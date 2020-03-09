SONY телевизори 2020

|Sony Bravia OLED & LCD TV 2019 Line-up
|Class
|MASTER Series
|Mainstream
|MASTER Series 8K
|Mainstream
|Entry
|Type
|OLED - UltraHD
|LCD - UltraHD
|LCD - FullHD
|
Series___________________
|
AG9__________________
|
AG8__________________
|
ZG9__________________
|
XG95__________________
availability in March
|
XG90__________________
availability in March
|
XG85__________________
|
XG83__________________
|
XG81__________________
|
XG80___________________
availability in April
|
XG70__________________
|
WG66__________________
|
Models
|
KD-77AG9
KD-65AG9
KD-55AG9
|
KD-65AG8
KD-55AG8
|
KD-98ZG9
KD-85ZG9
|
KD-85XG9505
KD-75XG9505
KD-65XG9505
KD-55XG9505
|
KD-49XG9005
|
XG8599
XG8596
XG8588
XG8577
XG8505
|
XG8399
XG8396
XG8388
XG8377
|
KD-65XG8196
KD-55XG8196
KD-49XG8196
KD-43XG8196
|
KD-75XG8096
KD-65XG8096
KD-55XG8096
KD-49XG8096
KD-43XG8096
|
XG7096
XG7077
XG7005
XG7004
|
50WG665
50WG660
43WG665
43WG660
|Formats
|55", 65", 77"
|65", 75"
|85", 98"
|55", 65", 75", 85"
|49"
|55", 65", 75", 85"
|43", 49"
|43", 49", 55", 65"
|43", 49",55",65",75"
|43", 49", 55", 65"
|43", 50"
|Frame color
|Black
|Black
|Black
|Black
|Black
|8599 - Black
8596 - Black
8588 - Black
8577 - Silver
8505 - Black
|8399 - Black
8396 - Black
8388 - Black
8377 - Silver
|Black
|--
|7096 - Black
7077 - Silver
7005 - Black
7004 - Black
|--
|Processor
|Marketing name
CPU
CPU Cores
CPU Bit
Max CPU Frequency
-
GPU
-
|X1 Ultimate
Mediatek 5598 (5893)
4xARM Cortex
|X1 Extreme
Mediatek 5597 (5892)
4xARM Cortex-A73 @ 1500MHz
64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
GPU - ARM Mali-G71 Vulkan
|X1 Ultimate
Mediatek 5598 (5893)
4xARM Cortex
|X1 Ultimate
Mediatek 5598 (5893)
4xARM Cortex
|X1 Extreme
MediaTek 5598 (5893)
4xARM Cortex-A73 @ 1500MHz
64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
GPU - ARM Mali-G71 Vulkan
|X1
Mediatek 5596
4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz
64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2
|X1
MediaTek 5596
4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz
64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2
|X-Reality Pro
MediaTek 5595
|X-Reality Pro
MediaTek 5595
|X-Reality Pro
MediaTek 5582 ?
|X-Reality Pro
MediaTek 5582 ?
|Memory RAM
|4GB
|?
|Storage Flash
|16 GB internal memory (approximately 8GB available) + expandable via USB Dongle
|?
|Operation System
|Android 8.0 OREO (update to Android 9.0 Pie)
|Linux kernel
|Display
|Manifacturer
Model
Type
Resolution
Display aspect ratio
Pixel Format
Display Colors
Luminance(cd/m²)
Viewing Angle
Color Gamut
Contrast Ratio
Response speed(ms)
Frame Rate
Life Time
|LG Display
LE650AQD / LE550AQD
AM-OLED, Oxide-WOLED-Color Filter
3840(RG/BW)x 2160, UHD
16:9 (H:V)
RGBW Vertical Stripe
1.07B (8-bit + Dithering)
500 (Typical) 900 max
60/60/60/60 (Typ.) (Left, Right, Up, Down)
97% DCI-P3
150000:1 (Typ.) (Transmissive)
1 (Typ.)(G to G); 8 (Typ.)(MPRT)
120Hz
30K (Typ.) (Hours). After that time, the brightness may drop about 50%.
|98"(Samsung, LG)
85"(AUO, Innolux)
LCD
7680(RGB)×4320
16:9(H:V)
RGB Vertical Stripe
1.07B (8-bit + FRC)
-- (Typical) -- max
60/60/60/60 (Typ.)
