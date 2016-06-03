Резултати от 1 до 10 от общо 10

LG телевизори 2018

    LG телевизори 2018

    Всичко за LG телевизори. Новите LG модели през 2018 година.
    Темата е за собственици с цел споделяне на проблеми и търсене на техните решения.

    Ако сега правите своя избор, посетете тема за избор на телевизори:
    Мнения и Избор на LCD / OLED телевизор
    Мнения и Избор на 3D телевизор
    Мнения и Избор на Ultra HD телевизор

    Линкове към старите теми
    LG телевизори 2017
    LG телевизори 2016
    LG телевизори 2015
    LG телевизори - мнения и избор - част 6
    LG телевизори - мнения и избор - част 5
    LG LCD & Oled телевизори - мнения и избор - част 4
    LG LCD & Oled телевизори - мнения и избор - част 3
    LG LCD телевизори - мнения и избор - част 2
    LG телевизори - мнения и избор - част 1

    LG Electronics
    (LG - Life is Good / старо название - Lucky Goldstar)
    LG Corporation
    История

    Компанията била основана в 1947 година от корейският предприемач Ку Ин Хой (Koo In Hwoi) и получила интересното за нас име Lak Hui Chemical (била преименувана в Lucky Chemical Ind. в 1966 година), която произвеждала зъбна паста и крем за лице под марката Lucky.
    Малко по-късно компанията се заела с перспективното за това време производство на пластмаси. Решението да се заеме с производството на електроника било прието едва в 1958 година, тогава е била създадена GoldStar. На пазара компания излязла с първият в Корея транзисторен радиоприемник в 1959 година. В 1969 година Lak Hui Chemical и GoldStar били обединени под общото название Lucky Group, с което и просъществувала до 1995 година, когато всички дъщерни компании на корпорацията Lucky Group били обединени под общото название LG (Lucky Goldstar) и започват съвместно производство на електротехника и химически продукти за нефтодобивната промишленост. 2002г - системата на LG Holding Company се разделя на LG Electronics и LG Corporation.
    LG телевизори се произвеждат се в Полша, Чехия, Русия и Корея. Внасяните у нас, са предимно от Полша.

    Как да разчетем моделният код на LCD телевизор LG?
    How to read the model code of LG LCD TVs ?
    Пример(example) - 55UK750V
    55 - Размера на екрана по диагонал/diagonal
    • 65" - 162,5 см
    • 60" - 150,0 см
    • 55" - 137,5 см
    • 50" - 125,0 см
    • 48" - 120,0 см
    • 47" - 117,5 см
    • 46" - 115,0 см
    • 42" - 105,0 см
    • 40" - 100,0 см
    • 39" - 97,5 см
    • 37" - 92,5 см
    • 32" - 80,0 см

    U - Резолюцията на дисплея/Resolution on the display
    • S - "Super"Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) + Quantum Dots
    • U - Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Attention: some models are with a pseudo UltraHD panel with WRGB structure per pixel, which means a resolution from 2880x2160
    • L - FullHD or HDReady(1920 x 1080 or 1366x720)

    K - година на модела/Year of model exit
    • K - 2018 [example (SK-SuperUltraHD), (UK-UltraHD), (LK-FullHD) ]
    • J - 2017 [example (SJ-SuperUltraHD), (UJ-UltraHD), (LJ-FullHD) ]
    • H - 2016
    • G - 2015
    • F - 2015
    • S - 2014 Ultra HD, Premium (Direct LED)
    • C - 2014 curved (огънат екран)
    • B - 2014 Multimedia 3D
    • A - 2013 Multimedia 3D
    • N - 2013 без 3D

    7 - серия/series
    • 9 - флагман/flagman
    • 8 - върхова/
    • 7 - горна серия/
    • 6 - среден клас/
    • 5 - среден клас/
    • 4 - бюджетна/
    • 3 - бюджетна/
    • 2 - базова/base

    5 - модел в серията/model in the series
    0 - указва разлика в дизайна (цвят на корпуса, стойката и екстри)/Indicates a difference in design (body color, stand and extras)
    • 9 - бял
    • 5 -
    • 4 -
    • 3 -
    • 2 -
    • 1 - сребрист
    • 0 - черен

    Внимание: някои модели имат четвърта цифра в суфикса (пример UJ7507, UJ7509, UJ6519, UJ6309) - имам само съмнения, че тя обозначава разлика в дизайна или двойни тунери.
    V - буквата накрая на моделният суфикс, показва резолюцията и тунерите (зависи от годината на модела)/ the letter at the end of the model suffix shows the resolution and the tuners (depending on the model year)
    • V - DVB - T/T2/C/S/S2
    • S - DVB - T/C/S2
    • T - DVB - T/T2
    • C - DVB - T/C
    • U - HD Ready 1366 x 768 / DVB - T/C/S/S2
    • B - HD Ready 1366 x 768 / DVB - T/C



    Как да разчетем моделният код на Oled телевизори LG?
    How to read the model code of Oled TVs?
    пример(example) - OLED 65G8V
    OLED - тип на дисплея / type of display
    65 - размера на диагонала в инчове / diagonal
    G - серия/series
    • W - Picture on Wall
    • G - Picture on Glass
    • E - Elegance
    • C - Classic
    • B - Base

    8 - година на модела / model year
    • 8 - 2018
    • 7 - 2017
    • 6 - 2016

    V - Регионално предназначение на модела(дребни софтуерни и хардуерни разлики - стойката) / regional designation
    • V - Europe, Russia, Ukraina, Kazahstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, + Middle East and Africa,[DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2 tuners]
    • D - Germany, Austria, Switzerland(DASH)] - [DVB-T/T2(HD)/C/S/S2 tuners]
    • N - Europe, Russia, Audio 2.2 ch 40W (E7N - Audio 2.2 40W // E7V - Audio 4.2 60W)
    • J - East Europe ? - [DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2 tuners]
    • P - USA, Canada, Mexico, Filippines, Japan, China) - [ATSC 3.0, ISDB tuners]
    • M - Mexico,
    • A - USA, (Audio 4.0 chanels, 40W)
    • K - Korea - [ATSC 3.0]
    • L - Korea (OLED55B7L)
    • F - Korea (OLED55B7F - Specialized model)
    • GI - Iran (OLED65E7GI, OLED55A7GI)
    • Y - Israel (OLED55C7Y)
    • T - Thailand, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Vietnam, India, Sri Lanka, Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Paraguay, Brazil, Equador, Peru, Colombia - [DVB-T/T2/C/S2]



    Kaĸ дa paзчeтeм модела от етикета на видеопaнeлa ?
    How to decipher model from the label of videopanel?
    Example/пpимep LC650EQF-YJF1 (from LG 65UH950V)
    L - LG Display
    С - Panel for TV / панел за телевизор
    650 - Diagonal / диагонал в инчoвe/ пъpвитe две цифpи
    Е - Tуре panel & bасklіght / тип панел и подсветка
    • L - OLED
    • A - ?
    • D - LCD Dіrесt Lеd
    • Е - LCD Еdgе lеd
    • W - ?

    Q - Resolution / Резолюция на панела
    • Q - Quаd, 3840 × 2160
    • U - UXGА, 1920 x 1080
    • X - XGА, 1366 x 768

    F - Panеl frеquеncy in Hz + IPB / Отнася се само за матрици на LG Display Co., Ltd. "има T-Con" - матрица е окомплектована с платка тайминг-контроллер, "има LED/Lamp Driver" - матрицата е окомплектована с платка за захранване на светодиодите или лампите от подсветката.
    • C - честота на кадрите(frame rates)240Hz, няма(no) T-Con, има(there are) LED/Lamp Driver
    • H - честота на кадрите(frame rates)120Hz, няма(no) T-Con, няма(no) LED/Lamp Driver
    • B - честота на кадрите(frame rates)120Hz, няма(no) T-Con, има(there are) LED/Lamp Driver
    • F - честота на кадрите(frame rates)120Hz, има(there are) T-Con, няма(no) LED/Lamp Driver
    • D - честота на кадрите(frame rates)120Hz, има(there are) T-Con, има(there are) LED/Lamp Driver
    • N - честота на кадрите(frame rates)60Hz, има(there are) T-Con, има(there are) LED/Lamp Driver
    • Е - честота на кадрите(frame rates)60Hz, има(there are) T-Con, няма(no) LED/Lamp Driver
    • А - честота на кадрите(frame rates)60Hz, няма(no) T-Con, има(there are) LED/Lamp Driver
    • G - честота на кадрите(frame rates)60Hz, няма(no) T-Con, няма(no) LED/Lamp Driver
    • T - честота на кадрите ?
    • L - честота на кадрите ?
    • P - честота на кадрите ?

    Y - Dіѕрlay type / тип дисплей (имам съмнение за поколение матрица)
    • L - ? Oled
    • Е - ? Оlеd
    • P - ? IPS
    • Ѕ - ? S-IPS
    • G - ?
    • V - Vеrtісаl Аlіngmеnt
    • F - Trаnѕflесtіvе
    • Т - Trаnѕmаѕіvе
    • R - Rеflесtіvе
    • А - ? Antiglare ?

    J - Model year videopanel / Година на модела видеопанел
    • J - 2016 year
    • H - 2015 уеаr
    • G - 2014 уеаr
    • F - 2013 уеаr
    • Е - 2012 уеаr
    • D - 2011 уеаr
    • С - 2010 уеаr
    • В - 2009 уеаr
    • А - 2008 уеаr

    F - Prоduсt type / тип продукт
    • F - 3D (FРR)
    • U - 3D (FРR)
    • P - 3D (FPR)
    • А - No 3D
    • R - No 3D
    • M - No 3D
    • B - ?
    • D - ?

    1 - Rеvision сode / peлииз


    Как да разберем регионалното предназначение на телевизора и какъв тип матрица има в поставеният видеопанел?
    Погледнете етикета на гърба на телевизора -пример 55LA660V-ZA.ADRWLJU (ЮАР-ZA / Тайван-TW ??)
    55LA660V - това е Customer Model
    55LA660V-ZA - това вече е Factory Model
    ADRWLJU - това е Factory Suffix
    Пример 55LA660V-ZA.ADRWLJU
    Z - регионално предназначение (различни шасита и софтуер)


    • Z - Europa
    • U - Asia
    • T - Midlle East, Africa
    • N - North America
    • A - Australia
    • S - South America

    А - дизайн на корпуса и поставката
    • А -
    • В -
    • С -
    • D -
    • E -
    • F -
    • N -

    А- място на производство на печатната платка (често при производството се правят промени), разлика в комплектацията
    • А - Корея
    • В - Русия
    • C - Чехия

    DR - за къде е предназначен
    • AE - Arab Emirates
    • AM - Armenia
    • AT - Austria
    • AZ - Azerbijan
    • RU - (Russia) Русия
    • ЕU - (European Union) Европа
    • ЕЕ - (Eastern Europe)
    • M - Корея
    • MF - (Middle East) Близкият изток / Russia?
    • DR - (Deutchland Region) Германски регион /Германия,Швейцария, Австрия/
    • DK - (Danemark) Дания
    • KR - (Korea) Корея
    • ЕC - ?
    • ЕK - ?
    • EN - ?
    • UA - Украина

    W - производителя и версията на поставеният в модела видеопанел
    • W - матрица първа версия на производство LG Display Co., Ltd. (2012, 2014 г.)
    • Y - матрица първа версия на производство LG Display Co., Ltd. (2011, 2013 г.)
    • Z - матрица втора версия на производство LG Display Co., Ltd. (2011, 2014 г.)
    • U - LG Display Co.Ltd. IPS
    • P - LG Display Co.Ltd. IPS
    • Q - LG Display Co.Ltd. IPS
    • V - LG Display Co.Ltd. IPS
    • R - LG Display Co.Ltd. IPS
    • H - CHI MEI Innolux (IPS)
    • J - CHI MEI Innolux (S-MVA)
    • D - AU OPTRONICS CORP. (A-MVA)
    • T - AU OPTRONICS CORP. (A-MVA)
    • M - SHARP CORPORATION (MVA) или HEESUNG ELECTRONICS LTD.
    • S - SHARP CORPORATION (MVA)
    • G - CHI MEI Innolux. (TN)
    • F - IPS матрица на HEESUNG ELECTRONICS Ltd

    L - подсветка ?
    • L - Led ?
    • W - WLED

    JU - Factory - страна на сглобяване/производство
    • JP - Полша
    • JG - Полша
    • JU - Русия
    • JA - ? Казахстан
    • LH - Корея
    • LA - Чехия
    • HO - Mexico
    • HX - ?
    • BU - ?
    • MG -


    Как се разчита серийният номер (Serial Number)?
    Примерно (    312WRVA20615).
    3 - Първата цифра - годината на производство



    • 7 - 2007
    • 8 - 2008
    • 9 - 2009
    • 0 - 2010
    • 1 - 2011
    • 2 - 2012
    • 3 - 2013
    • 4 - 2014
    • 5 - 2015
    • 6 - 2016

    12 - Втората и третата цифра- месец на производство

    • 03 - март
    • 04 - април
    • 05 - май
    • 06 - юни
    • 07 - юли
    • 09 - септември
    • 10 - октомври
    • 11 - ноември
    • 12 - декември

    WR - Първата буква се явява място на производство-завода

    • WR - Полша (Wroclaw)
    • MA - Полша
    • PT - Корея
    • KC - Корея
    • RA - Русия (град Руза, който се намира западно от Москва)
    • AK - Казахстан (Almaty Kazakhstan)
    • L - Чехия

    VA - ? регионално предназначение или поточна линия

    • BM - ?
    • NA - ?
    • VF - ?

    20615 - производствен номер

    Заводи
    EEAK-Казахстан,
    EKHQ- Корея,
    ERRA-Русия,
    EEWR - Полша,
    Примери за разчитане
    710KCFT0A131 - октомври 2007 корея
    003KCVU8P055 - март 2010 корея
    005RAKZ1Y677 - май 2010 русия
    004RAZAOL541 - април 2009 русия
    909RAQR2H076 - септември 2009 русия


    Пример на етикета
    LG 42LA641S-ZC.BEEYLJG
    SALES SUFFIX: AEE
    W/O: 351D06DK-00156 A04
    S/NO 305WRSV1V230

    SALES SUFFIX: AEE (Продажбен суфикс - All East Europe - цяла източна Европа)
    W/O (Working Options): 351D06DK-00156 A04 /всяка цифра и буква обозначава опция/екстра/ - работни опции. Нищо, че 6-та серия е на едно шаси - за всеки модел броят им е различен. Активират се при производството на шасито, но може да се активират или изключат от сервизното меню. Когато изгори шасито на даден модел от 6-та серия и го занесете в сервиза, след като го сменят с ново, техникът поглежда този ред на етикета и активира само посочените в него опции.
    S/NO(Serial Number) 305WRSV1V230 - сериен номер


    • 3 - прозведен през 2013
    • 05 - произведен през месец Май
    • WR - Полша

    Останалите букви и цифри не ги знам...за сега.

    Как да проверя, дали телевизорът ми е 100Hz?
    Ако в настройките на параметъра за изображение TruMotion, има функция De-Blur, значи телевизърът е 100Hz, ако тази функция я няма, то телевизорът е 50Hz.

    За 50hz-те модели
    Не прекалявайте с настройката [TruMotion] control: тя е само dejudder, но няма de-blur функция - няма възможност за намаляване на ефекта на сапунената опера при 24p филми без каквото и да е нарастване на motion resolution. Изключете я - off.
    LG телевизори - модели 2018

    LG телевизори, модели 2018
    LG телевизори - модели 2017

    LG телевизори, модели 2017
    LG телевизори 2017



    OLED-телевизори
    Модел Резолюция на екрана
    		 Структура на панела Частота на опресняване Технология MCFI*
    W7, G7, E7, C7, B7 Ultra HD RGBW 100/120 Hz +
    55EG9A7v Full HD RGBW 100/120 Hz +
    LCD телевизори
    SJ957, SJ955, SJ950, SJ850 Ultra HD (IPS) RGB 100/120 Hz +
    SJ800, SJ810 Псевдо Ultra HD (IPS) RGBW, тип M + 100/120 Hz +
    UJ750, UJ701, UJ675, UJ670, UJ651, UJ650, UJ635, UJ634, UJ630, UJ620 Псевдо Ultra HD (IPS) RGBW, тип M + 50/60 Hz +
    LJ625, LJ624, LJ615, LJ614, LJ610, LJ594, LJ54, LJ515, LJ510, LJ500 Full HD (IPS) 50/60 Hz +
    32LJ590, 32LJ510 HD Ready 50/60 Hz -




    Series
    _____________    		 86"
    _________________    		 75"
    ____________________    		 65"
    ____________________    		 60"
    ____________________    		 55"
    ____________________    		 49"
    ____________________    		 43"
    ___________________    		 32"
    ___________
    SJ957V IPS, RGB, 10-bits,
    120Hz, MCFI,
    HDR10 + Dolby Vision + HLG
    Edge LED+Local Dimming    		 - - - - - -
    SJ955V - IPS, QDEF, RGB, 10-bits,
    120Hz, MCFI,
    HDR10 + Dolby Vision + HLG
    Edge LED+Local Dimming    		 - - - - - -
    SJ950V - - IPS, QDEF, RGB, 10-bits,
    120Hz, MCFI,
    HDR10 + HDR Dolby Vision + HLG
    Edge LED+Local Dimming    		 - IPS, QDEF,RGB, 10-bits,
    120Hz, MCFI,
    HDR10 + Dolby Vision + HLG
    Edge LED+Local Dimming    		 - - -
    SJ930V - - - - - - - -
    SJ850V - - IPS, QDEF, RGB, 10-bits,
    120Hz, MCFI,
    HDR10 + HDR Dolby Vision + HLG
    Edge LED+Local Dimming    		 IPS, QDEF, RGB, 10-bits,
    120Hz, MCFI,
    HDR10 + Dolby Vision + HLG
    Edge LED+Local Dimming    		 IPS, QDEF, RGB, 10-bits,
    120Hz, MCFI,
    HDR10 + HDR Dolby Vision + HLG
    Edge LED+Local Dimming    		 - - -
    SJ810V - - IPS, QDEF, RGB, 10-bits,
    120Hz, MCFI,
    HDR10 + HDR Dolby Vision + HLG
    Edge LED+Local Dimming    		 - IPS, QDEF, RGB, 10-bits,
    120Hz, MCFI,
    HDR10 + HDR Dolby Vision + HLG
    Edge LED+Local Dimming    		 IPS, QDEF, RGB, 10-bits,
    120Hz, MCFI,
    HDR10 + HDR Dolby Vision + HLG
    Edge LED+Local Dimming    		 - -
    SJ800V - - IPS, QDEF, RGB, 10-bits,
    120Hz, MCFI,
    HDR10 + HDR Dolby Vision + HLG
    Edge LED    		 - IPS, QDEF, RGB, 10-bits,
    120Hz, MCFI,
    HDR10 + HDR Dolby Vision + HLG
    Edge LED    		 IPS, QDEF, RGB, 10-bits,
    120Hz, MCFI,
    HDR10 + HDR Dolby Vision + HLG
    Edge LED    		 - -
    Series 86" 75" 65" 60" 55" 49" 43" 32"
    UJ750V - - IPS, WRGB, 10-bits, 60Hz,
    Edge LED+Local Dimming    		 IPS, WRGB, 10-bits, 60Hz,
    Edge LED+Local Dimming    		 IPS, WRGB, 10-bits, 60Hz,
    Edge LED+Local Dimming    		 IPS, WRGB, 10-bits, 60Hz,
    Edge LED+Local Dimming    		 IPS, WRGB, 10-bits, 60Hz,
    Edge LED+Local Dimming    		 -
    UJ740V - - - - IPS, WRGB, 10-bits, 60Hz,
    Edge LED+Local Dimming    		 IPS, WRGB, 10-bits, 60Hz,
    Edge LED+Local Dimming    		 IPS, WRGB, 10-bits, 60Hz,
    Edge LED+Local Dimming    		 -
    UJ701V
    Full LED [≤ 49 "]
    Edge LED [≥ 55"]
    Local Dimming [≥ 55"]    		 - - IPS, WRGB, 10-bits, 60Hz,
    Edge LED+Local Dimming--    		 - IPS, WRGB, 10-bits, 60Hz,
    Edge LED+local Dimming    		 IPS, WRGB, 10-bits,
    60Hz, Direct LED    		 IPS, WRGB, 10-bits,
    60Hz, Direct LED    		 -
    UJ675V - IPS, WRGB, 8-bits+FRC, 60Hz,
    Edge LED+Local Dimming    		 - - - - - -
    UJ670V
    Full LED [≤ 49 "]
    Edge LED [≥ 55"]
    Local Dimming [≥ 55"]    		 - - IPS, WRGB, 8-bits+FRC, 60Hz,
    Edge LED+local Dimming    		 - IPS, WRGB, 8-bits+FRC, 60Hz,
    Edge LED+local Dimming    		 IPS, WRGB, 8-bits+FRC, 60Hz,
    Direct LED    		 IPS, WRGB, 8-bits+FRC, 60Hz,
    Direct LED    		 -
    UJ651V
    Full LED [≤ 49 "]
    Edge LED [≥ 55"]
    Local Dimming [≥ 55"]    		 - IPS, WRGB, 8-bits+FRC, 60Hz,
    Edge LED+local Dimming
    IPS, WRGB, 8-bits+FRC, 60Hz,
    Edge LED+local Dimming
    IPS, WRGB, 8-bits+FRC, 60Hz,
    Edge LED+local Dimming
    IPS, WRGB, 8-bits+FRC, 60Hz,
    Edge LED+local Dimming
    IPS, WRGB, 8-bits+FRC, 60Hz,
    Direct LED
    IPS, WRGB, 8-bits+FRC, 60Hz,
    Direct LED
    		 -
    UJ650V - - IPS, WRGB, 8-bits+FRC,
    60Hz, Edge LED    		 IPS, WRGB, 8-bits+FRC,
    60Hz, Edge LED    		 IPS, WRGB, 8-bits+FRC,
    60Hz, Edge LED    		 IPS, WRGB, 8-bits+FRC,
    60Hz, Direct LED    		 IPS, WRGB, 8-bits+FRC,
    60Hz, Direct LED    		 -
    UJ630V - - - - IPS, 8-bits+FRC,
    60Hz, Direct LED    		 IPS, 8-bits+FRC,
    60Hz, Direct LED    		 IPS, 8-bits+FRC, 60Hz,
    Direct LED    		 -
    Series 86" 75" 65" 60" 55" 49" 43" 32"
    LJ620/624/625 - - - - IPS, 8-bits,
    60Hz, MCFI,
    Direct LED    		 IPS, 8-bits,
    60Hz, MCFI,
    Direct LED    		 IPS, 8-bits,
    60Hz, MCFI,
    Direct LED    		 -
    LJ610V - - - - IPS, 8-bits,
    60Hz, MCFI,
    Direct LED    		 IPS, 8-bits,
    60Hz, MCFI,
    Direct LED    		 IPS, 8-bits,
    60Hz, MCFI,
    Direct LED    		 IPS, 8-bits,
    60Hz, MCFI,
    Direct LED
    LJ594 - - - - - IPS, 8-bits,
    60Hz, MCFI,
    Direct LED    		 IPS, 8-bits,
    60Hz, MCFI,
    Direct LED    		 IPS, 8-bits, 60Hz,
    Direct LED
    LJ590 - - - - - IPS, 8-bits, 60Hz,
    Direct LED    		 IPS, 8-bits, 60Hz,
    Direct LED    		 IPS, 8-bits, 60Hz,
    Direct LED
    LJ515 - - - - - IPS, 8-bits, 60Hz,
    Direct LED    		 IPS, 8-bits, 60Hz,
    Direct LED    		 -
    LJ510 - - - - - - - IPS, 8-bits, 60Hz,
    Direct LED
    LJ500 - - - - IPS, 8-bits, 60Hz,
    Direct LED    		 IPS, 8-bits, 60Hz,
    Direct LED    		 IPS, 8-bits, 60Hz,
    Direct LED    		 A-MVA, 8-bits, 60Hz,
    Direct LED
    Series 86" 75" 65" 60" 55" 49" 43" 32"


    OLED


    2017 състав включва четири моделни линии, които са преки потомци на 2016 модели - B7, C7, E7 и G7-заедно с нова серия W7. Сред акцентите на новите модели е увеличение с 25% на яркостта. LG заяви, че те могат да възпроизвеждат до 1000 нита в малки области на изображението. Също така, новите OLED екрани покриват 99% от цветовата гама DCI/P3, леко увеличение спрямо над 97%, постигнато от миналогодишните модели. И като всички OLED, новите модели постигат почти перфектни нива на черното благодарение на емисионното естество на технологията. В действителност, всички ще бъдат сертифицирани като UHD Premium от Ultra HD Алианса.

