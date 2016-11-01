SONY телевизори 2017

Sony UHD TV 2016 - european models

Series

Model

_________________ UHD

Premium

_____ Dolby Vision

____ Hybrid Log Gamma

(HLG) _____ HDR 10

3 fundamental HDR

building blocks:

ST2084 (EOTF PQ),

ST2086 (static metadata)

ST2094 (dynamic metadata)

_________________

The measured values of the brightness in Windows

2/5/10/15/20/100% Videopanel _______________________

Type LCD matrix,

Bits of color,

(Operating frequency of T-Con board of the panel)

Curvature,

Index,

Screen Uniformity

Anti-reflective filter Supported Resolutions __________________________

Frame per seconds

24, 25, 30, 50, 60, 100, 120 p/i

-

Chroma subsampling

4:4:4

4:2:2

4:2:0 Backlight Unit ____________________

Type backlight

Local Dimming zone

Type LED

MEMC

Backlight Scanning

Black Frame Insertion

Pulsе Wide Modulation Measurements _______________________________

DCI P3

Rec.2020

Delta E

Gamma

Color Temperature Measurements __________________________

ANSI Contrast

With local dimming

Without local dimming

White level

Black level Viewing angle

__________ Horizontal & Vertical

(°cone) Motion resolution

_____________________ Product

_____________ Input Lag

______________________________ Audio ___________________________________ Built in Media Player

Supported file systems

Image file formats

Audio file formats/codecs

Video file formats

Subtitles _____________________________ Hardware & Software

___________________________

Operating System

Board

Central Processing Unit

System on Chip

Instruction set

Graphic Processor Unit

RAM

Total memory Networks

__________________ Conectors __________________________ Tuners ______________ Opportunities for

calibration _________________________ Note __________________________________________________________________________________

Pros & Cons Product

ZD9

(Flat - active 3D)

KD-100ZD9 BAEP

KD-75ZD9 BAEP

KD-65ZD9 BAEP No No No ? 100"- max 1900cd/m2

75"- max 1900cd/m2

65"- max 1800cd/m2

100% - 788cd/m2

50% - 1019cd/m2

40% - 1146cd/m2

30% - 1396cd/m2

20% - 1721cd/m2

15% - 1605cd/m2

10% - 1800cd/m2

5% - 1605cd/m2

1% - 1198cd/m2

Yes

SMPTE standarts

ST2084, ST 2086

100" - ? , 10-bit, 120/100Hz

75" - AMVA, 10-bit, 120/100Hz

65" - AMVA, 10-bit, 120/100Hz

Flat

Motionflow XR 1200

Glossy...

-

Protective layer of sapphire

Coated with low reflection for deep black and fluorite glass 4096 x 2160 / 60P(displayed as 3840x2160)

4096 x 2160 / 24P(displayed as 3840x2160)

3840 x 2160 / 24P

3840 x 2160 / 25P

3840 x 2160 / 30P

3840 x 2160 / 50P

3840 x 2160 / 60P / 4:4:4

1920 x 1080 / 120Hz - ??

1920 x 1080 / 24P (Only HDMI)

1920 x 1080 / 30P (Only HDMI)

1920 x 1080 / 60P (HDMI / Component)

1920 x 1080 / 50P (HDMI / Component)

1920 x 1080 / 60I

1920 x 1080 / 50I

1366 x 720 / 24P (Only HDMI)

-

Up to 18Gbps

4K 60p, 4:4:4, 8bit

4K 60p, 4:2:2, 8,10,12bit

4K 60p, 4:2:0, 8,10bit

HDR included in HDMI 2/3 100" - FALD, 1508 (52 x 29) ?

75" - FALD, 858 (39 x 22) ?

65" - FALD, 646 (34 x 19)

Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation

Black Frame Insertion

PWM - ? 100"- 96% /

75"- 96% / 66% /

65"- 96% / 66% /

Triluminos Display

phosphorus-based diodes for a wide gamut close to the DCI 4K

(Blue Led + Red/Green phosphorus)

Super Bit Mapping with 14-bit signal processing

(RGB - Led's ??) 100" -

75" -

65" - 3231:1 / 120cd/m2 / 0.003794cd/m2



100" - °

75" - °

65" - °



100" -

75" -

65" - 1080 Horizontal lines with MF

400 without [Motion Flow]

ZD9

100", 75", 65"

September 2016 100" - Game mode

75" - Game mode

65" - Game mode 42ms / by default 64ms



65ZD9,75ZD9 - 2ch, Full Range (30 x 80 mm) x 2 /

100Z9D - 2ch, Two way speaker [Tweeter (30mm) + Woofer (40 x 100mm)] x2

Speaker Position - Down Firing

Speaker Type -

65ZD9,75ZD9 - Bass Reflex / 100Z9D - Long Duct

Dolby Plus,

Dolby Pulse

DTS

Clear Phase Speaker

Compatibility

Wireless Subwoofer(SWF-BR100);3D Glasses(TDG-BT500A)

65" only - Wallmount Bracket(SU-WL450 without tilt function)

-

Audio post-processing is powered by a dedicated ARM11 processor with L2 cache and two ADSPs. Its dedicated processor ensures always-ready performance for the latest Dolby MultiStream Decoders MS12 DAPv2 and DTS Studio Sound II (TheaterSound 3D ver 4) that encompasses the breadth of Dolby and DTS consumer audio formats. FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT

JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO

FLAC , M4A, MIDI, MP3, WMA, WAV, LPCM AVI, DivX, H.263

H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video

H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC

MKV, Quick Time, M2TS, MP4, WebM, WMV, XviD

.srt,

There is no possibility for setting the position and size. OS: Android 6.0.1 Marshmelow (Sony Edition)

Board: BRAVIA_ATV2

SoC: MediaTek MT5891 (Cortex A53 - ARMv8)

Core architecture: 4 x Cortex A53

Instruction set: 64-bit ARM-A53

Operating at up to 1.1GHz

GPU: ARM Mali-T860 MP2

OpenGL ES 3.1 Mali-T860

RAM: 2GB

Total memory: 1593 MB

Available memory: 521 MB

Internal storage total space: 8358 MB

Internal storage free space: 8105 MB Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)

Wi-Fi

802.11 a

802.11 b

802.11 g

802.11 n

802.11 n 5GHz

802.11 ac

WiFi Direct

DLNA

Blietooth (NFC) Ver.4.1 HID/HOGP/3DSP/SPP

(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio) 2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)

