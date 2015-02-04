Резултати от 1 до 3 от общо 3
Panasonic телевизори 2020 / (често задавани въпроси на първа страница)

    Panasonic телевизори 2020 / (често задавани въпроси на първа страница)




    Panasonic е комбинация от думите Pan (гръцки: всичко) и Sonic (английски: звук, звуков).



    VIERA е комбинация от думите "Vision (образ, видение)" и "Era (ера)" - Visual Era и е измислена от маркетолозите на компанията с цел да впечатлява потенциалните купувачи.
    Темата е за собственици с цел споделяне на проблеми и търсене на техните решения.

    Всякакви постове свързани с избор на телевизор ще бъдат изтрити или коригирани без предупреждение !
    За такива въпроси има отделни теми за избор на телевизор.
    Хиперлинкове към старите теми
    Panasonic телевизори 2020
    Panasonic телевизори 2018
    Panasonic телевизори 2017
    Panasonic телевизори 2016
    Panasonic телевизори 2015
    Panasonic телевизори 2013 - 2014
    Хиперлинкове към отделните постове с често задавани въпроси по съответните точки.
    Модели телевизори 2020
    OLED и LCD 2020
    Таблица модели 2020
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -

    https://www.panasonic.com/global/global-network.html

    Panasonic Europe
    Основните филиали на Panasonic в Европа са Panasonic Europe Ltd. и Panasonic Marketing Europe GmbH. Panasonic Europe имаше седалище в Лондон, Англия, но премести централата си в Амстердам, Холандия поради Brexit. Panasonic наема около 12 000 души в Европа, а регионът генерира около 10% от общите си приходи. През 2012 г. Panasonic имаше около 10 на сто дял на пазара на потребителска електроника в Европа, и беше на трето място зад Samsung Electronics (с 26 на сто) и LG Electronics (с 12 на сто). Сега е на 6-то.
    https://www.panasonic.eu/
    https://bizpartner.panasonic.net/sso...ination%3Dnode

    Panasonic Marketing Europe GmbH South-East Europe Fióktelep работи като дъщерно дружество на Panasonic Europe Ltd. Компанията е основана през 1994 г. и е със седалище в Будапеща, Унгария. През 2007 г. компанията е наречена с името Panasonic South-East Europe Kft. (PSEE) което през 2010 г. е променено на Panasonic Marketing Europe GmbH South-East Europe Branch Office Този регионален център, работещ с 47 служители, се грижи за продажбите на 10 държави и е ангажиран в дистрибуцията на битова електроника и офис оборудване.

    Заради конкуренцията, от 2017 година, Panasonic не предлага никакви потребителски телевизори в САЩ, а от тази година и в Австралия.

    История на компанията
    https://www.panasonic.com/global/cor...atsushita.html
    https://www.panasonic.com/global/cor...html#section01
    https://www.panasonic.com/global/cor...ic-museum.html

    Завод за телевизори в Европа - Panasonic AVC Networks Czech, s.r.o. (PAVCCZ)
    https://plzen.cz.panasonic.com/
    https://www.google.bg/maps/place/Pan...13.33842?hl=bg
    Работи се на две смени от 06,00-14,00 и 14,00-20,00. включително и в събота. Стига се до 180 часа на месец. Плаща се по 100 крони на час. Работодателя плаща 50% от храната и 1500 крони за посещаемост - че не боледувате и ходите редовно на работа. 50% от работниците на линиите са украинци.


    Как да разчетем моделният код на телевизор Panasonic?
    Пример- TX-65HZ1500E
    T - телевизор
    X - континентално предназначение

    • X - Europe
    • H - Asia [Africa, Middle East, Oceania (Australia & New Zeeland)]
    • C - Nord & South America


    65 - Диагонален размер на екрана в инчове (без рамката) [1инч - 2,5 см] Долу са изписани размерите по хоризонтала и вертикала в милиметри.

    • 77" - 1699.57 × 956.009 (H×V) mm активна зона OLED
    • 75" - 1650.24 × 928.260 (H×V) mm активна зона
    • 65" - 1428.48 × 803.520 (H×V) mm активна зона
    • 60" - 1317.31 × 740.988 (H×V) mm активна зона
    • 58" - 1270.08 × 721.440 (H×V) mm активна зона
    • 55" - 1209.60 × 680.400 (H×V) mm активна зона
    • 50" - 1095.84 × 616.410 (H×V) mm активна зона
    • 49" - 1073.78 × 604.000 (H×V) mm активна зона
    • 43" - 941.184 × 529.416 (H×V) mm активна зона
    • 42" - 927.940 × 521.960 (H×V) mm активна зона
    • 40" - 878.112 × 485.352 (H×V) mm активна зона
    • 39" - 853,920 × 480.330 (H×V) mm активна зона
    • 32" - 698,040 × 392.850 (H×V) mm активна зона


    H - Година на модела

    • A - 2014
    • C - 2015
    • D - 2016
    • Е - 2017
    • F - 2018
    • G - 2019
    • H - 2020


    Z - Серия

    • Z - OLED
    • R - Curved UHD (4K)
    • X - UHD (4K)
    • S - Smart
    • Non - No smart


    W - модели с разлика в комплектацията или в софтуера (регионални ограничения), предназначени за различни страни и вериги ритейлъри

    • C - Швейцария
    • W - DACH (Германия, Австрия)
    • R - Русия и Украина
    • F - Франция, Австрия
    • T - Нидерландия
    • N - Нидерландия, Германия
    • M - Нидерландия
    • X - Нидерландия, Германия
    • U - ?

    1 - Дизайн/степен: 3 digit number (hundred's digit =Design/Grade, ten’s digit and one’s digit = function difference or derived model)
    5 - Под-серия, показваща хардуерни различия - разлики в аудио секцията
    0 - Под-серия, показваща функционални различия
    9 - Това са модели по поръчка на търговски вериги ритейлъри от различни страни / разлики в комплектацията

    • 9 - Germany
    • 8 - Germany
    • 7 - Austria
    • 6 - Niderland
    • 5 - Switzerland
    • 4 - Germany
    • 2 - England

    Е - Регионално предназначение:

    • E - Europa,
    • F - France
    • B - Britain & Ireland (заредени със софтуер за MHEG[еквивалент на EPG], нямат DVB-C тунер) Не купувайте такива модели освен ако не живеете там !!
    • G - Indonesia
    • C - Canada

    * - Екстра - цвят на корпуса

    • S - Silver color
    • W - white color


    Други кодове за регионално предназначение
    Asia& Oceania

    • A - Australia
    • C - China
    • D - India, Nepal
    • G - Indonesia
    • H - Hong Kong
    • HT - Japan
    • K - Malaysia
    • R - Iran
    • S - Singapure
    • T - Thailand
    • U - Australia, New Zeeland
    • V - Vietnam
    • W - Taiwan
    • X - Philippines
    • Z - New Zeeland


    Midlle East & Africa (много ограничено предлагане от 2-3 серии)

    • M - (Middle East)Kuwait, UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia
    • Q - South Africa (вече не продава телевизори на този пазар)


    Nord America (вече не продава телевизори на този пазар)

    • U - United States & Canada
    • X - Mexico


    South America (предлагат се само модели от ниски класове - серия 5)

    • A - Argentina (вече не продава телевизори на този пазар)
    • B - Brasil
    • H - Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic
    • L - Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Caribbean
    • W - Bolivia, Chile, Caribbean, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama


    Проверка и разчитане на серийният номер
    https://support-bg.panasonic.eu/app/...etail/a_id/298
    Етикетът със серийният номер е залепен на гърба на телевизора. Например сериен номер NV9410315 означава, че апаратът е произведен в Чехия през първата декада на юли 2019.
    N - код на страната производител.

