    Днес05:49 #1

    Question ami firmware cmos difference size layout

    Здравейте
    имам тая грешка преди флаш на дънотокак да постъпя след това
    CPU-Z
    Binaries
    CPU-Z version 1.96.1.x64
    Processors
    CPU Groups 1
    CPU Group 0 2 CPUs, mask=0x3
    Number of sockets 1
    Number of threads 2
    APICs
    Socket 0
    -- Core 0 (ID 0)
    -- Thread 0 0
    -- Core 1 (ID 1)
    -- Thread 1 1
    Timers
    ACPI timer 3.580 MHz
    Perf timer 1.961 MHz
    Sys timer 1.000 KHz
    Processors Information
    Socket 1 ID = 0
    Number of cores 2 (max 2)
    Number of threads 2 (max 2)
    Manufacturer GenuineIntel
    Name Intel Pentium E2180
    Codename Conroe
    Specification Intel(R) Pentium(R) Dual CPU E2180 @ 2.00GHz
    Package (platform ID) Socket 775 LGA (0x0)
    CPUID 6.F.D
    Extended CPUID 6.F
    Core Stepping M0
    Technology 65 nm
    Core Speed 2100.5 MHz
    Multiplier x Bus Speed 10.0 x 210.0 MHz
    Base frequency (cores) 210.0 MHz
    Base frequency (ext.) 210.0 MHz
    Rated Bus speed 840.2 MHz
    Stock frequency 2000 MHz
    Instructions sets MMX, SSE, SSE2, SSE3, SSSE3, EM64T
    Microcode Revision 0xA3
    L1 Data cache 2 x 32 KB (8-way, 64-byte line)
    L1 Instruction cache 2 x 32 KB (8-way, 64-byte line)
    L2 cache 1024 KB (4-way, 64-byte line)
    Max CPUID level 0000000Ah
    Max CPUID ext. level 80000008h
    FID/VID Control yes
    FID range 6.0x - 10.0x
    Max VID 1.300 V
    Temperature 0 46 degC (114 degF) (Core #0)
    Temperature 1 47 degC (116 degF) (Core #1)
    Clock Speed 0 2100.48 MHz (Core #0)
    Clock Speed 1 2100.48 MHz (Core #1)
    Core 0 max ratio (effective) 10.0
    Core 1 max ratio (effective) 10.0
    Chipset
    Northbridge Intel P35/G33/G31 rev. A2
    Southbridge Intel 82801IR (ICH9R) rev. 02
    Bus Specification PCI-Express 1.0 (2.5 GT/s)
    Graphic Interface PCI-Express 1.0
    PCI-E Link Width x16 (max 16x)
    PCI-E Link Speed 2.5 GT/s (max 2.5 GT/s)
    Memory Type DDR2
    Memory Size 2 GBytes
    Channels Single
    Memory Frequency 420.1 MHz (1:2)
    CAS# latency (CL) 5.0
    RAS# to CAS# delay (tRCD) 5
    RAS# Precharge (tRP) 5
    Cycle Time (tRAS) 18
    Row Refresh Cycle Time (tRFC) 52
    Command Rate (CR) 2T
    Host Bridge 0x29C0
    Memory SPD
    DIMM # 1
    SMBus address 0x50
    Memory type DDR2
    Module format Regular UDIMM
    Module Manufacturer(ID) Apacer Technology (7F7A0000000000000000000000)
    Size 2048 MBytes
    Max bandwidth PC2-6400 (400 MHz)
    Part number 78.A1GA0.9K4
    Serial number 02008014
    Manufacturing date Week 01/Year 08
    Number of banks 8
    Data width 64 bits
    Correction None
    Nominal Voltage 1.80 Volts
    EPP no
    XMP no
    AMP no
    JEDEC timings table CL-tRCD-tRP-tRAS-tRC @ frequency
    JEDEC #1 3.0-3-3-9-12 @ 200 MHz
    JEDEC #2 4.0-4-4-12-16 @ 266 MHz
    JEDEC #3 5.0-5-5-18-23 @ 400 MHz
    Monitoring
    Mainboard Model MS-7345 (0x000001A0 - 0x005F1CB5)
    LPCIO
    LPCIO Vendor Fintek
    LPCIO Model F71882F
    LPCIO Vendor ID 0x1934
    LPCIO Chip ID 0x541
    Hardware Monitors
    Hardware monitor Fintek F71882F
    Voltage 0 3.33 Volts [0xD0] (+3.3V)
    Voltage 1 1.28 Volts [0xA0] (CPU VCORE)
    Voltage 2 2.10 Volts [0x83] (VIN2)
    Voltage 3 1.13 Volts [0x60] (VIN3)
    Voltage 4 5.05 Volts [0x78] (+5V)
    Voltage 5 12.06 Volts [0x89] (+12V)
    Voltage 6 1.76 Volts [0x6E] (VIN6)
    Voltage 7 3.31 Volts [0xCF] (VSB3V)
    Voltage 8 3.22 Volts [0xC9] (VBAT)
    Temperature 0 51 degC (123 degF) [0x33] (TMPIN0)
    Temperature 1 46 degC (114 degF) [0x2E] (TMPIN1)
    Fan 0 2229 RPM [0x2A1] (FANIN0)
    Fan PWM 0 100 pc [0xFF] (CPU)
    Fan PWM 1 71 pc [0xB5] (System Fan 1)
    Fan PWM 2 100 pc [0xFF] (System Fan 2)
    Fan PWM 3 50 pc [0x80] (System Fan 3)
