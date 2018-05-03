LG телевизори 2019

|LG TV 2018 - european models
|Hardware & OS
|CPU - marketing name
|Alpha α9
|Alpha 7
|Alpha 7
|Alpha 7
|Alpha 7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CPU - frequency
|1.008GHz
|1.008GHz
|1.008GHz
|1.008GHz
|1.2GHz
|1.2GHz
|1.2GHz
|1.2GHz
|1.2GHz
|1.2GHz
|1.2GHz
|
|
|
|CPU - cores
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|
|
|1
|GPU - cores
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|
|
|
|DDR - RAM (GB)
|3GB
|2GB
|2GB
|2GB
|2GB
|2GB
|1.5GB
|1.5GB
|1.5GB
|1.5GB
|1.5GB
|
|
|
|DDR - ROM (GB)
|8GB
|8GB
|4GB
|4GB
|4GB
|4GB
|4GB
|4GB
|4GB
|4GB
|4GB
|
|
|
|Panel
|Type of matrix
|77 - OLED (WRGB)
65 - OLED (WRGB)
55 - OLED (WRGB)
|65 - OLED (WRGB)
55 - OLED (WRGB)
|65 - S-IPS
55 - S-IPS
|65 - S-IPS (RGB)
55 - S-IPS (RGB)
49 - S-IPS (RGB)
|75 - S-IPS (RGB)
65 - S-IPS (RGB)
55 - S-IPS (RGB)
49 - S-IPS (RGB)
|65 - S-IPS (RGB)
55 - S-IPS (RGB)
49 - S-IPS (RGB)
|65 - S-IPS (RGB)
55 - S-IPS (RGB)
49 - S-IPS (RGB)
|70 - A-MVA
65 - S-IPS
55 - S-IPS
50 - A-MVA (RGB)
43 - S-IPS
|86 - S-IPS ()
75 - S-IPS
70 - A-MVA (RGB)
65 - S-IPS
50 - A-MVA (RGB)
43 - S-IPS
|65 - S-IPS
|65 - S-IPS (WRGB)
55 - S-IPS
50 - A-MVA (RGB)
49 - S-IPS
43 - S-IPS
|65 - S-IPS
|1920x1080
|43 - IPS, 1920x1080
32 - IPS, 1366x768
|Panel frequency
|120Hz
|120Hz
|65/55 - 120/100Hz
|65/55 - 120/100Hz
|75/65/55 - 120/100Hz
49 - 60/50Hz
|65/55/49 - 60/50Hz
| 65/55/49 - 60/50Hz
|75 - 120/100Hz
65/55/50/43 - 60/50Hz
|86/75 - 120/100Hz
43 - 60/50Hz
|60/50Hz
|60/50Hz
|60/50Hz
|60/50Hz
|60/50Hz
|Backlight
|Self-luminous pixels (no backlight)
|Self-luminous pixels (no backlight)
|FALD Pro
|Slim Direct LED
|Edge LED
|Edge LED
|Edge LED
|Edge LED
|70 - Edge LED
50/43 - Direct LED
|Direct LED
|65, 55 - Direct LED
50/49/43 - Edge LED
|65 - Direct LED
|Direct LED
|Direct LED
|Local Dimming
|Pixel Dimming / Self Lighting Pixel
|Pixel Dimming / Self Lighting Pixel
|96 zones
|48 zones
|Local Dimming
|Local Dimming
|Local Dimming
|Local Dimming
|Global Dimming
|Global Dimming
|Global Dimming
|-
|-
|-
|Nano Cell
|-
|-
|2.Generation
|2.Generation
|2. Generation
|2.Generation
|2.Generation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Color Depth
|10-bit
|10-bit
|10-bit
|10-bit
|10-bit
|10-bit
|8-bit + FRC
|8-bit + FRC
|8-bit
|8-bit
|8-bit
|8-bit
|8-bit
|8-bit
|Color Gamut coverage
|98.5% DCI P3 uv
96.6% DCI P3 xy
73.9% Rec.2020 uv
70.4% Rec.2020 xy
|98.5% DCI P3 uv
- DCI P3 xy
- Rec.2020 uv
- Rec.2020 xy
|94% DCI P3 uv
|94% DCI P3 uv
89% DCI P3 xy
74% Rec.2020 uv
66% Rec.2020 xy
|90% DCI P3
|
|90% DCI P3 uv
|
|84% DCI P3 uv
|
|80% DCI P3 uv
|
|
|
|Color volume coverage
Normalized DCI P3
10,000 cd/m² DCI P3
Normalized Rec 2020
10,000 cd/m² Rec 2020
|-
80%
44.5%
61%
34%
|-
80%
44.5%
61%
34%
|-
|-
76.5%
34.5%
62%
27%
|-
|-
|90% DCI P3 uv
|
|84% DCI P3 uv
|
|80% DCI P3 uv
|
|
|
|Brightness - SDR/HDR
|200/400nit,
800nit
|200/400nit,
800nit
|200/560,
400nit / 700nit
|200/400,
450nit / 540nit
|200/
|200/300
|200/320,
600nit/400nit
|
|200/400,
750nit/500nit
|
|200/280,
350nit / 350nit
|
|
|
|Uniformity
|≥70%
|≤70%
|≥65%
|≥65%
|≥65%
|
|≥65%
|
|≥65%
|
|≥65%
|
|
|
|Contrast
|140 000:1
|140 000:1
|200:1, 1600:1(?)
