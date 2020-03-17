Резултати от 1 до 2 от общо 2

SONY телевизори 2025

    Днес10:34 #1

    SONY телевизори 2025

    SONY телевизори 2025

    Следвайки първоначалните стъпки за ребрандиране на BRAVIA от миналата година, които поставиха началото на BRAVIA 9 и BRAVIA 7 MiniLED, заедно с оригиналния BRAVIA 8 (не QD) OLED, новите телевизори, които ще се присъединят към тях през 2025 г., също са по-скоро надстройка на съществуващата гама, отколкото нещо радикално различно. Може би най-забележителното е, че предишният флагман A95L се преименува и заменя с подобрения BRAVIA 8 II, докато BRAVIA 5 ще се надява да подобри X90L MiniLED. „Новият“ BRAVIA 3 всъщност беше част от семейството на BRAVIA в САЩ и Азия миналата година, но е нов за Европа (и вероятно в няколко други региона), така че ще го считаме за нов за 2025 г.

    Струва си да подчертаем стратегията, необичайна за този пазар, възприета от Sony в последните години за предлагането на телевизори от предходни години да остават в гамата, следователно Bravia 7, Bravia 8 и Bravia 9, докато новите продукти тази година ще бъдат вмъкнати по допълнителен начин, с новите Bravia 3, Bravia 5 и наистина новия Bravia 8 II , с Bravia 10 (или може би Bravia 9 II), базиран на новата RGB LED технология, която ще пристигне през 2026 г.

    Years 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025
    Series -
    A1 (55,65,77")    		 -
    AF9 (55,65")
    AF8 (55,65")    		 -
    AG9 (55,65,77")
    AG8 (55,65")    		 -
    A9 (48,55,65")
    AG9 (77")
    A8 (55,65")
    A85/87/89 (55,65")    		 -
    A90J (55,65,83")
    A9 (48")
    A80/83J (55,65,77")    		 A95K (55,65")
    A90K (42,48")
    A90J (55,65,83")
    A80/83/84K (55,65,77")
    A75K (55,65")
    W800    		 A95L (55,65,77")
    A90K (42,48")
    A90J (83")
    A80K (77")
    W800    		 A95L (55,65,77")
    A90K (42,48")
    XR80 (55,65,77")
    A80L (83")
    W800    		 XR90 (55,65,75")
    XR80 (55,65,77")
    A90K (42,48")
    XR70 (55, 65, 75, 85")
    X85L(55,65,75")
    W800

    Новият Bravia 8 II е директната еволюция на QD-OLED Bravia A95L. Но ще струва по-малко
    Въпреки че името му напомня на единствената серия OLED телевизори на Sony, пусната миналата година, новият Bravia 8 II (или Mark II, както Sony го нарича) няма нищо общо с модела от среден клас, а вместо това е истинският наследник на Bravia A95L . Започвайки с факта, че Bravia 8 II монтира новото поколение QD-OLED панел от Samsung Display (припомняме ви, че Bravia 8 вместо това използва WOLED технология на LG Display).

    Това не е единствената разлика: докато Bravia 8 използва процесора Bravia XR с едночипово решение (с няколко компромиса), „шасито“ на Bravia 8II е същото като Bravia A95L. Самите инженери на Sony казаха за Bravia 8 II по отношение на актуализация на A95L с новия QD-OLED панел.

    В сравнение със своите конкуренти, Sony не преследва тенденцията от 144Hz или 165Hz, а максималната поддържана разделителна способност остава 4K при 120Hz.

    Bravia 5 е първият miniLED на Sony също в 98 инча
    Докато бяхме накарани да вярваме, че миналогодишният BRAVIA 7 е нещо като алтернатива на X90L, новият BRAVIA 5 изглежда е по-скоро директен заместител (известен също като XR55, с някои варианти XR59 и XR52). Има подобен набор от размери на екрана, от 55 до невероятните 98-инчови опции, но новият и подобрен BRAVIA 5 наистина идва с шест пъти повече зони на затъмняване от X90L (като BRAVIA 7 обеща осем пъти повече, заедно с 30% увеличение на яркостта).

    Sony говори за до шест пъти повече зони за локално затъмняване от серията X90L благодарение на преминаването към miniLED, но също така уточнява, че няма да използва микроконтролерите, разработени за Bravia 9, които остават изключителни за горната част на гамата. Bravia 5 също ще предлага калибрирани предварителни настройки за Netflix, Prime Video и Sony Pictures Core, поддръжка за Dolby Vision и Dolby Atmos и поддръжка за видео до 120Hz.

    Sony XR90 Sony XR70 Sony XR50 Sony X90L
    -
    65" - 54x28 = 1512 dz
    75" - 60x32 = 1920 dz
    85" - 70x40 = 2808 dz    		 55" - 26x14 = 364 dz
    65" - 30x16 = 480 dz
    75" - 34x18 = 612 dz
    85" - 38x20 = 760 dz    		 55" - x = 3xx dz
    65" - x = 4xx dz
    75" - x = 5xx dz
    85" - x = 6xx dz
    98" - x = 6xx dz    		 55" - x = 64 dz
    65" - x = 88 dz
    75" - x = 96 dz
    85" - x = 112 dz
    98" - x = 128 dz

    Няма серия 4 заради суеверие...
    Японците избягват числото 4 поради суеверие, свързано с неговото произношение и културните асоциации със смъртта. Това е пример за тетрафобия (страх от числото 4), която е разпространена в много източноазиатски култури, включително Япония, Китай и Корея.

    Причина: Произношение и значение
    В японския език числото 4 се произнася като "ши" (shi). Същата дума, но с различен канджи (йероглиф), може да означава "смърт" (死, shi). Тази звукова прилика създава асоциация между числото 4 и нещо зловещо или нещастно. В японската култура думите и звуците имат силно символично значение, а избягването на "лоши" асоциации е дълбоко вкоренено в традициите.

    Примери в ежедневието
    1, Сгради: В много японски сгради (особено болници и хотели) липсва четвърти етаж – след третия следва директно петият. Това е подобно на избягването на числото 13 в западните култури.
    2, Продукти: Производители често избягват да номерират серии или модели с 4. Например, вместо "версия 4" може да се използва "версия 5" или друго име.
    3, Подаръци: Даването на подаръци в комплекти от четири предмета се счита за неучтиво, защото напомня за смъртта. Предпочитат се комплекти от три или пет.
    4, Език: Понякога вместо "ши" се използва алтернативното произношение за 4 – "йон" (yon), което е по-неутрално и избягва зловещата конотация.
    Културен контекст
    Това суеверие е част от по-широкия феномен в Източна Азия, където числото 4 се избягва заради сходни езикови причини. В Китай например "4" (sì) звучи като "смърт" (sǐ), а в Корея "4" (sa) също има подобна асоциация. В Япония обаче то е особено подчертано в определени ситуации, като медицински или ритуални контексти, където смъртта е чувствителна тема.

    Интересен факт
    Числото 9 също може да бъде проблематично, защото се произнася "ку" (ku), което може да значи "страдание" или "болка" (苦). Така комбинации като 4 и 9 (напр. 49) се смятат за особено нещастни.

