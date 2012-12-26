Продавам MXQ Plus M12N Amlogic S912 Media Player UHD 4K up to 60fps HDR

|Specifications:
| Chipset
|AML S912
| CPU
|Octa core ARM Cortex A53 CPU up to 2GHz (DVFS)
| GPU
|ARM Mali T820MP3 GPU up to 750MHz (DVFS)
| Storage
|16GB EMMC ( 32GB Optional)
| Memory
|2GB DDR3
| Resolution
|4K x 2K up to 60fps
| OS
|Android 6.0.1
| Application
|KODI 16.1/ Youtube/ Netflix/ Twitter/ Skype/Games etc.
| DRM
|Widevine (Verimatrix/ Playready optional)
|Video&Audio CODEC
| Video Docoder
|VP9 10/h.265 up to 4Kx2K@60fps, h.264 WMV/MPEG-1/2/4 VC 1/AVS/RealVideo up to 1080p@60fps
| Video Format
|mkv/wmv/mpg/mpeg/dat/avi/mov/iso/mp4/rm/jpg
| Audio Decoder
|MP3/AAC/WMA/RM/FLAC/OGG programmable with 7.1/5.1 down mixing
|Output & Input
| USB host
|2 High speed USB 2.0 (1 OTG and 1 HOST), support USB Flash Drive and USB HDD
| Card reader
|SD/SDHC/MMC cards
| HDMI
|HDMI 2.0a With HDR,CEC 4Kx2K@60fps max resolution
| LAN
|10/100M standard RJ-45 Ethernet
| Wireless
|802.11ac/a/b/g/n Dual Band 2.4G/5G WiFi
| Bluetooth
|Support Bluetooth Source and Sink
| AV
|Support Stereo Audio and CVBS 480i/576i SD Video
|SPDIF
|Support Optical Output
|Others
| Power Supply
|DC 5V/2A
| Accessory
|Remote control, User manual, Power supply, HDMI cable
|Option
|Support mouse and keyboard via USB or BT;Support 2.4GHz wireless mouse and keyboard via 2.4GHz USB dongle