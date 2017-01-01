Резултати от 1 до 7 от общо 7

SONY телевизори 2018

    Днес07:15 #1

    SONY телевизори 2018

    Всичко за Sony телевизори. Новите модели през 2018 година.
    Темата е за собственици с цел споделяне на проблеми и търсене на техните решения.

    Ако сега правите своя избор, посетете тема за избор на телевизори:
    Мнения и Избор на LCD / OLED телевизор
    Мнения и Избор на 3D телевизор
    Мнения и Избор на Ultra HD телевизор

    Линкове към старите теми
    Sony телевизори 2017
    Sony телевизори 2016
    Sony телевизори 2015
    Sony телевизори - част 3
    Sony телевизори - част 2
    Sony телевизори - част 1



    SONY Corporation

    Името BRAVIA /появило се през 2005г./ e aкроним на "Best Resolution Audio Visual Integrated Architecture" и е измислено от маркетолозите на компанията за LCD телевизори Sony, в съзвучие с италианската дума БРАВО (итал. bravo - хубаво, прекрасно), и очевидно разчетено за положителни емоции в потенциалните купувачи.

    История



    Корпорацията Sony е основана от Акио Морита и Масару Ибука. Последният вече имал малък опит във воденето на бизнес, но след Втората световна война малко от хората в Япония имали работа, Масару — не бил изключение. Акио служил като офицер във японският флот. Акио и Масару се запознали по време на войната, после която и решили да сезаемат със свой бизнес. Така на 8 май 1946 година откриват своята лаборатория. Така се появила Totsuko "Токе цусин коге кабусики-гайся" (Токийска телекомуникационно-промшлена компания) или съкратено Тоцуко, по-късно Морита предложил да я преименуват в по простото за чужденците Sony. След войната в Японии било достатъчно тежко с хранителните продукти, изхождайки от това било решено да се направи електрическа оризоварка:

    Тъй като това производство се оказва не от най-печелившите скоро след това компанията се концентрира върху производството на електронни уреди за свободното време.
    Първият успех компанията бележи с придобиването на лиценз за производство на транзистори. През 1958 г. фирмата се преименува и получава сегашното си име SONY. Новото име е комбинация между латинското sonus (звук) и английското Sonny Boys. Сони е първата японска фирма, която изписва името си на латиница - факт, който поражда доста дискусии в следвоенното японско общество.

    През последните няколко години компанията продаде заводите си за телевизори в Испания, Словакия и Мексико и прехвърли повече от половината от производството на външни производители. В момента Sony има 4 собствени завода за телевизори в Япония, Бразилия, Китай и Малайзия.
    От 2012 година Sony аутсорсва Low-end LCD телевизорите към китайските компании Foxconn и Wistron, а малките диагонали ТВ /19-26/ произвежда в Vestel Турция.

    Внасяните у нас модели са произведени в Словакия.

    Как да разчетем моделният суфикс ?

    Пример - Sony KD-55X9005C S AE2

    К - съкращение за телевизор
    D - означава Display
    L - обозначава че моделът е FullHD/HD Ready
    55 - диагоналният размер на екрана в инчове
    • 65" - 162,5 см
    • 60" - 150,0 см
    • 55" - 137,5 см
    • 50" - 125,0 см
    • 48" - 120,0 см
    • 47" - 117,5 см
    • 46" - 115,0 см
    • 42" - 105,0 см
    • 40" - 100,0 см
    • 39" - 97,5 см
    • 32" - 80,0 см

    Х - серия
    • S - Curved TV / огънат
    • Х - Ultra HD TV
    • W - FullHD
    • R - HD Ready / Full HD rebranding (made from Foxxcon)- low end

    9 - модел
    • 9 -
    • 8 -
    • 7 -
    • 6 -
    • 5 -
    • 4 -

    0 - вариации в комплектацията
    • 7-
    • 5 -
    • 2 -
    • 1 -
    • 0 -

    0 - вариации в екстрите на модела (индивидуално за всяка серия)
    • 9 -
    • 8 -
    • 7 -
    • 6 -
    • 5 -
    • 4 -
    • 3 -
    • 2 -
    • 1 -
    • 0 -

    C - година на модела /или тип на дисплея/
    • D - 2016 година
    • C - 2015 година
    • B - 2014 година
    • A - 2013 година

    S - цвят на корпуса
    • В - черен / black
    • S - сребрист / silver
    • W - бял / white

    AE2 - регионално предназначение
    • AEP - All Europe Product / Continent without UK
    • AE2 - All European 2
    • U - United Kingdom
    • E - East Europe
    • R - Russia & Ex USSR
    • I - Italy

    Как да разчетем моделният суфикс на UltraHD модели?
    Пример - Sony KD-65XD9305 BAEP

    К - съкращение за телевизор
    D - означава Display
    65 - диагоналният размер на екрана в инчове
    Х - тип екран

    • S - Curved TV / огънат
    • Х - плосък Ultra HD TV

    D - година на модела

    • D - 2016
    • E - 2017
    • F - 2018
    • G - 2019

    9 - серия

    • 9 - флагман
    • 8 -
    • 7 - среден клас
    • 6 - среден клас
    • 5 - бюджетна
    • 4 - базова

    3 - подсерия

    • 6 -
    • 5 -
    • 4 -
    • 3 -

    05 - вариации в комплектацията и дизайна, често предназначени за различни вериги

    • 99-
    • 88-
    • 77-
    • 05 -

    B - цвят на корпуса

    • В - черен / black
    • S - сребрист / silver
    • W - бял / white

    AEP - регионално предназначение

    • AEP - All Europe Product / Continent without UK
    • AE2 - All European 2
    • U - United Kingdom
    • E - East Europe
    • R - Russia & Ex USSR
    • I - Italy
    Прикачени изображения Прикачени изображения
    Днес07:15 #2

    SONY телевизори - модели 2018

    SONY телевизори, модели 2018
    Днес07:16 #3

    SONY телевизори - модели 2017

    SONY телевизори, модели 2017
    Sony телевизори 2017

    Series
    Model
    ____________    		 Panel Type
    ______________    		 bit of
    __________    		 Panel
    Resolution
    _________    		 Subpixel structure
    _______    		 Panel frequency MCFI
    Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation
    (Motionflow)
    ________    		 BFI
    (Black Frame Insertion)
    ____________
    PWM
    (Puls Wide Modulation)    		 Type backlight

    ______________    		 HDR
    ____________    		 Series
    Model
    ______________
    Sony OLED TV 2017 - european models
    A1 series
    KD-77A1
    		 White AM-OLED
    (LG Display)    		 10-bit 3840x2160 WRGB 120/100Hz Yes
    200 Hz    		 BFI - 50Hz No 600 cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HLG)    		 KD-77A1
    KD-65A1
    		 White AM-OLED
    (LG Display)    		 10-bit 3840x2160 WRGB 120/100Hz Yes
    200 Hz    		 BFI - 50Hz No 600 cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HLG)    		 KD-65A1
    KD-55A1
    		 White AM-OLED
    (LG Display)    		 10-bit 3840x2160 WRGB 120/100Hz Yes
    200 Hz    		 BFI - 50Hz No 600 cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HLG)    		 KD-55A1
    Sony LCD TV 2017 - european models
    ZD9 series
    KD-100ZD9
    		 a-si TFT MVA
    ()    		 10-bit 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Yes
    200 Hz    		 BFI - 50 Hz
    PWM - 600Hz    		 FALD
    (1508 clusters (52 x 29))    		 1180 cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HLG)    		 KD-100ZD9
    KD-75ZD9
    		 a-si TFT A-MVA
    (AUO)    		 10-bit 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Yes
    200 Hz    		 BFI - 50 Hz
    PWM - 600Hz    		 FALD
    (858 clusters (39 x 22))    		 1180 cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HLG)    		 KD-75ZD9
    KD-65ZD9
    		 a-si TFT A-MVA
    (AUO)    		 10-bit 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Yes
    200 Hz    		 BFI - 50 Hz
    PWM - 600Hz    		 FALD
    (646 clusters (34 x 19))    		 1180 cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HLG)    		 KD-65ZD9
    XE94 series
    KD-75XE940
    		 a-si TFT MVA
    ()    		 10-bit 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Yes
    200 Hz    		 BFI - 50 Hz
    PWM - 600Hz    		 FALD
    (256 zones (16x16))    		 1440 cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HLG)    		 KD-75XE940
    XE93 series
    KD-65XE930
    		 a-si TFT MVA
    (AUO)    		 10-bit 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Yes
    200 Hz    		 BFI - 100Hz
    PWM - 800Hz    		 Edge W-LED
    ( 72 zones (18x4))    		 1500cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HLG)    		 KD-65XE930
    KD-55XE930
    		 a-si TFT MVA
    (AUO)    		 10-bit 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Yes
    200 Hz    		 BFI - 100Hz
    PWM - 800Hz    		 Edge W-LED
    (64 zones (16x4))    		 1500cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HLG)    		 KD-55XE930
    XE90 seres
    KD-75XE9005
    		 a-si TFT MVA
    (AUO)    		 10-bit 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Yes
    200 Hz    		 BFI - 100Hz
    PWM - 600Hz    		 FALD
    (55 zones ??)    		 500cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HLG)    		 KD-75XE9005
    KD-65XE9005
    		 a-si TFT MVA
    (AUO)    		 10-bit 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Yes
    200 Hz    		 BFI - 100Hz
    PWM - 600Hz    		 FALD
    (45 zones)    		 500cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HLG)    		 KD-65XE9005
    KD-55XE9005
    		 a-si TFT MVA
    (AUO)    		 10-bit 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Yes
    200 Hz    		 BFI - 100Hz
    PWM - 600Hz    		 FALD
    (35 zones)    		 500cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HLG)    		 KD-55XE9005
    KD-49XE9005
    		 a-si TFT MVA
    ()    		 10-bit 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Yes
    200 Hz    		 BFI - 100Hz
    PWM - 600Hz    		 FALD
    (25 zones ??)    		 500cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HLG)    		 KD-49XE9005
    XE85 - XE8505 / XE8577 / XE8588 / XE8596 / XE8599 Series
    KD-75XE85 a-si TFT S-IPS
    (LG Display)    		 10-bit ? 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Yes
    Hz    		 BFI - 50Hz
    PWM - 0Hz    		 Edge W-LED
    (No)    		 400cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HLG)    		 KD-75XE85
    KD-65XE85 a-si TFT MVA
    ()    		 10-bit ? 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Yes
    Hz    		 BFI - 50Hz
    PWM - 0Hz    		 Edge W-LED
    (No)    		 400cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HLG)    		 KD-65XE85
    KD-55XE85 a-si TFT MVA
    ()    		 10-bit ? 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Yes
    Hz    		 BFI - 50Hz
    PWM - 0Hz    		 Edge W-LED
    (No)    		 400cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HLG)    		 KD-55XE85
    XE80 - XE8005 / XE8077 / XE8088 / XE8096 / XE8099 Series
    KD-55XE80 a-si TFT S-IPS
    (LG Display)    		 8-bit + FRC 3840x2160 RGB 60/50 Hz Yes
    Hz    		 BFI - 100Hz
    PWM - 0Hz    		 Edge W-LED
    (No)    		 400cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HLG)    		 KD-55XE80
    KD-49XE80 a-si TFT S-IPS
    (LG Display)    		 8-bit + FRC 3840x2160 RGB 60/50 Hz Yes
    Hz    		 BFI - 100Hz
    PWM - 0Hz    		 Edge W-LED
    (No)    		 400cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HLG)    		 KD-49XE80
    KD-43XE80 a-si TFT S-IPS
    (LG Display)    		 8-bit + FRC 3840x2160 RGB 60/50 Hz Yes
    Hz    		 BFI - 100Hz
    PWM - 0Hz    		 Edge W-LED
    (No)    		 400cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HLG)    		 KD-43XE80
    XE70 - XE7000 / XE7003 / XE7004 / XE7005 / XE7077 / XE7096 Series
    KD-65XE70 a-si TFT MVA
    ()    		 8-bit + FRC 3840x2160 RGB 60/50 Hz Yes
    Hz    		 BFI - 50Hz
    PWM - 0Hz    		 Edge W-LED
    (No)    		 300cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HLG)    		 KD-65XE70
    KD-55XE70 a-si TFT MVA
    ()    		 8-bit + FRC 3840x2160 RGB 60/50 Hz Yes
    Hz    		 BFI - 50Hz
    PWM - 0Hz    		 Edge W-LED
    (No)    		 330cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HLG)    		 KD-55XE70
    KD-49XE70 a-si TFT S-IPS
    (LG Display)    		 8-bit +FRC 3840x2160 RGB 60/50 Hz Yes
    Hz    		 BFI - 50Hz
    PWM - 0Hz    		 Edge W-LED
    (No)    		 330cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HLG)    		 KD-49XE70
    KD-43XE70 a-si TFT S-IPS
    (LG Display)    		 8-bit + FRC 3840x2160 RGB 60/50 Hz Yes
    Hz    		 BFI - 50Hz
    PWM - 0Hz    		 Edge W-LED
    (No)    		 330cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HLG)    		 KD-43XE70

