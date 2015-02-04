Panasonic телевизори 2020 / (често задавани въпроси на първа страница)

|Panasonic TV Line-up 2020 - European models
|Class & type
|Flagship OLED
|Step-up OLED
|Core OLED
|Step-up LCD
|Core LCD
|Entry LCD
|Series
|HZ2000E
55", 65"
|HZ1500E
55", 65"
|HZ1000E
55", 65"
|HX940E
43", 49", 55", 65", 75"
|HX900E
43",49", 55", 65"
|HX800E
40", 50", 58", 65"
|
|Display
|Panel
|AM W-Oled+Color Filter
Professional Edition
Correction Mura Efect
100/120 Hz
|AM W-Oled+Color Filter
Correction Mura Efect
100/120 Hz
|10-bits LCD
100/120 Hz ,
75" - MVA
43, 49, 55, 65" - IPS
Edge LED Local Dimming
75" - 8-blocks
65" - 7-blocks
55" - 6-blocks
49" - 5-blocks
43" - 4-blocks
|10-bits LCD
50/60 Hz , IPS
Edge LED Local Dimming
2-blocks
|8-bits + FRC LCD
50/60 Hz , MVA
Edge LED Frame Dimming
2-blocks
|Panel Drive
|Smooth Motion Drive Pro
|Smooth Motion Drive Pro
|Smooth Motion Drive Pro
|2200 Hz BMR IFC
|1600 Hz BMR IFC
|820 - 1800 Hz BMR IFC
800 - 1600 Hz BMR IFC
|Wide Colour Gammut
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Picture Mode
|Dynamic / Normal / Cinema / True Cinema / FILMMAKER MODE / Custom / Professional Photo /
Professional1/Professional2 (isfccc) / Sport / Game / DolbyVision (Vivid/Bright/Dark) / Netflix Calibrated Mode
|Dynamic / Normal / Cinema / True Cinema / Custom / Sport / Game / DolbyVision (Vivid/Bright/Dark)
|Ultra HD Premium
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Multi HDR Support
|HDR10+ / HDR10 / HLG / DolbyVision / HLG Photo
|Dolby Vision IQ
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Filmmaker Mode
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|HDR Brightness Enhancer
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Dynamic HDR Effect
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|YouTube HDR
|VP9-PQ / VP9-HLG - > (Only HDR10)
|Local Dimming
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|isf Mode
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Calibration options & support
|CalMAN PatternGen and AutoCal, Dynamic LUT - Look-UP TableCalibration points for 0.5%, 1.3%, 2.5%, 5% signal levels to control the transition out of black with higher precision. Users can also turn off tone-mapping for HDR to enable 'hard clipping' of highlights.
|--
|--
|--
|
|Processor
|SoC
|HCX Pro Intelligent Processor
|HCX Pro Intelligent Processor
|HCX Pro Intelligent Processor
|HCX Pro Intelligent Processor
|HCX Pro Intelligent Processor
|HCX Processor
|Core
|4 x ARM Cortex-A73, 1500 MHz
|4 x ARM Cortex-A73, 1500 MHz
|4 x ARM Cortex-A73, 1500 MHz
|4 x ARM Cortex-A73, 1500 MHz
|4 x ARM Cortex-A73, 1500 MHz
|4 x ARM Cortex-A
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G71, 850MHz
|ARM Mali-G71, 850MHz
|ARM Mali-G71, 850MHz
|ARM Mali
|ARM Mali
|ARM Mali
|RAM
|4 GB
|4 GB
|4 GB
|4 GB
|4 GB
|4 GB
|DRAM
|-- GB
|-- GB
|-- GB
|-- GB
|-- GB
|-- GB
|
|Smart Features
|Operation system
|My Home Screen 5.0
|My Home Screen 5.0
|My Home Screen 5.0
|My Home Screen 5.0
|My Home Screen 5.0
|My Home Screen 5.0
|Google Assistant
|YesThe Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries. Requires internet connection. Availability of services varies by country and language. Subscriptions for services may be required.
