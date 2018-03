Евровизия 2018

Love is like a blackholeEverything is darkYou just gotta let goAnd feel it, feel it, feel itWe fell off the deep endJust to get a rushYou know that it’s right whenYou feel it, feel it, feel itWhat is life if it’s just of the earth, only of the flesh and bones?Wanna thrive in the dust of the universe and way into unknownSo I love beyond the bonesGoes deep inside your soulI love beyond the bonesI love beyond the bonesI love beyond the bonesWanna be the fireEven if it burnsOffer up my fibresTo feel it, feel it, feel itWhat is life if it’s just of the earth, only of the flesh and bones?Wanna thrive in the dust of the universe and way into unknownSo I love beyond the bonesGoes deep inside your soulI love beyond the bonesGoes deep inside your soulI love beyond the bonesI love beyond the bonesI love beyond the bonesInto the unknownInto the unknownWhere no other love goesI love…I love beyond the bones