    Днес07:17 #4

    SONY телевизори - модели 2016

    SONY телевизори, модели 2016
    Sony телевизори 2016


    Sony UHD TV 2016 - european models
    Series
    Model
    _________________
    UHD
    Premium
    _____
    Dolby Vision
    ____
    Hybrid Log Gamma
    (HLG)
    _____
    HDR 10
    3 fundamental HDR
    building blocks:
    ST2084 (EOTF PQ),
    ST2086 (static metadata)
    ST2094 (dynamic metadata)
    _________________
    The measured values of the brightness in Windows
    2/5/10/15/20/100%
    Videopanel
    _______________________
    Type LCD matrix,
    Bits of color,
    (Operating frequency of T-Con board of the panel)
    Curvature,
    Index,
    Screen Uniformity
    Anti-reflective filter
    Supported Resolutions
    __________________________
    Frame per seconds
    24, 25, 30, 50, 60, 100, 120 p/i
    -
    Chroma subsampling
    4:4:4
    4:2:2
    4:2:0
    Backlight Unit
    ____________________
    Type backlight
    Local Dimming zone
    Type LED
    MEMC
    Backlight Scanning
    Black Frame Insertion
    Pulsе Wide Modulation
    Measurements
    _______________________________
    DCI P3
    Rec.2020
    Delta E
    Gamma
    Color Temperature
    Measurements
    __________________________
    ANSI Contrast
    With local dimming
    Without local dimming
    White level
    Black level
    Viewing angle
    __________
    Horizontal & Vertical
    (°cone)
    Motion resolution

    _____________________    		 Product
    _____________
    Input Lag
    ______________________________
    Audio
    ___________________________________
    Built in Media Player
    Supported file systems
    Image file formats
    Audio file formats/codecs
    Video file formats
    Subtitles
    _____________________________
    Hardware & Software
    ___________________________
    Operating System
    Board
    Central Processing Unit
    System on Chip
    Instruction set
    Graphic Processor Unit
    RAM
    Total memory
    Networks
    __________________
    Conectors
    __________________________
    Tuners
    ______________
    Opportunities for
    calibration
    _________________________
    Note
    __________________________________________________________________________________
    Pros & Cons
    		 Product
    ZD9
    (Flat - active 3D)
    KD-100ZD9 BAEP
    KD-75ZD9 BAEP
    KD-65ZD9 BAEP    		 No No No ? 100"- max 1900cd/m2
    75"- max 1900cd/m2
    65"- max 1800cd/m2
    100% - 788cd/m2
    50% - 1019cd/m2
    40% - 1146cd/m2
    30% - 1396cd/m2
    20% - 1721cd/m2
    15% - 1605cd/m2
    10% - 1800cd/m2
    5% - 1605cd/m2
    1% - 1198cd/m2
    Yes
    SMPTE standarts
    ST2084, ST 2086
    		 100" - ? , 10-bit, 120/100Hz
    75" - AMVA, 10-bit, 120/100Hz
    65" - AMVA, 10-bit, 120/100Hz
    Flat
    Motionflow XR 1200
    Glossy...
    -
    Protective layer of sapphire
    Coated with low reflection for deep black and fluorite glass    		 4096 x 2160 / 60P(displayed as 3840x2160)
    4096 x 2160 / 24P(displayed as 3840x2160)
    3840 x 2160 / 24P
    3840 x 2160 / 25P
    3840 x 2160 / 30P
    3840 x 2160 / 50P
    3840 x 2160 / 60P / 4:4:4
    1920 x 1080 / 120Hz - ??
    1920 x 1080 / 24P (Only HDMI)
    1920 x 1080 / 30P (Only HDMI)
    1920 x 1080 / 60P (HDMI / Component)
    1920 x 1080 / 50P (HDMI / Component)
    1920 x 1080 / 60I
    1920 x 1080 / 50I
    1366 x 720 / 24P (Only HDMI)
    -
    Up to 18Gbps
    4K 60p, 4:4:4, 8bit
    4K 60p, 4:2:2, 8,10,12bit
    4K 60p, 4:2:0, 8,10bit
    HDR included in HDMI 2/3    		 100" - FALD, 1508 (52 x 29) ?
    75" - FALD, 858 (39 x 22) ?
    65" - FALD, 646 (34 x 19)
    Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation
    Black Frame Insertion
    PWM - ?    		 100"- 96% /
    75"- 96% / 66% /
    65"- 96% / 66% /
    Triluminos Display
    phosphorus-based diodes for a wide gamut close to the DCI 4K
    (Blue Led + Red/Green phosphorus)
    Super Bit Mapping with 14-bit signal processing
    (RGB - Led's ??)    		 100" -
    75" -
    65" - 3231:1 / 120cd/m2 / 0.003794cd/m2

    		 100" - °
    75" - °
    65" - °

    		100" -
    75" -
    65" - 1080 Horizontal lines with MF
    400 without [Motion Flow]
    		ZD9
    100", 75", 65"
    September 2016    		 100" - Game mode
    75" - Game mode
    65" - Game mode 42ms / by default 64ms

    		 65ZD9,75ZD9 - 2ch, Full Range (30 x 80 mm) x 2 /
    100Z9D - 2ch, Two way speaker [Tweeter (30mm) + Woofer (40 x 100mm)] x2
    Speaker Position - Down Firing
    Speaker Type -
    65ZD9,75ZD9 - Bass Reflex / 100Z9D - Long Duct
    Dolby Plus,
    Dolby Pulse
    DTS
    Clear Phase Speaker
    Compatibility
    Wireless Subwoofer(SWF-BR100);3D Glasses(TDG-BT500A)
    65" only - Wallmount Bracket(SU-WL450 without tilt function)
    -
    Audio post-processing is powered by a dedicated ARM11 processor with L2 cache and two ADSPs. Its dedicated processor ensures always-ready performance for the latest Dolby MultiStream Decoders MS12 DAPv2 and DTS Studio Sound II (TheaterSound 3D ver 4) that encompasses the breadth of Dolby and DTS consumer audio formats.    		 FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
    JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO
    FLAC , M4A, MIDI, MP3, WMA, WAV, LPCM
    AVI, DivX, H.263
    H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video
    H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC
    MKV, Quick Time, M2TS, MP4, WebM, WMV, XviD
    .srt,
    There is no possibility for setting the position and size.    		 OS: Android 6.0.1 Marshmelow (Sony Edition)
    Board: BRAVIA_ATV2
    SoC: MediaTek MT5891 (Cortex A53 - ARMv8)
    Core architecture: 4 x Cortex A53
    Instruction set: 64-bit ARM-A53
    Operating at up to 1.1GHz
    GPU: ARM Mali-T860 MP2
    OpenGL ES 3.1 Mali-T860
    RAM: 2GB
    Total memory: 1593 MB
    Available memory: 521 MB
    Internal storage total space: 8358 MB
    Internal storage free space: 8105 MB    		 Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    WiFi Direct
    DLNA
    Blietooth (NFC) Ver.4.1 HID/HOGP/3DSP/SPP
    (for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)    		 2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
    2 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    4 x HDMI - (ARC, CEC, MHL)
    1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
    1 x Satelite In (Sub: F-type female)
    1 x SCART
    1 x AV Composite In
    1 x AV Component In
    1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3
    1 x RS.232
    -
    (Only inputs 2 and 3 are HDMI 2.0a which means they can accept 4K/60p, HDR and HDCP 2.2. The other two HDMI inputs are listed to 4K/30p)
    SW update to HDMI 2.1    		 Twin Tuners
    DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    PIP, Timeshift % PVR
    MPEG2, MPEG4
    HEVC H.265, VP9
    -
    HEVC/VP9 10-bit color with HDR, up to 4K UHD 60 fps. This is suitable for internet TS/IPTV streams, Netflix or YouTube. Meanwhile worldwide demodulation capabilities include ATSC / DVB / DTMB / ISDBT.
    		 White balance - 2/10 points
    Gamma - 10 points
    ISF - no
    3 gamuts (Rec.709, DCI, Rec.2020)
    but no CMS (Color Management System) to calibrate these gamuts    		 ZD9
    XD9405
    (Flat)
    KD-75XD9405 BAEP
    successor model X9405C    		 No Informaly No No ? 75"- max 740cd/m2
    100% - 360cd/m2
    Yes HDR10
    SMPTE standarts
    ST2084, ST 2086    		 75" - AMVA3, 10-bit, 120/100Hz
    Flat
    Motionflow XR 1200
    Very good; mild darkening along edges on full-field rasters
    Semi-mate    		 1920 x 1080p / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes
    1920 x 1080p / 120Hz: Yes
    3840 x 2160 / 30Hz / 4:4:4 : Yes
    3840 x 2160 / 60Hz : Yes
    3840 x 2160 / 60Hz / 4:4:4 : Yes
    -
    4096 x 2160 / 24P (HDMI/2/3)
    3840 x 2160 / 24P
    3840 x 2160 / 25P
    3840 x 2160 / 30P
    3840 x 2160 / 50P
    3840 x 2160 / 60P
    1920 x 1080 / 24P (Only HDMI)
    1920 x 1080 / 50P (Only HDMI)
    1920 x 1080 / 60P (HDMI / Component)
    1920 x 1080 / 50P (HDMI / Component)
    1920 x 1080 / 60I
    1920 x 1080 / 50I
    1366 x 720 / 24P (Only HDMI)
    Most common PC inputs are accepted. As with other Sony TVs, little artifacts (flashing lines) are seen when a 1080p / 120Hz signal is being displayed. 'Game' or 'Graphics' picture mode as to be selected at that refresh rate to get a sharp picture. To get chroma 4:4:4 (for sharper text) at 1080p / 60Hz, use the 'Graphics' picture mode. For 4k / 60Hz / 4:4:4, turn on 'Enhanced HDMI' for the input in use.    		 75" - FALD - 96 zones (12x8)
    Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation
    Backlight Scanning
    Black Frame Insertion
    PWM Freq. 120/100Hz    		 75"- 95.7% / 65% /
    Triluminos Display
    phosphorus-based diodes for a wide gamut close to the DCI 4K
    (Blue Led + Red/Green phosphorus)
    Super Bit Mapping which upsample colors in 14-bit internal processing    		 75" - Black(4x4 ANSI) 0.052 cd/m2 with [Auto Local Dimming] on

