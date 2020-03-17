SONY телевизори 2025

Sony TV Line Up: FY 2025

Class 4K LCD Premium QD-OLED Premium WOLED 4K LCD 4K LCD Step-up 4K LCD Basic 2K LCD

Series BRAVIA 9

BRAVIA 8 II

BRAVIA 8

A90K

BRAVIA 7

BRAVIA 5

X85L

BRAVIA 3

W800



Year 2024 2025 2024 2022 2024 2025 2023 2024 2021

Type Display LCD mini LED QD-OLED GEN 3

__________________________ WOLED GEN 3 WOLED GEN 2

__________________________ LCD mini LED LCD FALD

__________________________ LCD Direct LED

Size 85, 75, 65 65, 55 77, 65, 55 48, 42 85, 75, 65, 55 98, 85, 75, 65, 55 75, 65, 55 85, 75, 65, 55, 50, 43 32

-- XR90 XR8M2 XR80 - Main model

XR83 - Derived model

XR84 - Derived model A90K XR70 XR50 - Main model

XR52 - Derived model

XR59 - Derived model X85L S35 - Main model

S32 - Derived mofel

S39 - Derived model W800P

Models K-85XR90PAEP

K-75XR90PAEP

K-65XR90PAEP K-65XR8M25BP.CEI

K-55XR8M25BP.CEI K-77XR80LAEP

K-65XR80PAEP

K-55XR80PAEP









K-77XR83PAEP

K-65XR83PAEP

K-55XR83PAEP









K-77XR84PAEP

K-65XR84PAEP

K-55XR84PAEP XR-48A90KAEP

XR-42A90KAEP K-85XR70PAEP

K-75XR70PAEP

K-65XR70PAEP

K-55XR70PAEP K-98XR50

K-85XR50

K-75XR50

K-65XR50

K-55XR50





K-85XR52BP.CEI

K-75XR52BP.CEI

K-65XR52BP.CEI

K-55XR52BP.CEI





K-85XR55BP.CEI

K-75XR55BP.CEI

K-65XR55BP.CEI

K-55XR55BP.CEI





K-75XR59BP.CEI

K-65XR59BP.CEI

K-55XR59BP.CEI KD-75X85LAEP

KD-65X85LAEP

KD-55X85LAEP K-85S32B

K-75S32B

K-65S32B

K-55S32B

K-50S32B

K-43S32B





K-85S35

K-75S35

K-65S35

K-55S35

K-50S35

K-43S35





K-75S39BP.CEI

K-65S39BP.CEI

K-55S39BP.CEI

K-50S39BP.CEI

K-43S39BP.CEI KD-32W800P1AEP

RAM / ROM 6GB / 32GB 6GB / 32GB 4GB / 32GB 4GB / 16GB 6GB / 32GB 6GB / 32GB 4GB / 16GB 4GB / 16GB 3GB / 8GB

SoC

Coprocessor

Platform

CPU

GPU Mediatek Pentonic 1000 chipset

SoC : MediaTek MT9972 (mt5897)

CXD4864GG

Model : BRAVIA 4K AE2

Platform : merak

CPU: 4x ARM-Cortex-A73 @ 2000MHz

CPU Clock Range : 900 - 2000 MHz.

GPU : ARM Mali-G57

Mediatek Pentonic 1000

SoC: MediaTek MT9972 (mt5897)

CXD4864GG

Model:

Platform:

CPU:

CPU Clock range:

GPU:

Mediatek Pentonic 1000 chipset

SoC: MediaTek MT9972 (mt5897)

-

Model: BRAVIA 4K AE2

Platform : merak

CPU: 4x ARM-Cortex-A73 @ 2000MHz

CPU Clock Range : 900 - 2000 MHz.

GPU: ARM Mali-G57

MediaTek MT9xxx

SoC: MediaTek MT9950 (mt5895)

-

Model: BRAVIA 4K VH21

Platform: mt5895

CPU: 4xARM-Cortex-A73 @ 1800MHz

CPU Clock Range: 1200-1800MHz

GPU: ARM Mali- Mediatek Pentonic 1000

SoC; MediaTek MT9972 (MT5897)

CXD4864GG

Model:

Platform: merak

CPU:

CPU Clock Range:

GPU: ARM Mali Mediatek MT9

SoC: Mediatek MT

-

Model:

Platform:

CPU:

CPU Clock Range:

GPU: ARM Mali -

SoC: Mediatek MT9950 (mt5895)

-

Model:

Platform:

CPU:

CPU Clock Range:

GPU: ARM Mali Mediatek MT5895 Mstar m7332

(part of mediatek now)

Connectivity

HDCP HDCP2.3 (for HDMI™1/2/3/4) HDCP2.3(for HDMI™1/2/3/4) HDCP2.3(for HDMI™1/2/3/4) HDCP2.3(for HDMI™1/2/3/4) HDCP2.3(for HDMI™1/2/3/4) HDCP2.3(for HDMI™1/2/3/4) HDCP2.3(for HDMI™1/2/3/4) HDCP2.3(for HDMI™1/2/3/4) HDCP1.4

USB DRIVE Format Support FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS FAT16/FAT32/NTFS FAT/FAT32

