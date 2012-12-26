Резултати от 1 до 1 от общо 1

Продавам MXQ Plus M12N Amlogic S912 Media Player UHD 4K up to 60fps HDR

    Вчера22:54 #1

    Продавам MXQ Plus M12N Amlogic S912 Media Player UHD 4K up to 60fps HDR

    1. Устройство - модел и наименование:

    MXQ Plus M12N Amlogic S912 Media Player
    UHD 4K up to 60fps


    2. Допълнителна информация

    Specifications:
    Chipset AML S912
    CPU Octa core ARM Cortex A53 CPU up to 2GHz (DVFS)
    GPU ARM Mali T820MP3 GPU up to 750MHz (DVFS)
    Storage 16GB EMMC ( 32GB Optional)
    Memory 2GB DDR3
    Resolution 4K x 2K up to 60fps
    OS Android 6.0.1
    Application KODI 16.1/ Youtube/ Netflix/ Twitter/ Skype/Games etc.
    DRM Widevine (Verimatrix/ Playready optional)
    Video&Audio CODEC
    Video Docoder VP9 10/h.265 up to 4Kx2K@60fps, h.264 WMV/MPEG-1/2/4 VC 1/AVS/RealVideo up to 1080p@60fps
    Video Format mkv/wmv/mpg/mpeg/dat/avi/mov/iso/mp4/rm/jpg
    Audio Decoder MP3/AAC/WMA/RM/FLAC/OGG programmable with 7.1/5.1 down mixing
    Output & Input
    USB host 2 High speed USB 2.0 (1 OTG and 1 HOST), support USB Flash Drive and USB HDD
    Card reader SD/SDHC/MMC cards
    HDMI HDMI 2.0a With HDR,CEC 4Kx2K@60fps max resolution
    LAN 10/100M standard RJ-45 Ethernet
    Wireless 802.11ac/a/b/g/n Dual Band 2.4G/5G WiFi
    Bluetooth Support Bluetooth Source and Sink
    AV Support Stereo Audio and CVBS 480i/576i SD Video
    SPDIF Support Optical Output
    Others
    Power Supply DC 5V/2A
    Accessory Remote control, User manual, Power supply, HDMI cable
    Option Support mouse and keyboard via USB or BT;Support 2.4GHz wireless mouse and keyboard via 2.4GHz USB dongle


    3. Състояние и гараниця
    купуван е за великден, съвсем малко употребяван поради липса на време за него.
    неразличим от нов
    гаранция - до април 2018 към китайски онлайн магазин


    4. Задължително -Цена, възможност за бартер?
    99,99 лв
    без бартер

    5. Задължително -Местонахождение - от кой град сте? Изпращате ли по куриер?

    Пазарджик
    еконт


    6. Задължително - Контакти - телефон, Skype или Email:

    0878989357

    7. Снимки:

