с електроника, областта в която тя днес е толкова популярна.
    Образувана е компанията Samsung Electronics, а първия й продукт бил черно-бели телевизори, създадени съвместно с Sanyo.
    5 години по-късно компанията стартира производството на хладилници и перални машини, а през 1979 г., в портфолиото й влизат и микровълнови печки и климатици. През 1988 компанията се слива със Samsung Semiconductor & Communications.



    Как да разчетем суфикса на модела - за OLED и LCD модели Samsung телевизори


    Пример - Model: UE-65KS8502TXXH
    U - определя подсветката
    • U - LED подсветка
    • L - CCFL подсветка
    • К - ОLED

    Е - континентално предназначение
    • Е - Еuropa
    • A - Asia, Africa, Australia
    • N - North America, Korea, South America
    • F - ?

    65 - диагоналният размер на екрана в инчове /1 инч=2,5см/
    • 65" - 162,5 см
    • 60" - 150,0 см
    • 55" - 137,5 см
    • 50" - 125,0 см
    • 48" - 120,0 см
    • 46" - 115,0 см
    • 42" - 105,0 см
    • 40" - 100,0 см
    • 39" - 97,5 см
    • 32" - 80,0 см

    KS - година на излизане и резолюция на модела
    • KS - UltraHD + Quantom Dots /2016
    • KU - UltraHD /2016
    • K - Full HD /2016
    • -
    • JS - UltraHD + Quantom Dots /2015
    • JU - UltraHD /2015
    • J - Full HD /2015
    • -
    • HU - Ultra HD /2014
    • H - Full HD Edge led /2014
    • -
    • F - Edge led /2013
    • FH - Hybrid model /2013 (Direct led)
    • -
    • ES - Edge led slim model /2012
    • EH - Hybrid model /2012 (Direct led)
    • E - CCFL /2012
    • -
    • D - 2011
    • C - 2010
    • B - 2009
    • A - 2008

    8 - серия
    • 4 - стартов модел
    • 5 - бюджетен клас
    • 6 - среден клас
    • 7 - среден клас
    • 8 - висша серия
    • 9 - флагманска серия

    5 - подсерия - определя типа дисплей или екстри.
    • 2 -
    • 3 -
    • 4 -
    • 5 - извит дисплей
    • 6 -
    • 7 -
    • 8 -
    • 9 -

    0 - цвят на корпуса и дизайн на стойката / всяка година за всяка серия е различно
    • 8 -
    • 7 -
    • 6 -
    • 5 -
    • 4 -

    2 - дилърски вариант - специфичен модел с вариация на екстрите и канал на дистрибуция. Често нещо е орязано.
    • 1 -
    • 2 - няма Cloud Game + Billing (разплащане)
    • 3 -
    • 4 -
    • 5 -
    • 6 -
    • 7 -
    • 8 -
    • 9 -

    TX - обозначава поставеният тунер
    • TX - DVB-T2/C/S2 x2 (T2=H.265)
    • UX - DVB-T2/C/S2
    • LX - DVB-T/C/S2 x2(T2 Ready)
    • SX - DVB-T/C/S2(T2 Ready)
    • GX - ISDB-T
    • KX - DVB-T2
    • SJ - DTMB + DVB-C
    • WX - DVB-T(T2 - Ready)
    • AW - DVB-T/C
    • AK - DVB-T2/C + MHP / HbbTV / ACAP / GINGA / OHTV / MHEG 5 (Europe, Russia, Australia & Colombia)
    • AB - DVB-T2/C/S2
    • AT - 2 x DVB-T2/C/S2
    • U - DVB-T/C + MHP / HbbTV / ACAP / GINGA / OHTV/ MHEG (UK, IR)
    • Z - 2 x DVB-T2/C/S2 + MHP / HbbTV / ACAP / GINGA / OHTV/ MHEG / MHP (Italy)
    • AU - DVB-T2/C + MHP / HbbTV / ACAP / GINGA / OHTV/ MHEG / MHP (Italy)
    • AY - DVB-T2/C + MHP / HbbTV / ACAP / GINGA / OHTV/ MHEG / MHP (Italy)
    • BM - DVB-T/C / MHEG 5
    • DK - Multisistem
    • AF - ATSC/Clear QAM (USA, Canada, Mexico)
    • AH - DTV ISDB-T / DVB-T
    • AG - ISDB-T DTV/GINGA (Latin America)
    • AR - ISDBT (Japan)
    • AJ - iDTV tuner/DTMB (China)

    XH - регионален код обозначаващ регина за продажба на модела
    • XH - Slavic countries
    • XN - Netherlands, Белгия, Люксембург
    • XC - Spain & Portugal
    • XU - England & Ireland, MHEG 5
    • SQ - Scandinavia (XE)
    • BT - Балтийски Републики /Литва, Латвия, Естония/
    • RU - Russia
    • UA - Ukraina
    • UZ - Uzbekistan / Tajikistan
    • CS - Kazahstan
    • ZF - France, Argentina
    • ZG - Germany, Austria & Switzerland
    • ZH - Chesh Republik, Slovakia
    • - Italy, MHP(1.1.3)
    • TK - Turkey
    • ZC - Canada
    • ZA - USA
    • ZX - Mexico
    • PA - Central America
    • ZD - Brazil
    • DF - Argentina
    • ZL - Colombia
    • ZS - Chile
    • PE - Peru
    • ZN - Арабски страни
    • ZK - Hong-Kong
    • XY - Australia
    • RD - New Zeeland
    • XS - Singapore
    • XV - Vietnam
    • XP - Philippines
    • XM - Malaysia
    • XJ - Japan
    • XD - Indonesia
    • XZ - China
    • XL - India
    • XL - Индия
    • ZW - Thailand
    • XA - Africa
    • MS - Азия
    • MN - Обединени арабски емирства (UAE)
    • HC - Iran
    • HD - ?
    • SH - Iran
    • SK - ?
    • L - Индия
    • EG - Egypt


    Как по серийния номер да определим месеца и годината на производство на телевизора?


    Пример - 34953LDD400019W
    В началото може да има от 3 до 5 цифри.В случая са 5, не знам какво обозначават и затова ще ги прескочим.
    L - Шестият знак, е държавата, където Samsung телевизорът е произведен.
    • Z - Словакия / Malaysia
    • В - Унгария
    • L - Русия

    D - Седмият знак, е ?
    • D -

    D - година на производство (8-ия знак на серийния номер)
    • R - 2001
    • T - 2002
    • W - 2003
    • X - 2004
    • Y - 2005
    • A, L - 2006
    • M, P - 2007
    • Q - 2008
    • S - 2009
    • Z - 2010
    • В - 2011
    • C - 2012
    • D - 2013
    • F - 2014
    • G - 2015
    • H - 2016

    4 - месец на производство - в шестнадесетичната система (9-ия знак)
    • 1 - Януари
    • 2 - Февруари
    • 3 - Март
    • 4 - Април
    • 5 - Май
    • 6 - Юни
    • 7 - Юли
    • 8 - Август
    • 9 - Септември
    • A - Октомври
    • B - Ноември
    • C - Декември

    00019 - индивидуален сериен номер
    W - Контролна буква


    Пример 1: хххххххLСхххххх - декември 2006.
    Пример 2: хххххххP3хххххх - март 2007.
    Пример 3: хххххххS4хххххх - април 2009
    Пример 4: хххххххZ2хххххх – февруари 2010.
    Пример 5: хххххххZ7хххххх – юли 2010.
    Пример 6: хххххххВ2хххххх – февруари 2011.


    Motion Plus
    LED Clear Motion - поддържка на възпроизвеждане в режим 1080p/24
    Може да се използва за всеки тип съдържание, но не работи в режим Game или при цифрово телевизионно излъчване от вътрешен тунер.
    При режим Custom след включване на LED Clear Motion, се активира BFI - Black Frame Insertion

    Системата Motion Plus на Samsung, която е отговорна за гладкото и плавно движение получи нови подобрения тази година.
    След преминаване към потребителски режим получаваме възможността самостоятелно да регулираме ликвидността. Системата открива действителния брой на кадрите във видеопотока.
    Имаме две независими настройки за различни графични формати, които са наречени намаляване на накъсването (за подобряване на ликвидността) и намаляване на замъгляването (подобрен фокус и елиминиране на отблясъците).
    Двата плъзгача за корекция имат по 10 позиции на всеки етап.
    Когато настроите плъзгача за намаляване на накъсването до стойност 4-6 получавате картина лишена от видимо трептене. Артефактите са малко и са трудно видими при нормално гледане. Когато е настроен на максимална стойност 10, телевизорът е в състояние да показва 400 хоризонтални линии резолюция при движение. Детайлите при 400 линии също се виждат, но с ghosting.
    Тазгодишното изпълнение на тази функция ви позволява да получите отлични настройки на вашия телевизионен приемник.

    De-judder (Judder Reduction) - редуциране на размазването
    De-blur (Blur Reduction) - редуциране на накъсването

    Led Clear Motion има три настройки - Clear, Standart, Smoothq като и трите удвояват резолюцията при движение от 300 на 600 линии. Използвайте Clear за обща употреба, тъй като тя въвежда по-малко интерполиране на артефакти и по-малък ефект на сапунена опера (все още има малко, но ще я изключвате за 24fps филми).

    Подменю Custom активира мигащата подсветка - BFI - няма увеличаване на резолюцията в движение, нито изглаждане на накъсването. Зисилва яснотата на движението, без да интерполира артефакти, но спада яркостта.

    Ако трептененто на картината при LED Clear Motion е прекалено силно за очите ви (всеки човек има различна чувствителност), има алтернативна настройка - Blur Reduction на 8 и Judder Reduction на 0.
    Те се правят в Motion Plus, подменю Custom. С тези настройки редуцирате motion blur без да придадете омекотен вид на картината.
    Отговор с цитат Отговор с цитат
  2. Advertisement
     
     
  3. kod
    kod е на линия
    Administrator Аватара на kod
    Тук е от
    Jul 2000
    Живее в
    София
    Мнения
    7,817
    Изпрати съобщение чрез ICQ до kod Изпрати съобщение чрез Skype ™ до kod
    Днес17:32 #2

    Samsung телевизори - модели 2017

    SAMSUNG телевизори, модели 2017
    Отговор с цитат Отговор с цитат
  4. kod
    kod е на линия
    Administrator Аватара на kod
    Тук е от
    Jul 2000
    Живее в
    София
    Мнения
    7,817
    Изпрати съобщение чрез ICQ до kod Изпрати съобщение чрез Skype ™ до kod
    Днес17:33 #3

