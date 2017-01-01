SONY телевизори 2018

|Sony UHD TV 2016 - european models
|Series
Model
_________________
|
UHD _____
Premium
|
Dolby Vision____
|
Hybrid Log Gamma_____
(HLG)
|
HDR 10
3 fundamental HDR
building blocks:
ST2084 (EOTF PQ),
ST2086 (static metadata)
ST2094 (dynamic metadata)
_________________
The measured values of the brightness in Windows
2/5/10/15/20/100%
|
Videopanel _______________________
Type LCD matrix,
Bits of color,
(Operating frequency of T-Con board of the panel)
Curvature,
Index,
Screen Uniformity
Anti-reflective filter
|
Supported Resolutions__________________________
Frame per seconds
24, 25, 30, 50, 60, 100, 120 p/i
-
Chroma subsampling
4:4:4
4:2:2
4:2:0
|
Backlight Unit____________________
Type backlight
Local Dimming zone
Type LED
MEMC
Backlight Scanning
Black Frame Insertion
Pulsе Wide Modulation
|
Measurements_______________________________
DCI P3
Rec.2020
Delta E
Gamma
Color Temperature
|
Measurements__________________________
ANSI Contrast
With local dimming
Without local dimming
White level
Black level
|
Viewing angle
__________
Horizontal & Vertical
(°cone)
|
Motion resolution
_____________________
|Product
_____________
|
Input Lag______________________________
|
Audio___________________________________
|
Built in Media Player_____________________________
Supported file systems
Image file formats
Audio file formats/codecs
Video file formats
Subtitles
|
Hardware & Software
___________________________
Operating System
Board
Central Processing Unit
System on Chip
Instruction set
Graphic Processor Unit
RAM
Total memory
|
Networks__________________
|
Conectors__________________________
|
Tuners______________
|
Opportunities for _________________________
calibration
|
Note__________________________________________________________________________________
Pros & Cons
|Product
|ZD9
(Flat - active 3D)
KD-100ZD9 BAEP
KD-75ZD9 BAEP
KD-65ZD9 BAEP
|No
|No
|No ?
|100"- max 1900cd/m2
75"- max 1900cd/m2
65"- max 1800cd/m2
100% - 788cd/m2
50% - 1019cd/m2
40% - 1146cd/m2
30% - 1396cd/m2
20% - 1721cd/m2
15% - 1605cd/m2
10% - 1800cd/m2
5% - 1605cd/m2
1% - 1198cd/m2
Yes
SMPTE standarts
ST2084, ST 2086
|100" - ? , 10-bit, 120/100Hz
75" - AMVA, 10-bit, 120/100Hz
65" - AMVA, 10-bit, 120/100Hz
Flat
Motionflow XR 1200
Glossy...
-
Protective layer of sapphire
Coated with low reflection for deep black and fluorite glass
|4096 x 2160 / 60P(displayed as 3840x2160)
4096 x 2160 / 24P(displayed as 3840x2160)
3840 x 2160 / 24P
3840 x 2160 / 25P
3840 x 2160 / 30P
3840 x 2160 / 50P
3840 x 2160 / 60P / 4:4:4
1920 x 1080 / 120Hz - ??
1920 x 1080 / 24P (Only HDMI)
1920 x 1080 / 30P (Only HDMI)
1920 x 1080 / 60P (HDMI / Component)
1920 x 1080 / 50P (HDMI / Component)
1920 x 1080 / 60I
1920 x 1080 / 50I
1366 x 720 / 24P (Only HDMI)
-
Up to 18Gbps
4K 60p, 4:4:4, 8bit
4K 60p, 4:2:2, 8,10,12bit
4K 60p, 4:2:0, 8,10bit
HDR included in HDMI 2/3
|100" - FALD, 1508 (52 x 29) ?
75" - FALD, 858 (39 x 22) ?
65" - FALD, 646 (34 x 19)
Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation
Black Frame Insertion
PWM - ?
|100"- 96% /
75"- 96% / 66% /
65"- 96% / 66% /
Triluminos Display
phosphorus-based diodes for a wide gamut close to the DCI 4K
(Blue Led + Red/Green phosphorus)
Super Bit Mapping with 14-bit signal processing
(RGB - Led's ??)
|100" -
75" -
65" - 3231:1 / 120cd/m2 / 0.003794cd/m2
|100" - °
75" - °
65" - °
|100" -
75" -
65" - 1080 Horizontal lines with MF
400 without [Motion Flow]
|ZD9
100", 75", 65"
September 2016
|100" - Game mode
75" - Game mode
65" - Game mode 42ms / by default 64ms
| 65ZD9,75ZD9 - 2ch, Full Range (30 x 80 mm) x 2 /
100Z9D - 2ch, Two way speaker [Tweeter (30mm) + Woofer (40 x 100mm)] x2
Speaker Position - Down Firing
Speaker Type -
65ZD9,75ZD9 - Bass Reflex / 100Z9D - Long Duct
Dolby Plus,
Dolby Pulse
DTS
Clear Phase Speaker
Compatibility
Wireless Subwoofer(SWF-BR100);3D Glasses(TDG-BT500A)
65" only - Wallmount Bracket(SU-WL450 without tilt function)
-
Audio post-processing is powered by a dedicated ARM11 processor with L2 cache and two ADSPs. Its dedicated processor ensures always-ready performance for the latest Dolby MultiStream Decoders MS12 DAPv2 and DTS Studio Sound II (TheaterSound 3D ver 4) that encompasses the breadth of Dolby and DTS consumer audio formats.
|FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO
FLAC , M4A, MIDI, MP3, WMA, WAV, LPCM
AVI, DivX, H.263
H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video
H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC
MKV, Quick Time, M2TS, MP4, WebM, WMV, XviD
.srt,
There is no possibility for setting the position and size.
