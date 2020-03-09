Резултати от 1 до 5 от общо 5
SONY телевизори 2020

    Днес09:33 #1

    SONY телевизори 2020

    Всичко за Sony телевизори. Новите модели през 2020 година.
    Темата е за собственици с цел споделяне на проблеми и търсене на техните решения.

    Ако сега правите своя избор, посетете тема за избор на телевизори:
    Мнения и Избор на LCD / OLED телевизор
    OLED Телевизори - съвети и обсъждане
    Мнения и Избор на 3D телевизор
    Мнения и Избор на Ultra HD телевизор

    Линкове към старите теми
    Sony телевизори 2019
    Sony телевизори 2018
    Sony телевизори 2017
    Sony телевизори 2016
    Sony телевизори 2015
    Sony телевизори - част 3
    Sony телевизори - част 2
    Sony телевизори - част 1



    SONY Corporation

    Името BRAVIA /появило се през 2005г./ e aкроним на "Best Resolution Audio Visual Integrated Architecture" и е измислено от маркетолозите на компанията за LCD телевизори Sony, в съзвучие с италианската дума БРАВО (итал. bravo - хубаво, прекрасно), и очевидно разчетено за положителни емоции в потенциалните купувачи.

    История



    Корпорацията Sony е основана от Акио Морита и Масару Ибука. Последният вече имал малък опит във воденето на бизнес, но след Втората световна война малко от хората в Япония имали работа, Масару — не бил изключение. Акио служил като офицер във японският флот. Акио и Масару се запознали по време на войната, после която и решили да сезаемат със свой бизнес. Така на 8 май 1946 година откриват своята лаборатория. Така се появила Totsuko "Токе цусин коге кабусики-гайся" (Токийска телекомуникационно-промшлена компания) или съкратено Тоцуко, по-късно Морита предложил да я преименуват в по простото за чужденците Sony. След войната в Японии било достатъчно тежко с хранителните продукти, изхождайки от това било решено да се направи електрическа оризоварка:

    Тъй като това производство се оказва не от най-печелившите скоро след това компанията се концентрира върху производството на електронни уреди за свободното време.
    Първият успех компанията бележи с придобиването на лиценз за производство на транзистори. През 1958 г. фирмата се преименува и получава сегашното си име SONY. Новото име е комбинация между латинското sonus (звук) и английското Sonny Boys. Сони е първата японска фирма, която изписва името си на латиница - факт, който поражда доста дискусии в следвоенното японско общество.

    През последните няколко години компанията продаде заводите си за телевизори в Испания, Словакия и Мексико и прехвърли повече от половината от производството на външни производители. В момента Sony има 4 собствени завода за телевизори в Япония, Бразилия, Китай и Малайзия.
    От 2012 година Sony аутсорсва Low-end LCD телевизорите към китайските компании Foxconn и Wistron, а малките диагонали ТВ /19-26/ произвежда в Vestel Турция.

    Внасяните у нас модели са произведени в Словакия.

    Как да разчетем моделният суфикс ?

    Пример - Sony KD-55X9005C S AE2

    К - съкращение за телевизор
    D - означава Display
    L - обозначава че моделът е FullHD/HD Ready
    55 - диагоналният размер на екрана в инчове
    • 65" - 162,5 см
    • 60" - 150,0 см
    • 55" - 137,5 см
    • 50" - 125,0 см
    • 48" - 120,0 см
    • 47" - 117,5 см
    • 46" - 115,0 см
    • 42" - 105,0 см
    • 40" - 100,0 см
    • 39" - 97,5 см
    • 32" - 80,0 см

    Х - серия
    • S - Curved TV / огънат
    • Х - Ultra HD TV
    • W - FullHD
    • R - HD Ready / Full HD rebranding (made from Foxxcon)- low end

    9 - модел
    • 9 -
    • 8 -
    • 7 -
    • 6 -
    • 5 -
    • 4 -

    0 - вариации в комплектацията
    • 7-
    • 5 -
    • 2 -
    • 1 -
    • 0 -

    0 - вариации в екстрите на модела (индивидуално за всяка серия)
    • 9 -
    • 8 -
    • 7 -
    • 6 -
    • 5 -
    • 4 -
    • 3 -
    • 2 -
    • 1 -
    • 0 -

    C - година на модела /или тип на дисплея/
    • D - 2016 година
    • C - 2015 година
    • B - 2014 година
    • A - 2013 година

    S - цвят на корпуса
    • В - черен / black
    • S - сребрист / silver
    • W - бял / white

    AE2 - регионално предназначение
    • AEP - All Europe Product / Continent without UK
    • AE2 - All European 2
    • U - United Kingdom
    • E - East Europe
    • R - Russia & Ex USSR
    • I - Italy

    Как да разчетем моделният суфикс на UltraHD модели?
    Пример - Sony KD-65XD9305 BAEP

    К - съкращение за телевизор
    D - означава Display
    65 - диагоналният размер на екрана в инчове
    Х - тип екран

    • S - Curved TV / огънат
    • Х - плосък Ultra HD TV

    D - година на модела

    • D - 2016
    • E - 2017
    • F - 2018
    • G - 2019

    9 - серия

    • 9 - флагман
    • 8 -
    • 7 - среден клас
    • 6 - среден клас
    • 5 - бюджетна
    • 4 - базова

    3 - подсерия

    • 6 -
    • 5 -
    • 4 -
    • 3 -

    05 - вариации в комплектацията и дизайна, често предназначени за различни вериги

    • 99-
    • 88-
    • 77-
    • 05 -

    B - цвят на корпуса

    • В - черен / black
    • S - сребрист / silver
    • W - бял / white

    AEP - регионално предназначение

    • AEP - All Europe Product / Continent without UK
    • AE2 - All European 2
    • U - United Kingdom
    • E - East Europe
    • R - Russia & Ex USSR
    • I - Italy
    Прикачени изображения
    Отговор с цитат
    Днес09:42 #2

    SONY телевизори, модели 2020


    Добавиха нова серия - A85 / A87 / A89
    https://www.sony.bg/electronics/tele...a87-a89-series
    Разлика в цвета на краката, корпуса и модела дистанционно управление.