    Както и миналата година, всички OLED телевизори предлагат съвместимост с HDR10 и Dolby Vision съдържание, а също и поддръжка на HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) и Advanced HDR от Technicolor след актуализация на фърмуера. Функцията, наречена Active HDR емулира динамични метаданни с HDR10 и съдържание HLG; Dolby Vision използва динамичен метаданни, което може да доведе до по-добра цялостна HDR картина, защото всяка сцена може да има свой собствени метаданни, а не единен набор от метаданни за цялата програма.

    Всички модели 2017 са плоски; не съществуват извити модели тази година. И не поддържат 3D.

    B7 на входно ниво ще бъде на разположение в 55 "и 65" размери на екрана с дизайн "Blade Slim", докато C7 разполага с щанд премия алуминий и панела в същите размери на екрана. Следващата стъпка нагоре е E7 с "Picture върху стъкло" на LG дизайн и стойка SoundBar в размери на екрана от 55 "и 65".

    Наименованието "Signature"(Подпис) вече се отнася за две моделни линии, G7 и W7, и двете ще бъдат на разположение в 65 "и 77" размери.

    G7 е с дизайн "картина върху стъкло" и сгъваемd SoundBar стойка, докато новата W7 се отличава с дизайн, наречен "Ud,jrkd върху стена" с уникален хардуер, който ви позволява да го монтирате почти изравнен със стената, там r;d по-малко от 4 мм от стената of предната част на екрана. В действителност, моделът не включва настолна поставка. Както споменах по-горе, тя също така включва Dolby Atmos-съвместим SoundBar, който доставя 2.0.2 Atmos звук.


    Аудио
    Друга особеност, общ за всички 2017 OLED модели е Dolby Atmos - могат да изкарат Dolby Atmos битстрийм от вътрешни приложения и външни устройства, свързани към телевизора HDMI входа, чрез HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel). Попитах дали се поддържа Atmos bistream изпратен от оптичен цифров аудио изход, но сякаш никой не знае със сигурност. В допълнение, всички OLED телевизори могат да симулират Atmos звук чрез DSP, в случая на водещата серия W7, саунд бар с два високоговорителя насочени нагоре.

    Уведомлението за Dolby Vision и Dolby Atmos, което изскоча в горния десен ъгъл на екрана, след откриване на съответните формати е нещо, което няма да видите на всяка друга марка телевизор тази година.
    source photo: TV Reviews 2016 &ndash; Best 4K LED LCD & Smart TVs

    Що се отнася до съвместимостта с DTS-HD, TrueHD и Dolby Atmos, LG просто са платили лиценз, който им позволява да интегрират DTS-HD и Atmos декодери , така че всички, OLED телевизори на през 2017 г. ще могат да възпроизвеждат MKV (или други формати) с Dolby Atmos / DTS-HD запис (или VOD), и потокът се връща чрез HDMI ARC (не чрез оптичният конектор, тъй като той не поддържа HD аудио или многоканална LPCM). Въпреки това, единствено LG W7 разполага с аудио система Atmos с говорители обърнати нагоре за 3D ефекти (3D-обект). Саунд бара в модели G7V и E7V е без Atmos ефект.


    HDR
    С технологията Active HDR , LG обявява емулация на динамични метаданни от съдържанието в HDR10 и HLG използвайки статични метаданни. Тя ще бъде по-малко ефективна от съдържание с динамични метаданни като Dolby Vision , но тя ще осигурява по-добро предоставяне на цвят и динамика. Освен това, по късно през годината ще има актуализация на софта, за да се подкрепи технологията Advanced HDR Technicolor , която подобрява HDR дисплея , но също така конвертира всички типове съдържание от SDR в HDR с отлично качество, благодарение на алгоритъма Technicolor Tone HDR Intelligent Management
    HDR Intelligent Tone Management Solution - Technicolor
    Всички OLED модели поддържат 99% DCI-P3 и 4 формата - HDR-10, Dolby Vision, HLG и Advanced HDR на Technicolor(след актуализация на фърмуера).

    LG информира, че всички нейни 2017 Oled TV ще доставят същото качество на картината, и ще получават същите актуализации на софтуера, което показва, че те ще споделят един и същ основен чипсет. Пиковата яркост може да достигне 1000 нита, но само в [Vivid] настройка (с прекалено синьо и неточно изображение) и в много малък прозорец (5% или по-малко).

    LG са оптимисти, че ще бъде въведена поддръжка на HLG HDR в 2016 OLED модели като G6, E6 и C6 ретроспективно чрез актуализация на фърмуера, но не може да се ангажират с период от време.


    OS
    Нова версия на операционната система - WebOS 3.5
    LG отбелязва следните новости, които са били добавени в новата версия на webOS:

    • - Функция «Моите бутони» — аналог на функцията бърз набор за телефона, когато дългото натискане на цифровите бутони на дистанционното (от 1 до 9) пуска определено приложение.
    • - Функция «Magic Link» — контекстно търсене на информация по гледането в даден момент съдържание: в зависимости от това, какво гледа в даденият момента потребителят на своят ТВ с новата ОС, натискането на бутона «Magic Link» изкарва списък с контекстна информация, например, програма на предаванията, видео от YouTube или сведения за актьорите.
    • - Добавена функция мащабиране на определен участък от екрана на ТВ с възможност за въвеждане на запис на гледаните програми на външни USB носители само по определената рамка.
    • - Възможност за гледане на панорамни 360-градусово видео и фото.



    Калибриране
    Гледайки през менютата на картината, ще видите сега има 2-точков баланс на бялото [White Balance] в режим HDR в допълнение към съществуващият 20-точков в 2016 модели, което е леко объркващо. Опцията "Нормален" [Color Gamut] е преименувана на "Auto" което предполага, че телевизора автоматично ще проследи Rec.709 или Rec.2020 в зависимост от това дали тя е в SDR (стандартен динамичен диапазон) или HDR. Сега ABL (Automatic Brightness ограничител) няма да работи при яркост под 150кд/м 2 в SDR.


    Input Lag
    Input Lag е бил намален до 21ms дори в режим [HDR Game].


    Монтаж
    W7 - инструкция за монтаж. Видеото е за бизнес версията в която единствената разлика е в кутията с електрониката(има DisplayPort).




    LCD


    Третото поколение от гамата SUPER UHD телевизори на LG(модели SJ9500, SJ8500 и SJ8000) използва нано-технологията Nano Cell. Метод за прецизна модулация на дължината на вълната на светлината.
    LG използва филм с квантови точки, разработен от подразделението на LG - LG Display, която го нарича Nano Cell(еднакви по размер активни частици с размер от приблизително един нанометър в диаметър), и който дава възможност за по-точни цветове, по-наситено черно, и по-широк ъгъл на гледане(според компанията).
    Стандартните цветни филтри не пропускат чисти цветове, а смесени такива. Например червеният филтър освен червената светлина, пропуска светлина и в оранжевата част на спектъра.
    Nano Cell технологията абсорбира излишъка от тези светлинни вълни, като по този начин подсилва чистотата на цветовете, които се изобразяват на екрана. Тези възможности позволяват на новите LCD екрани на LG да филтрират отделните цвете с много по-голяма прецизност, като рендират всеки един цвят спрямо оригиналния. Например, при стандартните филтри, зеленият цвят на обикновените телевизори може да се слее с други цветови вълни – например жълта или синя – което води до намаляване на наситеността на цвета и той да придобие жълтеникав или синьозелен нюанс. Nano Cell на LG драстично намалява случаи на замърсяване на цветовете, нестабилност на изображението или други проблеми с цветовете. Nano Cell технология значително намалява случаите на избледняване на цвета.

    Докато конвенционалните LCD дисплеи могат да загубят близо 60 на сто от техния цвят и контраст, когато се гледат странично, LG казва че нейните Nano Cell модели поддържат 95% при същите ъгли, което означава, че не трябва да се борим за най-доброто място за гледане у дома....




    SJ9500 е с дебелина от само 6,9 мм

    LG Executives Describe How New Developments in Technology Raise Consumer Expectations on Image Quality and Color Accuracy
    Ecco i nuovi Super UHD TV LCD di LG con tecnologia Nano Cell - Aggiornata - HDblog.it

    Nuovi dettagli sulla tecnologia Nano Cell dei TV LG - HDblog.it

    LG Oled TV 2017 - european models / LG Oled TV 2017 - european models / LG Oled TV 2017 - european models
    Series Certificates HDR Hardware & Software Calibration Picture Quality Other Series
    Series & Model
    ________________
    UHD Premium
    _____
    Dolby Vision
    VS10
    ____
    Hybrid
    Log Gamma
    (HLG)
    _____
    HDR 10
    ST2084
    (EOTF PQ),
    ST2086
    (static metadata)
    ST2094
    (dynamic metadata)
    ________
    Advanced HDR Technicolor
    _______
    THX
    ____
    SoC / GPU / RAM
    _________________________
    Plattform,
    Central Processing Unit,
    System on Chip,
    Instruction set,
    Graphic Processor Unit,
    RAM,
    Total memory
    Software
    ____________
    Operating System,
    Firmware version,
    Videopanel
    _________________________
    Size class,
    Type LCD/Oled matrix,
    Resolution,
    Pixel structure,
    Bits of color,
    Quantum dots,
    Frequency of T-Con board,
    Curvature,
    Screen Uniformity,
    Anti-reflective filter
    Backlight Unit
    ______________
    Type backlight,
    Local Dimming zone,
    Type LED,
    MEMC,
    Backlight Scanning,
    Black Frame Insertion,
    Pulsе Wide Modulation
    Opportunities for calibration
    _____________________
    ISF ccc,
    Color Menagment System,
    White balance,
    Gamma,
    Internal Processing
    _____________________________
    Scaling,
    Interpolation,
    Overscaninng,
    Digital Noise reduction,
    Deinterlacing (Video mode, Film mode),
    -,
    Color
    _______________________________
    DCI P3 coverage,
    Rec.2020 coverage,
    Delta E ,
    Gamma,
    Color Temperature
    Brightness
    _______________________________
    Peak in HDR
    Peak in SDR,
    Average Picture Level,
    Automatic Brightness Limiter,
    Contrast
    ______________
    ANSI Contrast,
    With local dimming,
    Without local dimming,
    White level,
    Black level
    Viewing angle
    _________
    Horizontal & Vertical
    (°cone)
    Motion resolution
    ______________
    Input Lag
    ______________
    Audio
    _____________________________
    Built in Media Player
    Supported file systems
    Image file formats
    Audio file formats/codecs
    Video file formats
    Subtitles
    _______________________________________________
    Connectivity
    __________________
    Supported Resolutions
    __________________________
    Frame per seconds
    24, 25, 30, 50, 60, 100, 120
    Chroma subsampling
    4:4:4
    4:2:2
    4:2:0
    Conectors
    __________________________________
    Tuners
    ___________________
    Note
    _____________________________________
    Pros & Cons
    		 Series & Model
    ____________________
    W7
    (Flat)
    OLED 77W7V
    OLED 65W7V
    no 3D
    no HFR (High Frame Rate)    		 Yes No Yes - in Internet video services, HDMI, USB port. Yes Yes in internet services, HDMI, USB port.
    Conversion SDR/HDR
    ST2084,
    ST2086,
    ST2094,    		 Yes
    after update
    Technicolor Expert mode: pre-calibration and rec.709 rec.2020 HDR on standard film
    		Plattform:
    SoC:
    Core Architecture: 2 x Quad Core
    Instruction set:
    Operating at up to:
    GPU:
    Open GL
    RAM:
    Total memory:
    Available memory:
    Internal storage total space:
    Internal storage free space:
    Electronics and remote connection in the sound bar
    		OS: webOS 3.5 76.7" - AM-OLED(Triple Stacked), 3840x2160, WRGB,
    10-bit, No, 120/100Hz, Flat
    -
    Model: LC770LQD (LG Display)
    64.5" - AM-OLED(Triple Stacked), 3840x2160, WRGB,
    10-bit, No, 120/100Hz, Flat
    -
    Model: LC650LQD (LG Display)
    54.6" - AM-OLED(Triple Stacked), 3840x2160, WRGB,
    10-bit, No, 120/100Hz, Flat
    -
    Model: LC550LQD (LG Display)
    No vignetting;
    Anti-reflective filter    		 No backlight

    		 -
    -
    White balance - 2/20points
    Gamma,    		 Very Good for HD,
    True Motion -,
    0% with [just scan] engaged,
    Optional; effective whwn engaged
    Video - effective jaggies reduction
    Film - Passed 3:2 & 2:2 cadence test in HD & SD    		 77" - DCI/P3 - 99%
    77" - BT.2020 - 76%
    77" -
    77" -
    77" -
    65" - DCI/P3 - 99%
    65" - BT.2020 - 76%
    65" -
    65" -
    65" -
    		 77" - max 900cd/m2 in HDR
    77" - max 430cd/m2 in SDR
    65" - max 900cd/m2 in HDR
    65" - max 430cd/m2 in SDR
    APL -
    ABL - full-field peak white came in at:
    5% - 900cd/m2 (Vivid mode) - in HDR
    10% - 700cd/m2 (Vivid mode) - in HDR
    		 77" -
    77" -
    77" -
    77" -
    77" -
    65" -
    65" -
    65" -
    65" -
    65" -    		 77" -°
    65" -°
    		 77" - horizontal lines
    65" - horizontal lines
    		 77"- HDR - 21ms
    77"- Game mode -
    77"- by default
    65"- HDR - 21ms
    65"- Game mode -
    65"- by dafault
    		 Dolby Atmos sound bar 4.2 channels - 60W (4ohms)
    2x15W + 2x15W
    Dolby Atmos, Dolby Plus, Dolby Puls,
    DTS, DTS-HD, TrueHD,
    Wireless Sound Synk    		 FAT16, FAT 32, NTFS and exFAT
    Image file formats
    JPEG, MPO, JPS
    Audio file formats/codecs
    AAC (Advanced Audio Coding)
    AC-3
    apt-X
    FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec, .flac)
    MP3 (MPEG-2 Audio Layer II, .mp3)
    OGG (.ogg, .ogv, .oga, .ogx, .spx, .opus)
    Real Audio (.ra, .ram)
    WMA (Windows Media Audio, .wma)
    HE-ACC
    LPCM
    Video file formats
    3GPP (3rd Generation Pertnership Project, .3gp)
    AVI (Audio Video Interleaved, .avi)
    DivX (.avi, divx,, .mkv)
    Flash Video (.flv, .f4v, .f4p, .f4a, .f4b)
    H.263
    H.264 / MPEG-4 Part 10 / AVC Video
    H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC
    MKV (Matroska Multimedia Container, .mkv, .mk3d, .mka, .mks)
    Quik Time (.mov,. qt)
    M2TS (Blu-Ray Disc Audio Video(BDAV) MPEG-2 Transport Stream, .m2ts,. MTS)
    MP4 (MPEG-4 Part 14, .mp4, .m4a,. m4p, .m4b, .m4r, .m4v)
    MPEG4
    TS (MPEG Transport Stream, .ts, .tsv, .tsa)
    VC-1
    VP9    		 Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
    Wi-Fi,
    802.11 a,
    802.11 b,
    802.11 g,
    802.11 n,
    802.11 n 5GHz,
    802.11 ac,
    Wi-Fi Direct,
    DLNA 3.0,
    Bluetooth (NFC) Ver.4.1
    Miracast,
    Screen Share,
    Content Share,
    IP Control, Intel WiDi,
    UPnP,
    Wireless Display,

    		 4096 x 2160 / 60P(displayed as 3840x2160)
    4096 x 2160 / 24P(displayed as 3840x2160)
    3840 x 2160 / 24P
    3840 x 2160 / 25P
    3840 x 2160 / 30P
    3840 x 2160 / 50P
    3840 x 2160 / 60P / 4:4:4
    1920 x 1080 / 120Hz - ??
    1920 x 1080 / 24P (Only HDMI)
    1920 x 1080 / 30P (Only HDMI 3/4)
    1920 x 1080 / 60P (HDMI 1/2 / Component)
    1920 x 1080 / 50P (HDMI / Component)
    1920 x 1080 / 60I
    1920 x 1080 / 50I
    1366 x 720 / 24P (Only HDMI)-Up to 18Gbps
    4K 60p, 4:4:4, 8bit
    4K 60p, 4:2:2, 8,10,12-bit
    4K 60p, 4:2:0, 8,10-bit
    HDR included in HDMI 2/3    		 2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
    1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    4 x HDMI 2.0a - (ARC, CEC, MHL 3.0)
    with HDCP (High-bandtwidth Digital Content protection) 2.2
    1 x Satelite In(Main; F-typefemale)
    1 x AV Composite in 3.5mm jack
    1 x Video Component In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3
    1 x RS.232(C)
    Compatible Rec.2020 input    		 Double tuners
    DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    Analog (NTSC, PAL, SECAM)
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    PIP, PAP, PAT
    Timeshift & PVR
    MPEG2, MPEG4,HEVC H.265, VP9 ver.2    		 OLED 77W7V
    OLED 65W7V
    G7
    (Flat )
    OLED 77G7V
    OLED 65G7V
    successor model G6
    no 3D
    no HFR (High Frame Rate)    		 Yes No Yes - in Internet video services, HDMI, USB port. Yes Yes in internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
    Conversion SDR/HDR
    ST2084,
    ST2086,
    ST2094,

    		 Yes
    after update
    Technicolor Expert mode: pre-calibration and rec.709 rec.2020 HDR on standard film
    		Plattform:
    SoC:
    Core architecture: 2 x Quad Core
    Instruction set:
    Operating at up to
    GPU:
    OpenGL
    RAM:
    Total memory:
    Available memory:
    Internal storage total space:
    Internal storage free space:
    Electronics and remote connection in the sound bar     		OS: webOS 3.5 76.7" - AM-OLED(Triple Stacked), 3840x2160, WRGB,
    10-bit, No, 120/100Hz, Flat
    -
    Model: LC770LQD (LG Display)
    64.5" - AM-OLED(Triple Stacked), 3840x2160, WRGB,
    10-bit, No, 120/100Hz
    -
    Model: LC650LQD (LG Display)
    Anti-reflective filter    		 No backlight -
    -
    White balance - 2/20 points    		 True Motion -
    -
    -
    -    		 77" - DCI/P3 - 99%
    77" - Rec.2020 - 70%
    77" -
    77" -
    77" -
    65" - DCI/P3 - 99%
    65" - Rec.2020 - 70%
    65" -
    65" -
    65" -

