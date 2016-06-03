LG телевизори 2018

|LG Oled TV 2017 - european models / LG Oled TV 2017 - european models / LG Oled TV 2017 - european models
|Series
|Certificates
|HDR
|Hardware & Software
|Calibration
|Picture Quality
|Other
|Series
|Series & Model
________________
|
UHD Premium _____
|
Dolby Vision____
VS10
|
Hybrid _____
Log Gamma
(HLG)
|
HDR 10
ST2084
(EOTF PQ),
ST2086
(static metadata)
ST2094
(dynamic metadata)
________
|
Advanced HDR Technicolor
_______
|
THX____
|
SoC / GPU / RAM
_________________________
Plattform,
Central Processing Unit,
System on Chip,
Instruction set,
Graphic Processor Unit,
RAM,
Total memory
|
Software
____________
Operating System,
Firmware version,
|
Videopanel _________________________
Size class,
Type LCD/Oled matrix,
Resolution,
Pixel structure,
Bits of color,
Quantum dots,
Frequency of T-Con board,
Curvature,
Screen Uniformity,
Anti-reflective filter
|
Backlight Unit______________
Type backlight,
Local Dimming zone,
Type LED,
MEMC,
Backlight Scanning,
Black Frame Insertion,
Pulsе Wide Modulation
|
Opportunities for calibration_____________________
ISF ccc,
Color Menagment System,
White balance,
Gamma,
|
Internal Processing_____________________________
Scaling,
Interpolation,
Overscaninng,
Digital Noise reduction,
Deinterlacing (Video mode, Film mode),
-,
|
Color_______________________________
DCI P3 coverage,
Rec.2020 coverage,
Delta E ,
Gamma,
Color Temperature
|
Brightness_______________________________
Peak in HDR
Peak in SDR,
Average Picture Level,
Automatic Brightness Limiter,
|
Contrast______________
ANSI Contrast,
With local dimming,
Without local dimming,
White level,
Black level
|
Viewing angle
_________
Horizontal & Vertical
(°cone)
|
Motion resolution______________
|
Input Lag______________
|
Audio_____________________________
|
Built in Media Player_______________________________________________
Supported file systems
Image file formats
Audio file formats/codecs
Video file formats
Subtitles
|
Connectivity__________________
|
Supported Resolutions__________________________
Frame per seconds
24, 25, 30, 50, 60, 100, 120
Chroma subsampling
4:4:4
4:2:2
4:2:0
|
Conectors__________________________________
|
Tuners___________________
|
Note_____________________________________
Pros & Cons
|Series & Model
____________________
|W7
(Flat)
OLED 77W7V
OLED 65W7V
no 3D
no HFR (High Frame Rate)
|Yes
|No
|Yes - in Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
|Yes
|Yes in internet services, HDMI, USB port.
Conversion SDR/HDR
ST2084,
ST2086,
ST2094,
|Yes
after update
Technicolor Expert mode: pre-calibration and rec.709 rec.2020 HDR on standard film
|Plattform:
SoC:
Core Architecture: 2 x Quad Core
Instruction set:
Operating at up to:
GPU:
Open GL
RAM:
Total memory:
Available memory:
Internal storage total space:
Internal storage free space:
Electronics and remote connection in the sound bar
|OS: webOS 3.5
|76.7" - AM-OLED(Triple Stacked), 3840x2160, WRGB,
10-bit, No, 120/100Hz, Flat
-
Model: LC770LQD (LG Display)
64.5" - AM-OLED(Triple Stacked), 3840x2160, WRGB,
10-bit, No, 120/100Hz, Flat
-
Model: LC650LQD (LG Display)
54.6" - AM-OLED(Triple Stacked), 3840x2160, WRGB,
10-bit, No, 120/100Hz, Flat
-
