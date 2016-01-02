Panasonic телевизори 2019

|Panasonic OLED & LCD TV 2018 Line-up - european models
|Type
|OLED - UltraHD
|LCD - UltraHD
|LCD - FullHD
|Series
EZ1000E____________________
FZ950E_____________________
FZ800E_____________________
FX780E____________________
FX740E____________________
FX720E____________________
FX700E____________________
FX650E____________________
FX620E____________________
FX600E____________________
FS500E____________________
FS400E____________________
Variants for different countries
EZW1004 (Germany)
EZC1004 (Switzerland)
EZ1002B (UK)
FZW954 (Germany)
FZC954 (Switzerland)
FZR950 (Russia)
FX952B (UK)
FZW804 (Germany)
FZC804 (Switzerland)
FZR800 (Russia)
FZ802B (UK)
FXW785 (Germany)
FXW784 (Germany)
FXR780 (Russia)
FX754 (Germany)
FX750B (UK)
FXW744E (Germany)
FX740B (UK)
FXW724 (Germany)
FX700B (UK)
FXW654 (Germany)
FXW654S (Germany)
FXM655 (Niderland)
FX650B (UK)
FX623E ()
FX620B (UK)
FX603E (Europe)
FX600B (UK)
FS500E (Europe)
FSW404 (Germany)
FS500B (UK)
FS400E (Europe)
FSW404 (Germany)
FS400B (UK)
|Formats
|77", 65"
|65", 55"
|65", 55"
|75", 65", 55", 49"
|65", 55", 49"
|55", 40"
|65", 55", 49"
|65", 55", 49", 43"
|65", 55", 49", 43"
|49", 43", 40", 24"
|40", 32"
|Design
|Flat
Art & Interior
|Flat
Art & Interior
|Flat
Art & Interior
|Flat
75" - Art & Interior
65" - Art & Interior GLASS
55" - Art & Interior GLASS
43" - Art & Interior
|Flat
Art & Interior GLASS
|Flat
|Flat
Art & Interior Switch Design
|Flat
Art & Interior Swich Design
|Flat
Art & Interior Swich Design
|Flat
|Flat
|Resolution
|UHD - 3840x2160
|UHD - 3840x2160
|UHD - 3840x2160
|UHD - 3840x2160
|UHD - 3840x2160
|UHD - 3840x2160
|UHD - 4K
|UHD - 4K
|UHD - 4K
|UHD - 4K
|FullHD
|FullHD
|Sertificate
|Sertificate
|Ultra HD Premium
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|THX 4K
ensuring that you experience the filmmaker's vision exactly as it was intended
|THX Cinema
THX Bright room
THX 4K Cinema
|THX Cinema
THX Bright room
THX 4K Cinema
|THX Cinema
THX Bright room
THX 4K Cinema
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|CPU, GPU & OS
|CPU, GPU & OS
|CPU marketing name
|Studio Color HCX2
|Studio Color HCX2
|Studio Color HCX
|Quad Core Pro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Quad-core Pro
|--
|CPU model
|MediaTek 5596
|MediaTek 559?
|MediaTek 559?
|MediaTek 559?
|MediaTek
|MediaTek
|CPU type
|ARM Cortex-A53
|ARM Cortex-A53
|ARM Cortex-A53
|ARM Cortex-A53
|ARM Cortex-A53
|ARM Cortex-A53
|CPU bit
|64-bit
|64-bit
|64-bit
|64-bit
|64-bit
|CPU cores
|4 (Quad) (? DMIPS)
|4 (Quad)
|4 (Quad)
|4 (Quad)
|4 (Quad)
|4 (Quad)
|CPU frequency
|1,1 GHz
|1,1 GHz
|1,1 GHz
|1 GHz
|GPU cores
|ARM Mali-T860 MP2
|ARM Mali-T860 MP2
|ARM Mali-T860 MP2
|ARM Mali-T
|ARM Mali-T
|ARM Mali-T
|GPU frequency
|700MHz
|700MHz
|700MHz
|Graphics technology
|Open GL 3.0
|Open GL 3.0
|Open GL 3.0
|Open GL 3.0
|DDR - RAM
|2 GB
|2 GB
|2 GB
|2 GB
|DDR - ROM
|Hi Frame Rate
|My Home Screen
(nee Firefox OS)
|2.0
|3.0
|3.0
|3.0
|3.0
|3.0
|3.0
|3.0
|3.0
|3.0
|3.0
|3.0
|Video Panel
|Video panel
|Display tech
|OLED
Can work up to 100,000 hours. After that time, the brightness may drop about 50%.
|a-si TFT LCD
|a-si TFT LCD
|a-si TFT LCD
|a-si TFT LCD
|a-si TFT LCD
|a-si TFT LCD
|a-si TFT LCD
|a-si TFT LCD
|a-si TFT LCD
|Panel type
|WRGB (Oxide-WOLED-CF)
Gen. 2.0
|WRGB (Oxide-WOLED-CF)
Gen. 2.0 +
The structure of the subpixel is slightly altered, but the panel features remain very close to those of the 2017 Oled panels. The white and blue sub pixels are larger to maximize panel brightness.
