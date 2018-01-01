Резултати от 1 до 6 от общо 6

SONY телевизори 2019

Сподели във Facebook Сподели в Twitter Изпрати на Email Сподели в LinkedIn
  1. kod
    kod е на линия
    Administrator Аватара на kod
    Тук е от
    Jul 2000
    Живее в
    София
    Мнения
    8,411
    Изпрати съобщение чрез ICQ до kod Изпрати съобщение чрез Skype ™ до kod
    Днес14:25 #1

    SONY телевизори 2019

    Всичко за Sony телевизори. Новите модели през 2019 година.
    Темата е за собственици с цел споделяне на проблеми и търсене на техните решения.

    Ако сега правите своя избор, посетете тема за избор на телевизори:
    Мнения и Избор на LCD / OLED телевизор
    OLED Телевизори - съвети и обсъждане
    Мнения и Избор на 3D телевизор
    Мнения и Избор на Ultra HD телевизор

    Линкове към старите теми
    Sony телевизори 2018
    Sony телевизори 2017
    Sony телевизори 2016
    Sony телевизори 2015
    Sony телевизори - част 3
    Sony телевизори - част 2
    Sony телевизори - част 1



    SONY Corporation

    Името BRAVIA /появило се през 2005г./ e aкроним на "Best Resolution Audio Visual Integrated Architecture" и е измислено от маркетолозите на компанията за LCD телевизори Sony, в съзвучие с италианската дума БРАВО (итал. bravo - хубаво, прекрасно), и очевидно разчетено за положителни емоции в потенциалните купувачи.

    История



    Корпорацията Sony е основана от Акио Морита и Масару Ибука. Последният вече имал малък опит във воденето на бизнес, но след Втората световна война малко от хората в Япония имали работа, Масару — не бил изключение. Акио служил като офицер във японският флот. Акио и Масару се запознали по време на войната, после която и решили да сезаемат със свой бизнес. Така на 8 май 1946 година откриват своята лаборатория. Така се появила Totsuko "Токе цусин коге кабусики-гайся" (Токийска телекомуникационно-промшлена компания) или съкратено Тоцуко, по-късно Морита предложил да я преименуват в по простото за чужденците Sony. След войната в Японии било достатъчно тежко с хранителните продукти, изхождайки от това било решено да се направи електрическа оризоварка:

    Тъй като това производство се оказва не от най-печелившите скоро след това компанията се концентрира върху производството на електронни уреди за свободното време.
    Първият успех компанията бележи с придобиването на лиценз за производство на транзистори. През 1958 г. фирмата се преименува и получава сегашното си име SONY. Новото име е комбинация между латинското sonus (звук) и английското Sonny Boys. Сони е първата японска фирма, която изписва името си на латиница - факт, който поражда доста дискусии в следвоенното японско общество.

    През последните няколко години компанията продаде заводите си за телевизори в Испания, Словакия и Мексико и прехвърли повече от половината от производството на външни производители. В момента Sony има 4 собствени завода за телевизори в Япония, Бразилия, Китай и Малайзия.
    От 2012 година Sony аутсорсва Low-end LCD телевизорите към китайските компании Foxconn и Wistron, а малките диагонали ТВ /19-26/ произвежда в Vestel Турция.

    Внасяните у нас модели са произведени в Словакия.

    Как да разчетем моделният суфикс ?

    Пример - Sony KD-55X9005C S AE2

    К - съкращение за телевизор
    D - означава Display
    L - обозначава че моделът е FullHD/HD Ready
    55 - диагоналният размер на екрана в инчове
    • 65" - 162,5 см
    • 60" - 150,0 см
    • 55" - 137,5 см
    • 50" - 125,0 см
    • 48" - 120,0 см
    • 47" - 117,5 см
    • 46" - 115,0 см
    • 42" - 105,0 см
    • 40" - 100,0 см
    • 39" - 97,5 см
    • 32" - 80,0 см

    Х - серия
    • S - Curved TV / огънат
    • Х - Ultra HD TV
    • W - FullHD
    • R - HD Ready / Full HD rebranding (made from Foxxcon)- low end

    9 - модел
    • 9 -
    • 8 -
    • 7 -
    • 6 -
    • 5 -
    • 4 -

    0 - вариации в комплектацията
    • 7-
    • 5 -
    • 2 -
    • 1 -
    • 0 -

    0 - вариации в екстрите на модела (индивидуално за всяка серия)
    • 9 -
    • 8 -
    • 7 -
    • 6 -
    • 5 -
    • 4 -
    • 3 -
    • 2 -
    • 1 -
    • 0 -

    C - година на модела /или тип на дисплея/
    • D - 2016 година
    • C - 2015 година
    • B - 2014 година
    • A - 2013 година

    S - цвят на корпуса
    • В - черен / black
    • S - сребрист / silver
    • W - бял / white

    AE2 - регионално предназначение
    • AEP - All Europe Product / Continent without UK
    • AE2 - All European 2
    • U - United Kingdom
    • E - East Europe
    • R - Russia & Ex USSR
    • I - Italy

    Как да разчетем моделният суфикс на UltraHD модели?
    Пример - Sony KD-65XD9305 BAEP

    К - съкращение за телевизор
    D - означава Display
    65 - диагоналният размер на екрана в инчове
    Х - тип екран

    • S - Curved TV / огънат
    • Х - плосък Ultra HD TV

    D - година на модела

    • D - 2016
    • E - 2017
    • F - 2018
    • G - 2019

    9 - серия

    • 9 - флагман
    • 8 -
    • 7 - среден клас
    • 6 - среден клас
    • 5 - бюджетна
    • 4 - базова

    3 - подсерия

    • 6 -
    • 5 -
    • 4 -
    • 3 -

    05 - вариации в комплектацията и дизайна, често предназначени за различни вериги

    • 99-
    • 88-
    • 77-
    • 05 -

    B - цвят на корпуса

    • В - черен / black
    • S - сребрист / silver
    • W - бял / white

    AEP - регионално предназначение

    • AEP - All Europe Product / Continent without UK
    • AE2 - All European 2
    • U - United Kingdom
    • E - East Europe
    • R - Russia & Ex USSR
    • I - Italy



