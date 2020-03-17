SONY телевизори 2025

|Sony TV Line Up: FY 2025
|Class
|4K LCD Premium
|QD-OLED Premium
|WOLED
|4K LCD
|4K LCD Step-up
|4K LCD Basic
|2K LCD
|Series
|BRAVIA 9
|BRAVIA 8 II
|BRAVIA 8
|A90K
|BRAVIA 7
|BRAVIA 5
|X85L
|BRAVIA 3
|W800
|Year
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2022
|2024
|2025
|2023
|2024
|2021
|Type Display
|LCD mini LED
|QD-OLED GEN 3
__________________________
|WOLED GEN 3
|WOLED GEN 2
__________________________
|LCD mini LED
|LCD FALD
__________________________
|LCD Direct LED
|Size
|85, 75, 65
|65, 55
|77, 65, 55
|48, 42
|85, 75, 65, 55
|98, 85, 75, 65, 55
|75, 65, 55
|85, 75, 65, 55, 50, 43
|32
|--
|XR90
|XR8M2
|XR80 - Main model
XR83 - Derived model
XR84 - Derived model
|A90K
|XR70
|XR50 - Main model
XR52 - Derived model
XR59 - Derived model
|X85L
|S35 - Main model
S32 - Derived mofel
S39 - Derived model
|W800P
|Models
|K-85XR90PAEP
K-75XR90PAEP
K-65XR90PAEP
|K-65XR8M25BP.CEI
K-55XR8M25BP.CEI
|K-77XR80LAEP
K-65XR80PAEP
K-55XR80PAEP
K-77XR83PAEP
K-65XR83PAEP
K-55XR83PAEP
K-77XR84PAEP
K-65XR84PAEP
K-55XR84PAEP
|XR-48A90KAEP
XR-42A90KAEP
|K-85XR70PAEP
K-75XR70PAEP
K-65XR70PAEP
K-55XR70PAEP
|K-98XR50
K-85XR50
K-75XR50
K-65XR50
K-55XR50
K-85XR52BP.CEI
K-75XR52BP.CEI
K-65XR52BP.CEI
K-55XR52BP.CEI
K-85XR55BP.CEI
K-75XR55BP.CEI
K-65XR55BP.CEI
K-55XR55BP.CEI
K-75XR59BP.CEI
K-65XR59BP.CEI
K-55XR59BP.CEI
|KD-75X85LAEP
KD-65X85LAEP
KD-55X85LAEP
|K-85S32B
K-75S32B
K-65S32B
K-55S32B
K-50S32B
K-43S32B
K-85S35
K-75S35
K-65S35
K-55S35
K-50S35
K-43S35
K-75S39BP.CEI
K-65S39BP.CEI
K-55S39BP.CEI
K-50S39BP.CEI
K-43S39BP.CEI
|KD-32W800P1AEP
|RAM / ROM
|6GB / 32GB
|6GB / 32GB
|4GB / 32GB
|4GB / 16GB
|6GB / 32GB
|6GB / 32GB
|4GB / 16GB
|4GB / 16GB
|3GB / 8GB
|SoC
Coprocessor
Platform
CPU
GPU
|Mediatek Pentonic 1000 chipset
SoC : MediaTek MT9972 (mt5897)
CXD4864GG
Model : BRAVIA 4K AE2
Platform : merak
CPU: 4x ARM-Cortex-A73 @ 2000MHz
CPU Clock Range : 900 - 2000 MHz.
GPU : ARM Mali-G57
|Mediatek Pentonic 1000
SoC: MediaTek MT9972 (mt5897)
CXD4864GG
Model:
Platform:
CPU:
CPU Clock range:
GPU:
|Mediatek Pentonic 1000 chipset
SoC: MediaTek MT9972 (mt5897)
-
Model: BRAVIA 4K AE2
Platform : merak
CPU: 4x ARM-Cortex-A73 @ 2000MHz
CPU Clock Range : 900 - 2000 MHz.
GPU: ARM Mali-G57
|MediaTek MT9xxx
SoC: MediaTek MT9950 (mt5895)
-
Model: BRAVIA 4K VH21
Platform: mt5895
CPU: 4xARM-Cortex-A73 @ 1800MHz
CPU Clock Range: 1200-1800MHz
GPU: ARM Mali-
|Mediatek Pentonic 1000
SoC; MediaTek MT9972 (MT5897)
CXD4864GG
Model:
Platform: merak
CPU:
CPU Clock Range:
GPU: ARM Mali
|Mediatek MT9
SoC: Mediatek MT
-
Model:
Platform:
CPU:
CPU Clock Range:
GPU: ARM Mali
|-
SoC: Mediatek MT9950 (mt5895)
-
Model:
Platform:
CPU:
CPU Clock Range:
GPU: ARM Mali
|Mediatek MT5895
|Mstar m7332
(part of mediatek now)
|Connectivity
|HDCP
|HDCP2.3 (for HDMI™1/2/3/4)
|HDCP2.3(for HDMI™1/2/3/4)
|HDCP2.3(for HDMI™1/2/3/4)
|HDCP2.3(for HDMI™1/2/3/4)
|HDCP2.3(for HDMI™1/2/3/4)
|HDCP2.3(for HDMI™1/2/3/4)
|HDCP2.3(for HDMI™1/2/3/4)
|HDCP2.3(for HDMI™1/2/3/4)
|HDCP1.4
|USB DRIVE Format Support
|FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS
|FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS
|FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS
|FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS
|FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS
|FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS
|FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS
|FAT16/FAT32/NTFS
|FAT/FAT32
|Component Video
(Y/PB/PR)Inpu(s)
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|HDMI Inputs Total
|4 (4 Side)
|4(4Side)
|4(4Side)
|4(1Side,3Bottom)
|4(4Side)
|4(4Side)
|4(4Side)
|4(Side)
|3(1Side,2bottom)
|Variable Refresh Rate(VRR)
|Yes (for HDMI™3/4)
|Yes (for HDMI™3/4)
|Yes (for HDMI™3/4)
|Yes (for HDMI™3/4)
|Yes (for HDMI™3/4)
|Yes (for HDMI™3/4)
|Yes (for HDMI™3/4)
|No
|No
|Composite Video Input(S)
|No
|No
|No
|Hybrid with S-Center Speaker Input x1
(Side, Mini jack)
|No
|No
|1(Side, Mini jack)
|No
|No
|Digital Audio Output(s)
|1
Side/Hybrid with S-Center Speaker Input
|1
Side/Hybrid with S-Center Speaker Input
|1(Side)
|1 (Bottom)
|1
(Side/Hybrid with S-Center Speaker Input)
|1(Side)
|1(Side)
|1(Side)
|1 (bottom)
|Auto Low Latency Mode
|Yes (for HDMI™1/2/3/4)
|Yes (for HDMI™1/2/3/4)
|Yes (for HDMI™1/2/3/4)
|Yes (for HDMI™3/4)
|Yes (for HDMI™1/2/3/4)
|Yes (for HDMI™1/2/3/4)
|Yes (for HDMI™3/4)
|Yes (for HDMI™1/2/3/4)
|No
|IF (SATELLITE) INPUT(S)
|1(Side)
|2(Side)
|2(Side)
|2(Bottom)
|2(Side)
|???