Model: LC550LQD (LG Display)
No vignetting;
Anti-reflective filter
|No backlight
|-
-
White balance - 2/20points
Gamma,
|Very Good for HD,
True Motion -,
0% with [just scan] engaged,
Optional; effective whwn engaged
Video - effective jaggies reduction
Film - Passed 3:2 & 2:2 cadence test in HD & SD
|77" - DCI/P3 - 99%
77" - BT.2020 - 76%
77" -
77" -
77" -
65" - DCI/P3 - 99%
65" - BT.2020 - 76%
65" -
65" -
65" -
|77" - max 900cd/m2 in HDR
77" - max 430cd/m2 in SDR
65" - max 900cd/m2 in HDR
65" - max 430cd/m2 in SDR
APL -
ABL - full-field peak white came in at:
5% - 900cd/m2 (Vivid mode) - in HDR
10% - 700cd/m2 (Vivid mode) - in HDR
|77" -
77" -
77" -
77" -
77" -
65" -
65" -
65" -
65" -
65" -
|77" -°
65" -°
|77" - horizontal lines
65" - horizontal lines
|77"- HDR - 21ms
77"- Game mode -
77"- by default
65"- HDR - 21ms
65"- Game mode -
65"- by dafault
|Dolby Atmos sound bar 4.2 channels - 60W (4ohms)
2x15W + 2x15W
Dolby Atmos, Dolby Plus, Dolby Puls,
DTS, DTS-HD, TrueHD,
Wireless Sound Synk
|FAT16, FAT 32, NTFS and exFAT
Image file formats
JPEG, MPO, JPS
Audio file formats/codecs
AAC (Advanced Audio Coding)
AC-3
apt-X
FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec, .flac)
MP3 (MPEG-2 Audio Layer II, .mp3)
OGG (.ogg, .ogv, .oga, .ogx, .spx, .opus)
Real Audio (.ra, .ram)
WMA (Windows Media Audio, .wma)
HE-ACC
LPCM
Video file formats
3GPP (3rd Generation Pertnership Project, .3gp)
AVI (Audio Video Interleaved, .avi)
DivX (.avi, divx,, .mkv)
Flash Video (.flv, .f4v, .f4p, .f4a, .f4b)
H.263
H.264 / MPEG-4 Part 10 / AVC Video
H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC
MKV (Matroska Multimedia Container, .mkv, .mk3d, .mka, .mks)
Quik Time (.mov,. qt)
M2TS (Blu-Ray Disc Audio Video(BDAV) MPEG-2 Transport Stream, .m2ts,. MTS)
MP4 (MPEG-4 Part 14, .mp4, .m4a,. m4p, .m4b, .m4r, .m4v)
MPEG4
TS (MPEG Transport Stream, .ts, .tsv, .tsa)
VC-1
VP9
|Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
Wi-Fi,
802.11 a,
802.11 b,
802.11 g,
802.11 n,
802.11 n 5GHz,
802.11 ac,
Wi-Fi Direct,
DLNA 3.0,
Bluetooth (NFC) Ver.4.1
Miracast,
Screen Share,
Content Share,
IP Control, Intel WiDi,
UPnP,
Wireless Display,
|4096 x 2160 / 60P(displayed as 3840x2160)
4096 x 2160 / 24P(displayed as 3840x2160)
3840 x 2160 / 24P
3840 x 2160 / 25P
3840 x 2160 / 30P
3840 x 2160 / 50P
3840 x 2160 / 60P / 4:4:4
1920 x 1080 / 120Hz - ??
1920 x 1080 / 24P (Only HDMI)
1920 x 1080 / 30P (Only HDMI 3/4)
1920 x 1080 / 60P (HDMI 1/2 / Component)
1920 x 1080 / 50P (HDMI / Component)
1920 x 1080 / 60I
1920 x 1080 / 50I
1366 x 720 / 24P (Only HDMI)-Up to 18Gbps
4K 60p, 4:4:4, 8bit
4K 60p, 4:2:2, 8,10,12-bit
4K 60p, 4:2:0, 8,10-bit
HDR included in HDMI 2/3
|2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
1 x Ethernet RJ45
4 x HDMI 2.0a - (ARC, CEC, MHL 3.0)
with HDCP (High-bandtwidth Digital Content protection) 2.2
1 x Satelite In(Main; F-typefemale)
1 x AV Composite in 3.5mm jack
1 x Video Component In 3.5mm jack
1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)
1 x Antena (RF) (female)
1 x CI+ 1.3
1 x RS.232(C)
Compatible Rec.2020 input
|Double tuners
DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
Analog (NTSC, PAL, SECAM)
DiSEqC version 1.0
PIP, PAP, PAT
Timeshift & PVR
MPEG2, MPEG4,HEVC H.265, VP9 ver.2
|
|OLED 77W7V
OLED 65W7V
|G7
(Flat )
