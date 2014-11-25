Резултати от 1 до 1 от общо 1
Like Tree4Одобрявам
  • 4 Post By hristoslav2

Всички телевизионни марки, кой ги притежава и кой ги произвежда ?

Сподели във Facebook Сподели в Twitter Изпрати на Email Сподели в LinkedIn
  1. hristoslav2
    hristoslav2 е на линия
    Senior Member Аватара на hristoslav2
    Тук е от
    Jun 2008
    Живее в
    Варна
    Мнения
    40,518
    Днес12:39 #1

    Всички телевизионни марки, кой ги притежава и кой ги произвежда ?

    Списъкът не е пълен, но в следващите 3 дни ще го разширя. Засега е само чернова...

    Днес, когато купувате телевизор от добре позната марка, компанията, която е измислила името на своя телевизор, отдавна е спряла да го произвежда, след като е продала телевизионния си бизнес заедно с името на марката. Или е продала лиценза за използване на марката на друга компания. Купувате си телевизор и се чудите защо не е толкова добър, колкото сте си мислили.

    Много компании предлагат телевизори под тяхната марка. Тяхната работа е много проста: те регистрират търговска марка в дадена държава и след това поръчват телевизори под тази търговска марка от OEM производители или сами сглобяват телевизори от компоненти, произведени от OEM производители.