|1(Side)
|1(Side)
|No
|USB HDD Recording
|No
|Yes(1Rec)
(Except Italy)
|Yes(1Rec
(Except Italy)
|Yes(1Rec)
(Except Italy)
|Yes(1Rec)
(Except Italy)
|No
|Yes(1Rec)
(Except Italy)
|Yes(1Rec)
(Except Italy)
|Yes
|HDMI Audio Return Chanel
|Yes (eARC/ARC)
|Yes (eARC/ARC)
|Yes (eARC/ARC)
|Yes (eARC/ARC)
|Yes (eARC/ARC)
|Yes (eARC/ARC)
|Yes (eARC/ARC)
|Yes (eARC/ARC)
|Yes (ARC)
|RF (Terrestrial/Cable)
Connection Input(s)
|1(Side)
|1(Side)
|1(Side)
|1(Bottom)
|1(Side)
|1(Side)
|1(Side)
|1(Side)
|1(Bottom)
|Headphone Output(S)
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|WIFI
|WiFi 6 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
|WiFi 6 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
|WiFi 6 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
|WiFi 5 802.11 ac
|WiFi 6 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
|WiFi 6 802.11 ax
|WiFi 5 802.11 ac
|Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E
(Depend on country/region)
|WiFi 4 802.11 n
|WI-FI Frequency
|2.4 GHz/5 GHz
|2.4 GHz/5 GHz/6GHz
|2.4GHz/5GHz/6GHz
|2.4GHz/5GHz
(for Wi-Fi Direct: 2.4GHz Only)
|2.4GHz/5GHz/6GHz
|2.4GHz/5GHz
|2.4GHz/5GHz
(for Wi-Fi Direct: 2.4GHz Only)
|2.4GHz/5GHz/6GHz, 2.4GHz/5GHz/6GHz
(Depend on country/region)
|??
|Simultaneous Sound Output
With TV Speaker
|Bluetooth A2DP Device
|Bluetooth A2DP Device
|Bluetooth A2DP Device
|--
|Bluetooth A2DP Device
|Bluetooth A2DP Device
|-
|No
|No
|USB ports
|2(Side)
|2(Side)
|2(Side)
|1(Side)/1(Bottom)
|2(Side)
|2(Side)
|2 (Side)
|2(Side)
|2 (Side/bottom)
|USB playback codecs
|MPEG1: MPEG1
MPEG2PS: MPEG2
MPEG2TS (HDV, AVCHD): MPEG2, AVC
MP4 (XAVC S): AVC, MPEG4, HEVC
AVI: Xvid, MotionJpeg
ASF (WMV): VC1
MOV: AVC, MPEG4, MotionJpeg/
MKV: Xvid, AVC, MPEG4, VP8.HEVC
WEBM: VP8/
3GPP: MPEG4, AVC/MP3/ASF (WMA)
LPCM/WAV
MP4AAC/FLAC, JPEG/HEIF
WEBM: VP9/AC4/ogg
AAC/ARW (Screen nail only)
|MPEG1:MPEG1
MPEG2PS:MPEG2
MPEG2TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,AVC
MP4(XAVCS):AVC,MPEG4,HEVC/
AVI:Xvid,MotionJpeg/
ASF(WMV):VC1/
MOV:AVC,MPEG4,MotionJpeg/
MKV:Xvid,AVC,MPEG4,VP8.HEVC/
WEBM:VP8
3GPP:MPEG4,AVC
MP3/ASF(WMA)/LPCM/WAV
MP4AAC/FLAC/JPEG,
WEBM:VP9/AC4/ogg
AAC/ARW(Screen nail only)
|MPEG1:MPEG1
MPEG2PS:MPEG2
MPEG2TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,AVC
MP4(XAVC S):AVC,MPEG4,HEVC
AVI:Xvid,MotionJpeg
ASF(WMV):VC1
MOV:AVC,MPEG4,MotionJpeg
MKV:Xvid,AVC,MPEG4,VP8.HEVC
WEBM:VP8
3GPP:MPEG4,AVC
MP3/ASF(WMA)/LPCM/WAV
MP4AAC/FLAC,JPEG/HEIF
WEBM:VP9/AC4/ogg
AAC/ARW(Screen nail only)
|MPEG1:MPEG1
MPEG2PS:MPEG2
MPEG2TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,AVC
MP4(XAVC S):AVC,MPEG4,HEVC
AVI:Xvid,MotionJpeg
ASF(WMV):VC1
MOV:AVC,MPEG4,MotionJpeg
MKV:Xvid,AVC,MPEG4,VP8.HEVC
WEBM:VP8
3GPP:MPEG4,AVC
MP3/ASF(WMA)LPCM/WAV
MP4AAC/FLAC/JPEG,
WEBM:VP9/AC4/ogg
AAC/ARW(Screen nail only)
|MPEG1:MPEG1/
MPEG2PS:MPEG2/
MPEG2TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,AVC
MP4(XAVCS):AVC,MPEG4,HEVC/
AVI:Xvid,MotionJpeg/
ASF(WMV):VC1/
MOV:AVC,MPEG4,MotionJpeg/
MKV:Xvid,AVC,MPEG4,VP8.HEVC/
WEBM:VP8/3GPP:MPEG4,AVC/
MP3/ASF(WMA)/
LPCM/WAV/MP4AAC
FLAC,JPEG/HEIF
WEBM:VP9/AC4/ogg/AAC
ARW(Screen nail only)
|MPEG1:MPEG1
MPEG2PS:MPEG2
MPEG2TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,AVC
MP4(XAVC S):AVC,MPEG4,HEVC
AVI:Xvid,MotionJpeg
ASF(WMV):VC1
MOV:AVC,MPEG4,MotionJpeg/
MKV:Xvid,AVC,MPEG4,VP8.HEVC