|OS: Android 6.0.1 Marshmelow (Sony Edition)
Board: BRAVIA_ATV2
SoC: MediaTek MT5891 (Cortex A53 - ARMv8)
Core architecture: 4 x Cortex A53
Instruction set: 64-bit ARM-A53
Operating at up to 1.1GHz
GPU: ARM Mali-T860 MP2
OpenGL ES 3.1 Mali-T860
RAM: 2GB
Total memory: 1593 MB
Available memory: 521 MB
Internal storage total space: 8358 MB
Internal storage free space: 8105 MB
|Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac
WiFi Direct
DLNA
Blietooth (NFC) Ver.4.1 HID/HOGP/3DSP/SPP
(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)
|2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
2 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
1 x Ethernet RJ45
4 x HDMI - (ARC, CEC, MHL)
1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
1 x Satelite In (Sub: F-type female)
1 x SCART
1 x AV Composite In
1 x AV Component In
1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x Antena (RF) (female)
1 x CI+ 1.3
1 x RS.232
-
(Only inputs 2 and 3 are HDMI 2.0a which means they can accept 4K/60p, HDR and HDCP 2.2. The other two HDMI inputs are listed to 4K/30p)
SW update to HDMI 2.1
|Twin Tuners
DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
DiSEqC version 1.0
PIP, Timeshift % PVR
MPEG2, MPEG4
HEVC H.265, VP9
-
HEVC/VP9 10-bit color with HDR, up to 4K UHD 60 fps. This is suitable for internet TS/IPTV streams, Netflix or YouTube. Meanwhile worldwide demodulation capabilities include ATSC / DVB / DTMB / ISDBT.
|White balance - 2/10 points
Gamma - 10 points
ISF - no
3 gamuts (Rec.709, DCI, Rec.2020)
but no CMS (Color Management System) to calibrate these gamuts
|
|ZD9
|XD9405
(Flat)
KD-75XD9405 BAEP
successor model X9405C
|No Informaly
|No
|No ?
|75"- max 740cd/m2
100% - 360cd/m2
Yes HDR10
SMPTE standarts
ST2084, ST 2086
|75" - AMVA3, 10-bit, 120/100Hz
Flat
Motionflow XR 1200
Very good; mild darkening along edges on full-field rasters
Semi-mate
|1920 x 1080p / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes
1920 x 1080p / 120Hz: Yes
3840 x 2160 / 30Hz / 4:4:4 : Yes
3840 x 2160 / 60Hz : Yes
3840 x 2160 / 60Hz / 4:4:4 : Yes
-
4096 x 2160 / 24P (HDMI/2/3)
3840 x 2160 / 24P
3840 x 2160 / 25P
3840 x 2160 / 30P
3840 x 2160 / 50P
3840 x 2160 / 60P
1920 x 1080 / 24P (Only HDMI)
1920 x 1080 / 50P (Only HDMI)
1920 x 1080 / 60P (HDMI / Component)
1920 x 1080 / 50P (HDMI / Component)
1920 x 1080 / 60I
1920 x 1080 / 50I
1366 x 720 / 24P (Only HDMI)
Most common PC inputs are accepted. As with other Sony TVs, little artifacts (flashing lines) are seen when a 1080p / 120Hz signal is being displayed. 'Game' or 'Graphics' picture mode as to be selected at that refresh rate to get a sharp picture. To get chroma 4:4:4 (for sharper text) at 1080p / 60Hz, use the 'Graphics' picture mode. For 4k / 60Hz / 4:4:4, turn on 'Enhanced HDMI' for the input in use.
|75" - FALD - 96 zones (12x8)
Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation
Backlight Scanning
Black Frame Insertion
PWM Freq. 120/100Hz
|75"- 95.7% / 65% /
Triluminos Display
phosphorus-based diodes for a wide gamut close to the DCI 4K
(Blue Led + Red/Green phosphorus)
Super Bit Mapping which upsample colors in 14-bit internal processing
|75" - Black(4x4 ANSI) 0.052 cd/m2 with [Auto Local Dimming] on
|75" - 67°
|75" - 1080 Horizontal Lines
with [MotionFlow] “Clear & Custom“
|XD9405
75"
наследник на X9405C
|75" - Game mode 34.9ms / by default 64ms
|75" - 2x7.5W + 2x7.5W
2xTweeter (12x85mm)
2xWoofer (65mm)
2 CH Down firing
Bass reflex
Dolby Digital
Dolby Plus
Dolby Pulse
DTS
Compatibility
Wireless subwoofer (SWF-BR100)
|FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO
FLAC , M4A, MIDI, MP3, WMA, WAV, LPCM
AVI, DivX, H.263
H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video
H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC
MKV, Quick Time, M2TS, MP4, WebM, WMV, XviD
|OS: Android 5.1.1 Lolipop
Board: SVP4KDTV15
SoC model: MediaTek MT5890
Core architecture: 2 x ARM Cortex 17(ARMv7)
Instruction set: 32-bit ARMv7
GPU: ARM Mali T624 triple core
Open GL ES 3.1
RAM: 1,5GB
Total memory: 1508MB
Available memory: 390MB
Internal storage total space: 8363MB
Internal storage free space: 7542MB
|Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA
Bluetooth (NFC) Ver.4.1 HID/HOGP/3DSP/SPP
(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)
|2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
1 x Ethernet RJ45
4 x HDMI 2.0a - HDCP2.2 (ARC, CEC, MHL)
1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)-
1 x Satelite In (Sub: F-type female)
1 x SCART
1 x AV Composite In
1 x AV Component In
1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x Antena (RF) (female)
1 x CI+ 1.3
|Twin tuners
DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
DiSEqC version 1.0
PIP, Timeshift & PVR
MPEG2, MPEG4,
HEVC H.265, VP9
|White balance- 2/10 points
Gamma - 10 points
ISF - no
3 gamuts (Rec.709, DCI, Rec.2020)
but no CMS (Color Management System) to calibrate these gamuts
|The out-of-the-box image accuracy was excellent before calibration and reference afterwards, with impressive black levels and a highly effective local dimming system. The video processing was also very good, as was the motion handling and the XD94 delivered the goods with both standard and high definition content. Sadly the Sony wasn't as impressive when it came to 3D, with excessive crosstalk ruining an otherwise good image. The HDR performance was largely very good with a great dynamic range and a decent level colour accuracy. However the peak brightness was limited to around 760nits, which would explain why the XD94 doesn't have Ultra HD Premium certification and the display was also clipping test patterns and certain HDR 10 content.