According to LG Display, this modification of the structure makes it possible to reduce the size of the electronic circuit (invisible in photo) located just below the sub-pixels without impacting the capabilities of the slab in terms of colorimetry or brightness.
|75" - S-MVA, (Innolux)
65" - S-IPS,
55" - S-IPS,
49" - S-IPS,
43" - S-IPS
|65" - S-IPS,
55" - S-IPS,
49" - S-IPS,
|65" - IPS
55" - IPS
49" - IPS
40" - S-MVA
|65" - IPS,
55" - IPS,
49" - IPS,
|55" - IPS,
49" - IPS,
43" - IPS
40" - S-MVA
|65" - IPS,
55" - IPS,
49" - IPS,
43" - IPS,
|65" - IPS,
55" - IPS,
49" - IPS,
43" - IPS,
|49" - IPS
43" - IPS
40" - MVA
24" -
|40" - MVA
32" -
|Panel frequency
|48/50/60/100/120Hz
|48 - 120Hz
|48 - 60Hz
|48 - 60Hz
|48 - 60Hz
|60/50Hz
|60/50Hz
|60/50Hz
|60/50Hz
|60/50Hz
|Backlight
|OLED is a self-emitting pixels display technology meaning that it controls luminance on the pixel level
(no backlight)
|Edge LED - (below)
Blue Leds - PFS (potassium-fluorosilicate) phosphor featuring an extremely narrow red peak
|Edge LED - (below)
Blue Leds - PFS (potassium-fluorosilicate) phosphor featuring an extremely narrow red peak
|Edge LED - (below)
Blue Leds - PFS (potassium-fluorosilicate) phosphor featuring an extremely narrow red peak
|Edge LED - (below)
|Edge LED
|Edge LED
|Edge LED
|Local Dimming
|Pixel Dimming
Self Lighting Pixel
|Vertical Local Dimming
-- segments
|Vertical Local Dimming
|2 - segments
|Adaptive Backlight Dimming Plus
2 - segments
|No
|No
|No
|Color Depth
|10-bit per channel RGB
1073741824 colors
|8-bit + Frame Rate Control
|8-bit + Frame Rate Control
|8-bit + Frame Rate Control
|8-bit + Frame Rate Control
|8-bit per channel RGB
|8-bit per channel RGB
|8-bit per channel RGB
|8-bit per channel RGB
|8-bit per channel RGB
|Filter / Coating
|Absolute Black
|--
|glossy coating, which is reflective
|glossy coating, which is reflective
|glossy coating, which is reflective
|glossy coating, which is reflective
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Screen uniformity
|≥70%
Mild reverse vignetting & thin vertical streaks in very dark scenes [5 IRE (dark gray)]
On the other hand banding was less visible on sample number 2 so panel variation is clearly playing a part here. The issues did not show up while watching actual content and was observed only when using full-screen test patterns.
|≥65%
|≥65%
|--
|≥65%
|--
|≥65%
|≥65%
|Overscanning on HDMI
|0% with [16:9 Overscan] and [Pixel Orbiter] set to “Off“
|Calibrated black level (black screen)
|0 cd/m2
|Calibrated black level (4×4 ANSI)
|0 cd/m2
|Black level retention
|Stable
|Measured peak brightness - SDR/HDR
|--
|800 nits
|750 nits
|600 nits
|500-480nits
|420nits
|420nits
|350nits
|350nits
|350nits
|Contrast
|140 000:1
|140 000:1
|140 000:1
|75" - 4000:1(?)
other size - 750:1
|750:1 (?)
|750:1 (?)
|765:1(?)
|700:1, 1
|700:1(?)
|700:1(?)