97% DCI-P3
6000:1 (Typ.)
14 (Typ.)(G to G)
100/120Hz
30K (Typ.) (Hours).
|LCD, Super-MVA
Innolux
LCD
3840(RGB)×2160
16:9(H:V)
RGB Vertical Stripe
1.07B (8-bit + FRC)
500 (Typical) -- max
60/60/60/60 (Typ.)
97% DCI-P3
6000:1 (Typ.)
14 (Typ.)(G to G);
100/120Hz
30K (Typ.) (Hours).
|MVA
-
LCD
3840(RGB)×2160,
16:9(H:V)
RGB Vertical Stripe
1.07B (8-bit + FRC)
-- (Typical) -- max
60/60/60/60 (Typ.)
97% DCI-P3
1200:1 (Typ.)
14 (Typ.)(G to G)
100/120Hz
30K (Typ.) (Hours).
|AMVA3
Acer Unipac Optronics
LCD
3840(RGB)×2160
16:9 (H:V)
RGB Vertical Stripe
1.7B (8-bit + FRC)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|IPS ?
-
LCD
3840(RGB)×2160
16:9 (H:V)
RGB Vertical Stripe
1.07B (8-bit + FRC)
-- (Typical)
60/60/60/60
97% DCI-P3
1200:1 (Typ.)
14 (Typ.)(G to G)
100/120Hz
30K (Typ.) (Hours).
|-
-
LCD
1920(RGB)×1080
16:9 (H:V)
RGB Vertical Stripe
1.07B (8-bit + FRC)
-- (Typical)
60/60/60/60 (Typ.)
97% DCI-P3
?:1 (Typ.)
14 (Typ.)(G to G)
50/60Hz
30K (Typ.) (Hours).
|-
-
LCD
3840(RGB)x2160
16:9 (H:V)
RGB Vertical Stripe
1,07B (8-bit + FRC)
-
-
-
-
-
50/60Hz
30K (Typ.) (Hours)
|-
-
LCD
1920(RGB)×1080
16:9 (H:V)
RGB Vertical Stripe
1.07B (8-bit + FRC)
-- (Typical)
60/60/60/60 (Typ.)
97% DCI-P3
?:1 (Typ.)
14 (Typ.)(G to G)
50/60Hz
30K (Typ.) (Hours).
|-
-
LCD
1920(RGB)×1080
16:9 (H:V)
RGB Vertical Stripe
1.07B (8-bit + FRC)
-- (Typical)
60/60/60/60 (Typ.)
97% DCI-P3
?:1 (Typ.)
14 (Typ.)(G to G)
50/60Hz
30K (Typ.) (Hours).
|Backlight Type
|OLED is a self-emitting pixels display technology meaning that it controls luminance on the pixel level
|FALD
Backlight Master Drive
|FALD
85" - ? zones
75" - ? zones
65" - ? zones
55" - ? zones
|FALD
49" - ? zones
|Edge LED
Local Dimming
|Edge LED
Local Dimming
|55, 65" - Direct Led
Global Dimming
43",49" - Edge Led
Local Dimming
|55, 65, 75" Direct Led
Global Dimming
43",49" - Edge Led
|55, 65" - Direct Led
Global Dimming
43",49" - Edge Led
|Edge LED
No Local Dimming
|Panel Refresh Rate
(Native Hertz)
|48/50/60/100/120Hz
(100Hz - PAL / 120Hz - NTSC)
|48/50/60 Hz
(50Hz - PAL / 60Hz - NTSC)
|Viewing Angle
|-
|-
|X-Wide Angle Filter
|X-Wide Angle Filter
(only in 75" & 85")
|No
|Triluminos Display
|No
|Yes
(Blue Leds - PFS (potassium-fluorosilicate) phosphor featuring an extremely narrow red peak - "TRILUMINOS")
|No
|Motion Enhancer
|X-Motion Clarity
|?