|XD94
|XD9305
(Flat)
KD-65XD9305 BAEP
KD-55XD9305 BAEP
successor model X9305C
|No
|No
|No
|65"- 1098cd/m2
2% - 1045cd/m2
5% - 1153cd/m2
10% - 740cd/m2
50% - 550cd/m2
387cd/m2 (SD)
55"- 1265cd/m2
2% - 987cd/m2
50% - 650cd/m2
Yes HDR10
SMPTE standarts
ST2084, ST 2086
|65" - AMVA3, 10-bit ?, 120/100Hz
55" - AMVA3, 10-bit ?, 120/100Hz
Flat
MotionFlow XR 1000
Light bleed from 4 corners; one faint thin vertical band
Semi-mate
|4096 x 2160 / 24Р (НDМІ/2/3)
3840 x 2160 / 24Р
3840 x 2160 / 25Р
3840 x 2160 / 30Р
3840 x 2160 / 50Р
3840 x 2160 / 60P
1920 x 1080 / 24P (Оnlу HDMI)
1920 x 1080 / 50P (Оnlу HDMI)
1920 x 1080 / 60P (HDMI / Cоmponеnt)
1920 x 1080 / 50P(HDMI / Componеnt)
1920 x 1080 / 60І
1920 x 1080 / 50I
1366 x 720 / 24P (Оnlу HDMI)
To get chroma 4:4:4 (for sharper text) at 1080p / 60Hz, use the 'Graphics' picture mode. For 4k / 60Hz / 4:4:4, turn on 'Enhanced HDMI' for the input in use.
|65"- Edge Led (8x4) 38 zones
55"- Edge Led (7x4) 28 zones
Edge led - Left & Right side
Horizontal Dimming
Black Frame Insertion
Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation
PWM Freq. 120/100Hz
|65"- 94.7% / 72% / Delta E 1.3 /Gamma 2.2 / 7270K
55"- 88.0% / 64% / Delta E 1. /
Triluminos Display
phosphorus-based diodes for a wide gamut close to the DCI 4K
(Blue Led + Red/Green phosphorus)
Super Bit Mapping which upsample colors in 14-bit internal processing
|65" - 4000:1/ 0.036cd/m2
55" - 2600:1/ 0.046cd/m2
with Local Dimming - 0.01cd/m2
|65" - 45°
55" - 44° / 36°
|65" - 1080 Horizontal Lines
55" - 1080 Horizontal Lines
with [MotionFlow] "Clear & Custom"
Responce Time - 11ms
|XD9305
65" (64.6), 55"
наследник на X9305C
|65" - Game mode 51.0ms / with MotionFlow 82ms
55" - Game mode 35.7ms / with motionFlow 68ms
|65" - 2x7.5W + 2x7.5W
55" - 2x7.5W + 2x7.5W
2xTweeter (12x85mm)
2xWoofer (65mm)
2 CH Down firing
Bass reflex
Dolby Digital
Dolby Plus
Dolby Pulse
DTS
Compatibility
Wireless subwoofer (SWF-BR100)
|FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO
FLAC , M4A, MIDI, MP3, WMA, WAV, LPCM
AVI, DivX, H.263
H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video
H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC
MKV, Quick Time, M2TS, MP4, WebM, WMV, XviD
|OS: Android 5.1.1 Lolipop
Board: SVP4KDTV15
SoC model: MediaTek MT5890
Core architecture: 2 x ARM Cortex 17(ARMv7)
Instruction set: 32-bit ARMv7
GPU: ARM Mali T624 triple core
Open GL ES 3.1
RAM: 1,5GB
Total memory: 1508MB
Available memory: 390MB
Internal storage total space: 8363MB
Internal storage free space: 7542MB
|Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA
Bluetooth(NFC)Ver.4.1 HID/HOGP/3DSP/SPP
(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)
|2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
1 x Ethernet RJ45
4 x HDMI 2.0a - HDCP2.2 (ARC, CEC, MHL)
1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)-
1 x Satelite In (Sub: F-type female)
1 x SCART
1 x AV Composite In
1 x AV Component In
1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x Antena (RF) (female)
1 x CI+ 1.3
|Twin tuners
DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
DiSEqC version 1.0
PIP, Timeshift & PVR
MPEG2, MPEG4
HEVC H.265, VP9
|White balance- 2/10 points
Gamma - 10 points
ISF - no
THX no
3 gamuts (Rec.709, DCI, Rec.2020)
but no CMS (Color Management System) to calibrate these gamuts.
There is also adjusting the gamma, black level adjustment, contrast and backlight. The Pro Cinema mode is still the cheapest cardboard output with colorimetry with Delta E average of 1.93, but differences can mount a delta E of 3 in the last gray levels. It can therefore be used like that, without calibration, but for the more demanding it is still advisable to have provided an effective probe, because with so few differences, a cheap probe could do more harm than good.
|The display also supports HDR10 open-source standard out of the box, with accurate PQ tonemapping (from 4K Blu-ray) and a peak brightness surpassing 1000 nits.
In the Japanese TV maker’s pursuit of ultra-slim aesthetics however, backlight uniformity seemed to have taken a hit: 65XD9305 review sample suffered from flashlighting from all four corners of the screen, although there’s always a chance that other units in the wild may fare better. The Sony XD93 suffers quite marked light leakage in the 4 corners of the slab that degrade color uniformity and the perceived contrast. Twitch gamers will also be disappointed to learn that input lag has increased by 16ms (i.e. one frame) from last year’s Sony Bravia Ultra HD models. As for the UHD upscaling XD93 is simply the best of the market, above the TV Panasonic, LG, Samsung and others. If I had made reservations at the launch of the 2015 range, meanwhile, Sony proposed updates that have greatly improved the quality of upscaling and sharpness of the image. The upscaling offers a very natural, with a rich texture and an image with a dive with great precision. The multimedia part is much too unstable and unusable for my hand by the simple fact that the videos are stretched, distorted and that the demosaicing is not correct.
- + Great picture quality for movies
- + Great motion handling
- + Very bright
- + Image processing
- + One of the best upscaling UHD market
- + Reality Creation: the most efficient video post-processing market
- + Simple calibration, fast and efficient!
- + A more responsive interface, many bugs have been fixed, but there are still too ...
