SONY телевизори 2019

|Sony OLED & LCD TV 2018 Line-up - european models
|Class
|Premium
|Mainstream
|Entry
|Type
|OLED - UltraHD
|LCD - UltraHD
|LCD - FullHD
|Series
|
AF9_____________________
|
AF8_____________________
|
ZF9_____________________
|
XF90_____________________
|
XF85/XF87_____________________
|
XF83_____________________
|
XF80_____________________
|
XF75_____________________
|
XF70_____________________
|
WF66_____________________
|
RF45_____________________
|
Models
|
KD-65AF9
KD-55AF9
|
KD-65AF8
KD-55AF8
|
KD-75ZF9
KD-65ZF9
|
KD-75XF9005
KD-65XF9005
KD-55XF9005
KD-49XF9005
|
KD-43XF8505
KD-49XF8505
KD-65XF8505
KD-43XF8577
KD-49XF8577
KD-55XF8577
KD-65XF8577
KD-43XF8588
KD-49XF8588
KD-55XF8588
KD-65XF8588
KD-43XF8596
KD-49XF8596
KD-55XF8596
KD-65XF8596
KD-75XF8596
KD-85XF8596
KD-43XF8599
KD-49XF8599
KD-55XF8599
KD-65XF8599
KD-43XF8796
KD-49XF8796
KD-55XF8796
KD-65XF8796
|
KD-70XF8305
KD-60XF8305
|
KD-55XF8096
KD-49XF8096
KD-43XF8096
|
KD-65XF7596
KD-55XF7596
KD-49XF7596
KD-43XF7596
|
KD-43XF7000
KD-49XF7000
KD-55XF7000
KD-65XF7000
For UK
KD-43XF7002
KD-49XF7002
KD-55XF7002
KD-65XF7002
KD-43XF7003
KD-49XF7003
KD-55XF7003
KD-65XF7003
KD-43XF7004
KD-49XF7004
KD-55XF7004
KD-65XF7004
KD-43XF7005
KD-49XF7005
KD-55XF7005
KD-65XF7005
For UK
KD-43XF7073
KD-49XF7073
KD-55XF7073
KD-43XF7077
KD-49XF7077
KD-55XF7077
For UK
KD-43XF7093
KD-49XF7093
KD-55XF7093
KD-43XF7096
KD-49XF7096
KD-55XF7096
KD-65XF7096
|
KDL-50WF665
KDL-43WF655
KDL-50WF663
KDL-43WF653
KDL-50WF650
KDL-43WF660
|
KDL-43RF455
KDL-43RF453
KDL-43RF450
|Formats
|65", 55"
|65", 55"
|75", 65"
|75", 65", 55", 49"
|85", 75", 65", 55", 49", 43"
|70", 60"
|55", 49", 43"
|65", 55", 49", 43"
|65", 55", 49", 43"
|50" , 43"
|43"
|Design
|Flat
|Flat
|Flat
|Flat
|Flat
|Flat
|Flat
|Flat
|Flat
|Flat
|Flat
|Resolution
|UHD - 4K
|UHD - 4K
|UHD - 4K
|UHD - 4K
|UHD - 4K
|UHD - 4K
|UHD - 4K
|UHD - 4K
|UHD - 4K
|FHD
|FHD
|WHAT'S IN THE BOX
|AC Power Cord
Batteries
Quick Settuo Guide
Voice Remote Control
|AC Power Cord
Batteries
IR Blaster (in some countries)
Operating Instructions
Quick Setup Guide
Table Top Stand
Voice Remote Control
|AC Power Cord
Batteries
Operating Instructions
Quick Setup Guide
Voice Remote Control
|AC Power Cord
Batteries
IR Blaster (in some countries)
Operating Instructions
Quick Setup Guide
Table Top Stand
Voice Remote Control
|AC Power Adaptor
AC Power Cord
Batteries
IR Blaster (in some countries)
Operating Instructions
Quick Setup Guide
Table Top Stand
Voice Remote Control
|AC Power Adaptor
AC Power Cord
Batteries
IR Blaster
Operating Instructions
Quick Setup Guide
Table Top Stand
Voice Remote Control
|AC Power Adaptor
AC Power Cord
Batteries
IR Blaster
Operating Instructions
Quick Setup Guide
Table Top Stand
Voice Remote Control
|AC Power Adaptor
AC Power Cord
Batteries
Operating Instructions
Quick Setup Guide
Remote Control
Table Top Stand
|AC Power Adaptor
AC Power Cord
Batteries
Operating Instructions
