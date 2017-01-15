QUALITY SSD CHEMICAL SOLUTION FOR CLEANING BLACK MONEY AND Activation Powder +27613119008
SouthAfrica,Namibia,Botswana,Mozambique,Zambia,Swaziland,Madagascar,Zimbabwe,Lesotho,Uganda ,Limpo*po Bellv*ille Benon*i Bloem*fonte*in Boksb*urg Cape Town
Cen*turio*n Durba*n East Londo*n Empan*geni Georg*e Germi*ston Ibhay*i*rg Katle*hong Kempt*on Park
Kha*yelit*sa
Pol*okwan*e Port Eliza*beth Potch*efstr*oom Preto*ria Randb*urg Roode*poort Ruste*nburg
Seb*okeng Sosha*nguve Sowet*o Sprin*gbok Stell*enbos*ch Tembi*sa Thoho*yando*u Umlaz*i Uping*ton Vande*rbijl*park
Ver*eenig*ing Welko*m Witba*nk Easte*rn Cape Free State Gaute*ng KwaZu*lu-Na*tal Mpuma*langa Zambi*a, Zimba*bawe
To purch*ase Best SSD Solut*ion Clean Black Notes Dolla*rs WE ALSO? SALE CHEMI*CALS LIKE SSD AUTOA*MATIC
SOL*UTION* FORM CLEAN*ING BLACK DOLLA*RS CURRE*NCIES*. I hereb*y use this media to infor*m you, that our compa*ny can clean out black*
def*ace curre*ncy, (stai*ned money*) bank notes*, We have all kinds of chemi*cals
used for clean*ing of black money or stain*ed money in curre*ncies such as U.S
Dolla*r, Euro, Pound*, and all local curre*ncies*, even if your defac*ed note is 25 years old,
WE SALE CHEMI*CALS LIKE TOURM*ALINE*, S.S.D*. Chemi*cal / Solut*ion , CASTR*O X
OX*IDE, A4. AND MANY Like ACTIV*ATION POWDE*R & SSD SOLUT*ION FOR CLEAN*ING
BLACK MONEY Chemi*cal and Allie*d produ*ct incor*porat*ed is a major*
man*ufact*urer of indus*trial and pharm*aceut*ical produ*cts with key
speci*aliza*tion in the produ*ction of S.S.D Autom*atic solut*ion used in the
clean*ing of black money , defac*ed money and stain*ed bank notes with anti
bree*ze quali*ty. OTHER*S FOR DAMAG*ED NOTES*, BILLS LIKE USD,E*URO, POUND*S,
T*RANSF*ERRIN*G COLOR*S FROM USE NOTE TO NEW WHITE BILLS*,AND BLACK NOTES ,WE
WORK ON COMMI*SSION WE ALSO OFFER MACHI*NES TO DO THE BIG CLEAN*INGS, AND WE
D*O DELIV*ERY OF PRODU*CTS TO BUYER*S DESTI*NATIO*NS AFTER A CONSU*LTATI*ON FEE.
DEPE*NDING ON DIFFE*RENT CASES*. FOR MORE INFOR*MATIO*N PLEAS*E DO CONTA*CT US IN
O*UR DIFFE*RENT OFFIC*ES.SP*AIN, INDIA*, CHINA*, THAIL*AND, CAMBO*DIA. ENGLA*ND,
SWEDE*N, MALAY*SIA.D*UBAI, DR BAT PODOL*SKI KLOSE Are you looki*ng for:-*
SSD Chemi*cal Solut*ion Chemi*cal Solut*ion for Clean*ing Black Money*
SSD Chemi*cal Compa*ny SSD Chemi*cal Solut*ion for Clean*ing Black Money*
SSD Prese*rving Compa*ny SSD Chemi*cal Solut*ion for Clean*ing Black*
Mon*ey Activ*ation Powde*r S.S.D*. Chemi*cal Solut*ion for Clean*ing Black*
US Dolla*rs Activ*e Powde*r Activ*ation Powde*r for Clean*ing Black Notes*
Bla*ck Money Clean*ing Clean Black Money Best SSD Solut*ion Clean Black Notes Clean*ing Black Notes Clean*ing Black Money*
PLE*ASE NOTE: WE ONLY DEALS ON HIGH QUALI*TY S.S.D*. CHEMI*CALS SOLUT*ION FOR
CLEAN*ING BLACK MONEY We are manuf*actur*er and selle*r of all sort of chemi*cals like SUPER*
AUT*OMATI*C SSD SOLUT*ION Z.W.V*.8 MODEL ACTIV*ATION POWDE*R AND REACT*IVATI*ON
P*OWDER*, ANTI AIR POWDE*R, MERCU*RY POWDE*R , AUTOM*ATED MONEY DEVEL*OPER MACHI*NES
CONGE*AL CHEMI*CAL MELTI*NG EQUIP*MENTS*, TEMPE*RATUR*E CONTR*OLLER*S AND AUTOM*ATIC
CLEA*NING MACHI*NE. Deliv*ery is by one of a follo*wing, UPS,D*HL, EMS. EMAIL: sddchemical12@gmail.com https: // ssdchemical call +27613119008