|X-Reality Pro
|-
|-
|-
|CalMan Calibration Function
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Object-based Super Resolution
|Yes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Video Features
|CineMotion/Film
Mode/Cinema Drive
|--
|Yes
|--
|24p True Cinema
|Yes
|--
|--
|--
|4:3 Default
|Yes
|Auto Wide
|Yes
|--
|--
|--
|Blinking Type
|Frame Blinking
|--
|Line Blinking
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Dual database
processing
|Yes
One database is used to clean the picture, reducing on-screen noise. The other is used to upscale the resolution, improving clarity. These two powerful image improvement databases work together, dynamically improving pixels in real time. Each database has tens of thousands of references, amassed from our experience creating content for TV and movies over the years.
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Dynamic Contrast
Enhancer
|Yes
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Face Area Detection
|Yes
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|HDR (High Dynamic
Range) compatiblity
|HDR10, Hybrid Log-Gamma, Dolby Vision
|HDR10, HLG
|Live Color™
Technology
|Yes
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|-
|MEMC
|MotionFlow XR
|-
|-
|Object-based HDR
remaster
|Yes
With Object-based HDR remaster, the color in individual objects on screen is analyzed and the contrast adjusted, unlike most TVs where contrast is only adjusted along one black-to-white contrast curve. Because objects are remastered individually, this TV can reproduce greater depth, textures, and more realistic pictures.
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Picture Modes
|Vivid, Standard, Custom,
Cinema Pro, Cinema Home,
Sports, Animation,
Photo-Vivid ,PhotoStandard, Photo-Custom,
Game, Graphics, Dolby Vision
|Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, Graphics, Photo, Custom, Dolby Vision Bright, Dolby Vision Dark, Netfix calibrated
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Precision Color
Mapping
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Super Bit Mapping™
4K HDR
|Yes
There are thousands of tones, shades and gradations of light in a sunset. Super Bit Mapping 4K HDR works wonders to reveal them. It creates smooth, natural 4K TV picture quality as you watch, without the "banding" that can occur on other TVs.
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Video Processing
|4K X-Reality PRO
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Wide Mode
|Wide Zoom / Normal / Full / Zoom Normal / Full1 / Full2 for PC
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Audio
|Audio Power Output
|--
|4 x 10W
|--
|10W + 10W
|--
|-
|2 x 10W
|--
|--
|
|
|Bass/Treble/Balance
|--
|Balance
|--
|Balance
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|
|
|DSEE/DSEE-HX
|--
|DSEE
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|
|
|Speaker Confguration
|--
|2.2ch/
Actuator(29x42mm)x2,
Woofer(38x85mm)x2
|--
|2ch/Full Range (Bass
Refex)(25x90mm)x2,
Tweeterx2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|
|
|Speaker Position
|
|Front + Down Firing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Speaker Type
|Acoustic Surface Audio +
|Acoustic Surface Audio
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|
|
|Other
|Support for Dolby Atmos will be provided through a future software update
|-
|Support for Dolby Atmos will be provided through a future software update
|-
|-
|2 + 2 speakers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dolby Digital,
Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital Pulse,
DTS
|Audio Features
|Advanced Auto Volume
|Yes
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Alternate Audio (Digital)
|Yes
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|ARC Output Format :
|Two channel linear PCM: 48 kHz 16 bits, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Audio out :
|Fixed / Variable
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Auto Surround
|Yes
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Clear Audio +
|Yes
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Clear Phase
|Yes
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Digital audio out
(Optical) format
|Two channel linear PCM: 48 kHz 16 bits, Dolby Digital, DTS
|--
|--
|--
|Dolby audio format
support:
|--
|Dolby Audio(Dolby
Digital, Dolby Digital Plus)
|--
|Dolby Audio (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby AC-4)
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|DTS audio format
support:
|DTS Digital Surround
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|HDMI Audio Return
Channel(ARC):
|Yes (eARC)
|Yes (ARC)
|Yes (eARC)return audio to an audio device via HDMI in high resolution
(support Lip Sync Correction, Uncompressed 7.1 & 5.1, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Atmos, DTS: X)
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|HDMI input Audio
format:
|--
|5.1 channel linear PCM
|5.1 channel linear PCM:
32 / 44.1/ 48/ 88.2/96/ 176.4/ 192kHz 16/20/24bits, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Simulated Surround
Sound:
|--
|S-Force Front Surround
Enjoy an immersive soundstage that pulls you into the heart of the action. S-Force Front Surround mimics the way the brain correlates sound sources to create proper volume, time lag, and sound wave spectrum — using only left and right speaker channels. By naturally emulating three-dimensional sound fields, you’ll enjoy rich, high-fidelity audio across a wider listening area.
