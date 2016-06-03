Резултати от 1 до 11 от общо 11

Samsung телевизори 2018

    Днес06:20 #1

    Samsung телевизори 2018

    Всичко за Samsung телевизори. Новите модели през 2018 година.
    Темата е за собственици с цел споделяне на проблеми и търсене на техните решения.


    Ако сега правите своя избор, посетете тема за избор на телевизори:
    Мнения и Избор на LCD / OLED телевизор
    Мнения и Избор на 3D телевизор
    Мнения и Избор на Ultra HD телевизор

    Линк към старите теми
    Samsung телевизори 2017
    Samsung телевизори 2016
    Samsung телевизори 2015
    Samsung телевизори - част 6 - 2014 година
    Samsung телевизори - част 5
    Samsung телевизори - част 4
    Samsung телевизори - част 3
    Samsung телевизори - част 2
    Samsung телевизори - част 1



    Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

    История


    Думата Samsung (на корейски се произнася малко по-различно - самса) се превежда като три звезди. Според слухове, бранда е бил избран в чест на тримата сина на основателя.
    По време на Корейската война бизнеса на Бьонг Чхул Ли е бил разрушен и собственикът е бил принуден да започне всичко наново.
    Отначало е била създадена текстилна фабрика, захарен завод, а малко по-късно Samsung се заели и със застрахователен бизнес.

    Едва през 1969 година, компанията започва да се занимава с електроника, областта в която тя днес е толкова популярна.
    Образувана е компанията Samsung Electronics, а първия й продукт бил черно-бели телевизори, създадени съвместно с Sanyo.
    5 години по-късно компанията стартира производството на хладилници и перални машини, а през 1979 г., в портфолиото й влизат и микровълнови печки и климатици. През 1988 компанията се слива със Samsung Semiconductor & Communications.



    How to read the model suffix - for LCD models Samsung TVs
    Как да разчетем суфикса на модела - за LCD модели Samsung телевизори
    Example(Пример) - Model: UE-65MU8002TXZG
    U - Defines display technology (определя технология на дисплея)
    • U - LCD, LED (Light Emiting Diode)
    • L - LCD, CCFL (Cold Catode Fluoroscent Lamp)
    • К - ОLED

    Е - Continental purpose (континентално предназначение)
    • Е - Еuropa
    • A - Asia, Africa, Australia
    • N - North America, Korea, South America
    • F - ?

    65 - The diagonal screen size in inches/1 inch = 2.5 cm (диагоналният размер на екрана в инчове /1 инч=2,5см)
    • 65" - 162,5 см
    • 60" - 150,0 см
    • 55" - 137,5 см
    • 50" - 125,0 см
    • 48" - 120,0 см
    • 46" - 115,0 см
    • 42" - 105,0 см
    • 40" - 100,0 см
    • 39" - 97,5 см
    • 32" - 80,0 см

    MU - Resolution and year of model exit (резолюция и година на излизане на модела)
    • Q - UltraHD + Quantum Dots
    • MU - UltraHD (2017)
    • M - FullHD or HDReady (2017)
    • KS - UltraHD + Quantum Dots (2016)
    • KU - UltraHD /2016
    • K - Full HD /2016
    • -
    • JS - UltraHD + Quantom Dots (2015)
    • JU - UltraHD (2015)
    • J - Full HD (2015)
    • -
    • HU - Ultra HD (2014)
    • H - Full HD Edge led (2014)
    • -
    • F - Edge led (2013)
    • FH - Hybrid model (Direct led) (2013)
    • -
    • ES - Edge led slim model (2012)
    • EH - Hybrid model (Direct led) (2012)
    • E - CCFL (2012)
    • -
    • D - 2011
    • C - 2010
    • B - 2009
    • A - 2008

    8 - Serie (серия)
    • 4 - стартов модел
    • 5 - бюджетен клас
    • 6 - среден клас
    • 7 - среден клас
    • 8 - висок клас
    • 9 - флагманска серия

    5 - Subseries / determines extras (подсерия - определя екстри).
    • 2 -
    • 3 -
    • 4 -
    • 5 - Curved ?
    • 6 - Curved ?
    • 7 -
    • 8 -
    • 9 -

    0 - Body color, stand design..(цвят на корпуса и дизайн на стойката/всяка година за всяка серия е различно)
    • 8 -
    • 7 - Black frame + added Setelite tuner (добавен сателитен тунер)
    • 6 -
    • 5 - Black & Titan color frame + Titan colcor stand
    • 4 - Dark Titanium
    • 3 -
    • 2 - Black frame + Silver & Black stand
    • 1 - White color Frame
    • 0 - Black colcor Frame

    2 - Dealer variant - a specific variation model and a distribution channel. Often something is cut. (дилърски вариант - специфичен модел с вариация на екстрите и канал на дистрибуция. Често нещо е орязано.)
    • 1 -
    • 2 - East Europe
    • 3 -
    • 4 -
    • 5 - West Europe
    • 6 -
    • 7 -
    • 8 -
    • 9 - Germany

    TX - Indicates the inserted tuner (обозначава поставеният тунер)
    • TX(Europe) - 2x DVB-C/S2/T2 HD (HEVC for T2 & S2) + analog tuner
    • LX(Europe) - 2x DVB-T/C/S2(T2 Ready) + analog tuner
    • UX(Europe) - DVB-C/S2/T2 HD + analog tuner
    • SX(Europe) - DVB-T/C/S2(T2 Ready) + analog tuner
    • KX(Europe) - DVB-T2/C(S2 ?) + analog tuner
    • TX(North Africa) - DVB-T/S2(T2 Ready) + analog tuner [DVB-C banned by location selection / забранени по силата на избор на местоположение]
    • SX(North Africa) - DVB-T/S2(T2 Ready) + analog tuner [DVB-C banned by location selection / забранени по силата на избор на местоположение]
    • KX(Africa) - DVB-T2 + analog tuner [DVB-T/C banned by location selection / забранени по силата на избор на местоположение]
    • KX - DVB-T/or T2 (* VN: DVB-T2/C) + analog tuner [DVB-T2/C banned by location selection / забранени по силата на избор на местоположение]
    • FX(North America) - ATSC/ClearQAM + analog tuner
    • RX - Digital Broadcasting Ready (DVB-T2) + analog tuner
    • UL - DVB-T2/S2 + analog tuner
    • KL - DVB-T2 + analog tuner
    • WX - DVB-T (T2 Ready) + analog tuner
    • SX - DVB-T/S2 (T2 ready) + analog tuner
    • GX - ISDB-T + analog tuner(Trinorma)
    • GC - ISDB-T + DVB-T + analog tuner
    • PX - ISDB-T / DVB-T / ATSC + Analog Tuner(Trinorma)
    • KX - DVB-T/T2 (* VN: DVB-T2/C) + analog tuner (Trinorma)(Trinorma)
    • JX - DTMB + Analog tuner

    ZG - a regional code designating the region to sell the model (регионален код обозначаващ региона за продажба на модела)
    • Europe
    • XH - Albania, Bulgaria, Hrvatska, Česká republika, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Litva, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Slovakia,
    • ZG - Germany, Austria, Switzerland,
    • XN - België, Luxembourg, Nederland,
    • XC - Danmark, Finland, France, Norge, Portugal, Spain, Sweden,
    • XU - England, Ireland
    • ZT - Italy, Malta,
    • RU - Russia
    • UA - Ukraina
    • KZ, CE - Kazakhstan
    • TK - Turkye
    • North America
    • ZC - Canada
    • ZA - USA
    • ZX - Mexico (& some countries from South America)
      Middle East
    • HC - Iran
    • SQ - Israel
    • MM - Pakistan, Afghanistan
    • ZN - Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman
    • UM - UAE, Qatar
    • TW - Lebanon, Palestina, Jordan, Syria + Irak
      Asia - pacific
    • NZ - New Zeeland
    • XY - Australia
    • XV - Vietnam
    • XP - Philipines
    • XT - Thailand
    • XV - Vietnam
    • XL - India
    • XM - Malaysia
    • MR - Myanmar
    • XS - Singapore
    • XZ - China (DTMB + DVB-C)
    • ZK - Hong Kong
    • ZW - Thaiwan
    • KR - South Korea (UN49MU6350FXKR, there are other variations QN75Q9FAMF, QN55Q7FAMF-W)
      Africa
    • TK - North Africa(Algeria, Tunisia)
    • MV - Algerie,?
    • EG - Egypt, Libya, Sudan, Somalia
    • XA - Angola, Cabo Verde, Guine-Bissau, Mozambique, Benin, Botswana, Eritrea, Ethiopia, gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe,
      Latin America
    • PE - Peru, Argentina (ZB, ZX - пълен бърдак)
    • PR - Paraguay
    • UG - Uruguay
    • ZD - Brasil
    • ZS - Chile
    • ZL - Colombia [KX - DVB-T2 + analog tuner(Trinorma)]
    • PA - Bolivia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Jamaica, Republica Dominicana, Costa Rica, Bahamas & Caribbean Islands, Trinidad & Tobago,(ZA,ZP)

    -----
    DATA BROADCASTING:
    HbbTV 1.5 (CZ,SK,DE,AT,FR,ES,EE) / HbbTV1.0(CH,PT,FI,DK) / MHEG 5(UK,IE)



    How to read the model suffix - for QLED models Samsung TVs
    Как да разчетем суфикса на модела - за QLED модели Samsung телевизори
    Example(Пример) - Model: QE88Q9FGMTXZG

    Q - defines display technology (определя технология на дисплея)
    • Q - LCD, Quantum Dots + LED backlight

    Е - Continental purpose (континентално предназначение)
    • Е - Еuropa
    • A - Asia, Africa, Australia
    • N - North America, Korea, South America

    88 - The diagonal screen size in inches/1 inch = 2.5 cm (диагоналният размер на екрана в инчове /1 инч=2,5см)
    • 65" - 162,5 см
    • 60" - 150,0 см
    • 55" - 137,5 см
    • 50" - 125,0 см
    • 48" - 120,0 см
    • 46" - 115,0 см
    • 42" - 105,0 см
    • 40" - 100,0 см
    • 39" - 97,5 см
    • 32" - 80,0 см

    Q9 - Serie (серия)
    • Q9 -
    • Q8 -
    • Q7 -

    F - Type panel (тип панел)
    • F - Flat
    • C - Curved

    GM - indicates ??()
    • GM - ? only occurs in quantum dot models
    • AM - ? only occurs in quantum dot models
    • A - ? meets only in FulHD models

    TX - indicates the inserted tuner (обозначава поставеният тунер)
    • TX(Europe) - 2x DVB-C/S2/T2 HD + analog tuner
    • LX(Europe) - 2x DVB-T/C/S2(T2 Ready) + analog tuner
    • UX(Europe) - DVB-C/S2/T2 HD + analog tuner
    • SX(Europe) - DVB-T/C/S2(T2 Ready) + analog tuner
    • KX(Europe) - DVB-T2/C(S2 ?) + analog tuner
    • TX(North Africa) - DVB-TS2(T2 Ready) + analog tuner
    • SX(North Africa) - DVB-TS2(T2 Ready) + analog tuner
    • KX - DVB-T/or T2 (* VN: DVB-T2/C) + analog tuner [DVB-T2/C са забранени по силата на избор на местоположение]
    • FX(North America) - ATSC/ClearQAM + analog tuner
    • RX - Digital Broadcasting Ready (DVB-T2) + analog tuner
    • UL - DVB-T2/S2 + analog tuner
    • KL - DVB-T2 + analog tuner
    • WX - DVB-T (T2 Ready) + analog tuner
    • SX - DVB-T/S2 (T2 ready) + analog tuner
    • GX - ISDB-T + analog tuner(Trinorma)
    • GC - ISDB-T + DVB-T + analog tuner
    • PX - ISDB-T / DVB-T / ATSC + Analog Tuner(Trinorma)
    • KX - DVB-T/T2 (* VN: DVB-T2/C) + analog tuner (Trinorma)(Trinorma)
    • JX - DTMB + Analog tuner

    ZG - регионален код обозначаващ региона за продажба на модела
    • Europe
    • XH - Albania, Bulgaria, Hrvatska, Česká republika, Estonia,
    • ZG - Germany, Austria
    • XN - België
    • XC - Danmark, Finland, France,
    • TK - Turkye
    • North America
    • ZC - Canada
    • ZA - USA
    • ZX - Mexico (& some countries from South America)
      Middle East
    • HC - Iran
    • MM - Pakistan, Afghanistan
    • ZN - Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman
    • UM - UAE, Qatar
    • TW - Lebanon, Palestina, Jordan, Syria + Irak
      Asia - pacific
    • NZ - New Zeeland
    • XY - Australia
    • XV - Vietnam
    • XP - Philipines
    • XT - Thailand
    • XV - Vietnam
    • XL - India
    • XM - Malaysia
    • MR - Myanmar
    • XS - Singapore
    • XZ - China (DTMB + DVB-C)
    • ZK - Hong Kong
    • ZW - Thaiwan
    • KR - South Korea (UN49MU6350FXKR, there are other variations QN75Q9FAMF, QN55Q7FAMF-W, UN65MU6190F-W, UN65LS003AF-DL, UN65LS003AF-DW)
      Africa
    • TK - North Africa(Algerie)
    • MV - ?
    • XA - Angola
      Latin America
    • PE - Peru, Argentina (ZB, ZX - пълен бърдак)
    • PR - Paraguay
    • UG - Uruguay
    • ZD - Brasil
    • ZS - Chile
    • ZL - Colombia [KX - DVB-T2 + analog tuner(Trinorma)]
    • PA - Bolivia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Jamaica, Republica Dominicana, Costa Rica, Bahamas & Caribbean Islands, Trinidad & Tobago,(ZA,ZP)



    How to read the model suffix - for Samsung LIFESTYLE TV TV models
    Как да разчетем суфикса на модела - за Samsung LIFESTYLE TV модели телевизори
    Serif TV
    UE40LS001CUXXE
    UE32LS001DUXXE
    UE24LS001BUXXE
    U - определя технология на подсветката
    • U - LED подсветка (UE)

    Е - континентално предназначение
    • Е - Еuropa
    • A - Asia, Africa, Australia
    • N - North America, Korea, South America

    65 - диагоналният размер на екрана в инчове /1 инч=2,5см/
    LS - Life Style TV
    001 - Serif TV
    C - ?
    UX - обозначава поставеният тунер
    XC - регионален код обозначаващ региона за продажба на модела
    -------------------------------
    The Frame
    UE65LS003AUXXC_(VG-SCFM65WM/XC-рамката)
    UE43LS003AUXXC_(VG-SCFM43DW/XC-рамката)
    UE55LS003AUXXC_(VG-SCFM55DW/XC-рамката)
    U - определя технология на подсветката
    • U - LED подсветка (UE)

    Е - континентално предназначение
    • Е - Еuropa
    • A - Asia, Africa, Australia
    • N - North America, Korea, South America

    65 - диагоналният размер на екрана в инчове /1 инч=2,5см/
    LS - Life Style TV
    003 - The Frame TV
    A -?
    UX - обозначава поставеният тунер
    XC - регионален код обозначаващ региона за продажба на модела
    -----
    VG-SCFM65WM/XC - модел на рамката
    VG - ?
    SCFM - Samsung Color Frame Model
    65 - size
    WM - Color
    • DW - кафява,
    • LW - бежова,
    • WM - бяла


    Как по серийния номер да определим месеца и годината на производство на телевизора?