Component Video

(Y/PB/PR)Inpu(s) No No No No No No No No No

HDMI Inputs Total 4 (4 Side) 4(4Side) 4(4Side) 4(1Side,3Bottom) 4(4Side) 4(4Side) 4(4Side) 4(Side) 3(1Side,2bottom)

Variable Refresh Rate(VRR) Yes (for HDMI™3/4) Yes (for HDMI™3/4) Yes (for HDMI™3/4) Yes (for HDMI™3/4) Yes (for HDMI™3/4) Yes (for HDMI™3/4) Yes (for HDMI™3/4) No No

Composite Video Input(S) No No No Hybrid with S-Center Speaker Input x1

(Side, Mini jack) No No 1(Side, Mini jack) No No

Digital Audio Output(s) 1

Side/Hybrid with S-Center Speaker Input 1

Side/Hybrid with S-Center Speaker Input 1(Side) 1 (Bottom) 1

(Side/Hybrid with S-Center Speaker Input) 1(Side) 1(Side) 1(Side) 1 (bottom)

Auto Low Latency Mode Yes (for HDMI™1/2/3/4) Yes (for HDMI™1/2/3/4) Yes (for HDMI™1/2/3/4) Yes (for HDMI™3/4) Yes (for HDMI™1/2/3/4) Yes (for HDMI™1/2/3/4) Yes (for HDMI™3/4) Yes (for HDMI™1/2/3/4) No

IF (SATELLITE) INPUT(S) 1(Side) 2(Side) 2(Side) 2(Bottom) 2(Side) ??? 1(Side) 1(Side) No

USB HDD Recording No Yes(1Rec)

(Except Italy) Yes(1Rec

(Except Italy) Yes(1Rec)

(Except Italy) Yes(1Rec)

(Except Italy) No Yes(1Rec)

(Except Italy) Yes(1Rec)

(Except Italy) Yes

HDMI Audio Return Chanel Yes (eARC/ARC) Yes (eARC/ARC) Yes (eARC/ARC) Yes (eARC/ARC) Yes (eARC/ARC) Yes (eARC/ARC) Yes (eARC/ARC) Yes (eARC/ARC) Yes (ARC)

RF (Terrestrial/Cable)

Connection Input(s) 1(Side) 1(Side) 1(Side) 1(Bottom) 1(Side) 1(Side) 1(Side) 1(Side) 1(Bottom)

Headphone Output(S) No No No No No No No No No

WIFI WiFi 6 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax WiFi 6 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax WiFi 6 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax WiFi 5 802.11 ac WiFi 6 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax WiFi 6 802.11 ax WiFi 5 802.11 ac Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E

(Depend on country/region) WiFi 4 802.11 n

WI-FI Frequency 2.4 GHz/5 GHz 2.4 GHz/5 GHz/6GHz 2.4GHz/5GHz/6GHz 2.4GHz/5GHz

(for Wi-Fi Direct: 2.4GHz Only) 2.4GHz/5GHz/6GHz 2.4GHz/5GHz 2.4GHz/5GHz

(for Wi-Fi Direct: 2.4GHz Only) 2.4GHz/5GHz/6GHz, 2.4GHz/5GHz/6GHz

(Depend on country/region) ??

Simultaneous Sound Output

With TV Speaker Bluetooth A2DP Device Bluetooth A2DP Device Bluetooth A2DP Device -- Bluetooth A2DP Device Bluetooth A2DP Device - No No

USB ports 2(Side) 2(Side) 2(Side) 1(Side)/1(Bottom) 2(Side) 2(Side) 2 (Side) 2(Side) 2 (Side/bottom)

USB playback codecs MPEG1: MPEG1

MPEG2PS: MPEG2

MPEG2TS (HDV, AVCHD): MPEG2, AVC

MP4 (XAVC S): AVC, MPEG4, HEVC

AVI: Xvid, MotionJpeg

ASF (WMV): VC1

MOV: AVC, MPEG4, MotionJpeg/

MKV: Xvid, AVC, MPEG4, VP8.HEVC

WEBM: VP8/

3GPP: MPEG4, AVC/MP3/ASF (WMA)

