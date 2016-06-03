LG телевизори 2018

Common

File

Extensions Media

Container A/V Codec FourCC DTV Target Supported? Emulator

Supported? Target

Description Profile/Level Support Emulator

Description

.asf

.wmv

.wma ASF Video VC-1 Advanced Profile WVC1 YES YES Only streams compliant to SMPTE 421M VC-1 standard are supported. Advanced Profile @ Level 3

(e.g. 720p60, 1080i60, 1080p30)

WMVA YES

( Read Description ) YES Only streams compliant to SMPTE 421M VC-1 standard are supported. Some WMVA streams were developed before the VC- 1 specification was finalized.

These non-compliant streams are considered deprecated by the industry and are not supported. Advanced Profile @ Level 3

(e.g. 720p60, 1080i60, 1080p30)

VC-1 Simple and Main Profiles WMV3 YES YES Only streams compliant to SMPTE 421M VC-1 standard are supported. Simple Profile @ Medium Level

(e.g. CIF, QVGA)

Main Profile @ High Level

(e.g. 1080p30)

Other video C odecs like MPEG-1/2/4 NO NO ASF is a MS container format. Anything other than MS C odecs should not be found within an ASF file. Non MS Codecs within ASF are not supported.

Audio WMA Standard 0x0161 YES YES

WMA 9 Professional 0x0162 YES NO .wma format not Suppor t ed on emulator.

WMA Los s less NO NO

Other audio Codecs like AC-3, AAC, MP3,

MPEG Audio Layer I/II NO NO ASF is a MS container format. Anything other than MS Codecs should not be found within an ASF file. Non MS Codecs within ASF are not supported .

.divx

.avi AVI /DivX Media Format Video Divx3.11 DIV3

DIV4 YES YES Please note that a FourCC value of DIV4 is not a DivX 4 stream, but in fact, a DivX 3.11 stream. DivX 4 streams have a FourCC value of DIVX.

Divx4

Divx5

Divx6 divx

DIVX

DIV5

DIV6

DX50 YES YES MPEG-4 ASP support does not include global motion compensation or quarterpel motion estimation. Streams using this syntax are not supported. Advanced Simple Profile .

The resolution supported is chip dependent with earlier chips supporting up to SD resolutions (480i) and newer chips supporting up to HD (720p/1080i) .

XViD XVID YES YES MPEG-4 ASP support does not include global motion compensation or quarterpel motion estimation. Streams using this syntax are not supported. Advanced Simple Profile .

The resolution supported is chip dependent with earlier chips supporting up to SD resolutions (480i) and newer chips supporting up to HD (720p/1080i)

Other video Codecs like MPEG-1/2 NO NO

H.264 / AVC vssh

VSSH

AVC

avc

AVC1

avc1

h264

H264 NOT OFFICIALLY SUPPORTED

( Read Description ) NO AVC within AVI files is not officially supported. It is well known in the industry that there are technical issues which make AVC is ill-suited for AVI encapsulation. This creates problems for compliance and interoperability. That is why it is known and recommended for AVC content to be put into other file containers such MP4 and MKV. There is C ode to attempt to handle AVC within AVI files but some streams will work and others will not. Main Profile @ Level 4.1

High Profile @ Level 4.1

(e.g. 720p60, 1080i60, 1080p30)

Audio MPEG-1 Layer I, II 0x0050 YES YES

MPEG-1 Layer III (MP3) 0x0055 YES YES

AC-3 0x2000 YES YES

WMA Standard 0x0161 YES YES

WMA 9 Professional 0x0162 YES NO

Other audio Codecs like AAC, DTS, PCM NO NO

.mkv MKV Video H.264 / AVC V_MPEG4/ISO/AVC YES YES Most of the MKV content available is encoded by the open source x264 Codec, the default configuration labels streams as Level 5.0 (e.g. highest level), the video decoder only supports up to Level 4.1 and does it is best to decode Level 5.0 streams Main Profile @ Level 4.1

High Profile @ Level 4.1

(e.g. 720p60, 1080i60, 1080p30) .Mkv format is not supported in emulator.