|APL scenе [% window]
average picture level
[% of the screen]
|345cd/m2 - 10%
345cd/m2 - 20%
345cd/m2 - 30%
270cd/m2 - 40%
230cd/m2 - 50%
190cd/m2 - 60%
170cd/m2 - 70%
150cd/m2 - 80%
135cd/m2 - 90%
125cd/m2 - 100%
|460cd/m2 - 10%
435cd/m2 - 20%
420cd/m2 - 30%
360cd/m2 - 40%
310cd/m2 - 50%
270cd/m2 - 60%
230cd/m2 - 70%
210cd/m2 - 80%
185cd/m2 - 90%
170cd/m2 - 100%
|Color Gamut coverage
|97-% DCI P3
70% Rec.2020
|97% DCI P3
70% Rec.2020
|97% DCI P3
70% Rec.2020
|-% DCI P3
-% Rec.2020
|-% DCI P3
-% Rec.2020
|-% DCI P3
-% Rec.2020
|88 -% DCI P3
66 -% Rec.2020
|88 -% DCI P3
66 -% Rec.2020
|Color Volume coverage
Normalized DCI P3
10,000 cd/m² DCI P3
Normalized Rec 2020
10,000 cd/m² Rec 2020
-
|Delta E
|In true Cinema mode, the Panasonic 55FZ950 TV simply offers a perfect Colorimetry. The average delta E does not exceed 1.6 and all the tested colours are below the threshold of 3, below which the human eye perceives no difference between the color scheme and the expected colors.
|Gama
|Our measured average of gamma 2.4, or the average of reference. There is a slight variation on the gray at 3%, but that is very difficult to discern the image. In the end, the rendering is excellent.
|Color Temperature
(target 6540K)
|6740K
More importantly, the temperature is stable across the gray levels.
|Viewing Angle
Color Shift
Brightness
Black Level
|Leo Bodnar input lag test
(the less, the better)
|26ms with [Game Mode] enabled
|110ms with [Normal Mode]
21ms with [Game Mode] enabled
FZ950/800 has two options for enabling game mode. One is the traditional way of activating the ‘Game’ picture mode, while the other is a game setting option that can be enabled for any picture mode. Both options bring input lag down to around 21 ms but they differ in other aspects. You can add a shortcut to the ‘Game’ picture mode that can be reached from the Picture menu via the remote control. The game setting option can be enabled for the HDMI port that your game console is connected to for any of the more accurate picture modes (for example Professional).
The Game picture mode forces everything into the DCI-P3 color space, which is very poor practice as it forces non-HDR games that conform to Rec.709 into DCI-P3, with wildly inaccurate colors as a result. The other picture modes can correctly switch between color spaces that correspond to the input signal, so we recommend that you use the game setting option rather than the ‘Game’ picture mode.
|Motion resolution
|650 lines with [IFC] or [Clear Motion] on; 300 otherwise
|650 lines with [IFC]
|--0 lines with [IFC]
|--0 lines with [IFC]
|300 lines
|300 lines
|300 lines
|300 lines
|300 lines
|300 lines
|BMR / (Index)
|Superb Motion
|Superb Motion
|Superb Motion
|780 - 2200 BMR IFC
784 - 2200 BMR IFC
750 - 2200 BMR IFC
|1600 BMR IFC
|1600 BMR IFC
|1600 BMR IFC
|1500 BMR IFC
|1 BMR
|1300 BMR
|600 MBR
|600 BMR
|Response Time
|≤28ms
|≤28ms
|≤28ms
|for S-MVA model
28ms ≤ 8ms (Typ.)
≤ 12ms (Max.)
for S-IPS models
32ms ≤ 8ms (Typ.)
≤ 12ms (Max.)
|PWM dimming frequency
|There are small spikes approximately every 8 ms, this is not really visible as flicker though. This does result in some persistence blur.
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Black Frame Insertion (BFI)
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation (IFC)
30fps
60fps
MAX x 4 frames
-
-
-
|-
MAX x 4 frames
-
-
-
|-
MAX x 4 frames
-
-
-
|-
MAX x 4 frames
-
-
-
|-
MAX x 3 frames
-
-
-
|-
MAX x 3 frames
-
-
-
|MAX x 3 frames
|MAX x 3 frames
|MAX x 3 frames
|--
|24 p Judder
Judder-Free 24p
Judder-Free 24p via 60p
Judder-Free 24p via 60i
Judder-Free 24p via Apps
|-
Yes
Yes
-
-
|-
Yes
Yes
-
-
|-
Yes
Yes
-
-
|-
Yes
Yes
-
-
|-
Yes
-
-
-
|-
Yes
-
-
-
|-
-
-
-
-
|-
-
-
-
-
|-
-
-
-
-
|-
-
-
-
-
|NOTE.
|For OLED
Last year, we complained about occasional stutter in motion but it appears to have been fixed completely on FZ950, FZ800 if you remember to deactivate Panasonic’s motion system IFC (Intelligent Frame Creation). However, with IFC deactivated we encountered the issue with OLED panels’ ultra-low response time, which is so fast that it has a tendency to make motion in video shot at low frame rates (such as 24Hz movies) appear stroboscope-like during bright scenes. If you prefer to have IFC activated, we would recommend that you select the personal profile and stay below 3-4 to avoid introducing motion artefacts. However, you will need to endure occasional stutter so it is not a perfect solution. Without IFC, motion resolution drops somewhat and it comparable to last year’s model, and not as good as Sony A8F and LG C8 (even with IFC activated). It is a trade-off between improved motion resolution and motion artefacts.