|200:1, 1600:1(?)
|200:1, 1400:1 (?)
|200:1, 1400:1 (?)
|200:1, 1400:1(?)
|200:1, 1
|200:1, 1200:1(?)
|
|200:1, 1200:1(?)
|
|
|
|Viewing Angle
Color Shift
Brightness
Black Level
|68 °
28 °
64 °
75 °
|68 °
28 °
64 °
75 °
|66 °
|66 °
25 °
31 °
75 °
|- °
|- °
|-
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Motion
|Response Time
(време за реакция)
|≤28ms
|≤28ms
|32ms ≤ 8ms (Тип.)
≤ 12ms (Макс)
|32ms ≤ 8ms (Тип.)
≤ 12ms (Макс)
|≤ 32ms ≤ 8ms (Тип)
≤ 12ms (Макс)
|≤ 32ms ≤ 8ms (Тип)
≤ 12ms (Макс)
|≤ 32ms ≤ 8ms (Тип)
≤ 12ms (Макс)
|
|≤ 32ms ≤ 8ms (Тип)
≤ 12ms (Макс)
|
|≤ 32ms ≤ 9ms (Тип)
≤ 13ms (Макс)
|
|
|
|PWM dimming frequency
|0Hz
Flicker Free
|0Hz
Flicker Free
|120Hz
No
|120Hz
No
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Black Frame Insertion (BFI)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Motion Interpolation
30fps
60fps
|TruMotion
Yes
Yes
|TruMotion
Yes
Yes
|TruMotion
Yes
Yes
|TruMotion
Yes
Yes
|TruMotion
Yes
Yes
|TruMotion 100
|TruMotion 100
|TruMotion 100
|86/75 - TruMotion 200
49 - TruMotion 100
|TruMotion 100
|TruMotion 100
|TruMotion 100
|TruMotion 100
|TruMotion 100
|24 p Judder
Judder-Free 24p
Judder-Free 24p via 60p
Judder-Free 24p via 60i
Judder-Free 24p via Apps
|-
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
|-
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
|-
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
|-
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Variable refresh rate
Native Refresh Rate
Variable Refresh Rate
VRR Maximum
VRR Minimum
VRR Supported Connectors
|-
120Hz
No
N/A
N/A
N/A
|-
120Hz
No
N/A
N/A
N/A
|-
120Hz
No
N/A
N/A
N/A
|-
120Hz
No
N/A
N/A
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|IMAGE
|Active HDR
|Dolby Vision
Technicolor Advanced HDR
|Dolby Vision
Technicolor Advanced HDR
|Dolby Vision
Technicolor Advanced HDR
|Dolby Vision
Technicolor Advanced HDR
|Dolby Vision
Technicolor Advanced HDR
|Dolby Vision
Technicolor Advanced HDR
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Passive HDR
|HDR 10 Pro
HLG
|HDR 10
HLG
|HDR 10
HLG
|HDR 10
HLG
|HDR 10
HLG
|HDR 10
HLG
|HDR 10
HLG
|HDR 10
HLG
|HDR 10
HLG
|HDR 10
HLG
|HDR 10
HLG
|HDR 10
HLG
|HDR10 Pro
HLG
|No
|HFR
|4K: USB (without HDR)
2K: HDMI, USB
|
|4K: USB (without HDR)
2K: HDMI, USB
|4K: USB (without HDR)
2K: HDMI, USB
|4K: USB (without HDR);
2K: HDMI, USB
|2K: HDMI (60Hz),
USB (60Hz)
|2K: HDMI (60Hz), USB (60Hz)
|2K: HDMI (60Hz), USB (60Hz)
|2K: HDMI (60Hz), USB (60Hz)
|2K: HDMI (60Hz), USB (60Hz)
|2K: HDMI (60Hz), USB (60Hz)
|No
|
|
|Support for video decoder
|HEVC (4K @ 120P, 10-bit)
VP9 (4K @ 60P, 10-bit),
SHVC (4K @ 60P, 10-bit)
|HEVC (4K @ 120P, 10-bit), VP9 (4K @ 60P, 10-bit), SHVC (4K @ 60P, 10-bit)
|HEVC (4K @ 120P, 10-bit), VP9 (4K @ 60P, 10-bit), SHVC (4K @ 60P, 10-bit)
|HEVC (4K @ 120P, 10-bit), VP9 (4K @ 60P, 10-bit), SHVC (4K @ 60P, 10-bit)
|HEVC (4K @ 120P, 10-bit), VP9 (4K @ 60P, 10-bit), SHVC (4K @ 60P, 10-bit)
|HEVC (4K @ 120P, 10-bit), VP9 (4K @ 60P, 10-bit), SHVC (4K @ 60P, 10-bit)
|HEVC (4K @ 60P, 10-bit), VP9 (4K @ 60P, 10-bit), SHVC (4K @ 60P, 10-bit)
|HEVC (4K @ 60P, 10-bit), VP9 (4K @ 60P, 10-bit), SHVC (4K @ 60P, 10-bit)
|HEVC (4K@60P, 10 Bit), VP9 (4K@60P, 10 Bit), SHVC (4K@60P, 10 Bit)
|HEVC (4K@60P, 10 Bit), VP9 (4K@60P, 10 Bit), SHVC (4K@60P, 10 Bit)
|HEVC (4K@60P, 10 Bit), VP9 (4K@60P, 10 Bit), SHVC (4K@60P, 10 Bit)
|HEVC (4K@60P, 10 Bit), VP9 (4K@60P, 10 Bit)
|HEVC (2K@60P,10 Bit), VP9 (2K@60P,10 Bit), SHVC (2K@60P,10 Bit)
|HEVC (2K@30p,10 Bit), VP9 (-), SHVC (-)
|Audio
|Акустична честотна характеристика
|160Hz-6300Hz
|160Hz-6300Hz
|160Hz-6300Hz
|160Hz-6300Hz
|160Hz-6300Hz
|160Hz - 6300Hz
|160Hz-6300Hz
|160Hz-6300Hz
|160Hz-6300Hz
|160Hz-6300Hz
|160Hz-6300Hz
|
|
|
|Speaker system
|W8 - 4x10W, 2x10W
65G8 - 4.2 sound system / 60 watts (subwoofer: 20 watts)
65E8 - 4.2 sound system / 60 watts (subwoofer: 20 watts)
55E8 - 2x10W, 2x10W
