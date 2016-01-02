Резултати от 1 до 6 от общо 6

Panasonic телевизори 2019

    Днес14:47 #1

    Panasonic телевизори 2019

    Всичко за Panasonic телевизори. Новите модели през 2019 година.
    Темата е за собственици с цел споделяне на проблеми и търсене на техните решения.

    Ако сега правите своя избор, посетете тема за избор на телевизори:
    Мнения и Избор на LCD / OLED телевизор
    OLED Телевизори - съвети и обсъждане
    Мнения и Избор на 3D телевизор
    Мнения и Избор на Ultra HD телевизор

    Линкове към старите теми
    Panasonic телевизори 2018
    Panasonic телевизори 2017
    Panasonic телевизори 2016
    Panasonic телевизори 2015
    Panasonic телевизори 2013 - 2014


    PANASONIC Corporation
    Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd.
    Panasonic е комбинация от думите Pan (гръцки: всичко) и Sonic (звук).
    VIERA е съкращение на Visual Era и е измислено от маркетолозите на компанията с цел да впечатлява потенциалните купувачи.


    История

    Коносуке Матсушита /Konosuke Matsushita 1894-1989/

    Коносуке Матсушита е роден като най-малкото дете в семейство на пет дъщери и трима сина, първите му години са били щастливи и безгрижни. Но щастието на семейството се обръща, когато детето е на четири и баща му изгубва имуществото си. В края на ноември 1904 г. майката качва девет годишният си син във влак на гара Кинокава за да го изпрати да си търси късмета в големия град .
    За да допринесе за подпомагането на семейството, Коносуке става чирак на хибачи (въглена пещ) магазин в Осака.
    След по-малко от една година, Коносуке намира нов магазин, където да чиракува. Магазинът е за продажба на велосипеди, които по това време са луксозни стоки, внесени от Великобритания. Магазинът за велосипеди също обработва малки метални предмети и той бързо се научил да използва струг и други инструменти. Коносуке прекарва пет години на тази работа.
    Той кандидатства за работа в Osaka Electric Light Company. Кариерата на Коносуке продължава да напредва в Osaka Electric Light, като бързо е повишен в по-добре платени позиции и на възраст от 22 г. той става инспектор - най-високият пост, на който техник може да се надява.
    Помнейки съвета на баща си за предимствата да е предприемач, той напуска сигурната добре платена работа на 15 юни 1917 за да създаде своя собствена малка фирма за производство.
    През годините фабриката създава много нови и уникални продукти под марката NATIONAL – велосипеден фар, иновативен радиоапарат, електрическа ютия, която успява да наложи чрез масовото производство въпреки високите цени на електроуредите по това време.
    През годините успехът и развитието на компанията продължава. "Бизнесът е в хората" е една от любимите поговорки на Коносуке. Той вярва в развитието на способностите на работниците си и открива Институт за Обучение на служителите в завода Kadoma, където комбинира изучаването на инженеринг и бизнес.

    Как да разчетем моделният код на телевизор Panasonic?
    пример- TX-50EXW734E
    T - телевизор
    X - континентално предназначение
    • X - Europe
    • H - Asia, Africa, Middle East, Oceania (Australia & New Zeeland)
    • C - Nord & South America

    50 - диагонален размер на екрана в инчове /1инч - 2,5 см/
    • 65" - 162,5 см
    • 60" - 150,0 см
    • 58" - 145,0 см
    • 55" - 137,5 см
    • 50" - 125,0 см
    • 49" - 122,5 см
    • 43" - 107.5 см
    • 42" - 105,0 см
    • 40" - 100,0 см
    • 39" - 97,5 см
    • 32" - 80,0 см

    E - година на модела
    • A - 2014
    • C - 2015
    • D - 2016
    • Е - 2017

    X - Резолюция (липсата на тази буква показва, че модела е HDReady - пример 32E300E)
    • X - ULTHRA HD (3840x2160)
    • S - FullHD (1920x1080)