LPCM/WAV

MP4AAC/FLAC, JPEG/HEIF

WEBM: VP9/AC4/ogg

AAC/ARW (Screen nail only) MPEG1:MPEG1

MPEG2PS:MPEG2

MPEG2TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,AVC

MP4(XAVCS):AVC,MPEG4,HEVC/

AVI:Xvid,MotionJpeg/

ASF(WMV):VC1/

MOV:AVC,MPEG4,MotionJpeg/

MKV:Xvid,AVC,MPEG4,VP8.HEVC/

WEBM:VP8

3GPP:MPEG4,AVC

MP3/ASF(WMA)/LPCM/WAV

MP4AAC/FLAC/JPEG,

WEBM:VP9/AC4/ogg

AAC/ARW(Screen nail only) MPEG1:MPEG1

MPEG2PS:MPEG2

MPEG2TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,AVC

MP4(XAVC S):AVC,MPEG4,HEVC

AVI:Xvid,MotionJpeg

ASF(WMV):VC1

MOV:AVC,MPEG4,MotionJpeg

MKV:Xvid,AVC,MPEG4,VP8.HEVC

WEBM:VP8

3GPP:MPEG4,AVC

MP3/ASF(WMA)/LPCM/WAV

MP4AAC/FLAC,JPEG/HEIF

WEBM:VP9/AC4/ogg

AAC/ARW(Screen nail only) MPEG1:MPEG1

MPEG2PS:MPEG2

MPEG2TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,AVC

MP4(XAVC S):AVC,MPEG4,HEVC

AVI:Xvid,MotionJpeg

ASF(WMV):VC1

MOV:AVC,MPEG4,MotionJpeg

MKV:Xvid,AVC,MPEG4,VP8.HEVC

WEBM:VP8

3GPP:MPEG4,AVC

MP3/ASF(WMA)LPCM/WAV

MP4AAC/FLAC/JPEG,

WEBM:VP9/AC4/ogg

AAC/ARW(Screen nail only) MPEG1:MPEG1/

MPEG2PS:MPEG2/

MPEG2TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,AVC

MP4(XAVCS):AVC,MPEG4,HEVC/

AVI:Xvid,MotionJpeg/

ASF(WMV):VC1/

MOV:AVC,MPEG4,MotionJpeg/

MKV:Xvid,AVC,MPEG4,VP8.HEVC/

WEBM:VP8/3GPP:MPEG4,AVC/

MP3/ASF(WMA)/

LPCM/WAV/MP4AAC

FLAC,JPEG/HEIF

WEBM:VP9/AC4/ogg/AAC

ARW(Screen nail only) MPEG1:MPEG1

MPEG2PS:MPEG2

MPEG2TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,AVC

MP4(XAVC S):AVC,MPEG4,HEVC

AVI:Xvid,MotionJpeg

ASF(WMV):VC1

MOV:AVC,MPEG4,MotionJpeg/

MKV:Xvid,AVC,MPEG4,VP8.HEVC

WEBM:VP8/3GPP:MPEG4,AVC

MP3/ASF(WMA)

LPCM/WAV/MP4AAC

FLAC/JPEG,

WEBM:VP9/AC4/ogg/AAC

ARW(Screen nail only) MPEG1:MPEG1

MPEG2PS:MPEG2

MPEG2TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,AVC

MP4(XAVCS):AVC,MPEG4,HEVC

AVI:Xvid,MotionJpeg

ASF(WMV):VC1

MOV:AVC,MPEG4,MotionJpeg

MKV:Xvid,AVC,MPEG4,VP8.HEVC

WEBM:VP8/3GPP:MPEG4,AVC

MP3/ASF(WMA)

LPCM/WAV/MP4AAC

FLAC/JPEG,WEBM:VP9/AC4/ogg

AAC/ARW(Screen nail only) MPEG1:MPEG1/MPEG2 PS:MPEG2

MPEG2 TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,

MPEG4,AVC,AVS,

HEVCMP4(XAVCS):AVC,MPEG4,

HEVC,AV1,VP8,WMV,MotionJpeg,

AVI:MotionJpeg,HEVC,MPEG4,

WMV,AVC,VP8/ASF(WMV)

MOV:AVC,HEVC,MPEG4,WMV

MKV:AVC,MPEG4,VP8,HEVC,

VP9,WMV,AV1,3GPP:MPEG4,AVC,

HEVC,MPEG2,WMV,VP8,AV1/MP3/

ASF(WMA)/LPCM/WAV/MP4AAC/FLAC/

JPEG/WEBM:AV1,VP9/AC4/ogg/AAC VP9/H.265/MPEG1/MPEG2

MPEG4/DivX/XviD/

Sorenson;H.263/H.263/H.264/

AVS/AVS+/WMV3/VC1/Motion JPEG/VP8/RV30/RV40

Chromecast built in Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

BRAVIA Sync (HDMI-CEC) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No No

Apple HomeKit Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No

Features Specified in HDMI2.1 4K120/eARC/VRR/ALLM/SBTM

(Source-Based Tone Mapping) 4K120/eARC/VRR/ALLM/SBTM 4K120/eARC/VRR/ALLM/SBTM

(Source-Based Tone Mapping) 4K120/eARC/VRR/ALLM 4K120/eARC/VRR/ALLM/SBTM

(Source-Based Tone Mapping) 4K120/eARC/VRR/ALLM/SBTM 4K120/eARC/VRR/ALLM eARC/ALLM No

BLUETOOTH Profile Support Version 5.3,

HID (mouse/keyboard connectivity)

HOGP(Low Energy device connectivity)

SPP(Serial Port Profile)

A2DP (stereo audio) 1

AVRCP (AV remote control) Version 5.3

HID(mouse/keyboard connectivity)

HOGP(Low Energy device connectivity)

SPP(Serial Port Profile)

A2DP (stereo audio) 1

AVRCP (AV remote control) Version 5.3

HID (mouse/keyboard connectivity)

HOGP(Low Energy device connectivity)

SPP(Serial Port Profile)

A2DP (stereo audio) 1

AVRCP (AV remote control) Version 4.2

HID(mouse/keyboard connectivity)