WEBM:VP8/3GPP:MPEG4,AVC
MP3/ASF(WMA)
LPCM/WAV/MP4AAC
FLAC/JPEG,
WEBM:VP9/AC4/ogg/AAC
ARW(Screen nail only)
|MPEG1:MPEG1
MPEG2PS:MPEG2
MPEG2TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,AVC
MP4(XAVCS):AVC,MPEG4,HEVC
AVI:Xvid,MotionJpeg
ASF(WMV):VC1
MOV:AVC,MPEG4,MotionJpeg
MKV:Xvid,AVC,MPEG4,VP8.HEVC
WEBM:VP8/3GPP:MPEG4,AVC
MP3/ASF(WMA)
LPCM/WAV/MP4AAC
FLAC/JPEG,WEBM:VP9/AC4/ogg
AAC/ARW(Screen nail only)
|MPEG1:MPEG1/MPEG2 PS:MPEG2
MPEG2 TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,
MPEG4,AVC,AVS,
HEVCMP4(XAVCS):AVC,MPEG4,
HEVC,AV1,VP8,WMV,MotionJpeg,
AVI:MotionJpeg,HEVC,MPEG4,
WMV,AVC,VP8/ASF(WMV)
MOV:AVC,HEVC,MPEG4,WMV
MKV:AVC,MPEG4,VP8,HEVC,
VP9,WMV,AV1,3GPP:MPEG4,AVC,
HEVC,MPEG2,WMV,VP8,AV1/MP3/
ASF(WMA)/LPCM/WAV/MP4AAC/FLAC/
JPEG/WEBM:AV1,VP9/AC4/ogg/AAC
|VP9/H.265/MPEG1/MPEG2
MPEG4/DivX/XviD/
Sorenson;H.263/H.263/H.264/
AVS/AVS+/WMV3/VC1/Motion JPEG/VP8/RV30/RV40
|Chromecast built in
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|BRAVIA Sync (HDMI-CEC)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Apple HomeKit
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Features Specified in HDMI2.1
|4K120/eARC/VRR/ALLM/SBTM
(Source-Based Tone Mapping)
|4K120/eARC/VRR/ALLM/SBTM
|4K120/eARC/VRR/ALLM/SBTM
(Source-Based Tone Mapping)
|4K120/eARC/VRR/ALLM
|4K120/eARC/VRR/ALLM/SBTM
(Source-Based Tone Mapping)
|4K120/eARC/VRR/ALLM/SBTM
|4K120/eARC/VRR/ALLM
|eARC/ALLM
|No
|BLUETOOTH Profile Support
|Version 5.3,
HID (mouse/keyboard connectivity)
HOGP(Low Energy device connectivity)
SPP(Serial Port Profile)
A2DP (stereo audio) 1
AVRCP (AV remote control)
|Version 5.3
HID(mouse/keyboard connectivity)
HOGP(Low Energy device connectivity)
SPP(Serial Port Profile)
A2DP (stereo audio) 1
AVRCP (AV remote control)
|Version 5.3
HID (mouse/keyboard connectivity)
HOGP(Low Energy device connectivity)
SPP(Serial Port Profile)
A2DP (stereo audio) 1
AVRCP (AV remote control)
|Version 4.2
HID(mouse/keyboard connectivity)
HOGP(Low Energy device connectivity)
SPP(Serial Port Profile)
A2DP (stereo audio) 1
AVRCP (AV remote control)
|Version 5.3,HID(mouse/keyboard connectivity)
HOGP(Low Energy device connectivity)
SPP(Serial Port Profile)
A2DP (stereo audio) 1
AVRCP (AV remote control)
|Version 5.3,HID(mouse/keyboard connectivity)
HOGP(Low Energy device connectivity)
SPP(Serial Port Profile)
A2DP (stereo audio) 1
AVRCP (AV remote control)
|Version 4.2
HID (mouse/keyboard connectivity)
HOGP(Low Energy device connectivity)
SPP(Serial Port Profile)
A2DP (stereo audio) 1
AVRCP (AV remote control)
|Version 5.3
HID (mouse/keyboard connectivity)
HOGP (Low Energy device connectivity)
SPP(Serial Port Profile)
A2DP (stereo audio) 1
AVRCP (AV remote control)
|Version 5.0
HID (mouse/keyboard connectivity)
HOGP (Low Energy device connectivity)
SPP(Serial Port Profile)
-
-
|Ethernet Inputs
|1(Side)
|1(Side)
|1(Side)
|1(Bottom)
|1(Side)
|1(Side)
|1(Side)
|1(Side)
|1 (bottom)
|Apple AirPlay 2
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|-
|Yes
|No
|HDMI
|2x 2.0
2x 2.1
|2x 2.0
2x 2.1
|2x 2.0
2x 2.1
|-
|2x 2.0
2x 2.1
|-
|2x 2.0
2x 2.1
|-
|-
|Picture (Panel)
|Anti Reflection
(X Anti Reflection)
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Viewing Angle
(X-Wide Angle)
|Yes
(viewing angle compensation film)
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Local dimming zones
