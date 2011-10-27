Hi
We are r&d company and we implemented some new technologies in STB that I would like to discuss. Namely, the functions of streaming, sat finder (with and without 3D lnb), diagnostics, usage without a TV set, and open Web API. I would like to hear the opinion of your group on what options are needed/in what countries they are needed/or what to develop to make them more useful.
We modify RTOS (Ecos) SW. The first option is sat finder option. You can watch videos here ( https://viva-tv.ru/vm-goldmaster-sr-...ty-za-5-minut/ ), here ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-G8MX_buSxM&t=6s ) and here ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hd2-g_KEDc4 )
Questions:
1. Do you think the installation option is important for your country for final users and installers? Please tell your country in the comments
2. What do you think about the process?
3. Is 3D lnb useful?
The second option is diagnostics. We measure LNB supply current, operating mode of the power supply, 22khz, antenna angles (static and dynamic), TP Lock Error, LM, PER, RSSI, supply voltage at the output of the receiver. Right now the first part of diagnostics is ready. You can watch this here ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNdrEMTN3Yk ). The second part will be a spectrum. It is needed to understand the type of attenuation and distortion. Detects overlapping GSM signals and other terrestrial interference from both 950 to 2150 MHz and 10 to 13 GHz. The spectrum also allows you to assess the cause of the insufficient signal. In the case of a crooked antenna, the beam is bifurcated, that is, several adjacent satellites can be received at one point. In the case of a cable with a different impedance, there will be a mismatch and standing waves that have a constant character. Third – fix-it-yourself instructions for users
Questions:
4. Do you think the diagnostics option is important for your country for final users or installers? Please tell your country in the comments
5. What is possible to add to the measurements and what is the final purpose for these measurements?
6. Do the installers in your country need to receive reports about satellite system conditions from users? Do users usually have a router or smartphone?
7. Do operators in your system make normal service to the clients? Or tell them to find problems by themselves?
The third option is streaming. After installation, you download the m3u list from STB and you can use programs like IPTV or IPTV Pro. The quality is the same as transmitted. You can add picons. We guess that this will be useful for DVB-T2 first of all (that means for combo model). But it can be used in the countries with large quantities of open channels, or with some channels which can be opened by usual Chinese boxes.
Questions:
8. Are FTA channels popular in your country? From what satellite?
9. Are there any channels in your countries that can be opened by usual Chinese boxes (and please tell me if there are non-paired cards like Conax). From what satellite?
10. How popular can be DVB streaming in your country?
The next option is the open web API. You can watch it here ( https://drive.google.com/file/d/1p0y...ew?usp=sharing ) Everybody can modify our extensions/application or make their own.
Question:
11. Are there many web programmers and enthusiasts in your country who will want to modify SW on mobile devices?
And the last option is the usage without a TV set.
Questions:
12. Are there many places without good internet?
13. Does everybody in your country has mobile devices?
14. Do you think watching DVB on mobile devices will be popular?