HOGP(Low Energy device connectivity)

SPP(Serial Port Profile)

A2DP (stereo audio) 1

AVRCP (AV remote control) Version 5.3,HID(mouse/keyboard connectivity)

HOGP(Low Energy device connectivity)

SPP(Serial Port Profile)

A2DP (stereo audio) 1

AVRCP (AV remote control) Version 5.3,HID(mouse/keyboard connectivity)

HOGP(Low Energy device connectivity)

SPP(Serial Port Profile)

A2DP (stereo audio) 1

AVRCP (AV remote control) Version 4.2

HID (mouse/keyboard connectivity)

HOGP(Low Energy device connectivity)

SPP(Serial Port Profile)

A2DP (stereo audio) 1

AVRCP (AV remote control) Version 5.3

HID (mouse/keyboard connectivity)

HOGP (Low Energy device connectivity)

SPP(Serial Port Profile)

A2DP (stereo audio) 1

AVRCP (AV remote control) Version 5.0

HID (mouse/keyboard connectivity)

HOGP (Low Energy device connectivity)

SPP(Serial Port Profile)

-

-

Ethernet Inputs 1(Side) 1(Side) 1(Side) 1(Bottom) 1(Side) 1(Side) 1(Side) 1(Side) 1 (bottom)

Apple AirPlay 2 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes - Yes No

HDMI 2x 2.0

2x 2.1 2x 2.0

2x 2.1 2x 2.0

2x 2.1 - 2x 2.0

2x 2.1 - 2x 2.0

2x 2.1 - -

Picture (Panel)

Anti Reflection

(X Anti Reflection) Yes No No No No No No No No

Viewing Angle

(X-Wide Angle) Yes

(viewing angle compensation film) No No No No No No No No

Local dimming zones -

65" 54x28 = 1512 dz

75" 60x32 = 1920 dz

85" 70x40 = 2808 dz Pixel dimming Pixel dimming Pixel dimming 55" 26x14 = 364 dz

65" 30x16 = 480 dz

75" 34x18 = 612 dz

85" 38x20 = 760 dz 55" x = 3xx dz

65" x = 4xx dz

75" x = 5xx dz

85" x = 6xx dz

98" x = 6xx dz 55" 4x6 = 24 dz

65"

75" No No

Brightnes 100% / 10%(D65)

SDR/HDR SDR - ? cd/m² / ? cd/m²

HDR - 700 cd/m² / 2900 cd/m² SDR - 250 cd/m² / 650 cd/m²

HDR - 250 cd/m² / 2000 cd/m² SDR - ?

HDR - 200 cd/m² / 900 cd/m² 120 cd/m² / 600 cd/m² - 850 cd/m² / 2100 cd/m² - cd/m² / cd/m² - 500 cd/m² / 780 cd/m² - 400 cd/m² / 460 cd/m² SDR - cd/m² / cd/m²

Grayscale control Backlight 22-bit grayscale control - - - Backlight 22-bit grayscale control - Backlight 22-bit grayscale control - -

Color bit 8-bit + FRC - - - 8-bit + FRC 8-bit + FRC 8-bit + FRC 8-bit + FRC 8-nit + FRC

Color space % DCI-P3 % DCI-P3 % DCI-P3 % DCI-P3 % DCI-P3 - UHDA-P3(CIExy) 91% UHDA-P3(CIExy) ?% -

Refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz 60Hz 60Hz

Type panel 65"" HVA (CSOT)

75" HVA (CSOT)

85" MVA (AUO ?) 55" QD-OLED [3-gen] (SDC)

65" QD-OLED [3-gen] (SDC) 55" WOLED (LGD)

65" WOLED (LGD)

77" WOLED (LGD) 42" WOLED (LGD)

48" WOLED (LGD) 55" HVA (CSOT)

65" HVA (CSOT)

75" HVA (CSOT)

85" AMVA (AUO)





55"

65"

75"

85"

98" 55" HVA (CSOT)

65" HVA (CSOT)

75" HVA (CSOT) LCD DirectLED LCD DirectLED

Picture (processing)

COLOUR ENHANCEMENT XR TRILUMINOS PRO™

(QDEF)

Live Colour™ Technology XR TRILUMINOS Max™

-

Live Colour™ Technology XR TRILUMINOS PRO

Live Colour Technology XR TRILUMINOS PRO

XR Smoothing

Live Colour Technology XR TRILUMINOS PRO

Live Colour Technology XR TRILUMINOS PRO

Live Colour Technology XR TRILUMINOS PRO

Live Colour Technology TRILUMINOS PRO

Live Colour Technology Live Colour Technology

CONTRAST ENHANCEMENT XR Backlight Master Drive

XR Contrast Booster 30

Dynamic Contrast Enhancer -

XR Contrast Booster 25

Dynamic Contrast Enhancer XR Contrast Booster 15

Dynamic Contrast Enhancer OLED XR Contrast Pro

XR HDR remaster

Dynamic Contrast Enhancer

Pixel Contrast Booster XR Backlight Master Drive

XR Contrast Booster 20

Dynamic Contrast Enhancer XR Backlight Master Drive

XR Contrast Booster 10

Dynamic Contrast Enhancer X-tended Dynamic Range

Object-based HDR remaster

Dynamic Contrast Enhancer Dynamic Contrast Enhancer Dynamic Contrast Enhancer

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Compatibility HDR10

HLG

Dolby Vision HDR10

HLG

Dolby Vision HDR10

HLG

Dolby Vision HDR10

HLG

Dolby Vision HDR10

HLG

Dolby Vision HDR10

HLG

Dolby Vision HDR10

HLG

Dolby Vision HDR10

HLG

Dolby Vision HDR10

HLG

-

VIDEO SIGNAL SUPPORT 4096 x 2160p (24, 50, 60 Hz)