|Amazon Alexa
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Voice Guidance
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|EPG
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Digital TV
|DVB-T/T2/C/S2
|DVB-T/T2/C/S2
|DVB-T/T2/C/S2
|DVB-T/T2/C/S2
|DVB-T/T2/C/S2
|DVB-T/T2/C/S2
|Twin Tuner
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Wireless LAN Built-in
|a/b/g/n/ac
|a/b/g/n/ac
|a/b/g/n/ac
|a/b/g/n/ac
|a/b/g/n/ac
|a/b/g/n/ac
|TV Anywhere
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|In-House TV Streaming (DVB-IP)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|--
|
|Panasonic TV Remote App
|Panasonic TV Remote Apps
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Swipe & Share
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|
|Media Player
|Media Player
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Support Format
|Video / Formats - Containers: 3GPP • AVI • FLV • HEVC • M4V • MKV • MP4 • PS • TS • VOB • VRO • WMV
Audio / Codecs: AAC • APPLE LOSSLESS • FLAC • MP3 • WAV • WMA PRO
Image / Formats: HLG PHOTO • JPEG
|Browser
|YesThe web browser cannot display certain pages correctly. The content visible by the browser depends on the following conditions:- the visible content may vary depending on the model;- visible content may differ from that for computer;- visible content may be limited.
|Streaming
|Netflix, Amazon Prime
|Mirroring
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Home Network
|Yes(Server / Client)
|Yes(Server / Client)
|Yes(Server / Client)
|Yes(Server / Client)
|Yes(Server / Client)
|Yes(Server / Client)
|Bluetooth
|Yes HID / HOGP(Keyboard/Mouse), A2DP(Audio In/Out)
|Yes HID / HOGP(Keyboard/Mouse), A2DP(Audio In/Out)
|Yes HID / HOGP(Keyboard/Mouse), A2DP(Audio In/Out)
|Yes HID / HOGP(Keyboard/Mouse), A2DP(Audio In/Out)
|Yes HID / HOGP(Keyboard/Mouse), A2DP(Audio In/Out)
|Yes HID / HOGP(Keyboard/Mouse), A2DP(Audio In/Out)
|Bluetooth Audio Link
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|IP Home Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Teletext Reception
|2000 pages
|2000 pages
|2000 pages
|1500 pages
|1500 pages
|1500 pages
|USB-HDD Recording
|Yes (w/ Rewind live TV)
|Yes (w/ Rewind live TV)
|Yes (w/ Rewind live TV)
|Yes (w/ Rewind live TV)
|Yes
|Yes
|Multi Window
|2T PAP/PIP/PAT
|2T PAP/PIP/PAT
|2T PAP/PIP/PAT
|2T PAP/PIP/PAT
|1T PAP/PIP/PAT
|1T PAP/PIP/PAT
|HDAVI Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|
|Audio
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Surround
|Professional 360 ° soundscape
|Cinema Surround Pro
|Cinema Surround
|Cinema Surround
|820, 810 - Cinema Surround Pro
800 - Cinema Surround
|System
|140 W (40 W x 2 / 20 W x 3)
|80 W (15 W x 2,+ 20 W + 15 W x 2)
|30 W (15 W x 2)
|20 W (10 W x 2)
|20 W (10 W x 2)
|20 W (10 W x 2)
|Sound Mode
|Standard / Music / Speech / Stadium / User
|---
|
|Connections
|HDMI
|4 x Ver. 2.0b (2 side / 2 rear), UHD 50/60p, HDCP 2.2
|2 (side), 1(rear)
|Supported function
|eARC (Audio Return Channel (Input 2)), Automatic low latency mode HDMI2.1
|--
|HDMI signal
|--
|--
|USB Type A
|3 (1 side, 2 rear; 1 USB 3.0, 2 USB 2.0)