    Sony
    2013
    _________________    		 2014
    _________________    		 2015
    _______________________    		 2016
    ________________________    		 2017
    _______________________    		 2018
    ________________________    		 2019
    _______________________
    OLED - UltraHD
    - - - - - AF9
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV3
    AM-OLED (WRGB) 10-bit,
    4 - generation, 120Hz
    Mediatek 5893(5598)
    4xARM Cortex-A73 @ 1500MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-G71 Vulkan
    RAM - 4GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 6GB available)    		 AG9
    - - - - A1
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV2
    AM-OLED (WRGB), 10-bit,
    3 - generation, 120hz
    Mediatek 5891(5596)
    4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2
    RAM - 2GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 A1
    Continues as OLED Flagship
    to September    		 -
    - - - - - AF8
    Hardware copy of A1
    with change design and remote
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV3
    AM-OLED (WRGB), 10-bit,
    3/4 - generation, 120Hz
    Mediatek 5891(5596)
    4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2
    RAM - 2GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 -
    LCD - 3840x2160 - UltraHD
    - X9505B
    85" - S-MVA, Triluminos, FALD, 120Hz    		 - ZD9
    MVA, 10-bit, Triluminos, FALD, 120Hz
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV2_EU
    Mediatek 5891(5596)
    4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2
    RAM - 2GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 -> ZD9
    Contiunues in 2017    		 ZF9
    ZF9 = XE94/93
    MVA, 10-bit, Triluminos, FALD, 120Hz,
    104 dimming zones
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV3
    Mediatek 5893(5598)
    4xARM Cortex-A73 @ 1500MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-G71 Vulkan
    RAM - 4GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 6GB available)    		 ZG9
    - - X9405C, X9305C
    65" - A-MVA3, 10-bit, Triluminos, Edge LED, 120Hz
    Mediatek - 5595
    2xARM Cortex-A17 + 2xARM Cortex-A7
    GPU ARM Mali-T624    		 XD9405, XD9305
    MVA, 10-bit, Triluminos, 120Hz
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV1
    Mediatek 5890(5595)
    2xARM Cortex-A17 @ 1100MHz
    32-bit ARMv7
    GPU - ARM Mali-T624
    RAM - 1.5GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 XE940x, XE930x
    MVA, 10-bit, Triluminos, 120Hz
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV2
    Mediatek 5891(5596)
    4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2
    RAM - 2GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 - XG90
    X9000A
    MVA, Triluminous(QDEF ?)
    RGB-Edge LED    		 X9005B
    MVA, Triluminos, EdgeLED    		 X9005C
    S-IPS, Triluminos, Edge LED
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV1
    Mediatek 5890(5595) - 2xARM Cortex-A17 @ 1100MHz
    32-bit ARMv7
    GPU - ARM Mali-T624
    RAM - 1.5GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 - XE9005
    MVA, 10-bit, Triluminos, DirectLED
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV2
    Mediatek 5891(5596)
    4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2
    RAM-2GB
    Storage-16Gb    		 XF9005
    Upgrade of XE90
    75" - Samsung MVA, 10-bit, Triluminos, DirectLED
    65" - MVA, 10-bit, Triluminos, Direct LED
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV3
    Mediatek 5891(5596)
    4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2
    RAM - 2GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 -
    - S9005B
    SMVA, AMVA, Triluminos, EdgeLED    		 S9005C
    Triluminos
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV1
    Mediatek 5890(5595) - 2xARM Cortex-A17 @ 1100MHz
    32-bit ARMv7
    GPU - ARM Mali-T624
    RAM - 1.5GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 - - - -
    - - S8505C
    MVA, Triluminos, Edge LED
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV1
    Mediatek 5890(5595)
    2xARM Cortex-A17 @ 1100MHz
    32-bit ARMv7
    GPU - ARM Mali-T624
    RAM - 1.5GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 SD8505
    65" - MVA, triluminos, Edge LED, 120hz
    55" - MVA, Triluminos, EdgeLED, 120hz
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV1
    Mediatek 5890(5595)
    2xARM Cortex-A17 @ 1100MHz
    32-bit ARMv7
    GPU - ARM Mali-T624
    RAM - 1.5GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 - - -
    - X8505B
    S-IPS, MVA, Triluminos, EdgeLED    		 X850xC
    A-MVA, Triluminos, Direct LED
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV1
    Mediatek 5890(5595)
    2xARM Cortex-A17 @ 1100MHz
    32-bit ARMv7
    GPU - ARM Mali-T624
    RAM - 1.5GB
    Storage - 16GB    		 XD8505, XD8577
    XD8588, XD8599
    S-IPS panel, Triluminos, EdgeLED
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV1
    Mediatek 5890(5595)
    2xARM Cortex-A17 @ 1100MHz
    32-bit ARMv7
    GPU - ARM Mali-T624
    RAM - 1.5GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 XE8505, XE8577, XE8588
    XE8596, XE8599
    65" - MVA, Edge LED, 120Hz
    55" - MVA, Edge LED, 120Hz
    platform - BRAVIA_ATV2
    Mediatek 5891(5596)
    4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2
    RAM - 2GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 XF85xx, XF8796
    85" - MVA, Triluminos, EdgeLED, 120Hz
    65" - S-IPS, Triluminos, Edge LED, 120Hz
    55" - S-IPS, Triluminos, EdgeLED, 120hz
    49" - MVA, Triluminos, EdgeLED, 120Hz
    43" - S-IPS, Triluminos, Edge LED, 120Hz
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV2
    Mediatek 5891(5596)
    4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2
    RAM - 2GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 XG80
    - - X8305C
    S-IPS, Triluminos, Edge LED
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV1
    Mediatek 5890(5595)
    2xARM Cortex-A17 @ 1100MHz
    32-bit ARMv7
    GPU - ARM Mali-T624
    RAM - 1.5GB
    Storage - 16GB    		 XD8305
    S-IPS, Triluminos, EdgeLED
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV2_EU
    Mediatek 5891(5596) - 4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2
    RAM - 2GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 -> XD8305
    Continues in 2017    		 XF8305
    70" - MVA, Triluminos, Direct LED, 120Hz
    60" - MVA, Triluminos, Direct LED, 120Hz
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV2
    Mediatek 5891(5596)
    4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2
    RAM - 2GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 XG70
    - - S8005C
    Platform -
    Mediatek 5890(5595)
    2xARM Cortex-A17 @ 1100MHz
    32-bit ARMv7
    GPU - ARM Mali-T624
    RAM - 1.5GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 SD8005
    50" - MVA, Triluminos, EdgeLED
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV2_EU
    Mediatek 5891(5596) - 4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2
    RAM - 2GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 - - -
    - - X8005C
    S-IPS, A-MVA, Direct LED    		 XD8005, XD8077
    XD8088, XD8099
    55" - S-IPS, Triluminos, Edge LED, 60hz
    49" - S-IPS, Triluminos, Edge LED, 60hz
    43" - MVA, Triluminos, EdgeLED, 60Hz
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV2_EU
    Mediatek 5891(5596)
    4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2
    RAM - 2GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8G available)    		 XE8005, XE8077, XE8088
    XE8096, XE8099
    55" - S-IPS, Triluminos, Edge LED
    49" - S-IPS, Triluminos, Edge LED
    Storage-16GB    		 XF8096
    55" - S-IPS, 8-bit+FRC,
    Triluminos, Edge LED, 60Hz
    49" - S-IPS, 8-bit+FRC,
    Triluminos, Edge LED, 60Hz
    43" - S-IPS, 8-bit+FRC,
    Triluminos, Edge LED, 60Hz
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV2
    Mediatek 5891(5596)
    4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2
    RAM - 2GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 XG60
    - - - XD7505
    65" - S-IPS, Direct LED, 120Hz    		 - - -
    - - - - - XF7596
    65" - MVA, Edge LED, 60hz
    55" - S-IPS, Edge LED, 60Hz
    49" - S-IPS, Edge LED, 60Hz
    43" - S-IPS, edge LED, 60Hz
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV2
    Mediatek 5891(5596)
    4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2
    RAM - 2GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 -
    - - - XD7005
    S-IPS, Direct LED    		 XE7000, XE7003,
    XE7004, XE7005,
    XE7077, XE7096
    MVA, Edge LED    		 XF7000, XF7002,
    XF7003
    XF7004, XF7005, XF7077, XF7096
    65" - S-IPS, Direct LED, 60hz
    55" - S-IPS, Direct LED, 60hz
    49" - S-IPS, Edge LED, 60hz
    43" - S-IPS, Edge LED, 60Hz
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 -
    1920x1080 - FullHD
    W900A
    S-PVA, A-MVA,
    Triluminos(QDEF ?)    		 W955B
    IPS, Triluminos, EdgeLED    		 - - - - -
    - W828B, W829B
    A-MVA, EdgeLED    		 W805C, W807C,
    W809C, W808C,
    W855C, W857C,
    W858C, W859C,
    50" - MVA, Edge LED, 120Hz
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV1
    Mediatek 5890(5595)
    2xARM Cortex-A17 @ 1100MHz
    32-bit ARMv7
    GPU - ARM Mali-T624
    RAM - 1.5GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8G available)    		 - - WF805, WF804
    49" - S-IPS, 8-bit, Edge LED, 60Hz
    43" - S-IPS, 8-bit, Edge LED, 60Hz
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV2
    Mediatek - 5590(5595)
    2xARM Cortex-A17@1100MHz
    32-bit ARMv7
    GPU Mali-T624
    RAM-1.5GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8G available)    		 -
    - - W800C
    55" - A-MVA3 8-bit, Edge LED
    50" - A-MVA3 8-bit, Edge LED
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV1
    Mediatek 5890(5595)
    2xARM Cortex-A17 @ 1100MHz
    32-bit ARMv7
    GPU - ARM Mali-T624
    RAM - 1.5GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8G available)    		 - - - -
    W800A
    IPS    		 W800B W755C, W756C
    S-MVA, A-MVA, Edge LED
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV1
    Mediatek 5890(5595)
    2xARM Cortex-A17 @ 1100MHz
    32-bit ARMv7
    GPU - ARM Mali-T624
    RAM - 1.5GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8G available)    		 WD750, WD753, WD755
    WD757, WD758, WD759
    IPS, MVA, Edge LED, 60Hz    		 WE750, WE753, WE755
    IPS, Triluminos, Edge LED, 60Hz    		 - -
    W650A
    A-MVA     		W70xB W705C
    MVA, Edge LED    		 WD650, WD655
    MVA, Direct LED, 60Hz    		 WE660, WE663, WE665
    MVA, IPS, EdgeLED, 60Hz    		 WF660, WF630, WF665
    50" - MVA, Direct LED, 60Hz
    43" - IPS, Direct LED, 60Hz    		 -
    W600A
    A-MVA     		W6xxB R503C, R553C
    MVA, Edge LED    		 WD600, WD603 / WD605
    IPS, Direct LED, 60Hz    		 WE610, WE613, WE615
    IPS, Edge LED, 60Hz    		 - -
    R470A
    S-PVA     		R450B, R453B
    EdgeLED
    MediaTek MT5561    		 R450C, R453C, R455C
    EdgeLED
    MediaTek MT5565    		 RD450, RD455
    Direct LED, 60Hz
    MediaTek MT5565    		 RE450, RE453, RE455
    40" - MVA, Edge LED    		 RF450, RF453, RF455
    43" - Direct LED, 60Hz    		 -
    1366x768 - HD Ready
    R420A
    IPS    		 R412B R403C
    EdgeLED    		 RD430, RD435
    Direct LED, 60Hz    		 RE400, RE403, RE405
    32" - IPS, Edge LED    		 - -
    2013
    __________________    		 2014
    __________________    		 2015
    ____________________    		 2016
    ____________________    		 2017
    ____________________    		 2018
    ___________________    		 2019
    ___________________


    Sony Android TV (EU) - Platform
    Platform
    ____________________________    		 2015
    _____________________    		 2016
    ___________________    		 2017
    ___________________    		 2018
    ____________________    		 2019
    __________________
    ATV1
    System: 3.10.79 (3.865)
    Sdk: 23
    Device: SVP-DTV15
    Product: SVP4KDTV15_EU
    Manufacturer: Sony
    Model: BRAVIA 4K 2015
    Mediatek MT5890 (aka MT5595)    		 X90C, X85C, S85C, X83C, S80C
    W85C, W80C, W75C    		 XD94, XD93, XD85
    ATV2
    System: 3.10.79 (1.6.0.26.02.1.00)
    Sdk: 24
    Device: BRAVIA_ATV2
    Product: BRAVIA_ATV2_EU
    Manufacturer: Sony
    Model: BRAVIA 4K GB
    Mediatek: MT5891 (aka MT5596)    		 ZD9, XD80,XD75, XD70 A1, XE94, XE93, XE90, XE85
    ATV3
    System: 3.10.79 (1.6.0.26.02.1.00)
    Sdk: 24
    Device: BRAVIA_ATV3
    Product: BRAVIA_ATV3_EU
    Manufacturer: Sony
    Model: BRAVIA 4K GB
    Mediatek: MT5891 (aka MT5596)    		 AF8, XF90, XF87/85, XF83, XF80
    ATV3
    System: 4.9.51 ()
    Sdk: 26
    Device: BRAVIA_
    Product: BRAVIA_UR1_4K_EU
    Manufacturer: Sony
    Model: BRAVIA 4K
    Mediatek: MT5893 (aka MT5597)    		 AF9, ZF9 GX90, GX85, GX83 ?
    Прикачени изображения Прикачени изображения
    Отговор с цитат Отговор с цитат
  2. Advertisement
     