    https://www.androidtv-guide.com/televisions

    Brand
    _____________    		 Brand owner
    _____________________    		 Manifacturer / ODM / OEM
    ___________________________________    		 Country / Region
    ________________    		 Website
    ________________________________________    		 Software support
    __________________________________________
    Allview Visual Fan SA Romania Skyworth Group Europe allview.ro/android-tv/ -
    Alpha Roaming Electronis Serbia Changhong Serbia alphaelectronics.eu -
    Archelik Arçelik Arçelik Turkey arcelik.com.tr/android-tv/ https://www.arcelik.com.tr/tv-yazilim-indirme-merkezi
    Arielli Midea Group Midea Group Europe - -
    Bang & Olufsen - Bang & Olufsen Denmark bang-olufsen.com/en/collection/televisions
    Beko - Archelik Turkey https://www.beko.com.tr/televizyon https://www.beko.com.tr/tv-yazilim-indirme-merkezi
    Blaupunkt - - - - -
    Cello - Chonqing HKC UK celloelectronics.com/
    Continental Edison - Shenzhen MTC, Express Luck France cdiscount.com/high-tech/televiseurs/continental-edison-android. -
    Crown ЗОРА-М.М.С. ООД Vestel, Hisense - - -
    Finlux Vestel Vestel - Finlux -
    Fox Vimport LLC (Китай и Сърбия) ? - Fox Electronics -
    Fobem isikelektronik ? - https://fobem.com.tr/ -
    F & U - Vestel Greece Fandu -
    Fuego - TP Vision - - -
    Gogen HP Tronic Vestel ? - GoGen (Czesh Rep.) -
    Grundig - Archelik Europe grundig.com/de-de/tv/tv-linienprogramm/alle https://www.arcelik.com.tr/tv-yazilim-indirme-merkezi
    Hitachi Hitachi Corporation Vestel for Europe Europe Hitachi Televisions -
    Hisense Hisense Hisense - Hisense BG -
    Horizon Network One Distribution (Romania) Vestel Romania android.horizon-europe.com/ -
    Hyundai hyundai Changhong MTC, TCL ? hyundai -
    Iffalcon TCL TCL Worldwide iffalcon - подразделение на TCL -
    Innohit T.Manufacturing Malta Ltd - - https://www.innohit.eu/italian/product/tvsets/tv-ih32.html май са спрели през 2021 година
    JVC JVC KENWOOD Corporation Vestel - license for Europe
    Changhong, MTC, HKC for Asia    		 Worldwide jvctv.eu -
    Kivi KIVI Ukraine Shenzhen MTC Europe kivi.ua/ -
    Kruger & Matz - - - - -
    KTC - - - - -
    Level - Chongqing HKC Europe leveltv.eu/
    Metz Blue - Skyworth Europe metzblue.com/
    LG - - - - -
    Loewe - - - - -
    Manta - - - - -
    Medion - - - - -
    NEI - - - - -
    NEO - - - - -
    Orion - - - - -
    OK (Mediamarkt) - Changhong, HKC, MTC Europe https://www.mediamarkt.de/de/categor...er-460666.html
    Panasonic - TCL - assembled high end
    Vestel - make low end    		 Europe https://www.panasonic.com/bg/consume...screen-tv.html
    Philips (TPVision) - TPVision for Europe & Asia
    Funai for North America    		 Europe https://www.philips.bg/c-m-so/tv/lat...rs=ANDROID_SU] -
    Polaroid - Shenzhen MTC Australia
    France
    Mexico
    South Korea
    Switzerland    		 Polaroid -
    QBell - Haier Italy qbell -
    RCA RCA - USA
    México
    Canada
    América Central
    Argentina
    Chile
    Bolivia
    Colombia
    Equador
    France
    United Kingdom
    Deutschland
    Nederland    		 - -
    Regal - Vestel Turkey regal-tr.com/televizyonlar -
    Saba - Express Luck Europe mysaba.eu/ -
    Salora - - - - -
    Samsung - - - - -
    Sang - - - - -
    Schneider - Shenzhen MTC France schneiderconsumer.com/fr/categorie-produit/tv-video/televiseur/ -
    Sharp - Sharp & SKYTEC UMC Europe https://sharpconsumer.com/ -
    Skyworth - Skyworth Worldwide iskyworth.com/index.php/Product/detail/id/2/cat_id/2.html -
    Smart Tech - Express Luck Europe smarttech-tv.com/TVs/list-SmartTVs.html -
    Sony - Foxconn (Hon Hai) Slovakia for Europe Worldwide https://www.sony.bg/electronics/tv/t/tv -
    Star Light - Express Luck Romania StarLight -
    Strong SKYWORTH Digital - - Strong bg -
    Sunny - Atmaca Elektronik A.Ş Europe https://www.sunny.com.tr/sunny-elektronik -
    Skymaster - - - - -
    Sencor - - - - -
    Schneider - - - - -
    TCL TCL Electronics Holdings Limited TCL Worldwide https://www.tcl.com/eu/en.html http://www.mediacenter.tcl.eu/
    Techwood - Vestel EMEA / APAC - -
    Tesla Com Trade Group Serbia TCL Europe tesla.info/tv/series-9/ -
    Thomson - TCL, Changhong EMEA / APAK thomsontv.fr/televiseurs-ecran-plat-led/serie-c64 -
    Toshiba - Vestel, Skyworth, Hisense Worldwide https://toshiba-tv.com/bg-bg/ -
    Turbo-X - Vestel Greece (Plaisio) https://plesio.bg/televizori-c-69980053.html?filter -
    TVStar - Shenzhen MTC Europe LED TV -
    Teletech - - - - http://teletechtvservice.co.uk/
    Telefunken - Vestel - - -
    United - Changhong Europe dgmc-tv.com/ -
    Westood Domo Romania Vestel - - -
    Vestel - Vestel Turkey vestel.com.tr/android-tv -
    Vivax - Skyworth Croatia (M San Grupa) vivax.com/en/ -
    Vortex - - Altex Romania ? - -
    Vox VOX Electronics Serbia Vestel - - -
    Xiaomi Xiaomi Corporation TCL, Skyworth, Changhong, KTC, RAKEN, Hisense Worldwide https://www.mi.com/global/ -
    Xoro Xoro MAS Elektronik AG - - -
    Yasin - Skyworth EMEA - -

    Марки производство на Vestel
    Andersson, Aya, Bush, Celcus, Cranker, Digihome, Dual, Eas Electric, Edenwood, Elbe, Electriq, Electronia, Felson, Finlux, Gogen, Hanseatic, Hi-Level, Hitachi, Hyundai, Infiniton, JVC, Kendo, Kubo, Kunft, Laurus, Linsar, Luxor, Medion, Mitchell & Brown, Mitsai, Nabo, Nexon, Nikkei, Ok, Onwa, Orava, Polaroid, Qilive, Saba, Salora, SchaubLorenz, Seg, Selecline, Silva Schneider, Sulpice, Sunfeel, Svan, Technical, Techwood, Telefunken, Turbox, Vanguard, Vox, Walker, Westwood, Wonder.
     