    Въпреки че не всички японци са суеверни в ежедневието, избягването на 4 е дълбоко вкоренена традиция, особено в официални или чувствителни ситуации. Това показва колко силно езиковите и символични връзки влияят на културата им!

    Той също така става първият miniLED на Sony, който се предлага в 98-инчов формат , в допълнение към 55, 65, 75 и 85-инчовите формати. Що се отнася до аудиото, новият Bravia 5 също ще има функцията Voice Zoom 3 и ще поддържа функцията Acoustic Center Sync, която ви позволява да използвате аудио системата на телевизора в синхрон със съвместима звукова лента на Sony. Фактът, че този нов модел се нарича Bravia 5, а не Bravia 6, изглежда предполага, че Sony иска да запази малко място за допълнителен междинен модел.

    Както споменахме, BRAVIA 3 вече е наличен в САЩ и други региони, така че можете да се насочите към уебсайта на Sony в САЩ, за да получите по-ясна представа какво да очаквате. За тези, които са по-запознати с британския и европейския пазар, BRAVIA 3 (или S35, с варианти S39 и S32) е директен заместител на X75WL, така че говорим за по-достъпна Direct LED опция в сравнение със системите BRAVIA 9, 7 и 5 MiniLED. BRAVIA 3 изглежда готов да достигне до нашата част от света с размери от 43 до 85 инча (X75WL достигна само до 75 инча, така че това е поне едно потенциално надграждане) и въпреки че няма да носи същия списък с функции на своите колеги с по-висок номер, той все пак ще се предлага с Dolby Vision и Dolby Atmos. Има и процесор X1 4K HDR с нов PQ алгоритъм и подобни на Sony Pictures Core и обичайните надстройки на Google TV и PS Remote Play.

    Говорейки за модели в САЩ, Sony обяви и нов BRAVIA 2 II като допълнителна и вероятно дори по-евтина Direct LED опция в размери от 43 до 75 инча, която изглежда готова поне за пазара в Северна Америка.

    https://www.sony.bg/bravia/products/bravia-3/spec
    https://www.sony.bg/bravia/products/bravia-5/spec
    https://www.sony.bg/bravia/products/bravia-8m2/spec

    Помощно ръководство - BRAVIA 9 / BRAVIA 8 / BRAVIA 8 II / BRAVIA 7 / BRAVIA 5 / A95L
    https://helpguide.sony.net/tv/maep1/v1/bg/index.html

    Помощно ръководство за BRAVIA 3 е в процес на подготовка
    https://helpguide.sony.net/tv/maep2/v1/en/index.html


    Как да разчетем моделният код на телевизора ? (за модели 2025 година)
    Model -Sony K-65XR8M25BP.CEI
    K - телевизор
    65 - диагонал на дисплея в инчове
    ХR - модели с AI + OS Google TV
    8 - серия
    M2 - вариант
    5 - година на модела 2025
    B - цвят
    P - ? [все още не знам какво означава - среща се в модели 2023 и 2024]
    CEI - регион на продажби
    • CEI - Common Europe
    • UKA - United Kingdom (three-pin-plug UK version)
    Този пост е редактиран от hristoslav2; Днес в 10:48.
    Отговор с цитат Отговор с цитат
    Отговор: SONY телевизори 2025

    Bravia 8 II / K-XR8M2 се позиционира между XR-A95L и K-XR80P,
    Bravia 5 / K-XR5 се позиционира над XR-X95L,
    Bravia 3 / K-S3 се позиционира над KD-X80L,


    Sony TV Line Up: FY 2025
    Class 4K LCD Premium QD-OLED Premium WOLED 4K LCD 4K LCD Step-up 4K LCD Basic 2K LCD
    Series BRAVIA 9
    		 BRAVIA 8 II
    		 BRAVIA 8
    		 A90K
    		 BRAVIA 7
    		 BRAVIA 5
    		 X85L
    		 BRAVIA 3
    		 W800
    Year 2024 2025 2024 2022 2024 2025 2023 2024 2021
    Type Display LCD mini LED QD-OLED GEN 3
    __________________________    		 WOLED GEN 3 WOLED GEN 2
    __________________________    		 LCD mini LED LCD FALD
    __________________________    		 LCD Direct LED
    Size 85, 75, 65 65, 55 77, 65, 55 48, 42 85, 75, 65, 55 98, 85, 75, 65, 55 75, 65, 55 85, 75, 65, 55, 50, 43 32
    -- XR90 XR8M2 XR80 - Main model
    XR83 - Derived model
    XR84 - Derived model    		 A90K XR70 XR50 - Main model
    XR52 - Derived model
    XR59 - Derived model    		 X85L S35 - Main model
    S32 - Derived mofel
    S39 - Derived model    		 W800P
    Models K-85XR90PAEP
    K-75XR90PAEP
    K-65XR90PAEP    		 K-65XR8M25BP.CEI
    K-55XR8M25BP.CEI    		 K-77XR80LAEP
    K-65XR80PAEP
    K-55XR80PAEP




    K-77XR83PAEP
    K-65XR83PAEP
    K-55XR83PAEP




    K-77XR84PAEP
    K-65XR84PAEP
    K-55XR84PAEP    		 XR-48A90KAEP
    XR-42A90KAEP    		 K-85XR70PAEP
    K-75XR70PAEP
    K-65XR70PAEP
    K-55XR70PAEP    		 K-98XR50
    K-85XR50
    K-75XR50
    K-65XR50
    K-55XR50


    K-85XR52BP.CEI
    K-75XR52BP.CEI
    K-65XR52BP.CEI
    K-55XR52BP.CEI


    K-85XR55BP.CEI
    K-75XR55BP.CEI
    K-65XR55BP.CEI
    K-55XR55BP.CEI


    K-75XR59BP.CEI
    K-65XR59BP.CEI
    K-55XR59BP.CEI    		 KD-75X85LAEP
    KD-65X85LAEP
    KD-55X85LAEP    		 K-85S32B
    K-75S32B
    K-65S32B
    K-55S32B
    K-50S32B
    K-43S32B