    Samsung телевизори - модели 2016

    SAMSUNG телевизори, модели 2016


    Samsung European UHD TV 2016
    Product
    ____________
    Certification UHD
    Premium
    ________________
    Resolution: 3,840x2,160.
    -
    Color depth: 10-bit.
    -
    Color gamut: Wide, including the ability to show at least 90 percent of the P3 color gamut .
    -
    High dynamic range: Specifically the ability to use SMPTE ST2084's electro-optical transfer function, which Dolby helped create .
    -
    Minimum brightness and contrast ratios: There are two possible minimum specs. A minimum brightness of 1,000 nits, along with a black level of a maximum of 0.05 nits (20,000:1 contrast ratio), or a minimum brightness of 540 nits, along with a black level of a maximum of 0.0005 (1,080,000:1)
    Dolby Vision
    _____________________
    The metadata is graded in each scene so you get different grades throughout the file. Dolby tells us that scene by scene grading is the superior way to grade a movie, which on paper does sound more efficient.
    -
    -
    Standard: Poprietary
    Peak Luminance: Up to 10,000 nits
    Video Bit Depth: 12-bit
    Metadata: Dynamic (scene by scene)
    Software Upgradability: No(SoC hardware-embedded)
    HDR 10
    ____________________
    The metadata is graded and determined, and is then sent
    at the beginning of the file
    and covers the entire file.
    One set of metadata
    -
    -
    -
    -
    Standard: Open
    Peak Luminance: Up to 4,000 nits
    Video Bit Depth: 10-bit
    Metadata: Static (per title)
    Software Upgradability: Yes
    Videopanel
    ____________________________________
    Type LCD matrix,
    Bits of color,
    Operating frequency of T-Con board of the panel,
    Curvature,
    MEMC,
    Index,
    Anti-reflective filter
    Backlight
    ______________________
    Type backlight
    (Local Dimming zone)
    Type LED
    Puls Wide Modulation
    Color Space
    _____________________
    DCI P3
    Rec.2020
    Contrast
    White & Black level
    ________________________
    ANSI
    With local dimming
    Without local dimming
    Viewing
    angle
    ___________
    Input Lag
    _______________________    		 SoC
    CPU
    GPU
    Platform
    OS
    _____________
    Ports
    _____________________
    Networks
    _______________________
    Tuner
    _________________    		 Picture Accuracy
    Out-of-the-Box
    (score out of 10)
    _______________    		 Product
    KS9800
    (curved)
    88"
    Technically it is a KS9500 – just larger and with a slightly different design.
    		 Yes No 88" - max-1250 cd/m²
    Yes HDR10    		 88"- SVA,10bit ?, 120/100Hz, Curvature 4200R
    BFI - Scaning Backlight (Led Clear Motion)
    Picture Quality Index - 2600
    Moth Eye (anti-reflective filter)    		 88" - FALD, Direct Led
    ? - Local Dimming zones
    Blue Leds with RG phosphorus
    PWM Freq,-120/100Hz    		 88"-DCI P3- 96% / Rec.2020-
    Quantum Dots    		 88" - 88" - 88" - Game mode -
    ARMv7
    Cortex-A7
    Quad Core 1.2GHz
    16_DTV_JazzM
    Tizen 2,4 OS    		 2 x USB 2.0
    1 x USB 3.1
    4 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC,MHL)
    1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
    1 x Satelite In (Sub:F-type female)
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x RS 232 C
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    One Connect
    1 x USB
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    1 x CI+ 1.3
    in TV    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    Wi-Fi Direct, Screen Mirroring
    Bluetooth
    DLNA(RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)    		 Dual tuners
    DVB -T/ T2/C/S/S2
    with PVR and PIP function + Timeshift
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    HEVC    		 KS9800
    KS9500
    (curved)
    78", 65", 55"    		 Yes No 78" - max 1000cd/m²
    65" - 10% window max - 1473cd/m2
    100% window max - 615cd/m2
    55" - max
    Yes HDR10
    Delta E <1 of all levels of brightness    		 78"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz, Curvature 4200R
    65"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz, Curvature 4200R
    55"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz, Curvature 4200R
    BFI - Flashing Backlight (Led Clear Motion)
    Picture Quality Index - 2700
    Moth Eye (anti-reflective filter)    		 78" - FALD, Direct Led
    65" - FALD, 15x10 - 150 zones
    55" - FALD, Direct Led
    Blue Leds with RG phosphorus

    PWM Freq. - 120/400Hz    		 78"- DCI P3 -
    65"- DCI P3 - 96% / Rec.2020-72%
    55"- DCI P3- 96% / Rec.2020- 72%
    Quantum Dots    		 78" -
    65" - SD - ANSI 3783:1 / 120cd/m2 / 0.014cd/m2
    with local dimming - 8571cd/m2 / 0.001cd/m2
    55" -    		 78" -
    65" - 60° (cone)
    55" -

    		 78" - Game mode 21ms / by default
    65" - Game mode 20ms /
    55" - Game mode 20ms /

    		 -
    ARMv7
    Quad Core
    1.2GHz
    16_DTV_JazzM
    Tizen 2,4 OS    		 2 x USB 2.0
    1 x USB 3.1
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    4 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC,MHL)
    1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
    1 x Satelite In (Sub:F-type female)
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x RS 232 C
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    in One Connect
    1 x USB
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    1 x CI+ 1.3
    1 x One Connect Port
    in TV    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    Wi-Fi Direct, Screen Mirroring
    Bluetooth
    DLNA(RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)    		 Dual tuners
    DVB -T/ T2/C/S/S2
    with PVR and PIP function + Timeshift
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    HEVC
    VP9 profile 2    		 CMS
    White balans    		 KS9500
    KS9000
    (curved)
    78", 65", 55", 49"    		 Yes No 75" - max-1000cd/m2
    65" - max-1197cd/m2/ SD- 460cd/m2
    55" - max-1000cd/m
    49" - max 520cd/m2 full display / 1550cd/m2 for 3 sekonds /
    Yes HDR1000    		 75"- SVA or AMVA, ? ,120/100Hz,
    65"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz, Curvature 4200R
    55"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz, Curvature 4200R
    49"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz, Curvature 3000R
    BFI - Flashing Backlight (Led Clear Motion)
    Picture Quality Index - 2400
    Moth Eye (anti-reflective filter)    		 75" -
    65" - Edge LED - below
    55" - Edge Led
    8 vertical columns of dimmable zones
    49" - Edge Led
    Blue Leds with RG phosphorus
    PWM Freq,-120/100Hz    		 75"- DCI P3 -
    65"- DCI P3 -
    55"- DCI P3- 96% / Rec.2020- 72%
    49"- DCI P3- 96% / Rec.2020- 76%
    Quantum Dots    		 75" -
    65" -
    55" - 2688:1 / 0.039cd/m2
    49" - ANSI 2900:1 /

    		 75" -
    65" -
    55" - 20° (cone)
    49" -

    		 75" - Game mode 21ms / by default -
    65" - Game mode 20ms / by default -
    55" - Game mode 20ms / by default -
    49" - Game mode 20ms / by default -

    		 -
    ARMv7
    Quad Core
    1.2Ghz
    16_DTV_JazzM
    Tizen 2,4 OS    		 2 x USB 2.0
    1 x USB 3.1
    4 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC, MHL)
    1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
    1 x Satelite In (Sub:F-type female)
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x RS 232 C
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    in One Connect
    1 x USB
    1 x CI+ 1.3
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    1 x One Connect Port
    in TV    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    Wi-Fi Direct, Screen Mirroring
    Bluetooth
    DLNA(RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)    		 Dual tuners
    DVB -T/ T2/C/S/S2
    with PVR and PIP function + Timeshift
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    HEVC
    VP9 profile 2
    Rec.2020 settings are not correct
    		 KS9000
    KS8000
    75", 65", 55", 49"    		 Yes No 75" - max
    65" - 10% window max 766cd/m2
    55"- 2% window max 1410cd/m2
    55"- 100% window max 490cd/m2
    49" - max 1270cd/m2 /SD- 450cd/m2
    The TV is able to maintain the maximum brightness for a short time, and after about 15 seconds it drops down to about 450cd/m2.
    Yes HDR1000
    		 75"- SVA or AMVA, 10-bit , 120/100Hz
    65"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz
    55"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz
    49"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz
    BFI - Flashing Backlight (Led Clear Motion)
    Picture Quality Index 2300
    Moth Eye (anti-reflective filter)    		 75" - Edge LED - below
    65" - Edge Led
    55"- 8 vertical columns of dimmable zones
    49" - Edge Led
    Blue Leds with RG phosphorus
    PWM Freq,-120/100Hz    		 75" - DCI P3 -
    65" - DCI P3 -
    55" - DCI P3- 93% / Rec.2020- 70%
    49" - DCI P3 -
    Quantum Dots    		 75" -
    65" - 4018:1 / 0.034cd/m2 / 167cd/m2
    55" - 6820:1 /0.014cd/m2 / 95.48cd/m2
    49" - 4080:1 / 0.027cd/m2 /

    		 75" -
    65" -
    55" - 20° (cone)
    49" -

    		 75" - Game mode 20ms / by default - 120ms
    65" - Game mode 20ms / by default - 120ms
    55" - Game mode 20ms / by default -
    49" - Game mode 21ms / by default - 120ms

    		 -
    ARMv7
    Quad Core
    1.2GHz
    16_DTV_JazzM
    Tizen 2,4 OS    		 2 x USB 2.0
    1 x USB 3.1
    4 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC, MHL)
    1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
    1 x Satelite In (Sub:F-type female)
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x RS 232 C
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    in One Connect
    1 x USB
    1 x CI+ 1.3
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    1 x One Connect Port
    in TV
    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    Wi-Fi Direct, Screen Mirroring
    Bluetooth
    DLNA(RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)    		 Dual tuners
    DVB -T/ T2/C/S/S2
    with PVR and PIP function + Tmeshift
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    HEVC
    VP9 profile 2    		 KS8000
    KS7500
    (curved)
    65", 55", 49", 43"    		 Yes? No 65" - max
    55" - max 1185cd/m² - 1600cd/m2
    49" - max
    43" - max
    Yes HDR1000    		 65" - SVA, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz, 4200R
    55" - SVA, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz, 4200R
    49" - SVA, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz, 3000R
    43" - AMVA3, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz, 3000R
    BFI - Flashing Backlight (Led Clear Motion)
    PQI - 2000 [43"] / 2200 [≥49"]
    Moth Eye (anti-reflective filter)    		 65" - Edge LED - below
    (55"- 8 vertical columns of dimmable zones)
    49" -
    43" -
    Blue Leds with RG phosphorus
    PWM Freq,-120/100Hz    		 65"- DCI P3- / Rec.2020-
    55"- DCI P3- 96% / Rec.2020- 72%
    49"- DCI P3- / Rec.2020-
    43"- DCI P3- / Rec.2020-
    Quantum Dots    		 65" -
    55" - ANSI 4000:1/0.03-0.043cd/m2
    native 2600:1 /0.046cd/m2/120cd/m2
    49" -
    43" -

    		 65" -
    55" - 30° (cone)
    49" -
    43" -

    		 65" - Game mode 21,8ms
    55" - Game mode 21.7ms / by default
    49" - Game mode 21.5ms
    43" - Game mode 21 ms

