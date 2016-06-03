Samsung телевизори 2018

|Samsung European UHD TV 2016
|
Product____________
|
Certification UHD ________________
Premium
Resolution: 3,840x2,160.
-
Color depth: 10-bit.
-
Color gamut: Wide, including the ability to show at least 90 percent of the P3 color gamut .
-
High dynamic range: Specifically the ability to use SMPTE ST2084's electro-optical transfer function, which Dolby helped create .
-
Minimum brightness and contrast ratios: There are two possible minimum specs. A minimum brightness of 1,000 nits, along with a black level of a maximum of 0.05 nits (20,000:1 contrast ratio), or a minimum brightness of 540 nits, along with a black level of a maximum of 0.0005 (1,080,000:1)
|
Dolby Vision_____________________
The metadata is graded in each scene so you get different grades throughout the file. Dolby tells us that scene by scene grading is the superior way to grade a movie, which on paper does sound more efficient.
-
-
Standard: Poprietary
Peak Luminance: Up to 10,000 nits
Video Bit Depth: 12-bit
Metadata: Dynamic (scene by scene)
Software Upgradability: No(SoC hardware-embedded)
|
HDR 10The metadata is graded and determined, and is then sent
____________________
at the beginning of the file
and covers the entire file.
One set of metadata
-
-
-
-
Standard: Open
Peak Luminance: Up to 4,000 nits
Video Bit Depth: 10-bit
Metadata: Static (per title)
Software Upgradability: Yes
|
Videopanel ____________________________________
Type LCD matrix,
Bits of color,
Operating frequency of T-Con board of the panel,
Curvature,
MEMC,
Index,
Anti-reflective filter
|
Backlight ______________________
Type backlight
(Local Dimming zone)
Type LED
Puls Wide Modulation
|
Color Space_____________________
DCI P3
Rec.2020
|
Contrast ________________________
White & Black level
ANSI
With local dimming
Without local dimming
|
Viewing ___________
angle
|
Input Lag_______________________
|SoC
CPU
GPU
Platform
OS
_____________
|
Ports_____________________
|
Networks_______________________
|
Tuner_________________
|Picture Accuracy
Out-of-the-Box
(score out of 10)
_______________
|Product
|KS9800
(curved)
88"
Technically it is a KS9500 – just larger and with a slightly different design.
|Yes
|No
|88" - max-1250 cd/m²
Yes HDR10
|88"- SVA,10bit ?, 120/100Hz, Curvature 4200R
BFI - Scaning Backlight (Led Clear Motion)
Picture Quality Index - 2600
Moth Eye (anti-reflective filter)
|88" - FALD, Direct Led
? - Local Dimming zones
Blue Leds with RG phosphorus
PWM Freq,-120/100Hz
|88"-DCI P3- 96% / Rec.2020-
Quantum Dots
|88" -
|88" -
|88" - Game mode
|-
ARMv7
Cortex-A7
Quad Core 1.2GHz
16_DTV_JazzM
Tizen 2,4 OS
|2 x USB 2.0
1 x USB 3.1
4 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC,MHL)
1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
1 x Satelite In (Sub:F-type female)
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x RS 232 C
1 x Antena (RF) (female)
One Connect
1 x USB
1 x Ethernet RJ45
1 x CI+ 1.3
in TV
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac
Wi-Fi Direct, Screen Mirroring
Bluetooth
DLNA(RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
|Dual tuners
DVB -T/ T2/C/S/S2
with PVR and PIP function + Timeshift
DiSEqC version 1.0
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
HEVC
|
|KS9800
|KS9500
(curved)
78", 65", 55"
|Yes
|No
|78" - max 1000cd/m²
65" - 10% window max - 1473cd/m2
100% window max - 615cd/m2
55" - max
Yes HDR10
Delta E <1 of all levels of brightness
|78"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz, Curvature 4200R