77C8 - 2.2 sound system / 40 watts (subwoofer: 20 watts)
65C8 - 4x10
55C8 - 2x10W, 2x10W
|
|
|SK90 - 2.2 sound system / 40 watts (subwoofer: 20 watts)
SK85 - 2.2 sound system / 40 watts (subwoofer: 20 watts)
|SK81 - 2.2 sound system / 40 watts (subwoofer: 20 watts)
SK80 - 2.0 sound system / 20 watts
|2.0 sound system,
20 watts (2x10W),
|2.0 sound system / 20 watts
|2.0 sound system / 20 watts
|2.0 sound system / 20 watts
|2.0 sound system / 20 watts
|2.0 sound system / 20 watts
|2.0 sound system / 20 watts
|2.0 sound system / 10 watts
|2.0 sound system / 10 watts
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
| Speaker calibration to seating position
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|69 - Yes
67 - Compatible (requires Magic Remote Remote)
|Compatible (requires Magic Remote Remote)
|Compatible (requires Magic Remote Remote)
|Compatible (requires Magic Remote Remote)
|Compatible (requires Magic Remote Remote)
|No
|No
|Bluetooth playback via TV speakers
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Supported audio codecs
|AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
|AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
|AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
|AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
|AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
|AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
|AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
|AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
|AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
|AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
|AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
|AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
|AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA
|AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA
|Smart TV
|Smart TV platform
|webOS 4.0
|webOS 4.0
|webOS 4.0
|webOS 4.0
|webOS 4.0
|webOS 3.5
|webOS 4.0
|webOS 4.0
|webOS 4.0
|webOS 4.0
|webOS 4.0
|webOS 3.5
|webOS 4.0
|
|Web browser
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|
|
|My channels
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|
|
|Magic Link
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|
|
|Service
|Magic remote remote control
|Included
|Included
|Included
|Included
|Included
|Included
|Included
|69 - Included
67 - Compatible (not included)
|Compatible (not included)
|Compatible (not included)
|Compatible (not included)
|Compatible (not included)
|
|No
|Remote control (type)
|LG Magic Remote Remote Control (MR18)
|LG Magic Remote Remote Control (MR18)
|LG Magic Remote Remote Control (MR18)
|LG Magic Remote Remote Control (MR18)
|LG Magic Remote Remote Control (MR18)No
|LG Magic Remote Remote Control (MR15RA)
|LG Magic Remote Remote Control (MR18)
|LG Magic Remote Remote Control (MR18)
|
|
|
|No
|No
|No
|Remote control via app (LG TV Plus)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Intelligent speech recognition
|Yes (German, English, Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish)
|Yes (German, English, Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish)
|Yes (German, English, Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish)
|Yes (German, English, Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish)
|Yes (German, English, Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish)
|Yes (German, English, Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish)
|Yes (German, English, Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish)
|Compatible (German, English, Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, Turkish, Russian, Korean) (Requires Magic Remote Remote Control)
|Compatible (German, English, Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, Turkish, Russian, Korean) (Requires Magic Remote Remote Control)