    • N, F, G - завод Panasonic AVC Networks Czech, s.r.o. (PAVCCZ) Чехия
    • M - завод Panasonic AVC Networks Kuala Lumpur Malaysia (PAVCKM) Малайзия,
    • Y - завод Мексико
    • I - завод Panasonic AVC India [PAVCI] Индия

    V - код на поточната линия A-Z

    • A - първа поточна линия
    • B - втора поточна линия
    • C -
    • V -

    9 - последната цифра от годината на производство,

    • 0 - 2010,
    • 1 - 2011,
    • 2 - 2012,
    • 3 - 2013,
    • 4 - 2014,
    • 5 - 2015,
    • 6 - 2016,
    • 7 - 2017,
    • 8 - 2018,
    • 9 - 2019,

    4 - месец на производство

    • 1 - януари/февруари,
    • 2 - март/април,
    • 3 - май/юни,
    • 4 - юли/август,
    • 5 - септември/октомври,
    • 6 - ноември/декември,

    1 - означава 10 дневен период от месец

    • 1 - първи 10 дена от нечетен месец,
    • 2 - втори 10 дена от нечетен месец,
    • 3 - трети 10 дена от нечетен месец,
    • 4 - първи 10 дена от четен месец,
    • 5 - втори 10 дена от четен месец,
    • 6 - трети 10 дена от четен месец

    0315 - номер на съответната бройка


    Внимание!
    Моделът и серийният номер при някои модели от ниският клас, са изписани на табелка намираща под капака на терминалите. Преди да го монтирате, си запишете модела и серийният номер в книжката с инструкциите, като я запазите заедно с касовата бележка/фактура с цел идентификация в случай на кражба и за целите на гаранционното обслужване.

    Ако разполагате с LCD телевизори Panasonic от ниските серии - 600, 500, 400 и 300, ще забележите, че техните серийни номера силно се различават. Тези серии се произвеждат и асемблират от турската компания Vestel и китайската TPVision. Много е лесно да се идентифицира телевизор, произведен от Vestel. Погледнете серийният номер изписан на етикета залепен на гърба на телевизора или залепеният отстрани на кашона етикет.

    От снимката на етикета, прикрепен към гърба на телевизора по-долу, ще видите баркод с поредица от числа над него. Около центъра ще видите, че четири от тези числа имат черен правоъгълник около тях. Това е годината и месеца на производство, например тази на етикета долу 1506 = 2015 година, месец Юни.


    (source https://www.avforums.com/)

    https://club.panasonic.ru/upload/jECZ-c6VWWU1.jpg

    Има много заблуди относно повторното опаковане на телевизори. Vestel произвежда пълния продукт до логото на марката отпред и марковия кашон, в който идва. Изпратете на Vestel дизайн на корпуса и те ще ви го оформят като ще използват стандартната гама шасита според изискваната спецификация.

    В случаят Vestel е производител на оригинален дизайн (Original Design Manifacturer - ODM) тоест компания, която проектира и произвежда един продукт, както е поръчано, но в крайна сметка е премаркиран от друга фирма за продажба. Такива ODM компании позволяват на фирмата, която притежава или лицензира марката, да произвежда продукти (или като допълнение, или изцяло), без да се налага да се занимава с организация или управление на фабрика. ODM са нараснали през последните години и от 2015 г. насам много от тях имат мащаба да се справят с производството на продуктите, които са маркирани от фирмата, която поръчва/купува. Това е в контраст с договорния производител (Contract Manifacturer - СМ).

    Този модел се използва особено в международната търговия, където местната ODM се използва за производство на стоки за чуждестранна компания, която вижда известни предимства в сделката, като ниски разходи за труд, транспортни връзки или близост до пазари. Иновативни и/или патентовани технологии, разработени/притежавани от ODM, са друга причина за този модел на дистрибуция на продукти. Моделите на ODM се използват и там, където местните закони за собствеността вероятно забраняват прякото притежаване на активи от чужденци, което позволява на местна фирма да произвежда за маркови компании - за вътрешния пазар, или за износ.

    Този тип бизнес е част от "аутсорсинга".
    Марки като Toshiba, Hitachi, Sharp, JVC, Bush, Alba и Panasonic използват Vestel изцяло, частично или в случая с Panasonic, само за да обслужва най-ниските си серии. Други, като TPV Полша, произвеждат за Philips, Panasonic, Toshiba, Sharp и Bush, а също и под собствена марка AOC. Vestel е най-големият производител на телевизори в Европа. Vestel произвежда и множество други търговски марки и собствени марки на вериги магазини и супермаркети. Марковите компании сключват договор за производство и доставка на телевизори на редица, обикновено по-евтини производители, като Vestel, каято е само един от моногото такива ODM.
    Продуктовите етикети на Vestel винаги са на хартия, никога не са полимерни, а Vestel е единственият производител, който подрежда четири цифри по този начин, ако видите този стил на етикета, тогава е сигурно, че това е Vestel.
    Влизане в сервизен режим на телевизор Vestel - MENU, 8,2,0,2. Излизането става с няколкократно натискане на бутона - MENU

    В таблицата от спойлера - марката и кой я произвежда телевизорите в даденият регион.
    Например Vestel произвежда JVC, Tesla, SANYO, Hyundai, SEG, Telefunken, Mitchell&Brown...
     

    Телевизори от една и съща марка в различни региони могат да бъдат произведени от напълно различни компании.
    Например Philips телевизорите в САЩ се произвеждат от P&F USA (Philips & Funai), в Европа и по-голямата част от останалата част на света се произвеждат от TP Vision, с изключение на Индия, където се произвеждат от Videocon
    За телевизорите произведени от Vestel- софтуер се тегли по сериен номер, само от сервизи с оторизация, защото ги събират от всякакви части на склад.
    Brand
    _______________________    		 Manifacturer for Europe
    _______________________________    		 Owner of the brand
    __________________________________________________    		 Software support
    ____________________
    Allview OEM партньори в Китай и Турция Visual Fan Romania No
    Arielli Midea Group Midea Group No
    Bang & Olufsen Bang & Olufsen (Дания) Arbejdsmarkedets Tillægspension, Sparkle Roll Group Limited Yes
    Blaupunkt UMC Poland UMC Poland
    Changhong - CHIQ Changhong Europe Electric s.r.o. CHANGHONG GROUP Yes
    CROWN Vestel A.S. ЗОРА-М.М.С. ООД No
    Elite, First Austria Timetron No
    Finlux Vestel A.S. Zorlu Holding No
    FOX (Сърбия) Vimport LLC (Китай и Сърбия) Vimport d.o.o. Beograd Serbija No
    Grundig Arcelik A.S. Koç Holding No
    GoGen (Czesh Rep.) Vestel A.S. HP Tronic -?-
    Hitachi Poland Vestel A.S. OEM партньор Hitachi Corporation No
    Hisense Hisense Hisense Yes
    Horizon (Romania) OEM партньори Network One Distribution No
    Krüger & Matz OEM партньори Krüger & Matz Polska No
    KTC KTC KTC No
    LG LG Poland LG Corporation Yes
    Loewe Loewe Skytec Group Ltd. Yes
    Metz, Skyworth, STRONG Skyworth Skyworth Group Ltd. No
    Manta OEM партньори в Китай Manta Multimedia Sp. z o.o. No
    Medion Lenovo Lenovo No ? ?
    NEO Vestel A.S. ? No
    ORION ? Vestel ? Orion Electronics LTD No
    Panasonic Panasonic AVC Networks Czech sro
    + Vestel, TPV Displays polska    		 Panasonic Corporation Yes
    Philips TPV Displays Polska TPV Technology Yes
    RCA HKC Europe BV HKC China No
    Salora ? Salora International BV No
    SANG BEKO ? Technopolis ? Yes
    Skyworth Skyworth Skyworth Group No
    Samsung Samsung Display Slovakia sro Samsung Corporation Yes
    Sony Foxconn Slovakia, p. r.o. Sony Corporation Yes
    Sharp TV Europe SKYTEC UMC Management s. r. o. mixture of Sharp & UMC Yes
    Sunny Sunny Elektronik | Teknoloji Güneşi Atmaca Elektronik A.Ş No
    Skymaster Skymaster Sp. z.o.o Sp. k. Skymaster Poland No
    Sencor Китай и Чехия SENCOR EUROPE sro No
    Schneider OEM партньори в Китай и Турция Schneider Consumer Group No
    Star-Light OEM Dante International SA / E-mag No
    Toshiba Bulgaria Vestel A.S. OEM партньор Toshiba Corporation Yes
    Tesla (Сърбия) Vestel, Китай OEM ? No
    Turbo-X Vestel A.S. OEM Plaisio Greece (plesio.bg) No
    Teletech (Romania) Vestel A.S. OEM ? No
    Telefunken DE Vestel A.S. Zorlu Holding No
    Thomson TCL (67% from TTE) Schneider Consumer Group No
    Innohit (Italy) Vestel ? No
    VOX OEM ? VOX Electronics Serbia No
    JVC Vestel A.S. - по лиценз JVC KENWOOD Corporation No
    Westood ? Domo Romania No
    Vortex ? Vestel A.S. Altex (Romania) No
    TCL TCL Electronics TCL Group Yes Yes
    Xoro MAS Elektronik AG Xoro No
    Този пост е редактиран от hristoslav2; Днес в 20:47.
    Отговор: Panasonic телевизори 2020 / (често задавани въпроси на първа страница)

