Watch Winder Nautilus 2 / Кутия за навиване на часовници - 160 лева

  kod
    kod е на линия
    Administrator Аватара на kod
    Тук е от
    Jul 2000
    Живее в
    София
    Мнения
    8,330
    Днес12:19

    Watch Winder Nautilus 2 / Кутия за навиване на часовници - 160 лева

    Продавам кутия за навиване на 2 часовника.
    Закупена от мен преди 1.5 години от Amazon.de за 108 евро с транспорта.


    Състояние - отлично, продавам я защото си купих по-голяма.
    В комплект с адаптер, може да работи и на батерии.


    Описание и функции:
    Covered Exterior: Exterior: Wood housing, complete with elegant artificial leather in crocodile embossed
    Interior: Suitable designed in black faux leather with a crocodile skin-effect
    Capacity: 2 automatic watch
    Made entirely by hand
    Control: adjusted to 4 different programs, each 650, 900, 1350, as well as 1800 revolutions per day
    Device can be clockwise, anti-clockwise or Alternierend (switching left/Rechtsdrehend) be used
    Quiet action thanks to the high quality Japanese drive technology
    Mains supply power supply 3 V (
    Replacement Drive possible via battery compartment
    Weight: Approx. 2.5 kg
    Dimensions H x W x D): approximately 27.7 Width: 15.7 Depth: 21 cm

    Повече информация:
    https://www.amazon.de/Uhrenbeweger-N...dp/B01M7QUL80/









    Цена: 160лв.
    Местанахождение: София
    Контакти:
    тел / Viber: +359877616551
    Кристиан