    Пример - 34953LDD400019W
    В началото може да има от 3 до 5 цифри.В случая са 5, не знам какво обозначават и затова ще ги прескочим.
    L - Шестият знак, е държавата, където Samsung телевизорът е произведен.
    • Z - Словакия / Malaysia
    • В - Унгария
    • L - Русия

    D - Седмият знак, е ?
    • D -

    D - година на производство (8-ия знак на серийния номер)
    • R - 2001
    • T - 2002
    • W - 2003
    • X - 2004
    • Y - 2005
    • A, L - 2006
    • M, P - 2007
    • Q - 2008
    • S - 2009
    • Z - 2010
    • В - 2011
    • C - 2012
    • D - 2013
    • F - 2014
    • G - 2015
    • H - 2016

    4 - месец на производство - в шестнадесетичната система (9-ия знак)
    • 1 - Януари
    • 2 - Февруари
    • 3 - Март
    • 4 - Април
    • 5 - Май
    • 6 - Юни
    • 7 - Юли
    • 8 - Август
    • 9 - Септември
    • A - Октомври
    • B - Ноември
    • C - Декември

    00019 - индивидуален сериен номер
    W - Контролна буква


    Пример 1: хххххххLСхххххх - декември 2006.
    Пример 2: хххххххP3хххххх - март 2007.
    Пример 3: хххххххS4хххххх - април 2009
    Пример 4: хххххххZ2хххххх – февруари 2010.
    Пример 5: хххххххZ7хххххх – юли 2010.
    Пример 6: хххххххВ2хххххх – февруари 2011.


    Motion Plus
    LED Clear Motion - поддържка на възпроизвеждане в режим 1080p/24
    Може да се използва за всеки тип съдържание, но не работи в режим Game или при цифрово телевизионно излъчване от вътрешен тунер.
    При режим Custom след включване на LED Clear Motion, се активира BFI - Black Frame Insertion

    Системата Motion Plus на Samsung, която е отговорна за гладкото и плавно движение получи нови подобрения тази година.
    След преминаване към потребителски режим получаваме възможността самостоятелно да регулираме ликвидността. Системата открива действителния брой на кадрите във видеопотока.
    Имаме две независими настройки за различни графични формати, които са наречени намаляване на накъсването (за подобряване на ликвидността) и намаляване на замъгляването (подобрен фокус и елиминиране на отблясъците).
    Двата плъзгача за корекция имат по 10 позиции на всеки етап.
    Когато настроите плъзгача за намаляване на накъсването до стойност 4-6 получавате картина лишена от видимо трептене. Артефактите са малко и са трудно видими при нормално гледане. Когато е настроен на максимална стойност 10, телевизорът е в състояние да показва 400 хоризонтални линии резолюция при движение. Детайлите при 400 линии също се виждат, но с ghosting.
    Тазгодишното изпълнение на тази функция ви позволява да получите отлични настройки на вашия телевизионен приемник.

    De-judder (Judder Reduction) - редуциране на размазването
    De-blur (Blur Reduction) - редуциране на накъсването

    Led Clear Motion има три настройки - Clear, Standart, Smoothq като и трите удвояват резолюцията при движение от 300 на 600 линии. Използвайте Clear за обща употреба, тъй като тя въвежда по-малко интерполиране на артефакти и по-малък ефект на сапунена опера (все още има малко, но ще я изключвате за 24fps филми).

    Подменю Custom активира мигащата подсветка - BFI - няма увеличаване на резолюцията в движение, нито изглаждане на накъсването. Зисилва яснотата на движението, без да интерполира артефакти, но спада яркостта.

    Ако трептененто на картината при LED Clear Motion е прекалено силно за очите ви (всеки човек има различна чувствителност), има алтернативна настройка - Blur Reduction на 8 и Judder Reduction на 0.
    Те се правят в Motion Plus, подменю Custom. С тези настройки редуцирате motion blur без да придадете омекотен вид на картината.
    Прикачени изображения Прикачени изображения
    Днес06:21 #2

    Samsung телевизори - модели 2018

    Samsung телевизори модели 2018
    Днес06:23 #3

    Samsung телевизори - модели 2017

    SAMSUNG телевизори, модели 2017
    Samsung телевизори 2017


    Samsung QLED TV 2017 - european models
    Series
    Model
    ______________    		 SoC
    Software
    ___________    		 Panel Type
    _________________    		 bit of
    __________    		 Panel
    Resolution
    _________    		 Subpixel structure
    _______    		 Panel frequency
    ________    		 Type backlight

    _______________    		 MCFI
    Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation
    (Auto Motion Plus ™)
    ______________    		 BFI
    (black frame insertion)
    ____________    		 HDR
    ____________    		 Series
    Model
    ______________
    Samsung Q9F
    QE-88Q9F KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA QDCF
    (Samsung)    		 10-bit 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Edge LED
    (right-left, local dimming)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 200 Hz    		 Yes 2000cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HDR10+)    		 QE-88Q9F
    QE-75Q9F KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA QDCF
    (Samsung)    		 10-bit 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Edge LED
    (right-left, local dimming)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 200 Hz    		 Yes 2000cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HDR10+)    		 QE-75Q9F
    QE-65Q9F KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA QDCF
    (Samsung)    		 10-bit 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Edge LED
    (right-left, local dimming)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 200 Hz    		 Yes 2000cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HDR10+)    		 QE-65Q9F
    Samsung Q8C
    QE-75Q8C
    Qurved - 3000R    		 KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA QDCF
    ()    		 10-bit 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 200 Hz    		 Yes 1500cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HDR10+)    		 QE-75Q8C
    QE-65Q8C
    Qurved - 3000R    		 KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA QDCF
    (Samsung)    		 10-bit 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Edge-LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 200 Hz    		 Yes 1500cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HDR10+)    		 QE-65Q8C
    QE-55Q8C
    Qurved - 3000R    		 KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA QDCF
    (Samsung)    		 10-bit 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 200 Hz    		 Yes 1500cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HDR10+)    		 QE-55Q8C
    Samsung Q7C
    QE-65Q7C
    Qurved - 3000R    		 KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA QDCF
    (Samsung)    		 10-bit 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 200 Hz    		 Yes 1500cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HDR10+)    		 QE-65Q7C
    QE-55Q7C
    Qurved - 3000R    		 KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA QDCF
    (Samsung)    		 10-bit 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 200 Hz    		 Yes 1500cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HDR10+)    		 QE-55Q7C
    QE-49Q7C
    Qurved - 3000R    		 KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA QDCF
    (Samsung)    		 10-bit 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 200 Hz    		 Yes 1500cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HDR10+)    		 QE-49Q7C
    Samsung Q7F
    QE-75Q7F KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA QDCF
    (Samsung)    		 10-bit 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Edge LED
    (bottom-12 zones)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 200 Hz    		 Yes 1500cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HDR10+)    		 QE-75Q7F
    QE-65Q7F KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA QDCF
    (65A1MU8XM-Samsung)    		 10-bit 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Edge LED
    (bottom-12 zones)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 200 Hz    		 Yes 1500cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HDR10+)    		 QE-65Q7F
    QE-55Q7F KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA QDCF
    (Samsung)    		 10-bit 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Edge LED
    (bottom-12 zones)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 200 Hz    		 Yes 1500cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HDR10+)    		 QE-55Q7F
    QE-49Q7F KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA QDCF
    (Samsung)    		 10-bit 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Edge LED
    (bottom-12 zones)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 200 Hz    		 Yes 1500cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HDR10+)    		 QE-49Q7F
    Samsung Q6(ONLY IN USA)
    QE-55Q6F KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA QDCF
    (Samsung)    		 10-bit 3840x2160 RGB ? Hz Edge LED
    (-)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus Hz    		 Yes ? cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HDR10+)    		 QE-55Q6F
    QE-49Q6F KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA QDCF
    (Samsung)    		 10-bit 3840x2160 RGB ? Hz Edge LED
    (-)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus Hz    		 Yes ? cd/m2
    (HDR10 / HDR10+)    		 QE-49Q6F
    Series Premium UHD TV Series
    Samsung MU9
    UE-65MU9000C
    Qurved - 000R    		 KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA
    ()    		 10-bit 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Edge-LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 200 Hz    		 Yes 1000cd/m2 UE-65MU9000C
    UE-55MU9000C
    Qurved - 000R    		 KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA
    (55-)    		 10-bit 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Edge-LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 200 Hz    		 Yes 1000cd/m2 UE-55MU9000C
    UE-49MU9000C
    Qurved - 000R    		 KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA
    (49-)    		 8-bit + FRC 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Edge-LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 200 Hz    		 Yes 1000cd/m2 UE-49MU9000C
    Samsung MU8
    UE-85MU8000 KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA
    (Samsung)    		 8-bit + FRC 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Edge-LED
    (bottom + local dimming)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 200 Hz    		 Yes 1000cd/m2 UE-85MU8000
    UE-75MU8000 KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA
    (Samsung)    		 8-bit + FRC 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Edge-LED
    (bottom + local dimming)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 200 Hz    		 Yes 1000cd/m2 UE-75MU8000
    UE-65MU8000 KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA
    (65-)    		 8-bit + FRC 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Edge-LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 200 Hz    		 Yes 1000cd/m2 UE-65MU8000
    UE-55MU8000 KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA
    (55-)    		 8-bit + FRC 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Edge-LED
    (bottom + local dimming)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 200 Hz    		 Yes 1000cd/m2 UE-55MU8000
    UE-49MU8000 KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA
    (49-Samsung)    		 8-bit + FRC 3840x2160 RGB 60/50Hz Edge-LED
    (bottom + local dimming)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 100 Hz    		 Yes 1000cd/m2 UE-49MU8000
    Samsung MU7
    UE-65MU7000 KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA
    (65-)    		 8-bit + FRC 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Edge-LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 200 Hz    		 Yes 1000cd/m2 UE-65MU7000
    UE-55MU7000 KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA
    (55-)    		 8-bit + FRC 3840x2160 RGB 120/100Hz Edge-LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 200 Hz    		 Yes 1000cd/m2 UE-55MU7000
    UE-49MU7000 KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA
    (49А6U0SM - Samsung)    		 8-bit + FRC 3840x2160 RGB 60/50Hz Edge-LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 100 Hz    		 Yes 1000cd/m2 UE-49MU7000
    UE-40MU7000 KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA
    (Samsung)    		 8-bit + FRC 3840x2160 RGB 60/50Hz Edge-LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 100 Hz    		 Yes 1000cd/m2 UE-40MU7000
    Series UHD TV Series
    Samsung MU6
    UE-65MU6600 KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA
    (65A-Samsung)    		 8-bit + FRC 3840x2160 RGB 60/50Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 100 Hz    		 Yes 320cd/m2 UE-65MU6600
    UE-49MU6600 KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA
    (49)    		 8-bit + FRC 3840x2160 RGB 60/50Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 100 Hz    		 Yes 320cd/m2 UE-49MU6600
    UE-49MU6500
    Qurved - 3000R    		 KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA
    (49)    		 8-bit + FRC 3840x2160 RGB 60/50Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 100 Hz    		 Yes 320cd/m2 UE-49MU6500
    UE-65MU6400
    Qurved - 3000R    		 KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA
    (65-)    		 8-bit + FRC 3840x2160 RGB 60/50Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 100 Hz    		 Yes 320cd/m2 UE-65MU6400
    UE-55MU6400 KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT IPS(PLS)
    (55B6A-BA01-BOE)    		 8-bit + FRC 3840x2160 RGB 60/50Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 100 Hz    		 Yes 320cd/m2 UE-55MU6400
    UE-49MU6400 KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT IPS(PLS)
    (49B6AUOKK-BOE)    		 8-bit + FRC 3840x2160 RGB 60/50Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 100 Hz    		 Yes 320cd/m2 UE-49MU6400
    UE-40MU6400 KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA
    (40A6AU-Samsung)    		 8-bit + FRC 3840x2160 RGB 60/50Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 100 Hz    		 Yes 320cd/m2 UE-40MU6400
    UE-65MU6200 KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA
    (65-Samsung)    		 8-bit 3840x2160 RGB 60/50Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 100 Hz    		 Yes 320cd/m2 UE-65MU6200
    UE-55MU6200 KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA
    (55-Samsung)    		 8-bit 3840x2160 RGB 60/50Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 100 Hz    		 Yes 320cd/m2 UE-55MU6200
    UE-49MU6200 KTM ?
    T-KTMDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA
    (49-)    		 8-bit 3840x2160 RGB 60/50Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 100 Hz    		 Yes 320cd/m2 UE-49MU6200
    UE-55MU6100
    6102,6105    		 a-si TFT IPS(PLS)
    (Samsung)    		 8-bit 3840x2160 RGB 60/50Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 100 Hz    		 Yes 320cd/m2 UE-55MU6100
    UE-50MU6100 a-si TFT MVA
    (50-)    		 8-bit 3840x2160 RGB 60/50Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 100 Hz    		 Yes 320cd/m2 UE-50MU6100
    UE-49MU6100 a-si TFT MVA
    (49A6AU0VM--Samsung)    		 8-bit 3840x2160 RGB 60/50Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 100 Hz    		 Yes 320cd/m2 UE-49MU6100
    UE-43MU6100 a-si TFT ?
    (43)    		 8-bit 3840x2160 RGB 60/50Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 100 Hz    		 Yes 320cd/m2 UE-43MU6100
    UE-40MU6100 a-si TFT MVA
    (40A6AU2VK-FA01-Samsung)    		 8-bit 3840x2160 RGB 60/50Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 100 Hz    		 Yes 320cd/m2 UE-40MU6100
    UE-65MU6000 a-si TFT MVA
    (65-)    		 8-bit 3840x2160 RGB 60/50Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 100 Hz    		 Yes 320cd/m2 UE-65MU6000
    UE-55MU6000 a-si TFT IPS
    (55-)    		 8-bit 3840x2160 RGB 60/50Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 100 Hz    		 Yes 320cd/m2 UE-55MU6000
    UE-49MU6000 a-si TFT MVA
    (49A6A-Samsung)    		 8-bit 3840x2160 RGB 60/50Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 100 Hz    		 Yes 320cd/m2 UE-49MU6000
    UE-40MU6000 a-si TFT MVA
    (40A6A-FE05-Samsung)    		 8-bit 3840x2160 RGB 60/50Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 100 Hz    		 Yes 320cd/m2 UE-40MU6000
    Series Full HD TV Series
    Samsung M6
    UE-55M6300
    (Curved-4200R)    		 KTS ?
    T-KTSDEUC    		 a-si TFT ??
    (55-)    		 8-bit 1920x1080 RGB 60/50Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 100 Hz    		 Yes ---cd/m2 UE-55M6300
    UE-49M6300
    (Curved- R)    		 KTS ?
    T-KTSDEUC    		 a-si TFT ??
    (49-)    		 8-bit 1920x1080 RGB 60/50Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 100 Hz    		 Yes ---cd/m2 UE-49M6300
    Samsung M5
    UE-55M56xx KTS ?
    T-KTSDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA
    (55-)    		 8-bit 1920x1080 RGB 60/50Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 100 Hz    		 Yes ---cd/m2 UE-55M5600
    UE-49M56xx KTS ?
    T-KTSDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA
    (49-)    		 8-bit 1920x1080 RGB 60/50Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 100 Hz    		 Yes ---cd/m2 UE-49M5600
    UE-43M56xx KTS ?
    T-KTSDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA
    (43-)    		 8-bit 1920x1080 RGB 60/50Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 100 Hz    		 Yes ---cd/m2 UE-43M5600
    UE-32M56xx KTS ?
    T-KTSDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA
    (32-)    		 8-bit 1920x1080 RGB 60/50Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 100 Hz    		 Yes ---cd/m2 UE-32M5600
    UE-55M5500 KTS ?
    T-KTSDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA
    (55-)    		 8-bit 1920x1080 RGB 60/50Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 100 Hz    		 Yes ---cd/m2 UE-55M5500
    UE-49M5500 KTS ?
    T-KTSDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA
    (49-CA01-)    		 8-bit 1920x1080 RGB 60/50Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 100 Hz    		 Yes ---cd/m2 UE-49M5500
    UE-43M5500 KTS ?
    T-KTSDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA
    (43L6AF0KK-AA01-AUO)    		 8-bit 1920x1080 RGB 60/50Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes
    Auto Motion Plus 100 Hz    		 Yes ---cd/m2 UE-43M5500
    UE-32M5500 KTS ?
    T-KTSDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA
    (32-)    		 8-bit 1920x1080 RGB 60/50Hz - Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 Yes ---cd/m2 UE-32M5500
    UE-32M4500
    UE-32M4100
    UE-32M4002
    UE-32M4000    		 KTS ?
    T-KTSDEUC    		 a-si TFT MVA 8-bit 1366x768 RGB 60/50Hz Edge LED
    (bottom)    		 - Yes ---cd/m2 UE-32M4000