    		 75" - 67°

    		75" - 1080 Horizontal Lines
    with [MotionFlow] “Clear & Custom“    		 XD9405
    75"
    наследник на X9405C    		 75" - Game mode 34.9ms / by default 64ms

    		 75" - 2x7.5W + 2x7.5W
    2xTweeter (12x85mm)
    2xWoofer (65mm)
    2 CH Down firing
    Bass reflex
    Dolby Digital
    Dolby Plus
    Dolby Pulse
    DTS
    Compatibility
    Wireless subwoofer (SWF-BR100)    		 FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
    JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO
    FLAC , M4A, MIDI, MP3, WMA, WAV, LPCM
    AVI, DivX, H.263
    H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video
    H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC
    MKV, Quick Time, M2TS, MP4, WebM, WMV, XviD    		 OS: Android 5.1.1 Lolipop
    Board: SVP4KDTV15
    SoC model: MediaTek MT5890
    Core architecture: 2 x ARM Cortex 17(ARMv7)
    Instruction set: 32-bit ARMv7
    GPU: ARM Mali T624 triple core
    Open GL ES 3.1
    RAM: 1,5GB
    Total memory: 1508MB
    Available memory: 390MB
    Internal storage total space: 8363MB
    Internal storage free space: 7542MB    		 Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA
    Bluetooth (NFC) Ver.4.1 HID/HOGP/3DSP/SPP
    (for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)    		 2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
    1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    4 x HDMI 2.0a - HDCP2.2 (ARC, CEC, MHL)
    1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)-
    1 x Satelite In (Sub: F-type female)
    1 x SCART
    1 x AV Composite In
    1 x AV Component In
    1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3    		 Twin tuners
    DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    PIP, Timeshift & PVR
    MPEG2, MPEG4,
    HEVC H.265, VP9    		 White balance- 2/10 points
    Gamma - 10 points
    ISF - no
    3 gamuts (Rec.709, DCI, Rec.2020)
    but no CMS (Color Management System) to calibrate these gamuts    		 The out-of-the-box image accuracy was excellent before calibration and reference afterwards, with impressive black levels and a highly effective local dimming system. The video processing was also very good, as was the motion handling and the XD94 delivered the goods with both standard and high definition content. Sadly the Sony wasn't as impressive when it came to 3D, with excessive crosstalk ruining an otherwise good image. The HDR performance was largely very good with a great dynamic range and a decent level colour accuracy. However the peak brightness was limited to around 760nits, which would explain why the XD94 doesn't have Ultra HD Premium certification and the display was also clipping test patterns and certain HDR 10 content. XD94
    XD9305
    (Flat)
    KD-65XD9305 BAEP
    KD-55XD9305 BAEP
    successor model X9305C    		 No No No 65"- 1098cd/m2
    2% - 1045cd/m2
    5% - 1153cd/m2
    10% - 740cd/m2
    50% - 550cd/m2
    387cd/m2 (SD)
    55"- 1265cd/m2
    2% - 987cd/m2
    50% - 650cd/m2
    Yes HDR10
    SMPTE standarts
    ST2084, ST 2086
    		 65" - AMVA3, 10-bit ?, 120/100Hz
    55" - AMVA3, 10-bit ?, 120/100Hz
    Flat
    MotionFlow XR 1000
    Light bleed from 4 corners; one faint thin vertical band
    Semi-mate    		 4096 x 2160 / 24Р (НDМІ/2/3)
    3840 x 2160 / 24Р
    3840 x 2160 / 25Р
    3840 x 2160 / 30Р
    3840 x 2160 / 50Р
    3840 x 2160 / 60P
    1920 x 1080 / 24P (Оnlу HDMI)
    1920 x 1080 / 50P (Оnlу HDMI)
    1920 x 1080 / 60P (HDMI / Cоmponеnt)
    1920 x 1080 / 50P(HDMI / Componеnt)
    1920 x 1080 / 60І
    1920 x 1080 / 50I
    1366 x 720 / 24P (Оnlу HDMI)
    To get chroma 4:4:4 (for sharper text) at 1080p / 60Hz, use the 'Graphics' picture mode. For 4k / 60Hz / 4:4:4, turn on 'Enhanced HDMI' for the input in use.    		 65"- Edge Led (8x4) 38 zones
    55"- Edge Led (7x4) 28 zones
    Edge led - Left & Right side
    Horizontal Dimming
    Black Frame Insertion
    Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation
    PWM Freq. 120/100Hz    		 65"- 94.7% / 72% / Delta E 1.3 /Gamma 2.2 / 7270K
    55"- 88.0% / 64% / Delta E 1. /
    Triluminos Display
    phosphorus-based diodes for a wide gamut close to the DCI 4K
    (Blue Led + Red/Green phosphorus)
    Super Bit Mapping which upsample colors in 14-bit internal processing    		 65" - 4000:1/ 0.036cd/m2
    55" - 2600:1/ 0.046cd/m2
    with Local Dimming - 0.01cd/m2

    		 65" - 45°
    55" - 44° / 36°

    		 65" - 1080 Horizontal Lines
    55" - 1080 Horizontal Lines
    with [MotionFlow] "Clear & Custom"
    Responce Time - 11ms    		 XD9305
    65" (64.6), 55"
    наследник на X9305C    		 65" - Game mode 51.0ms / with MotionFlow 82ms
    55" - Game mode 35.7ms / with motionFlow 68ms

    		 65" - 2x7.5W + 2x7.5W
    55" - 2x7.5W + 2x7.5W
    2xTweeter (12x85mm)
    2xWoofer (65mm)
    2 CH Down firing
    Bass reflex
    Dolby Digital
    Dolby Plus
    Dolby Pulse
    DTS
    Compatibility
    Wireless subwoofer (SWF-BR100)    		 FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
    JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO
    FLAC , M4A, MIDI, MP3, WMA, WAV, LPCM
    AVI, DivX, H.263
    H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video
    H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC
    MKV, Quick Time, M2TS, MP4, WebM, WMV, XviD    		 OS: Android 5.1.1 Lolipop
    Board: SVP4KDTV15
    SoC model: MediaTek MT5890
    Core architecture: 2 x ARM Cortex 17(ARMv7)
    Instruction set: 32-bit ARMv7
    GPU: ARM Mali T624 triple core
    Open GL ES 3.1
    RAM: 1,5GB
    Total memory: 1508MB
    Available memory: 390MB
    Internal storage total space: 8363MB
    Internal storage free space: 7542MB    		 Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA
    Bluetooth(NFC)Ver.4.1 HID/HOGP/3DSP/SPP
    (for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)    		 2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
    1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    4 x HDMI 2.0a - HDCP2.2 (ARC, CEC, MHL)
    1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)-
    1 x Satelite In (Sub: F-type female)
    1 x SCART
    1 x AV Composite In
    1 x AV Component In
    1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3
    		 Twin tuners
    DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    PIP, Timeshift & PVR
    MPEG2, MPEG4
    HEVC H.265, VP9    		 White balance- 2/10 points
    Gamma - 10 points
    ISF - no
    THX no
    3 gamuts (Rec.709, DCI, Rec.2020)
    but no CMS (Color Management System) to calibrate these gamuts.
    There is also adjusting the gamma, black level adjustment, contrast and backlight. The Pro Cinema mode is still the cheapest cardboard output with colorimetry with Delta E average of 1.93, but differences can mount a delta E of 3 in the last gray levels. It can therefore be used like that, without calibration, but for the more demanding it is still advisable to have provided an effective probe, because with so few differences, a cheap probe could do more harm than good.    		 The display also supports HDR10 open-source standard out of the box, with accurate PQ tonemapping (from 4K Blu-ray) and a peak brightness surpassing 1000 nits.
    In the Japanese TV maker’s pursuit of ultra-slim aesthetics however, backlight uniformity seemed to have taken a hit: 65XD9305 review sample suffered from flashlighting from all four corners of the screen, although there’s always a chance that other units in the wild may fare better. The Sony XD93 suffers quite marked light leakage in the 4 corners of the slab that degrade color uniformity and the perceived contrast. Twitch gamers will also be disappointed to learn that input lag has increased by 16ms (i.e. one frame) from last year’s Sony Bravia Ultra HD models. As for the UHD upscaling XD93 is simply the best of the market, above the TV Panasonic, LG, Samsung and others. If I had made reservations at the launch of the 2015 range, meanwhile, Sony proposed updates that have greatly improved the quality of upscaling and sharpness of the image. The upscaling offers a very natural, with a rich texture and an image with a dive with great precision. The multimedia part is much too unstable and unusable for my hand by the simple fact that the videos are stretched, distorted and that the demosaicing is not correct.

    • + Great picture quality for movies
    • + Great motion handling
    • + Very bright
    • + Image processing
    • + One of the best upscaling UHD market
    • + Reality Creation: the most efficient video post-processing market
    • + Simple calibration, fast and efficient!
    • + A more responsive interface, many bugs have been fixed, but there are still too ...
    • + HDR better performance than the 2015 X93C
    • + Colour rendering and Color Range
    • + Dual tuner DVB-T2 / S2 compatible with 4K channels, PVR and PIP functions
    • - Local dimming is not always optimal
    • - Alternating contrast
    • - Blooming
    • - too soft slab may be veiled
    • - Not enough areas Local Dimming for HDR
    • - ABL (Auto Bright Limit) too strong in HDR
    • - Inputlag a little too high on 65 "(49.8ms)
    • - No ISFccc, or Color Management System (CMS)
    • - Still too many bugs with Android TV (videos stretched in multimedia playback, frequent reboot, frequent losses HDMI signal with devices HDCP 1.1, remote control does not respond fairly regularly, concern for synchronizing 3D glasses, saccades with KODI, no bitstream audio with 5.1 KODI, bad die-stamping with videos played via USB / DLNA, HDR mode losses in multimedia playback, etc.
    • - Too many applications not optimized for Android TV
    • - Lacks a little power for a better experience with Android TV
    • - No compatibility Dolby Vision
    • - Loss of saturation at an angle
    • - Average-high input lag
    • - Media player ignores aspect ratio