    		 77" - max 800cd/m2
    65" - max 800cd/m2
    APL
    ABL - full-field peak white came in at:
    5% - 1000cd/m2 (Vivid mode) - in HDR
    10% - 700cd/m2 (Vivid mode) - in HDR
    		 77" -
    77" -
    77" -
    77" -
    77" -
    65" -
    65" -
    65" -
    65" -
    65" -    		 77" - °
    65" - °
    		77" - horizontal lines
    65" - horizontal lines
    		 77"- HDR
    77"- Game mode
    77"- by dafault
    65"- HDR
    65"- Game mode ms
    65"- by default ms
    		 Dolby Atmos soundbar built into stand
    Harman Kardon 2.2 - 60W (4ohms)
    Dolby Atmos, Dolby Plus, Dolby Puls,
    DTS, DTS-HD, TrueHD
    		 FAT16, FAT 32, NTFS and exFAT
    Image file formats
    JPEG, MPO, JPS
    Audio file formats/codecs
    AAC (Advanced Audio Coding)
    AC-3
    apt-X
    FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec, .flac)
    MP3 (MPEG-2 Audio Layer II, .mp3)
    OGG (.ogg, .ogv, .oga, .ogx, .spx, .opus)
    Real Audio (.ra, .ram)
    WMA (Windows Media Audio, .wma)
    HE-ACC
    LPCM
    Video file formats
    3GPP (3rd Generation Pertnership Project, .3gp)
    AVI (Audio Video Interleaved, .avi)
    DivX (.avi, divx,, .mkv)
    Flash Video (.flv, .f4v, .f4p, .f4a, .f4b)
    H.263
    H.264 / MPEG-4 Part 10 / AVC Video
    H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC
    MKV (Matroska Multimedia Container, .mkv, .mk3d, .mka, .mks)
    Quik Time (.mov,. qt)
    M2TS (Blu-Ray Disc Audio Video(BDAV) MPEG-2 Transport Stream, .m2ts,. MTS)
    MP4 (MPEG-4 Part 14, .mp4, .m4a,. m4p, .m4b, .m4r, .m4v)
    MPEG4
    TS (MPEG Transport Stream, .ts, .tsv, .tsa)
    VC-1
    VP9    		 Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    WiFi Direct
    DLNA 3.0,
    Blietooth (NFC) Ver. 4.1
    Miracast,
    Screen Share,
    Content Share,
    IP Control,
    Intel WiDi,
    UPnP,
    Wireless Display
    		4096 x 2160 / 60P(displayed as 3840x2160)
    4096 x 2160 / 24P(displayed as 3840x2160)
    3840 x 2160 / 24P
    3840 x 2160 / 25P
    3840 x 2160 / 30P
    3840 x 2160 / 50P
    3840 x 2160 / 60P / 4:4:4
    1920 x 1080 / 120Hz - ??
    1920 x 1080 / 24P (Only HDMI)
    1920 x 1080 / 30P (Only HDMI 3/4)
    1920 x 1080 / 60P (HDMI 1/2 / Component)
    1920 x 1080 / 50P (HDMI / Component)
    1920 x 1080 / 60I
    1920 x 1080 / 50I
    1366 x 720 / 24P (Only HDMI)-Up to 18Gbps
    4K 60p, 4:4:4, 8bit
    4K 60p, 4:2:2, 8,10,12-bit
    4K 60p, 4:2:0, 8,10-bit
    HDR included in HDMI 2/3    		 2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
    1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    4 x HDMI 2.0a - (ARC, CEC, MHL 3.0)
    with HDCP (High-bandtwidth Digital Content protection) 2.2
    1 x Satelite In(Main; F-typefemale)
    1 x AV Composite in 3.5mm jack
    1 x Video Component In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3
    1 x RS.232(C)
    Compatible Rec.2020 input    		 Double tuners
    DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    Analog (NTSC, PAL, SECAM)
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    PIP, PAP, PAT
    Timeshift & PVR
    MPEG2, MPEG4, HEVC H.265,
    VP9 Ver.2    		 OLED 77G7V
    OLED 65G7V
    E7
    (Flat)
    OLED 65E7V
    OLED 55E7V
    successor model E6
    no 3D    		 Yes No Yes in Internet video services, HDMI, USB port. Yes Yes in Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
    Conversion SDR/HDR
    ST2084,
    ST2086,    		 Yes
    after update    		 Plattform:
    SoC:
    Core Architecture:
    Instruction set:
    Operating at up to:
    GPU:
    Open GL
    RAM:Total memory:
    Available memory:
    Internal storage total space:
    Internal storage free space:    		 OS: webOS 3.5 64.5" - AM-OLED(Triple Stacked), 3840x2160, WRGB,
    10-bit, No, 120/100Hz
    -
    Model: LC650LQD (LG Display)
    54.6" - AM-OLED(Triple Stacked), 3840x2160, WRGB,
    10-bit, No,120/100Hz
    -
    Model: LC550LQD (LG Display)
    Anti-reflective filter

    		 No Backlight White balance - 2/20 points 65" - DCI/P3 - 99%
    65" -
    65" -
    65" -
    65" -
    55" - DCI/P3 - 99%
    55" -
    55" -
    55" -
    55" -    		 65" -
    55" -    		 65" -
    65" -
    65" -
    65" -
    65" -
    55" -
    55" -
    55" -
    55" -
    55" -    		 65" - °
    55" -    		 65" - horizontal lines
    55" -    		 65" - HDR
    65" - Game mode
    65" - by dafault
    55" - HDR
    55" - Game mode
    55" - by dafault    		 Dolby Atmos sound bar built into stand
    Dolby Atmos, Dolby Plus, Dolby Puls,
    DTS, DTS-HD,    		 FAT16, FAT 32, NTFS and exFAT
    Image file formats
    JPEG, MPO, JPS
    Audio file formats/codecs
    AAC (Advanced Audio Coding)
    AC-3
    apt-X
    FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec, .flac)
    MP3 (MPEG-2 Audio Layer II, .mp3)
    OGG (.ogg, .ogv, .oga, .ogx, .spx, .opus)
    Real Audio (.ra, .ram)
    WMA (Windows Media Audio, .wma)
    HE-ACC
    LPCM
    Video file formats
    3GPP (3rd Generation Pertnership Project, .3gp)
    AVI (Audio Video Interleaved, .avi)
    DivX (.avi, divx,, .mkv)
    Flash Video (.flv, .f4v, .f4p, .f4a, .f4b)
    H.263
    H.264 / MPEG-4 Part 10 / AVC Video
    H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC
    MKV (Matroska Multimedia Container, .mkv, .mk3d, .mka, .mks)
    Quik Time (.mov,. qt)
    M2TS (Blu-Ray Disc Audio Video(BDAV) MPEG-2 Transport Stream, .m2ts,. MTS)
    MP4 (MPEG-4 Part 14, .mp4, .m4a,. m4p, .m4b, .m4r, .m4v)
    MPEG4
    TS (MPEG Transport Stream, .ts, .tsv, .tsa)
    VC-1
    VP9    		 Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
    Wi-Fi,
    802.11 a,
    802.11 b,
    802.11 g,
    802.11 n,
    802.11 n 5GHz,
    802.11 ac,
    Wi-Fi Direct,
    DLNA 3.0,
    Bluetooth (NFC) Ver.4.1
    Miracast,
    Screen Share,
    Content Share,
    IP Control,
    Intel WiDi,
    IPnP,
    Wireless Display,

    		 2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
    1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    4 x HDMI 2.0a - (ARC, CEC, MHL 3.0)
    with HDCP (High-bandtwidth Digital Content protection) 2.2
    1 x Satelite In(Main; F-typefemale)
    1 x AV Composite in 3.5mm jack
    1 x Video Component In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3
    1 x RS.232(C)
    Compatible Rec.2020 input    		 Double Tuners
    DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    Analog (NTSC, PAL, SECAM)
    with function PVR, timeshifting, PAP, PAT and PIP
    MPEG2, MPEG4, HEVC H.265
    VP9 Ver.2    		 OLED 65E7V
    OLED 55E7V
    C7
    (Flat)
    OLED 65C7V
    OLED 55B7V
    successor model C6
    no 3D    		 Yes No Yes in Internet video services, HDMI, USB port. Yes Yes in Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
    ST 2084,
    ST 2086    		 Yes
    after update    		 Plattform:
    SoC:
    Core Architecture:
    Instruction set:
    Operating at up to:
    GPU:
    Open GL
    RAM:
    Total memory:
    Available memory:
    Internal storage total space:
    Internal storage free space:    		 OS: webOS 3.5 64.5" - AM-OLED(Trople Stacked), 3840x2160, WRGB,
    10-bit, No, 120/100Hz
    -
    Model: LC650LQD (LG Display)
    54.6" - AM-OLED(Triple Stacked), 3840x2160, WRGB,
    10-bit, No, 120/100Hz
    -
    Model: LC550LQD (LG Display)
    Anti-reflective filter-

    		 No Backight
    		White balance - 2/20 points 65" - DCI/P3 - 99%
    65" -
    65" -
    65" -
    65" -
    55" - DCI/P3 - 99%
    55" -
    55" -
    55" -
    55" -    		 65" -
    55" -    		 65" -
    65" -
    65" -
    65" -
    65" -
    55" -
    55" -
    55" -
    55" -
    55" -    		 65" - °
    55" - °    		 65" - horizontal lines
    55" - horizontal lines    		 65" - HDR
    65" - Game mode
    65" - by default
    55" - HDR
    55" - Game mode
    55" - by default    		 Dolby Atmos TV speakers
    Dolby Atmos, Dolby Plus, Dolby Puls
    DTS,    		 FAT16, FAT 32, NTFS and exFAT
    Image file formats
    JPEG, MPO, JPS
    Audio file formats/codecs
    AAC (Advanced Audio Coding)
    AC-3
    apt-X
    FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec, .flac)
    MP3 (MPEG-2 Audio Layer II, .mp3)
    OGG (.ogg, .ogv, .oga, .ogx, .spx, .opus)
    Real Audio (.ra, .ram)
    WMA (Windows Media Audio, .wma)
    HE-ACC
    LPCM
    Video file formats
    3GPP (3rd Generation Pertnership Project, .3gp)
    AVI (Audio Video Interleaved, .avi)
    DivX (.avi, divx,, .mkv)
    Flash Video (.flv, .f4v, .f4p, .f4a, .f4b)
    H.263
    H.264 / MPEG-4 Part 10 / AVC Video
    H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC
    MKV (Matroska Multimedia Container, .mkv, .mk3d, .mka, .mks)
    Quik Time (.mov,. qt)
    M2TS (Blu-Ray Disc Audio Video(BDAV) MPEG-2 Transport Stream, .m2ts,. MTS)
    MP4 (MPEG-4 Part 14, .mp4, .m4a,. m4p, .m4b, .m4r, .m4v)
    MPEG4
    TS (MPEG Transport Stream, .ts, .tsv, .tsa)
    VC-1
    VP9    		 Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
    Wi-Fi,
    802.11 a,
    802.11 b,
    802.11 g,
    802.11 n,
    802.11 n 5GHz,
    802.11 ac,
    Wi-Fi Direct,
    DLNA 3.0,
    Bluetooth (NFC) Ver.4.1    		 2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
    1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    4 x HDMI 2.0a - (ARC, CEC, MHL 3.0)
    with HDCP (High-bandtwidth Digital Content protection) 2.2
    1 x Satelite In(Main; F-typefemale)
    1 x AV Composite in 3.5mm jack
    1 x Video Component In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3
    1 x RS.232(C)
    Compatible Rec.2020 input    		 Twin Tuners DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    with function PVR, timeshifting, PAP, PAT and PIP
    MPEG2, MPEG4, HEVC H.265
    VP9    		 OLED 65C7V
    OLED 55C7V
    B7
    (Flat)
    OLED 65B7V
    OLED 55B7V
    successor model B6
    no 3D    		 Yes No Yes in Internet video services, HDMI, USB port. Yes Yes in Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
    ST 2084,
    ST 2086    		 Yes
    after update    		 Plattform:
    SoC:
    Core Architecture:
    Instruction set:
    Operating at up to:
    GPU:
    Open GL
    RAM:
    Total memory:
    Available memory:
    Internal storage total space:
    Internal storage free space:    		 OS: webOS 3.5 64.5" - AM-OLED(Triple Stacked), 3840x2160, WRGB,
    10-bit, No, 120/100Hz
    -
    Model: LC650LQD (LG Display)
    54.6" - AM-OLED(Triple Stacked), 3840x2160, WRGB,
    10-bit, No, 120/100Hz
    -
    Model: LC550LQD (LG Display)
    -

    		 No Backight
    		IRE White balance - 2/20 points 65" - DCI/P3 - 99%
    65" -
    65" -
    65" -
    65" -
    55" - DCI/P3 - 99%
    55" -
    55" -
    55" -
    55" -    		 65" -
    55" -    		 65" -
    65" -
    65" -
    65" -
    65" -
    55" -
    55" -
    55" -
    55" -
    55" -    		 65" - °
    55" - °    		 65" -
    55" -    		 65" - HDR
    65" - Game mode
    65" - by default
    55" - HDR
    55" - Game mode
    55" - by dafault    		 Dolby Atmos TV speakers
    Dolby Atmos, Dolby Plus, Dolby Puls
    DTS,    		 - Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
    Wi-Fi,
    802.11 a,
    802.11 b,
    802.11 g,
    802.11 n,
    802.11 n 5GHz,
    802.11 ac,
    Wi-Fi Direct,
    DLNA 3.0,
    Bluetooth (NFC) Ver.4.1     		2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
    1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    4 x HDMI 2.0a - (ARC, CEC, MHL 3.0)
    with HDCP (High-bandtwidth Digital Content protection) 2.2
    1 x Satelite In(Main; F-typefemale)
    1 x AV Composite in 3.5mm jack
    1 x Video Component In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3
    1 x RS.232(C)
    Compatible Rec.2020 input    		 Twin Tuners DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    with function PVR, timeshifting, PAP, PAT and PIP
    MPEG2, MPEG4, HEVC H.265
    VP9    		 OLED 65B7V
    OLED 55B7V
    LG Nano Cell LCD TV 2017 - european models / LG Nano Cell LCD TV 2017 - european models / LG Nano Cell LCD TV 2017 - european models / LG Nano Cell LCD TV 2017 - european models
    SJ95
    (Flat)
    LG 86SJ9500
    LG 65SJ9500
    successor model UH95
    no3D    		 Yes No Yes in Internet video services, HDMI, USB port. Yes Yes in Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
    ST 2084,
    ST 2086    		 Yes
    after update
    Technicolor Expert mode: pre-calibration and rec.709 rec.2020 HDR on standard film
    		Plattform:
    SoC:
    Core Architecture:
    Instruction set:
    Operating at up to:
    GPU:
    Open GL
    RAM:
    Total memory:
    Available memory:
    Internal storage total space:
    Internal storage free space:    		 OS: webOS 3.5 85.6" - AS-IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB,
    10-bit, Yes, 120/100Hz
    -
    Model: LC650EQ (LG Display)
    64.5" - AS-IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB,
    10-bit, Yes, 120/100Hz
    -
    Model: LC550EQ (LG Display)
    NANO CELL

    		 Edge Led,
    Local Dimming    		 IRE White balance - 2/20 points
    Gamma - 10 points    		 86" - DCI/P3 - 99%
    86" - Rec.2020
    86" -
    86" -
    86" -
    65" - DCI/P3 - 99%
    65" - Rec.2020
    65" -
    65" -
    65" -    		 86" -
    65" -    		 86" -
    65" -    		 86" - °
    65" - °    		 86" -
    65" -    		 86" -
    86" -
    86" -
    65" -
    65" -
    65" -    		 5.2 Chanel, 80W
    Dolby Atmos, Dolby Plus, Dolby Puls
    DTS, Wireless Sound Sync    		 - Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
    Wi-Fi,
    802.11 a,
    802.11 b,
    802.11 g,
    802.11 n,
    802.11 n 5GHz,
    802.11 ac,
    Wi-Fi Direct,
    DLNA 3.0,
    Bluetooth (NFC) Ver.4.1 HID/HOGP/3DSP/SPP(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)    		 2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
    1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    4 x HDMI 2.0a - (ARC, CEC, MHL 3.0)
    with HDCP (High-bandtwidth Digital Content protection) 2.2
    1 x Satelite In(Main; F-typefemale)
    1 x AV Composite in 3.5mm jack
    1 x Video Component In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3
    1 x RS.232(C)
    Compatible Rec.2020 input    		 Twin Tuners DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    with function PVR, timeshifting, PAP, PAT and PIP
    MPEG2, MPEG4, HEVC H.265
    VP9    		 LG 86SJ9500
    LG 65SJ9500
    SJ85
    (Flat)
    LG 75SJ8500
    LG 65SJ8500
    LG 60SJ8500
    LG 55SJ8500
    successor model UH85
    no 3D
    		 ? No Yes in Internet video services, HDMI, USB port. Yes Yes in Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
    ST 2084,
    ST 2086    		 Yes
    after update
    Technicolor Expert mode: pre-calibration and rec.709 rec.2020 HDR on standard film
    		Plattform:
    SoC:
    Core Architecture:
    Instruction set:
    Operating at up to:
    GPU:
    Open GL
    RAM:
    Total memory:
    Available memory:
    Internal storage total space:
    Internal storage free space:    		 OS: webOS 3.5 74.5" - AS-IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB,
    10-bit, Yes, 120/100Hz
    -
    Model: LC750EQ (LG Display)
    64.5" - AS-IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB,
    10-bit, Yes, 120/100Hz
    -
    Model: LC650EQ (LG Display)
    60" - AS-IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB,
    10-bit, Yes, 120/100Hz
    Model: LC600EQ (LG Display)
    54.6" - AS-IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB,
    10-bit, Yes, 120/100Hz
    -
    Model: LC550EQ (LG Display)
    NANO CELL

    		 Edge Led
    		IRE White balance - 2/20 points
    Gamma - 10 points    		 75" - DCI/P3 - 99%
    75" - rec.2020
    75" -
    75" -
    75" -
    65" - DCI/P3
    65" - Rec.2020
    65" -
    65" -
    65" -
    60" - DCI/P3
    60" - Rec.2020
    60" -
    60" -
    60" -
    55" - DCI/P3 - 99%
    55" - Rec.2020
    55" -
    55" -
    55" -    		 75" -
    65" -
    60" -
    55" -    		 75" -
    65" -
    60" -
    55" -    		 75" -
    65" - °
    60" -
    55" - °    		 75" -
    65" -
    60" -
    55" -    		 75" -
    75" -
    75" -
    65" -
    65" -
    65" -
    60" -
    60" -
    60" -
    55" -
    55" -
    55" -    		 Dolby Atmos, Dolby Plus, Dolby Puls
    DTS,    		 - Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
    Wi-Fi,
    802.11 a,
    802.11 b,
    802.11 g,
    802.11 n,
    802.11 n 5GHz,
    802.11 ac,
    Wi-Fi Direct,
    DLNA 3.0,
    Bluetooth (NFC) Ver.4.1 HID/HOGP/3DSP/SPP(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)    		 2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
    1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    4 x HDMI 2.0a - (ARC, CEC, MHL 3.0)
    with HDCP (High-bandtwidth Digital Content protection) 2.2
    1 x Satelite In(Main; F-typefemale)
    1 x AV Composite in 3.5mm jack
    1 x Video Component In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3
    1 x RS.232(C)
    Compatible Rec.2020 input    		 Twin Tuners DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    with function PVR, timeshifting, PAP, PAT and PIP
    MPEG2, MPEG4, HEVC H.265
    VP9    		 LG 75SJ8500
    LG 65SJ8500
    LG 60SJ8500
    LG 55SJ8500
    SJ80
    (Flat)
    LG 65SJ8000
    LG 60SJ8000
    LG 55SJ8000
    successor model UH80
    no3D    		 ? No Yes in Internet video services, HDMI, USB port. Yes Yes in Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
    ST 2084,
    ST 2086    		 Yes
    after update
    Technicolor Expert mode: pre-calibration and rec.709 rec.2020 HDR on standard film
    		Plattform:
    SoC:
    Core Architecture:
    Instruction set:
    Operating at up to:
    GPU:
    Open GL
    RAM:
    Total memory:
    Available memory:
    Internal storage total space:
    Internal storage free space:    		 OS: webOS 3.5 64.5" - AS-IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB,
    10-bit, Yes, 120/100Hz
    -
    Model: LC650LQD (LG Display)
    60" - AS-IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB
    10-bit, Yes, 120/100Hz
    -
    Model:
    54.6" - AS-IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB,
    10-bit, Yes, 120/100Hz
    -
    Model: LC550LQD (LG Display)
    NANO CELL

    		 Edge Led
    		IRE White balance - 2/20 points
    Gamma - 10 points    		 65" - DCI/P3 - 99%
    65" - Rec.2020
    65" -
    65" -
    65" -
    60" - DCI/P3
    60" - Rec.2020
    60" -
    60" -
    60" -
    55" - DCI/P3 - 99%
    55" -
    55" -
    55" -
    55" -    		 65" -
    60" -
    55" -    		 65" -
    55" -    		 65" - °
    55" - °    		 65" -
    55" -    		 65" -
    65" -
    65" -
    55" -
    55" -
    55" -    		 Dolby Plus, Dolby Puls
    DTS,    		 - Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
    Wi-Fi,
    802.11 a,
    802.11 b,
    802.11 g,
    802.11 n,
    802.11 n 5GHz,
    802.11 ac,
    Wi-Fi Direct,
    DLNA 3.0,
    Bluetooth (NFC) Ver.4.1 HID/HOGP/3DSP/SPP(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)    		 2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
    1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    4 x HDMI 2.0a - (ARC, CEC, MHL 3.0)
    with HDCP (High-bandtwidth Digital Content protection) 2.2
    1 x Satelite In(Main; F-typefemale)
    1 x AV Composite in 3.5mm jack
    1 x Video Component In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3
    1 x RS.232(C)
    Compatible Rec.2020 input    		 Twin Tuners DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    with function PVR, timeshifting, PAP, PAT and PIP
    MPEG2, MPEG4, HEVC H.265
    VP9    		 LG 65SJ8000
    LG 55SJ8000
    LG LCD TV 2017 - european models / LG LCD TV 2017 - european models / LG LCD TV 2017 - european models / LG LCD TV 2017 - european models
    UJ75
    (Flat)
    LG 65UJ7500
    LG 55UJ7500
    LG 49UJ7500
    LG 43UJ7500
    successor model UH75
    no 3D
    		 ? No Yes in Internet video services, HDMI, USB port. Yes Yes in Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
    ST 2084,
    ST 2086    		 Yes
    after update
    Technicolor Expert mode: pre-calibration and rec.709 rec.2020 HDR on standard film
    		Plattform:
    SoC:
    Core Architecture:
    Instruction set:
    Operating at up to:
    GPU:
    Open GL
    RAM:
    Total memory:
    Available memory:
    Internal storage total space:
    Internal storage free space:    		 OS: webOS 3.5 74.5" - AS-IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB,
    -bit, 120/100Hz
    -
    Model: LC750EQ (LG Display)
    64.5" - AS-IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB,
    -bit, 120/100Hz
    -
    Model: LC650EQ (LG Display)
    60" - AS-IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB,
    -bit, 120/100Hz
    -
    Model: LC600EQ (LG Display)
    54.6" - IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB,
    -bit, 120/100Hz
    -
    Model: LC550EQ (LG Display)