     
  3. kod
    kod е на линия
    Administrator Аватара на kod
    Тук е от
    Jul 2000
    Живее в
    София
    Мнения
    8,411
    Изпрати съобщение чрез ICQ до kod Изпрати съобщение чрез Skype ™ до kod
    Днес14:33 #2

    SONY телевизори - модели 2019

    SONY телевизори, модели 2019



    Sony Bravia OLED & LCD TV 2019 Line-up
    Class Premium - MASTER Series Mainstream Entry
    Type OLED - UltraHD LCD - UltraHD
    Series
    __________________
    AG7
    Continues as a OLED flagship until September when it will be replaced by AG8 ?
    _____________________
    ZF9
    Continues as a LCD flagship until September when it will be replaced by ZG9 ?
    _________________________
    XG90
    Mid March
    ____________________
    XG80
    late April
    ____________________
    XG70
    Mid September
    ____________________
    XG60
    Mid July
    _____________________
    Models
    KD-65AG7
    KD-55AG7
    KD-75ZF9
    KD-65ZF9
    KD-75XG9005
    KD-65XG9005
    KD-55XG9005
    KD-85XG8005
    KD-75XG8005
    KD-65XG8005
    KD-55XG8005
    KD-75XG7005
    KD-65XG7005
    KD-55XG7005
    KD-49XG7005
    KD-70WG6005
    KD-60XG6005
    KD-50XG6005
    KD-40XG6005
    Formats 65", 55" 65", 75" 55", 65", 75" 55", 65", 75", 85" 49", 55", 65", 75" 40", 50", 60", 70"
    Panel OLED
    LG Display
    Support color - 10-bit
    3840(WRGB)×2160, UHD    		 SVA (type MVA)
    Samsung
    Support color - 10-bit
    3840(RGB)×2160, UHD    		 Super UVVA-MVA
    Innolux
    Support color - 10-bit
    3840(RGB)×2160, UHD    		 AMVA3
    Acer Unipac Optronics
    Support color -
    3840(RGB)×2160, UHD    		 AS-IPS-VI
    LG Display
    Support color -
    3840(RGB)×2160, UHD    		 ASV
    Sharp Display
    Support color - 10-bit
    3840(RGB)×2160, UHD
    Backlight Type OLED Pixel to Pixel Full-Aray local Dimming
    75" - ? zones
    65" - 104 zones    		 Slim Backlight Drive Pro
    75" - ? zones
    65" - ? zones
    55" - ? zones    		 Direct LED Direct LED Direct LED
    Motion Enhancer X-Motion Clarity for OLED X-Motion Clarity
    (Rolling scan)    		 X-Motion Clarity
    (Rolling scan)    		 X-Motion Clarity X-Motion Clarity -
    Processor Picture Processor X1 Plus
    ??
    MediaTek 5599
    Platform BRAVIA_    		 Picture Processor X1 Ultimate
    Mediatek 5893(5598)
    4xARM Cortex-A73 @ 1500MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-G71 Vulkan
    RAM - 4GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 6GB available)
    Platform BRAVIA_ATV3    		 Picture Processor X1 Ultimate
    Mediatek 5893(5598)
    4xARM Cortex-A73 @ 1500MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-G71 Vulkan
    RAM - 4GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 6GB available)
    Platform BRAVIA_ATV3    		 Picture Processor X1 Extreme
    ??
    Mediatek 5892(5597)
    Platform BRAVIA_ATV3    		 Picture Processor X1 Plus
    ??
    MediaTek 5599
    Platform BRAVIA_    		 Picture Processor X1 HDR
    ??
    Mediatek 5892(5597)
    Platform BRAVIA_ATV3
    X-tended Dynamic Range PRO Pixel Contrast Booster XDR Contrast 14K XDR Contrast 10K XDR Contrast 8K XDR Contrast 6k No Local Dimming
    Viewing Angle - X-Wide Angle - X-Wide Angle PRO -
    IMAX Enchanted YES -
    Dolby Vision
    (HDR10 / HDR HLG)    		 YES -
    Triluminos Display - YES
    Gaming Boost Mode Extremely Low Input Lag Low Input Lag High Quality Picture Enchancer Anti aliasing & Low Input Lag Extremely Low Input Lag
    Native Refresh Rate 100/120Hz 50/60 Hz
    HDCP
    (copy protection)    		 HDCP v.2.3 (for HDMI 1/2/3/4) HDCP 2.2
    (for HDMI 1/2/3/4)
    HDMI
    		 HDMI v.2.0b (HDMI 1/2/3/4) HDMI v.2.0b (HDMI 1/2/3)
    HDMI-CEC
    		 YES -
    HDMI-VRR
    variable refresh rate    		 YES -
    eARC
    return audio to an audio device via HDMI in high resolution    		 YES
    (support Lip Sync Correction, Uncompressed 7.1 & 5.1, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Atmos, DTS: X)    		 -
    HDMI PC Input Formats: - 640X480 (31.5KHZ,60HZ),
    800X600 (37.9KHZ,60HZ),
    1024X768 (48.4KHZ,60HZ),
    1280X1024 (64.0KHZ,60HZ),
    1152X864 (67.5KHZ,75HZ),
    1600X900 (55.9KHZ,60HZ),
    1680X1050 (65.3KHZ,60HZ),
    1920X1080 (67.5KHZ,60HZ)    		 640X480 (31.5KHZ,60HZ),
    800X600 (37.9KHZ,60HZ),
    1024X768 (48.4KHZ,60HZ),
    1280X1024 (64.0KHZ,60HZ),
    1152X864 (67.5KHZ,75HZ),
    1600X900 (55.9KHZ,60HZ),
    1680X1050 (65.3KHZ,60HZ),
    1920X1080 (67.5KHZ,60HZ)    		 - - -
    HDMI Signal: - 4096X2160P(24,50,60HZ), 3840X2160P(24,25,30,50,60HZ), 1080P(30,50,60,100,120HZ),
    1080/24P, 1080I(50,60HZ),
    720P(30,50,60HZ), 720/24P, 480P    		 4096X2160P(24,50,60HZ), 3840X2160P(24,25,30,50,60HZ), 1080P(30,50,60,100,120HZ),
    1080/24P, 1080I(50,60HZ),
    720P(30,50,60HZ), 720/24P, 480P    		 - - -
    USB USB 2.0 (Type A)(x2) [speed up to 480Mbps]
    USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Type A) [speed up to 5Gbps]    		 -
    USB playback codecs: - MPEG1:MPEG1/ MPEG2PS: MPEG2/MPEG2TS (HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,
    AVC/ MP4 (XAVCS):AVC , MPEG4 ,HEVC/AVI :XVID, MOTINJPEG/ ASF(WMV): VC1/ MOV:AVC, MPEG4,
    MOTIONJPEG/ MKV: XVID,AVC, MPEG4, VP8. HEVC/WEBM: VP8/3GPP: MPEG4, AVC/ MP3 /ASF (WMA) /WAV /MP4AAC / FLAC / JPEG WEBM:VP9/AC4/OGG/AAC/ARW(SCREEN NAIL ONLY)    		 MPEG1:MPEG1/ MPEG2PS: MPEG2/MPEG2TS (HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2, AVC/ MP4 (XAVCS):AVC , MPEG4 ,HEVC/AVI :XVID, MOTINJPEG/ ASF(WMV): VC1/ MOV:AVC, MPEG4, MOTIONJPEG/ MKV: XVID,AVC, MPEG4, VP8. HEVC/WEBM: VP8/3GPP: MPEG4, AVC/ MP3 /ASF (WMA) /WAV /MP4AAC / FLAC / JPEG WEBM:VP9/AC4/OGG/AAC/ARW(SCREEN NAIL ONLY) - - -
    Bluetooth v.4.2 Bluetooth compatible with A2DP / AVRCP / HIDP / HOGP / SPP profiles
    HIDP (Human Interface Device Profile) - Mouse / Keyboard Connectivity
    HOGP (Low Energy Consumption)
    SPP (Serial Port Profile)
    A2DP (Advanced Audio Distribution Profile) - stereo audio
    AVRCP (A/V Remote Control Profile) - AV remote control    		 -
    Ethernet
    Wi-Fi    		 1 (bottom)
    Wi-Fi network 802.11 compatible a / b / g / n / ac (wireless discussion protocols)
    Wi-Fi Frequency 2.4GHz / 5GHz
    Compatible network: Wi-Fi Direct ™ (without router) • Miracast    		 -
    Codecs for Home Network: - MPEG1: MPEG1/ MPEG2PS: MPEG2 /
    MPEG2TS (HDV,AVCHD): MPEG2, AVC /
    MP4(XAVC S): AVC, MPEG4, HEVC /
    AVI: XVID, MOTINJPEG /
    AS F (WMV): VC1/
    MOV : AVC, MPEG4, MOTIONJPEG /
    MKV:XVID, AVC, MPEG4, VP8. HEVC /
    WEBM:VP8 / 3GPP:MPEG4,AVC /
    MP3/ASF (WMA)/ LPCM/WAV/MP4AAC/FLAC/
    JPEGMPEG1:MPEG1/MPEG2PS:MPEG2/
    MPEG2TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,AVC/
    MP4(XAVC S): AVC, MPEG4, HEVC /
    AVI :XVID, MOTINJPEG/ ASF(WMV) :VC1 /
    MOV: AVC ,MPEG4, MOTIONJPEG /
    MKV :XVID ,AVC ,MPEG4, VP8. HEVC /
    WEBM :VP8/ 3GPP :MPEG4 ,AVC /
    MP3 /ASF (WMA)/
    LPCM/WAV/MP4AAC/FLAC/JPEG
    WEBM:VP9/AC4/OGG/AAC/ARW(SCREEN NAIL ONLY)    		 MPEG1: MPEG1/ MPEG2PS: MPEG2 /
    MPEG2TS (HDV,AVCHD): MPEG2, AVC /
    MP4(XAVC S): AVC, MPEG4, HEVC /
    AVI: XVID, MOTINJPEG /
    AS F (WMV): VC1/
    MOV : AVC, MPEG4, MOTIONJPEG /
    MKV:XVID, AVC, MPEG4, VP8. HEVC /
    WEBM:VP8 / 3GPP:MPEG4,AVC /
    MP3/ASF (WMA)/ LPCM/WAV/MP4AAC/FLAC/
    JPEGMPEG1:MPEG1/MPEG2PS:MPEG2/
    MPEG2TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,AVC/
    MP4(XAVC S): AVC, MPEG4, HEVC /
    AVI :XVID, MOTINJPEG/ ASF(WMV) :VC1 /
    MOV: AVC ,MPEG4, MOTIONJPEG /
    MKV :XVID ,AVC ,MPEG4, VP8. HEVC /
    WEBM :VP8/ 3GPP :MPEG4 ,AVC /
    MP3 /ASF (WMA)/
    LPCM/WAV/MP4AAC/FLAC/JPEG
    WEBM:VP9/AC4/OGG/AAC/ARW(SCREEN NAIL ONLY)    		 - - -
    OS Android 8.0 OREO -
    Internet Browser: Vewd (Not Pre-Installed) Opera TV is now Vewd.
    DLNA:
    (home network feature)    		 HOME NETWORK CLIENT, HOME NETWORK RENDERER (Digital Media Player / Digital Media Renderer)
    (Digital Living Network Alliance) Founded in 2003 as the Digital Home Working Group, the DLNA (www.dlna.org) sets guidelines for using the Universal Plug and Play (UPnP) protocol to transfer and stream media between computers, mobile devices and home theater equipment.
    Smartfone Connectivity:
    		 Chromecast built-in
    Video & TV SideView (iOS/Android)
    Screen Mirroring:
    (Miracast)    		 YES (only for B2B purpose)
    Netflix calibrated mode
    		 YES -
    Remote control(s): - RMF-TX220E RMF-TX310E
    Bluetooth communication    		 - - -
    Design:
    Frame color:
    Color / Base Type:    		 BRAVIA / MASTER Series
    Black
    Black
    Chevron Bipolar Base    		 -

