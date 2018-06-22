VA (Vertical Alignment)


Illustration is based on image (с) “xarafan” at web-board AVForums.
A-MVA (Advanced MVA)

A-MVA 3 (Advanced MVA 3)




CMO

S-MVA (Super MVA)


Illustration is based on image (с) “GrAnd” at web-board iXBT.
Fujitsu

MVA (Multi-domain Vertical Alignment)

Samsung

PVA (Patterned Vertical Alignment), R-G-B order


Illustration is based on image (с) “History of PVA” at Prismaticallization.
S-PVA (Super PVA)


Illustration is based on image (с) “Panelteknologier” at FlatPanels.dk



Illustration is based on image (с) “The Television Pixel Page”.

PLS (Plane to Line Switch)


Illustration is based on image (с) Romain Thuret “Apple iPad (Third Generation)” at DigitalVersus.com.

Sharp

ASV X-GEN (Advanced Super-View 10'th Generation)

UV2A (Ultraviolet-induced Multi-domain Vertical Alignment)


IPS


Hitachi

IPS (In-Plane Switching), R-G-B order


Illustration is based on image (c) Hitachi IPS LCD offers such an extraordinary picture (evolution of IPS). Now this article is now longer exists at original source, but at Web.Archive IPS LCD offers such an extraordinary picture (evolution of IPS).
AS-IPS (Advansed Super IPS), R-G-B order


LG Display

S-IPS (Super IPS), R-G-B order

H-IPS (Horizontal IPS), R-G-B order


Illustration is based on image from article (с) Carles Mitjà Displays pixel size
e-IPS (Enhanced IPS), R-G-B order


Illustration is based on image (c) kurtd at web-board AVForums.

AUO


  • 1998—P-MVA, Premium MVA
  • 2005—A-MVA, Advanced MVA
  • 2012—AHVA, Advanced Hyper-Viewing Angle

CMO


  • 2005—S-MVA, Super MVA

Fujitsu


  • 1998—MVA, Multi-domain Vertical Alignment
  • MVA Premium
  • 2004—PSA –> Samsung, AUO

Hitachi:


  • 1996—S-TFT, Super TFT (IPS, In-Plane Switch)
  • 1998—S-IPS, Super IPS –> LG
  • 2002—AS-IPS, Advanced Super IPS
  • 2004—IPS-Pro (IPS Provectus) –> Panasonic IPS-Alpha

LG


  • S-IPS, Super IPS
  • 2006—H-IPS, Horizontal IPS
  • 2009—e-IPS, Enhanced IPS

NEC:


  • SFT, Super Fine TFT (S-IPS)
  • A-SFT, SA-SFT, UA-SFT

Panasonic


  • 2004—IPS Pro, IPS-Alpha

Samsung:


  • 2000—PVA, Patterned Vertical Alignmnet
  • 2004—S-PVA, Super PVA
  • 2009—C-PVA, Circular PVA
  • 2011—PLS, Plane-to-Line Switch

Sharp:


  • 2002—ASV, Advanced Super View
  • 2009—UV2A
  • 2010—four-color UV2A (R-G-B-Y)