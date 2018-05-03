Резултати от 1 до 5 от общо 5

LG телевизори 2019

    Днес15:42 #1

    LG телевизори 2019

    Всичко за LG телевизори. Новите LG модели през 2019 година.
    Темата е за собственици с цел споделяне на проблеми и търсене на техните решения.

    Ако сега правите своя избор, посетете тема за избор на телевизори:
    Мнения и Избор на LCD / OLED телевизор
    OLED Телевизори - съвети и обсъждане
    Мнения и Избор на 3D телевизор
    Мнения и Избор на Ultra HD телевизор

    Линкове към старите теми
    LG телевизори 2018
    LG телевизори 2017
    LG телевизори 2016
    LG телевизори 2015
    LG телевизори - мнения и избор - част 6
    LG телевизори - мнения и избор - част 5
    LG LCD & Oled телевизори - мнения и избор - част 4
    LG LCD & Oled телевизори - мнения и избор - част 3
    LG LCD телевизори - мнения и избор - част 2
    LG телевизори - мнения и избор - част 1

    LG Electronics
    (LG - Life is Good / старо название - Lucky Goldstar)
    LG Corporation
    История

    Компанията била основана в 1947 година от корейският предприемач Ку Ин Хой (Koo In Hwoi) и получила интересното за нас име Lak Hui Chemical (била преименувана в Lucky Chemical Ind. в 1966 година), която произвеждала зъбна паста и крем за лице под марката Lucky.
    Малко по-късно компанията се заела с перспективното за това време производство на пластмаси. Решението да се заеме с производството на електроника било прието едва в 1958 година, тогава е била създадена GoldStar. На пазара компания излязла с първият в Корея транзисторен радиоприемник в 1959 година. В 1969 година Lak Hui Chemical и GoldStar били обединени под общото название Lucky Group, с което и просъществувала до 1995 година, когато всички дъщерни компании на корпорацията Lucky Group били обединени под общото название LG (Lucky Goldstar) и започват съвместно производство на електротехника и химически продукти за нефтодобивната промишленост. 2002г - системата на LG Holding Company се разделя на LG Electronics и LG Corporation.
    LG телевизори се произвеждат се в Полша, Чехия, Русия и Корея. Внасяните у нас, са предимно от Полша.

    Как да разчетем моделният суфикс на LCD телевизор LG?
    How to Read the Model Suffix of LG LCD TVs ?
    Пример(example) - 55UK750V
    55 - Размера на екрана по диагонал/diagonal
    • 65" - 162,5 см
    • 60" - 150,0 см
    • 55" - 137,5 см
    • 50" - 125,0 см
    • 48" - 120,0 см
    • 47" - 117,5 см
    • 46" - 115,0 см
    • 42" - 105,0 см
    • 40" - 100,0 см
    • 39" - 97,5 см
    • 37" - 92,5 см
    • 32" - 80,0 см

    U - Резолюцията на дисплея/Resolution on the display
    • S - "Super"Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) + Quantum Dots
    • U - Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Attention: some models are with a pseudo UltraHD panel with WRGB structure per pixel, which means a resolution from 2880x2160
    • L - FullHD or HDReady(1920 x 1080 or 1366x720)

    J - година на модела/Year of model exit
    • K - 2018 [example (SK-SuperUltraHD), (UK-UltraHD), (LK-FullHD) ]
    • J - 2017 [example (SJ-SuperUltraHD), (UJ-UltraHD), (LJ-FullHD) ]
    • H - 2016
    • G - 2015
    • F - 2015
    • S - 2014 Ultra HD, Premium (Direct LED)
    • C - 2014 curved (огънат екран)
    • B - 2014 Multimedia 3D
    • A - 2013 Multimedia 3D
    • N - 2013 без 3D

    7 - серия
    • 9 - флагман
    • 8 - върхова
    • 7 - горна серия
    • 6 - средна серия
    • 5 - средна серия
    • 4 - бюджетна серия
    • 3 - бюджетна серия
    • 2 - базова

    5 - модел в серията
    0 - указва разлика в дизайна (цвят на корпуса, стойката и екстри)
    • 9 - бял
    • 5 -
    • 4 -
    • 3 -
    • 2 -
    • 1 - сребрист
    • 0 - черен

    Внимание: някои модели имат четвърта цифра в суфикса (пример UJ7507) -засега имам само съмнения, че тя обозначава 60/50Hz панел, и само една настройка на TrueMotion
    V - буквата накрая на моделният суфикс, показва резолюцията и тунерите (зависи от годината на модела)
    • V - DVB - T/T2/C/S/S2
    • S - DVB - T/C/S2
    • T - DVB - T/T2
    • C - DVB - T/C
    • U - HD Ready 1366 x 768 / DVB - T/C/S/S2
    • B - HD Ready 1366 x 768 / DVB - T/C




    Как да разчетем моделният суфикс на Oled телевизори?
    How to Read the Model Suffix of Oled TVs?
    пример(example) - OLED 65G8V
    OLED - тип на дисплея

    65 - размера на диагонала в инчове / diagonal
    G - серия / series

    • W - Picture on Wall
    • G - Picture on Glass
    • E - Elegance
    • C - Classic
    • B - Base


    7 - година на модела / model year

    • 8 - 2018
    • 7 - 2017
    • 6 - 2016


    V - Регионално предназначение на модела(дребни софтуерни и хардуерни разлики) / regional designation

    • V - Европа, Русия, Украйна, Казахстан, Киргизстан, Таджикистан, Узбекистан, + страни от близкият изток и Африка,(Europa)[DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2 tuners]
    • D - Германия, Австрия, Швейцария, [Germany, Austria, Switzerland(DASH)] - [DVB-T/T2(HD)/C/S/S2 tuners]
    • N - Europe, Russia, Audio 2.2 ch 40W (E7N - Audio 2.2 40W // E7V - Audio 4.2 60W)
    • J - Източна Европа ? (East Europe ?) - [DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2 tuners]
    • P - САЩ, Канада, Мексико, Китай, Япония, Филипините (Nord America, Japan, China) - [ATSC 3.0, ISDB tuners]
    • M - Мексико,
    • K - Корея, (Korea) - [ATSC 3.0]
    • L - Корея, (Korea) (пример - OLED55B7L)
    • F - Корея, (Korea) (пример - OLED55B7F) - (Specialized model)
    • GI - Иран, (Iran) (пример - OLED65E7GI, OLED55A7GI)
    • Y - Израел, (Israel) (пример - OLED55C7Y)
    • T - Тайланд, Тайван, Австралия, Индонезия, Малайзия, Нова Зеландия, Сингапур, Виетнам, Индия, Шри Ланка, Аржентина, Чили, Боливия, Парагвай, Бразилия, Екуадор, Перу, Колумбия, (Colombia) - [DVB-T/T2/C/S2]


    Kaĸ дa paзчeтeм модела от етикета на видеопaнeлa ?
    How to decipher model from the label of videopanel?
    Example/пpимep LC650EQF-YJF1 (from LG 65UH950V)
    L - LG Display
    С - Panel for TV / панел за телевизор
    650 - Diagonal / диагонал в инчoвe/ пъpвитe две цифpи
    Е - Tуре panel & bасklіght / тип панел и подсветка
    • L - OLED
    • A - ?
    • D - LCD Dіrесt Lеd
    • Е - LCD Еdgе lеd
    • W - ?