    W - модели с разлика в комплектацията или в софтуера, предназначени за различни вериги ритейлъри
    • C - Швейцария
    • W - Германия
    • E - Белгия
    • N - Нидерландия
    • R - Русия и Украина (само 2 езика в менюто, няма PVR + измама с модела - техният DX800 това е нашият DX700 и т.н. по веригата)
    • F - Франция и Нидерландия
    • T - Австрия
    • M - Нидерландия
    • X - Нидерландия
    • U -

    7 - Серия
    • 9 - флагман
    • 8 - висок клас
    • 7 - среден клас
    • 6 - среден клас
    • 5 - бюджетна серия
    • 4 - основна серия
    • 3 - базова серия

    7 - Под-серия, показваща хардуерни различия - разлики в комплектацията (дистанционно)
    • 8 -
    • 7 -
    • 6 -
    • 5 -
    • 5 -
    • 4 -
    • 3 -
    • 2 -
    • 1 -
    • 0 -

    4 - това са модели по поръчка на търговски вериги /разлики в комплектацията
    Някои от вас са забелязали, че моделите в някои европейски страни като Германия, Холандия и Англия завършват на цифра 4(например DXW904, DX804)....Тези модели се различават софтуерно спрямо моделите продавани у нас (завършват на 0).Има хардуерна разлика при моделите за Германия и Швейцария(за отделни търговски вериги) - вграден допълнително сателитен тунер в моделите от средният и ниският клас или променен цвят на корпуса.
    За Англия моделният код завършва с цифра 2 и буква B в края(пример DX902B) - това е заради различната система на EPG прилагана при тях - MHEG. Затова и ъпдейтите за тях са отделно.
    • 9 -
    • 8 - Double tuner - DVB-T/T2/C/S/S2 (HEVC)
    • 7 -
    • 6 -
    • 5 - DVB-T/T2/C (HEVC for UltraHD models)
    • 4 - 2 x DVB-T2 (H.264) für Österreich, DVB-T2 HD (H.265) für Deutschland / DVB-S2 / DVB-C / TV>IP
    • 3 - DVB-T/T2/C/S2 (HEVC for UltraHD models)
    • 2 -
    • 1 -
    • 0 - DVB-T/T2/C

    Е - регионално предназначение /и цвят на корпуса/:
    • E - Europa,
    • ES - Europe, Silver color
    • F - Europe-France....?
    • S - Silver color,
    • B - Britain & Ireland (заредени със софтуер за MHEG[еквивалент на EPG])
    • W - white color

    Други кодове за регионално предназначение
    Asia
    • C - China
    • D - India, Nepal
    • H - Hong Kong
    • R - Iran
    • S - Singapure, Indonesia and Philipinnes
    • T - Thailand
    • K - Malaysia
    • W - Taiwan

    Oceania
    • A - Australia
    • Z - New Zeeland
    • U - Australia, New Zeeland

    Midlle East & Africa
    • M - Kuwait, UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia
    • Q - Africa


    Nord America
    • U - United States & Canada
    • X - Mexico

    South America
    • A - Argentina
    • B - Brasil
    • H -
    • L - Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay
    • X -
    • -


    Kaĸ ce разчита модела на очила Panasonic ?
    Пример - ТY-ЕR3D4МE
    TY - телевизионен аксесоар
    Е - Eyewear - очила
    R - тип връзка с телевизора
    • R - RF (wirеless) Вluеtooth система
    • W - (wi-fi) безжични
    • P - поляризирани (за пасивно 3D)

    3D - 3D
    4 - година на модела
    • 6 - 2016 година
    • 5 - 2015 година
    • 4 - 2012 година
    • 3 - 2011 година
    • 2 - 2010 година

    M - Размер на очилата
    • L - Lаrgе
    • М - Меdіum
    • Ѕ - Ѕmаll

    E - Регион
    • E - Европа
    • U - Северна Америка
    • P - пакет от 2 броя


    Как да видим заработените часове?
    Количеството заработени часове може да се види в потребителското меню:
    Menu -> Help -> System Information - на ред Status 4 (ID model 4)
    (Menu -> Help -> Version -> Status4.).

    В горния случай, телевизора е работил в продължение на 158 часа (около 24 дни при нормална употреба), и 53 включвания

    Числото след буквата представлява заработените часове. Като увеличава стойността си с единица, на всеки 60 минути "заработено" време.
    [Статус 4(ID model 4) започва с А до 100 часа, след това B за 100-199 часа, след това C.....]

    ЗАБЕЛЕЖКА: В сервизното меню се показват и минутите, докато в потребителскто меню се показват само часовете. Може да поискате да проверите дали показателите в потребителското меню (Status4 - ID model 4) съответстват на тези в сервизното меню на вашия модел.
    Днес14:48 #2

    Panasonic телевизори - модели 2019

    PANASONIC телевизори, модели 2019
    Отговор с цитат Отговор с цитат
    Днес14:49 #3

    Panasonic телевизори - модели 2018

    PANASONIC телевизори, модели 2018

    Panasonic OLED & LCD TV 2018 Line-up - european models
    Type OLED - UltraHD LCD - UltraHD LCD - FullHD
    Series
    ___________________
    EZ1000E
    ____________________
    FZ950E
    _____________________
    FZ800E
    _____________________
    FX780E
    ____________________
    FX740E
    ____________________
    FX720E
    ____________________
    FX700E
    ____________________
    FX650E
    ____________________
    FX620E
    ____________________
    FX600E
    ____________________
    FS500E
    ____________________
    FS400E
    ____________________
    Variants for different countries
    EZW1004 (Germany)
    EZC1004 (Switzerland)
    EZ1002B (UK)
    FZW954 (Germany)
    FZC954 (Switzerland)
    FZR950 (Russia)
    FX952B (UK)
    FZW804 (Germany)
    FZC804 (Switzerland)
    FZR800 (Russia)
    FZ802B (UK)
    FXW785 (Germany)
    FXW784 (Germany)
    FXR780 (Russia)
    FX754 (Germany)
    FX750B (UK)
    FXW744E (Germany)
    FX740B (UK)
    FXW724 (Germany)
    FX700B (UK)
    FXW654 (Germany)
    FXW654S (Germany)
    FXM655 (Niderland)
    FX650B (UK)
    FX623E ()
    FX620B (UK)
    FX603E (Europe)
    FX600B (UK)
    FS500E (Europe)
    FSW404 (Germany)
    FS500B (UK)
    FS400E (Europe)
    FSW404 (Germany)
    FS400B (UK)
    Formats 77", 65" 65", 55" 65", 55" 75", 65", 55", 49" 65", 55", 49" 55", 40" 65", 55", 49" - 65", 55", 49", 43" 65", 55", 49", 43" 49", 43", 40", 24" 40", 32"
    Design Flat
    Art & Interior    		 Flat
    Art & Interior    		 Flat
    Art & Interior    		 Flat
    75" - Art & Interior
    65" - Art & Interior GLASS
    55" - Art & Interior GLASS
    43" - Art & Interior    		 Flat
    Art & Interior GLASS    		 Flat Flat
    Art & Interior Switch Design    		 Flat
    Art & Interior Swich Design    		 - Flat
    Art & Interior Swich Design    		 Flat Flat
    Resolution UHD - 3840x2160 UHD - 3840x2160 UHD - 3840x2160 UHD - 3840x2160 UHD - 3840x2160 UHD - 3840x2160 UHD - 4K UHD - 4K UHD - 4K UHD - 4K FullHD FullHD
    Sertificate Sertificate
    Ultra HD Premium Yes Yes Yes No No No No No No No No No
    THX 4K
    ensuring that you experience the filmmaker's vision exactly as it was intended    		 THX Cinema
    THX Bright room
    THX 4K Cinema    		 THX Cinema
    THX Bright room
    THX 4K Cinema    		 THX Cinema
    THX Bright room
    THX 4K Cinema    		 No No No No No No No No No
    CPU, GPU & OS CPU, GPU & OS
    CPU marketing name Studio Color HCX2
    		Studio Color HCX2
    		Studio Color HCX
    		Quad Core Pro - - - - - Quad-core Pro -- --
    CPU model MediaTek 5596 MediaTek 559? MediaTek 559? MediaTek 559? MediaTek MediaTek -- -- -- -- -- --
    CPU type ARM Cortex-A53 ARM Cortex-A53 ARM Cortex-A53 ARM Cortex-A53 ARM Cortex-A53 ARM Cortex-A53 - - - - - -
    CPU bit 64-bit 64-bit 64-bit 64-bit 64-bit - - - - - - -
    CPU cores 4 (Quad) (? DMIPS) 4 (Quad) 4 (Quad) 4 (Quad) 4 (Quad) 4 (Quad) 4 -- -- -- -- --
    CPU frequency 1,1 GHz 1,1 GHz 1,1 GHz 1 GHz -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --
    GPU cores ARM Mali-T860 MP2 ARM Mali-T860 MP2 ARM Mali-T860 MP2 ARM Mali-T ARM Mali-T ARM Mali-T - - - - - -
    GPU frequency 700MHz 700MHz 700MHz --MHz -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --
    Graphics technology Open GL 3.0 Open GL 3.0 Open GL 3.0 Open GL 3.0 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --
    DDR - RAM 2 GB 2 GB 2 GB 2 GB - GB - GB - GB -- -- -- No No
    DDR - ROM - GB - GB - GB - GB - GB - GB - GB - -- - - -
    Hi Frame Rate No No No No No No No No No No No No
    My Home Screen
    (nee Firefox OS)    		 2.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0
    Video Panel Video panel
    Display tech OLED
    Can work up to 100,000 hours. After that time, the brightness may drop about 50%.    		 a-si TFT LCD a-si TFT LCD a-si TFT LCD a-si TFT LCD a-si TFT LCD a-si TFT LCD a-si TFT LCD a-si TFT LCD a-si TFT LCD
    Panel type WRGB (Oxide-WOLED-CF)
    Gen. 2.0

    		 WRGB (Oxide-WOLED-CF)
    Gen. 2.0 +
    The structure of the subpixel is slightly altered, but the panel features remain very close to those of the 2017 Oled panels. The white and blue sub pixels are larger to maximize panel brightness.
    According to LG Display, this modification of the structure makes it possible to reduce the size of the electronic circuit (invisible in photo) located just below the sub-pixels without impacting the capabilities of the slab in terms of colorimetry or brightness.    		 75" - S-MVA, (Innolux)
    65" - S-IPS,
    55" - S-IPS,
    49" - S-IPS,
    43" - S-IPS    		 65" - S-IPS,
    55" - S-IPS,
    49" - S-IPS,    		 65" - IPS
    55" - IPS
    49" - IPS
    40" - S-MVA    		 65" - IPS,
    55" - IPS,
    49" - IPS,    		 55" - IPS,
    49" - IPS,
    43" - IPS
    40" - S-MVA    		 65" - IPS,
    55" - IPS,
    49" - IPS,
    43" - IPS,    		 65" - IPS,
    55" - IPS,
    49" - IPS,
    43" - IPS,    		 49" - IPS
    43" - IPS
    40" - MVA
    24" -    		 40" - MVA
    32" -
    Panel frequency 48/50/60/100/120Hz 48 - 120Hz 48 - 60Hz 48 - 60Hz 48 - 60Hz 60/50Hz 60/50Hz 60/50Hz 60/50Hz 60/50Hz
    Backlight OLED is a self-emitting pixels display technology meaning that it controls luminance on the pixel level
    (no backlight)    		 Edge LED - (below)
    Blue Leds - PFS (potassium-fluorosilicate) phosphor featuring an extremely narrow red peak    		 Edge LED - (below)
    Blue Leds - PFS (potassium-fluorosilicate) phosphor featuring an extremely narrow red peak    		 Edge LED - (below)
    Blue Leds - PFS (potassium-fluorosilicate) phosphor featuring an extremely narrow red peak    		 Edge LED - (below) Edge LED Edge LED Edge LED - -
    Local Dimming Pixel Dimming
    Self Lighting Pixel    		 Vertical Local Dimming
    -- segments    		 Vertical Local Dimming 2 - segments Adaptive Backlight Dimming Plus
    2 - segments    		 No No No - -
    Color Depth 10-bit per channel RGB
    1073741824 colors    		 8-bit + Frame Rate Control
    		 8-bit + Frame Rate Control 8-bit + Frame Rate Control 8-bit + Frame Rate Control 8-bit per channel RGB 8-bit per channel RGB 8-bit per channel RGB 8-bit per channel RGB 8-bit per channel RGB
    Filter / Coating Absolute Black -- glossy coating, which is reflective glossy coating, which is reflective glossy coating, which is reflective glossy coating, which is reflective No No No No
    Screen uniformity ≥70%
    Mild reverse vignetting & thin vertical streaks in very dark scenes [5 IRE (dark gray)]
    On the other hand banding was less visible on sample number 2 so panel variation is clearly playing a part here. The issues did not show up while watching actual content and was observed only when using full-screen test patterns.    		 ≥65% ≥65% -- ≥65% -- ≥65% ≥65% - -
    Overscanning on HDMI 0% with [16:9 Overscan] and [Pixel Orbiter] set to “Off“ -- -- -- -- -- -- -- - -