    		 Edge Led
    		IRE White balance - 2/20 points
    Gamma - 10 points    		 75" - DCI/P3 - 99%
    75" - rec.2020
    75" -
    75" -
    75" -
    65" - DCI/P3
    65" - Rec.2020
    65" -
    65" -
    65" -
    60" - DCI/P3
    60" - Rec.2020
    60" -
    60" -
    60" -
    55" - DCI/P3 - 99%
    55" - Rec.2020
    55" -
    55" -
    55" -    		 75" -
    65" -
    60" -
    55" -    		 75" -
    65" -
    60" -
    55" -    		 75" -
    65" - °
    60" -
    55" - °    		 75" -
    65" -
    60" -
    55" -    		 75" -
    75" -
    75" -
    65" -
    65" -
    65" -
    60" -
    60" -
    60" -
    55" -
    55" -
    55" -    		 Dolby Plus, Dolby Puls
    DTS,    		 - Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
    Wi-Fi,
    802.11 a,
    802.11 b,
    802.11 g,
    802.11 n,
    802.11 n 5GHz,
    802.11 ac,
    Wi-Fi Direct,
    DLNA 3.0,
    Bluetooth (NFC) Ver.4.1     		2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
    1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    4 x HDMI 2.0a - (ARC, CEC, MHL 3.0)
    with HDCP (High-bandtwidth Digital Content protection) 2.2
    1 x Satelite In(Main; F-typefemale)
    1 x AV Composite in 3.5mm jack
    1 x Video Component In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3
    1 x RS.232(C)
    Compatible Rec.2020 input    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    with function PVR, timeshifting, PAP, PAT and PIP
    MPEG2, MPEG4, HEVC H.265
    VP9    		 LG 65UJ7500
    LG 60SJ7500
    LG 55UJ7500
    LG 43SJ7500
    UJ65
    (Flat)
    LG 65UJ6500
    LG 55UJ6500
    LG 49UJ6500
    LG 43UJ6500
    successor model UH65
    no 3D
    		 ? No Yes Yes
    		Yes ?
    		 Plattform:
    SoC:
    Core Architecture:
    Instruction set:
    Operating at up to:
    GPU:
    Open GL
    RAM:
    Total memory:
    Available memory:
    Internal storage total space:
    Internal storage free space:    		 OS: webOS 3.5 64.5" - AS-IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB,
    10-bit, 120/100Hz
    -
    Model: LC650EQ (LG Display)
    54.6" - AS-IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB,
    -bit, 120/100Hz
    -
    Model: LC550EQ (LG Display)
    48.5" - AS-IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB,
    -bit, 120/100Hz
    -
    Model: LC490EQ (LG Display)
    42.5" - AS-IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB,
    -bit, 120/100Hz
    -
    Model: LC430EQ (LG Display)


    		 Edge Led
    		IRE White balance - 2/20 points
    Gamma - 10 points    		 65" - DCI/P3 - 99%
    65" - rec.2020
    65" -
    65" -
    65" -
    55" - DCI/P3
    55" - Rec.2020
    55" -
    55" -
    55" -
    49" - DCI/P3
    49" - Rec.2020
    49" -
    49" -
    49" -
    43" - DCI/P3 - 99%
    43" - Rec.2020
    43" -435" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    55" - °
    49" -
    43" - °    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    65" -
    65" -
    55" -
    55" -
    55" -
    49" -
    49" -
    49" -
    43" -
    43" -
    43" -    		 Dolby Plus, Dolby Puls
    DTS,    		 - Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA 3.0,
    Bluetooth (NFC) Ver.4.1     		2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
    1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    4 x HDMI 2.0a - (ARC, CEC, MHL 3.0)
    with HDCP (High-bandtwidth Digital Content protection) 2.2
    1 x Satelite In(Main; F-typefemale)
    1 x AV Composite in 3.5mm jack
    1 x Video Component In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3
    1 x RS.232(C)
    Compatible Rec.2020 input    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    with function PVR, timeshifting, PAP, PAT and PIP
    MPEG2, MPEG4, HEVC H.265
    VP9    		 LG 65UJ6500
    LG 55UJ6500
    LG 49UJ6500
    LG 43UJ6500
    LG телевизори - модели 2016

    LG телевизори, модели 2016
    LG телевизори 2016

    LG Oled UHD TV 2016 - european models
    Product
    Serie    		 UHD
    Premium
    Certificate
    _____    		 Dolby
    Vision
    Certificate
    __________
    HDR
    ________________
    Videopanel
    ______________________    		 Backlight
    ___________________
    Dimming
    Color Space
    ____________________________    		 Contrast ,
    White & Black level
    __________________    		 Viewing Angle
    _____________    		 Input Lag
    __________
    Networks
    __________________
    Ports
    ___________________________
    SoC
    Platform
    Software
    OS
    _________
    Tuner
    _________________    		 Product
    G6V
    77", 65"

    		 Yes Dynamic optimization scenes via Dolby Vision technology VS10 HDR10 compatible
    (SMPTE-Standards
    ST2084 и ST2086)

    77" - max 744cd/m2
    65" - max 640cd/m2    		 OLED (WRGB 10bit)
    LG Display
    (Triple anti-reflective coating)    		 No 77"DCI P3 - 9 %
    65"DCI P3 - 94.14%    		 75" -


    65" - 10000000:1
    150cd/m2 / 0.00cd/m2

    		 77" -
    65" -    		 77"- 3
    65"- 33.6ms    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    Wi-Fi Direct
    WiDi
    Miracast
    DLNA    		 4 x HDMI2.0 (ARC,CEC,MHL)
    1 x Satelite in(Main:F-type,female)
    1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Component in(shared with composite)
    1 x RS232C(Mini Jack)
    1 x Antena (RF) (Female)
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x CI+1.3
    2 x USB 2.0
    1 x USB 3.1 HID controller
    Compatibility-mouse/keyboard    		 -
    Quad Core
    -
    webOS 3.0    		 Dual tuners
    DVB -T/ T2/C/S/S2
    with PVR and PIP function
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)

    HEVC    		 G6V
    E6V
    65", 55"

    		 Yes Dynamic optimization scenes via Dolby Vision technology VS10 HDR10 compatible
    (SMPTE-Standards
    ST2084 и ST2086)

    65" - max 640cd/m2
    55" - max 596cd/m2    		 OLED (WRGB 10bit)
    LG Display
    (Double anti-reflective coating)    		 No 65" DCI P3 - 9 %
    55" DCI P3 - 96.46%    		 65" -
    55" -    		 65" -
    55" - 166°(cone)    		 65"- 3
    55"- 34.1ms    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    Wi-Fi Direct
    WiDi
    Miracast
    DLNA    		 4 x HDMI2.0 (ARC,CEC,MHL)
    1 x Satelite in(Main:F-type,female)
    1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Component in(shared with composite)
    1 x Antena (RF) (Female)
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x CI+1.3
    2 x USB 2.0
    1 x USB 3.1 HID controller
    Compatibility-mouse/keyboard    		 -
    Quad Core
    -
    webOS 3.0    		 Dual tuners
    DVB - T/T2/C/S/S2
    with PVR and PIP function
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)

    HEVC    		 E6V
    C6V
    (curved)
    65", 55"

    		 ? Dynamic optimization scenes via Dolby Vision technology VS10 HDR10 compatble
    (SMPTE-Standards
    ST2084 и ST2086)


    65" - max
    55" - max    		 OLED (WRGB 10bit)
    Curved
    LG Display    		 No 65" DCI P3 - 9 %
    55" DCI P3 - 9 %    		 65" -
    55" -    		 65" -
    55" -    		 65"-
    55"-    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    Wi-Fi Direct
    WiDi
    Miracast
    DLNA    		 3 x HDMI2.0 (ARC,CEC,MHL)
    1 x Satelite in(Main:F-type,female)
    1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Component in(shared with composite)
    1 x Antena (RF) (Female)
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x CI+1.3
    2 x USB 2.0
    1 x USB 3.1 HID controller
    Compatibility-mouse/keyboard    		 -
    Quad Core
    -
    webOS 3.0    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)

    HEVC    		 C6V
    B6V
    65", 55"

    		 No Dynamic optimization scenes via Dolby Vision technology VS10 HDR10 compatible
    (SMPTE-Standards
    ST2084 и ST2086)

    65" - max
    55" - max    		 OLED (WRGB 10bit)
    LG Display    		 No 65" DCI P3 - 9 %
    55" DCI P3 - 9 %    		 65" -
    55" -    		 65" -
    55" -    		 65"-
    55"-    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    Wi-Fi Direct
    WiDi
    Miracast
    DLNA    		 3 x HDMI2.0 (ARC,CEC,MHL)
    1 x Satelite in(Main:F-type,female)
    1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Component in(shared with composite)
    1 x Antena (RF) (Female)
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x CI+1.3
    2 x USB 2.0
    1 x USB 3.1 HID controller
    Compatibility-mouse/keyboard    		 -
    Quad Core
    -
    webOS 3.0    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)

    HEVC    		 B6V
    LG LCD Super UHD TV 2016 - european models
    Product UHD
    Premium
    _____    		 Dolby
    Vision
    _____    		 HDR
    _____________    		 Videopanel
    ______________________    		 Backlight
    ___________________
    Dimming    		 Color Space
    ____________________________    		 Contrast &
    Black level
    _______________    		 Viewing Angle
    ____________    		 Input Lag
    _____    		 Networks
    __________________    		 Ports
    ___________________    		 SoC
    Platform
    Software
    OS
    _____    		 Tuner
    ______________    		 Product
    UH980V
    95"    		 No Yes
    VS10    		 HDR10 95"- IPS, 10-bit, 120/100Hz
    Quantum Dots    		 Direct Led (W-Led)
    Local Dimming    		 95" - 95" - 95" - 95" - Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    Bluetooth
    Wi-Fi Direct
    WiDi / Miracast
    DLNA    		 3 x HDMI2.0 (ARC,CEC,MHL)
    1 x Satelite in(Main:F-type,female)
    1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Component in(shared with composite)
    1 x Antena (RF) (Female)
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x CI+1.3
    2 x USB 2.0
    1 x USB 3.1 HID controller
    Compatibility-mouse/keyboard    		 -
    Quad Core
    -
    webOS 3.0    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)

    HEVC    		 UH950V
    95"
    LG LCD UHD TV 2016 - european models
    Product UHD
    Premium
    _____    		 Dolby
    Vision
    _____    		 HDR
    _____________    		 Videopanel
    ______________________    		 Backlight
    _______________________
    Dimming    		 Color Space
    ____________________________    		 Contrast &
    Black level
    _______________    		 Viewing Angle
    ____________    		 Input Lag
    _____    		 Networks
    __________________    		 Ports
    ___________________    		 SoC
    Platform
    Software
    OS
    _____    		 Tuner
    ______________    		 Product
    UH950V
    86", 65", 55"    		 No Yes
    VS10    		 HDR10 AS-IPS, 10-bit (true)
    , 120/100Hz + BLS
    Quantum Dots    		 86" - Edge Led (W-Led)
    65" - Edge Led (W-Led)
    55" - Edge Led (W-Led)
    Local Dimming    		 86"- DCI P3 - /Rec.2020 -
    65" -
    55" -    		 86" -
    65" -
    55" -    		 86" -
    65" -
    55" -    		 86" -
    65" -
    55" -    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    Bluetooth
    Wi-Fi Direct
    WiDi / Miracast
    DLNA    		 3 x HDMI2.0 (ARC,CEC,MHL)
    1 x Satelite in(Main:F-type,female)
    1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Component in(shared with composite)
    1 x Antena (RF) (Female)
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x CI+1.3
    2 x USB 2.0
    1 x USB 3.1 HID controller
    Compatibility-mouse/keyboard    		 -
    Quad Core
    -
    WebOS 3.0    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)

    HEVC    		 UH950V
    86", 65", 55"
    UH850V
    75", 65", 60", 55", 49"    		 No Yes
    VS10    		 HDR10
    65"- max - 315cd/m2
    55"- max - 360cd/m2    		 75"- AS-IPS, 8-bit+Hi-FRC
    65"- AS-IPS, 8-bit+Hi-FRC
    60"- AS-IPS, 8-bit+Hi-FRC
    55"- AS-IPS, 8-bit+Hi-FRC

    120/100Hz + BLS
    Quantum Dots    		 75" -
    65" - Edge Led below(W-Led)
    60" - Edge Led below(W-Led)
    55" - Edge Led below(W-Led)
    49" -
    Vertical Dimming

    55" - 12 zones    		 75" -
    65" -
    60" -
    55"- DCI P3 - 85% /Rec.2020 - 62%
    49" -



    		 75" -
    65" -
    60" -
    55"- native - 920:1
    ANSI 1188:1,
    white-99.8cd/m2
    black-0.084cd/m2    		 75" -
    65" -
    60" -
    55" - 35° (cone)
    49" -    		 -
    -
    -
    -
    -    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    Bluetooth
    Wi-Fi Direct
    WiDi / Miracast
    DLNA    		 3 x HDMI2.0 (ARC,CEC,MHL)
    1 x Satelite in(Main:F-type,female)
    1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Component in(shared with composite)
    1 x Antena (RF) (Female)
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x CI+1.3
    2 x USB 2.0
    1 x USB 3.1 HID controller
    Compatibility-mouse/keyboard    		 -
    M16+F16
    Quad Core
    WebOS 3.0    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)

    HEVC    		 UH850V
    75", 65", 60", 55", 49"
    UH780V
    UH770V
    65", 60", 55", 49"    		 No Yes
    VS10    		 HDR10
    max - 287cd/m2    		 65"- AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC
    60"- AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC
    55"- AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC
    49"- AS-IPS, 8-bit
    43"- AS-IPS, 8-bit

    120/100Hz + BLS
    Quantum Dots    		 65" - Edge Led below(W-Led)
    60" - Edge Led below(W-Led)
    55" - Edge Led below(W-Led)
    49" -
    Vertical Dimming    		 65" -
    60" -
    55"- DCI P3- 77.6% /Rec.2020-58%
    49" -




    		 65" -
    60" -
    55"- ANSI 1153:1,
    white-101.5cd/m2
    black-0.088cd/m2    		 65" -
    60" -
    55" - 35°(cone)
    49" -    		 65" -
    60" -
    55" - 57ms
    49" -    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    Bluetooth
    Wi-Fi Direct
    WiDi / Miracast
    DLNA    		 3 x HDMI2.0 (ARC,CEC,MHL)
    1 x Satelite in(Main:F-type,female)
    1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Component in(shared with composite)
    1 x Antena (RF) (Female)
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x CI+1.3
    2 x USB 2.0
    1 x USB 3.1 HID controller
    Compatibility-mouse/keyboard    		 K2L
    Quad Core
    WebOS 3.0    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)

    HEVC    		 UH770V
    65", 60", 55", 49"
    UH750V
    65", 55", 49", 43"    		 No No HDR processing
    (missing hardware for playback HDR)    		 65"- AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC
    55"- AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC
    49"- AS-IPS, 8-bit
    43"- AS-IPS, 8-bit

    WRGB     structure
    60/50Hz    		 65" - Edge Led (W-Led)
    55" - Edge Led (W-Led)
    49" -
    43" -
    Local Dimming    		 65" -
    55" - DCI P3 - 84%
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    Bluetooth
    Wi-Fi Direct
    WiDi / Miracast
    DLNA    		 3 x HDMI2.0 (ARC,CEC,MHL)
    1 x Satelite in(Main:F-type,female)
    1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Component in(shared with composite)
    1 x Antena (RF) (Female)
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x CI+1.3
    2 x USB 2.0
    1 x USB 3.1 HID controller
    Compatibility-mouse/keyboard    		 -
    Quad Core
    -
    WebOS 3.0    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)

    HEVC    		 UH750V
    65", 55", 49", 43"
    UH700V
    70"    		 No No HDR processing
    (missing hardware for playback HDR)    		 70"- AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC

    WRGB structure ??????
    120/100Hz - ???    		 70" - Edge Led (W-Led)
    Local Dimming    		 70"- DCI P3 - 84% 70" - 70" - 70" - Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    Bluetooth
    Wi-Fi Direct
    WiDi / Miracast
    DLNA    		 3 x HDMI2.0 (ARC,CEC,MHL)
    1 x Satelite in(Main:F-type,female)
    1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Component in(shared with composite)
    1 x Antena (RF) (Female)
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x CI+1.3
    2 x USB 2.0
    1 x USB 3.1 HID controller
    Compatibility-mouse/keyboard    		 -
    Quad Core
    -
    WebOS 3.0    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)

    HEVC    		 UH700V
    65", 55", 49", 43"
    UH660V
    65", 55", 49", 43"    		 No No HDR processing
    (missing hardware for playback HDR)    		 65"- AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC
    55"- AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC
    49"- AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC
    43"- AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC

    WRGB structure
    60/50Hz    		 65" - Edge Led (W-Led)
    55" - Edge Led (W-Led)
    49" - Direct Led (W-Led)
    43" - Direct Led (W-Led)
    Local Dimming    		 65"- DCI P3 - 84%
    55"- DCI P3 - 84%
    49"- DCI P3 - 84%
    43"-    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    Bluetooth
    Wi-Fi Direct
    WiDi / Miracast
    DLNA    		 3 x HDMI2.0 (ARC,CEC)
    1 x Satelite in(Main:F-type,female)
    1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Component in(shared with composite)
    1 x Antena (RF) (Female)
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x CI+1.3
    2 x USB 2.0
    Compatibility-mouse/keyboard    		 -
    Quad Core
    -
    WebOS 3.0    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)

    HEVC    		 UH660V
    65", 55", 49", 43"
    UH650V
    65", 60", 55", 49", 43"    		 No No HDR processing
    (missing hardware for playback HDR)    		 65"- AS-IPS, 8-bit
    60"- AS-IPS, 8-bit
    55"- AS-IPS, 8-bit
    49"- AS-IPS, 8-bit
    43"- AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC

    WRGB structure
    60/50Hz    		 65" - Edge Led (W-Led)
    60" - Edge Led (W-Led)
    55" - Edge Led (W-Led)
    49" - Direct Led (W-Led)
    43" - Direct Led (W-Led)    		 65"-
    60"-
    55"- DCI P3 - 84%
    49"- DCI P3 - 84%
    43"-    		 65" -
    60" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    60" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    60" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 n
    802.11 ac
    WiDi / Miracast
    DLNA
    Bluetooth    		 3 x НDМІ2.0 (ARC,CEC,MHL)
    Соmроnеnt іn 1 (ѕhаrеd wіth соmроѕіtе)
    1 x RЅ232С (Міnі Јасk)
    USB 2.0 x 2
    1 x Antena (RF)
    1 x CI+ 1.3    		 -
    Quad Core
    -
    WebOS 3.0    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)

    HEVC    		 UH650V
    65", 60", 55", 49", 43"
    UH630V
    58", 50", 40"
    		 No No HDR processing
    (missing hardware for playback HDR)    		 58"- MVA, 8-bit
    50"- MVA, 8-bit
    40"- MVA, 8-bit

    60/50Hz    		 58" - Edge Led (W-Led)
    50" - Edge Led (W-Led)
    40" - Edge Led (W-Led)    		 58" -
    50" -
    40" -    		 58" -
    50" -
    40" -    		 58" -
    50" -
    40" -    		 58" -
    50" -
    40" -    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 n
    802.11 ac
    WiDi / Miracast
    DLNA
    Bluetooth    		 3 x НDМІ2.0 (ARC,CEC,MHL)
    1 x Соmроnеnt іn(ѕhаrеd wіth соmроѕіtе)
    1 x RЅ232С (Міnі Јасk)
    2 x USB 2.0
    1 x Antena (RF)
    1 x CI+ 1.3    		 -
    Quad Core
    -
    WebOS 3.0    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)

    HEVC    		 UH630V
    58", 50", 40"
    UH620V
    65", 60", 55", 49", 43"    		 No No HDR processing
    (missing hardware for playback HDR)    		 65"- S-IPS, 8-bit
    60"- S-IPS, 8-bit
    55"- S-IPS, 8-bit
    49"- S-IPS, 8-bit
    43"- S-IPS, 8-bit
    WRGB structure
    60/50Hz    		 60" - Edge Led (W-Led)
    55" - Edge Led (W-Led)
    49" - Direct Led (W-Led)
    43" - Direct Led (W-Led)    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    Wi-Fi (only 802.11 n)
    WiDi / Miracast
    WiFi Direct
    DLNA    		 HDMI x (HDCP2.2)
    1- ARC,
    1 - Compatible 4K@60p and HDR 422
    ---
    1 x USB 2.0    		 -
    -
    -
    WebOS 3.0    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)

    HEVC    		 UH620V
    65", 60", 55", 49", 43"
    UH610V
    65", 55", 49", 43"    		 No No HDR processing
    (missing hardware for playback HDR)    		 65"-
    55"-
    49"-
    43"- S-IPS, 8-bit
    WRGB structure
    60/50Hz    		 65" -
    55" - Edge Led (W-Led)
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    Wi-Fi (only 802.11.n)
    WiDi / Miracast
    DLNA    		 3 x НDМІ2.0 (ARC,CEC,MHL)
    Соmроnеnt іn 1 (ѕhаrеd wіth соmроѕіtе)
    RЅ232С (Міnі Јасk)
    2 x USB 2.0     		-
    -
    -
    WebOS 3.0    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)