    Качиха спецификациите на KD-49XH9505
    https://www.sony.bg/electronics/tele...specifications

    Спецификациите на серия HX81
    https://www.sony.bg/electronics/tele...specifications

    Спецификациите на серия HX80
    https://www.sony.bg/electronics/tele...specifications

    Спецификациите на серия X70
    https://www.sony.bg/electronics/tele...specifications


    AG9 продължава до Септември на IFA2020 когато ще се появи A9 и 48"A9S

    Sony TV Line-up 2020 - European models
    Class & type Premium OLED Standard OLED Entry OLED Premium LCD Step-up LCD Standard LCD Entry LCD
    Series A9 A8 A85 - black
    A87- silver
    A89 - black
    		 XH9505 XH9005 - black
    XH9077 - silver
    XH9096 - black
    XH9288 - black
    XH9299 - black    		 XH8505 - black
    XH8577 - silver
    XH8588 - black    		 XH8196 XH8077 - silver
    HX8096 - black    		 X7055
    X7056
    Size 55", 65" (77" ?) 55", 65" 55", 65" 49", 55", 65", 75", 85" 55", 65", 75", 85" 43", 49" 43", 49", 55", 65" 43", 49", 55", 65", 75", 85" 43", 49", 55", 65"
    Technology AM Woled + Color Filter
    Correction Mura Efect    		 AM Woled + Color Filter AM Woled + Color Filter LCD FALD
    49" - max 800nits    		 FALD Edge LED 43",49" - Edge LED
    55",65" - Direct LED
    		 43", 49" - Edge LED
    55-85" - Direct LED    		 Edge LED
    Panel WRGB 120Hz WRGB 120Hz WRGB 120Hz MVA 100/120hz MVA 100/120Hz IPS 100/120Hz IPS 50/60Hz MVA 75", 85"
    IPS 43",49",55",65"
    50/60Hz    		 50/60Hz
    Image processor X1 (?) X1 Ultimate X1 Ultimate X1 Ultimate 4K HDR Processor X1 4K HDR Processor X1 4K HDR Processor X1 4K HDR Processor X1 X-Reality Pro
    Storage -- 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB --
    Object-based HDR Remaster Yes Yes Yes Yes, Pro Yes Yes Yes Yes no
    Pixel Contrast Booster Yes Yes Yes no no no no no no
    X-Wide Angle no no no Yes (except 49″) no no no no no
    X-Motion Clarity Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes no no no no
    Super Bit Mapping HDR Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes no
    HDR Formats Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG HDR 10, HLG
    Ambient Optimization Yes Yes Yes - - no no no no
    Triluminos - - - Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    4K HFR 120 fps Yes (?) - - Yes Yes no no no no
    Sound - - - 49" - 2 x 10W 2 x 10 W 2 x 10 W 2 x 10 W 2 x 10 W 2 x 10 W
    Acoustic Multi Audio Yes Yes Yes Yes (except 49″) Yes no no no no
    Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Smart tv Android TV Android TV Android TV Android TV Android TV Android TV Android TV Android TV Linux
    Voice control Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Voice assistants Google Assistant, Alexa Google Assistant, Alexa Google Assistant, Alexa Google Assistant, Alexa Google Assistant, Alexa Google Assistant, Alexa Google Assistant, Alexa Google Assistant, Alexa Google Assistant, Alexa
    Apple AirPlay
    Apple HomeKit    		 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes no
    Chromecast Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes no
    New Remote + backlight Yes Yes Only A87/A89
    (standart remote - A85)    		 Yes (except 49") no no no no no
    CalMAN® Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes no
    IMAX Enhanced Yes Yes Yes Yes -- -- no no no
    Bluetooth -- -- Version 4.2;
    HID/HOGP/SPP/A2DP/AVRCP    		 Version 4.2;
    HID/HOGP/SPP/A2DP/AVRCP    		 -- -- Version 4.2;
    HID/HOGP/SPP    		 Version 4.2;
    HID/HOGP/SPP    		 Version 4.2;
    HID/HOGP/SPP
    HDMI ports
    & features    		 4 / -- 4 / eARC / ARC 4 / eARC / ARC 4 / eARC / ARC 4 / eARC / ARC -- 3 / ARC 3 / ARC 3 / ARC
    Wi-Fi -- 802.11b/g/n/ac 802.11b/g/n/ac 802.11b/g/n/ac 802.11b/g/n/ac 802.11b/g/n/ac 802.11b/g/n/ac 802.11b/g/n/ac 802.11b/g/n