2 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)

1 x Ethernet RJ45

4 x HDMI - (ARC, CEC, MHL)

1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)

1 x Satelite In (Sub: F-type female)

1 x SCART

1 x AV Composite In

1 x AV Component In

1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)

1 x 3.5mm Audio Out

1 x Antena (RF) (female)

1 x CI+ 1.3

1 x RS.232

-

(Only inputs 2 and 3 are HDMI 2.0a which means they can accept 4K/60p, HDR and HDCP 2.2. The other two HDMI inputs are listed to 4K/30p)

SW update to HDMI 2.1 Twin Tuners

DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2

DiSEqC version 1.0

PIP, Timeshift % PVR

MPEG2, MPEG4

HEVC H.265, VP9

-

HEVC/VP9 10-bit color with HDR, up to 4K UHD 60 fps. This is suitable for internet TS/IPTV streams, Netflix or YouTube. Meanwhile worldwide demodulation capabilities include ATSC / DVB / DTMB / ISDBT.

White balance - 2/10 points

Gamma - 10 points

ISF - no

3 gamuts (Rec.709, DCI, Rec.2020)

but no CMS (Color Management System) to calibrate these gamuts ZD9

XD9405

(Flat)

KD-75XD9405 BAEP

successor model X9405C No Informaly No No ? 75"- max 740cd/m2

100% - 360cd/m2

Yes HDR10

SMPTE standarts

ST2084, ST 2086 75" - AMVA3, 10-bit, 120/100Hz

Flat

Motionflow XR 1200

Very good; mild darkening along edges on full-field rasters

Semi-mate 1920 x 1080p / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes

1920 x 1080p / 120Hz: Yes

3840 x 2160 / 30Hz / 4:4:4 : Yes

3840 x 2160 / 60Hz : Yes

3840 x 2160 / 60Hz / 4:4:4 : Yes

-

4096 x 2160 / 24P (HDMI/2/3)

3840 x 2160 / 24P

3840 x 2160 / 25P

3840 x 2160 / 30P

3840 x 2160 / 50P

3840 x 2160 / 60P

1920 x 1080 / 24P (Only HDMI)

1920 x 1080 / 50P (Only HDMI)

1920 x 1080 / 60P (HDMI / Component)

1920 x 1080 / 50P (HDMI / Component)

1920 x 1080 / 60I

1920 x 1080 / 50I

1366 x 720 / 24P (Only HDMI)

Most common PC inputs are accepted. As with other Sony TVs, little artifacts (flashing lines) are seen when a 1080p / 120Hz signal is being displayed. 'Game' or 'Graphics' picture mode as to be selected at that refresh rate to get a sharp picture. To get chroma 4:4:4 (for sharper text) at 1080p / 60Hz, use the 'Graphics' picture mode. For 4k / 60Hz / 4:4:4, turn on 'Enhanced HDMI' for the input in use. 75" - FALD - 96 zones (12x8)

Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation

Backlight Scanning

Black Frame Insertion

PWM Freq. 120/100Hz 75"- 95.7% / 65% /

Triluminos Display

phosphorus-based diodes for a wide gamut close to the DCI 4K

(Blue Led + Red/Green phosphorus)

Super Bit Mapping which upsample colors in 14-bit internal processing 75" - Black(4x4 ANSI) 0.052 cd/m2 with [Auto Local Dimming] on



75" - 67°



75" - 1080 Horizontal Lines

with [MotionFlow] “Clear & Custom“ XD9405

75"

наследник на X9405C 75" - Game mode 34.9ms / by default 64ms



75" - 2x7.5W + 2x7.5W

2xTweeter (12x85mm)

2xWoofer (65mm)

2 CH Down firing

Bass reflex

Dolby Digital

Dolby Plus

Dolby Pulse

DTS

Compatibility

Wireless subwoofer (SWF-BR100) FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT

JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO

FLAC , M4A, MIDI, MP3, WMA, WAV, LPCM AVI, DivX, H.263

H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video

H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC

MKV, Quick Time, M2TS, MP4, WebM, WMV, XviD OS: Android 5.1.1 Lolipop

Board: SVP4KDTV15

SoC model: MediaTek MT5890

Core architecture: 2 x ARM Cortex 17(ARMv7)

Instruction set: 32-bit ARMv7

GPU: ARM Mali T624 triple core

Open GL ES 3.1

RAM: 1,5GB

Total memory: 1508MB

Available memory: 390MB

Internal storage total space: 8363MB

Internal storage free space: 7542MB Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)

Wi-Fi

802.11 a

802.11 b

802.11 g

802.11 n

802.11 n 5GHz

802.11 ac

Wi-Fi Direct

DLNA

Bluetooth (NFC) Ver.4.1 HID/HOGP/3DSP/SPP

(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio) 2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)

1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)

1 x Ethernet RJ45

4 x HDMI 2.0a - HDCP2.2 (ARC, CEC, MHL)

1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)-

1 x Satelite In (Sub: F-type female)

1 x SCART

1 x AV Composite In

1 x AV Component In

1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)

1 x 3.5mm Audio Out

1 x Antena (RF) (female)

1 x CI+ 1.3 Twin tuners

DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2

DiSEqC version 1.0

PIP, Timeshift & PVR

MPEG2, MPEG4,

HEVC H.265, VP9 White balance- 2/10 points

Gamma - 10 points

ISF - no

3 gamuts (Rec.709, DCI, Rec.2020)

but no CMS (Color Management System) to calibrate these gamuts The out-of-the-box image accuracy was excellent before calibration and reference afterwards, with impressive black levels and a highly effective local dimming system. The video processing was also very good, as was the motion handling and the XD94 delivered the goods with both standard and high definition content. Sadly the Sony wasn't as impressive when it came to 3D, with excessive crosstalk ruining an otherwise good image. The HDR performance was largely very good with a great dynamic range and a decent level colour accuracy. However the peak brightness was limited to around 760nits, which would explain why the XD94 doesn't have Ultra HD Premium certification and the display was also clipping test patterns and certain HDR 10 content. XD94

XD9305

(Flat)

KD-65XD9305 BAEP

KD-55XD9305 BAEP

successor model X9305C No No No 65"- 1098cd/m2

2% - 1045cd/m2

5% - 1153cd/m2

10% - 740cd/m2

50% - 550cd/m2

387cd/m2 (SD)