Модели телевизори 2020

    Модели телевизори 2020

    На 18 Февруари в Pinewood Studios Лондон, се проведе представянето на новите продукти от серията Panasonic 2020 ...(Panasonic Convention 2020)
    Panasonic не е променил стратегията си по отношение на телевизионната гама. Тук са най-важните точки:
    - нови три OLED и LCD серии телевизори, общо 19 нови телевизора. Panasonic намекна че по-късно през годината ще се появят още модели - HZ700 ?,
    - няма нови HD Ready / Full HD телевизори (GS серии),
    - 4K LCD телевизори: 13 модела,
    - свиване на гамата OLED TV до 3 серии с по два диагонала, общо 6 модела,
    - най-големият размер на OLED ще бъде 65 инча, няма анонс за поява на 48 и 77"
    - пълна липса на 8K телевизори; Представителите на Panasonic обясняват това с липсата на съдържание в тази резолюция,
    - Dolby Vision IQ и FilmMaker Mode с Inteligent Sensor във всички OLED модели 2020,
    - удвояване на OLED моделите с Atmos система като на GZ2000
    - нова версия на операционната система - MyHomeScreen 5.0
    Само OLED моделите предлагат новия режим на Filmmaker, Dolby Vision IQ и калибриран режим Netflix. В OLED моделите, подобно на миналата година, Master HDR OLED Professional Panel се предлага само в топ модела (HZ2000). Тези, които искат да се насладят оптимално на Dolby Atmos, вече могат да изберат HZ1500 в допълнение към HZ2000. И двата модела са оборудвани със Atmos системи високоговорители.

    Пазарните дялове на Panasonics се колебаят на европейския пазар, но трябва да се намерят в ниския, едноцифрен диапазон(в Япония са 3-ти). Panasonic пуска отлични телевизионни продукти с щедро оборудване. За съжаление, качеството е критерий за покупка №1 за само много малко клиенти. Цената все пак е това, което е на първо място и тук конкуренти като Samsung или LG, но преди всичко китайски производители като TCL, Hisense или Xiaomi изпреварват. И дори зад Sharp стои тайванският и противоречив производител Foxconn, който натиска цените надолу.
    Panasonic е насочен към любителите на филмите, качеството на картината и професионалистите - калибратори, професионални фотографи.
    Би било хубаво компании като Panasonic да направят OLED дисплей, който е само монитор без високоговорители и най-вероятно не го правят, защото вярват, че това няма да донесе печалба.

    [source: areadvd.de]

    https://www.areadvd.de/tests/xxl-special-panasonic-stellt-lcd-und-oled-tv-product-range-fuer-2020-vor/


    Design

    Новите OLED телевизори ще се предлагат само в 55 и 65 инчови размери, което може да разочарова някои купувачи, тъй като конкурентите въвеждат OLED до по-малки (48 инча) и по-големи класове с размери (77 и 88 инча). Очаква се 48-инчовите OLED телевизори от LG и Sony да не се предлагат през втората половина на 2020 г. и Panasonic намеква, че има допълнителни телевизионни модели, планирани за по-късно през 2020 г.

    HZ2000
    в близък план отзад
    https://www.cnews.cz/wp-content/uplo...Z2000-obr4.jpg

    Тази година, HZ1500 и HZ1000 имат кръгли въртящи се стойки. Нещо което мнозина потребители търсят при покупка, тъй като често гледат от различни позиции или ползват телевизора в общи помещения, като трапезария и кухня.
    Променена е и системата за скриване на кабелите отзад.
    При LCD сериите HX940 и HX900 крачетата може да се местят от краищата на рамката до центъра - според мястото на което ще поставяте телевизора.
    Забележка: стойката на 75" вата версия на HX940 е различна от тази на версиите на същата серия с по-малки диагонали.
    На снимката долу - вляво 75HX940, а отдясно 65HX940, 55HX940, 49HX940, 43HX940.





    Master HDR OLED Professional Edition
    Маркетинговото название OLED Professional Edition от 2019 година, беше заменено с Master HDR OLED Professional Edition...
    Интервенциите са по принцип същите, като тези на миналогодишният GZ2000, т.е. по-доброто разсейване на топлината, плюс собствения контролер и увеличената мощност, прилагана към OLED дисплея. Panasonic претендира за увеличение на яркостта от 20% , както при пикова, така и при средна яркост.
    За сравнение, Dolby Vision при конкурентите Sony и LG е по-тъмен..Sony поддържат нисък MLL може би поради прилаганият от тях Dolby Vision Low Latency Mode, заради слабите процесори.
    От всичките си тестове все още препоръчвам да изключите Dolby Vision на вашите блу рей плейъри UB820 и UB9000s и да се възползвате от HDR оптимизатора. По-добър общ контраст и повече детайли в ниските APL сцени и това е на всички OLED телевизори и прожекционни системи.


    Black Frame Insertion
    OLED дисплеите имат много бързо време за реакция, но поради естеството на работа на дисплея (възпроизвеждане и задържане) все още е възможно да възприемате движещите се изображения като леко замъглени. След това се губят детайли. Една от техниките за борба с това е Black Frame Insertion.
    Показвайки черене кадър между два редовни, спада осветеността на изображението, а тези от вас с по-чувствително зрение може да видите трептене в изображението.
    BFI (Black Frame Insertion), е софтуер който вмъква черни кадри във видео потока, за да „нулира“ зрителната памет и за да изглежда движението по-малко замъглено. Принципът е добре доказан, тъй като се използва в LCD телевизорите от години. Подобрената BFI система може да работи при по-къси цикли на работа (нисък, среден, висок или автоматичен- Off - Min - Mid - Max - Auto), което означава, че трептенето и загубата на яркост могат да бъдат намалени.
    Вместо да вмъква пълен черен кадър между всеки 2 кадъра от движещо се съдържание, процесорът анализира входящия сигнал и динамично коригира продължителността на черният кадър през двукамерен цикъл, с което увеличава гладкостта изображенията, като свежда до минимум ефекта на трептене. Използвайте настройките за нисък и среден BFI, тъй като те не повлияват много на пиковата яркост и забележимо подобряват видимата резолюция на движението.

    Пример как се прилага при LG, Sony
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=waT5XSP6QZw
    За да може да се възпроизведе това видео разумно, човек трябва да заснеме панела чрез „високоскоростен запис“ >120 FPS. Видеото не е, защото лосът се движи, докато лентата преминава.


    Dolby Vision IQ
    Dolby Vision IQ не е нов формат, а е по-скоро разширение на Dolby Vision, което използва динамичните метаданни в съдържанието и вградения сензор за светлина на телевизора, за да коригира яркостта и картографирането на тона спрямо вашата гледна точка. Например, в светла среда за гледане, в която зениците на очите ви са се приспособили към по-високото ниво на яркост, телевизорът може да повиши кривата на осветеност за по-висок изход на яркост и да повиши нивата на сянка, за да се гарантира, че те могат да се различават от черното. Panasonic заяви, че за съдържание, което не е Dolby Vision (HDR10, HDR10 +, HLG и SDR), режимът на режисьора може да използва система „Интелигентно определяне“, за да постигне същия адаптивен ефект като Dolby Vision IQ.

