Panasonic телевизори 2018

Panasonic UHD TV 2016 - european models

Series

Model

__________________ UHD

Premium

_____ Dolby Vision

____ Hybrid Log Gamma

(HLG) _____ HDR 10

3 fundamental HDR

building blocks:

ST2084 (EOTF PQ),

ST2086 (static metadata)

ST2094 (dynamic metadata)

_________________

The measured values of the brightness in Windows

2/5/10/15/20/100% Videopanel _______________________

Type LCD matrix,

Bits of color,

(Operating frequency of T-Con board of the panel)

Curvature,

Index,

Screen Uniformity

Anti-reflective filter Supported Resolutions ____________________________________

Frame per seconds

24, 25, 30, 50, 60, 100, 120 p/i

-

Chroma subsampling

4:4:4

4:2:2

4:2:0 Backlight Unit ____________________

Type backlight

(Local Dimming zone)

Type LED

MEMC

Backlight Scanning

Black Frame Insertion

Pulsе Wide Modulation Measurements _______________________________

DCI P3

Rec.2020

Delta E

Gamma

Color Temperature Measurements __________________________

ANSI Contrast

With local dimming

Without local dimming

White level

Black level Viewing angle

__________ Horizontal & Vertical

(°cone) Motion resolution

_____________________ Product

_____________ Input Lag

_____________________________ Audio ___________________ Built in Media Player

Supported file systems

Image file formats

Audio file formats/codecs

Video file formats

Soub-Titres _____________________________ Hardware & Software

____________________

Operating System

Board

Central Processing Unit

System on Chip

Instruction set

Graphic Processor Unit

RAM

Total memory Conectors

_____________________ Networks __________________________ Tuners __________________ Opportunities for

calibration _________________________ Note __________________________________________________________________________________

Pros & Cons Product

CZ950 (Oled)

TX-65CZ950

TX-65CZW954 ()

TX-65CZ952B (only in UK) Yes No No 65" - max 450cd/m2 Yes

SMPTE standarts

ST2084, ST 2086 Oled, WRGB(LG Display), 10bit,

120/100Hz No backlight DCI-P3 - 86%

Rec.2020 - 70%

-

Gama - 2.44 - 2.38 65" - ∞ / 151cd/m2 / 0.00cd/m2 65" - 45° CZ950

65"

OLED 65" - Game mode - 74ms CZ950

DX900

(Flat - Active 3D)

TX-65DX900E

TX-65DXC904

TX-65DXW904

TX-65DX902B (only in UK)

TX-58DX900E

TX-58DXC904

TX-58DXW904

TX-58DX902B (only in UK) Yes No Yes 65"- max 1250cd/m2

100% - 885cd/m2 58"- max 1430cd/m2 Yes HDR10

SMPTE standards

ST2084, ST2086 65"- SMVA, 10-bit, 120/100Hz 58"- SMVA, 10-bit, 120/100Hz Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation (IFC)

Black Frame Insertion (Clear Motion)

Active 3D 4:4:4 / 4:2:2 - 30p, 25p, 24p

4:4:4 / 4:2:2 / 4:2:0 - 60p, 50p

4096x2160 - 60p (displayed as 3840x2160)

4096x2160 - 50p (displayed as 3840x2160)

4096x2160 - 30p (displayed as 3840x2160)

4096x2160 - 25p/4:4:4 (10, 12 bit) (displayed as 3840x2160)

4096x2160 - 24p/4:4:4 (10, 12 bit) (displayed as 3840x2160)

3840x2160 - 60p

3840x2160 - 50p

3840x2160 - 30p

3840x2160 - 25p/4:4:4 (10, 12 bit)

3840x2160 - 24p/4:4:4 (10, 12 bit)

-

HDR 3840x2160 – 10 bit colors – BT.2020 color space – 4:2:0 – 75.6 Mbps bitrate – 59.940fps – HEVC (Main10@L5.1) - .mp4 file

HDR 3840x2160 – 10 bit colors – BT.2020 color space – 4:2:0 – 56.4 Mbps bitrate – 23.976fps – HEVC (Main10@L5) - .mp4 file

HDR 3840x2160 – 10 bit colors – BT.2020 color space – 4:2:0 – 60.3 Mbps bitrate – 23.976fps – HEVC (Main10@L5) - .mp4 file

3840x2160 – 23.976fps – 10 bit colors - BT.709 color space – 4:2:0 – 51.4 Mbps bitrate – HEVC - .ts file

3840x2160 – 8 bit colors – YUV color space – 4:2:0 – 50.0 Mbps bitrate – 29.970fps - AVC - .mp4 file

3840x2160 – 10 bit colors – YUV color space – 4:2:0 – 23.1 Mbps bitrate – 50fps - HEVC - .ts file

2560x1440 – BT.709 color space – 4:2:0 – 6.54 Mbps bitrate – VP9 - .mkv file

3840x2160 – BT.709 color space – 4:2:0 – 12.71 Mbps bitrate – VP9 - .mkv file

1920x1080 – 8 bit colors - YUV color space – 4:2:0 – 2.5 Mbps bitrate – 60fps - HEVC - .ts file

1920x1080 – 8 bit colors - YUV color space – 4:2:0 – 60fps - 2.2 Mbps bitrate – HEVC - .mkv file