55"- 1265cd/m2

2% - 987cd/m2

50% - 650cd/m2

Yes HDR10

SMPTE standarts

ST2084, ST 2086

65" - AMVA3, 10-bit ?, 120/100Hz

55" - AMVA3, 10-bit ?, 120/100Hz

Flat

MotionFlow XR 1000

Light bleed from 4 corners; one faint thin vertical band

Semi-mate 4096 x 2160 / 24Р (НDМІ/2/3)

3840 x 2160 / 24Р

3840 x 2160 / 25Р

3840 x 2160 / 30Р

3840 x 2160 / 50Р

3840 x 2160 / 60P

1920 x 1080 / 24P (Оnlу HDMI)

1920 x 1080 / 50P (Оnlу HDMI)

1920 x 1080 / 60P (HDMI / Cоmponеnt)

1920 x 1080 / 50P(HDMI / Componеnt)

1920 x 1080 / 60І

1920 x 1080 / 50I

1366 x 720 / 24P (Оnlу HDMI)

To get chroma 4:4:4 (for sharper text) at 1080p / 60Hz, use the 'Graphics' picture mode. For 4k / 60Hz / 4:4:4, turn on 'Enhanced HDMI' for the input in use. 65"- Edge Led (8x4) 38 zones

55"- Edge Led (7x4) 28 zones

Edge led - Left & Right side

Horizontal Dimming

Black Frame Insertion

Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation

PWM Freq. 120/100Hz 65"- 94.7% / 72% / Delta E 1.3 /Gamma 2.2 / 7270K

55"- 88.0% / 64% / Delta E 1. /

Triluminos Display

phosphorus-based diodes for a wide gamut close to the DCI 4K

(Blue Led + Red/Green phosphorus)

Super Bit Mapping which upsample colors in 14-bit internal processing 65" - 4000:1/ 0.036cd/m2

55" - 2600:1/ 0.046cd/m2

with Local Dimming - 0.01cd/m2



65" - 45°

55" - 44° / 36°



65" - 1080 Horizontal Lines

55" - 1080 Horizontal Lines

with [MotionFlow] "Clear & Custom"

Responce Time - 11ms XD9305

65" (64.6), 55"

наследник на X9305C 65" - Game mode 51.0ms / with MotionFlow 82ms

55" - Game mode 35.7ms / with motionFlow 68ms



65" - 2x7.5W + 2x7.5W

55" - 2x7.5W + 2x7.5W

2xTweeter (12x85mm)

2xWoofer (65mm)

2 CH Down firing

Bass reflex

Dolby Digital

Dolby Plus

Dolby Pulse

DTS

Compatibility

Wireless subwoofer (SWF-BR100) FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT

JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO

FLAC , M4A, MIDI, MP3, WMA, WAV, LPCM AVI, DivX, H.263

H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video

H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC

MKV, Quick Time, M2TS, MP4, WebM, WMV, XviD OS: Android 5.1.1 Lolipop

Board: SVP4KDTV15

SoC model: MediaTek MT5890

Core architecture: 2 x ARM Cortex 17(ARMv7)

Instruction set: 32-bit ARMv7

GPU: ARM Mali T624 triple core

Open GL ES 3.1

RAM: 1,5GB

Total memory: 1508MB

Available memory: 390MB

Internal storage total space: 8363MB

Internal storage free space: 7542MB Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)

Wi-Fi

802.11 a

802.11 b

802.11 g

802.11 n

802.11 n 5GHz

802.11 ac

Wi-Fi Direct

DLNA

Bluetooth(NFC)Ver.4.1 HID/HOGP/3DSP/SPP

(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio) 2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)

1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)

1 x Ethernet RJ45

4 x HDMI 2.0a - HDCP2.2 (ARC, CEC, MHL)

1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)-

1 x Satelite In (Sub: F-type female)

1 x SCART

1 x AV Composite In

1 x AV Component In

1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)

1 x 3.5mm Audio Out

1 x Antena (RF) (female)

1 x CI+ 1.3

Twin tuners

DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2

DiSEqC version 1.0

PIP, Timeshift & PVR

MPEG2, MPEG4

HEVC H.265, VP9 White balance- 2/10 points

Gamma - 10 points

ISF - no

THX no

3 gamuts (Rec.709, DCI, Rec.2020)

but no CMS (Color Management System) to calibrate these gamuts.

There is also adjusting the gamma, black level adjustment, contrast and backlight. The Pro Cinema mode is still the cheapest cardboard output with colorimetry with Delta E average of 1.93, but differences can mount a delta E of 3 in the last gray levels. It can therefore be used like that, without calibration, but for the more demanding it is still advisable to have provided an effective probe, because with so few differences, a cheap probe could do more harm than good. The display also supports HDR10 open-source standard out of the box, with accurate PQ tonemapping (from 4K Blu-ray) and a peak brightness surpassing 1000 nits.

In the Japanese TV maker’s pursuit of ultra-slim aesthetics however, backlight uniformity seemed to have taken a hit: 65XD9305 review sample suffered from flashlighting from all four corners of the screen, although there’s always a chance that other units in the wild may fare better. The Sony XD93 suffers quite marked light leakage in the 4 corners of the slab that degrade color uniformity and the perceived contrast. Twitch gamers will also be disappointed to learn that input lag has increased by 16ms (i.e. one frame) from last year’s Sony Bravia Ultra HD models. As for the UHD upscaling XD93 is simply the best of the market, above the TV Panasonic, LG, Samsung and others. If I had made reservations at the launch of the 2015 range, meanwhile, Sony proposed updates that have greatly improved the quality of upscaling and sharpness of the image. The upscaling offers a very natural, with a rich texture and an image with a dive with great precision. The multimedia part is much too unstable and unusable for my hand by the simple fact that the videos are stretched, distorted and that the demosaicing is not correct.



+ Great picture quality for movies

+ Great motion handling

+ Very bright

+ Image processing

+ One of the best upscaling UHD market

+ Reality Creation: the most efficient video post-processing market

+ Simple calibration, fast and efficient!

+ A more responsive interface, many bugs have been fixed, but there are still too ...