    Hardware monitor D3D
    PCI Devices
    Description Host Bridge
    Location bus 0 (0x00), device 0 (0x00), function 0 (0x00)
    Common header
    Vendor ID 0x8086
    Model ID 0x29C0
    Revision ID 0x02
    Description PCI to PCI Bridge
    Location bus 0 (0x00), device 1 (0x01), function 0 (0x00)
    Common header
    Vendor ID 0x8086
    Model ID 0x29C1
    Revision ID 0x02
    Description USB Controller (UHCI)
    Location bus 0 (0x00), device 26 (0x1A), function 0 (0x00)
    Common header
    Vendor ID 0x8086
    Model ID 0x2937
    Revision ID 0x02
    Description USB Controller (UHCI)
    Location bus 0 (0x00), device 26 (0x1A), function 1 (0x01)
    Common header
    Vendor ID 0x8086
    Model ID 0x2938
    Revision ID 0x02
    Description USB 2.0 Controller (EHCI)
    Location bus 0 (0x00), device 26 (0x1A), function 7 (0x07)
    Common header
    Vendor ID 0x8086
    Model ID 0x293C
    Revision ID 0x02
    Description High Definition Audio (HDA)
    Location bus 0 (0x00), device 27 (0x1B), function 0 (0x00)
    Common header
    Vendor ID 0x8086
    Model ID 0x293E
    Revision ID 0x02
    Description PCI to PCI Bridge
    Location bus 0 (0x00), device 28 (0x1C), function 0 (0x00)
    Common header
    Vendor ID 0x8086
    Model ID 0x2940
    Revision ID 0x02
    Description PCI to PCI Bridge
    Location bus 0 (0x00), device 28 (0x1C), function 4 (0x04)
    Common header
    Vendor ID 0x8086
    Model ID 0x2948
    Revision ID 0x02
    Description PCI to PCI Bridge
    Location bus 0 (0x00), device 28 (0x1C), function 5 (0x05)
    Common header
    Vendor ID 0x8086
    Model ID 0x294A
    Revision ID 0x02
    Description USB Controller (UHCI)
    Location bus 0 (0x00), device 29 (0x1D), function 0 (0x00)
    Common header
    Vendor ID 0x8086
    Model ID 0x2934
    Revision ID 0x02
    Description USB Controller (UHCI)
    Location bus 0 (0x00), device 29 (0x1D), function 1 (0x01)
    Common header
    Vendor ID 0x8086
    Model ID 0x2935
    Revision ID 0x02
    Description USB Controller (UHCI)
    Location bus 0 (0x00), device 29 (0x1D), function 2 (0x02)
    Common header
    Vendor ID 0x8086
    Model ID 0x2936
    Revision ID 0x02
    Description USB Controller (UHCI)
    Location bus 0 (0x00), device 29 (0x1D), function 3 (0x03)
    Common header
    Vendor ID 0x8086
    Model ID 0x2939
    Revision ID 0x02
    Description USB 2.0 Controller (EHCI)
    Location bus 0 (0x00), device 29 (0x1D), function 7 (0x07)
    Common header
    Vendor ID 0x8086
    Model ID 0x293A
    Revision ID 0x02
    Description PCI to PCI Bridge
    Location bus 0 (0x00), device 30 (0x1E), function 0 (0x00)
    Common header
    Vendor ID 0x8086
    Model ID 0x244E
    Revision ID 0x92
    Description PCI to ISA Bridge
    Location bus 0 (0x00), device 31 (0x1F), function 0 (0x00)
    Common header
    Vendor ID 0x8086
    Model ID 0x2916
    Revision ID 0x02
    Description IDE Controller
    Location bus 0 (0x00), device 31 (0x1F), function 2 (0x02)
    Common header
    Vendor ID 0x8086
    Model ID 0x2920
    Revision ID 0x02
    Description SMBus Controller
    Location bus 0 (0x00), device 31 (0x1F), function 3 (0x03)
    Common header
    Vendor ID 0x8086
    Model ID 0x2930
    Revision ID 0x02
    Description IDE Controller
    Location bus 0 (0x00), device 31 (0x1F), function 5 (0x05)
    Common header
    Vendor ID 0x8086
    Model ID 0x2926
    Revision ID 0x02
    Description VGA Controller
    Location bus 1 (0x01), device 0 (0x00), function 0 (0x00)
    Common header
    Vendor ID 0x10DE
    Model ID 0x0393
    Revision ID 0xA1
    Description IDE Controller
    Location bus 3 (0x03), device 0 (0x00), function 0 (0x00)
    Common header
    Vendor ID 0x11AB
    Model ID 0x6121