1920x1080 – 8 bit colors – BT.709 color space – 4:2:0 – 98.3 Mbps bitrate – AVC - .mkv file 65" - FALD, 512 zones (32 x 16) 58" - FALD, 512 zones (32 x 16) Honeycomb backlight structure

Blue Leds - PFS (potassium-fluorosilicate) phosphor featuring an extremely narrow red peak

MEMC - Intelligent Frame Creation

BLS - Backlight Scaning

BFI - Clear Motion

6 cooling fan backlight 65"-

DCI-P3 - 98.03%

Rec.2020 - 78%

-

Gama - 2.41 - 2.4 / 58"-

DCI-P3 - 96%

Rec.2020 - 74%

dE - 1.02

Gama - 2.41 - 2.4 65" - ANSI (4x4) - 5360:1

Pre - 134cd/m2 (white)

Pre - 0.025cd/m2 (black)

Post - 0.019cd/m2 (black)

Dynamic - 50000:1 58" - ANSI (4x4) - 4600:1

without - 0.025 cd/m2 (black)

with - 0.023cd/m2 (black)

Dynamic - 50000:1

Static - 5400:1

-

Local Dimming Down: White 123 cd / m² - Black at 0.026 cd / m² = Contrast 4730: 1 (linear gamma, black legible)

Local Dimming to Medium: White 122 cd / m² - Black at 0.020 cd / m² = Contrast 6100: 1 (linear gamma, black legible)

Local Dimming high: White 119 cd / m² - Black at 0.006 cd / ² = Contrast 19,800: 1 (linear gamma, black neighborhood a bit stuffy, but less stuffy than the Edge LED)

65" - 46°(cone) 58" - 46°(conе) 65" - 1080 lines with[IFC]“Custom“; 300 “Off“

58" - 1080 lines DX900

58", 65" 65"- 65" - Normal: 51.2ms

HDR + Game mode - 38.8ms [Adaptive Backlight Control - OFF]

Normal + Game mode: 40.7ms

THX cinema + Game mode: 42.7ms

Professional 1 + Game mode: 42.8ms 58" - Game mode- 40ms / by default - 50ms 40Watt (10W+10W+10W+10W)

integrated subwoofer

Dolby Digital

Dolby Plus

No DTS

VR-Audio Master Surround 2.1

That said, there is still a 2.1 system with 2 x 10 watts with a wooffer 20 Watts, all support by 4 passive radiators and a lot of settings to optimize the sound reproduction, volume level changes in a channel to another, offer more serious, a 7-band EQ, etc. FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT

JPEG 4K, JPG, GIF, PNG, MPO 3D

MP3, AAC, WMA Pro, FLAC 44.1 kHz and downmix of 192 kHz Flac, Apple Lossless (ALAC), WAV / LPCM MKV, 3G2, 3GP, 3GPP, ASF, AVCHD, AVCHD/MVC (3D), AVI, F4V, FLV, H.264 BP, H.264 HP, H.264 MP, H.265 (HEVC), VP9, M2TS, M4V, MKV, MOD, MP4, MPEG, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG4 ASP, MPEG4 SP, MPG, MTS, PS, TP, TRP, TS, TTS, VC-1, VOB, VRO, WMV (Windows Media Video), WMV9 (Windows Media Video 9) Micro DVD, SRT, SUB, SubRip, TMPlayer, TXT Obviously not playing DTS-HD tracks or TrueHD or ISO or Blu-ray folders (BDMV) and like all televisions, 24p videos are played in 60 im / s, but converting the framerate is well managed, with smooth playback without jerkiness and a picture of beauty. The reading is also interesting audio files with management Flac, WAV and ALAC, the ability to display album art or tags, but no native playback of files called "HiRes" all files in 88.2, 96, 176.4 or 192 kHz are downmixes in 48 kHz / 24 bits. -

Quad Core

Chassis P163

Firefox 2.5 1 x Ethernet RJ45

2 x USB 2.0 (max 500mA/5V)

1 x USB 3.0 (max 900mA/5V)

4 x HDMI 2.0a HDCP2.2 (ARC,CEC)

1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)

1 x Satelite In (Sub: F-type female)

1 x AV Composite In

1 x AV Component In

1 x Optical Audio Out

1 x 3.5mm Audio Out

1 x Antena (RF)female

1 x CI+ 1.3

1 x Card reader SD/SDHC/SDXC Lan

Wi-Fi

802.11 a

802.11 b

802.11 g

802.11 n

802.11 n 5GHz

Bluetooth ver.4.0(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)

Wi-Fi Direct

DLNA (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS) 2x DVB-C/T2/S2,

1 x SAT>IP Client & Server

DiSEqC (Digital Satellite Equipement Control) version 1.0

DVB-T2: HEVC H.264 и H.265

Analog (PAL,SECAM)

2 x CI+1.3

PVR, Time Shifting

HEVC, VP9 ISF ProfessionalTHX Bright Room

3D LUT - 8000 points

CMS - RGBCYM

gray scale of 10 points

Rec.2020

Rec.709

direct Display Control mode to allow to adjust settings directly from the Calman software (professional edition) by connecting screen to a PC via Ethernet Although the Panasonic DX902 features a high number of FALD zones, in certain low-APL scenes the dimming algorithm in HDR mode could be too aggressive even with [Automatic Backlight Control] set to the lowest value of “Min“, spoiling the original creative intent of the movie. One such instance was during the opening space sequence in The Martian: the Viera TX-65DX902B was darkening several dark patches excessively, resulting in a blotchy “reverse clouding” effect.