    Прикачени изображения
    Отговор с цитат
    Днес09:45 #3

    SONY телевизори, модели 2019 и по-стари

    SONY телевизори, модели 2019 и по-стари



    Sony Bravia OLED & LCD TV 2019 Line-up
    Class MASTER Series Mainstream MASTER Series 8K Mainstream Entry
    Type OLED - UltraHD LCD - UltraHD LCD - FullHD
    Series
    ___________________
    AG9
    __________________
    AG8
    __________________
    ZG9
    __________________
    XG95
    availability in March
    __________________
    XG90
    availability in March
    __________________
    XG85
    __________________
    XG83
    __________________
    XG81
    __________________
    XG80
    availability in April
    ___________________
    XG70
    __________________
    WG66
    __________________
    Models
    KD-77AG9
    KD-65AG9
    KD-55AG9
    KD-65AG8
    KD-55AG8
    KD-98ZG9
    KD-85ZG9
    KD-85XG9505
    KD-75XG9505
    KD-65XG9505
    KD-55XG9505
    KD-49XG9005
    XG8599
    XG8596
    XG8588
    XG8577
    XG8505
    XG8399
    XG8396
    XG8388
    XG8377
    KD-65XG8196
    KD-55XG8196
    KD-49XG8196
    KD-43XG8196
    KD-75XG8096
    KD-65XG8096
    KD-55XG8096
    KD-49XG8096
    KD-43XG8096
    XG7096
    XG7077
    XG7005
    XG7004
    50WG665
    50WG660
    43WG665
    43WG660
    Formats 55", 65", 77" 65", 75" 85", 98" 55", 65", 75", 85" 49" 55", 65", 75", 85" 43", 49" 43", 49", 55", 65" 43", 49",55",65",75" 43", 49", 55", 65" 43", 50"
    Frame color Black Black Black Black Black 8599 - Black
    8596 - Black
    8588 - Black
    8577 - Silver
    8505 - Black    		 8399 - Black
    8396 - Black
    8388 - Black
    8377 - Silver    		 Black -- 7096 - Black
    7077 - Silver
    7005 - Black
    7004 - Black    		 --
    Processor
    Marketing name
    CPU
    CPU Cores
    CPU Bit
    Max CPU Frequency
    -
    GPU
    -    		 X1 Ultimate
    Mediatek 5598 (5893)
    4xARM Cortex    		 X1 Extreme
    Mediatek 5597 (5892)
    4xARM Cortex-A73 @ 1500MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-G71 Vulkan    		 X1 Ultimate
    Mediatek 5598 (5893)
    4xARM Cortex    		 X1 Ultimate
    Mediatek 5598 (5893)
    4xARM Cortex    		 X1 Extreme
    MediaTek 5598 (5893)
    4xARM Cortex-A73 @ 1500MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-G71 Vulkan    		 X1
    Mediatek 5596
    4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2    		 X1
    MediaTek 5596
    4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2    		 X-Reality Pro
    MediaTek 5595    		 X-Reality Pro
    MediaTek 5595
    		 X-Reality Pro
    MediaTek 5582 ?    		 X-Reality Pro
    MediaTek 5582 ?
    Memory RAM 4GB ?
    Storage Flash 16 GB internal memory (approximately 8GB available) + expandable via USB Dongle ?
    Operation System Android 8.0 OREO (update to Android 9.0 Pie) Linux kernel
    Display
    Manifacturer
    Model
    Type
    Resolution
    Display aspect ratio
    Pixel Format
    Display Colors
    Luminance(cd/m²)
    Viewing Angle
    Color Gamut
    Contrast Ratio
    Response speed(ms)
    Frame Rate
    Life Time    		 LG Display
    LE650AQD / LE550AQD
    AM-OLED, Oxide-WOLED-Color Filter
    3840(RG/BW)x 2160, UHD
    16:9 (H:V)
    RGBW Vertical Stripe
    1.07B (8-bit + Dithering)
    500 (Typical) 900 max
    60/60/60/60 (Typ.) (Left, Right, Up, Down)
    97% DCI-P3
    150000:1 (Typ.) (Transmissive)
    1 (Typ.)(G to G); 8 (Typ.)(MPRT)
    120Hz
    30K (Typ.) (Hours). After that time, the brightness may drop about 50%.
    		 98"(Samsung, LG)
    85"(AUO, Innolux)
    LCD
    7680(RGB)×4320
    16:9(H:V)
    RGB Vertical Stripe
    1.07B (8-bit + FRC)
    -- (Typical) -- max
    60/60/60/60 (Typ.)
    97% DCI-P3
    6000:1 (Typ.)
    14 (Typ.)(G to G)
    100/120Hz
    30K (Typ.) (Hours).
    		LCD, Super-MVA
    Innolux
    LCD
    3840(RGB)×2160
    16:9(H:V)
    RGB Vertical Stripe
    1.07B (8-bit + FRC)
    500 (Typical) -- max
    60/60/60/60 (Typ.)
    97% DCI-P3
    6000:1 (Typ.)
    14 (Typ.)(G to G);
    100/120Hz
    30K (Typ.) (Hours).
    		MVA
    -
    LCD
    3840(RGB)×2160,
    16:9(H:V)
    RGB Vertical Stripe
    1.07B (8-bit + FRC)
    -- (Typical) -- max
    60/60/60/60 (Typ.)
    97% DCI-P3
    1200:1 (Typ.)
    14 (Typ.)(G to G)
    100/120Hz
    30K (Typ.) (Hours).
    		AMVA3
    Acer Unipac Optronics
    LCD
    3840(RGB)×2160
    16:9 (H:V)
    RGB Vertical Stripe
    1.7B (8-bit + FRC)
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    		 IPS ?
    -
    LCD
    3840(RGB)×2160
    16:9 (H:V)
    RGB Vertical Stripe
    1.07B (8-bit + FRC)
    -- (Typical)
    60/60/60/60
    97% DCI-P3
    1200:1 (Typ.)
    14 (Typ.)(G to G)
    100/120Hz
    30K (Typ.) (Hours).
    		-
    -
    LCD
    1920(RGB)×1080
    16:9 (H:V)
    RGB Vertical Stripe
    1.07B (8-bit + FRC)
    -- (Typical)
    60/60/60/60 (Typ.)
    97% DCI-P3
    ?:1 (Typ.)
    14 (Typ.)(G to G)
    50/60Hz
    30K (Typ.) (Hours).
    		-
    -
    LCD
    3840(RGB)x2160
    16:9 (H:V)
    RGB Vertical Stripe
    1,07B (8-bit + FRC)
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    50/60Hz
    30K (Typ.) (Hours)    		 -
    -
    LCD
    1920(RGB)×1080
    16:9 (H:V)
    RGB Vertical Stripe
    1.07B (8-bit + FRC)
    -- (Typical)
    60/60/60/60 (Typ.)
    97% DCI-P3
    ?:1 (Typ.)
    14 (Typ.)(G to G)
    50/60Hz
    30K (Typ.) (Hours).
    		-
    -
    LCD
    1920(RGB)×1080
    16:9 (H:V)
    RGB Vertical Stripe
    1.07B (8-bit + FRC)
    -- (Typical)
    60/60/60/60 (Typ.)
    97% DCI-P3
    ?:1 (Typ.)
    14 (Typ.)(G to G)
    50/60Hz
    30K (Typ.) (Hours).
    Backlight Type OLED is a self-emitting pixels display technology meaning that it controls luminance on the pixel level FALD
    Backlight Master Drive
    		 FALD
    85" - ? zones
    75" - ? zones