    		 XD93
    SD85
    (Curved)
    KD-65SD8505 BAEP
    KD-55SD8505 BAEP
    successor model S8505C    		 No No No 65" - max - 450cd/m2
    55" - max - 450cd/m2
    Yes HDR10
    SMPTE standarts
    ST2084, ST 2086    		 65" - AMVA3, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
    55" - AMVA3, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
    Curvature: 55", 65" - 4200R
    MotionFlow XR 1000
    -
    Semi-mate    		 3840 X 2160 / 30Hz / 4:4:4: Yes
    3840 X 2160 / 60Hz: Yes
    3840 X 2160 / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes
    1080p / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes
    1080p / 120Hz: Yes
    -
    3840 x 2160/24Р
    3840 x 2160/25Р
    3840 x 2160/30Р
    3840 x 2160/50Р
    3840 x 2160/60P
    4096 x 2160/24P (HDMI 2/3)
    1080/24P (Оnlу HDMI)
    1080/30P (Оnlу HDMI)
    1080/60P (HDMI / Componеnt)
    1080/50P (HDMI / Componеnt)
    1080 / 60I
    1080 / 50I
    720/24P (Оnlу HDMI)    		 65" - Edge Led (below)
    55" - Edge Led (below)
    (Blue Led)
    Frame Dimming
    Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation
    PWM - ?    		 65"- / Delta E 1.8 / Gamma 2.1 / 6685K
    55"- 85% / 63%
    Triluminos Display
    phosphorus-based diodes for a wide gamut close to the DCI 4K
    (Blue Led + Red/Green phosphorus)
    Super Bit Mapping which upsample colors in 14-bit internal processing    		 65" - 3810:1 / 0.04cd/m2
    55" -

    		 65" - °
    55" - °

    		 65" -
    55" -
    Responce Time - 9.8ms    		 SD85
    (CURVED)
    65", 55"
    наследник на S8505C    		 65" - Game mode - 36ms / with MotionFlow - 64ms
    55" - Game mode -

    		 65" - 2x10W
    55" - 2x10W
    Dolby Digital
    Dolby Plus
    Dolby Pulse
    DTS
    Compatibility
    Wireless subwoofer (SWF-BR100); bracket for wall mounting (SU-WL450: 60,20 mm)    		 FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
    JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO
    FLAC , M4A, MIDI, MP3, WMA, WAV, LPCM
    AVI, DivX, H.263
    H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video
    H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC
    MKV, Quick Time, M2TS, MP4, WebM, WMV, XviD    		 OS: Android 5.1.1 Lolipop
    Board: SVP4KDTV15
    SoC model: MediaTek MT5890
    Core architecture: 2xARM Cortex 17(ARMv7)
    Instruction set: 32-bit ARMv7
    GPU: ARM Mali T624 triple core
    RAM: 1,5GB
    Total memory: 1508MB
    Available memory:
    Internal storage total space: 8363MB
    Internal storage space:    		 Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    802.11 ac
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA
    Bluetooth(NFC)Ver.4.1 HID/HOGP/3DSP/SPP
    (for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)    		 2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
    1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    4 x HDMI 2.0a - HDCP2.2 (ARC, CEC, MHL)
    1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)-
    1 x Satelite In (Sub: F-type female)
    1 x SCART
    1 x AV Composite In
    1 x AV Component In
    1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3    		 Twin tuners
    DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    PIP, Timeshift & PVR
    MPEG2, MPEG4
    HEVC H.265, VP9    		 White balance- 2/10 points
    Gamma - 10 points
    ISF - no
    THX no
    3 gamuts (Rec.709, DCI, Rec.2020)
    but no CMS (Color Management System) to calibrate these gamuts    		 TV can not solve the very first step also correctly (17/255) SD85
    XD85
    (Flat)
    KD-85XD8505 BAEP
    KD-75XD8505 BAEP
    KD-65XD8599 BAEP
    KD-65XD8577 SAEP
    KD-65XD8505 BAEP
    KD-55XD8505 BAEP
    KD-55XD8599 BAEP
    KD-55XD8588 BAEP
    KD-55XD8577 SAEP
    copy of last year's X850xC, but redesigned with IPS panel and without 3D    		 No No No 85" -
    75" -
    65" - 400cd/m2
    55" - 2% - 369cd/m2
    Compatible
    HDR Processing
    (missing hardware for playback HDR)    		 85" - MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
    75" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
    65" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
    55" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
    Flat
    8577/8588/8599 - MotionFlow XR 1000
    8505/75"/85"- MotionFlow XR 800
    There is no visible difference!
    -
    Semi-mate    		 3840 X 2160 / 30Hz / 4:4:4: Yes
    3840 X 2160 / 60Hz: Yes
    3840 X 2160 / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes
    1080p / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes
    1080p / 120Hz: Yes
    -
    3840 X 2160/24P
    3840 X 2160/25P
    3840 X 2160/30P
    3840 X 2160/50P
    3840 X 2160/60P
    4096 X 2160/24P (HDMI 2/3)
    1080/24P (Only HDMI)
    1080/30P (Only HDMI)
    1080/60P (HDMI / Component)
    1080/50P (HDMI / Component)
    1080 / 60I
    1080 / 50I
    720/24P (Only HDMI)
    Most resolutions are accepted. To get chroma 4:4:4, select 'Game' or 'Graphics' picture mode. For 4k / 60Hz / 4:4:4, you also need to set the HDMI input to 'Enhanced format' (under 'External inputs' menu). Just like with last year's Sony TVs, 1080p / 120Hz produces little artifacts (lines), but this shouldn't be too bothersome while gaming. The 'Graphics' picture mode has fewer of these little artifacts.    		 85" - Edge led (below)
    75" - Edge Led (below)
    65" - Edge Led (below)
    55" - Edge Led (below)
    Quantum Dots (+ Blue Led)
    Frame Dimming
    Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation
    No PWM    		 85"-
    75"-
    65"-
    55"- 86% / 63%
    Triluminos Display
    phosphorus-based diodes for a wide gamut close to the DCI 4K
    (Blue Led + Red/Green phosphorus)
    Super Bit Mapping which upsample colors in 14-bit internal processing    		 85" -
    75" -
    65" -
    55" - 850:1 / 0.12cd/m2

    		 85" - °
    75" - °
    65" - °
    55" - 58° / 67°

    		 85" -
    75" -
    65" -
    55" -
    Responce Time - 9.5ms    		 XD85
    (8505, 8577, 8599)
    85", 75", 65", 55"
    копие на миналогодишният X850xC, но с нов дизайн, с IPS панел и без 3D     		85" - Game mode 36ms / with MotionFlow 68ms
    75" - Game mode 35ms / with MotionFlow 67ms
    65" - Game mode 35ms / with MotionFlow 67ms
    55" - Game mode 35.5ms / with MotionFlow 66.5ms

    		 85" - 2x10W
    75" - 2x7.5W + 2x7.5W
    65" - 2x10W
    55" - 2x10W
    Dolby Digital
    Dilby Plus
    Dolby Pulse
    DTS
    Magnetic Fluid Speaker & Clear Phase
    Compatibility
    Wireless subwoofer (SWF-BR100)
    55", 65" - Bracket for wall mounting (SU-WL450)    		 FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
    JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO
    FLAC , M4A, MIDI, MP3, WMA, WAV, LPCM
    AVI, DivX, H.263
    H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video
    H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC
    MKV, Quick Time, M2TS, MP4, WebM, WMV, XviD    		 Android TV : 6.0,1 Marshmelow (Sony Edition)
    Board : SVP4KDTV15
    SoC model: MediaTek MU5890
    Core architecture: 2xARM Cortex-17(ARMv7)
    Instruction Set : 32-bit ARMv7
    GPU: ARM Mali T624 triple core
    RAM:1,5GB
    Total memory: 1508MB
    Available memory: 8363MB
    Internal storage space:    		 Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA
    Bluetooth(NFC)Ver.4.1 HID/HOGP/3DSP/SPP
    (for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)    		 2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
    1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    4 x HDMI 2.0a - HDCP2.2 (ARC, CEC, MHL)
    1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)-
    1 x Satelite In (Sub: F-type female)
    1 x SCART
    1 x AV Composite In
    1 x AV Component In
    1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3    		 Twin tuners
    DVBT/T2/C/S/S2
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    PIP, Timeshift & PVR
    MPEG2, MPEG4
    HEVC H.265    		 White balance- 2/10 points
    Gamma - 10 points
    ISF - no
    THX - no
    3 gamuts (Rec.709, DCI, Rec.2020)
    but no CMS (Color Management System) to calibrate these gamuts
    There are also several preset gamma, black level adjustment, contrast and backlight. The Pro Cinema mode is still the mode plus the near Cinema colorimetry with Delta E of 2.5 average on the gray scale (for rap, below 3 is considered the excesses are not visible) but spreads may rise to 4 in the last gray levels. The color space is also very fair with an average Delta E of 2.8 on the Color Checker and 3.7 on saturations. The average color temperature is 6770K or 6500K very close to the search. Gamma, meanwhile, is 1.8 by default, so more to view in bright room, but as the Advanced Mode Improvement of Contrasts (ACE) is enabled by default, we see that it is not at all linear. Moreover, this measure gamma is interesting because it shows that this mode does not clog blacks, but whites are still burned, so we lose grayscale. That said, calibrating the XD85 we were able to maintain a linear gamma with ACE enabled to Low or Medium. The XD85 can therefore be used like that, without calibration, but for the more demanding it is still advisable to have provided an effective probe, because with so few differences, a cheap probe could do more harm only good.    		 In Europe it will exist in three design variants named
    ,KD-XD8505B (black) ,KD-XD8577S (silver) , ,KD-XD8588B (black) ,KD-XD8599B (black).
    What differences between references XD8505, XD8577 and XD8599? Let me be clear: no! This is simply references marketed only to please some signs that make large volumes of sales, so they do not suffer from competition on the Internet. You will probably see a little difference, often on the index of fluidity XR1000 instead of XR800, but these are purely marketing indices. There is no visible difference between a Motionflow XR800 and XR1000.
    ACE (Advanced Contrast Enhancer), the famous setting "Improvement of Advanced Contrast" could be compared to a very efficient dynamic contrast. Still, I always advise to disable dynamic contrasts, but that ACE is not like the others. Note that I do not say it is faultless, but it brings so many dynamics of the image on an IPS panel that is difficult to do without. Moreover, it enables up to 1200: 1 ANSI contrast. Its main strength is that it can offer a hyper dynamic image, without clogging the black (it is the opposite, it opens totally black and greatly improves readability in dark scenes). In lit room or in daylight, the illusion is so perfect, you'd swear that this TV has a contrast very powerful, even more powerful than some VA panels. Better, this ACE is devilishly effective with UHD Blu-ray because it totally transforms HDR rendering. No, the HDR seems bland, uninteresting and bridled, while if it is active, HDR rendering is very nice.
    -
    Indeed, despite a very limited coverage Rec.2020, the XD85 offers one of the best colorimetric market through its IPS panel and its algorithm Triluminos remastered colors in Wide Gamut very effectively maintaining a natural. Only the DX900 who offered me a better colorimetry thanks to its LED red phosphorus that help provide intense red that IPS while retaining the advantages of a VA panel. In addition, Sony XD85 offers colorimetry very fair cardboard output and angles very open visions that allow the whole family to enjoy a good image regardless of his place on the couch.
    However, this TV is clearly not recommended for those who watch their movies in dark room. Besides, if you watch your movies in darkened room, there is absolutely no reason to buy the XD85, since the X85C offers exactly the same functionality, but with a VA panel and a very good contrast. True, the colors will be slightly less beautiful but dark room contrast is still paramount.
    The Sony XD85 is limited to enjoy the UHD Blu-ray, with a slab 8 bit HDR rendering flanged (bright peak at 425 cd / m², whatever the size of the target HDR), but again, the ACE saves setting and can offer an ultra dynamic image, very pleasant to look lit room. Nevertheless, the IPS puts his HDR limits with enough gray black, which can amount to more than 0.30 cd / m² at the brightest images, so again, you better watch Blu-ray UHD illuminated room .