The DX900′s sharply-defined backlight algorithm also had a tendency to show up the FALD grid structure of the television. As the title “The Martian” appeared on the aforementioned space scene, the bright letters were accompanied by square-shaped haloing/ blooming against the dark backdrop. The same phenomenon could be observed in timecode 00:19:56 of The Revenant where Hugh is reassuring his son Hawk at night, with the silhouettes being displayed in rectangular halos.

+ The Full LED backlight with honeycomb structure and 512 zones Local Dimming

+ A record for a contrast LED TV, visually very close to the OLED

+ An ultra high light pic!

+ A 10-bit panel

+ An exceptional rendering HDR

+ A rich spectrum of stunning colors and balanced

+ Colorimetry output of cardboard near-perfect in Rec.709 and DCI (Delta E 1)

+ A high-performance video processing, including SD content with a very natural picture

+ Several algorithms with efficient remastering yet made once natural

+ Ultra settings to complete color management level and HDMI

+ The efficiency of HCX + processor: magnificent display UHD upscaling and great

+ Rendering fluid, even without IFC

+ Complete network management, Samba, DLNA / UPnP, multiroom client / server, sharing of tuners on the network

interesting multimedia management (UHD video playback and HDR, VP9 and HEVC, MKV, TS, Flac, ALAC, etc.), but no DTS decoding that just spoils the fun!

interesting multimedia management (UHD video playback and HDR, VP9 and HEVC, MKV, TS, Flac, ALAC, etc.), but no DTS decoding that just spoils the fun! + A good anti-reflective coating

+ Very good record audio

+ The best current LED TV, a reference!

- IFC made too which generates a digital camcorder

- The very average 3D or not good (blocked backlight, gray and black marked ghosting)

- The absence of DTS support, multimedia playback 24p, or playback HD audio tracks

- A very directive slab (loss of contrast and color beyond 20 °)

- A filter detail enhancement and / or contours would have been welcome for picture lovers scalpel

- No compatibility Dolby Vision

- The inclination of the slab to 6, no interest and can be binding

- A cover 100% of the DCI would have been welcome at this price!

- The price, too high for a LED TV, whatever its quality!

- many users have encountered the vertical banding worries with the 58 "(65" offers however excellent homogeneity)

DX900

DX800

(Flat)

TX-58DX800E

TX-58DXW804

TX-58DX802B

TX-50DX800E

TX-50DXW804

TX-50DX802B No No Yes 58" - max 553cd/m,

10% - 458cd/m2 50" - 10% - 545cd/m2 Yes HDR10

SMPTE standards

ST2084, ST2086 58"- Super-MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz 50"- Super-MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 120/100Hz Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation (IFC)

Black Frame Insertion (Clear Motion)

-

Panasonic have done an excellent job of ensuring the backlight is suitably uniform. There was no apparent dirty screen effect or any obvious bright edges and overall with normal viewing material the backlight performance was very good. At night in a dark room you could see some minor backlight issues but those were rare and easily mitigated with some bias lighting. 58" - Edge Led 50" - Edge Led Dimming - 4 Vertical zones

Blue Leds - with red phosphorus)

MEMC - Intelligent Frame Creation

BFI - Clear Motion 58"- 95% / 72% 50"- 86% / 67% / DeltaE 2.3 / Gamma 2.4 phosphorus-based diodes for a wide gamut close to the DCI 4K(Blue Led + Red/Green phosphorus) 58" - ANSI 3500:1 / 0.0 50" - ANSI 5310:1 / 0.02cd/m2

with Adaptive Backlight Control (local dimming) 0.002cd/m2, 58" - 50" - 58" -

50" - with IFC - 1080 / without - 350 DX800

58", 50" 58" - Game mode 43ms / by default 110ms 50" - Game mode 44ms / by default 110ms The DX802 delivered an input lag of 44ms in Game Mode, which whilst not as low as some of the competition, should be good enough for all but the most demanding of gamers. We certainly had no problems with lag when gaming and found the overall performance to be very good with our PS4. One interesting thing to note is that you can select the Game Mode when watching HDR content, which means that when HDR games are released you should still be able to enjoy the benefits of a lower input lag. 2 x 10 Watt RMS + Subwoofer 20 Watt

VR-Audio Master Surround 2.1

12 Train Prismatic Speaker (2 tweeters, 4 médiums et 6 woofers)

Dolby Digital Plus

No DTS The soundbar includes a 12 train prismatic speaker, a quad passive radiator and 40W of amplification, whilst there are holes at the back so that it can, along with the TV, also be wall mounted. The fact that you can detach the soundbar completely means you also have the option to not use it at all and simply use your DX802 with a third-party audio solution. FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT

JPEG 4K, JPG, GIF, PNG, MPO 3D

MP3, AAC, WMA Pro, FLAC 44.1 kHz and downmix of 192 kHz Flac, Apple Lossless (ALAC), WAV / LPCM MKV, 3G2, 3GP, 3GPP, ASF, AVCHD, AVCHD/MVC (3D), AVI, F4V, FLV, H.264 BP, H.264 HP, H.264 MP, H.265 (HEVC), VP9, M2TS, M4V, MKV, MOD, MP4, MPEG, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG4 ASP, MPEG4 SP, MPG, MTS, PS, TP, TRP, TS, TTS, VC-1, VOB, VRO, WMV (Windows Media Video), WMV9 (Windows Media Video 9) Micro DVD, SRT, SUB, SubRip, TMPlayer, TXT -

Quad Core

Chassis P163

Firefox 2.5 1 x Ethernet RJ45

2 x USB 2.0 (max 500mA/5V)

1 x USB 3.0 (max 900mA/5V)

4 x HDMI 2.0a HDCP2.2 (ARC,CEC)

1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)

1 x Satelite In (Sub: F-type female)

1 x AV Composite In

1 x AV Component In

1 x Optical Audio Out

1 x 3.5mm Audio Out

1 x Antena (RF)female

1 x CI+ 1.3

1 x Card reader SD/SDHC Lan

Wi-Fi

802.11 a

802.11 b

802.11 g

802.11 n

802.11 n 5GHz

Bluetooth ver.4.0(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)

Wi-Fi Direct

DLNA (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS) 2 x DVB-C/T2/S2,

1 x SAT>IP Client & Server

DiSEqC (Digital Satellite Equipement Control) version 1.0

DVB-T2: HEVC H.264 и H.265

Analog (PAL,SECAM)

2 x CI+1.3

PVR, Time Shifting HEVC, VP9 As with all Panasonic TVs, the DX800 comes with an excellent set of calibration controls, including 2- and 10-point white balance controls, a separate gamma control and a full Colour Management System (CMS),ISF Professional, THX Bright Room, 3D LUTCMS - RGBCYM gray scale of 10 points. Rec.2020, Rec.709 direct Display Control mode to allow to adjust settings directly from the Calman software (professional edition) by connecting screen to a PC via Ethernet The colour accuracy of the DX802 wasn't as good as we would expect from a Panasonic TV DX800

DX780

(Flat)

TX-65DX780E

TX-65DXW784

TX-58DX780E

TX-58DXW784

TX-58DXX789

TX-58DXN788

TX-58DXF787

TX-58DXT786

TX-50DX780E

TX-50DXW784

TX-50DXT786

TX-50DXF787 No No No 65" - max......cd/m2 55" - max 577cd/m2 50" - max 5....cd/m2 Compatible

HDR processing (but no hardware for HDR ) 65" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+Hi-FRC, 120/100Hz 58" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+Hi-FRC, 120/100Hz 50" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+Hi-FRC, 120/100Hz Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation (IFC)

Black Frame Insertion (Clear Motion) 65" - Direct Led, Local Dimming - 32 zones (8 x 4) 58" - Edge Led (below) Vertical Dimming 50" - Edge Led (below) Vertical Dimming Blue Leds - with red phosphorus

MEMC - Intelligent Frame Creation

BFI - Clear Motion 65" - DCI P3 X,Y - 58" - DCI P3 X,Y - 50" - DCI P3 X,Y - 89% / Rec.2020 - 66% phosphorus-based diodes for a wide gamut close to the DCI 4K(Blue Led + Red/Green phosphorus) 65" - 58" - 50" - 65" - 58" - 50" - DX780

65", 58", 50" 65" - Game mode 58" - Game mode 50" - Game mode 2x10 Watt RMS

Dolby Digital Plus

No DTS

VR-Audio Surround True FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT

JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPO

AAC, FLAC, MP3, WMA Pro, WAV, Apple Lossless AVCHD 3D / Progressive

3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project, .3gp)

AVI (Audio Video Interleaved, .avi)

MKV (Matroska Multimedia Container, .mkv, .mk3d, .mka, .mks)

Flash Video (.flv, .f4p, .f4a, .f4b)

H.263

H.264 / MPEG4 Part 10 / AVC Video

H.265 / MPEG-H Part 2 / HEVC

Quick Time (mov, .qt)

MP4 (MPEG-4 Part 14, .mp4, .m4a, .m4p, .m4b, .m4r, .m4v)

VRO

VOB (Video Object)

TS (MPEG Transport Stream, .ts, .tsv, .tsa)

PS

VP9

WMV (Windows Media Video, .wmv) -

Quad Core

Chassis P163

Firefox 2.5 1 x Ethernet RJ45

2 x USB 2.0 (max500mA)

1 x USB 3.0 (max900mA)

2 x HDMI 2.0a HDCP2.2 (ARC,CEC)

2 x HDMI 1.4 (CEC)

1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)

1 x Satelite In (Sub: F-type female)

1 x AV Composite In

1 x AV Component In

1 x Optical Audio Out

1 x 3.5mm Audio Out

1 x Antena (RF)female1 x CI+ 1.3

1 x Card reader SD/SDHC Lan (10BASE-T/100BASE-TX)

Wi-Fi 802.11 a

802.11 b

802.11 g

802.11 n

802.11 n 5GHz

Bluetooth Ver.4.0(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)