    Size Model US Canada UK/Europe Refresh Rate
    65" 65Q9F QN65Q9FAMFXZA QN65Q9FAMFXZC QE65Q9F 120/100hz
    75" 75Q9F QN75Q9FAMFXZA QN75Q9FAMFXZC QE75Q9F 120/100hz
    Size Model US Canada UK/Europe Refresh Rate
    55" 55Q7F QN55Q7FAMFXZA QN55Q7FAMFXZC QE55Q7F 120/100hz
    65" 65Q7F QN65Q7FAMFXZA QN65Q7FAMFXZC QE65Q7F 120/100hz
    75" 75Q7F QN75Q7FAMFXZA QN75Q7FAMFXZC QE75Q7F 120/100hz
    Size Model US Canada UK/Europe Refresh Rate
    49" MU8000 UN49MU8000FXZA UN49MU8000FXZC UE49MU7000 60/50hz
    55" MU8000 UN55MU8000FXZA UN55MU8000FXZC UE55MU7000 120/100hz
    65" MU8000 UN65MU8000FXZA UN65MU8000FXZC UE65MU7000 120/100hz
    75" MU8000 UN75MU8000FXZA UN75MU8000FXZC UE75MU7000 120/100hz
    Size Model US Canada UK/Europe Refresh Rate
    40" MU7000 UN40MU7000FXZA UN40MU7000FXZC UE40MU6400 60/50hz
    49" MU7000 UN49MU7000FXZA UN49MU7000FXZC UE49MU6400 60/50hz
    55" MU7000 UN55MU7000FXZA UN55MU7000FXZC UE55MU6400 60/50hz
    65" MU7000 UN65MU7000FXZA UN65MU7000FXZC UE65MU6400
    Size Model US Canada UK/Europe Refresh Rate
    40" MU6300 UN40MU6300FXZA UE40MU6100 60/50hz
    43" MU6300 UN43MU6300FXZA UE43MU6100 60/50hz
    50" MU6300 UN50MU6300FXZA UE50MU6100 60/50hz
    55" MU6300 UN55MU6300FXZA UE55MU6100 60/50hz
    60" MU6300 UN60MU6300FXZA UE60MU6100
    65" MU6300 UN65MU6300FXZA UE65MU6100
    Днес06:23 #4

    Samsung телевизори 2017

    Samsung телевизори модели 2017


    Първото нещо, което трябва да знаете е, че през 2017 г., QLED = LCD с квантови точки.
    Макар че преди година се говореше за технология от самостоятелно излъчващ дисплей, наречен QLED, това не е тя. Това са LCD панели. Нито повече, нито по-малко. Просто маркетинг..
    LCD -> LED -> SUHD -> QLED...
    Тази година, поради промяна в технологията, Ѕаmѕung нямa дa ce пpидъpжa ĸъм cвoятa пpeдишнa "ЅUНD" ТV тepминoлoгия...
    Samsung SUHD TV Website - Quantum dot display, HDR 1000, TV Design
    Обикновено, индустрията си има ясна номенклатура, която е определена от активният елемент в технологията на дисплея, използван за регулиране на сивите тонове. Така че не се облягайте на объркващият маркетинг на Samsung - за активния елемент(LCD), за единица за задно осветяване(LED), за резолюцията(SUHD), до добавен филм + единица за задно осветяване(QLED ). Подробности, малко по-долу в поста.
    Пълноценен QLED ще се появи не по рано от 2020 година.
    Samsung казаха, че са избрали да кръстят новите си телевизори "QLED", тъй като те представляват голяма крачка напред. Какво представлява "голяма", разбира се, е въпрос на гледна точка......


    QLED
    Samsung произвежда OLED панели, но само в малки размери. Производството на OLED панели в големи размери, подходящи за телевизори, е трудно и въпреки, че Samsung преди няколко години пусна OLED телевизор на пазара(series S9), той не успя да се пласира на пазара и да направи пари. Конкурентът им LG, успя благодарение на патенти, придобити от Kodak, и сега всички производители се обръщат към LG Display за OLED панели.

    Samsung не иска да зависи от LG, затова показа на CES 2017, своят отговор на OLED, под формата на пълна гама от QLED телевизори, но основната технология всъщност не е много различна от тази на моделите SUHD миналата година. Следователно те са просто LCD телевизори, на които цветовата гама и яркостта са подобрени чрез прилагане на филм с квантови точки в комбинация със сини светодиоди.

    От известно време знаем, че Samsung работи по наречени QLED телевизори, технология, в която квантови точки се използват както самостоятелно, излъчващи пиксели, в ефект, подобен на OLED екрани. QLED предимства пред LCD - имат по-широк ъгъл на видимост, по-добри нива на черното, висок контраст и по-добро възпроизвеждане на цветовете.

    На CES-2017 Samsung обяви поредица QLED телевизори, но тези модели се оказва, че не използват QLED технология. Оказа се, че това са "нормални" LCD екрани с (подобрена) подсветка с квантови точки. Защо Samsung избра да наричаме тези телевизори QLED, не е ясно, но вероятно са направили това с цел, името да осигури алтернатива на OLED телевизорите на LG, Sony, Philips, Panasonic и Toshiba тази година в програмата си.

    Светлинните емисии, основани на QD материали са два режима, фотолуминисценция и електролуминисценция.
    Включldj видовете:
    QDEF (QD емитиращ филм) LCD,
    QDCF (QD цветен филтър) LCD,
    QD-OLED хибрид, http://cfile5.uf.tistory.com/image/2...576A3FED02D6DA
    RGB QD LED http://cfile8.uf.tistory.com/image/2...576A401015C737
    и по-късно вече е QLED.

    QLED телевизори 2017(Q9, Q8, Q7) са QDCF LCD тип.
    QDCF - квантови точки в цветният филтър

    SUHD телевизорите 2016 (и серии MU9, MU8 и MU7 от 2017 година), са QDEF LCD тип.
    QDEF - подобряващ филм (превръща синята светлина от подсветката в бяла)
    За да ви е по-ясно, вижте видеото от линка
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nnQmP5seuHE

    What is QLED? Samsung's new TV tech explained - Pocket-lint
    Іntеrvіеw wіth Nаnоѕуѕ СЕО Јаѕоn Наrtlоvе аt СЕЅ 2017, whо ехрlаіnеd thе dіffеrеnсеѕ bеtwееn рhоtо-еnhаnсеd, рhоtо-еmіѕѕіvе аnd еlесtrо-еmіѕѕіvе quаntum dоt ТVѕ.
    HDTV Test: Emissive vs Photo-Enhanced Quantum Dot TV Nanosys Interview — Quantum Dot Pioneers

    Quantum Dot Pioneers


    Дисплей
    1.Най-важната промяна в новите матрици е преработената структура на суб-пиксела (които изискват значителни инвестиции в машини в завода за LCD панели), и, внимание, използване на техниката "суб-пиксел рендиране."
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Subpixel_rendering
    http://www.hdtvtest.co.uk/image/news/qled-subpixel.jpg
    Оказва се, че всеки пиксел е разделен на две области(с няколко домейна), които след това се задвижват с различна гама. В крайна сметка се получава разширен зрителен ъгъл. Samsung са приложили техника известна като Dual Pixel Structure.
    Важно е да уточним, че това не е нов тип LCD матрица(VA, IPS, TN), а технология използвана до сега само в прототипи. Инженерите имат много ясна номенклатура за определяне на това, какво представлява нов тип LCD панел, и за LCD панелите то се свежда до това как течните кристали се изравнени във вътрешността на домейните, а не оформлението на пиксела.
    Защо Samsung са се спрели на това решение и каква полза дава ще видим скоро. Samsung продължават да използват VA матрици в телевизорите си.
    Разширени зрителни ъгли в модели 2017 ??
    http://i24.photobucket.com/albums/c2...pst58o6z1d.png

    2. Второто подобрение, се отнася до квантовите точки, или по-специално в използваният материал. Samsung твърди, че са разширили покриването на цветовото пространство с помощта на "ново метално ядро" заедно с обвивка, направена от ZnSeS".
    Fluorescence properties of alloyed ZnSeS quantum dots overcoated with ZnTe and ZnTe/ZnS shells
    http://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/cm201550w
    QLED е напълно нова подобрена версия на квантовите точки, с пресечена структура на под-пиксела(суб-пиксел), което дава (уж по рода си)подобрено качество на цветовете: всеки пиксел е разделен на две области (Dual Pixel структура), всяка от които се контролира с различна характеристика на яркост (гама) за по-добро възпроизвеждане на цветовете под ъгъл.

    QLED използва ново поколение квантови точки, легирани с алуминий, които имат почти 100% покритие на цветовото пространство DCI.


    Samsung вече използва нови метал-базирани нанокристали - Q.Dot за подобряване колориметрията, разсейването на светлината и светлинната мощност. Samsung твърди, че новите Q.Dot използват кристали 10000 пъти по-малки от дебелината на косъм! Въпреки това има няколко различни размери на тези кристали, всеки с различен размер за да се възпроизведе различен цвят, синьо, зелено или червено и следователно всички цветови нюанси, включени в DCI/P3, тъй като те вече покриват 108% DCI/P2 и 100% или повече Rec.2020 съдържание. Спомнете си обаче, че за сега филмите винаги са записани в DCI/P3, въпреки че потокът е маркиран като BT.2020.

    C нoвoтo мeтaлнo пoĸpитиe въpxy ĸвaнтoвитe тoчĸи e пocтигнaтo пo-чиcтo бялo, ĸoeтo зacягa цвeтнитe филтpи, и дaвa възмoжнocт зa пo-дoбpo възпpoизвeждaнe нa цвeтoвeтe. Ъгълa нa глeдaнe cъщo e пoдoбpeн, и ceгa e, cъглacнo Ѕаmѕung e нa нивoтo нa ОLЕD или ІРЅ пaнeли. Дopи пpи oĸoлo 60 гpaдyca oтĸлoнeниe oт цeнтъpa, пoчти нямa зaтиxвaнe нa цвeтoвe.

    Samsung обяви за новите модели еднакво качество на изображението за период от най-малко 10 години или 15,000-20,000 работни часа.

    Имаше слухове, че през 2017 година Samsung ще замени цветните филтри с квантови точки. Преместване на квантовите точки от филма между подсветката и матрицата, в предната част на матрицата - колкото е възможно по-близо до зрителя. Това няма да се случи тази година. Докато Samsung отказаха да коментират конкретната материя, конкурентите бяха категорични, че това няма да се случи до 2018 г. най-рано. Техническата пътна карта на Nanosys(доставчика на квантови точки за Samsung), потвърждава това. Подобен ход би могъл значително да подобри възпроизвеждането на цветовете, яркостта и енергийната ефективност. Следващата стъпка след това е, да се премахнете напълно LCD панелът от уравнението, но изпълнението на това ще отнеме още няколко години.

    Внимание!!
    Samsung сключиха договор за покупка на LCD TV панели от техният съперник - LG Display Co.. Това стана, след като от Sakai Display(джойнт венчър между Foxconn и Sharp Corp), решиха драстично да намалят доставките си на сравнително големи LCD екрани за телевизори(60, 70").
    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/artic...msung-iy9uaj80
    Засега няма официална информация, но може да се предположи за:
    UltraHD с диагонали - 55,60,65,75,79
    FullHD с диагонали - 43,49,50,55,60


    https://tech4u.it/wp-content/uploads...7_02_02_17.jpg
    Ѕаmѕung Еlесtrоnісѕ e ĸaндидaтcтвaлa зa тpиo oт пpивличaщи пoглeдa тъpгoвcĸи мapĸи, ĸoитo дa пpилaгa зa нoвитe cи тeлeвизopи:
    ‘НDR 1500’, ‘Q НDR’ и ‘Rеаl Вlасk’.

    Πъpвият oт тeзи тepмини яcнo пoĸaзвa, чe нaй-нoвитe тeлeвизopи нa Ѕаmѕung щe пocтигнaт c лeĸoтa яpĸocт oт нaй-мaлĸo 1500 нитa (мoдeли 2016 бяxa пycнaти в пpoдaжбa ĸaтo "НDR 1000" и изчиcтeни 1000 нитa).
    Haзвaниeтo "Q НDR" пoдcĸaзвa жeлaниe oт Ѕаmѕung дa пpoдължи c ĸвaнтoвитe тoчĸи, ĸaтo ĸлючoв eлeмeнт зa пpeмиaлнитe cи НDR тeлeвизopи.

    Real Black
    C "Rеаl Вlасk" изглeждa, чe Ѕаmѕung пpeдизвиĸвaт cъпepниĸa cи ОLЕD тexнoлoгиятa, ĸaтo oтгoвop c нивo нa чepнoтo.
    Гледането на телевизия в дневната означава да се налага да се справяте с проблема с отраженията, така че ако са прекалено инвазивни има риск да ви съсипят удоволствието от гледането. В Samsung TV SUHD 2016 решиха проблема с две технологии: изключителна яркост и Ultra Black Panel
    http://www.samsung.com/au/tv/assets/...Black_SUHD.mp4
    - прилагане на Moth eye филтър, залепен на повърхността на дисплея

    HDR
    Всички модели са с Edge Led подсветка, което означава че няма да имаме пълноценно локално затъмняване.
    (миналогодишната серия KS9500 е с FALD подсветка, което ме кара да си мисля, че в средата на годината Samsung ще пуснат истинският си флагман Q9500 с FALD подсветка)
    Серия Q9 ще достига 2000 нита яркост...Останалите модели от серии Q8 и Q7 са определени като "HDR 1500" - тоест ще достигат яркост от 1500 нита.
    В TV гамата Samsung за 2017 г., която включва всички QLED телевизори ще видим HDR10+ (разширен HDR10 с динамични метаданни).
    SMPTE ST 2094-20 (разработена от Philips )
    SMPTE ST 2094-30 (разработена от Technicolor)
    SMPTE ST 2094-40 (разработена от Samsung)
    Тъй като това е подобрена версия (като Dolby Vision), не съществува риск, по-старите модели да не могат да подкрепят новото съдържание в HDR.
    HDR10, е версия със статични метаданни, и е минималното изискване за един HDR телевизор.
    Очевидно е, че ще бъде необходима софтуерна актуализира, за телевизорите за да получат поддръжка на HDR10 +. И е възможно, модели 2016 да получат ъпдейт (в момента това не е сигурно). HDR10 + ще дебютира със стрийминг . Amazon вече работи, да предложи първото такова съдържание, което вероятно ще се появи към средата на 2017 година. Защо са предпочели стрийминг? Мотивацията е свързана с новата версия - HDMI 2.1.
    http://www.hdmi.org/manufacturer/hdmi_2_1/index.aspx
    За да се управлява HDR10+ от външни източници, ще бъде необходима нова версия или обновяване на съществуващите конектори. От HDMI Licesing казаха, че окончателните спецификации ще бъдат съобщени на всички нейни членове (следователно и за производителите на електроника) в началото на третото тримесечие на 2017. Времето не е достатъчно за прилагане на HDMI 2.1 в новите продукти и пускането на ъпгрейди ще изисква допълнително време. Със стрийминга проблем няма, защото не се използват HDMI портовете (използва се приложението за Smart TV). И всъщност, същата процедура вече видяхме по времето на HDMI 2,0.