It is possible to activate Black Frame Insertion (BFI) on FZ800 but just like all other OLED TVs, it runs at a too low frequency to make it even remotely bearable for me watching a movie or anything else. Brightness also drops considerably. Some people may be able to accept this but I have yet to find myself in any situation or scenario where I preferred to have BFI enabled. I
|HDR
|HDR formats supported
|HDR10,
-,
HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,
Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
A HDR source (H.264 or H.265 (ST2084 or HLG) is required for HDR playback).
|HDR10,
HDR10+,
HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,
Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
A HDR source (H.264 or H.265 (ST2084 or HLG) is required for HDR playback).
|HDR10,
HDR10+,
HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,
Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
A HDR source (H.264 or H.265 (ST2084 or HLG) is required for HDR playback).
|HDR10,
HDR10+,
HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,
Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
A HDR source (H.264 or H.265 (ST2084 or HLG) is required for HDR playback).
|HDR10,
HDR10+,
HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,
Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
|HDR10,
HDR10+,
HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,
Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
|HDR10,
HDR10+,
HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,
Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.---------------
|HDR10,
-
HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,
Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
|HDR10,
-
HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,
Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
|HDR10,
-
HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,
Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
|HDR10,
-
HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,
Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
|HDR10,
-
HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,
Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
|NOTE.
|Всички модели: Поддръжката на HDR не увеличава възможностите за пикова яркост на панела на телевизора.
Модели Full HD и HD: Възможността за изпращане на сигнал, който не е 4K HDR по HDMI зависи изцяло от възпроизвеждащото устройство. Повечето 4K Blu-ray дискове изискват телевизорът да разполага с HDCP2.2, за да възпроизвеждат HDR, докато HDMI входа на този телевизор поддържа само HDCP1.4 и съответно няма как да гарантираме, че ще може да се насладите на цялото HDR съдържание на телевизора.
|Calibration and Settings
|Calibration and Settings
|Auto Calibration
Portrait Displays' CalMAN® by SpectraCal®
|CalMAN Ready
|--
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|3D Look Up Table
|3D LUT
800 points correction
For instance, the EZ1002 allows professional users to upload their own colour 3D LUTs by SD/USB memory, if required
|Dynamic LUT 3D 20x20x20
800 points correction
For instance, the FZ950, FZ800 allows professional users to upload their own colour 3D LUTs by SD/USB memory, if required
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|ISF Professional
(expert mode - Day & Night)
|Compatibility with Portrait Display's CalMAN calibration software.
Direct Display Control mode to allow to adjust settings directly from the Calman software (professional edition) by connecting screen to a PC via Ethernet.
In order to be able to replace the Pro 1/2 mode with ISF Day / Night modes in the picture settings, you must enter "1196" as the PIN code.
ISF Day = Pro 1
ISF Night = Pro 2
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Color Management System (CMS)
|RGBCYM
|RGBCYM
|RGBCYM
|RGBCYM
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|No
|No
|No
|White balance
|White balance - 2/20 points
|White balance - 2/20 points
|White balance - 2/20 points
|White balance - 2/20 points
|White balance - 2/20 points
|White balance - 2/20 points
|White balance - 2/20 points
|--
|--
|No
|No
|No
|Gamma
|separately adjust each step
|10 point Gamma adjustment
separately adjust each step
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|No
|No
|Picture mode
|Dynamic
Normal
Cinema
True Cinema
THX Cinema
TXH Bright Room
Custom
Professional Photo
Professional1
Professional2 (isfccc)
|Dynamic
Normal
Cinema
Professional photography
True Cinema
THX Cinema
THX Bright Room
Custom
Professional Photo
Professional1
Professional2 (isfccc)
Sport
Game
The suggested choice for the viewer is of course "THX Cinema" if we do not intend to make any adjustments. It is this mode that is set to the correct image reproduction (as the director has seen). If you want to adjust the picture in your own way, it is best to use the "Custom settings" mode. The only step to getting even better image quality is calibration right away.
