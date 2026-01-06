https://www.intermarket.bg/categorie...ka/televizori/

2026 - 2027
Google TV 4K UHD
https://www.sharpconsumer.com/tv/75jp7265e/



2025 - 2026
Google TV 4K UHD
https://www.sharpconsumer.com/tv/65hr7265e/
Smart TV 4K UHD
https://www.sharpconsumer.com/tv/55hm5246e/
https://www.sharpconsumer.com/tv/55hk4245e/
https://www.sharpconsumer.com/tv/55hm5245e/
Google TV 4K UHD
https://www.sharpconsumer.com/tv/65hp6265e/
https://www.sharpconsumer.com/tv/85hp5265e/
https://www.sharpconsumer.com/tv/55hl4265e/
Roku TV 4K UHD
https://www.sharpconsumer.com/tv/55hj4225e/
Google TV HD/Full HD
https://www.sharpconsumer.com/tv/40hf3865e/
https://www.sharpconsumer.com/tv/40hf3265e/
https://www.sharpconsumer.com/tv/40hf2265e/
https://www.sharpconsumer.com/tv/32hf2265ew/
Smart TV HD/Full HD
https://www.sharpconsumer.com/tv/40he3245e/
https://www.sharpconsumer.com/tv/43he2245e/
https://www.sharpconsumer.com/tv/32he2245ew/
Roku TV HD/Full HD
https://www.sharpconsumer.com/tv/43hd2225e/
Non-Smart TV HD/Full HD
https://www.sharpconsumer.com/tv/40ha1205e/