- + HDR better performance than the 2015 X93C
- + Colour rendering and Color Range
- + Dual tuner DVB-T2 / S2 compatible with 4K channels, PVR and PIP functions
- - Local dimming is not always optimal
- - Alternating contrast
- - Blooming
- - too soft slab may be veiled
- - Not enough areas Local Dimming for HDR
- - ABL (Auto Bright Limit) too strong in HDR
- - Inputlag a little too high on 65 "(49.8ms)
- - No ISFccc, or Color Management System (CMS)
- - Still too many bugs with Android TV (videos stretched in multimedia playback, frequent reboot, frequent losses HDMI signal with devices HDCP 1.1, remote control does not respond fairly regularly, concern for synchronizing 3D glasses, saccades with KODI, no bitstream audio with 5.1 KODI, bad die-stamping with videos played via USB / DLNA, HDR mode losses in multimedia playback, etc.
- - Too many applications not optimized for Android TV
- - Lacks a little power for a better experience with Android TV
- - No compatibility Dolby Vision
- - Loss of saturation at an angle
- - Average-high input lag
- - Media player ignores aspect ratio
|XD93
|SD85
(Curved)
KD-65SD8505 BAEP
KD-55SD8505 BAEP
successor model S8505C
|No
|No
|No
|65" - max - 450cd/m2
55" - max - 450cd/m2
Yes HDR10
SMPTE standarts
ST2084, ST 2086
|65" - AMVA3, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
55" - AMVA3, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
Curvature: 55", 65" - 4200R
MotionFlow XR 1000
-
Semi-mate
|3840 X 2160 / 30Hz / 4:4:4: Yes
3840 X 2160 / 60Hz: Yes
3840 X 2160 / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes
1080p / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes
1080p / 120Hz: Yes
-
3840 x 2160/24Р
3840 x 2160/25Р
3840 x 2160/30Р
3840 x 2160/50Р
3840 x 2160/60P
4096 x 2160/24P (HDMI 2/3)
1080/24P (Оnlу HDMI)
1080/30P (Оnlу HDMI)
1080/60P (HDMI / Componеnt)
1080/50P (HDMI / Componеnt)
1080 / 60I
1080 / 50I
720/24P (Оnlу HDMI)
|65" - Edge Led (below)
55" - Edge Led (below)
(Blue Led)
Frame Dimming
Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation
PWM - ?
|65"- / Delta E 1.8 / Gamma 2.1 / 6685K
55"- 85% / 63%
Triluminos Display
phosphorus-based diodes for a wide gamut close to the DCI 4K
(Blue Led + Red/Green phosphorus)
Super Bit Mapping which upsample colors in 14-bit internal processing
|65" - 3810:1 / 0.04cd/m2
55" -
|65" - °
55" - °
|65" -
55" -
Responce Time - 9.8ms
|SD85
(CURVED)
65", 55"
наследник на S8505C
|65" - Game mode - 36ms / with MotionFlow - 64ms
55" - Game mode -
|65" - 2x10W
55" - 2x10W
Dolby Digital
Dolby Plus
Dolby Pulse
DTS
Compatibility
Wireless subwoofer (SWF-BR100); bracket for wall mounting (SU-WL450: 60,20 mm)
|FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO
FLAC , M4A, MIDI, MP3, WMA, WAV, LPCM
AVI, DivX, H.263
H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video
H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC
MKV, Quick Time, M2TS, MP4, WebM, WMV, XviD
|OS: Android 5.1.1 Lolipop
Board: SVP4KDTV15
SoC model: MediaTek MT5890
Core architecture: 2xARM Cortex 17(ARMv7)
Instruction set: 32-bit ARMv7
GPU: ARM Mali T624 triple core
RAM: 1,5GB
Total memory: 1508MB
Available memory:
Internal storage total space: 8363MB
Internal storage space:
|Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
802.11 ac
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA
Bluetooth(NFC)Ver.4.1 HID/HOGP/3DSP/SPP
(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)
|2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
1 x Ethernet RJ45
4 x HDMI 2.0a - HDCP2.2 (ARC, CEC, MHL)
1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)-
1 x Satelite In (Sub: F-type female)
1 x SCART
1 x AV Composite In
1 x AV Component In
1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x Antena (RF) (female)
1 x CI+ 1.3
|Twin tuners
DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
DiSEqC version 1.0
PIP, Timeshift & PVR
MPEG2, MPEG4
HEVC H.265, VP9
|White balance- 2/10 points
Gamma - 10 points
ISF - no
THX no
3 gamuts (Rec.709, DCI, Rec.2020)
but no CMS (Color Management System) to calibrate these gamuts
|TV can not solve the very first step also correctly (17/255)
|SD85
|XD85
(Flat)
KD-85XD8505 BAEP
KD-75XD8505 BAEP
KD-65XD8599 BAEP
KD-65XD8577 SAEP
KD-65XD8505 BAEP
KD-55XD8505 BAEP
KD-55XD8599 BAEP
KD-55XD8588 BAEP
KD-55XD8577 SAEP
copy of last year's X850xC, but redesigned with IPS panel and without 3D
|No
|No
|No
|85" -
75" -
65" - 400cd/m2
55" - 2% - 369cd/m2
Compatible
HDR Processing
(missing hardware for playback HDR)
|85" - MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
75" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
65" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
55" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
Flat
8577/8588/8599 - MotionFlow XR 1000
8505/75"/85"- MotionFlow XR 800
There is no visible difference!
-
Semi-mate
|3840 X 2160 / 30Hz / 4:4:4: Yes
3840 X 2160 / 60Hz: Yes
3840 X 2160 / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes
1080p / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes
1080p / 120Hz: Yes
-
3840 X 2160/24P
3840 X 2160/25P
3840 X 2160/30P
3840 X 2160/50P
3840 X 2160/60P
4096 X 2160/24P (HDMI 2/3)
1080/24P (Only HDMI)
1080/30P (Only HDMI)
1080/60P (HDMI / Component)
1080/50P (HDMI / Component)
1080 / 60I
1080 / 50I
720/24P (Only HDMI)
Most resolutions are accepted. To get chroma 4:4:4, select 'Game' or 'Graphics' picture mode. For 4k / 60Hz / 4:4:4, you also need to set the HDMI input to 'Enhanced format' (under 'External inputs' menu). Just like with last year's Sony TVs, 1080p / 120Hz produces little artifacts (lines), but this shouldn't be too bothersome while gaming. The 'Graphics' picture mode has fewer of these little artifacts.