    HEVC    		 UH610V
    65", 55", 49", 49", 43"
    UH600V
    65", 60", 55", 49", 43"
    		 No No No S-IPS, 8-bit
    WRGB structure
    60/50Hz    		 65" - Edge Led (W-Led)
    55" - Edge Led (W-Led)
    49" - Edge Led (W-Led)
    43" - Direct Led (W-Led)    		 65" -
    60" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    60" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    60" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    60" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    Wi-Fi (only 802.11.n)
    WiDi / Miracast
    DLNA
    Bluetooth (only 49-65")    		 3 x НDМІ2.0 (ARC,CEC,MHL)
    1 x Соmроnеnt іn (ѕhаrеd wіth соmроѕіtе)
    1 x RЅ232С (Міnі Јасk)
    1 x USB 2.0    		 -
    -
    -
    WebOS 2.0
    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)

    HEVC - only in 49-65"    		 UH600V
    65", 60", 55", 49"
    LG FHD & HDReady TV 2016 - european models
    Product UHD
    Premium
    _____    		 Dolby
    Vision
    __________    		 HDR
    ________________    		 Videopanel
    ___________________    		 Backlight
    ___________________
    Dimming    		 Color Space
    _______________    		 Contrast &
    Black level
    _______________    		 Viewing Angle
    _____________    		 Input Lag
    _____    		 Networks
    __________________    		 Ports
    ___________________________    		 SoC
    Platform
    Software
    OS
    _________    		 Tuner
    _________________    		 Product
    LH660
    55", 49", 43"    		 No No No 55"- IPS, 8-bit, 120/100Hz 55" - Edge Led (W-Led)
    49" -
    43" - Direct Led (W-Led)    		 55" -
    49" -
    43" -     		55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 Lan
    Wi-Fi (only 802.11.n)
    WiDi / Miracast
    DLNA    		 x HDMI 1.4
    2 x USB 2.0
    1 x Antena (RF)
    1 x CI+ 1.3    		 -
    -
    -
    WebOS 3.0    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)

    HEVC    		 LH660
    55", 49", 43",
    LH640
    55", 49", 43"    		 No No No 55"- IPS, 8-bit, ? Hz 55" - Edge Led (W-Led)
    49" - Direct Led (W-Led)
    43" - Direct Led (W-Led)    		 55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 Lan
    Wi-Fi (only 802.11.n)
    WiDi / Miracast
    DLNA    		 x HDMI 1.4
    2 x USB 2.0
    1 x Antena (RF)
    1 x CI+ 1.3    		 -
    -
    -
    WebOS 3.0    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)

    HEVC    		 LH640
    55", 49", 43"
    LH600
    55", 49", 43", 32"    		 No No No IPS,
    8-bit
    ? Hz    		 55" - Edge Led (W-Led)
    49" - Direct Led (W-Led)
    43" - Direct Led (W-Led)
    32" - Direct Led (W-Led)    		 55" -
    49" -
    43" -
    32" -    		 55" -
    49" -
    43" -
    32" -    		 55" -
    49" -
    43" -
    32" -    		 -
    -    		 Lan
    Wi-Fi (only 802.11.n)
    WiDi / Miracast
    DLNA    		 x HDMI 1.4
    2 x USB 2.0
    1 x Antena (RF)
    1 x CI+ 1.3    		 -
    -
    -
    WebOS 3.0    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)

    HEVC    		 LH600
    55", 49", 43", 32"
    LH590
    49", 43", 32"    		 No No No IPS,
    8-bit
    60/50Hz    		 -
    -
    -    		 Lan
    Wi-Fi (only 802.11.n)
    WiDi / Miracast
    DLNA
    		 x HDMI 1.4
    2 x USB 2.0
    1 x Antena (RF)
    1 x CI+ 1.3    		 -
    -
    -
    WebOS 3.0    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)


    		 LH590
    49", 43", 32"
    LH570
    49", 43", 32"    		 No No No IPS,
    8-bit
    32" - 100Hz ??
    60/50Hz    		 32" - Direct Led (W-Led)
    		 -
    -
    -    		 Lan
    Wi-Fi (only 802.11.n)
    WiDi / Miracast
    DLNA
    		 x HDMI 1.4
    2 x USB 2.0
    1 x Antena (RF)
    1 x CI+ 1.3    		 WebOS 3.0 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)    		 LH570
    49", 43", 32"
    LH560 No No No IPS,
    8-bit
    60/50Hz    		 - Lan
    Wi-Fi (only 802.11.n)
    WiDi / Miracast
    DLNA
    		 x HDMI 1.4
    2 x USB 2.0
    1 x Antena (RF)
    1 x CI+ 1.3    		 -
    -
    -
    WebOS 2.0    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)    		 LH560
    LH540
    LH541
    49", 43", 32"    		 No No No IPS,
    60/50Hz    		 55" - Edge Led (W-Led)
    49" - Edge Led (W-Led)
    43" - Edge Led (W-Led)    		 - x USB 2.0
    1 x Antena (RF)
    1 x CI+ 1.3    		 -
    -
    -
    No    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)    		 LH540
    49", 43", 32"
    LH530
    		 No No No IPS,
    8-bit
    60/50Hz    		 49" - Direct Led (W-Led) - 1 x USB 2.0
    1 x Antena (RF)
    1 x CI+ 1.3    		 LH530
    LH510
    (LH5100)
    49", 43", 32"

    		 No No No IPS,
    8-bit
    60/50Hz    		 49"- Direct Led (W-Led)
    43"- Direct Led (W-Led)
    32"- Direct Led (W-Led)    		 - 1 x USB 2.0
    1 x Antena (RF)
    1 x CI+ 1.3    		 -
    -
    -
    No    		 DVB-T/C
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    (43, 49" + T2/S2)    		 LH510
    LH500
    43", 32"    		 No No No IPS,
    8-bit
    60/50Hz    		 43"- Direct Led (W-Led)
    32"- Direct Led (W-Led)    		 - 1 x USB 2.0
    1 x Antena (RF)
    1 x CI+ 1.3    		 -
    -
    -
    No    		 DVB- T2/C LH500


    LG телевизори - модели 2015


    Новите модели бяха представени на CES 2015


    -------------------------------
    EG - 4K OLED - Curved (извит)
    EF - 4K OLED - Flat (плосък)
    UF - 4K LCD - Flat (плосък)
    UG - 4K LCD - Curved (извит)
    LF - Full HD LCD - Flat (плосък)
    Кривите телевизори
    При различните диагонали и производители, кривината на телевизорите има различен радиус.
    Curvatura - 4200R, показва че кривината има радиус от -> 4.2 m
    Curvatura - 4600R, показва че кривината има радиус от -> 4.6 m
    Curvatura - 5000R, показва че кривината има радиус от -> 5.0 m
    Samsung curvature 4200R
    LG curvature 4600R и 5000R.
    Sony, Panasonic и Philips - ?R

    Компанията подчерта ключовите тенденции на пазара на телевизори, на които е обърнато внимание в модели 2015 година:
    • По-големи диагонали (50 инча и нагоре)
    • Свръх-висока резолюция (Ultra HD)
    • Поява на телевизори с диагонал повече от 100 инча и резолюция 8K
    • Разширен цветови обхват (Wide Colour Gamut)
    • HDR (High Dynamic Range): повишен динамичен диапазон на изображението за сметка на локалната подсветка
    • Нова доработена платформа Smart TV на база WebOS 2.0
    • Фокус на упростяване на менюто и системата за управление
    • Първи видео-сервизи с поддръжка на 4K


    Правят впечатление следните неща:
    - изчезват диагонали 42 и 47, на тяхно място се появяват 40, 43 и 49
    - новото меджик дистанционно вече има и цифрови бутони, така че телевизорите може да се окомплектоват само с едно дистанционно. Меджик дистанционно имат моделите от UF770 и нагоре
    - всички модели имат вграден Wi-Fi
    - смарт NetCast 4.5 е все още там, но само в бюджетните варианти: 22LF491U, 28LF491U, 28LF498U, 32LF580U, 32LF580V, 42LF580V. Всичко останало е с Web OS 2.0.
    - Максимална производителност има в смарт модели с 4-ядрен процесор: серии UF771V, UF850V, UF853V, UG870V, UF950V.
    - FullHD телевизори с диагонал над 55" - няма
    - 40UF670V и 40UF771V (аналози на UB800). UF670V - 4k серия без смарт и 3D. UF771V - смарт, но без 3D.
    - Ако имате нужда от 4K LCD без 3D и Смарт - UF670V (40 до 60").
    - говорители сертифицирани от Harman Kardon - UF серии 850/853/950 и UG870V.

    WebOS 2.0
    Промени в WebOS 2.0 ? Наред с другите неща:
    • Ускорено стартиране на телевизора и Smart TV (ускорение от десетина секунди)
    • Multi View функция на определени модели.
    • Визуални промени. Позволяващи наблюдение на цялото изображение, като промените своите параметри.

    Представители на компанията информираха, че всички модели от 2014 година ще получат WebOS 2.0. По време на Aplikacje TV конференцията, те потвърдиха тази информация.
    А на следващият ден се отрекоха..
    Какво реално ще получат собствениците на модели 2014? Актуализация на WebOS 1.0 до 1.3, която ще добави някои функции от WebOS 2.0 и подобряване плавността на действие. Коригирани ще бъдат:
    • Меню на живо (Live Menu)
    • Основни настройки
    • Моите канали
    • Избор Device

    Това е...

    Quantum Dots
    С всяка година се появяват нови "подобрения". Над самите течни кристали, вече едва ли може да се правят сериозни експерименти, за това се правят с подсветката. Тази година смело може да я наречем, година на телевизорите на основа квантови точки (Quantum Dots). Дадената подсветка дава много дълбоки син, зелен и червен цвят. Цветовият обхват може да бъде с 30% по-широк, отколкото предполага стандарта Rec. 709.
    Голяма част от новите телевизори LG, са построени на IPS матрици, като само малка част от тях ще бъдат снабдени с QD подсветка. Старшите и по-скъпи модели получават LED подсветка с използване на луминофор (так наречените WCLED, Wide Color LED), която също увеличава цветовият обхват. Всички тези телевизори се пускат под марката Color Prime.
    Какво дава поддръжката на QDots и WCLED-подсветка? На даденият момент нищо, тъй като липсва съответното съдържание, «записано» под разширен цветови обхват. Lсе пак тенденцията не може да не ни радва. Стандарт Rec. 709 започва тихо да остарява. В същото време съвременните телевизори се приближават до Rec. 2020, приет специално за 4K.
    Квантовите точки представляват малки частици с нано-размери, които се явяват полупроводници. Най-често са направени от кадмиев селенид. Това, което те правят е, че поглъщат един цвят и излъчват друг, съвсем различен. По този начин създават много по-ярки и ясни цветове.

    В рамките на презентацията беше показана новата линия телевизори Art Slim. Както лесно може да се отгатне, в нея влизат модели с много малка дебелина на корпуса - не повече от смартфон! Достигането на такива резултати, стана възможно с използването на специална конструкция на корпуса, изпълнен от алуминиева сплав, който едновременно играе ролята на носеща основа.
    UF9500 и UF9400, са част от LG’s “ColorPrime” сериите. Което означава, че те предлагат разширена цветова гама с цел да се приближат до стардарта DCI, който се използва в кинотеатрите.
    UF9400 използва квантови точки(quantum dots), а UF9500 използва фосфорна технология - също като при Panasonic "Wide Colour Phosphor"(светодиоди с добавен фосфор).

    Тази година, индексът MCI е преименуван в PMI: Picture Mastering Index.
    Не бъркайте херците от него с опресняването на екрана. Има връзка, но в тези стойности е наблегнато на рекламата - раздути са, с цел привличане вниманието на потенциалният купувач.
    Oled
    ----------
    EG990
    EG960
    EF980
    EF950    		 UltraHD
    -----------
    UF950
    UF940
    UF860
    UF850
    UF770
    UF700
    UF680
    UF670
    UF640
    ----
    UG880
    UG870    		 FullHD
    -----------
    LF650
    LF630
    LF580
    LF540    		 Direct Led
    -----------
    UG880

    40LF630
    32LF630    		 Edge Led
    -----------
    UF850
    UF770
    UF700    		 100Hz
    -----------
    UF950
    UF940
    UF860
    UF850
    UF770
    UF670

    EF980
    EF950    		 Twin Tunners
    --------------
    EF980    		 PMI: Picture Mastering Index
    -------------------------------
    UF950V: PMI 2300
    UF850V: PMI 2000
    UF800V: PMI 800
    UF770V: PMI 1800
    UF690V: PMI 700
    UF675V: PMI 900
    LF630V: PMI 800
    LF540V: PMI


    Цени
    UHD TVs 2160p, Edge LED IPS panels
    Televisions HD 1080p Edge LED and LED Direct

    Серия UF9
    LG 79UF950V :
    LG 65UF950V : 4499 €
    LG 55UF950V : 3499 €

    LG 65UF940V :
    LG 65UF940V :    		 Серия UG8
    LG 65UG870V : 3299 €
    LG 55UG870V : 2299 €    		 Серия UF8
    LG 65UF860V : 3299 €
    LG 55UF860V :

    LG 65UF850V : 2699 €
    LG 60UF850V : 2399 €
    LG 55UF850V : 1999 €
    LG 49UF850V : 1599 €    		 Серия UF7
    LG 79UF770V : 5999 €
    LG 70UF770V : 3999 €
    LG 65UF770V : 2999 €
    LG 60UF770V : 2499 €
    LG 55UF770V :
    LG 49UF770V :
    LG 43UF770V : 999 €
    LG 40UF770V :    		 Серия UF6
    LG 60UF690V : 1899 €
    LG 49UF690V : 1299 €
    LG 43UF690V :

    LG 65UF680V :
    LG 55UF680V :
    LG 49UF680V :
    LG 43UF680V :
    Серия LF650
    LG 55LF650V :
    LG 50LF650V :
    LG 42LF650V : 799 €
    LG 32LF650V : 599 €    		 Серия LF630
    LG 55LF630V :
    LG 49LF630V : 899 €
    LG 43LF630V :
    LG 40LF630V : 699 €
    LG 32LF630V : 499 €    		 LF580
    LG 50LF580V :
    LG 49LF580V :
    LG 43LF580V :
    LG 40LF580V :
    LG 32LF580V :    		 Серия LF56
    LG 32LF5610 : 399 €    		 Серия LF54
    LG 49LF5400 : 699 €
    LG 43LF5400 : 499 €

    Media Player
    • UltraHD models: MKV 4K, MP4 4K HEVC, DivX Plus HD, MKV, TS, AVI, MP4, MP3, WMV и WMA, AAC, DTS)
    • FullHD models: MKV, MP4, HEVC, DivX HD, TS, AVI, MP3, WMV y WMA, AAC, DTS, настройка субтитри (цвят, фон, позиция)


    Oled TV

    Разчитане
    ---------------------------------------------
    EG - модели 2015 Curved
    EF - модели 2015 Flat
    EC - модели 2014 Curved (пренесени в 2015)
    EB - модели 2014 Flat
    UB - модели 2014 (UltraHD)
    EA - модели 2013 Flat    		 2014 -> 2015
    ----------------------------------------------------
    EC980 (UltraHD) -> EF980(ArtSlim Unibody)
    EC970 (UltraHD) ->
    EC930 (FullHD) -> EF950 (Floating Flat)

    EA980 (Curved, FullHD) -> EG990 (Bendable)
    EA975 (Curved, FullHD) ->
    EA970 (Curved, FullHD) -> EG970 (Curved)
    EA880 (Art Frame, FullHD) -> EG960 (Floating Curved)

    Модели UC9 и UB980 продължават и през 2015 година
    Линията OLED телевизори е попълнена с цял куп модели и отстрани изглежда пълноценна. В действителност някои модели са преминали от миналата година. Но с отчитането на това, че засега на пазара на OLED устройства, LG няма конкуренти, то дадената стъпка изглежда напълно обоснована.
    Първо, корейският производител в рамките на една линия е направил разделение на моделите телевизори на плоски и извити. Началните версии имат диагонал 55 инча. Флагманският модел — 77 инча.

    65/55 EF950 - Oled TV, FullHD с подобрено анти-отражателно покритие, webOS 2.0 и quad-core processor.
    65/55 EG960 - Oled TV,
    77/65 EG970 - Oled TV,
    77/65 EC970 - Oled TV, Curved, WebOS 1.0, Ultra HD.
    65 EF980 - Oled TV, FullHD с отделен Harman Kardon саундбар, WebOS 2.0, подобрено анти-отражателно покритие и deca-core processor.
    77 EG990 - OLED TV, Ultra HD - flexible така че може да избирате между плосък и огънат екран, просто с едно натискане на дистанционното.

    LG Display е развил нови материали за своите WRGB OLED дисплеи, които позволяват по-висока ефективност, а именно повече светлина със същото количество енергия. Резултатът е повишаване на излъчената светлина от около 500 нита (мярка за яркост) с помощта на съвременната технология до 800, което представлява увеличение от 60 процента.

    Един от инженерите на LG от изследователската лаборатория в Южна Корея, твърди че LG е направили много изследвания за HDR на OLED телевизори. В момента, яркостта в тeхните 4K OLED телевизори може да нарасне до около 800 нита (10% прозорец), което е достатъчно близо за отворения стандарт HDR. Асоциацията блу-рей препоръчва картината само в много редки случаи да превишава 1000 нита. Dolby иска да отиде далеч по-високо с Dolby Vision - 4000cd/m2.
    Важно е да се подчертае, че HDR все още не е напуснал фазата на тестване. Има няколко подхода за HDR точно сега и OLED телевизорите на LG няма да поддържат всички от тях (не и Dolby Vision), но телевизорите могат да обработват новия PQ (Perceptual Quantizer, EOTF) гама-формат.
    Няма да влизаме в пълни подробности около PQ тук, но кратката версия е, че това е нов начин да очертае кривата от гамата на дигитален дисплей, и е необходима за правилният HDR. PQ е включен в отвореният SMPTE ST2084 стандарт за HDR, която се подкрепя от Ultra HD Блу-рей стандарта.
    LG все още не са сигурни на 100% как ще реализира HDR в своите OLED телевизори, като PQ гама все още е в начален етап на развитие. Както и при всички други източници на светлина, с нарастване на яркостта спада времето на живот на OLED панела(4000h), което очевидно е нещо, което също трябва да бъде взето под внимание. LG заявиха, че функцията HDR на новите 4K OLED телевизори ще бъде добавена чрез актуализация на софтуера, след като решат как точно да я достигнат.


    Models EG960V EF950V UF950V UF940V UF850V UF770V UF680V UF670V
    Type Oled Oled LCD LCD LCD LCD LCD LCD
    Diagonal 65, 55 65, 55 79, 65, 55 65, 55
    Resolution UltraHD UltraHD UltraHD
    Local Dimming + Micro Pixel Control    		 UltraHD UltraHD
    Screen
    		 Floating Curved Flat Flat
    Panel 10bit (WRGB) 100Hz 10bit (WRGB) 100Hz 10-bit driving of an 8-bit LCD panel, IPS, 200Hz
    ColorPrime Phosphor LED в червено и синьо за по-широко цветово пространство по-добър контраст    		 10-bit driving of an 8-bit LCD panel, IPS
    ColorPrime Quantum Dot LED в червено и синьо за по-широко цветово пространство по-добър контраст
    Processor 10 core 8 or 10 core 8 core
    MEMC 100Hz 100Hz UCI 1300
    Подобрители 4K Resolution Upscaler, TruColor Generator, Smart Picture Mode, 9 Modes images ISF I и II, Picture Wizard III (THX) 4K Resolution Upscaler, TruColor Generator, Smart Picture Mode, 9 Modes images ISF I и II, Picture Wizard III (THX) 4K Resolution Upscaler, TruColor Generator, Smart Picture Mode, 9 Modes images ISF I и II, Picture Wizard III (THX)
    Certification ISF, Color Management System
    (IRE - 20P)    		 ISF, Color Management System
    (IRE - 20P)    		 ISF, Color Management System
    (IRE - 20P)
    HDR Съвместим с кодировка от 10 бита на цвят Съвместим с кодировка от 10 бита на цвят Съвместим с кодировка от 10 бита на цвят
    Light Pic 800 cd/m² 800 cd/m² ?
    Gammut Rec.709 и xvYCC (никаква информация относно възможно гама Rec.2020) Rec.709 и xvYCC (никаква информация относно възможно гама Rec.2020) Rec.709 и xvYCC (никаква информация относно възможно гама Rec.2020)
    Tuners Compatible HEVC, AVC, HDCP 2,2, MHL 3.0 Compatible HEVC, AVC, HDCP 2,2, MHL 3.0 Compatible HEVC, AVC, HDCP 2,2, MHL 3.0 Compatible HEVC, AVC, HDCP 2,2, MHL 3.0
    DVB Dual
    DVB-T2/C/S2    		 Dual
    DVB-T2/C/S2    		 Dual
    DVB-T2/C/S2
    24p Real Cinema Yes (Blu-Ray) Yes (Blu-Ray) Yes (Blu-Ray)
    3D Passive
    Conversion 2D/3D    		 Passive,
    Conversion 2D/3D    		 Passive,
    Conversion 2D/3D
    Decoders Dolby Digital и DTS декодери Dolby Digital и DTS декодери Dolby Digital и DTS декодери
    OS & Browsers WebOS 2.0 интерфейс с Internet Browser HTML 5 WebOS 2.0 интерфейс с Internet Browser HTML 5 WebOS 2.0 интерфейс с Internet Browser HTML 5
    Гласово разпознаване по избор, с жестове и опция камера по избор, с жестове и опция камера
    Compatible HbbTV, DLNA, Windows 7, Intel WiDi, Bluetooth, WiFi Direct, Dual Play (Xbox & PS3), CIFS/SAMBA,
    UPnP, Miracast,
    LG CLoud,
    Tag On (NFC)    		 HbbTV, DLNA, Windows 7, Intel WiDi, Bluetooth, WiFi Direct, Dual Play (Xbox & PS3), CIFS/SAMBA,
    UPnP, Miracast,
    LG CLoud,
    Tag On (NFC)    		 HbbTV, DLNA, Windows 7, Intel WiDi, Bluetooth, WiFi Direct, Dual Play (Xbox & PS3), CIFS/SAMBA,
    UPnP, Miracast, LG CLoud, Tag On (NFC)
    Споделяне на съдържание в мрежата трансфер на файлове чрез USB 3.0
    (Multiroom Client/Server)    		 трансфер на файлове чрез USB 3.0
    (Multiroom Client/Server)
    PVR + Timeshift Yes Yes Yes
    Smart DLNA 1.5 : Smart TV, Smart Share+, 1400 apps, 3D Zone, On NOW (за филтриране на най-интересното видео) DLNA 1.5 : Smart TV, Smart Share+, 1400 apps, 3D Zone, On NOW (за филтриране на най-интересното видео) DLNA 1.5 : Smart TV, Smart Share+, 1400 apps, 3D Zone, On NOW (за филтриране на най-интересното видео)
    USB Player USB & UPnP : MKV 4K HEVC, MP4 4K, HEVC, DivX HD, TS, AVI, MP4, MP3, WMV & WMA, AAC, DTS, Subtitle Management (цветове, размер, позициониране) (VP9 неуточнено) USB & UPnP : MKV 4K HEVC, MP4 4K, HEVC, DivX HD, TS, AVI, MP4, MP3, WMV & WMA, AAC, DTS, Subtitle Management (цветове, размер, позициониране) (VP9 неуточнено) USB & UPnP : MKV 4K HEVC, MP4 4K, HEVC, DivX HD, TS, AVI, MP4, MP3, WMV & WMA, AAC, DTS, Subtitle Management (цветове, размер, позициониране) (VP9 неуточнено)
    4K/UHD видео възпроизвеждане чрез USB или UPnP видео възпроизвеждане чрез USB или UPnP
    Възможност да гледате канали от тунера на таблета Възможност да гледате канали от тунера на таблета
    Interface HDMI 2.0, YUV, Composite, RCA, VGA, optique, USB Host (Fat 32 & NTFS), Ethernet, Wifi (build), WiFi Direct, MHL 3.0, HCDP 2,2 HDMI 2.0, YUV, Composite, RCA, VGA, optique, USB Host (Fat 32 & NTFS), Ethernet, Wifi (build), WiFi Direct, MHL 3.0, HCDP 2,2
    Remote control Жироскопично дистанционно управление с гласови команди + тактилна писалка Жироскопично дистанционно управление с гласови команди + тъч пад
    Camera 8-мегапикселова камера Skype (също жестов контрол) 8-мегапикселова камера Skype (също жестов контрол)
    LG телевизори 2018 - FAQ