    Eднo нeщo пpaви впeчaтлeниe - нитo eдин нoв мoдeл 2017, нe e cepтифициpaн ĸaтo Ultrа НD Рrеmіum.....
    A минaлaтa гoдинa, Ѕаmѕung ни пpoдъниxa yшитe зa cepтифиĸaтa нa КЅ9000....

    Блaгoдapeниe нa дoбpaтa cи eнepгийнa eфeĸтивнocт (вcичĸи мoдeли 2017 ca eнepгиeн ĸлac нa eфeĸтивнocт А) ca инcтaлиpaни дoпълнитeлни филтpи и тaĸa e пoдoбpeнo нивoтo нa чepнoтo. Πo-вaжнoтo e, oбaчe, чe пocpeдcтвoм филтъpa, oтpaжeниeтo нa диcплeя мoжe дa бъдe знaчитeлнo нaмaлeнo (c oĸoлo 50%).

    Smart
    2017 няма да донесе съществени промени. Вместо това, Samsung ще полира съществуващата UI, добави ново дистанционно, въведе ново мобилно приложение, и интегрират "Stream Link".

    Тази година се навършват три години за Tizen като телевиона операционна система, но Samsung не я нарича Tizen 3.0.

    В Smart Hub менюто има приложения, предназначени за домашна автоматизация, за да контролирате своите домашни и домакински уреди. Телевизорът се превръща в логистичен център за контрол на целият ви дом, вашата пералня или съдомиялна машина, съдържанието на хладилника ви, скоро изтекла храна, или свършила такава, може да направи списък за пазаруване с полезни съвети за прием на витамини и калории. Можете също така да контролирате осветлението в къщата, отоплението във всяка стая, щорите, вашите различни свързани устройства, прахосмукачки и т.н., и т.н.
    the internet of things | IoT council, a thinktank for the Internet of Things
    Новите модели също може да възпроизвеждат видео от камерата на смартфона ви директно към телевизора с възможност за заснемане на 360° или дори контрол на камерата на телевизора от смартфон или компютър като IP камера. Например - наблюдавате дома си (или жена си...), когато сте в движение.

    Samsung ще въведе ново метално дистанционно управление за своите "QLED" LCD телевизори.







    Дистанционното управление ще бъде допълнено с актуализирана версия на приложението "Smart View" за мобилни телефони.
    Samsung Smart View app
    Samsung Smart View
    https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/sams...858283863?mt=8
    https://play.google.com/store/apps/d...rtviewad&hl=bg

    Samsung телевизори 2017 имат вграден Steam Link за компютърни игри. Steam Link ви позволява да стриймвате игри от компютъра с помощта на инсталираният софтуер Steam и домашната мрежа към телевизора. Вие контролирате игри с $ 50 Steam контролер. Поддържа игри с резолюция до 1080p.
    Steam Link on Steam
    https://help.steampowered.com/bg/
    Steam все още не се предлага стрииминг на облачно-базирани игрови услуги като PlayStation Now или Nvidia Geforce Now.


    Операционна система
    Тази година Samsung стартират и нова версия на операционната си система - Tizen 3.0 (произнася се Тайзън)

    https://www.samsungdevelopers.com/2016/08/tizen_3-0/
    https://wiki.tizen.org/wiki/Tizen_3.0
    https://source.tizen.org/release/tizen-3.0-m2
    SAMSUNG Developers - Error

    Developer mode
    [UPDATED][Developer] Wow, Developer Mode now available on Samsung Smart Tizen TVs - Tizen Experts

    Медия плейър
    Поддържани формати и кодеци от вграденият медия плейър
    SAMSUNG Developers - Error



    Монтаж
    Това е основната стойка

    Допълнителни аксесоари включват опция "пълно изравняване на телевизора до стената" което прави монтирането на телевизора на стената по-просто и по-бързо от всякога.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GDmUoA1dE8I

    Накрая, за тези, които желаят разнообразие от стилни опции при показване на техният телевизор, Samsung представи две нови елегантни TV стойки - Studio(в ляво) и Gravity( в дясно) - за тези които предпочитат да не монтират телевизора си на стената.
    https://img.global.news.samsung.com/...ng_Main_11.jpg
    https://img.global.news.samsung.com/...ng_Main_10.jpg

    Внимание: тези стойки ще са налични само в някои държави!!


    Свързване
    Всички модели от серии Q9, Q8 и Q7 ще включват външна "One Connect" кутия за свързване на външни устройства чрез HDMI и други интерфейси.
    Кутията се свързва към телевизора чрез един кабел. Освен товаq телевизора се нуждае от захранващ кабел. Дисплеите от моделите на водещата серия Q9, ще бъдат с ултра-тънък кабел за свързване към "One Connect".
    Новите Samsung QLED телевизори сега нямат стандартна връзка със самият дисплей, освен захранващ кабел, сега има оптичен кабел към отделна кутия (One Connect box).
    Факт е, че Samsung са прехвърлили връзката между телевизионния екран и One Connect върху оптика, което го прави още по-гъвкав, но ви съветвам да не се опитвате да го прегъвате. Правят впечатление двата конектора в краищата. Не са тип Toslink, който е на 35 години и стартира с 3Mbit - трансфер на данни.
    Оптичният кабел дава по-висока скорост на трансфер на данни, и на по-голямо разстояние спрямо медният такъв.
    И в момента се предлагат оптични кабели за видео DisplayPort v1.2 Fiber Optic Cables
    А иначе има разработки с трансфер от 100Gb/s
    https://www-ssl.intel.com/content/ww...-overview.html

    Tpyднo e дa ce види нaиcтинa тънъĸ ĸaбeл oт няĸoлĸo мeтpa нa бялa cтeнa, в дeйcтвитeлнocт, и блaгoдapeниe нa cвoятa дължинa oт 5 мeтpa, ocтaнaлaтa чacт oт xapдyepa мoжe дa ce пocтaви пoчти нaвcяĸъдe в cтaятa. И aĸo тoвa нe e дocтaтъчнo, мoжe дa пopъчaтe дoпълнитeлeн ĸaбeл c дължинa oт 15 мeтpa нa Ѕаmѕung.


    Възможности за калибрация
    Samsung обяви партньорство с Portrait Displays/ SpectraCal за поддръжка на софтуера за калибриране CalMAN (които се използва в ревютата от калибратори) за QLED телевизори 2017, включително плоския Q9, извитият Q8 и серия Q7.
    Portrait Displays | Software for Displays – Customized for OEM Brands SpectraCal - Display Color Calibration
    За да се случи автоматично калибриране, трябва да има пряк интерфейс между телевизионния екран и лаптопа, известен като Direct Control Display (DDC), която връзка обикновено се провежда през IP или безжично. След като се установи DDC, настройките на картината могат да бъдат направени от лаптопа, без да се налага да отваряте менюто за картината на екрана. Това е изключително полезно, особено за HDR калибриране, тъй като измерванията на по-ярки нива на яркост, няма да се разреждат с наличието менюта или плъзгачи на екрана, което допринася за по-точен резултат. Високият клас Panasonic телевизори поддържат ISFccc DDC чрез CalMAN от известно време насам(от 2013г.), което ги прави лесни за калибриране.
    Създателите на CalMAN-ще пуснат актуализация, която ще прави извличане на максимума от най-доброто от телевизорите на Samsung много по-лесно, като автоматизира голяма част от процеса на измерване и калибриране. CalMAN не само ще прави автоматично регулиране на цветовите настройки на новите телевизори на Samsung, но ще добави измервания на цветовият обем към инструментариума.

    Понятието "обем на цвета" е измислено от Dolby Labs. Обема на цвета всъщност е лесно да се обясни, ако вече сте запознати с класациите цветова гама, които са били използвани в продължение на десетилетия.

    Представете си, например цветни пространства Rec.709, DCI-P3 или Rec.2020.
    Rec.709 се използва за SD и HD съдържание, докато DCI-P3 и Rec.2020 са свързани с HDR съдържание. Тези цветови гами обикновено са изобразени с 2D изображения на това, колко голям процент от цветовото пространство може да възпроизвежда даден телевизор. Все пак, тези 2D графики представляват само цветовото пространство при едно ниво на осветеност, например 100 нита. За да видите как телевизора възпроизвежда всички цветове на всички нива на яркост (от най-тъмните към най-ярките сцени) "цветовият обем" представлява същата цветова гама с яркост като добавя трета ос за 3-измерна графика. Това дава по-точен начин за измерване на възпроизвеждане на цветовете.

    3D изображение на цветовият обем изглежда нещо като това:
    Color/luminance volume: BT.2020 (10,000 nits) versus BT.709 (100 nits); Yxy
    Image credit: Sony

    Може би се чудите, какво е обем на цвета и това, което той може да направи за вас? Технически, това е представянето на максималните цветови-репродуктивни способности на даден дисплей в целият диапазон от нива на яркост. Кликнете тук, за да прочетете постът на Скот Уилкинсън, описващ демото за цветовият обем на Samsung в CES 2017.

    Получените измервания на цветовият обем могат да бъдат изразени в 3-измерна графика и дори може да бъдат 3D отпечатани. Измерване на обема има значение за AV ентусиастите, защото по този начин може да проследите правилното възпроизвеждане на HDR съдържание на дисплей, на който може да получите не само ярка картина, но също така и поддръжка на богато наситени(сатурирани) цветове в тези светли области. За да прочетете повече за обема на цвят, вижте тази статия.

    source photo: avsforum.com
    В ляво имаме DCI/P3 гама изразена в 3D диаграма на цветовият обем. В дясно е 2D цветова гама, която показва цветовото пространство в гами BT.709, DCI/P3, и BT.2020.

    Ново за модели 2017 г. е че Samsung ще предложи 20-точков контрол на баланса на бялото [White Balance] в допълнение към 2-точковият. Най-вече, за да се даде възможност за по-голяма прецизност по време на калибрирането в HDR, като яркостни рампи от 0 до потенциално 2000 нита. Калибрирането със сигурност може да направи процеса на измерване и регулиране на всяка стойност на интервала, да отнема по-малко време, но все пак това трябва да се провери, дали контрола работи правилно (понякога автоматичното калибриране може да се въведе повече артефакти, поради прекомерно много корекции), преди да се лишим от ръчното калибриране.

    Samsung въвежда измерване на цветовият обем в CalMAN основано на CIELAB VCRC (Volume-Colour-Reproduction Capability), метод който е описан в IdMS(Information Display Measurements Standard).
    SID, the Society for Information Display > Publications > ICDM
    Показателите - който вземат предвид качество на цветовете при различни нива на яркост, за да се даде по-вярно представяне на това, което виждаме - ще бъдат изчислени след многоточково измерване, след което ще бъде генерирана 3-измерна графика, показваща цветовият обем на дисплея срещу референция (изобразена като телени мрежи).

    Борба с пиратството
    Verimatrix brings forensic watermarking to 2017 Samsung Smart TVs, prevents piracy - Tizen Experts
    Samsung smart TVs integrate Verimatrix forensic watermarking

    Samsung Smart Simulator

    Флагманската(?) QLED серия Q9, ще бъде с плосък дисплей. Това е доказателство за една малка революция в Samsung, също така и в мисленето на маркетинговия отдел. Дали това ще бъде смъртна присъда за извитите екрани? Тази година, най-вероятно не (серия Q8 ще бъде с извит дисплей)...а серия Q7 ще бъде в двата форм фактора (вероятно Q7500 извит, Q7000 плосък)
    Днес06:26 #5

    Samsung телевизори - модели 2016

    SAMSUNG телевизори, модели 2016
    Samsung телевизори 2016


    Samsung European UHD TV 2016
    Product
    ____________
    Certification UHD
    Premium
    ________________
    Resolution: 3,840x2,160.
    -
    Color depth: 10-bit.
    -
    Color gamut: Wide, including the ability to show at least 90 percent of the P3 color gamut .
    -
    High dynamic range: Specifically the ability to use SMPTE ST2084's electro-optical transfer function, which Dolby helped create .
    -
    Minimum brightness and contrast ratios: There are two possible minimum specs. A minimum brightness of 1,000 nits, along with a black level of a maximum of 0.05 nits (20,000:1 contrast ratio), or a minimum brightness of 540 nits, along with a black level of a maximum of 0.0005 (1,080,000:1)
    Dolby Vision
    _____________________
    The metadata is graded in each scene so you get different grades throughout the file. Dolby tells us that scene by scene grading is the superior way to grade a movie, which on paper does sound more efficient.
    -
    -
    Standard: Poprietary
    Peak Luminance: Up to 10,000 nits
    Video Bit Depth: 12-bit
    Metadata: Dynamic (scene by scene)
    Software Upgradability: No(SoC hardware-embedded)
    HDR 10
    ____________________
    The metadata is graded and determined, and is then sent
    at the beginning of the file
    and covers the entire file.
    One set of metadata
    -
    -
    -
    -
    Standard: Open
    Peak Luminance: Up to 4,000 nits
    Video Bit Depth: 10-bit
    Metadata: Static (per title)
    Software Upgradability: Yes
    Videopanel
    ____________________________________
    Type LCD matrix,
    Bits of color,
    Operating frequency of T-Con board of the panel,
    Curvature,
    MEMC,
    Index,
    Anti-reflective filter
    Backlight
    ______________________
    Type backlight
    (Local Dimming zone)
    Type LED
    Puls Wide Modulation
    Color Space
    _____________________
    DCI P3
    Rec.2020
    Contrast
    White & Black level
    ________________________
    ANSI
    With local dimming
    Without local dimming
    Viewing
    angle
    ___________
    Input Lag
    _______________________    		 SoC
    CPU
    GPU
    Platform
    OS
    _____________
    Ports
    _____________________
    Networks
    _______________________
    Tuner
    _________________    		 Picture Accuracy
    Out-of-the-Box
    (score out of 10)
    _______________    		 Product
    KS9800
    (curved)
    88"
    Technically it is a KS9500 – just larger and with a slightly different design.
    		 Yes No 88" - max-1250 cd/m²
    Yes HDR10    		 88"- SVA,10bit ?, 120/100Hz, Curvature 4200R
    BFI - Scaning Backlight (Led Clear Motion)
    Picture Quality Index - 2600
    Moth Eye (anti-reflective filter)    		 88" - FALD, Direct Led
    ? - Local Dimming zones
    Blue Leds with RG phosphorus
    PWM Freq,-120/100Hz    		 88"-DCI P3- 96% / Rec.2020-
    Quantum Dots    		 88" - 88" - 88" - Game mode -
    ARMv7
    Cortex-A7
    Quad Core 1.2GHz
    16_DTV_JazzM
    Tizen 2,4 OS    		 2 x USB 2.0
    1 x USB 3.1
    4 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC,MHL)
    1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
    1 x Satelite In (Sub:F-type female)
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x RS 232 C
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    One Connect
    1 x USB
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    1 x CI+ 1.3
    in TV    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    Wi-Fi Direct, Screen Mirroring
    Bluetooth
    DLNA(RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)    		 Dual tuners
    DVB -T/ T2/C/S/S2
    with PVR and PIP function + Timeshift
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    HEVC    		 KS9800
    KS9500
    (curved)
    78", 65", 55"    		 Yes No 78" - max 1000cd/m²
    65" - 10% window max - 1473cd/m2
    100% window max - 615cd/m2
    55" - max
    Yes HDR10
    Delta E <1 of all levels of brightness    		 78"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz, Curvature 4200R
    65"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz, Curvature 4200R
    55"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz, Curvature 4200R
    BFI - Flashing Backlight (Led Clear Motion)
    Picture Quality Index - 2700
    Moth Eye (anti-reflective filter)    		 78" - FALD, Direct Led
    65" - FALD, 15x10 - 150 zones
    55" - FALD, Direct Led
    Blue Leds with RG phosphorus