The first two are the awful Standard and Dynamic modes, Sports and Game make four, and the last six are various attempts at offering accurate colors. It all feels a little overwhelming and from a user standpoint it is hard to understand why there are so many when several of them deliver more or less identical results.
|Dynamic
Normal
Cinema
True Cinema
Custom
Sport
Game
|Dynamic
Normal
Cinema
True Cinema
Custom
Sport
Game
|Dynamic
Normal
Cinema
True Cinema
Custom
Sport
Game
|Dynamic
Normal
Cinema
True Cinema
Custom
Sport
Game
|Dynamic
Normal
Cinema
True Cinema
Custom
Sport
Game
|Dynamic
Normal
Cinema
True Cinema
Custom
Sport
Game
|Dynamic
Normal
Cinema
True Cinema
Custom
Sport
Game
|Dynamic,
Normal,
Cinema,
True Cinema,
Custom,
Sport,
Game,
|Professional calibration
|--
|After entering the THX-Cinema mode, we are welcomed by a suitable color space for Full HD and SD movies. Despite the natural palette, one can feel the slight dominant of red in gray. The image has a slightly yellowish-red hue, and this feeling can be enhanced if we go, for example, from the normal mode, where white is too cold. The brightness curve is programmed to a value of 2.2 (typically for THX), so the picture has more characteristics for viewing during the day. Switching it to 2.35 would give greater depth and separation of plans. The big advantage of the THX mode is the default shutdown of unnecessary image processing systems that can negatively affect the image. Such are, for example, overscan. For the user who unpacked FZ950 fresh from the carton, it will be a good way to get a good color reproduction. However, depending on the art that hits, there may be slight color dominants, like the one described here.
As for the efficiency of color rendering after calibration, the Panasonic FZ950 broke a record in the television category in this respect and I doubt that in the near future a better TV will appear on the market. Saturation of colors and their naturalness can not be accused of anything. Where the color is to be alive and saturated is exactly that, and where it has to be pastel - it is toned down as it should. Everything under exquisite control straight from the studio screen and literally. It is in vain to look for any slightest nuances in this respect on the FZ950. Satisfied even professionals and I dedicate this TV to them. I enthusiastically made the measurement of the expanded template of several hundred color samples and only confirmed the perfect control of the screen.
In other words, the color in Rec 709 can not look better than on the EZ950, because it just looks identical to the original. It is vain to look for small stretches even in dark, yellow tones, where some organic screens take on pink shades. In this condition, this TV set could be immediately taken into the studio for color work.
After applying the recommended settings (described in the introduction), the FZ950 can boast very good image processing. In THX-Cinema mode, no destructive functions such as noise reduction or overscan are turned on, so the picture goes to the screen in almost the same form as it was burned on the disc, or broadcast on television. No changes. It is only worth remembering that if, however, we plan to watch mainly materials subjected to strong compression, for example from television, we can afford to slightly increase the "focus-sharpness" slider.
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|No
|Audio
|Audio
|Speakers
|80W
Tweeter 2x10W
Mid Range 4x10W
Woofer 8 x
|80W
Tweeter 2x10W
Mid Range 2x10W
Woofer 40W
|40W
2x10W
2x10W
|20W
2x10W
|20W
2x10W
|20W
2x10W
|20W
2x10W
|20W
2x10W
|20W
2x10W
|20W
2x10W
|20W
2x10W
|20W
2x10W
|Surround
|VR-Audio True Surround +
|Cinema Suround Pro
|Cinema Surround Pro
|Cinema Surround
|Cinema Surround
|FX720 - Cinema Surround
FXW724 - Cinema Surround +
|Cinema Suround
|Cinema Suround
|Cinema Suround
|Cinema Suround
|--
|--
|Sound Mode
|Standard
Music
Spatial
User
|Standard
Music
Speech
Stadium
User
|Standard
Music
Speech
Stadium
User
|Standard
Music
Speech
Stadium
User
|Standard
Music
Speech
Stadium
User
|Standard
Music
Speech
Stadium
User
|Standard
Music
Speech
Stadium
User
|Standard
Music
Speech
Stadium
User
|Standard
Music
Speech
Stadium
User
|Standard
Music
Speech
Stadium
User
|Tuners
|Tuners
|Tuners
|DVB-T/T2/DVB-S2/DVB-C
DiSEqC - 1.0
MPEG2, MPEG4 & HEVC H.265
|DVB-T/T2/DVB-S2/DVB-C
DiSEqC - 1.0
MPEG2, MPEG4 & HEVC H.265
|DVB-T/T2/DVB-S2/DVB-C
DiSEqC - 1.0
MPEG2, MPEG4 & HEVC H.265
|DVB-T/T2/DVB-S2/DVB-C
DiSEqC - 1.0
MPEG2, MPEG4 & HEVC H.265
|DVB-T/T2/DVB-S2/DVB-C
-
MPEG2, MPEG4 & HEVC H.265
|724 - DVB-T/T2/DVB-S2/DVB-C
720 -
-
MPEG2, MPEG4 & HEVC H.265
|DVB-T/T2/DVB-S2/DVB-C
-
MPEG2, MPEG4 & HEVC H.265
|655 -
654 -
650 - DVB-T/T2/DVB-S2/DVB-C
-
MPEG2 MPEG4 & HEVC H.265
|623 - DVB -
620 - DVB -
|600 - DVB-T/C / -T2 HD(H.265)
603 - DVB-T/T2/DVB-S2/DVB-C