    Q - Resolution / Резолюция на панела
    • Q - Quаd, 3840 × 2160
    • U - UXGА, 1920 x 1080
    • X - XGА, 1366 x 768

    F - Panеl frеquеncy in Hz + IPB / Отнася се само за матрици на LG Display Co., Ltd. "има T-Con" - матрица е окомплектована с платка тайминг-контроллер, "има LED/Lamp Driver" - матрицата е окомплектована с платка за захранване на светодиодите или лампите от подсветката.
    • C - честота на кадрите(frame rates)240Hz, няма(no) T-Con, има(there are) LED/Lamp Driver
    • H - честота на кадрите(frame rates)120Hz, няма(no) T-Con, няма(no) LED/Lamp Driver
    • B - честота на кадрите(frame rates)120Hz, няма(no) T-Con, има(there are) LED/Lamp Driver
    • F - честота на кадрите(frame rates)120Hz, има(there are) T-Con, няма(no) LED/Lamp Driver
    • D - честота на кадрите(frame rates)120Hz, има(there are) T-Con, има(there are) LED/Lamp Driver
    • N - честота на кадрите(frame rates)60Hz, има(there are) T-Con, има(there are) LED/Lamp Driver
    • Е - честота на кадрите(frame rates)60Hz, има(there are) T-Con, няма(no) LED/Lamp Driver
    • А - честота на кадрите(frame rates)60Hz, няма(no) T-Con, има(there are) LED/Lamp Driver
    • G - честота на кадрите(frame rates)60Hz, няма(no) T-Con, няма(no) LED/Lamp Driver
    • T - честота на кадрите ?
    • L - честота на кадрите ?
    • P - честота на кадрите ?

    Y - Dіѕрlay type / тип дисплей (имам съмнение за поколение матрица)
    • L - ? Oled
    • Е - ? Оlеd
    • P - ? IPS
    • Ѕ - ? S-IPS
    • G - ?
    • V - Vеrtісаl Аlіngmеnt
    • F - Trаnѕflесtіvе
    • Т - Trаnѕmаѕіvе
    • R - Rеflесtіvе
    • А - ? Antiglare ?

    J - Model year videopanel / Година на модела видеопанел
    • J - 2016 year
    • H - 2015 уеаr
    • G - 2014 уеаr
    • F - 2013 уеаr
    • Е - 2012 уеаr
    • D - 2011 уеаr
    • С - 2010 уеаr
    • В - 2009 уеаr
    • А - 2008 уеаr

    F - Prоduсt type / тип продукт
    • F - 3D (FРR)
    • U - 3D (FРR)
    • P - 3D (FPR)
    • А - No 3D
    • R - No 3D
    • M - No 3D
    • B - ?
    • D - ?

    1 - Rеvision сode / peлииз


    Как да разберем регионалното предназначение на телевизора и какъв тип матрица има в поставеният видеопанел?
    Погледнете етикета на гърба на телевизора -пример 55LA660V-ZA.ADRWLJU (ЮАР-ZA / Тайван-TW ??)
    55LA660V - това е Customer Model
    55LA660V-ZA - това вече е Factory Model
    ADRWLJU - това е Factory Suffix
    Пример 55LA660V-ZA.ADRWLJU
    Z - регионално предназначение (различни шасита и софтуер)

    • Z - Europa
    • U - Asia
    • T - Midlle East, Africa
    • N - North America
    • A - Australia
    • S - South America


    А - дизайн на корпуса и поставката

    • А -
    • В -
    • С -
    • D -
    • E -
    • F -
    • N -

    А- място на производство на печатната платка(често при производството се правят промени), разлика в комплектацията
    • А - Корея
    • В - Русия
    • C - Чехия

    DR - за къде е предназначен
    • AE - Arab Emirates
    • AM - Armenia
    • AT - Austria
    • AZ - Azerbijan
    • RU - (Russia) Русия
    • ЕU - (European Union) Европа
    • ЕЕ - (Eastern Europe)
    • M - Корея
    • MF - (Middle East) Близкият изток ?
    • DR - (Deutchland Region) Германски регион /Германия,Швейцария, Австрия/
    • DK - (Danemark) Дания
    • KR - (Korea) Корея
    • ЕC - ?
    • ЕK - ?
    • EN - ?
    • UA - Украина

    W - производителя и версията на поставената в модела матрица. Кодировката на матриците в телевизорите на LG се отличава от кодировката в модели монитори LG.
    • W - IPS матрица на LG Display в четни години на производство (2012, 2014, 2016, 2018)
    • Y - IPS матрица на LG Display в нечетни години на производство (2013, 2015, 2017)
    • Z - IPS матрица втора версия производство на LG Display. Ако в течение на производството на модел телевизор c матрица произведена от LG Display, започнат да поставят друга, кардинално отличаваща се матрица, също производство на LG Display, на стикера от новата матрица ще има буква Z.
    • M - MVA матрица на SHARP CORPORATION
    • J - S-MVA чатрица на CHI MEI Innolux
    • D - A-MVA матрица на AU OPTRONICS CORP.
    • T - A-MVA матрица на AU OPTRONICS CORP.
    • S - MVA матрица на SHARP CORPORATION
    • F - IPS матрица на HEESUNG ELECTRONICS Ltd

    L - подсветка ?
    • L - Led ?
    • W - WLED

    JU - Factory - страна на сглобяване/производство
    • JP - Poland
    • JG - Полша
    • JU - Russia
    • JA - ? Kazahstan
    • LH - Korea
    • LA - Czesh Republic
    • HO - Mexico
    • HX - ?
    • BU - ?
    • MG -



    IPS - W, S, M, Y, X, Z
    ADS - E, F, P, G, L
    VA - H, D, J, Q, C

    Как се разчита серийният номер (Serial Number)?
    Примерно (    312WRVA20615).
    3 - Първата цифра - годината на производство



    • 7 - 2007
    • 8 - 2008
    • 9 - 2009
    • 0 - 2010
    • 1 - 2011
    • 2 - 2012
    • 3 - 2013
    • 4 - 2014
    • 5 - 2015
    • 6 - 2016

    12 - Втората и третата цифра- месец на производство

    • 03 - март
    • 04 - април
    • 05 - май
    • 06 - юни
    • 07 - юли
    • 09 - септември
    • 10 - октомври
    • 11 - ноември
    • 12 - декември

    WR - Първата буква се явява място на производство-завода

    • WR - Полша (Wroclaw)
    • MA - Полша
    • PT - Корея
    • KC - Корея
    • RA - Русия (град Руза, който се намира западно от Москва)
    • AK - Казахстан (Almaty Kazakhstan)
    • L - Чехия

    VA - ? регионално предназначение или поточна линия

    • BM - ?
    • NA - ?
    • VF - ?

    20615 - производствен номер

    Заводи
    EEAK-Казахстан,
    EKHQ- Корея,
    ERRA-Русия,
    EEWR - Полша,
    Примери за разчитане
    710KCFT0A131 - октомври 2007 корея
    003KCVU8P055 - март 2010 корея
    005RAKZ1Y677 - май 2010 русия
    004RAZAOL541 - април 2009 русия
    909RAQR2H076 - септември 2009 русия


    Пример на етикета
    LG 42LA641S-ZC.BEEYLJG
    SALES SUFFIX: AEE
    W/O: 351D06DK-00156 A04
    S/NO 305WRSV1V230

    SALES SUFFIX: AEE (Продажбен суфикс - All East Europe - цяла източна Европа)
    W/O (Working Options): 351D06DK-00156 A04 /всяка цифра и буква обозначава опция/екстра/ - работни опции. Нищо, че 6-та серия е на едно шаси - за всеки модел броят им е различен. Активират се при производството на шасито, но може да се активират или изключат от сервизното меню. Когато изгори шасито на даден модел от 6-та серия и го занесете в сервиза, след като го сменят с ново, техникът поглежда този ред на етикета и активира само посочените в него опции.
    S/NO(Serial Number) 305WRSV1V230 - сериен номер


    • 3 - прозведен през 2013
    • 05 - произведен през месец Май
    • WR - Полша

    Останалите букви и цифри не ги знам...за сега.