-- Google TV UHD Smart TV UHD
TiVo OS		 Google TV UHD Roky TV UHD Google TV HD/Full HD Smart TV HD/Full HD Roky TV HD/Full HD Non Smart TV HD/Full HD
Serie JP7 HR7 HM5 HK4 HM5 HP6 HP5 HL4 HJ4 HF3 HF3 HF2 HF2 HE3 HE2 HE2 HD2 HA1
Models 75JP7265E
75JP7465E
75JP7665E
75JP7765E
65JP7265E
65JP7465E
65JP7665E
65JP7765E
55JP7265E
55JP7465E
55JP7665E
55JP7765E
50JP7265E
50JP7465E
50JP7665E
50JP7765E		 65HR7265E
65HR7365E
65HR7465E
65HR7765E
55HR7265E
55HR7365E
55HR7465E
55HR7765E
50HR7265E
50HR7365E
50HR7465E
50HR7765E
43HR7265E
43HR7365E
43HR7465E
43HR7765E		 55HM5246E
55HM5446E
50HM5246E
50HM5446E
43HM5246E
43HM5446E		 55HK4245E
50HK4245E
43HK4245E		 55HM5245E
55HM5445E
55HM5745E
50HM5245E
50HM5445E
43HM5245E
43HM5445E		 65HP6265E
65HP6465E
65HP6665E
65HP6765E
55HP6165E
55HP6265E
55HP6465E
55HP6765E
50HP6265E
50HP6465E
50HP6665E
50HP6765E
43HP6265E
43HP6465E
43HP6765E		 85HP5265E
85HP5465E
85HP5665E
85HP5765E
70HP5265E
70HP5365E
70HP5665E
70HP5765E
65HP5265E
65HP5465E
65HP5665E
65HP5765E
55HP5165E
55HP5265E
55HP5365E
55HP5465E
55HP5665E
55HP5765E
50HP5265E
50HP5365E
50HP5465E
50HP5665E
50HP5765E
43HP5265E
43HP5365E
43HP5465E
43HP5765E		 55HL4265E
55HL4365E
55HL4465E
55HL4665E
55HL4765E
50HL4265E
50HL4365E
50HL4465E
50HL4665E
50HL4765E
43HL4265E
43HL4365E
43HL4465E
43HL4665E
43HL4765E		 55HJ4225E
50HJ4225E
43HJ4225E		 40HF3865E
40HF3965E
32HF3865E
32HF3965E		 40HF3265E
40HF3365E
40HF3465E
40HF3665E
40HF3765E
32HF3265E
32HF3365E
32HF3465E
32HF3665E
32HF3765E		 40HF2265E
40HF2365E
40HF2465E
40HF2665E
40HF2765E
32HF2265E
32HF2365E
32HF2465E
32HF2665E
32HF2765E
24HF2265E
24HF2365E
24HF2465E
24HF2665E
24HF2765E		 32HF2265EW
32HF2365EW
32HF2465EW
32HF2665EW
32HF2765EW		 40HE3245E
40HE3445E
40HE3745E
32HE3245E
32HE3445E
32HE3745E		 43HE2245E
43HE2345E
43HE2445E
43HE2745E
40HE2245E
40HE2445E
40HE2745E
32HE2245E
32HE2345E
32HE2445E
32HE2745E
24HE2245E
24HE2445E
24HE2745E		 32HE2245EW
32HE2445EW
32HE2745EW		 43HD2225E
40HD2225E
32HD2225E
24HD2225E		 40HA1205E
40HA1305E
40HA1405E
40HA1705E
32HA1205E
32HA1305E
32HA1405E
32HA1705E
24HA1205E
24HA1305E
24HA1405E
24HA1705E
Resolution 3840x2160 3840x2160 3840x2160 3840x2160 3840x2160 3840x2160 3840x2160 3840x2160 3840x2160 1920x1080 1920x1080
1366x768		 1920x1080
1366x768		 1366x768 1920x1080
1366x768		 1920x1080
1366X768		 1366x768 1920x1080
1366x768		 1920x1080
1366x768
OS Google TV Google TV TiVo OS TiVo OS TiVo OS Google TV Google TV Google TV Roku TV Google tv Google TV Google TV Google TV TiVo OS TiVo OS TiVo OS -- --
+ Google Assistant
Google Cast		 Google Assistant
Google Cast		 TiVo+: 160+ Free channels, live and on demand TiVo+: 160+ Free channels, live and on demand TiVo+: 160+ Free channels, live and on demand Google Assistant
Google Cast		 Google Assistant
Google Cast		 Google Assistant
Google Cast		 -- Google Assistant
Google Cast		 Google Assistant
Google Cast		 Google Assistant
Google Cast		 Google Assistant
Google Cast		 TiVo+: 160+ Free channels, live and on demand TiVo+: 160+ Free channels, live and on demand TiVo+: 160+ Free channels, live and on demand -- No
Size 50, 55, 65, 75 43, 50, 55, 65 43, 50, 55 43, 50, 55 43, 50, 55 43, 50, 55, 65 43, 50, 55, 65, 70, 85 43, 50, 55 43, 50, 55 32, 40 32, 40 24, 32, 40 32 32, 40 24, 32, 40, 43 32 24, 32, 40, 43 40, 32, 24
Backlight MiniLED -- -- -- -- LED with Global Dimming LED with Global Dimming LED with Global Dimming LED LED LED LED LED LED LED LED LED LED
Backlight Scanning -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- False False False -- -- -- -- --
Frequency 60Hz 120Hz 60Hz 60Hz 60Hz 60Hz 60Hz 60Hz 60Hz 60Hz 60Hz 60Hz 60Hz 60Hz 60Hz 60Hz 60Hz 60Hz
QDEF QDEF QDEF QDEF QDEF QDEF QDEF Standard Standard Standard QDEF Standard QDEF Standard Standard Standard Standard Standard
VRR -- up to 144Hz -- No No No No No No No No No No No No No No No
AMD FreeSync -- Premium No No No No No No No No No No No No No No No No
HDR support HDR10, HLG
Dolby Vision		 HDR10, HLG
Dolby Vision IQ		 HDR10, HLG
Dolby Vision		 HDR10, HLG
Dolby Vision		 HDR10, HLG
Dolby Vision		 HDR10, HLG
Dolby Vision		 HDR10, HLG
Dolby Vision		 HDR10, HLG
Dolby Vision		 HDR10, HLG
Dolby Vision		 HDR10, HLG HDR10, HLG HDR10, HLG HDR10, HLG HDR10, HLG HDR10, HLG HDR10, HLG HDR10, HLG --
Speaker power 2x 12W 2x 12W 2x 10W 2x 10W 2x 10W 2x 10W 2x 10-12W 2x 10-12W 2x 8W 2x 8W 2x 8W 2x 8W 2x 8W 2x 10W 2x 10W 2x 10W 2x 8W 2x 8W
Sound Settings Sound Equaliser Sound Equaliser Sound Equaliser Sound Equaliser Sound Equaliser Sound Equaliser Sound Equaliser Sound Equaliser Sound Equaliser Sound Equaliser Sound Equaliser Sound Equaliser Sound Equaliser No No No Sound Equaliser Bass/Treble
Audio decoder Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4		 Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4		 Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4		 Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4		 Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4		 Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4		 Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4		 Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4		 Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4		 Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4		 Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4		 Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4		 Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4		 Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4		 Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4		 Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4		 Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4		 Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Sound Technology Harman-Kardon -- -- -- -- -- Harman-Kardon -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --
Audio enhancement solution -- DTS Virtual:X -- -- -- -- -/- No No No No No No No No No No No
3D sound processing Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos
DTS:X		 Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos -/- No No No No No No No No No
Antenna Input 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Satellite Input 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
HDMI Connectors 4x HDMI 2.0b 2x HDMI 2.1
2x HDMI 2.0		 3x HDMI 2.0b 3x HDMI 2.0b 3x HDMI 2.0b 4x HDMI 2.0b 4x HDMI 2.0b 4x HDMI 2.0b 3x HDMI 2.0b 3x HDMI 2.0 3x HDMI 2.0 3x HDMI 2.0 3x HDMI 2.0 3x HDMI 2.0 3x HDMI 2.0 3x HDMI 2.0 3x HDMI 2.0 3x HDMI 2.0
USB 2x 2.0 2x 2.0 2x 2.0 2x 2.0 2x 2.0 2x 2.0 2x 2.0 2x 2.0 2x 2.0 2x 2.0 2x 2.0 2x 2.0 2x 2.0 2x 2.0 2x 2.0 2x 2.0 1x 2.0 2x 2.0
3.5mm Headphone jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No
RJ 45 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 ?
Wi-Fi 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 5 No
Remote Control IR+BT IR+BT IR+BT IR IR IR+BT IR+BT IR IR IR IR IR IR IR IR IR IR IR
Remote Control Design AN4512E-2UM-001 AN4512D-2UM-020 AN4512C-2UM-021 AN4512C-2UM-021 AN4512C-2UM-021 AN4512E-2UM-001 AN4512E-2UM-001 AN4512E-2UM-001 ? AN4512F-2UM-001 AN4512F-2UM-001 AN4512F-2UM-001 AN4512F-2UM-002 AN4512C-2UM-021 AN4512C-2UM-021 AN4512C-2UM-021 ? 30604513CXUMC
Bluetooth Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes -/- Yes Yes Yes Yes ? ? ? ? No
Mini Composite
CVBS + Audio input		 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Video/Audio input
(3x RCA)		 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Video/Audio input
(3x RCA)
Digital Optical Audio Output 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1