|85" - Edge led (below)
75" - Edge Led (below)
65" - Edge Led (below)
55" - Edge Led (below)
Quantum Dots (+ Blue Led)
Frame Dimming
Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation
No PWM
|85"-
75"-
65"-
55"- 86% / 63%
Triluminos Display
phosphorus-based diodes for a wide gamut close to the DCI 4K
(Blue Led + Red/Green phosphorus)
Super Bit Mapping which upsample colors in 14-bit internal processing
|85" -
75" -
65" -
55" - 850:1 / 0.12cd/m2
|85" - °
75" - °
65" - °
55" - 58° / 67°
|85" -
75" -
65" -
55" -
Responce Time - 9.5ms
|XD85
(8505, 8577, 8599)
85", 75", 65", 55"
копие на миналогодишният X850xC, но с нов дизайн, с IPS панел и без 3D
|85" - Game mode 36ms / with MotionFlow 68ms
75" - Game mode 35ms / with MotionFlow 67ms
65" - Game mode 35ms / with MotionFlow 67ms
55" - Game mode 35.5ms / with MotionFlow 66.5ms
|85" - 2x10W
75" - 2x7.5W + 2x7.5W
65" - 2x10W
55" - 2x10W
Dolby Digital
Dilby Plus
Dolby Pulse
DTS
Magnetic Fluid Speaker & Clear Phase
Compatibility
Wireless subwoofer (SWF-BR100)
55", 65" - Bracket for wall mounting (SU-WL450)
|FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO
FLAC , M4A, MIDI, MP3, WMA, WAV, LPCM
AVI, DivX, H.263
H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video
H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC
MKV, Quick Time, M2TS, MP4, WebM, WMV, XviD
|Android TV : 6.0,1 Marshmelow (Sony Edition)
Board : SVP4KDTV15
SoC model: MediaTek MU5890
Core architecture: 2xARM Cortex-17(ARMv7)
Instruction Set : 32-bit ARMv7
GPU: ARM Mali T624 triple core
RAM:1,5GB
Total memory: 1508MB
Available memory: 8363MB
Internal storage space:
|Lan (100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA
Bluetooth(NFC)Ver.4.1 HID/HOGP/3DSP/SPP
(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)
|2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
1 x Ethernet RJ45
4 x HDMI 2.0a - HDCP2.2 (ARC, CEC, MHL)
1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)-
1 x Satelite In (Sub: F-type female)
1 x SCART
1 x AV Composite In
1 x AV Component In
1 x Optical Audio Out (AAC/PCM/AC3)
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x Antena (RF) (female)
1 x CI+ 1.3
|Twin tuners
DVBT/T2/C/S/S2
DiSEqC version 1.0
PIP, Timeshift & PVR
MPEG2, MPEG4
HEVC H.265
|White balance- 2/10 points
Gamma - 10 points
ISF - no
THX - no
3 gamuts (Rec.709, DCI, Rec.2020)
but no CMS (Color Management System) to calibrate these gamuts
There are also several preset gamma, black level adjustment, contrast and backlight. The Pro Cinema mode is still the mode plus the near Cinema colorimetry with Delta E of 2.5 average on the gray scale (for rap, below 3 is considered the excesses are not visible) but spreads may rise to 4 in the last gray levels. The color space is also very fair with an average Delta E of 2.8 on the Color Checker and 3.7 on saturations. The average color temperature is 6770K or 6500K very close to the search. Gamma, meanwhile, is 1.8 by default, so more to view in bright room, but as the Advanced Mode Improvement of Contrasts (ACE) is enabled by default, we see that it is not at all linear. Moreover, this measure gamma is interesting because it shows that this mode does not clog blacks, but whites are still burned, so we lose grayscale. That said, calibrating the XD85 we were able to maintain a linear gamma with ACE enabled to Low or Medium. The XD85 can therefore be used like that, without calibration, but for the more demanding it is still advisable to have provided an effective probe, because with so few differences, a cheap probe could do more harm only good.
|In Europe it will exist in three design variants named
,KD-XD8505B (black) ,KD-XD8577S (silver) , ,KD-XD8588B (black) ,KD-XD8599B (black).
What differences between references XD8505, XD8577 and XD8599? Let me be clear: no! This is simply references marketed only to please some signs that make large volumes of sales, so they do not suffer from competition on the Internet. You will probably see a little difference, often on the index of fluidity XR1000 instead of XR800, but these are purely marketing indices. There is no visible difference between a Motionflow XR800 and XR1000.
ACE (Advanced Contrast Enhancer), the famous setting "Improvement of Advanced Contrast" could be compared to a very efficient dynamic contrast. Still, I always advise to disable dynamic contrasts, but that ACE is not like the others. Note that I do not say it is faultless, but it brings so many dynamics of the image on an IPS panel that is difficult to do without. Moreover, it enables up to 1200: 1 ANSI contrast. Its main strength is that it can offer a hyper dynamic image, without clogging the black (it is the opposite, it opens totally black and greatly improves readability in dark scenes). In lit room or in daylight, the illusion is so perfect, you'd swear that this TV has a contrast very powerful, even more powerful than some VA panels. Better, this ACE is devilishly effective with UHD Blu-ray because it totally transforms HDR rendering. No, the HDR seems bland, uninteresting and bridled, while if it is active, HDR rendering is very nice.
-
Indeed, despite a very limited coverage Rec.2020, the XD85 offers one of the best colorimetric market through its IPS panel and its algorithm Triluminos remastered colors in Wide Gamut very effectively maintaining a natural. Only the DX900 who offered me a better colorimetry thanks to its LED red phosphorus that help provide intense red that IPS while retaining the advantages of a VA panel. In addition, Sony XD85 offers colorimetry very fair cardboard output and angles very open visions that allow the whole family to enjoy a good image regardless of his place on the couch.
However, this TV is clearly not recommended for those who watch their movies in dark room. Besides, if you watch your movies in darkened room, there is absolutely no reason to buy the XD85, since the X85C offers exactly the same functionality, but with a VA panel and a very good contrast. True, the colors will be slightly less beautiful but dark room contrast is still paramount.
The Sony XD85 is limited to enjoy the UHD Blu-ray, with a slab 8 bit HDR rendering flanged (bright peak at 425 cd / m², whatever the size of the target HDR), but again, the ACE saves setting and can offer an ultra dynamic image, very pleasant to look lit room. Nevertheless, the IPS puts his HDR limits with enough gray black, which can amount to more than 0.30 cd / m² at the brightest images, so again, you better watch Blu-ray UHD illuminated room .