OLED 77G7V
OLED 65G7V
successor model G6
no 3D
no HFR (High Frame Rate)
|Yes
|No
|Yes - in Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
|Yes
|Yes in internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
Conversion SDR/HDR
ST2084,
ST2086,
ST2094,
|Yes
after update
Technicolor Expert mode: pre-calibration and rec.709 rec.2020 HDR on standard film
|Plattform:
SoC:
Core architecture: 2 x Quad Core
Instruction set:
Operating at up to
GPU:
OpenGL
RAM:
Total memory:
Available memory:
Internal storage total space:
Internal storage free space:
Electronics and remote connection in the sound bar
|OS: webOS 3.5
|76.7" - AM-OLED(Triple Stacked), 3840x2160, WRGB,
10-bit, No, 120/100Hz, Flat
-
Model: LC770LQD (LG Display)
64.5" - AM-OLED(Triple Stacked), 3840x2160, WRGB,
10-bit, No, 120/100Hz
-
Model: LC650LQD (LG Display)
Anti-reflective filter
|No backlight
|-
-
White balance - 2/20 points
|True Motion -
-
-
-
|77" - DCI/P3 - 99%
77" - Rec.2020 - 70%
77" -
77" -
77" -
65" - DCI/P3 - 99%
65" - Rec.2020 - 70%
65" -
65" -
65" -
|77" - max 800cd/m2
65" - max 800cd/m2
APL
ABL - full-field peak white came in at:
5% - 1000cd/m2 (Vivid mode) - in HDR
10% - 700cd/m2 (Vivid mode) - in HDR
|77" -
77" -
77" -
77" -
77" -
65" -
65" -
65" -
65" -
65" -
|77" - °
65" - °
|77" - horizontal lines
65" - horizontal lines
|77"- HDR
77"- Game mode
77"- by dafault
65"- HDR
65"- Game mode ms
65"- by default ms
|Dolby Atmos soundbar built into stand
Harman Kardon 2.2 - 60W (4ohms)
Dolby Atmos, Dolby Plus, Dolby Puls,
DTS, DTS-HD, TrueHD
|FAT16, FAT 32, NTFS and exFAT
Image file formats
JPEG, MPO, JPS
Audio file formats/codecs
AAC (Advanced Audio Coding)
AC-3
apt-X
FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec, .flac)
MP3 (MPEG-2 Audio Layer II, .mp3)
OGG (.ogg, .ogv, .oga, .ogx, .spx, .opus)
Real Audio (.ra, .ram)
WMA (Windows Media Audio, .wma)
HE-ACC
LPCM
Video file formats
3GPP (3rd Generation Pertnership Project, .3gp)
AVI (Audio Video Interleaved, .avi)
DivX (.avi, divx,, .mkv)
Flash Video (.flv, .f4v, .f4p, .f4a, .f4b)
H.263
H.264 / MPEG-4 Part 10 / AVC Video
H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC
MKV (Matroska Multimedia Container, .mkv, .mk3d, .mka, .mks)
Quik Time (.mov,. qt)
M2TS (Blu-Ray Disc Audio Video(BDAV) MPEG-2 Transport Stream, .m2ts,. MTS)
MP4 (MPEG-4 Part 14, .mp4, .m4a,. m4p, .m4b, .m4r, .m4v)
MPEG4
TS (MPEG Transport Stream, .ts, .tsv, .tsa)
VC-1
VP9
|Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac
WiFi Direct
DLNA 3.0,
Blietooth (NFC) Ver. 4.1
Miracast,
Screen Share,
Content Share,
IP Control,
Intel WiDi,
UPnP,
Wireless Display
|4096 x 2160 / 60P(displayed as 3840x2160)
4096 x 2160 / 24P(displayed as 3840x2160)
3840 x 2160 / 24P
3840 x 2160 / 25P
3840 x 2160 / 30P
3840 x 2160 / 50P
3840 x 2160 / 60P / 4:4:4
1920 x 1080 / 120Hz - ??
1920 x 1080 / 24P (Only HDMI)
1920 x 1080 / 30P (Only HDMI 3/4)
1920 x 1080 / 60P (HDMI 1/2 / Component)
1920 x 1080 / 50P (HDMI / Component)
1920 x 1080 / 60I
1920 x 1080 / 50I
1366 x 720 / 24P (Only HDMI)-Up to 18Gbps
4K 60p, 4:4:4, 8bit
4K 60p, 4:2:2, 8,10,12-bit
4K 60p, 4:2:0, 8,10-bit
HDR included in HDMI 2/3
|2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
1 x Ethernet RJ45
4 x HDMI 2.0a - (ARC, CEC, MHL 3.0)
with HDCP (High-bandtwidth Digital Content protection) 2.2