3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60,100,120 Hz) 2

1080p(24,30,50,60,100,120 Hz)

-

1080i(50,60 Hz)

720p(24,30,50,60 Hz)

-

576p

480p 4096x2160p(24,50,60Hz)

3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60,100,120Hz) 2

1080p(30,50,60,100,120Hz)

1080/24p

1080i(50,60Hz)

720p(30,50,60Hz)

720/24p

576p

480p 4096x2160p(24,50,60Hz)

3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60,100,120Hz) 2

1080p(24,30,50,60,100,120Hz)

1080i(50,60Hz)

-

720p(24,30,50,60Hz)

-

576p

480p 4096x2160p(24,50,60Hz),

3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60,100,120Hz) 2

1080p(30,50,60,100,120Hz),

1080/24p,

1080i(50,60Hz),

720p(30,50,60Hz),

720/24p,

576p,

480p 4096x2160p(24,50,60Hz),

3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60,100,120Hz) 2

1080p(24,30,50,60,100,120Hz),

-

1080i(50,60Hz)

720p(24,30,50,60Hz)

-

576p,

480p 4096x2160p(24,50,60Hz)

3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60,100,120Hz) 2

1080p(30,50,60,100,120Hz)

1080/24p

1080i(50,60Hz)

720p(30,50,60Hz)

720/24p

576p

480p 4096x2160p(24,50,60Hz)

3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60,100,120Hz) 2

1080p(24,30,50,60,100,120Hz)

-

1080i(50,60Hz)

720p(24,30,50,60Hz)

-

576p

480p 4096x2160p(24,50,60Hz)

3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60Hz)

1080p(24,30,50,60Hz)

-

1080i(50,60Hz)

720p(30,50,60Hz)

720/24p

576p

480p -

1080p(30,50,60Hz)

1080/24p

1080i(50,60Hz)

720p(50,60Hz)

576p

576i

480p

480i

CLARITY ENHANCEMENT XR Clear Image XR Clear Image XR Clear Image XR 4K Upscaling

Dual database processing

XR Super Resolution XR Clear Image XR Clear Image 4K X-Reality PRO 4K X-Reality PRO No

PICTURE MODES Vivid

Standard

Cinema

Professional

Calm

Photo

IMAX Enhanced

Dolby Vision(Vivid/Bright/Dark/Game)

FPS game

RTS game Vivid

Standard

Cinema

Professional

Calm

Photo

IMAX Enhanced

Dolby Vision(Vivid/Bright/Dark/Game)

FPS game

RTS game Vivid

Standard

Cinema

Professional

Calm, Photo

IMAX Enhanced

Dolby Vision (Vivid/Bright/Dark/Game)

FPS game

RTS game Vivid

Standard

Cinema

IMAX Enhanced

Game

Graphics

Photo

Custom

Dolby Vision Bright

Dolby Vision Dark

Netflix calibrated Vivid

Standard

Cinema

Professional

Calm

Photo

IMAX Enhanced

Dolby Vision(Vivid/Bright/Dark/Game)

FPS game

RTS game Vivid

Standart

Cinema

Professional

Calm

Photo

IMAX Enhanced

Dolby Vision (Vivid/Bright/Dark/Game)

FPS game

RTS game Vivid

Standard

Cinema

Game

Graphics

Photo

Custom

Dolby Vision(Vivid/Bright/Dark) Vivid

Standard

Cinema

Game

Professional

Graphics

Photo

Dolby Vision(Vivid/Bright/Dark/Game) User

Standard

Vivid

Sports

Movie

Game

Energy Saving

HDMI PC INPUT

SIGNAL FORMAT 640 x 480 (31.5 kHz, 60 Hz)

800x600 (37.9 kHz,60 Hz)

1024x768 (48.4 kHz,60 Hz)

1280x1024 (64.0 kHz,60 Hz)

1152x864 (67.5 kHz,75 Hz)

1600x900 (55.9 kHz,60 Hz)

1680x1050 (65.3 kHz,60 Hz)

1920x1080 (67.5 kHz,60 Hz) 640x480(31.5kHz,60Hz)

800x600(37.9kHz,60Hz)

1024x768(48.4kHz,60Hz)

1280x1024(64.0kHz,60Hz)

1152x864(67.5kHz,75Hz)

1600x900(55.9kHz,60Hz)

1680x1050(65.3kHz,60Hz)

1920x1080(67.5kHz,60Hz) 640x480(31.5kHz,60Hz)

