Възпроизвеждане на видео през браузър

General LimitationsMedia with errors cannot be played with some codecs.Media cannot be played if the file is corrupted or the information in the container is wrong.Media with higher bit or frame rate than specifications can cause video or audio playback to stall.Seek (jump) function is not supported if the index table is corrupted.Network streaming content playback can be choppy, depending on network status.Some USB and digital camera devices can be incompatible with the player.Video Decoder LimitationsH.264 FHD: Level 4.1 supported (FMO/ASO/RS not supported).HEVC: Supported only for MKV/MP4/TS containers.VC1 AP L4: Not supported.GMC 2 and higher: Not supported.MVC: Partially supported.Audio Decoder LimitationsWMA 9 Pro: Lossless not supported.WMA 10 Pro: M2 profile supported.WMA 10 Pro: 5.1 channel supported.RealAudio 10: Lossless not supported on target devices for China and Hong Kong.QCELP and AMR NB/WB: Not supported.Vorbis: 5.1 channel supported.DD+: 5.1 channel supported.DTS LBR: Supported only for MKV/MP4/TS containers.Sampling rates 8, 11.025, 12, 16, 22.05, 24, 32, 44.1, and 48 kHz supported, depending on codec.