    		 -
    ARMv7
    Quad Core
    1GHz
    16_DTV_JazzM
    Tizen 2,4 OS    		 2 x USB 2.0
    1 x USB 3.1
    4 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC, MHL)
    1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
    1 x Satelite In (Sub:F-type female)
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    in One Connect
    1 x USB
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    1 x CI+ 1.3
    in TV    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    Wi-Fi Direct
    Bluetooth, Screen Mirroring
    DLNA(RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)    		 Dual tuners
    DVB -T/ T2/C/S/S2
    with PVR and PIP function + Timeshift
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    HEVC
    VP9 profile 2    		 Vertical Blooming
    Variable depth of black in HDR mode
    Sometimes black in HDR mode is approximately 0.20cd/m², which is comparable to the black level of the panel IPS!    		 KS7500
    KS7000
    65", 60", 55", 49"    		 Yes ? No 65" - max-1000cd/m²
    60" - max-1000cd/m2
    55" - 10% window max-1402d/m2/
    100% window max - 537cd/m2
    SD - 486cd/m2
    49" - max-1000cd/m2
    Yes HDR1000    		 65" - SVA, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
    60" - SVA, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
    55" - SVA, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
    49" - SVA, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
    BFI - Flashing Backlight (Led Clear Motion)
    Picture Quality Index - 2100
    Moth Eye (anti-reflective filter)    		 65" - Edge Led - below
    60" - Edge Led - below
    (55"- Edge led - below
    8 vertical columns of dimmable zones)
    49"' - Edge Led - below
    Blue Leds with RG phosphorus
    PWM Freq,-120/100Hz    		 65"- DCI P3- / Rec.2020-
    60"- DCI P3- / Rec.2020-
    55"- DCI P3- 96% / Rec.2020- 71%
    49"- DCI P3- / Rec.2020-
    Quantum Dots    		 65" -
    60" -
    55" - native - 4000:1 / 138cd/m2/0.033cd/m2
    ANSI 3140:1 / with local dimming 0.002cd/m2
    49" -

    		 65" -
    60" -
    55" - 20° (cone)
    49" -

    		 65" - Game mode
    60" - Game mode
    55" - Game mode 21ms / by default 112ms
    49" - Game mode 20ms /

    		 -
    ARMv7
    Quad Core
    1GHz
    16_DTV_JazzM
    Tizen 2,4 OS    		 2 x USB 2.0
    1 x USB 3.1
    3 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC)
    1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x RS 232 C
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    in One Connect
    1 x USB
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    1 x CI+ 1.3
    in TV    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    Bluetooth ver. 4.0
    Wi-Fi Direct, Screen Mirroring
    DLNA(RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)    		 DVB - T/T2/C/S/S2
    with PVR function
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    HEVC
    VP9 profile 2    		 The HDR EOTF was extremely good but the colour gamut wasn't tracking Rec.2020 correctly. Vertical Blooming
    Variable depth of black in HDR mode
    Sometimes black in HDR mode is approximately 0.20cd/m², which is comparable to the black level of the panel IPS!    		 KS7000
    KU6600
    (curved)
    65", 55", 49", 43"    		 No No 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -
    Compatible    		 65" - SVA, 8-bit, ?Hz, Curvature 4200R
    55" - SVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 4200R
    49" - SVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R
    43" - SVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R
    Picture Quality Index - 1600
    		 65" - Direct led
    55" - Direct Led
    49" - Direct Led
    43" - Direct Led
    PWM Freq,-120/100Hz    		 65"-
    55"-
    49"-
    43"-

    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -

    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -

    		 65" - Game mode
    55" - Game mode
    49" - Game mode
    43" - Game mode

    		 -
    -
    Quad Core
    1GHz
    16_DTV_JazzL
    Tizen 2,4 OS    		 2 x USB 2.0
    1 x USB 3.1
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    3 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC)
    1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
    1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
    1 x V Component In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x RS 232 C
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3
    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    Bluetooth ver. 4.0
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA(RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)    		 DVB -T/ T2/C/S/S2
    with PVR function
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    HEVC    		 KU6600
    KU6500
    (curved)
    78", 65", 55", 49", 43"    		 No No 78" - max
    65" - max
    55" - max 290cd/m2 / SD- 290cd/m2
    49" - max
    43" - max
    Compatible    		 78" - VA, 8-bit, Hz?, Curvature 4200R
    65" - VA, 8-bit, Hz?, Curvature 4200R
    55" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 4200R
    49" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R
    43" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R
    Picture Quality Index 1600
    		 78" - Direct led
    65" - Direct Led
    55" - Direct Led
    49" - Direct Led
    43" - Direct Led
    PWM Freq,-120/100Hz    		 78"-
    65"-
    55"-
    49"-
    43"-

    		 78" -
    65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -

    		 78" -
    65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -

    		 78" - Game mode
    65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -

    		 -
    -
    Quad Core
    16_DTV_JazzL
    Tizen 2,4 OS    		 2 x USB 2.0
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    4 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC)
    1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
    1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
    1 x V Component In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3
    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 n
    802.11 ac
    Bluetooth ver. 4.0
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA(RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)    		 DVB - T/T2/C/S/S2
    with PVR function
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    HEVC    		 KU6500
    KU6400
    65", 55", 49", 43", 40"    		 No No 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -
    40" -
    Compatible    		 65" - VA, 8-bit, ?Hz
    55" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    49" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    43" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    40" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    Motion Interpolation (30fps)
    Picture Quality Index 1500
    		 65" - Edge Led
    55" - Edge Led
    49" - Edge Led below
    43" - Edge Led below
    40" - Edge Led below
    NO Local Dimming
    PWM Freq,-120/100Hz    		 65"-
    55"-
    49"-
    43"-
    40"-

    		 65"-
    55"-
    49"-
    43"-
    40"-

    		 65"-
    55"-
    49"-
    43"-
    40"-

    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -
    40" -

    		 -
    -
    -
    16_DTV_JazzL
    Tizen 2,4 OS    		 2 x USB 2.0
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    3 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC)
    1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
    1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
    1 x V Component In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3    		 Lan
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    802.11 ac
    Bluetooth ver. 4.0 HID
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA
    		 DVB - T/T2/C/S/S2
    with PVR function
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    HEVC    		 KU6400
    KU6300
    (curved)
    65", 55", 49", 43", 40"    		 No No 78" -
    65" -
    55" - max 440cd/m2
    49" -
    43" -
    Compatible
    		 65" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 4200R
    55" - VA, 8-bit, 6050/Hz, Curvature 4200R
    49" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R
    43" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R
    40" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R
    Motion Interpolation (30fps)
    Picture Quality Index 1400    		 65" - Led
    55" - Direct Led ?
    49" -
    43" -
    40" -
    NO Local Dimming
    PWM Freq,-120/100Hz    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -
    40" -

    		 65" -
    55" - 4508:1 /108.2cd/m2 / 0.024cd/m2
    49" -
    43" -
    40" -

    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -
    40" -

    		 65" -
    55" - 19.8ms
    49" -
    43" -
    40" -

    		 -
    -
    -
    16_DTV_JazzL
    Tizen 2,4 OS    		 2 x USB 2.0
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    3 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC)
    1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
    1 x V Component In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3    		 Lan
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    802.11 ac
    Bluetooth ver. 4.0 HID
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA
    		 DVB -T/ T2/C
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    HEVC    		 KU6300
    KU6100
    (curved)
    65", 55", 49", 43", 40"    		 No No 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -
    40" -
    Compatible    		 65" - VA, 8-bit, ?Hz, Curvature 4200R
    55" - VA, 8-bit, 6050/Hz, Curvature 4200R
    49" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R
    43" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R
    40" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R
    Picture Quality Index 1300    		 65" - Edge Led
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -
    40" -
    NO Local Dimming
    PWM Freq,-120/100Hz    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -
    40" -

    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -
    40" -

    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -
    40" -

    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -
    40" -

    		 -
    -
    -
    16_DTV_JazzL
    Tizen 2,4 OS    		 2 x USB 2.0
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    3 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC)
    1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
    1 x V Component In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3    		 Lan
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    Bluetooth
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA
    		 DVB -T/ T2/C
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    HEVC    		 KU6100
    KU6000
    70", 65", 60", 55", 50", 49", 43", 40"    		 No No Compatible 70" - VA, 8-bit, ?Hz
    65" - VA, 8-bit, ?Hz
    60" - VA, 8-bit, ?Hz
    55" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    50" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    49" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    43" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    40" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    Picture Quality Index 1300    		 70" - Edge Led
    65" - Edge Led
    60" - Edge Led
    55" - Edge Led
    50" - Edge Led below
    49" - Edge Led below
    43" - Edge Led below
    40" - Edge Led below
    NO Local Dimming
    PWM Freq,-120/100Hz    		 70"-
    65"-
    60"-
    55"-
    50"-
    49"-
    43"-
    40"-

    		 70"-
    65"-
    60"-
    55"-
    50"-
    49"-
    43"-
    40"-

    		 70"-
    65"-
    60"-
    55"-
    50"-
    49"-
    43"-
    40"-

    		 70" -
    65" -
    60" -
    55" -
    50" -
    49" -
    43" -
    40" -

    		 -
    -
    -
    16_DTV_JazzL
    Tizen 2,4 OS    		 2 x USB 2.0
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    3 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC)
    1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
    1 x V Component In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3    		 Lan
    a/b/g/n
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA
    		 DVB - T/T2/C
    with PVR function
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    HEVC    		 KU6000
    Samsung FHD TV 2016
    Product
    ____________    		 Certification
    UHD
    Premium
    _____    		 Dolby
    Vision
    _____    		 HDR
    _______________    		 Videopanel
    (type matrix, bit, curvature)
    _______________________________
    Backlight
    ___________________
    Dimming
    Color Space
    ___________________________
    Contrast & Black level
    ____________________________    		 Viewing angle
    ____________    		 Input
    Lag
    ________    		 SoC
    Platform
    OS
    __________
    Ports
    _____________________________
    Networks
    _______________________________
    Tuner
    _________________    		 Picture Accuracy
    Out-of-the-Box
    (score out of 10)
    ___________    		 Product
    K6500
    55", 49", 40"    		 No No No 55" - VA, 8-bit, 120/100Hz
    49" - VA, 8-bit, 120/100Hz
    40" - VA, 8-bit, 120/100Hz
    Picture Quality Index    		 55" - Edge Led
    49" - Edge Led
    40" - Edge Led