    Acoustic Solutions
    Akai
    Akura
    Alba
    Anderson
    Argos
    Asda
    Atec
    Autovox
    Blaupunkt
    Blue Diamond
    Blue Sky
    Bush
    Celcus
    Cello
    Continental Edison
    Crown - марка на магазини Зора и се произвежда от турската Vestel и китайската Hisense. В сервизното се влиза - MENU 4725 4725
    Daewoo
    Digihome
    Digilogik
    Dual
    Durabrand
    Dynex
    EeeTech
    Electra
    Emerson
    Evesham
    Everlin
    Feguson
    Finlux - платен лиценз
    Fisher
    F&J
    F&U
    Fuego
    Gogen - марка на чешки ритейлър
    Goodmans
    Graetz
    Hanspree
    Harwood
    Hisense
    Hitachi - платен лиценз
    Honquise
    Horizon
    Hyundai
    Isis
    Jmb
    JVC - платен лиценз
    Kendo
    Kogan
    Laviote
    Laurus
    Lexsis
    Linsar
    LifeMaxx
    Lodos
    Logik
    Lowry
    Luxor
    Matsui
    Medion
    Mikomi
    Mirai
    Mitchell&Brown
    Mission
    Mitsubishi
    Morli
    Murphy
    Neo - марка на Техномаркет
    Next
    Nurvo
    Nutech
    OKI
    Onn
    Orion
    Pacific
    Panasonic - най-ниските модели до 2023 година
    Pediston
    Pentis
    Porton
    Proton
    Phillips - най-ниските модели до 2019 година
    Polaroid
    Proline
    Qiivive
    Red
    Regal
    Reusys
    Salora
    Sang - е марка на Технополис и се произвеждат от Vestel Турция. ??
    Sanyo
    Schneider
    Seg
    Seiki
    Selectline
    Servis
    Sharp - най-ниските модели до 2016 година
    SilverCrest
    Strong
    Sunstech
    Teac
    Technika
    Technonsinic
    Techwood
    Teco
    Telefunken - закупeн бранд от Вестел
    Teletech
    Telsa
    Tesco
    Tevion
    Thomson - по поръчка на TCL
    Tiny
    Toshiba - платен лиценз
    Tucson
    Turbo-X - марка на PLESIO. Произвеждат се от Vestel https://plesio.bg/
    Quadro
    Universum
    VanTech
    Veryo
    Vestel
    Vestfrost
    Videoton
    Vistron
    Vortex
    Voxson
    Walker
    Waltham
    Watson - марка на Метро
    Weibe
    Westwood
    Wharfdale
    Xelos
    Xenius
    Този пост е редактиран от hristoslav2; Днес в 14:30.
    oldgraf, svetlio1, brotzki и 1 други харесват това.
    Отговор с цитат Отговор с цитат
  2. Advertisement
     
     
Сподели във Facebook Сподели в Google Plus Сподели в Twitter Изпрати на Email Сподели в LinkedIn
« Предходна тема | Следваща тема »

Подобни теми

  1. 4K UltraHD Media Players (всички марки и модели)
    От hristoslav2 във форум Мултимедийни плейъри
    Отговори: 359
    Последно: 27-06-23, 09:10
  2. Някой притежава ли POPCORN HOUR A-410?
    От rusnaka във форум Системи за домашно кино, плеъри и HTPC
    Отговори: 0
    Последно: 25-11-14, 15:08
  3. Официално от днес Нокия не произвежда телефони!
    От ru-boy във форум Дъра-Бъра
    Отговори: 6
    Последно: 27-04-14, 16:12
  4. има ли някой във форума който да притежава Мitsubishi msz fd35и ToshibaDaiseika
    От alexander_p във форум Всичко за климатиците
    Отговори: 11
    Последно: 22-01-12, 18:38
  5. Панасоник спира да произвежда телевизори
    От mistreated във форум Panasonic телевизори
    Отговори: 3
    Последно: 23-10-11, 13:16
SetCombG.com
SetCombG.com е портален сайт и Форум за битова техника, телевизори, климатици, лаптопи и смартфони, създаден през 1999 година.
Заедно сме над 20 години!
Следвай ни
Горе