Точния текст на сайта на Java е (https://www.java.com/en/download/release_notice.jsp), който текст го тълкувам като "става платена".
Oracle Java SE 8 Release Updates
Public updates for Oracle Java SE 8 will remain available for individual, personal use through at least the end of 2020.
Public updates for Oracle Java SE 8 released after January 2019 will not be available for business, commercial or production use without a commercial license.
If you are a CONSUMER using Java for individual, personal use, you will continue to have the same access to Oracle Java SE 8 updates as you do today through at least the end of 2020. In most instances, the Java-based applications you run are licensed separately by a company other than Oracle (for example, games you play on your PC are likely developed by a gaming company).
...
If you are a DEVELOPER, Oracle recommends you review the roadmap information for Java SE 8 and beyond and take appropriate action depending on the type of application you develop and your distribution model.
...