    		 55" -
    49" -
    40" -

    		 55" -
    49" -
    40" -

    		 55" -
    49" -
    40" -

    		 55" -
    49" -
    40" -

    		 -
    16_DTV_HawkM
    Tizen 2,4 OS    		 Вluеtооth Vеr. 4.0 HID Lan
    a/b/g/n
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA
    		 DVB -T/ T2/C
    with PVR function
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)    		 K6500
    K6300
    (curved)
    55", 49", 40"    		 No No No 55" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    49" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    40" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    Picture Quality Index 800    		 55" - Edge Led
    49" - Edge led
    40" - Edge Led    		 55" -
    49" -
    40" -
    		 55" -
    49" -
    40" -
    		 55" -
    49" -
    40" -    		 55" -
    49" -
    40" -    		 -
    16_DTV_HawkM
    Tizen 2,4 OS    		 Вluеtооth Vеr. 4.0 HID Lan
    a/b/g/n
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA
    Bluetooth    		 DVB - T/T2/C
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)    		 K6300
    K6000
    70",65", 60",55", 50", 43", 40"    		 No No No 70" -
    60" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    55" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    50" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    43" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    40" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50 Hz
    Picture Quality Index 1300    		 70" - Edge Led
    60" - Edge Led
    55" - Edge Led
    50" - Edge Led
    43" - Edge Led
    40" - Edge Led    		 70" -
    65" -
    60" -
    55" -
    50" -
    43" -
    40" -    		 70" -
    65" -
    60" -
    55" -
    50" -
    43" -
    40" -    		 70" -
    65" -
    60" -
    55" -
    50" -
    43" -
    40" -    		 70" -
    65" -
    60" -
    55" -
    50" -
    43" -
    40" -    		 -
    16_DTV_HawkM
    Tizen 2,4 OS    		 Вluеtооth Vеr. 4.0 HID Lan
    a/b/g/n
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA
    Bluetooth    		 DVB - T/T2/C
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)    		 K6000
    K5600
    55", 49", 40", 32"    		 No No No 55" - 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    49" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    40" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    32" - 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    Picture Quality Index 400    		 55" - Edge Led
    49" - Edge Led
    40" - Edge Led
    32" - Edge Led    		 55" -
    49" -
    40" -
    32" -    		 55" -
    49" -
    40" -
    32" -    		 55" -
    49" -
    40" -
    32" -    		 55" -
    49" -
    40" -
    32" -    		 -
    16_DTV_HawkM
    -    		 Вluеtооth Vеr. 4.0 HID Lan
    a/b/g/n
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA
    		 DVB - T/T2/C
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)    		 K5600
    K5500
    55", 49", 40", 32"    		 No No No 55" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    49" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    40" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    32" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    Picture Quality Index 400    		 55" - Edge Led
    49" - Edge Led
    40" - Edge Led
    32" - Edge Led    		 55" -
    49" -
    40" -
    32" -    		 55" -
    49" -
    40" -
    32" -    		 55" -
    49" -
    40" -
    32" -    		 55" -
    49" -
    40" -
    32" -    		 -
    16_DTV_HawkM
    Tizen 2,4 OS    		 Вluеtооth Vеr. 4.0 HID Lan
    a/b/g/n
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA
    		 DVB - T/T2/C
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)    		 K5500
    K5100
    40"    		 No No No 40" - VA, 8bit, 60/50Hz
    Picture Quality Index 200    		 40" - Edge Led 40" - 40" - 40" - Вluеtооth Vеr. 4.0 HID Lan
    a/b/g/n
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA
    		 DVB - T/T2/C
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)    		 K5100

    USA model Europe model Забележки за европейските модели
    KS9800
    Curved
    FALD    		 KS9800
    Curved
    FALD    		 9800 технически е същият като 9500 - разликата е само в размера и дизайна
    KS9500
    Curved
    Edge Led    		 KS9500
    Curved
    FALD
    KS9000
    Flat
    Edge Led    		 KS9000
    Curved
    Edge Led    		 Заради промяната в подсветката на моделите, се променя името на функцията
    Peak Illuminator Pro вместо Ultimate.
    KS8500
    Curved
    Edge Led    		 No KS8500
    in Europe
    KS8000
    Flat
    Edge Led    		 KS8000
    Flat
    Edge Led
    No KS7500
    in USA    		 KS7500
    Curved
    Edge Led    		 За разлика от миналата година, тази година серия 7000 е с извит панел и e SUHD - с квантови точки.(и май с 60/50Hz панел)
    Разликата спрямо по-скъпата серия 8000 е, че серията 7000 не разполага с двоен тунер, има по-малки говорители.
    Moth Eye филтърът на Samsung е доста далеч от този на Philips, но резултатите все още са много добри.
    Samsung са имали лошата идея да се поставят хромирана рамка. Най-лошото е, че тази рамка не е изравнена с екрана, тя е като малък блистер в долната част на телевизора. Светлината от панела се отразява в хрома около екрана, което може да затрудни тези, които обичат да гледат филмите си в пълен мрак! Същото важи и за краката!
    За минуси, локалното затъмняване произвежда много лек Blooming, предимно вертикален. Аз съм доста разочарован от качеството на черното при съдържание HDR. Логично, HDR трябва правилно да доведе до подобрение в тъмните сцени,но това тек сетава точно обратното. Дълбочината на черното в HDR е доста променлива, но дори и когато няма ярък обект в тъмните сцени, липсва дълбоко черно, особено на черните ленти..
    Най-невероятното нещо е, че ако вземем една и съща сцена, тя ще бъде по-смесени в HDR, въпреки че HDR сцена не предлага по-висок светлинен връх. Понякога черното в HDR сцените е около 0.20 cd/m², което е сравнимо с нивото на черното на панел IPS! Дори и в ярки сцени, черните ленти се появяват в сиво.
    No KS7000
    in USA    		 KS7000
    Flat
    Edge Led
    UE KS6600
    Curved
    Edge led    		 няма квантови точки
    няма хардуер за HDR - може да чете HDR данни, но не и да ги възпроизвежда
    KU7500
    KU7000
    KU6600
    KU6500 KU6500
    KU6400
    KU6300
    Отговор с цитат Отговор с цитат
  5. kod
    kod е на линия
    Administrator Аватара на kod
    Тук е от
    Jul 2000
    Живее в
    София
    Мнения
    7,817
    Изпрати съобщение чрез ICQ до kod Изпрати съобщение чрез Skype ™ до kod
    Днес17:34 #4

    Samsung телевизори - модели 2015

    SAMSUNG телевизори, модели 2015


    Samsung 2015
    Product Videopanel & LCD Type
    _________________    		 10bit or 8bit
    panel
    _______________    		 LCD matrix
    Refresh Rate
    ________    		 HDR
    Support
    ________________    		 Backlight Type
    ___________________
    Local Dimming    		 Wide Color Gamut
    Support
    _________________    		 HDMI 2.0a Inpits
    _________    		 HDCP 2.2 Support
    ________    		 HEVC (H.265) Decoding
    _____________________________________________    		 Flat or Curved
    ______________    		 UltraHD Streaming Services Tuner
    ________________    		 Wi-Fi & Smart TV Picture Accuracy Out-of-the-Box (score out of 10)
    _______________    		 Product
    Samsung JS9500
    (65", 78", 88")

    [JS9900, JS9800 - in China]    		 88" - SVA Samsung
    78" - SVA Samsung
    CY-YJ078FLLV1H
    65" - SVA Samsung    		 10bit* 100Hz Full HDR10
    (1000nits)
    measured
    max 726 cd/m²(65")    		 FALD
    65" - 320 LEDs
    Yes    		 Yes (Quantum Dots)
    94,0% DCI P3
    75,0% Rec.2020
    67.6% Rec.2020(65")    		 2.0a yes HEVC поддържа само MKV/MP4/TS.
    - H.264 FHD до ниво 4.1.(FMO/ASO/RS неподдържан)
    - H.264 UHD до ниво 5.1
    - HEVC FHD до ниво 4.1
    - HEVC UHD до ниво 5.1
    - VP9    		 Curved
    65"(4200R)    		 yes Double tuner
    DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    DiSEqC version 1.0    		 yes
    a/ac/b/g/n    		 Samsung JS9500
    (65", 78", 88")
    Samsung JS9000
    (48", 55", 65")    		 65" - SVA Samsung
    55" - SVA Samsung
    48" - SVA Samsung    		 10bit* 100Hz Full HDR10
    (600nits)
    measured
    max 480 cd/m²(55")    		 Edge Led
    yes    		 Yes (Quantum Dots)
    95,5% DCI P3
    74,0% Rec.2020
    67.1% Rec.2020(55")    		 2.0a yes HEVC поддържа само MKV/MP4/TS.
    - H.264 FHD до ниво 4.1.(FMO/ASO/RS неподдържан)
    - H.264 UHD до ниво 5.1
    - HEVC FHD до ниво 4.1
    - HEVC UHD до ниво 5.1
    - VP9    		 Curved
    55" (4200R)
    48" (3000R)    		 yes Double tuner
    DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    DiSEqC version 1.0    		 yes
    a/ac/b/g/n    		 Samsung JS9000
    (48", 55")
    Samsung JS8500
    (48", 55", 65")    		 65" - SVA Samsung
    55" - SVA Samsung
    48" - SVA Samsung    		 10bit*
    10-bit driving of an 8-bit LCD panel
    (8bit + Hi-FRC)
    Dithering    		 100Hz Full HDR10
    max 526 cd/m²(55")    		 Edge Led Yes (Quantum Dots)
    92-95% DCI P3(65")
    74,0% Rec.2020(65")
    68.5% Rec.2020(55")    		 2.0a Yes HEVC поддържа само MKV/MP4/TS.
    - H.264 FHD до ниво 4.1. (FMO/ASO/RS неподдържан)
    - H.264 UHD до ниво 5.1
    - HEVC FHD до ниво 4.1
    - HEVC UHD до ниво 5.1
    - VP9    		 Curved
    55" (4200R)
    48" (3000R)    		 Yes Double tuner
    DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    DiSEqC version 1.0    		 Yes
    a/ac/b/g/n    		 65" - 8
    55" - 8    		 Samsung JS8500
    (48", 55")
    Samsung JS8000
    (55", 65")    		 65" - SVA Samsung
    55" - SVA Samsung    		 10bit*
    10-bit driving of an 8-bit LCD panel
    (8bit + Hi-FRC)
    Dithering    		 100Hz Limited Edge Led Yes (Quantun Dots) yes yes HEVC поддържа само MKV/MP4/TS.
    - H.264 FHD до ниво 4.1. (FMO/ASO/RS неподдържан)
    - H.264 UHD до ниво 5.1
    - HEVC FHD до ниво 4.1
    - HEVC UHD до ниво 5.1
    - VP9    		 Flat yes Double tuner
    DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    DiSEqC version 1.0    		 yes
    a/ac/b/g/n    		 Samsung JS8000
    Samsung JU7500
    (48", 55", 65", 78")    		 65" - AMVA3 AUO
    65" - SVA Samsung
    55" - AMVA3 AUO
    55" - SVA Samsung
    48" - SVA Samsung    		 8bit 100Hz No
    max 325 cd/m²(55")    		 Edge Led Yes (Quantum Dots)
    80% DCI P3
    57.5% Rec.2020(55")    		 No Yes HEVC[H.265] / VP9 Curved
    78,65,55 (4200R)
    48" (3000R)    		 yes Double tuner
    DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    DiSEqC version 1.0    		 yes
    a/ac/b/g/n    		 9 Samsung JU7500
    Samsung JU7000
    (40", 48", 50", 55", 65", 75", 85")    		 65" - SMVA CMI
    65" - SVA Samsung
    55" - A-MVA3 AUO
    55" - SVA Samsung
    50" - SMVA CMI
    48" - SVA Samsung
    40" - SVA Samsung    		 8bit 100Hz No
    max 380 cd/m²()
    max 323 cd/m²(55")    		 Edge Led
    The local dimming feature is not effective.    		 No
    83,2% DCI P3
    60,1% Rec.2020
    55.5% Rec.2020(55")    		 No Yes HEVC[H.265] / VP9 Flat yes Double tuner
    DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    DiSEqC version 1.0    		 yes
    a/ac/b/g/n    		 Samsung JU7000
    (50", 55")
    Samsung JU6800
    (50", 55", 60")    		 65" - SVA Samsung
    60" - UV2A(MVA) Sharp
    55" - AFFs(IPS) BOE
    50" - SVA Samsung    		 8bit 50Hz
    + blinking backlight    		 No Edge Led Yes (Quantum Dots)
    94,6% DCI P3
    72,8% Rec.2020    		 ? Yes HEVC[H.265] / VP9 Flat DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    DiSEqC version 1.0    		 yes
    a/ac/b/g/n    		 Samsung JU6800
    55", 60")
    Samsung
    JU6600
    JU6670
    JU6700
    (40", 48", 55", 65")    		 65" - SVA Samsung
    55" - SVA Samsung
    48" - SVA Samsung
    40" - SVA Samsung    		 8bit 50Hz + blinking backlight No Edge Led
    (flashing backlight)    		 No 2,0 Yes HEVC[H.265] / VP9 Curved
    55" (4200R)
    48,40" (3000R)    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    DiSEqC version 1.0    		 yes
    a/ac/b/g/n    		 Samsung JU6600
    Samsung
    JU6500
    JU6510
    JU6570
    (40", 48", 55", 65")    		 65" - SMVA CMI
    55" - SVA Samsung
    55" - AFFs(IPS) BOE
    48" - SVA Samsung
    40" - SVA Samsung    		 8bit 50Hz + blinking backlight No
    max 285 cd/m²(55")    		 Edge Led
    (flashing backlight)    		 No
    80% DCI P3
    54.8% Rec.2020(55")    		 2.0 Yes HEVC[H.265] / VP9 Curved
    55" (4200R)
    48,40" (3000R)    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    DiSEqC version 1.0    		 yes
    a/ac/b/g/n    		 Samsung JU6500
    Samsung
    JU6400
    JU6440
    (40", 48", 55", 60", 65")    		 VA & IPS
    65" - SVA Samsung
    60" - UV2A(MVA) Sharp
    55" - AFFs(IPS) BOE
    55" - SVA Samsung
    48" - SVA Samsung
    40" - SVA Samsung    		 8bit 50Hz No
    max 270 cd/m²(55")    		 55" Direct led