    Телевизорите са калибрирани за използване в киното и тестовете са базирани главно на това използване. Потребителите обаче справедливо се оплакват от работата на телевизорите в режим на кино. Изображението е твърде тъмно, за да се използва на дневна светлина и малко хора искат да превключват режимите в зависимост от времето. За да решат този проблем, сензорите за околна светлина стават все по-широко разпространени и дори се превърнаха във функция на Dolby, наречена Dolby Vision IQ. Телевизорите с това лого, като Panasonic HZ2000 и някои модели на LG от 2020 г., имат сензор за яркост и адаптират изображението според околната светлина, по напълно автоматичен начин. Когато се открие съдържание на Dolby Vision, телевизорът автоматично преминава в режим Dolby Vision IQ. Ако сте в тъмнината, вие се възползвате от оригиналния образ, верен на режисьорската визия. Ако сте на дневна светлина, изображението се коригира, по-специално за отблокиране на тъмните зони и разкриване на детайлите там. След това изображението е по-малко вярно, но е напълно използваемо при светлина през деня.https://www.zupimages.net/up/20/02/4p0l.png


    "Единственото, което има значение, е какво се случва в постпродукцията. Всичко, което се случва надолу по веригата, не трябва да променя одобрените изображения. С други думи," артистичната магия "влиза в игра в процеса на овладяване и след като бъде одобрено, то трябва да бъде вярно доставено на крайния потребител. " [Чарлз Пойнтън ]
    Но, „кой не се е сблъсквал с цветно изображение, което се променя напълно на външен вид, когато променим условията за гледане? Появата на всеки цвят не зависи само от неговия оттенък и яркост. Други критерии се вземат предвид като условията на осветление, околната среда и т.н. "[външен вид на цветовият модел]
    http://www-lagis.univ-lille1.fr/ehin...nceCouleur.doc
    https://www.hisour.com/fr/color-appearance-model-24824/
    Представянето на тези квадрати обаче със същия RGB цветен код {1,0,0} е различно в зависимост от условията на осветление.
    https://developer.apple.com/videos/play/tech-talks/502/
    Ако художественото намерение е дадено ярко червено, метаданните, свързани с околната светлина в хола ни, наред с други, изпратени към модула за адаптиране на яркостта на телевизора при ниска осветеност, позволяват да се коригира наситеността на червения цвят. на дадено ниво, което се иска от режисьора (т.е. да се присвои друг RGB / RGB цветен код).
    https://patentimages.storage.googlea...229-D00002.png
    https://patentimages.storage.googlea...229-D00004.png
    „Създателят на видео продукция или друг образ (например режисьор, колорист или други подобни) може да зададе тонове и цветове на пиксели в изображението, така че, когато се гледа, изображението има желан външен вид, който да съответства на рекламното послание на създателите умисъл.Възприемането на цвят и яркост може да бъде повлияно от условията на околната среда. Видео или други изображения, представени в театрални условия (слабо околно осветление), могат да се възприемат от зрителите значително по-различно, отколкото един и същ видеоклип или други изображения биха се възприели, когато се гледат при условия със значително околна светлина. Освен това, характеристиките (като цветната температура) на околната светлина могат да повлияят на зрителя върху възприемането на видеосъдържание. Би било желателно да се показват видео или други изображения, като се вземе предвид средата, в която се гледа съдържанието, за да се запази максимално творческото намерение, въплътено във видеото или други изображения.Необходимо е да се предоставят на зрителите на изображения (включително неподвижни и / или видео изображения) преживявания при гледане, които използват възможностите на дисплеите, на които те гледат изображенията. Остава необходимост от апарати и методи, които могат да се прилагат за регулиране на данни за изображенията, така че видеото или другото изображение на изображението, кодирано в данните от изображението, да има желания външен вид, когато се възпроизвежда. " [Патент на Dolby по темата]
    https://patents.google.com/patent/US9224363
    https://patents.google.com/patent/US20170116963A1/en
    Dolby Vision IQ е неефективен, когато средата на хола ни (т.е. нереферентната среда за гледане) е подобна на средата на постпродукционното студио на филма (т.е. референтната среда за гледане).
    https://www.itu.int/dms_pub/itu-r/op...2016-PDF-E.pdf
    https://patents.google.com/patent/US20120321273
    http://danielbafr.free.fr/photos/00tv.jpg
    https://www.afcinema.com/local/cache...-hdr-d2e83.jpg
    https://patentimages.storage.googlea...220-D00000.png
    Това е първата технология в света, която оптимизира качеството на изображението според осветлението в стаята, където се намира телевизорът. С други думи, подобно на „Интелигентното усещане“ на Panasonic, но разработено от Dolby и запазено за съдържание в Dolby Vision.


    Intelligent Sensing
    Функция, въведена за оптимизиране на осветеността през дневните часове, която се намесва в режима на режисьора(виж по-надолу) и Dolby Vision IQ. Докато сензорът открива яркостта в околната среда, процесорът я сравнява с видео потока и коригира съответно гама кривата и другите параметри. Dolby IQ действа върху HDR съдържание на Dolby Vision, докато режимът на режисьора действа на HDR10, HDR10 +, HLG и SDR формати.

    Ако има много околна светлина, осветеността на картината се повишава. Това е, което светлинният сензор прави от години. Но тази сравнително проста стъпка може да доведе до избледняване на изображенията (цветовете изглеждат избледнели и контрастът намалява). Следователно Panasonic също регулира наситеността на цветовете и гамата на сигнала. Детайлите в сянките при тъмни изображения се подобряват, а белите детайли - в ярки изображения. Panasonic е направил много изследвания, за да гарантира, че изображението остава перцептивно идентично както при силна, така и при слаба светлина.


    Долу в ляво под телевизора ще видите, че нещо свети. Това е фенерчето на мобилен телефон, което е поставено там, за да осветява датчика и така да се активират настройките за светло помещение в телевизора отляво.
    Демонстрацията ясно показа разликата. Моля, обърнете внимание, че снимката е леко преекспонирана. На дървените панели на къщата има ясно по-видими детайли в сянката. Тъмната фигура е толкова добра, колкото тази на телевизора отдясно, без интелигентно усещане. С интелигентното усещане виждате детайли на сенките в дрехите му и той придобива известна дълбочина.
    Донякъде е иронично, че Panasonic избра да допълни режима на Filmmaker (който трябва да показва изображението недокоснато) с Intelligent Sensing (което настройва изображението въз основа на околната светлина). Но това е отличен избор. Режимът на създаване на филми с интелигентно определяне също работи върху всички изображения (HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG и SDR) и това е добро предимство. Така че да се надяваме, че вече не трябва да променяте настройките, в зависимост от съдържанието или условията за гледане.

    Режимът на режисьора с интелигентно определяне не работи на Dolby Vision. Това също не е необходимо, тъй като Dolby също призна, че съдържанието, което изглежда страхотно в тъмна гледна точка, може да използва доста усилване на осветеността, ако има много околна светлина. Ето защо сега съществува Dolby Vision IQ.
    Dolby Vision IQ също използва сензора за светлина, за да коригира изображението. И също като Intelligent Sensing, той не само регулира осветеността, но и PQ кривата (HDR еквивалент на гама кривата). В комбинация с метаданните на сигнала и всички знания, които Dolby има за това как се обработва изображението, тук може да се очаква и ясно подобрение.
    Моля, обърнете внимание, че тази снимка също е малко преекспонирана.
    В бъдеще Dolby Vision IQ може да вземе и повече решения. Например, може да регулира цветовата температура на изображението, когато гледате спорт. Или може да избере правилния режим на изображение въз основа на съдържанието ви.