Wi-Fi Direct

DLNA (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS) 2 x DVB-C/T2/S2,

1 x SAT>IP Client & Server

DiSEqC (Digital Satellite Equipement Control) version 1.0

DVB-T2: HEVC H.264 и H.265

Analog (PAL,SECAM)

2 x CI+1.3

PVR, Time Shifting

HEVC, VP9 DX780

DX750

(Flat)

(TX-65DX750E

TX-65DX750B

TX-58DX750E

TX-58DX750F

TX-50DX750E

TX-50DX750F

TX-50DX750B No No No 65" - max 435cd/m2 58" - 100% max 550cd/m2 50" - 10% max 529cd/m2/

SDR max 500cd/m2 Compatible

HDR processing (but no hardware for HDR) 65" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+Hi-FRC, 120/100Hz 58" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+Hi-FRC, 120/100Hz 50" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+HI-FRC, 120/100Hz 50"- panel Innolux V500DK4-KS7-Rev.R24

Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation

Black Frame Insertion (Clear Motion)

very glossy panel

The Adaptive Backlight Control (local dimming) on the DX750 was a little disappointing, especially compared to the sophisticated system employed by Samsung, and even in the low mode we saw artefacts that were quite obvious at times. Although it was less an issue of haloing and more of a problem of the entire image obviously dimming in certain scenes. However since the native blacks and backlight uniformity are good, if you sit central to the screen there is very little difference with the local dimming on or off and at least when it's off you avoid any issues. HDR 3840x2160 – 10 bit colors – BT.2020 color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 75.6 Mbps bitrate – 59.940fps – HEVC (Main10@L5.1) - .mp4 file

HDR 3840x2160 – 10 bit colors – BT.2020 color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 60.3 Mbps bitrate – 23.976fps – HEVC (Main10@L5) - .mp4 file

HDR 3840x2160 – 10 bit colors – BT.2020 color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 56.4 Mbps bitrate – 23.976fps – HEVC (Main10@L5) - .mp4 file

3840x2160 – 10 bit colors – YUV color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 23.1 Mbps bitrate – 50fps - HEVC - .ts file

3840x2160 – 10 bit colors - BT.709 color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 51.4 Mbps bitrate – 23.976fps – HEVC - .ts file

3840x2160 – 8 bit colors – YUV color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 50.0 Mbps bitrate – 29.970fps - AVC - .mp4 file

3840x2160 – BT.709 color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 12.71 Mbps bitrate – VP9 - .mkv file

2560x1440 – BT.709 color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 6.54 Mbps bitrate – VP9 - .mkv file

1920x1080 – 8 bit colors - YUV color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 2.5 Mbps bitrate – 60fps - HEVC - .ts file

1920x1080 – 8 bit colors - YUV color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 60fps - 2.2 Mbps bitrate – HEVC - .mkv file

1920x1080 – 8 bit colors – BT.709 color space – 4:2:0 subsampling – 98.3 Mbps bitrate – AVC - .mkv file 65" - Direct Led, No Dimming 58" - Edge Led (below), Vertical Dimming 50" - Edge Led (below), Vertical Dimming MEMC - Intelligent Frame Creation

BMR 1800 65" - 90% / 70% 58" - 90% / 70% 50" - 86% / 66% phosphorus-based diodes for a wide gamut close to the DCI 4K(Blue Led + Red/Green phosphorus) 65" - ANSI 4300:1 / 123cd/m2 / 0.03cd/m2 58"- ANSI 4313:1 /120cd/m2 / 0.017cd/m2 50" - ANSI 3795:1 / 0.023cd/m2

with Adaptive Backlight Control(Local Dimming) 0.001cd/m2

Static 4800:1/ 120 cd/m2 / 0.025cd/m2

Dynamic 5000:1 / 625cd/m2 / 0.10cd/m2 65" - 42° (cone) 58" - 44° (cone) 50" - 46° (cone) 65" -

58" - with IFC 1080 / without - 350

50" - with IFC 1080 / without - 350 DX750

65", 58", 50" 65"- Game mode-46ms / by default-106ms 58"- Game mode-47ms / by default-105ms 50"- Game mode-47ms / by default-105ms 2x10 Watt RMS

Dolby Digital Plus

No DTS

VR-Audio Surround True The rendering is still acceptable, average with perfectly intelligible dialogue, but rather limited power with 2 x 10 Watts and no Subwoofer output as Sony. no one still finds a lot of settings to optimize the sound rendering, level the volume changes from one channel to another, a 7-band EQ, a surround mode, etc. FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT

JPEG, JPG, MPO

AAC, ADPCM, Dolby Digital (AC-3), Dolby Digital Plus (E-AC-3), DTS Core, FLAC, HE-AAC, LPCM, M4A, MP3, MPEG Audio, WAV, WMA, WMA Pro 3G2, 3GP, 3GPP, ASF, AVCHD, AVCHD/MVC (3D), AVI, F4V, FLV, H.264 BP, H.264 HP, H.264 MP, H.265 (HEVC), M2TS, M4V, MKV, MOD, MP4, MPEG, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG4 ASP, MPEG4 SP, MPG, MTS, PS, TP, TRP, TS, TTS, VC-1, VOB, VRO, WMV (Windows Media Video), WMV9 (Windows Media Video 9) Micro DVD, SRT, SUB, SubRip, TMPlayer, TXT -

