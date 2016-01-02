Panasonic телевизори 2019

Panasonic OLED & LCD TV 2018 Line-up - european models

Type OLED - UltraHD LCD - UltraHD LCD - FullHD

Series

___________________ EZ1000E ____________________ FZ950E _____________________ FZ800E _____________________ FX780E ____________________ FX740E ____________________ FX720E ____________________ FX700E ____________________ FX650E ____________________ FX620E ____________________ FX600E ____________________ FS500E ____________________ FS400E ____________________

Variants for different countries EZW1004 (Germany)

EZC1004 (Switzerland)

EZ1002B (UK) FZW954 (Germany)

FZC954 (Switzerland)

FZR950 (Russia)

FX952B (UK) FZW804 (Germany)

FZC804 (Switzerland)

FZR800 (Russia)

FZ802B (UK) FXW785 (Germany)

FXW784 (Germany)

FXR780 (Russia)

FX754 (Germany)

FX750B (UK) FXW744E (Germany)

FX740B (UK) FXW724 (Germany) FX700B (UK) FXW654 (Germany)

FXW654S (Germany)

FXM655 (Niderland)

FX650B (UK) FX623E ()

FX620B (UK) FX603E (Europe)

FX600B (UK) FS500E (Europe)

FSW404 (Germany)

FS500B (UK) FS400E (Europe)

FSW404 (Germany)

FS400B (UK)

Formats 77", 65" 65", 55" 65", 55" 75", 65", 55", 49" 65", 55", 49" 55", 40" 65", 55", 49" - 65", 55", 49", 43" 65", 55", 49", 43" 49", 43", 40", 24" 40", 32"

Design Flat

Art & Interior Flat

Art & Interior Flat

Art & Interior Flat

75" - Art & Interior

65" - Art & Interior GLASS

55" - Art & Interior GLASS

43" - Art & Interior Flat

Art & Interior GLASS Flat Flat

Art & Interior Switch Design Flat

Art & Interior Swich Design - Flat

Art & Interior Swich Design Flat Flat

Resolution UHD - 3840x2160 UHD - 3840x2160 UHD - 3840x2160 UHD - 3840x2160 UHD - 3840x2160 UHD - 3840x2160 UHD - 4K UHD - 4K UHD - 4K UHD - 4K FullHD FullHD

Sertificate Sertificate

Ultra HD Premium Yes Yes Yes No No No No No No No No No

THX 4K

ensuring that you experience the filmmaker's vision exactly as it was intended THX Cinema

THX Bright room

THX 4K Cinema THX Cinema

THX Bright room

THX 4K Cinema THX Cinema

THX Bright room

THX 4K Cinema No No No No No No No No No

CPU, GPU & OS CPU, GPU & OS

CPU marketing name Studio Color HCX2

Studio Color HCX2

Studio Color HCX

Quad Core Pro - - - - - Quad-core Pro -- --

CPU model MediaTek 5596 MediaTek 559? MediaTek 559? MediaTek 559? MediaTek MediaTek -- -- -- -- -- --

CPU type ARM Cortex-A53 ARM Cortex-A53 ARM Cortex-A53 ARM Cortex-A53 ARM Cortex-A53 ARM Cortex-A53 - - - - - -

CPU bit 64-bit 64-bit 64-bit 64-bit 64-bit - - - - - - -

CPU cores 4 (Quad) (? DMIPS) 4 (Quad) 4 (Quad) 4 (Quad) 4 (Quad) 4 (Quad) 4 -- -- -- -- --

CPU frequency 1,1 GHz 1,1 GHz 1,1 GHz 1 GHz -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

GPU cores ARM Mali-T860 MP2 ARM Mali-T860 MP2 ARM Mali-T860 MP2 ARM Mali-T ARM Mali-T ARM Mali-T - - - - - -

GPU frequency 700MHz 700MHz 700MHz --MHz -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Graphics technology Open GL 3.0 Open GL 3.0 Open GL 3.0 Open GL 3.0 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

DDR - RAM 2 GB 2 GB 2 GB 2 GB - GB - GB - GB -- -- -- No No

DDR - ROM - GB - GB - GB - GB - GB - GB - GB - -- - - -

Hi Frame Rate No No No No No No No No No No No No

My Home Screen

(nee Firefox OS) 2.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0

Video Panel Video panel

Display tech OLED

Can work up to 100,000 hours. After that time, the brightness may drop about 50%. a-si TFT LCD a-si TFT LCD a-si TFT LCD a-si TFT LCD a-si TFT LCD a-si TFT LCD a-si TFT LCD a-si TFT LCD a-si TFT LCD

Panel type WRGB (Oxide-WOLED-CF)

Gen. 2.0

WRGB (Oxide-WOLED-CF)

Gen. 2.0 + The structure of the subpixel is slightly altered, but the panel features remain very close to those of the 2017 Oled panels. The white and blue sub pixels are larger to maximize panel brightness.