|Compatible (German, English, Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, Turkish, Russian, Korean) (Requires Magic Remote Remote Control)
|Compatible (German, English, Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, Turkish, Russian, Korean) (Requires Magic Remote Remote Control)
|Compatible (German, English, Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, Turkish, Russian, Korean) (Requires Magic Remote Remote Control)
|
|
|Convert speech to text (speech-to-text)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Let texts speak (text-to-speech)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|
|No
|Quick Access (Hotkeys / Favorites)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Magic Zoom features
|Live Zoom, Focus Zoom
|Live Zoom, Focus Zoom
|Live Zoom, Focus Zoom
|Live Zoom, Focus Zoom
|Live Zoom, Focus Zoom
|Live Zoom, Focus Zoom
|Live Zoom, Focus Zoom
|Live Zoom, Focus Zoom (requires Magic Remote Remote Control)
|Live Zoom, Focus Zoom (requires Magic Remote Remote Control)
|Live Zoom, Focus Zoom (requires Magic Remote Remote Control)
|Live Zoom, Focus Zoom (requires Magic Remote Remote Control)
|Live Zoom, Focus Zoom (requires Magic Remote Remote Control)
|Live Zoom
|No
|360VR
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|--
|Network Support
|LAN, WLAN, Bluetooth
|LAN, WLAN, Bluetooth
|LAN, WLAN, Bluetooth
|LAN, WLAN, Bluetooth
|LAN, WLAN, Bluetooth
|LAN, WLAN, Bluetooth
|LAN, WLAN, Bluetooth
|LAN, WLAN, Bluetooth
|LAN, WLAN, Bluetooth
|LAN, WLAN, Bluetooth
|LAN, WLAN, Bluetooth
|LAN, WLAN, Bluetooth
|LAN, WLAN
|LAN
|Screen Share functions
(Screen Mirroring)
|Miracast overlay
|Miracast overlay
|Miracast overlay
|Miracast overlay
|Miracast overlay
|Miracast
|Miracast
|Miracast
|Miracast
|Miracast
|Miracast
|Miracast
|
|No
|DLNA
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|
|
|LG Sound Sync
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|
|
|SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|
|
|Various functions
|Auto calibration
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Gallery
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|
|No
|Picture-in-Picture (Multi-View)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|
|
|No
|No
|No
|No
|
|No
|Music player
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|
|
|Recording on external USB hard disk
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|
|
|Timeshift (time-shifted television)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|
|
|Timer-controlled recording
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|
|
|Network-enabled file browser
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|
|
|Connections
|HDMI
|4 x 2.0
|4 x 2.0
|4 x 2.0
|4 x 2.0
|4 x 2.0
|4 x 2.0
|4
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|
|2
|Audio Return Channel
|Yes HDMI 2
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|
|
|USB
|3 x 2.0
|3 x 2.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|
|1
|LAN (Ethernet / RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|
|
|WIRELESS INTERNET
|Yes (802.11ac)
|Yes (802.11ac)
|Yes (802.11ac)
|Yes (802.11ac)
|Yes (802.11ac)
|Yes (802.11ac)
|Yes (802.11ac)
|Yes (802.11ac)
|Yes (802.11ac)
|Yes (802.11ac)
|Yes (802.11ac)
|Yes (802.11ac)
|
|No
|Bluetooth
|Yes (V4.2)
|Yes (V4.2)
|Yes (V4.2)
|Yes (V4.2)
|Yes (V4.2)
|Yes (V4.2)
|Yes (V4.2)
|Yes (V4.2)
|Yes (V4.2)
|Yes (V4.2)
|Yes (V4.2)
|Yes
|
|No
|CI + Slot (Common Interface)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|CI + version (Common Interface)
|CI + 1.4
|CI + 1.4
|CI + 1.4
|CI + 1.4
|CI + 1.4
|CI + 1.4
|CI + 1.4
|CI + 1.4
|CI + 1.4
|CI + 1.4
|CI + 1.4
|CI + 1.4
|CI + 1.4
|CI + 1.4
|Digital audio output (optical)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Headphone 3.5 mm jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|?
|Component / Composite (AV)
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes