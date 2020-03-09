SONY телевизори 2020

Sony Bravia OLED & LCD TV 2019 Line-up

Class MASTER Series Mainstream MASTER Series 8K Mainstream Entry

Type OLED - UltraHD LCD - UltraHD LCD - FullHD

Series ___________________ AG9

__________________ AG8

__________________ ZG9 __________________ XG95

availability in March __________________ XG90

availability in March __________________ XG85 __________________ XG83 __________________ XG81 __________________ XG80

availability in April ___________________ XG70 __________________ WG66 __________________

Models KD-77AG9

KD-65AG9

KD-55AG9 KD-65AG8

KD-55AG8 KD-98ZG9

KD-85ZG9 KD-85XG9505

KD-75XG9505

KD-65XG9505

KD-55XG9505 KD-49XG9005 XG8599

XG8596

XG8588

XG8577

XG8505 XG8399

XG8396

XG8388

XG8377 KD-65XG8196

KD-55XG8196

KD-49XG8196

KD-43XG8196 KD-75XG8096

KD-65XG8096

KD-55XG8096

KD-49XG8096

KD-43XG8096 XG7096

XG7077

XG7005

XG7004 50WG665

50WG660

43WG665

43WG660

Formats 55", 65", 77" 65", 75" 85", 98" 55", 65", 75", 85" 49" 55", 65", 75", 85" 43", 49" 43", 49", 55", 65" 43", 49",55",65",75" 43", 49", 55", 65" 43", 50"

Frame color Black Black Black Black Black 8599 - Black

8596 - Black

8588 - Black

8577 - Silver

8505 - Black 8399 - Black

8396 - Black

8388 - Black

8377 - Silver Black -- 7096 - Black

7077 - Silver

7005 - Black

7004 - Black --

Processor

Marketing name

CPU

CPU Cores

CPU Bit

Max CPU Frequency

-

GPU

- X1 Ultimate Mediatek 5598 (5893)

4xARM Cortex X1 Extreme

Mediatek 5597 (5892)

4xARM Cortex-A73 @ 1500MHz

64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)

GPU - ARM Mali-G71 Vulkan X1 Ultimate Mediatek 5598 (5893)

4xARM Cortex X1 Ultimate

Mediatek 5598 (5893)

4xARM Cortex X1 Extreme

MediaTek 5598 (5893)

4xARM Cortex-A73 @ 1500MHz

64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)

GPU - ARM Mali-G71 Vulkan X1

Mediatek 5596

4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz

64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)

GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2 X1

MediaTek 5596

4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz

64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)

GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2 X-Reality Pro

MediaTek 5595 X-Reality Pro

MediaTek 5595

X-Reality Pro

MediaTek 5582 ? X-Reality Pro

MediaTek 5582 ?



Memory RAM 4GB ?

Storage Flash 16 GB internal memory (approximately 8GB available) + expandable via USB Dongle ?

Operation System Android 8.0 OREO (update to Android 9.0 Pie) Linux kernel

Display

Manifacturer

Model

Type

Resolution

Display aspect ratio

Pixel Format

Display Colors

Luminance(cd/m²)

Viewing Angle

Color Gamut

Contrast Ratio

Response speed(ms)

Frame Rate

Life Time LG Display

LE650AQD / LE550AQD

AM-OLED, Oxide-WOLED-Color Filter

3840(RG/BW)x 2160, UHD

16:9 (H:V)

RGBW Vertical Stripe

1.07B (8-bit + Dithering)

500 (Typical) 900 max

60/60/60/60 (Typ.) (Left, Right, Up, Down)

97% DCI-P3

150000:1 (Typ.) (Transmissive)

1 (Typ.)(G to G); 8 (Typ.)(MPRT)

120Hz

30K (Typ.) (Hours). After that time, the brightness may drop about 50%.

98"(Samsung, LG)

85"(AUO, Innolux)

LCD

7680(RGB)×4320

16:9(H:V)

RGB Vertical Stripe

1.07B (8-bit + FRC)

-- (Typical) -- max

60/60/60/60 (Typ.)

97% DCI-P3

6000:1 (Typ.)

14 (Typ.)(G to G)

100/120Hz

30K (Typ.) (Hours).

LCD, Super-MVA

Innolux

LCD

3840(RGB)×2160

16:9(H:V)

RGB Vertical Stripe

1.07B (8-bit + FRC)

500 (Typical) -- max

60/60/60/60 (Typ.)

97% DCI-P3

6000:1 (Typ.)

14 (Typ.)(G to G);

100/120Hz

30K (Typ.) (Hours).

MVA

-

LCD

3840(RGB)×2160,

16:9(H:V)

RGB Vertical Stripe

1.07B (8-bit + FRC)

-- (Typical) -- max

60/60/60/60 (Typ.)

97% DCI-P3

1200:1 (Typ.)

14 (Typ.)(G to G)

100/120Hz

30K (Typ.) (Hours).

AMVA3

Acer Unipac Optronics

LCD

3840(RGB)×2160

16:9 (H:V)

RGB Vertical Stripe

1.7B (8-bit + FRC)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

IPS ?

-

LCD

3840(RGB)×2160

16:9 (H:V)

RGB Vertical Stripe

1.07B (8-bit + FRC)

-- (Typical)

60/60/60/60

97% DCI-P3

1200:1 (Typ.)

14 (Typ.)(G to G)

100/120Hz

30K (Typ.) (Hours).

-

-

LCD

1920(RGB)×1080

16:9 (H:V)

RGB Vertical Stripe

1.07B (8-bit + FRC)

-- (Typical)

60/60/60/60 (Typ.)

97% DCI-P3

?:1 (Typ.)

14 (Typ.)(G to G)

50/60Hz

30K (Typ.) (Hours).

-

-

LCD

3840(RGB)x2160

16:9 (H:V)

RGB Vertical Stripe

1,07B (8-bit + FRC)

-

-

-

-

-

50/60Hz

30K (Typ.) (Hours) -

-

LCD

1920(RGB)×1080

16:9 (H:V)

RGB Vertical Stripe

1.07B (8-bit + FRC)

-- (Typical)

60/60/60/60 (Typ.)

97% DCI-P3

?:1 (Typ.)

14 (Typ.)(G to G)

50/60Hz

30K (Typ.) (Hours).

-

-

LCD

1920(RGB)×1080

16:9 (H:V)

RGB Vertical Stripe

1.07B (8-bit + FRC)

-- (Typical)

60/60/60/60 (Typ.)

97% DCI-P3

?:1 (Typ.)

14 (Typ.)(G to G)

50/60Hz

30K (Typ.) (Hours).



Backlight Type OLED is a self-emitting pixels display technology meaning that it controls luminance on the pixel level FALD

Backlight Master Drive

FALD

85" - ? zones

75" - ? zones

65" - ? zones

55" - ? zones FALD

49" - ? zones Edge LED

Local Dimming Edge LED

Local Dimming 55, 65" - Direct Led

Global Dimming

43",49" - Edge Led

Local Dimming 55, 65, 75" Direct Led

Global Dimming

43",49" - Edge Led

55, 65" - Direct Led

Global Dimming

43",49" - Edge Led

Edge LED

No Local Dimming

Panel Refresh Rate

(Native Hertz) 48/50/60/100/120Hz

(100Hz - PAL / 120Hz - NTSC) 48/50/60 Hz

(50Hz - PAL / 60Hz - NTSC)

Viewing Angle - - X-Wide Angle Filter X-Wide Angle Filter

(only in 75" & 85") No

Triluminos Display No Yes

(Blue Leds - PFS (potassium-fluorosilicate) phosphor featuring an extremely narrow red peak - "TRILUMINOS") No

Motion Enhancer X-Motion Clarity ? X-Reality Pro - - -

CalMan Calibration Function Yes No Yes No No

Object-based Super Resolution Yes - - - - -

Video Features

CineMotion/Film

Mode/Cinema Drive -- Yes --

24p True Cinema Yes -- -- --

4:3 Default Yes

Auto Wide Yes -- -- --

Blinking Type Frame Blinking -- Line Blinking -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Dual database

processing Yes

One database is used to clean the picture, reducing on-screen noise. The other is used to upscale the resolution, improving clarity. These two powerful image improvement databases work together, dynamically improving pixels in real time. Each database has tens of thousands of references, amassed from our experience creating content for TV and movies over the years. -- -- -- -- -- --

Dynamic Contrast

Enhancer Yes -- -- -- --

Face Area Detection Yes -- -- -- -- -- -- --

HDR (High Dynamic

Range) compatiblity HDR10, Hybrid Log-Gamma, Dolby Vision HDR10, HLG

Live Color™

Technology Yes -- -- -- -- -- -

MEMC

MotionFlow XR - -

Object-based HDR

remaster Yes

With Object-based HDR remaster, the color in individual objects on screen is analyzed and the contrast adjusted, unlike most TVs where contrast is only adjusted along one black-to-white contrast curve. Because objects are remastered individually, this TV can reproduce greater depth, textures, and more realistic pictures. -- -- -- --

Picture Modes Vivid, Standard, Custom,

Cinema Pro, Cinema Home,

Sports, Animation,

Photo-Vivid ,PhotoStandard, Photo-Custom,

Game, Graphics, Dolby Vision Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, Graphics, Photo, Custom, Dolby Vision Bright, Dolby Vision Dark, Netfix calibrated -- -- -- -- -- --