    Calibrated black level (black screen) 0 cd/m2 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 -- - -
    Calibrated black level (4×4 ANSI) 0 cd/m2 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 -- - -
    Black level retention Stable -- -- -- -- -- -- -- - -
    Measured peak brightness - SDR/HDR -- 800 nits 750 nits 600 nits 500-480nits 420nits 420nits 350nits 350nits 350nits - -
    Contrast 140 000:1 140 000:1 140 000:1 75" - 4000:1(?)
    other size - 750:1    		 750:1 (?) 750:1 (?) 765:1(?) 700:1, 1 700:1(?) 700:1(?) - -
    APL scenе [% window]
    average picture level
    [% of the screen]    		 345cd/m2 - 10%
    345cd/m2 - 20%
    345cd/m2 - 30%
    270cd/m2 - 40%
    230cd/m2 - 50%
    190cd/m2 - 60%
    170cd/m2 - 70%
    150cd/m2 - 80%
    135cd/m2 - 90%
    125cd/m2 - 100%    		 460cd/m2 - 10%
    435cd/m2 - 20%
    420cd/m2 - 30%
    360cd/m2 - 40%
    310cd/m2 - 50%
    270cd/m2 - 60%
    230cd/m2 - 70%
    210cd/m2 - 80%
    185cd/m2 - 90%
    170cd/m2 - 100%    		 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 -cd/m2 - -
    Color Gamut coverage 97-% DCI P3
    70% Rec.2020
    		97% DCI P3
    70% Rec.2020
    		 97% DCI P3
    70% Rec.2020
    		-% DCI P3
    -% Rec.2020
    		-% DCI P3
    -% Rec.2020
    		 -% DCI P3
    -% Rec.2020
    		 88 -% DCI P3
    66 -% Rec.2020
    		88 -% DCI P3
    66 -% Rec.2020
    		- -
    Color Volume coverage
    Normalized DCI P3
    10,000 cd/m² DCI P3
    Normalized Rec 2020
    10,000 cd/m² Rec 2020    		 -
    -%
    -%
    -%
    -%    		 -
    -%
    -%
    -%
    -%    		 -
    -%
    -%
    -%
    -%    		 -
    %
    %
    %
    %    		 -
    -%
    -%
    -%
    -%    		 -
    -%
    -%
    -%
    -%    		 -
    - 90% DCI P3
    -%
    -%
    -%    		 -
    -%
    -%
    -%
    -%    		 -
    -%
    -%
    -%
    -%    		 -
    -%
    -%
    -%
    -%    		 -
    -
    -
    -    		 -
    -
    Delta E -- In true Cinema mode, the Panasonic 55FZ950 TV simply offers a perfect Colorimetry. The average delta E does not exceed 1.6 and all the tested colours are below the threshold of 3, below which the human eye perceives no difference between the color scheme and the expected colors. -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- - -
    Gama -- Our measured average of gamma 2.4, or the average of reference. There is a slight variation on the gray at 3%, but that is very difficult to discern the image. In the end, the rendering is excellent. -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- - -
    Color Temperature
    (target 6540K)    		 -- 6740K
    More importantly, the temperature is stable across the gray levels.    		 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- - -
    Viewing Angle
    Color Shift
    Brightness
    Black Level    		 -