Other video Codecs like MPEG-1/2/4 NO NO Need sample streams to test

Audio AAC A_AAC YES YES AAC-LC and AAC-HE

AC-3 A_AC3 YES YES

MPEG-1 Layer III (MP3) A_MPEG/L3 YES YES

MPEG-1 Layer I, II A_MPEG/L1

A_MPEG/L2 YES YES

.ts

.trp

.tp

.m2ts MPEG-2

TS (Transport Stream),

standard 188 byte TS and time-stamped 192 byte TS Video H.264 / AVC YES YES Main Profile @ Level 4.1

High Profile @ Level 4.1

(e.g. 720p60, 1080i60, 1080p30) .ts , .trp, .tp

and .m2ts formats are not supported on emulator.

MPEG-2 YES YES Main Profile @ High Level

(e.g. 720p60, 1080i60)

VC-1 YES NO Only streams compliant to SMPTE 421M VC-1 standard are supported. Encapsulation must abide by SMPTE RP227 specification . Simple Profile @ Medium Level

(e.g. CIF, QVGA)

Main Profile @ High Level

(e.g. 1080p30)

Advanced Profile @ Level 3

(e.g. 720p60, 1080i60, 1080p30)

Audio MPEG-1 Layer I, II YES YES

MPEG-1 Layer III (MP3) YES YES

AC-3 YES NO

DDP (Enhanced AC-3) YES NO

AAC YES YES AAC-LC and AAC-HE

.vob MPEG-2

PS (Program Stream),

VOB,

SVCD Video MPEG-1 YES NO .vob is not supported in emulator.

MPEG-2 YES YES Main Profile @ High Level

(e.g. 720p60, 1080i60)

Audio AC-3 YES NO

MPEG-1 Layer I, II YES YES

DVD-LPCM YES NO

.mpg

.dat MPEG-1 Systems,

VCD Video MPEG-1 YES YES .mpg, .dat are not supported in emulator.

Audio MPEG-1 Layer I, II YES YES

.mpg

.mpe

.mpeg Unknown Note that these file extensions do not uniquely specify whether the contents are TS, PS or ES. These files are supported only if the decoder is configured properly for TS, PS or ES. The decoder needs to know this information and will not determine it on its own. See other rows for support information.

.mp4

.m4a

.m4v MP4 Video H.264 / AVC avc1 YES YES Main Profile @ Level 4.1

High Profile @ Level 4.1

(e.g. 720p60, 1080i60, 1080p30)

MPEG-4 Part 2 mp4v YES YES MPEG-4 ASP support does not include global motion compensation or quarterpel motion estimation. Streams using this syntax are not supported.



Motion compensation describes a picture in terms of the transformation of a reference picture to the current picture. The reference picture may be previous in time or even from the future. When images can be accurately synthesized from previously transmitted/stored images, the compression efficiency can be improved.



Quarter Pixel Motion Search Precision (QPEL): Basically most MPEG-4 Codecs by default detect motion between two frames down to half a pixel (HalfPel). Now with QuarterPel you can detect motion that is only a quarter of a pixel per frame, effectively doubling precision!

practically this means that you will get a much sharper image with QPEL .



Global Motion Compensation (GMC):

GMC detects if there is an amount of motion big parts of the frame have in common. If that’s the case GMC kicks in, using a single motion vector for all similar parts of the frame instead of multiple ones. Practically this helps saving bits when panning, zoom or rotation occurs (depending on how good the GMC implementation is/offered warp points), bits which than can be used somewhere else, for example where they bring more sharpness. Advanced Simple Profile

The resolution supported is chip dependent with earlier chips supporting up to SD resolutions (480i) and newer chips supporting up to HD (720p/1080i)

H.263 s263 YES NO Profile 0, Level 70. No Annex supported

Other video Codecs like MPEG-1/2, VC-1 NO NO No standard specifying header.

No sample files.

Audio AAC mp4a YES YES AAC-LC and AAC-HE

Other audio Codecs like AC3, DTS, MP3 NO NO No standard specifying header.

No sample files.

.mov QT Audio/Video NO NO Most QuickTime streams appear to be MPEG-4 Part 12. Please see MP4 section of list supported audio/video Codecs . .mov format is not supported in emulator.

.f4v

.f4a

.flv Flash formats Audio/Video YES YES Please see MP4 section of list supported audio/video Codecs Support limited to LPCM Flash engine supports flash playback such as as .f4v, .f4a and .flv.



These formats are not supported using open API . ( e.g., playClipFile)

.wav WAV Audio LPCM 0x0001 NO NO .wav format is not supported in emulator.