800x600(37.9kHz,60Hz)

1024x768(48.4kHz,60Hz)

1280x1024(64.0kHz,60Hz)

1152x864(67.5kHz,75Hz)

1600x900(55.9kHz,60Hz)

1680x1050(65.3kHz,60Hz)

1920x1080(67.5kHz,60Hz) -- 640x480(31.5kHz,60Hz)

800x600(37.9kHz,60Hz)

1024x768(48.4kHz,60Hz)

1280x1024(64.0kHz,60Hz)

1152x864(67.5kHz,75Hz)

1600x900(55.9kHz,60Hz)

1680x1050(65.3kHz,60Hz)

1920x1080(67.5kHz,60Hz) 640x480(31.5kHz,60Hz)

800x600(37.9kHz,60Hz)

1024x768(48.4kHz,60Hz)

1280x1024(64.0kHz,60Hz)

1152x864(67.5kHz,75Hz)

1600x900(55.9kHz,60Hz)

1680x1050(65.3kHz,60Hz)

1920x1080(67.5kHz,60Hz) - 640x480(31.5kHz,60Hz)

800x600(37.9kHz,60Hz)

1024x768(48.4kHz,60Hz)

1280x1024(64.0kHz,60Hz)

1152x864(67.5kHz,75Hz)

1600x900(55.9kHz,60Hz)

1680x1050(65.3kHz,60Hz)

1920x1080(67.5kHz,60Hz)

3840x2160p(30Hz)

3840x2160p(60Hz, 8bits) No

HIGH PEAK LUMINANCE Yes -- -- -- -- -- -- No No

Motion enhancer

(Native Hz) XR Motion Clarity

Auto mode XR OLED Motion

Auto mode XR OLED Motion

Auto mode XR OLED Motion

Auto mode XR Motion Clarity

Auto mode XR Motion Clarity

Auto mode X-Motion Clarity

Auto mode Motionflow XR 200/240Hz

(Native 50/60Hz) No

Studio Calibrated Mode Netflix

SONY PICTURES CORE

Prime Video Netflix

SONY PICTURES CORE

Amazon Prime Netflix

SONY PICTURES CORE Bravia Core Netflix Netflix

SONY PICTURES CORE Netflix

SONY PICTURES CORE

Amazon Prime No No

SENSOR Light/Colour Light/Color Light Light Light Light Light Light No

Sound (Speakers and Amplifier)

SPEAKER CONFIGURATION Tweeter x 2

Mid Range x 2

Subwoofer x 2

Beam Tweeter x 2 Actuator x 2

-

Subwoofer x 2

- Actuator x 2

Tweeter x 2

Subwoofer x 1 Actuator x 2

Subwoofer x 1 Full Range(Bass Reflex)x2

Tweeter x 2 Full Range(Bass Reflex)x2

Tweeter x 2 Full Range(Bass Reflex)x2 Full Range(Bass Reflex)x2 Full Range (Bass Reflex) x2

Speaker Type Acoustic Multi-Audio+

(Sound from Screen)

Frame Tweeter

Beam Tweeter Acoustic Surface Audio+

(Screen is the Speaker) Acoustic Surface Audio+

Sound Positioning Tweeter Acoustic Surface Audio+ Acoustic Multi-Audio

Sound Positioning Tweeter Acoustic Multi-Audio

Sound Positioning Tweeter

X-Balanced Speaker Double Bass Reflex Speaker

X-Balanced Speaker Bass Reflex Speaker

X-Balanced Speaker Bass Reflex

Audio Power Output 10W+10W+10W+10W+10W+10W+5W+5W 15W + 15W + 10W + 10W 10W + 10W + 10W + 10W + 10W 3 10W + 10W + 5W 10W + 10W + 10W + 10W 3 10W + 10W + 10W + 10W 10W + 10W 10W + 10W 5W + 5W

Sound (Processing)

Acoustic Auto Calibration Room & User Position Compensation Room & User Position Compensation Room & User Position Compensation Room & User Position Compensation Room & User Position Compensation Room & User Position Compensation Room Compensation No No

SOUND MODES -- -- -- Standard

Dialog

Cinema

Music

Sports

Dolby Audio -- -- No No User

Standard

Vivid

Sports

Movie

News

VOICE ZOOM Voice Zoom 3

(Also available with compatible Sony Soundbar) Voice Zoom 3 Voice Zoom 3

(Also available with compatible Sony Soundbar) Voice Zoom 2 Voice Zoom 3

(Also available with compatible Sony Soundbar) Voice Zoom 3 No No No

Dolby Audio Format Support Dolby Audio

Dolby Atmos Dolby Audio

Dolby™ Atmos Dolby Audio

Dolby Atmos Dolby Audio

Dolby Atmos Dolby Audio

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Audio

Dolby Atmos Dolby Audio

Dolby Atmos Dolby Audio Dolby Audio

DTS Audio Format Support DTS Digital Surround

DTS Express

DTS-HD Master Audio

DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

DTS:X DTS Digital Surround

DTS Express

DTS-HD Master Audio

DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

DTS: X DTS Digital Surround

DTS Express

DTS-HD Master Audio

DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

DTS:X DTS Digital Surround

-

-

-

- DTS Digital Surround

DTS Express

DTS-HD Master Audio

DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

DTS:X DTS Digital Surround

DTS Express

DTS-HD Master Audio

DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

DTS:X DTS Digital Surround DTS Digital Surround

DTS Express

DTS-HD Master Audio

DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

DTS:X No

360 Spatial Sound Personalizer

Headphone 3D Surround Yes (via Bluetooth) Yes (via Bluetooth) Yes (via Bluetooth) Yes??? Yes (via Bluetooth) Yes (via Bluetooth) No No No

