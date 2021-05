The default LAN IP address of a Netgear Router is 192.168.0.1 or 192.168.1.1. You can also use the LAN IP address of your router to access the web interface of the routerlogin.net window. In case a user is getting trouble memorizing the current IP address of his Netgear router, he can also assign a different one using the web management window of his router. You can also check the LAN TCP/IP settings to bring further changes in the IP address settings of your Netgear router.