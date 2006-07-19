ami firmware cmos difference size layout

CPU-Z Binaries CPU-Z version 1.96.1.x64 Processors CPU Groups 1 CPU Group 0 2 CPUs, mask=0x3 Number of sockets 1 Number of threads 2 APICs Socket 0 -- Core 0 (ID 0) -- Thread 0 0 -- Core 1 (ID 1) -- Thread 1 1 Timers ACPI timer 3.580 MHz Perf timer 1.961 MHz Sys timer 1.000 KHz Processors Information Socket 1 ID = 0 Number of cores 2 (max 2) Number of threads 2 (max 2) Manufacturer GenuineIntel Name Intel Pentium E2180 Codename Conroe Specification Intel(R) Pentium(R) Dual CPU E2180 @ 2.00GHz Package (platform ID) Socket 775 LGA (0x0) CPUID 6.F.D Extended CPUID 6.F Core Stepping M0 Technology 65 nm Core Speed 2100.5 MHz Multiplier x Bus Speed 10.0 x 210.0 MHz Base frequency (cores) 210.0 MHz Base frequency (ext.) 210.0 MHz Rated Bus speed 840.2 MHz Stock frequency 2000 MHz Instructions sets MMX, SSE, SSE2, SSE3, SSSE3, EM64T Microcode Revision 0xA3 L1 Data cache 2 x 32 KB (8-way, 64-byte line) L1 Instruction cache 2 x 32 KB (8-way, 64-byte line) L2 cache 1024 KB (4-way, 64-byte line) Max CPUID level 0000000Ah Max CPUID ext. level 80000008h FID/VID Control yes FID range 6.0x - 10.0x Max VID 1.300 V Temperature 0 46 degC (114 degF) (Core #0) Temperature 1 47 degC (116 degF) (Core #1) Clock Speed 0 2100.48 MHz (Core #0) Clock Speed 1 2100.48 MHz (Core #1) Core 0 max ratio (effective) 10.0 Core 1 max ratio (effective) 10.0 Chipset Northbridge Intel P35/G33/G31 rev. A2 Southbridge Intel 82801IR (ICH9R) rev. 02 Bus Specification PCI-Express 1.0 (2.5 GT/s) Graphic Interface PCI-Express 1.0 PCI-E Link Width x16 (max 16x) PCI-E Link Speed 2.5 GT/s (max 2.5 GT/s) Memory Type DDR2 Memory Size 2 GBytes Channels Single Memory Frequency 420.1 MHz (1:2) CAS# latency (CL) 5.0 RAS# to CAS# delay (tRCD) 5 RAS# Precharge (tRP) 5 Cycle Time (tRAS) 18 Row Refresh Cycle Time (tRFC) 52 Command Rate (CR) 2T Host Bridge 0x29C0 Memory SPD DIMM # 1 SMBus address 0x50 Memory type DDR2 Module format Regular UDIMM Module Manufacturer(ID) Apacer Technology (7F7A0000000000000000000000) Size 2048 MBytes Max bandwidth PC2-6400 (400 MHz) Part number 78.A1GA0.9K4 Serial number 02008014 Manufacturing date Week 01/Year 08 Number of banks 8 Data width 64 bits Correction None Nominal Voltage 1.80 Volts EPP no XMP no AMP no JEDEC timings table CL-tRCD-tRP-tRAS-tRC @ frequency JEDEC #1 3.0-3-3-9-12 @ 200 MHz JEDEC #2 4.0-4-4-12-16 @ 266 MHz JEDEC #3 5.0-5-5-18-23 @ 400 MHz Monitoring Mainboard Model MS-7345 (0x000001A0 - 0x005F1CB5) LPCIO LPCIO Vendor Fintek LPCIO Model F71882F LPCIO Vendor ID 0x1934 LPCIO Chip ID 0x541 Hardware Monitors Hardware monitor Fintek F71882F Voltage 0 3.33 Volts [0xD0] (+3.3V) Voltage 1 1.28 Volts [0xA0] (CPU VCORE) Voltage 2 2.10 Volts [0x83] (VIN2) Voltage 3 1.13 Volts [0x60] (VIN3) Voltage 4 5.05 Volts [0x78] (+5V) Voltage 5 12.06 Volts [0x89] (+12V) Voltage 6 1.76 Volts [0x6E] (VIN6) Voltage 7 3.31 Volts [0xCF] (VSB3V) Voltage 8 3.22 Volts [0xC9] (VBAT) Temperature 0 51 degC (123 degF) [0x33] (TMPIN0) Temperature 1 46 degC (114 degF) [0x2E] (TMPIN1) Fan 0 2229 RPM [0x2A1] (FANIN0) Fan PWM 0 100 pc [0xFF] (CPU) Fan PWM 1 71 pc [0xB5] (System Fan 1) Fan PWM 2 100 