    Забележка:
    Цитат Първоначално публикувано от hristoslav2 Виж публикацията

    Времето на поява на моделите в таблицата е мое предположение, базирано на дати от минали години.
    The timing of the models in the table is my guess based on dates from past years.
    Прикачени изображения Прикачени изображения
    Отговор с цитат Отговор с цитат
  4. kod
    kod е на линия
    Administrator Аватара на kod
    Тук е от
    Jul 2000
    Живее в
    София
    Мнения
    8,411
    Изпрати съобщение чрез ICQ до kod Изпрати съобщение чрез Skype ™ до kod
    Днес14:35 #3

    SONY телевизори - модели 2018

    SONY телевизори, модели 2018

    Всички модели от една серия (пример - XF8505 / XF8577 / XF8596 / XF8796) са еднакви хардуерно. Разликата е в цвета на корпуса и понякога в модела дистанционно.
    Не купувайте модели от Великобритания! Имат разлика в тунерите и EPG. Поради което, няма да работят пълноценно у нас.

    Sony OLED & LCD TV 2018 Line-up - european models
    Class Premium Mainstream Entry
    Type OLED - UltraHD LCD - UltraHD LCD - FullHD
    Series
    ___________________
    AF9
    _____________________
    AF8
    _____________________
    ZF9
    _____________________
    XF90
    _____________________
    XF85/XF87
    _____________________
    XF83
    _____________________
    XF80
    _____________________
    XF75
    _____________________
    XF70
    _____________________
    WF66
    _____________________
    RF45
    _____________________
    Models
    KD-65AF9
    KD-55AF9
    KD-65AF8
    KD-55AF8
    KD-75ZF9
    KD-65ZF9
    KD-75XF9005
    KD-65XF9005
    KD-55XF9005
    KD-49XF9005
    KD-43XF8505
    KD-49XF8505
    KD-65XF8505
    KD-43XF8577
    KD-49XF8577
    KD-55XF8577
    KD-65XF8577
    KD-43XF8588
    KD-49XF8588
    KD-55XF8588
    KD-65XF8588
    KD-43XF8596
    KD-49XF8596
    KD-55XF8596
    KD-65XF8596
    KD-75XF8596
    KD-85XF8596
    KD-43XF8599
    KD-49XF8599
    KD-55XF8599
    KD-65XF8599
    KD-43XF8796
    KD-49XF8796
    KD-55XF8796
    KD-65XF8796
    KD-70XF8305
    KD-60XF8305
    KD-55XF8096
    KD-49XF8096
    KD-43XF8096
    KD-65XF7596
    KD-55XF7596
    KD-49XF7596
    KD-43XF7596
    KD-43XF7000
    KD-49XF7000
    KD-55XF7000
    KD-65XF7000
    For UK
    KD-43XF7002
    KD-49XF7002
    KD-55XF7002
    KD-65XF7002
    KD-43XF7003
    KD-49XF7003
    KD-55XF7003
    KD-65XF7003
    KD-43XF7004
    KD-49XF7004
    KD-55XF7004
    KD-65XF7004
    KD-43XF7005
    KD-49XF7005
    KD-55XF7005
    KD-65XF7005
    For UK
    KD-43XF7073
    KD-49XF7073
    KD-55XF7073
    KD-43XF7077
    KD-49XF7077
    KD-55XF7077
    For UK
    KD-43XF7093
    KD-49XF7093
    KD-55XF7093
    KD-43XF7096
    KD-49XF7096
    KD-55XF7096
    KD-65XF7096
    KDL-50WF665
    KDL-43WF655
    KDL-50WF663
    KDL-43WF653
    KDL-50WF650
    KDL-43WF660
    KDL-43RF455
    KDL-43RF453
    KDL-43RF450
    Formats 65", 55" 65", 55" 75", 65" 75", 65", 55", 49" 85", 75", 65", 55", 49", 43" 70", 60" 55", 49", 43" 65", 55", 49", 43" 65", 55", 49", 43" 50" , 43" 43"
    Design Flat Flat Flat Flat Flat Flat Flat Flat Flat Flat Flat
    Resolution UHD - 4K UHD - 4K UHD - 4K UHD - 4K UHD - 4K UHD - 4K UHD - 4K UHD - 4K UHD - 4K FHD FHD
    WHAT'S IN THE BOX AC Power Cord
    Batteries
    -
    -
    Quick Settuo Guide
    -
    Voice Remote Control    		 AC Power Cord
    Batteries
    IR Blaster (in some countries)
    Operating Instructions
    Quick Setup Guide
    Table Top Stand
    Voice Remote Control    		 AC Power Cord
    Batteries
    Operating Instructions
    Quick Setup Guide
    -
    Voice Remote Control    		 AC Power Cord
    Batteries
    IR Blaster (in some countries)
    Operating Instructions
    Quick Setup Guide
    Table Top Stand
    Voice Remote Control    		 AC Power Adaptor
    AC Power Cord
    Batteries
    IR Blaster (in some countries)
    Operating Instructions
    Quick Setup Guide
    Table Top Stand
    Voice Remote Control    		 -- AC Power Adaptor
    AC Power Cord
    Batteries
    IR Blaster
    Operating Instructions
    Quick Setup Guide
    Table Top Stand
    Voice Remote Control    		 AC Power Adaptor
    AC Power Cord
    Batteries
    IR Blaster
    Operating Instructions
    Quick Setup Guide
    Table Top Stand
    Voice Remote Control    		 AC Power Adaptor
    AC Power Cord
    Batteries
    Operating Instructions
    Quick Setup Guide
    Remote Control
    Table Top Stand    		 AC Power Adaptor
    AC Power Cord
    Batteries
    Operating Instructions
    Quick Setup Guide
    Remote Control
    Table Top Stand    		 AC Power Adaptor
    AC Power Cord
    Batteries
    Operating Instructions
    Quick Setup Guide
    Remote Control
    Table Top Stand
    COLOUR OPTIONS Black Black Black Black 8796-Black
    8599-Black
    8596-Black
    8588-Black
    8577-Silver
    8505-Black    		 -- Black Black 7093 - Black
    7073 - Silver
    7003 - Black
    7002 - Black
    7000 - Black    		 Black Black
    Dimensions and Weight
    SCREEN SIZE
    (INCH, MEASURED DIAGONALLY)    		 65" - ()
    55" - ()    		 65" ()
    55" ()    		 75" (74.5")
    65" (65.5")    		 75" - (74.5")
    65" - (64.5")
    55" - (54.6")
    49" - (48.5")    		 85" - (84.6")
    75" - (74.5")
    65" - (64.5")
    55" - (54.6")
    49" - (48.5")
    43" - (42.5")    		 70" -
    60" -    		 55" - (54.6")
    49" - (48.5")
    43" - (42.5")    		 65" (64.5")
    55" (54.6")
    49" (48.5")
    43" (42.5")    		 65" (64.5")
    55" (54.6")
    49" (48.5")
    43" (42.5")    		 43" (42.5") 43" (42.5")
    VESA (W X H) 65" - 300x300
    55" - 300x200    		 65" - 300x300
    55" - 300x200    		 75" - 400x300
    65" - 300x300    		 75" - 400x300
    65" - 300x300
    55" - 300x200
    49" - 200x200    		 85" - 400x400
    75" - 400x300
    65" - 300x300
    55" - 300x200
    49" - 200x200
    43" - 100x200    		 70" -
    60" -    		 55" - 200x200
    49" - 200x200
    43" - 100x200    		 65" - 300x200
    55" - 200x200
    49" - 200x200
    43" - 100x200    		 65" - 300x200
    55" - 200x200
    49" - 200x200
    43" - 100x200    		 200x200 43" - 200x200
    WEIGHT OF TV WITHOUT STAND 65" - Approx. kg
    55" - Approx. kg    		 65" - Approx. 24.4kg
    55" - Approx. 18.7kg    		 75" - Approx.
    65" - Approx.    		 75" - Approx. 35.0 Kg
    65" - Approx. 24.5 Kg
    55" - Approx. 18.2 Kg
    49" - Approx. 13.6 Kg
    		 85" - Approx. 44.1kg
    75" - Approx. 38.9kg
    65" - Approx. 25.6kg
    55" - Approx. 19.1kg
    49" - Approx. 13.2kg
    43" - Approx. 10.8kg    		 70" - Approx.
    60" - Approx.    		 55" - Approx. 17.6 kg
    49" - Approx. 12.2 kg
    43" - Approx. 10.1 kg    		 65" - Approx. 20.2 Kg
    55" - Approx. 16.2 Kg
    49" - Approx. 12 Kg
    43" - Approx. 9.8 Kg    		 65" - Approx. 20.2 Kg
    55" - Approx. 16.2 Kg
    49" - Approx. 12 Kg
    43" - Approx. 9.8 Kg    		 Approx. 7.8 kg Approx. 7.8 kg
    WEIGHT OF TV WITH STAND 65" - Approx. 2
    55" - Approx. 2    		 65" - Approx. 28.0kg
    55" - Approx. 22.2kg    		 75" - Approx.
    65" - Approx.    		 75" - Approx. 36.7 Kg
    65" - Approx. 25.5 Kg
    55" - Approx. 19.1 Kg
    49" - Approx. 14.5 Kg    		 85" - Approx. 46.2kg
    75" - Approx. 40.1kg
    65" - Approx. 26.5kg
    55" - Approx. 20.0kg
    49" - Approx. 13.7kg
    43" - Approx. 11.3kg    		 70" - Approx.
    60" - Approx.    		 55" - Approx. 18.6 kg
    49" - Approx. 12.9 kg
    43" - Approx. 10.8 kg    		 65" - Approx. 21.4 Kg
    55" - Approx. 17.4 Kg
    49" - Approx. 12.6 Kg
    43" - Approx. 10.4 Kg    		 65" - Approx. 28 kg
    55" - Approx. 24 kg
    49" - Approx. 17 kg
    43" - Approx. 14 kg    		 Approx. 8.2 kg Approx. 8.2 kg
    WEIGHT OF PACKAGE CARTON (GROSS)
    		 65" - Approx. kg
    55" - Approx. kg    		 65" - Approx. 37.0kg
    55" - Approx. 29.0kg    		 75" - Approx.