1 x Satelite In(Main; F-typefemale)
1 x AV Composite in 3.5mm jack
1 x Video Component In 3.5mm jack
1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)
1 x Antena (RF) (female)
1 x CI+ 1.3
1 x RS.232(C)
Compatible Rec.2020 input
|Double tuners
DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
Analog (NTSC, PAL, SECAM)
DiSEqC version 1.0
PIP, PAP, PAT
Timeshift & PVR
MPEG2, MPEG4, HEVC H.265,
VP9 Ver.2
|
|OLED 77G7V
OLED 65G7V
|E7
(Flat)
OLED 65E7V
OLED 55E7V
successor model E6
no 3D
|Yes
|No
|Yes in Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
|Yes
|Yes in Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
Conversion SDR/HDR
ST2084,
ST2086,
|Yes
after update
|Plattform:
SoC:
Core Architecture:
Instruction set:
Operating at up to:
GPU:
Open GL
RAM:Total memory:
Available memory:
Internal storage total space:
Internal storage free space:
|OS: webOS 3.5
|64.5" - AM-OLED(Triple Stacked), 3840x2160, WRGB,
10-bit, No, 120/100Hz
-
Model: LC650LQD (LG Display)
54.6" - AM-OLED(Triple Stacked), 3840x2160, WRGB,
10-bit, No,120/100Hz
-
Model: LC550LQD (LG Display)
Anti-reflective filter
|No Backlight
|White balance - 2/20 points
|
|65" - DCI/P3 - 99%
65" -
65" -
65" -
65" -
55" - DCI/P3 - 99%
55" -
55" -
55" -
55" -
|65" -
55" -
|65" -
65" -
65" -
65" -
65" -
55" -
55" -
55" -
55" -
55" -
|65" - °
55" -
|65" - horizontal lines
55" -
|65" - HDR
65" - Game mode
65" - by dafault
55" - HDR
55" - Game mode
55" - by dafault
|Dolby Atmos sound bar built into stand
Dolby Atmos, Dolby Plus, Dolby Puls,
DTS, DTS-HD,
|FAT16, FAT 32, NTFS and exFAT
Image file formats
JPEG, MPO, JPS
Audio file formats/codecs
AAC (Advanced Audio Coding)
AC-3
apt-X
FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec, .flac)
MP3 (MPEG-2 Audio Layer II, .mp3)
OGG (.ogg, .ogv, .oga, .ogx, .spx, .opus)
Real Audio (.ra, .ram)
WMA (Windows Media Audio, .wma)
HE-ACC
LPCM
Video file formats
3GPP (3rd Generation Pertnership Project, .3gp)
AVI (Audio Video Interleaved, .avi)
DivX (.avi, divx,, .mkv)
Flash Video (.flv, .f4v, .f4p, .f4a, .f4b)
H.263
H.264 / MPEG-4 Part 10 / AVC Video
H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC
MKV (Matroska Multimedia Container, .mkv, .mk3d, .mka, .mks)
Quik Time (.mov,. qt)
M2TS (Blu-Ray Disc Audio Video(BDAV) MPEG-2 Transport Stream, .m2ts,. MTS)
MP4 (MPEG-4 Part 14, .mp4, .m4a,. m4p, .m4b, .m4r, .m4v)
MPEG4
TS (MPEG Transport Stream, .ts, .tsv, .tsa)
VC-1
VP9
|Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
Wi-Fi,
802.11 a,
802.11 b,
802.11 g,
802.11 n,
802.11 n 5GHz,
802.11 ac,
Wi-Fi Direct,
DLNA 3.0,
Bluetooth (NFC) Ver.4.1
Miracast,
Screen Share,
Content Share,
IP Control,
Intel WiDi,
IPnP,
Wireless Display,
|
|2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
1 x Ethernet RJ45
4 x HDMI 2.0a - (ARC, CEC, MHL 3.0)
with HDCP (High-bandtwidth Digital Content protection) 2.2
1 x Satelite In(Main; F-typefemale)
1 x AV Composite in 3.5mm jack
1 x Video Component In 3.5mm jack
1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)
1 x Antena (RF) (female)
1 x CI+ 1.3
1 x RS.232(C)
Compatible Rec.2020 input
|Double Tuners
DVB-T/T2/C/S2
Analog (NTSC, PAL, SECAM)
with function PVR, timeshifting, PAP, PAT and PIP
MPEG2, MPEG4, HEVC H.265
VP9 Ver.2
|
|OLED 65E7V
OLED 55E7V
|C7
(Flat)
OLED 65C7V
