Samsung S95B QD-OLED - Нстройки и Коментари

  tvbox
    Apr 2020
    113
    Днес15:07 #1

    Samsung S95B QD-OLED - Нстройки и Коментари

    Днес един от калибраторите, публикува своите пълни настройки за S95B.
    От няколко часа разцъквам ТВ-то с настройките с които е калибрирал неговият телевизор и съм много доволен от крайният резултат.
    Картината стана много по-детайлна, особено в сенките, сега е с изключително чисто бяло, без никакви нюанси, а тоновете на кожата, супер реалистични.
    Знам, че калибриране се прави индивидуално за всеки телевизор, но като се има предвид, че QD-OLED панелите са с много близки характеристики и няма почти никакво разминаване между бройките, се предполага, че настройките ще бъдат сравнително точни за всички S95B.

    Ето и настройките:

    S95B Calibrated SDR Settings
    120cd/m2 Flat powerlaw Gamma at 2.25
    White visually matched against a reference Kuro with a new custom whitepoint.

    First turn OFF all energy savings

    Power and Energy Saving
    Brightness Optimisation OFF
    Motion Lighting OFF

    Panel Care
    Pixel Shift OFF
    Adjust Logo Brightness OFF

    Picture Mode: FILMMAKER MODE
    Brightness: 30
    Contrast: 45
    Sharpness: 0
    Colour: 26 (+1 was needed to get correct colorluminance)
    Tint(G/R): 0
    Apply Picture Settings: All Sources
    Contrast Enhancer: OFF
    Colour Tone: Warm2

    White Balance:
    2 Point
    R-Gain -5
    G-Gain 0
    B-Gain -2
    R-Offest 0
    G-Offest 0
    B-Offset -5

    20 Point Settings
    20 Point ON
    Interval
    5%
    Red 20
    Green 0
    Blue -20

    10%
    Red 5
    Green 0
    Blue -15

    15%
    Red 5
    Green 0
    Blue -5

    20%
    Red 4
    Green 0
    Blue -2

    25%
    Red 2
    Green 0
    Blue -2

    30%
    Red 0
    Green 0
    Blue 0

    35%
    Red 0
    Green 0
    Blue 0

    40%
    Red 0
    Green 0
    Blue 0

    45%
    Red 0
    Green 0
    Blue 0

    50%
    Red 0
    Green 0
    Blue 0

    55%
    Red 2
    Green 2
    Blue 2

    60%
    Red 5
    Green 5
    Blue 5

    65%
    Red 7
    Green 7
    Blue 7

    70%
    Red 5
    Green 5
    Blue 5

    75%
    Red 5
    Green 5
    Blue 5

    80%
    Red 5
    Green 5
    Blue 5

    85%
    Red 4
    Green 4
    Blue 4

    90%
    Red 4
    Green 4
    Blue 4

    95%
    Red 3
    Green 2
    Blue 3

    100%
    Red 0
    Green 0
    Blue 0

    Gamma: BT.1886 (Was closer to 2.2 than the preset 2.2 gamma)
    BT.1886: 0
    Shadow Detail: 0

    Colour Space Settings: Custom (BT.709)
    RED
    Red: 45
    Green: 43
    Blue: 48

    GREEN
    Red: 90
    Green: 80
    Blue: 60

    BLUE
    Red: 54
    Green: 54
    Blue: 54

    YELLOW
    Red: 50
    Green: 50
    Blue: 50

    CYAN
    Red: 74
    Green: 55
    Blue: 55

    MAGENTA
    Red: 50
    Green: 50
    Blue: 50

    Peak Brightness: OFF (important)

    Notes:
    20 point whitebalance settings was also used to correct gamma since there
    are no 20 point luminance controls.
    The only color that needed some large adjustments was GREEN as it was too saturated.
    RED color tracks really good at 25% 50% and 75% saturation.
    Usually RED color is a problem with Samsung TVs but not here.

    As for Motion i used Custom Settings here
    with De-Blur and De-Judder both at 1

    Also these settings are for this panel
    i dont know how big the panel varience is so use them at your own risk.
    Прикачени изображения
    Отговор с цитат
  hristoslav2
    Jun 2008
    Варна
    39,204
    Днес16:03 #2

    Отговор: Samsung S95B QD-OLED - Нстройки и Коментари

    tvbox
    давай източника
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gpXzFSm_LQE&t=32s
    Винаги има разлика от панел до панел.
    Отговор с цитат
