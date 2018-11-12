Робот за почистване на прозорци Alfawise WS - 860
Main Features:
● The cleaning process is smoother and more efficient
● 70mm thick and is more suitable for use in places where windows are equipped with the safety net and other spaces
● The caterpillar track in the machine gear group adopts the reinforced anti-slip belt, which can last longer
● The gear drive wheel is made of PC material, which is more wear-resistant and durable
● One key to start N + Z path, and there are relatively many times of edge cleaning, so there will be no edge leakage sweep, and the cleaning is more in place
● With voice prompt, when the machine is operated or in trouble, it can use the machine in a more standardized way according to the language prompt and reduce the related problems caused by the operation error
● The embedded floating friction board realizes the precise design requirement of the internal structure of the bottom floating board and makes the machine run more easily
● Remote control: 2 x AAA battery
● Remote control: 2 x AAA battery
● Built-in 650mAh Li-ion battery, strong adsorption of 2800 PA