+ HDR better performance than the 2015 X93C

+ Colour rendering and Color Range

+ Dual tuner DVB-T2 / S2 compatible with 4K channels, PVR and PIP functions

- Local dimming is not always optimal

- Alternating contrast

- Blooming

- too soft slab may be veiled

- Not enough areas Local Dimming for HDR

- ABL (Auto Bright Limit) too strong in HDR

- Inputlag a little too high on 65 "(49.8ms)

- No ISFccc, or Color Management System (CMS)

- Still too many bugs with Android TV (videos stretched in multimedia playback, frequent reboot, frequent losses HDMI signal with devices HDCP 1.1, remote control does not respond fairly regularly, concern for synchronizing 3D glasses, saccades with KODI, no bitstream audio with 5.1 KODI, bad die-stamping with videos played via USB / DLNA, HDR mode losses in multimedia playback, etc.

- Too many applications not optimized for Android TV

- Lacks a little power for a better experience with Android TV

- No compatibility Dolby Vision

- Loss of saturation at an angle

- Average-high input lag

- Media player ignores aspect ratio

XD93

SD85

(Curved)

KD-65SD8505 BAEP

KD-55SD8505 BAEP

successor model S8505C No No No 65" - max - 450cd/m2

55" - max - 450cd/m2

Yes HDR10

SMPTE standarts

ST2084, ST 2086 65" - AMVA3, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz

55" - AMVA3, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz

Curvature: 55", 65" - 4200R

MotionFlow XR 1000

-

Semi-mate 3840 X 2160 / 30Hz / 4:4:4: Yes

3840 X 2160 / 60Hz: Yes

3840 X 2160 / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes

1080p / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes

1080p / 120Hz: Yes

-

3840 x 2160/24Р

3840 x 2160/25Р

3840 x 2160/30Р

3840 x 2160/50Р

3840 x 2160/60P

4096 x 2160/24P (HDMI 2/3)

1080/24P (Оnlу HDMI)

1080/30P (Оnlу HDMI)

1080/60P (HDMI / Componеnt)

1080/50P (HDMI / Componеnt)

1080 / 60I

1080 / 50I

720/24P (Оnlу HDMI) 65" - Edge Led (below)

55" - Edge Led (below)

(Blue Led)

Frame Dimming

Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation

PWM - ? 65"- / Delta E 1.8 / Gamma 2.1 / 6685K

55"- 85% / 63%

Triluminos Display

phosphorus-based diodes for a wide gamut close to the DCI 4K

(Blue Led + Red/Green phosphorus)

Super Bit Mapping which upsample colors in 14-bit internal processing 65" - 3810:1 / 0.04cd/m2

55" -



65" - °

55" - °



65" -

55" -

Responce Time - 9.8ms SD85

(CURVED)

65", 55"

наследник на S8505C 65" - Game mode - 36ms / with MotionFlow - 64ms

55" - Game mode -



65" - 2x10W

55" - 2x10W

Dolby Digital

Dolby Plus

Dolby Pulse

DTS

Compatibility

Wireless subwoofer (SWF-BR100); bracket for wall mounting (SU-WL450: 60,20 mm) FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT

JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO

FLAC , M4A, MIDI, MP3, WMA, WAV, LPCM AVI, DivX, H.263

H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video

H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC

MKV, Quick Time, M2TS, MP4, WebM, WMV, XviD OS: Android 5.1.1 Lolipop

Board: SVP4KDTV15

SoC model: MediaTek MT5890

Core architecture: 2xARM Cortex 17(ARMv7)

Instruction set: 32-bit ARMv7

GPU: ARM Mali T624 triple core

RAM: 1,5GB

Total memory: 1508MB

Available memory:

Internal storage total space: 8363MB

Internal storage space: Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)

Wi-Fi

802.11 a

802.11 b

802.11 g

802.11 n

802.11 ac

Wi-Fi Direct

DLNA

Bluetooth(NFC)Ver.4.1 HID/HOGP/3DSP/SPP

(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio) 2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)

1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)

1 x Ethernet RJ45

4 x HDMI 2.0a - HDCP2.2 (ARC, CEC, MHL)

1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)-

1 x Satelite In (Sub: F-type female)

1 x SCART

1 x AV Composite In

1 x AV Component In

1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)

1 x 3.5mm Audio Out

1 x Antena (RF) (female)

1 x CI+ 1.3 Twin tuners

DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2

DiSEqC version 1.0

PIP, Timeshift & PVR

MPEG2, MPEG4

HEVC H.265, VP9 White balance- 2/10 points

Gamma - 10 points

ISF - no

THX no

3 gamuts (Rec.709, DCI, Rec.2020)

but no CMS (Color Management System) to calibrate these gamuts TV can not solve the very first step also correctly (17/255) SD85

XD85

(Flat)

KD-85XD8505 BAEP

KD-75XD8505 BAEP

KD-65XD8599 BAEP

KD-65XD8577 SAEP

KD-65XD8505 BAEP

KD-55XD8505 BAEP

KD-55XD8599 BAEP

KD-55XD8588 BAEP

KD-55XD8577 SAEP

copy of last year's X850xC, but redesigned with IPS panel and without 3D No No No 85" -

75" -

65" - 400cd/m2

55" - 2% - 369cd/m2

Compatible

HDR Processing

(missing hardware for playback HDR) 85" - MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz

75" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz

65" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz

55" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz

Flat

8577/8588/8599 - MotionFlow XR 1000

8505/75"/85"- MotionFlow XR 800

There is no visible difference!

-

Semi-mate 3840 X 2160 / 30Hz / 4:4:4: Yes

3840 X 2160 / 60Hz: Yes

3840 X 2160 / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes

1080p / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes

1080p / 120Hz: Yes

-

3840 X 2160/24P

3840 X 2160/25P

3840 X 2160/30P

3840 X 2160/50P

3840 X 2160/60P

4096 X 2160/24P (HDMI 2/3)

1080/24P (Only HDMI)

1080/30P (Only HDMI)

1080/60P (HDMI / Component)

1080/50P (HDMI / Component)

1080 / 60I

1080 / 50I

720/24P (Only HDMI)

Most resolutions are accepted. To get chroma 4:4:4, select 'Game' or 'Graphics' picture mode. For 4k / 60Hz / 4:4:4, you also need to set the HDMI input to 'Enhanced format' (under 'External inputs' menu). Just like with last year's Sony TVs, 1080p / 120Hz produces little artifacts (lines), but this shouldn't be too bothersome while gaming. The 'Graphics' picture mode has fewer of these little artifacts. 85" - Edge led (below)

75" - Edge Led (below)

65" - Edge Led (below)

55" - Edge Led (below)

Quantum Dots (+ Blue Led)