    K-85S35
    K-75S35
    K-65S35
    K-55S35
    K-50S35
    K-43S35


    K-75S39BP.CEI
    K-65S39BP.CEI
    K-55S39BP.CEI
    K-50S39BP.CEI
    K-43S39BP.CEI    		 KD-32W800P1AEP
    RAM / ROM 6GB / 32GB 6GB / 32GB 4GB / 32GB 4GB / 16GB 6GB / 32GB 6GB / 32GB 4GB / 16GB 4GB / 16GB 3GB / 8GB
    SoC
    Coprocessor
    Platform
    CPU
    GPU    		 Mediatek Pentonic 1000 chipset
    SoC : MediaTek MT9972 (mt5897)
    CXD4864GG
    Model : BRAVIA 4K AE2
    Platform : merak
    CPU: 4x ARM-Cortex-A73 @ 2000MHz
    CPU Clock Range : 900 - 2000 MHz.
    GPU : ARM Mali-G57
    		 Mediatek Pentonic 1000
    SoC: MediaTek MT9972 (mt5897)
    CXD4864GG
    Model:
    Platform:
    CPU:
    CPU Clock range:
    GPU:
    		 Mediatek Pentonic 1000 chipset
    SoC: MediaTek MT9972 (mt5897)
    -
    Model: BRAVIA 4K AE2
    Platform : merak
    CPU: 4x ARM-Cortex-A73 @ 2000MHz
    CPU Clock Range : 900 - 2000 MHz.
    GPU: ARM Mali-G57
    		 MediaTek MT9xxx
    SoC: MediaTek MT9950 (mt5895)
    -
    Model: BRAVIA 4K VH21
    Platform: mt5895
    CPU: 4xARM-Cortex-A73 @ 1800MHz
    CPU Clock Range: 1200-1800MHz
    GPU: ARM Mali-    		 Mediatek Pentonic 1000
    SoC; MediaTek MT9972 (MT5897)
    CXD4864GG
    Model:
    Platform: merak
    CPU:
    CPU Clock Range:
    GPU: ARM Mali    		 Mediatek MT9
    SoC: Mediatek MT
    -
    Model:
    Platform:
    CPU:
    CPU Clock Range:
    GPU: ARM Mali    		 -
    SoC: Mediatek MT9950 (mt5895)
    -
    Model:
    Platform:
    CPU:
    CPU Clock Range:
    GPU: ARM Mali    		 Mediatek MT5895 Mstar m7332
    (part of mediatek now)
    Connectivity
    HDCP HDCP2.3 (for HDMI™1/2/3/4) HDCP2.3(for HDMI™1/2/3/4) HDCP2.3(for HDMI™1/2/3/4) HDCP2.3(for HDMI™1/2/3/4) HDCP2.3(for HDMI™1/2/3/4) HDCP2.3(for HDMI™1/2/3/4) HDCP2.3(for HDMI™1/2/3/4) HDCP2.3(for HDMI™1/2/3/4) HDCP1.4
    USB DRIVE Format Support FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS FAT16/FAT32/NTFS FAT/FAT32
    Component Video
    (Y/PB/PR)Inpu(s)    		 No No No No No No No No No
    HDMI Inputs Total 4 (4 Side) 4(4Side) 4(4Side) 4(1Side,3Bottom) 4(4Side) 4(4Side) 4(4Side) 4(Side) 3(1Side,2bottom)
    Variable Refresh Rate(VRR) Yes (for HDMI™3/4) Yes (for HDMI™3/4) Yes (for HDMI™3/4) Yes (for HDMI™3/4) Yes (for HDMI™3/4) Yes (for HDMI™3/4) Yes (for HDMI™3/4) No No
    Composite Video Input(S) No No No Hybrid with S-Center Speaker Input x1
    (Side, Mini jack)    		 No No 1(Side, Mini jack) No No
    Digital Audio Output(s) 1
    Side/Hybrid with S-Center Speaker Input    		 1
    Side/Hybrid with S-Center Speaker Input    		 1(Side) 1 (Bottom) 1
    (Side/Hybrid with S-Center Speaker Input)    		 1(Side) 1(Side) 1(Side) 1 (bottom)
    Auto Low Latency Mode Yes (for HDMI™1/2/3/4) Yes (for HDMI™1/2/3/4) Yes (for HDMI™1/2/3/4) Yes (for HDMI™3/4) Yes (for HDMI™1/2/3/4) Yes (for HDMI™1/2/3/4) Yes (for HDMI™3/4) Yes (for HDMI™1/2/3/4) No
    IF (SATELLITE) INPUT(S) 1(Side) 2(Side) 2(Side) 2(Bottom) 2(Side) ??? 1(Side) 1(Side) No
    USB HDD Recording No Yes(1Rec)
    (Except Italy)    		 Yes(1Rec
    (Except Italy)    		 Yes(1Rec)
    (Except Italy)    		 Yes(1Rec)
    (Except Italy)    		 No Yes(1Rec)
    (Except Italy)    		 Yes(1Rec)
    (Except Italy)    		 Yes
    HDMI Audio Return Chanel Yes (eARC/ARC) Yes (eARC/ARC) Yes (eARC/ARC) Yes (eARC/ARC) Yes (eARC/ARC) Yes (eARC/ARC) Yes (eARC/ARC) Yes (eARC/ARC) Yes (ARC)
    RF (Terrestrial/Cable)
    Connection Input(s)    		 1(Side) 1(Side) 1(Side) 1(Bottom) 1(Side) 1(Side) 1(Side) 1(Side) 1(Bottom)
    Headphone Output(S) No No No No No No No No No
    WIFI WiFi 6 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax WiFi 6 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax WiFi 6 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax WiFi 5 802.11 ac WiFi 6 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax WiFi 6 802.11 ax WiFi 5 802.11 ac Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E
    (Depend on country/region)    		 WiFi 4 802.11 n
    WI-FI Frequency 2.4 GHz/5 GHz 2.4 GHz/5 GHz/6GHz 2.4GHz/5GHz/6GHz 2.4GHz/5GHz
    (for Wi-Fi Direct: 2.4GHz Only)    		 2.4GHz/5GHz/6GHz 2.4GHz/5GHz 2.4GHz/5GHz
    (for Wi-Fi Direct: 2.4GHz Only)    		 2.4GHz/5GHz/6GHz, 2.4GHz/5GHz/6GHz
    (Depend on country/region)    		 ??
    Simultaneous Sound Output
    With TV Speaker    		 Bluetooth A2DP Device Bluetooth A2DP Device Bluetooth A2DP Device -- Bluetooth A2DP Device Bluetooth A2DP Device - No No
    USB ports 2(Side) 2(Side) 2(Side) 1(Side)/1(Bottom) 2(Side) 2(Side) 2 (Side) 2(Side) 2 (Side/bottom)
    USB playback codecs MPEG1: MPEG1
    MPEG2PS: MPEG2
    MPEG2TS (HDV, AVCHD): MPEG2, AVC
    MP4 (XAVC S): AVC, MPEG4, HEVC
    AVI: Xvid, MotionJpeg
    ASF (WMV): VC1
    MOV: AVC, MPEG4, MotionJpeg/
    MKV: Xvid, AVC, MPEG4, VP8.HEVC
    WEBM: VP8/
    3GPP: MPEG4, AVC/MP3/ASF (WMA)
    LPCM/WAV
    MP4AAC/FLAC, JPEG/HEIF
    WEBM: VP9/AC4/ogg
    AAC/ARW (Screen nail only)    		 MPEG1:MPEG1
    MPEG2PS:MPEG2
    MPEG2TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,AVC
    MP4(XAVCS):AVC,MPEG4,HEVC/
    AVI:Xvid,MotionJpeg/
    ASF(WMV):VC1/
    MOV:AVC,MPEG4,MotionJpeg/
    MKV:Xvid,AVC,MPEG4,VP8.HEVC/
    WEBM:VP8
    3GPP:MPEG4,AVC
    MP3/ASF(WMA)/LPCM/WAV
    MP4AAC/FLAC/JPEG,
    WEBM:VP9/AC4/ogg
    AAC/ARW(Screen nail only)    		 MPEG1:MPEG1
    MPEG2PS:MPEG2
    MPEG2TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,AVC
    MP4(XAVC S):AVC,MPEG4,HEVC
    AVI:Xvid,MotionJpeg
    ASF(WMV):VC1
    MOV:AVC,MPEG4,MotionJpeg
    MKV:Xvid,AVC,MPEG4,VP8.HEVC
    WEBM:VP8
    3GPP:MPEG4,AVC
    MP3/ASF(WMA)/LPCM/WAV
    MP4AAC/FLAC,JPEG/HEIF
    WEBM:VP9/AC4/ogg
    AAC/ARW(Screen nail only)    		 MPEG1:MPEG1
    MPEG2PS:MPEG2
    MPEG2TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,AVC
    MP4(XAVC S):AVC,MPEG4,HEVC
    AVI:Xvid,MotionJpeg
    ASF(WMV):VC1
    MOV:AVC,MPEG4,MotionJpeg
    MKV:Xvid,AVC,MPEG4,VP8.HEVC
    WEBM:VP8