Quick Setup Guide
Remote Control
Table Top Stand
|AC Power Adaptor
AC Power Cord
Batteries
Operating Instructions
Quick Setup Guide
Remote Control
Table Top Stand
|COLOUR OPTIONS
|Black
|Black
|Black
|Black
|8796-Black
8599-Black
8596-Black
8588-Black
8577-Silver
8505-Black
|Black
|Black
|7093 - Black
7073 - Silver
7003 - Black
7002 - Black
7000 - Black
|Black
|Black
|Dimensions and Weight
|SCREEN SIZE
(INCH, MEASURED DIAGONALLY)
|65" - ()
55" - ()
|65" ()
55" ()
|75" (74.5")
65" (65.5")
|75" - (74.5")
65" - (64.5")
55" - (54.6")
49" - (48.5")
|85" - (84.6")
75" - (74.5")
65" - (64.5")
55" - (54.6")
49" - (48.5")
43" - (42.5")
|70" -
60" -
|55" - (54.6")
49" - (48.5")
43" - (42.5")
|65" (64.5")
55" (54.6")
49" (48.5")
43" (42.5")
|65" (64.5")
55" (54.6")
49" (48.5")
43" (42.5")
|43" (42.5")
|43" (42.5")
|VESA (W X H)
|65" - 300x300
55" - 300x200
|65" - 300x300
55" - 300x200
|75" - 400x300
65" - 300x300
|75" - 400x300
65" - 300x300
55" - 300x200
49" - 200x200
|85" - 400x400
75" - 400x300
65" - 300x300
55" - 300x200
49" - 200x200
43" - 100x200
|70" -
60" -
|55" - 200x200
49" - 200x200
43" - 100x200
|65" - 300x200
55" - 200x200
49" - 200x200
43" - 100x200
|65" - 300x200
55" - 200x200
49" - 200x200
43" - 100x200
|200x200
|43" - 200x200
|WEIGHT OF TV WITHOUT STAND
|65" - Approx. kg
55" - Approx. kg
|65" - Approx. 24.4kg
55" - Approx. 18.7kg
|75" - Approx.
65" - Approx.
|75" - Approx. 35.0 Kg
65" - Approx. 24.5 Kg
55" - Approx. 18.2 Kg
49" - Approx. 13.6 Kg
|85" - Approx. 44.1kg
75" - Approx. 38.9kg
65" - Approx. 25.6kg
55" - Approx. 19.1kg
49" - Approx. 13.2kg
43" - Approx. 10.8kg
|70" - Approx.
60" - Approx.
|55" - Approx. 17.6 kg
49" - Approx. 12.2 kg
43" - Approx. 10.1 kg
|65" - Approx. 20.2 Kg
55" - Approx. 16.2 Kg
49" - Approx. 12 Kg
43" - Approx. 9.8 Kg
|65" - Approx. 20.2 Kg
55" - Approx. 16.2 Kg
49" - Approx. 12 Kg
43" - Approx. 9.8 Kg
|Approx. 7.8 kg
|Approx. 7.8 kg
|WEIGHT OF TV WITH STAND
|65" - Approx. 2
55" - Approx. 2
|65" - Approx. 28.0kg
55" - Approx. 22.2kg
|75" - Approx.
65" - Approx.
|75" - Approx. 36.7 Kg
65" - Approx. 25.5 Kg
55" - Approx. 19.1 Kg
49" - Approx. 14.5 Kg
|85" - Approx. 46.2kg
75" - Approx. 40.1kg
65" - Approx. 26.5kg
55" - Approx. 20.0kg
49" - Approx. 13.7kg
43" - Approx. 11.3kg
|70" - Approx.
60" - Approx.
|55" - Approx. 18.6 kg
49" - Approx. 12.9 kg
43" - Approx. 10.8 kg
|65" - Approx. 21.4 Kg
55" - Approx. 17.4 Kg
49" - Approx. 12.6 Kg
43" - Approx. 10.4 Kg
|65" - Approx. 28 kg
55" - Approx. 24 kg
49" - Approx. 17 kg
43" - Approx. 14 kg
|Approx. 8.2 kg
|Approx. 8.2 kg
|WEIGHT OF PACKAGE CARTON (GROSS)
|65" - Approx. kg
55" - Approx. kg
|65" - Approx. 37.0kg
55" - Approx. 29.0kg
|75" - Approx.
65" - Approx.
|75" - Approx. 48 kg
65" - Approx. 33 kg
55" - Approx. 26 kg
49" - Approx. 19 kg
|85" - Approx. 64.0kg
75" - Approx. 53.0kg
65" - Approx. 35.0kg
55" - Approx. 26.0kg
49" - Approx. 19.0kg
43" - Approx. 16.0kg
|70" - Approx.