    PWM Freq. - 120/400Hz    		 78"- DCI P3 -
    65"- DCI P3 - 96% / Rec.2020-72%
    55"- DCI P3- 96% / Rec.2020- 72%
    Quantum Dots    		 78" -
    65" - SD - ANSI 3783:1 / 120cd/m2 / 0.014cd/m2
    with local dimming - 8571cd/m2 / 0.001cd/m2
    55" -    		 78" -
    65" - 60° (cone)
    55" -

    		 78" - Game mode 21ms / by default
    65" - Game mode 20ms /
    55" - Game mode 20ms /

    		 -
    ARMv7
    Quad Core
    1.2GHz
    16_DTV_JazzM
    Tizen 2,4 OS    		 2 x USB 2.0
    1 x USB 3.1
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    4 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC,MHL)
    1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
    1 x Satelite In (Sub:F-type female)
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x RS 232 C
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    in One Connect
    1 x USB
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    1 x CI+ 1.3
    1 x One Connect Port
    in TV    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    Wi-Fi Direct, Screen Mirroring
    Bluetooth
    DLNA(RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)    		 Dual tuners
    DVB -T/ T2/C/S/S2
    with PVR and PIP function + Timeshift
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    HEVC
    VP9 profile 2    		 CMS
    White balans    		 KS9500
    KS9000
    (curved)
    78", 65", 55", 49"    		 Yes No 75" - max-1000cd/m2
    65" - max-1197cd/m2/ SD- 460cd/m2
    55" - max-1000cd/m
    49" - max 520cd/m2 full display / 1550cd/m2 for 3 sekonds /
    Yes HDR1000    		 75"- SVA or AMVA, ? ,120/100Hz,
    65"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz, Curvature 4200R
    55"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz, Curvature 4200R
    49"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz, Curvature 3000R
    BFI - Flashing Backlight (Led Clear Motion)
    Picture Quality Index - 2400
    Moth Eye (anti-reflective filter)    		 75" -
    65" - Edge LED - below
    55" - Edge Led
    8 vertical columns of dimmable zones
    49" - Edge Led
    Blue Leds with RG phosphorus
    PWM Freq,-120/100Hz    		 75"- DCI P3 -
    65"- DCI P3 -
    55"- DCI P3- 96% / Rec.2020- 72%
    49"- DCI P3- 96% / Rec.2020- 76%
    Quantum Dots    		 75" -
    65" -
    55" - 2688:1 / 0.039cd/m2
    49" - ANSI 2900:1 /

    		 75" -
    65" -
    55" - 20° (cone)
    49" -

    		 75" - Game mode 21ms / by default -
    65" - Game mode 20ms / by default -
    55" - Game mode 20ms / by default -
    49" - Game mode 20ms / by default -

    		 -
    ARMv7
    Quad Core
    1.2Ghz
    16_DTV_JazzM
    Tizen 2,4 OS    		 2 x USB 2.0
    1 x USB 3.1
    4 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC, MHL)
    1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
    1 x Satelite In (Sub:F-type female)
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x RS 232 C
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    in One Connect
    1 x USB
    1 x CI+ 1.3
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    1 x One Connect Port
    in TV    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    Wi-Fi Direct, Screen Mirroring
    Bluetooth
    DLNA(RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)    		 Dual tuners
    DVB -T/ T2/C/S/S2
    with PVR and PIP function + Timeshift
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    HEVC
    VP9 profile 2
    Rec.2020 settings are not correct
    		 KS9000
    KS8000
    75", 65", 55", 49"    		 Yes No 75" - max
    65" - 10% window max 766cd/m2
    55"- 2% window max 1410cd/m2
    55"- 100% window max 490cd/m2
    49" - max 1270cd/m2 /SD- 450cd/m2
    The TV is able to maintain the maximum brightness for a short time, and after about 15 seconds it drops down to about 450cd/m2.
    Yes HDR1000
    		 75"- SVA or AMVA, 10-bit , 120/100Hz
    65"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz
    55"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz
    49"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz
    BFI - Flashing Backlight (Led Clear Motion)
    Picture Quality Index 2300
    Moth Eye (anti-reflective filter)    		 75" - Edge LED - below
    65" - Edge Led
    55"- 8 vertical columns of dimmable zones
    49" - Edge Led
    Blue Leds with RG phosphorus
    PWM Freq,-120/100Hz    		 75" - DCI P3 -
    65" - DCI P3 -
    55" - DCI P3- 93% / Rec.2020- 70%
    49" - DCI P3 -
    Quantum Dots    		 75" -
    65" - 4018:1 / 0.034cd/m2 / 167cd/m2
    55" - 6820:1 /0.014cd/m2 / 95.48cd/m2
    49" - 4080:1 / 0.027cd/m2 /

    		 75" -
    65" -
    55" - 20° (cone)
    49" -

    		 75" - Game mode 20ms / by default - 120ms
    65" - Game mode 20ms / by default - 120ms
    55" - Game mode 20ms / by default -
    49" - Game mode 21ms / by default - 120ms

    		 -
    ARMv7
    Quad Core
    1.2GHz
    16_DTV_JazzM
    Tizen 2,4 OS    		 2 x USB 2.0
    1 x USB 3.1
    4 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC, MHL)
    1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
    1 x Satelite In (Sub:F-type female)
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x RS 232 C
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    in One Connect
    1 x USB
    1 x CI+ 1.3
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    1 x One Connect Port
    in TV
    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    Wi-Fi Direct, Screen Mirroring
    Bluetooth
    DLNA(RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)    		 Dual tuners
    DVB -T/ T2/C/S/S2
    with PVR and PIP function + Tmeshift
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    HEVC
    VP9 profile 2    		 KS8000
    KS7500
    (curved)
    65", 55", 49", 43"    		 Yes? No 65" - max
    55" - max 1185cd/m² - 1600cd/m2
    49" - max
    43" - max
    Yes HDR1000    		 65" - SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz, 4200R
    55" - SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz, 4200R
    49" - SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz, 3000R
    43" - AMVA3, 10bit, 120/100Hz, 3000R
    BFI - Flashing Backlight (Led Clear Motion)
    PQI - 2000 [43"] / 2200 [≥49"]
    Moth Eye (anti-reflective filter)    		 65" - Edge LED - below
    (55"- 8 vertical columns of dimmable zones)
    49" -
    43" -
    Blue Leds with RG phosphorus
    PWM Freq,-120/100Hz    		 65"- DCI P3- / Rec.2020-
    55"- DCI P3- 96% / Rec.2020- 72%
    49"- DCI P3- / Rec.2020-
    43"- DCI P3- / Rec.2020-
    Quantum Dots    		 65" -
    55" - ANSI 4000:1/0.03-0.043cd/m2
    native 2600:1 /0.046cd/m2/120cd/m2
    49" -
    43" -

    		 65" -
    55" - 30° (cone)
    49" -
    43" -

    		 65" - Game mode 21,8ms
    55" - Game mode 21.7ms / by default
    49" - Game mode 21.5ms
    43" - Game mode 21 ms

    		 -
    ARMv7
    Quad Core
    1GHz
    16_DTV_JazzM
    Tizen 2,4 OS    		 2 x USB 2.0
    1 x USB 3.1
    4 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC, MHL)
    1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
    1 x Satelite In (Sub:F-type female)
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    in One Connect
    1 x USB
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    1 x CI+ 1.3
    in TV    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    Wi-Fi Direct
    Bluetooth, Screen Mirroring
    DLNA(RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)    		 Dual tuners
    DVB -T/ T2/C/S/S2
    with PVR and PIP function + Timeshift
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    HEVC
    VP9 profile 2    		 Vertical Blooming
    Variable depth of black in HDR mode
    Sometimes black in HDR mode is approximately 0.20cd/m², which is comparable to the black level of the panel IPS!    		 KS7500
    KS7000
    65", 60", 55", 49"    		 Yes ? No 65" - max-1000cd/m²
    60" - max-1000cd/m2
    55" - 10% window max-1402d/m2/
    100% window max - 537cd/m2
    SD - 486cd/m2
    49" - max-1000cd/m2
    Yes HDR1000    		 65" - SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz
    60" - SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz
    55" - SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz
    49" - SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz
    BFI - Flashing Backlight (Led Clear Motion)
    Picture Quality Index - 2100
    Moth Eye (anti-reflective filter)    		 65" - Edge Led - below
    60" - Edge Led - below
    (55"- Edge led - below
    8 vertical columns of dimmable zones)
    49"' - Edge Led - below
    Blue Leds with RG phosphorus
    PWM Freq,-120/100Hz    		 65"- DCI P3- / Rec.2020-
    60"- DCI P3- / Rec.2020-
    55"- DCI P3- 96% / Rec.2020- 71%
    49"- DCI P3- / Rec.2020-
    Quantum Dots    		 65" -
    60" -
    55" - native - 4000:1 / 138cd/m2/0.033cd/m2
    ANSI 3140:1 / with local dimming 0.002cd/m2
    49" -

    		 65" -
    60" -
    55" - 20° (cone)
    49" -

    		 65" - Game mode
    60" - Game mode
    55" - Game mode 21ms / by default 112ms
    49" - Game mode 20ms /

    		 -
    ARMv7
    Quad Core
    1GHz
    16_DTV_JazzM
    Tizen 2,4 OS    		 2 x USB 2.0
    1 x USB 3.1
    3 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC)
    1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x RS 232 C
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    in One Connect
    1 x USB
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    1 x CI+ 1.3
    in TV    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    Bluetooth ver. 4.0
    Wi-Fi Direct, Screen Mirroring
    DLNA(RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)    		 DVB - T/T2/C/S/S2
    with PVR function
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    HEVC
    VP9 profile 2    		 The HDR EOTF was extremely good but the colour gamut wasn't tracking Rec.2020 correctly. Vertical Blooming
    Variable depth of black in HDR mode
    Sometimes black in HDR mode is approximately 0.20cd/m², which is comparable to the black level of the panel IPS!    		 KS7000
    KU6600
    (curved)
    65", 55", 49", 43"    		 No No 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -
    Compatible    		 65" - SVA, 8-bit, ?Hz, Curvature 4200R
    55" - SVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 4200R
    49" - SVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R
    43" - SVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R
    Picture Quality Index - 1600
    		 65" - Direct led
    55" - Direct Led
    49" - Direct Led
    43" - Direct Led
    PWM Freq,-120/100Hz    		 65"-
    55"-
    49"-
    43"-

    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -

    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -

    		 65" - Game mode
    55" - Game mode
    49" - Game mode
    43" - Game mode

    		 -
    -
    Quad Core
    1GHz
    16_DTV_JazzL
    Tizen 2,4 OS    		 2 x USB 2.0
    1 x USB 3.1
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    3 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC)
    1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
    1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
    1 x V Component In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x RS 232 C
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3
    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 n
    802.11 n 5GHz
    802.11 ac
    Bluetooth ver. 4.0
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA(RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)    		 DVB -T/ T2/C/S/S2
    with PVR function
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    HEVC    		 KU6600
    KU6500
    (curved)
    78", 65", 55", 49", 43"    		 No No 78" - max
    65" - max
    55" - max 290cd/m2 / SD- 290cd/m2
    49" - max
    43" - max
    Compatible    		 78" - VA, 8-bit, Hz?, Curvature 4200R
    65" - VA, 8-bit, Hz?, Curvature 4200R
    55" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 4200R
    49" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R
    43" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R
    Picture Quality Index 1600
    		 78" - Direct led
    65" - Direct Led
    55" - Direct Led
    49" - Direct Led
    43" - Direct Led
    PWM Freq,-120/100Hz    		 78"-
    65"-
    55"-
    49"-
    43"-

    		 78" -
    65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -

    		 78" -
    65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -

    		 78" - Game mode
    65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -

    		 -
    -
    Quad Core
    16_DTV_JazzL
    Tizen 2,4 OS    		 2 x USB 2.0
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    4 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC)
    1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
    1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
    1 x V Component In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3
    		 Lan - Ethernet RJ45
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 n
    802.11 ac
    Bluetooth ver. 4.0
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA(RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)    		 DVB - T/T2/C/S/S2
    with PVR function
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    HEVC    		 KU6500
    KU6400
    65", 55", 49", 43", 40"    		 No No 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -
    40" -
    Compatible    		 65" - VA, 8-bit, ?Hz
    55" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    49" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    43" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    40" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    Motion Interpolation (30fps)
    Picture Quality Index 1500
    		 65" - Edge Led
    55" - Edge Led
    49" - Edge Led below
    43" - Edge Led below
    40" - Edge Led below
    NO Local Dimming
    PWM Freq,-120/100Hz    		 65"-
    55"-
    49"-
    43"-
    40"-

    		 65"-
    55"-
    49"-
    43"-
    40"-

    		 65"-
    55"-
    49"-
    43"-
    40"-

    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -
    40" -

    		 -
    -
    -
    16_DTV_JazzL
    Tizen 2,4 OS    		 2 x USB 2.0
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    3 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC)
    1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
    1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
    1 x V Component In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3    		 Lan
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    802.11 ac
    Bluetooth ver. 4.0 HID
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA
    		 DVB - T/T2/C/S/S2
    with PVR function
    DiSEqC version 1.0
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    HEVC    		 KU6400
    KU6300
    (curved)
    65", 55", 49", 43", 40"    		 No No 78" -
    65" -
    55" - max 440cd/m2
    49" -
    43" -
    Compatible
    		 65" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 4200R
    55" - VA, 8-bit, 6050/Hz, Curvature 4200R
    49" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R
    43" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R
    40" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R
    Motion Interpolation (30fps)
    Picture Quality Index 1400    		 65" - Led
    55" - Direct Led ?
    49" -
    43" -
    40" -
    NO Local Dimming
    PWM Freq,-120/100Hz    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -
    40" -