Frame Dimming

Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation

No PWM 85"-

75"-

65"-

55"- 86% / 63%

Triluminos Display

phosphorus-based diodes for a wide gamut close to the DCI 4K

(Blue Led + Red/Green phosphorus)

Super Bit Mapping which upsample colors in 14-bit internal processing 85" -

75" -

65" -

55" - 850:1 / 0.12cd/m2



85" - °

75" - °

65" - °

55" - 58° / 67°



85" -

75" -

65" -

55" -

Responce Time - 9.5ms XD85

(8505, 8577, 8599)

85", 75", 65", 55"

копие на миналогодишният X850xC, но с нов дизайн, с IPS панел и без 3D 85" - Game mode 36ms / with MotionFlow 68ms

75" - Game mode 35ms / with MotionFlow 67ms

65" - Game mode 35ms / with MotionFlow 67ms

55" - Game mode 35.5ms / with MotionFlow 66.5ms



85" - 2x10W

75" - 2x7.5W + 2x7.5W

65" - 2x10W

55" - 2x10W

Dolby Digital

Dilby Plus

Dolby Pulse

DTS

Magnetic Fluid Speaker & Clear Phase

Compatibility

Wireless subwoofer (SWF-BR100)

55", 65" - Bracket for wall mounting (SU-WL450) FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT

JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO

FLAC , M4A, MIDI, MP3, WMA, WAV, LPCM AVI, DivX, H.263

H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video

H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC

MKV, Quick Time, M2TS, MP4, WebM, WMV, XviD Android TV : 6.0,1 Marshmelow (Sony Edition)

Board : SVP4KDTV15

SoC model: MediaTek MU5890

Core architecture: 2xARM Cortex-17(ARMv7)

Instruction Set : 32-bit ARMv7

GPU: ARM Mali T624 triple core

RAM:1,5GB

Total memory: 1508MB

Available memory: 8363MB

Internal storage space: Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)

Wi-Fi

802.11 a

802.11 b

802.11 g

802.11 n

802.11 n 5GHz

802.11 ac

Wi-Fi Direct

DLNA

Bluetooth(NFC)Ver.4.1 HID/HOGP/3DSP/SPP

(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio) 2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)

1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)

1 x Ethernet RJ45

4 x HDMI 2.0a - HDCP2.2 (ARC, CEC, MHL)

1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)-

1 x Satelite In (Sub: F-type female)

1 x SCART

1 x AV Composite In

1 x AV Component In

1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)

1 x 3.5mm Audio Out

1 x Antena (RF) (female)

1 x CI+ 1.3 Twin tuners

DVBT/T2/C/S/S2

DiSEqC version 1.0

PIP, Timeshift & PVR

MPEG2, MPEG4

HEVC H.265 White balance- 2/10 points

Gamma - 10 points

ISF - no

THX - no

3 gamuts (Rec.709, DCI, Rec.2020)

but no CMS (Color Management System) to calibrate these gamuts

There are also several preset gamma, black level adjustment, contrast and backlight. The Pro Cinema mode is still the mode plus the near Cinema colorimetry with Delta E of 2.5 average on the gray scale (for rap, below 3 is considered the excesses are not visible) but spreads may rise to 4 in the last gray levels. The color space is also very fair with an average Delta E of 2.8 on the Color Checker and 3.7 on saturations. The average color temperature is 6770K or 6500K very close to the search. Gamma, meanwhile, is 1.8 by default, so more to view in bright room, but as the Advanced Mode Improvement of Contrasts (ACE) is enabled by default, we see that it is not at all linear. Moreover, this measure gamma is interesting because it shows that this mode does not clog blacks, but whites are still burned, so we lose grayscale. That said, calibrating the XD85 we were able to maintain a linear gamma with ACE enabled to Low or Medium. The XD85 can therefore be used like that, without calibration, but for the more demanding it is still advisable to have provided an effective probe, because with so few differences, a cheap probe could do more harm only good. In Europe it will exist in three design variants named

,KD-XD8505B (black) ,KD-XD8577S (silver) , ,KD-XD8588B (black) ,KD-XD8599B (black).

What differences between references XD8505, XD8577 and XD8599? Let me be clear: no! This is simply references marketed only to please some signs that make large volumes of sales, so they do not suffer from competition on the Internet. You will probably see a little difference, often on the index of fluidity XR1000 instead of XR800, but these are purely marketing indices. There is no visible difference between a Motionflow XR800 and XR1000.

ACE (Advanced Contrast Enhancer), the famous setting "Improvement of Advanced Contrast" could be compared to a very efficient dynamic contrast. Still, I always advise to disable dynamic contrasts, but that ACE is not like the others. Note that I do not say it is faultless, but it brings so many dynamics of the image on an IPS panel that is difficult to do without. Moreover, it enables up to 1200: 1 ANSI contrast. Its main strength is that it can offer a hyper dynamic image, without clogging the black (it is the opposite, it opens totally black and greatly improves readability in dark scenes). In lit room or in daylight, the illusion is so perfect, you'd swear that this TV has a contrast very powerful, even more powerful than some VA panels. Better, this ACE is devilishly effective with UHD Blu-ray because it totally transforms HDR rendering. No, the HDR seems bland, uninteresting and bridled, while if it is active, HDR rendering is very nice.

-

Indeed, despite a very limited coverage Rec.2020, the XD85 offers one of the best colorimetric market through its IPS panel and its algorithm Triluminos remastered colors in Wide Gamut very effectively maintaining a natural. Only the DX900 who offered me a better colorimetry thanks to its LED red phosphorus that help provide intense red that IPS while retaining the advantages of a VA panel. In addition, Sony XD85 offers colorimetry very fair cardboard output and angles very open visions that allow the whole family to enjoy a good image regardless of his place on the couch.

However, this TV is clearly not recommended for those who watch their movies in dark room. Besides, if you watch your movies in darkened room, there is absolutely no reason to buy the XD85, since the X85C offers exactly the same functionality, but with a VA panel and a very good contrast. True, the colors will be slightly less beautiful but dark room contrast is still paramount.

The Sony XD85 is limited to enjoy the UHD Blu-ray, with a slab 8 bit HDR rendering flanged (bright peak at 425 cd / m², whatever the size of the target HDR), but again, the ACE saves setting and can offer an ultra dynamic image, very pleasant to look lit room. Nevertheless, the IPS puts his HDR limits with enough gray black, which can amount to more than 0.30 cd / m² at the brightest images, so again, you better watch Blu-ray UHD illuminated room .