    Edge Led
    (flashing backlight)    		 No
    56.4% Rec.2020(55")    		 2.0 Yes HEVC[H.265] / VP9 Flat DVB-T/T2/C yes
    a/b/g/n    		 Samsung JU6400
    Samsung
    JU6000
    (40", 48", 55", 65")    		 65" -
    55" - AFFs(IPS) BOE
    48" - Samsung    		 8bit 50Hz No Edge Led No ? Flat No DVB-T/T2/C yes
    a/b/g/n    		 Samsung JU6000








    JS - UltraHD + Quantum Dots
    JU - UltraHD
    J - FullHD


    Цената на моделите с квантови точки е по-висока(според някои източници цената на панела скача с 250$ на квадратен метър

    През 2015 година, Samsung следва посоките на много анализатори, които показват рязко покачване на търсенето на плоски телевизори с Ultra HD резолюция - до два и половина пъти, за миналата година (източник: Display Search, 2014 г.). В Samsung са уверени в растящия успех на извитите екрани, и за това ефективно разширяват предлагането на този вид дисплей, дори в междинните диапазони, а също и в ниският клас. Само времето ще покаже дали това е добър избор.

    SUHD - Quantum Dots
    • JS9500
    • JS9000
    • JS8500
    		 UltraHD
    • JS9500
    • JS8500
    • JS8000
    • JU7500
    • JU7000
    • JU6700
    • JU6600
    • JU6500
    • JU6400

    FullHD
    • J6300
    • J6200
    • J5500
    • J5200
    • J5100
    • J5000

    HD Ready
    • J4510
    • J4500
    • J4100
    • J4000
    		 Curved
    • JS9500
    • JS8500
    • JS8000
    • JU7500
    • JU6500
    • J6300

    Flat
    • JU7000
    • JU6400
    • J5500
    • J5000
    		 100Hz
    • JS9500
    • JS9000
    • JS8500
    • JS8000
    • JU7500
    • JU7000
    • JU6600
    • JU6510
    • JU6500
    • JU6410
    • JU6400
    • J6300

    50Hz
    • J6200
    • J5500
    • J5200
    • J5100
    • J5000
    • J4510
    • J4500
    • J4000
    		 PQI: Picture Quality Index
    • JS9500: 2400
    • JS9000: 2000
    • JS8500: 1900
    • JU7500: 1400
    • JU7000: 1300
    • JU6670/JU6640: 1200
    • JU6510/JU6500: 1100
    • JU6410: 1000
    • JU6400: 900
    • J6300: 800
    • J6200: 600
    • J5500: 400
    • J5200: 200
    • J5100: 200
    • J4510: 200
    • J4500: 200
    • J4100: 100
    • J4000: 100
    		 Twin Tunners

    • JS9500
    • JS9000
    • JS8500
    • JS8000
    • JU7500
    • JU7000
    • JU6600


    Кривите телевизори
    При различните диагонали и производители, кривината на телевизорите има различен радиус.
    Curvatura - 4200R, показва че кривината има радиус от -> 4.2 m
    Curvatura - 4600R, показва че кривината има радиус от -> 4.6 m
    Curvatura - 5000R, показва че кривината има радиус от -> 5.0 m

    Курватура на извитите модели
    >48" 4.200R
    ≤48" 3.000R

    Samsung и Sony curvature 4200R
    LG curvature 4600R и 5000R.
    Panasonic и Philips - ?R


    JS9500, JS9000 и JS8500 определени с инициали SUHD. Тези нови модели, построени от нулата, след въвеждането на новата производствена линия за видеопанели на Samsung - се определят от компанията, като най-доброто на пазара, с нова подсветка с хибридна технология Blu Led + RG квантови точки, и дълбочина на цвета от 10bit(все още недоказано с измервания).


    Линиите на различните телевизори, могат да бъдат разделени на три отделни групи. На върха на гамата са поставени трите линии с добавени филми с квантови точки (технология SUHD), които са истинските нови JS9500, JS9000 и JS8500, всички с извит екран. Непосредствено под тях е линията JU7500 с извит екран, линия JU7000 с плосък екран, следвана от серии JU6400, JU6500 с извит екран. Очакват се и други модели с различни номенклатури (например JS9500, има Full LED подсветка, но без да мига (240 зони във версия 88 "и 150 зони в 65"), поддържа HDR, HEVC, HTML5.(все още чака информация за HbbTV 2.0).

    Много от новите телевизора предлагат поддръжка за Multi Room (мулти-стая) система, която Samsung въведе през миналата година. Системата ви позволява безжично да свържете високоговорителите към телевизора. Разбира се, говорителите все още се нуждаят от захранващия кабел.


    Twin Tunners
    В някои от европейските модели ще намерите двоен тунер, който предвижда възможността за записване на една програма, докато гледате друга. По този начин Вие може да спрете излъчването на живо (стартирайки запис и превключвайки на друга програма) и да изгледате после записа, или да планирате бъдещи записи, дори когато телевизорът е изключен.

    При поставен само 1 модул и 1 карта:
    - може да гледаш един кодиран канал и да записваш втори, който е некодиран
    - може да гледаш един некодиран и да записваш втори, който е кодиран
    - може да гледаш един кодиран, но не може да записваш втори, който е кодиран

    При поставени 2 модула с 2 карти:
    - може да гледаш един кодиран канал и да записваш втори, който е некодиран
    - може да гледаш един некодиран и да записваш втори, който е кодиран
    - може да гледаш един кодиран и да записваш втори, който е кодиран
    (Проблем: трудно ще убедите оператора си(кабелен или сателитен), да ви предостави два модула с две карти на цената на един абонамент.)

    При поставени два модула и две карти на два различни оператора:
    - може да гледате кодирана програма от пакета на единият оператор и да записвате кодирана програма от пакета на другият оператор
    - може да гледате две програми едновременно, предоставени от два различни оператора
    Quantum Dots
    Предлага по-неутрален светлинен спектър (без синеене) и по-висок Light Peak.





    Tizen UX OS
    Операционната система на Samsung Electronics се насочва от телефоните към големите телевизори. Това се случва, защото южнокорейската компания се опитва да се възползва от процъфтяващия интерес към интелигентните устройства в домовете. Друга важна актуализация на системата е лесната синхронизация между телевизора и външни устройства.
    Използвайки Wi-Fi Direct, съдържанието безпроблемно се споделя от мобилно устройство към телевизор и обратно само с едно кликване. С Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Smart TV софтуерът на Samsung автоматично търси Samsung мобилни устройства наблизо и се свързва с тях. Това лесно сближаване има голям потенциал.
    Потребителите могат също да гледат на живо предаване или телевизия на своите мобилни устройства навсякъде в тяхната домашна мрежа, дори когато телевизорът им е изключен.

    Компанията показа на CES как телевизорите ѝ могат "да общуват" с перални, хладилници и прахосмукачки в дома.
    • Една екосистема за всички устройства (SmartWatch, телевизия, смартфони ...в рамките на няколко години вероятно всички).
    • Предаване на видео... Телевизорът е изключен и е стартиран стрииминг вътре в домашната мрежа(към други устройства).


    Samsung Sports Live позволява на потребителите да гледат мачове на живо, като едновременно с това проверяват статистика за отбора и играча на същия екран. Samsung също си партнира със световните компании за игри за голям и разнообразен каталог.
    PlayStation Now – услугата за стрийминг мултиплеър игра, достъпна в Северна Америка, предлага PlayStation игри на Samsung смарт телевизори без да е необходима PlayStation конзола.
    С PlayStation Now на Samsung смарт телевизорите потребителите могат да играят стотици игри за PlayStation 3 само с комбинация от телевизор и контролер DUALSHOCK 4.
    Популярната танцова игра Just Dance Now в партньорство с Ubisoft е достъпна в световен мащаб на Samsung смарт телевизорите. Потребителите ще могат да играят и танцуват пред своите телевизори с помощта на смарт дистанционно и мобилни устройства Samsung. Играта поддържа мултиплейър, така че дори повече приятели и семейството могат да се присъединят към купона.
    Bingo HOME: Race to Earth е заглавна игра за новия филм на DreamWorks Animation HOME и притежава бинго, което включва споделени игри за ТВ и смарт устройства, които са в дома. Технологията е нова, иновативна екосистема, представена за първи път от Samsung и Yahoo за мултискрийн взаимодействие в хола.
    Milk Video на Samsung подбира най-популярните и интересни видеа от сайтовете, за да даде на потребителите достъп до първокласно съдържание от нарастващия списък от почти 50 партньора за съдържание. За да помогне на потребителите да откриват още забавно съдържание, характеристиката On TV на Samsung улеснява потребителите да откриват ново съдържание с интуитивни препоръки.


    Web Browser

    Производителят гарантира, че ще има подръжка на HTML в пълен размер.
    Браузърът работи добре и има отлична HTML5 съвместимост



    Аксесоари

    Samsung Smart Control (TM1560A) - за серии JS, JU, започвайки от 6500 нагоре (върви като второ дистанционно).



    Evolution Kit и One Connect Box се използват с цел да се актуализира хардуера и софтуера на телевизора. CPU, памет и нов софтуер. Един Connect Box се използва и като външен "хъб" конектор, който е свързан към телевизора с кабел. Evolution Kit е "модул" който се поставя в слот намиращ се на задната страна на телевизора.

    One Connect съдържа процесора на телевизора + интерфейса.

    One Connect SEK-3500U, планиран за текущата 2015 междувременно е проектиран да работи с всички Ultra HD TV преди 2015 г. F9000 серията, S9, HU6900, HU7100, HU7200, HU8200 и HU8500

    One Connect Mini - съдържа само част от интерфейса(Optical, HDMI, USB), процесора си остава в телевизора, разбира се това не означава, че интерфейса на корпуса е орязан.

    Все още се чака официална информация, но има данни, че моделите от миналата година ще могат да преминат към Tizen. Кое точно и единствено - Evolution Kit, One Connect Box или просто актуализиране на софтуера - все още не е известно.