60" - Approx.
|55" - Approx. 26 kg
49" - Approx. 18 kg
43" - Approx. 15 kg
|65" - Approx. 28 kg
55" - Approx. 24 kg
49" - Approx. 17 kg
43" - Approx. 14 kg
|65" - Approx. 28 kg
55" - Approx. 24 kg
49" - Approx. 17 kg
43" - Approx. 14 kg
|Approx. 12 kg
|Approx. 12 kg
|Connectivity
|WI-FI STANDARD
|Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n
|Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n
|No
|ETHERNET INPUTS
|1 (Bottom)
|1 (Bottom)
|1 (Bottom)
|1 (Bottom)
|1 (Bottom)
|1 (Bottom)
|1 (Bottom)
|1 (Bottom)
|1 (Bottom)
|1 (Rear)
|1 (Rear)
|BLUETOOTH PROFILE SUPPORT
|Version 4.1;
HID (mouse/keyboard connectivity)
HOGP (Low Energy device connectivity)
SPP(Serial Port Profile)
A2DP (stereo audio)
2/AVRCP (AV remote control)
|Version 4.1;
HID (mouse/keyboard connectivity)
HOGP (Low Energy device connectivity)
SPP(Serial Port Profile)
A2DP (stereo audio)
2/AVRCP (AV remote control)
|Version 4.1;
HID (mouse/keyboard connectivity)
HOGP (Low Energy device connectivity)
SPP(Serial Port Profile)
A2DP (stereo audio)
2/AVRCP (AV remote control)
|Version 4.1;
HID (mouse/keyboard connectivity)
HOGP (Low Energy device connectivity)
SPP(Serial Port Profile)
A2DP (stereo audio)
2/AVRCP (AV remote control)
|Version 4.1:
HID (mouse/keyboard connectivity)
HOGP (Low Energy device connectivity)
SPP(Serial Port Profile)
|Version 4.1;
HID (mouse/keyboard connectivity)
HOGP (Low Energy device connectivity)
SPP(Serial Port Profile)
|Version 4.1;
HID (mouse/keyboard connectivity)
HOGP (Low Energy device connectivity)
SPP(Serial Port Profile)
|Version 4.1;
HID (mouse/keyboard connectivity)
HOGP (Low Energy device connectivity)
SPP(Serial Port Profile)
|No
|No
|No
|SMARTPHONE CONNECTIVITY
|Chromecast built-in
Screen mirroring(Miracast™)
Video & TV SideView (iOS/Android)
|Chromecast built-in
Screen mirroring(Miracast™)
Video & TV SideView (iOS/Android)
|Chromecast built-in
Screen mirroring(Miracast™)
Video & TV SideView (iOS/Android)
|Chromecast built-in
Screen mirroring(Miracast™)
Video & TV SideView (iOS/Android)
|Chromecast built-in
Screen mirroring(Miracast™)
Video & TV SideView (iOS/Android)
|Chromecast built-in
Photo Sharing Plus
Screen mirroring(Miracast™)
Video & TV SideView (iOS/Android)
|Chromecast built-in
Photo Sharing Plus
Screen mirroring(Miracast™)
Video & TV SideView (iOS/Android)
|Chromecast built-in
Screen mirroring(Miracast™)
Video & TV SideView (iOS/Android)
|Media Connect
Photo Sharing Plus
Screen mirroring(Miracast™)
|Media Connect
Photo Sharing Plus
Screen mirroring(Miracast™)
|Media Connect
|RF (TERRESTRIAL/CABLE)
CONNECTION INPUT(S)
|1(Bottom)
|1(Bottom)
|1(Bottom)
|1(Bottom)
|1(Side)
|1(Side)
|1(Side)
|1(Side)
|1(Side)
|1(Side)
|IF (SATELLITE) CONNECTION INPUT(S)
|2(Bottom)
|2(Bottom)
|2(Bottom)
|2(Bottom)
|2(Side)
|1(Side)
|2(Side)
|1(Side)
|only 7004 - 1 (Side)
|only 665 - 1(Side)
|450/453 - No
455 - 1 (rear)
|COMPONENT VIDEO (Y/PB/PR) INPUT(S)
|No
|No
|No
|1 (Rear Hybrid with Composite)
|--
|1 (Bottom Hybrid with Composite)
|No
|No
|No
|No
|COMPOSITE VIDEO INPUT(S)
|1 (Side)
|1 (Side)
|1 (Side)
|1 (Side)
|1 (Rear Hybrid with Component)
|--
|2 (1Bottom Analog Conversion/ 1Bottom Hybrid with Component)
|1 (Bottom)
|1 (Bottom)
|1 (Rear)
|1 (Rear)
|RS-232C INPUT(S)
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|HDMI INPUTS TOTAL
|4 (1Side,3Bottom)
|4 (1Side,3Bottom)
|--
|4 (1Side,3Bottom)