    3GPP:MPEG4,AVC
    MP3/ASF(WMA)LPCM/WAV
    MP4AAC/FLAC/JPEG,
    WEBM:VP9/AC4/ogg
    AAC/ARW(Screen nail only)    		 MPEG1:MPEG1/
    MPEG2PS:MPEG2/
    MPEG2TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,AVC
    MP4(XAVCS):AVC,MPEG4,HEVC/
    AVI:Xvid,MotionJpeg/
    ASF(WMV):VC1/
    MOV:AVC,MPEG4,MotionJpeg/
    MKV:Xvid,AVC,MPEG4,VP8.HEVC/
    WEBM:VP8/3GPP:MPEG4,AVC/
    MP3/ASF(WMA)/
    LPCM/WAV/MP4AAC
    FLAC,JPEG/HEIF
    WEBM:VP9/AC4/ogg/AAC
    ARW(Screen nail only)    		 MPEG1:MPEG1
    MPEG2PS:MPEG2
    MPEG2TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,AVC
    MP4(XAVC S):AVC,MPEG4,HEVC
    AVI:Xvid,MotionJpeg
    ASF(WMV):VC1
    MOV:AVC,MPEG4,MotionJpeg/
    MKV:Xvid,AVC,MPEG4,VP8.HEVC
    WEBM:VP8/3GPP:MPEG4,AVC
    MP3/ASF(WMA)
    LPCM/WAV/MP4AAC
    FLAC/JPEG,
    WEBM:VP9/AC4/ogg/AAC
    ARW(Screen nail only)    		 MPEG1:MPEG1
    MPEG2PS:MPEG2
    MPEG2TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,AVC
    MP4(XAVCS):AVC,MPEG4,HEVC
    AVI:Xvid,MotionJpeg
    ASF(WMV):VC1
    MOV:AVC,MPEG4,MotionJpeg
    MKV:Xvid,AVC,MPEG4,VP8.HEVC
    WEBM:VP8/3GPP:MPEG4,AVC
    MP3/ASF(WMA)
    LPCM/WAV/MP4AAC
    FLAC/JPEG,WEBM:VP9/AC4/ogg
    AAC/ARW(Screen nail only)    		 MPEG1:MPEG1/MPEG2 PS:MPEG2
    MPEG2 TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,
    MPEG4,AVC,AVS,
    HEVCMP4(XAVCS):AVC,MPEG4,
    HEVC,AV1,VP8,WMV,MotionJpeg,
    AVI:MotionJpeg,HEVC,MPEG4,
    WMV,AVC,VP8/ASF(WMV)
    MOV:AVC,HEVC,MPEG4,WMV
    MKV:AVC,MPEG4,VP8,HEVC,
    VP9,WMV,AV1,3GPP:MPEG4,AVC,
    HEVC,MPEG2,WMV,VP8,AV1/MP3/
    ASF(WMA)/LPCM/WAV/MP4AAC/FLAC/
    JPEG/WEBM:AV1,VP9/AC4/ogg/AAC    		 VP9/H.265/MPEG1/MPEG2
    MPEG4/DivX/XviD/
    Sorenson;H.263/H.263/H.264/
    AVS/AVS+/WMV3/VC1/Motion JPEG/VP8/RV30/RV40
    Chromecast built in Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    BRAVIA Sync (HDMI-CEC) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No No
    Apple HomeKit Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    Features Specified in HDMI2.1 4K120/eARC/VRR/ALLM/SBTM
    (Source-Based Tone Mapping)    		 4K120/eARC/VRR/ALLM/SBTM 4K120/eARC/VRR/ALLM/SBTM
    (Source-Based Tone Mapping)    		 4K120/eARC/VRR/ALLM 4K120/eARC/VRR/ALLM/SBTM
    (Source-Based Tone Mapping)    		 4K120/eARC/VRR/ALLM/SBTM 4K120/eARC/VRR/ALLM eARC/ALLM No
    BLUETOOTH Profile Support Version 5.3,
    HID (mouse/keyboard connectivity)
    HOGP(Low Energy device connectivity)
    SPP(Serial Port Profile)
    A2DP (stereo audio) 1
    AVRCP (AV remote control)    		 Version 5.3
    HID(mouse/keyboard connectivity)
    HOGP(Low Energy device connectivity)
    SPP(Serial Port Profile)
    A2DP (stereo audio) 1
    AVRCP (AV remote control)    		 Version 5.3
    HID (mouse/keyboard connectivity)
    HOGP(Low Energy device connectivity)
    SPP(Serial Port Profile)
    A2DP (stereo audio) 1
    AVRCP (AV remote control)    		 Version 4.2
    HID(mouse/keyboard connectivity)
    HOGP(Low Energy device connectivity)
    SPP(Serial Port Profile)
    A2DP (stereo audio) 1
    AVRCP (AV remote control)    		 Version 5.3,HID(mouse/keyboard connectivity)
    HOGP(Low Energy device connectivity)
    SPP(Serial Port Profile)
    A2DP (stereo audio) 1
    AVRCP (AV remote control)    		 Version 5.3,HID(mouse/keyboard connectivity)
    HOGP(Low Energy device connectivity)
    SPP(Serial Port Profile)
    A2DP (stereo audio) 1
    AVRCP (AV remote control)    		 Version 4.2
    HID (mouse/keyboard connectivity)
    HOGP(Low Energy device connectivity)
    SPP(Serial Port Profile)
    A2DP (stereo audio) 1
    AVRCP (AV remote control)    		 Version 5.3
    HID (mouse/keyboard connectivity)
    HOGP (Low Energy device connectivity)
    SPP(Serial Port Profile)
    A2DP (stereo audio) 1
    AVRCP (AV remote control)    		 Version 5.0
    HID (mouse/keyboard connectivity)
    HOGP (Low Energy device connectivity)
    SPP(Serial Port Profile)
    -
    -
    Ethernet Inputs 1(Side) 1(Side) 1(Side) 1(Bottom) 1(Side) 1(Side) 1(Side) 1(Side) 1 (bottom)
    Apple AirPlay 2 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes - Yes No
    HDMI 2x 2.0
    2x 2.1    		 2x 2.0
    2x 2.1    		 2x 2.0
    2x 2.1    		 - 2x 2.0
    2x 2.1    		 - 2x 2.0
    2x 2.1    		 - -
    Picture (Panel)
    Anti Reflection
    (X Anti Reflection)    		 Yes No No No No No No No No
    Viewing Angle
    (X-Wide Angle)    		 Yes
    (viewing angle compensation film)    		 No No No No No No No No
    Local dimming zones -
    65" 54x28 = 1512 dz
    75" 60x32 = 1920 dz
    85" 70x40 = 2808 dz    		 Pixel dimming Pixel dimming Pixel dimming 55" 26x14 = 364 dz
    65" 30x16 = 480 dz
    75" 34x18 = 612 dz
    85" 38x20 = 760 dz    		 55" x = 3xx dz
    65" x = 4xx dz
    75" x = 5xx dz
    85" x = 6xx dz
    98" x = 6xx dz    		 55" 4x6 = 24 dz
    65"
    75"    		 No No
    Brightnes 100% / 10%(D65)
    SDR/HDR    		 SDR - ? cd/m² / ? cd/m²
    HDR - 700 cd/m² / 2900 cd/m²    		 SDR - 250 cd/m² / 650 cd/m²
    HDR - 250 cd/m² / 2000 cd/m²    		 SDR - ?
    HDR - 200 cd/m² / 900 cd/m²    		 120 cd/m² / 600 cd/m² - 850 cd/m² / 2100 cd/m² - cd/m² / cd/m² - 500 cd/m² / 780 cd/m² - 400 cd/m² / 460 cd/m² SDR - cd/m² / cd/m²
    Grayscale control Backlight 22-bit grayscale control - - - Backlight 22-bit grayscale control - Backlight 22-bit grayscale control - -
    Color bit 8-bit + FRC - - - 8-bit + FRC 8-bit + FRC 8-bit + FRC 8-bit + FRC 8-nit + FRC
    Color space % DCI-P3 % DCI-P3 % DCI-P3 % DCI-P3 % DCI-P3 - UHDA-P3(CIExy) 91% UHDA-P3(CIExy) ?% -
    Refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz 60Hz 60Hz
    Type panel 65"" HVA (CSOT)
    75" HVA (CSOT)
    85" MVA (AUO ?)    		 55" QD-OLED [3-gen] (SDC)
    65" QD-OLED [3-gen] (SDC)    		 55" WOLED (LGD)
    65" WOLED (LGD)
    77" WOLED (LGD)    		 42" WOLED (LGD)
    48" WOLED (LGD)    		 55" HVA (CSOT)
    65" HVA (CSOT)
    75" HVA (CSOT)
    85" AMVA (AUO)