65"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz, Curvature 4200R
55"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz, Curvature 4200R
BFI - Flashing Backlight (Led Clear Motion)
Picture Quality Index - 2700
Moth Eye (anti-reflective filter)
|78" - FALD, Direct Led
65" - FALD, 15x10 - 150 zones
55" - FALD, Direct Led
Blue Leds with RG phosphorus
PWM Freq. - 120/400Hz
|78"- DCI P3 -
65"- DCI P3 - 96% / Rec.2020-72%
55"- DCI P3- 96% / Rec.2020- 72%
Quantum Dots
|78" -
65" - SD - ANSI 3783:1 / 120cd/m2 / 0.014cd/m2
with local dimming - 8571cd/m2 / 0.001cd/m2
55" -
|78" -
65" - 60° (cone)
55" -
|78" - Game mode 21ms / by default
65" - Game mode 20ms /
55" - Game mode 20ms /
|-
ARMv7
Quad Core
1.2GHz
16_DTV_JazzM
Tizen 2,4 OS
|2 x USB 2.0
1 x USB 3.1
1 x Ethernet RJ45
4 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC,MHL)
1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
1 x Satelite In (Sub:F-type female)
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x RS 232 C
1 x Antena (RF) (female)
in One Connect
1 x USB
1 x Ethernet RJ45
1 x CI+ 1.3
1 x One Connect Port
in TV
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac
Wi-Fi Direct, Screen Mirroring
Bluetooth
DLNA(RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
|Dual tuners
DVB -T/ T2/C/S/S2
with PVR and PIP function + Timeshift
DiSEqC version 1.0
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
HEVC
VP9 profile 2
|CMS
White balans
|KS9500
|KS9000
(curved)
78", 65", 55", 49"
|Yes
|No
|75" - max-1000cd/m2
65" - max-1197cd/m2/ SD- 460cd/m2
55" - max-1000cd/m
49" - max 520cd/m2 full display / 1550cd/m2 for 3 sekonds /
Yes HDR1000
|75"- SVA or AMVA, ? ,120/100Hz,
65"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz, Curvature 4200R
55"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz, Curvature 4200R
49"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz, Curvature 3000R
BFI - Flashing Backlight (Led Clear Motion)
Picture Quality Index - 2400
Moth Eye (anti-reflective filter)
|75" -
65" - Edge LED - below
55" - Edge Led
8 vertical columns of dimmable zones
49" - Edge Led
Blue Leds with RG phosphorus
PWM Freq,-120/100Hz
|75"- DCI P3 -
65"- DCI P3 -
55"- DCI P3- 96% / Rec.2020- 72%
49"- DCI P3- 96% / Rec.2020- 76%
Quantum Dots
|75" -
65" -
55" - 2688:1 / 0.039cd/m2
49" - ANSI 2900:1 /
|75" -
65" -
55" - 20° (cone)
49" -
|75" - Game mode 21ms / by default -
65" - Game mode 20ms / by default -
55" - Game mode 20ms / by default -
49" - Game mode 20ms / by default -
|-
ARMv7
Quad Core
1.2Ghz
16_DTV_JazzM
Tizen 2,4 OS
|2 x USB 2.0
1 x USB 3.1
4 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC, MHL)
1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
1 x Satelite In (Sub:F-type female)
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x RS 232 C
1 x Antena (RF) (female)
in One Connect
1 x USB
1 x CI+ 1.3
1 x Ethernet RJ45
1 x One Connect Port
in TV
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac
Wi-Fi Direct, Screen Mirroring
Bluetooth
DLNA(RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
|Dual tuners
DVB -T/ T2/C/S/S2
with PVR and PIP function + Timeshift
DiSEqC version 1.0
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
HEVC
VP9 profile 2
|
Rec.2020 settings are not correct
|KS9000
|KS8000
75", 65", 55", 49"
|Yes
|No
|75" - max
65" - 10% window max 766cd/m2
55"- 2% window max 1410cd/m2
55"- 100% window max 490cd/m2
49" - max 1270cd/m2 /SD- 450cd/m2
The TV is able to maintain the maximum brightness for a short time, and after about 15 seconds it drops down to about 450cd/m2.