604 - DVB-T/T2/C/S2(H.264)/-T2 HD(H.265)/TV>IP
-
MPEG2, MPEG4 & HEVC H.265
|500 - DVB-T/C / -T2 HD(H.265)
504 - DVB-T/T2/C/S2(H.264)/-T2 HD(H.265)/TV>IP
|400 - DVB-T/T2/C
403 - DVB-T/T2/C/S2
404 - DVB-T/T2/C/S2(H.264)/-T2 HD(H.265)/TV>IP
|Twin tuner
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|x
|-
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|CI + Slot version
|2 x (CI Plus, Version 1.3)
|2 x (CI Plus, Version 1.4)
|2 x (CI Plus, Version 1.4)
|2 x (CI Plus, Version 1.3)
|CI Plus, Version 1.3
|CI Plus, Version 1.3
|CI Plus, Version 1.3
|CI Plus, Version 1.3
|CI plus, version 1.3
|CI plus, version 1.3
|CI Plus, version 1.3
|CI Plus Version 1.3
|Many windows
|PAP/PIP/PAT
|PAP/PIP/PAT
|PAP/PIP/PAT
|PAP/PIP/PAT
|PAT
|PAT
|PAT
|PAT
|PAT
|PAT
|PAT
|Teletext
|2000P
|2000P
|2000P
|1500P
|1000P
|1000P
|1000P
|1000P
|1000P
|1000P
|1000P
|Smart features
|Voice Assistant
With an optional peripheral device e.g. Google Assistant or Amazon Echo is a verbal operation possible (planned for certification)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Voice guidance
Reading Function: For people with poor reading or sight, contents from programs, EPG and Internet are read out
Speech powered by Dragon
Nuance Communications
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Audio Descriptions
Comment settings for the visually impaired if a commentary track is sent by the sender
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Panasonic Media Center (app)
|Panasonic Media Center (App)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Inhouse streaming
IP>TV
|Client/server
|Client/server
|Client/server
|Client/server
|Client
|Client
|Client
|Client
|Client
|Client
|TV Anywhere
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|ЗАБЕЛЕЖКА.
|Due to network conditions or some restrictions on the broadcast station, this feature may not be available.
|Panasonic TV Remote Applications
|Panasonic TV remote(App)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Swipe & Share
Stream music, photos, videos, and TV signals between your mobile devices and TV
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Intelligent Calibration
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Internet applications
|Web browser
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Internet applications
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|HbbTV
Press the red button on your remote control and "Hybrid Broadband Broadcast TeleVision" will give you access to Internet content of compatible channels, e.g. to the video libraries of ARD, ZDF, RTL etc.
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|
|
|
|USB-HDD recording
(with Rewind live TV)
Watch a broadcast and / or record another on an optional hard drive
|There is dual tuner and dual CI port, so you can watch and record two channels (via PbP) at the same time. Unfortunately, PbP still has some limitations. When activated you cannot use other picture modes that ‘Standard’ and ‘Dynamic’, which is clearly not ideal as both look horrible. It is also possible to use picture-in-picture via the new bottom menu, which is a better solution. Unfortunately, the menu disappears after a short while so it is not a solution.
* This feature requires a USB drive or a USB flash drive with at least 160 GB of memory.
|There is dual tuner and dual CI port, so you can watch and record two channels (via PbP) at the same time. Unfortunately, PbP still has some limitations. When activated you cannot use other picture modes that ‘Standard’ and ‘Dynamic’, which is clearly not ideal as both look horrible. It is also possible to use picture-in-picture via the new bottom menu, which is a better solution. Unfortunately, the menu disappears after a short while so it is not a solution.
* This feature requires a USB drive or a USB flash drive with at least 160 GB of memory.
|There is dual tuner and dual CI port, so you can watch and record two channels (via PbP) at the same time. Unfortunately, PbP still has some limitations. When activated you cannot use other picture modes that ‘Standard’ and ‘Dynamic’, which is clearly not ideal as both look horrible. It is also possible to use picture-in-picture via the new bottom menu, which is a better solution. Unfortunately, the menu disappears after a short while so it is not a solution.
* This feature requires a USB drive or a USB flash drive with at least 160 GB of memory.
|There is dual tuner and dual CI port, so you can watch and record two channels (via PbP) at the same time. Unfortunately, PbP still has some limitations. When activated you cannot use other picture modes that ‘Standard’ and ‘Dynamic’, which is clearly not ideal as both look horrible. It is also possible to use picture-in-picture via the new bottom menu, which is a better solution. Unfortunately, the menu disappears after a short while so it is not a solution.