    		 55"
    65"
    75"
    85"
    98"    		 55" HVA (CSOT)
    65" HVA (CSOT)
    75" HVA (CSOT)    		 LCD DirectLED LCD DirectLED
    Picture (processing)
    COLOUR ENHANCEMENT XR TRILUMINOS PRO™
    (QDEF)
    Live Colour™ Technology    		 XR TRILUMINOS Max™
    -
    Live Colour™ Technology    		 XR TRILUMINOS PRO
    Live Colour Technology    		 XR TRILUMINOS PRO
    XR Smoothing
    Live Colour Technology    		 XR TRILUMINOS PRO
    Live Colour Technology    		 XR TRILUMINOS PRO
    Live Colour Technology    		 XR TRILUMINOS PRO
    Live Colour Technology    		 TRILUMINOS PRO
    Live Colour Technology    		 Live Colour Technology
    CONTRAST ENHANCEMENT XR Backlight Master Drive
    XR Contrast Booster 30
    Dynamic Contrast Enhancer    		 -
    XR Contrast Booster 25
    Dynamic Contrast Enhancer    		 XR Contrast Booster 15
    Dynamic Contrast Enhancer    		 OLED XR Contrast Pro
    XR HDR remaster
    Dynamic Contrast Enhancer
    Pixel Contrast Booster    		 XR Backlight Master Drive
    XR Contrast Booster 20
    Dynamic Contrast Enhancer    		 XR Backlight Master Drive
    XR Contrast Booster 10
    Dynamic Contrast Enhancer    		 X-tended Dynamic Range
    Object-based HDR remaster
    Dynamic Contrast Enhancer    		 Dynamic Contrast Enhancer Dynamic Contrast Enhancer
    HDR (High Dynamic Range)
    Compatibility    		 HDR10
    HLG
    Dolby Vision    		 HDR10
    HLG
    Dolby Vision    		 HDR10
    HLG
    Dolby Vision    		 HDR10
    HLG
    Dolby Vision    		 HDR10
    HLG
    Dolby Vision    		 HDR10
    HLG
    Dolby Vision    		 HDR10
    HLG
    Dolby Vision    		 HDR10
    HLG
    Dolby Vision    		 HDR10
    HLG
    -
    VIDEO SIGNAL SUPPORT 4096 x 2160p (24, 50, 60 Hz)
    3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60,100,120 Hz) 2
    1080p(24,30,50,60,100,120 Hz)
    -
    1080i(50,60 Hz)
    720p(24,30,50,60 Hz)
    -
    576p
    480p    		 4096x2160p(24,50,60Hz)
    3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60,100,120Hz) 2
    1080p(30,50,60,100,120Hz)
    1080/24p
    1080i(50,60Hz)
    720p(30,50,60Hz)
    720/24p
    576p
    480p    		 4096x2160p(24,50,60Hz)
    3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60,100,120Hz) 2
    1080p(24,30,50,60,100,120Hz)
    1080i(50,60Hz)
    -
    720p(24,30,50,60Hz)
    -
    576p
    480p    		 4096x2160p(24,50,60Hz),
    3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60,100,120Hz)     2
    1080p(30,50,60,100,120Hz),
    1080/24p,
    1080i(50,60Hz),
    720p(30,50,60Hz),
    720/24p,
    576p,
    480p    		 4096x2160p(24,50,60Hz),
    3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60,100,120Hz) 2
    1080p(24,30,50,60,100,120Hz),
    -
    1080i(50,60Hz)
    720p(24,30,50,60Hz)
    -
    576p,
    480p    		 4096x2160p(24,50,60Hz)
    3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60,100,120Hz) 2
    1080p(30,50,60,100,120Hz)
    1080/24p
    1080i(50,60Hz)
    720p(30,50,60Hz)
    720/24p
    576p
    480p    		 4096x2160p(24,50,60Hz)
    3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60,100,120Hz) 2
    1080p(24,30,50,60,100,120Hz)
    -
    1080i(50,60Hz)
    720p(24,30,50,60Hz)
    -
    576p
    480p    		 4096x2160p(24,50,60Hz)
    3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60Hz)
    1080p(24,30,50,60Hz)
    -
    1080i(50,60Hz)
    720p(30,50,60Hz)
    720/24p
    576p
    480p    		 -
    1080p(30,50,60Hz)
    1080/24p
    1080i(50,60Hz)
    720p(50,60Hz)
    576p
    576i
    480p
    480i
    CLARITY ENHANCEMENT XR Clear Image XR Clear Image XR Clear Image XR 4K Upscaling
    Dual database processing
    XR Super Resolution    		 XR Clear Image XR Clear Image 4K X-Reality PRO 4K X-Reality PRO No
    PICTURE MODES Vivid
    Standard
    Cinema
    Professional
    Calm
    Photo
    IMAX Enhanced
    Dolby Vision(Vivid/Bright/Dark/Game)
    FPS game
    RTS game    		 Vivid
    Standard
    Cinema
    Professional
    Calm
    Photo
    IMAX Enhanced
    Dolby Vision(Vivid/Bright/Dark/Game)
    FPS game
    RTS game    		 Vivid
    Standard
    Cinema
    Professional
    Calm, Photo
    IMAX Enhanced
    Dolby Vision (Vivid/Bright/Dark/Game)
    FPS game
    RTS game    		 Vivid
    Standard
    Cinema
    IMAX Enhanced
    Game
    Graphics
    Photo
    Custom
    Dolby Vision Bright
    Dolby Vision Dark
    Netflix calibrated    		 Vivid
    Standard
    Cinema
    Professional
    Calm
    Photo
    IMAX Enhanced
    Dolby Vision(Vivid/Bright/Dark/Game)
    FPS game
    RTS game    		 Vivid
    Standart
    Cinema
    Professional
    Calm
    Photo
    IMAX Enhanced
    Dolby Vision (Vivid/Bright/Dark/Game)
    FPS game
    RTS game    		 Vivid
    Standard
    Cinema
    Game
    Graphics
    Photo
    Custom
    Dolby Vision(Vivid/Bright/Dark)    		 Vivid
    Standard
    Cinema
    Game
    Professional
    Graphics
    Photo
    Dolby Vision(Vivid/Bright/Dark/Game)    		 User
    Standard
    Vivid
    Sports
    Movie
    Game
    Energy Saving
    HDMI PC INPUT
    SIGNAL FORMAT    		 640 x 480 (31.5 kHz, 60 Hz)
    800x600 (37.9 kHz,60 Hz)
    1024x768 (48.4 kHz,60 Hz)
    1280x1024 (64.0 kHz,60 Hz)
    1152x864 (67.5 kHz,75 Hz)
    1600x900 (55.9 kHz,60 Hz)
    1680x1050 (65.3 kHz,60 Hz)
    1920x1080 (67.5 kHz,60 Hz)    		 640x480(31.5kHz,60Hz)
    800x600(37.9kHz,60Hz)
    1024x768(48.4kHz,60Hz)
    1280x1024(64.0kHz,60Hz)
    1152x864(67.5kHz,75Hz)
    1600x900(55.9kHz,60Hz)
    1680x1050(65.3kHz,60Hz)