- + Reality Creation: very efficient video post-processing of HD content / UHD
- + one of the best upscaling UHD market
- + Motionflow: best motion compensation market
- + The ACE (Advanced Improvement Contarstes) boosts the dynamics, especially in HDR.
- + A perceived contrast and amazing dynamic to an IPS panel
- + A really beautiful color matching, very fair cardboard output in Rec.709 as HDR
- + Viewing angle twice as wide a VA panel
- + Simple calibration, fast and efficient!
- + ghosting time very good, good precision in movements
- + Inputlag reduced (35ms) + Quick rémance time (9.6ms), excellent for play
- + The possibilities offered by the Android OS TV
- + A more responsive interface, many bugs have been fixed, but there are still ...
- + Dual tuner DVB-T2 / S2 compatible with 4K channels, PVR and PIP functions
- + HDMI 2.0a compatible HDR10, 4K/60, 1080p/120Hz, BT.2020
- + Excellent performances in lit room
- + honorable and good audio quality sound power
- - Contrast too feeble for viewing in dark room
- - Some visible leaks if it is set too high or too low relative to the center of the slab
- - Clouding some, though not visible in lit room
- - Average video processing with SD sources
- - Finish and manufacturing quality rather average
- - No Local Dimming
- - The abandonment of 3D on an IPS panel (passive 3D slab UHD is wearing beautiful)
- - A HDR too restrained, too narrow gamut Rec.2020
- - No 10 bit panel
- - No ISFccc, or Color Management System (CMS)
- - Still bugs with Android TV (videos stretched in multimedia playback, reboot, frequent loss of signal with HDMI devices HDCP 1.1, remote control does not respond fairly regularly, saccades with KODI, no audio bitstream with 5.1 KODI)
- - Too many applications not optimized for Android TV
- - Lacks a little power for a better experience with Android TV
|XD85
|XD83
(Flat)
KD-49XD8305
KD-43XD8305
successor model - X830xC
|No
|No
|No
|49"
43" -
Compatible
HDR Processing
(missing hardware for playback HDR)
|49" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
43" - AS-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz
Flat
MotionFlow XR 800
Semi-mate
|4096 x 2160/24P (HDMI 2/3)
3840 x 2160/24P
3840 x 2160/25P
3840 x 2160/30P
3840 x 2160/50P
3840 x 2160/60P
1080 / 60I
1080 / 50I
1080/30P (Only HDMI)
1080/60P (HDMI / Component)
1080/50P (HDMI / Component)
1080/24P (Only HDMI)
720/24P (Only HDMI)
720/30P (Only HDMI)
720 / 50P
720/60P
576 / 50I
576 / 50P
480 / 60I
480 / 60P
|49" - Edge Led (below)
43" - Edge Led (below)
Phosphorus-based diodes
Frame Dimming
Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation
PWM - ?
|49" -
43" - DCI P3 - 93% / rec2020 - 72%
Delta E - 1.62 - 0.32
Gamma - 2.24 - 2.18
Triluminos Display phosphorus-based diodes for a wide gamut close to the DCI 4K
|49" -
43" - 3877:1 / 100.8cd/m2 / 0.026cd/m2
|49" - °
43" - °
|49" -
43" -
|XD83
(flat)
|49" - Game mode
43" - Game mode
|49" - 2x10W
43" - 2x10W
Dolby Digital
Dolby Plus
Dolby Pulse
DTS
Magnetic Fluid Speaker & Clear Phase
Compatibility
Wireless subwoofer (SWF-BR100)
55", 65" - Bracket for wall mounting (SU-WL450)
|FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO
FLAC , M4A, MIDI, MP3, WMA, WAV, LPCM
AVI, DivX, H.263
H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video
H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC
MKV, Quick Time, M2TS, MP4, WebM, WMV, XviD
|OS: Android TV : 6.0.1 Marshmellow
Board : SVP4KDTV15
SoC model: MediaTek MT5891
Core architecture: 4x ARM Cortex-A53(32-bit)
Instruction Set : 32-bit ARMv7
GPU: ARM Mali T860 triple core
RAM: 2GB
Total memory: 16GB
Available memory: 1576MB
Internal storage total space:1983MB
Internal storage space: 8258MB
|Lan(100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA
Bluetooth(NFC)Ver.4.1 HID/HOGP/3DSP/SPP
(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)
|2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
1 x Ethernet RJ45
4 x HDMI 2.0a - HDCP2.2 (ARC, CEC, MHL)
1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)-
1 x Satelite In (Sub: F-type female)
1 x SCART
1 x AV Composite In
1 x AV Component In
1 x Optical Audio Out(AAC/PCM/AC3)
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x Antena (RF) (female)
1 x CI+ 1.3
|Twin tuners
DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
DiSEqC version 1.0
PIP, Timeshift & PVR
MPEG2, MPEG4
HEVC H.265
|White balance- 2/10 points
Gamma - 10 points
ISF - no
|TV can not solve the very first step also correctly (17/255)
|XD83
|XD80
(Flat)
KD-55XD8005 BAEP
KD-49XD8099 BAEP
KD-49XD8088 BAEP
KD-49XD8077 SAEP
KD-49XD8005 BAEP
KD-43XD8099 BAEP
KD-43XD8088 BAEP
KD-43XD8077 SAEP
KD-43XD8005 BAEP
|No
|No
|No
|55" -
49" - max -
43" - max -
Compatible
HDR Processing
(missing hardware for playback HDR)
|55" - S-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 60/50Hz
49" - S-IPS, 8-bit+FRC, 60/50Hz
43" - AMVA3, 8-bit+FRC, 60/50Hz
Flat
8099/8088/8077 - Motionflow XR 400
8005 - 49 & 43" - Motionflow XR 200
Black uniformity is relatively good. There is a bit of clouding on the test picture, but it should not be too noticeable during normal viewing.
|1080p / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes
1080p / 120Hz: No
3840 x 2160 / 30Hz / 4:4:4: Yes
3840 x 2160 / 60Hz: Yes
3840 x 2160 / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes
-
The XD800 accepts a 120Hz signal, but has a 60Hz panel so it can only display half of the frames. It supports chroma 4:4:4 at up to 4k / 60Hz. To display 4:4:4, set the scene to 'Graphics' or 'Game'. This results in an input lag of 33.3ms. It accepts a 4k / 60Hz / 4:4:4 signal only HDMI 2 and 3, and requires 'Enhanced HDMI' to be enabled in the input settings.
