Basic information and function
Product Model：T6 Max
Machine Size：195*137*201mm
Product Color：White
Product Weight：1945g
Optical Parameters
Projection Technology：LCD
Light Source：LED
Physical Resolution：1920*1080
Projection Ratio：1.35:1
Projection Scale：16:9 / 4:3
System Parameter
CPU Amlogic：Amlogic 972
RAM：2GB DDR4
Storage Built-In：16GB eMMC high speed flash memory
System：Android 9.0
Wi-Fi：2.4G+5G dual-band wifi
Bluetooth-compatible：Bluetooth-compatible 5.0
Speaker：5W X 2 (Independent Digital Power Amplifer)
Focusing：Electric Focusing
Description:
- Native 1080P full HD with 550 ANSI Lumens high brightness，provide ultra-high-definition and high-brightness viewing experience
- 2+16GB and Android 9.0，large screen intelligent system, visit internet directly,one-click installation with various applications freely,massive source of movies
- Electric-focus-Keep freely，T6Max focus-automatically when booting or moving, clearpicture keeps as it is as always
- Al voice control.Your instructions, listening at any time, Al intelligent voicecontrol, everything is controlled with one word
-Support side projection with 4-point keystone correction ,square picture can be maintained no matter in living room or bedroom, no matter facing straightly or not