    1920x1080(67.5kHz,60Hz)    		 640x480(31.5kHz,60Hz)
    800x600(37.9kHz,60Hz)
    1024x768(48.4kHz,60Hz)
    1280x1024(64.0kHz,60Hz)
    1152x864(67.5kHz,75Hz)
    1600x900(55.9kHz,60Hz)
    1680x1050(65.3kHz,60Hz)
    1920x1080(67.5kHz,60Hz)    		 -- 640x480(31.5kHz,60Hz)
    800x600(37.9kHz,60Hz)
    1024x768(48.4kHz,60Hz)
    1280x1024(64.0kHz,60Hz)
    1152x864(67.5kHz,75Hz)
    1600x900(55.9kHz,60Hz)
    1680x1050(65.3kHz,60Hz)
    1920x1080(67.5kHz,60Hz)    		 640x480(31.5kHz,60Hz)
    800x600(37.9kHz,60Hz)
    1024x768(48.4kHz,60Hz)
    1280x1024(64.0kHz,60Hz)
    1152x864(67.5kHz,75Hz)
    1600x900(55.9kHz,60Hz)
    1680x1050(65.3kHz,60Hz)
    1920x1080(67.5kHz,60Hz)    		 - 640x480(31.5kHz,60Hz)
    800x600(37.9kHz,60Hz)
    1024x768(48.4kHz,60Hz)
    1280x1024(64.0kHz,60Hz)
    1152x864(67.5kHz,75Hz)
    1600x900(55.9kHz,60Hz)
    1680x1050(65.3kHz,60Hz)
    1920x1080(67.5kHz,60Hz)
    3840x2160p(30Hz)
    3840x2160p(60Hz, 8bits)    		 No
    HIGH PEAK LUMINANCE Yes -- -- -- -- -- -- No No
    Motion enhancer
    (Native Hz)    		 XR Motion Clarity
    Auto mode    		 XR OLED Motion
    Auto mode    		 XR OLED Motion
    Auto mode    		 XR OLED Motion
    Auto mode    		 XR Motion Clarity
    Auto mode    		 XR Motion Clarity
    Auto mode    		 X-Motion Clarity
    Auto mode    		 Motionflow XR 200/240Hz
    (Native 50/60Hz)    		 No
    Studio Calibrated Mode Netflix
    SONY PICTURES CORE
    Prime Video    		 Netflix
    SONY PICTURES CORE
    Amazon Prime    		 Netflix
    SONY PICTURES CORE    		 Bravia Core Netflix Netflix
    SONY PICTURES CORE    		 Netflix
    SONY PICTURES CORE
    Amazon Prime    		 No No
    SENSOR Light/Colour Light/Color Light Light Light Light Light Light No
    Sound (Speakers and Amplifier)
    SPEAKER CONFIGURATION Tweeter x 2
    Mid Range x 2
    Subwoofer x 2
    Beam Tweeter x 2    		 Actuator x 2
    -
    Subwoofer x 2
    -    		 Actuator x 2
    Tweeter x 2
    Subwoofer x 1    		 Actuator x 2
    Subwoofer x 1    		 Full Range(Bass Reflex)x2
    Tweeter x 2    		 Full Range(Bass Reflex)x2
    Tweeter x 2    		 Full Range(Bass Reflex)x2 Full Range(Bass Reflex)x2 Full Range (Bass Reflex) x2
    Speaker Type Acoustic Multi-Audio+
    (Sound from Screen)
    Frame Tweeter
    Beam Tweeter    		 Acoustic Surface Audio+
    (Screen is the Speaker)    		 Acoustic Surface Audio+
    Sound Positioning Tweeter    		 Acoustic Surface Audio+ Acoustic Multi-Audio
    Sound Positioning Tweeter    		 Acoustic Multi-Audio
    Sound Positioning Tweeter
    X-Balanced Speaker    		 Double Bass Reflex Speaker
    X-Balanced Speaker    		 Bass Reflex Speaker
    X-Balanced Speaker    		 Bass Reflex
    Audio Power Output 10W+10W+10W+10W+10W+10W+5W+5W 15W + 15W + 10W + 10W 10W + 10W + 10W + 10W + 10W 3 10W + 10W + 5W 10W + 10W + 10W + 10W3 10W + 10W + 10W + 10W 10W + 10W 10W + 10W 5W + 5W
    Sound (Processing)
    Acoustic Auto Calibration Room & User Position Compensation Room & User Position Compensation Room & User Position Compensation Room & User Position Compensation Room & User Position Compensation Room & User Position Compensation Room Compensation No No
    SOUND MODES -- -- -- Standard
    Dialog
    Cinema
    Music
    Sports
    Dolby Audio    		 -- -- No No User
    Standard
    Vivid
    Sports
    Movie
    News
    VOICE ZOOM Voice Zoom 3
    (Also available with compatible Sony Soundbar)    		 Voice Zoom 3 Voice Zoom 3
    (Also available with compatible Sony Soundbar)    		 Voice Zoom 2 Voice Zoom 3
    (Also available with compatible Sony Soundbar)    		 Voice Zoom 3 No No No
    Dolby Audio Format Support Dolby Audio
    Dolby Atmos    		 Dolby Audio
    Dolby™ Atmos    		 Dolby Audio
    Dolby Atmos    		 Dolby Audio
    Dolby Atmos    		 Dolby Audio
    Dolby Atmos
    		 Dolby Audio
    Dolby Atmos    		 Dolby Audio
    Dolby Atmos    		 Dolby Audio Dolby Audio
    DTS Audio Format Support DTS Digital Surround
    DTS Express
    DTS-HD Master Audio
    DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
    DTS:X    		 DTS Digital Surround
    DTS Express
    DTS-HD Master Audio
    DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
    DTS: X    		 DTS Digital Surround
    DTS Express
    DTS-HD Master Audio
    DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
    DTS:X    		 DTS Digital Surround
    -
    -
    -
    -    		 DTS Digital Surround
    DTS Express
    DTS-HD Master Audio
    DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
    DTS:X    		 DTS Digital Surround
    DTS Express
    DTS-HD Master Audio
    DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
    DTS:X    		 DTS Digital Surround DTS Digital Surround
    DTS Express
    DTS-HD Master Audio
    DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
    DTS:X    		 No
    360 Spatial Sound Personalizer
    Headphone 3D Surround    		 Yes (via Bluetooth) Yes (via Bluetooth) Yes (via Bluetooth) Yes??? Yes (via Bluetooth) Yes (via Bluetooth) No No No
    Simulated Surround Sound 3D Surround Upscaling 3D Surround Upscaling 3D Surround Upscaling 3D Surround Upscaling 3D Surround Upscaling 3D Surround Upscaling No No No
    Acoustic Center Sync Yes(Sony compatible Soundbar) Yes(Sony compatible Soundbar) Yes(Sony compatible Soundbar) Yes(Sony compatible Soundbar) Yes(Sony compatible Soundbar) Yes(Sony compatible Soundbar) No No No
    Camera