    65" - ? zones
    55" - ? zones    		 FALD
    49" - ? zones    		 Edge LED
    Local Dimming    		 Edge LED
    Local Dimming    		 55, 65" - Direct Led
    Global Dimming
    43",49" - Edge Led
    Local Dimming    		 55, 65, 75" Direct Led
    Global Dimming
    43",49" - Edge Led
    		 55, 65" - Direct Led
    Global Dimming
    43",49" - Edge Led
    		 Edge LED
    No Local Dimming
    Panel Refresh Rate
    (Native Hertz)    		 48/50/60/100/120Hz
    (100Hz - PAL / 120Hz - NTSC)    		 48/50/60 Hz
    (50Hz - PAL / 60Hz - NTSC)
    Viewing Angle - - X-Wide Angle Filter X-Wide Angle Filter
    (only in 75" & 85")    		 No
    Triluminos Display No Yes
    (Blue Leds - PFS (potassium-fluorosilicate) phosphor featuring an extremely narrow red peak - "TRILUMINOS")    		 No
    Motion Enhancer X-Motion Clarity ? X-Reality Pro - - -
    CalMan Calibration Function Yes No Yes No No
    Object-based Super Resolution Yes - - - - -
    Video Features
    CineMotion/Film
    Mode/Cinema Drive    		 -- Yes --
    24p True Cinema Yes -- -- --
    4:3 Default Yes
    Auto Wide Yes -- -- --
    Blinking Type Frame Blinking -- Line Blinking -- -- -- -- -- -- --
    Dual database
    processing    		 Yes
    One database is used to clean the picture, reducing on-screen noise. The other is used to upscale the resolution, improving clarity. These two powerful image improvement databases work together, dynamically improving pixels in real time. Each database has tens of thousands of references, amassed from our experience creating content for TV and movies over the years.    		 -- -- -- -- -- --
    Dynamic Contrast
    Enhancer    		 Yes -- -- -- --
    Face Area Detection Yes -- -- -- -- -- -- --
    HDR (High Dynamic
    Range) compatiblity    		 HDR10, Hybrid Log-Gamma, Dolby Vision HDR10, HLG
    Live Color™
    Technology    		 Yes -- -- -- -- -- -
    MEMC
    		 MotionFlow XR - -
    Object-based HDR
    remaster    		 Yes
    With Object-based HDR remaster, the color in individual objects on screen is analyzed and the contrast adjusted, unlike most TVs where contrast is only adjusted along one black-to-white contrast curve. Because objects are remastered individually, this TV can reproduce greater depth, textures, and more realistic pictures.    		 -- -- -- --
    Picture Modes Vivid, Standard, Custom,
    Cinema Pro, Cinema Home,
    Sports, Animation,
    Photo-Vivid ,PhotoStandard, Photo-Custom,
    Game, Graphics, Dolby Vision    		 Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, Graphics, Photo, Custom, Dolby Vision Bright, Dolby Vision Dark, Netfix calibrated -- -- -- -- -- --
    Precision Color
    Mapping    		 Yes No Yes No
    Super Bit Mapping™
    4K HDR    		 Yes
    There are thousands of tones, shades and gradations of light in a sunset. Super Bit Mapping 4K HDR works wonders to reveal them. It creates smooth, natural 4K TV picture quality as you watch, without the "banding" that can occur on other TVs.    		 -- -- -- --
    Video Processing 4K X-Reality PRO -- -- -- -- -- --
    Wide Mode Wide Zoom / Normal / Full / Zoom Normal / Full1 / Full2 for PC -- -- -- -- --
    Audio
    Audio Power Output -- 4 x 10W -- 10W + 10W -- - 2 x 10W -- --
    Bass/Treble/Balance -- Balance -- Balance -- -- -- -- --
    DSEE/DSEE-HX -- DSEE -- -- -- -- -- -- --
    Speaker Confguration -- 2.2ch/
    Actuator(29x42mm)x2,
    Woofer(38x85mm)x2    		 -- 2ch/Full Range (Bass
    Refex)(25x90mm)x2,
    Tweeterx2    		 -- -- -- -- --
    Speaker Position Front + Down Firing
    Speaker Type Acoustic Surface Audio + Acoustic Surface Audio -- -- -- -- -- -- --
    Other Support for Dolby Atmos will be provided through a future software update - Support for Dolby Atmos will be provided through a future software update - - 2 + 2 speakers - - - - Dolby Digital,
    Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital Pulse,
    DTS
    Audio Features
    Advanced Auto Volume Yes -- -- -- -- --
    Alternate Audio (Digital) Yes -- -- -- -- --
    ARC Output Format : Two channel linear PCM: 48 kHz 16 bits, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS -- -- -- -- -- -- --
    Audio out : Fixed / Variable -- -- -- -- -- -- --
    Auto Surround Yes -- -- -- -- -- -- --
    Clear Audio + Yes -- -- -- -- -- -- --
    Clear Phase Yes -- -- -- -- --
    Digital audio out
    (Optical) format    		 Two channel linear PCM: 48 kHz 16 bits, Dolby Digital, DTS -- -- --
    Dolby audio format
    support:    		 -- Dolby Audio(Dolby
    Digital, Dolby Digital Plus)    		 -- Dolby Audio (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby AC-4) -- -- -- -- --
    DTS audio format
    support:    		 DTS Digital Surround -- -- -- -- --
    HDMI Audio Return
    Channel(ARC):    		 Yes (eARC) Yes (ARC) Yes (eARC)return audio to an audio device via HDMI in high resolution
    (support Lip Sync Correction, Uncompressed 7.1 & 5.1, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Atmos, DTS: X)    		 -- -- -- -- --
    HDMI input Audio
    format:    		 -- 5.1 channel linear PCM 5.1 channel linear PCM:
    32 / 44.1/ 48/ 88.2/96/ 176.4/ 192kHz 16/20/24bits, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS    		 -- -- -- -- -- -- --
    Simulated Surround
    Sound:    		 -- S-Force Front Surround
    Enjoy an immersive soundstage that pulls you into the heart of the action. S-Force Front Surround mimics the way the brain correlates sound sources to create proper volume, time lag, and sound wave spectrum — using only left and right speaker channels. By naturally emulating three-dimensional sound fields, you’ll enjoy rich, high-fidelity audio across a wider listening area.    		 -- -- --
    S-Master: S-Master Digital Amplifer -- -- -- -- -
    Sound Modes: -- Standard, Dialog, Cinema