    Как да проверя, дали телевизорът ми е 100Hz?
    Ако в настройките на параметъра за изображение TruMotion, има функция De-Blur, значи телевизърът е 100Hz, ако тази функция я няма, то телевизорът е 50Hz.

    За 50hz-те модели
    Не прекалявайте с настройката [TruMotion] control: тя е само dejudder, но няма de-blur функция - няма възможност за намаляване на ефекта на сапунената опера при 24p филми без каквото и да е нарастване на motion resolution. Изключете я - off.
    Прикачени изображения Прикачени изображения
    Отговор с цитат Отговор с цитат
    Днес15:46 #2

    LG телевизори - модели 2019

    LG телевизори, модели 2019


    Цитат Първоначално публикувано от hristoslav2 Виж публикацията


    LG TV 2019

    Вероятно ще има следният моделен ред
    SL10 -> 8K
    SL9xxx
    SL8xxx
    UL7xxx
    UL6xxx
    https://www.4kfilme.de/lg-rotierbar-oled-tv-ces-2019/
    https://www.flatpanelshd.com/news.ph...&id=1545938102
    Днес15:48 #3

    LG телевизори - модели 2018

    LG телевизори, модели 2018


    LG TV 2018 - european models
    ______________________ W8, G8, E8, C8
    ______________________    		 B8
    ______________________    		 SK95
    ______________________    		 SK90 / SK85
    ______________________    		 SK81 / SK80
    _______________________    		 SK79
    ______________________    		 UK77 / UK75
    _____________________    		 UK69 / UK67
    _____________________    		 UK65
    ____________________    		 UK64
    ____________________    		 UK63
    ____________________    		 UK61
    ___________________    		 LK62
    ____________________    		 LK50
    ___________________
    Hardware & OS
    CPU - marketing name Alpha α9 Alpha 7 Alpha 7 Alpha 7 Alpha 7
    CPU - frequency 1.008GHz 1.008GHz 1.008GHz 1.008GHz 1.2GHz 1.2GHz 1.2GHz 1.2GHz 1.2GHz 1.2GHz 1.2GHz
    CPU - cores 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 1
    GPU - cores 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2
    DDR - RAM (GB) 3GB 2GB 2GB 2GB 2GB 2GB 1.5GB 1.5GB 1.5GB 1.5GB 1.5GB
    DDR - ROM (GB) 8GB 8GB 4GB 4GB 4GB 4GB 4GB 4GB 4GB 4GB 4GB
    Panel
    Type of matrix 77 - OLED (WRGB)
    65 - OLED (WRGB)
    55 - OLED (WRGB)    		 65 - OLED (WRGB)
    55 - OLED (WRGB)    		 65 - S-IPS
    55 - S-IPS    		 65 - S-IPS (RGB)
    55 - S-IPS (RGB)
    49 - S-IPS (RGB)    		 75 - S-IPS (RGB)
    65 - S-IPS (RGB)
    55 - S-IPS (RGB)
    49 - S-IPS (RGB)    		 65 - S-IPS (RGB)
    55 - S-IPS (RGB)
    49 - S-IPS (RGB)    		 65 - S-IPS (RGB)
    55 - S-IPS (RGB)
    49 - S-IPS (RGB)    		 70 - A-MVA
    65 - S-IPS
    55 - S-IPS
    50 - A-MVA (RGB)
    43 - S-IPS    		 86 - S-IPS ()
    75 - S-IPS
    70 - A-MVA (RGB)
    65 - S-IPS
    50 - A-MVA (RGB)
    43 - S-IPS    		 65 - S-IPS 65 - S-IPS (WRGB)
    55 - S-IPS
    50 - A-MVA (RGB)
    49 - S-IPS
    43 - S-IPS    		 65 - S-IPS 1920x1080 43 - IPS, 1920x1080
    32 - IPS, 1366x768
    Panel frequency 120Hz 120Hz 65/55 - 120/100Hz 65/55 - 120/100Hz 75/65/55 - 120/100Hz
    49 - 60/50Hz    		 65/55/49 - 60/50Hz 65/55/49 - 60/50Hz 75 - 120/100Hz
    65/55/50/43 - 60/50Hz    		 86/75 - 120/100Hz
    43 - 60/50Hz    		 60/50Hz 60/50Hz 60/50Hz 60/50Hz 60/50Hz
    Backlight Self-luminous pixels (no backlight) Self-luminous pixels (no backlight) FALD Pro Slim Direct LED Edge LED Edge LED Edge LED Edge LED 70 - Edge LED
    50/43 - Direct LED    		 Direct LED 65, 55 - Direct LED
    50/49/43 - Edge LED    		 65 - Direct LED Direct LED Direct LED
    Local Dimming Pixel Dimming / Self Lighting Pixel Pixel Dimming / Self Lighting Pixel 96 zones 48 zones Local Dimming Local Dimming Local Dimming Local Dimming Global Dimming Global Dimming Global Dimming - - -
    Nano Cell - - 2.Generation 2.Generation 2. Generation 2.Generation 2.Generation - - - - - - -
    Color Depth 10-bit 10-bit 10-bit 10-bit 10-bit 10-bit 8-bit + FRC 8-bit + FRC 8-bit 8-bit 8-bit 8-bit 8-bit 8-bit
    Color Gamut coverage 98.5% DCI P3 uv
    96.6% DCI P3 xy
    73.9% Rec.2020 uv
    70.4% Rec.2020 xy    		 98.5% DCI P3 uv
    - DCI P3 xy
    - Rec.2020 uv
    - Rec.2020 xy    		 94% DCI P3 uv 94% DCI P3 uv
    89% DCI P3 xy
    74% Rec.2020 uv
    66% Rec.2020 xy    		 90% DCI P3 90% DCI P3 uv 84% DCI P3 uv 80% DCI P3 uv
    Color volume coverage
    Normalized DCI P3
    10,000 cd/m² DCI P3
    Normalized Rec 2020
    10,000 cd/m² Rec 2020    		 -
    80%
    44.5%
    61%
    34%    		 -
    80%
    44.5%
    61%
    34%    		 - -
    76.5%
    34.5%
    62%
    27%    		 - - 90% DCI P3 uv 84% DCI P3 uv 80% DCI P3 uv
    Brightness - SDR/HDR 200/400nit,
    800nit    		 200/400nit,
    800nit    		 200/560,
    400nit / 700nit    		 200/400,
    450nit / 540nit    		 200/ 200/300 200/320,
    600nit/400nit    		 200/400,
    750nit/500nit    		 200/280,
    350nit / 350nit
    Uniformity ≥70% ≤70% ≥65% ≥65% ≥65% ≥65% ≥65% ≥65%
    Contrast 140 000:1 140 000:1 200:1, 1600:1(?) 200:1, 1600:1(?) 200:1, 1400:1 (?) 200:1, 1400:1 (?) 200:1, 1400:1(?) 200:1, 1 200:1, 1200:1(?) 200:1, 1200:1(?)
    Viewing Angle
    Color Shift
    Brightness
    Black Level    		 68 °
    28 °
    64 °
    75 °    		 68 °
    28 °
    64 °
    75 °    		 66 ° 66 °
    25 °
    31 °
    75 °    		 - ° - ° - -
    Motion
    Response Time
    (време за реакция)    		 ≤28ms ≤28ms 32ms ≤ 8ms (Тип.)
    ≤ 12ms (Макс)    		 32ms ≤ 8ms (Тип.)
    ≤ 12ms (Макс)    		 ≤ 32ms ≤ 8ms (Тип)
    ≤ 12ms (Макс)    		 ≤ 32ms ≤ 8ms (Тип)
    ≤ 12ms (Макс)    		 ≤ 32ms ≤ 8ms (Тип)
    ≤ 12ms (Макс)    		 ≤ 32ms ≤ 8ms (Тип)
    ≤ 12ms (Макс)    		 ≤ 32ms ≤ 9ms (Тип)
    ≤ 13ms (Макс)
    PWM dimming frequency 0Hz
    Flicker Free    		 0Hz
    Flicker Free    		 120Hz
    No    		 120Hz
    No
    Black Frame Insertion (BFI) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Motion Interpolation
    30fps
    60fps    		 TruMotion
    Yes
    Yes    		 TruMotion
    Yes
    Yes    		 TruMotion
    Yes
    Yes    		 TruMotion
    Yes
    Yes    		 TruMotion
    Yes
    Yes    		 TruMotion 100 TruMotion 100 TruMotion 100 86/75 - TruMotion 200
    49 - TruMotion 100    		 TruMotion 100 TruMotion 100 TruMotion 100 TruMotion 100 TruMotion 100
    24 p Judder
    Judder-Free 24p
    Judder-Free 24p via 60p
    Judder-Free 24p via 60i
    Judder-Free 24p via Apps    		 -
    Yes
    Yes
    No
    Yes    		 -
    Yes
    Yes
    No
    Yes    		 -
    Yes
    No
    Yes
    Yes    		 -
    Yes
    No
    Yes
    Yes    		 -
    Variable refresh rate
    Native Refresh Rate
    Variable Refresh Rate
    VRR Maximum
    VRR Minimum
    VRR Supported Connectors    		 -
    120Hz
    No
    N/A
    N/A
    N/A    		 -
    120Hz
    No
    N/A
    N/A
    N/A    		 -
    120Hz
    No
    N/A
    N/A
    N/A    		 -
    120Hz
    No
    N/A
    N/A
    N/A
    IMAGE
    Active HDR Dolby Vision
    Technicolor Advanced HDR    		 Dolby Vision
    Technicolor Advanced HDR    		 Dolby Vision
    Technicolor Advanced HDR    		 Dolby Vision
    Technicolor Advanced HDR    		 Dolby Vision
    Technicolor Advanced HDR    		 Dolby Vision
    Technicolor Advanced HDR    		 No No No No No No No No
    Passive HDR HDR 10 Pro
    HLG    		 HDR 10
    HLG    		 HDR 10
    HLG    		 HDR 10
    HLG    		 HDR 10
    HLG    		 HDR 10
    HLG    		 HDR 10
    HLG    		 HDR 10
    HLG    		 HDR 10
    HLG    		 HDR 10
    HLG    		 HDR 10
    HLG    		 HDR 10
    HLG    		 HDR10 Pro
    HLG    		 No
    HFR 4K: USB (without HDR)
    2K: HDMI, USB    		 4K: USB (without HDR)
    2K: HDMI, USB    		 4K: USB (without HDR)
    2K: HDMI, USB    		 4K: USB (without HDR);
    2K: HDMI, USB    		 2K: HDMI (60Hz),
    USB (60Hz)    		 2K: HDMI (60Hz), USB (60Hz) 2K: HDMI (60Hz), USB (60Hz) 2K: HDMI (60Hz), USB (60Hz) 2K: HDMI (60Hz), USB (60Hz) 2K: HDMI (60Hz), USB (60Hz) No
    Support for video decoder HEVC (4K @ 120P, 10-bit)
    VP9 (4K @ 60P, 10-bit),