Yes HDR1000
|75"- SVA or AMVA, 10-bit , 120/100Hz
65"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz
55"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz
49"- SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz
BFI - Flashing Backlight (Led Clear Motion)
Picture Quality Index 2300
Moth Eye (anti-reflective filter)
|75" - Edge LED - below
65" - Edge Led
55"- 8 vertical columns of dimmable zones
49" - Edge Led
Blue Leds with RG phosphorus
PWM Freq,-120/100Hz
|75" - DCI P3 -
65" - DCI P3 -
55" - DCI P3- 93% / Rec.2020- 70%
49" - DCI P3 -
Quantum Dots
|75" -
65" - 4018:1 / 0.034cd/m2 / 167cd/m2
55" - 6820:1 /0.014cd/m2 / 95.48cd/m2
49" - 4080:1 / 0.027cd/m2 /
|75" -
65" -
55" - 20° (cone)
49" -
|75" - Game mode 20ms / by default - 120ms
65" - Game mode 20ms / by default - 120ms
55" - Game mode 20ms / by default -
49" - Game mode 21ms / by default - 120ms
|-
ARMv7
Quad Core
1.2GHz
16_DTV_JazzM
Tizen 2,4 OS
|2 x USB 2.0
1 x USB 3.1
4 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC, MHL)
1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
1 x Satelite In (Sub:F-type female)
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x RS 232 C
1 x Antena (RF) (female)
in One Connect
1 x USB
1 x CI+ 1.3
1 x Ethernet RJ45
1 x One Connect Port
in TV
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac
Wi-Fi Direct, Screen Mirroring
Bluetooth
DLNA(RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
|Dual tuners
DVB -T/ T2/C/S/S2
with PVR and PIP function + Tmeshift
DiSEqC version 1.0
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
HEVC
VP9 profile 2
|
|KS8000
|KS7500
(curved)
65", 55", 49", 43"
|Yes?
|No
|65" - max
55" - max 1185cd/m² - 1600cd/m2
49" - max
43" - max
Yes HDR1000
|65" - SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz, 4200R
55" - SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz, 4200R
49" - SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz, 3000R
43" - AMVA3, 10bit, 120/100Hz, 3000R
BFI - Flashing Backlight (Led Clear Motion)
PQI - 2000 [43"] / 2200 [≥49"]
Moth Eye (anti-reflective filter)
|65" - Edge LED - below
(55"- 8 vertical columns of dimmable zones)
49" -
43" -
Blue Leds with RG phosphorus
PWM Freq,-120/100Hz
|65"- DCI P3- / Rec.2020-
55"- DCI P3- 96% / Rec.2020- 72%
49"- DCI P3- / Rec.2020-
43"- DCI P3- / Rec.2020-
Quantum Dots
|65" -
55" - ANSI 4000:1/0.03-0.043cd/m2
native 2600:1 /0.046cd/m2/120cd/m2
49" -
43" -
|65" -
55" - 30° (cone)
49" -
43" -
|65" - Game mode 21,8ms
55" - Game mode 21.7ms / by default
49" - Game mode 21.5ms
43" - Game mode 21 ms
|-
ARMv7
Quad Core
1GHz
16_DTV_JazzM
Tizen 2,4 OS
|2 x USB 2.0
1 x USB 3.1
4 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC, MHL)
1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
1 x Satelite In (Sub:F-type female)
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x Antena (RF) (female)
in One Connect
1 x USB
1 x Ethernet RJ45
1 x CI+ 1.3
in TV
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac
Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth, Screen Mirroring
DLNA(RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
|Dual tuners
DVB -T/ T2/C/S/S2
with PVR and PIP function + Timeshift
DiSEqC version 1.0
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
HEVC
VP9 profile 2
|Vertical Blooming
Variable depth of black in HDR mode
Sometimes black in HDR mode is approximately 0.20cd/m², which is comparable to the black level of the panel IPS!
|KS7500
|KS7000
65", 60", 55", 49"
|Yes ?