Simulated Surround Sound 3D Surround Upscaling 3D Surround Upscaling 3D Surround Upscaling 3D Surround Upscaling 3D Surround Upscaling 3D Surround Upscaling No No No

Acoustic Center Sync Yes(Sony compatible Soundbar) Yes(Sony compatible Soundbar) Yes(Sony compatible Soundbar) Yes(Sony compatible Soundbar) Yes(Sony compatible Soundbar) Yes(Sony compatible Soundbar) No No No

Camera

CAMERA FUNCTION Yes 4 (Camera apps) Yes 4 (Camera apps) Yes 4 (Camera apps) Yes 4 (Camera apps) Yes 4 (Camera apps) Yes 4 (Camera apps) Yes 3(Camera apps) No No

Camera CMU-BCM1 BRAVIA Cam 4 (Option) BRAVIA Cam 4 (Option) BRAVIA Cam 4 (Option) BRAVIA CAM 4 (Option) BRAVIA Cam 4 (Option) BRAVIA CAM 4 (Option) BRAVIA CAM 3(Option) No No

Software

ECO DASHBOARD Yes Yes v2 Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No

Application Store Yes(Google Play Store) Yes(Google Play Store) Yes(Google Play Store) Yes(Google Play Store) Yes(Google Play Store) Yes(Google Play Store) Yes(Google Play Store) Yes(Google Play Store) Yes(Google play Store)

On/Off Timer Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Voice Search (Voice Search)Yes

(Built-in Mic)Yes (Voice Search)Yes

(Built-in Mic)Yes (Voice Search)Yes

(Built-in Mic)Yes (Voice Search)Yes

(Built-in Mic)Yes (Voice Search)Yes

(Built-in Mic)Yes (Voice Search)Yes

(Built-in Mic)Yes (Voice Search)Yes

(Built-in Mic)Yes (Voice Search)Yes

(Built-in Mic)Yes (Voice Search)Yes 1

(Built-in Mic)Yes

Smart Google TV (12) Google TV (12) Google TV (12) Google TV (12) Google TV (12) Google TV (12) Google TV (10) Google TV (12) Google TV (12)

Sleep Timer Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

MULTI-VIEW Yes Yes No No - Yes - No No

CONTROL MENU Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No

Operating System Android TV Android TV Android TV Android TV Android TV Android TV Android TV Android TV Android TV

Internet Browser Yes Yes Yes Vewd Yes Yes Yes ?? iWedia(HbbTV only)

Electronic Program Guide (EPG) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

BUILT-IN MIC SWITCH Yes(Left) Yes(Left) Yes(Center) Yes Yes(Center) Yes(Center) Yes(Center) Yes(Center) No

Teletext Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Auto Calibration with CalMAN® Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No No

Features for ​PlayStation 5

Auto HDR Tone Mapping Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No

Auto Genre Picture Mode Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No

Accessibility

Audio Description (Audio Key) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

SCREEN READER Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No

CLOSED CAPTION Subtitle Subtitle Subtitle Subtitle Subtitle Subtitle Subtitle Subtitle Subtitle

Accessible Initial Setup

With Talkback Yes Yes Yes No -- -- No Yes No

TEXT MAGNIFICATION Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No

TALKBACK Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes No Yes No

POWER-On Volume Settings Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes No Yes No

MENU TIMEOUT SETTING Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes No Yes No

VOICE SEARCH Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes (Voice Search)Yes

(Built-in Mic)Yes Yes [SIZE=1Yes-[/SIZE]

SWITCH ACCESS Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes No Yes No

ACCESSIBILITY SHORTCUT Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No

COLOUR INVERSION Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes No Yes No

Design

STAND COLOR Dark silver/Hairline Dark silver Dark silver Titanium Black Dark silver Dark Silver Dark Silver Black -

STAND POSITION 4way position

Outside

Inside

Ouside for Soundbar

Inside for Soundbar 2way position

Outside

-

Outside for Soundbar

- 4way position

Outside

Inside

Ouside for Soundbar

Inside for Soundbar 2way position

Standard position

-

Soundbar position 4way position

Outside

Inside

Ouside for Soundbar

Inside for Soundbar 2way position

Outside

-

-

Inside for Soundbar

2way position

Standard position

Narrow position 2way position

Standard position

Narrow position -

REMOTE CONTROL IR Remote;Premium Remote IR Remote;Standard Remote IR Remote;Premium Remote IR Remote:Premium Remote IR Remote:Premium Remote Standard Remote IR Remote;Standard Remote IR Remote;Standard Remote -