    • + Reality Creation: very efficient video post-processing of HD content / UHD
    • + one of the best upscaling UHD market
    • + Motionflow: best motion compensation market
    • + The ACE (Advanced Improvement Contarstes) boosts the dynamics, especially in HDR.
    • + A perceived contrast and amazing dynamic to an IPS panel
    • + A really beautiful color matching, very fair cardboard output in Rec.709 as HDR
    • + Viewing angle twice as wide a VA panel
    • + Simple calibration, fast and efficient!
    • + ghosting time very good, good precision in movements
    • + Inputlag reduced (35ms) + Quick rémance time (9.6ms), excellent for play
    • + The possibilities offered by the Android OS TV
    • + A more responsive interface, many bugs have been fixed, but there are still ...
    • + Dual tuner DVB-T2 / S2 compatible with 4K channels, PVR and PIP functions
    • + HDMI 2.0a compatible HDR10, 4K/60, 1080p/120Hz, BT.2020
    • + Excellent performances in lit room
    • + honorable and good audio quality sound power
    • - Contrast too feeble for viewing in dark room
    • - Some visible leaks if it is set too high or too low relative to the center of the slab
    • - Clouding some, though not visible in lit room
    • - Average video processing with SD sources
    • - Finish and manufacturing quality rather average
    • - No Local Dimming
    • - The abandonment of 3D on an IPS panel (passive 3D slab UHD is wearing beautiful)
    • - A HDR too restrained, too narrow gamut Rec.2020
    • - No 10 bit panel
    • - No ISFccc, or Color Management System (CMS)
    • - Still bugs with Android TV (videos stretched in multimedia playback, reboot, frequent loss of signal with HDMI devices HDCP 1.1, remote control does not respond fairly regularly, saccades with KODI, no audio bitstream with 5.1 KODI)
    • - Too many applications not optimized for Android TV
    • - Lacks a little power for a better experience with Android TV


    		 XD85
    XD83
    (Flat)
    KD-49XD8305
    KD-43XD8305
    successor model - X830xC

    		 No No No 49"
    43" -
    Compatible
    HDR Processing
    (missing hardware for playback HDR)    		 49" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
    43" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
    Flat
    MotionFlow XR 800
    Semi-mate    		 4096 x 2160/24P (HDMI 2/3)
    3840 x 2160/24P
    3840 x 2160/25P
    3840 x 2160/30P
    3840 x 2160/50P
    3840 x 2160/60P
    1080 / 60I
    1080 / 50I
    1080/30P (Only HDMI)
    1080/60P (HDMI / Component)
    1080/50P (HDMI / Component)
    1080/24P (Only HDMI)
    720/24P (Only HDMI)
    720/30P (Only HDMI)
    720 / 50P
    720/60P
    576 / 50I
    576 / 50P
    480 / 60I
    480 / 60P    		 49" - Edge Led (below)
    43" - Edge Led (below)
    Phosphorus-based diodes
    Frame Dimming
    Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation
    PWM - ?

    		 49" -
    43" - DCI P3 - 93% / rec2020 - 72%
    Delta E - 1.62 - 0.32
    Gamma - 2.24 - 2.18
    Triluminos Display phosphorus-based diodes for a wide gamut close to the DCI 4K    		 49" -
    43" - 3877:1 / 100.8cd/m2 / 0.026cd/m2

    		 49" - °
    43" - °

    		 49" -
    43" -
    		 XD83
    (flat)

    		 49" - Game mode
    43" - Game mode

    		 49" - 2x10W
    43" - 2x10W
    Dolby Digital
    Dolby Plus
    Dolby Pulse
    DTS
    Magnetic Fluid Speaker & Clear Phase
    Compatibility
    Wireless subwoofer (SWF-BR100)
    55", 65" - Bracket for wall mounting (SU-WL450)    		 FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
    JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO
    FLAC , M4A, MIDI, MP3, WMA, WAV, LPCM
    AVI, DivX, H.263
    H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video
    H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC
    MKV, Quick Time, M2TS, MP4, WebM, WMV, XviD    		 OS: Android TV : 6.0.1 Marshmellow
    Board : SVP4KDTV15
    SoC model: MediaTek MT5891
    Core architecture: 4x ARM Cortex-A53(32-bit)
    Instruction Set : 32-bit ARMv7
    GPU: ARM Mali T860 triple core
    RAM: 2GB
    Total memory: 16GB
    Available memory: 1576MB
    Internal storage total space:1983MB
    Internal storage space: 8258MB    		 Lan(100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA
    Bluetooth(NFC)Ver.4.1 HID/HOGP/3DSP/SPP
    (for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)    		 2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
    1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    4 x HDMI 2.0a - HDCP2.2 (ARC, CEC, MHL)
    1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)-
    1 x Satelite In (Sub: F-type female)
    1 x SCART
    1 x AV Composite In
    1 x AV Component In
    1 x Optical Audio Out(AAC/PCM/AC3)
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3    		 Twin tuners
    DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    PIP, Timeshift & PVR
    MPEG2, MPEG4
    HEVC H.265    		 White balance- 2/10 points
    Gamma - 10 points
    ISF - no    		 TV can not solve the very first step also correctly (17/255) XD83
    XD80
    (Flat)
    KD-55XD8005 BAEP
    KD-49XD8099 BAEP
    KD-49XD8088 BAEP
    KD-49XD8077 SAEP
    KD-49XD8005 BAEP
    KD-43XD8099 BAEP
    KD-43XD8088 BAEP
    KD-43XD8077 SAEP
    KD-43XD8005 BAEP
    		 No No No 55" -
    49" - max -
    43" - max -
    Compatible
    HDR Processing
    (missing hardware for playback HDR)    		 55" - S-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 60/50Hz
    49" - S-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 60/50Hz
    43" - AMVA3, 8-bit+FRC, 60/50Hz
    Flat
    8099/8088/8077 - Motionflow XR 400
    8005 - 49 & 43" - Motionflow XR 200
    Black uniformity is relatively good. There is a bit of clouding on the test picture, but it should not be too noticeable during normal viewing.    		 1080p / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes
    1080p / 120Hz: No
    3840 x 2160 / 30Hz / 4:4:4: Yes
    3840 x 2160 / 60Hz: Yes
    3840 x 2160 / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes
    -
    The XD800 accepts a 120Hz signal, but has a 60Hz panel so it can only display half of the frames. It supports chroma 4:4:4 at up to 4k / 60Hz. To display 4:4:4, set the scene to 'Graphics' or 'Game'. This results in an input lag of 33.3ms. It accepts a 4k / 60Hz / 4:4:4 signal only HDMI 2 and 3, and requires 'Enhanced HDMI' to be enabled in the input settings.    		 55" -
    49" - Edge Led (below)
    43" - Edge Led (below)
    Quantum Dots (+ Blue Led)
    Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation
    PWM - ?    		 55" -
    49" -
    43" -
    Triluminos Display phosphorus-based diodes for a wide gamut close to the DCI 4K    		 55" -
    49" -
    43" -

    		 55" -
    49" - °
    43" - 21°

    		 55" -
    49" -
    43" -

    		 XD80
    55", 49", 43"    		 49" - Game mode
    43" - Game mode 33.3ms / with MotionFlow 49.1ms

    		 49" -
    43" -
    Dolby Digital
    Dolby Plus
    Dolby Pulse
    DTS
    Magnetic Fluid Speaker & Clear Phase    		 FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
    JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO
    FLAC , M4A, MIDI, MP3, WMA, WAV, LPCM
    AVI, DivX, H.263
    H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video
    H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC
    MKV, Quick Time, M2TS, MP4, WebM, WMV, XviD    		 OS: Android TV 6.0 Marshmellow
    Board:
    SoC model: MediaTek MT5891
    Corе Аrсhitecturе: 4 x АRM Cortех-A53
    Instruсtion Set: 32-bit АRMv7
    GPU: АRM Маli-T860 two core
    RAM: 2GB
    Total memory: 16GB
    Available memory: 1576MB
    Internal storage tоtаl mеmоrу: 1983 MB
    Іntеrnаl stоrаgе space: 8358 MB    		 Lan(100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA
    Bluetooth(NFC)Ver.4.1 HID/HOGP/3DSP/SPP
    (for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)    		 2 x USB 2.0 (DС 5V MAX 500mА)
    1 x USB 3.0 (max 0.9A)
    1 x Еthеrnеt RJ45
    4 x HDMI 2.0 - HDCP2.2 (АRС,CEC,MHL)
    1 x Sаtеlіtе in(Main:F-tуpe fеmаlе)->
    1 x SCART
    1 x Compositе іn (Video+L/R)
    1 x Cоmponеnt in (YPbPr+L/R)
    1 x Optical Аudio Оut(AAC/PCM/AC3)
    1 x 3.5mm Аudio Оut
    1 x Аntеnа (RF) (Fеmаlе)
    1 x CI+1.3    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    MPEG2, MPEG4
    HEVC H.265    		 TV can not solve the very first step also correctly (17/255)

    • - Still too many bugs with Android TV (videos stretched in multimedia playback, frequent reboot, frequent losses HDMI signal with devices HDCP 1.1, remote control does not respond fairly regularly, concern for synchronizing 3D glasses, saccades with KODI, no bitstream audio with 5.1 KODI, bad die-stamping with videos played via USB / DLNA, HDR mode losses in multimedia playback, etc.
    • - Too many applications not optimized for Android TV
    • - Lacks a little power for a better experience with Android TV
    • - Loss of saturation at an angle
    • - Media player ignores aspect ratio

    		 XD80
    SD80
    (Curved)
    KD-50SD8005 BAEP
    successor model - S8005C    		 No No No 50" - max - 450cd/m2
    Compatible
    HDR Processing
    (missing hardwdre for playback HDR)
    (Firmware Update Later)    		 50" - AMVA3, 8-bit+FRC, 60/50Hz
    Curvature: 50" - 4200R
    MotionFlow XR 400
    Semi-mate    		 1080p / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes
    1080p / 120Hz: No
    3840 x 2160 / 30Hz / 4:4:4: Yes
    3840 x 2160 / 60Hz: Yes
    3840 x 2160 / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes
    -
    4096 X 2160/24P (HDMI 2/3)
    3840 X 2160/24P
    3840 X 2160/25P
    3840 X 2160/30P
    3840 X 2160/50P
    3840 X 2160/60P
    1080 / 60I
    1080 / 50I
    1080/30P (Only HDMI)
    1080/60P (HDMI / Component)
    1080/50P (HDMI / Component)
    1080/24P (Only HDMI)
    720/24P (Only HDMI)
    720/30P (Only HDMI)
    720 / 50P
    720/60P
    576 / 50I
    576 / 50P
    480 / 60I
    480 / 60P    		 50" - Edge led (below)
    Phosphorus-based diodes
    Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation
    PWM - ?    		 50" - 64% /

