Д У за климатик finlux

  frick
    Apr 2011
    518
    Днес12:51 #1

    Д У за климатик finlux

    Здравейте,някой може ли да каже как може да се мине от фаренхайт към целзий на това дистанционноIMG-38dfb0c1050a8e9a08a70783daf5d4e2-V.jpg. Благодаря и весели празници.
  Aleksandars
    Jan 2008
    Plovdiv
    10,214
    Днес13:05 #2

    Отговор: Д У за климатик finlux

    https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/844ho...=cyst4gbt&dl=0
  splendor
    Oct 2011
    1,543
    Днес13:08 #3

    Отговор: Д У за климатик finlux

    Според изкуственият интелект ето различни начини. Дано да спомогне някой от тях. Весели празници!

    To change the temperature display on a Finlux AC remote control from Fahrenheit to Celsius, the method typically involves pressing a specific combination of buttons. Since the exact combination can vary depending on the specific model, here are the most common methods: Common Button Combinations
    Try these combinations, holding the specified buttons simultaneously for about 3-5 seconds until the display changes:
    Up and Down Temperature Arrows: Press and hold both the + and - buttons at the same time.
    Mode Button Combinations: Try holding the MODE button along with either the + or - temperature button.
    Specific Function Buttons:
    Press and hold the FAN button.
    Press and hold the DISPLAY button.
    Press and hold the TURBO button.
    Rapid Presses: Some models may require pressing the SLEEP button eight times in rapid succession.