    ,Music, Sports    		 -- Standard, Dialog,
    Cinema, Music, Sports,
    Dolby Audio    		 -- -- -- -- -- - -
    Convenience Features
    Application Store: Yes (Google Play Store) -- -
    Auto Picture Mode: Yes -- -- --
    Auto Shut-of: Yes -- -- --
    Channel Block (with
    password):    		 Analog & Digital -- -- --
    Chromecast built-in: Yes -- --
    HDMI-CEC
    (Consumer Electronics Control)    		 Automatic Input Switching
    Power on link
    Power off link
    Speaker control
    BRAVIA Link control only with the TV’s remote control
    Unselected device auto off (for available equipment only)
    Automatic lip-sync function
    Energy saving mode (with Quick Start mode)
    Audio Return Channel Audio Return Channel (ARC) is a function that enables digital sound signals to be sent via an HDMI cable back from the TV to a connected audio device.    		 --
    i-Manual Yes -- --
    On/Of Timer Yes -- -- -- --
    On-Screen Clock Yes -- -- -- --
    Parental Control Yes -- -- -- --
    Show/Hide Channels: Yes (Digital & Analog) -- -- -- --
    Sleep Timer: Yes -- -- -- --
    Text Input Language -- -- -- -- --
    USB drive format
    support    		 Yes (Supported File System: FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS)
    USB playback codecs MPEG1: MPEG1/
    MPEG2PS: MPEG2/
    MPEG2TS (HDV,AVCHD): MPEG2,AVC /
    MP4 (XAVC S): AVC ,MPEG4,HEVC /
    AVI: Xvid, MotinJpeg/
    ASF(WMV): VC1/
    MOV:AVC, MPEG4, MotionJpeg/
    MKV: Xvid, AVC,MPEG4, VP8.HEVC /
    WEBM: VP8/
    3GPP: MPEG4, AVC /MP3 /ASF (WMA) /WAV/ MP4AAC / FLAC /
    JPEG WEBM: VP9/ AC4/ogg/AAC/ ARW(Screen nail only)    		 -- -- - -
    Voice Search Yes*
    *Hands Free feature(Builtin Mic) availability depends on language and may need sofware update.
    Please check Sony support page for further information;
    https://www.sony.net/tv-hf-ww/    		 -- -- -- -- --
    Inputs and Outputs
    4K 60P High-Quality
    formats    		 - - HDMI IN1, IN2, IN3, IN4 ports for 4K
    (up to 6Gbps) signal    		 - - - - - - -
    Analog Audio Input(s)
    (Total)    		 - - 1 (1Side Analog
    Conversion)    		 - - - - - - -
    Bluetooth profle
    support    		 Version 4.2 - compatible HID/HOGP/SPP/A2DP/AVRCP profiles
    HIDP (Human Interface Device Profile) - Mouse / Keyboard Connectivity
    HOGP (Low Energy Consumption)
    SPP (Serial Port Profile)
    A2DP (Advanced Audio Distribution Profile) - stereo audio
    AVRCP (A/V Remote Control Profile) - AV remote control    		 - - Version 4.1
    HOGP,SPP
    Composite Video
    Input(s)    		 1 (Side)
    Digital Audio Output(s) 1 (Bottom)
    Ethernet Connection(s) 1(Bottom)
    10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX Connector (The connection speed of the network may vary depending on the operating environment.)
    10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX communication speed and quality are not guaranteed for this TV. )    		 -
    HDCP HDCP2.3(for
    HDMI1/2/3/4)    		 - - -
    HDMI inputs total 4 x v.2.0b (1 Side,3 Bottom)- no VRR, QMR - 4 x v.2.0b (1 Side, 3 Bottom)- no VRR, QMR - 4 x v.2.0b () 3 x v.2.0b () 2 x 1.4
    HDMI Signal 4096x2160p (24,60Hz),
    3840x2160p (24,30,60Hz),
    1080p (30,60,120Hz),
    1080/24p, 1080i (60Hz),
    720p (30,60Hz), 720/24p,
    480p    		 - - - - - -
    HDMI™ PC Input 640 x 480 (31.5kHz,60Hz),
    800 x 600 (37.9kHz,60Hz),
    1024x768 (48.4kHz,60Hz),
    1280x1024 (64.0kHz,60Hz),
    1152x864 (67.5kHz,75Hz),
    1600x900 (55.9kHz,60Hz),
    1680x1050 (65.3kHz,60Hz),
    1920x1080 (67.5kHz,60Hz)    		 - - - - - -
    Headphone Output(s) 1 (Side) -
    RF Connection Input(s) 1 (Bottom)
    RS-232C Input(s) 1 - - -
    USB Port(s) 2 (Side) / 1 (Bottom)
    USB 2.0 (Type A)(x2) [speed up to 480Mbps]
    USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Type A) [speed up to 5Gbps]    		 - - 2 x USB 2.0
    Network Features
    Codec for Home
    Network    		 MPEG1: MPEG1/
    MPEG2PS :MPEG2 /
    MPEG2TS (HDV,AVCHD):
    MPEG2, AVC/ MP4(XAVC
    S): AVC, MPEG4, HEVC/
    AVI: Xvid, MotinJpeg/
    ASF (WMV): VC1/
    MOV: AVC, MPEG4,
    MotionJpeg/ MKV: Xvid,
    AVC, MPEG4, VP8.HEVC/
    WEBM: VP8/ 3GPP:
    MPEG4, AVC /MP3/ ASF
    (WMA) /LPCM /WAV /
    MP4AAC /FLAC/ JPEG    		 - - - - - -
    DLNA
    (Home network)    		 HOME NETWORK CLIENT, HOME NETWORK RENDERER (Digital Media Player / Digital Media Renderer)
    (Digital Living Network Alliance) Founded in 2003 as the Digital Home Working Group, the DLNA (www.dlna.org) sets guidelines for using the Universal Plug and Play (UPnP) protocol to transfer and stream media between computers, mobile devices and home theater equipment.    		 -
    Internet Browser: Vewd (Not Pre-Installed) Opera TV is now Vewd. - -
    Screen mirroring
    Miracast    		 YES (only for B2B purpose) MHL 3.0 - Miracast
    Wi-Fi Wi-Fi network 802.11 compatible a / b / g / n / ac , Wi-Fi Frequency 2.4GHz / 5GHz
    Compatible network: Wi-Fi Direct ™ (without router)     		a/b/g/n/ac
    Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) 15 ms
    Extremely Low Input Lag    		 20 ms
    Low Input Lag    		 - - - - - - - -
    HDMI-VRR
    variable refresh rate    		 YES - - - -
    Smartfone Connectivity:
    		 Chromecast built-in
    Video & TV SideView (iOS/Android)
    Airplay 2 enables you to push video, music, and other media from an iPhone or iPad wirelessly onto the TV screen, while HomeKit is Apple’s platform for the connected home.     		- Video & TV SideView(IOS/Android)
    Tuners
    Tuner
    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S2 Dual
    DVB-T/T2/C/S2    		 DVB-T/T2/C/S2 DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2
    Remote control(s): new remote RMF-TX310E new remote RMF- RMF- RMF- RMF- RMF- RMF- RMF-3---