According to LG Display, this modification of the structure makes it possible to reduce the size of the electronic circuit (invisible in photo) located just below the sub-pixels without impacting the capabilities of the slab in terms of colorimetry or brightness. 75" - S-MVA, (Innolux)

65" - S-IPS,

55" - S-IPS,

49" - S-IPS,

43" - S-IPS 65" - S-IPS,

55" - S-IPS,

49" - S-IPS, 65" - IPS

55" - IPS

49" - IPS

40" - S-MVA 65" - IPS,

55" - IPS,

49" - IPS, 55" - IPS,

49" - IPS,

43" - IPS

40" - S-MVA 65" - IPS,

55" - IPS,

49" - IPS,

43" - IPS, 65" - IPS,

55" - IPS,

49" - IPS,

43" - IPS, 49" - IPS

43" - IPS

40" - MVA

24" - 40" - MVA

32" -

Panel frequency 48/50/60/100/120Hz 48 - 120Hz 48 - 60Hz 48 - 60Hz 48 - 60Hz 60/50Hz 60/50Hz 60/50Hz 60/50Hz 60/50Hz

Backlight OLED is a self-emitting pixels display technology meaning that it controls luminance on the pixel level

(no backlight) Edge LED - (below)

Blue Leds - PFS (potassium-fluorosilicate) phosphor featuring an extremely narrow red peak Edge LED - (below)

Blue Leds - PFS (potassium-fluorosilicate) phosphor featuring an extremely narrow red peak Edge LED - (below)

Blue Leds - PFS (potassium-fluorosilicate) phosphor featuring an extremely narrow red peak Edge LED - (below) Edge LED Edge LED Edge LED - -

Local Dimming Pixel Dimming

Self Lighting Pixel Vertical Local Dimming

-- segments Vertical Local Dimming 2 - segments Adaptive Backlight Dimming Plus

2 - segments No No No - -

Color Depth 10-bit per channel RGB

1073741824 colors 8-bit + Frame Rate Control

8-bit + Frame Rate Control 8-bit + Frame Rate Control 8-bit + Frame Rate Control 8-bit per channel RGB 8-bit per channel RGB 8-bit per channel RGB 8-bit per channel RGB 8-bit per channel RGB

Filter / Coating Absolute Black -- glossy coating, which is reflective glossy coating, which is reflective glossy coating, which is reflective glossy coating, which is reflective No No No No

Screen uniformity ≥70%

Mild reverse vignetting & thin vertical streaks in very dark scenes [5 IRE (dark gray)]

On the other hand banding was less visible on sample number 2 so panel variation is clearly playing a part here. The issues did not show up while watching actual content and was observed only when using full-screen test patterns. ≥65% ≥65% -- ≥65% -- ≥65% ≥65% - -

Overscanning on HDMI 0% with [16:9 Overscan] and [Pixel Orbiter] set to “Off“ -- -- -- -- -- -- -- - -

Calibrated black level (black screen) 0 cd/m2 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 -- - -

Calibrated black level (4×4 ANSI) 0 cd/m2 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 -- - -

Black level retention Stable -- -- -- -- -- -- -- - -

Measured peak brightness - SDR/HDR -- 800 nits 750 nits 600 nits 500-480nits 420nits 420nits 350nits 350nits 350nits - -

Contrast 140 000:1 140 000:1 140 000:1 75" - 4000:1(?)

other size - 750:1 750:1 (?) 750:1 (?) 765:1(?) 700:1, 1 700:1(?) 700:1(?) - -

APL scenе [% window]