Precision Color

Mapping Yes No Yes No

Super Bit Mapping™

4K HDR Yes

There are thousands of tones, shades and gradations of light in a sunset. Super Bit Mapping 4K HDR works wonders to reveal them. It creates smooth, natural 4K TV picture quality as you watch, without the "banding" that can occur on other TVs. -- -- -- --

Video Processing 4K X-Reality PRO -- -- -- -- -- --

Wide Mode Wide Zoom / Normal / Full / Zoom Normal / Full1 / Full2 for PC -- -- -- -- --

Audio

Audio Power Output -- 4 x 10W -- 10W + 10W -- - 2 x 10W -- --

Bass/Treble/Balance -- Balance -- Balance -- -- -- -- --

DSEE/DSEE-HX -- DSEE -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Speaker Confguration -- 2.2ch/

Actuator(29x42mm)x2,

Woofer(38x85mm)x2 -- 2ch/Full Range (Bass

Refex)(25x90mm)x2,

Tweeterx2 -- -- -- -- --

Speaker Position Front + Down Firing

Speaker Type Acoustic Surface Audio + Acoustic Surface Audio -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Other Support for Dolby Atmos will be provided through a future software update - Support for Dolby Atmos will be provided through a future software update - - 2 + 2 speakers - - - - Dolby Digital,

Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital Pulse,

DTS

Audio Features

Advanced Auto Volume Yes -- -- -- -- --

Alternate Audio (Digital) Yes -- -- -- -- --

ARC Output Format : Two channel linear PCM: 48 kHz 16 bits, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Audio out : Fixed / Variable -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Auto Surround Yes -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Clear Audio + Yes -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Clear Phase Yes -- -- -- -- --

Digital audio out

(Optical) format Two channel linear PCM: 48 kHz 16 bits, Dolby Digital, DTS -- -- --

Dolby audio format

support: -- Dolby Audio(Dolby

Digital, Dolby Digital Plus) -- Dolby Audio (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby AC-4) -- -- -- -- --

DTS audio format

support: DTS Digital Surround -- -- -- -- --

HDMI Audio Return

Channel(ARC): Yes (eARC) Yes (ARC) Yes (eARC)return audio to an audio device via HDMI in high resolution

(support Lip Sync Correction, Uncompressed 7.1 & 5.1, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Atmos, DTS: X) -- -- -- -- --

HDMI input Audio

format: -- 5.1 channel linear PCM 5.1 channel linear PCM:

32 / 44.1/ 48/ 88.2/96/ 176.4/ 192kHz 16/20/24bits, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Simulated Surround

Sound: -- S-Force Front Surround

Enjoy an immersive soundstage that pulls you into the heart of the action. S-Force Front Surround mimics the way the brain correlates sound sources to create proper volume, time lag, and sound wave spectrum — using only left and right speaker channels. By naturally emulating three-dimensional sound fields, you’ll enjoy rich, high-fidelity audio across a wider listening area. -- -- --

S-Master: S-Master Digital Amplifer -- -- -- -- -

Sound Modes: -- Standard, Dialog, Cinema

,Music, Sports -- Standard, Dialog,

Cinema, Music, Sports,

Dolby Audio -- -- -- -- -- - -

Convenience Features

Application Store: Yes (Google Play Store) -- -

Auto Picture Mode: Yes -- -- --

Auto Shut-of: Yes -- -- --

Channel Block (with

password): Analog & Digital -- -- --

Chromecast built-in: Yes -- --

HDMI-CEC

(Consumer Electronics Control) Automatic Input Switching

Power on link

Power off link

Speaker control

BRAVIA Link control only with the TV’s remote control

Unselected device auto off (for available equipment only)

Automatic lip-sync function

Energy saving mode (with Quick Start mode)

Audio Return Channel Audio Return Channel (ARC) is a function that enables digital sound signals to be sent via an HDMI cable back from the TV to a connected audio device. --

i-Manual Yes -- --

On/Of Timer Yes -- -- -- --

On-Screen Clock Yes -- -- -- --

Parental Control Yes -- -- -- --

Show/Hide Channels: Yes (Digital & Analog) -- -- -- --

Sleep Timer: Yes -- -- -- --

Text Input Language -- -- -- -- --

USB drive format

support Yes (Supported File System: FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS)

USB playback codecs MPEG1: MPEG1/

MPEG2PS: MPEG2/

MPEG2TS (HDV,AVCHD): MPEG2,AVC /

MP4 (XAVC S): AVC ,MPEG4,HEVC /

AVI: Xvid, MotinJpeg/

ASF(WMV): VC1/

MOV:AVC, MPEG4, MotionJpeg/

MKV: Xvid, AVC,MPEG4, VP8.HEVC /

WEBM: VP8/

3GPP: MPEG4, AVC /MP3 /ASF (WMA) /WAV/ MP4AAC / FLAC /

JPEG WEBM: VP9/ AC4/ogg/AAC/ ARW(Screen nail only) -- -- - -

Voice Search Yes*

*Hands Free feature(Builtin Mic) availability depends on language and may need sofware update.