Quad Core

Chassis P163

Firefox 2.5 1 x Ethernet RJ45

2 x USB 2.0 (max500mA)

1 x USB 3.0 (max900mA)

2 x HDMI 2.0a HDCP2.2 (ARC,CEC)

2 x HDMI 1.4 (CEC)

1 x AV Composite In

1 x AV Component In

1 x Optical Audio Out

1 x 3.5mm Audio Out

1 x Antena (RF)female1 x CI+ 1.3

1 x Card reader SD/SDHC Lan (10BASE-T/100BASE-TX)

Wi-Fi 802.11 a

802.11 b

802.11 g

802.11 n

802.11 n 5GHz

Bluetooth Ver.4.0(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)

Wi-Fi Direct

DLNA (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS) DVB- C/T2/S2

with PIP functions, PAP, PAT,

Analog (PAL,SECAM)

PVR, Time Shifting

HEVC H.265, VP9 Accurate Colour Drive technology with 3D LUT conversion table with 8 000 points correction and the ability to calibrate 6 primary and secondary colors within a CMS on 3 axes. Or Black Gradation Drive that can provide more gradations in dark scenes through treatment with 12 bit color.To adjust the colorimetry, the DX750 offers all the necessary settings with the choice of gamut used (Rec.601, Rec.709, EBU, DCI / P3 or Rec.2020), gamma used (with varying gamma whose BT.1886 with compensation of black, 2.2 used in lit room, the 2.4 used in dark room). You can edit each Gamma to correct on 10 points. Each gamut can be calibrated from a CMS (Color Management System) 3-axis (luminance, saturation and hue) with opportunity to correct 6 primary and secondary colors (RGBCMY). Finally, we also find a Balance Whites 2P and 10P (10 points) to adjust the color temperature.THX - NoISF - No As for upscaling UHD Panasonic, there is no doubt he has made great progress. It's quite different from what Samsung offers, closer to what Sony offers, that is to say a very natural image, less chiseled than on the Samsung TV, but very precise and with a sumptuous quilted. The upscaling provides an image with rich texture and greatly improves accuracy without displaying traces of upscaling. So it is very comprehensive, especially for network management, but lacks however DisplayPort who was present on the AX900, or aptX Bluetooth and a Subwoofer output like what Sony offers. Standard remote control, without micro or backlit button. A good remote control, solid but rather plain .., and no possibility to calibrate the TV for a tablet like the DX900 as the DX750 is not certified ISF.

+ Design, build quality, the possibility of multiple foot positions

+ A powerful contrast to an Edge LED (4800: 1 ANSI)

+ A bright peak in HDR pretty good (625 nits)

+ System of internal gradation great despite the slab 8 bit

+ HDR rendering of very good quality

+ A rich spectrum of beautiful, balanced colors, a wide gamut (91.2% of DCI)

+ Colorimetry output very correct card (delta E less than 3)

+ A high-performance video processing, including SD content with a very natural picture

+ Several algorithms with efficient remastering yet made once natural

+ Ultra settings to complete color management level and HDMI

+ IFC made without a fluid including 24P

+ Complete network management, Samba, DLNA / UPnP, multiroom client / server, sharing the tuner on the network

+ interesting multimedia management (UHD video playback and HDR, VP9 and HEVC, MKV, TS, Flac, ALAC, etc.), but no DTS decoding that just spoils the fun!

+ A good quality 3D rendering, although some ghosting

+ The best quality / price ratio in 2016, certainly!

- The anti-reflection treatment of limited

- A slab 8 bit (although fnally we do not notice it)

- IFC made too which generates a digital or video camera (main fault)

- Lack of support DTS multimedia

- A single HD tuner (DVB-C / T2 compliant HEVC and MPEG4)

- A slightly Directive slab contrast term as all VA panels

- A detail enhancement filter and / or contours would have been welcome for more chiseled picture lovers

- No compatibility Dolby Vision

- Local Dimming that a mouth too black to Medium or High

- The edges of the slab clearer in some dark scenes

DX750

DX730

(Flat)

TX-58DX730E

TX-50DX730E

TX-40DX730E

TX-40DXW735

TX-40DXW734 No No No 58"- max....cd/m2 50"- max 317cd/m2 40" - max...cd/m2 Compatible

HDR processing (but no hardware for HDR) 58" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 60/50Hz 50" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 60/50Hz 40" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 60/50Hz Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation

Black Frame Interpolation

4K Backlight Motion Rate IFC 1400

very glossy panel 58" - Edge Led (below) Vertical Dimming 50" - Edge Led (below) Vertical Dimming 40" - Edge Led (below) Vertical Dimming MEMC - Intelligent Frame Creation 58" - DCI P3 - 50" - DCI P3 - 40" - DCI P3 - 58" - 50" - 4824:1 / 0.04cd/m2 40" - 58" - 50" - 42° (cone) 40" - DX730