|-
65" 54x28 = 1512 dz
75" 60x32 = 1920 dz
85" 70x40 = 2808 dz
|Pixel dimming
|Pixel dimming
|Pixel dimming
|55" 26x14 = 364 dz
65" 30x16 = 480 dz
75" 34x18 = 612 dz
85" 38x20 = 760 dz
|55" x = 3xx dz
65" x = 4xx dz
75" x = 5xx dz
85" x = 6xx dz
98" x = 6xx dz
|55" 4x6 = 24 dz
65"
75"
|No
|No
|Brightnes 100% / 10%(D65)
SDR/HDR
|SDR - ? cd/m² / ? cd/m²
HDR - 700 cd/m² / 2900 cd/m²
|SDR - 250 cd/m² / 650 cd/m²
HDR - 250 cd/m² / 2000 cd/m²
|SDR - ?
HDR - 200 cd/m² / 900 cd/m²
|120 cd/m² / 600 cd/m²
|- 850 cd/m² / 2100 cd/m²
|- cd/m² / cd/m²
|- 500 cd/m² / 780 cd/m²
|- 400 cd/m² / 460 cd/m²
|SDR - cd/m² / cd/m²
|Grayscale control
|Backlight 22-bit grayscale control
|-
|-
|-
|Backlight 22-bit grayscale control
|-
|Backlight 22-bit grayscale control
|-
|-
|Color bit
|8-bit + FRC
|-
|-
|-
|8-bit + FRC
|8-bit + FRC
|8-bit + FRC
|8-bit + FRC
|8-nit + FRC
|Color space
|% DCI-P3
|% DCI-P3
|% DCI-P3
|% DCI-P3
|% DCI-P3
|-
|UHDA-P3(CIExy) 91%
|UHDA-P3(CIExy) ?%
|-
|Refresh rate
|120Hz
|120Hz
|120Hz
|120Hz
|120Hz
|120Hz
|120Hz
|60Hz
|60Hz
|Type panel
|65"" HVA (CSOT)
75" HVA (CSOT)
85" MVA (AUO ?)
|55" QD-OLED [3-gen] (SDC)
65" QD-OLED [3-gen] (SDC)
|55" WOLED (LGD)
65" WOLED (LGD)
77" WOLED (LGD)
|42" WOLED (LGD)
48" WOLED (LGD)
|55" HVA (CSOT)
65" HVA (CSOT)
75" HVA (CSOT)
85" AMVA (AUO)
|55"
65"
75"
85"
98"
|55" HVA (CSOT)
65" HVA (CSOT)
75" HVA (CSOT)
|LCD DirectLED
|LCD DirectLED
|Picture (processing)
|COLOUR ENHANCEMENT
|XR TRILUMINOS PRO™
(QDEF)
Live Colour™ Technology
|XR TRILUMINOS Max™
-
Live Colour™ Technology
|XR TRILUMINOS PRO
Live Colour Technology
|XR TRILUMINOS PRO
XR Smoothing
Live Colour Technology
|XR TRILUMINOS PRO
Live Colour Technology
|XR TRILUMINOS PRO
Live Colour Technology
|XR TRILUMINOS PRO
Live Colour Technology
|TRILUMINOS PRO
Live Colour Technology
|Live Colour Technology
|CONTRAST ENHANCEMENT
|XR Backlight Master Drive
XR Contrast Booster 30
Dynamic Contrast Enhancer
|-
XR Contrast Booster 25
Dynamic Contrast Enhancer
|XR Contrast Booster 15
Dynamic Contrast Enhancer
|OLED XR Contrast Pro
XR HDR remaster
Dynamic Contrast Enhancer
Pixel Contrast Booster
|XR Backlight Master Drive
XR Contrast Booster 20
Dynamic Contrast Enhancer
|XR Backlight Master Drive
XR Contrast Booster 10
Dynamic Contrast Enhancer
|X-tended Dynamic Range
Object-based HDR remaster
Dynamic Contrast Enhancer
|Dynamic Contrast Enhancer
|Dynamic Contrast Enhancer
|HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Compatibility
|HDR10
HLG
Dolby Vision
|HDR10
HLG
Dolby Vision
|HDR10
HLG
Dolby Vision
|HDR10
HLG
Dolby Vision
|HDR10
HLG
Dolby Vision
|HDR10
HLG
Dolby Vision
|HDR10
HLG
Dolby Vision
|HDR10
HLG
Dolby Vision
|HDR10
HLG
-
|VIDEO SIGNAL SUPPORT
|4096 x 2160p (24, 50, 60 Hz)
3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60,100,120 Hz) 2
1080p(24,30,50,60,100,120 Hz)
-
1080i(50,60 Hz)
720p(24,30,50,60 Hz)
-
576p
480p
|4096x2160p(24,50,60Hz)
3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60,100,120Hz) 2
1080p(30,50,60,100,120Hz)
1080/24p
1080i(50,60Hz)
720p(30,50,60Hz)
720/24p
576p
480p
|4096x2160p(24,50,60Hz)
3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60,100,120Hz) 2
1080p(24,30,50,60,100,120Hz)
1080i(50,60Hz)
-
720p(24,30,50,60Hz)
-
576p
480p
|4096x2160p(24,50,60Hz),
3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60,100,120Hz) 2
1080p(30,50,60,100,120Hz),