    Медия плейър в модели 2015

    Models Compatible 3D Video
    ----------------------    		 Video File Extensions
    ----------------------    		 Formats/Containers Video
    ----------------------    		 Video codecs
    ----------------------    		 Codecs Audio / Video
    ----------------------    		 Audio Files Extensions
    ----------------------    		 Formats / Audio Containers
    ----------------------    		 Audio Codecs
    ----------------------    		 File Formats Images
    ----------------------    		 File extensions Subtitles
    ----------------------    		 External Subtitle formats
    ----------------------    		 Internal codecs Subtitles
    ----------------------
    JU7500
    JU7000    		 yes (SVAF (Side by Side / Top and Bottom) and BD MVC) 3GP • ASF • AVI • DIVX • FLV • M2TS • MKV • MOV • MP4 • MPEG • MPG • MTS • SVI • TP • TRP • TS • VOB • VRO • WEBM • WMV 3GP • ASF • AVI • FLV • MKV • MOV • MP4 • PS • SVAF • TS • VOB • VRO • WEBM DIVX 3/5/4/6 • H.263 SORRENSON • H.264 BP/MP/HP • HEVC (H.265) • MICROSOFT MPEG-4 V1/V2/V3 • MOTION JPEG • MPEG1 • MPEG2 • MPEG4 SP/ASP • MVC • VC-1 • VP6 • VP8 • VP9 • WINDOWS MEDIA VIDEO 7/8/9 AAC • ADPCM (IMA/MS) • DOLBY DIGITAL • DOLBY DIGITAL PLUS • DTS (CORE/LBR) • G.711 (A-LAW/U-LAW) • HE-AAC • LPCM • MPEG (MP3) • VORBIS • WMA AAC • AIF • AIFF • APE • FLAC • M4A • MID • MIDI • MP3 • MPA • OGG • WAV • WMA AIFF • ALAC • APE • FLAC • MIDI • MPEG • MPEG4 • OGG • WAV • WMA • WMA PRO AAC • AIFF • ALAC • APE • FLAC • MIDI • MPEG 1 AUDIO LAYER 3 • VORBIS • WAV • WMA BMP • JPEG • JPG • MPO • PNG ASS • PSB • SMI • SRT • SSA • SUB • TTXT • TXT • XML Advanced SubStation Alpha • Micro DVD • Powerdivx • SAMI • SubRip • SubStation Alpha • SubViewer • Texte MPEG-4 synchronisé • Texte SMPTE-TT Advanced SubStation Alpha (MKV) • PNG SMPTE-TT (MP4) • SubRip (MKV) • SubStation Alpha (MKV) • Texte MPEG-4 synchronisé (MP4) • TEXTE SMPTE-TT (MP4) • TTML (MP4) • VobSub (MKV) • Xsub (AVI)

    Video Codecs UHD: H.264 BP/MP/HP, HEVC(H.265 - Main, Main10, Main4:2:2 10), Motion JPEG, VP9.



    UE65JS9500 type panel :65A1UU9YJ, Samsung VA, 100Hz (PQI=2000), platform Hawk-P
    UE48JS9000 type panel :48A1UU9XJ, Samsung VA, 100Hz (PQI=2000), platform Hawk-P
    UE55JS8500 type panel :55A1UU8XJ, Samsung VA, 100Hz (PQI 1900), platform Hawk M
    UE55JU7500 type panel :55L1UU7WJ, Samsung VA, 100Hz (PQI=1600), platform Hawk M
    UE48JU7000 type panel :48A1UU7VJ, Samsung VA, 100Hz (PQI=1300), platform Hawk M
    UE55J6300 type panel :55A1AF0WJ, Samsung VA, 100Hz (PQI 800), platform Hawk MF

    UE55JU6640 type panel :55A6AU0WJ, Samsung VA, 50Hz (PQI=1200), platform Hawk M
    UE48JU6640 type panel :48A6AU0WJ, Samsung VA, 50Hz (PQI=1200), platform Hawk M
    UE48JU6500 type panel :48A6AUOWJ, Samsung VA, 50Hz (PQI 1100), platform Hawk M
    UE40JU6400 type panel :40A6AUOVJ, Samsung VA, 50Hz (PQI 900), platform Hawk M
    UE43J5500 type panel :43R6AF0VJ, AU Optronics VA, 50Hz (PQI 400), platform: Hawk MF
    Отговор с цитат Отговор с цитат
  6. kod
    kod е на линия
    Administrator Аватара на kod
    Тук е от
    Jul 2000
    Живее в
    София
    Мнения
    7,817
    Изпрати съобщение чрез ICQ до kod Изпрати съобщение чрез Skype ™ до kod
    Днес17:35 #5

    Отговор: Samsung телевизори 2017


    ......................    		 ..................... ......................... ......................... ........................... ......................... ..................... ..................... .................. .................. ........................ ................ ................ .............................. ...............................
    Models JS9500 JS9000 JS8500 JU7500 JU7000 JU6670 JU6510 JU6500 JU6410 JU6400 J6300 J6200 J5510 J5500
    Diagonal
    		 65", 78",88" 48",55",65" 48",55",65" 48",55",65",75" 40",48",50",55", 65",75" 40",48",55" 40",48",55" 40",48",55" 40",48",50",55"
    ,60",65",75"    		 40",48",50",55"
    ,60",65",75"    		 55, 48 32",43",48",50",55" 22",32",40",48",50",55"
    Resolution UltraHD UltraHD UltraHD UltraHD UltraHD UltraHD UltraHD UltraHD UltraHD UltraHD FullHD FullHD FullHD FullHD
    Hardware
    CPU
    		 Octa core Octa core Quad core Quad core Quad core Quad core Quad core Quad core Quad core Quad core Quad core Quad core Quad core
    Platform Hawk-P Hawk-P Hawk-M Hawk-M Hawk-M Hawk-M Hawk-M Hawk-M Hawk-M Hawk-M
    Software T-HKPDEUC T-HKPDEUC T-HK T-HKMDEUC T-HKMDEUC T-HK
    Videopanel
    Type Panel 65A1UU9YJ
    Samsung VA panel    		 48A1UU9XJ
    Samsung VA panel    		 55L1UU7WJ
    VA panel
    Panel Type VA, 10-bit driving of an 8-bit LCD panel
    (8bit + Hi FRC)    		 VA, 10-bit driving of an 8-bit LCD panel
    (8bit + Hi FRC)    		 VA, 10-bit driving of an 8-bit LCD panel
    (8bit + Hi FRC)    		 VA, 8bit