OLED 55B7V
successor model C6
no 3D
|Yes
|No
|Yes in Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
|Yes
|Yes in Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
ST 2084,
ST 2086
|Yes
after update
|Plattform:
SoC:
Core Architecture:
Instruction set:
Operating at up to:
GPU:
Open GL
RAM:
Total memory:
Available memory:
Internal storage total space:
Internal storage free space:
|OS: webOS 3.5
|64.5" - AM-OLED(Trople Stacked), 3840x2160, WRGB,
10-bit, No, 120/100Hz
-
Model: LC650LQD (LG Display)
54.6" - AM-OLED(Triple Stacked), 3840x2160, WRGB,
10-bit, No, 120/100Hz
-
Model: LC550LQD (LG Display)
Anti-reflective filter-
|No Backight
|White balance - 2/20 points
|
|65" - DCI/P3 - 99%
65" -
65" -
65" -
65" -
55" - DCI/P3 - 99%
55" -
55" -
55" -
55" -
|65" -
55" -
|65" -
65" -
65" -
65" -
65" -
55" -
55" -
55" -
55" -
55" -
|65" - °
55" - °
|65" - horizontal lines
55" - horizontal lines
|65" - HDR
65" - Game mode
65" - by default
55" - HDR
55" - Game mode
55" - by default
|Dolby Atmos TV speakers
Dolby Atmos, Dolby Plus, Dolby Puls
DTS,
|FAT16, FAT 32, NTFS and exFAT
Image file formats
JPEG, MPO, JPS
Audio file formats/codecs
AAC (Advanced Audio Coding)
AC-3
apt-X
FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec, .flac)
MP3 (MPEG-2 Audio Layer II, .mp3)
OGG (.ogg, .ogv, .oga, .ogx, .spx, .opus)
Real Audio (.ra, .ram)
WMA (Windows Media Audio, .wma)
HE-ACC
LPCM
Video file formats
3GPP (3rd Generation Pertnership Project, .3gp)
AVI (Audio Video Interleaved, .avi)
DivX (.avi, divx,, .mkv)
Flash Video (.flv, .f4v, .f4p, .f4a, .f4b)
H.263
H.264 / MPEG-4 Part 10 / AVC Video
H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC
MKV (Matroska Multimedia Container, .mkv, .mk3d, .mka, .mks)
Quik Time (.mov,. qt)
M2TS (Blu-Ray Disc Audio Video(BDAV) MPEG-2 Transport Stream, .m2ts,. MTS)
MP4 (MPEG-4 Part 14, .mp4, .m4a,. m4p, .m4b, .m4r, .m4v)
MPEG4
TS (MPEG Transport Stream, .ts, .tsv, .tsa)
VC-1
VP9
|Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
Wi-Fi,
802.11 a,
802.11 b,
802.11 g,
802.11 n,
802.11 n 5GHz,
802.11 ac,
Wi-Fi Direct,
DLNA 3.0,
Bluetooth (NFC) Ver.4.1
|
|2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
1 x Ethernet RJ45
4 x HDMI 2.0a - (ARC, CEC, MHL 3.0)
with HDCP (High-bandtwidth Digital Content protection) 2.2
1 x Satelite In(Main; F-typefemale)
1 x AV Composite in 3.5mm jack
1 x Video Component In 3.5mm jack
1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)
1 x Antena (RF) (female)
1 x CI+ 1.3
1 x RS.232(C)
Compatible Rec.2020 input
|Twin Tuners DVB-T/T2/C/S2
with function PVR, timeshifting, PAP, PAT and PIP
MPEG2, MPEG4, HEVC H.265
VP9
|
|OLED 65C7V
OLED 55C7V
|B7
(Flat)
OLED 65B7V
OLED 55B7V
successor model B6
no 3D
|Yes
|No
|Yes in Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
|Yes
|Yes in Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
ST 2084,
ST 2086
|Yes
after update
|Plattform:
SoC:
Core Architecture:
Instruction set:
Operating at up to:
GPU:
Open GL
RAM:
Total memory:
Available memory:
Internal storage total space:
Internal storage free space:
|OS: webOS 3.5
|64.5" - AM-OLED(Triple Stacked), 3840x2160, WRGB,
10-bit, No, 120/100Hz
-
Model: LC650LQD (LG Display)
54.6" - AM-OLED(Triple Stacked), 3840x2160, WRGB,
10-bit, No, 120/100Hz
-
Model: LC550LQD (LG Display)
-