|No
|65" - max-1000cd/m²
60" - max-1000cd/m2
55" - 10% window max-1402d/m2/
100% window max - 537cd/m2
SD - 486cd/m2
49" - max-1000cd/m2
Yes HDR1000
|65" - SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz
60" - SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz
55" - SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz
49" - SVA, 10bit, 120/100Hz
BFI - Flashing Backlight (Led Clear Motion)
Picture Quality Index - 2100
Moth Eye (anti-reflective filter)
|65" - Edge Led - below
60" - Edge Led - below
(55"- Edge led - below
8 vertical columns of dimmable zones)
49"' - Edge Led - below
Blue Leds with RG phosphorus
PWM Freq,-120/100Hz
|65"- DCI P3- / Rec.2020-
60"- DCI P3- / Rec.2020-
55"- DCI P3- 96% / Rec.2020- 71%
49"- DCI P3- / Rec.2020-
Quantum Dots
|65" -
60" -
55" - native - 4000:1 / 138cd/m2/0.033cd/m2
ANSI 3140:1 / with local dimming 0.002cd/m2
49" -
|65" -
60" -
55" - 20° (cone)
49" -
|65" - Game mode
60" - Game mode
55" - Game mode 21ms / by default 112ms
49" - Game mode 20ms /
|-
ARMv7
Quad Core
1GHz
16_DTV_JazzM
Tizen 2,4 OS
|2 x USB 2.0
1 x USB 3.1
3 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC)
1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x RS 232 C
1 x Antena (RF) (female)
in One Connect
1 x USB
1 x Ethernet RJ45
1 x CI+ 1.3
in TV
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac
Bluetooth ver. 4.0
Wi-Fi Direct, Screen Mirroring
DLNA(RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
|DVB - T/T2/C/S/S2
with PVR function
DiSEqC version 1.0
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
HEVC
VP9 profile 2
|The HDR EOTF was extremely good but the colour gamut wasn't tracking Rec.2020 correctly. Vertical Blooming
Variable depth of black in HDR mode
Sometimes black in HDR mode is approximately 0.20cd/m², which is comparable to the black level of the panel IPS!
|KS7000
|KU6600
(curved)
65", 55", 49", 43"
|No
|No
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
Compatible
|65" - SVA, 8-bit, ?Hz, Curvature 4200R
55" - SVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 4200R
49" - SVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R
43" - SVA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R
Picture Quality Index - 1600
|65" - Direct led
55" - Direct Led
49" - Direct Led
43" - Direct Led
PWM Freq,-120/100Hz
|65"-
55"-
49"-
43"-
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|65" - Game mode
55" - Game mode
49" - Game mode
43" - Game mode
|-
-
Quad Core
1GHz
16_DTV_JazzL
Tizen 2,4 OS
|2 x USB 2.0
1 x USB 3.1
1 x Ethernet RJ45
3 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC)
1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
1 x V Component In 3.5mm jack
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x RS 232 C
1 x Antena (RF) (female)
1 x CI+ 1.3
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 n
802.11 n 5GHz
802.11 ac
Bluetooth ver. 4.0
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA(RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
|DVB -T/ T2/C/S/S2
with PVR function
DiSEqC version 1.0
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
HEVC
|
|KU6600
|KU6500
(curved)
78", 65", 55", 49", 43"
|No
|No
|78" - max
65" - max
55" - max 290cd/m2 / SD- 290cd/m2
49" - max
43" - max
Compatible
|78" - VA, 8-bit, Hz?, Curvature 4200R
65" - VA, 8-bit, Hz?, Curvature 4200R
55" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 4200R
49" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R
43" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R
Picture Quality Index 1600
|78" - Direct led
65" - Direct Led
55" - Direct Led
49" - Direct Led
43" - Direct Led
PWM Freq,-120/100Hz
|78"-
65"-
55"-
49"-
43"-
|78" -
65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|78" -
65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|78" - Game mode
65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
|-
-
Quad Core
16_DTV_JazzL
Tizen 2,4 OS
|2 x USB 2.0
1 x Ethernet RJ45
4 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC)
1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
1 x V Component In 3.5mm jack
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x Antena (RF) (female)
1 x CI+ 1.3
|Lan - Ethernet RJ45
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 n
802.11 ac
Bluetooth ver. 4.0
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA(RUI2.0/DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
|DVB - T/T2/C/S/S2
with PVR function
DiSEqC version 1.0
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
HEVC
|
|KU6500
|KU6400
65", 55", 49", 43", 40"
|No
|No
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
40" -
Compatible
|65" - VA, 8-bit, ?Hz
55" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
49" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
43" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
40" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
Motion Interpolation (30fps)
Picture Quality Index 1500
|65" - Edge Led
55" - Edge Led
49" - Edge Led below
43" - Edge Led below
40" - Edge Led below
NO Local Dimming
PWM Freq,-120/100Hz
|65"-
55"-
49"-
43"-
40"-
|65"-
55"-
49"-
43"-
40"-
|65"-
55"-
49"-
43"-
40"-
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
40" -
|-
-
-
16_DTV_JazzL
Tizen 2,4 OS
|2 x USB 2.0
1 x Ethernet RJ45
3 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC)
1 x Satelite In (Main: F-type female)
1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
1 x V Component In 3.5mm jack
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x Antena (RF) (female)
1 x CI+ 1.3
|Lan
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
802.11 ac
Bluetooth ver. 4.0 HID
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA
|DVB - T/T2/C/S/S2
with PVR function
DiSEqC version 1.0
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
HEVC
|
|KU6400
|KU6300
(curved)
65", 55", 49", 43", 40"
|No
|No
|78" -
65" -
55" - max 440cd/m2
49" -
43" -
Compatible
|65" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 4200R
55" - VA, 8-bit, 6050/Hz, Curvature 4200R
49" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R
43" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R
40" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R
Motion Interpolation (30fps)
Picture Quality Index 1400
|65" - Led
55" - Direct Led ?