    Sony
    2013
    _________________    		 2014
    _________________    		 2015
    _______________________    		 2016
    ________________________    		 2017
    _______________________    		 2018
    ________________________    		 2019
    _______________________
    OLED - UltraHD
    - - - - - AF9
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV3
    AM-OLED (WRGB) 10-bit,
    4 - generation, 120Hz
    Mediatek 5893(5598)
    4xARM Cortex-A73 @ 1500MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-G71 Vulkan
    RAM - 4GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 6GB available)    		 AG9
    - - - - A1
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV2
    AM-OLED (WRGB), 10-bit,
    3 - generation, 120hz
    Mediatek 5891(5596)
    4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2
    RAM - 2GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 A1
    Continues as OLED Flagship
    to September    		 -
    - - - - - AF8
    Hardware copy of A1
    with change design and remote
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV3
    AM-OLED (WRGB), 10-bit,
    3/4 - generation, 120Hz
    Mediatek 5891(5596)
    4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2
    RAM - 2GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 -
    LCD - 3840x2160 - UltraHD
    - X9505B
    85" - S-MVA, Triluminos, FALD, 120Hz    		 - ZD9
    MVA, 10-bit, Triluminos, FALD, 120Hz
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV2_EU
    Mediatek 5891(5596)
    4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2
    RAM - 2GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 -> ZD9
    Contiunues in 2017    		 ZF9
    ZF9 = XE94/93
    MVA, 10-bit, Triluminos, FALD, 120Hz,
    104 dimming zones
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV3
    Mediatek 5893(5598)
    4xARM Cortex-A73 @ 1500MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-G71 Vulkan
    RAM - 4GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 6GB available)    		 ZG9
    - - X9405C, X9305C
    65" - A-MVA3, 10-bit, Triluminos, Edge LED, 120Hz
    Mediatek - 5595
    2xARM Cortex-A17 + 2xARM Cortex-A7
    GPU ARM Mali-T624    		 XD9405, XD9305
    MVA, 10-bit, Triluminos, 120Hz
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV1
    Mediatek 5890(5595)
    2xARM Cortex-A17 @ 1100MHz
    32-bit ARMv7
    GPU - ARM Mali-T624
    RAM - 1.5GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 XE940x, XE930x
    MVA, 10-bit, Triluminos, 120Hz
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV2
    Mediatek 5891(5596)
    4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2
    RAM - 2GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 - XG90
    X9000A
    MVA, Triluminous(QDEF ?)
    RGB-Edge LED    		 X9005B
    MVA, Triluminos, EdgeLED    		 X9005C
    S-IPS, Triluminos, Edge LED
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV1
    Mediatek 5890(5595) - 2xARM Cortex-A17 @ 1100MHz
    32-bit ARMv7
    GPU - ARM Mali-T624
    RAM - 1.5GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 - XE9005
    MVA, 10-bit, Triluminos, DirectLED
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV2
    Mediatek 5891(5596)
    4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2
    RAM-2GB
    Storage-16Gb    		 XF9005
    Upgrade of XE90
    75" - Samsung MVA, 10-bit, Triluminos, DirectLED
    65" - MVA, 10-bit, Triluminos, Direct LED
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV3
    Mediatek 5891(5596)
    4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2
    RAM - 2GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 -
    - S9005B
    SMVA, AMVA, Triluminos, EdgeLED    		 S9005C
    Triluminos
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV1
    Mediatek 5890(5595) - 2xARM Cortex-A17 @ 1100MHz
    32-bit ARMv7
    GPU - ARM Mali-T624
    RAM - 1.5GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 - - - -
    - - S8505C
    MVA, Triluminos, Edge LED
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV1
    Mediatek 5890(5595)
    2xARM Cortex-A17 @ 1100MHz
    32-bit ARMv7
    GPU - ARM Mali-T624
    RAM - 1.5GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 SD8505
    65" - MVA, triluminos, Edge LED, 120hz
    55" - MVA, Triluminos, EdgeLED, 120hz
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV1
    Mediatek 5890(5595)
    2xARM Cortex-A17 @ 1100MHz
    32-bit ARMv7
    GPU - ARM Mali-T624
    RAM - 1.5GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 - - -
    - X8505B
    S-IPS, MVA, Triluminos, EdgeLED    		 X850xC
    A-MVA, Triluminos, Direct LED
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV1
    Mediatek 5890(5595)
    2xARM Cortex-A17 @ 1100MHz
    32-bit ARMv7
    GPU - ARM Mali-T624
    RAM - 1.5GB
    Storage - 16GB    		 XD8505, XD8577
    XD8588, XD8599
    S-IPS panel, Triluminos, EdgeLED
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV1
    Mediatek 5890(5595)
    2xARM Cortex-A17 @ 1100MHz
    32-bit ARMv7
    GPU - ARM Mali-T624
    RAM - 1.5GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 XE8505, XE8577, XE8588
    XE8596, XE8599
    65" - MVA, Edge LED, 120Hz
    55" - MVA, Edge LED, 120Hz
    platform - BRAVIA_ATV2
    Mediatek 5891(5596)
    4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2
    RAM - 2GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 XF85xx, XF8796
    85" - MVA, Triluminos, EdgeLED, 120Hz
    65" - S-IPS, Triluminos, Edge LED, 120Hz
    55" - S-IPS, Triluminos, EdgeLED, 120hz
    49" - MVA, Triluminos, EdgeLED, 120Hz
    43" - S-IPS, Triluminos, Edge LED, 120Hz
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV2
    Mediatek 5891(5596)
    4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2
    RAM - 2GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 XG80
    - - X8305C
    S-IPS, Triluminos, Edge LED
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV1
    Mediatek 5890(5595)
    2xARM Cortex-A17 @ 1100MHz
    32-bit ARMv7
    GPU - ARM Mali-T624
    RAM - 1.5GB
    Storage - 16GB    		 XD8305
    S-IPS, Triluminos, EdgeLED
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV2_EU
    Mediatek 5891(5596) - 4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2
    RAM - 2GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 -> XD8305
    Continues in 2017    		 XF8305
    70" - MVA, Triluminos, Direct LED, 120Hz
    60" - MVA, Triluminos, Direct LED, 120Hz
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV2
    Mediatek 5891(5596)
    4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2
    RAM - 2GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 XG70
    - - S8005C
    Platform -
    Mediatek 5890(5595)
    2xARM Cortex-A17 @ 1100MHz
    32-bit ARMv7
    GPU - ARM Mali-T624
    RAM - 1.5GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 SD8005
    50" - MVA, Triluminos, EdgeLED
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV2_EU
    Mediatek 5891(5596) - 4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2
    RAM - 2GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 - - -
    - - X8005C
    S-IPS, A-MVA, Direct LED    		 XD8005, XD8077
    XD8088, XD8099
    55" - S-IPS, Triluminos, Edge LED, 60hz
    49" - S-IPS, Triluminos, Edge LED, 60hz
    43" - MVA, Triluminos, EdgeLED, 60Hz
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV2_EU
    Mediatek 5891(5596)
    4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2
    RAM - 2GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8G available)    		 XE8005, XE8077, XE8088
    XE8096, XE8099
    55" - S-IPS, Triluminos, Edge LED
    49" - S-IPS, Triluminos, Edge LED
    Storage-16GB    		 XF8096
    55" - S-IPS, 8-bit+FRC,
    Triluminos, Edge LED, 60Hz
    49" - S-IPS, 8-bit+FRC,
    Triluminos, Edge LED, 60Hz
    43" - S-IPS, 8-bit+FRC,
    Triluminos, Edge LED, 60Hz
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV2
    Mediatek 5891(5596)
    4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2
    RAM - 2GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 XG60
    - - - XD7505
    65" - S-IPS, Direct LED, 120Hz    		 - - -
    - - - - - XF7596
    65" - MVA, Edge LED, 60hz
    55" - S-IPS, Edge LED, 60Hz
    49" - S-IPS, Edge LED, 60Hz
    43" - S-IPS, edge LED, 60Hz
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV2
    Mediatek 5891(5596)
    4xARM Cortex-A53 @ 1100MHz
    64-bit ARMv8-A (32-bit mode)
    GPU - ARM Mali-T860 MP2
    RAM - 2GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 -
    - - - XD7005
    S-IPS, Direct LED    		 XE7000, XE7003,
    XE7004, XE7005,
    XE7077, XE7096
    MVA, Edge LED    		 XF7000, XF7002,
    XF7003
    XF7004, XF7005, XF7077, XF7096
    65" - S-IPS, Direct LED, 60hz
    55" - S-IPS, Direct LED, 60hz
    49" - S-IPS, Edge LED, 60hz
    43" - S-IPS, Edge LED, 60Hz
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8GB available)    		 -
    1920x1080 - FullHD
    W900A
    S-PVA, A-MVA,
    Triluminos(QDEF ?)    		 W955B
    IPS, Triluminos, EdgeLED    		 - - - - -
    - W828B, W829B
    A-MVA, EdgeLED    		 W805C, W807C,
    W809C, W808C,
    W855C, W857C,
    W858C, W859C,
    50" - MVA, Edge LED, 120Hz
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV1
    Mediatek 5890(5595)
    2xARM Cortex-A17 @ 1100MHz
    32-bit ARMv7
    GPU - ARM Mali-T624
    RAM - 1.5GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8G available)    		 - - WF805, WF804
    49" - S-IPS, 8-bit, Edge LED, 60Hz
    43" - S-IPS, 8-bit, Edge LED, 60Hz
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV2
    Mediatek - 5590(5595)
    2xARM Cortex-A17@1100MHz
    32-bit ARMv7
    GPU Mali-T624
    RAM-1.5GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8G available)    		 -
    - - W800C
    55" - A-MVA3 8-bit, Edge LED
    50" - A-MVA3 8-bit, Edge LED
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV1
    Mediatek 5890(5595)
    2xARM Cortex-A17 @ 1100MHz
    32-bit ARMv7
    GPU - ARM Mali-T624
    RAM - 1.5GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8G available)    		 - - - -
    W800A
    IPS    		 W800B W755C, W756C
    S-MVA, A-MVA, Edge LED
    Platform - BRAVIA_ATV1
    Mediatek 5890(5595)
    2xARM Cortex-A17 @ 1100MHz
    32-bit ARMv7
    GPU - ARM Mali-T624
    RAM - 1.5GB
    Storage - 16GB
    (approximately 8G available)    		 WD750, WD753, WD755
    WD757, WD758, WD759
    IPS, MVA, Edge LED, 60Hz    		 WE750, WE753, WE755
    IPS, Triluminos, Edge LED, 60Hz    		 - -
    W650A
    A-MVA     		W70xB W705C
    MVA, Edge LED    		 WD650, WD655
    MVA, Direct LED, 60Hz    		 WE660, WE663, WE665
    MVA, IPS, EdgeLED, 60Hz    		 WF660, WF630, WF665
    50" - MVA, Direct LED, 60Hz
    43" - IPS, Direct LED, 60Hz    		 -
    W600A
    A-MVA     		W6xxB R503C, R553C
    MVA, Edge LED    		 WD600, WD603 / WD605
    IPS, Direct LED, 60Hz    		 WE610, WE613, WE615
    IPS, Edge LED, 60Hz    		 - -
    R470A
    S-PVA     		R450B, R453B
    EdgeLED
    MediaTek MT5561    		 R450C, R453C, R455C
    EdgeLED
    MediaTek MT5565    		 RD450, RD455
    Direct LED, 60Hz
    MediaTek MT5565    		 RE450, RE453, RE455
    40" - MVA, Edge LED    		 RF450, RF453, RF455
    43" - Direct LED, 60Hz    		 -
    1366x768 - HD Ready
    R420A
    IPS    		 R412B R403C
    EdgeLED    		 RD430, RD435
    Direct LED, 60Hz    		 RE400, RE403, RE405
    32" - IPS, Edge LED    		 - -
    2013
    __________________    		 2014
    __________________    		 2015
    ____________________    		 2016
    ____________________    		 2017
    ____________________    		 2018
    ___________________    		 2019
    ___________________