    Filmmaker Mode
    По искане на режисьорите на филми, UHD Alliance определя режим на настройка на телевизора, режим на режисьора, при който цялата обработка на видеото (компенсация на движението и др.) на телевизора е деактивирана, за да се запази артистичното намерение.
    Двата режима THX THX Bright Room и THX Cinema бяха „пожертвани“ в полза на режима на режисьора, който Panasonic счита за най-добрия в момента.
    Intelligent Sensing плюс Filmmaker Mode работят с HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG and SDR
    "The full list of its technical specifications runs like this:
    * It applies a D65 white point to both SDR and HDR content.
    * It maintains source content frame rate and aspect ratio
    * Motion interpolation is turned off.
    * Overscanning is turned off unless content signals otherwise.
    * Sharpening processing features are turned off.
    * Noise reduction is turned off.
    * Other image ‘enhancement’ processing is turned off."
    Системата може да е внедрена по два начина,
    - автоматично превключване, използвайки метаданни във видео потока,
    - ръчно превключване режима на режисьора чрез бутон на дистанционното управление,
    Когато се активира, режимът на режисьора спазва честотата на кадрите, съотношението на страните, цвета и контраста на съдържанието, като същевременно изключва намаляването на шума и изострянето.


    Audio
    HZ2000 разполага и със система за високоговорители за Dolby Atmos. Подобна система беше представена в миналогодишният флагман на GZ2000, но тази година тя е разширена, променени централни озвучителни тела за да предостави разбираем говор. Системата е настроена от Technics и Panasonic я нареча 360° Soundscape Pro.https://dyw7ncnq1en5l.cloudfront.net...ite__w800.webp
    HZ2000 и HZ1500 имат сходни озвучителни системи, с разлика в централните озвучителни тела и крайната мощност.
    HZ2000 с "360 градуса Soundscape Pro" + настроен от Technics, JENO Engine и 140 вата
    HZ1500 с "360 градуса Soundscape" и 80 вата
    Пропуснали са, да въведат калибрация на звука през микрофон в дистанционното....или външен микрофон с кабел до телевизора.

    Разликата в озвучаването между GZ2000 и HZ1500

    Настройка на аудио системата в HZ2000 и HZ1500
    - разстояние от телевизора до стената
    - разстояние до тавана
    - дистанция до зрителя


    HDMI 2.1
    Портовете са HDMI 2.0b. Няма HDMI 2.1, но тази версия не е и нужна за гледане на филми и телевизия.
    Пропуснали са един от основните трендове в търсенето на потребителите - гейминга, който е на 4-то място в списъка. 35-40% от потребителите използват телевизорите си като монитор за игри. Моделите на Panasonic не са оборудвани с портове HDMI 2.1, които някои от конкурентите му вече предлагат. Проблемът е, че липсата на HDMI може да бъде сериозно ограничение за феновете на видеоигрите, тъй като се очаква бъдещите конзоли като PlayStation 5 да използват HDMI 2.1 за извеждане до 4K120fps и променлива скорост на обновяване.
    Единствените опционални функции на HDMI 2.1, които могат да се поддържат на портове HDMI 2.0, в OLED телевизорите 2020 на Panasonic са ALLM (режим с ниска латентност) и eARC (подобрен канал за връщане на аудио).

    Потвърдено е, че поддръжката на HDMI 2.1 няма да включва 4K/120 fps. Panasonic обаче не изключва добавянето на VRR по-късно. Въпреки това, неуспехът на компанията да обхване напълно HDMI 2.1 ще разочарова геймърите, без подкрепа за VRR (променлива честота на опресняване) и 4K/120Hz.
    https://www.shutterstock.com/video/search/120fps
    Забележка: правилното свързване е, плейър -> AV приемник -> телевизор.
    Таблицата долу e за обратната връзка телевизор -> AV приемник
    TV to AV Res - audio passthrough
    Formats & Codecs Optical HDMI ARC HDMI eARC
    PCM
    PCM Multi-channel ?
    DTS
    DTS:X via DTS-HD MA -
    Dolby Digital 5.1
    Dolby Digital Plus -
    Dolby TrueHD
    DTS-HD MA -
    Dolby Atmos via DD+ -
    Dolby Atmos via True HD -
    През оптичният изход(Toslink S/PDIF) не може да изкарате Многоканален PCM, но може да изкарате PCM 2.0, Dolby Digital.
    Некомпресиран HD звук (Atmos TrueHD, DTS-HD) се изпраща чрез eARC само от външен плейър чрез HDMI.
    За вградени телевизионни приложения като Netflix и т.н. eARC изпраща до AV Res компресиран Atmos (т. нар. DD +, E-AC-3).
    Вграденият мултимедиен плейър не пропуска HD аудио през eARC.
    Трябва да използвате източник с HDMI, за да можете да предавате HD аудио към eARC AVR или саундбар.

    HDMI 2.1 features in TV 2020
    Brand Dynamic HDR
    HDR dynamic metadata    		 Enhanced Audio Return Channel
    		 Variable Refresh Rate
    UHD / 30-120 fps (Hz)    		 Quick Media Switching
    		 Quick Frame Transport
    		 Auto Low Latency Mode
    		 Display Stream Compresion
    		 High Frame Rate
    100-240 fps (Hz)
    HDR eARC HDMI Forum VRR VESA
    Adaptive Sync    		 NVIDIA
    G-Sync    		 AMD FreeSync™ QMS QFT ALLM DSC HFR
    Panasonic -- HX2000
    HX1500
    HX1000
    HZ940    		 HX2000
    HX1500
    HX1000
    HZ940


    OS - My Home Screen 5.0
    И накрая, Panasonic заяви, че е обновил своята интелигентна телевизионна платформа My Home Screen, която вече е във версия 5.0.
    „Новата версия осигурява значителни подобрения в използваемостта. Например, когато някои икони на VOD са подчертани, миниатюрите с включени заглавия от този доставчик се показват автоматично отгоре и могат лесно да бъдат достъпни. Това работи за Netflix и YouTube наред с други“. "HZ2000 също работи с Google Assistant и Amazon Alexa, което позволява на потребителите да работят с някои ключови телевизионни функции, само като използват гласа си."

    Функции за калибриране
    За да може да извърши още по-добро калибриране на по-тъмните нюанси на своите OLED екрани, сега Panasonic също предостави допълнителни точки за измерване (стимулиране 0,13% и 0,25%). Това разбира се е важно само ако искате да се калибрирате.

    И тъй като OLED дисплеите се използват и във филмови студия, има и функция, специфична за тази среда. Картографирането на тона, стъпката, при която телевизорът преобразува входящите в капацитета на осветеност на дисплея си.

    Тази функция, не е стандартизирана и всеки производител я прави по своя преценка. Това, разбира се, е много трудно за създателите на филми, защото те никога не виждат точно това, което сами са създали.

    Потребителите могат също да изключат картографирането на тона за HDR, за да позволят „hard clipping - твърдо изрязване“ на акцентите(твърд клип 350-1000kd). След това дисплеят стриктно следва кривата на PQ и подрязва всички бели детайли над регулируемата граница. Това позволява на филмовите производители да видят как точно изглежда филмът им, без телевизорът да изкриви картината.

    По-просто казано, тоновото картографиране използва част от осветеността, налична в телевизора, за „меко подстригване кривата на електрооптичният трансфер(EOTF)“. Това е зоната, в която картографирането на тона се отклонява от осветеността, посочена в HDR и кара яркостта да се повишава по-бавно, отколкото е посочено от стандарта. При "твърдо подстригване" цялата налична осветеност на телевизора се използва, за да следва кривата на прехвърляне на HDR, така че се придържа към ограниченията, определени от HDR, а от нейната граница осветеността остава постоянна, без значение колко високо е изискването на стандарта. Това е интересно за всички, които искат да калибрират собствено тонографско картографиране. Подобно на всички в професионалния и полупрофесионалния сектор, които се нуждаят от ясно дефинирано стандартно поведение при пост-обработката и публикуването (без значение какво). 2019 Panasonic се придържа към кривата на прехвърляне на HDR от 0 до 100 нита, от 100 до 4000 прави меко подрязване с реални 100 до 700 нита, а от 4000 нита прави твърдо изрязване (описанието зависи от настройките и режимите). При HDR филм с 4000nits максимална яркост, софтуера на телевизора "отрязва" светимостта по-горе от 1000nits. Не бива да надценявате всичко това по отношение на оптичния му ефект, тъй като по-голямата част от осветеността се осъществява през първите няколкостотин нита, а малкото осветеност, което се предлага в резерв за меко подстригване, изглежда само малко по-добре от твърдото изрязване. Ако телевизор с реалния си диапазон от 400 до 800 нита (2019 LG, в зависимост от метаданните и настройките) след това трябва да покрие целевия диапазон от 400 до 4000, тогава оптически мекото клипиране е само малко по-добро, отколкото при твърдия клипинг. Така е, когато искате да покриете целевите стойности на обхвата от 3600 нита с наличните 400 нита.Фабричният 3DLut от Panasonic е най-добрият от всички потребителски телевизори, дори по-добър от този на LG.