49" -
43" -
40" -
NO Local Dimming
PWM Freq,-120/100Hz
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
40" -
|65" -
55" - 4508:1 /108.2cd/m2 / 0.024cd/m2
49" -
43" -
40" -
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
40" -
|65" -
55" - 19.8ms
49" -
43" -
40" -
|-
-
-
16_DTV_JazzL
Tizen 2,4 OS
|2 x USB 2.0
1 x Ethernet RJ45
3 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC)
1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
1 x V Component In 3.5mm jack
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x Antena (RF) (female)
1 x CI+ 1.3
|Lan
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
802.11 ac
Bluetooth ver. 4.0 HID
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA
|DVB -T/ T2/C
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
HEVC
|
|KU6300
|KU6100
(curved)
65", 55", 49", 43", 40"
|No
|No
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
40" -
Compatible
|65" - VA, 8-bit, ?Hz, Curvature 4200R
55" - VA, 8-bit, 6050/Hz, Curvature 4200R
49" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R
43" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R
40" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz, Curvature 3000R
Picture Quality Index 1300
|65" - Edge Led
55" -
49" -
43" -
40" -
NO Local Dimming
PWM Freq,-120/100Hz
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
40" -
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
40" -
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
40" -
|65" -
55" -
49" -
43" -
40" -
|-
-
-
16_DTV_JazzL
Tizen 2,4 OS
|2 x USB 2.0
1 x Ethernet RJ45
3 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC)
1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
1 x V Component In 3.5mm jack
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x Antena (RF) (female)
1 x CI+ 1.3
|Lan
Wi-Fi
802.11 a
802.11 b
802.11 g
802.11 n
Bluetooth
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA
|DVB -T/ T2/C
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
HEVC
|
|KU6100
|KU6000
70", 65", 60", 55", 50", 49", 43", 40"
|No
|No
|Compatible
|70" - VA, 8-bit, ?Hz
65" - VA, 8-bit, ?Hz
60" - VA, 8-bit, ?Hz
55" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
50" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
49" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
43" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
40" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
Picture Quality Index 1300
|70" - Edge Led
65" - Edge Led
60" - Edge Led
55" - Edge Led
50" - Edge Led below
49" - Edge Led below
43" - Edge Led below
40" - Edge Led below
NO Local Dimming
PWM Freq,-120/100Hz
|70"-
65"-
60"-
55"-
50"-
49"-
43"-
40"-
|70"-
65"-
60"-
55"-
50"-
49"-
43"-
40"-
|70"-
65"-
60"-
55"-
50"-
49"-
43"-
40"-
|70" -
65" -
60" -
55" -
50" -
49" -
43" -
40" -
|-
-
-
16_DTV_JazzL
Tizen 2,4 OS
|2 x USB 2.0
1 x Ethernet RJ45
3 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC, CEC)
1 x AV Composite In 3.5mm jack
1 x V Component In 3.5mm jack
1 x Optical Audio Out
1 x Antena (RF) (female)
1 x CI+ 1.3
|Lan
a/b/g/n
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA
|DVB - T/T2/C
with PVR function
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
HEVC
|
|KU6000
|Samsung FHD TV 2016
|
Product____________
|Certification
UHD
Premium
_____
|Dolby
Vision
_____
|HDR
_______________
|Videopanel
(type matrix, bit, curvature)
_______________________________
|
Backlight ___________________
Dimming
|
Color Space___________________________
|
Contrast & Black level____________________________
