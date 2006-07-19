ami firmware cmos difference size layout

|CPU-Z
|
|
|
|Binaries
|
|CPU-Z version
|1.96.1.x64
|
|
|Processors
|
|CPU Groups
|1
|CPU Group 0
|2 CPUs, mask=0x3
|
|
|Number of sockets
|1
|Number of threads
|2
|
|
|APICs
|
|Socket 0
|
| -- Core 0 (ID 0)
|
| -- Thread 0
|0
| -- Core 1 (ID 1)
|
| -- Thread 1
|1
|
|
|Timers
|
| ACPI timer
|3.580 MHz
| Perf timer
|1.961 MHz
| Sys timer
|1.000 KHz
|
|
|
|
|Processors Information
|
|Socket 1
|ID = 0
| Number of cores
|2 (max 2)
| Number of threads
|2 (max 2)
| Manufacturer
|GenuineIntel
| Name
|Intel Pentium E2180
| Codename
|Conroe
| Specification
|Intel(R) Pentium(R) Dual CPU E2180 @ 2.00GHz
| Package (platform ID)
|Socket 775 LGA (0x0)
| CPUID
|6.F.D
| Extended CPUID
|6.F
| Core Stepping
|M0
| Technology
|65 nm
| Core Speed
|2100.5 MHz
| Multiplier x Bus Speed
|10.0 x 210.0 MHz
| Base frequency (cores)
|210.0 MHz
| Base frequency (ext.)
|210.0 MHz
| Rated Bus speed
|840.2 MHz
| Stock frequency
|2000 MHz
| Instructions sets
|MMX, SSE, SSE2, SSE3, SSSE3, EM64T
| Microcode Revision
|0xA3
| L1 Data cache
|2 x 32 KB (8-way, 64-byte line)
| L1 Instruction cache
|2 x 32 KB (8-way, 64-byte line)
| L2 cache
|1024 KB (4-way, 64-byte line)
| Max CPUID level
|0000000Ah
| Max CPUID ext. level
|80000008h
| FID/VID Control
|yes
| FID range
|6.0x - 10.0x
| Max VID
|1.300 V
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Temperature 0
|46 degC (114 degF) (Core #0)
| Temperature 1
|47 degC (116 degF) (Core #1)
| Clock Speed 0
|2100.48 MHz (Core #0)
| Clock Speed 1
|2100.48 MHz (Core #1)
| Core 0 max ratio
|(effective) 10.0
| Core 1 max ratio
|(effective) 10.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chipset
|
|Northbridge
|Intel P35/G33/G31 rev. A2
|Southbridge
|Intel 82801IR (ICH9R) rev. 02
|Bus Specification
|PCI-Express 1.0 (2.5 GT/s)
|Graphic Interface
|PCI-Express 1.0
|PCI-E Link Width
|x16 (max 16x)
|PCI-E Link Speed
|2.5 GT/s (max 2.5 GT/s)
|Memory Type
|DDR2
|Memory Size
|2 GBytes
|Channels
|Single
|Memory Frequency
|420.1 MHz (1:2)
|CAS# latency (CL)
|5.0
|RAS# to CAS# delay (tRCD)
|5
|RAS# Precharge (tRP)
|5
|Cycle Time (tRAS)
|18
|Row Refresh Cycle Time (tRFC)
|52
|Command Rate (CR)
|2T
|Host Bridge
|0x29C0
|
|
|Memory SPD
|
|DIMM #
|1
| SMBus address
|0x50
| Memory type
|DDR2
| Module format
|Regular UDIMM
| Module Manufacturer(ID)
|Apacer Technology (7F7A0000000000000000000000)
| Size
|2048 MBytes
| Max bandwidth
|PC2-6400 (400 MHz)
| Part number
|78.A1GA0.9K4
| Serial number
|02008014
| Manufacturing date
|Week 01/Year 08
| Number of banks
|8
| Data width
|64 bits
| Correction
|None
| Nominal Voltage
|1.80 Volts
| EPP
|no
| XMP
|no
| AMP
|no
|JEDEC timings table
|CL-tRCD-tRP-tRAS-tRC @ frequency
| JEDEC #1