    65" - Approx.    		 75" - Approx. 48 kg
    65" - Approx. 33 kg
    55" - Approx. 26 kg
    49" - Approx. 19 kg    		 85" - Approx. 64.0kg
    75" - Approx. 53.0kg
    65" - Approx. 35.0kg
    55" - Approx. 26.0kg
    49" - Approx. 19.0kg
    43" - Approx. 16.0kg    		 70" - Approx.
    60" - Approx.    		 55" - Approx. 26 kg
    49" - Approx. 18 kg
    43" - Approx. 15 kg    		 65" - Approx. 28 kg
    55" - Approx. 24 kg
    49" - Approx. 17 kg
    43" - Approx. 14 kg    		 65" - Approx. 28 kg
    55" - Approx. 24 kg
    49" - Approx. 17 kg
    43" - Approx. 14 kg    		 Approx. 12 kg Approx. 12 kg
    Connectivity
    WI-FI STANDARD Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n No
    ETHERNET INPUTS 1 (Bottom) 1 (Bottom) 1 (Bottom) 1 (Bottom) 1 (Bottom) 1 (Bottom) 1 (Bottom) 1 (Bottom) 1 (Bottom) 1 (Rear) 1 (Rear)
    BLUETOOTH PROFILE SUPPORT Version 4.1;
    HID (mouse/keyboard connectivity)
    HOGP (Low Energy device connectivity)
    SPP(Serial Port Profile)
    A2DP (stereo audio)
    2/AVRCP (AV remote control)    		 Version 4.1;
    HID (mouse/keyboard connectivity)
    HOGP (Low Energy device connectivity)
    SPP(Serial Port Profile)
    A2DP (stereo audio)
    2/AVRCP (AV remote control)    		 Version 4.1;
    HID (mouse/keyboard connectivity)
    HOGP (Low Energy device connectivity)
    SPP(Serial Port Profile)
    A2DP (stereo audio)
    2/AVRCP (AV remote control)    		 Version 4.1;
    HID (mouse/keyboard connectivity)
    HOGP (Low Energy device connectivity)
    SPP(Serial Port Profile)
    A2DP (stereo audio)
    2/AVRCP (AV remote control)    		 Version 4.1:
    HID (mouse/keyboard connectivity)
    HOGP (Low Energy device connectivity)
    SPP(Serial Port Profile)    		 Version 4.1;
    HID (mouse/keyboard connectivity)
    HOGP (Low Energy device connectivity)
    SPP(Serial Port Profile)    		 Version 4.1;
    HID (mouse/keyboard connectivity)
    HOGP (Low Energy device connectivity)
    SPP(Serial Port Profile)    		 Version 4.1;
    HID (mouse/keyboard connectivity)
    HOGP (Low Energy device connectivity)
    SPP(Serial Port Profile)    		 No No No
    SMARTPHONE CONNECTIVITY Chromecast built-in
    Screen mirroring(Miracast™)
    Video & TV SideView (iOS/Android)    		 Chromecast built-in
    Screen mirroring(Miracast™)
    Video & TV SideView (iOS/Android)    		 Chromecast built-in
    Screen mirroring(Miracast™)
    Video & TV SideView (iOS/Android)    		 Chromecast built-in
    Screen mirroring(Miracast™)
    Video & TV SideView (iOS/Android)    		 Chromecast built-in
    Screen mirroring(Miracast™)
    Video & TV SideView (iOS/Android)    		 Chromecast built-in
    Photo Sharing Plus
    Screen mirroring(Miracast™)
    Video & TV SideView (iOS/Android)    		 Chromecast built-in
    Photo Sharing Plus
    Screen mirroring(Miracast™)
    Video & TV SideView (iOS/Android)    		 Chromecast built-in
    Screen mirroring(Miracast™)
    Video & TV SideView (iOS/Android)    		 Media Connect
    Photo Sharing Plus
    Screen mirroring(Miracast™)    		 Media Connect
    Photo Sharing Plus
    Screen mirroring(Miracast™)    		 Media Connect
    RF (TERRESTRIAL/CABLE)
    CONNECTION INPUT(S)    		 1(Bottom) 1(Bottom) 1(Bottom) 1(Bottom) 1(Side) -- 1(Side) 1(Side) 1(Side) 1(Side) 1(Side)
    IF (SATELLITE) CONNECTION INPUT(S) 2(Bottom) 2(Bottom) 2(Bottom) 2(Bottom) 2(Side) 1(Side) 2(Side) 1(Side) only 7004 - 1 (Side) only 665 - 1(Side) 450/453 - No
    455 - 1 (rear)
    COMPONENT VIDEO (Y/PB/PR) INPUT(S) No No No -- 1 (Rear Hybrid with Composite) -- 1 (Bottom Hybrid with Composite) No No No No
    COMPOSITE VIDEO INPUT(S) 1 (Side) 1 (Side) 1 (Side) 1 (Side) 1 (Rear Hybrid with Component) -- 2 (1Bottom Analog Conversion/ 1Bottom Hybrid with Component) 1 (Bottom) 1 (Bottom) 1 (Rear) 1 (Rear)
    RS-232C INPUT(S) No No No No No No No No No No No
    HDMI INPUTS TOTAL 4 (1Side,3Bottom) 4 (1Side,3Bottom) -- 4 (1Side,3Bottom) 4 (3Side,1Rear) -- 4 (2Side/2Rear) 4 (2Side,2Rear) 3 (2Side,1Rear) 2 (2Side) 2 (2Side)
    HDCP HDCP2.2(for HDMI™1/2/3/4) HDCP2.2(for HDMI™1/2/3/4) HDCP2.2(for HDMI™1/2/3/4) HDCP2.2(for HDMI™1/2/3/4) HDCP2.2(for HDMI™1/2/3/4) HDCP2.2(for HDMI™1/2/3/4) HDCP2.2(for HDMI™1/2/3/4) HDCP2.2(for HDMI™1/2/3/4) HDCP2.2(for HDMI™1/2/3) HDCP1.4 HDCP1.4
    HDMI-CEC Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    MHL -- No -- No No No No No No No No
    HDMI AUDIO RETURN CHANNEL (ARC) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    DIGITAL AUDIO OUTPUT(S) 1 (Bottom) 1 (Bottom) 1 (Bottom) 1 (Bottom) 1 (Rear) -- 1 (Rear) 1 (Rear) 1 (Bottom) 1 (Rear) 1 (Rear)
    AUDIO/HEADPHONE OUTPUT(S) -- 1 (Side/Hybrid with Headphone and Subwoofer Out) -- 1 (Side/Hybrid with Headphone and Subwoofer Out) 1 (Side/Hybrid with Headphone and Subwoofer Out) -- 1 (Rear/Hybrid with Headphone and Subwoofer Out) 1 (Rear/Hybrid with Headphone and Subwoofer Out) 1 (Rear Hybrid with Headphone Out, Audio Out and Subwoofer Out) 1 (Side Hybrid with Headphone Out, Audio Out and Subwoofer Out 1 (Side Hybrid with Headphone Out, Audio Out and Subwoofer Out
    USB PORTS -- 2 (Side) / 1 (Bottom) -- 2 (Side) / 1 (Bottom) 3 (Side) 3 (Side) 3 (Side) 3 (Side) 3 (Side) 2 (Side/Stacking) 2 (Side/Stacking)
    USB HDD RECORDING Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes (Except Italy) Yes (Except Italy)
    USB DRIVE FORMAT SUPPORT FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS FAT16/FAT32/NTFS FAT16/FAT32/NTFS FAT16/FAT32/NTFS
    USB PLAYBACK CODECS -- MPEG1:MPEG1/MPEG2PS:MPEG2/
    MPEG2TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,AVC/
    MP4(XAVCS):AVC,MPEG4,HEVC/
    AVI:Xvid,MotionJpeg/ASF(WMV):VC1/
    MOV:AVC,MPEG4,MotionJpeg/
    MKV:Xvid,AVC,MPEG4,VP8.HEVC/
    WEBM:VP8/3GPP:MPEG4,AVC/MP3/
    ASF(WMA)/WAV/MP4AAC/FLAC/JPEG    		 -- MPEG1:MPEG1/MPEG2PS:MPEG2/
    MPEG2TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,AVC/
    MP4(XAVCS):AVC,MPEG4,HEVC/
    AVI:Xvid,MotionJpeg/ASF(WMV):VC1/
    MOV:AVC,MPEG4,MotionJpeg/
    MKV:Xvid,AVC,MPEG4,VP8.HEVC/
    WEBM:VP8/3GPP:MPEG4,AVC/MP3/
    ASF(WMA)/WAV/MP4AAC/FLAC/JPEG    		 MPEG1:MPEG1/MPEG2PS:MPEG2/
    MPEG2TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,AVC/
    MP4(XAVCS):AVC,MPEG4,HEVC/
    AVI:Xvid,MotionJpeg/ASF(WMV):VC1/
    MOV:AVC,MPEG4,MotionJpeg/
    MKV:Xvid,AVC,MPEG4,VP8.HEVC/
    WEBM:VP8/3GPP:MPEG4,AVC/MP3/
    ASF(WMA)/WAV/MP4AAC/FLAC/JPEG    		 -- MPEG1:MPEG1/MPEG2PS:MPEG2/
    MPEG2TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,AVC/
    MP4(XAVCS):AVC,MPEG4,HEVC/
    AVI:Xvid,MotionJpeg/ASF(WMV):VC1/
    MOV:AVC,MPEG4,MotionJpeg/
    MKV:Xvid,AVC,MPEG4,VP8.HEVC/
    WEBM:VP8/3GPP:MPEG4,AVC/MP3/
    ASF(WMA)/WAV/MP4AAC/FLAC/JPEG    		 MPEG1:MPEG1/MPEG2PS:MPEG2/
    MPEG2TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,AVC/
    MP4(XAVC S),AVC,MPEG4,HEVC/
    AVI:Xvid,MotionJpeg/ASF(WMV):VC1/
    MOV:AVC,MPEG4,MotionJpeg/
    MKV:Xvid,AVC,MPEG4,VP8.HEVC/
    WEBM:VP8/3GPP:MPEG4,AVC/MP3/
    ASF(WMA)/WAV/MP4AAC/FLAC/JPEG    		 MPEG1/MPEG2PS/
    MPEG2TS/AVCHD/MP4Part10/
    MP4Part2/AVI(XVID)/
    AVI(MotionJpeg)/
    WMV9/MKV/WEBM/WAV/
    MP3/WMA/JPEG    		 MPEG1/MPEG2PS/
    MPEG2TS/AVCHD/MP4Part10/
    MP4Part2/AVI(XVID)/
    AVI(MotionJpeg)/
    WMV9/MKV/WEBM/WAV/
    MP3/WMA/JPEG    		 MPEG1/MPEG2PS/
    MPEG2TS/AVCHD/MP4Part10/
    MP4Part2/AVI(XVID)/
    AVI(MotionJpeg)/
    WMV9/MKV/WEBM/WAV/
    MP3/WMA/JPEG
    Picture (Panel)
    DISPLAY TYPE WRGB (WOLED-CF) Gen. 2.0 + WRGB (WOLED-CF) Gen. 2.0 LCD, RGB, 10-bit
    65" - MVA
    55" - MVA    		 LCD, RGB, 10-bit
    75" - MVA
    65" - MVA
    55" - MVA
    49" - MVA    		 LCD, RGB, 10-bit
    85" - MVA
    75" - IPS
    65" - IPS
    55" - IPS
    49" - MVA
    43" - IPS     		LCD, RGB, 8-bit + FRC
    70" - MVA
    60" - MVA    		 LCD, RGB, 8-bit + FRC
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -

    		 LCD, RGB, 8-bit
    65" -
    55" -
    49" -    		 LCD, RGB, 8-bit LCD, RGB, 8-bit LCD
    RGB, 8-bit
    DISPLAY RESOLUTION (H X V, PIXELS) 3840x2160 3840x2160 3840x2160 3840x2160 3840x2160 3840x2160 3840x2160 3840x2160 3840x2160 1920x1080 1920x1080
    VIEWING ANGLE - °
    - °    		 - °
    - °    		 - °
    - °    		 75" - °
    65" - °
    55" - 65°
    49" - °    		 - °
    - °
    -
    -
    -
    -    		 - °
    - °
    		 - ° - ° - ° - ° - °
    BACKLIGHT TYPE -- -- 65" - FALD
    55" - FALD    		 Direct LED 85" - Direct LED
    75" - Edge LED
    65" - Edge LED
    55" - Edge LED
    49" - Edge LED
    43" - Edge LED    		 Edge LED Edge LED Edge LED Edge LED Direct LED Direct LED
    BACKLIGHT DIMMING TYPE -- -- Local Dimming Local Dimming Vertical Local Dimming -- Frame Dimming Frame Dimming Frame Dimming Frame Dimming Frame Dimming
    Picture (processing)
    HDR (HIGH DYNAMIC RANGE) COMPATIBILITY Yes(?, HDR10, HLG) Yes(HDR10, HLG) Yes(Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG) Yes(HDR10, HLG) Yes(HDR10, HLG) Yes(HDR10, HLG) Yes(HDR10, HLG)
    -    		 Yes(HDR10, HLG) Yes (HDR10, HLG) Yes (HDR10, HLG)

    Compatible with all HDR PS4 Game titles via HDMI and HDR videos of built-in Netflix app and You tube app (see Sony support website for more information).    		 Yes (HDR10, HLG)

    Compatible with all HDR PS4 Game titles via HDMI and HDR videos of built-in Netflix app and You tube app (see Sony support website for more information).
    Additional PICTURE PROCESSOR 4K HDR Procesor
    MediaTek 5597    		 4K HDR Processor X1™ Extreme
    MediaTek 5891 - aka MediaTek 5596    		 -- 4K HDR Processor X1™ Extreme 4K HDR Processor X1™ -- No No No No No
    CLARITY ENHANCEMENT --
    Dual database procesing    		 4K X-Reality™ PRO
    Dual database processing    		 -- 4K X-Reality™ PRO
    Dual database processing    		 4K X-Reality™ PRO -- 4K X-Reality™ PRO 4K X-Reality™ PRO 4K X-Reality™ PRO X-Reality™ PRO X-Reality™ PRO
    COLOUR ENHANCEMENT -- Live Colour™ Technology
    Precision Colour Mapping
    Super bit mapping™ 4K HDR
    TRILUMINOS™ Display    		 -- Live Colour™ Technology
    Precision Colour Mapping
    Super bit mapping™ 4K HDR
    TRILUMINOS™ Display    		 Live Colour™ Technology
    Super bit mapping™ 4K HDR
    TRILUMINOS™ Display    		 -- Live Colour™ Technology
    TRILUMINOS™ Display    		 Live Colour™ Technology Live Colour™ Technology Live Colour™ Technology Live Colour™ Technology
    CONTRAST ENHANCEMENT -- Dynamic Contrast Enhancer
    Object-based HDR remaster    		 -- Dynamic Contrast Enhancer
    Object-based HDR remaster
    X-tended Dynamic Range™ PRO    		 Dynamic Contrast Enhancer
    Object-based HDR remaster    		 -- Dynamic Contrast Enhancer Dynamic Contrast Enhancer Dynamic Contrast Enhancer Dynamic Contrast Enhancer Dynamic Contrast Enhancer
    MOTION ENHANCER (NATIVE HZ) Motionflow
    Native 120/100Hz    		 Motionflow™ XR
    Native 120/100Hz    		 Motionflow
    Native 120/100Hz    		 X-Motion Clarity
    Native 120/100Hz    		 85" Motionflow™ XR 1000Hz
    75" Motionflow™ XR 1000Hz
    65" Motionflow™ XR 1000Hz
    55" Motionflow™ XR 1000/800Hz
    49" Motionflow™ XR 1000/800Hz
    43" Motionflow™ XR 1000/800Hz
    (Native 100Hz)
    		 -- Motionflow™ XR 400Hz
    (Native 50Hz)    		 Motionflow™ XR 400Hz
    (Native 50Hz)    		 Motionflow™ XR 100Hz
    (Native 50Hz)    		 Motionflow™ XR 400Hz
    (Native 50Hz)    		 Motionflow™ XR 400Hz
    (Native 50Hz)
    VIDEO SIGNAL SUPPORT -- HDMI™ signal :
    4096x2160p(24,50,60Hz),
    3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60Hz),
    1080p(30,50,60Hz),
    1080/24p,
    1080i(50,60Hz),
    720p(30,50,60Hz),
    720/24p,
    576p, 576i, 480p, 480i    		 -- HDMI™ signal :
    4096x2160p(24,50,60Hz),
    3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60Hz),
    1080p(30,50,60Hz),
    1080/24p,
    1080i(50,60Hz),
    720p(30,50,60Hz),
    720/24p, 576p,
    576i, 480p, 480i    		 Analogue signal :1080p (50, 60 Hz), 1080i (50, 60 Hz), 720p (50, 60 Hz), 576p, 576i, 480p, 480i