1080/24p,
1080i(50,60Hz),
720p(30,50,60Hz),
720/24p,
576p,
480p
|4096x2160p(24,50,60Hz),
3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60,100,120Hz) 2
1080p(24,30,50,60,100,120Hz),
-
1080i(50,60Hz)
720p(24,30,50,60Hz)
-
576p,
480p
|4096x2160p(24,50,60Hz)
3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60,100,120Hz) 2
1080p(30,50,60,100,120Hz)
1080/24p
1080i(50,60Hz)
720p(30,50,60Hz)
720/24p
576p
480p
|4096x2160p(24,50,60Hz)
3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60,100,120Hz) 2
1080p(24,30,50,60,100,120Hz)
-
1080i(50,60Hz)
720p(24,30,50,60Hz)
-
576p
480p
|4096x2160p(24,50,60Hz)
3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60Hz)
1080p(24,30,50,60Hz)
-
1080i(50,60Hz)
720p(30,50,60Hz)
720/24p
576p
480p
|-
1080p(30,50,60Hz)
1080/24p
1080i(50,60Hz)
720p(50,60Hz)
576p
576i
480p
480i
|CLARITY ENHANCEMENT
|XR Clear Image
|XR Clear Image
|XR Clear Image
|XR 4K Upscaling
Dual database processing
XR Super Resolution
|XR Clear Image
|XR Clear Image
|4K X-Reality PRO
|4K X-Reality PRO
|No
|PICTURE MODES
|Vivid
Standard
Cinema
Professional
Calm
Photo
IMAX Enhanced
Dolby Vision(Vivid/Bright/Dark/Game)
FPS game
RTS game
|Vivid
Standard
Cinema
Professional
Calm
Photo
IMAX Enhanced
Dolby Vision(Vivid/Bright/Dark/Game)
FPS game
RTS game
|Vivid
Standard
Cinema
Professional
Calm, Photo
IMAX Enhanced
Dolby Vision (Vivid/Bright/Dark/Game)
FPS game
RTS game
|Vivid
Standard
Cinema
IMAX Enhanced
Game
Graphics
Photo
Custom
Dolby Vision Bright
Dolby Vision Dark
Netflix calibrated
|Vivid
Standard
Cinema
Professional
Calm
Photo
IMAX Enhanced
Dolby Vision(Vivid/Bright/Dark/Game)
FPS game
RTS game
|Vivid
Standart
Cinema
Professional
Calm
Photo
IMAX Enhanced
Dolby Vision (Vivid/Bright/Dark/Game)
FPS game
RTS game
|Vivid
Standard
Cinema
Game
Graphics
Photo
Custom
Dolby Vision(Vivid/Bright/Dark)
|Vivid
Standard
Cinema
Game
Professional
Graphics
Photo
Dolby Vision(Vivid/Bright/Dark/Game)
|User
Standard
Vivid
Sports
Movie
Game
Energy Saving
|HDMI PC INPUT
SIGNAL FORMAT
|640 x 480 (31.5 kHz, 60 Hz)
800x600 (37.9 kHz,60 Hz)
1024x768 (48.4 kHz,60 Hz)
1280x1024 (64.0 kHz,60 Hz)
1152x864 (67.5 kHz,75 Hz)
1600x900 (55.9 kHz,60 Hz)
1680x1050 (65.3 kHz,60 Hz)
1920x1080 (67.5 kHz,60 Hz)
|640x480(31.5kHz,60Hz)
800x600(37.9kHz,60Hz)
1024x768(48.4kHz,60Hz)
1280x1024(64.0kHz,60Hz)
1152x864(67.5kHz,75Hz)
1600x900(55.9kHz,60Hz)
1680x1050(65.3kHz,60Hz)
1920x1080(67.5kHz,60Hz)
|640x480(31.5kHz,60Hz)
800x600(37.9kHz,60Hz)
1024x768(48.4kHz,60Hz)
1280x1024(64.0kHz,60Hz)
1152x864(67.5kHz,75Hz)
1600x900(55.9kHz,60Hz)
1680x1050(65.3kHz,60Hz)
1920x1080(67.5kHz,60Hz)
|--
|640x480(31.5kHz,60Hz)
800x600(37.9kHz,60Hz)
1024x768(48.4kHz,60Hz)
1280x1024(64.0kHz,60Hz)
1152x864(67.5kHz,75Hz)
1600x900(55.9kHz,60Hz)
1680x1050(65.3kHz,60Hz)
1920x1080(67.5kHz,60Hz)
|640x480(31.5kHz,60Hz)
800x600(37.9kHz,60Hz)
1024x768(48.4kHz,60Hz)
1280x1024(64.0kHz,60Hz)
1152x864(67.5kHz,75Hz)
1600x900(55.9kHz,60Hz)
1680x1050(65.3kHz,60Hz)
1920x1080(67.5kHz,60Hz)
|-
|640x480(31.5kHz,60Hz)
800x600(37.9kHz,60Hz)
1024x768(48.4kHz,60Hz)
1280x1024(64.0kHz,60Hz)
1152x864(67.5kHz,75Hz)
1600x900(55.9kHz,60Hz)
1680x1050(65.3kHz,60Hz)
1920x1080(67.5kHz,60Hz)
3840x2160p(30Hz)
3840x2160p(60Hz, 8bits)
|No
|HIGH PEAK LUMINANCE
|Yes
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|No
|No
|Motion enhancer
(Native Hz)