|3.0-3-3-9-12 @ 200 MHz
| JEDEC #2
|4.0-4-4-12-16 @ 266 MHz
| JEDEC #3
|5.0-5-5-18-23 @ 400 MHz
|
|
|
|
|Monitoring
|
|Mainboard Model
|MS-7345 (0x000001A0 - 0x005F1CB5)
|
|
|LPCIO
|
|LPCIO Vendor
|Fintek
|LPCIO Model
|F71882F
|LPCIO Vendor ID
|0x1934
|LPCIO Chip ID
|0x541
|
|
|Hardware Monitors
|
|Hardware monitor
|Fintek F71882F
| Voltage 0
|3.33 Volts [0xD0] (+3.3V)
| Voltage 1
|1.28 Volts [0xA0] (CPU VCORE)
| Voltage 2
|2.10 Volts [0x83] (VIN2)
| Voltage 3
|1.13 Volts [0x60] (VIN3)
| Voltage 4
|5.05 Volts [0x78] (+5V)
| Voltage 5
|12.06 Volts [0x89] (+12V)
| Voltage 6
|1.76 Volts [0x6E] (VIN6)
| Voltage 7
|3.31 Volts [0xCF] (VSB3V)
| Voltage 8
|3.22 Volts [0xC9] (VBAT)
| Temperature 0
|51 degC (123 degF) [0x33] (TMPIN0)
| Temperature 1
|46 degC (114 degF) [0x2E] (TMPIN1)
| Fan 0
|2229 RPM [0x2A1] (FANIN0)
| Fan PWM 0
|100 pc [0xFF] (CPU)
| Fan PWM 1
|71 pc [0xB5] (System Fan 1)
| Fan PWM 2
|100 pc [0xFF] (System Fan 2)
| Fan PWM 3
|50 pc [0x80] (System Fan 3)
|
|
|Hardware monitor
|D3D
|
|
|
|
|PCI Devices
|
|Description
|Host Bridge
|Location
|bus 0 (0x00), device 0 (0x00), function 0 (0x00)
|Common header
|
| Vendor ID
|0x8086
| Model ID
|0x29C0
| Revision ID
|0x02
|
|
|Description
|PCI to PCI Bridge
|Location
|bus 0 (0x00), device 1 (0x01), function 0 (0x00)
|Common header
|
| Vendor ID
|0x8086
| Model ID
|0x29C1
| Revision ID
|0x02
|
|
|Description
|USB Controller (UHCI)
|Location
|bus 0 (0x00), device 26 (0x1A), function 0 (0x00)
|Common header
|
| Vendor ID
|0x8086
| Model ID
|0x2937
| Revision ID
|0x02
|
|
|Description
|USB Controller (UHCI)
|Location
|bus 0 (0x00), device 26 (0x1A), function 1 (0x01)
|Common header
|
| Vendor ID
|0x8086
| Model ID
|0x2938
| Revision ID
|0x02
|
|
|Description
|USB 2.0 Controller (EHCI)
|Location
|bus 0 (0x00), device 26 (0x1A), function 7 (0x07)
|Common header
|
| Vendor ID
|0x8086
| Model ID
|0x293C
| Revision ID
|0x02
|
|
|Description
|High Definition Audio (HDA)
|Location
|bus 0 (0x00), device 27 (0x1B), function 0 (0x00)
|Common header
|
| Vendor ID
|0x8086
| Model ID
|0x293E
| Revision ID
|0x02
|
|
|Description
|PCI to PCI Bridge
|Location
|bus 0 (0x00), device 28 (0x1C), function 0 (0x00)
|Common header
|
| Vendor ID
|0x8086
| Model ID
|0x2940
| Revision ID
|0x02
|
|
|Description
|PCI to PCI Bridge
|Location
|bus 0 (0x00), device 28 (0x1C), function 4 (0x04)
|Common header
|
| Vendor ID
|0x8086
| Model ID
|0x2948
| Revision ID
|0x02
|
|
|Description
|PCI to PCI Bridge
|Location
|bus 0 (0x00), device 28 (0x1C), function 5 (0x05)
|Common header
|
| Vendor ID
|0x8086
| Model ID
|0x294A
| Revision ID
|0x02
|
|
|Description
|USB Controller (UHCI)
|Location
|bus 0 (0x00), device 29 (0x1D), function 0 (0x00)
|Common header
|
| Vendor ID
|0x8086
| Model ID
|0x2934
| Revision ID
|0x02
|
|
|Description
|USB Controller (UHCI)