average picture level

[% of the screen] 345cd/m2 - 10%

345cd/m2 - 20%

345cd/m2 - 30%

270cd/m2 - 40%

230cd/m2 - 50%

190cd/m2 - 60%

170cd/m2 - 70%

150cd/m2 - 80%

135cd/m2 - 90%

125cd/m2 - 100% 460cd/m2 - 10%

435cd/m2 - 20%

420cd/m2 - 30%

360cd/m2 - 40%

310cd/m2 - 50%

270cd/m2 - 60%

230cd/m2 - 70%

210cd/m2 - 80%

185cd/m2 - 90%

170cd/m2 - 100% -cd/m2 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 - -

Color Gamut coverage 97-% DCI P3

70% Rec.2020

97% DCI P3

70% Rec.2020

97% DCI P3

70% Rec.2020

-% DCI P3

-% Rec.2020

-% DCI P3

-% Rec.2020

-% DCI P3

-% Rec.2020

88 -% DCI P3

66 -% Rec.2020

88 -% DCI P3

66 -% Rec.2020

- -

Color Volume coverage

Normalized DCI P3

10,000 cd/m² DCI P3

Normalized Rec 2020

10,000 cd/m² Rec 2020 -

-%

-%

-%

-% -

-%

-%

-%

-% -

-%

-%

-%

-% -

%

%

%

% -

-%

-%

-%

-% -

-%

-%

-%

-% -

- 90% DCI P3

-%

-%

-% -

-%

-%

-%

-% -

-%

-%

-%

-% -

-%

-%

-%

-% -

-

-

- -

-

Delta E -- In true Cinema mode, the Panasonic 55FZ950 TV simply offers a perfect Colorimetry. The average delta E does not exceed 1.6 and all the tested colours are below the threshold of 3, below which the human eye perceives no difference between the color scheme and the expected colors. -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- - -

Gama -- Our measured average of gamma 2.4, or the average of reference. There is a slight variation on the gray at 3%, but that is very difficult to discern the image. In the end, the rendering is excellent. -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- - -

Color Temperature

(target 6540K) -- 6740K

More importantly, the temperature is stable across the gray levels. -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- - -

Viewing Angle

Color Shift

Brightness

Black Level -

-°

-°

-° -

-°

-°

-° -

-°

-°

-° -

-°

-°

-° -

-°

-°

-° -

-°

-°

-° -

-°

-°

-° -

-°

-°

-° -

-°

-°

-° -

-°

-°

-° -

-

-

- -

-

Leo Bodnar input lag test

(the less, the better) 26ms with [Game Mode] enabled 110ms with [Normal Mode]

21ms with [Game Mode] enabled

FZ950/800 has two options for enabling game mode. One is the traditional way of activating the ‘Game’ picture mode, while the other is a game setting option that can be enabled for any picture mode. Both options bring input lag down to around 21 ms but they differ in other aspects. You can add a shortcut to the ‘Game’ picture mode that can be reached from the Picture menu via the remote control. The game setting option can be enabled for the HDMI port that your game console is connected to for any of the more accurate picture modes (for example Professional).

The Game picture mode forces everything into the DCI-P3 color space, which is very poor practice as it forces non-HDR games that conform to Rec.709 into DCI-P3, with wildly inaccurate colors as a result. The other picture modes can correctly switch between color spaces that correspond to the input signal, so we recommend that you use the game setting option rather than the ‘Game’ picture mode. --ms with [Normal Mode]

--ms with [Game Mode] enabled -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Motion resolution 650 lines with [IFC] or [Clear Motion] on; 300 otherwise 650 lines with [IFC] --0 lines with [IFC] --0 lines with [IFC] 300 lines 300 lines 300 lines 300 lines 300 lines 300 lines

BMR / (Index) Superb Motion Superb Motion Superb Motion 780 - 2200 BMR IFC

784 - 2200 BMR IFC

750 - 2200 BMR IFC 1600 BMR IFC 1600 BMR IFC 1600 BMR IFC 1500 BMR IFC 1 BMR 1300 BMR 600 MBR 600 BMR

Response Time ≤28ms ≤28ms ≤28ms for S-MVA model

28ms ≤ 8ms (Typ.)

≤ 12ms (Max.)

for S-IPS models

32ms ≤ 8ms (Typ.)

≤ 12ms (Max.) - - - - - - -

PWM dimming frequency There are small spikes approximately every 8 ms, this is not really visible as flicker though. This does result in some persistence blur. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes - - - -

Black Frame Insertion (BFI) No Yes Yes Yes -- -- -- -- -- -- - -

Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation (IFC)

30fps

60fps -

MAX x 4 frames

-

-

- -

MAX x 4 frames

-

-

- -

MAX x 4 frames

-

-

- -

MAX x 4 frames

-

-

- -

MAX x 3 frames

-

-

- -

MAX x 3 frames

-

-

- MAX x 3 frames MAX x 3 frames MAX x 3 frames -- - -

24 p Judder

Judder-Free 24p

Judder-Free 24p via 60p

Judder-Free 24p via 60i

Judder-Free 24p via Apps -

Yes

Yes

-

- -

Yes

Yes

-

- -

Yes

Yes

-

- -

Yes

Yes

-

- -

Yes

-

-

- -

Yes

-

-

- -

-

-

-

- -

-

-

-

- -

-

-

-

- -

-

-

-

- - -

NOTE. For OLED

Last year, we complained about occasional stutter in motion but it appears to have been fixed completely on FZ950, FZ800 if you remember to deactivate Panasonic’s motion system IFC (Intelligent Frame Creation). However, with IFC deactivated we encountered the issue with OLED panels’ ultra-low response time, which is so fast that it has a tendency to make motion in video shot at low frame rates (such as 24Hz movies) appear stroboscope-like during bright scenes. If you prefer to have IFC activated, we would recommend that you select the personal profile and stay below 3-4 to avoid introducing motion artefacts. However, you will need to endure occasional stutter so it is not a perfect solution. Without IFC, motion resolution drops somewhat and it comparable to last year’s model, and not as good as Sony A8F and LG C8 (even with IFC activated). It is a trade-off between improved motion resolution and motion artefacts.