|No Backight
|IRE White balance - 2/20 points
|
|65" - DCI/P3 - 99%
65" -
65" -
65" -
65" -
55" - DCI/P3 - 99%
55" -
55" -
55" -
55" -
|65" -
55" -
|65" -
65" -
65" -
65" -
65" -
55" -
55" -
55" -
55" -
55" -
|65" - °
55" - °
|65" -
55" -
|65" - HDR
65" - Game mode
65" - by default
55" - HDR
55" - Game mode
55" - by dafault
|Dolby Atmos TV speakers
Dolby Atmos, Dolby Plus, Dolby Puls
DTS,
|-
|Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
Wi-Fi,
802.11 a,
802.11 b,
802.11 g,
802.11 n,
802.11 n 5GHz,
802.11 ac,
Wi-Fi Direct,
DLNA 3.0,
Bluetooth (NFC) Ver.4.1
|
|2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
1 x Ethernet RJ45
4 x HDMI 2.0a - (ARC, CEC, MHL 3.0)
with HDCP (High-bandtwidth Digital Content protection) 2.2
1 x Satelite In(Main; F-typefemale)
1 x AV Composite in 3.5mm jack
1 x Video Component In 3.5mm jack
1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)
1 x Antena (RF) (female)
1 x CI+ 1.3
1 x RS.232(C)
Compatible Rec.2020 input
|Twin Tuners DVB-T/T2/C/S2
with function PVR, timeshifting, PAP, PAT and PIP
MPEG2, MPEG4, HEVC H.265
VP9
|
|OLED 65B7V
OLED 55B7V
|LG Nano Cell LCD TV 2017 - european models / LG Nano Cell LCD TV 2017 - european models / LG Nano Cell LCD TV 2017 - european models / LG Nano Cell LCD TV 2017 - european models
|SJ95
(Flat)
LG 86SJ9500
LG 65SJ9500
successor model UH95
no3D
|Yes
|No
|Yes in Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
|Yes
|Yes in Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
ST 2084,
ST 2086
|Yes
after update
Technicolor Expert mode: pre-calibration and rec.709 rec.2020 HDR on standard film
|Plattform:
SoC:
Core Architecture:
Instruction set:
Operating at up to:
GPU:
Open GL
RAM:
Total memory:
Available memory:
Internal storage total space:
Internal storage free space:
|OS: webOS 3.5
|85.6" - AS-IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB,
10-bit, Yes, 120/100Hz
-
Model: LC650EQ (LG Display)
64.5" - AS-IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB,
10-bit, Yes, 120/100Hz
-
Model: LC550EQ (LG Display)
NANO CELL
|Edge Led,
Local Dimming
|IRE White balance - 2/20 points
Gamma - 10 points
|
|86" - DCI/P3 - 99%
86" - Rec.2020
86" -
86" -
86" -
65" - DCI/P3 - 99%
65" - Rec.2020
65" -
65" -
65" -
|86" -
65" -
|86" -
65" -
|86" - °
65" - °
|86" -
65" -
|86" -
86" -
86" -
65" -
65" -
65" -
|5.2 Chanel, 80W
Dolby Atmos, Dolby Plus, Dolby Puls
DTS, Wireless Sound Sync
|-
|Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
Wi-Fi,
802.11 a,
802.11 b,
802.11 g,
802.11 n,
802.11 n 5GHz,
802.11 ac,
Wi-Fi Direct,
DLNA 3.0,
Bluetooth (NFC) Ver.4.1 HID/HOGP/3DSP/SPP(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)
|
|2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
1 x Ethernet RJ45
4 x HDMI 2.0a - (ARC, CEC, MHL 3.0)
with HDCP (High-bandtwidth Digital Content protection) 2.2
1 x Satelite In(Main; F-typefemale)
1 x AV Composite in 3.5mm jack
1 x Video Component In 3.5mm jack
1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)
1 x Antena (RF) (female)
1 x CI+ 1.3
1 x RS.232(C)
Compatible Rec.2020 input
|Twin Tuners DVB-T/T2/C/S2
with function PVR, timeshifting, PAP, PAT and PIP
MPEG2, MPEG4, HEVC H.265
VP9
|
|LG 86SJ9500
LG 65SJ9500
|SJ85
(Flat)
LG 75SJ8500
LG 65SJ8500
LG 60SJ8500
LG 55SJ8500
successor model UH85
no 3D
|?