    		 65" -
    55" - 4508:1 /108.2cd/m2 / 0.024cd/m2
    49" -
    43" -
    40" -

    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -
    40" -

    		 65" -
    55" - 19.8ms
    49" -
    43" -
    40" -

    		 -
    -
    -
    16_DTV_JazzL
    Tizen 2,4 OS    		 2 x USB 2.0
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    3 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC)
    1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
    1 x V Component In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3    		 Lan
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    802.11 ac
    Bluetooth ver. 4.0 HID
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA
    		 DVB -T/ T2/C
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    HEVC    		 KU6300
    KU6100
    (curved)
    65", 55", 49", 43", 40"    		 No No 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -
    40" -
    Compatible    		 65" - VA, 8-bit, ?Hz, Curvature 4200R
    55" - VA, 8-bit, 6050/Hz, Curvature 4200R
    49" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R
    43" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R
    40" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R
    Picture Quality Index 1300    		 65" - Edge Led
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -
    40" -
    NO Local Dimming
    PWM Freq,-120/100Hz    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -
    40" -

    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -
    40" -

    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -
    40" -

    		 65" -
    55" -
    49" -
    43" -
    40" -

    		 -
    -
    -
    16_DTV_JazzL
    Tizen 2,4 OS    		 2 x USB 2.0
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    3 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC)
    1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
    1 x V Component In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3    		 Lan
    Wi-Fi
    802.11 a
    802.11 b
    802.11 g
    802.11 n
    Bluetooth
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA
    		 DVB -T/ T2/C
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    HEVC    		 KU6100
    KU6000
    70", 65", 60", 55", 50", 49", 43", 40"    		 No No Compatible 70" - VA, 8-bit, ?Hz
    65" - VA, 8-bit, ?Hz
    60" - VA, 8-bit, ?Hz
    55" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    50" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    49" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    43" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    40" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    Picture Quality Index 1300    		 70" - Edge Led
    65" - Edge Led
    60" - Edge Led
    55" - Edge Led
    50" - Edge Led below
    49" - Edge Led below
    43" - Edge Led below
    40" - Edge Led below
    NO Local Dimming
    PWM Freq,-120/100Hz    		 70"-
    65"-
    60"-
    55"-
    50"-
    49"-
    43"-
    40"-

    		 70"-
    65"-
    60"-
    55"-
    50"-
    49"-
    43"-
    40"-

    		 70"-
    65"-
    60"-
    55"-
    50"-
    49"-
    43"-
    40"-

    		 70" -
    65" -
    60" -
    55" -
    50" -
    49" -
    43" -
    40" -

    		 -
    -
    -
    16_DTV_JazzL
    Tizen 2,4 OS    		 2 x USB 2.0
    1 x Ethernet RJ45
    3 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC)
    1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
    1 x V Component In 3.5mm jack
    1 x Optical Audio Out
    1 x Antena (RF) (female)
    1 x CI+ 1.3    		 Lan
    a/b/g/n
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA
    		 DVB - T/T2/C
    with PVR function
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)
    HEVC    		 KU6000
    Samsung FHD TV 2016
    Product
    ____________    		 Certification
    UHD
    Premium
    _____    		 Dolby
    Vision
    _____    		 HDR
    _______________    		 Videopanel
    (type matrix, bit, curvature)
    _______________________________
    Backlight
    ___________________
    Dimming
    Color Space
    ___________________________
    Contrast & Black level
    ____________________________    		 Viewing angle
    ____________    		 Input
    Lag
    ________    		 SoC
    Platform
    OS
    __________
    Ports
    _____________________________
    Networks
    _______________________________
    Tuner
    _________________    		 Picture Accuracy
    Out-of-the-Box
    (score out of 10)
    ___________    		 Product
    K6500
    55", 49", 40"    		 No No No 55" - VA, 8-bit, 120/100Hz
    49" - VA, 8-bit, 120/100Hz
    40" - VA, 8-bit, 120/100Hz
    Picture Quality Index    		 55" - Edge Led
    49" - Edge Led
    40" - Edge Led

    		 55" -
    49" -
    40" -

    		 55" -
    49" -
    40" -

    		 55" -
    49" -
    40" -

    		 55" -
    49" -
    40" -

    		 -
    16_DTV_HawkM
    Tizen 2,4 OS    		 Вluеtооth Vеr. 4.0 HID Lan
    a/b/g/n
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA
    		 DVB -T/ T2/C
    with PVR function
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)    		 K6500
    K6300
    (curved)
    55", 49", 40"    		 No No No 55" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    49" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    40" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    Picture Quality Index 800    		 55" - Edge Led
    49" - Edge led
    40" - Edge Led    		 55" -
    49" -
    40" -
    		 55" -
    49" -
    40" -
    		 55" -
    49" -
    40" -    		 55" -
    49" -
    40" -    		 -
    16_DTV_HawkM
    Tizen 2,4 OS    		 Вluеtооth Vеr. 4.0 HID Lan
    a/b/g/n
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA
    Bluetooth    		 DVB - T/T2/C
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)    		 K6300
    K6000
    70",65", 60",55", 50", 43", 40"    		 No No No 70" -
    60" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    55" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    50" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    43" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    40" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50 Hz
    Picture Quality Index 1300    		 70" - Edge Led
    60" - Edge Led
    55" - Edge Led
    50" - Edge Led
    43" - Edge Led
    40" - Edge Led    		 70" -
    65" -
    60" -
    55" -
    50" -
    43" -
    40" -    		 70" -
    65" -
    60" -
    55" -
    50" -
    43" -
    40" -    		 70" -
    65" -
    60" -
    55" -
    50" -
    43" -
    40" -    		 70" -
    65" -
    60" -
    55" -
    50" -
    43" -
    40" -    		 -
    16_DTV_HawkM
    Tizen 2,4 OS    		 Вluеtооth Vеr. 4.0 HID Lan
    a/b/g/n
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA
    Bluetooth    		 DVB - T/T2/C
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)    		 K6000
    K5600
    55", 49", 40", 32"    		 No No No 55" - 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    49" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    40" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    32" - 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    Picture Quality Index 400    		 55" - Edge Led
    49" - Edge Led
    40" - Edge Led
    32" - Edge Led    		 55" -
    49" -
    40" -
    32" -    		 55" -
    49" -
    40" -
    32" -    		 55" -
    49" -
    40" -
    32" -    		 55" -
    49" -
    40" -
    32" -    		 -
    16_DTV_HawkM
    -    		 Вluеtооth Vеr. 4.0 HID Lan
    a/b/g/n
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA
    		 DVB - T/T2/C
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)    		 K5600
    K5500
    55", 49", 40", 32"    		 No No No 55" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    49" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    40" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    32" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz
    Picture Quality Index 400    		 55" - Edge Led
    49" - Edge Led
    40" - Edge Led
    32" - Edge Led    		 55" -
    49" -
    40" -
    32" -    		 55" -
    49" -
    40" -
    32" -    		 55" -
    49" -
    40" -
    32" -    		 55" -
    49" -
    40" -
    32" -    		 -
    16_DTV_HawkM
    Tizen 2,4 OS    		 Вluеtооth Vеr. 4.0 HID Lan
    a/b/g/n
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA
    		 DVB - T/T2/C
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)    		 K5500
    K5100
    40"    		 No No No 40" - VA, 8bit, 60/50Hz
    Picture Quality Index 200    		 40" - Edge Led 40" - 40" - 40" - Вluеtооth Vеr. 4.0 HID Lan
    a/b/g/n
    Wi-Fi Direct
    DLNA
    		 DVB - T/T2/C
    Analog (PAL,SECAM)    		 K5100






    USA model Europe model Забележки за европейските модели
    KS9800
    Curved
    FALD    		 KS9800
    Curved
    FALD    		 9800 технически е същият като 9500 - разликата е само в размера и дизайна
    KS9500
    Curved
    Edge Led    		 KS9500
    Curved
    FALD
    KS9000
    Flat
    Edge Led    		 KS9000
    Curved
    Edge Led    		 Заради промяната в подсветката на моделите, се променя името на функцията
    Peak Illuminator Pro вместо Ultimate.
    KS8500
    Curved
    Edge Led    		 No KS8500
    in Europe
    KS8000
    Flat
    Edge Led    		 KS8000
    Flat
    Edge Led
    No KS7500
    in USA    		 KS7500
    Curved
    Edge Led    		 За разлика от миналата година, тази година серия 7000 е с извит панел и e SUHD - с квантови точки.
    Разликата спрямо по-скъпата серия 8000 е, че серията 7000 не разполага с двоен тунер, има по-малки говорители.
    Moth Eye филтърът на Samsung е доста далеч от този на Philips, но резултатите все още са много добри.
    Samsung са имали лошата идея да се поставят хромирана рамка. Най-лошото е, че тази рамка не е изравнена с екрана, тя е като малък блистер в долната част на телевизора. Светлината от панела се отразява в хрома около екрана, което може да затрудни тези, които обичат да гледат филмите си в пълен мрак! Същото важи и за краката!
    За минуси, локалното затъмняване произвежда много лек Blooming, предимно вертикален. Аз съм доста разочарован от качеството на черното при съдържание HDR. Логично, HDR трябва правилно да доведе до подобрение в тъмните сцени,но това тек сетава точно обратното. Дълбочината на черното в HDR е доста променлива, но дори и когато няма ярък обект в тъмните сцени, липсва дълбоко черно, особено на черните ленти..
    Най-невероятното нещо е, че ако вземем една и съща сцена, тя ще бъде по-смесени в HDR, въпреки че HDR сцена не предлага по-висок светлинен връх. Понякога черното в HDR сцените е около 0.20 cd/m², което е сравнимо с нивото на черното на панел IPS! Дори и в ярки сцени, черните ленти се появяват в сиво.
    No KS7000
    in USA    		 KS7000
    Flat
    Edge Led
    UE KS6600
    Curved
    Edge led    		 няма квантови точки
    няма хардуер за HDR - може да чете HDR данни, но не и да ги възпроизвежда
    KU7500
    KU7000
    KU6600
    KU6500 KU6500
    KU6400
    KU6300
    Samsung телевизори - модели 2015

    SAMSUNG телевизори, модели 2015
    Samsung телевизори 2015


    Samsung 2015
    Product Videopanel & LCD Type
    _________________    		 10bit or 8bit
    panel
    _______________    		 LCD matrix
    Refresh Rate
    ________    		 HDR
    Support
    ________________    		 Backlight Type
    ___________________
    Local Dimming    		 Wide Color Gamut
    Support
    _________________    		 HDMI 2.0a Inpits
    _________    		 HDCP 2.2 Support
    ________    		 HEVC (H.265) Decoding
    _____________________________________________    		 Flat or Curved
    ______________    		 UltraHD Streaming Services Tuner
    ________________    		 Wi-Fi & Smart TV Picture Accuracy Out-of-the-Box (score out of 10)
    _______________    		 Product
    Samsung JS9500
    (65", 78", 88")

    [JS9900, JS9800 - in China]    		 88" - SVA Samsung
    78" - SVA Samsung
    CY-YJ078FLLV1H
    65" - SVA Samsung    		 10bit* 100Hz Full HDR10
    (1000nits)
    measured
    max 726 cd/m²(65")    		 FALD
    65" - 320 LEDs
    Yes    		 Yes (Quantum Dots)
    94,0% DCI P3
    75,0% Rec.2020
    67.6% Rec.2020(65")    		 2.0a yes HEVC поддържа само MKV/MP4/TS.
    - H.264 FHD до ниво 4.1.(FMO/ASO/RS неподдържан)
    - H.264 UHD до ниво 5.1
    - HEVC FHD до ниво 4.1
    - HEVC UHD до ниво 5.1
    - VP9    		 Curved
    65"(4200R)    		 yes Double tuner
    DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    DiSEqC version 1.0    		 yes
    a/ac/b/g/n    		 Samsung JS9500
    (65", 78", 88")
    Samsung JS9000
    (48", 55", 65")    		 65" - SVA Samsung
    55" - SVA Samsung
    48" - SVA Samsung    		 10bit* 100Hz Full HDR10
    (600nits)
    measured
    max 480 cd/m²(55")    		 Edge Led
    yes    		 Yes (Quantum Dots)
    95,5% DCI P3
    74,0% Rec.2020
    67.1% Rec.2020(55")    		 2.0a yes HEVC поддържа само MKV/MP4/TS.
    - H.264 FHD до ниво 4.1.(FMO/ASO/RS неподдържан)
    - H.264 UHD до ниво 5.1
    - HEVC FHD до ниво 4.1
    - HEVC UHD до ниво 5.1
    - VP9    		 Curved
    55" (4200R)
    48" (3000R)    		 yes Double tuner
    DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    DiSEqC version 1.0    		 yes
    a/ac/b/g/n    		 Samsung JS9000
    (48", 55")
    Samsung JS8500
    (48", 55", 65")    		 65" - SVA Samsung
    55" - SVA Samsung
    48" - SVA Samsung    		 10bit*
    10-bit driving of an 8-bit LCD panel
    (8bit + Hi-FRC)
    Dithering    		 100Hz Full HDR10
    max 526 cd/m²(55")    		 Edge Led Yes (Quantum Dots)
    92-95% DCI P3(65")
    74,0% Rec.2020(65")
    68.5% Rec.2020(55")    		 2.0a Yes HEVC поддържа само MKV/MP4/TS.
    - H.264 FHD до ниво 4.1. (FMO/ASO/RS неподдържан)
    - H.264 UHD до ниво 5.1
    - HEVC FHD до ниво 4.1
    - HEVC UHD до ниво 5.1
    - VP9    		 Curved
    55" (4200R)
    48" (3000R)    		 Yes Double tuner
    DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    DiSEqC version 1.0    		 Yes
    a/ac/b/g/n    		 65" - 8
    55" - 8    		 Samsung JS8500
    (48", 55")
    Samsung JS8000
    (55", 65")    		 65" - SVA Samsung
    55" - SVA Samsung    		 10bit*
    10-bit driving of an 8-bit LCD panel
    (8bit + Hi-FRC)
    Dithering    		 100Hz Limited Edge Led Yes (Quantun Dots) yes yes HEVC поддържа само MKV/MP4/TS.
    - H.264 FHD до ниво 4.1. (FMO/ASO/RS неподдържан)
    - H.264 UHD до ниво 5.1
    - HEVC FHD до ниво 4.1
    - HEVC UHD до ниво 5.1
    - VP9    		 Flat yes Double tuner
    DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    DiSEqC version 1.0    		 yes
    a/ac/b/g/n    		 Samsung JS8000
    Samsung JU7500
    (48", 55", 65", 78")    		 65" - AMVA3 AUO
    65" - SVA Samsung
    55" - AMVA3 AUO
    55" - SVA Samsung
    48" - SVA Samsung    		 8bit 100Hz No
    max 325 cd/m²(55")    		 Edge Led Yes (Quantum Dots)
    80% DCI P3
    57.5% Rec.2020(55")    		 No Yes HEVC[H.265] / VP9 Curved
    78,65,55 (4200R)
    48" (3000R)    		 yes Double tuner
    DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    DiSEqC version 1.0    		 yes
    a/ac/b/g/n    		 9 Samsung JU7500
    Samsung JU7000
    (40", 48", 50", 55", 65", 75", 85")    		 65" - SMVA CMI
    65" - SVA Samsung
    55" - A-MVA3 AUO
    55" - SVA Samsung
    50" - SMVA CMI
    48" - SVA Samsung
    40" - SVA Samsung    		 8bit 100Hz No
    max 380 cd/m²()
    max 323 cd/m²(55")    		 Edge Led
    The local dimming feature is not effective.    		 No
    83,2% DCI P3
    60,1% Rec.2020
    55.5% Rec.2020(55")    		 No Yes HEVC[H.265] / VP9 Flat yes Double tuner
    DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    DiSEqC version 1.0    		 yes
    a/ac/b/g/n    		 Samsung JU7000
    (50", 55")
    Samsung JU6800
    (50", 55", 60")    		 65" - SVA Samsung
    60" - UV2A(MVA) Sharp
    55" - AFFs(IPS) BOE
    50" - SVA Samsung    		 8bit 50Hz
    + blinking backlight    		 No Edge Led Yes (Quantum Dots)
    94,6% DCI P3
    72,8% Rec.2020    		 ? Yes HEVC[H.265] / VP9 Flat DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    DiSEqC version 1.0    		 yes
    a/ac/b/g/n    		 Samsung JU6800
    55", 60")
    Samsung
    JU6600
    JU6670
    JU6700
    (40", 48", 55", 65")    		 65" - SVA Samsung
    55" - SVA Samsung
    48" - SVA Samsung
    40" - SVA Samsung    		 8bit 50Hz + blinking backlight No Edge Led
    (flashing backlight)    		 No 2,0 Yes HEVC[H.265] / VP9 Curved
    55" (4200R)
    48,40" (3000R)    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    DiSEqC version 1.0    		 yes
    a/ac/b/g/n    		 Samsung JU6600
    Samsung
    JU6500
    JU6510
    JU6570
    (40", 48", 55", 65")    		 65" - SMVA CMI
    55" - SVA Samsung
    55" - AFFs(IPS) BOE
    48" - SVA Samsung
    40" - SVA Samsung    		 8bit 50Hz + blinking backlight No
    max 285 cd/m²(55")    		 Edge Led
    (flashing backlight)    		 No
    80% DCI P3
    54.8% Rec.2020(55")    		 2.0 Yes HEVC[H.265] / VP9 Curved
    55" (4200R)
    48,40" (3000R)    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    DiSEqC version 1.0    		 yes
    a/ac/b/g/n    		 Samsung JU6500
    Samsung
    JU6400
    JU6440
    (40", 48", 55", 60", 65")    		 VA & IPS
    65" - SVA Samsung
    60" - UV2A(MVA) Sharp
    55" - AFFs(IPS) BOE
    55" - SVA Samsung
    48" - SVA Samsung
    40" - SVA Samsung    		 8bit 50Hz No
    max 270 cd/m²(55")    		 55" Direct led

