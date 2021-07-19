Hello,

my small (500 sq ft) condo in Toronto doesn’t have central heating but uses a gas baseboard from the brand IslandAire. The baseboard uses a bit of electricity as well but apparently uses mainly gas. My building is about 14 years old. Last month when my neighbour and I were both only in our units for less than half the month (vacation and process of moving in), our gas bills were $40-$50 dollars each.

I know I barely turned on the heater and barely used the hot water, dryer, etc as I was in my unit for a total of a little over one week. Our maintenance fees also includes water. Some have said hot water is included.

I was wondering if it’s more cost efficient to just cut off the Enbridge gas service all together since all my appliances are electric and if it will be cheaper to use my electric space heater throughout the winter months instead of the old gas baseboard heater?



