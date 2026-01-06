|--
|Google TV UHD
|Smart TV UHD
TiVo OS
|Google TV UHD
|Roky TV UHD
|Google TV HD/Full HD
|Smart TV HD/Full HD
|Roky TV HD/Full HD
|Non Smart TV HD/Full HD
|Serie
|JP7
|HR7
|HM5
|HK4
|HM5
|HP6
|HP5
|HL4
|HJ4
|HF3
|HF3
|HF2
|HF2
|HE3
|HE2
|HE2
|HD2
|HA1
|Models
|75JP7265E
75JP7465E
75JP7665E
75JP7765E
65JP7265E
65JP7465E
65JP7665E
65JP7765E
55JP7265E
55JP7465E
55JP7665E
55JP7765E
50JP7265E
50JP7465E
50JP7665E
50JP7765E
|65HR7265E
65HR7365E
65HR7465E
65HR7765E
55HR7265E
55HR7365E
55HR7465E
55HR7765E
50HR7265E
50HR7365E
50HR7465E
50HR7765E
43HR7265E
43HR7365E
43HR7465E
43HR7765E
|55HM5246E
55HM5446E
50HM5246E
50HM5446E
43HM5246E
43HM5446E
|55HK4245E
50HK4245E
43HK4245E
|55HM5245E
55HM5445E
55HM5745E
50HM5245E
50HM5445E
43HM5245E
43HM5445E
|65HP6265E
65HP6465E
65HP6665E
65HP6765E
55HP6165E
55HP6265E
55HP6465E
55HP6765E
50HP6265E
50HP6465E
50HP6665E
50HP6765E
43HP6265E
43HP6465E
43HP6765E
|85HP5265E
85HP5465E
85HP5665E
85HP5765E
70HP5265E
70HP5365E
70HP5665E
70HP5765E
65HP5265E
65HP5465E
65HP5665E
65HP5765E
55HP5165E
55HP5265E
55HP5365E
55HP5465E
55HP5665E
55HP5765E
50HP5265E
50HP5365E
50HP5465E
50HP5665E
50HP5765E
43HP5265E
43HP5365E
43HP5465E
43HP5765E
|55HL4265E
55HL4365E
55HL4465E
55HL4665E
55HL4765E
50HL4265E
50HL4365E
50HL4465E
50HL4665E
50HL4765E
43HL4265E
43HL4365E
43HL4465E
43HL4665E
43HL4765E
|55HJ4225E
50HJ4225E
43HJ4225E
|40HF3865E
40HF3965E
32HF3865E
32HF3965E
|40HF3265E
40HF3365E
40HF3465E
40HF3665E
40HF3765E
32HF3265E
32HF3365E
32HF3465E
32HF3665E
32HF3765E
|40HF2265E
40HF2365E
40HF2465E
40HF2665E
40HF2765E
32HF2265E
32HF2365E
32HF2465E
32HF2665E
32HF2765E
24HF2265E
24HF2365E
24HF2465E
24HF2665E
24HF2765E
|32HF2265EW
32HF2365EW
32HF2465EW
32HF2665EW
32HF2765EW
|40HE3245E
40HE3445E
40HE3745E
32HE3245E
32HE3445E
32HE3745E
|43HE2245E
43HE2345E
43HE2445E
43HE2745E
40HE2245E
40HE2445E
40HE2745E
32HE2245E
32HE2345E
32HE2445E
32HE2745E
24HE2245E
24HE2445E
24HE2745E
|32HE2245EW
32HE2445EW
32HE2745EW
|43HD2225E
40HD2225E
32HD2225E
24HD2225E
|40HA1205E
40HA1305E
40HA1405E
40HA1705E
32HA1205E
32HA1305E
32HA1405E
32HA1705E
24HA1205E
24HA1305E
24HA1405E
24HA1705E
|Resolution
|3840x2160
|3840x2160
|3840x2160
|3840x2160
|3840x2160
|3840x2160
|3840x2160
|3840x2160
|3840x2160
|1920x1080
|1920x1080
1366x768
|1920x1080
1366x768
|1366x768
|1920x1080
1366x768
|1920x1080
1366X768
|1366x768
|1920x1080
1366x768
|1920x1080
1366x768
|OS
|Google TV
|Google TV
|TiVo OS
|TiVo OS
|TiVo OS
|Google TV
|Google TV
|Google TV
|Roku TV
|Google tv
|Google TV
|Google TV
|Google TV
|TiVo OS
|TiVo OS
|TiVo OS
|--
|--
|+
|Google Assistant
Google Cast
|Google Assistant
Google Cast
|TiVo+: 160+ Free channels, live and on demand
|TiVo+: 160+ Free channels, live and on demand
|TiVo+: 160+ Free channels, live and on demand
|Google Assistant
Google Cast
|Google Assistant
Google Cast
|Google Assistant
Google Cast
|--
|Google Assistant
Google Cast
|Google Assistant
Google Cast
|Google Assistant
Google Cast
|Google Assistant
Google Cast
|TiVo+: 160+ Free channels, live and on demand
|TiVo+: 160+ Free channels, live and on demand
|TiVo+: 160+ Free channels, live and on demand
|--
|No
|Size
|50, 55, 65, 75
|43, 50, 55, 65
|43, 50, 55
|43, 50, 55
|43, 50, 55
|43, 50, 55, 65
|43, 50, 55, 65, 70, 85
|43, 50, 55
|43, 50, 55
|32, 40
|32, 40
|24, 32, 40
|32
|32, 40
|24, 32, 40, 43
|32
|24, 32, 40, 43
|40, 32, 24
|Backlight
|MiniLED
|--
|--
|--
|--
|LED with Global Dimming
|LED with Global Dimming
|LED with Global Dimming
|LED
|LED
|LED
|LED
|LED
|LED
|LED
|LED
|LED
|LED
|Backlight Scanning
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|False
|False
|False
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Frequency
|60Hz
|120Hz
|60Hz
|60Hz
|60Hz
|60Hz
|60Hz
|60Hz
|60Hz
|60Hz
|60Hz
|60Hz
|60Hz
|60Hz
|60Hz
|60Hz
|60Hz
|60Hz
|
|QDEF
|QDEF
|QDEF
|QDEF
|QDEF
|QDEF
|QDEF
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|QDEF
|Standard
|QDEF