|XR Motion Clarity
Auto mode
|XR OLED Motion
Auto mode
|XR OLED Motion
Auto mode
|XR OLED Motion
Auto mode
|XR Motion Clarity
Auto mode
|XR Motion Clarity
Auto mode
|X-Motion Clarity
Auto mode
|Motionflow XR 200/240Hz
(Native 50/60Hz)
|No
|Studio Calibrated Mode
|Netflix
SONY PICTURES CORE
Prime Video
|Netflix
SONY PICTURES CORE
Amazon Prime
|Netflix
SONY PICTURES CORE
|Bravia Core
|Netflix
|Netflix
SONY PICTURES CORE
|Netflix
SONY PICTURES CORE
Amazon Prime
|No
|No
|SENSOR
|Light/Colour
|Light/Color
|Light
|Light
|Light
|Light
|Light
|Light
|No
|Sound (Speakers and Amplifier)
|SPEAKER CONFIGURATION
|Tweeter x 2
Mid Range x 2
Subwoofer x 2
Beam Tweeter x 2
|Actuator x 2
-
Subwoofer x 2
-
|Actuator x 2
Tweeter x 2
Subwoofer x 1
|Actuator x 2
Subwoofer x 1
|Full Range(Bass Reflex)x2
Tweeter x 2
|Full Range(Bass Reflex)x2
Tweeter x 2
|Full Range(Bass Reflex)x2
|Full Range(Bass Reflex)x2
|Full Range (Bass Reflex) x2
|Speaker Type
|Acoustic Multi-Audio+
(Sound from Screen)
Frame Tweeter
Beam Tweeter
|Acoustic Surface Audio+
(Screen is the Speaker)
|Acoustic Surface Audio+
Sound Positioning Tweeter
|Acoustic Surface Audio+
|Acoustic Multi-Audio
Sound Positioning Tweeter
|Acoustic Multi-Audio
Sound Positioning Tweeter
X-Balanced Speaker
|Double Bass Reflex Speaker
X-Balanced Speaker
|Bass Reflex Speaker
X-Balanced Speaker
|Bass Reflex
|Audio Power Output
|10W+10W+10W+10W+10W+10W+5W+5W
|15W + 15W + 10W + 10W
|10W + 10W + 10W + 10W + 10W 3
|10W + 10W + 5W
|10W + 10W + 10W + 10W3
|10W + 10W + 10W + 10W
|10W + 10W
|10W + 10W
|5W + 5W
|Sound (Processing)
|Acoustic Auto Calibration
|Room & User Position Compensation
|Room & User Position Compensation
|Room & User Position Compensation
|Room & User Position Compensation
|Room & User Position Compensation
|Room & User Position Compensation
|Room Compensation
|No
|No
|SOUND MODES
|--
|--
|--
|Standard
Dialog
Cinema
Music
Sports
Dolby Audio
|--
|--
|No
|No
|User
Standard
Vivid
Sports
Movie
News
|VOICE ZOOM
|Voice Zoom 3
(Also available with compatible Sony Soundbar)
|Voice Zoom 3
|Voice Zoom 3
(Also available with compatible Sony Soundbar)
|Voice Zoom 2
|Voice Zoom 3
(Also available with compatible Sony Soundbar)
|Voice Zoom 3
|No
|No
|No
|Dolby Audio Format Support
|Dolby Audio
Dolby Atmos
|Dolby Audio
Dolby™ Atmos
|Dolby Audio
Dolby Atmos
|Dolby Audio
Dolby Atmos
|Dolby Audio
Dolby Atmos
|Dolby Audio
Dolby Atmos
|Dolby Audio
Dolby Atmos
|Dolby Audio
|Dolby Audio
|DTS Audio Format Support
|DTS Digital Surround
DTS Express
DTS-HD Master Audio
DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
DTS:X
|DTS Digital Surround
DTS Express
DTS-HD Master Audio
DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
DTS: X
|DTS Digital Surround
DTS Express
DTS-HD Master Audio
DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
DTS:X
|DTS Digital Surround
-
-
-
-
|DTS Digital Surround
DTS Express
DTS-HD Master Audio
DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
DTS:X
|DTS Digital Surround
DTS Express
DTS-HD Master Audio
DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
DTS:X
|DTS Digital Surround
|DTS Digital Surround
DTS Express
DTS-HD Master Audio
DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
DTS:X
|No
|360 Spatial Sound Personalizer
Headphone 3D Surround
|Yes (via Bluetooth)
|Yes (via Bluetooth)
|Yes (via Bluetooth)
|Yes???