|4 (3Side,1Rear)
|--
|4 (2Side/2Rear)
|4 (2Side,2Rear)
|3 (2Side,1Rear)
|2 (2Side)
|2 (2Side)
|HDCP
|HDCP2.2(for HDMI™1/2/3/4)
|HDCP2.2(for HDMI™1/2/3/4)
|HDCP2.2(for HDMI™1/2/3/4)
|HDCP2.2(for HDMI™1/2/3/4)
|HDCP2.2(for HDMI™1/2/3/4)
|HDCP2.2(for HDMI™1/2/3/4)
|HDCP2.2(for HDMI™1/2/3/4)
|HDCP2.2(for HDMI™1/2/3/4)
|HDCP2.2(for HDMI™1/2/3)
|HDCP1.4
|HDCP1.4
|HDMI-CEC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|MHL
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|HDMI AUDIO RETURN CHANNEL (ARC)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|DIGITAL AUDIO OUTPUT(S)
|1 (Bottom)
|1 (Bottom)
|1 (Bottom)
|1 (Bottom)
|1 (Rear)
|1 (Rear)
|1 (Rear)
|1 (Bottom)
|1 (Rear)
|1 (Rear)
|AUDIO/HEADPHONE OUTPUT(S)
|1 (Side/Hybrid with Headphone and Subwoofer Out)
|--
|1 (Side/Hybrid with Headphone and Subwoofer Out)
|1 (Side/Hybrid with Headphone and Subwoofer Out)
|--
|1 (Rear/Hybrid with Headphone and Subwoofer Out)
|1 (Rear/Hybrid with Headphone and Subwoofer Out)
|1 (Rear Hybrid with Headphone Out, Audio Out and Subwoofer Out)
|1 (Side Hybrid with Headphone Out, Audio Out and Subwoofer Out
|1 (Side Hybrid with Headphone Out, Audio Out and Subwoofer Out
|USB PORTS
|2 (Side) / 1 (Bottom)
|--
|2 (Side) / 1 (Bottom)
|3 (Side)
|3 (Side)
|3 (Side)
|3 (Side)
|3 (Side)
|2 (Side/Stacking)
|2 (Side/Stacking)
|USB HDD RECORDING
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes (Except Italy)
|Yes (Except Italy)
|USB DRIVE FORMAT SUPPORT
|FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS
|FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS
|FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS
|FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS
|FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS
|FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS
|FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS
|FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS
|FAT16/FAT32/NTFS
|FAT16/FAT32/NTFS
|FAT16/FAT32/NTFS
|USB PLAYBACK CODECS
|MPEG1:MPEG1/MPEG2PS:MPEG2/
MPEG2TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,AVC/
MP4(XAVCS):AVC,MPEG4,HEVC/
AVI:Xvid,MotionJpeg/ASF(WMV):VC1/
MOV:AVC,MPEG4,MotionJpeg/
MKV:Xvid,AVC,MPEG4,VP8.HEVC/
WEBM:VP8/3GPP:MPEG4,AVC/MP3/
ASF(WMA)/WAV/MP4AAC/FLAC/JPEG
|MPEG1:MPEG1/MPEG2PS:MPEG2/
MPEG2TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,AVC/
MP4(XAVCS):AVC,MPEG4,HEVC/
AVI:Xvid,MotionJpeg/ASF(WMV):VC1/
MOV:AVC,MPEG4,MotionJpeg/
MKV:Xvid,AVC,MPEG4,VP8.HEVC/
WEBM:VP8/3GPP:MPEG4,AVC/MP3/
ASF(WMA)/WAV/MP4AAC/FLAC/JPEG
|MPEG1:MPEG1/MPEG2PS:MPEG2/
MPEG2TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,AVC/
MP4(XAVCS):AVC,MPEG4,HEVC/
AVI:Xvid,MotionJpeg/ASF(WMV):VC1/
MOV:AVC,MPEG4,MotionJpeg/
MKV:Xvid,AVC,MPEG4,VP8.HEVC/
WEBM:VP8/3GPP:MPEG4,AVC/MP3/
ASF(WMA)/WAV/MP4AAC/FLAC/JPEG
|MPEG1:MPEG1/MPEG2PS:MPEG2/
MPEG2TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,AVC/
MP4(XAVCS):AVC,MPEG4,HEVC/
AVI:Xvid,MotionJpeg/ASF(WMV):VC1/
MOV:AVC,MPEG4,MotionJpeg/
MKV:Xvid,AVC,MPEG4,VP8.HEVC/
WEBM:VP8/3GPP:MPEG4,AVC/MP3/
ASF(WMA)/WAV/MP4AAC/FLAC/JPEG
|MPEG1:MPEG1/MPEG2PS:MPEG2/
MPEG2TS(HDV,AVCHD):MPEG2,AVC/
MP4(XAVC S),AVC,MPEG4,HEVC/
AVI:Xvid,MotionJpeg/ASF(WMV):VC1/
MOV:AVC,MPEG4,MotionJpeg/
MKV:Xvid,AVC,MPEG4,VP8.HEVC/
WEBM:VP8/3GPP:MPEG4,AVC/MP3/
ASF(WMA)/WAV/MP4AAC/FLAC/JPEG
|MPEG1/MPEG2PS/
MPEG2TS/AVCHD/MP4Part10/
MP4Part2/AVI(XVID)/