    SHVC (4K @ 60P, 10-bit)    		 HEVC (4K @ 120P, 10-bit), VP9 (4K @ 60P, 10-bit), SHVC (4K @ 60P, 10-bit) HEVC (4K @ 120P, 10-bit), VP9 (4K @ 60P, 10-bit), SHVC (4K @ 60P, 10-bit) HEVC (4K @ 120P, 10-bit), VP9 (4K @ 60P, 10-bit), SHVC (4K @ 60P, 10-bit) HEVC (4K @ 120P, 10-bit), VP9 (4K @ 60P, 10-bit), SHVC (4K @ 60P, 10-bit) HEVC (4K @ 120P, 10-bit), VP9 (4K @ 60P, 10-bit), SHVC (4K @ 60P, 10-bit) HEVC (4K @ 60P, 10-bit), VP9 (4K @ 60P, 10-bit), SHVC (4K @ 60P, 10-bit) HEVC (4K @ 60P, 10-bit), VP9 (4K @ 60P, 10-bit), SHVC (4K @ 60P, 10-bit) HEVC (4K@60P, 10 Bit), VP9 (4K@60P, 10 Bit), SHVC (4K@60P, 10 Bit) HEVC (4K@60P, 10 Bit), VP9 (4K@60P, 10 Bit), SHVC (4K@60P, 10 Bit) HEVC (4K@60P, 10 Bit), VP9 (4K@60P, 10 Bit), SHVC (4K@60P, 10 Bit) HEVC (4K@60P, 10 Bit), VP9 (4K@60P, 10 Bit) HEVC (2K@60P,10 Bit), VP9 (2K@60P,10 Bit), SHVC (2K@60P,10 Bit) HEVC (2K@30p,10 Bit), VP9 (-), SHVC (-)
    Audio
    Акустична честотна характеристика 160Hz-6300Hz 160Hz-6300Hz 160Hz-6300Hz 160Hz-6300Hz 160Hz-6300Hz 160Hz - 6300Hz 160Hz-6300Hz 160Hz-6300Hz 160Hz-6300Hz 160Hz-6300Hz 160Hz-6300Hz
    Speaker system W8 - 4x10W, 2x10W
    65G8 - 4.2 sound system / 60 watts (subwoofer: 20 watts)
    65E8 - 4.2 sound system / 60 watts (subwoofer: 20 watts)
    55E8 - 2x10W, 2x10W
    77C8 - 2.2 sound system / 40 watts (subwoofer: 20 watts)
    65C8 - 4x10
    55C8 - 2x10W, 2x10W    		 SK90 - 2.2 sound system / 40 watts (subwoofer: 20 watts)
    SK85 - 2.2 sound system / 40 watts (subwoofer: 20 watts)    		 SK81 - 2.2 sound system / 40 watts (subwoofer: 20 watts)
    SK80 - 2.0 sound system / 20 watts    		 2.0 sound system,
    20 watts (2x10W),    		 2.0 sound system / 20 watts 2.0 sound system / 20 watts 2.0 sound system / 20 watts 2.0 sound system / 20 watts 2.0 sound system / 20 watts 2.0 sound system / 20 watts 2.0 sound system / 10 watts 2.0 sound system / 10 watts
    Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No No No No No No No No No
    Speaker calibration to seating position Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 69 - Yes
    67 - Compatible (requires Magic Remote Remote)    		 Compatible (requires Magic Remote Remote) Compatible (requires Magic Remote Remote) Compatible (requires Magic Remote Remote) Compatible (requires Magic Remote Remote) No No
    Bluetooth playback via TV speakers Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    Supported audio codecs AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA
    Smart TV
    Smart TV platform webOS 4.0 webOS 4.0 webOS 4.0 webOS 4.0 webOS 4.0 webOS 3.5 webOS 4.0 webOS 4.0 webOS 4.0 webOS 4.0 webOS 4.0 webOS 3.5 webOS 4.0
    Web browser Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    My channels Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Magic Link Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Service
    Magic remote remote control Included Included Included Included Included Included Included 69 - Included
    67 - Compatible (not included)    		 Compatible (not included) Compatible (not included) Compatible (not included) Compatible (not included) No
    Remote control (type) LG Magic Remote Remote Control (MR18) LG Magic Remote Remote Control (MR18) LG Magic Remote Remote Control (MR18) LG Magic Remote Remote Control (MR18) LG Magic Remote Remote Control (MR18)No LG Magic Remote Remote Control (MR15RA) LG Magic Remote Remote Control (MR18) LG Magic Remote Remote Control (MR18) No No No
    Remote control via app (LG TV Plus) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    Intelligent speech recognition Yes (German, English, Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish) Yes (German, English, Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish) Yes (German, English, Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish) Yes (German, English, Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish) Yes (German, English, Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish) Yes (German, English, Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish) Yes (German, English, Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish) Compatible (German, English, Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, Turkish, Russian, Korean) (Requires Magic Remote Remote Control) Compatible (German, English, Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, Turkish, Russian, Korean) (Requires Magic Remote Remote Control) Compatible (German, English, Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, Turkish, Russian, Korean) (Requires Magic Remote Remote Control) Compatible (German, English, Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, Turkish, Russian, Korean) (Requires Magic Remote Remote Control) Compatible (German, English, Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, Turkish, Russian, Korean) (Requires Magic Remote Remote Control)
    Convert speech to text (speech-to-text) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    Let texts speak (text-to-speech) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    Quick Access (Hotkeys / Favorites) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No
    Magic Zoom features Live Zoom, Focus Zoom Live Zoom, Focus Zoom Live Zoom, Focus Zoom Live Zoom, Focus Zoom Live Zoom, Focus Zoom Live Zoom, Focus Zoom Live Zoom, Focus Zoom Live Zoom, Focus Zoom (requires Magic Remote Remote Control) Live Zoom, Focus Zoom (requires Magic Remote Remote Control) Live Zoom, Focus Zoom (requires Magic Remote Remote Control) Live Zoom, Focus Zoom (requires Magic Remote Remote Control) Live Zoom, Focus Zoom (requires Magic Remote Remote Control) Live Zoom No
    360VR Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No No
    --
    Network Support LAN, WLAN, Bluetooth LAN, WLAN, Bluetooth LAN, WLAN, Bluetooth LAN, WLAN, Bluetooth LAN, WLAN, Bluetooth LAN, WLAN, Bluetooth LAN, WLAN, Bluetooth LAN, WLAN, Bluetooth LAN, WLAN, Bluetooth LAN, WLAN, Bluetooth LAN, WLAN, Bluetooth LAN, WLAN, Bluetooth LAN, WLAN LAN
    Screen Share functions
    (Screen Mirroring)    		 Miracast overlay Miracast overlay Miracast overlay Miracast overlay Miracast overlay Miracast Miracast Miracast Miracast Miracast Miracast Miracast No
    DLNA Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    LG Sound Sync Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Various functions
    Auto calibration Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No No No No No No No No No
    Gallery Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No No No No No No No No
    Picture-in-Picture (Multi-View) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No No No No No
    Music player Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Recording on external USB hard disk Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Timeshift (time-shifted television) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Timer-controlled recording Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Network-enabled file browser Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Connections
    HDMI 4 x 2.0 4 x 2.0 4 x 2.0 4 x 2.0 4 x 2.0 4 x 2.0 4 4 3 3 3 3 2
    Audio Return Channel Yes HDMI 2 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    USB 3 x 2.0 3 x 2.0 3 3 3 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 1
    LAN (Ethernet / RJ45) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    WIRELESS INTERNET Yes (802.11ac) Yes (802.11ac) Yes (802.11ac) Yes (802.11ac) Yes (802.11ac) Yes (802.11ac) Yes (802.11ac) Yes (802.11ac) Yes (802.11ac) Yes (802.11ac) Yes (802.11ac) Yes (802.11ac) No
    Bluetooth Yes (V4.2) Yes (V4.2) Yes (V4.2) Yes (V4.2) Yes (V4.2) Yes (V4.2) Yes (V4.2) Yes (V4.2) Yes (V4.2) Yes (V4.2) Yes (V4.2) Yes No
    CI + Slot (Common Interface) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    CI + version (Common Interface) CI + 1.4 CI + 1.4 CI + 1.4 CI + 1.4 CI + 1.4 CI + 1.4 CI + 1.4 CI + 1.4 CI + 1.4 CI + 1.4 CI + 1.4 CI + 1.4 CI + 1.4 CI + 1.4
    Digital audio output (optical) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Headphone 3.5 mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No No No No No No No ?
    Component / Composite (AV) No No No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes



    Няколко нови неща за 2018

    Всички освен моделът серия B8 използват най-мощния Alpha процесор , наречен Alpha 9. B8 използва малко по-малко мощният миналогодишен Alpha 7 процесор , който не може да възпроизведе 4K HDR и HFR едновременно.
    - CPU и GPU са 35% по-мощни от миналогодишния процесор , а DDR паметта е с 50% по-бърза

    - LUT таблицата за търсене и настройване на цветове е увеличена от 17x17x17 за миналата година, на 33x33x33 през тази година - със 7.3 пъти повече данни за по-точни цветове.

    - HFR - Cпособността да приема и показва видео със скорост до 120 кадъра в секунда. Все още няма потребителско съдържание с толкова кадри, но тези LG OLED телевизори са готови за това през USB . Въпреки това, няма приложен HDMI 2.1 - това ще стане през 2019 година
    Възможност за висока честота на кадрите (HFR) : Всички нови LG OLED комплекти ще могат да възпроизвеждат видеоклипове с висока честота на кадрите (до 120 кадъра в секунда), което е по-гладко, особено по време на движение, отколкото стандартното видео 50/60fps. Отново това звучи доста готино, но има и предупреждения. Няма съдържание на HFR днес, въпреки че LG казва, че такова ще бъдат достъпно чрез стрийминг по-късно тази година. Филмите, които използват по-високи честоти на кадрите, например "Хобитът" на Питър Джаксън и "Дългото пътуване на били Лин", са спорни и много зрители не харесвам ефекта. Със съдържание за видео и игри обаче това може да се приеме по-широко. Ако наистина трябва да имате абсолютен авангарден дисплей, тогава HFR може да си струва да чакате, но повечето потребители могат да го пропуснат без никакво угризение.
    Имайте предвид, че поради по-старият си процесор, B8 не може да възпроизвежда HFR съдържание.
    И тъй като им липсва HDMI 2.1, никой от комплектите OLED 2018 не може да обработва HFR от външни устройства като 4K Blu-Ray плейъри, а само чрез стрийминг или ефирни предавания.

    - OLED или Super UHD телевизори имат интегрирана иновативна функция за автоматична калибрация, чрез софтуер за автоматично калибриране от Portait Display (SpectraCal). https://www.portrait.com/
    Той може да калибрира настройките на изображението не само за обикновена телевизия (SDR), но и за висококачествено съдържание 4K с HDR10 и Dolby Vision. Това е голямо предимство, тъй като винаги имате възможност да настроите идеално картината за режим на картина.
    За да направите това, телевизорът трябва да е свързан към хардуер за калибриране чрез IP връзка. Останалото става сами по себе си. Изберете желания профил и софтуерът прави останалата част. Това, разбира се е, много удобно и приятно за клиента, но софтуерът изисква скъп хардуер за калибриране и компютър / лаптоп.
    За обикновените потребители вероятно няма да си струва да купят хардуера, защото разходите са просто твърде високи. Определено обаче е полезно за търговците на дребно, които могат оптимално да калибрират телевизорите преди доставка, като по този начин гарантират на клиента възможно най -доброто качество на изображението.
    LGs 2018 OLED & Super UHD TVs bieten Autokalibrierung für perfekte Bildwiedergabe

    - Новата версия на webOS 4.0 вече предлага гласов контрол чрез интегриране на Google HOME - без да е необходимо външно устройство . Гласовите команди се подават чрез микрофона във включеното магично дистанционно .
    ::: LG | webOS TV Developer :: webOSTV Home
    Клиентите в определени държави, ще могат да използват системата основана на Google Асистент, за да контролират умни устройства у дома,

    - Добавeн e ThinQ за разширяване на интелигентните функции, https://us.smartthinq.com/main/index.dev
    Телевизорите ThinQ на LG работят и като умни домашни центрове, предлагащи достъп до други интелигентни домашни продукти като роботизирани прахосмукачки, климатици, пречистватели на въздуха, интелигентни светлини, интелигентни високоговорители и много други устройства, които могат да се свързват с телевизор чрез Wi-Fi или Bluetooth ,

    Voice Control
    - Гласов контрол с Google Асистент и Алекса: Благодарение на вградения Google Асистент можете да говорите специфични за телевизора команди ("превключване към Cinema Mode" или "Изключване на телевизора, когато този филм завършва"), попитайте за актьорите в шоу, което гледате или получавате прогноза за времето, погледнете в Google Фото или поръчайте пица. Собствениците на домашен говорител на Google могат да командват телевизора, без да се налага да използва устройството за дистанционно управление, включително възможността за включване и изключване.
    LG също ще поддържа собствениците на Amazon Alexa с устройства за контрол, въпреки че представителите на LG заявиха, че функционалността няма да бъде толкова изчерпателна, колкото с Google Assistant - не можете да контролирате телевизионната мощност например чрез Alexa.