    		50"-

    		50" - °

    		 50" -

    		 SD80
    (curved)
    50"
    наследник на S8005C    		 50" - Game mode

    		 50" - 2x10W
    Clear Phase
    Dolby Digital
    Dolby Plus
    Dolby Puls
    DTS
    Compatibility
    Wireless subwoofer (SWF-BR100); bracket for wall mounting (SU-WL450: 60,20 mm)    		 FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
    JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO
    FLAC , M4A, MIDI, MP3, WMA, WAV, LPCM
    AVI, DivX, H.263
    H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video
    H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC
    MKV, Quick Time, M2TS, MP4, WebM, WMV, XviD    		 OS: Android 5.1.1 Lolipop
    Board:
    SoC model: Mediatek MT5890
    Core architecture: 2 x ARM Cortex-A17
    GPU: ARM Mali-624 triple core
    RAM: 2GB
    Total memory:
    Available memory:
    Internal storage total memory:
    Internal storage space:    		 Lan
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA
    Bluetooth(NFC)Ver.4.1 HID/HOGP/3DSP/SPP
    (for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)    		 2 x USB 2.0 (DC5 V MAX500mА)
    1 x USB 3.0 (max 0.9A)
    1 x Еthеrnеt RJ45
    4 x HDMI2.0a (АRС,CEС,MHL)
    1 x Sаtеlitе in(Maіn:F-type fеmаlе)->
    1 x SCART
    1 x Cоmpositе in (Video+L/R)
    1 x Сompоnеnt in (YPbPr+L/R)
    1 x Opticаl Аudio Оut(AAC/PCM/AC3)
    1 x 3.5mm Аudio Оut
    1 x Аntеnа (RF) (Fеmаlе)
    1 x CI+1.3    		 Twin tuners
    DVB - T/T2/C/S/S2
    DiSEqC Version 1.0
    MPEG2, MPEG4
    HEVC H.265    		 TV can not solve the very first step also correctly (17/255)
    -

    • - Still too many bugs with Android TV (videos stretched in multimedia playback, frequent reboot, frequent losses HDMI signal with devices HDCP 1.1, remote control does not respond fairly regularly, concern for synchronizing 3D glasses, saccades with KODI, no bitstream audio with 5.1 KODI, bad die-stamping with videos played via USB / DLNA, HDR mode losses in multimedia playback, etc.
    • - Too many applications not optimized for Android TV
    • - Lacks a little power for a better experience with Android TV
    • - Loss of saturation at an angle
    • -- Media player ignores aspect ratio


    		 SD80
    XD75
    (Flat)
    KD-65XD7505 BAEP
    KD-65XD7504 BAEP

    		 No No No 65" - 500cd/m2
    Compatible
    HDR Processing
    (missing hardware for playback HDR)
    (Firmware Update Later)    		 65" - ? , 8-bit, 120/100Hz
    Mitionflow XR 800    		 1080p / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes
    1080p /120Hz: No
    3840 x 2160 / 30Hz / 4:4:4: yes
    3840 x 2160 / 60Hz: Yes
    3840 x 2160 / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes
    -
    3840 x 2160 / 24Р
    3840 x 2160 / 25Р
    3840 x 2160 / 30Р
    3840 x 2160 / 50Р
    3840 x 2160 / 60P
    4096 x 2160 / 24P (HDMI 2/3)
    1920 x 1080 / 24P (Оnlу НDMI)
    1920 x 1080 / 60І
    1920 x 1080 / 50I
    1920 x 1080 / 30P (Оmnlу HDMI)
    1920 x 1080 / 60P (HDMI / Cоmponеnt)
    1920 x 1080 / 50P (HDMI / Cоmponеnt)
    720 / 24P (Оnlу HDMI)
    720 / 30P (Оnlу HDMI)
    720 / 50P
    720 / 60P
    576 / 50I
    576 / 5PР
    480 / 60І
    480 / 60P
    -
    To display Chroma 4:4:4 set the scene to 'Graphics' or 'Game'. HDMI ports 2 and 3 accept a 4k / 60Hz / 4:4:4 signal, but only when 'Enhanced HDMI' is enabled in the input settings. The 65XD750 does accept a 1080p / 120Hz resolution, but can only display half of the frames, since it is a 60Hz TV.    		 65" - Direct Led
    Phoshorus-based diodes
    PWM - ?    		 65" -
    		 65" -

    		 65" - °

    		 65" -

    		 XD75
    7505
    65"    		 65" - Game mode

    		 65" - 2x10W RMS
    Dolby Digital
    Dolby Plus
    Dolby Puls
    DTS
    Magnetic Fluid Speaker & Clear Phase
    Compatibility
    Wireless subwoofer (SWF-BR100); bracket for wall mounting (SU-WL450: 60,20 mm)    		 FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
    JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO
    FLAC , M4A, MIDI, MP3, WMA, WAV, LPCM
    AVI, DivX, H.263
    H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video
    H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC
    MKV, Quick Time, M2TS, MP4, WebM, WMV, XviD    		 OS: Аndroid TV : 5.1.1 Lоlipop
    Board : SVPDTV15
    Core architecture: 2x АRM Cortех-A17(АRMv7)
    Instruсtion Set : 32-bit АRMv7
    CPU SoC: МеdіaTek MT5890 duаl corе
    GPU: АRM Маli T624 triplе corе
    RAM: 1,5GВ
    Intеrnаl stоrаgе tоtаl space: 8,36GВ
    Internal storage space:    		 Lan
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA    		 2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
    1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    4 x HDMI 2.0a (ARC, CEC, MHL)
    1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
    1 x SCART
    1 x AV Composite In
    1 x AV Component In
    1 x Optical Audio Out(AAC/PCM/AC3)
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out (YPbPr+L/R)
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    MPEG2, MPEG4
    HEVC H.265    		 TV can not solve the very first step also correctly (17/255) XD75
    XD70
    (Flat)
    KD-55XD7005 BAEP
    KD-55XD7004 BAEP
    KD-49XD7005 BAEP
    KD-49XD7004 BAEP

    		 No No No 55" -
    49" -
    Compatible
    HDR Processing
    (missing hardware for playback HDR)
    (Firmware Update Later)    		 55" - AS-IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    49" - AS-IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    MotionFlow XR 200    		 3840 x 2160 / 24P
    3840 x 2160 / 25P
    3840 x 2160 / 30P
    3840 x 2160 / 50P
    3840 x 2160 / 60P
    4096 x 2160 / 24P (HDMI 2/3)
    1920 x 1080 / 24P (Only HDMI)
    1920 x 1080 / 60I
    1920 x 1080 / 50I
    1920 x 1080 / 30P (Omnly HDMI)
    1920 x 1080 / 60P (HDMI / Component)
    1920 x 1080 / 50P (HDMI / Component)
    720 / 24P (Only HDMI)
    720 / 30P (Only HDMI)
    720 / 50P
    720 / 60P
    576 / 50I
    576 / 50P
    480 / 60I
    480 / 60P    		 55" - Edge Led
    49" - Edge Led
    Global Dimming
    PWM - ?    		 55"-
    49"-

    		 55"-
    49"-

    		 55" - °
    49" - °

    		 55" -
    49" -

    		 XD70
    55", 49"    		 55" - Game mode
    49" - Game mode

    		 55" - 2x10W RMS
    49" - 2x10W RMS
    Clear Phase
    Dolby Digital
    Dolby Plus
    Dolby Puls
    Compatibility
    Wireless subwoofer (SWF-BR100); bracket for wall mounting (SU-WL450: 60,20 mm)
    		 FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
    JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO
    FLAC , M4A, MIDI, MP3, WMA, WAV, LPCM
    AVI, DivX, H.263
    H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video
    H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC
    MKV, Quick Time, M2TS, MP4, WebM, WMV, XviD    		 OS: Android TV: 6.0
    Board:
    SoC model: MediaTek MT5891 quad core
    Corе Аrсhitecturе: 4 x АRM Cortех-A53
    Instruction Set: 32-bit АRMv7
    GPU: АRM Маli-T680 two cores
    RAM: 2GB
    Internal storage tоtаl mеmоrу: 1983 MB
    Intеrnаl stоrаgе space: 8358 MB    		 Lan
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA
    Bluetooth(NFC)Ver.4.1    		 2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
    1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    4 x HDMI 2.0a HDCP2.2 (ARC, CEC, MHL)
    1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
    1 x SCART
    1 x AV Composite In
    1 x AV Component In
    1 x Optical Audio Out(AAC/PCM/AC3)
    1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
    1 x Antena (RF)(female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3    		 Twin tuners
    DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    HEVC H.265 2160p/60    		 TV can not solve the very first step also correctly (17/255) XD70
    Series
    Model
    UHD
    Premium
    Dolby Vision
    Hybrid Log Gamma
    (HLG)
    HDR 10
    _______________
    In Windows
    2/5/10/20/100%
    Videopanel
    _______________________
    Type LCD matrix,
    Bits of color,
    (Operating frequency of T-Con board of the panel)
    Curvature,
    Index,
    Screen Uniformity
    Anti-reflective filter
    Supported Resolutions
    Backlight
    ____________________
    Type backlight
    (Local Dimming zone)
    Type LED
    MEMC
    Backlight Scanning
    Black Frame Insertion
    Pulsе Wide Modulation
    Color Space
    ___________________
    DCI P3 / Rec.2020 / Delta E
    Contrast
    White & Black level
    ________________________
    ANSI
    With local dimming
    Without local dimming
    Viewing angle
    __________
    ( ° cone)
    Motion resolution
    		 Product
    Input Lag
    Audio
    Built in Media Player
    SoC
    CPU
    GPU
    Software
    OS
    Networks
    Conectors
    Tuners
    Opportunities for
    calibration
    Note
    __________________________________________________________________________________
    Pros & Cons
    		 Product

    Днес07:18 #5

    SONY телевизори - модели 2015



    Новите модели завършват на буква С (пример KD-65X8505C)
    (A - модели 2012 / B - модели 2013)
    Новата гама от телевизори се състои от 28 модела:
    16 модела Full HD/HD Ready (обозначени KDL-xxXxxxxC)
    12 модела UltraHD (обозначени KD-xxXxxxxC),


    X - UltraHD
    S - Curved UltraHD
    W - FullHD
    R - FullHD & HD Ready

    UltraHD
    • X950B
    • X940C
    • X930C
    • X900C
    • S900B
    • S850C
    • S800C
    • X850C
    • X830C
    • X800C

    FullHD
    • W850C
    • W800C
    • W750C
    • W700C
    • R5C
    • R4C
    		 HDR
    • X94C (Full-array Local Dimming) - Full HDR effect
    • X93C
    		 Curved
    • S850C
    		 Twin Tunners
    • X950B
    • X940C
    • X930C
    • X900C
    • S900B
    • S850C
    • S800C
    • X850C
    • X830C
    • X800C
    		 100Hz
    • X950B
    • X940C
    • X930C
    • X900C
    • S900B
    • S850C
    • S800C
    • X850C
    • X830C
    • W850C
    • W800C
    • W750C ?