+ Reality Creation: very efficient video post-processing of HD content / UHD

+ one of the best upscaling UHD market

+ Motionflow: best motion compensation market

+ The ACE (Advanced Improvement Contarstes) boosts the dynamics, especially in HDR.

+ A perceived contrast and amazing dynamic to an IPS panel

+ A really beautiful color matching, very fair cardboard output in Rec.709 as HDR

+ Viewing angle twice as wide a VA panel

+ Simple calibration, fast and efficient!

+ ghosting time very good, good precision in movements

+ Inputlag reduced (35ms) + Quick rémance time (9.6ms), excellent for play

+ The possibilities offered by the Android OS TV

+ A more responsive interface, many bugs have been fixed, but there are still ...

+ Dual tuner DVB-T2 / S2 compatible with 4K channels, PVR and PIP functions

+ HDMI 2.0a compatible HDR10, 4K/60, 1080p/120Hz, BT.2020

+ Excellent performances in lit room

+ honorable and good audio quality sound power

- Contrast too feeble for viewing in dark room

- Some visible leaks if it is set too high or too low relative to the center of the slab

- Clouding some, though not visible in lit room

- Average video processing with SD sources

- Finish and manufacturing quality rather average

- No Local Dimming

- The abandonment of 3D on an IPS panel (passive 3D slab UHD is wearing beautiful)

- A HDR too restrained, too narrow gamut Rec.2020

- No 10 bit panel

- No ISFccc, or Color Management System (CMS)

- Still bugs with Android TV (videos stretched in multimedia playback, reboot, frequent loss of signal with HDMI devices HDCP 1.1, remote control does not respond fairly regularly, saccades with KODI, no audio bitstream with 5.1 KODI)

- Too many applications not optimized for Android TV

- Lacks a little power for a better experience with Android TV



XD85

XD83

(Flat)

KD-49XD8305

KD-43XD8305

successor model - X830xC



No No No 49"

43" -

Compatible

HDR Processing

(missing hardware for playback HDR) 49" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz

43" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz

Flat

MotionFlow XR 800

Semi-mate 4096 x 2160/24P (HDMI 2/3)

3840 x 2160/24P

3840 x 2160/25P

3840 x 2160/30P

3840 x 2160/50P

3840 x 2160/60P

1080 / 60I

1080 / 50I

1080/30P (Only HDMI)

1080/60P (HDMI / Component)

1080/50P (HDMI / Component)

1080/24P (Only HDMI)

720/24P (Only HDMI)

720/30P (Only HDMI)

720 / 50P

720/60P

576 / 50I

576 / 50P

480 / 60I

480 / 60P 49" - Edge Led (below)

43" - Edge Led (below)

Phosphorus-based diodes

Frame Dimming

Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation

PWM - ?



49" -

43" - DCI P3 - 93% / rec2020 - 72%

Delta E - 1.62 - 0.32

Gamma - 2.24 - 2.18

Triluminos Display phosphorus-based diodes for a wide gamut close to the DCI 4K 49" -

43" - 3877:1 / 100.8cd/m2 / 0.026cd/m2



49" - °

43" - °



49" -

43" -

XD83

(flat)



49" - Game mode

43" - Game mode



49" - 2x10W

43" - 2x10W

Dolby Digital

Dolby Plus

Dolby Pulse

DTS

Magnetic Fluid Speaker & Clear Phase

Compatibility

Wireless subwoofer (SWF-BR100)

55", 65" - Bracket for wall mounting (SU-WL450) FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT

JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO

FLAC , M4A, MIDI, MP3, WMA, WAV, LPCM AVI, DivX, H.263

H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video

H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC

MKV, Quick Time, M2TS, MP4, WebM, WMV, XviD OS: Android TV : 6.0.1 Marshmellow

Board : SVP4KDTV15

SoC model: MediaTek MT5891

Core architecture: 4x ARM Cortex-A53(32-bit)

Instruction Set : 32-bit ARMv7

GPU: ARM Mali T860 triple core

RAM: 2GB

Total memory: 16GB

Available memory: 1576MB

Internal storage total space:1983MB

Internal storage space: 8258MB Lan(100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)

Wi-Fi

802.11 a

802.11 b

802.11 g

802.11 n

802.11 n 5GHz

802.11 ac

Wi-Fi Direct

DLNA

Bluetooth(NFC)Ver.4.1 HID/HOGP/3DSP/SPP

(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio) 2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)

1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)

1 x Ethernet RJ45

4 x HDMI 2.0a - HDCP2.2 (ARC, CEC, MHL)

1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)-

1 x Satelite In (Sub: F-type female)

1 x SCART

1 x AV Composite In

1 x AV Component In

1 x Optical Audio Out(AAC/PCM/AC3)

1 x 3.5mm Audio Out

1 x Antena (RF) (female)

1 x CI+ 1.3 Twin tuners

DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2

DiSEqC version 1.0

PIP, Timeshift & PVR

MPEG2, MPEG4

HEVC H.265 White balance- 2/10 points

Gamma - 10 points

ISF - no TV can not solve the very first step also correctly (17/255) XD83

XD80

(Flat)

KD-55XD8005 BAEP

KD-49XD8099 BAEP

KD-49XD8088 BAEP

KD-49XD8077 SAEP

KD-49XD8005 BAEP

KD-43XD8099 BAEP

KD-43XD8088 BAEP

KD-43XD8077 SAEP

KD-43XD8005 BAEP

No No No 55" -

49" - max -

43" - max -

Compatible

HDR Processing

(missing hardware for playback HDR) 55" - S-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 60/50Hz

49" - S-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 60/50Hz

43" - AMVA3, 8-bit+FRC, 60/50Hz

Flat

8099/8088/8077 - Motionflow XR 400

8005 - 49 & 43" - Motionflow XR 200

Black uniformity is relatively good. There is a bit of clouding on the test picture, but it should not be too noticeable during normal viewing. 1080p / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes

1080p / 120Hz: No

3840 x 2160 / 30Hz / 4:4:4: Yes

3840 x 2160 / 60Hz: Yes

3840 x 2160 / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes

-

The XD800 accepts a 120Hz signal, but has a 60Hz panel so it can only display half of the frames. It supports chroma 4:4:4 at up to 4k / 60Hz. To display 4:4:4, set the scene to 'Graphics' or 'Game'. This results in an input lag of 33.3ms. It accepts a 4k / 60Hz / 4:4:4 signal only HDMI 2 and 3, and requires 'Enhanced HDMI' to be enabled in the input settings. 55" -