AVI(MotionJpeg)/
WMV9/MKV/WEBM/WAV/
MP3/WMA/JPEG
|MPEG1/MPEG2PS/
MPEG2TS/AVCHD/MP4Part10/
MP4Part2/AVI(XVID)/
AVI(MotionJpeg)/
WMV9/MKV/WEBM/WAV/
MP3/WMA/JPEG
|MPEG1/MPEG2PS/
MPEG2TS/AVCHD/MP4Part10/
MP4Part2/AVI(XVID)/
AVI(MotionJpeg)/
WMV9/MKV/WEBM/WAV/
MP3/WMA/JPEG
|Picture (Panel)
|DISPLAY TYPE
|WRGB (WOLED-CF) Gen. 2.0 +
|WRGB (WOLED-CF) Gen. 2.0
|LCD, RGB, 10-bit
65" - MVA
55" - MVA
|LCD, RGB, 10-bit
75" - MVA
65" - MVA
55" - MVA
49" - MVA
|LCD, RGB, 10-bit
85" - MVA
75" - IPS
65" - IPS
55" - IPS
49" - MVA
43" - IPS
|LCD, RGB, 8-bit + FRC
70" - MVA
60" - MVA
|LCD, RGB, 8-bit + FRC
55" -
49" -
43" -
|LCD, RGB, 8-bit
65" -
55" -
49" -
|LCD, RGB, 8-bit
|LCD, RGB, 8-bit
|LCD
RGB, 8-bit
|DISPLAY RESOLUTION (H X V, PIXELS)
|3840x2160
|3840x2160
|3840x2160
|3840x2160
|3840x2160
|3840x2160
|3840x2160
|3840x2160
|3840x2160
|1920x1080
|1920x1080
|VIEWING ANGLE
|- °
- °
|- °
- °
|- °
- °
|75" - °
65" - °
55" - 65°
49" - °
|- °
- °
-
-
-
-
|- °
- °
|- °
|- °
|- °
|- °
|- °
|BACKLIGHT TYPE
|--
|65" - FALD
55" - FALD
|Direct LED
|85" - Direct LED
75" - Edge LED
65" - Edge LED
55" - Edge LED
49" - Edge LED
43" - Edge LED
|Edge LED
|Edge LED
|Edge LED
|Edge LED
|Direct LED
|Direct LED
|BACKLIGHT DIMMING TYPE
|--
|Local Dimming
|Local Dimming
|Vertical Local Dimming
|--
|Frame Dimming
|Frame Dimming
|Frame Dimming
|Frame Dimming
|Frame Dimming
|Picture (processing)
|HDR (HIGH DYNAMIC RANGE) COMPATIBILITY
|Yes(?, HDR10, HLG)
|Yes(HDR10, HLG)
|Yes(Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG)
|Yes(HDR10, HLG)
|Yes(HDR10, HLG)
|Yes(HDR10, HLG)
|Yes(HDR10, HLG)
-
|Yes(HDR10, HLG)
|Yes (HDR10, HLG)
|Yes (HDR10, HLG)
Compatible with all HDR PS4 Game titles via HDMI and HDR videos of built-in Netflix app and You tube app (see Sony support website for more information).
|Yes (HDR10, HLG)
Compatible with all HDR PS4 Game titles via HDMI and HDR videos of built-in Netflix app and You tube app (see Sony support website for more information).
|Additional PICTURE PROCESSOR
|4K HDR Procesor
MediaTek 5597
|4K HDR Processor X1™ Extreme
MediaTek 5891 - aka MediaTek 5596
|--
|4K HDR Processor X1™ Extreme
|4K HDR Processor X1™
|--
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|CLARITY ENHANCEMENT
Dual database procesing
|4K X-Reality™ PRO
Dual database processing
|--
|4K X-Reality™ PRO
Dual database processing
|4K X-Reality™ PRO
|--
|4K X-Reality™ PRO
|4K X-Reality™ PRO
|4K X-Reality™ PRO
|X-Reality™ PRO
|X-Reality™ PRO
|COLOUR ENHANCEMENT
|Live Colour™ Technology
Precision Colour Mapping
Super bit mapping™ 4K HDR
TRILUMINOS™ Display
|--
|Live Colour™ Technology
Precision Colour Mapping
Super bit mapping™ 4K HDR
TRILUMINOS™ Display
|Live Colour™ Technology
Super bit mapping™ 4K HDR
TRILUMINOS™ Display
|Live Colour™ Technology
TRILUMINOS™ Display
|Live Colour™ Technology
|Live Colour™ Technology
|Live Colour™ Technology
|Live Colour™ Technology
|CONTRAST ENHANCEMENT
|Dynamic Contrast Enhancer
Object-based HDR remaster
|--
|Dynamic Contrast Enhancer
Object-based HDR remaster
X-tended Dynamic Range™ PRO
|Dynamic Contrast Enhancer
Object-based HDR remaster
|Dynamic Contrast Enhancer
|Dynamic Contrast Enhancer
|Dynamic Contrast Enhancer
|Dynamic Contrast Enhancer
|Dynamic Contrast Enhancer
|MOTION ENHANCER (NATIVE HZ)
|Motionflow
Native 120/100Hz
|Motionflow™ XR
Native 120/100Hz
|Motionflow
Native 120/100Hz
|X-Motion Clarity