|No
|Yes in Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
|Yes
|Yes in Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
ST 2084,
ST 2086
|Yes
after update
Technicolor Expert mode: pre-calibration and rec.709 rec.2020 HDR on standard film
|Plattform:
SoC:
Core Architecture:
Instruction set:
Operating at up to:
GPU:
Open GL
RAM:
Total memory:
Available memory:
Internal storage total space:
Internal storage free space:
|OS: webOS 3.5
|74.5" - AS-IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB,
10-bit, Yes, 120/100Hz
-
Model: LC750EQ (LG Display)
64.5" - AS-IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB,
10-bit, Yes, 120/100Hz
-
Model: LC650EQ (LG Display)
60" - AS-IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB,
10-bit, Yes, 120/100Hz
Model: LC600EQ (LG Display)
54.6" - AS-IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB,
10-bit, Yes, 120/100Hz
-
Model: LC550EQ (LG Display)
NANO CELL
|Edge Led
|IRE White balance - 2/20 points
Gamma - 10 points
|
|75" - DCI/P3 - 99%
75" - rec.2020
75" -
75" -
75" -
65" - DCI/P3
65" - Rec.2020
65" -
65" -
65" -
60" - DCI/P3
60" - Rec.2020
60" -
60" -
60" -
55" - DCI/P3 - 99%
55" - Rec.2020
55" -
55" -
55" -
|75" -
65" -
60" -
55" -
|75" -
65" -
60" -
55" -
|75" -
65" - °
60" -
55" - °
|75" -
65" -
60" -
55" -
|75" -
75" -
75" -
65" -
65" -
65" -
60" -
60" -
60" -
55" -
55" -
55" -
|Dolby Atmos, Dolby Plus, Dolby Puls
DTS,
|-
|Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
Wi-Fi,
802.11 a,
802.11 b,
802.11 g,
802.11 n,
802.11 n 5GHz,
802.11 ac,
Wi-Fi Direct,
DLNA 3.0,
Bluetooth (NFC) Ver.4.1 HID/HOGP/3DSP/SPP(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)
|
|2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
1 x Ethernet RJ45
4 x HDMI 2.0a - (ARC, CEC, MHL 3.0)
with HDCP (High-bandtwidth Digital Content protection) 2.2
1 x Satelite In(Main; F-typefemale)
1 x AV Composite in 3.5mm jack
1 x Video Component In 3.5mm jack
1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)
1 x Antena (RF) (female)
1 x CI+ 1.3
1 x RS.232(C)
Compatible Rec.2020 input
|Twin Tuners DVB-T/T2/C/S2
with function PVR, timeshifting, PAP, PAT and PIP
MPEG2, MPEG4, HEVC H.265
VP9
|
|LG 75SJ8500
LG 65SJ8500
LG 60SJ8500
LG 55SJ8500
|SJ80
(Flat)
LG 65SJ8000
LG 60SJ8000
LG 55SJ8000
successor model UH80
no3D
|?
|No
|Yes in Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
|Yes
|Yes in Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
ST 2084,
ST 2086
|Yes
after update
Technicolor Expert mode: pre-calibration and rec.709 rec.2020 HDR on standard film
|Plattform:
SoC:
Core Architecture:
Instruction set:
Operating at up to:
GPU:
Open GL
RAM:
Total memory:
Available memory:
Internal storage total space:
Internal storage free space:
|OS: webOS 3.5
|64.5" - AS-IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB,
10-bit, Yes, 120/100Hz
-
Model: LC650LQD (LG Display)
60" - AS-IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB
10-bit, Yes, 120/100Hz
-
Model:
54.6" - AS-IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB,
10-bit, Yes, 120/100Hz
-
Model: LC550LQD (LG Display)
NANO CELL
|Edge Led
|IRE White balance - 2/20 points
Gamma - 10 points
|
|65" - DCI/P3 - 99%
65" - Rec.2020
65" -
65" -
65" -
60" - DCI/P3
60" - Rec.2020
60" -
60" -
60" -
55" - DCI/P3 - 99%
55" -
55" -
55" -
55" -
|65" -
60" -
55" -
|65" -
55" -
|65" - °
55" - °
|65" -
55" -
|65" -
65" -
65" -
55" -
55" -
55" -
|Dolby Plus, Dolby Puls
DTS,
|-
|Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
Wi-Fi,
802.11 a,
802.11 b,
802.11 g,
802.11 n,
802.11 n 5GHz,
802.11 ac,
Wi-Fi Direct,
DLNA 3.0,
Bluetooth (NFC) Ver.4.1 HID/HOGP/3DSP/SPP(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)
|
|2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
1 x Ethernet RJ45
4 x HDMI 2.0a - (ARC, CEC, MHL 3.0)
with HDCP (High-bandtwidth Digital Content protection) 2.2
1 x Satelite In(Main; F-typefemale)
1 x AV Composite in 3.5mm jack
1 x Video Component In 3.5mm jack
1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)
1 x Antena (RF) (female)
1 x CI+ 1.3
1 x RS.232(C)
Compatible Rec.2020 input
|Twin Tuners DVB-T/T2/C/S2
with function PVR, timeshifting, PAP, PAT and PIP
MPEG2, MPEG4, HEVC H.265
VP9
|
|LG 65SJ8000
LG 55SJ8000
|LG LCD TV 2017 - european models / LG LCD TV 2017 - european models / LG LCD TV 2017 - european models / LG LCD TV 2017 - european models
|UJ75
(Flat)
LG 65UJ7500
LG 55UJ7500
LG 49UJ7500
LG 43UJ7500
successor model UH75
no 3D
|?