    - Технологията Nano Cell , въведена миналата година на CES 2017. Това собствено решение използва наночастици (около 1 нанометър в диаметър), за да филтрира светлината, излъчвана от LCD панелите. Нано-частиците абсорбират нежелани дължини на вълните, връщайки по-чисти червени и зелени цветови компоненти. Крайната цел е същата като Quantum Dot: да представя повече наситени и естествени цветове. Комбинираният принос на Nano Cell (по-ефективно намалява отраженията, генерирани от светлината в околната среда).

    HDR
    - Поддръжка на четири HDR формата; Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG и Advanced HDR от Technicolor.
    https://www.dolby.com/us/en/brands/dolby-vision.html
    Technicolor HDR Intelligent Tone Management - Technicolor
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hybrid_Log-Gamma
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/High-dynamic-range_video
    С технологията Active HDR , LG извършва емулация на динамични метаданни от съдържание в HDR10 и HLG използвайки статични метаданни. Тя ще бъде по-малко ефективна от съдържание с динамични метаданни като Dolby Vision , но тя ще осигурява по-добро предоставяне на цвят и динамика. Освен това, по късно през годината ще има актуализация на софта, за да се подкрепи технологията Advanced HDR Technicolor , която подобрява HDR дисплея , но също така конвертира всички типове съдържание от SDR в HDR с отлично качество, благодарение на алгоритъма Technicolor Tone HDR Intelligent Management


    AUDIO
    OLED телевизорите ще могат да възпроизвеждат MKV (или други формати) с DTS-HD, TrueHD, Dolby Atmos / DTS-HD запис (или VOD), и потокът ще се връща през HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel) порта към външни аудио системи..
    (не чрез оптичният конектор, тъй като той не поддържа HD аудио или многоканална LPCM).

    Както и миналата година, 2018 LG OLED телевизорите използват един и същ OLED панел.
    Серия G8 OLED, ще бъде представена по-късно тази година.
    Backlight / Подсветка
    LG 55SK950, 65SK950 - Full Array Local Dimming
    LG 55SK850, 65SK850, 75SK850 - Full Array Local Dimming
    LG 55SK800, 65SK800, 75SK800 - Edge LED Local Dimming
    LG 49UK770, 55UK770, 65UK770, 55UK650, 65UK650, 70UK650, 55UK670, 65UK670, 70UK670, 55UK630, 65UK630 - Edge LED Local Dimming.
    LG 43UK650, 50UK650, 75UK650, 86UK650, 43UK670, 50UK670, 75UK670, 86UK670, 43UK630, 49UK630, 50UK630 - Direct LED Global Dimming.

    Type Matrix
    43", 50", 55", 65", 75", 86" - S-IPS(LG Display)
    70" - MVA (Samsung, Sharp)
    LG Display
    OLED Materials | LG Chem

    https://us.smartthinq.com/main/index.dev
    Разбира се, това е много удобно, когато можете да контролирате климатика, осветлението или високоговорителите от дивана. Устройствата могат да се свързват чрез Bluetooth или WiFi към LG OLED TV. Между другото, системата е базирана на Google Assistant.

    FAQ по телевизорам LG с webOS : webOS-телевизоры - Помощь
    https://forum.xda-developers.com/web-os/general
    https://forums.webosnation.com/lg-webos-tv/
    https://www.lgwebos.com/



    Как да проверя, дали телевизорът ми е 100Hz?
    Ако в настройките на параметъра за изображение TruMotion, има функция De-Blur, значи телевизърът е 100Hz, ако тази функция я няма, то телевизорът е 50Hz.

    За 50hz-те модели
    Не прекалявайте с настройката [TruMotion] control: тя е само dejudder, но няма de-blur функция - няма възможност за намаляване на ефекта на сапунената опера при 24p филми без каквото и да е нарастване на motion resolution. Изключете я - off.
    Отговор с цитат Отговор с цитат
    Днес15:56 #4

    LG телевизори 2019 - Често задавани въпроси

    Често задавани въпроси
    Въпрос: Как да проверя ТВ при покупка? На какво да обърна внимание?
    1. Проверете за изгорели пиксели с помоща на картинки 1920*1080 в различни цветове.
    Огледайте екрана внимателно за пиксели с цвят различен от този на заливката която сте пуснали.
    За справка: LG Electronics Pixel Policy и ISO 13406-2.
    2. У дома го проверете за неравномерна подсветка - засветки на черен екран при изгасено осветление и затъмнени прозорци (засветките по ъглите в една или друга степен зависят от конкретният екземпляр ТВ).
    Забележка:
    Препоръчвам да пуснете филм/ефир с тъмен фон и черни ленти горе идоле, така ще ви стане ясно напрягат ли ви тези засветки или не. Имате 3 дни след покупката да го смените с друга бройка в магазина.
    3. Проверете на светъл фон за наличие/отсъствие на вертикални полоси (особеност на 3D технологията LG, могат да се проявят в една или друга степен и зависят от конкретният екземпляр ТВ).
    4. Може да пуснете 3D-видеоклип (само не забравяйте, че отблизо се виждат полосите; те изчезват при увеличаване на разстоянието от порядъка на два диагонала).

    Каква е резолюцията на моят телевизор?
    Отворете през браузъра на LG телевизора този сайт