* This feature requires a USB drive or a USB flash drive with at least 160 GB of memory.
|Yes
* This feature requires a USB drive or a USB flash drive with at least 160 GB of memory.
|Yes
* This feature requires a USB drive or a USB flash drive with at least 160 GB of memory.
|Yes
* This feature requires a USB drive or a USB flash drive with at least 160 GB of memory.
|Yes
* This feature requires a USB drive or a USB flash drive with at least 160 GB of memory.
|Game mode
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Video on Demand
|Netflix, Maxdome, Amazon Prime Video, Netzkino
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|NOTE.
|Internet applications are provided by their respective service providers and may be modified, discontinued or discontinued at any time. Panasonic assumes no liability and does not guarantee the availability or duration of the services.
|Networking
|Easy Mirroring
Mirror the image content of a Mirarcast compatible mobile device (Android) on the TV screen
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|IP Home Control
Home control over the TV using a compatible "Home Automation System" CONTROL 4 or CRESTON
|(Crestron/Control4)
|(Crestron/Control4)
|(Crestron/Control4)
|(Crestron/Control4)
|(Crestron/Control4)
|(Crestron/Control4)
|(Crestron/Control4)
|(Crestron/Control4)
|(Crestron/Control4)
|(Crestron/Control4)
|(Crestron/Control4)
|(Crestron/Control4)
|LAN (Ethernet / RJ45)
|10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX Connector (The connection speed of the network may vary depending on the operating environment.) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX communication speed and quality are not guaranteed for this TV. )
|10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX Connector (The connection speed of the network may vary depending on the operating environment.) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX communication speed and quality are not guaranteed for this TV. )
|10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX Connector (The connection speed of the network may vary depending on the operating environment.) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX communication speed and quality are not guaranteed for this TV. )
|10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX Connector (The connection speed of the network may vary depending on the operating environment.) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX communication speed and quality are not guaranteed for this TV. )
|10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX Connector (The connection speed of the network may vary depending on the operating environment.) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX communication speed and quality are not guaranteed for this TV. )
|10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX Connector (The connection speed of the network may vary depending on the operating environment.) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX communication speed and quality are not guaranteed for this TV. )
|10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX Connector (The connection speed of the network may vary depending on the operating environment.) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX communication speed and quality are not guaranteed for this TV. )
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless Internet
|Yes (802.11ac, a, b, g, n)
|Yes (802.11ac, a, b, g, n)
|Yes (802.11ac, a, b, g, n)
|Yes (802.11ac, a, b, g, n)
|Yes (802.11ac, a, b, g, n)
|Yes (802.11ac, a, b, g, n)
|Yes (802.11ac, a, b, g, n)
|Yes (802.11ac, a,b,g,n)
|Yes (802.11ac,a,b,g,n)
|Yes (802.11ac,a,b,g,n)
|Yes (802.11 a,b,g,n)
|Yes (802.11 a,b,g,n)
|DLNA
|(DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
DTCP-IP - Digital Transmission Content Protection via IP
DMS - Digital Media Server,
DMP - Digital Media Player,
DMR - Digital Media Renderer,
|(DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
DTCP-IP - Digital Transmission Content Protection via IP
DMS - Digital Media Server,
DMP - Digital Media Player,
DMR - Digital Media Renderer,
|(DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
DTCP-IP - Digital Transmission Content Protection via IP
DMS - Digital Media Server,
DMP - Digital Media Player,
DMR - Digital Media Renderer,
|(DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
DTCP-IP - Digital Transmission Content Protection via IP
DMS - Digital Media Server,
DMP - Digital Media Player,
DMR - Digital Media Renderer,
|(DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
DTCP-IP - Digital Transmission Content Protection via IP
DMS - Digital Media Server,
DMP - Digital Media Player,
DMR - Digital Media Renderer,
|(DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
DTCP-IP - Digital Transmission Content Protection via IP
DMS - Digital Media Server,
DMP - Digital Media Player,
DMR - Digital Media Renderer,
|(DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
DTCP-IP - Digital Transmission Content Protection via IP
DMS - Digital Media Server,
DMP - Digital Media Player,
DMR - Digital Media Renderer,
|(DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
DTCP-IP - Digital Transmission Content Protection via IP
DMS - Digital Media Server,
DMP - Digital Media Player,
DMR - Digital Media Renderer,
|(DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
DTCP-IP - Digital Transmission Content Protection via IP
DMS - Digital Media Server,
DMP - Digital Media Player,
DMR - Digital Media Renderer,
|(DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
DTCP-IP - Digital Transmission Content Protection via IP
DMS - Digital Media Server,
DMP - Digital Media Player,
DMR - Digital Media Renderer,
|(DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
|(DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
|Bluetooth Keyboard
HID (Human Interface Device Profile)
Wireless connection Bluetooth-enabled keyboard / mouse
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|--
|--
|--
|--
|No
|Bluetooth Audio Link
A2DP (Advanced Audio Distribution Profile)
Wireless audio from TV to optional Bluetooth soundbars, speakers or headphones
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|--
|--
|--
|-
|No
|NOTE.