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|VRR
|--
|up to 144Hz
|--
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|AMD FreeSync
|--
|Premium
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|HDR support
|HDR10, HLG
Dolby Vision
|HDR10, HLG
Dolby Vision IQ
|HDR10, HLG
Dolby Vision
|HDR10, HLG
Dolby Vision
|HDR10, HLG
Dolby Vision
|HDR10, HLG
Dolby Vision
|HDR10, HLG
Dolby Vision
|HDR10, HLG
Dolby Vision
|HDR10, HLG
Dolby Vision
|HDR10, HLG
|HDR10, HLG
|HDR10, HLG
|HDR10, HLG
|HDR10, HLG
|HDR10, HLG
|HDR10, HLG
|HDR10, HLG
|--
|Speaker power
|2x 12W
|2x 12W
|2x 10W
|2x 10W
|2x 10W
|2x 10W
|2x 10-12W
|2x 10-12W
|2x 8W
|2x 8W
|2x 8W
|2x 8W
|2x 8W
|2x 10W
|2x 10W
|2x 10W
|2x 8W
|2x 8W
|Sound Settings
|Sound Equaliser
|Sound Equaliser
|Sound Equaliser
|Sound Equaliser
|Sound Equaliser
|Sound Equaliser
|Sound Equaliser
|Sound Equaliser
|Sound Equaliser
|Sound Equaliser
|Sound Equaliser
|Sound Equaliser
|Sound Equaliser
|No
|No
|No
|Sound Equaliser
|Bass/Treble
|Audio decoder
|Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4
|Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4
|Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4
|Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4
|Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4
|Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4
|Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4
|Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4
|Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4
|Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4
|Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4
|Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4
|Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4
|Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4
|Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4
|Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4
|Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
Dolby AC-4
|Dolby Digital
Dolby Digital Plus
|Sound Technology
|Harman-Kardon
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Harman-Kardon
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Audio enhancement solution
|--
|DTS Virtual:X
|--
|--
|--
|--
|-/-
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|3D sound processing
|Dolby Atmos
|Dolby Atmos
DTS:X
|Dolby Atmos
|Dolby Atmos
|Dolby Atmos
|Dolby Atmos
|Dolby Atmos
|Dolby Atmos
|-/-
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Antenna Input
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Satellite Input
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|HDMI Connectors
|4x HDMI 2.0b
|2x HDMI 2.1
2x HDMI 2.0
|3x HDMI 2.0b
|3x HDMI 2.0b
|3x HDMI 2.0b
|4x HDMI 2.0b
|4x HDMI 2.0b
|4x HDMI 2.0b
|3x HDMI 2.0b
|3x HDMI 2.0
|3x HDMI 2.0
|3x HDMI 2.0
|3x HDMI 2.0
|3x HDMI 2.0
|3x HDMI 2.0
|3x HDMI 2.0
|3x HDMI 2.0
|3x HDMI 2.0
|USB
|2x 2.0
|2x 2.0
|2x 2.0
|2x 2.0
|2x 2.0
|2x 2.0
|2x 2.0
|2x 2.0
|2x 2.0
|2x 2.0
|2x 2.0
|2x 2.0
|2x 2.0
|2x 2.0
|2x 2.0
|2x 2.0
|1x 2.0
|2x 2.0
|3.5mm Headphone jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|RJ 45
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|?
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|No
|Remote Control
|IR+BT
|IR+BT
|IR+BT
|IR
|IR
|IR+BT
|IR+BT
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|Remote Control Design
|AN4512E-2UM-001
|AN4512D-2UM-020
|AN4512C-2UM-021
|AN4512C-2UM-021
|AN4512C-2UM-021
|AN4512E-2UM-001
|AN4512E-2UM-001
|AN4512E-2UM-001
|?
|AN4512F-2UM-001
|AN4512F-2UM-001
|AN4512F-2UM-001
|AN4512F-2UM-002
|AN4512C-2UM-021
|AN4512C-2UM-021
|AN4512C-2UM-021
|?
|30604513CXUMC
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|-/-
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|?
|?
|?
|?
|No
|Mini Composite
CVBS + Audio input
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Video/Audio input
(3x RCA)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Video/Audio input
(3x RCA)
|Digital Optical Audio Output
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1