    След покупката
    Не мога да сменя настройките на телевизора?
    Да, така е, ако телевизорът е в режим SHOP. Сложете го на заводски настройки и изберете режим HOME. (Виж ръководството на потребителя)
    Как да си подредя програмите?
    Когато пускате да се сканира за програми (автоматично търсене) преди да му дадете "ДА" махнете отметката за автоматично нареждане. След което ще можете да ги наредите както си поискате.
    Защо когато вляза в vbox7 и дам на цял екран върви звука а картината не.
    Първо трябва да цъкнете "Разшири" (до бутон "Цял екран") и после "Цял екран" от бутоните, които се появяват в екранчето на vbox-a.
    Телетекста не ми е на кирилица. Как да го оправя?
    Телетекста се кирилизира като смените езика на менюто на "Български".Телевизора след определено време сам разваля настройката.Оправянето е следното: минавате на "English", после пак на "Български".
    Как може да се свери часовника на телевизора?
    Задавате различна часова зона.
    Не ми е активна промяната на часовата зона.
    Изгасете си телевизора от копчето за 3-4мин и после трябва да можете да промените часа.
    Забелязах, че както си върви и се изключва сам. От какво може да е това?
    Настройки - Време - Авто режим готов - изключен.
    LG – ChannelEditor / TllEdit/
    Това е програма за редактиране на списъка с програмите. Сваляте от ТВ файл със списъка на USB, редактирате на компа и го качвате пак на ТВ редактирания файл от USB - ChanSort
    Има нова версия на програмата от 15.12.2013 год. и работи без проблем - пробвано е: ChanSort_2013-12-15
    Как да извлека каналите?
    Задържаш Настройки докато се появи отгоре лентата с № на канала, програма, час, дата,.... Тогава БЪРЗИЧКО набирате 1105 и Ок. Появява се меню и отивате на TV-link loader.
    С тази комбинация не се влиза в сервизното меню. Това е друго меню (Installation Menu) за запис или четене от флашка, има и др. опции.
    Receive from usb - за зареждане на програмите от флашка.
    Sent to usb - за запис на програмите на флашка.
    Мога ли да подредя програмите след автоматично търсене? Например BTV ми е на 51, искам да е на 1.
    Ако ползвате цифровия тунер преди да пуснете автоматичната настройка махнете отметката за автоматично номериране.
    Сателитният тунер...
    От друго 1.2.3.4 добавяте си 1-вия транспондер на ръка и след това при сканирането му давате пълно сканиране и търсене и добавяне на нови транспондери и той сам си ги качва другите.
    В телевизора има възможност за използване на дневен и нощен видеорежим (появяват се в стандартните режими "Експерт1" и "Експерт2")
    Процедурата е следната - в менюто за избор на видеорежим (картина- режим на изображение) избираме Експерт1 (или 2), и подтвърждаваме избора (бутон ОК), след което на дистанциооното управление набираме комбинацията от цифри 8741 - може да изберете режим "ден" или "нощ".
    С други думи настройваме режим Експерт1 за преглед на телевизора при дневна светлина и му даваме название Ден. Режим Експерт2 настройваме за преглед на тъмно и му даваме название Нощ. Смяна обратно названието на режимите - просто в режима дайте на "Възстановяване на картината" и се връща на Експерт1, Експерт 2. Първо поставете на Режим на картината : Ден и тогава "възстановяване на картината", после по същия начин с Нощ.
    Ако искате да променяте настройките в "THX Кино" то направете следното: MENU, Picture, режим на картината "THX Кино" и натиснете код 8741 менюто за настройки вече е отключено правите си промените.След излизане от менюто режима се заключва отново но стават запаметените от вас настройки.
    Как да активирам Smart TV ?
    LG Activate Your Smart TV
    При гледане на видео през браузъра, след 2-3 минути спира.
    Телевизора няма достатъчно памет за гледане през бразузъра. Поради това, филмите буферират и след малко време спират. Същото важи и за Youtube - ако клипът е по-високо качество - прекъсва, буферира и т.н.
    Как да направя така, че като си избера на един канал Език на звука - Български и субтитри - Български като превключа на друг канал тези настройки да са валидни и за него. Някой път като няма БГ субтитри и ми пуска някакви други. Трябва да влизам прея Q.MENU и да ги изключвам.
    В меню настройки - език - имате четири отметки. Сложете всичко на български и няма да имате проблем.
    Има ли начин екрана да се гаси като пусна радио на ТВ ?
    Има - на дистанционното горе в ляво, зелен бутон - икономия на енергия .
    При натискане на My Apps, Home, Input List телевизорът изписва "Loading..." и до там. Не мога да влизам в HOME менюто.
    От голямото дистанционно натискаме :
    1. Setings
    2.Поддръжка
    3.Инициализиране на премиум - ОК
    4. Телевизора се рестартира за около 15 сек.
    След рестарта вече е възможно да се влиза в менюто HOME и да се избират входове и т.н.
    Има ли на телевизорите на LG опция да се синхронизират субтитрите ако има някакво отместване?
    След като е пуснат филма, натискаш бутон "ок" и отдолу се появяват символите на плеъра (стоп, напред, назад) и т.,/. Най-вдясно има едно кръгче, в което има стрелка сочеща навътре, към средата на екрана. Отива се дотам с триъгълниците около "ок", натиска се този бутон и се появяват две кръгчета в средата. В лявото пише "суб". Натискаш го и излиза табела 'външни субтитри" и "вътрешни субтитри". Натискаш това, което е активно ( при мен в момента външни) и се появяват бутони кодиране, синхронизация, големина, цвят на субтитрите. Натискаш синхронизация и се появява плъзгач. В средата е нула, съответно наляво и надясно е плюс и минус. До 60 сек е при мен.
    За HBOGO:
    1 - Сменете в Настройки на English
    2 - Пуснете си един филм и изберете субтитри на BG
    3 - Сменете в Настройки отново на Български
    Поправка:
    За съжаление този начин работи само за филми които сте почнали да гледате или сте пуснали за кратко от таблет или компютър и субтитрите са били сетнати като български за филма.
    Изпълнението на т.1 до т.3 оправя субтитрите за всички тези филми наведнъж, т.е. не е необходимо да се прави всеки път.
    Т.е. HBOGO има проблем със сетването на българските субтитри глобално като настройка за всички филми.
    Настройка на парола:
    Променете 4-цифрената парола. Заводският PIN е "0-0-0-0". Ако забравите паролата си, натиснете "0-3-2-5" на дистанционното управление.
    Пробвайте така: промяна на паролата става с помощта на комбинация "0325". Т.е. влизаме в Настройки - Блокировка - когато телевизорът предложи въвеждането на парола, въвеждаме цифри 0325. След което телевизорът предлага да въведете нова парола и да я потвърдите. Нужно е да измислите нова парола и да я въведете 2 пъти подред.
    Ако сте обновявали фирмуера, то за подновяване на паролата на телевизора е необходимо да влезете в Настройки, избирате пункт «Блокировка», телевизорът ще ви помоли да въведете парола. Ползвателят трябва на пулта три пъти подред да натисне бутона MUTE, а после да въведе цифри 129472. След което телевизорът ще ви помоли да въведете новата парола, а после да я потвърдите. Нужно е да измислите парола от четири цифри и да я въведете два пъти подред.
    Изтриване на забравена парола за блокираните програми (Родителски контрол) е много просто: достатъчно е да въведете парола "7777" (четири седмици) и ще се появи предложение въвеждане на нова парола!!!
    (Бъдете внимателни това съобщение могат да четат тези, от които вие сте скрили каналите)
    Въпрос: Включих "родителски контрол" и забравих паролата, какво да правя?
    Пробвайте "0-3-2-5".
    Какво изкарва телевизора през оптичният изход, в зависимост от подаваният сигнал ?
    DTS 5.1 - > DTS 5.1
    DTS HD MA - > DTS ядро 5.1
    DD 5.1 - > DD5.1
    Dolby True HD 5.1 - > DD 5.1
    Как да видя, коя версия на SDK(software development kit) е инсталирана в моят телевизор?
    Версията SDK може да видите в Настройки - Подръжка в пункт меню "Информация за продукта/услугата" горе под номера на версията фирмуер има ред Версия SDK. SDK (software development kit) - това е комплект средства за разработка на фирмуера.
    Въпрос: Какво дистанционно ми е нужно за Smart.TV и какви са алтернативите?
    Magic Motion:
    За модели LM62x/640 дистанционно AN-MR300x (задължително в комплект с ресивър, без ресивер не работи).
    За модели LM66x/76x (с вграден ресивър) AN-MR3005.
    За модели LM860/960 (с подръжка на гласови функции) AN-MR3007.
    Дистанционно AN-MR200 с модели 2012г не работи.
    Оригинални дистанционни: AKB73615303, AKB73615362
    ТВ подържа USB кабелни клавиатура и мишка. Безкабелни също подържа, но не всички.
    Списък на проверените:
    A4Tech: 9100, 9200F, 9300, X5-3D, G7-200, G9-400-1
    Logitech: МК200, MK220, MK260, MK520, X-755FS, RX250, M195, М510, K400, К800, MX620, Nano, diNovo Mini
    Genius: SlimStar 8000, Traveler 7000
    Oklick: 404mw, 540SW
    DELUX DLM-105G
    Wireless Rii Mini PC PS3 Keyboard Touchpad 2.4GHz 2.4G
    Клавиатурата не пише и в апп-а на youtube. Активна е само, когато се появи клавиатурата от долу. Иначе смяна на канали с цифрите от клавиатурата, стрелките, Enter, windows бутона е за стартиране на смарт меню-то.
    Имам LG Magic Remote - мога ли да си управлям приемника на Булсата
    Да - първо в менюто промененете държавата на Полша. Трябва да ви е включен нета, после избирате Set Top Box.
    После избирате от списака Big Sat, и там избирате модел 3 - запазвате(Става и ако се избере Хоукаст , модел 6)
    Вече имате комбинирано дистанционно, на което му работи всичко, дори писането на номера на канала.
    Като изпишете 0, извеждате каналите.

