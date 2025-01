Samsung OLED телевизори / ЧЗВ в първите постове

IN CASE YOU HAVE TROUBLES WITH ANY SAMSUNG TV THAT IT WILL END IN SERVICE TECH EXCHANGING PARTS LIKE T-CON OR PANEL, MAKE SURE TO ASK FOR A TOTAL REFUND OR CHANGE THE UNIT FOR A NEW ONE BECAUSE IF THEY CHANGE THAT PARTS YOUR FACTORY WB WILL BE LOST OR NOT ACCURATE TO THE "NEW PANEL" AND THE ADC/WHITE BALANCE WILL RESET TO 128 ALL, ENDING WITH WORST PICTURE QUALITY THAN DEFAULT OUT OF THE BOX.