BEZEL COLOR Dark Silver

Vibration finish Black Dark Silver

Vibration finish Titanium Black Dark Silver

Vibration finish Black Hairline Black Black -

BEZEL DESIGN Seamless Edge Flush Surface Seamless Edge Metal Flush Surface Seamless Edge Flush Surface Flush Surface Flush Surface -

Stand design Underlay stand Aluminum Edge Stand Underlay stand Aluminum Center Plate Underlay stand Undarley stand Slim T shape Wedged Stand Slim Wedged Stand -

Built-in tuner

TV System (Analog) B/G,D/K B/G,D/K B/G,D/K B/G,D/K B/G,D/K B/G,D/K B/G,D/K B/G,D/K B/G,D/K,L

TV System (Digital Terrestrial) DVB-T/T2 DVB-T/T2 DVB-T/T2 DVB-T/T2 DVB-T/T2 DVB-T/T2 DVB-T/T2 DVB-T/T2 DVB-T/T2

CI+ Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Tuner Channel Coverage

(Digital Terrestrial) VHF/UHF

(Depend on country/region selection) VHF/UHF

(Depend on country/region selection) VHF/UHF

(Depend on country selection) VHF/UHF

(Depend on country selection) VHF/UHF

(Depend on country selection) VHF/UHF

(Depend on country/region selection) VHF/UHF

(Depend on country selection) VHF/UHF

(Depend on country/region selection) VHF/UHF(Depend on country selection)

Number of Tuners

(Terrestrial/Cable) 2(Digital)

1(Analog) 2(Digital)

1(Analog) 2(Digital)

1(Analog)

2(Digital)

1(Analog) 2(Digital)

1(Analog) 1(Digital/Analog) 1(Digital/Analog) 1(Digital/Analog) 1(Digital/Analog)

Tuner Channel Coverage

(Digital Sat) Intermediate Frequency 950-2150MHz Intermediate Frequency

950-2150MHz Intermediate Frequency

950-2150MHz Intermediate Frequency

950-2150MHz Intermediate Frequency

950-2150MHz Intermediate Frequency

950-2150MHz Intermediate Frequency

950-2150MHz Intermediate Frequency

950-2150MHz Intermediate Frequency

950-2150MHz



Number of Tuners (Sat) 2 2 2 2 2 -- 1 1 1

Tuner Channel Coverage

(Digital Cable) VHF/UHF/cable

(Depend on country/region selection) VHF/UHF/cable

(Depend on country selection) VHF/UHF/cable

(Depend on country selection) VHF/UHF/cable

(Depend on country selection) VHF/UHF/cable

(Depend on country selection) VHF/UHF/cable

(Depend on country selection) VHF/UHF/cable

(Depend on country selection) VHF/UHF/cable

(Depend on country/region selection) VHF/UHF/cable

Depend on country selection

TV System (Digital Cable) DVB-C DVB-C DVB-C DVB-C DVB-C DVB-C DVB-C DVB-C DVB-C

Tuner Channel Coverage

(Analog) 45.25MHz-863.25MHz

(Depend on country/region selection) 45.25MHz-863.25MHz

(Depend on country/region selection) 45.25MHz-863.25MHz

(Depend on country selection) 45.25MHz-863.25MHz

(Depend on country selection) 45.25MHz-863.25MHz

(Depend on country selection) 45.25MHz-863.25MHz

(Depend on country/region selection) 45.25MHz-863.25MHz

(Depend on country selection) 45.25MHz-863.25MHz

(Depend on country/region selection) 45.25MHz-863.25MHz

(Depend on country/area selection)

TV System (Digital Sat) DVB-S/S2 DVB-S/S2 DVB-S/S2 DVB-S/S2 DVB-S/S2 DVB-S/S2 DVB-S/S2 DVB-S/S2 DVB-S/S2

Accessories

Remote control RMF-TX920U

RMT-TX450E RMF-TX820U RMF-TX RMF-TX800U RMF-TX920U RMF-TX820U RMF-TX810U

RMT-TX450E - -

OPTIONAL ACCESSORIES Sony original Wall-Mount Bracket 6

Camera Unit（CMU-BC1) 4

Depends on country selection -

Camera Unit（CMU-BC1) 4

Depends on country selection Sony original Wall-Mount Bracket 6

Camera Unit（CMU-BC1) 4

Depends on country selection Camera Unit（CMU-BC1) 4

Wallmount Bracket (SU-WL450

(Terminal access limitation),

SU-WL850(Depends on usage of terminal))

Depends on country selection Sony original Wall-Mount Bracket 6

Camera Unit（CMU-BC1) 4

Depends on country selection

SU-WL450

SU-WL900 Sony original Wall-Mount Bracket 5

Camera Unit（CMU-BC1) 4

Depends on country selection Camera Unit（CMU-BC1) 4

Wallmount Bracket(SU-WL450

(Terminal access limitation)

SU-WL850

(Depends on usage of terminal))

Depends on country selection Wallmount Bracket

(Sony original Wall-Mount Bracket 3 )

Depends on country selection Wallmount Bracket(SU-WL450

(Terminal access limitation))

Depends on country selection

What's In The Box