    Каква е реалната честота на опресняване на картината?

    Real Refresh Rate
    		 LG Motion Clarity Index (MCI)
    50 Hz 50
    100
    200
    100 Hz 400
    200 Hz 800
    Въпрос: Каква Web-камера подхожда за Smart TV?
    Оригиналната Web-камера. Аналози не са известни. Камерите за различните години модели телевизори са различни.
    LG AN-VC500
    LG AN-VC400
    LG AN-VC300
    Въпрос: Може ли SmartTV да записва ефир?
    Да, на HDD повече от 40Гб. Но само цифров сигнал.
    Забележка:
    За запис на видео, е нужен HDD обем повече от 40 Гб свързан задължително в USB 1 (HDD). ТВ сам ще ви предложи да го отформатира в свой формат, след което диска ще се чете само от ТВ. Запи може само от цифрови канали, директно и по разписание. По разписание ТВ може да записва без да се включва. При запис и преглед е достъпно превъртане напред-назад. Ако въведете запис, то по време на записа превключването на канал без спиране на записа не става.
    На хард диск с обем 1Тб се събират 110 часа в HD и 260 часа в SD. Качеството на записа е едно към едно като по телевизора.
    Installation Menu - включва "Hotel Mode", "TV Link-Loader", "Passwort Change" и "Settings"
    Натиснете бутона НОМЕ за 5 секунди и когато менюто изчезне натиснете "1105" и натиснете върху бутона OK...
    Програма за редактиране на списъка с програмите в серия LM
    Сhanneleditor-0.5.2.1 for_LM_Series.
    Нямам субтитри на Discovery ,History .....
    Отидeте на Discovery channel на ТВ-то натиснете от дистанционното SUBTITLE. Пада меню с наличните езици изберете bul/български/ и натиснете ОК. Изчакайте малко да се появят субтитрите. ИЛИ в настройките на ТВ-то MENU- ОПЦИЯ и там активирате- език БГ - Аудио БГ - субтитри БГ-страна да е Швеция.

    Понякога при превключване на програмите ми изкача съобщение - конфликтна програма.
    В английското меню е Scrambled program, незнайно защо преведено като Конфликтна програма, а не Кодирана програма.
    Проблемът със изписването на това съобщение е от честотата с която операторът опреснява валидните кодове на картите, позволяващи на САМ да декодира съответната програма. Разбира се възможно е и лоша съвместимост на картата с модула. Дори и след продължително гледане на ТВ при превключване на програма от друг транспондер понякога се получава същото съобщение. Търсете съдействие от оператора, поискайте да ви сменят картата, сменяйте модули, докато откриете вашият.
    Дистанционното спря да работи-смених батериите 2 пъти с чисто нови,пак не работи. От бутоните на телевизора-работят само бутоните за звука /+ и -/, както и бутона "Меню".Като влезете в менюто и отидете на подменюто за различните входове,работят само входовете за HDMI 1 и AV3.Бутоните за промяна на каналите не работят.
    Активиран е бил бутона "STB, а не "TV" на дистанционното.
    Моят телефон/ноутбук намира Bluetooth-устройство LG, но не може да се свърже?
    В телевизорите LG, започвайки с модела 660 и нагоре, има вграден Bluetooth-приемник, който е предназначен само за работа с пулта MagicRemote.
    Забележка: Свързването с други устройства е невъзможно.
    PIP-не ми дава 2 програми ?
    Не си мислете че ще гледате две програми едновременно- телевизора няма 2 тунера!! Показва на екрана персоналния компютър, заедно с малко изображение от телевизионния източник. Дава ви възможност да преглеждате приложенията на персоналния си компютър, докато гледате някой телевизионен канал.
    На вниманието на всички които имат проблеми със възпроизвеждането на субтитри:
    Изтеглете софтуера SmartShare от официалнатастраница на LG
    Инсталирате го на компа си, стартирате го, от най-горнотоменю избирате ‘SETTINGS’, после от него избирате ‘My Shared Content’,щевидите списък със шарнати папки, от бутона ‘Add/RemovedShared Folders’ добавете желаната от Вас папка с филми, после натискатебутона ‘Refresh’ за да се добависписъкът с папки с филми към приложението. После ‘Apply’, ‘Ok’.
    Филмите се пускат по следния начин:
    1. Отдистанционното избирате Вход: DMS Smart Share LGPC
    2. От менюто там избирате:Свързани устроиства
    3. Избирате папка: All Folders
    4. Влизате в папка: Името на Вашата папка с филми /съдържаща всичкифилми/
    5. Влизате в папка: Името на папка с избран от Вас филм
    6. Стартирате филма – филма тръгва със заредени субтитри/името на файла на филма и името на файла със субтитритрябва да е еднакъв, както бе коментирано до тук във форума/
    Проблем със звука, не изкарва DolbyDigital при използване на USB, оптичен кабел и ресивъра. Какво може да се направи?
    В настройките на звука в телевизора поставете значение AUTO вместо LPCM. Ако е недостъпно вместо страна България изберете _ _ _ .

    Свързване
    Как правилно да свържа ТВ с ПК по кабел HDMI ?
    В настройките на ТВ HDMI порт - трябва да го обозначите като PC (това ще изключи всички "подобрители").
    Забележка: при подаване на видео от DVI (чрез преходник DVI-HDMI) изхода на видеокартата трябва да се подава на HDMI (PC) входа ТВ. При това звукът към ПК се изкарва само чрез аудио-вход RGB/HDMI-PC, RGB/DVI-PC или PC-AUDIO-IN (актуално и при свързване чрез RGB = VGA). Освен това, може от всеки източник да изпратите видеосигнал и при това чрез този аудио-вход да наложите всякакво звуково съпровождане.
    Как да изкарам звук към стара аудиосистема която има само чинчове ?
    От изхода за слушалки е по-лесния и евтин начин. Другият вариант беше предложен от колегата @stenly в друга тема, като се ползва оптичния изход на телевизора
    При преглед на цифрови канали звука не излиза от скарта към ресивъра, усилвателя, система за домашно кино. Какво да правя?
    Съгласно инструкциите звук от DTV (Digital TV, цифрова ТВ) излиза само по изход SCART 2
    Hotel mode
    Задържа се бутона settings докато не се покаже инфото за канала. След като се покаже бързо се набира 1105. След като излезе менюто, на Hotel Mode Operation се задава Yes.
    Телевизорът ми е свързан със стационарен компютър, чрез HDMI кабел, като втори монитор. Когато стартирам компютъра без да е включен телевизора, нямам икони на десктопа, появяват се, когато включа телевизора-винаги разбъркани и в най-дясната част на десктопа. Подреждам всичко и така до следващият път. Някой срещал ли е този проблем?
    Изключете HDMI от компа при изключени от тока уреди. Пуснете си компютъра да ви разпознае монитора като основен. След това пак свържете HDMI пак при изключени от мрежата тв и комп.
    Отговор с цитат Отговор с цитат
    Днес15:57 #5

    Отговор: LG телевизори 2019

    Честита нова 2019 година!
    Отговор с цитат Отговор с цитат
Следвай ни