|No
|Yes in Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
|Yes
|Yes in Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
ST 2084,
ST 2086
|Yes
after update
Technicolor Expert mode: pre-calibration and rec.709 rec.2020 HDR on standard film
|Plattform:
SoC:
Core Architecture:
Instruction set:
Operating at up to:
GPU:
Open GL
RAM:
Total memory:
Available memory:
Internal storage total space:
Internal storage free space:
|OS: webOS 3.5
|74.5" - AS-IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB,
-bit, 120/100Hz
-
Model: LC750EQ (LG Display)
64.5" - AS-IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB,
-bit, 120/100Hz
-
Model: LC650EQ (LG Display)
60" - AS-IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB,
-bit, 120/100Hz
-
Model: LC600EQ (LG Display)
54.6" - IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB,
-bit, 120/100Hz
-
Model: LC550EQ (LG Display)
|Edge Led
|IRE White balance - 2/20 points
Gamma - 10 points
|
|75" - DCI/P3 - 99%
75" - rec.2020
75" -
75" -
75" -
65" - DCI/P3
65" - Rec.2020
65" -
65" -
65" -
60" - DCI/P3
60" - Rec.2020
60" -
60" -
60" -
55" - DCI/P3 - 99%
55" - Rec.2020
55" -
55" -
55" -
|75" -
65" -
60" -
55" -
|75" -
65" -
60" -
55" -
|75" -
65" - °
60" -
55" - °
|75" -
65" -
60" -
55" -
|75" -
75" -
75" -
65" -
65" -
65" -
60" -
60" -
60" -
55" -
55" -
55" -
|Dolby Plus, Dolby Puls
DTS,
|-
|Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
Wi-Fi,
802.11 a,
802.11 b,
802.11 g,
802.11 n,
802.11 n 5GHz,
802.11 ac,
Wi-Fi Direct,
DLNA 3.0,
Bluetooth (NFC) Ver.4.1
|
|2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
1 x Ethernet RJ45
4 x HDMI 2.0a - (ARC, CEC, MHL 3.0)
with HDCP (High-bandtwidth Digital Content protection) 2.2
1 x Satelite In(Main; F-typefemale)
1 x AV Composite in 3.5mm jack
1 x Video Component In 3.5mm jack
1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)
1 x Antena (RF) (female)
1 x CI+ 1.3
1 x RS.232(C)
Compatible Rec.2020 input
|DVB-T/T2/C/S2
with function PVR, timeshifting, PAP, PAT and PIP
MPEG2, MPEG4, HEVC H.265
VP9
|
|LG 65UJ7500
LG 60SJ7500
LG 55UJ7500
LG 43SJ7500
|UJ65
(Flat)
LG 65UJ6500
LG 55UJ6500
LG 49UJ6500
LG 43UJ6500
successor model UH65
no 3D
|?
|No
|
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes ?
|Plattform:
SoC:
Core Architecture:
Instruction set:
Operating at up to:
GPU:
Open GL
RAM:
Total memory:
Available memory:
Internal storage total space:
Internal storage free space:
|OS: webOS 3.5
|64.5" - AS-IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB,
10-bit, 120/100Hz
-
Model: LC650EQ (LG Display)
54.6" - AS-IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB,
-bit, 120/100Hz
-
Model: LC550EQ (LG Display)
48.5" - AS-IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB,
-bit, 120/100Hz
-
Model: LC490EQ (LG Display)
42.5" - AS-IPS, 2880x2160, WRGB,
-bit, 120/100Hz
-
Model: LC430EQ (LG Display)
|Edge Led
|IRE White balance - 2/20 points
Gamma - 10 points
|
|65" - DCI/P3 - 99%
65" - rec.2020
65" -
65" -
65" -
55" - DCI/P3
55" - Rec.2020
55" -
55" -
55" -
49" - DCI/P3
49" - Rec.2020
49" -
49" -
49" -
43" - DCI/P3 - 99%
43" - Rec.2020
43" -435" -
43" -
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" -
55" - °
49" -
43" - °
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" -
65" -
65" -
55" -
55" -
55" -
49" -
49" -
49" -
43" -
43" -
43" -
|Dolby Plus, Dolby Puls
DTS,
|-
|Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA 3.0,
Bluetooth (NFC) Ver.4.1
|
|2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
1 x Ethernet RJ45
4 x HDMI 2.0a - (ARC, CEC, MHL 3.0)
with HDCP (High-bandtwidth Digital Content protection) 2.2
1 x Satelite In(Main; F-typefemale)
1 x AV Composite in 3.5mm jack
1 x Video Component In 3.5mm jack
1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)
1 x Antena (RF) (female)
1 x CI+ 1.3
1 x RS.232(C)
Compatible Rec.2020 input
|DVB-T/T2/C/S2
with function PVR, timeshifting, PAP, PAT and PIP
MPEG2, MPEG4, HEVC H.265
VP9
|
|LG 65UJ6500
LG 55UJ6500
LG 49UJ6500
LG 43UJ6500