pc [0xFF] (System Fan 2) Fan PWM 3 50 pc [0x80] (System Fan 3) Hardware monitor D3D PCI Devices Description Host Bridge Location bus 0 (0x00), device 0 (0x00), function 0 (0x00) Common header Vendor ID 0x8086 Model ID 0x29C0 Revision ID 0x02 Description PCI to PCI Bridge Location bus 0 (0x00), device 1 (0x01), function 0 (0x00) Common header Vendor ID 0x8086 Model ID 0x29C1 Revision ID 0x02 Description USB Controller (UHCI) Location bus 0 (0x00), device 26 (0x1A), function 0 (0x00) Common header Vendor ID 0x8086 Model ID 0x2937 Revision ID 0x02 Description USB Controller (UHCI) Location bus 0 (0x00), device 26 (0x1A), function 1 (0x01) Common header Vendor ID 0x8086 Model ID 0x2938 Revision ID 0x02 Description USB 2.0 Controller (EHCI) Location bus 0 (0x00), device 26 (0x1A), function 7 (0x07) Common header Vendor ID 0x8086 Model ID 0x293C Revision ID 0x02 Description High Definition Audio (HDA) Location bus 0 (0x00), device 27 (0x1B), function 0 (0x00) Common header Vendor ID 0x8086 Model ID 0x293E Revision ID 0x02 Description PCI to PCI Bridge Location bus 0 (0x00), device 28 (0x1C), function 0 (0x00) Common header Vendor ID 0x8086 Model ID 0x2940 Revision ID 0x02 Description PCI to PCI Bridge Location bus 0 (0x00), device 28 (0x1C), function 4 (0x04) Common header Vendor ID 0x8086 Model ID 0x2948 Revision ID 0x02 Description PCI to PCI Bridge Location bus 0 (0x00), device 28 (0x1C), function 5 (0x05) Common header Vendor ID 0x8086 Model ID 0x294A Revision ID 0x02 Description USB Controller (UHCI) Location bus 0 (0x00), device 29 (0x1D), function 0 (0x00) Common header Vendor ID 0x8086 Model ID 0x2934 Revision ID 0x02 Description USB Controller (UHCI) Location bus 0 (0x00), device 29 (0x1D), function 1 (0x01) Common header Vendor ID 0x8086 Model ID 0x2935 Revision ID 0x02 Description USB Controller (UHCI) Location bus 0 (0x00), device 29 (0x1D), function 2 (0x02) Common header Vendor ID 0x8086 Model ID 0x2936 Revision ID 0x02 Description USB Controller (UHCI) Location bus 0 (0x00), device 29 (0x1D), function 3 (0x03) Common header Vendor ID 0x8086 Model ID 0x2939 Revision ID 0x02 Description USB 2.0 Controller (EHCI) Location bus 0 (0x00), device 29 (0x1D), function 7 (0x07) Common header Vendor ID 0x8086 Model ID 0x293A Revision ID 0x02 Description PCI to PCI Bridge Location bus 0 (0x00), device 30 (0x1E), function 0 (0x00) Common header Vendor ID 0x8086 Model ID 0x244E Revision ID 0x92 Description PCI to ISA Bridge Location bus 0 (0x00), device 31 (0x1F), function 0 (0x00) Common header Vendor ID 0x8086 Model ID 0x2916 Revision ID 0x02 Description IDE Controller Location bus 0 (0x00), device 31 (0x1F), function 2 (0x02) Common header Vendor ID 0x8086 Model ID 0x2920 Revision ID 0x02 Description SMBus Controller Location bus 0 (0x00), device 31 (0x1F), function 3 (0x03) Common header Vendor ID 0x8086 Model ID 0x2930 Revision ID 0x02 Description IDE Controller Location bus 0 (0x00), device 31 (0x1F), function 5 (0x05) Common header Vendor ID 0x8086 Model ID 0x2926 Revision ID 0x02 Description VGA Controller Location bus 1 (0x01), device 0 (0x00), function 0 (0x00) Common header Vendor ID 0x10DE Model ID 0x0393 Revision ID 0xA1 Description IDE Controller Location bus 3 (0x03), device 0 (0x00), function 0 (0x00) Common header Vendor ID 0x11AB Model ID 0x6121 Revision ID 0xB2 Description Ethernet Controller Location bus 4 (0x04), device 0 (0x00), function 0 (0x00) Common header Vendor ID 0x10EC Model ID 0x8168 Revision ID 0x01 Description Audio device Location bus 5 (0x05), device 0 (0x00), function 0 (0x00) Common header Vendor ID 0x1102 Model ID 0x0004 Revision ID 0x03 Description Input Device Location bus 5 (0x05), device 0 (0x00), function 1 (0x01) Common header Vendor ID 0x1102 Model ID 0x7003 Revision ID 0x03 Description OHCI FireWire Controller Location bus 5 (0x05), device 0 (0x00), function 2 (0x02) Common header Vendor ID 0x1102 Model ID 0x4001 Revision ID 0x01 Description Ethernet Controller Location bus 5 (0x05), device 1 (0x01), function 0 (0x00) Common header Vendor ID 0x10EC Model ID 0x8139 Revision ID 0x10 DMI SMBIOS Version 2.5 DMI BIOS vendor American Megatrends Inc. version V1.5 date 09/28/2007 ROM size 1024 KB DMI System Information manufacturer MICRO-STAR INTERNATIONAL CO.LTD product MS-7345 version 1.0 serial To Be Filled By O.E.M. UUID {00000000-0000-0000-0000-001D9233340F} SKU To Be Filled By O.E.M. family To Be Filled By O.E.M. DMI Baseboard vendor MICRO-STAR INTERNATIONAL CO.LTD model MS-7345 revision 1.0 serial To be filled by O.E.M. DMI System Enclosure manufacturer MICRO-STAR INTERNATIONAL CO.LTD chassis type Desktop chassis serial To Be Filled By O.E.M. DMI Processor manufacturer Intel model Intel(R) Pentium(R) Dual CPU E2180 @ 2.00GHz clock speed 2000.0 MHz FSB speed 200.0 MHz multiplier 10.0x DMI Memory Controller correction 64-bit ECC Max module size 4096 MBytes DMI Memory Module designation DIMM0 size 2048 MBytes (double bank) DMI Memory Module designation DIMM1 DMI Memory Module designation DIMM2 DMI Memory Module designation DIMM3 DMI Physical Memory Array location Motherboard usage System Memory correction None max capacity 4 GB max# of devices 4 DMI Memory Device designation DIMM0 format DIMM type SDRAM total width 64 bits data width 64 bits size 2 GB DMI Memory Device designation DIMM1 format DIMM type unknown DMI Memory Device designation DIMM2 format DIMM type unknown DMI Memory Device designation DIMM3 format DIMM type unknown Graphics Number of adapters 1 Graphic APIs API D3D API NVIDIA I/O Display Adapters Display adapter 0 ID 0x1040073 Name NVIDIA GeForce 7300 GT (Microsoft Corporation - WDDM) Board Manufacturer Micro-Star International Co., Ltd. (MSI) Revision B1 Codename G73 Core family 0x4B (G73) Technology 90 nm PCI device bus 1 (0x1), device 0 (0x0), function 0 (0x0) Vendor ID 0x10DE (0x1462) Model ID 0x0393 (0x0412) Revision ID 0xA1 Root device bus 0 (0x0), device 1 (0x1), function 0 (0x0) WDDM Model 1.0 Win32_VideoController AdapterRAM = 0x10000000 (268435456) Win32_VideoController DriverVersion = 8.15.11.8593 Win32_VideoController DriverDate = 05/14/2009 Monitor 0 Model SyncMaster (Samsung) ID SAM0108 Serial HSBX814957 Manufacturing Date Week 32, Year 2004 Size 15.2 inches Max Resolution 1024 x 768 @ 84 Hz Horizontal Freq. Range 30-85 kHz Vertical Freq. Range 50-160 Hz Max Pixel Clock 180 MHz Gamma Factor 2.2 Software Windows Version Microsoft Windows 7 (6.1) Ultimate Edition 64-bit Service Pack 1 (Build 7601) DirectX Version 11.0