|Viewing angle
____________
|Input
Lag
________
|SoC
Platform
OS
__________
|
Ports_____________________________
|
Networks_______________________________
|
Tuner_________________
|Picture Accuracy
Out-of-the-Box
(score out of 10)
___________
|Product
|K6500
55", 49", 40"
|No
|No
|No
|55" - VA, 8-bit, 120/100Hz
49" - VA, 8-bit, 120/100Hz
40" - VA, 8-bit, 120/100Hz
Picture Quality Index
|55" - Edge Led
49" - Edge Led
40" - Edge Led
|55" -
49" -
40" -
|55" -
49" -
40" -
|55" -
49" -
40" -
|55" -
49" -
40" -
|-
16_DTV_HawkM
Tizen 2,4 OS
|Вluеtооth Vеr. 4.0 HID
|Lan
a/b/g/n
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA
|DVB -T/ T2/C
with PVR function
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
|
|K6500
|K6300
(curved)
55", 49", 40"
|No
|No
|No
|55" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz
49" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz
40" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
Picture Quality Index 800
|55" - Edge Led
49" - Edge led
40" - Edge Led
|55" -
49" -
40" -
|55" -
49" -
40" -
|55" -
49" -
40" -
|55" -
49" -
40" -
|-
16_DTV_HawkM
Tizen 2,4 OS
|Вluеtооth Vеr. 4.0 HID
|Lan
a/b/g/n
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA
Bluetooth
|DVB - T/T2/C
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
|
|K6300
|K6000
70",65", 60",55", 50", 43", 40"
|No
|No
|No
|70" -
60" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
55" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz
50" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz
43" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz
40" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50 Hz
Picture Quality Index 1300
|70" - Edge Led
60" - Edge Led
55" - Edge Led
50" - Edge Led
43" - Edge Led
40" - Edge Led
|70" -
65" -
60" -
55" -
50" -
43" -
40" -
|70" -
65" -
60" -
55" -
50" -
43" -
40" -
|70" -
65" -
60" -
55" -
50" -
43" -
40" -
|70" -
65" -
60" -
55" -
50" -
43" -
40" -
|-
16_DTV_HawkM
Tizen 2,4 OS
|Вluеtооth Vеr. 4.0 HID
|Lan
a/b/g/n
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA
Bluetooth
|DVB - T/T2/C
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
|
|K6000
|K5600
55", 49", 40", 32"
|No
|No
|No
|55" - 8-bit, 60/50Hz
49" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz
40" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
32" - 8-bit, 60/50Hz
Picture Quality Index 400
|55" - Edge Led
49" - Edge Led
40" - Edge Led
32" - Edge Led
|55" -
49" -
40" -
32" -
|55" -
49" -
40" -
32" -
|55" -
49" -
40" -
32" -
|55" -
49" -
40" -
32" -
|-
16_DTV_HawkM
-
|Вluеtооth Vеr. 4.0 HID
|Lan
a/b/g/n
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA
|DVB - T/T2/C
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
|
|K5600
|K5500
55", 49", 40", 32"
|No
|No
|No
|55" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz
49" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz
40" - VA, 8-bit, 60/50Hz
32" - , 8-bit, 60/50Hz
Picture Quality Index 400
|55" - Edge Led
49" - Edge Led
40" - Edge Led
32" - Edge Led
|55" -
49" -
40" -
32" -
|55" -
49" -
40" -
32" -
|55" -
49" -
40" -
32" -
|55" -
49" -
40" -
32" -
|-
16_DTV_HawkM
Tizen 2,4 OS
|Вluеtооth Vеr. 4.0 HID
|Lan
a/b/g/n
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA
|DVB - T/T2/C
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
|
|K5500
|K5100
40"
|No
|No
|No
|40" - VA, 8bit, 60/50Hz
Picture Quality Index 200
|40" - Edge Led
|40" -
|40" -
|40" -
|
|
|Вluеtооth Vеr. 4.0 HID
|Lan
a/b/g/n
Wi-Fi Direct
DLNA
|DVB - T/T2/C
Analog (PAL,SECAM)
|
|K5100