|Когато към телевизора е свързано Bluetooth устройство, е възможно изходният Bluetooth аудио сигнал да не бъде синхронизиран (т.е. да се забави) спрямо изображенията на екрана. Това не е дефект на телевизора или устройството. Времето на забавяне се различава според устройството.
|Connections
|Inputs
|HDMI
|HDMI (2x 2.0 (full bandwidth) & 2x 2.0) (18Gbps)
HDMI 1/2 able to do
4:4:4 chroma UHD/60p/50p
4:2:2 chroma UHD/60p/50p
4:2:0 chroma UHD/60p/50p
4:4:4 chroma UHD/30p/25p/24p
4:2:2 chroma UHD/30p/25p/24p
HDMI 3/4 able to do
4:2:0 chroma UHD/60/50p
DCI 4K (4096x2160) 60p,50p,30p,25p,24p, the actual resolution is 3840x2160
A side note: Port 3 and 4 are perpendicular to the backside and unlike the LG models the ports have not been countersinked into the back. The same goes for a lot of additional ports so you need a pretty thick wall mount for this TV if you plan on using USB, SPDIF, or >2 HDMI.
|HDMI (2x 2.0 (full bandwidth) & 2x 2.0)
HDMI 1/2 able to do
4:4:4 chroma UHD/60p/50p
4:2:2 chroma UHD/60p/50p
4:2:0 chroma UHD/60p/50p
4:4:4 chroma UHD/30p/25p/24p
4:2:2 chroma UHD/30p/25p/24p
HDMI 3/4 able to do
4:2:0 chroma UHD/60/50p
DCI 4K (4096x2160) 60p,50p,30p,25p,24p,
the actual resolution is 3840x2160
A side note: Port 3 and 4 are perpendicular to the backside and unlike the LG models the ports have not been countersinked into the back. The same goes for a lot of additional ports so you need a pretty thick wall mount for this TV if you plan on using USB, SPDIF, or >2 HDMI.
|3 x 2.0
|3 x 2.0
|3 HDMI (UHD 60/50p, HDCP 2.0)
|3
|3
|3
|2 HDMI (HDCP 1.4)
|Viera Link
HDAVI Control 5
(CEC protocol)
Version - HDAVI Control or later.
Automatic Input Switching
Power on link
Power off link
Speaker control
Version - HDAVI Control 2 or later.
VIERA Link control only with the TV’s remote control
Unselected device auto off (for available equipment only)
Version - HDAVI Control 3 or later.
Automatic lip-sync function
Version - HDAVI Control 4 or later.
Energy saving mode (with Quick Start mode)
Version - HDAVI Control 5.
Audio Return Channel Audio Return Channel (ARC) is a function that enables digital sound signals to be sent via an HDMI cable back from the TV to a connected audio device.
|Yes HDMI (Input) Version 5
|Yes HDMI (Input ) Version 5
|Yes HDMI (Input ) Version 5
|Yes HDMI (Input ) Version 5
|Yes, Version 5
|Yes, Version 5
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Type A
|USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 2
|USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 2
|USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 2
|USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 2
|USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 2
|USB 2.0 x 2
|USB 2.0 x 2
|USB 2.0 x 2
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0 x 2
|USB 2.0 x 2
|USB 2.0 x 2 (2 side)
|SD Memory Card Slot
|1 - SD, PCMCIA
|1 - SD, PCMCIA
|1 - SD, PCMCIA
|1 - SD, PCMCIA
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Component Video Input shared with Composite
|RCA phono type x 1 (rear)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Scart
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Outputs
|Digital audio output (optical)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Audio Return Channel
|Yes HDMI (Input 2)
|Yes HDMI (Input 2)
|Yes HDMI (Input 2)
|Yes HDMI (Input 2)
|Yes HDMI (Input 2)
|Yes HDMI (Input 2)
|Yes HDMI (Input 2)
|Yes HDMI (Input 2)
|Yes HDMI (Input 2)
|Yes HDMI (Input 2)
|Yes HDMI (Input 2)
|Headphone 3.5 mm jack
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|NOTE.
|It is, in theory, possible to hide all connections behind a detachable cover but since Panasonic has once again decided that around half of all ports should point towards the wall, it is practically impossible to reattach the cover. This also complicates a wall-mount installation if you are planning to use SPDIF, more than 2 HDMI ports, the Ethernet port, and more than 1 USB port. It is simply not good enough and comes across as lazy design, especially considering that this has been a major pain point for years.