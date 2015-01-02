Samsung S95B QD-OLED - Нстройки и Коментари

S95B Calibrated SDR Settings

120cd/m2 Flat powerlaw Gamma at 2.25

White visually matched against a reference Kuro with a new custom whitepoint.

First turn OFF all energy savings

Power and Energy Saving

Brightness Optimisation OFF

Motion Lighting OFF

Panel Care

Pixel Shift OFF

Adjust Logo Brightness OFF

Picture Mode: FILMMAKER MODE

Brightness: 30

Contrast: 45

Sharpness: 0

Colour: 26 (+1 was needed to get correct colorluminance)

Tint(G/R): 0

Apply Picture Settings: All Sources

Contrast Enhancer: OFF

Colour Tone: Warm2

White Balance:

2 Point

R-Gain -5

G-Gain 0

B-Gain -2

R-Offest 0

G-Offest 0

B-Offset -5

20 Point Settings

20 Point ON

Interval

5%

Red 20

Green 0

Blue -20

10%

Red 5

Green 0

Blue -15

15%

Red 5

Green 0

Blue -5

20%

Red 4

Green 0

Blue -2

25%

Red 2

Green 0

Blue -2

30%

Red 0

Green 0

Blue 0

35%

Red 0

Green 0

Blue 0

40%

Red 0

Green 0

Blue 0

45%

Red 0

Green 0

Blue 0

50%

Red 0

Green 0

Blue 0

55%

Red 2

Green 2

Blue 2

60%

Red 5

Green 5

Blue 5

65%

Red 7

Green 7

Blue 7

70%

Red 5

Green 5

Blue 5

75%

Red 5

Green 5

Blue 5

80%

Red 5

Green 5

Blue 5

85%

Red 4

Green 4

Blue 4

90%

Red 4

Green 4

Blue 4

95%

Red 3

Green 2

Blue 3

100%

Red 0

Green 0

Blue 0

Gamma: BT.1886 (Was closer to 2.2 than the preset 2.2 gamma)

BT.1886: 0

Shadow Detail: 0

Colour Space Settings: Custom (BT.709)

RED

Red: 45

Green: 43

Blue: 48

GREEN

Red: 90

Green: 80

Blue: 60

BLUE

Red: 54

Green: 54

Blue: 54

YELLOW

Red: 50

Green: 50

Blue: 50

CYAN

Red: 74

Green: 55

Blue: 55

MAGENTA

Red: 50

Green: 50

Blue: 50

Peak Brightness: OFF (important)

Notes:

20 point whitebalance settings was also used to correct gamma since there

are no 20 point luminance controls.

The only color that needed some large adjustments was GREEN as it was too saturated.

RED color tracks really good at 25% 50% and 75% saturation.

Usually RED color is a problem with Samsung TVs but not here.

As for Motion i used Custom Settings here

with De-Blur and De-Judder both at 1

Also these settings are for this panel