    Настройка на HDR тонмапинга в менюто


    Всички OLED телевизори 2020 г. позволяват да се изключи картографирането на тона чрез системата от менюта. Картографирането на тона е начинът, по който телевизорите преобразуват съдържанието, което се възпроизвежда, към естествената яркост на устройството, за да се предотврати изрязването. Тъй като няма стандарт за телевизионната индустрия за тонографско картографиране, възможността да го изключите позволява на къщите за постпродукция да работят върху източника на съдържание напълно точно, докато не се "твърдият клипинг" при естествената яркост на панела. Panasonic също така позволява да се посочи 'clip point - точката на клип' чрез системата от менюта, като се добавят допълнителни опции за професионалисти в процеса на създаване на филми.


    Освен съществуващата поддръжка за CalMAN PaternGen, HZ2000 разполага и с настройки за калибриране на Dolby Vision.
    Тази година Panasonic добавя точки за калибриране за 0.5% и 1.3% нива на сигнала, за да контролира прехода извън черно с по-висока точност.
    0.5IRE, 1.3IRE, 2.5IRE, 5IRE, 10IRE, 20IRE, 30IRE, 40IRE, 50IRE, 60IRE, 70IRE, 80IRE, 90IRE, 100IRE
    Това би дало пряко влияние върху 17 и 19 в скалата на сивото. Повече вече не е възможно, тъй като 16 вече е черната точка.
    https://forum.ixbt.com/post.cgi?id=a...06:26470:1.jpg
    Достъпните колориметри вече не осигуряват полезни стойности в тази област. [19 (зададена стойност 0,0034 cd / m² с Gamma 2.4)].



    Video Calibration
    (Функцията изобщо не е важна за нормалния потребител.)
    За разлика от някои конкуренти като Sony, Samsung...Телевизорите на Panasonic имат ISF сертификат и от там раширени възможности за калибрация.
    Дисплеят на вашия нов телевизор не е калибриран когато го извадите от кашона. А ако дисплеят ви не е калибриран, можете да изпуснете важни детайли от изображенията. Разбира се, може да платите на професионалист, но може лесно да се справите и сами като използвате професионални инструменти за калибриране.

    За да схванете адекватно информацията в тази тема, е необходимо:
    - да имате апаратни средства за провеждане на процедурата
    - да разбирате как влияят на процеса входният сигнал и външното осветление
    - да сте наясно с възможните настройки във вашият телевизор чрез обикновеното потребителско, и желателно сервизно меню
    - да разбирате методиките на калибрация по баланса на бялото и CMS (Color Management Space)
    - да умеете да ползвате поне една програма за оценка качеството на калибрация

    Първата стъпка (както при повечето неща) е ученето и четенето. Вижте различните цветови пространства и какво означават те, всички различни цветови формати (YUV, YCbCr, RBG, xvYCC и т.н.), как дисплеите наистина обработват информация за цвета и лумата. Прочетете всичко за гамата и как тя влияе върху картината. След това можете да научите за другия край на процеса, как човешкото око тълкува цвета и яркостта и т.н.

    След това, ако все още сте ентусиазирани, решете какъв хардуер за измерване искате да закупите.

    Можете да изтеглите безплатен инструмент за калибриране на HCFR и да купите i1DisplayPro xrite сонда и да стартирате. Необходима е OEM версията на тази сонда, за да работи (въпреки че има хак, за да работи не OEM версията). Без поддръжка за безплатната версия, но имат онлайн ръководства.

    Lumagen Expert – ultimate video quality for your home cinema

    И така, предлагам собствениците на колориметри и спектро(радиометри/фотометри), а по съвместителство и собствениците на TV да се присъединят в изработването на препоръки за апаратната настройка на различни марки.

    За калибрацията са ви нужни, минимум 3 неща и малко знания :
    1. Датчик (колориметър, още по-добре спектрофотометър, спектрорадиометър)
    Водещите производители на датчици и техните модели:


    Преди да купите, проверете дали софтуера на който сте се спрели поддържа избраната от вас сонда!

    Внимание!
    След 1 година ще ви се наложи да хвърлите колориметъра или да го отправите в околосветско пътешествие, на производителя - за прекалибрация (услугата струва $100, без транспорта) - след известно време (1 година) заводската калибрация се променя (остаряване на филтрите, деградация и т.н.).
    Съвет - не съхранявайте колориметъра на открит въздух или даже в кутия в шкафа. Датчика "плава" - заради влагата. За това, най-добре го съхранявайте в закрита кутия и е добре да положите някакъв влагопоглъщащ гел /силикагел/.

    2. Софтуер
    Софтуерът за калибриране на видео е софтуер, използван за подобряване на качеството на възпроизвеждането на видео.
    Организации като Дружеството на инженерите на кино и телевизионните инженери (SMPTE) , Internationale de l'Eclairage (CIE) на Комисията, Комитетът за усъвършенствани телевизионни системи (ATSC) и Международният съюз за далекосъобщения (ITU) са установили стандарти за правилното предаване и показване на видеосигнали. Предлаганите в търговската мрежа телевизори обикновено не отговарят на тези стандарти, но често притежават контроли, които позволяват на тези с подходящо обучение и оборудване да подобрят значително качеството на възпроизвеждането на изображения.

    Фондацията Imaging Science Foundation (ISF) повишава стойността на доброто възпроизвеждане на видео и сертифицира кандидатите като обучени от ISF калибратори в техниките, необходими за привеждане на видео дисплеите в съответствие с установените стандарти за излъчване, DVD и Blu-ray. Калибраторите на ISF разчитат на три инструмента за постигане на тази цел:

    Цветен анализатор: софтуер, който се качва на компютър, който измерва светлината и цвета, произведени от дисплейното устройство.
    Тестови модели: стандартни модели за видео тест, които тестват способността на дисплея да изпълнява според очакванията.
    Софтуер за видео калибриране: софтуер, който приема сигналите от цветовия анализатор и показва данните в цифров формат, който се интерпретира в човешки интерфейс под формата на диаграми и графики в реално време. Калибраторите използват тази информация, за да ръководят решения за правилното регулиране на дисплеите.
    Въпреки че ISF популяризира стойността на професионалното видео калибриране, през последните години оборудването, необходимо за изпълнение на необходимите задачи, е станало достатъчно евтино, че ентусиасти и потребители, които могат да калибрират собствените си дисплеи.
    Безплатeн.



    Платен:



    3. Еталонен източник на сигнал
    - Външен патерн генератор (ако телевизора няма вграден такъв)
    Murideo
    - Референтен BD плейър - Panasonic DP-UB9000 / Pioneer UDP-LX800 / Oрро 205 /
    - Еталонен диск


    Калибрирането на OLED телевизор се прави след 300 часа работа на дисплея (колкото повече, толкова по-добре). Следващото рекалибриране трябва да бъде след 1500-1700 часа употреба.
    https://www.displaycalibrationtools.com/
    CVRL main

    Portrait Displays Announces CalMAN Color Calibration Support for the 2020 Panasonic HZ2000 OLED TV
    https://www.portrait.com/news/portra...z2000-oled-tv/

    Прикачени изображения Прикачени изображения
    Този пост е редактиран от hristoslav2; Днес в 21:36.
    Отговор: Panasonic телевизори 2020 / (често задавани въпроси на първа страница)

LCD телевизори модели 2020

    LCD телевизори модели 2020

    Ultra HD LCD

    Тази година ще има три нови серии UltraHD LCD телевизори: HX940, HX900, HX800, с размери от 40 до 75 инча. Моделът HX940 няма да се предлага на всички пазари в Централна и Източна Европа.