It is possible to activate Black Frame Insertion (BFI) on FZ800 but just like all other OLED TVs, it runs at a too low frequency to make it even remotely bearable for me watching a movie or anything else. Brightness also drops considerably. Some people may be able to accept this but I have yet to find myself in any situation or scenario where I preferred to have BFI enabled. I

HDR

HDR formats supported HDR10, -,

HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,

Internet video services, HDMI, USB port. A HDR source (H.264 or H.265 (ST2084 or HLG) is required for HDR playback). HDR10, HDR10+, HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,

Internet video services, HDMI, USB port. A HDR source (H.264 or H.265 (ST2084 or HLG) is required for HDR playback). HDR10, HDR10+, HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,

Internet video services, HDMI, USB port. A HDR source (H.264 or H.265 (ST2084 or HLG) is required for HDR playback). HDR10, HDR10+, HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,

Internet video services, HDMI, USB port. A HDR source (H.264 or H.265 (ST2084 or HLG) is required for HDR playback). HDR10, HDR10+, HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,

Internet video services, HDMI, USB port. HDR10, HDR10+, HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,

Internet video services, HDMI, USB port. HDR10, HDR10+, HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,

Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.--------------- HDR10, -

HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,

Internet video services, HDMI, USB port. HDR10, -

HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,

Internet video services, HDMI, USB port. HDR10, -

HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,

Internet video services, HDMI, USB port. HDR10, -

HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,

Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.



HDR10, -

HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,

Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.





NOTE. Всички модели: Поддръжката на HDR не увеличава възможностите за пикова яркост на панела на телевизора.

Модели Full HD и HD: Възможността за изпращане на сигнал, който не е 4K HDR по HDMI зависи изцяло от възпроизвеждащото устройство. Повечето 4K Blu-ray дискове изискват телевизорът да разполага с HDCP2.2, за да възпроизвеждат HDR, докато HDMI входа на този телевизор поддържа само HDCP1.4 и съответно няма как да гарантираме, че ще може да се насладите на цялото HDR съдържание на телевизора.

Calibration and Settings Calibration and Settings

Auto Calibration

Portrait Displays' CalMAN® by SpectraCal® CalMAN Ready -- No No No No No No No No

3D Look Up Table 3D LUT

800 points correction

For instance, the EZ1002 allows professional users to upload their own colour 3D LUTs by SD/USB memory, if required Dynamic LUT 3D 20x20x20

800 points correction

For instance, the FZ950, FZ800 allows professional users to upload their own colour 3D LUTs by SD/USB memory, if required No No No No No No No No No

ISF Professional

(expert mode - Day & Night) Compatibility with Portrait Display's CalMAN calibration software.

Direct Display Control mode to allow to adjust settings directly from the Calman software (professional edition) by connecting screen to a PC via Ethernet.

In order to be able to replace the Pro 1/2 mode with ISF Day / Night modes in the picture settings, you must enter "1196" as the PIN code.

ISF Day = Pro 1

ISF Night = Pro 2 No No No No No No No No No

Color Management System (CMS) RGBCYM RGBCYM RGBCYM RGBCYM -- -- -- -- -- No No No

White balance White balance - 2/20 points White balance - 2/20 points White balance - 2/20 points White balance - 2/20 points White balance - 2/20 points White balance - 2/20 points White balance - 2/20 points -- -- No No No

Gamma separately adjust each step 10 point Gamma adjustment

separately adjust each step -- -- -- -- -- -- -- No No

Picture mode Dynamic

Normal

Cinema

True Cinema

THX Cinema

TXH Bright Room

Custom

Professional Photo

Professional1

Professional2 (isfccc) Dynamic

Normal

Cinema

Professional photography

True Cinema

THX Cinema

THX Bright Room

Custom

Professional Photo

Professional1

Professional2 (isfccc)

Sport

Game The suggested choice for the viewer is of course "THX Cinema" if we do not intend to make any adjustments. It is this mode that is set to the correct image reproduction (as the director has seen). If you want to adjust the picture in your own way, it is best to use the "Custom settings" mode. The only step to getting even better image quality is calibration right away.

The first two are the awful Standard and Dynamic modes, Sports and Game make four, and the last six are various attempts at offering accurate colors. It all feels a little overwhelming and from a user standpoint it is hard to understand why there are so many when several of them deliver more or less identical results. Dynamic

Normal

Cinema

True Cinema

Custom

Sport

Game

Dynamic

Normal

Cinema

True Cinema

Custom

Sport

Game

Dynamic

Normal

Cinema

True Cinema

Custom

Sport

Game

Dynamic

Normal

Cinema

True Cinema

Custom

Sport

Game

Dynamic

Normal

Cinema

True Cinema

Custom

Sport

Game

Dynamic

Normal

Cinema

True Cinema

Custom

Sport

Game

Dynamic

Normal

Cinema

True Cinema

Custom

Sport

Game

- Dynamic,

Normal,

Cinema,

True Cinema,

Custom,

Sport,

Game,

Professional calibration -- After entering the THX-Cinema mode, we are welcomed by a suitable color space for Full HD and SD movies. Despite the natural palette, one can feel the slight dominant of red in gray. The image has a slightly yellowish-red hue, and this feeling can be enhanced if we go, for example, from the normal mode, where white is too cold. The brightness curve is programmed to a value of 2.2 (typically for THX), so the picture has more characteristics for viewing during the day. Switching it to 2.35 would give greater depth and separation of plans. The big advantage of the THX mode is the default shutdown of unnecessary image processing systems that can negatively affect the image. Such are, for example, overscan. For the user who unpacked FZ950 fresh from the carton, it will be a good way to get a good color reproduction. However, depending on the art that hits, there may be slight color dominants, like the one described here.



As for the efficiency of color rendering after calibration, the Panasonic FZ950 broke a record in the television category in this respect and I doubt that in the near future a better TV will appear on the market. Saturation of colors and their naturalness can not be accused of anything. Where the color is to be alive and saturated is exactly that, and where it has to be pastel - it is toned down as it should. Everything under exquisite control straight from the studio screen and literally. It is in vain to look for any slightest nuances in this respect on the FZ950. Satisfied even professionals and I dedicate this TV to them. I enthusiastically made the measurement of the expanded template of several hundred color samples and only confirmed the perfect control of the screen.



In other words, the color in Rec 709 can not look better than on the EZ950, because it just looks identical to the original. It is vain to look for small stretches even in dark, yellow tones, where some organic screens take on pink shades. In this condition, this TV set could be immediately taken into the studio for color work.



After applying the recommended settings (described in the introduction), the FZ950 can boast very good image processing. In THX-Cinema mode, no destructive functions such as noise reduction or overscan are turned on, so the picture goes to the screen in almost the same form as it was burned on the disc, or broadcast on television. No changes. It is only worth remembering that if, however, we plan to watch mainly materials subjected to strong compression, for example from television, we can afford to slightly increase the "focus-sharpness" slider. -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- No

Audio Audio

Speakers 80W

Tweeter 2x10W

Mid Range 4x10W

Woofer 8 x 80W

Tweeter 2x10W

Mid Range 2x10W

Woofer 40W

40W

2x10W

2x10W 20W

2x10W 20W

2x10W 20W

2x10W 20W

2x10W 20W

2x10W 20W

2x10W 20W

2x10W 20W

2x10W 20W

2x10W

Surround VR-Audio True Surround + Cinema Suround Pro Cinema Surround Pro Cinema Surround Cinema Surround FX720 - Cinema Surround

FXW724 - Cinema Surround + Cinema Suround Cinema Suround Cinema Suround Cinema Suround -- --

Sound Mode Standard

Music

Spatial

User Standard

Music

Speech

Stadium

User Standard

Music

Speech

Stadium

User Standard

Music

Speech

Stadium

User Standard

Music

Speech

Stadium

User Standard

Music

Speech

Stadium

User Standard

Music

Speech

Stadium

User Standard

Music

Speech

Stadium

User Standard

Music

Speech

Stadium

User

Standard

Music

Speech

Stadium

User

- -

Tuners Tuners

Tuners DVB-T/T2/DVB-S2/DVB-C

DiSEqC - 1.0

MPEG2, MPEG4 & HEVC H.265 DVB-T/T2/DVB-S2/DVB-C

DiSEqC - 1.0

MPEG2, MPEG4 & HEVC H.265 DVB-T/T2/DVB-S2/DVB-C

DiSEqC - 1.0

MPEG2, MPEG4 & HEVC H.265 DVB-T/T2/DVB-S2/DVB-C

DiSEqC - 1.0

MPEG2, MPEG4 & HEVC H.265 DVB-T/T2/DVB-S2/DVB-C

-

MPEG2, MPEG4 & HEVC H.265 724 - DVB-T/T2/DVB-S2/DVB-C

720 -

-

MPEG2, MPEG4 & HEVC H.265 DVB-T/T2/DVB-S2/DVB-C

-

MPEG2, MPEG4 & HEVC H.265 655 -

654 -

650 - DVB-T/T2/DVB-S2/DVB-C

-

MPEG2 MPEG4 & HEVC H.265 623 - DVB -

620 - DVB - 600 - DVB-T/C / -T2 HD(H.265)

603 - DVB-T/T2/DVB-S2/DVB-C

604 - DVB-T/T2/C/S2(H.264)/-T2 HD(H.265)/TV>IP

-

MPEG2, MPEG4 & HEVC H.265 500 - DVB-T/C / -T2 HD(H.265)

504 - DVB-T/T2/C/S2(H.264)/-T2 HD(H.265)/TV>IP 400 - DVB-T/T2/C

403 - DVB-T/T2/C/S2

404 - DVB-T/T2/C/S2(H.264)/-T2 HD(H.265)/TV>IP



Twin tuner Yes Yes Yes Yes x - No No No No No No

CI + Slot version 2 x (CI Plus, Version 1.3) 2 x (CI Plus, Version 1.4) 2 x (CI Plus, Version 1.4) 2 x (CI Plus, Version 1.3) CI Plus, Version 1.3 CI Plus, Version 1.3 CI Plus, Version 1.3 CI Plus, Version 1.3 CI plus, version 1.3 CI plus, version 1.3 CI Plus, version 1.3 CI Plus Version 1.3

Many windows PAP/PIP/PAT PAP/PIP/PAT PAP/PIP/PAT PAP/PIP/PAT PAT PAT PAT PAT PAT PAT PAT -

Teletext 2000P 2000P 2000P 1500P 1000P 1000P 1000P 1000P 1000P 1000P 1000P -

Smart features

Voice Assistant

With an optional peripheral device e.g. Google Assistant or Amazon Echo is a verbal operation possible (planned for certification) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes - No

Voice guidance

Reading Function: For people with poor reading or sight, contents from programs, EPG and Internet are read out

Speech powered by Dragon

Nuance Communications Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes - Yes

Audio Descriptions

Comment settings for the visually impaired if a commentary track is sent by the sender Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes -- -- -- -- -- --

Panasonic Media Center (app)

Panasonic Media Center (App) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes - No

Inhouse streaming

IP>TV Client/server Client/server Client/server Client/server Client Client Client Client Client Client - -

TV Anywhere Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes - -

ЗАБЕЛЕЖКА. Due to network conditions or some restrictions on the broadcast station, this feature may not be available.

Panasonic TV Remote Applications

Panasonic TV remote(App) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Swipe & Share

Stream music, photos, videos, and TV signals between your mobile devices and TV Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Intelligent Calibration Yes Yes Yes Yes No No No No No No No No

Internet applications

Web browser Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Internet applications

Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

HbbTV

Press the red button on your remote control and "Hybrid Broadband Broadcast TeleVision" will give you access to Internet content of compatible channels, e.g. to the video libraries of ARD, ZDF, RTL etc. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes - -

USB-HDD recording

(with Rewind live TV)

Watch a broadcast and / or record another on an optional hard drive There is dual tuner and dual CI port, so you can watch and record two channels (via PbP) at the same time. Unfortunately, PbP still has some limitations. When activated you cannot use other picture modes that ‘Standard’ and ‘Dynamic’, which is clearly not ideal as both look horrible. It is also possible to use picture-in-picture via the new bottom menu, which is a better solution. Unfortunately, the menu disappears after a short while so it is not a solution.

* This feature requires a USB drive or a USB flash drive with at least 160 GB of memory. There is dual tuner and dual CI port, so you can watch and record two channels (via PbP) at the same time. Unfortunately, PbP still has some limitations. When activated you cannot use other picture modes that ‘Standard’ and ‘Dynamic’, which is clearly not ideal as both look horrible. It is also possible to use picture-in-picture via the new bottom menu, which is a better solution. Unfortunately, the menu disappears after a short while so it is not a solution.

* This feature requires a USB drive or a USB flash drive with at least 160 GB of memory. There is dual tuner and dual CI port, so you can watch and record two channels (via PbP) at the same time. Unfortunately, PbP still has some limitations. When activated you cannot use other picture modes that ‘Standard’ and ‘Dynamic’, which is clearly not ideal as both look horrible. It is also possible to use picture-in-picture via the new bottom menu, which is a better solution. Unfortunately, the menu disappears after a short while so it is not a solution.

