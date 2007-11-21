Здравейте,

Видях няколко CLEVO лаптопа по сайтове и се изненадах за цената на която ги дават/купуват!

Поиграх си с този сайт и ми се вижда, че ги дават на добри цени... ако избереш да го вземеш без ОС е още по евтино!


Chassis & Display
Optimus Series: 17.3" Matte Full HD 144Hz 72% NTSC LED Widescreen (1920x1080)


Processor (CPU)
Intel® Core™ i7 Six Core Processor 10750H (2.6GHz, 5GHz Turbo)

Memory (RAM)
4GB Corsair 2133MHz SODIMM DDR4 (1 x 4GB)

Graphics Card
NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2060 - 6.0GB GDDR6 Video RAM - DirectX® 12.1

1st Storage Drive
NOT REQUIRED

1st M.2 SSD Drive
250GB SAMSUNG 970 EVO PLUS M.2, PCIe NVMe (up to 3500MB/R, 2300MB/W)

Memory Card Reader
Integrated 3 in 1 Card Reader (Full Size SD / SDHC / SDXC)

AC Adaptor
1 x 180W AC Adaptor

Power Cable
1 x 1 Metre Cloverleaf UK Power Cable


Battery
Optimus Series 46WH Lithium Ion Battery


Thermal Paste
STANDARD THERMAL PASTE FOR SUFFICIENT COOLING


Sound Card
1 x USB 3.1 PORT (Type C) + 2 x USB 3.1 PORTS + 1 x USB 2.0 PORT


Keyboard Language
OPTIMUS SERIES RGB BACKLIT UK KEYBOARD


Operating System
NO OPERATING SYSTEM REQUIRED


Operating System Language
United Kingdom - English Language


Windows Recovery Media
NO RECOVERY MEDIA REQUIRED


Office Software
FREE 30 Day Trial of Microsoft® Office® 365 (Operating System Required)


Anti-Virus
NO ANTI-VIRUS SOFTWARE


Browser
Microsoft® Edge (Windows 10 Only)


Notebook Mouse
INTEGRATED 2 BUTTON TOUCHPAD MOUSE


Webcam
INTEGRATED 1MP HD WEBCAM


Warranty
3 Year Standard Warranty (1 Month Collect & Return, 1 Year Parts, 3 Year Labour)


Delivery
STANDARD INSURED DELIVERY TO UK MAINLAND (MON-FRI)


Build Time
Standard Build - Approximately 7 to 9 working days

Това ми се вижда добре за £1087.00 + 2x16 GB PC21300 DDR4 2666MHz 260 Pin Memory за £90 ще дойде £1177.
Това е само примерна конфигурацията шасито и всичкчо са ибрани за 2-3 мин... още не съм чел и разглеждал

Та ще се радвам да чуя какво мислите за Clevo като цяло.

Поздрави Христо