    Edge Led
    (flashing backlight)    		 No
    56.4% Rec.2020(55")    		 2.0 Yes HEVC[H.265] / VP9 Flat DVB-T/T2/C yes
    a/b/g/n    		 Samsung JU6400
    Samsung
    JU6000
    (40", 48", 55", 65")    		 65" -
    55" - AFFs(IPS) BOE
    48" - Samsung    		 8bit 50Hz No Edge Led No ? Flat No DVB-T/T2/C yes
    a/b/g/n    		 Samsung JU6000








    JS - UltraHD + Quantum Dots
    JU - UltraHD
    J - FullHD


    Цената на моделите с квантови точки е по-висока(според някои източници цената на панела скача с 250$ на квадратен метър

    През 2015 година, Samsung следва посоките на много анализатори, които показват рязко покачване на търсенето на плоски телевизори с Ultra HD резолюция - до два и половина пъти, за миналата година (източник: Display Search, 2014 г.). В Samsung са уверени в растящия успех на извитите екрани, и за това ефективно разширяват предлагането на този вид дисплей, дори в междинните диапазони, а също и в ниският клас. Само времето ще покаже дали това е добър избор.

    SUHD - Quantum Dots
    • JS9500
    • JS9000
    • JS8500
    		 UltraHD
    • JS9500
    • JS8500
    • JS8000
    • JU7500
    • JU7000
    • JU6700
    • JU6600
    • JU6500
    • JU6400

    FullHD
    • J6300
    • J6200
    • J5500
    • J5200
    • J5100
    • J5000

    HD Ready
    • J4510
    • J4500
    • J4100
    • J4000
    		 Curved
    • JS9500
    • JS8500
    • JS8000
    • JU7500
    • JU6500
    • J6300

    Flat
    • JU7000
    • JU6400
    • J5500
    • J5000
    		 100Hz
    • JS9500
    • JS9000
    • JS8500
    • JS8000
    • JU7500
    • JU7000
    • JU6600
    • JU6510
    • JU6500
    • JU6410
    • JU6400
    • J6300

    50Hz
    • J6200
    • J5500
    • J5200
    • J5100
    • J5000
    • J4510
    • J4500
    • J4000
    		 PQI: Picture Quality Index
    • JS9500: 2400
    • JS9000: 2000
    • JS8500: 1900
    • JU7500: 1400
    • JU7000: 1300
    • JU6670/JU6640: 1200
    • JU6510/JU6500: 1100
    • JU6410: 1000
    • JU6400: 900
    • J6300: 800
    • J6200: 600
    • J5500: 400
    • J5200: 200
    • J5100: 200
    • J4510: 200
    • J4500: 200
    • J4100: 100
    • J4000: 100
    		 Twin Tunners

    • JS9500
    • JS9000
    • JS8500
    • JS8000
    • JU7500
    • JU7000
    • JU6600


    Кривите телевизори
    При различните диагонали и производители, кривината на телевизорите има различен радиус.
    Curvatura - 4200R, показва че кривината има радиус от -> 4.2 m
    Curvatura - 4600R, показва че кривината има радиус от -> 4.6 m
    Curvatura - 5000R, показва че кривината има радиус от -> 5.0 m

    Курватура на извитите модели
    >48" 4.200R
    ≤48" 3.000R

    Samsung и Sony curvature 4200R
    LG curvature 4600R и 5000R.
    Panasonic и Philips - ?R


    JS9500, JS9000 и JS8500 определени с инициали SUHD. Тези нови модели, построени от нулата, след въвеждането на новата производствена линия за видеопанели на Samsung - се определят от компанията, като най-доброто на пазара, с нова подсветка с хибридна технология Blu Led + RG квантови точки, и дълбочина на цвета от 10bit(все още недоказано с измервания).


    Линиите на различните телевизори, могат да бъдат разделени на три отделни групи. На върха на гамата са поставени трите линии с добавени филми с квантови точки (технология SUHD), които са истинските нови JS9500, JS9000 и JS8500, всички с извит екран. Непосредствено под тях е линията JU7500 с извит екран, линия JU7000 с плосък екран, следвана от серии JU6400, JU6500 с извит екран. Очакват се и други модели с различни номенклатури (например JS9500, има Full LED подсветка, но без да мига (240 зони във версия 88 "и 150 зони в 65"), поддържа HDR, HEVC, HTML5.(все още чака информация за HbbTV 2.0).

    Много от новите телевизора предлагат поддръжка за Multi Room (мулти-стая) система, която Samsung въведе през миналата година. Системата ви позволява безжично да свържете високоговорителите към телевизора. Разбира се, говорителите все още се нуждаят от захранващия кабел.


    Twin Tunners
    В някои от европейските модели ще намерите двоен тунер, който предвижда възможността за записване на една програма, докато гледате друга. По този начин Вие може да спрете излъчването на живо (стартирайки запис и превключвайки на друга програма) и да изгледате после записа, или да планирате бъдещи записи, дори когато телевизорът е изключен.

    При поставен само 1 модул и 1 карта:
    - може да гледаш един кодиран канал и да записваш втори, който е некодиран
    - може да гледаш един некодиран и да записваш втори, който е кодиран
    - може да гледаш един кодиран, но не може да записваш втори, който е кодиран

    При поставени 2 модула с 2 карти:
    - може да гледаш един кодиран канал и да записваш втори, който е некодиран
    - може да гледаш един некодиран и да записваш втори, който е кодиран
    - може да гледаш един кодиран и да записваш втори, който е кодиран
    (Проблем: трудно ще убедите оператора си(кабелен или сателитен), да ви предостави два модула с две карти на цената на един абонамент.)

    При поставени два модула и две карти на два различни оператора:
    - може да гледате кодирана програма от пакета на единият оператор и да записвате кодирана програма от пакета на другият оператор
    - може да гледате две програми едновременно, предоставени от два различни оператора
    Quantum Dots
    Предлага по-неутрален светлинен спектър (без синеене) и по-висок Light Peak.





    Tizen UX OS
    Операционната система на Samsung Electronics се насочва от телефоните към големите телевизори. Това се случва, защото южнокорейската компания се опитва да се възползва от процъфтяващия интерес към интелигентните устройства в домовете. Друга важна актуализация на системата е лесната синхронизация между телевизора и външни устройства.
    Използвайки Wi-Fi Direct, съдържанието безпроблемно се споделя от мобилно устройство към телевизор и обратно само с едно кликване. С Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Smart TV софтуерът на Samsung автоматично търси Samsung мобилни устройства наблизо и се свързва с тях. Това лесно сближаване има голям потенциал.
    Потребителите могат също да гледат на живо предаване или телевизия на своите мобилни устройства навсякъде в тяхната домашна мрежа, дори когато телевизорът им е изключен.

    Компанията показа на CES как телевизорите ѝ могат "да общуват" с перални, хладилници и прахосмукачки в дома.
    • Една екосистема за всички устройства (SmartWatch, телевизия, смартфони ...в рамките на няколко години вероятно всички).
    • Предаване на видео... Телевизорът е изключен и е стартиран стрииминг вътре в домашната мрежа(към други устройства).


    Samsung Sports Live позволява на потребителите да гледат мачове на живо, като едновременно с това проверяват статистика за отбора и играча на същия екран. Samsung също си партнира със световните компании за игри за голям и разнообразен каталог.
    PlayStation Now – услугата за стрийминг мултиплеър игра, достъпна в Северна Америка, предлага PlayStation игри на Samsung смарт телевизори без да е необходима PlayStation конзола.
    С PlayStation Now на Samsung смарт телевизорите потребителите могат да играят стотици игри за PlayStation 3 само с комбинация от телевизор и контролер DUALSHOCK 4.
    Популярната танцова игра Just Dance Now в партньорство с Ubisoft е достъпна в световен мащаб на Samsung смарт телевизорите. Потребителите ще могат да играят и танцуват пред своите телевизори с помощта на смарт дистанционно и мобилни устройства Samsung. Играта поддържа мултиплейър, така че дори повече приятели и семейството могат да се присъединят към купона.
    Bingo HOME: Race to Earth е заглавна игра за новия филм на DreamWorks Animation HOME и притежава бинго, което включва споделени игри за ТВ и смарт устройства, които са в дома. Технологията е нова, иновативна екосистема, представена за първи път от Samsung и Yahoo за мултискрийн взаимодействие в хола.
    Milk Video на Samsung подбира най-популярните и интересни видеа от сайтовете, за да даде на потребителите достъп до първокласно съдържание от нарастващия списък от почти 50 партньора за съдържание. За да помогне на потребителите да откриват още забавно съдържание, характеристиката On TV на Samsung улеснява потребителите да откриват ново съдържание с интуитивни препоръки.


    Web Browser

    Производителят гарантира, че ще има подръжка на HTML в пълен размер.
    Браузърът работи добре и има отлична HTML5 съвместимост



    Аксесоари

    Samsung Smart Control (TM1560A) - за серии JS, JU, започвайки от 6500 нагоре (върви като второ дистанционно).



    Evolution Kit и One Connect Box се използват с цел да се актуализира хардуера и софтуера на телевизора. CPU, памет и нов софтуер. Един Connect Box се използва и като външен "хъб" конектор, който е свързан към телевизора с кабел. Evolution Kit е "модул" който се поставя в слот намиращ се на задната страна на телевизора.

    One Connect съдържа процесора на телевизора + интерфейса.

    One Connect SEK-3500U, планиран за текущата 2015 междувременно е проектиран да работи с всички Ultra HD TV преди 2015 г. F9000 серията, S9, HU6900, HU7100, HU7200, HU8200 и HU8500

    One Connect Mini - съдържа само част от интерфейса(Optical, HDMI, USB), процесора си остава в телевизора, разбира се това не означава, че интерфейса на корпуса е орязан.

    Все още се чака официална информация, но има данни, че моделите от миналата година ще могат да преминат към Tizen. Кое точно и единствено - Evolution Kit, One Connect Box или просто актуализиране на софтуера - все още не е известно.



    Медия плейър в модели 2015

    Models Compatible 3D Video
    ----------------------    		 Video File Extensions
    ----------------------    		 Formats/Containers Video
    ----------------------    		 Video codecs
    ----------------------    		 Codecs Audio / Video
    ----------------------    		 Audio Files Extensions
    ----------------------    		 Formats / Audio Containers
    ----------------------    		 Audio Codecs
    ----------------------    		 File Formats Images
    ----------------------    		 File extensions Subtitles
    ----------------------    		 External Subtitle formats
    ----------------------    		 Internal codecs Subtitles
    ----------------------
    JU7500
    JU7000    		 yes (SVAF (Side by Side / Top and Bottom) and BD MVC) 3GP • ASF • AVI • DIVX • FLV • M2TS • MKV • MOV • MP4 • MPEG • MPG • MTS • SVI • TP • TRP • TS • VOB • VRO • WEBM • WMV 3GP • ASF • AVI • FLV • MKV • MOV • MP4 • PS • SVAF • TS • VOB • VRO • WEBM DIVX 3/5/4/6 • H.263 SORRENSON • H.264 BP/MP/HP • HEVC (H.265) • MICROSOFT MPEG-4 V1/V2/V3 • MOTION JPEG • MPEG1 • MPEG2 • MPEG4 SP/ASP • MVC • VC-1 • VP6 • VP8 • VP9 • WINDOWS MEDIA VIDEO 7/8/9 AAC • ADPCM (IMA/MS) • DOLBY DIGITAL • DOLBY DIGITAL PLUS • DTS (CORE/LBR) • G.711 (A-LAW/U-LAW) • HE-AAC • LPCM • MPEG (MP3) • VORBIS • WMA AAC • AIF • AIFF • APE • FLAC • M4A • MID • MIDI • MP3 • MPA • OGG • WAV • WMA AIFF • ALAC • APE • FLAC • MIDI • MPEG • MPEG4 • OGG • WAV • WMA • WMA PRO AAC • AIFF • ALAC • APE • FLAC • MIDI • MPEG 1 AUDIO LAYER 3 • VORBIS • WAV • WMA BMP • JPEG • JPG • MPO • PNG ASS • PSB • SMI • SRT • SSA • SUB • TTXT • TXT • XML Advanced SubStation Alpha • Micro DVD • Powerdivx • SAMI • SubRip • SubStation Alpha • SubViewer • Texte MPEG-4 synchronisé • Texte SMPTE-TT Advanced SubStation Alpha (MKV) • PNG SMPTE-TT (MP4) • SubRip (MKV) • SubStation Alpha (MKV) • Texte MPEG-4 synchronisé (MP4) • TEXTE SMPTE-TT (MP4) • TTML (MP4) • VobSub (MKV) • Xsub (AVI)

    Video Codecs UHD: H.264 BP/MP/HP, HEVC(H.265 - Main, Main10, Main4:2:2 10), Motion JPEG, VP9.