49" - Edge Led (below)

43" - Edge Led (below)

Quantum Dots (+ Blue Led)

Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation

PWM - ? 55" -

49" -

43" -

Triluminos Display phosphorus-based diodes for a wide gamut close to the DCI 4K 55" -

49" -

43" -



55" -

49" - °

43" - 21°



55" -

49" -

43" -



XD80

55", 49", 43" 49" - Game mode

43" - Game mode 33.3ms / with MotionFlow 49.1ms



49" -

43" -

Dolby Digital

Dolby Plus

Dolby Pulse

DTS

Magnetic Fluid Speaker & Clear Phase FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT

JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO

FLAC , M4A, MIDI, MP3, WMA, WAV, LPCM AVI, DivX, H.263

H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video

H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC

MKV, Quick Time, M2TS, MP4, WebM, WMV, XviD OS: Android TV 6.0 Marshmellow

Board:

SoC model: MediaTek MT5891

Corе Аrсhitecturе: 4 x АRM Cortех-A53

Instruсtion Set: 32-bit АRMv7

GPU: АRM Маli-T860 two core

RAM: 2GB

Total memory: 16GB

Available memory: 1576MB

Internal storage tоtаl mеmоrу: 1983 MB

Іntеrnаl stоrаgе space: 8358 MB Lan(100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)

Wi-Fi

802.11 a

802.11 b

802.11 g

802.11 n

802.11 n 5GHz

802.11 ac

Wi-Fi Direct

DLNA

Bluetooth(NFC)Ver.4.1 HID/HOGP/3DSP/SPP

(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio) 2 x USB 2.0 (DС 5V MAX 500mА)

1 x USB 3.0 (max 0.9A)

1 x Еthеrnеt RJ45

4 x HDMI 2.0 - HDCP2.2 (АRС,CEC,MHL)

1 x Sаtеlіtе in(Main:F-tуpe fеmаlе)->

1 x SCART

1 x Compositе іn (Video+L/R)

1 x Cоmponеnt in (YPbPr+L/R)

1 x Optical Аudio Оut(AAC/PCM/AC3)

1 x 3.5mm Аudio Оut

1 x Аntеnа (RF) (Fеmаlе)

1 x CI+1.3 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2

DiSEqC version 1.0

MPEG2, MPEG4

HEVC H.265 TV can not solve the very first step also correctly (17/255)



- Still too many bugs with Android TV (videos stretched in multimedia playback, frequent reboot, frequent losses HDMI signal with devices HDCP 1.1, remote control does not respond fairly regularly, concern for synchronizing 3D glasses, saccades with KODI, no bitstream audio with 5.1 KODI, bad die-stamping with videos played via USB / DLNA, HDR mode losses in multimedia playback, etc.

- Too many applications not optimized for Android TV

- Lacks a little power for a better experience with Android TV

- Loss of saturation at an angle

- Media player ignores aspect ratio

XD80

SD80

(Curved)

KD-50SD8005 BAEP

successor model - S8005C No No No 50" - max - 450cd/m2

Compatible

HDR Processing

(missing hardwdre for playback HDR)

(Firmware Update Later) 50" - AMVA3, 8-bit+FRC, 60/50Hz

Curvature: 50" - 4200R

MotionFlow XR 400

Semi-mate 1080p / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes

1080p / 120Hz: No

3840 x 2160 / 30Hz / 4:4:4: Yes

3840 x 2160 / 60Hz: Yes

3840 x 2160 / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes

-

4096 X 2160/24P (HDMI 2/3)

3840 X 2160/24P

3840 X 2160/25P

3840 X 2160/30P

3840 X 2160/50P

3840 X 2160/60P

1080 / 60I

1080 / 50I

1080/30P (Only HDMI)

1080/60P (HDMI / Component)

1080/50P (HDMI / Component)

1080/24P (Only HDMI)

720/24P (Only HDMI)

720/30P (Only HDMI)

720 / 50P

720/60P

576 / 50I

576 / 50P

480 / 60I

480 / 60P 50" - Edge led (below)

Phosphorus-based diodes

Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation

PWM - ? 50" - 64% /



50"-



50" - °



50" -



SD80

(curved)

50"

наследник на S8005C 50" - Game mode



50" - 2x10W

Clear Phase

Dolby Digital

Dolby Plus

Dolby Puls

DTS Compatibility

Wireless subwoofer (SWF-BR100); bracket for wall mounting (SU-WL450: 60,20 mm) FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT

JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO

FLAC , M4A, MIDI, MP3, WMA, WAV, LPCM AVI, DivX, H.263

H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video

H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC

MKV, Quick Time, M2TS, MP4, WebM, WMV, XviD OS: Android 5.1.1 Lolipop

Board:

SoC model: Mediatek MT5890

Core architecture: 2 x ARM Cortex-A17

GPU: ARM Mali-624 triple core

RAM: 2GB

Total memory:

Available memory:

Internal storage total memory:

Internal storage space: Lan

Wi-Fi

802.11 a

802.11 b

802.11 g

802.11 n

802.11 n 5GHz

802.11 ac

Wi-Fi Direct

DLNA

Bluetooth(NFC)Ver.4.1 HID/HOGP/3DSP/SPP

(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio) 2 x USB 2.0 (DC5 V MAX500mА)

1 x USB 3.0 (max 0.9A)

1 x Еthеrnеt RJ45

4 x HDMI2.0a (АRС,CEС,MHL)

1 x Sаtеlitе in(Maіn:F-type fеmаlе)->

1 x SCART

1 x Cоmpositе in (Video+L/R)

1 x Сompоnеnt in (YPbPr+L/R)

1 x Opticаl Аudio Оut(AAC/PCM/AC3)

1 x 3.5mm Аudio Оut

1 x Аntеnа (RF) (Fеmаlе)

1 x CI+1.3 Twin tuners

DVB - T/T2/C/S/S2

DiSEqC Version 1.0

MPEG2, MPEG4

HEVC H.265 TV can not solve the very first step also correctly (17/255)

-



- Still too many bugs with Android TV (videos stretched in multimedia playback, frequent reboot, frequent losses HDMI signal with devices HDCP 1.1, remote control does not respond fairly regularly, concern for synchronizing 3D glasses, saccades with KODI, no bitstream audio with 5.1 KODI, bad die-stamping with videos played via USB / DLNA, HDR mode losses in multimedia playback, etc.