    Revision ID 0xB2
    Description Ethernet Controller
    Location bus 4 (0x04), device 0 (0x00), function 0 (0x00)
    Common header
    Vendor ID 0x10EC
    Model ID 0x8168
    Revision ID 0x01
    Description Audio device
    Location bus 5 (0x05), device 0 (0x00), function 0 (0x00)
    Common header
    Vendor ID 0x1102
    Model ID 0x0004
    Revision ID 0x03
    Description Input Device
    Location bus 5 (0x05), device 0 (0x00), function 1 (0x01)
    Common header
    Vendor ID 0x1102
    Model ID 0x7003
    Revision ID 0x03
    Description OHCI FireWire Controller
    Location bus 5 (0x05), device 0 (0x00), function 2 (0x02)
    Common header
    Vendor ID 0x1102
    Model ID 0x4001
    Revision ID 0x01
    Description Ethernet Controller
    Location bus 5 (0x05), device 1 (0x01), function 0 (0x00)
    Common header
    Vendor ID 0x10EC
    Model ID 0x8139
    Revision ID 0x10
    DMI
    SMBIOS Version 2.5
    DMI BIOS
    vendor American Megatrends Inc.
    version V1.5
    date 09/28/2007
    ROM size 1024 KB
    DMI System Information
    manufacturer MICRO-STAR INTERNATIONAL CO.LTD
    product MS-7345
    version 1.0
    serial To Be Filled By O.E.M.
    UUID {00000000-0000-0000-0000-001D9233340F}
    SKU To Be Filled By O.E.M.
    family To Be Filled By O.E.M.
    DMI Baseboard
    vendor MICRO-STAR INTERNATIONAL CO.LTD
    model MS-7345
    revision 1.0
    serial To be filled by O.E.M.
    DMI System Enclosure
    manufacturer MICRO-STAR INTERNATIONAL CO.LTD
    chassis type Desktop
    chassis serial To Be Filled By O.E.M.
    DMI Processor
    manufacturer Intel
    model Intel(R) Pentium(R) Dual CPU E2180 @ 2.00GHz
    clock speed 2000.0 MHz
    FSB speed 200.0 MHz
    multiplier 10.0x
    DMI Memory Controller
    correction 64-bit ECC
    Max module size 4096 MBytes
    DMI Memory Module
    designation DIMM0
    size 2048 MBytes (double bank)
    DMI Memory Module
    designation DIMM1
    DMI Memory Module
    designation DIMM2
    DMI Memory Module
    designation DIMM3
    DMI Physical Memory Array
    location Motherboard
    usage System Memory
    correction None
    max capacity 4 GB
    max# of devices 4
    DMI Memory Device
    designation DIMM0
    format DIMM
    type SDRAM
    total width 64 bits
    data width 64 bits
    size 2 GB
    DMI Memory Device
    designation DIMM1
    format DIMM
    type unknown
    DMI Memory Device
    designation DIMM2
    format DIMM
    type unknown
    DMI Memory Device
    designation DIMM3
    format DIMM
    type unknown
    Graphics
    Number of adapters 1
    Graphic APIs
    API D3D
    API NVIDIA I/O
    Display Adapters
    Display adapter 0
    ID 0x1040073
    Name NVIDIA GeForce 7300 GT (Microsoft Corporation - WDDM)
    Board Manufacturer Micro-Star International Co., Ltd. (MSI)
    Revision B1
    Codename G73
    Core family 0x4B (G73)
    Technology 90 nm
    PCI device bus 1 (0x1), device 0 (0x0), function 0 (0x0)
    Vendor ID 0x10DE (0x1462)
    Model ID 0x0393 (0x0412)
    Revision ID 0xA1
    Root device bus 0 (0x0), device 1 (0x1), function 0 (0x0)
    WDDM Model 1.0
    Win32_VideoController AdapterRAM = 0x10000000 (268435456)
    Win32_VideoController DriverVersion = 8.15.11.8593
    Win32_VideoController DriverDate = 05/14/2009
    Monitor 0
    Model SyncMaster (Samsung)
    ID SAM0108
    Serial HSBX814957
    Manufacturing Date Week 32, Year 2004
    Size 15.2 inches
    Max Resolution 1024 x 768 @ 84 Hz
    Horizontal Freq. Range 30-85 kHz
    Vertical Freq. Range 50-160 Hz
    Max Pixel Clock 180 MHz
    Gamma Factor 2.2
    Software
    Windows Version Microsoft Windows 7 (6.1) Ultimate Edition 64-bit Service Pack 1 (Build 7601)
    DirectX Version 11.0
    Прикачени изображения Прикачени изображения
