SHARP LC-55SFE7452E AQUOS сдвояване на ново дистанционно с телевизора

Getting started - initial set up1. Using the RF cable supplied, connect the TV to the TV Aerial wall socket. Connect the power cable to the Electrical outlet.2. For connecting to the Internet with a wired connection connect a Cat 5/Ethernet cable (not included) from the TV to your broadband modem/router.3. Insert the batteries supplied into the Remote control.5. You will be now welcomed with the First Time Installation screen.If it does not appear, on the remote control, please press [MENU] then 8-8-8-8 and the menu will appear.