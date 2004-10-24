In Animal Crossing, each item is meaningful and also represents a different meaning. Let's share hardwood today. In the game, hardwood is a very important resource that can be used to make all kinds of furniture. The more houses you build, the more items you need. Therefore, it is necessary to collect them slowly. For more items, please click ACNH Nook Miles Tickets.
First, you need to get an ax. After you equip it, go to the nearest tree and start swinging. Doing so will drop hardwood from the tree. In short, hardwood has a wide range of functions. Players who want to get hardwoods to need patience and time. If you have limited time in the game, you can go to our ACBellsBuy store. We provide many options here to shorten the time to obtain hardwood and save players time. In our shop, we enjoy a certain reputation in the game industry with reasonable prices and perfect services. For more details, click Animal Crossing Villagers.