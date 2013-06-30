Watch Winder Nautilus 2 / Кутия за навиване на часовници - 160 лева

Продавам кутия за навиване на 2 часовника.
Закупена от мен преди 1.5 години от Amazon.de за 108 евро с транспорта.
Състояние - отлично, продавам я защото си купих по-голяма.
В комплект с адаптер, може да работи и на батерии.
Описание и функции:
Covered Exterior: Exterior: Wood housing, complete with elegant artificial leather in crocodile embossed
Interior: Suitable designed in black faux leather with a crocodile skin-effect
Capacity: 2 automatic watch
Made entirely by hand
Control: adjusted to 4 different programs, each 650, 900, 1350, as well as 1800 revolutions per day
Device can be clockwise, anti-clockwise or Alternierend (switching left/Rechtsdrehend) be used
Quiet action thanks to the high quality Japanese drive technology
Mains supply power supply 3 V (
Replacement Drive possible via battery compartment
Weight: Approx. 2.5 kg
Dimensions H x W x D): approximately 27.7 Width: 15.7 Depth: 21 cm
Повече информация:
https://www.amazon.de/Uhrenbeweger-N...dp/B01M7QUL80/
Цена: 160лв.
Местанахождение: София
Контакти:
тел / Viber: +359877616551
Кристиан