|--
|--
|--
|S-Master:
|S-Master Digital Amplifer
|--
|--
|--
|--
|-
|Sound Modes:
|--
|Standard, Dialog, Cinema
,Music, Sports
|--
|Standard, Dialog,
Cinema, Music, Sports,
Dolby Audio
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|-
|-
|Convenience Features
|Application Store:
|Yes (Google Play Store)
|--
|-
|Auto Picture Mode:
|Yes
|--
|--
|--
|Auto Shut-of:
|Yes
|--
|--
|--
|Channel Block (with
password):
|Analog & Digital
|--
|--
|--
|Chromecast built-in:
|Yes
|--
|--
|HDMI-CEC
(Consumer Electronics Control)
|Automatic Input Switching
Power on link
Power off link
Speaker control
BRAVIA Link control only with the TV’s remote control
Unselected device auto off (for available equipment only)
Automatic lip-sync function
Energy saving mode (with Quick Start mode)
Audio Return Channel Audio Return Channel (ARC) is a function that enables digital sound signals to be sent via an HDMI cable back from the TV to a connected audio device.
|--
|i-Manual
|Yes
|--
|--
|On/Of Timer
|Yes
|--
|--
|--
|--
|On-Screen Clock
|Yes
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Parental Control
|Yes
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Show/Hide Channels:
|Yes (Digital & Analog)
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Sleep Timer:
|Yes
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Text Input Language
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|USB drive format
support
|Yes (Supported File System: FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS)
|USB playback codecs
|MPEG1: MPEG1/
MPEG2PS: MPEG2/
MPEG2TS (HDV,AVCHD): MPEG2,AVC /
MP4 (XAVC S): AVC ,MPEG4,HEVC /
AVI: Xvid, MotinJpeg/
ASF(WMV): VC1/
MOV:AVC, MPEG4, MotionJpeg/
MKV: Xvid, AVC,MPEG4, VP8.HEVC /
WEBM: VP8/
3GPP: MPEG4, AVC /MP3 /ASF (WMA) /WAV/ MP4AAC / FLAC /
JPEG WEBM: VP9/ AC4/ogg/AAC/ ARW(Screen nail only)
|--
|--
|-
|-
|Voice Search
|Yes*
*Hands Free feature(Builtin Mic) availability depends on language and may need sofware update.
Please check Sony support page for further information;
https://www.sony.net/tv-hf-ww/
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Inputs and Outputs
|4K 60P High-Quality
formats
|-
|-
|HDMI IN1, IN2, IN3, IN4 ports for 4K
(up to 6Gbps) signal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Analog Audio Input(s)
(Total)
|-
|-
|1 (1Side Analog
Conversion)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bluetooth profle
support
|Version 4.2 - compatible HID/HOGP/SPP/A2DP/AVRCP profiles
HIDP (Human Interface Device Profile) - Mouse / Keyboard Connectivity
HOGP (Low Energy Consumption)
SPP (Serial Port Profile)
A2DP (Advanced Audio Distribution Profile) - stereo audio
AVRCP (A/V Remote Control Profile) - AV remote control
|-
|-
|Version 4.1
HOGP,SPP
|Composite Video
Input(s)
|1 (Side)
|Digital Audio Output(s)
|1 (Bottom)
|Ethernet Connection(s)
|1(Bottom)
10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX Connector (The connection speed of the network may vary depending on the operating environment.)