|55" -
49" - Edge Led (below)
43" - Edge Led (below)
Quantum Dots (+ Blue Led)
Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation
PWM - ?
|55" -
49" -
43" -
Triluminos Display phosphorus-based diodes for a wide gamut close to the DCI 4K
|55" -
49" -
43" -
|55" -
49" - °
43" - 21°
|55" -
49" -
43" -
|XD80
55", 49", 43"
|49" - Game mode
43" - Game mode 33.3ms / with MotionFlow 49.1ms
|49" -
43" -
Dolby Digital
Dolby Plus
Dolby Pulse
DTS
Magnetic Fluid Speaker & Clear Phase
|FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO
FLAC , M4A, MIDI, MP3, WMA, WAV, LPCM
AVI, DivX, H.263
H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video
H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC
MKV, Quick Time, M2TS, MP4, WebM, WMV, XviD
|OS: Android TV 6.0 Marshmellow
Board:
SoC model: MediaTek MT5891
Corе Аrсhitecturе: 4 x АRM Cortех-A53
Instruсtion Set: 32-bit АRMv7
GPU: АRM Маli-T860 two core
RAM: 2GB
Total memory: 16GB
Available memory: 1576MB
Internal storage tоtаl mеmоrу: 1983 MB
Іntеrnаl stоrаgе space: 8358 MB
|Lan(100BASE-TX/10BASE-T)
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA
Bluetooth(NFC)Ver.4.1 HID/HOGP/3DSP/SPP
(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)
|2 x USB 2.0 (DС 5V MAX 500mА)
1 x USB 3.0 (max 0.9A)
1 x Еthеrnеt RJ45
4 x HDMI 2.0 - HDCP2.2 (АRС,CEC,MHL)
1 x Sаtеlіtе in(Main:F-tуpe fеmаlе)->
1 x SCART
1 x Compositе іn (Video+L/R)
1 x Cоmponеnt in (YPbPr+L/R)
1 x Optical Аudio Оut(AAC/PCM/AC3)
1 x 3.5mm Аudio Оut
1 x Аntеnа (RF) (Fеmаlе)
1 x CI+1.3
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
DiSEqC version 1.0
MPEG2, MPEG4
HEVC H.265
|
|TV can not solve the very first step also correctly (17/255)
- - Still too many bugs with Android TV (videos stretched in multimedia playback, frequent reboot, frequent losses HDMI signal with devices HDCP 1.1, remote control does not respond fairly regularly, concern for synchronizing 3D glasses, saccades with KODI, no bitstream audio with 5.1 KODI, bad die-stamping with videos played via USB / DLNA, HDR mode losses in multimedia playback, etc.
- - Too many applications not optimized for Android TV
- - Lacks a little power for a better experience with Android TV
- - Loss of saturation at an angle
- - Media player ignores aspect ratio
|XD80
|SD80
(Curved)
KD-50SD8005 BAEP
successor model - S8005C
|No
|No
|No
|50" - max - 450cd/m2
Compatible
HDR Processing
(missing hardwdre for playback HDR)
(Firmware Update Later)
|50" - AMVA3, 8-bit+FRC, 60/50Hz
Curvature: 50" - 4200R
MotionFlow XR 400
Semi-mate
|1080p / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes
1080p / 120Hz: No
3840 x 2160 / 30Hz / 4:4:4: Yes
3840 x 2160 / 60Hz: Yes
3840 x 2160 / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes
-
4096 X 2160/24P (HDMI 2/3)
3840 X 2160/24P
3840 X 2160/25P
3840 X 2160/30P
3840 X 2160/50P
3840 X 2160/60P
1080 / 60I
1080 / 50I
1080/30P (Only HDMI)
1080/60P (HDMI / Component)
1080/50P (HDMI / Component)
1080/24P (Only HDMI)
720/24P (Only HDMI)
720/30P (Only HDMI)
720 / 50P
720/60P
576 / 50I
576 / 50P
480 / 60I
480 / 60P
|50" - Edge led (below)
Phosphorus-based diodes
Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation
PWM - ?
|50" - 64% /
|50"-
|50" - °
|50" -
|SD80
(curved)
50"
наследник на S8005C
|50" - Game mode
|50" - 2x10W
Clear Phase
Dolby Digital
Dolby Plus
Dolby Puls
DTS
Compatibility
Wireless subwoofer (SWF-BR100); bracket for wall mounting (SU-WL450: 60,20 mm)
|FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO
FLAC , M4A, MIDI, MP3, WMA, WAV, LPCM
AVI, DivX, H.263
H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video
H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC
MKV, Quick Time, M2TS, MP4, WebM, WMV, XviD
|OS: Android 5.1.1 Lolipop
Board:
SoC model: Mediatek MT5890
Core architecture: 2 x ARM Cortex-A17
GPU: ARM Mali-624 triple core
RAM: 2GB
Total memory:
Available memory:
Internal storage total memory:
Internal storage space:
|Lan
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA
Bluetooth(NFC)Ver.4.1 HID/HOGP/3DSP/SPP
(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)
|2 x USB 2.0 (DC5 V MAX500mА)
1 x USB 3.0 (max 0.9A)
1 x Еthеrnеt RJ45
4 x HDMI2.0a (АRС,CEС,MHL)
1 x Sаtеlitе in(Maіn:F-type fеmаlе)->
1 x SCART
1 x Cоmpositе in (Video+L/R)
1 x Сompоnеnt in (YPbPr+L/R)
1 x Opticаl Аudio Оut(AAC/PCM/AC3)
1 x 3.5mm Аudio Оut
1 x Аntеnа (RF) (Fеmаlе)
1 x CI+1.3
|Twin tuners
DVB - T/T2/C/S/S2
DiSEqC Version 1.0
MPEG2, MPEG4
HEVC H.265
|
|TV can not solve the very first step also correctly (17/255)
-
- - Still too many bugs with Android TV (videos stretched in multimedia playback, frequent reboot, frequent losses HDMI signal with devices HDCP 1.1, remote control does not respond fairly regularly, concern for synchronizing 3D glasses, saccades with KODI, no bitstream audio with 5.1 KODI, bad die-stamping with videos played via USB / DLNA, HDR mode losses in multimedia playback, etc.