    (8bit + Hi FRC)    		 VA, 8bit

    (8bit + Hi FRC)    		 VA, 8bit VA, 8bit VA, 8bit VA, 8bit VA, 8bit VA, 8bit VA, 8bit VA, 8bit VA, 8bit
    Panel (Hz) 100/120Hz 100/120Hz 100/120Hz 100/120Hz 100/120Hz 100/120Hz 50/60Hz 50/60Hz 50/60Hz 50/60Hz 50/60Hz 50/60Hz 50/60Hz 50/60Hz
    PQI 2000 2000 1800 1600 1300 1300
    Backlight Direct Led Edge Led Edge Led Edge Led Edge Led Edge Led
    (flashing backlight)    		 Edge Led
    (flashing backlight)    		 Edge Led
    (flashing backlight)    		 Edge Led
    (flashing backlight)    		 Edge Led
    (flashing backlight)    		 Edge Led Edge Led Edge Led Edge Led
    HDR only with
    10 bits
    YCbCr 4:4:4    		 only with
    10 bits
    YCbCr 4:4:4    		 only with
    10 bits
    YCbCr 4:4:4    		 No No No No No No No
    Pur color
    (Quantum Dot)    		 No No No No No No No No No No No
    Color 93% DCI P3
    90% Rec.2020    		 93% DCI Wide Color Enchancer Wide Color Enchancer
    3D Ready - - - - - - - -
    UHD Upscaling - - - -
    Dimming UHD Dimming
    240 zones - 88"
    150 zones - 65"    		 UHD Dimming UHD Dimming UHD Dimming UHD Dimming UHD Dimming Micro Dimming Pro Micro Dimming Pro Micro Dimming Pro Micro Dimming Pro Micro Dimming Pro Micro Dimming Pro Micro Dimming Pro Micro Dimming Pro
    Peak Iluminator Ultimate Pro Pro - - - - - - - -
    Precision Black Pro - - - - - - - -
    Design
    Screen Type
    		 Curved Curved Curved Curved Flat Curved Curved Curved Flat Flat Flat Curved
    Auto Depth Enchancer    		 Flat Flat
    Color Silver Silver Dark Titan Black Black Black White Black White Black Black Black Black Black
    Stand Y-Shape Y-Shape Slim Ark T-stand Slim Curved T-Shape Slim T-Stand Slim Curved T-Shape White Ark T-Shape Curved Plate T-Shape Plate T-Shape Plate T-shape V-Shape V-Shape V-Shape
    Models JS9500 JS9000 JS8500 JU7500 JU7000 JU6670 JU6510 JU6500 JU6410 JU6400 J6300 J6200 J5510 J5500
    TV-Entertaiment
    Voice/Gesture control •/• •/Optional •/Optional •/Optional •/Optional •/Optional •/- •/- -/- -/- -/- -/- -/- -/-
    Camera built-in Option Option Option Option - - - - - - - -
    Smart Touch Control New Generation New Generation
    Timeshift / EPG •/• •/• •/• •/• •/• •/• •/•
    PIP с външен източник с външен източник с външен източник с външен източник с външен източник с външен източник с външен източник с външен източник
    Smart TV Tizen VOD 4K, 3D+ Smart TV, Smart Hub, AllSare Play, Family Story, Your Health , Kids Story, Internet@TV, Samsung Apps, Navigateur Web, Skype 720p, VOD 3D et 2D , Videofutur VOD 4K, 3D+ Smart TV, Smart Hub, AllSare Play, Family Story, Your Health , Kids Story, Internet@TV, Samsung Apps, Navigateur Web, Skype 720p, VOD 3D et 2D , Videofutur VOD 4K, 3D+ Smart TV, Smart Hub, AllSare Play, Family Story, Your Health , Kids Story, Internet@TV, Samsung Apps, Navigateur Web, Skype 720p, VOD 3D et 2D , Videofutur VOD 4K, 3D+ Smart TV, Smart Hub, AllSare Play, Family Story, Your Health , Kids Story, Internet@TV, Samsung Apps, Navigateur Web, Skype 720p, VOD 3D et 2D , Videofutur VOD 4K, 3D+ Smart TV, Smart Hub, AllSare Play, Family Story, Your Health , Kids Story, Internet@TV, Samsung Apps, Navigateur Web, Skype 720p, VOD 3D et 2D , Videofutur VOD 4K, 3D+ Smart TV, Smart Hub, AllSare Play, Family Story, Your Health , Kids Story, Internet@TV, Samsung Apps, Navigateur Web, Skype 720p, VOD 3D et 2D , Videofutur VOD 4K, 3D+ Smart TV, Smart Hub, AllSare Play, Family Story, Your Health , Kids Story, Internet@TV, Samsung Apps, Navigateur Web, Skype 720p, VOD 3D et 2D , Videofutur VOD 4K, 3D+ Smart TV, Smart Hub, AllSare Play, Family Story, Your Health , Kids Story, Internet@TV, Samsung Apps, Navigateur Web, Skype 720p, VOD 3D et 2D , Videofutur VOD 4K, 3D+ Smart TV, Smart Hub, AllSare Play, Family Story, Your Health , Kids Story, Internet@TV, Samsung Apps, Navigateur Web, Skype 720p, VOD 3D et 2D , Videofutur VOD 4K, 3D+ Smart TV, Smart Hub, AllSare Play, Family Story, Your Health , Kids Story, Internet@TV, Samsung Apps, Navigateur Web, Skype 720p, VOD 3D et 2D , Videofutur Multi-Link Screen, Quick Connect, Easy Pairing/ Sharing, Wi-Fi Quick Connect, Easy Pairing/ Sharing, Wi-Fi Quick Connect, Easy Pairing/ Sharing, Wi-Fi
    VOD Netflix 4K, Amazon Instant Video, Comcast, DIRECTV; M-GO Netflix 4K, Amazon Instant Video, Comcast, DIRECTV; M-GO Netflix 4K, Amazon Instant Video, Comcast, DIRECTV; M-GO Netflix 4K, Amazon Instant Video, Comcast, DIRECTV; M-GO Netflix 4K, Amazon Instant Video, Comcast, DIRECTV; M-GO Netflix 4K, Amazon Instant Video, Comcast, DIRECTV; M-GO Netflix 4K, Amazon Instant Video, Comcast, DIRECTV; M-GO Netflix 4K, Amazon Instant Video, Comcast, DIRECTV; M-GO Netflix 4K, Amazon Instant Video, Comcast, DIRECTV; M-GO Netflix 4K, Amazon Instant Video, Comcast, DIRECTV; M-GO
    Acces PlayStation Now, Smaung Sport Live, Milk Video PlayStation Now, Smaung Sport Live, Milk Video PlayStation Now, Smaung Sport Live, Milk Video
    Smart View споделяне съдържание на втори екран споделяне съдържание на втори екран - -
    Smart Evolution актуализиран комплект актуализиран комплект - -
    Smart Content + 1500 приложения, AllShare, AllSharePlay, браузър, + 1500 приложения, AllShare, AllSharePlay, браузър, + 1500 приложения, AllShare, AllSharePlay, браузър, + 1500 приложения, AllShare, AllSharePlay, браузър, + 1500 приложения, AllShare, AllSharePlay, браузър,
    Techno Nuance препоръки за съдържание препоръки за съдържание препоръки за съдържание препоръки за съдържание препоръки за съдържание
    Models JS9500 JS9000 JS8500 JU7500 JU7000 JU6670 JU6510 JU6500 JU6410 JU6400 J6300 J6200 J5510 J5500
    Sound
    Power in W 60/70/70
    (inkl. Woofer)    		 60
    (inkl. Woofer)    		 40
    (inkl. Woofer)    		 40 20 20 20 20 20 20
    TV Sound Connect -
    Wireless Audio System(WISA) Yes Yes Yes - - - - - - - - - -
    Sound Customizer - - - - - - - - - - -
    Soundbar HW-J8501(65",78")
    HW-J7501(65")    		 HW-J8501(65")
    HW-J7501(55")
    HW-J6501(48")    		 HW-J7500(55",65")
    HW-J6500(48")    		 HW-J7500(55",65")
    HW-J6500(48")    		 HW-J650/HW-J651
    (55",65")
    HW-J450(48")
    HW-J355(40")    		 HW-J6500(55")
    HW-J6000(48")    		 HW-J650/HW-J651
    (50",55",60",65")
    HW-J450(48")
    HW-J355(40")    		 HW-J450(48",50",55")
    HW-J355(32",43")    		 HW-J450(48",50",55")
    HW-J355(32",40")
    DTS DTS Premium Sound 5.1 (bitstream DTS 5.1 via Optiq and HDMI ARC) DTS Premium Sound 5.1 (bitstream DTS 5.1 via Optiq and HDMI ARC) DTS Premium Sound 5.1 (bitstream DTS 5.1 via Optiq and HDMI ARC) DTS Premium Sound 5.1 (bitstream DTS 5.1 via Optiq and HDMI ARC) DTS Premium Sound 5.1 (bitstream DTS 5.1 via Optiq and HDMI ARC) DTS Premium Sound 5.1 (bitstream DTS 5.1 via Optiq and HDMI ARC) DTS Premium Sound 5.1 (bitstream DTS 5.1 via Optiq and HDMI ARC) DTS Premium Sound 5.1 (bitstream DTS 5.1 via Optiq and HDMI ARC) DTS Premium Sound 5.1 (bitstream DTS 5.1 via Optiq and HDMI ARC) DTS Premium Sound 5.1 (bitstream DTS 5.1 via Optiq and HDMI ARC)
    Tuners
    Tuners DVB-T2/C/S2 DVB-T/2C/S2 DVB-T2/C/S2 DVB-T2/C/S2 DVB-T2/C/S2 DVB-T2/C/S2 DVB-T2/C/S2 DVB-T2/C/S2 DVB-T2/C/S2 DVB-T2/C/S2
    Twin tuners - - - - - - - -
    HEVC/H265/VP9
    Interface
    One Connect New Slim Model New Slim Model
    CI+ x2 x2
    HDMI/USB 4/3 4/4 4/3 4/3 4/3 4/3 4/3 4/3 4/3 4/3 4/3 4/3 3/2 2/1
    Bluetooth
    WiFi build build build build build build build build build build build
    DLNA 1.5 Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Models JS9500 JS9000 JS8500 JU7500 JU7000 JU6670 JU6510 JU6500 JU6410 JU6400 J6300 J6200 J5510 J5500


    Софтуер

    Samsung developers
    SAMSUNG Developer
    За всички, които желаят да си пишат приложения за Samsung Smart TV е необходимо да се регистрират тук :
    SAMSUNG SMART TV APPS Developer Forum
    След това се изтегля Samsung TV App SDK. Приложенията се разработват на javascript, html и css.
    samsungsmarttvchallenge.eu
    SAMSUNG SMART TV APPS Developer Forum

    Samsung TV Channel Editor - програма с чиято помощ редактирате списъка с програми
    SAMSUNG Channel Editor for D, E, F and H-Series - SamyChan
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FQaW2iY2zsY
    как да експортнете листа с каналите от ТВ
    SamyChan

    Samsung Link (Powered by DLNA)
    Samsung Link | Samsung Content & Services
    Инсталирайте си Samsung Link. DLNA-то работи без проблем, чете всички възможни формати дори и със субтитри, но просто трябва да се прекодират (презапишат) файловете със субтитри в Unicode- което е елементарно(Отваряте файла с Notepad, File save as/Encoding - Unicode - Save и сте готов)!
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m-K9kr4rxog

    Samsungaccelerator
    Samsung Accelerator FAQ

    Multiscreen
    Samsung MultiScreen SDK

    Често задавани въпроси


    Въпрос: Как да проверя ТВ при покупка? На какво да обърна внимание?
    1. Проверете за изгорели пиксели с помоща на картинки 1920*1080 в различни цветове. 1080P Tests Photo Gallery by J. Vincent at pbase.com
    За справка: Samsung Electronics Pixel Policy и ISO 13406-2. В диагонали от 26"> не се допускат ярки субпиксели и допускат до 8 тъмни субпиксела

    2. Проверете за неравномерна подсветка - подсветка на черен екран при изгасено осветление и затъмнени прозорци (засветките по ъглите в една или друга степен зависят от конкретния телевизор).
    Забележка:
    Препоръчвам да пуснете филм / ефирна телевизия с тъмен фон и черни ленти горе и долу, така ще ви стане ясно напряга ли ви подсветката или не.


    След като стартирате телевизора, проверете на какъв режим е пуснат.
    Меню - Поддръжка - Режим на използване - Домашен


    Проверете дали не сте влязъл в някакъв друг режим различен от "за дома".
    Поддръжка -> Използване режим -> Home (У дома)
    (Shop-това е рекламен режим предназначен за работа в магазина. В този режим при всяко стартиране, телевизора преминава автоматично в динамичен режим и губите всички запаметени преди това настройки.)


    Как да видя наработените часове?
    Info - Menu - Mute - Standby (червеният бутон). След това SVC - Info - Panel display time.


    Виртуален сервизен център
    Виртуалният сервизен център от Samsung позволява:
    - създаване на персонален регистър;
    - получавате най-актуалният софтуер, документация и драйвери за вашия Samsung телевизор;
    - проследяване сроковете на гаранция на регистрирани Samsung продукти;
    -проверите статуса на ремонта;
    - зададете въпрос към специалист от службата по поддръжка;
    За да се възползвате от услугите на Виртуалният сервизен център, достатъчно е да преминете проста процедура по регистрация и пред вас ще се отворят всички възможни онлайн услуги от Самсунг
    Освен това, Виртуалният сервизен център позволява да проверите състоянието на ремонта на вашата техника в режим онлайн даже без влизане в системата!

    Видео клипове с обяснения "Как да..." за модели 2014
    Samsung Product Support Network - 2014 Smart LED TV


    Samsug Smart Simulator - изберете модела в полето отляво(американски, но имат аналози у нас)
    samsungsimulator.com


    Връщане на дефолтните настройки
    1. Отворете главното меню.
    2. Изберете раздел «Поддръжка» в главното меню, после натиснете бутона ОК на дистанционното управление.
    3. Изберете раздел «Самодиагностика», после натиснете бутона ОК.
    4. Изберете раздел «Изтриване», после натиснете бутона ОК.
    5. Въведете парола 0000 (в случая, ако не сте я променяли).
    6. Изберете «Да», после натиснете бутона ОК.
    7. Всички настройки, в това число настройки на каналите са изтрити.


    Изтриване на всички настройки
    TV settings Reset -> Screen Menu -> Support > Self Diagnosis -> Reset
    Smart Hub Reset -> Screen Menu -> Smart Features -> Reset Smart Hub


    Как да въстановя заводските настройки ?
    Натиснете Exit на дистанционното (около 10 секунди) докато ви се появи съобщение "resets all settings to default values" след това натиснете OK за да ресетнете TV.


    Как да се регистрирам и активирам HBO GO ?
    За да се регистрирате за HBOGO, трябва да сте абонат на оператор, който има договор с HBOGO...
    При регистрацията ще видите кои са - HBO GO. It's HBO. Anywhere.
    Плащате си на оператора и получавате ваучер, на който има код и с него влизате и гледате...
    Разработчиците на HBO GO, са в Унгария - Янош Зиларди, вице-президент Дигитални медии в HBO Европа, и Петер Риц, оперативен директор на HBO GO.


    Телевизора показва два часа назад от реалното време, но пък часовете на предаванията са коректни.
    Задава се автоматична настройка на часовника и +2GMT(лятото) или +3GMT(зимата).


    Когато превключа на един от каналите телевизора забива, не може да се премине на друг канал, не може да се направи нищо всъщност и след секунди се рестартира сам.
    Извадете кабела на антената, тогава всичко е ок и можете нормално да превключите на друг канал, които не забива.


    Не мога да намеря бутон за бързо превключване между двата тунера.
    Два пъти натискате бутона за един и същи канал. Например: на 1 канал ви е инсталирана някоя програма от цифровия тунер. Ако пак натиснете 1 ТВ ще превключи на програмата инсталирана на 1 канал от аналоговия тунер.