|2 (1 side, 1 rear: USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 1)
|Ethernet RJ-45
|1 rear
|1 rear
|1 rear
|1 rear
|1 rear
|1 rear
|CI (Common Interface)
|2(CI Plus, version 1.4, ECP)
|2(CI Plus, version 1.4, ECP)
|2(CI Plus, version 1.4, ECP)
|2(CI Plus, version 1.4, ECP)
|2(CI Plus, version 1.4, ECP)
|1(CI Plus, version 1.4, ECP)
|Analog video input
|RCA phono type x 1 (rear)
|RCA phono type x 1 (rear)
|RCA phono type x 1 (rear)
|RCA phono type x 1 (rear)
|RCA phono type x 1 (rear)
|RCA phono type x 1 (rear)
|Component shared video composite
|RCA phono type x 1 (rear)
|RCA phono type x 1 (rear)
|RCA phono type x 1 (rear)
|RCA phono type x 1 (rear)
|RCA phono type x 1 (rear)
|RCA phono type x 1 (rear)
|Digital optical audio output
|1 rear
|1 rear
|1 rear
|1 rear
|1 rear
|1 rear
|Headphone output
|1(lateral; switchable as a Subwoofer)
|1(lateral; switchable as a Subwoofer)
|1(lateral; switchable as a Subwoofer)
|1(lateral; switchable as a Subwoofer)
|1(lateral; switchable as a Subwoofer)
|1(lateral; switchable as a Subwoofer)
|
|General
|Design
|--
|Swivel Design
|Swivel Design
|Switch Design 2 styles (exept 75")
|Switch Design
|--
|Included Accessory
|TV Remote
|TV Remote
|TV Remote
|TV Remote
|TV Remote
|TV Remote
|Dimensions (W x H x D)
(w/o stand)
|65"- 1,446 x 885 x 78 mm
55"- 1,225 x 761 x 78 mm
|65"- 1,449 x 874 x 58 mm
55"- 1,228 x 750 x 58 mm
|65"- 1,449 x 837 x 58 mm
55"- 1,228 x 712 x 58 mm
|75" -
65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" -
58" -
50" -
40" -
|Dimensions (W x H x D)
(with stand)
|65"- 1,446 x 907 x 310 mm
55"- 1,225 x 783 x 310 mm
|65"- 1,449 x 869 x 350 mm
55"- 1,228 x 772 x 350 mm
|65"- 1,449 x 896 x 350 mm
55"- 1,228 x 772 x 350 mm
|75" - 1,680 x 1 033 x 350 mm
65" - 1,454 x 915 x 325 mm
55" - 1.231 x 772 x 272 mm
49" - 1,095 x 696 x 272 mm
43" - 962 x 618 x 197 mm
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" -
58" -
50" -
40" -
|Weight
(w/o stand)
|65"- 33.5 kg
55"- 26.5 kg
|65" -
55" -
|65" -
55" -
|75" -
65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" -
58" -
50" -
40" -
|Weight
(with stand)
|65"- 40.0 kg
55"- 33.0 kg
|65" -
55" -
|65" -
55" -
|65" -
55" -
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" -
58" -
50" -
40" -
|Dimension Pedestal (W x D)
|65"- 500 x 310 mm
55"- 500 x 310 mm
|65"- 390 x 350 mm
55"- 390 x 350 mm
|65"- 390 x 350 mm
55"- 390 x 350 mm
|75" - 500 x 350 mm
65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|75" -
65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|VESA Dimension (W x H)
|65"- 300 x 300 mm
55"- 300 x 300 mm
|65"- 400 x 400 mm
55"- 400 x 300 mm
|65"- 400 x 400 mm
55"- 400 x 300 mm
|75" -
65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" -
58" -
50" -
40" -
|Outer Boxed Unit (W x H x D)
|65"- 1,806 x 996 x 251 mm
55"- 1,586 x 866 x 251 mm
|65" -
55" -
|65" -
55" -
|75" -
65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" -
58" -
50" -
40" -
|Total Boxed Weight
|65"- 51.0 kg
55"- 42.0 kg
|65" -
55" -
|65" -
55" -
|75" -
65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" -
58" -
50" -
40" -