Д У за климатик finlux

To change the temperature display on a Finlux AC remote control from Fahrenheit to Celsius, the method typically involves pressing a specific combination of buttons. Since the exact combination can vary depending on the specific model, here are the most common methods: Common Button CombinationsTry these combinations, holding the specified buttons simultaneously for about 3-5 seconds until the display changes:Up and Down Temperature Arrows: Press and hold both the + and - buttons at the same time.Mode Button Combinations: Try holding the MODE button along with either the + or - temperature button.Specific Function Buttons:Press and hold the FAN button.Press and hold the DISPLAY button.Press and hold the TURBO button.Rapid Presses: Some models may require pressing the SLEEP button eight times in rapid succession.