    От известно време телевизора на всеки 4 часа ми изкарва съобщение ,че ще се изключи автоматично.
    Меню-->Система-->ЕКО решение-->Автом.изкл. трябва да се промени на изкл.


    Имам модел с двойни тунери(2 x DVB-T/T2/C/S2) но не мога да гледам(или да гледам и записвам едновременно две различни платени канала) едновремнно две еднакви платени програми...
    Може да гледате един платен канал и един безплатен или два безплатни канала. Причината е само в единственият слот за модул и карта в телевизора...


    След XX минути се връщат заводските настройки. Какъв е проблемът?
    Телевизорът ви се намира в магазинен режим (Shop Mode)
    - изкарайте функцията Plug & Play там има икона SHOP и HOME изберете HOME и пуснете те наново (за новите серии)
    - натиснете за кратко бутона за увеличаване на звука на телевизора, после за 5 секунди бутона menu, също, на предният панел на телевизора. (за LCD-телевизори от серии R8, M8, N8, F8, F9, а така също и за Серии 3 - 9 ,-плазмени телевизори серии P9, P7, C9, Q9, а също и Серии 4 - 7);
    - натиснете и задръжте бутона MENU на телевизора 5 sec.(за LCD-телевизори серии R7, S7, M7, N7).


    Имам ----- и през WiFi си гледам филми от компютъра през AllShare. Проблема ми е че след като преименувам файл на компюъра, на ТВ-то това не се отразява. Как да го накарам да се refresh-не?
    В Allshare, като влезете при филма, десен бутон и обновяване...може да се наложи да изключите и включите телевизора.


    Как да махна досадната мелодийка при пускане ?
    Setup - General - Melody - Off


    Не мога да заключа нито един канал с парола - имам десетина 18+ канали, на които искам да сложа парола, но след когато сетна ПИН-кода от менюто канала продължава да си работи и нищо не става.
    Каналите се заключват през Смарт хъба--канали--редакция канали и слагате заключи на тези, които искате да са заключени. После от Система--заключване ги отключвате и заключвате всички заедно.


    Как да проверя коя версия на фирмуера е качена на телевизора ми?
    Меню -> Support -> Contact Samsung -> Software Version и Model Code


    Как да си изключа автоматичния ъпдейт?
    Menu -> Support -> Software update -> Stanby mode upgrade -> off


    Решение на неудобството с ежедневното напомняне за ъпдейт:
    Влезте в сервизното меню посредством дистанционното управление INFO-MENU-MUTE-POWER. (ако тази комбинация не работи опитайте с MUTE-1-8-2-POWER)
    След това Control-SubOption- OTN support-Off


    Телевизора е в режим на stand bay (светеща червена лампичка) и се чува характерния звук за включване на телевизора/цък-цък/при което дисплея просветлява за секунда ,след което телевизора отново минава в режим на standbay.
    Това е заводска настройка ,която е свързана със самостоятелното управление на захранването на телевизора. За да се изключи се влиза в меню - надстройка на софтуера, от там -актуализиране режим готовност се изключва.


    Как да сменим региона в Смарт ТВ ?
    Важно: Промяната в настройкаат ще върне телевизора обратно към заводските настройки.
    • Инсталирането на избраният от вас регион ще ви позволи да зареждате приложения за тази страна.
    • Вашият телевизор трябва да бъде свързан към Интернет, для того чтобы сменить регион.
    Ако сте решили да промените региона изпълнете следните действия:

    1. На дистанционното на телевизора натиснете бутона "Source" и изберете пункт "TV"
    2. Бутона "MENU" отваряме главното меню
    3. Използвайки бутоните на пулта избираме пункт «System» в основното меню, а после в подменю "Setup" и запускаем установку.
    Забележка: Ако редът "Setup" е неактивен - върнете се към т.1
    4. После следва процес на връщане SMART HUB ВАШИЯТ ТЕЛЕВИЗОР на заводски настройки, но по ранно въведената информация ще бъде съхранена
    5. После което ще се появят: Условия & Условия, Политика на конфиденциалност с която е нужно да се съгласите и приемете
    6. После което натискаме на пулта следните бутони в последователен порядък:
    MUTE_RETURN_VOL+_CH^_MUTE
    7. После ще се появи списък на страните. Избираме нужната ви страна от списъка и натискаме бутона за продължение
    8. След смяната на региона, предишните приложенвия ще се премахнат - инсталирайте приложения от страната която сте избрали.
    .....
    Вариант2
    Натиснете превъртане >>, 2-8-9,<<превъртане, изкача списък на страните - изберете желаната.
    XXH - Източна Европа
    XRU - Русия
    Погледнете първи пост на темата.


    WI-Fi     (WLAN)

    Телевизора поддържа две честоти 2.4 GHz и 5 GHz (IEEE 802.11 a,b,g,n)
    Внимание!! определени криптирания на връзката водят до накъсване. Махнете криптирането и минете на вариант с Accept & Deny по MAC адрес и всичко ще е наред.
    Връзка с компютър.
    Aко свързвате компютър с D-SUB изход към телевизора с кабел VGA-VGA-задължително си вземете 15 пинов кабел-иначе компютъра не разпознава телевизора.
    Ако имате само DVI изход на компа изпалзвайте DVI-HDMI кабел .Възможно е да нямате звук-някои видеокарти не подържат звук по DVI. За да оправите проблема ви е нужен още един кабел 3,5мм жак - 2 чинча.


    Не мога да постигна звук от видеокартата ми. Кабелът е HDMI - HDMI. Картината е с добро качество, но няма никакъв звук.
    Някои карти искат допълнителен кабел от звуковата карта към видеокартата. Прочетете си в книжката на видео картата или в сайта на производителя дали не си с кабелче.


    Кога става активна опцията HDMI Black Level при връзка с РС ?
    Активира се когато от PC-то се смени pixel format-a от YCbCr 4:4:4 на RGB 4:4:4 Pixel Format PC Standart (Full RGB) от CatalystControlPanel-a на видеокартата.


    Картината при връзка с компютър не ми излиза на цял екран а е със черни ленти отвсякъде.Пробвах но не можах да я разтегна.
    Проблема ви най-вероятно е в различните резолюции на лаптопа и телевизора ако ги пускате едновременно да предава на PC-то и TV-то.Примерно телевизаора ви е на 1920x1080 а лаптопа не може да е на такава и за това трябва да пускате само единия екран.Трябва да работи само телевизора като му зададете да е първи монитор а екрана на лаптопа да е изключен.Подавате точно 1920х1080, изключвате Overscana от телевизора И компютъра.


    Произвеждани размери видеопанели от Samsung Display
    Отговор с цитат Отговор с цитат
  7. Advertisement
     
     
  8. kod
    kod е на линия
    Administrator Аватара на kod
    Тук е от
    Jul 2000
    Живее в
    София
    Мнения
    7,817
    Изпрати съобщение чрез ICQ до kod Изпрати съобщение чрез Skype ™ до kod
    Днес17:39 #6

    Отговор: Samsung телевизори 2017

    Как да шервам инфо от персоналния комп? Целта ми е да гледам филми и да слушам музика от компа на телевизора.
    Проверете дали модела ви поддържа DLNA.
    Samsung Link | Samsung Content & Services

    DLNA - медийни сървъри
    На телевизора не се инсталира нищо. Инсталирате на компютъра горната програма и сдвоявате с ТВ. Вижте бутон SOURCE - там ще ви излезе медия-сървъра. Mоже и Samsung Link през приложението в SMART-a.


    Как да плейваме съдържание от PC на телевизора?


    Как да разшифровате обозначението на матрицата в сервизното меню-пример Type 40A1UF0C ?
    40 - Inch /размер/
    A - Vendor /производител/

    • A - Samsung Display
    • D - CMO (Chimei Innolux /Chilin/)
    • L - AUO (AU Optronics)
    • R - AUO (AU Optronics)
    • I - CPT (Chunghwa Picture Tube)
    • Р - CMI (Chimei Innolux)
    • Н - Sharp Display
    • S - Sharp / (Samsung China ?)
    • B - Beijing Optoelectronics

    1 - Panel frequency

    • 6 - 50 (60Hz)
    • 1 - 100 (120Hz)
    • 2 - 200 (240Hz)

    U - Panel coating (покритие на панела)

    • A - AntiGlare
    • U - Ultra Clear

    F - Resolution (резолюция)

    • F - FullHD,
    • H - HD ready,
    • U - Ulthra HD

    0 - Generation panel /Поколение панел/ Panel 1st/2nd (1st=0, 2nd=1…)

    • 0 -
    • 1 -
    • 2 -
    • 9 -

    C - BLU (BackLight Unit) - тип подсветка

    • C - CCFL (cold catode fluorescent lamp)
    • L - LED,
    • D - Direct LED
    • E - Edge LED
    • V - Vertical Edge LED (above and below) / Two side Edge led
    • S - Side by side LED (left & right) / Single side LED
    • EH - Even horizontal
    • RH - Rounded horizontal


    Как се разчитат панелите на Samsung ?
    LTY460HQ01
    L - Samsung Brand (S-LCD)
    T - Composition: Television (A, F, J, I, SC - Screen CELL-No B/L)
    Y - Поточна линия на производство ?? (I, F, J)
    460 - size in inches /46.0
    H - Resolution 1920x1080 / A -1366x768
    Q - 100 Hz refresh rate?? (T, S, H, C, W, N, F, J, K, M, B, V, N)
    01 - Revision of the Panel / Differens in Brightness, Contrast, Color Bit


    Как се разчитат панелите на BOE ?
    22B6TF0E The Breakdown follows
    22= size
    B= Vendor BOE
    6= 60 Hertz refresh rate
    T= Panel type TN
    F= Resolution Full HD
    0= /Panel 1st/2nd (1st=0, 2nd=1…)
    E= (BackLight Unit) Edge LED
    Отговор с цитат Отговор с цитат
  9. kod
    kod е на линия
    Administrator Аватара на kod
    Тук е от
    Jul 2000
    Живее в
    София
    Мнения
    7,817
    Изпрати съобщение чрез ICQ до kod Изпрати съобщение чрез Skype ™ до kod
    Днес17:40 #7

    Отговор: Samsung телевизори 2017

    Честита 2017 година.
    Отговор с цитат Отговор с цитат
« Предходна тема | Следваща тема »

Подобни теми

  1. Samsung телевизори 2016
    От kod във форум Samsung телевизори
    Отговори: 821
    Последно: Днес, 17:42
  2. Panasonic 2017 за японския пазар
    От chachoto във форум Климатици Panasonic, National
    Отговори: 3
    Последно: 01-11-16, 10:03
  3. Samsung Телевизори 2015
    От hristoslav2 във форум Samsung телевизори
    Отговори: 1121
    Последно: 02-01-16, 09:17
  4. Има ли пасивни 3D телевизори на Samsung?
    От detronik във форум Samsung телевизори
    Отговори: 6
    Последно: 21-10-14, 23:00
  5. Продвам WIFI USB адаптори за телевизори Samsung
    От dudi4ek във форум Продава
    Отговори: 6
    Последно: 16-08-11, 14:39
SetCombG.com
SetCombG.com е портален сайт и Форум за битова техника, телевизори, климатици, лаптопи и смартфони, създаден през 1999 година.
Заедно сме над 15 години!
Този форум се задвижва, благодарение на Persy Сървър
Следвай ни
Горе