58", 50", 40" 58" - Game mode 50" - Game mode 40" - Game mode 2x10 Watt RMS

Dolby Digital Plus

No DTS

VR-Audio Surround

True FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT

JPEG, JPG, MPO

AAC, ADPCM, Dolby Digital (AC-3), Dolby Digital Plus (E-AC-3), DTS Core, FLAC, HE-AAC, LPCM, M4A, MP3, MPEG Audio, WAV, WMA, WMA Pro 3G2, 3GP, 3GPP, ASF, AVCHD, AVCHD/MVC (3D), AVI, F4V, FLV, H.264 BP, H.264 HP, H.264 MP, H.265 (HEVC), M2TS, M4V, MKV, MOD, MP4, MPEG, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG4 ASP, MPEG4 SP, MPG, MTS, PS, TP, TRP, TS, TTS, VC-1, VOB, VRO, WMV (Windows Media Video), WMV9 (Windows Media Video 9) Micro DVD, SRT, SUB, SubRip, TMPlayer, TXT -

Quad Core

Chassis P193

Firefox 2.5 1 x Ethernet RJ45

2 x USB 2.0 (max500mA)

1 x USB 3.0 (max900mA)

1 x HDMI 1.4 (CEC)

2 x HDMI 2.0a (ARC,CEC)

1 x AV Composite In

1 x AV Component In

1 x Optical Audio Out

1 x 3.5mm Audio Out

1 x Antena (RF)female

1 x CI+ 1.3

1 x Card reader SD/SDHC Lan (10BASE-T/100BASE-TX)

Wi-Fi

802.11 a

802.11 b

802.11 g

802.11 n

802.11 n 5GHz

Bluetooth Ver.4.0(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)

Wi-Fi Direct

DLNA (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS) DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2

Double Tuner

Analog (PAL,SECAM)

PVR, Time Shifting

HEVC, VP9 DX730

DX720

(Flat)

TX-58DX720E

TX-50DX720E

TX-40DX720E

No No No 58"- max....cd/m2 50"- max ....cd/m2 40" - max...cd/m2 Compatible

HDR processing (but no hardware for HDR) 58" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 60/50Hz 50" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 60/50Hz 40" - Super-MVA, 8-bit+FRC, 60/50Hz Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation

Black Frame Interpolation

4K Backlight Motion Rate IFC 1600

very glossy panel 58" - Led, Local Dimming 50" - Led, Local Dimming 40" - Led, Local Dimming MEMC - Intelligent Frame Creation 58" - DCI P3 - 50" - DCI P3 - 40" - DCI P3 - 58" - 50" - 4824:1 / 0.04cd/m2 40" - 58" - 50" - 42° (cone) 40" - DX720

58", 50", 40" 58" - Game mode 50" - Game mode 40" - Game mode 2x10 Watt RMS

Dolby Digital Plus

No DTS

VR-Audio Master Surround -

Quad Core

Chassis P193

Firefox 2.5 1 x Ethernet RJ45

2 x USB 2.0 (max500mA)

1 x USB 3.0 (max900mA)

1 x HDMI 1.4 (CEC)

2 x HDMI 2.0a (ARC,CEC)

1 x AV Composite In

1 x AV Component In

1 x Optical Audio Out

1 x 3.5mm Audio Out

1 x Antena (RF)female

1 x CI+ 1.3

1 x Card reader SD/SDHC Lan (10BASE-T/100BASE-TX)

Wi-Fi

802.11 a

802.11 b

802.11 g

802.11 n

802.11 n 5GHz

Bluetooth Ver.4.0(for keyboard and mouse, no Bluetooth audio)

Wi-Fi Direct

DLNA (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS) DVB-T/T2/C

Analog (PAL,SECAM)

PVR, Time Shifting

HEVC, VP9 DX720

DX700

(Flat)

TX-58DX700E

TX-58DX700F

TX-58DXW704

TX-50DX700E

TX-50DX703E

TX-50DXU701

TX-40DX700E

TX-40DX703E

TX-40DX700F

TX-40DXU701

No No No 58" - HDR max 350cd/m2 50" - HDR max 350cd/m2 40" - Compatible

HDR processing (but no hardware for HDR) 58" - Super-MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz 50" - Super-MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz 40" - Super-MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz Black Frame Interpolation

4K Backlight Motion Rate IFC 1400

very glossy panel 58" - Edge Led (below), Vertical Dimming 50" - Edge Led (below), Vertical Dimming 40" - Edge Led(below), Vertical Dimming MEMC - Intelligent Frame Creation 58" - DCI P3 - / Rec.2020 - 68.27% 50" - DCI P3 - 40" - DCI P3 - 58"- 5736:1 / 153cd/m2 / 0.03cd/m23184:1 / 0.038cd/m2ANSI - 2304:1 / 0.046cd/m2 50" - 4700:1 / 40" - 58" - 40°(conе) 50" - 40" - DX700

58", 50"'40" 58"- Game mode-49.8ms / by default-69.7ms 50"- Game mode 40" - Game mode 2x10 Watt RMS

Dolby Digital Plus

No DTS

VR-Audio True Surround

-

Quad Core

Chassis P193

Firefox 2.5 1 x Ethernet RJ45

1 x USB 2.0 (max 500mA)

1 x USB 3.0 (max 900mA)

1 x HDMI 1.4 (CEC)

2 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC,CEC)

1 x AV Composite in

1 x AV Component in

1 x Optical Audio Out

1 x 3.5mm Audio Out

1 x Antena (RF) female

1 x CI+ 1.3 Lan (10BASE-T/100BASE-TX)