- Too many applications not optimized for Android TV

- Lacks a little power for a better experience with Android TV

- Loss of saturation at an angle

-- Media player ignores aspect ratio



SD80

XD75

(Flat)

KD-65XD7505 BAEP

KD-65XD7504 BAEP



No No No 65" - 500cd/m2

Compatible

HDR Processing

(missing hardware for playback HDR)

(Firmware Update Later) 65" - ? , 8-bit, 120/100Hz

Mitionflow XR 800 1080p / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes

1080p /120Hz: No

3840 x 2160 / 30Hz / 4:4:4: yes

3840 x 2160 / 60Hz: Yes

3840 x 2160 / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes

-

3840 x 2160 / 24Р

3840 x 2160 / 25Р

3840 x 2160 / 30Р

3840 x 2160 / 50Р

3840 x 2160 / 60P

4096 x 2160 / 24P (HDMI 2/3)

1920 x 1080 / 24P (Оnlу НDMI)

1920 x 1080 / 60І

1920 x 1080 / 50I

1920 x 1080 / 30P (Оmnlу HDMI)

1920 x 1080 / 60P (HDMI / Cоmponеnt)

1920 x 1080 / 50P (HDMI / Cоmponеnt)

720 / 24P (Оnlу HDMI)

720 / 30P (Оnlу HDMI)

720 / 50P

720 / 60P

576 / 50I

576 / 5PР

480 / 60І

480 / 60P

-

To display Chroma 4:4:4 set the scene to 'Graphics' or 'Game'. HDMI ports 2 and 3 accept a 4k / 60Hz / 4:4:4 signal, but only when 'Enhanced HDMI' is enabled in the input settings. The 65XD750 does accept a 1080p / 120Hz resolution, but can only display half of the frames, since it is a 60Hz TV. 65" - Direct Led

Phoshorus-based diodes

PWM - ? 65" -

65" -



65" - °



65" -



XD75

7505

65" 65" - Game mode



65" - 2x10W RMS

Dolby Digital

Dolby Plus

Dolby Puls

DTS

Magnetic Fluid Speaker & Clear Phase

Compatibility

Wireless subwoofer (SWF-BR100); bracket for wall mounting (SU-WL450: 60,20 mm) FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT

JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO

FLAC , M4A, MIDI, MP3, WMA, WAV, LPCM AVI, DivX, H.263

H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video

H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC

MKV, Quick Time, M2TS, MP4, WebM, WMV, XviD OS: Аndroid TV : 5.1.1 Lоlipop

Board : SVPDTV15

Core architecture: 2x АRM Cortех-A17(АRMv7)

Instruсtion Set : 32-bit АRMv7

CPU SoC: МеdіaTek MT5890 duаl corе

GPU: АRM Маli T624 triplе corе

RAM: 1,5GВ

Intеrnаl stоrаgе tоtаl space: 8,36GВ

Internal storage space: Lan

802.11 a

802.11 b

802.11 g

802.11 n

Wi-Fi Direct

DLNA 2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)

1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)

1 x Ethernet RJ45

4 x HDMI 2.0a (ARC, CEC, MHL)

1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)

1 x SCART

1 x AV Composite In

1 x AV Component In

1 x Optical Audio Out(AAC/PCM/AC3)

1 x 3.5mm Audio Out (YPbPr+L/R)

1 x Antena (RF) (female)

1 x CI+ 1.3 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2

MPEG2, MPEG4

HEVC H.265 TV can not solve the very first step also correctly (17/255) XD75

XD70

(Flat)

KD-55XD7005 BAEP

KD-55XD7004 BAEP

KD-49XD7005 BAEP

KD-49XD7004 BAEP



No No No 55" -

49" -

Compatible

HDR Processing

(missing hardware for playback HDR)

(Firmware Update Later) 55" - AS-IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz

49" - AS-IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz

MotionFlow XR 200 3840 x 2160 / 24P

3840 x 2160 / 25P

3840 x 2160 / 30P

3840 x 2160 / 50P

3840 x 2160 / 60P

4096 x 2160 / 24P (HDMI 2/3)

1920 x 1080 / 24P (Only HDMI)

1920 x 1080 / 60I

1920 x 1080 / 50I

1920 x 1080 / 30P (Omnly HDMI)

1920 x 1080 / 60P (HDMI / Component)

1920 x 1080 / 50P (HDMI / Component)

720 / 24P (Only HDMI)

720 / 30P (Only HDMI)

720 / 50P

720 / 60P

576 / 50I

576 / 50P

480 / 60I

480 / 60P 55" - Edge Led

49" - Edge Led

Global Dimming

PWM - ? 55"-

49"-



55"-

49"-



55" - °

49" - °



55" -

49" -



XD70

55", 49" 55" - Game mode

49" - Game mode



55" - 2x10W RMS

49" - 2x10W RMS

Clear Phase

Dolby Digital

Dolby Plus

Dolby Puls

Compatibility

Wireless subwoofer (SWF-BR100); bracket for wall mounting (SU-WL450: 60,20 mm)

FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT

JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO

FLAC , M4A, MIDI, MP3, WMA, WAV, LPCM AVI, DivX, H.263

H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video

H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC

MKV, Quick Time, M2TS, MP4, WebM, WMV, XviD OS: Android TV: 6.0

Board:

SoC model: MediaTek MT5891 quad core

Corе Аrсhitecturе: 4 x АRM Cortех-A53

Instruction Set: 32-bit АRMv7

GPU: АRM Маli-T680 two cores

RAM: 2GB

Internal storage tоtаl mеmоrу: 1983 MB

Intеrnаl stоrаgе space: 8358 MB Lan

Wi-Fi

802.11 b

802.11 g

802.11 n

Wi-Fi Direct

DLNA

Bluetooth(NFC)Ver.4.1 2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)

1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)

1 x Ethernet RJ45

4 x HDMI 2.0a HDCP2.2 (ARC, CEC, MHL)

1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)

1 x SCART

1 x AV Composite In

1 x AV Component In

1 x Optical Audio Out(AAC/PCM/AC3)

1 x 3.5mm Audio Out

1 x Antena (RF)(female)

1 x CI+ 1.3 Twin tuners

DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2

HEVC H.265 2160p/60 TV can not solve the very first step also correctly (17/255) XD70