Intel представи най-новото поколение настолни процесори Intel® Core™ Ultra 200S (кодово име Arrow Lake-S)

Intel Core Ultra Desktop Processors Launch Briefing

Intel Core Ultra 200S series processors

- - - - - - - - - -


Intel® Z890 Chipset with Intel® Core™ Ultra Desktop Processors (Series 2) Product Brief

- - - - - - - - - -

Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 Processor 285K (36M Cache, up to 5.70 GHz)
Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 265KF (30M Cache, up to 5.50 GHz)
Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 265K (30M Cache, up to 5.50 GHz)
Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 Processor 245KF (24M Cache, up to 5.20 GHz)
Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 Processor 245K (24M Cache, up to 5.20 GHz)





















- - - - - - - - - -

Intel® Z890 Chipset