Native 120/100Hz
|85" Motionflow™ XR 1000Hz
75" Motionflow™ XR 1000Hz
65" Motionflow™ XR 1000Hz
55" Motionflow™ XR 1000/800Hz
49" Motionflow™ XR 1000/800Hz
43" Motionflow™ XR 1000/800Hz
(Native 100Hz)
|Motionflow™ XR 400Hz
(Native 50Hz)
|Motionflow™ XR 400Hz
(Native 50Hz)
|Motionflow™ XR 100Hz
(Native 50Hz)
|Motionflow™ XR 400Hz
(Native 50Hz)
|Motionflow™ XR 400Hz
(Native 50Hz)
|VIDEO SIGNAL SUPPORT
|HDMI™ signal :
4096x2160p(24,50,60Hz),
3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60Hz),
1080p(30,50,60Hz),
1080/24p,
1080i(50,60Hz),
720p(30,50,60Hz),
720/24p,
576p, 576i, 480p, 480i
|HDMI™ signal :
4096x2160p(24,50,60Hz),
3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60Hz),
1080p(30,50,60Hz),
1080/24p,
1080i(50,60Hz),
720p(30,50,60Hz),
720/24p, 576p,
576i, 480p, 480i
|Analogue signal :1080p (50, 60 Hz), 1080i (50, 60 Hz), 720p (50, 60 Hz), 576p, 576i, 480p, 480i
HDMI™ signal :4096x2160p(24,50,60Hz), 3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60Hz), 1080p(30,50,60Hz),
1080/24p,
1080i(50,60Hz),
720p(30,50,60Hz),
720/24p, 576p, 576i, 480p, 480i
|Analogue signal :1080p (50, 60 Hz), 1080i (50, 60 Hz), 720p (50, 60 Hz), 576p, 576i, 480p, 480i
HDMI™ signal :
4096x2160p(24, 50, 60Hz), 3840x2160p(24, 25, 30, 50, 60Hz), 1080p(30, 50, 60Hz),
1080/24p,
1080i(50, 60Hz),
720p(30, 50, 60Hz),
720/24p, 576p, 576i, 480p, 480i
|HDMI™ signal :
4096x2160p(24,50,60Hz), 3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60Hz), 1080p(30,50,60Hz),
1080/24p,
1080i(50,60Hz),
720p(30,50,60Hz),
720/24p, 576p, 576i, 480p, 480i
|HDMI™ signal :
4096x2160p(24,50,60Hz), 3840x2160p(24,25,30,50,60Hz), 1080p(30,50,60Hz),
1080/24p,
1080i(50,60Hz),
720p(30,50,60Hz),
720/24p, 576p, 576i 480p, 480i
|HDMI™ signal :
1080p(30,50,60Hz),
1080/24p,
1080i(50,60Hz),
720p(30,50,60Hz),
720/24p, 576p, 576i, 480p, 480i
|HDMI™ signal :
1080p(30,50,60Hz),
1080/24p,
1080i(50,60Hz),
720p(30,50,60Hz),
720/24p, 576p, 576i, 480p, 480i
|PICTURE MODES
|Vivid,
Standard,
Custom,
Cinema Pro,
Cinema Home,
Sports,
Animation,
Photo-Vivid,
Photo-Standard,
Photo-Custom,
Game,
Graphics
|Vivid,
Standard,
Custom,
Cinema Pro,
Cinema Home,
Sports,
Animation,
Photo-Vivid,
Photo-Standard,
Photo-Custom,
Game,
Graphics
|Vivid,
Standard,
Custom,
Cinema Pro,
Cinema Home,
Sports,
Animation,
Photo-Vivid,
Photo-Standard,
Photo-Custom,
Game,
Graphics
|Vivid,
Standard,
Custom,
Cinema Pro,
Cinema Home,
Sports,
Animation,
Photo-Vivid,
Photo-Standard,
Photo-Custom,
Game,
Graphics
|Vivid,
Standard,
Custom,
Cinema Pro,
Cinema Home,
Sports,
Animation,
Photo-Vivid,
Photo-Standard,
Photo-Custom,
Game,
Graphics
|Vivid,
Standard,
Custom,
Cinema,
Sports,
Photo-Vivid,
Photo-Standard,
Photo-Custom,
Game,
Graphics,
HDR Vivid,
HDR Video
|Vivid,
Standard,
Custom,
Cinema,
Sports,
Photo-Vivid,
Photo-Standard,
Photo-Custom,
Game,
Graphics,
HDR Game,
HDR Cinema
|Vivid,
Standard,
Custom,
Cinema,
Sports,
Photo-Vivid,
Photo-Standard,
Photo-Custom,
Game,
Graphics,
HDR Game,
HDR Cinema
|HEVC SUPPORT
|Yes (Up to 3840x2160/60p 10bit)
|Yes (Up to 3840x2160/60p 10bit)
|Yes (Up to 3840x2160/60p 10bit)
|Yes (Up to 3840x2160/60p 10bit)
|Yes (Up to 3840x2160/60p 10bit)
|Yes (Up to 3840x2160/60p 10bit)
|Yes (Up to 3840x2160/60p 10bit)
|Yes (Up to 3840x2160/60p 10bit)
|Yes (Up to 3840x2160/60p 10bit)
|Yes (Up to 1920x1080/60p 10bit)
|Yes (Up to 1920x1080/60p 10bit)
|Sound (Speakers and Amplifier)