Как се разчита моделният код и референция на телевизори Sharp ?
Модел / Model - Sharp 65JP7465E
Референция / Reference - 4T-C65JP7465EB
4 - резолюция
  • 8 - Super Ultra HD (7680 x 4320)
  • 4 - Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
  • 2 - Full HD (1920 x 1080)
  • 1 - HD (1366 x 768)

T - тип дисплей
  • T - TV
  • P - Digital Signage Display
  • W - Interactive Display

C - предназначение на модела
  • C - Consumer TV
  • B - Business multi monitor
  • M - ?
  • Z - ?

65 - диагонал в инчове
J - година на модела по азиатският лунен календар
  • J - 2025-2026
  • H - 2024-2025
  • G - 2023-2024
  • F - 2022-2023
  • E - 2022
  • D - 2021-2022
  • C - 2020-2021
  • B - 2019-2020
  • A - 2018-2019

P - клас, тук се вижда ясната градация, нарастваща към края на алфавита
  • - - SUHD
  • Z - ?
  • X - ?
  • W - HDR, (SUHD) спряна от производство
    • V - QDEF, Mini LED, HDR, Google TV
    • U - QDEF, Mini LED, HDR, Google TV, 120Hz
    • T - QDEF, Mini LED, HDR, Google TV, 120Hz
      • S - OLED, HDR, Google TV 4K UHD, 120/144Hz
      • R - QDEF, HDR, Google TV 4K UHD, 100/144Hz
      • Q - QDEF, HDR, Google TV 4K UHD, 100/144Hz
      • P - MiniLED, QDEF, HDR, Google TV 4K UHD
      • N - QDEF, HDR, Google TV 4K UHD, 100/144Hz
        • M - QDEF, TiVo Smart TV 4K UHD, 50Hz
        • L - Google TV 4K UHD
        • K - TiVo OS, 50Hz
          • J - Roku TV 4K UHD
          • I - Android TV
          • H - Android TV
          • G - Android TV
            • F - Google TV HD/Full HD
            • E - TiVo™ Smart TV HD/Full HD
            • D - Roku TV HD/Full HD
              • C - Non-Smart
              • B - Non-Smart
              • A - Non-Smart TV HD/Full HD

7 - Серия - клас
  • 9 - Flagman
  • 8 - High-End 120/144Hz
  • 7 - Mid-range 120/144Hz
  • 6 - Mid-range 60Hz
  • 5 - Low-End 60Hz
  • 4 - Base 60Hz
  • 3 - Base 60Hz
  • 2 - Base 60Hz
  • 1 - Base 60Hz

4 - Подсерия - търговски вариант, показващ канал за дистрибуция
  • 9 -
  • 8 -
  • 7 - офлайн
  • 6 -
  • 4 -
  • 3 -
  • 2 - онлайн

65 - Показва озвучаването
  • 65 - настроени от специалисти на Harmon Kardon
  • 60 - обикновени озвучителни тела
  • 46 - обикновени озвучителни тела - стерео
  • 45 - обикновени озвучителни тела - стерео
  • 25 - обикновени озвучителни тела - стерео

E - континентално и регионално предназначение
  • E - Europe
  • K - United Kingdom
  • U - United States, Canada
  • A - China
  • X - Asia - China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia
  • M - Middle East
  • L - Latin America
  • N - ?
  • T - Taiwan
  • I - Indonesia

B - Цвят на корпуса в Европа (в САЩ буквата показва операционната система https://shop.sharpusa.com/home-enter...t/televisions/ )
  • B - черен
  • S - сребрист
  • W - бял