    Design

    На снимката долу - вляво 75HX940, а отдясно 65HX940, 55HX940, 49HX940, 43HX940.
    Забележка: стойката на 75" вата версия на HX940 е различна от тази на версиите на същата серия с по-малки диагонали.




    Сериите HX940 и HX900 имат адаптивни крачета(с изключение на 75HX940). Те могат да бъдат разположени в зависимост от ширината на мебелите върху които ще поставяте телевизора - в двата края на телевизора или при по тесни мебели центрирани под телевизора. Монтажът се извършва без винтове.

    Серия / диагонал 75" 65" 58" 55" 50" 49" 43" 40" 32" 24"
    HX940 (100 Hz) S-MVA S-IPS S-IPS S-IPS S-IPS
    HX900 (50 Hz) S-IPS S-IPS S-IPS S-IPS
    HX830/820/810/800 (50 Hz) S-MVA S-MVA S-MVA S-MVA


    IPS
    IPS се срещат навсякъде: монитори, мобилни телефони, фаблети, таблети, телевизори. Структура на субпикселите(с форма на шеврони / 6 домейна по двойки - горе и долу).

    Голямото предимство на IPS технологията за TV са несъмнено ъглите на гледане. Поради управлението в една равнина, субпикселите са най-отворени в LCD технологията и това ви позволява да гледате телевизия, без да се налага да седите фронтално пред телевизора. Внимание обаче, при повече от 45°, контрастното съотношение се влошава доста бързо - светлите области потъмняват, докато тъмните цветове стават по-ярки. Изображението остава със значително широко зрително поле, което е доста полезно, ако фронтално сте повече хора пред екрана.
    Въпреки това, за съжаление има крещяща липса на наситено черно. Съотношението на контраст често се измерва между 750:1 и 1000:1, което води до бледо черно(сивеещо), когато гледате филм в много тъмна стая. Причината е утечката на светлина покрай електродите в субпикселите. Тази слабост, изкуствено се заобикаля чрез използването на гланциран панел, който способства за възприемането на черно в светла стая, но този трик вече не работи, след като изгасите осветлението в стаята.

    Алтернативата е скъпа - да се използва локално задно осветяване. Телевизорът анализира изображението и изключва фоновото осветление, за да "уплътни" тъмните области, там където изображението е черно. Резултатите рядко отговарят на очакванията, тъй като IPS панелите са податливи на явлението "цъфтене" - това е светъл ореол около светлите елементи в тъмните области на картината. В допълнение броят на клъстърите на задното осветяване рядко е достатъчен като бройка, което допълнително засилва ефекта на цъфтеж. Имайте предвид също, че локалната подсветката е скъпа; нещо, което покачва цената на телевизора(видео панелът е най скъпият компонент, а подсветката е най-скъпият елемент на видеопанелa).

    Този тип (IPS) също така е известен и с по-бавната реакция, а именно скоростта на пиксела да променя цвета си. На практика това размива картината в движение - според тестовете, между 12 и 14 милисекунди средно на пиксел за IPS панел, за да промени цвета си. Това е още по-видимо при UHD (3840x2160 пиксела), отколкото FHD (1920x1080 пиксела), защото изображението е много по-подробно и губи рязкост при най-малкото движение.


    MVA
    Основните преимущества на VA идват главно от съотношението на контраста. Технологията на субпикселите при VA е много по-ефективна от IPS, когато става въпрос за блокиране на светлината. Това води до много по-дълбоки нюанси на черното. Контрастът на повечето матрици от този тип се върти около 3000:1, но не е необичайно да видите някои типове матрици с повече от 5000:1, като предлага един много добър контраст и черно при тъмни сцени. Това е в плюс, когато гледате филм в тъмна стая.
    За момента най-добър контраст имат UV²A на Sharp, и AMVA5 на AUO (5000:1). Следвани от SMVA на CMO, и PVA на Samsung (от 4300 до 3000:1).

    Въпреки това, като всека LCD технология не е перфектна, да отбележим, по-малките ъгли на видимост спрямо IPS. При 45°, изображението се влошава повече от IPS. За сравнение, при IPS контрастното съотношение спада наполовина, докато при VA губи две трети или три четвърти. Резултатът? Картината се размива. В случай на голям екран, това ще отнеме по-голямо разстояние при VA.
    По отношение на реакцията, повечето VA панели предлагат много подобни резултати като тези на IPS, обаче, се оказва че според модела те могат да спаднат до 10 и дори 8 милисекунди. Съчетано с технологиите за компенсация на движението и намаляване на размазването, загубата на детайли в движение е по-слабо изразено при VA панели, въпреки че разликата не е огромна.

    Трябва да бъдете внимателни, спазвайте препоръките при избор на размера на екрана, за да избегнете спадане ъглите на наблюдение, VA панели педлагат контрастна картина, с верни цветове. Идеално решение за киноманите, които могат да се потопят в тъмното и да се насладят на истинско кино шоу у дома.