    50Hz

    • X800C
    • W700C
    • R5C
    • R4C

    Серия S90B продължава и тази година. При различните диагонали и производители, кривината на телевизорите има различен радиус.
    Curvatura - 4200R, показва че кривината има радиус от -> 4.2 m
    Curvatura - 4600R, показва че кривината има радиус от -> 4.6 m
    Curvatura - 5000R, показва че кривината има радиус от -> 5.0 m
    Sony и Samsung използват curvature 4200R

    Модели 2014 -> Модели 2015
    X9B -> X94C
    X93C
    X90C
    S90B -> S90B (model - 2014)
    X85B -> S85C, S80C, X85C, X83C
    W95B -> X80C
    W85B -> W85C, W80C
    W8B -> W75C
    W7B -> W7C
    W6B -> R5C
    R4B -> R4C



    Sony са определили следните области на прогрес:
    • Подобрена обработка на изображението с процессор X1 (ребрандиран Mediatek. MT5595)
    • Платформа Sony Android TV и достъп до съответните развлекателни сервизи
    • Привлекателен дизайн, включващ най-тънкият в света 4K-телевизор Sony (вижте анонса по-долу)
    • Поддръжка на High Resolution Audio и подобрен звук




    По време на презентация, разбира се, е трудно да се оцени качеството на картината, обаче се забелязват няколко важни неща:
    1. Има нов графичен процесор, наречен X1
    Новият 4K Processor X1:CXD4753GB е на Mediatek. MT5595
    Key features of MT5595:
    Highly integrated 4K HDTV SoC
    Quad-core CA17/CA7
    4K HEVC/VP9 60 frames/sec decoder
    Quad 2K HEVC/H.264 60 frames/sec decoders simultaneously
    MediaTek’s proprietary ClearM     ATSC/DTMB/DVB/ISDB Broadcasting
    Ginga/MHEG/MHP Middleware
    Broadband Service (HbbTV)    otionTM advantage for up-conversion of low-frame-rate videos
    Worldwide Broadcasting Standards
    2. В менюто за потребителски функции се появи настройка за функции Motionflow която е отговорна за подобряване на потока на кадрите.
    3. Добавена е Gamma 10 точки (баланс на бялото)
    4. Добавена избор между цветово пространство REC709 и REC2020. Можете да го направите ръчно. Ще видим, доколко би било полезно в бъдеще.
    5. На практика всички модели ще бъдат базирани на матрици VA.
    6. Поддръжка на HDR.
    7. Поддръжка на Hi-Res Audio. TV чете FLAC файлове, WAV (96kHz / 24bit) чрез USB и DLNA. Компанията все още поддържа най-висок клас говорители само в най-високата HD Ultra серия X.



    Цялата идея на най-новата версия на Android се намира на телевизора, като се основава на няколко важни аспекта:



    Android 5.0
    С Android TV получавате много подробни и точни гласови услуги TV. И двете чрез издаване на команди към него, чрез гласово търсене, както и да задавате въпроси, на които ще получите отговор на телевизионния екран. За целта може да използвате дистанционно управление, или смартфона например. В този случай, вие трябва да използвате телевизионни приложения на (IOS, Android.) Или Android дистанционно управление за телевизор (Android).



    Google Cast
    Chromcast донгълът разви една идея, която имаше цял куп приложения. Сега, обаче, вие нямате нужда от него. Може да качвате(Upload) от мобилни устройства към екрана на телевизора ви. Все пак, това не става огледално, което обременява вашият телефон и означава, че ние не може да направи нищо по въпроса. Аз ще обясня това с пример YouTube. В ъгъла на приложението има икона Google Cast там ще откриете, че при натискане веднъж на бутона материала отива на вашият телевизионен екран. Телефонът, обаче, вече не участва в целия процес. Не губите батерии и не блокира способността да видите други елементи на смартфона. Позволява да се транслират материали от таблета или смартфона на телевизора, а сервиза Sony One-Flick Entertainment трябва да помага в бързото намиране на нужните канали и съдържание. За удобство дистанционното управление е снабдено със сензорен панел и микрофон за гласови команди.
    Google Cast

    Достъпът до магазина Google Play. Това ви дава възможност да избирате от стотици хиляди приложения и игри. Телевизорът е с 16GB вградена памет, но ако е необходимо, можете да свържете външен твърд диск. Важно е, че ако купувате приложение за смартфона то веднага се появява на телевизора: въпрос на един Google Account ID.



    Стрийминг на игри от PlayStation Now.

    PlayStation Now дава възможност за стриймване на PlayStation игри без игрова конзола. С игрови контролер, свързан към телевизора може да се играят PS2 и PS3 игри, предавани по интернет. В момента PlayStation Now е на разположение само като бета версия в САЩ, но се очаква скоро да се разпространи в няколко страни..

    За игрите, може да свържете един bluetooth гейм контролер, който се продава по отделно, или дори Dualshock 4 контролер от PlayStation 4, ако разполагате с такъв.

    Новите телевизори Sony трябва да имат Remote Play, така че можете да пускате игри за мобилни устройства. Така телевизора действа като "конзола майка" за PlayStation игри за смартфони и таблети на Sony.

    В допълнение, телевизорът също трябва да бъде в състояние да стриимва PS4 игра на екрана, взета от PlayStation 4 от други места в дома.

    През годината, Sony ще пусне приложение Remote Play, което позволява стрииминг на игри от PlayStation 4 и други устройства, както у дома, така и в чужбина. Приложението-вероятно няма да бъде на разположение при пускането на телевизорите на пазара през пролетта.


    Сони не бяха в състояние да кажат дали интерфейсът в крайна сметка е Full HD или UltraHD.

    За навигацията отговаря миниатюрен сензорен пулт, много приличащ на предходните модели на Sony. Главното отличие – вграден микрофон и възможност за гласово търсене със средствата на Android. За въвеждане на текст и игри може да свържете странична клавиатура или геймпад чрез USB или Bluetooth.




    One-Flick touchpad TV remote | RMF-ED004 | Sony UK

    HDR

    Sony официално обяви, че планира през лятото да пусне ъпдейт за своите Ultra HD телевизори от серии X93C и X94C, с което гарантира възпроизвеждането на материали с HDR (High Dynamic Range - висок динамичен диапазон).
    HDR е видео формат, който ви позволява да видите по-широк дипазон на яркост и предлага нови възможности за филмови режисьори и други създатели на съдържание. HDR материали ще се появят тази година в най-големите сайтове предлагащи видео съдържание като Netflix и Amazon Instant Video.












    Ново EPG - YouViеw





    Всички модели могат да се похвалят с тънки рамки и корпуси, топ моделът X90C има дизайн Floating Style и е наречен от компанията най-тънък 4K-телевизор в света. Дебелината в най-тънката част е 4.9 мм.




    Audio
    Серии X94C и X93C могат да се похвалят с поддръжка на звук с висока резолюция High-Resolution Audio и фирмен подобрител DSEE HX. (24bit/96KHz)
    Sony също обяви пускането на два саундбара с поддръжка на HD Audio.
    7.1-канален звуков панел HT-ST9 се комплектува с безжичен събуфер. Той има вход HDMI, който поддържа предаването на 4K видео. HT-NT3 – това е нов 2.1-канален звуков панел с безжичен събуфер. Той също поддържа 4K канал чрез HDMI.
    Sony’s New Home Audio Products Provide Freedom to Wirelessly Connect the Home While Delivering New Music Sound Experience | Sony




    Монтаж на стена




    U-shaped bar KD-X9005C series for wall mount(included).






    Описание на моделната гама

    Серия R
    Този бюджетен клас модели, не разполагат с разширени функции и технологии, като например уплавняване на изображението или 3D. Те са лесно разпознаваеми по характеристики. R-серията се състои от две подсерии: R4 и R5.
    R4 се състои от два модела с диагонал 32 и 40 инча, а R5 три модела с размери на екрана от 32, 40 и 48 инча. Така че кое е различното между серии R4 и R5 ? Отговорът е прост: Смарт ТВ във R5, която е по-скъпа.

    Серия W7
    Новата W7 се състои от две подсерии: W70C и W75C. По-евтината W70C включва модели с размери на екрана от 32, 40 и 48 инча, а по-скъпата 43, 50 и 55 инча. Основните разлики са, уплавняване на картината: W70C се маркират като "200Hz", от своя страна, W75C е "800 Hz", което вероятно означава, че ще се представя като представител от среден клас.
    Друга важна разлика, за W75C серията е операционната система Android. серия W75C е най-евтиният Sony TV, оборудвана с новата система.

    Серия W8
    Тази серия включва най-напредналите Full HD телевизори от Sony. W80C подсерия включва устройства с екрани 43, 50 и 55 инча, както и най-високата W85C подсерия с екрани от 65- и 75-инча. В допълнение към разликоте W85C серия се отличават с говорители с дълъг канал в корпуса (Анг. Long Duct Speaker), която подобрява характеристиките на басите.

    UltraHD ---------------------------------

    Серия W83C
    Това е най-евтината UltraHD серия, включваща само два модела: 43 и 49-инчови. Тя вероятно използва IPS дисплей от LG Display, въпреки че е възможно 43-инчовият модел да ес панел на AUO. И двата модела са снабдени със система Triluminos (вероятно с цел да се намалят разходите).

    Серия X85C
    Тази серия включва три модела с диагонали на екрана от 55, 65 и 75-инчови. Телевизори са по-добре подготвени от серия X83C (напр. Remote NFC) и имат Triluminos система, която е отговорна за показване на по-наситени цветове.

    Серия S85
    Буквата "S" в името на серията е, показва че става въпрос за извити телевизори. Както и през 2014 година, серията включва само два модела: 55- и 65-инча. Матриците са VA на AUO (като миналата година). KD-55X9005C и KD-65X9005C са единствените модели с извит екран в цяла нова гама от телевизори от Sony.

    Серия X90C
    Тези два модела е абсолютна новост. Благодарение на иновативният отражател на светлината (т.нар. Light Guide plate) е в състояние да намали дебелината на корпуса за по-малко от 5 мм. Иновативният рефлектор, вероятно е разработен от компанията Corning известна, с устойчивите стъкла Gorilla (Corning Gorilla Glass), въпреки че това не е потвърдено изцяло.

    Серия X93C
    Тази серия се отличават с две характеристики: клиновидно тяло (анг. wedge), и, може би преди всичко с, 6-те високоговорителя от двете страни на екрана. По отношение на корпуса, е малко модифициран, клиновиден гледан от страни (при който високоговорителите са разположени вътре заедно с електрониката) достига малко повече от половината от височината. Високоговорителите са оптимизирани за възпроизвеждане на музика с високо качество (Hi-Res Audio). Серия X93C ще се предлага с екрани диагонали 55 и 65 инча.

    Серия X94C
    Тук имаме само един, но това е флагмана, 75-инчовия модел KD-75X9405C. Тази серия се основава на решенията, използвани в по-евтината серия X93C, но с цел да се подобри контраста има LED подсветка с локално затъмнение (X-tende Dynamic Range PRO). Това е единственият модел с този тип подсветка.