10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX communication speed and quality are not guaranteed for this TV. )
|-
|HDCP
|HDCP2.3(for
HDMI1/2/3/4)
|-
|-
|-
|HDMI inputs total
|4 x v.2.0b (1 Side,3 Bottom)- no VRR, QMR
|-
|4 x v.2.0b (1 Side, 3 Bottom)- no VRR, QMR
|-
|4 x v.2.0b ()
|3 x v.2.0b ()
|2 x 1.4
|HDMI Signal
|4096x2160p (24,60Hz),
3840x2160p (24,30,60Hz),
1080p (30,60,120Hz),
1080/24p, 1080i (60Hz),
720p (30,60Hz), 720/24p,
480p
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HDMI™ PC Input
|640 x 480 (31.5kHz,60Hz),
800 x 600 (37.9kHz,60Hz),
1024x768 (48.4kHz,60Hz),
1280x1024 (64.0kHz,60Hz),
1152x864 (67.5kHz,75Hz),
1600x900 (55.9kHz,60Hz),
1680x1050 (65.3kHz,60Hz),
1920x1080 (67.5kHz,60Hz)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Headphone Output(s)
|1 (Side)
|-
|RF Connection Input(s)
|1 (Bottom)
|RS-232C Input(s)
|1
|-
|-
|-
|USB Port(s)
|2 (Side) / 1 (Bottom)
USB 2.0 (Type A)(x2) [speed up to 480Mbps]
USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Type A) [speed up to 5Gbps]
|-
|-
|2 x USB 2.0
|Network Features
|Codec for Home
Network
|MPEG1: MPEG1/
MPEG2PS :MPEG2 /
MPEG2TS (HDV,AVCHD):
MPEG2, AVC/ MP4(XAVC
S): AVC, MPEG4, HEVC/
AVI: Xvid, MotinJpeg/
ASF (WMV): VC1/
MOV: AVC, MPEG4,
MotionJpeg/ MKV: Xvid,
AVC, MPEG4, VP8.HEVC/
WEBM: VP8/ 3GPP:
MPEG4, AVC /MP3/ ASF
(WMA) /LPCM /WAV /
MP4AAC /FLAC/ JPEG
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DLNA
(Home network)
|HOME NETWORK CLIENT, HOME NETWORK RENDERER (Digital Media Player / Digital Media Renderer)
(Digital Living Network Alliance) Founded in 2003 as the Digital Home Working Group, the DLNA (www.dlna.org) sets guidelines for using the Universal Plug and Play (UPnP) protocol to transfer and stream media between computers, mobile devices and home theater equipment.
|-
|Internet Browser:
|Vewd (Not Pre-Installed) Opera TV is now Vewd.
|-
|-
|Screen mirroring
Miracast
|YES (only for B2B purpose) MHL 3.0
|-
|Miracast
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi network 802.11 compatible a / b / g / n / ac , Wi-Fi Frequency 2.4GHz / 5GHz
Compatible network: Wi-Fi Direct ™ (without router)
|a/b/g/n/ac
|Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)
|15 ms
Extremely Low Input Lag
|20 ms
Low Input Lag
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HDMI-VRR
variable refresh rate
|YES
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Smartfone Connectivity:
|Chromecast built-in
Video & TV SideView (iOS/Android)
Airplay 2 enables you to push video, music, and other media from an iPhone or iPad wirelessly onto the TV screen, while HomeKit is Apple’s platform for the connected home.
|-
|Video & TV SideView(IOS/Android)
|Tuners
|Tuner
|DVB-T/T2/C/S2
|Dual
DVB-T/T2/C/S2
|DVB-T/T2/C/S2
|DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
|Remote control(s):
|new remote
|RMF-TX310E
|new remote
|RMF-
|RMF-
|RMF-
|RMF-
|RMF-
|RMF-
|RMF-3---