|AUDIO POWER OUTPUT
|10W+10W+10W+10W+10W
|--
|10W+10W
|10W+10W
|10W+10W
|10W+10W
|10W+10W
|10W + 10W
|5W + 5W
|5W + 5W
|SPEAKER TYPE
|Acoustic Surface(Actuator+Subwoofer)
|--
|Bass Reflex Speaker
|Bass Reflex Speaker
|--
|Bass Reflex Speaker
|Bass Reflex Speaker
|Bass Reflex Speaker
|Open Baffle Speaker
|Open Baffle Speaker
|Sound (Processing)
|DOLBY AUDIO FORMAT SUPPORT
|--
|Dolby™ Digital,
Dolby™ Digital Plus,
Dolby™ Pulse
|--
|Dolby™ Digital,
Dolby™ Digital Plus,
Dolby™ Pulse
|Dolby™ Digital,
Dolby™ Digital Plus,
Dolby™ Pulse
|Dolby™ Digital, Dolby™ Digital Plus, Dolby™ Pulse
|Dolby™ Digital, Dolby™ Digital Plus, Dolby™ Pulse
|Dolby™ Digital, Dolby™ Digital Plus, Dolby™ Pulse, Dolby™ AC-4
|Dolby™ Digital, Dolby™ Digital Plus, Dolby™ Pulse, Dolby™ AC-4
|Dolby™ Digital, Dolby™ Digital Plus, Dolby™ Pulse, Dolby™ AC-4
|DTS AUDIO FORMAT SUPPORT
|DTS Digital Surround
|DTS Digital Surround
|DTS Digital Surround
|DTS Digital Surround
|DTS Digital Surround
|DTS Digital Surround
|DTS Digital Surround
|DTS Digital Surround
|DTS Digital Surround
|DTS Digital Surround
|DTS Digital Surround
|FM RADIO
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|YES (RU and UA Only)
|YES (RU and UA Only)
|SOUND PROCESSING
|ClearAudio+
|--
|ClearAudio+
|ClearAudio+
|ClearAudio+
|ClearAudio+
|ClearAudio+
|ClearAudio+
|ClearAudio+
|ClearAudio+
|SIMULATED SURROUND SOUND
|S-Force Front Surround
|--
|S-Force Front Surround
|S-Force Front Surround
|S-Force Front Surround
|S-Force Front Surround
|S-Force Front Surround
|S-Force Front Surround
|S-Force Front Surround
|S-Force Front Surround
|SOUND MODES
|Standard,
Dialog,
Cinema,
Music,
Sports
|Standard,
Dialog,
Cinema,
Music,
Sports
|Standard,
Dialog,
Cinema,
Music,
Sports
|Standard,
Dialog,
Cinema,
Music,
Sports
|Standard,
Dialog,
Cinema,
Music,
Sports
|Standard,
Music,
Cinema,
Sports
|Standard,
Music,
Cinema,
Sports
|Standard,
Music,
Cinema,
Sports
|Software
|OPERATING SYSTEM
|Android
|Android
|Android
|Android
|Android
|Android
|Android
|Android
|Linux
|Linux
|Linux
|ON-BOARD STORAGE (GB)
|-GB
|16GB
|-GB
|16GB
|16GB
|16GB
|16GB
|16GB
|No
|No
|No
|CONTENT BAR
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|VOICE SEARCH
|(Voice Search)Yes/(Built-in Mic)
|(Voice Search)Yes/(Built-in Mic)
|(Voice Search)Yes/(Built-in Mic)
|Yes/(Built-in Mic)
|--
|--
|(Voice Search)Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|ELECTRONIC PROGRAM GUIDE (EPG)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|INTERNET BROWSER
|Opera
|Opera
|Opera
|Opera
|Opera
|Opera
|Opera
|Opera
|Vewd
|Vewd
|No
|APPLICATION STORE
|Yes(Google Play Store)
|Yes(Google Play Store)
|Yes(Google Play Store)
|Yes(Google Play Store)
|Yes(Google Play Store)
|Yes(Google Play Store)
|Yes(Google Play Store)
|Yes(Google Play Store)
|Yes(VEWD Store)
|Yes(VEWD Store)
|No
|ON/OFF TIMER
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SLEEP TIMER
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|TELETEXT
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|TWIN PICTURE
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|CLOSED CAPTIONS (ANALOG/DIGITAL)
|(Analogue)-
(Digital)Subtitle
|(Analogue)-
(Digital)Subtitle
|(Analogue)-
(Digital)Subtitle
|(Analogue)-
(Digital)Subtitle
|(Analogue)-
(Digital)Subtitle
|(Analogue)-
(Digital)Subtitle
|(Analogue)-
(Digital)Subtitle
|(Analogue)-
(Digital)Subtitle
|(Analogue)-