Please check Sony support page for further information;

https://www.sony.net/tv-hf-ww/ -- -- -- -- --

Inputs and Outputs

4K 60P High-Quality

formats - - HDMI IN1, IN2, IN3, IN4 ports for 4K

(up to 6Gbps) signal - - - - - - -

Analog Audio Input(s)

(Total) - - 1 (1Side Analog

Conversion) - - - - - - -

Bluetooth profle

support Version 4.2 - compatible HID/HOGP/SPP/A2DP/AVRCP profiles

HIDP (Human Interface Device Profile) - Mouse / Keyboard Connectivity

HOGP (Low Energy Consumption)

SPP (Serial Port Profile)

A2DP (Advanced Audio Distribution Profile) - stereo audio

AVRCP (A/V Remote Control Profile) - AV remote control - - Version 4.1

HOGP,SPP

Composite Video

Input(s) 1 (Side)

Digital Audio Output(s) 1 (Bottom)

Ethernet Connection(s) 1(Bottom)

10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX Connector (The connection speed of the network may vary depending on the operating environment.)

10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX communication speed and quality are not guaranteed for this TV. ) -

HDCP HDCP2.3(for

HDMI1/2/3/4) - - -

HDMI inputs total 4 x v.2.0b (1 Side,3 Bottom)- no VRR, QMR - 4 x v.2.0b (1 Side, 3 Bottom)- no VRR, QMR - 4 x v.2.0b () 3 x v.2.0b () 2 x 1.4

HDMI Signal 4096x2160p (24,60Hz),

3840x2160p (24,30,60Hz),

1080p (30,60,120Hz),

1080/24p, 1080i (60Hz),

720p (30,60Hz), 720/24p,

480p - - - - - -

HDMI™ PC Input 640 x 480 (31.5kHz,60Hz),

800 x 600 (37.9kHz,60Hz),

1024x768 (48.4kHz,60Hz),

1280x1024 (64.0kHz,60Hz),

1152x864 (67.5kHz,75Hz),

1600x900 (55.9kHz,60Hz),

1680x1050 (65.3kHz,60Hz),

1920x1080 (67.5kHz,60Hz) - - - - - -

Headphone Output(s) 1 (Side) -

RF Connection Input(s) 1 (Bottom)

RS-232C Input(s) 1 - - -

USB Port(s) 2 (Side) / 1 (Bottom)

USB 2.0 (Type A)(x2) [speed up to 480Mbps]

USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Type A) [speed up to 5Gbps] - - 2 x USB 2.0

Network Features

Codec for Home

Network MPEG1: MPEG1/

MPEG2PS :MPEG2 /

MPEG2TS (HDV,AVCHD):

MPEG2, AVC/ MP4(XAVC

S): AVC, MPEG4, HEVC/

AVI: Xvid, MotinJpeg/

ASF (WMV): VC1/

MOV: AVC, MPEG4,

MotionJpeg/ MKV: Xvid,

AVC, MPEG4, VP8.HEVC/

WEBM: VP8/ 3GPP:

MPEG4, AVC /MP3/ ASF

(WMA) /LPCM /WAV /

MP4AAC /FLAC/ JPEG - - - - - -

DLNA

(Home network) HOME NETWORK CLIENT, HOME NETWORK RENDERER (Digital Media Player / Digital Media Renderer)

(Digital Living Network Alliance) Founded in 2003 as the Digital Home Working Group, the DLNA (www.dlna.org) sets guidelines for using the Universal Plug and Play (UPnP) protocol to transfer and stream media between computers, mobile devices and home theater equipment. -

Screen mirroring

Miracast YES (only for B2B purpose) MHL 3.0 - Miracast

Wi-Fi Wi-Fi network 802.11 compatible a / b / g / n / ac , Wi-Fi Frequency 2.4GHz / 5GHz

Compatible network: Wi-Fi Direct ™ (without router) a/b/g/n/ac

Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) 15 ms

Extremely Low Input Lag 20 ms

Low Input Lag - - - - - - - -

HDMI-VRR

variable refresh rate YES - - - -

Smartfone Connectivity:

Chromecast built-in

Video & TV SideView (iOS/Android) Airplay 2 enables you to push video, music, and other media from an iPhone or iPad wirelessly onto the TV screen, while HomeKit is Apple’s platform for the connected home. - Video & TV SideView(IOS/Android)

Tuners

Tuner

DVB-T/T2/C/S2 Dual

DVB-T/T2/C/S2 DVB-T/T2/C/S2 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2