    Често задавани въпроси
    Въпрос: Как да проверя ТВ при покупка? На какво да обърна внимание?
    1. Проверете за изгорели пиксели с помоща на картинки 1920*1080 в различни цветове.
    Огледайте екрана внимателно за пиксели с цвят различен от този на заливката която сте пуснали.
    За справка: LG Electronics Pixel Policy и ISO 13406-2.
    2. У дома го проверете за неравномерна подсветка - засветки на черен екран при изгасено осветление и затъмнени прозорци (засветките по ъглите в една или друга степен зависят от конкретният екземпляр ТВ).
    Забележка:
    Препоръчвам да пуснете филм/ефир с тъмен фон и черни ленти горе идоле, така ще ви стане ясно напрягат ли ви тези засветки или не. Имате 3 дни след покупката да го смените с друга бройка в магазина.
    3. Проверете на светъл фон за наличие/отсъствие на вертикални полоси (особеност на 3D технологията LG, могат да се проявят в една или друга степен и зависят от конкретният екземпляр ТВ).
    4. Може да пуснете 3D-видеоклип (само не забравяйте, че отблизо се виждат полосите; те изчезват при увеличаване на разстоянието от порядъка на два диагонала).

    Каква е резолюцията на моят телевизор?
    Отворете през браузъра на LG телевизора този сайт

    След покупката
    Не мога да сменя настройките на телевизора?
    Да, така е, ако телевизорът е в режим SHOP. Сложете го на заводски настройки и изберете режим HOME. (Виж ръководството на потребителя)
    Как да си подредя програмите?
    Когато пускате да се сканира за програми (автоматично търсене) преди да му дадете "ДА" махнете отметката за автоматично нареждане. След което ще можете да ги наредите както си поискате.
    Защо когато вляза в vbox7 и дам на цял екран върви звука а картината не.
    Първо трябва да цъкнете "Разшири" (до бутон "Цял екран") и после "Цял екран" от бутоните, които се появяват в екранчето на vbox-a.
    Телетекста не ми е на кирилица. Как да го оправя?
    Телетекста се кирилизира като смените езика на менюто на "Български".Телевизора след определено време сам разваля настройката.Оправянето е следното: минавате на "English", после пак на "Български".
    Как може да се свери часовника на телевизора?
    Задавате различна часова зона.
    Не ми е активна промяната на часовата зона.
    Изгасете си телевизора от копчето за 3-4мин и после трябва да можете да промените часа.
    Забелязах, че както си върви и се изключва сам. От какво може да е това?
    Настройки - Време - Авто режим готов - изключен.
    LG – ChannelEditor / TllEdit/
    Това е програма за редактиране на списъка с програмите. Сваляте от ТВ файл със списъка на USB, редактирате на компа и го качвате пак на ТВ редактирания файл от USB - ChanSort
    Има нова версия на програмата от 15.12.2013 год. и работи без проблем - пробвано е: ChanSort_2013-12-15
    Как да извлека каналите?
    Задържаш Настройки докато се появи отгоре лентата с № на канала, програма, час, дата,.... Тогава БЪРЗИЧКО набирате 1105 и Ок. Появява се меню и отивате на TV-link loader.
    С тази комбинация не се влиза в сервизното меню. Това е друго меню (Installation Menu) за запис или четене от флашка, има и др. опции.
    Receive from usb - за зареждане на програмите от флашка.
    Sent to usb - за запис на програмите на флашка.
    Мога ли да подредя програмите след автоматично търсене? Например BTV ми е на 51, искам да е на 1.
    Ако ползвате цифровия тунер преди да пуснете автоматичната настройка махнете отметката за автоматично номериране.
    Сателитният тунер...
    От друго 1.2.3.4 добавяте си 1-вия транспондер на ръка и след това при сканирането му давате пълно сканиране и търсене и добавяне на нови транспондери и той сам си ги качва другите.
    В телевизора има възможност за използване на дневен и нощен видеорежим (появяват се в стандартните режими "Експерт1" и "Експерт2")
    Процедурата е следната - в менюто за избор на видеорежим (картина- режим на изображение) избираме Експерт1 (или 2), и подтвърждаваме избора (бутон ОК), след което на дистанциооното управление набираме комбинацията от цифри 8741 - може да изберете режим "ден" или "нощ".
    С други думи настройваме режим Експерт1 за преглед на телевизора при дневна светлина и му даваме название Ден. Режим Експерт2 настройваме за преглед на тъмно и му даваме название Нощ. Смяна обратно названието на режимите - просто в режима дайте на "Възстановяване на картината" и се връща на Експерт1, Експерт 2. Първо поставете на Режим на картината : Ден и тогава "възстановяване на картината", после по същия начин с Нощ.
    Ако искате да променяте настройките в "THX Кино" то направете следното: MENU, Picture, режим на картината "THX Кино" и натиснете код 8741 менюто за настройки вече е отключено правите си промените.След излизане от менюто режима се заключва отново но стават запаметените от вас настройки.
    Как да активирам Smart TV ?
    LG Activate Your Smart TV
    При гледане на видео през браузъра, след 2-3 минути спира.
    Телевизора няма достатъчно памет за гледане през бразузъра. Поради това, филмите буферират и след малко време спират. Същото важи и за Youtube - ако клипът е по-високо качество - прекъсва, буферира и т.н.
    Как да направя така, че като си избера на един канал Език на звука - Български и субтитри - Български като превключа на друг канал тези настройки да са валидни и за него. Някой път като няма БГ субтитри и ми пуска някакви други. Трябва да влизам прея Q.MENU и да ги изключвам.
    В меню настройки - език - имате четири отметки. Сложете всичко на български и няма да имате проблем.
    Има ли начин екрана да се гаси като пусна радио на ТВ ?
    Има - на дистанционното горе в ляво, зелен бутон - икономия на енергия .
    При натискане на My Apps, Home, Input List телевизорът изписва "Loading..." и до там. Не мога да влизам в HOME менюто.
    От голямото дистанционно натискаме :
    1. Setings
    2.Поддръжка
    3.Инициализиране на премиум - ОК
    4. Телевизора се рестартира за около 15 сек.
    След рестарта вече е възможно да се влиза в менюто HOME и да се избират входове и т.н.
    Има ли на телевизорите на LG опция да се синхронизират субтитрите ако има някакво отместване?
    След като е пуснат филма, натискаш бутон "ок" и отдолу се появяват символите на плеъра (стоп, напред, назад) и т.,/. Най-вдясно има едно кръгче, в което има стрелка сочеща навътре, към средата на екрана. Отива се дотам с триъгълниците около "ок", натиска се този бутон и се появяват две кръгчета в средата. В лявото пише "суб". Натискаш го и излиза табела 'външни субтитри" и "вътрешни субтитри". Натискаш това, което е активно ( при мен в момента външни) и се появяват бутони кодиране, синхронизация, големина, цвят на субтитрите. Натискаш синхронизация и се появява плъзгач. В средата е нула, съответно наляво и надясно е плюс и минус. До 60 сек е при мен.
    За HBOGO:
    1 - Сменете в Настройки на English
    2 - Пуснете си един филм и изберете субтитри на BG
    3 - Сменете в Настройки отново на Български
    Поправка:
    За съжаление този начин работи само за филми които сте почнали да гледате или сте пуснали за кратко от таблет или компютър и субтитрите са били сетнати като български за филма.
    Изпълнението на т.1 до т.3 оправя субтитрите за всички тези филми наведнъж, т.е. не е необходимо да се прави всеки път.
    Т.е. HBOGO има проблем със сетването на българските субтитри глобално като настройка за всички филми.
    Настройка на парола:
    Променете 4-цифрената парола. Заводският PIN е "0-0-0-0". Ако забравите паролата си, натиснете "0-3-2-5" на дистанционното управление.
    Пробвайте така: промяна на паролата става с помощта на комбинация "0325". Т.е. влизаме в Настройки - Блокировка - когато телевизорът предложи въвеждането на парола, въвеждаме цифри 0325. След което телевизорът предлага да въведете нова парола и да я потвърдите. Нужно е да измислите нова парола и да я въведете 2 пъти подред.
    Ако сте обновявали фирмуера, то за подновяване на паролата на телевизора е необходимо да влезете в Настройки, избирате пункт «Блокировка», телевизорът ще ви помоли да въведете парола. Ползвателят трябва на пулта три пъти подред да натисне бутона MUTE, а после да въведе цифри 129472. След което телевизорът ще ви помоли да въведете новата парола, а после да я потвърдите. Нужно е да измислите парола от четири цифри и да я въведете два пъти подред.
    Изтриване на забравена парола за блокираните програми (Родителски контрол) е много просто: достатъчно е да въведете парола "7777" (четири седмици) и ще се появи предложение въвеждане на нова парола!!!
    (Бъдете внимателни това съобщение могат да четат тези, от които вие сте скрили каналите)
    Въпрос: Включих "родителски контрол" и забравих паролата, какво да правя?
    Пробвайте "0-3-2-5".
    Какво изкарва телевизора през оптичният изход, в зависимост от подаваният сигнал ?
    DTS 5.1 - > DTS 5.1
    DTS HD MA - > DTS ядро 5.1
    DD 5.1 - > DD5.1
    Dolby True HD 5.1 - > DD 5.1
    Как да видя, коя версия на SDK(software development kit) е инсталирана в моят телевизор?
    Версията SDK може да видите в Настройки - Подръжка в пункт меню "Информация за продукта/услугата" горе под номера на версията фирмуер има ред Версия SDK. SDK (software development kit) - това е комплект средства за разработка на фирмуера.
    Телевизора ми има хоризонтални/вертикални линии
    Опитайте се да върнете фабричните настройки (по-подробно в инструкцията за ползване). Ако няма промяна, тогава се свържете с Обслужване на клиенти на 070015454
    Запознайте се с дистанционното

    Μοdel
    .......................
    		 Брой
    ...........    		 Цвят
    .........    		 Размер
    .....................
    		 Тегло
    ......................
    		 За модели телевизори
    ....................................................................
    (2014 година)
    LG-AN-MR500 1
    		Optional: LCD:
    PDP:
    Included: LCD:
    PDP:
    (2013 година)
    LG-AN-MR400 1 черен 114g
    66 g (без батерия)    		 Optional: LCD: LN460R, LN570S / R, LN575S, LN577S, LA620S, LN640S
    PDP: PH660S.
    Included: LCD: LA660S, LA667S, LA690S, LA740S.
    PDP: PH670S.
    (2012 година)
    LG-AN-MR300
    		 1 черен 127 g
    87g (без батерия)    		 LCD: LS570S (optional) LM620S (optional), and included with the series ** LM66, LM67 ** LM760S, LM860V, LM960V. POP: Optional with the PM4700 series and PM670S. Not compatible with Smart TV 2011 (LCD and PDP)
    (2011 година)
    LG-AN-MR200 1 черен 41,9 x 196 x 44,7 2011 TV
    Въпрос: Какво дистанционно ми е нужно за Smart.TV и какви са алтернативите?
    Magic Motion:
    За модели LM62x/640 дистанционно AN-MR300x (задължително в комплект с ресивър, без ресивер не работи).
    За модели LM66x/76x (с вграден ресивър) AN-MR3005.
    За модели LM860/960 (с подръжка на гласови функции) AN-MR3007.
    Дистанционно AN-MR200 с модели 2012г не работи.
    Оригинални дистанционни: AKB73615303, AKB73615362
    ТВ подържа USB кабелни клавиатура и мишка. Безкабелни също подържа, но не всички.
    Списък на проверените:
    A4Tech: 9100, 9200F, 9300, X5-3D, G7-200, G9-400-1
    Logitech: МК200, MK220, MK260, MK520, X-755FS, RX250, M195, М510, K400, К800, MX620, Nano, diNovo Mini
    Genius: SlimStar 8000, Traveler 7000
    Oklick: 404mw, 540SW
    DELUX DLM-105G
    Wireless Rii Mini PC PS3 Keyboard Touchpad 2.4GHz 2.4G
    Клавиатурата не пише и в апп-а на youtube. Активна е само, когато се появи клавиатурата от долу. Иначе смяна на канали с цифрите от клавиатурата, стрелките, Enter, windows бутона е за стартиране на смарт меню-то.
    Имам LG Magic Remote - мога ли да си управлям приемника на Булсата
    Да - първо в менюто промененете държавата на Полша. Трябва да ви е включен нета, после избирате Set Top Box.
    После избирате от списака Big Sat, и там избирате модел 3 - запазвате(Става и ако се избере Хоукаст , модел 6)
    Вече имате комбинирано дистанционно, на което му работи всичко, дори писането на номера на канала.
    Като изпишете 0, извеждате каналите.

    Каква е реалната честота на опресняване на картината?

    Real Refresh Rate
    		 LG Motion Clarity Index (MCI)
    50 Hz 50
    100
    200
    100 Hz 400
    200 Hz 800
    Въпрос: Каква Web-камера подхожда за Smart TV?
    Оригиналната Web-камера. Аналози не са известни. Камерите за различните години модели телевизори са различни.
    LG AN-VC500
    LG AN-VC400
    LG AN-VC300
    Въпрос: Може ли SmartTV да записва ефир?
    Да, на HDD повече от 40Гб. Но само цифров сигнал.
    Забележка:
    За запис на видео, е нужен HDD обем повече от 40 Гб свързан задължително в USB 1 (HDD). ТВ сам ще ви предложи да го отформатира в свой формат, след което диска ще се чете само от ТВ. Запи може само от цифрови канали, директно и по разписание. По разписание ТВ може да записва без да се включва. При запис и преглед е достъпно превъртане напред-назад. Ако въведете запис, то по време на записа превключването на канал без спиране на записа не става.
    На хард диск с обем 1Тб се събират 110 часа в HD и 260 часа в SD. Качеството на записа е едно към едно като по телевизора.
    Installation Menu - включва "Hotel Mode", "TV Link-Loader", "Passwort Change" и "Settings"
    Натиснете бутона НОМЕ за 5 секунди и когато менюто изчезне натиснете "1105" и натиснете върху бутона OK...
    Програма за редактиране на списъка с програмите в серия LM
    Сhanneleditor-0.5.2.1 for_LM_Series.
    Нямам субтитри на Discovery ,History .....
    Отидeте на Discovery channel на ТВ-то натиснете от дистанционното SUBTITLE. Пада меню с наличните езици изберете bul/български/ и натиснете ОК. Изчакайте малко да се появят субтитрите. ИЛИ в настройките на ТВ-то MENU- ОПЦИЯ и там активирате- език БГ - Аудио БГ - субтитри БГ-страна да е Швеция.

    Понякога при превключване на програмите ми изкача съобщение - конфликтна програма.
    В английското меню е Scrambled program, незнайно защо преведено като Конфликтна програма, а не Кодирана програма.
    Проблемът със изписването на това съобщение е от честотата с която операторът опреснява валидните кодове на картите, позволяващи на САМ да декодира съответната програма. Разбира се възможно е и лоша съвместимост на картата с модула. Дори и след продължително гледане на ТВ при превключване на програма от друг транспондер понякога се получава същото съобщение. Търсете съдействие от оператора, поискайте да ви сменят картата, сменяйте модули, докато откриете вашият.
    Дистанционното спря да работи-смених батериите 2 пъти с чисто нови,пак не работи. От бутоните на телевизора-работят само бутоните за звука /+ и -/, както и бутона "Меню".Като влезете в менюто и отидете на подменюто за различните входове,работят само входовете за HDMI 1 и AV3.Бутоните за промяна на каналите не работят.
    Активиран е бил бутона "STB, а не "TV" на дистанционното.
    Моят телефон/ноутбук намира Bluetooth-устройство LG, но не може да се свърже?
    В телевизорите LG, започвайки с модела 660 и нагоре, има вграден Bluetooth-приемник, който е предназначен само за работа с пулта MagicRemote.
    Забележка: Свързването с други устройства е невъзможно.
    PIP-не ми дава 2 програми ?
    Не си мислете че ще гледате две програми едновременно- телевизора няма 2 тунера!! Показва на екрана персоналния компютър, заедно с малко изображение от телевизионния източник. Дава ви възможност да преглеждате приложенията на персоналния си компютър, докато гледате някой телевизионен канал.
    На вниманието на всички които имат проблеми със възпроизвеждането на субтитри:
    Изтеглете софтуера SmartShare от официалнатастраница на LG
    Инсталирате го на компа си, стартирате го, от най-горнотоменю избирате ‘SETTINGS’, после от него избирате ‘My Shared Content’,щевидите списък със шарнати папки, от бутона ‘Add/RemovedShared Folders’ добавете желаната от Вас папка с филми, после натискатебутона ‘Refresh’ за да се добависписъкът с папки с филми към приложението. После ‘Apply’, ‘Ok’.
    Филмите се пускат по следния начин:
    1. Отдистанционното избирате Вход: DMS Smart Share LGPC
    2. От менюто там избирате:Свързани устроиства
    3. Избирате папка: All Folders
    4. Влизате в папка: Името на Вашата папка с филми /съдържаща всичкифилми/
    5. Влизате в папка: Името на папка с избран от Вас филм
    6. Стартирате филма – филма тръгва със заредени субтитри/името на файла на филма и името на файла със субтитритрябва да е еднакъв, както бе коментирано до тук във форума/
    Проблем със звука, не изкарва DolbyDigital при използване на USB, оптичен кабел и ресивъра. Какво може да се направи?
    В настройките на звука в телевизора поставете значение AUTO вместо LPCM. Ако е недостъпно вместо страна България изберете _ _ _ .

    Свързване
    Как правилно да свържа ТВ с ПК по кабел HDMI ?
    В настройките на ТВ HDMI порт - трябва да го обозначите като PC (това ще изключи всички "подобрители").
    Забележка: при подаване на видео от DVI (чрез преходник DVI-HDMI) изхода на видеокартата трябва да се подава на HDMI (PC) входа ТВ. При това звукът към ПК се изкарва само чрез аудио-вход RGB/HDMI-PC, RGB/DVI-PC или PC-AUDIO-IN (актуално и при свързване чрез RGB = VGA). Освен това, може от всеки източник да изпратите видеосигнал и при това чрез този аудио-вход да наложите всякакво звуково съпровождане.
    Как да изкарам звук към стара аудиосистема която има само чинчове ?
    От изхода за слушалки е по-лесния и евтин начин. Другият вариант беше предложен от колегата @stenly в друга тема, като се ползва оптичния изход на телевизора
    При преглед на цифрови канали звука не излиза от скарта към ресивъра, усилвателя, система за домашно кино. Какво да правя?
    Съгласно инструкциите звук от DTV (Digital TV, цифрова ТВ) излиза само по изход SCART 2
    Hotel mode
    Задържа се бутона settings докато не се покаже инфото за канала. След като се покаже бързо се набира 1105. След като излезе менюто, на Hotel Mode Operation се задава Yes.
    Телевизорът ми е свързан със стационарен компютър, чрез HDMI кабел, като втори монитор. Когато стартирам компютъра без да е включен телевизора, нямам икони на десктопа, появяват се, когато включа телевизора-винаги разбъркани и в най-дясната част на десктопа. Подреждам всичко и така до следващият път. Някой срещал ли е този проблем?
    Изключете HDMI от компа при изключени от тока уреди. Пуснете си компютъра да ви разпознае монитора като основен. След това пак свържете HDMI пак при изключени от мрежата тв и комп.
    LG телевизори 2018 - List of Supported Codecs and Containers

    List of Supported Codecs and Containers
    The following table specifies all the supported codecs and containers by emulator and real TV in more detail.