|Yes (via Bluetooth)
|Yes (via Bluetooth)
|No
|No
|No
|Simulated Surround Sound
|3D Surround Upscaling
|3D Surround Upscaling
|3D Surround Upscaling
|3D Surround Upscaling
|3D Surround Upscaling
|3D Surround Upscaling
|No
|No
|No
|Acoustic Center Sync
|Yes(Sony compatible Soundbar)
|Yes(Sony compatible Soundbar)
|Yes(Sony compatible Soundbar)
|Yes(Sony compatible Soundbar)
|Yes(Sony compatible Soundbar)
|Yes(Sony compatible Soundbar)
|No
|No
|No
|Camera
|CAMERA FUNCTION
|Yes 4(Camera apps)
|Yes 4(Camera apps)
|Yes 4(Camera apps)
|Yes4(Camera apps)
|Yes 4(Camera apps)
|Yes 4(Camera apps)
|Yes 3(Camera apps)
|No
|No
|Camera CMU-BCM1
|BRAVIA Cam 4(Option)
|BRAVIA Cam 4(Option)
|BRAVIA Cam 4(Option)
|BRAVIA CAM 4(Option)
|BRAVIA Cam 4(Option)
|BRAVIA CAM 4(Option)
|BRAVIA CAM 3(Option)
|No
|No
|Software
|ECO DASHBOARD
|Yes
|Yes v2
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Application Store
|Yes(Google Play Store)
|Yes(Google Play Store)
|Yes(Google Play Store)
|Yes(Google Play Store)
|Yes(Google Play Store)
|Yes(Google Play Store)
|Yes(Google Play Store)
|Yes(Google Play Store)
|Yes(Google play Store)
|On/Off Timer
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Voice Search
|(Voice Search)Yes
(Built-in Mic)Yes
|(Voice Search)Yes
(Built-in Mic)Yes
|(Voice Search)Yes
(Built-in Mic)Yes
|(Voice Search)Yes
(Built-in Mic)Yes
|(Voice Search)Yes
(Built-in Mic)Yes
|(Voice Search)Yes
(Built-in Mic)Yes
|(Voice Search)Yes
(Built-in Mic)Yes
|(Voice Search)Yes
(Built-in Mic)Yes
|(Voice Search)Yes 1
(Built-in Mic)Yes
|Smart
|Google TV (12)
|Google TV (12)
|Google TV (12)
|Google TV (12)
|Google TV (12)
|Google TV (12)
|Google TV (10)
|Google TV (12)
|Google TV (12)
|Sleep Timer
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|MULTI-VIEW
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|-
|Yes
|-
|No
|No
|CONTROL MENU
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Operating System
|Android TV
|Android TV
|Android TV
|Android TV
|Android TV
|Android TV
|Android TV
|Android TV
|Android TV
|Internet Browser
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Vewd
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|??
|iWedia(HbbTV only)
|Electronic Program Guide (EPG)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|BUILT-IN MIC SWITCH
|Yes(Left)
|Yes(Left)
|Yes(Center)
|Yes
|Yes(Center)
|Yes(Center)
|Yes(Center)
|Yes(Center)
|No
|Teletext
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Auto Calibration with CalMAN®
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Features for PlayStation 5
|Auto HDR Tone Mapping
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Auto Genre Picture Mode
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Accessibility
|Audio Description (Audio Key)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SCREEN READER
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|CLOSED CAPTION
|Subtitle
|Subtitle
|Subtitle
|Subtitle
|Subtitle
|Subtitle
|Subtitle
|Subtitle
|Subtitle
|Accessible Initial Setup
With Talkback
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|--
|--
|No
|Yes
|No
|TEXT MAGNIFICATION
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|TALKBACK
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|POWER-On Volume Settings
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|MENU TIMEOUT SETTING
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|VOICE SEARCH
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|(Voice Search)Yes
(Built-in Mic)Yes
|Yes
|[SIZE=1Yes-[/SIZE]
|SWITCH ACCESS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|ACCESSIBILITY SHORTCUT
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|COLOUR INVERSION
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Design
|STAND COLOR
|Dark silver/Hairline
|Dark silver
|Dark silver
|Titanium Black
|Dark silver
|Dark Silver
|Dark Silver
|Black
|-
|STAND POSITION
|4way position
Outside
Inside
Ouside for Soundbar
Inside for Soundbar
|2way position
Outside
-
Outside for Soundbar
-
|4way position
Outside
Inside
Ouside for Soundbar
Inside for Soundbar
|2way position
Standard position
-
Soundbar position
|4way position
Outside
Inside
Ouside for Soundbar
Inside for Soundbar
|2way position
Outside
-
-
Inside for Soundbar
|2way position
Standard position
Narrow position
|2way position
Standard position
Narrow position
|-
|REMOTE CONTROL
|IR Remote;Premium Remote
|IR Remote;Standard Remote
|IR Remote;Premium Remote
|IR Remote:Premium Remote
|IR Remote:Premium Remote
|Standard Remote
|IR Remote;Standard Remote
|IR Remote;Standard Remote
|-
|BEZEL COLOR
|Dark Silver
Vibration finish
|Black
|Dark Silver
Vibration finish
|Titanium Black
|Dark Silver
Vibration finish
|Black
|Hairline Black
|Black
|-
|BEZEL DESIGN
|Seamless Edge
|Flush Surface
|Seamless Edge
|Metal Flush Surface
|Seamless Edge
|Flush Surface
|Flush Surface
|Flush Surface