    CAMERA FUNCTION Yes 4(Camera apps) Yes 4(Camera apps) Yes 4(Camera apps) Yes4(Camera apps) Yes 4(Camera apps) Yes 4(Camera apps) Yes 3(Camera apps) No No
    Camera CMU-BCM1 BRAVIA Cam 4(Option) BRAVIA Cam 4(Option) BRAVIA Cam 4(Option) BRAVIA CAM 4(Option) BRAVIA Cam 4(Option) BRAVIA CAM 4(Option) BRAVIA CAM 3(Option) No No
    Software
    ECO DASHBOARD Yes Yes v2 Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    Application Store Yes(Google Play Store) Yes(Google Play Store) Yes(Google Play Store) Yes(Google Play Store) Yes(Google Play Store) Yes(Google Play Store) Yes(Google Play Store) Yes(Google Play Store) Yes(Google play Store)
    On/Off Timer Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Voice Search (Voice Search)Yes
    (Built-in Mic)Yes    		 (Voice Search)Yes
    (Built-in Mic)Yes    		 (Voice Search)Yes
    (Built-in Mic)Yes    		 (Voice Search)Yes
    (Built-in Mic)Yes    		 (Voice Search)Yes
    (Built-in Mic)Yes    		 (Voice Search)Yes
    (Built-in Mic)Yes    		 (Voice Search)Yes
    (Built-in Mic)Yes    		 (Voice Search)Yes
    (Built-in Mic)Yes    		 (Voice Search)Yes 1
    (Built-in Mic)Yes
    Smart Google TV (12) Google TV (12) Google TV (12) Google TV (12) Google TV (12) Google TV (12) Google TV (10) Google TV (12) Google TV (12)
    Sleep Timer Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    MULTI-VIEW Yes Yes No No - Yes - No No
    CONTROL MENU Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    Operating System Android TV Android TV Android TV Android TV Android TV Android TV Android TV Android TV Android TV
    Internet Browser Yes Yes Yes Vewd Yes Yes Yes ?? iWedia(HbbTV only)
    Electronic Program Guide (EPG) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    BUILT-IN MIC SWITCH Yes(Left) Yes(Left) Yes(Center) Yes Yes(Center) Yes(Center) Yes(Center) Yes(Center) No
    Teletext Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Auto Calibration with CalMAN® Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No No
    Features for ​PlayStation 5
    Auto HDR Tone Mapping Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    Auto Genre Picture Mode Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    Accessibility
    Audio Description (Audio Key) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    SCREEN READER Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    CLOSED CAPTION Subtitle Subtitle Subtitle Subtitle Subtitle Subtitle Subtitle Subtitle Subtitle
    Accessible Initial Setup
    With Talkback    		 Yes Yes Yes No -- -- No Yes No
    TEXT MAGNIFICATION Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    TALKBACK Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes No Yes No
    POWER-On Volume Settings Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes No Yes No
    MENU TIMEOUT SETTING Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes No Yes No
    VOICE SEARCH Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes (Voice Search)Yes
    (Built-in Mic)Yes    		 Yes [SIZE=1Yes-[/SIZE]
    SWITCH ACCESS Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes No Yes No
    ACCESSIBILITY SHORTCUT Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    COLOUR INVERSION Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes No Yes No
    Design
    STAND COLOR Dark silver/Hairline Dark silver Dark silver Titanium Black Dark silver Dark Silver Dark Silver Black -
    STAND POSITION 4way position
    Outside
    Inside
    Ouside for Soundbar
    Inside for Soundbar    		 2way position
    Outside
    -
    Outside for Soundbar
    -    		 4way position
    Outside
    Inside
    Ouside for Soundbar
    Inside for Soundbar    		 2way position
    Standard position
    -
    Soundbar position    		 4way position
    Outside
    Inside
    Ouside for Soundbar
    Inside for Soundbar    		 2way position
    Outside
    -
    -
    Inside for Soundbar
    		 2way position
    Standard position
    Narrow position    		 2way position
    Standard position
    Narrow position    		 -
    REMOTE CONTROL IR Remote;Premium Remote IR Remote;Standard Remote IR Remote;Premium Remote IR Remote:Premium Remote IR Remote:Premium Remote Standard Remote IR Remote;Standard Remote IR Remote;Standard Remote -
    BEZEL COLOR Dark Silver
    Vibration finish    		 Black Dark Silver
    Vibration finish    		 Titanium Black Dark Silver
    Vibration finish    		 Black Hairline Black Black -
    BEZEL DESIGN Seamless Edge Flush Surface Seamless Edge Metal Flush Surface Seamless Edge Flush Surface Flush Surface Flush Surface -
    Stand design Underlay stand Aluminum Edge Stand Underlay stand Aluminum Center Plate Underlay stand Undarley stand Slim T shape Wedged Stand Slim Wedged Stand -
    Built-in tuner
    TV System (Analog) B/G,D/K B/G,D/K B/G,D/K B/G,D/K B/G,D/K B/G,D/K B/G,D/K B/G,D/K B/G,D/K,L
    TV System (Digital Terrestrial) DVB-T/T2 DVB-T/T2 DVB-T/T2 DVB-T/T2 DVB-T/T2 DVB-T/T2 DVB-T/T2 DVB-T/T2 DVB-T/T2
    CI+ Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Tuner Channel Coverage
    (Digital Terrestrial)    		 VHF/UHF
    (Depend on country/region selection)    		 VHF/UHF
    (Depend on country/region selection)    		 VHF/UHF
    (Depend on country selection)    		 VHF/UHF
    (Depend on country selection)    		 VHF/UHF
    (Depend on country selection)    		 VHF/UHF
    (Depend on country/region selection)    		 VHF/UHF
    (Depend on country selection)    		 VHF/UHF
    (Depend on country/region selection)    		 VHF/UHF(Depend on country selection)