    Common
    File
    Extensions
    Media
    Container
    A/V
    Codec
    FourCC
    DTV Target Supported?
    Emulator
    Supported?
    Target
    Description
    Profile/Level Support
    Emulator
    Description
    .asf
    .wmv
    .wma
    ASF
    Video
    VC-1 Advanced Profile
    WVC1
    YES
    YES
    		 Only streams compliant to SMPTE 421M VC-1 standard are supported. Advanced Profile @ Level 3
    (e.g. 720p60, 1080i60, 1080p30)
    WMVA
    YES
    (ReadDescription)
    YES
    		 Only streams compliant to SMPTE 421M VC-1 standard are supported. Some WMVA streams were developed before the VC-1 specification was finalized.
    These non-compliant streams are considered deprecated by the industry and are not supported.    		 Advanced Profile @ Level 3
    (e.g. 720p60, 1080i60, 1080p30)
    VC-1 Simpleand Main Profiles
    WMV3
    YES
    YES
    		 Only streams compliant to SMPTE 421M VC-1 standard are supported. Simple Profile @ Medium Level
    (e.g. CIF, QVGA)
    Main Profile @ High Level
    (e.g. 1080p30)
    Other videoCodecs like MPEG-1/2/4
    NO
    NO
    		 ASF is a MS container format. Anything other than MS Codecs should not be found within an ASF file. Non MS Codecs within ASF are not supported. 　
    Audio
    WMA Standard
    0x0161
    YES
    YES
    		 　
    WMA 9 Professional
    0x0162
    YES
    NO
    		 　 .wma format notSupported on emulator.
    WMA Lossless
    NO
    NO
    		 　
    Other audio Codecs likeAC-3, AAC, MP3,
    MPEG Audio Layer I/II
    NO
    NO
    		 ASF is a MS container format. Anything other than MS Codecs should not be found within an ASF file. Non MS Codecs within ASF are not supported. 　
    .divx
    .avi
    AVI /DivX Media Format
    Video
    Divx3.11
    DIV3
    DIV4
    YES
    YES
    		 Please note that a FourCC value of DIV4 is not a DivX 4 stream, but in fact, a DivX 3.11 stream. DivX 4 streams have a FourCC value of DIVX. 　
    Divx4
    Divx5
    Divx6
    divx
    DIVX
    DIV5
    DIV6
    DX50
    YES
    YES
    		 MPEG-4 ASP support does not include global motion compensation or quarterpel motion estimation. Streams using this syntax are not supported. Advanced Simple Profile.
    The resolution supported is chip dependent with earlier chips supporting up to SD resolutions (480i) and newer chips supporting up to HD (720p/1080i).
    XViD
    XVID
    YES
    YES
    		 MPEG-4 ASP support does not include global motion compensation or quarterpel motion estimation. Streams using this syntax are not supported. Advanced SimpleProfile.
    The resolution supported is chip dependent with earlier chips supporting up to SD resolutions (480i) and newer chips supporting up to HD (720p/1080i)
    Other video Codecs likeMPEG-1/2
    NO
    NO
    		 　
    H.264 / AVC
    vssh
    VSSH
    AVC
    avc
    AVC1
    avc1
    h264
    H264
    NOT OFFICIALLY SUPPORTED
    (ReadDescription)
    NO
    		 AVC within AVI files is not officially supported. It is well known in the industry that there are technical issues which make AVC is ill-suited for AVI encapsulation. This creates problems for compliance and interoperability. That is why it is known and recommended for AVC content to be put into other file containers such MP4 and MKV. There isCode to attempt to handle AVC within AVI files but some streams will work and others will not. Main Profile @ Level 4.1
    High Profile @ Level 4.1
    (e.g. 720p60, 1080i60, 1080p30)
    Audio
    MPEG-1 Layer I, II
    0x0050
    YES
    YES
    		 　
    MPEG-1 Layer III (MP3)
    0x0055
    YES
    YES
    		 　
    AC-3
    0x2000
    YES
    YES
    		 　
    WMA Standard
    0x0161
    YES
    YES
    		 　
    WMA 9 Professional
    0x0162
    YES
    NO
    		 　
    Other audio Codecs likeAAC, DTS, PCM
    NO
    NO
    		 　
    .mkv
    MKV
    Video
    H.264 / AVC
    V_MPEG4/ISO/AVC
    YES
    YES
    		 Most of the MKV content available is encoded by the open source x264 Codec, the default configuration labels streams as Level 5.0 (e.g. highest level), the video decoder only supports up to Level 4.1 and does it isbest to decode Level 5.0 streams Main Profile @ Level 4.1
    High Profile @ Level 4.1
    (e.g. 720p60, 1080i60, 1080p30)    		 .Mkv format is not supported in emulator.
    Other video Codecs like MPEG-1/2/4
    NO
    NO
    		 Need sample streams to test 　
    Audio
    AAC
    A_AAC
    YES
    YES
    		 AAC-LC and AAC-HE
    AC-3
    A_AC3
    YES
    YES
    		 　
    MPEG-1 Layer III (MP3)
    A_MPEG/L3
    YES
    YES
    		 　
    MPEG-1 Layer I, II
    A_MPEG/L1
    A_MPEG/L2
    YES
    YES
    		 　
    　
    .ts
    .trp
    .tp
    .m2ts
    MPEG-2
    TS(Transport Stream),
    standard 188 byte TS and time-stamped 192 byte TS
    Video
    H.264 / AVC
    YES
    YES
    		 Main Profile @ Level 4.1
    High Profile @ Level 4.1
    (e.g. 720p60, 1080i60,1080p30)    		 .ts,.trp,.tp
    and .m2ts formats are not supported on emulator.
    MPEG-2
    YES
    YES
    		 Main Profile @ High Level
    (e.g. 720p60, 1080i60)
    VC-1
    YES
    NO
    		 Only streams compliant to SMPTE 421M VC-1 standard are supported. Encapsulation must abide by SMPTE RP227 specification. Simple Profile @ Medium Level
    (e.g. CIF, QVGA)
    Main Profile @ High Level
    (e.g. 1080p30)
    Advanced Profile @ Level 3
    (e.g. 720p60, 1080i60,1080p30)
    Audio
    MPEG-1 Layer I, II
    YES
    YES
    		 　
    MPEG-1 Layer III (MP3)
    YES
    YES
    		 　
    AC-3
    YES
    NO
    		 　
    DDP (Enhanced AC-3)
    YES
    NO
    		 　
    AAC
    YES
    YES
    		 AAC-LC and AAC-HE
    .vob
    MPEG-2
    PS(Program Stream),
    VOB,
    SVCD
    Video
    MPEG-1
    YES
    NO
    		 　 .vob is not supported in emulator.
    MPEG-2
    YES
    YES
    		 Main Profile @ High Level
    (e.g. 720p60, 1080i60)
    Audio
    AC-3
    YES
    NO
    		 　
    MPEG-1 Layer I, II
    YES
    YES
    		 　
    DVD-LPCM
    YES
    NO
    		 　
    .mpg
    .dat
    MPEG-1 Systems,
    VCD
    Video
    MPEG-1
    YES
    YES
    		 　 .mpg, .datare not supported in emulator.
    Audio
    MPEG-1 Layer I, II
    YES
    YES
    		 　
    .mpg
    .mpe
    .mpeg
    Unknown
    		 Note that these file extensions do not uniquely specify whether the contents are TS, PS or ES. These files are supported only if the decoder is configured properly for TS, PS or ES. The decoder needs to know this information and will not determine it on its own. See other rows for support information. 　
    .mp4
    .m4a
    .m4v
    MP4
    Video
    H.264 / AVC
    avc1
    YES
    YES
    		 Main Profile @ Level 4.1
    High Profile @ Level 4.1
    (e.g. 720p60, 1080i60,1080p30)
    MPEG-4 Part 2
    mp4v
    YES
    YES
    		 MPEG-4 ASP support does not include global motion compensation or quarterpel motion estimation. Streams using this syntax are not supported.

    Motion compensation describes a picture in terms of the transformation of a reference picture to the current picture. The reference picture may be previous in time or even from the future. When images can be accurately synthesized from previously transmitted/stored images, the compression efficiency can be improved.

    Quarter Pixel Motion Search Precision (QPEL): Basically most MPEG-4 Codecs by default detect motion between two frames down to half a pixel (HalfPel). Now with QuarterPel you can detect motion that is only a quarter of a pixel per frame, effectively doubling precision!
    practically this means that you will get     a much sharper image with QPEL.

    Global Motion Compensation (GMC):
    GMC detects if there is an amount of motion big parts of the frame have in common. If that’s the case GMC kicks in, using a single motion vector for all similar parts of the frame instead of multiple ones. Practically this helps saving bits when panning, zoom or rotation occurs (depending on how good the GMC implementation is/offered warp points), bits which than can be used somewhere else, for example where they bring more sharpness.    		 Advanced Simple Profile
    The resolution supported is chip dependent with earlier chips supporting up to SD resolutions (480i) and newer chips supporting up to HD (720p/1080i)
    H.263
    s263
    YES
    NO
    		 Profile 0, Level 70. No Annex supported
    Other video Codecs likeMPEG-1/2, VC-1
    NO
    NO
    		 No standard specifying header.
    No sample files.
    Audio
    AAC
    mp4a
    YES
    YES
    		 AAC-LC and AAC-HE
    Other audio Codecs like AC3, DTS, MP3
    NO
    NO
    		 No standard specifying header.
    No sample files.    		 　
    .mov
    QT
    Audio/Video
    NO
    NO
    		 Most QuickTime streams appear to be MPEG-4 Part 12. Please see MP4 section of list supported audio/video Codecs. 　 .mov format is not supported in emulator.
    　
    .f4v
    .f4a
    .flv
    Flash formats
    Audio/Video
    YES
    YES
    		 Please see MP4 section of list supported audio/video Codecs Support limited to LPCM 　 Flash engine supports flash playback such asas .f4v, .f4a and .flv.

    These formats are not supported using open API. (e.g., playClipFile)
    .wav
    WAV
    Audio
    LPCM
    0x0001
    NO
    NO
    		 .wav format is not supported in emulator.
    .mp3
    MP3
    Audio
    MPEG-1 Layer III
    YES
    YES
    LG телевизори 2018 - функции и екстри

    3D
    3D очила на LG
    Μοdel Брой
    (в пакета)
    		 Тип
    		 цвят
    Живот на батерията    		 Размер
    		 Lens type
    		 Тегло
    		 За модели телевизори
    (2013 година)
    AG-F470 1 Passive Black за възрастни взаимозаменяеми
    FPR - Type    		 2012 & 2013 3D LCD TV
    AG-F450 1 Passive метална рамка Style Ray-Ban
    за възрастни    		 FPR - Type 2012 & 2013 3D LCD TV
    AG-F440 1 Passive Black за възрастни 2012 & 2013 3D LCD TV
    AG-F430 1 Passive Red за деца FPR - Type 2012 & 2013 3D LCD TV
    AG-F420 1 Clip-On
    Passive    		 клипс за поставяне върху диоптрични очила FPR - Type 2012 & 2013 3D LCD TV
    AG-F400DP 2 Dual Play
    Passive     		Orange / Black/White 67 x 40 x 200 mm FPR - Type 14 g
    		 2012 & 2013 3D LCD TV
    AG-S360 1 Active Black / or Red
    40h ( време на зареждане: 2h )    		 Active shutter 38 g 2012 & 2013 3D Plasma TV
    AG-F360 1 Passive Black
    Lightweight Design
    		 FPR - Type 2012 & 2013 3D LCD TV
    AG-F350 1 Passive Black
    метална рамка
    		 FPR - Type 2012 & 2013 3D LCD TV
    AG-F320DP 2 Dual Play
    Passive    		 FPR - Type 2012 & 2013 LCD TV
    AG-F315 4 Passive Black / White / Green / Orange 249,6 x 188,6 x 35 mm FPR - Type 13,5 g Compatible and included with the 2013 Cinema 3D TV (*** LM6, LM7 *** LM8 *** *** LM9) Compatible with Cinema 3D series 2012 and 2011 (LW ***)
    AG-F314 4 Passive Black 155 x 162 x 48 mm FPR - Type 13,5g/
    5,5 gr (clip)    		 Compatible with the Cinema 3D TV *** LM series, and the LW6 **, ** and LW4 LW5 series **
    AG-F310DP
    		 1 Dual Play
    Passive    		 Black Basic FPR - Type
    Crosstalk 1%↓
    UV Protection    		 Compatible and included with the 2013 Cinema 3D TV (*** LM6, LM7 *** LM8 *** *** LM9) Compatible with Cinema 3D series 2012 and 2011 (LW ***)
    (2012 година)
    AG-F260
    		 1 Passive
    		 FPR - Type
    Crosstalk 1%↓
    UV Protection    		 2011 & 2013 LCD TV
    AG-F250 1 Passive FPR - Type
    Crosstalk 1%↓
    UV Protection    		 2011 & 2013 LCD TV
    AG-F220 1 Clip-On
    Passive    		 клипс за поставяне върху диоптрични очила FPR - Type
    Crosstalk 1%↓
    UV Protection    		 8 g LW4500, LW5500, LW570S, LW650S
    AG-F215 5 Passive
    		orange, lime, white, light blue & navy FPR - Type 90 g 2011 & 2013 LCD TV
    LW4500, LW5500, LW570S, LW650S
    (2011 година)
    AG-S100 1 Active Black
    40h ( време на зареждане: 2h )    		 Active shutter 41.6g
    		 2010 & 2011 Plasma TV

    Как се разчита модела? (AG-F360R)
    AG - аксесоар очила
    F - тип(FPR)
    S - Activve
    360 - модел
    R - цвят (red)
    W - White
    DP - Dual Play
    Какви са особенностите на 3D технологиията в телевизори LG?
    На телевизорите LG стереоизображението (3D) се формира с използването на пассивна технология на основата на кръгова поляризация: по сравнение с активният затвор, поляризационата технология осигурява по комфортно гледане без мигане, но това се достига с цената на двукратно намялавене на вертикалната резолюция.
    Забележка: По такъв начин, полноценното гледане на стереоскопично Full-HD-видео с използване на поляризациона технология е възможен само на Ultra-HD-дисплеи, където както хоризонтално, така и вертикално разолюцията е удвоена по сравнение с Full HD.
    Защо не мога да преключа на 3D режим?
    Проверете настройките на източника и самото видео. Разолюцията трябва да бъде равна или повече от 720р.
    Какво 3D видео подхожда за ТВ LG с пасивно 3D?
    Следва да избирате стереодвойки с резолюция не повече от 1920x1080. Пълноразмерните стереодвойки с разолюция 1920x2160 и 3840x1080 ТВ не възпроизвежда. Най-добрият вариант ще бъде вертикална анаморфна стереодвойка (HalfOverUnder). Тя се явява аналог презредов (Interlaced).
    най-лошият вариант ще бъде хоризонтална анаморфна стереодвойка (SideBySide)3.[/COLOR]
    Термини:
    1. Стереодвойка – двойка плоски изображения на един и същи обект (сюжет), имаща различия между изображенията, призвани да създадат обемен ефект. Ефекта възниква в поради това, че разположенние на различно отстояние от наблюдателя части на сюжета при преглед от различни точки (съответствующи на ляво и дясно око) имат различен ъглов офсет (параллакс). Виждането на стеродвоъките става по такъв начин, така че всяко око да възприема само изображението, предназначено само за него, създавайки иллюзията наблюдаване на обемна картина.
    2. Вертикална анаморфна стереодвойка - Две изображения разположени едно над друго, яснотата на кадъра е намалена двойно (кадъра е свит) по вертикала. Оптимален формат, пиксел в пиксел без загуба на резолюция и интерполяция, няма разлика в разолюцията с 3Д Блу-Рей, такава е спецификата на ТВ - физическо орязване на вертикалната резолюция на матрицата, на ракурса винаги е 1920х540 което съотвества на 1:1 вертикален анаморф.
    3. Хоризонтална анаморфна стереодвойка - Кадрите се разполагат хоризонтално един до друг, яснотата на кадъра е намалена двойно (кадъра е свит) по хоризонтала. Загубата на резолюция е в 4–пъти в сравнение с 3ДБлу-Рей и по хоризонтала и по вертикала е двойно.

    Ако използвате в качеството на източник на сигнала
    Домашний медиа-сервер (UPnP, DLNA, HTTP) или неговият търговски аналог Wild Media Server, то е много просто да заобиколите ограничението за максималната резолюция на медиафайла. Достатъчно е за такъв файл да назначите профил транскодиране "Филми (основно)_1920х1080", и всеки файл с разолюция повече от 1920 по ширина или 1080 по височина директно ще се прекодира за нашият ТВ формат, и коректно ще се възпроизведежда на ТВ. Или да реализирате това в HMS по капитално, с постояна настройка в регистрацията на типа файла медиаресурси (скриншот), и да забравите за всякакви ограничения по разолюция за контейнер mkv
    Мога ли да гледам 3D филм със субтитри от флашка, хард диск или DLNA ?
    Доколкото знам нито един модел 2013/12 година, не подържа 3D субтитри !
    При 3D субтитрите има два файла с разширение SRT и IDX, като последния указва фрейма за синхронизиране на леви и десни субове. Проблема е че телевизора не поддържа точно това разширение IDX.
    Налага се да ги вграждате във видео потока (не в mkv контейнера).
    Зависи колко ви е мощно ПЦ-то и колко е времетраенето на филма отнема от половината време до +безкрайност
    Може да се ползва нещо от сорта:
    С използване на MEncoder
    %1 - входен файл
    %2 - idx/sub файл без разширението
    %3 - изходен файл
    mencoder -noskip -vf harddup -vobsub %2 -oac lavc -lavcopts acodec=ac3 -ovc x264 -x264encopts preset=ultrafast %1 -of lavf -lavfopts format=matroska -o %3
    С използване на FFMPEG
    %1 - входен файл
    %2 - *.ass файл
    %3 - изходен файл
    ffmpeg -i %1 -vf scale=1920:1080,ass='%2' -acodec ac3 -vcodec libx264 -preset ultrafast -f matroska %3
    Мога ли през външен хард да подкарам Блу рей 3D ?
    Не може!
    Защо виждам двойни картинки в режим 3D?
    Пробвайте да гледате на ТВ фронтално срещу него и на едно ниво (глава по центъра). Раздвояването става когато се гледа леко отгоре/отдолу.
    Имам проблем с пусканете на 3Д филми. Пускам ги през хард диск, който е форматиран на NTFS, и някой HD филми ми показва че са невалиден формат и не иска да ми ги отвори, а всички са .mkv формат.
    1.Като за начало когато теглите филми поглеждайте в инфото: по-точно частта свързана с видеото Format profile : High@L4.1 да бъде или по-малко, Format profile : High@L5.1 няма да тръгне - по-принцип и затова има лек ама по-нататък.
    2. Звука: Колкото и да отбирате филми повечето са с DTS звук. Проблема се решава с MKV2AC3 буквално с 4-5 натискания на копчето и за 30-50мин. Зависимост от големината на файла и компютъра разбира се сте с готов филм.
    MKV2AC3 1.03.04 - VideoHelp.com Downloads най-вероятно ще ви потрябва и това към програмата: eac3to 3.27 - VideoHelp.com Downloads Можете просто да го разархивирате в папката където ви е инсталирана MKV2AC3 и после ще разбереш какво трябва да правите с него. Сложете си аудиото на 320 Kbps.
    Видеокартата няма значение каква е, важно е да има ресурс да подкара филма, но това в случай ако ползвате HDMI кабел и стартирате самия филм от компа примерно с Kmplayer.
    Филм заснет Side By Side - Като го пуснете с Kmplayer от компютъра и прехвърлите изображението на 3Д телевизора, хващате дистанционното на ТВ-то и натискаш бутона "3д", и ви излизат опциите за 3Д нарисувани като картинки, избирате тази на която са дадени два вертикално разделени екрана(както е заснет филма) и се наслаждавате. Недостатъка при този вариант е, че ако субтитрите не са конвертирани за 3Д филм не може да се четат, за целта си сваляте обикновени субтитри и ги конвертирате с програмата "3D Subtitler".
    В моя случай пускам филмите по два начина, този е първият, но когато някой иска да прави нещо на компютъра и е нужен повечко ресурс, понеже самите филми са големи по обем и заемат доста голяма част от ресурсите на процесора и видеокартата, и спъвате неговата работа. За такива случай ползвайте вторият вариант.
    Свързвате ТВ-то посредством RJ-45 букса с кабел (както при PC) към рутера.След като го свържете и пусна ТВ-то ви пита за мрежови настройки IP adress и т.н., които в повечето случаи са автоматични, тоест само цъкате ОК. И тв-то ти е в мрежа с компа. След това си теглите програмката Plex Media Server Get Plex! и я инсталирате на компа. Като я пуснете трябва да си аднете(добавиш), в нея папката с филми от компа. След като сте направили това, влизате в ТВ-то в Home менюто и там има опция "Добави Мултимедия" или нещо такова беше. Като кликнете на него ви излиза папката с филмите и като я отворите ви ги дава подредени по азбучен ред и всеки един филм с описание година актьори и т.н. като библиотека, много удобно. Избирате филма който искате да гледате и си го пускате. В този случай целия обем от данни минава през рутера, самия филм се плейва през вградения плеър на ТВ-то и компютъра остава на разположение с пълната си мощ. Като изключим, че харда работи за да чете ТВ-то филма от него.