|Location
|bus 0 (0x00), device 29 (0x1D), function 1 (0x01)
|Common header
|
| Vendor ID
|0x8086
| Model ID
|0x2935
| Revision ID
|0x02
|
|
|Description
|USB Controller (UHCI)
|Location
|bus 0 (0x00), device 29 (0x1D), function 2 (0x02)
|Common header
|
| Vendor ID
|0x8086
| Model ID
|0x2936
| Revision ID
|0x02
|
|
|Description
|USB Controller (UHCI)
|Location
|bus 0 (0x00), device 29 (0x1D), function 3 (0x03)
|Common header
|
| Vendor ID
|0x8086
| Model ID
|0x2939
| Revision ID
|0x02
|
|
|Description
|USB 2.0 Controller (EHCI)
|Location
|bus 0 (0x00), device 29 (0x1D), function 7 (0x07)
|Common header
|
| Vendor ID
|0x8086
| Model ID
|0x293A
| Revision ID
|0x02
|
|
|Description
|PCI to PCI Bridge
|Location
|bus 0 (0x00), device 30 (0x1E), function 0 (0x00)
|Common header
|
| Vendor ID
|0x8086
| Model ID
|0x244E
| Revision ID
|0x92
|
|
|Description
|PCI to ISA Bridge
|Location
|bus 0 (0x00), device 31 (0x1F), function 0 (0x00)
|Common header
|
| Vendor ID
|0x8086
| Model ID
|0x2916
| Revision ID
|0x02
|
|
|Description
|IDE Controller
|Location
|bus 0 (0x00), device 31 (0x1F), function 2 (0x02)
|Common header
|
| Vendor ID
|0x8086
| Model ID
|0x2920
| Revision ID
|0x02
|
|
|Description
|SMBus Controller
|Location
|bus 0 (0x00), device 31 (0x1F), function 3 (0x03)
|Common header
|
| Vendor ID
|0x8086
| Model ID
|0x2930
| Revision ID
|0x02
|
|
|Description
|IDE Controller
|Location
|bus 0 (0x00), device 31 (0x1F), function 5 (0x05)
|Common header
|
| Vendor ID
|0x8086
| Model ID
|0x2926
| Revision ID
|0x02
|
|
|Description
|VGA Controller
|Location
|bus 1 (0x01), device 0 (0x00), function 0 (0x00)
|Common header
|
| Vendor ID
|0x10DE
| Model ID
|0x0393
| Revision ID
|0xA1
|
|
|Description
|IDE Controller
|Location
|bus 3 (0x03), device 0 (0x00), function 0 (0x00)
|Common header
|
| Vendor ID
|0x11AB
| Model ID
|0x6121
| Revision ID
|0xB2
|
|
|Description
|Ethernet Controller
|Location
|bus 4 (0x04), device 0 (0x00), function 0 (0x00)
|Common header
|
| Vendor ID
|0x10EC
| Model ID
|0x8168
| Revision ID
|0x01
|
|
|Description
|Audio device
|Location
|bus 5 (0x05), device 0 (0x00), function 0 (0x00)
|Common header
|
| Vendor ID
|0x1102
| Model ID
|0x0004
| Revision ID
|0x03
|
|
|Description
|Input Device
|Location
|bus 5 (0x05), device 0 (0x00), function 1 (0x01)
|Common header
|
| Vendor ID
|0x1102
| Model ID
|0x7003
| Revision ID
|0x03
|
|
|Description
|OHCI FireWire Controller
|Location
|bus 5 (0x05), device 0 (0x00), function 2 (0x02)
|Common header
|
| Vendor ID
|0x1102
| Model ID
|0x4001
| Revision ID
|0x01
|
|
|Description
|Ethernet Controller
|Location
|bus 5 (0x05), device 1 (0x01), function 0 (0x00)
|Common header
|
| Vendor ID
|0x10EC
| Model ID
|0x8139
| Revision ID
|0x10
|
|
|
|
|DMI
|
|SMBIOS Version
|2.5
|
|
|DMI BIOS
|
| vendor
|American Megatrends Inc.