    Number of Tuners
    (Terrestrial/Cable)    		 2(Digital)
    1(Analog)    		 2(Digital)
    1(Analog)    		 2(Digital)
    1(Analog)
    		 2(Digital)
    1(Analog)    		 2(Digital)
    1(Analog)    		 1(Digital/Analog) 1(Digital/Analog) 1(Digital/Analog) 1(Digital/Analog)
    Tuner Channel Coverage
    (Digital Sat)    		 Intermediate Frequency 950-2150MHz Intermediate Frequency
    950-2150MHz    		 Intermediate Frequency
    950-2150MHz    		 Intermediate Frequency
    950-2150MHz    		 Intermediate Frequency
    950-2150MHz    		 Intermediate Frequency
    950-2150MHz    		 Intermediate Frequency
    950-2150MHz    		 Intermediate Frequency
    950-2150MHz    		 Intermediate Frequency
    950-2150MHz
    Number of Tuners (Sat) 2 2 2 2 2 -- 1 1 1
    Tuner Channel Coverage
    (Digital Cable)    		 VHF/UHF/cable
    (Depend on country/region selection)    		 VHF/UHF/cable
    (Depend on country selection)    		 VHF/UHF/cable
    (Depend on country selection)    		 VHF/UHF/cable
    (Depend on country selection)    		 VHF/UHF/cable
    (Depend on country selection)    		 VHF/UHF/cable
    (Depend on country selection)    		 VHF/UHF/cable
    (Depend on country selection)    		 VHF/UHF/cable
    (Depend on country/region selection)    		 VHF/UHF/cable
    Depend on country selection
    TV System (Digital Cable) DVB-C DVB-C DVB-C DVB-C DVB-C DVB-C DVB-C DVB-C DVB-C
    Tuner Channel Coverage
    (Analog)    		 45.25MHz-863.25MHz
    (Depend on country/region selection)    		 45.25MHz-863.25MHz
    (Depend on country/region selection)    		 45.25MHz-863.25MHz
    (Depend on country selection)    		 45.25MHz-863.25MHz
    (Depend on country selection)    		 45.25MHz-863.25MHz
    (Depend on country selection)    		 45.25MHz-863.25MHz
    (Depend on country/region selection)    		 45.25MHz-863.25MHz
    (Depend on country selection)    		 45.25MHz-863.25MHz
    (Depend on country/region selection)    		 45.25MHz-863.25MHz
    (Depend on country/area selection)
    TV System (Digital Sat) DVB-S/S2 DVB-S/S2 DVB-S/S2 DVB-S/S2 DVB-S/S2 DVB-S/S2 DVB-S/S2 DVB-S/S2 DVB-S/S2
    Accessories
    Remote control RMF-TX920U
    RMT-TX450E    		 RMF-TX820U RMF-TX RMF-TX800U RMF-TX920U RMF-TX820U RMF-TX810U
    RMT-TX450E    		 - -
    OPTIONAL ACCESSORIES Sony original Wall-Mount Bracket 6
    Camera Unit（CMU-BC1) 4
    Depends on country selection    		 -
    Camera Unit（CMU-BC1) 4
    Depends on country selection    		 Sony original Wall-Mount Bracket 6
    Camera Unit（CMU-BC1) 4
    Depends on country selection    		 Camera Unit（CMU-BC1) 4
    Wallmount Bracket (SU-WL450
    (Terminal access limitation),
    SU-WL850(Depends on usage of terminal))
    Depends on country selection    		 Sony original Wall-Mount Bracket 6
    Camera Unit（CMU-BC1) 4
    Depends on country selection
    SU-WL450
    SU-WL900    		 Sony original Wall-Mount Bracket 5
    Camera Unit（CMU-BC1) 4
    Depends on country selection    		 Camera Unit（CMU-BC1) 4
    Wallmount Bracket(SU-WL450
    (Terminal access limitation)
    SU-WL850
    (Depends on usage of terminal))
    Depends on country selection    		 Wallmount Bracket
    (Sony original Wall-Mount Bracket 3)
    Depends on country selection    		 Wallmount Bracket(SU-WL450
    (Terminal access limitation))
    Depends on country selection
    What's In The Box
    What's In The Box Voice Remote Control
    AC Power Cord
    USB Type-C Cable
    Operating Instructions
    Quick Setup Guide    		 Table Top Stand
    Voice Remote Control
    Remote Control
    Batteries
    AC Power Cord
    -
    Operating Instructions
    -    		 Table Top Stand
    Voice Remote Control
    Remote Control
    Batteries
    AC Power Cord
    USB Type-C Cable
    Operating Instructions
    Quick Setup Guide    		 Table Top Stand
    Voice Remote Control
    Remote Control
    Batteries
    AC Power Cord
    -
    Operating Instructions
    -    		 Table Top Stand
    Voice Remote Control
    Remote Control
    Batteries
    AC Power Cord
    USB Type-C Cable
    Operating Instructions
    Quick Setup Guide    		 Table Top Stand
    Voice Remote Control
    -
    Batteries
    AC Power Cord
    -
    Operating Instructions
    Quick Setup Guide    		 Table Top Stand
    Voice Remote Control
    Remote Control
    Batteries
    AC Power Cord
    -
    Operating Instructions
    Quick Setup Guide    		 Table Top Stand
    Voice Remote Control
    Remote Control
    Batteries
    AC Power Cord
    Operating Instructions    		 Table Top Stand
    Voice Remote Control
    Batteries
    AC Power Cord
    Operating Instructions
    Quick Setup Guide


    1 An HDMI connection is required for sound bars without A2DP wireless audio support
    2 100Hz and 120Hz is supported by HDMI IN 3 and IN 4
    3 Except in Power Saving Mode.
    4 BRAVIA CAM CMU-BC1 is sold separately, product availability varies by country and region.
    5 Actual storage will differ due to software installation.
    6 Please refer this compatibility list : https://www.sony.net/wall-mount-bracket


    Digital Audio output (Optical) shared with S-CENTER SPEAKER IN share the same terminal.
    To use as optical audio output, use the Digital audio connector adapter supplied with the TV.


    WiFi 6 but unfortunately the maximum WiFi speed is still only 300Mbps, likewise the wired network port is still 100Mbps.


    https://www.sony.com/electronics/sup...icles/00295376
    Отговор с цитат Отговор с цитат