|-
|Stand design
|Underlay stand
|Aluminum Edge Stand
|Underlay stand
|Aluminum Center Plate
|Underlay stand
|Undarley stand
|Slim T shape Wedged Stand
|Slim Wedged Stand
|-
|Built-in tuner
|TV System (Analog)
|B/G,D/K
|B/G,D/K
|B/G,D/K
|B/G,D/K
|B/G,D/K
|B/G,D/K
|B/G,D/K
|B/G,D/K
|B/G,D/K,L
|TV System (Digital Terrestrial)
|DVB-T/T2
|DVB-T/T2
|DVB-T/T2
|DVB-T/T2
|DVB-T/T2
|DVB-T/T2
|DVB-T/T2
|DVB-T/T2
|DVB-T/T2
|CI+
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Tuner Channel Coverage
(Digital Terrestrial)
|VHF/UHF
(Depend on country/region selection)
|VHF/UHF
(Depend on country/region selection)
|VHF/UHF
(Depend on country selection)
|VHF/UHF
(Depend on country selection)
|VHF/UHF
(Depend on country selection)
|VHF/UHF
(Depend on country/region selection)
|VHF/UHF
(Depend on country selection)
|VHF/UHF
(Depend on country/region selection)
|VHF/UHF(Depend on country selection)
|Number of Tuners
(Terrestrial/Cable)
|2(Digital)
1(Analog)
|2(Digital)
1(Analog)
|2(Digital)
1(Analog)
|2(Digital)
1(Analog)
|2(Digital)
1(Analog)
|1(Digital/Analog)
|1(Digital/Analog)
|1(Digital/Analog)
|1(Digital/Analog)
|Tuner Channel Coverage
(Digital Sat)
|Intermediate Frequency 950-2150MHz
|Intermediate Frequency
950-2150MHz
|Intermediate Frequency
950-2150MHz
|Intermediate Frequency
950-2150MHz
|Intermediate Frequency
950-2150MHz
|Intermediate Frequency
950-2150MHz
|Intermediate Frequency
950-2150MHz
|Intermediate Frequency
950-2150MHz
|Intermediate Frequency
950-2150MHz
|Number of Tuners (Sat)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|--
|1
|1
|1
|Tuner Channel Coverage
(Digital Cable)
|VHF/UHF/cable
(Depend on country/region selection)
|VHF/UHF/cable
(Depend on country selection)
|VHF/UHF/cable
(Depend on country selection)
|VHF/UHF/cable
(Depend on country selection)
|VHF/UHF/cable
(Depend on country selection)
|VHF/UHF/cable
(Depend on country selection)
|VHF/UHF/cable
(Depend on country selection)
|VHF/UHF/cable
(Depend on country/region selection)
|VHF/UHF/cable
Depend on country selection
|TV System (Digital Cable)
|DVB-C
|DVB-C
|DVB-C
|DVB-C
|DVB-C
|DVB-C
|DVB-C
|DVB-C
|DVB-C
|Tuner Channel Coverage
(Analog)
|45.25MHz-863.25MHz
(Depend on country/region selection)
|45.25MHz-863.25MHz
(Depend on country/region selection)
|45.25MHz-863.25MHz
(Depend on country selection)
|45.25MHz-863.25MHz
(Depend on country selection)
|45.25MHz-863.25MHz
(Depend on country selection)
|45.25MHz-863.25MHz
(Depend on country/region selection)
|45.25MHz-863.25MHz
(Depend on country selection)
|45.25MHz-863.25MHz
(Depend on country/region selection)
|45.25MHz-863.25MHz
(Depend on country/area selection)
|TV System (Digital Sat)
|DVB-S/S2
|DVB-S/S2
|DVB-S/S2
|DVB-S/S2
|DVB-S/S2
|DVB-S/S2
|DVB-S/S2
|DVB-S/S2
|DVB-S/S2
|Accessories
|Remote control
|RMF-TX920U
RMT-TX450E
|RMF-TX820U
|RMF-TX
|RMF-TX800U
|RMF-TX920U
|RMF-TX820U
|RMF-TX810U
RMT-TX450E
|-
|-
|OPTIONAL ACCESSORIES
|Sony original Wall-Mount Bracket 6
Camera Unit（CMU-BC1) 4
Depends on country selection
|-
Camera Unit（CMU-BC1) 4
Depends on country selection
|Sony original Wall-Mount Bracket 6
Camera Unit（CMU-BC1) 4
Depends on country selection
|Camera Unit（CMU-BC1) 4
Wallmount Bracket (SU-WL450
(Terminal access limitation),
SU-WL850(Depends on usage of terminal))
Depends on country selection
|Sony original Wall-Mount Bracket 6
Camera Unit（CMU-BC1) 4
Depends on country selection
SU-WL450
SU-WL900
|Sony original Wall-Mount Bracket 5
Camera Unit（CMU-BC1) 4
Depends on country selection
|Camera Unit（CMU-BC1) 4
Wallmount Bracket(SU-WL450
(Terminal access limitation)
SU-WL850
(Depends on usage of terminal))
Depends on country selection
|Wallmount Bracket
(Sony original Wall-Mount Bracket 3)
Depends on country selection
|Wallmount Bracket(SU-WL450
(Terminal access limitation))
Depends on country selection
|What's In The Box
|What's In The Box
|Voice Remote Control
AC Power Cord
USB Type-C Cable
Operating Instructions
Quick Setup Guide
|Table Top Stand
Voice Remote Control
Remote Control
Batteries
AC Power Cord
-
Operating Instructions
-
|Table Top Stand
Voice Remote Control
Remote Control
Batteries
AC Power Cord
USB Type-C Cable
Operating Instructions
Quick Setup Guide
|Table Top Stand
Voice Remote Control
Remote Control
Batteries
AC Power Cord
-
Operating Instructions
-
|Table Top Stand
Voice Remote Control
Remote Control
Batteries
AC Power Cord
USB Type-C Cable
Operating Instructions
Quick Setup Guide
|Table Top Stand
Voice Remote Control
-
Batteries
AC Power Cord
-
Operating Instructions
Quick Setup Guide
|Table Top Stand
Voice Remote Control
Remote Control
Batteries
AC Power Cord
-
Operating Instructions
Quick Setup Guide
|Table Top Stand
Voice Remote Control
Remote Control
Batteries
AC Power Cord
Operating Instructions
|Table Top Stand
Voice Remote Control
Batteries
AC Power Cord
Operating Instructions
Quick Setup Guide