* This feature requires a USB drive or a USB flash drive with at least 160 GB of memory. There is dual tuner and dual CI port, so you can watch and record two channels (via PbP) at the same time. Unfortunately, PbP still has some limitations. When activated you cannot use other picture modes that ‘Standard’ and ‘Dynamic’, which is clearly not ideal as both look horrible. It is also possible to use picture-in-picture via the new bottom menu, which is a better solution. Unfortunately, the menu disappears after a short while so it is not a solution.

* This feature requires a USB drive or a USB flash drive with at least 160 GB of memory. Yes

* This feature requires a USB drive or a USB flash drive with at least 160 GB of memory. Yes

* This feature requires a USB drive or a USB flash drive with at least 160 GB of memory. Yes

* This feature requires a USB drive or a USB flash drive with at least 160 GB of memory. Yes

* This feature requires a USB drive or a USB flash drive with at least 160 GB of memory. - -

Game mode Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes -- -- -- -- --

Video on Demand Netflix, Maxdome, Amazon Prime Video, Netzkino Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes - - - - -

NOTE. Internet applications are provided by their respective service providers and may be modified, discontinued or discontinued at any time. Panasonic assumes no liability and does not guarantee the availability or duration of the services.

Networking

Easy Mirroring

Mirror the image content of a Mirarcast compatible mobile device (Android) on the TV screen Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

IP Home Control

Home control over the TV using a compatible "Home Automation System" CONTROL 4 or CRESTON (Crestron/Control4) (Crestron/Control4) (Crestron/Control4) (Crestron/Control4) (Crestron/Control4) (Crestron/Control4) (Crestron/Control4) (Crestron/Control4) (Crestron/Control4) (Crestron/Control4) (Crestron/Control4) (Crestron/Control4)

LAN (Ethernet / RJ45) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX Connector (The connection speed of the network may vary depending on the operating environment.) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX communication speed and quality are not guaranteed for this TV. ) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX Connector (The connection speed of the network may vary depending on the operating environment.) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX communication speed and quality are not guaranteed for this TV. ) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX Connector (The connection speed of the network may vary depending on the operating environment.) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX communication speed and quality are not guaranteed for this TV. ) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX Connector (The connection speed of the network may vary depending on the operating environment.) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX communication speed and quality are not guaranteed for this TV. ) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX Connector (The connection speed of the network may vary depending on the operating environment.) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX communication speed and quality are not guaranteed for this TV. ) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX Connector (The connection speed of the network may vary depending on the operating environment.) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX communication speed and quality are not guaranteed for this TV. ) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX Connector (The connection speed of the network may vary depending on the operating environment.) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX communication speed and quality are not guaranteed for this TV. ) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Wireless Internet Yes (802.11ac, a, b, g, n) Yes (802.11ac, a, b, g, n) Yes (802.11ac, a, b, g, n) Yes (802.11ac, a, b, g, n) Yes (802.11ac, a, b, g, n) Yes (802.11ac, a, b, g, n) Yes (802.11ac, a, b, g, n) Yes (802.11ac, a,b,g,n) Yes (802.11ac,a,b,g,n) Yes (802.11ac,a,b,g,n) Yes (802.11 a,b,g,n) Yes (802.11 a,b,g,n)

DLNA (DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)

DTCP-IP - Digital Transmission Content Protection via IP

DMS - Digital Media Server,

DMP - Digital Media Player,

DMR - Digital Media Renderer, (DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)

DTCP-IP - Digital Transmission Content Protection via IP

DMS - Digital Media Server,

DMP - Digital Media Player,

DMR - Digital Media Renderer, (DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)

DTCP-IP - Digital Transmission Content Protection via IP

DMS - Digital Media Server,

DMP - Digital Media Player,

DMR - Digital Media Renderer, (DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)

DTCP-IP - Digital Transmission Content Protection via IP

DMS - Digital Media Server,

DMP - Digital Media Player,

DMR - Digital Media Renderer, (DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)

DTCP-IP - Digital Transmission Content Protection via IP

DMS - Digital Media Server,

DMP - Digital Media Player,

DMR - Digital Media Renderer, (DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)

DTCP-IP - Digital Transmission Content Protection via IP

DMS - Digital Media Server,

DMP - Digital Media Player,

DMR - Digital Media Renderer, (DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)

DTCP-IP - Digital Transmission Content Protection via IP

DMS - Digital Media Server,

DMP - Digital Media Player,

DMR - Digital Media Renderer, (DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)

DTCP-IP - Digital Transmission Content Protection via IP

DMS - Digital Media Server,

DMP - Digital Media Player,

DMR - Digital Media Renderer, (DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)