    WI-FI
    WiFI на телевизора работи на две честоти. 2,4 GHZ -300 Mbps и на 5GHz - 450 Mbps.
    Как да проверя връзката с WiFi или LAN порта?
    "МЕНЮ" избираме пункт Настройка (без да натискаме на него):
    Натискаме на "1"-цата, 5-пъти и изкача прозорец. Там ще видите информация за Wi-Fi статуса.
    Може ли компютъра да засече чрез рутера ТВ без донгъл в USB-то ?
    Ако жичната и безжична мрежа на рутера са в един и същ сегмент ( subnet) то ще можете да шервате медия от компютъра на тв. За да проверите условито за subnet-a вижте дали IP адреса на безчиния интерфейс на компютъра е от същия сегмент като този на TV - пример 192.168.1.54 на лаптопа и 192.168.1.30 на TV - тоест първите 3 октета 192.168.1 съвпадат.
    IP адреса на компютъра може да намерите като в конзола напишете ipconfig и разгледаштеинформацията, IP на телевизора може да намерите като влезете в рутера и някъде в менютата трабва да има Connected Devices и там списък на устройствата свързани към рутера в момента.
    Ако всичко съвпада трябва да добавите изключение в защитната стена на компютъра/лаптопа за съответната програма, която изпълнява ролята на DLNA сървър. Ако ползвате Windows Vista или 7 там си има работещ DLNA сървър по подразбиране.
    От време на време телевизора ми се дисконектва сам.
    IP-то на ТВ-то резервирано ли е в DHCP сървъра на рутера?
    Конфигурирайте настройките на мрежата му ръчно. От мобилния си телефон извадете IP адреса, DNS и другите настройки на домашния си рутер и ги въведете ръчно в телевизора.
    В някои (стари) модели е заявена подръжка "Wireless AV Ready", означава ли това възможност за свързване към мрежата? Може ли да се използва обичайният USB WiFi адаптер?
    Не! Дадената функция подразбира възможността за безжична връзка към телевизора с аудио/видео източници (DVD плейъри, сателитни приемници и т.н.) с помоща на специално устройство AN-WL100W
    Опитвам се да гледам филм чрез DLNA. Тормози всичко. TV и компютърът са свързани чрез WiFi към рутера .
    Мисля че тази конфигурация е често срещано явление. Никой друг с подобни проблеми?
    Такива проблеми - много
    Някои разказват, че blu-ray изображения през Wi-Fi летят, а други на 2GB са разпокъсании.
    Ясно е, че не достига скорост между компютъра и телевизора.
    Може да се окаже, че скороста е достатъчна като цяло, но е нестабилна. В частност е очевидно, че ако има няколко мрежи на даден канал, те влизат в конфликт.
    При връзка телевизор / рутер / компютър, Wi-Fi трафика през рутера ли преминава или директно ?
    Директно - трябва изкуствено от Wi-Fi приемниказа да се направи Wi - Fi точка за достъп, и да се свържат. Това е трудно да се създаде и капризно в настройките, затова при всички се ползва схемата "звезда " - всички потребители свързани към Wi-Fi рутер. Дори и тогава два воши канала: компютър - рутер и рутер-телевизор да се борят за ефир.
    Може разбира се, да се мъчите и страдате, но кабелите ще решат всичките ви проблеми, а проблемите с WiFi изчезват само за известно време , тъй като броят на хората ползващи Wi-Fi непрекъснато се разраства.
    Skype
    Skype се появява след включване на уеб камерата.

    Μοdel Размер Обектив
    фокусировка
    ъгъл на обзора    		 Ефективни пиксели
    		 Изходен формат
    		 Изкарвано изображение Микрофон
    		 Интерфейс Работна температура и влажност
    		 За модели
    (2013 година)
    LG AN-VC500 112 мм x 56 мм x 38 мм
    (само модул)    		 над 100 см
    61,25° по диагонала    		 1920 x 1080 H.264, MJPEG, YUV Full-HD, HD, VGA, QVGA, QQVGA 2 микрофона
    		 USB от 0 C до 40
    от 0 % до 80 %    		 EA9/EA8/70LA86/LA79/LA74/LA69/LA66/LA64/LA62/LN57/LN46
    (2012 година)
    LG AN-VC400
    		 1280x720 2 микрофона USB 2012 и 2013
    (2011 година)
    LG-AN-VC300 1280x720
    (2010 година)
    LG-AN-VC200

    Може ли да се използва обикновена web камера?
    Отговорът е НЕ. Оригиналните са няколко модела в зависимост от годината на моделите ТВ.
    LG AN-VC500 Skype Camera for LG TV [AN-VC500] - за модели 2013
    LG AN-VC400 Skype Camera for LG TV [AN-VC400] - за модели 2012
    LG AN-VC300 Skype Camera for LG TV [AN-VC300] - за модели 2011
    LG AN-VC200 Skype Camera for LG TV [AN-VC200] - за модели 2010
    Как се разчита модела камера ?
    AN - аксесоар - мрежа
    VC- video camera
    500 - година на модела
    AAU - регионално предназначение

    PVR (Time Shift)
    Искам да пробвам записващата функция и въпросът ми е, става ли само да създам дял и телевизора да си форматира само него или се форматира целия диск?
    Ако говорим за телевизорите с webOS, то няма нужда, да създавате допълнителен дял. За разлика от предишните, ТВ разпознава съществуващия първи дял (FAT32; NTFS) на диска с размер над 40 Gb и без да го форматира или поврежда файловата система, създава папка lg_dvr. В тази папка се записват и съхраняват предаванията в криптиран вид. Същата папка ползва и функцията на Time Machine - Live Playback.
    При запис телевизорът ползва само тази папка. Раздува се ако правите нови записи. Те се виждат в приложението Time Machine и от там могат, да се премахнат.
    Функцията Live Playback ползва lg_dvr само като temp папка и с изключването на ТВ, записа изчезва.
    Външниятт диск може да ползвате и на компютъра. теспокойно да го местите според нуждата и желанието си. Добре е предварително да го изключвате безопасно от ТВ. За целта отивате на Входове -> Всички входове -> Избирате външния диск -> Изключване. (функцията Live Playback трябва, предварително да е изключена)
    за старите модели
    Хард диска го забравяте за други цели, защото се форматира /система tdm/ от самото ТV,а записите са шифровани с ключ и могат да се четат само и единствено на телевизора на който са записани !!!
    Качеството на записа е 1 към 1 с телевизора. Автоматичният запис започва 2 минути преди стратовото време на предаването. Докато записвате: не може да сменяте канали. Не може да пуснете аналогова телевизия.
    Може да се гледа от друг източник по HDMI порт. Може да записва при изключен телевизор.
    За да ползвате PVR-то според ръководството:
    1) Препоръчителният капацитет е 40 GB или повече и 1 TB или по-малко за USB HDD.
    2) Всяко устройство с капацитет над препоръчителния може да не работи добре.
    3) Когато бъде свързано USB устройство с капацитет под 40 GB, инициализацията на USB устройството няма да се активира.
    4) Твърдият DVR USB диск поддържа само SSD или HDD дискове. (USB паметта не се поддържа.)
    Включeтe HDD към телевизора на USB-1 порт. Този, на който пише HDD.
    От менюто ви предлага да форматира, за да може да ползвате РVR с изричното предупреждение, че после на PC няма да тръгне. Съгласете се. Форматирането трае само десетина секунди.
    Забележка: На хард диск с обем 1Тб се събират 110 часа в HD и 260 часа в SD.
    1TB HDD Toshiba USB 3.0
    Понеже операционната система на ТВ определя обема на диска с използване на степени на числото 2 се получава следното
    1TB = 2^40 = 1 099 511 627 776 байта
    1GB = 2^30 = 1 073 741 824 байта
    Поради тази причина системата показва по-малка налична памет. /при мен под 900Gb/

    IP-TV
    Въпрос:Има ли в ТВ поддръжка на IP-TV?
    Официална поддръжка няма
    Smart TV
    LG Apps TV
    LG APPS не ми е активно - как да си го пусна ?
    От главното меню настройки, мрежа, настройки смарт тв, сменете държавата ръчно на някоя друга /Германия, Великобритания/ и ще имате LG APPS .
    От време на време в Премиум-блока SmartTV пропадат едни приложения, и се появяват нови. Например пропадна използваното от мен приложение Picasa, но се появи приложения за съвершенно друга държава (Росия). Кой и на какъв принцип определя политиката за пълнене на съдържание в Премиум-блока в SmartTV.
    Във всяко регионално представителство за реализацията на политиката по съдържанието отговаря Smart TV manager, ако е предвиден такъв в структурата на отдел TV, а ако не е предвиден, - Smart TV manager от друга, често съседна страна.
    При пълненето на раздела "премиум" се използват следните критерии в порядък и приоритет:
    1. Странана произход на сервиза
    2. Тип съдържание (Видео, Жива ТВ и ТВ архив, при наличие по места - всичко останало)
    3. При наличие на "равноправни сервизи" се отчитат новост, популярност на сервиза сред ползвателите и т.н.
    Ако искате преоритетно за Вас приложение да не "отлети" при поредното обновление на Премиум-блока, може да пробвате да преместите това приложение в другият раздел "Мои приложения", със зеленият бутон на дистанционното. В този случай, при смяна на съдържанието в Премиум-блока това приложение остава достъпно за вас.
    Internet Browser
    Въпрос: При преглед на онлайн клип чрез браузъра се появява съобщение за недостиг на памет. Как да го оправя?
    Никак. Може би ще го оправят в един от седващите ъпдейти на фирмуера.
    Как мога и въобще дали е възможно, да свържа безжична мишка и клавиатура към телевизора?
    Когато пробвах с жични такива на тв-то, всичко си върви ок. Но след като боднах USB Wirless за безжичната мишка и клавиатура и до там, иначе в менюто ми изписва че е свързано управляващо устройство ( същото ми изписва и при свързване на жична клавиатура и мишка ).
    Мишки и клавиатури които изискват драйвер НЕ стават. Намерете си такава, която е без драйвер, водят се Plug-and-play.
    LG телевизори 2018 - сервизно меню и софтуерен ъпдейт

    Софтуерен ъпдейт
    Голяма част от битовата техника се управлява от контролери (компютри), които изискват управляващи алгоритми за своята работа (софтуер) , който се записва в операционната система (софтуера се нарича firmware). Такъв има и в съвремените телевизори. Политиката на всички компании е като излиза нов продукт да се пусне на пазара максимално в срок. Въпроса е, че всеки софтуерен продукт преди да излезе на пазара има процес на разработка и тестване, обикновенно за последният процес наричан най-общо Q&A, недостига време, ресурс или просто грешките не се откриват. За това в по късен етап, когато потребителите срещнат проблеми се прави нова версия в която тези бъгове се отстраняват.
    Фирмуерът - представлява софтуер, който определя правилата за работа с контролерите-(не е просто изменение на някои параметри-той не подобрява картината). Той само управлява шината вътре. А за картината отговаря вътрешният фирмуер на самият видеопроцесор, който изкарва изображение. Това е вътрешен софтуер вграден при изготвяне на процесора. Фирмуерът се прави както по заявка от съответния вносител на продукта в дадена държава по оплаквания на клиенти-така и за подобряване на работата на телевизора - прави се анализ в централата, какъв е проблема и съответно програмистите правят нов софтуер, в който проблемът е решен. Тества се и след одобрение се качва на официалната страница и сървъра на компанията, от който телевизорите сами го теглят.
    Съвет - редовно проверявайте на официалният сайт за нов фърмуер за вашия телевизор и ако имате проблеми с работата на телевизора ви - му направете ъпдейт.

    Фирмуерът се качва по пет способа:
    - USB входа със флаш памет ,
    - SD карта,
    - DVB-T - по цифровите телевизионни сигнали, излъчват фърмуера заедно с телевизионноият сигнал- когато компанията има договор сключен със тях. Засега това се прилага само в западна Европа.
    - DLNA - по интернет, автоматично /след вашето пътвърждениев изкочилият прозорец на менюто/
    - в сервиза - с непосредствено вмешателство (чрез програматор свързан със ЕПРОМ чипа се зарежда директно фърмуера).
    Фирмуера само управлява заложените в процессора функции - променя градиентната заливка или се премахват всякакви бъгове по DVB или звука, това е сходно с обновление на биоса, нищо кардинално не се променя, само се отстраняват малки недостатъци.
    Съвет - редовно проверявайте на официалният сайт за нов фърмуер за вашия телевизор и ако имате проблеми с работата на телевизора ви - направете му ъпдейт.
    ВНИМАНИЕ!!!
    Ъпгрейдването е на ваш риск! /молете се да не спрат тока или интернета по-време на операцията. Преди да ъпгрейдвате нов фърмуер настоятелно се препоръчва въстановавяне на заводските настройки!
    Обръщам ви внимание на това, че в случай ако телевизора ви работи коректно, не се изисква обновяване на фърмуера, т.е. фърмуера не добавя нови функций. Обновлението на фърмуера само фиксира възможните аппаратни грешки на телевизора, но нови функций и възможности не добавя. Ако телевизора ви излезе от строя след ъпгрейда, даденият случай не е гаранционен и ще ви се наложи да платите за въстановяването му до работоспособно състояние.
    LG не дават инфо за промените в никой от фърмуерите си.
    ВНИМАНИЕ!!!
    Пазете си в папка на компа всички версии, които сте свалили. В случай, че не сте доволни от работата на новата версия, която сте качили ще можете да си върнете старата, която работи добре.
    Забележка: От 2012 година LG блокираха възможноста за Downgrade.
    Сървърът откойто телевизора изтегля своят ъпдейт
    http://snu.lge.com/jsp/common/login/login.jsp
    Как да проверя версията на фърмуера в моят телевизор?
    Натиснете "меню", изберете пункт "опции" (но не влизайте в него!) и седем пъти натиснете бутона "FAV" на дистанционното.
    или
    Меню--> Настройка -> Проверка -> .. Версия : V.
    /на 32LH5000 пункта "проверка" го няма, но се появява ако смените страната на Финландия/
    GP4_DVB_EU_BB_MP_mtk5369_A1_RevNo66676_V04.01.63_usb_V2_SECURED.epk
    NC4_DVB_EU_MP1_SU2_mtk5398_A2_RevNo62064_V04.22.07_nsu_V2_SECURED.epk
    NC4_DVB_EU_MP1_SU2_mtk5398_A2_RevNo62064_V04.22.07_usb_V2_SECURED.epk
    NC4_DVB_EU_MP1_SU1_mtk5398_A2_RevNo45919_V04.04.05_usb_V2_SECURED.epk
    NC4_DVB_EU_MP1_SU2_mtk5398_A2_RevNo62064_V04.22.07_usb_V2_SECURED.epk
    NC4_DVB_EU_MP1_SU2_mtk5398_A2_RevNo62064_V04.23.52_ota_V2_SECURED

    Разчитане:
    DVB_EU - стандарта на предаване и региона за който е предназначен
    mtk5398 - процесора на който е базиран телевизора
    RevNo66676 - ревизия
    V04.01.63 - версия на фирмуера
    Код:
    CUR_MAJOR_VER="04" CUR_MINOR_VER="00.01"
    nsu - network software update
    usb - USB update
    ota - over the air programing

    OTA (Over-the-air programming) - опция за автоматично ъпдейтване на фърмуера от ефира
    Откъде да намеря фирмуер?
    Официалните сайтове на LG са един от източниците, не е зле да потърсите и по регионалните сайтове. Търсете в Руският, Полският, Датският, Испанският и Италианският сайт.
    от 2012 година сайта вече иска парола за достъп.
    След ъпгрейда ще остане ли в телевизора българският език на менюто с английски фирмуер?
    Ъпгрейдването с английски фирмуер никак не се отразява на българският език в менюто на телевизора.
    Ще ми се изгубят ли настройките след ъпдейта?
    Има и такава вероятност, затова преди да ъпдейтнете фирмуера си направете бекъп на настройките на тв-то по следния начин. Включвате флашка, натискаш бутона MENU и задържате до изчезването от екрана на менюто. Въвеждаште 1105 от дистанционното и натискате ОК. Появява се меню Installation-menu слизате надолу на TV-link loader после Send to USB записвате файла и излизате. Правите ъпдейта и ако сте загубил настройките възстановявате по описания начин като разликата е в Receive from USB избирате записания *.tll файл и ОК. ТВ-то се рестартира само и се наслаждавате.
    Безопасно ли е самостоятелно да ъпгрейдвам телевизора? Няма ли да доведе до отпадане на гаранцията?
    Софтуерният ъпгрейд се явява щатна функциия, описана в в ръководството на ползвателя. Прочетете описанието за ъпгрейд в документацията - всичко е много просто. На се отразява на гаранцията.
    Може да проверите за наличие на обновление и история на промените на сайта на производителя.
    Фирмуера на телевизора е стар. Трябва ли да си кача поред всички предхождащи за да си поставя последната версия ?
    Не е нужно - може веднага да поставите последната версия на фърмуера. Още повече, че от сайта на Филипс може да се свали САМО последната версия. Последната версия съдържа всички подобрения направени до момента.
    Подхожда ли за моя телевизор, фърмуер от друг модел телевизор?
    Фирмуера за всички модели базирани на едно шаси е еднакъв. Фърмуер от друго шаси не подхожда.
    Фърмуера не се разпознава от телевизора, не иска да се обнови! Какво да правя?
    Без паника! Ако имате причина да качите нов фърмуер, има авариен способ! Поставете флашката с фърмуера, натиснете бутона "menu", поставяме курсора на раздел"option" (но не влизаме в него!!!), след което 7 пъти натискаме бутона "FAV" на дистанционното управление (над бутона Mute)!!! (по нататък изибираме файла ръчно и см предходният пункт и нищо повече не пипаме)- и сме в раздел firmware update - там избираме файла - натискаме ОК и започва ъпгрейд или даунгрейд.
    Инструкция за ъпгрейд на фирмуера
    1. На чиста флашка (форматирана под FAT32) създаваме директория LG_DTV (главни букви).
    2. Изтегляте файла LG_DTV.zip
    3. Разопаковайте архива > Разархивирайте.
    4. Копирайте директорията LG_DTV (само файла-разархивиран) върху USB флашката. /Не преименувайте файла-иначе ще ви излезе съобщение-"файла е повреден"!!/
    5. Изключете телевизора от дистанционното в режим на готовност.
    5. Поставете USB флашката в USB слота на телевизора.
    6. Включете телевизора, процесът на обновяване ще се стартира автоматично.
    Ако фирмуера е по-нов от качения в момента, се появява предложение да го качите. В случай, че версията на Firmware на телевизора и USB флашката е една и съща процеса няма да стартира.
    7. Потвърждение на актуализация. Процесът отнема около 2 минути.
    През това време, не изваждайте USB флашката, не изключвайте телевизора от мрежата, не натискайте бутона на дистанционното или бутоните на телевизора!
    8. След актуализиране на софтуера следва автоматично включване на телевизора.
    При включване на телевизора, изберете вашия език и режим на работа /HOME-SHOP/.

    Още едно обяснение как става...
    * Записвате на USB Flash drive папката LG_DTV, в нея firmware.
    * Включвате флашката в USB входа на телевизора (при спрян ТВ), стартирате ТВ и игнорирате/отказвате предложението за автоматичен update.
    * натискате MENU от дистанционното след това поставяте курсора на иконата OPTIONS -БЕЗ ДА ВЛИЗАТЕ В ПОДМЕНЮТО и натискате СЕДЕМ пъти бутона FAV.
    * Ще ви излезе меню за принудително флашване на софтуера. Не маркирайте със зелен/червен бутон модулите.
    * Натискате бутона ОК - телевизора започва инсталация и като достигне 100% се саморестартира и готово.
    П.п. Не се променя името на firmware -както е кръстен от LG, така го оставете!
    Всички действия по софтуерни промени са потенциално опасни и на собствена отговорност!
    След вкарване на флашката с фърмуера в телевизора -зарежда 10 минути и телевизора изключва-фърмуерът си остава същият.
    Сменете флашката с друга по-бърза. Телевизора има несъвместимост с някои модели и марки USB флашки.

    SERVICE MANUAL - сервизно меню
    LG Electronics European Training Portal
    ВНИМАНИЕ!!
    Не пипайте в сервизното меню неща за които нищо не знаете или не сте достатъчно запознати за какво са.Важи още повече за съкращенията.Всяка една промяна за която не сте наясно може да доведе до блокиране и е на ваш риск.Освен това това води до загуба на гаранцията на телевизора.
    Ако все пак сте решили да промените нещо-запишете си на лист или направете снимка на стойностите-така че евентуално ако не сте доволни от резултата след промените да можете да ги въстановите.
    Как да влезем в сервизното меню?
    Нужно е да подадете специален сигнал, за това има 2 способа:
    ВНИМАНИЕ! Бъдете внимателни.
    1. Използвайте универсално дистанционно.
    Забележка: Проверено Стават от фирмата One For All (проверено на One For All URC 7140). Свързване на дистанционното към ТВ по код:
    0 - 1 - 7 - 8
    Комбинации за влизане в сервизното меню:
    Magic - 0 - 0 - 0 - 1 - 8 - парола EZAjust;
    Magic - 0 - 0 - 0 - 1 - 9 - парола InStart;
    P.S. Внимателно с комбинация Magic - 0 - 0 - 0 - 1 - 5 - води до въстановяване на заводски настройки.
    Също така става с iPazzPort (мишка с жироскоп+самообучаем пулт+клавиатура).

    Забележка: парола за влизане в сервизното меню - 0000 или 0413
    За да попаднете в Installation Menu, трябва да отидете в СМ InStart и натиснете Settings
    Как да разберем наработените часове?
    В сервизното меню IN START параметър UTT
    Как да включим Local Dimming в модели LM620?
    Влизаме в сервизното меню.
    Включете нужните две опции.
    1) В Tool Option 2 нужно е параметър Local Dim Menu да се промени от 0 на 1
    2) В Tool Option 4 - нужно е параметър Local Dimming установить в On (обикновенно е в положение ON).
    След това излезте от менюто, изключете-включете ТВ.
    Забележка: В настройките за изображение, трябва да се появи функция "Локално затъмнение"
