SHARP LC-55SFE7452E AQUOS сдвояване на ново дистанционно с телевизора

    SHARP LC-55SFE7452E AQUOS сдвояване на ново дистанционно с телевизора

    Дистанционното работи с радиовълни, не се управлява с инфраред светодиод (както е масовия случай), и не се налага да се насочва към телевизора при управление. Оригиналното е потрошено, но, новото, което е купено, трябва да се сдвои с телевизора. Описано е в инструкцията за експлоатация на конкретния модел, но нашето ръководство е затрито някъде. Тези инструкции, които съм открил в нета, са за друг модел дистанционни, поне единия от бутоните, които трябва да се натиснат за сдвояване, не са идентични. Та, ако някой притежател на такъв телевизор, държи ръководството за експлоатация, би могъл да снима частта с процедурата по сдвояването. Може да не на същия модел телевиаор, но дистанционното трябва са е същото, затова прилагам снимка.
    Отговор: SHARP LC-55SFE7452E AQUOS сдвояване на ново дистанционно с телевизора

    https://www.xn--80adah2aybmok5f.bg/s...0%BB%D1%8F?p=7
    Getting started - initial set up
    1. Using the RF cable supplied, connect the TV to the TV Aerial wall socket. Connect the power cable to the Electrical outlet.
    2. For connecting to the Internet with a wired connection connect a Cat 5/Ethernet cable (not included) from the TV to your broadband modem/router.
    3. Insert the batteries supplied into the Remote control.
    4. Press and hold GREEN and YELLOW buttons together for more than 3 seconds to pair remote control with your TV. Then press Standby button to power on TV.
    5. You will be now welcomed with the First Time Installation screen.If it does not appear, on the remote control, please press [MENU] then 8-8-8-8 and the menu will appear.