- - Too many applications not optimized for Android TV
- - Lacks a little power for a better experience with Android TV
- - Loss of saturation at an angle
- -- Media player ignores aspect ratio
|SD80
|XD75
(Flat)
KD-65XD7505 BAEP
KD-65XD7504 BAEP
|No
|No
|No
|65" - 500cd/m2
Compatible
HDR Processing
(missing hardware for playback HDR)
(Firmware Update Later)
|65" - ? , 8-bit, 120/100Hz
Mitionflow XR 800
|1080p / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes
1080p /120Hz: No
3840 x 2160 / 30Hz / 4:4:4: yes
3840 x 2160 / 60Hz: Yes
3840 x 2160 / 60Hz / 4:4:4: Yes
-
3840 x 2160 / 24Р
3840 x 2160 / 25Р
3840 x 2160 / 30Р
3840 x 2160 / 50Р
3840 x 2160 / 60P
4096 x 2160 / 24P (HDMI 2/3)
1920 x 1080 / 24P (Оnlу НDMI)
1920 x 1080 / 60І
1920 x 1080 / 50I
1920 x 1080 / 30P (Оmnlу HDMI)
1920 x 1080 / 60P (HDMI / Cоmponеnt)
1920 x 1080 / 50P (HDMI / Cоmponеnt)
720 / 24P (Оnlу HDMI)
720 / 30P (Оnlу HDMI)
720 / 50P
720 / 60P
576 / 50I
576 / 5PР
480 / 60І
480 / 60P
-
To display Chroma 4:4:4 set the scene to 'Graphics' or 'Game'. HDMI ports 2 and 3 accept a 4k / 60Hz / 4:4:4 signal, but only when 'Enhanced HDMI' is enabled in the input settings. The 65XD750 does accept a 1080p / 120Hz resolution, but can only display half of the frames, since it is a 60Hz TV.
|65" - Direct Led
Phoshorus-based diodes
PWM - ?
|65" -
|65" -
|65" - °
|65" -
|XD75
7505
65"
|65" - Game mode
|65" - 2x10W RMS
Dolby Digital
Dolby Plus
Dolby Puls
DTS
Magnetic Fluid Speaker & Clear Phase
Compatibility
Wireless subwoofer (SWF-BR100); bracket for wall mounting (SU-WL450: 60,20 mm)
|FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO
FLAC , M4A, MIDI, MP3, WMA, WAV, LPCM
AVI, DivX, H.263
H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video
H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC
MKV, Quick Time, M2TS, MP4, WebM, WMV, XviD
|OS: Аndroid TV : 5.1.1 Lоlipop
Board : SVPDTV15
Core architecture: 2x АRM Cortех-A17(АRMv7)
Instruсtion Set : 32-bit АRMv7
CPU SoC: МеdіaTek MT5890 duаl corе
GPU: АRM Маli T624 triplе corе
RAM: 1,5GВ
Intеrnаl stоrаgе tоtаl space: 8,36GВ
Internal storage space:
|Lan
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA
|2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
1 x Ethernet RJ45
4 x HDMI 2.0a (ARC, CEC, MHL)
1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
1 x SCART
1 x AV Composite In
1 x AV Component In
1 x Optical Audio Out(AAC/PCM/AC3)
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out (YPbPr+L/R)
1 x Antena (RF) (female)
1 x CI+ 1.3
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
MPEG2, MPEG4
HEVC H.265
|
|TV can not solve the very first step also correctly (17/255)
|XD75
|XD70
(Flat)
KD-55XD7005 BAEP
KD-55XD7004 BAEP
KD-49XD7005 BAEP
KD-49XD7004 BAEP
|No
|No
|No
|55" -
49" -
Compatible
HDR Processing
(missing hardware for playback HDR)
(Firmware Update Later)
|55" - AS-IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
49" - AS-IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
MotionFlow XR 200
|3840 x 2160 / 24P
3840 x 2160 / 25P
3840 x 2160 / 30P
3840 x 2160 / 50P
3840 x 2160 / 60P
4096 x 2160 / 24P (HDMI 2/3)
1920 x 1080 / 24P (Only HDMI)
1920 x 1080 / 60I
1920 x 1080 / 50I
1920 x 1080 / 30P (Omnly HDMI)
1920 x 1080 / 60P (HDMI / Component)
1920 x 1080 / 50P (HDMI / Component)
720 / 24P (Only HDMI)
720 / 30P (Only HDMI)
720 / 50P
720 / 60P
576 / 50I
576 / 50P
480 / 60I
480 / 60P
|55" - Edge Led
49" - Edge Led
Global Dimming
PWM - ?
|55"-
49"-
|55"-
49"-
|55" - °
49" - °
|55" -
49" -
|XD70
55", 49"
|55" - Game mode
49" - Game mode
|55" - 2x10W RMS
49" - 2x10W RMS
Clear Phase
Dolby Digital
Dolby Plus
Dolby Puls
Compatibility
Wireless subwoofer (SWF-BR100); bracket for wall mounting (SU-WL450: 60,20 mm)
|FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT
JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO
FLAC , M4A, MIDI, MP3, WMA, WAV, LPCM
AVI, DivX, H.263
H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video
H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC
MKV, Quick Time, M2TS, MP4, WebM, WMV, XviD
|OS: Android TV: 6.0
Board:
SoC model: MediaTek MT5891 quad core
Corе Аrсhitecturе: 4 x АRM Cortех-A53
Instruction Set: 32-bit АRMv7
GPU: АRM Маli-T680 two cores
RAM: 2GB
Internal storage tоtаl mеmоrу: 1983 MB
Intеrnаl stоrаgе space: 8358 MB
|Lan
Wi-Fi
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA
Bluetooth(NFC)Ver.4.1
|2 x USB 2.0 (DC 5V MAX 500mA)
1 x USB 3.0 (DC 5V MAX 900mA)
1 x Ethernet RJ45
4 x HDMI 2.0a HDCP2.2 (ARC, CEC, MHL)
1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
1 x SCART
1 x AV Composite In
1 x AV Component In
1 x Optical Audio Out(AAC/PCM/AC3)
1 x 3.5mm Audio Out
1 x Antena (RF)(female)
1 x CI+ 1.3
|Twin tuners
DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
HEVC H.265 2160p/60
|
|TV can not solve the very first step also correctly (17/255)
|XD70