| version
|V1.5
| date
|09/28/2007
| ROM size
|1024 KB
|
|
|DMI System Information
|
| manufacturer
|MICRO-STAR INTERNATIONAL CO.LTD
| product
|MS-7345
| version
|1.0
| serial
|To Be Filled By O.E.M.
| UUID
|{00000000-0000-0000-0000-001D9233340F}
| SKU
|To Be Filled By O.E.M.
| family
|To Be Filled By O.E.M.
|
|
|DMI Baseboard
|
| vendor
|MICRO-STAR INTERNATIONAL CO.LTD
| model
|MS-7345
| revision
|1.0
| serial
|To be filled by O.E.M.
|
|
|DMI System Enclosure
|
| manufacturer
|MICRO-STAR INTERNATIONAL CO.LTD
| chassis type
|Desktop
| chassis serial
|To Be Filled By O.E.M.
|
|
|DMI Processor
|
| manufacturer
|Intel
| model
|Intel(R) Pentium(R) Dual CPU E2180 @ 2.00GHz
| clock speed
|2000.0 MHz
| FSB speed
|200.0 MHz
| multiplier
|10.0x
|
|
|DMI Memory Controller
|
| correction
|64-bit ECC
| Max module size
|4096 MBytes
|
|
|DMI Memory Module
|
| designation
|DIMM0
| size
|2048 MBytes (double bank)
|
|
|DMI Memory Module
|
| designation
|DIMM1
|
|
|DMI Memory Module
|
| designation
|DIMM2
|
|
|DMI Memory Module
|
| designation
|DIMM3
|
|
|DMI Physical Memory Array
|
| location
|Motherboard
| usage
|System Memory
| correction
|None
| max capacity
|4 GB
| max# of devices
|4
|
|
|DMI Memory Device
|
| designation
|DIMM0
| format
|DIMM
| type
|SDRAM
| total width
|64 bits
| data width
|64 bits
| size
|2 GB
|
|
|DMI Memory Device
|
| designation
|DIMM1
| format
|DIMM
| type
|unknown
|
|
|DMI Memory Device
|
| designation
|DIMM2
| format
|DIMM
| type
|unknown
|
|
|DMI Memory Device
|
| designation
|DIMM3
| format
|DIMM
| type
|unknown
|
|
|
|
|Graphics
|
|Number of adapters
|1
|
|
|Graphic APIs
|
|API
|D3D
|API
|NVIDIA I/O
|
|
|Display Adapters
|
|Display adapter 0
|
| ID
|0x1040073
| Name
|NVIDIA GeForce 7300 GT (Microsoft Corporation - WDDM)
| Board Manufacturer
|Micro-Star International Co., Ltd. (MSI)
| Revision
|B1
| Codename
|G73
| Core family
|0x4B (G73)
| Technology
|90 nm
| PCI device
|bus 1 (0x1), device 0 (0x0), function 0 (0x0)
| Vendor ID
|0x10DE (0x1462)
| Model ID
|0x0393 (0x0412)
| Revision ID
|0xA1
| Root device
|bus 0 (0x0), device 1 (0x1), function 0 (0x0)
| WDDM Model
|1.0
|
|
|Win32_VideoController
|AdapterRAM = 0x10000000 (268435456)
|Win32_VideoController
|DriverVersion = 8.15.11.8593
|Win32_VideoController
|DriverDate = 05/14/2009
|
|
|Monitor 0
|
| Model
|SyncMaster (Samsung)
| ID
|SAM0108
| Serial
|HSBX814957
| Manufacturing Date
|Week 32, Year 2004
| Size
|15.2 inches
| Max Resolution
|1024 x 768 @ 84 Hz
| Horizontal Freq. Range
|30-85 kHz
| Vertical Freq. Range
|50-160 Hz
| Max Pixel Clock
|180 MHz
| Gamma Factor
|2.2
|
|
|
|
|Software
|
|Windows Version
|Microsoft Windows 7 (6.1) Ultimate Edition 64-bit Service Pack 1 (Build 7601)
|DirectX Version
|11.0
|
|