(Digital)Subtitle
|Power and Energy saving
|DYNAMIC BACKLIGHT CONTROL
|--
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|LIGHT SENSOR
|--
|--
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Design
|FRAME COLOUR
|Black
|Black
|Black
|Black
or
Silver
|Black
|Black
|Black
7073 - Silver
|Black
|Black
|STAND DESIGN
|Dark Silver Slate
|--
|Silver L-Shape
|Silver Chevron
|Silver Wide U Slate
|Silver Wide U Slate
|Silver Chevron
|Matt Black Chevron
|Silver Chevron
|Matt Black Chevron
|Built-in Tuner
|TV SYSTEM (ANALOG)
|B/G,D/K,I
|B/G,D/K,I
|B/G,D/K,I
|B/G,D/K,I
|B/G,D/K,I
|B/G,D/K,I
|B/G,D/K,I
|B/G,D/K,I
|B/G,D/K,I
|B/G,D/K,I
|B/G,D/K,I
|TUNER CHANNEL COVERAGE (ANALOG)
|45.25MHz-863.25MHz
(Depend on country selection)
|45.25MHz-863.25MHz
(Depend on country selection)
|45.25MHz-863.25MHz
(Depend on country selection)
|45.25MHz-863.25MHz
(Depend on country selection)
|45.25MHz-863.25MHz
(Depend on country selection)
|45.25MHz-863.25MHz
(Depend on country selection)
|45.25MHz-863.25MHz
(Depend on country selection)
|45.25MHz-863.25MHz
(Depend on country selection)
|45.25MHz-863.25MHz
(Depend on country selection)
|45.25MHz-863.25MHz
(Depend on country selection)
|TV SYSTEM DIGITAL
|DVB-T/T2/C/S2
|DVB-T/T2/C/S2
|--
|DVB-T/T2/C/S2
|DVB-T/T2/C/S2
|DVB-T/T2/C/S2
|DVB-T/T2/C/S2
|DVB-T/T2/C/S2
|7000 - DVB-T/C
7002 - DVB-T/T2/C
7003 - DVB-T/T2/C
7004 - DVB-T/T2/C/S2
7005 - DVB-T/T2/C/S2
7073 - DVB-T/T2/C
7077 - DVB-T/T2/C/S2
7093 - DVB-T/T2/C
7096 - DVB-T/T2/C/S2
|WF660 - DVB-T/C
WF663 - DVB-T/T2/C
WF665 - DVB-T/T2/C/S2
|RF450 - DVB-T/C
RF453 - DVB-T/T2/C
RF455 - DVB-T/T2/C/S2
|TUNER CHANNEL COVERAGE
(DIGITAL TERRESTRIAL)
(DIGITAL CABLE)
(DIGITAL SAT)
|VHF/UHF(Depend on country selection)
VHF/UHF/cable(Depend on country selection)
IF Frequency 950-2150MHz
|VHF/UHF(Depend on country selection)
VHF/UHF/cable(Depend on country selection)
IF Frequency 950-2150MHz
|VHF/UHF(Depend on country selection)
VHF/UHF/cable(Depend on country selection)
IF Frequency 950-2150MHz
|VHF/UHF(Depend on country selection)
VHF/UHF/cable(Depend on country selection)
IF Frequency 950-2150MHz
|VHF/UHF(Depend on country selection)
VHF/UHF/cable(Depend on country selection)
IF Frequency 950-2150MHz
|VHF/UHF(Depend on country selection)
VHF/UHF/cable(Depend on country selection)
IF Frequency 950-2150MHz
|VHF/UHF(Depend on country selection)
VHF/UHF/cable(Depend on country selection)
IF Frequency 950-2150MHz
|VHF/UHF(Depend on country selection)
VHF/UHF/cable(Depend on country selection)
IF Frequency 950-2150MHz
|CI+
|Ver.1.4
|Ver.1.3
|Ver.1.4
|Ver.1.3
|Ver.1.3
|Ver.1.3
|Ver.1.3
|Ver.1.3
|Ver.1.3
|Ver.1.3
|Ver.1.3
|Accessories
|OPTIONAL ACCESSORIES
|Wallmount Bracket
(SU-WL450(Terminal access limitation))
Depends on country selection
|Wallmount Bracket
(SU-WL450(Terminal access limitation))
Depends on country selection
|Wallmount Bracket
(SU-WL450(Terminal access limitation))
Depends on country selection
without 75&85"
|Wallmount Bracket (SU-WL450(Terminal access limitation))Depends on country selection
|Wallmount Bracket (SU-WL450(Terminal access limitation))Depends on country selection
|Wallmount Bracket (SU-WL450(Terminal access limitation))Depends on country selection
|Wallmount Bracket (SU-WL450(Terminal access limitation))Depends on country selection
|Wallmount Bracket (SU-WL450(Terminal access limitation))Depends on country selection