    HDMI™ signal :4096x2160p(24,50,60Hz), 3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60Hz), 1080p(30,50,60Hz),
    1080/24p,
    1080i(50,60Hz),
    720p(30,50,60Hz),
    720/24p, 576p, 576i, 480p, 480i    		 -- Analogue signal :1080p (50, 60 Hz), 1080i (50, 60 Hz), 720p (50, 60 Hz), 576p, 576i, 480p, 480i

    HDMI™ signal :
    4096x2160p(24, 50, 60Hz), 3840x2160p(24, 25, 30, 50, 60Hz), 1080p(30, 50, 60Hz),
    1080/24p,
    1080i(50, 60Hz),
    720p(30, 50, 60Hz),
    720/24p, 576p, 576i, 480p, 480i    		 HDMI™ signal :
    4096x2160p(24,50,60Hz), 3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60Hz), 1080p(30,50,60Hz),
    1080/24p,
    1080i(50,60Hz),
    720p(30,50,60Hz),
    720/24p, 576p, 576i, 480p, 480i    		 HDMI™ signal :
    4096x2160p(24,50,60Hz), 3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60Hz), 1080p(30,50,60Hz),
    1080/24p,
    1080i(50,60Hz),
    720p(30,50,60Hz),
    720/24p, 576p, 576i 480p, 480i    		 HDMI™ signal :
    1080p(30,50,60Hz),
    1080/24p,
    1080i(50,60Hz),
    720p(30,50,60Hz),
    720/24p, 576p, 576i, 480p, 480i    		 HDMI™ signal :
    1080p(30,50,60Hz),
    1080/24p,
    1080i(50,60Hz),
    720p(30,50,60Hz),
    720/24p, 576p, 576i, 480p, 480i
    PICTURE MODES -- Vivid,
    Standard,
    Custom,
    Cinema Pro,
    Cinema Home,
    Sports,
    Animation,
    Photo-Vivid,
    Photo-Standard,
    Photo-Custom,
    Game,
    Graphics    		 -- Vivid,
    Standard,
    Custom,
    Cinema Pro,
    Cinema Home,
    Sports,
    Animation,
    Photo-Vivid,
    Photo-Standard,
    Photo-Custom,
    Game,
    Graphics    		 Vivid,
    Standard,
    Custom,
    Cinema Pro,
    Cinema Home,
    Sports,
    Animation,
    Photo-Vivid,
    Photo-Standard,
    Photo-Custom,
    Game,
    Graphics    		 -- Vivid,
    Standard,
    Custom,
    Cinema Pro,
    Cinema Home,
    Sports,
    Animation,
    Photo-Vivid,
    Photo-Standard,
    Photo-Custom,
    Game,
    Graphics
    		 Vivid,
    Standard,
    Custom,
    Cinema Pro,
    Cinema Home,
    Sports,
    Animation,
    Photo-Vivid,
    Photo-Standard,
    Photo-Custom,
    Game,
    Graphics    		 Vivid,
    Standard,
    Custom,
    Cinema,
    Sports,
    Photo-Vivid,
    Photo-Standard,
    Photo-Custom,
    Game,
    Graphics,
    HDR Vivid,
    HDR Video    		 Vivid,
    Standard,
    Custom,
    Cinema,
    Sports,
    Photo-Vivid,
    Photo-Standard,
    Photo-Custom,
    Game,
    Graphics,
    HDR Game,
    HDR Cinema    		 Vivid,
    Standard,
    Custom,
    Cinema,
    Sports,
    Photo-Vivid,
    Photo-Standard,
    Photo-Custom,
    Game,
    Graphics,
    HDR Game,
    HDR Cinema
    HEVC SUPPORT Yes (Up to 3840x2160/60p 10bit) Yes (Up to 3840x2160/60p 10bit) Yes (Up to 3840x2160/60p 10bit) Yes (Up to 3840x2160/60p 10bit) Yes (Up to 3840x2160/60p 10bit) Yes (Up to 3840x2160/60p 10bit) Yes (Up to 3840x2160/60p 10bit) Yes (Up to 3840x2160/60p 10bit) Yes (Up to 3840x2160/60p 10bit) Yes (Up to 1920x1080/60p 10bit) Yes (Up to 1920x1080/60p 10bit)
    Sound (Speakers and Amplifier)
    AUDIO POWER OUTPUT -- 10W+10W+10W+10W+10W -- 10W+10W 10W+10W 10W+10W 10W+10W 10W+10W 10W + 10W 5W + 5W 5W + 5W
    SPEAKER TYPE -- Acoustic Surface(Actuator+Subwoofer) -- Bass Reflex Speaker Bass Reflex Speaker -- Bass Reflex Speaker Bass Reflex Speaker Bass Reflex Speaker Open Baffle Speaker Open Baffle Speaker
    Sound (Processing)
    DOLBY AUDIO FORMAT SUPPORT -- Dolby™ Digital,
    Dolby™ Digital Plus,
    Dolby™ Pulse    		 -- Dolby™ Digital,
    Dolby™ Digital Plus,
    Dolby™ Pulse    		 Dolby™ Digital,
    Dolby™ Digital Plus,
    Dolby™ Pulse    		 -- Dolby™ Digital, Dolby™ Digital Plus, Dolby™ Pulse Dolby™ Digital, Dolby™ Digital Plus, Dolby™ Pulse Dolby™ Digital, Dolby™ Digital Plus, Dolby™ Pulse, Dolby™ AC-4 Dolby™ Digital, Dolby™ Digital Plus, Dolby™ Pulse, Dolby™ AC-4 Dolby™ Digital, Dolby™ Digital Plus, Dolby™ Pulse, Dolby™ AC-4
    DTS AUDIO FORMAT SUPPORT DTS Digital Surround DTS Digital Surround DTS Digital Surround DTS Digital Surround DTS Digital Surround DTS Digital Surround DTS Digital Surround DTS Digital Surround DTS Digital Surround DTS Digital Surround DTS Digital Surround
    FM RADIO No No No No No No No No No YES (RU and UA Only) YES (RU and UA Only)
    SOUND PROCESSING -- ClearAudio+ -- ClearAudio+ ClearAudio+ ClearAudio+ ClearAudio+ ClearAudio+ ClearAudio+ ClearAudio+ ClearAudio+
    SIMULATED SURROUND SOUND -- S-Force Front Surround -- S-Force Front Surround S-Force Front Surround S-Force Front Surround S-Force Front Surround S-Force Front Surround S-Force Front Surround S-Force Front Surround S-Force Front Surround
    SOUND MODES -- Standard,
    Dialog,
    Cinema,
    Music,
    Sports    		 -- Standard,
    Dialog,
    Cinema,
    Music,
    Sports    		 Standard,
    Dialog,
    Cinema,
    Music,
    Sports    		 -- Standard,
    Dialog,
    Cinema,
    Music,
    Sports    		 Standard,
    Dialog,
    Cinema,
    Music,
    Sports    		 Standard,
    Music,
    Cinema,
    Sports    		 Standard,
    Music,
    Cinema,
    Sports
    		 Standard,
    Music,
    Cinema,
    Sports
    Software
    OPERATING SYSTEM Android Android Android Android Android Android Android Android Linux Linux Linux
    ON-BOARD STORAGE (GB) -GB 16GB -GB 16GB 16GB 16GB 16GB 16GB No No No
    CONTENT BAR Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No No No
    VOICE SEARCH (Voice Search)Yes/(Built-in Mic) (Voice Search)Yes/(Built-in Mic) (Voice Search)Yes/(Built-in Mic) Yes/(Built-in Mic) -- -- (Voice Search)Yes Yes No No No
    ELECTRONIC PROGRAM GUIDE (EPG) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    INTERNET BROWSER Opera Opera Opera Opera Opera Opera Opera Opera Vewd Vewd No
    APPLICATION STORE Yes(Google Play Store) Yes(Google Play Store) Yes(Google Play Store) Yes(Google Play Store) Yes(Google Play Store) Yes(Google Play Store) Yes(Google Play Store) Yes(Google Play Store) Yes(VEWD Store) Yes(VEWD Store) No
    ON/OFF TIMER Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    SLEEP TIMER Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    TELETEXT Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    TWIN PICTURE -- No -- No No No No No No No
    CLOSED CAPTIONS (ANALOG/DIGITAL) -- (Analogue)-
    (Digital)Subtitle    		 -- (Analogue)-
    (Digital)Subtitle    		 (Analogue)-
    (Digital)Subtitle    		 (Analogue)-
    (Digital)Subtitle    		 (Analogue)-
    (Digital)Subtitle    		 (Analogue)-
    (Digital)Subtitle    		 (Analogue)-
    (Digital)Subtitle    		 (Analogue)-
    (Digital)Subtitle    		 (Analogue)-
    (Digital)Subtitle
    Power and Energy saving
    DYNAMIC BACKLIGHT CONTROL -- -- Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    LIGHT SENSOR -- -- -- Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No No No
    Design
    FRAME COLOUR -- Black Black Black Black
    or
    Silver    		 -- Black Black Black
    7073 - Silver    		 Black Black
    STAND DESIGN -- Dark Silver Slate -- Silver L-Shape Silver Chevron Silver Wide U Slate Silver Wide U Slate Silver Chevron Matt Black Chevron Silver Chevron Matt Black Chevron
    Built-in Tuner
    TV SYSTEM (ANALOG) B/G,D/K,I B/G,D/K,I B/G,D/K,I B/G,D/K,I B/G,D/K,I B/G,D/K,I B/G,D/K,I B/G,D/K,I B/G,D/K,I B/G,D/K,I B/G,D/K,I
    TUNER CHANNEL COVERAGE (ANALOG) -- 45.25MHz-863.25MHz
    (Depend on country selection)    		 45.25MHz-863.25MHz
    (Depend on country selection)    		 45.25MHz-863.25MHz
    (Depend on country selection)    		 45.25MHz-863.25MHz
    (Depend on country selection)    		 45.25MHz-863.25MHz
    (Depend on country selection)    		 45.25MHz-863.25MHz
    (Depend on country selection)    		 45.25MHz-863.25MHz
    (Depend on country selection)    		 45.25MHz-863.25MHz
    (Depend on country selection)    		 45.25MHz-863.25MHz
    (Depend on country selection)    		 45.25MHz-863.25MHz
    (Depend on country selection)
    TV SYSTEM DIGITAL DVB-T/T2/C/S2 DVB-T/T2/C/S2 -- DVB-T/T2/C/S2 DVB-T/T2/C/S2 DVB-T/T2/C/S2 DVB-T/T2/C/S2 DVB-T/T2/C/S2 7000 - DVB-T/C
    7002 - DVB-T/T2/C
    7003 - DVB-T/T2/C
    7004 - DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    7005 - DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    7073 - DVB-T/T2/C
    7077 - DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    7093 - DVB-T/T2/C
    7096 - DVB-T/T2/C/S2    		 WF660 - DVB-T/C
    WF663 - DVB-T/T2/C
    WF665 - DVB-T/T2/C/S2    		 RF450 - DVB-T/C
    RF453 - DVB-T/T2/C
    RF455 - DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    TUNER CHANNEL COVERAGE
    (DIGITAL TERRESTRIAL)
    (DIGITAL CABLE)
    (DIGITAL SAT)
    		 -- VHF/UHF(Depend on country selection)
    VHF/UHF/cable(Depend on country selection)
    IF Frequency 950-2150MHz
    		 -- VHF/UHF(Depend on country selection)
    VHF/UHF/cable(Depend on country selection)
    IF Frequency 950-2150MHz    		 VHF/UHF(Depend on country selection)
    VHF/UHF/cable(Depend on country selection)
    IF Frequency 950-2150MHz    		 -- VHF/UHF(Depend on country selection)
    VHF/UHF/cable(Depend on country selection)
    IF Frequency 950-2150MHz    		 VHF/UHF(Depend on country selection)
    VHF/UHF/cable(Depend on country selection)
    IF Frequency 950-2150MHz    		 VHF/UHF(Depend on country selection)
    VHF/UHF/cable(Depend on country selection)
    IF Frequency 950-2150MHz    		 VHF/UHF(Depend on country selection)
    VHF/UHF/cable(Depend on country selection)
    IF Frequency 950-2150MHz    		 VHF/UHF(Depend on country selection)
    VHF/UHF/cable(Depend on country selection)
    IF Frequency 950-2150MHz
    CI+ Ver.1.4 Ver.1.3 Ver.1.4 Ver.1.3 Ver.1.3 Ver.1.3 Ver.1.3 Ver.1.3 Ver.1.3 Ver.1.3 Ver.1.3
    Accessories
    OPTIONAL ACCESSORIES -- Wallmount Bracket
    (SU-WL450(Terminal access limitation))
    Depends on country selection
    		 -- Wallmount Bracket
    (SU-WL450(Terminal access limitation))
    Depends on country selection    		 Wallmount Bracket
    (SU-WL450(Terminal access limitation))
    Depends on country selection
    without 75&85"    		 -- Wallmount Bracket (SU-WL450(Terminal access limitation))Depends on country selection Wallmount Bracket (SU-WL450(Terminal access limitation))Depends on country selection Wallmount Bracket (SU-WL450(Terminal access limitation))Depends on country selection Wallmount Bracket (SU-WL450(Terminal access limitation))Depends on country selection Wallmount Bracket (SU-WL450(Terminal access limitation))Depends on country selection
    Отговор с цитат Отговор с цитат
  5. kod
    kod е на линия
    Administrator Аватара на kod
    Тук е от
    Jul 2000
    Живее в
    София
    Мнения
    8,411
    Изпрати съобщение чрез ICQ до kod Изпрати съобщение чрез Skype ™ до kod
    Днес14:37 #4

