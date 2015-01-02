Samsung S95B QD-OLED - Нстройки и Коментари

Днес един от калибраторите, публикува своите пълни настройки за S95B.
От няколко часа разцъквам ТВ-то с настройките с които е калибрирал неговият телевизор и съм много доволен от крайният резултат.
Картината стана много по-детайлна, особено в сенките, сега е с изключително чисто бяло, без никакви нюанси, а тоновете на кожата, супер реалистични.
Знам, че калибриране се прави индивидуално за всеки телевизор, но като се има предвид, че QD-OLED панелите са с много близки характеристики и няма почти никакво разминаване между бройките, се предполага, че настройките ще бъдат сравнително точни за всички S95B.
Ето и настройките:
S95B Calibrated SDR Settings
120cd/m2 Flat powerlaw Gamma at 2.25
White visually matched against a reference Kuro with a new custom whitepoint.
First turn OFF all energy savings
Power and Energy Saving
Brightness Optimisation OFF
Motion Lighting OFF
Panel Care
Pixel Shift OFF
Adjust Logo Brightness OFF
Picture Mode: FILMMAKER MODE
Brightness: 30
Contrast: 45
Sharpness: 0
Colour: 26 (+1 was needed to get correct colorluminance)
Tint(G/R): 0
Apply Picture Settings: All Sources
Contrast Enhancer: OFF
Colour Tone: Warm2
White Balance:
2 Point
R-Gain -5
G-Gain 0
B-Gain -2
R-Offest 0
G-Offest 0
B-Offset -5
20 Point Settings
20 Point ON
Interval
5%
Red 20
Green 0
Blue -20
10%
Red 5
Green 0
Blue -15
15%
Red 5
Green 0
Blue -5
20%
Red 4
Green 0
Blue -2
25%
Red 2
Green 0
Blue -2
30%
Red 0
Green 0
Blue 0
35%
Red 0
Green 0
Blue 0
40%
Red 0
Green 0
Blue 0
45%
Red 0
Green 0
Blue 0
50%
Red 0
Green 0
Blue 0
55%
Red 2
Green 2
Blue 2
60%
Red 5
Green 5
Blue 5
65%
Red 7
Green 7
Blue 7
70%
Red 5
Green 5
Blue 5
75%
Red 5
Green 5
Blue 5
80%
Red 5
Green 5
Blue 5
85%
Red 4
Green 4
Blue 4
90%
Red 4
Green 4
Blue 4
95%
Red 3
Green 2
Blue 3
100%
Red 0
Green 0
Blue 0
Gamma: BT.1886 (Was closer to 2.2 than the preset 2.2 gamma)
BT.1886: 0
Shadow Detail: 0
Colour Space Settings: Custom (BT.709)
RED
Red: 45
Green: 43
Blue: 48
GREEN
Red: 90
Green: 80
Blue: 60
BLUE
Red: 54
Green: 54
Blue: 54
YELLOW
Red: 50
Green: 50
Blue: 50
CYAN
Red: 74
Green: 55
Blue: 55
MAGENTA
Red: 50
Green: 50
Blue: 50
Peak Brightness: OFF (important)
Notes:
20 point whitebalance settings was also used to correct gamma since there
are no 20 point luminance controls.
The only color that needed some large adjustments was GREEN as it was too saturated.
RED color tracks really good at 25% 50% and 75% saturation.
Usually RED color is a problem with Samsung TVs but not here.
As for Motion i used Custom Settings here
with De-Blur and De-Judder both at 1
Also these settings are for this panel
i dont know how big the panel varience is so use them at your own risk.