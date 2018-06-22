VA (Vertical Alignment)
Illustration is based on image (с) “xarafan” at web-board AVForums.
A-MVA (Advanced MVA)
A-MVA 3 (Advanced MVA 3)
CMO
S-MVA (Super MVA)
Illustration is based on image (с) “GrAnd” at web-board iXBT.
Illustration is based on image (с) “GrAnd” at web-board iXBT.
Fujitsu
MVA (Multi-domain Vertical Alignment)
Samsung
PVA (Patterned Vertical Alignment), R-G-B order
Illustration is based on image (с) “History of PVA” at Prismaticallization.
S-PVA (Super PVA)
Illustration is based on image (с) “Panelteknologier” at FlatPanels.dk
Illustration is based on image (с) “The Television Pixel Page”.
PLS (Plane to Line Switch)
Illustration is based on image (с) Romain Thuret “Apple iPad (Third Generation)” at DigitalVersus.com.
Sharp
ASV X-GEN (Advanced Super-View 10'th Generation)
UV2A (Ultraviolet-induced Multi-domain Vertical Alignment)
IPS
Hitachi
IPS (In-Plane Switching), R-G-B order
Illustration is based on image (c) Hitachi IPS LCD offers such an extraordinary picture (evolution of IPS). Now this article is now longer exists at original source, but at Web.Archive IPS LCD offers such an extraordinary picture (evolution of IPS).
AS-IPS (Advansed Super IPS), R-G-B order
LG Display
S-IPS (Super IPS), R-G-B order
H-IPS (Horizontal IPS), R-G-B order
Illustration is based on image from article (с) Carles Mitjà Displays pixel size
e-IPS (Enhanced IPS), R-G-B order
Illustration is based on image (c) kurtd at web-board AVForums.
AUO
- 1998—P-MVA, Premium MVA
- 2005—A-MVA, Advanced MVA
- 2012—AHVA, Advanced Hyper-Viewing Angle
CMO
- 2005—S-MVA, Super MVA
Fujitsu
- 1998—MVA, Multi-domain Vertical Alignment
- MVA Premium
- 2004—PSA –> Samsung, AUO
Hitachi:
- 1996—S-TFT, Super TFT (IPS, In-Plane Switch)
- 1998—S-IPS, Super IPS –> LG
- 2002—AS-IPS, Advanced Super IPS
- 2004—IPS-Pro (IPS Provectus) –> Panasonic IPS-Alpha
LG
- S-IPS, Super IPS
- 2006—H-IPS, Horizontal IPS
- 2009—e-IPS, Enhanced IPS
NEC:
- SFT, Super Fine TFT (S-IPS)
- A-SFT, SA-SFT, UA-SFT
Panasonic
- 2004—IPS Pro, IPS-Alpha
Samsung:
- 2000—PVA, Patterned Vertical Alignmnet
- 2004—S-PVA, Super PVA
- 2009—C-PVA, Circular PVA
- 2011—PLS, Plane-to-Line Switch
Sharp:
- 2002—ASV, Advanced Super View
- 2009—UV2A
- 2010—four-color UV2A (R-G-B-Y)