    Sony Android TV (EU) - Platform
    Platform
    ____________________________    		 2015
    _____________________    		 2016
    ___________________    		 2017
    ___________________    		 2018
    ____________________    		 2019
    __________________
    ATV1
    System: 3.10.79 (3.865)
    Sdk: 23
    Device: SVP-DTV15
    Product: SVP4KDTV15_EU
    Manufacturer: Sony
    Model: BRAVIA 4K 2015
    Mediatek MT5890 (aka MT5595)    		 X90C, X85C, S85C, X83C, S80C
    W85C, W80C, W75C    		 XD94, XD93, XD85
    ATV2
    System: 3.10.79 (1.6.0.26.02.1.00)
    Sdk: 24
    Device: BRAVIA_ATV2
    Product: BRAVIA_ATV2_EU
    Manufacturer: Sony
    Model: BRAVIA 4K GB
    Mediatek: MT5891 (aka MT5596)    		 ZD9, XD80,XD75, XD70 A1, XE94, XE93, XE90, XE85
    ATV3
    System: 3.10.79 (1.6.0.26.02.1.00)
    Sdk: 24
    Device: BRAVIA_ATV3
    Product: BRAVIA_ATV3_EU
    Manufacturer: Sony
    Model: BRAVIA 4K GB
    Mediatek: MT5891 (aka MT5596)    		 AF8, XF90, XF87/85, XF83, XF80
    ATV3
    System: 4.9.51 ()
    Sdk: 26
    Device: BRAVIA_
    Product: BRAVIA_UR1_4K_EU
    Manufacturer: Sony
    Model: BRAVIA 4K
    Mediatek: MT5893 (aka MT5597)    		 AF9, ZF9 GX90, GX85, GX83 ?
    Отговор с цитат
    Днес09:47 #4