DTCP-IP - Digital Transmission Content Protection via IP

DMS - Digital Media Server,

DMP - Digital Media Player,

DMR - Digital Media Renderer, (DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)

DTCP-IP - Digital Transmission Content Protection via IP

DMS - Digital Media Server,

DMP - Digital Media Player,

DMR - Digital Media Renderer, (DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS) (DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)

Bluetooth Keyboard

HID (Human Interface Device Profile)

Wireless connection Bluetooth-enabled keyboard / mouse Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes -- -- -- -- No

Bluetooth Audio Link

A2DP (Advanced Audio Distribution Profile)

Wireless audio from TV to optional Bluetooth soundbars, speakers or headphones Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes -- -- -- - No

NOTE. Когато към телевизора е свързано Bluetooth устройство, е възможно изходният Bluetooth аудио сигнал да не бъде синхронизиран (т.е. да се забави) спрямо изображенията на екрана. Това не е дефект на телевизора или устройството. Времето на забавяне се различава според устройството.

Connections

Inputs

HDMI HDMI (2x 2.0 (full bandwidth) & 2x 2.0) (18Gbps)

HDMI 1/2 able to do

4:4:4 chroma UHD/60p/50p

4:2:2 chroma UHD/60p/50p

4:2:0 chroma UHD/60p/50p

4:4:4 chroma UHD/30p/25p/24p

4:2:2 chroma UHD/30p/25p/24p

HDMI 3/4 able to do

4:2:0 chroma UHD/60/50p

DCI 4K (4096x2160) 60p,50p,30p,25p,24p, the actual resolution is 3840x2160

A side note: Port 3 and 4 are perpendicular to the backside and unlike the LG models the ports have not been countersinked into the back. The same goes for a lot of additional ports so you need a pretty thick wall mount for this TV if you plan on using USB, SPDIF, or >2 HDMI. HDMI (2x 2.0 (full bandwidth) & 2x 2.0)

HDMI 1/2 able to do

4:4:4 chroma UHD/60p/50p

4:2:2 chroma UHD/60p/50p

4:2:0 chroma UHD/60p/50p

4:4:4 chroma UHD/30p/25p/24p

4:2:2 chroma UHD/30p/25p/24p

HDMI 3/4 able to do

4:2:0 chroma UHD/60/50p

DCI 4K (4096x2160) 60p,50p,30p,25p,24p,

the actual resolution is 3840x2160

A side note: Port 3 and 4 are perpendicular to the backside and unlike the LG models the ports have not been countersinked into the back. The same goes for a lot of additional ports so you need a pretty thick wall mount for this TV if you plan on using USB, SPDIF, or >2 HDMI. 3 x 2.0 3 x 2.0 3 HDMI (UHD 60/50p, HDCP 2.0) 3 3 3 - 2 HDMI (HDCP 1.4)

Viera Link

HDAVI Control 5

(CEC protocol)

Version - HDAVI Control or later.

Automatic Input Switching

Power on link

Power off link

Speaker control

Version - HDAVI Control 2 or later.

VIERA Link control only with the TV’s remote control

Unselected device auto off (for available equipment only)

Version - HDAVI Control 3 or later.

Automatic lip-sync function

Version - HDAVI Control 4 or later.

Energy saving mode (with Quick Start mode)

Version - HDAVI Control 5.

Audio Return Channel Audio Return Channel (ARC) is a function that enables digital sound signals to be sent via an HDMI cable back from the TV to a connected audio device. Yes HDMI (Input) Version 5 Yes HDMI (Input ) Version 5 Yes HDMI (Input ) Version 5 Yes HDMI (Input ) Version 5 Yes, Version 5 Yes, Version 5 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

USB Type A USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 2 USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 2 USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 2 USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 2 USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 2 USB 2.0 x 2 USB 2.0 x 2 USB 2.0 x 2 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 x 2 USB 2.0 x 2 USB 2.0 x 2 (2 side)

SD Memory Card Slot 1 - SD, PCMCIA 1 - SD, PCMCIA 1 - SD, PCMCIA 1 - SD, PCMCIA No No No No No No No No

Component Video Input shared with Composite RCA phono type x 1 (rear) 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1

Scart No No No No No No No No No No No No

Outputs

Digital audio output (optical) 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1

Audio Return Channel Yes HDMI (Input 2) Yes HDMI (Input 2) Yes HDMI (Input 2) Yes HDMI (Input 2) Yes HDMI (Input 2) Yes HDMI (Input 2) Yes HDMI (Input 2) Yes HDMI (Input 2) Yes HDMI (Input 2) Yes HDMI (Input 2) Yes HDMI (Input 2) -

Headphone 3.5 mm jack 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1