    Внимание !
    HDMI PC Input Format : 640x480@60Hz; 800x600@60Hz; 1280x768@60Hz-R; 1280x768@60Hz; 1360x768@60Hz; 1024x768@60Hz; 1280x1024@60Hz; 1920x1080@60Hz; 3840x2160/30Hz

    Video Signal : 3840x2160/24p (HDMI only); 3840x2160/30p (HDMI only); *4096x2160/24p (display center 3840 area); *4096x2160/30p (display center 3840 area); YUV420 3840x2160/60p (HDMI only); *YUV420 4096x2160/60p (display center 3840 area); 1080/24p(HDMI only); 1080/60i (HDMI, Component); 1080/60p (HDMI, Component); 480/60i; 480/60p; 720/60p; 1080/30p (HDMI only); 720/30p (HDMI only); 720/24p (HDMI only)

    UHD@60hz - няма при Sony. Не са приложили - 18Gbps HDMI 2.0 Level A chip capable of 4K@60p at 4:4:4

    BRAVIA 4K TVs
    .........................    		 X94C
    KD-75X9405C
    KD-65X9405C
    KD-55X9405C
    		 X93C
    KD-65X9305C
    KD-55X9305C    		 X90C
    KD-65X9005C
    KD-55X9005C    		 S85C
    KD-65S8505C
    KD-55S8505C    		 X85C
    KD-75X8505C KD-65X8505C
    KD-55X8509C
    KD-55X8508C
    KD-55X8507C
    KD-55X8505C    		 X83C
    KD-49X8309C
    KD-49X8308C
    KD-49X8307C
    KD-49X8305C
    KD-43X8305C
    Design
    Color 8509 - black
    8508 - black
    8507 - silver
    8505 - black    		 8309 - black
    8308 - black
    8307 - silver
    8305 - black
    Stand
    Panel
    Resolution UltraHD UltraHD UltraHD UltraHD - Curved UltraHD UltraHD
    Panel Type VA, 100Hz, 10bit driving of an 8bit panel
    (8bit + Hi FRC)    		 VA, 100Hz, 10bit driving of an 8bit panel
    (8bit + Hi FRC)    		 IPS, 100Hz, 10bit driving of an 8bit panel
    (8bit + Hi FRC)    		 VA, 100Hz, 10bit driving of an 8bit panel
    (8bit + Hi FRC)    		 VA, 100Hz, 10bit driving of an 8bit panel
    (8bit + Hi FRC)    		 IPS, 100Hz, 10bit driving of an 8bit panel
    (8bit + Hi FRC)
    Backlight Full Led (Direct) Edge Led Edge Led Edge Led Edge Led Edge Led
    Local Dimming Yes Frame Dimming Frame Dimming Frame Dimming Frame Dimming Frame Dimming
    Q. Dot Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Triluminos display Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    HDR X-tended Dynamic Range PRO X-tended Dynamic Range No X-tended Dynamic Range No No
    3D
    Type Active Active Passive Active Active No
    Picture Quality
    4K Processor X1 Yes - MT5595 Yes - MT5595 Yes - MT5595 Yes - MT5595 Yes - MT5595 Yes - MT5595
    4K X-Reality PRO Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Super Bit Mapping (SBM) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Motionflow XR
    (Hz)
    		 1200Hz 1200Hz 800Hz 800Hz 75X8509C - 800
    65X8508C - 1000
    65X8507C - 900
    55X8509C - 1000
    55X8508C - 1000
    55X8507C - 900
    55X8505C - 800    		 49X8305C - 800
    49X8307C - 900
    49X8308C - 1000 49X8309C - 1000
    Design Wedge - клиновиден Ultra-Slim
    4,9 mm    		 Slim curved Slim
    Smart TV
    Android TV
    (Google Cast, Voice Control, Apps & Games)    		 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    TV SideView & Dual View Gaming Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    NFC One-touch Mirroring Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Screen mirroring
    One-Flick Entertainment Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes One-Flick Entertainment (without remote)
    Photo Share Plus Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Audio/Speaker System
    Speakers 4 x 12.5W
    + 2 x 20W    		 all - 10W + 10W all - 10W + 10W
    Speakers Type Magnetic Fluid Speaker & Clear Phase Magnetic Fluid Speaker & Clear Phase
    Hi-Res Audio FLAC & DSD FLAC & DSD FLAC & DSD FLAC & DSD FLAC & DSD -
    Media Player
    Formats Super Multi Format USB Play, vidéo 4K via USB et UPnP, & streaming
    MKV UHD    		 Super Multi Format USB Play, vidéo 4K via USB et UPnP, & streaming
    MKV UHD    		 Super Multi Format USB Play, vidéo 4K via USB et UPnP, & streaming
    MKV UHD    		 Super Multi Format USB Play, vidéo 4K via USB et UPnP, & streaming
    MKV UHD
    Receiver System
    HEVC/H.265 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Tuners Double tuner
    DVB-C/T2/S2    		 Double tuner
    DVB-C/T2/S2    		 Double tuner
    DVB-C/T2/S2    		 Double tuner
    DVB-C/T2/S2    		 Double tuner
    DVB-C/T2/S2    		 Double Tuner
    DVB-C/T2/S2
    Interface
    Ports HDMI 2.0 compatibles MHL, Super Bit Mapping, Deep Color, 4K, 3D, ARC, xvColor Ports HDMI 2.0 compatibles MHL, Super Bit Mapping, Deep Color, 4K, 3D, ARC, xvColor Ports HDMI 2.0 compatibles MHL, Super Bit Mapping, Deep Color, 4K, 3D, ARC, xvColor Ports HDMI 2.0 compatibles MHL, Super Bit Mapping, Deep Color, 4K, 3D, ARC, xvColor Ports HDMI 2.0 compatibles MHL, Super Bit Mapping, Deep Color, 4K, 3D, ARC, xvColor Ports HDMI 2.0 compatibles MHL, Super Bit Mapping, Deep Color, 4K, 3D, ARC, xvColor
    WiFi & WiFi Direct Yes Yes Yes Yes
    BRAVIA 4K TVs
    .........................    		 X94C
    KD-75X9405C
    KD-65X9405C
    KD-55X9405C
    		 X93C
    KD-65X9305C
    KD-55X9305C    		 X90C
    KD-65X9005C
    KD-55X9005C    		 S85C
    KD-65S8505C
    KD-55S8505C    		 X85C
    KD-75X8505C KD-65X8505C
    KD-55X8509C
    KD-55X8508C
    KD-55X8507C
    KD-55X8505C    		 X83C
    KD-49X8309C
    KD-49X8308C KD-49X8307C
    KD-49X8305C KD-43X8305C

    серии W85C, W75C и W70C са с X Reality Pro Engine
    R555 - DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    R550 - DVB-T/C (48" + DVB-T2)

    BRAVIA Full HD TVs W85C
    KDL-75W855C KDL-65W855C    		 W80C
    KDL-55W805C KDL-50W805C KDL-43W805C    		 W75C
    KDL-55W755C KDL-50W755C KDL-43W755C    		 W70C
    KDL-48W705C KDL-40W705C KDL-32W705C    		 R5C
    KDL-48R553C KDL-48R550C KDL-40R555C
    KDL-40R550C    		 R4C
    KDL-40R453C KDL-32R403C
    Color W756 - silver
    W755 - black    		 W705 - silver R555 - silver
    R550 - silver
    Resolution FullHD FullHD FullHD
    LCD Matrix VA, 8 bit VA, 8 bit VA
    Backlight Type Direct LED Edge Led Edge Led Edge Led Edge Led Direct led
    Local Dimming Frame Dimming Frame Dimming Frame Dimming Frame Dimming
    Picture Quality
    X-Reality PRO Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Clear Resolution Enhancer
    Motionflow XR 75W855C-1000Hz
    65W859C-1000Hz
    65W858C-1000Hz
    65W857C-900Hz
    65W855C-800Hz    		 43W808C - 1000Hz
    43W807C - 900Hz
    43W805C - 800Hz

    50W809C - 1000Hz
    50W808C - 1000Hz
    50W807C - 900Hz
    50W805C - 800Hz

    65W859C - 1000Hz
    65W858C - 1000Hz
    65W857C - 900Hz
    65W855C - 800Hz

    75W855C - 800Hz    		 all - 800Hz all - 200Hz all - 100Hz 100Hz
    Design Slim Slim Slim Slim Slim Slim
    Smart TV
    Android TV
    (Google Cast, Voice Control, Apps & Games)    		 Yes Yes Yes Full IPTV
    Smart TV    		 Simple IPTV
    Smart TV    		 No
    Screen Mirroring Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    One-Flick Entertainment Yes Yes Yes Yes No No
    Photo Share Plus Yes Yes Yes Yes No No
    Audio/Speaker System
    Long Duct Speaker Yes No No No No No
    Speaker all - 10 W + 10 W all - 10 W + 10 W 48" - 10 W + 10 W
    40" - 5 W + 5W
    32" - 5 W+5 W    		 all - 5 W + 5 W
    BRAVIA Full HD TVs W85C
    KDL-75W855C KDL-65W855C    		 W80C
    KDL-55W805C KDL-50W805C KDL-43W805C    		 W75C
    KDL-55W755C KDL-50W755C KDL-43W755C    		 W70C
    KDL-48W705C KDL-40W705C KDL-32W705C    		 R5C
    KDL-48R553C KDL-48R550C KDL-40R555C KDL-40R550C    		 R4C
    KDL-40R453C KDL-32R403C
    Днес07:19 #6

    SONY телевизори 2018 - често задавани въпроси

    Често задавани въпроси

    Сателитният тунер
    Виваком използва кодировка Videoguard (NDS) и дава САМ модул за нея.
    М-тел използва кодировка ----- и дава CAM модул за нея.
    Булсатком използва кодировка Булкрипт и НЕ предлага CAM модули. Единственият вариант да ги гледате е с външният приемник.

    Поддръжка
    Support for LCD Телевизори BRAVIA by Sony | Instruction Manuals & Updates

    Видеопомощ - как да...
    https://www.youtube.com/user/SonyEuro/videos

    Всички ТВ приложения за телефони
    (Smart Remote Control, One-touch listening, One-touch sharing, One-touch mirroringTV SideView)
    (горе вдясно на сайта може да смените езика, но няма български)

    Sony Media Remote
    Приложение за смартфони за контрол на Blu-ray/TV/AV Receiver от марката. Има много функции (дистанционно, писане на текст от смарфона, тъч пад за местене на мишката).
    Работи като телевизора и смартфона / таблета са свързани към една и съща Wi-fi мрежа.
    През wi-fi,поддържа пълно управление на телевизора в обсега на домашната мрежа,(дори има възможност като се отвори интернет браузъра,който е инсталиран на телевизора да се ползва телефона като външна клавиатура за лесно въвеждане на уеб адреси примерно

    SonyEditor 1.01
    Програмата позволява да редактирате списъка с цифрови програми от вашият телевизор на компютъра.

    TV SideView


    Съвместими модели
    TV SideView : Troubleshooting

    Връзката със смартфона Xperia става само чрез допир до опростеното дистанционно с NFC функционалност (One-touch Remote). След това прехвърлете „огледално” съдържанието от телефона на телевизора BRAVIA: така можете да се забавлявате със снимки, видеоклипове, игри и приложения на големия екран.


    Wi-Fi Direct
    Sony eSupport - Wi-Fi Direct Setup & FAQ


    Sony Entertainment Network - Qriocity
    Сервиз на Sony за платено видео и музика.
    Digital Entertainment | Sony Entertainment Network
    SEN прави филтрация по IP и в различните страни са достъпни различни ресурси

    DLNA
    Sony Homestream - DLNA сървър на Сони
    Повече информация
    Днес07:20 #7

    Отговор: SONY телевизори 2018

    Честита нова 2018 година!