    SONY телевизори 2020 - често задавани въпроси

    Често задавани въпроси

    Сателитният тунер
    Виваком използва кодировка Videoguard (NDS) и дава САМ модул за нея.
    М-тел използва кодировка ----- и дава CAM модул за нея.
    Булсатком използва кодировка Булкрипт и НЕ предлага CAM модули. Единственият вариант да ги гледате е с външният приемник.

    Поддръжка
    Support for LCD Телевизори BRAVIA by Sony | Instruction Manuals & Updates

    Видеопомощ - как да...
    https://www.youtube.com/user/SonyEuro/videos

    Всички ТВ приложения за телефони
    (Smart Remote Control, One-touch listening, One-touch sharing, One-touch mirroringTV SideView)
    (горе вдясно на сайта може да смените езика, но няма български)

    Sony Media Remote
    Приложение за смартфони за контрол на Blu-ray/TV/AV Receiver от марката. Има много функции (дистанционно, писане на текст от смарфона, тъч пад за местене на мишката).
    Работи като телевизора и смартфона / таблета са свързани към една и съща Wi-fi мрежа.
    През wi-fi,поддържа пълно управление на телевизора в обсега на домашната мрежа,(дори има възможност като се отвори интернет браузъра,който е инсталиран на телевизора да се ползва телефона като външна клавиатура за лесно въвеждане на уеб адреси примерно

    SonyEditor 1.01
    Програмата позволява да редактирате списъка с цифрови програми от вашият телевизор на компютъра.

    TV SideView


    Съвместими модели
    TV SideView : Troubleshooting

    Връзката със смартфона Xperia става само чрез допир до опростеното дистанционно с NFC функционалност (One-touch Remote). След това прехвърлете „огледално” съдържанието от телефона на телевизора BRAVIA: така можете да се забавлявате със снимки, видеоклипове, игри и приложения на големия екран.


    Wi-Fi Direct
    Sony eSupport - Wi-Fi Direct Setup & FAQ


    Sony Entertainment Network - Qriocity
    Услуга на Sony за платено видео и музика.
    Digital Entertainment | Sony Entertainment Network
    SEN прави филтрация по IP и в различните страни са достъпни различни ресурси

    DLNA
    Sony Homestream - DLNA сървър на Сони
    Повече информация
    Отговор с цитат
    Днес09:48 #5

    Отговор: SONY телевизори 2020

    Добре дошли в новата ни тема - Sony телевизори 2020.
    DOLBY VISION 4K одобрява това.
    Отговор с цитат