    UE65JS9500 type panel :65A1UU9YJ, Samsung VA, 100Hz (PQI=2000), platform Hawk-P
    UE48JS9000 type panel :48A1UU9XJ, Samsung VA, 100Hz (PQI=2000), platform Hawk-P
    UE55JS8500 type panel :55A1UU8XJ, Samsung VA, 100Hz (PQI 1900), platform Hawk M
    UE55JU7500 type panel :55L1UU7WJ, Samsung VA, 100Hz (PQI=1600), platform Hawk M
    UE48JU7000 type panel :48A1UU7VJ, Samsung VA, 100Hz (PQI=1300), platform Hawk M
    UE55J6300 type panel :55A1AF0WJ, Samsung VA, 100Hz (PQI 800), platform Hawk MF

    UE55JU6640 type panel :55A6AU0WJ, Samsung VA, 50Hz (PQI=1200), platform Hawk M
    UE48JU6640 type panel :48A6AU0WJ, Samsung VA, 50Hz (PQI=1200), platform Hawk M
    UE48JU6500 type panel :48A6AUOWJ, Samsung VA, 50Hz (PQI 1100), platform Hawk M
    UE40JU6400 type panel :40A6AUOVJ, Samsung VA, 50Hz (PQI 900), platform Hawk M
    UE43J5500 type panel :43R6AF0VJ, AU Optronics VA, 50Hz (PQI 400), platform: Hawk MF
    Samsung телевизори 2018 - FAQ

    Често задавани въпроси


    Въпрос: Как да проверя ТВ при покупка? На какво да обърна внимание?
    1. Проверете за изгорели пиксели с помоща на картинки 1920*1080 в различни цветове. 1080P Tests Photo Gallery by J. Vincent at pbase.com
    За справка: Samsung Electronics Pixel Policy и ISO 13406-2. В диагонали от 26"> не се допускат ярки субпиксели и допускат до 8 тъмни субпиксела

    2. Проверете за неравномерна подсветка - подсветка на черен екран при изгасено осветление и затъмнени прозорци (засветките по ъглите в една или друга степен зависят от конкретния телевизор).
    Забележка:
    Препоръчвам да пуснете филм / ефирна телевизия с тъмен фон и черни ленти горе и долу, така ще ви стане ясно напряга ли ви подсветката или не.


    След като стартирате телевизора, проверете на какъв режим е пуснат.
    Меню - Поддръжка - Режим на използване - Домашен


    Проверете дали не сте влязъл в някакъв друг режим различен от "за дома".
    Поддръжка -> Използване режим -> Home (У дома)
    (Shop-това е рекламен режим предназначен за работа в магазина. В този режим при всяко стартиране, телевизора преминава автоматично в динамичен режим и губите всички запаметени преди това настройки.)


    Как да видя наработените часове?
    Info - Menu - Mute - Standby (червеният бутон). След това SVC - Info - Panel display time.


    Виртуален сервизен център
    Виртуалният сервизен център от Samsung позволява:
    - създаване на персонален регистър;
    - получавате най-актуалният софтуер, документация и драйвери за вашия Samsung телевизор;
    - проследяване сроковете на гаранция на регистрирани Samsung продукти;
    -проверите статуса на ремонта;
    - зададете въпрос към специалист от службата по поддръжка;
    За да се възползвате от услугите на Виртуалният сервизен център, достатъчно е да преминете проста процедура по регистрация и пред вас ще се отворят всички възможни онлайн услуги от Самсунг
    Освен това, Виртуалният сервизен център позволява да проверите състоянието на ремонта на вашата техника в режим онлайн даже без влизане в системата!

    Видео клипове с обяснения "Как да..." за модели 2014
    Samsung Product Support Network - 2014 Smart LED TV


    Samsug Smart Simulator - изберете модела в полето отляво(американски, но имат аналози у нас)
    samsungsimulator.com


    Връщане на дефолтните настройки
    1. Отворете главното меню.
    2. Изберете раздел «Поддръжка» в главното меню, после натиснете бутона ОК на дистанционното управление.
    3. Изберете раздел «Самодиагностика», после натиснете бутона ОК.
    4. Изберете раздел «Изтриване», после натиснете бутона ОК.
    5. Въведете парола 0000 (в случая, ако не сте я променяли).
    6. Изберете «Да», после натиснете бутона ОК.
    7. Всички настройки, в това число настройки на каналите са изтрити.


    Изтриване на всички настройки
    TV settings Reset -> Screen Menu -> Support > Self Diagnosis -> Reset
    Smart Hub Reset -> Screen Menu -> Smart Features -> Reset Smart Hub


    Как да въстановя заводските настройки ?
    Натиснете Exit на дистанционното (около 10 секунди) докато ви се появи съобщение "resets all settings to default values" след това натиснете OK за да ресетнете TV.


    Как да се регистрирам и активирам HBO GO ?
    За да се регистрирате за HBOGO, трябва да сте абонат на оператор, който има договор с HBOGO...
    При регистрацията ще видите кои са - HBO GO. It's HBO. Anywhere.
    Плащате си на оператора и получавате ваучер, на който има код и с него влизате и гледате...
    Разработчиците на HBO GO, са в Унгария - Янош Зиларди, вице-президент Дигитални медии в HBO Европа, и Петер Риц, оперативен директор на HBO GO.


    Телевизора показва два часа назад от реалното време, но пък часовете на предаванията са коректни.
    Задава се автоматична настройка на часовника и +2GMT(лятото) или +3GMT(зимата).


    Когато превключа на един от каналите телевизора забива, не може да се премине на друг канал, не може да се направи нищо всъщност и след секунди се рестартира сам.
    Извадете кабела на антената, тогава всичко е ок и можете нормално да превключите на друг канал, които не забива.


    Не мога да намеря бутон за бързо превключване между двата тунера.
    Два пъти натискате бутона за един и същи канал. Например: на 1 канал ви е инсталирана някоя програма от цифровия тунер. Ако пак натиснете 1 ТВ ще превключи на програмата инсталирана на 1 канал от аналоговия тунер.


    От известно време телевизора на всеки 4 часа ми изкарва съобщение ,че ще се изключи автоматично.
    Меню-->Система-->ЕКО решение-->Автом.изкл. трябва да се промени на изкл.


    Имам модел с двойни тунери(2 x DVB-T/T2/C/S2) но не мога да гледам(или да гледам и записвам едновременно две различни платени канала) едновремнно две еднакви платени програми...
    Може да гледате един платен канал и един безплатен или два безплатни канала. Причината е само в единственият слот за модул и карта в телевизора...


    След XX минути се връщат заводските настройки. Какъв е проблемът?
    Телевизорът ви се намира в магазинен режим (Shop Mode)
    - изкарайте функцията Plug & Play там има икона SHOP и HOME изберете HOME и пуснете те наново (за новите серии)
    - натиснете за кратко бутона за увеличаване на звука на телевизора, после за 5 секунди бутона menu, също, на предният панел на телевизора. (за LCD-телевизори от серии R8, M8, N8, F8, F9, а така също и за Серии 3 - 9 ,-плазмени телевизори серии P9, P7, C9, Q9, а също и Серии 4 - 7);
    - натиснете и задръжте бутона MENU на телевизора 5 sec.(за LCD-телевизори серии R7, S7, M7, N7).


    Имам ----- и през WiFi си гледам филми от компютъра през AllShare. Проблема ми е че след като преименувам файл на компюъра, на ТВ-то това не се отразява. Как да го накарам да се refresh-не?
    В Allshare, като влезете при филма, десен бутон и обновяване...може да се наложи да изключите и включите телевизора.


    Как да махна досадната мелодийка при пускане ?
    Setup - General - Melody - Off


    Не мога да заключа нито един канал с парола - имам десетина 18+ канали, на които искам да сложа парола, но след когато сетна ПИН-кода от менюто канала продължава да си работи и нищо не става.
    Каналите се заключват през Смарт хъба--канали--редакция канали и слагате заключи на тези, които искате да са заключени. После от Система--заключване ги отключвате и заключвате всички заедно.


    Как да проверя коя версия на фирмуера е качена на телевизора ми?
    Меню -> Support -> Contact Samsung -> Software Version и Model Code


    Как да си изключа автоматичния ъпдейт?
    Menu -> Support -> Software update -> Stanby mode upgrade -> off


    Решение на неудобството с ежедневното напомняне за ъпдейт:
    Влезте в сервизното меню посредством дистанционното управление INFO-MENU-MUTE-POWER. (ако тази комбинация не работи опитайте с MUTE-1-8-2-POWER)
    След това Control-SubOption- OTN support-Off


    Телевизора е в режим на stand bay (светеща червена лампичка) и се чува характерния звук за включване на телевизора/цък-цък/при което дисплея просветлява за секунда ,след което телевизора отново минава в режим на standbay.
    Това е заводска настройка ,която е свързана със самостоятелното управление на захранването на телевизора. За да се изключи се влиза в меню - надстройка на софтуера, от там -актуализиране режим готовност се изключва.


    Как да сменим региона в Смарт ТВ ?
    Важно: Промяната в настройкаат ще върне телевизора обратно към заводските настройки.
    • Инсталирането на избраният от вас регион ще ви позволи да зареждате приложения за тази страна.
    • Вашият телевизор трябва да бъде свързан към Интернет, для того чтобы сменить регион.
    Ако сте решили да промените региона изпълнете следните действия:

    1. На дистанционното на телевизора натиснете бутона "Source" и изберете пункт "TV"
    2. Бутона "MENU" отваряме главното меню
    3. Използвайки бутоните на пулта избираме пункт «System» в основното меню, а после в подменю "Setup" и запускаем установку.
    Забележка: Ако редът "Setup" е неактивен - върнете се към т.1
    4. После следва процес на връщане SMART HUB ВАШИЯТ ТЕЛЕВИЗОР на заводски настройки, но по ранно въведената информация ще бъде съхранена
    5. После което ще се появят: Условия & Условия, Политика на конфиденциалност с която е нужно да се съгласите и приемете
    6. После което натискаме на пулта следните бутони в последователен порядък:
    MUTE_RETURN_VOL+_CH^_MUTE
    7. После ще се появи списък на страните. Избираме нужната ви страна от списъка и натискаме бутона за продължение
    8. След смяната на региона, предишните приложенвия ще се премахнат - инсталирайте приложения от страната която сте избрали.
    .....
    Вариант2
    Натиснете превъртане >>, 2-8-9,<<превъртане, изкача списък на страните - изберете желаната.
    XXH - Източна Европа
    XRU - Русия
    Погледнете първи пост на темата.


    WI-Fi     (WLAN)

    Телевизора поддържа две честоти 2.4 GHz и 5 GHz (IEEE 802.11 a,b,g,n)
    Внимание!! определени криптирания на връзката водят до накъсване. Махнете криптирането и минете на вариант с Accept & Deny по MAC адрес и всичко ще е наред.
    Връзка с компютър.
    Aко свързвате компютър с D-SUB изход към телевизора с кабел VGA-VGA-задължително си вземете 15 пинов кабел-иначе компютъра не разпознава телевизора.
    Ако имате само DVI изход на компа изпалзвайте DVI-HDMI кабел .Възможно е да нямате звук-някои видеокарти не подържат звук по DVI. За да оправите проблема ви е нужен още един кабел 3,5мм жак - 2 чинча.


    Не мога да постигна звук от видеокартата ми. Кабелът е HDMI - HDMI. Картината е с добро качество, но няма никакъв звук.
    Някои карти искат допълнителен кабел от звуковата карта към видеокартата. Прочетете си в книжката на видео картата или в сайта на производителя дали не си с кабелче.


    Кога става активна опцията HDMI Black Level при връзка с РС ?
    Активира се когато от PC-то се смени pixel format-a от YCbCr 4:4:4 на RGB 4:4:4 Pixel Format PC Standart (Full RGB) от CatalystControlPanel-a на видеокартата.


    Картината при връзка с компютър не ми излиза на цял екран а е със черни ленти отвсякъде.Пробвах но не можах да я разтегна.
    Проблема ви най-вероятно е в различните резолюции на лаптопа и телевизора ако ги пускате едновременно да предава на PC-то и TV-то.Примерно телевизаора ви е на 1920x1080 а лаптопа не може да е на такава и за това трябва да пускате само единия екран.Трябва да работи само телевизора като му зададете да е първи монитор а екрана на лаптопа да е изключен.Подавате точно 1920х1080, изключвате Overscana от телевизора И компютъра.
    Отговор: Samsung телевизори 2018

    Как да шервам инфо от персоналния комп? Целта ми е да гледам филми и да слушам музика от компа на телевизора.
    Проверете дали модела ви поддържа DLNA.
    Samsung Link | Samsung Content & Services

    DLNA - медийни сървъри
    На телевизора не се инсталира нищо. Инсталирате на компютъра горната програма и сдвоявате с ТВ. Вижте бутон SOURCE - там ще ви излезе медия-сървъра. Mоже и Samsung Link през приложението в SMART-a.


    Как да плейваме съдържание от PC на телевизора?


    Как да разшифровате обозначението на матрицата в сервизното меню-пример Type 40A1UF0C ?
    40 - Inch /размер/
    A - Vendor /производител/

    • A - Samsung Display
    • D - CMO (Chimei Innolux /Chilin/)
    • L - AUO (AU Optronics)
    • R - AUO (AU Optronics)
    • I - CPT (Chunghwa Picture Tube)
    • Р - CMI (Chimei Innolux)
    • Н - Sharp Display
    • S - Sharp / (Samsung China ?)
    • B - Beijing Optoelectronics

    1 - Panel frequency

    • 6 - 50 (60Hz)
    • 1 - 100 (120Hz)
    • 2 - 200 (240Hz)

    U - Panel coating (покритие на панела)

    • A - AntiGlare
    • U - Ultra Clear

    F - Resolution (резолюция)

    • F - FullHD,
    • H - HD ready,
    • U - Ulthra HD

    0 - Generation panel /Поколение панел/ Panel 1st/2nd (1st=0, 2nd=1…)

    • 0 -
    • 1 -
    • 2 -
    • 9 -

    C - BLU (BackLight Unit) - тип подсветка

    • C - CCFL (cold catode fluorescent lamp)
    • L - LED,
    • D - Direct LED
    • E - Edge LED
    • V - Vertical Edge LED (above and below) / Two side Edge led
    • S - Side by side LED (left & right) / Single side LED
    • EH - Even horizontal
    • RH - Rounded horizontal


    Как се разчитат панелите на Samsung ?
    LTY460HQ01
    L - Samsung Brand (S-LCD)
    T - Composition: Television (A, F, J, I, SC - Screen CELL-No B/L)
    Y - Поточна линия на производство ?? (I, F, J)
    460 - size in inches /46.0
    H - Resolution 1920x1080 / A -1366x768
    Q - 100 Hz refresh rate?? (T, S, H, C, W, N, F, J, K, M, B, V, N)
    01 - Revision of the Panel / Differens in Brightness, Contrast, Color Bit


    Как се разчитат панелите на BOE ?
    22B6TF0E The Breakdown follows
    22= size
    B= Vendor BOE
    6= 60 Hertz refresh rate
    T= Panel type TN
    F= Resolution Full HD
    0= /Panel 1st/2nd (1st=0, 2nd=1…)
    E= (BackLight Unit) Edge LED
    Отговор: Samsung телевизори 2018

    Честита 2018 година!
    Отговор: Samsung телевизори 2018

    Поредната ти глупост...