    SONY телевизори 2019 - често задавани въпроси

    Често задавани въпроси

    Сателитният тунер
    Виваком използва кодировка Videoguard (NDS) и дава САМ модул за нея.
    М-тел използва кодировка ----- и дава CAM модул за нея.
    Булсатком използва кодировка Булкрипт и НЕ предлага CAM модули. Единственият вариант да ги гледате е с външният приемник.

    Поддръжка
    Support for LCD Телевизори BRAVIA by Sony | Instruction Manuals & Updates

    Видеопомощ - как да...
    https://www.youtube.com/user/SonyEuro/videos

    Всички ТВ приложения за телефони
    (Smart Remote Control, One-touch listening, One-touch sharing, One-touch mirroringTV SideView)
    (горе вдясно на сайта може да смените езика, но няма български)

    Sony Media Remote
    Приложение за смартфони за контрол на Blu-ray/TV/AV Receiver от марката. Има много функции (дистанционно, писане на текст от смарфона, тъч пад за местене на мишката).
    Работи като телевизора и смартфона / таблета са свързани към една и съща Wi-fi мрежа.
    През wi-fi,поддържа пълно управление на телевизора в обсега на домашната мрежа,(дори има възможност като се отвори интернет браузъра,който е инсталиран на телевизора да се ползва телефона като външна клавиатура за лесно въвеждане на уеб адреси примерно

    SonyEditor 1.01
    Програмата позволява да редактирате списъка с цифрови програми от вашият телевизор на компютъра.

    TV SideView


    Съвместими модели
    TV SideView : Troubleshooting

    Връзката със смартфона Xperia става само чрез допир до опростеното дистанционно с NFC функционалност (One-touch Remote). След това прехвърлете „огледално” съдържанието от телефона на телевизора BRAVIA: така можете да се забавлявате със снимки, видеоклипове, игри и приложения на големия екран.


    Wi-Fi Direct
    Sony eSupport - Wi-Fi Direct Setup & FAQ


    Sony Entertainment Network - Qriocity
    Услуга на Sony за платено видео и музика.
    Digital Entertainment | Sony Entertainment Network
    SEN прави филтрация по IP и в различните страни са достъпни различни ресурси

    DLNA
    Sony Homestream - DLNA сървър на Сони
    Повече информация
    Този пост е редактиран от stenly; Днес в 14:44.
    Отговор с цитат Отговор с цитат
  6. kod
    kod е на линия
    Administrator Аватара на kod
    Тук е от
    Jul 2000
    Живее в
    София
    Мнения
    8,411
    Изпрати съобщение чрез ICQ до kod Изпрати съобщение чрез Skype ™ до kod
    Днес14:38 #5

    Отговор: SONY телевизори 2019

    Честита нова 2019 година!
    Отговор с цитат Отговор с цитат
  7. Advertisement
     
     
  8. Ivanososs
    Ivanososs е на линия
    Junior Member Аватара на Ivanososs
    Тук е от
    Dec 2016
    Мнения
    27
    Днес15:07 #6

    Отговор: SONY телевизори 2019

    Честита нова година живи и здрави!
    Отговор с цитат Отговор с цитат
Сподели във Facebook Сподели в Google Plus Сподели в Twitter Изпрати на Email Сподели в LinkedIn
« Предходна тема | Следваща тема »

Подобни теми

  1. SONY телевизори 2018
    От kod във форум Sony телевизори
    Отговори: 912
    Последно: Днес, 14:40
  2. Избор на климатик 2019
    От avenger във форум Всичко за климатиците
    Отговори: 0
    Последно: Вчера, 01:45
  3. SONY телевизори 2017
    От kod във форум Sony телевизори
    Отговори: 1111
    Последно: 01-01-18, 07:21
  4. SONY телевизори 2016
    От kod във форум Sony телевизори
    Отговори: 1643
    Последно: 01-01-17, 18:45
  5. SONY телевизори 2015
    От hristoslav2 във форум Sony телевизори
    Отговори: 866
    Последно: 02-01-16, 08:36

Тагове за тази тема

SetCombG.com
SetCombG.com е портален сайт и Форум за битова техника, телевизори, климатици, лаптопи и смартфони, създаден през 1999 година.
Заедно сме над 15 години!
Този форум се задвижва, благодарение на Persy Сървър
Следвай ни
Горе