    Panasonic TV Line-up 2020 - European models
    Class & type Flagship OLED Step-up OLED Core OLED Step-up LCD Core LCD Entry LCD
    Series HZ2000E
    55", 65"    		 HZ1500E
    55", 65"    		 HZ1000E
    55", 65"    		 HX940E
    43", 49", 55", 65", 75"    		 HX900E
    43",49", 55", 65"    		 HX800E
    40", 50", 58", 65"
    Display
    Panel AM W-Oled+Color Filter
    Professional Edition
    Correction Mura Efect
    100/120 Hz    		 AM W-Oled+Color Filter
    Correction Mura Efect
    100/120 Hz    		 10-bits LCD
    100/120 Hz ,
    75" - MVA
    43, 49, 55, 65" - IPS
    Edge LED Local Dimming
    75" - 8-blocks
    65" - 7-blocks
    55" - 6-blocks
    49" - 5-blocks
    43" - 4-blocks    		 10-bits LCD
    50/60 Hz , IPS
    Edge LED Local Dimming
    2-blocks    		 8-bits + FRC LCD
    50/60 Hz , MVA
    Edge LED Frame Dimming
    2-blocks
    Panel Drive Smooth Motion Drive Pro Smooth Motion Drive Pro Smooth Motion Drive Pro 2200 Hz BMR IFC 1600 Hz BMR IFC 820 - 1800 Hz BMR IFC
    800 - 1600 Hz BMR IFC
    Wide Colour Gammut Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Picture Mode Dynamic / Normal / Cinema / True Cinema / FILMMAKER MODE / Custom / Professional Photo /
    Professional1/Professional2 (isfccc) / Sport / Game / DolbyVision (Vivid/Bright/Dark) / Netflix Calibrated Mode    		 Dynamic / Normal / Cinema / True Cinema / Custom / Sport / Game / DolbyVision (Vivid/Bright/Dark)
    Ultra HD Premium Yes Yes Yes No No No
    Multi HDR Support HDR10+ / HDR10 / HLG / DolbyVision / HLG Photo
    Dolby Vision IQ Yes Yes Yes No No No
    Filmmaker Mode Yes Yes Yes No No No
    HDR Brightness Enhancer Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Dynamic HDR Effect Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    YouTube HDR VP9-PQ / VP9-HLG - > (Only HDR10)
    Local Dimming No No No Yes Yes Yes
    isf Mode Yes Yes Yes No No No
    Calibration options & support CalMAN PatternGen and AutoCal, Dynamic LUT - Look-UP TableCalibration points for 0.5%, 1.3%, 2.5%, 5% signal levels to control the transition out of black with higher precision. Users can also turn off tone-mapping for HDR to enable 'hard clipping' of highlights. -- -- --
    Processor
    SoC HCX Pro Intelligent Processor HCX Pro Intelligent Processor HCX Pro Intelligent Processor HCX Pro Intelligent Processor HCX Pro Intelligent Processor HCX Processor
    Core 4 x ARM Cortex-A73, 1500 MHz 4 x ARM Cortex-A73, 1500 MHz 4 x ARM Cortex-A73, 1500 MHz 4 x ARM Cortex-A73, 1500 MHz 4 x ARM Cortex-A73, 1500 MHz 4 x ARM Cortex-A
    GPU ARM Mali-G71, 850MHz ARM Mali-G71, 850MHz ARM Mali-G71, 850MHz ARM Mali ARM Mali ARM Mali
    RAM 4 GB 4 GB 4 GB 4 GB 4 GB 4 GB
    DRAM -- GB -- GB -- GB -- GB -- GB -- GB
    Smart Features
    Operation system My Home Screen 5.0 My Home Screen 5.0 My Home Screen 5.0 My Home Screen 5.0 My Home Screen 5.0 My Home Screen 5.0
    Google Assistant YesThe Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries. Requires internet connection. Availability of services varies by country and language. Subscriptions for services may be required.
    Amazon Alexa Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Voice Guidance Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    EPG Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Digital TV DVB-T/T2/C/S2 DVB-T/T2/C/S2 DVB-T/T2/C/S2 DVB-T/T2/C/S2 DVB-T/T2/C/S2 DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    Twin Tuner Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    Wireless LAN Built-in a/b/g/n/ac a/b/g/n/ac a/b/g/n/ac a/b/g/n/ac a/b/g/n/ac a/b/g/n/ac
    TV Anywhere Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    In-House TV Streaming (DVB-IP) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes --
    Panasonic TV Remote App
    Panasonic TV Remote Apps Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Swipe & Share Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Media Player
    Media Player Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Support Format Video / Formats - Containers: 3GPP • AVI • FLV • HEVC • M4V • MKV • MP4 • PS • TS • VOB • VRO • WMV
    Audio / Codecs: AAC • APPLE LOSSLESS • FLAC • MP3 • WAV • WMA PRO
    Image / Formats: HLG PHOTO • JPEG
    Browser YesThe web browser cannot display certain pages correctly. The content visible by the browser depends on the following conditions:- the visible content may vary depending on the model;- visible content may differ from that for computer;- visible content may be limited.
    Streaming Netflix, Amazon Prime
    Mirroring Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Home Network Yes(Server / Client) Yes(Server / Client) Yes(Server / Client) Yes(Server / Client) Yes(Server / Client) Yes(Server / Client)
    Bluetooth Yes HID / HOGP(Keyboard/Mouse), A2DP(Audio In/Out) Yes HID / HOGP(Keyboard/Mouse), A2DP(Audio In/Out) Yes HID / HOGP(Keyboard/Mouse), A2DP(Audio In/Out) Yes HID / HOGP(Keyboard/Mouse), A2DP(Audio In/Out) Yes HID / HOGP(Keyboard/Mouse), A2DP(Audio In/Out) Yes HID / HOGP(Keyboard/Mouse), A2DP(Audio In/Out)
    Bluetooth Audio Link Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    IP Home Control Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Teletext Reception 2000 pages 2000 pages 2000 pages 1500 pages 1500 pages 1500 pages
    USB-HDD Recording Yes (w/ Rewind live TV) Yes (w/ Rewind live TV) Yes (w/ Rewind live TV) Yes (w/ Rewind live TV) Yes Yes
    Multi Window 2T PAP/PIP/PAT 2T PAP/PIP/PAT 2T PAP/PIP/PAT 2T PAP/PIP/PAT 1T PAP/PIP/PAT 1T PAP/PIP/PAT
    HDAVI Control Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Audio
    Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Surround Professional 360 ° soundscape Cinema Surround Pro Cinema Surround Cinema Surround 820, 810 - Cinema Surround Pro
    800 - Cinema Surround
    System 140 W (40 W x 2 / 20 W x 3) 80 W (15 W x 2,+ 20 W + 15 W x 2) 30 W (15 W x 2) 20 W (10 W x 2) 20 W (10 W x 2) 20 W (10 W x 2)
    Sound Mode Standard / Music / Speech / Stadium / User ---
    Connections
    HDMI 4 x Ver. 2.0b (2 side / 2 rear), UHD 50/60p, HDCP 2.2 2 (side), 1(rear)
    Supported function eARC (Audio Return Channel (Input 2)), Automatic low latency mode HDMI2.1 --
    HDMI signal -- --
    USB Type A 3 (1 side, 2 rear; 1 USB 3.0, 2 USB 2.0) 2 (1 side, 1 rear: USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 1)
    Ethernet RJ-45 1 rear 1 rear 1 rear 1 rear 1 rear 1 rear
    CI (Common Interface) 2(CI Plus, version 1.4, ECP) 2(CI Plus, version 1.4, ECP) 2(CI Plus, version 1.4, ECP) 2(CI Plus, version 1.4, ECP) 2(CI Plus, version 1.4, ECP) 1(CI Plus, version 1.4, ECP)
    Analog video input RCA phono type x 1 (rear) RCA phono type x 1 (rear) RCA phono type x 1 (rear) RCA phono type x 1 (rear) RCA phono type x 1 (rear) RCA phono type x 1 (rear)
    Component shared video composite RCA phono type x 1 (rear) RCA phono type x 1 (rear) RCA phono type x 1 (rear) RCA phono type x 1 (rear) RCA phono type x 1 (rear) RCA phono type x 1 (rear)
    Digital optical audio output 1 rear 1 rear 1 rear 1 rear 1 rear 1 rear
    Headphone output 1(lateral; switchable as a Subwoofer) 1(lateral; switchable as a Subwoofer) 1(lateral; switchable as a Subwoofer) 1(lateral; switchable as a Subwoofer) 1(lateral; switchable as a Subwoofer) 1(lateral; switchable as a Subwoofer)
    General
    Design -- Swivel Design Swivel Design Switch Design 2 styles (exept 75") Switch Design --
    Included Accessory TV Remote TV Remote TV Remote TV Remote TV Remote TV Remote
    Dimensions (W x H x D)
    (w/o stand)    		 65"- 1,446 x 885 x 78 mm
    55"- 1,225 x 761 x 78 mm    		 65"- 1,449 x 874 x 58 mm
    55"- 1,228 x 750 x 58 mm    		 65"- 1,449 x 837 x 58 mm
    55"- 1,228 x 712 x 58 mm    		 75" -
    65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    58" -
    50" -
    40" -
    Dimensions (W x H x D)
    (with stand)    		 65"- 1,446 x 907 x 310 mm
    55"- 1,225 x 783 x 310 mm    		 65"- 1,449 x 869 x 350 mm
    55"- 1,228 x 772 x 350 mm    		 65"- 1,449 x 896 x 350 mm
    55"- 1,228 x 772 x 350 mm    		 75" - 1,680 x 1 033 x 350 mm
    65" - 1,454 x 915 x 325 mm
    55" - 1.231 x 772 x 272 mm
    49" - 1,095 x 696 x 272 mm
    43" - 962 x 618 x 197 mm    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    58" -
    50" -
    40" -
    Weight
    (w/o stand)    		 65"- 33.5 kg
    55"- 26.5 kg    		 65" -
    55" -    		 65" -
    55" -    		 75" -
    65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    58" -
    50" -
    40" -
    Weight
    (with stand)    		 65"- 40.0 kg
    55"- 33.0 kg    		 65" -
    55" -    		 65" -
    55" -    		 65" -
    55" -    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    58" -
    50" -
    40" -
    Dimension Pedestal (W x D) 65"- 500 x 310 mm
    55"- 500 x 310 mm    		 65"- 390 x 350 mm
    55"- 390 x 350 mm    		 65"- 390 x 350 mm
    55"- 390 x 350 mm    		 75" - 500 x 350 mm
    65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 75" -
    65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -
    VESA Dimension (W x H) 65"- 300 x 300 mm
    55"- 300 x 300 mm    		 65"- 400 x 400 mm
    55"- 400 x 300 mm    		 65"- 400 x 400 mm
    55"- 400 x 300 mm    		 75" -
    65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    58" -
    50" -
    40" -
    Outer Boxed Unit (W x H x D) 65"- 1,806 x 996 x 251 mm
    55"- 1,586 x 866 x 251 mm    		 65" -
    55" -    		 65" -
    55" -    		 75" -
    65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    58" -
    50" -
    40" -
    Total Boxed Weight 65"- 51.0 kg
    55"- 42.0 kg
    		 65" -
    55" -    		 65" -
    55" -    		 75" -
    65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -    		 65" -
    58" -
    50" -
    40" -
    Този пост е редактиран от hristoslav2; Днес в 21:53.
