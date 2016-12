Проблем с нов телевизор Сони KD49X8309CBAEP

Panasonic

2 години

The definition of a defect pixel is as follows, dead pixel [not lit] lit pixel [always lit] pair defect [adjacent pixels both defect] Defects distance – distance between two defect pixels [5 cms]



With pixel problems the screen is looked at as two zones. Zone B is the 25% of the screen from the top, sides and base inwards. Zone A is in the middle of that zone.



Zone A may have a maximum of 3 single defect red or blue pixels, no lit pixels [pixel is lit always] and no pair defect pixels [adjacent two pixels are both defect]



Zone B may have a maximum of 6 single defect pixels [red, green and blue] no lit pixels, no pair defect pixels. Defects distance for zone B is 5cms.



The screen would therefore need to have equal or more than the accepted level of defect pixels as outlined above to be considered by your dealer/retailer for a warranty replacement option.