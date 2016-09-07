Резултати от 1 до 2 от общо 2

Възпроизвеждане на видео през браузър

Сподели във Facebook Сподели в Google Plus Сподели в Twitter Изпрати на Email Сподели в LinkedIn
  1. slavia13
    slavia13 е на линия
    Junior Member
    Тук е от
    Dec 2017
    Мнения
    15
    Днес18:23 #1

    Възпроизвеждане на видео през браузър

    Здравейте, възможно ли е да се пусне видео напр. от vbox7 или Nba league pass да речем, защото нещо не ми се получава - изобщо не тръгват, а във vbox излизат снежинки. Не мога да изтегля и флаш плеър, ако това е проблема, сякаш няма и друг браузър, който да изтегля и да опитам през него. Ако има някакво решение, моля за съвет. Телевизора е Samsung 55Mu7000, версия на софтуера 1151. Само да отбележа, че дори и през браузър видео клиповете от youtube тръгват без проблем.
    Отговор с цитат Отговор с цитат
  2. Advertisement
     
     
  3. hristoslav2
    hristoslav2 е на линия
    Senior Member Аватара на hristoslav2
    Тук е от
    Jun 2008
    Живее в
    Варна
    Мнения
    27,067
    Днес19:22 #2

    Отговор: Възпроизвеждане на видео през браузър

    Доколкото помня, телевизорите от 2013 година насам не поддържат Flash video.
    Всичко е базирано на HTML5

    http://developer.samsung.com/tv/deve...pecifications/

    General Limitations
    Media with errors cannot be played with some codecs.
    Media cannot be played if the file is corrupted or the information in the container is wrong.
    Media with higher bit or frame rate than specifications can cause video or audio playback to stall.
    Seek (jump) function is not supported if the index table is corrupted.
    Network streaming content playback can be choppy, depending on network status.
    Some USB and digital camera devices can be incompatible with the player.

    Video Decoder Limitations
    H.264 FHD: Level 4.1 supported (FMO/ASO/RS not supported).
    HEVC: Supported only for MKV/MP4/TS containers.
    VC1 AP L4: Not supported.
    GMC 2 and higher: Not supported.
    MVC: Partially supported.

    Audio Decoder Limitations
    WMA 9 Pro: Lossless not supported.
    WMA 10 Pro: M2 profile supported.
    WMA 10 Pro: 5.1 channel supported.
    RealAudio 10: Lossless not supported on target devices for China and Hong Kong.
    QCELP and AMR NB/WB: Not supported.
    Vorbis: 5.1 channel supported.
    DD+: 5.1 channel supported.
    DTS LBR: Supported only for MKV/MP4/TS containers.
    Sampling rates 8, 11.025, 12, 16, 22.05, 24, 32, 44.1, and 48 kHz supported, depending on codec.
    Отговор с цитат Отговор с цитат
Сподели във Facebook Сподели в Google Plus Сподели в Twitter Изпрати на Email Сподели в LinkedIn
« Предходна тема | Следваща тема »

Подобни теми

  1. 4K видео през DLNA Server
    От vassil_bk във форум LG телевизори
    Отговори: 32
    Последно: 07-09-16, 13:02
  2. Как да активирам видео възпроизвеждане през USB на TV LG с дистанционно HAMA 11413?
    От Sracimir във форум LG телевизори
    Отговори: 0
    Последно: 21-01-14, 02:08
  3. Възпроизвеждане през USB на SONY KDL-40V5500
    От tcpf във форум Sony телевизори
    Отговори: 0
    Последно: 14-11-10, 16:07
  4. Видео наблюдение през 3G
    От glowndark във форум Мрежи
    Отговори: 4
    Последно: 02-08-10, 23:23
  5. Накъсване при възпроизвеждане на презаписани видео файлове на CD/DVD
    От taralion във форум Общ - софтуер
    Отговори: 2
    Последно: 24-05-10, 19:52
SetCombG.com
SetCombG.com е портален сайт и Форум за битова техника, телевизори, климатици, лаптопи и смартфони, създаден през 1999 година.
Заедно сме над 15 години!
Този форум се задвижва, благодарение на Persy Сървър
Следвай ни
Горе