WiFi

802.11 a

802.11 b

802.11 g

802.11 n

802.11 n 5GHz

Bluetooth ver. 4.0

Wi-Fi Direct

DLNA (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS) DVB-C/T2/S/S2

Analog (PAL,SECAM)

HEVC, DX700

DX650

(Flat)

TX-55DX650E

TX-55DX653E

TX-55DXW654

TX-49DX650E

TX-49DX653E

TX-40DX650E

TX-40DX653E No No No 55" - 49" - 40" - No 58"- Super-MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz 49"- Super-MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz 40"- Super-MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz Black Frame Interpolation

4K Backlight Motion Rate IFC 1000 55" - Edge Led, (below) 49" - Edge Led, (below) 40" - Edge Led, (below) MEMC - Inteligent Frame Creation

4K Backlight Motion Rate IFC 1000 55"- DCI P3 - 49"- DCI P3 - 40"- DCI P3 - 55"- 49"- 40"- 55"- 49"- 40"- DX650

55", 49",40" 55" - Game mode 49" - Game mode 40" - Game mode 2x10 Watt RMS

Dolby Digital Plus

No DTS

VR-Audio True Surround

FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT

JPEG, JPG, MPO

AAC, ADPCM, Dolby Digital (AC-3), Dolby Digital Plus (E-AC-3), DTS Core, FLAC, HE-AAC, LPCM, M4A, MP3, MPEG Audio, WAV, WMA, WMA Pro 3G2, 3GP, 3GPP, ASF, AVCHD, AVCHD/MVC (3D), AVI, F4V, FLV, H.264 BP, H.264 HP, H.264 MP, H.265 (HEVC), M2TS, M4V, MKV, MOD, MP4, MPEG, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG4 ASP, MPEG4 SP, MPG, MTS, PS, TP, TRP, TS, TTS, VC-1, VOB, VRO, WMV (Windows Media Video), WMV9 (Windows Media Video 9) Micro DVD, SRT, SUB, SubRip, TMPlayer, TXT -

Quad Core

Chassis -Firefox 2.5 1 x Ethernet RJ45

1 x USB 2.0 (max 500mA)

1 x USB 3.0 (max 900mA)

1 x HDMI 1.4 (CEC)

2 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC,CEC)

1 x AV Composite in

1 x AV Component in

1 x Optical Audio Out

1 x 3.5mm Audio Out

1 x Antena (RF) female1 x CI+ 1.3 Wi-Fi

802.11 a

802.11 b

802.11 g

802.11 n

802.11 n 5GHz

Wi-Fi Direct

DLNA (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS) DVB-T/T2/C

Analog (PAL,SECAM) DX650

DX600

(Flat)

TX-55DX600E

TX-55DX603E

TX-55DXW604

TX-55DXU601

TX-49DX600E

TX-49DX603E

TX-49DXU601

TX-49DXW604

TX-40DX600E

TX-40DX603E

TX-40DXW604

TX-40DXU601 No No No 55" - max 294cd/m2 49" - max...cd/m2 40" - max...cd/m2 No 55"- Super-IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz + BLB 49"- Super-IPS, 8-bit, 60/50Hz + BLB 40"- Super-MVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz + BLB 4K Backlight Motion Rate IFC 800 55" - Edge Led, (below) 49" - Edge Led, (below) 40" - Edge Led 55"- DCI P3 - 49"- DCI P3 - 40"- DCI P3 - 55"- 49"- 40"- 55"- 78° (cone) 49"- 40"- DX600

55", 49", 40" 55" - Game mode 49" - Game mode 40" - Game mode 2x10 Watt RMS

Compatible

Dolby Digital Plus

No DTS

VR-Audio True Surround FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and exFAT

JPEG, JPG, MPO

AAC, ADPCM, Dolby Digital (AC-3), Dolby Digital Plus (E-AC-3), DTS Core, FLAC, HE-AAC, LPCM, M4A, MP3, MPEG Audio, WAV, WMA, WMA Pro 3G2, 3GP, 3GPP, ASF, AVCHD, AVCHD/MVC (3D), AVI, F4V, FLV, H.264 BP, H.264 HP, H.264 MP, H.265 (HEVC), M2TS, M4V, MKV, MOD, MP4, MPEG, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG4 ASP, MPEG4 SP, MPG, MTS, PS, TP, TRP, TS, TTS, VC-1, VOB, VRO, WMV (Windows Media Video), WMV9 (Windows Media Video 9) Micro DVD, SRT, SUB, SubRip, TMPlayer, TXT -

-

Chassis

-

Firefox 2.5 1 x Ethernet RJ45

1 x USB 2.0 (max 500mA)

1 x USB 3.0 (max 900mA)

1 x HDMI 1.4 (CEC)

2 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC,CEC)

1 x AV Composite in

1 x AV Component in

1 x Optical Audio Out

1 x 3.5mm Audio Out

1 x Antena (RF) female1 x CI+ 1.3 Wi-Fi

802.11 a

802.11 b

802.11 g

802.11 n

802.11 n 5GHz

Wi-Fi Direct

DLNA (RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS) DVB-T/T2/C

Analog (PAL,SECAM) DX600