    		 -


    		 -


    		 -


    		 -


    		 -


    		 -


    		 -


    		 -


    		 -


    		 -
    -
    -
    -    		 -
    -
    Leo Bodnar input lag test
    (the less, the better)    		 26ms with [Game Mode] enabled 110ms with [Normal Mode]
    21ms with [Game Mode] enabled
    FZ950/800 has two options for enabling game mode. One is the traditional way of activating the ‘Game’ picture mode, while the other is a game setting option that can be enabled for any picture mode. Both options bring input lag down to around 21 ms but they differ in other aspects. You can add a shortcut to the ‘Game’ picture mode that can be reached from the Picture menu via the remote control. The game setting option can be enabled for the HDMI port that your game console is connected to for any of the more accurate picture modes (for example Professional).
    The Game picture mode forces everything into the DCI-P3 color space, which is very poor practice as it forces non-HDR games that conform to Rec.709 into DCI-P3, with wildly inaccurate colors as a result. The other picture modes can correctly switch between color spaces that correspond to the input signal, so we recommend that you use the game setting option rather than the ‘Game’ picture mode.    		 --ms with [Normal Mode]
    --ms with [Game Mode] enabled    		 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --
    Motion resolution 650 lines with [IFC] or [Clear Motion] on; 300 otherwise 650 lines with [IFC] --0 lines with [IFC] --0 lines with [IFC] 300 lines 300 lines 300 lines 300 lines 300 lines 300 lines
    BMR / (Index) Superb Motion Superb Motion Superb Motion 780 - 2200 BMR IFC
    784 - 2200 BMR IFC
    750 - 2200 BMR IFC    		 1600 BMR IFC 1600 BMR IFC 1600 BMR IFC 1500 BMR IFC 1 BMR 1300 BMR 600 MBR 600 BMR
    Response Time ≤28ms ≤28ms ≤28ms for S-MVA model
    28ms ≤ 8ms (Typ.)
    ≤ 12ms (Max.)
    for S-IPS models
    32ms ≤ 8ms (Typ.)
    ≤ 12ms (Max.)    		 - - - - - - -
    PWM dimming frequency There are small spikes approximately every 8 ms, this is not really visible as flicker though. This does result in some persistence blur. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes - - - -
    Black Frame Insertion (BFI) No Yes Yes Yes -- -- -- -- -- -- - -
    Motion Clarity Frame Interpolation (IFC)
    30fps
    60fps    		 -
    MAX x 4 frames
    -
    -
    -    		 -
    MAX x 4 frames
    -
    -
    -    		 -
    MAX x 4 frames
    -
    -
    -    		 -
    MAX x 4 frames
    -
    -
    -    		 -
    MAX x 3 frames
    -
    -
    -    		 -
    MAX x 3 frames
    -
    -
    -    		 MAX x 3 frames MAX x 3 frames MAX x 3 frames -- - -
    24 p Judder
    Judder-Free 24p
    Judder-Free 24p via 60p
    Judder-Free 24p via 60i
    Judder-Free 24p via Apps    		 -
    Yes
    Yes
    -
    -    		 -
    Yes
    Yes
    -
    -    		 -
    Yes
    Yes
    -
    -    		 -
    Yes
    Yes
    -
    -    		 -
    Yes
    -
    -
    -    		 -
    Yes
    -
    -
    -    		 -
    -
    -
    -
    -    		 -
    -
    -
    -
    -    		 -
    -
    -
    -
    -    		 -
    -
    -
    -
    -    		 - -
    NOTE. For OLED
    Last year, we complained about occasional stutter in motion but it appears to have been fixed completely on FZ950, FZ800 if you remember to deactivate Panasonic’s motion system IFC (Intelligent Frame Creation). However, with IFC deactivated we encountered the issue with OLED panels’ ultra-low response time, which is so fast that it has a tendency to make motion in video shot at low frame rates (such as 24Hz movies) appear stroboscope-like during bright scenes. If you prefer to have IFC activated, we would recommend that you select the personal profile and stay below 3-4 to avoid introducing motion artefacts. However, you will need to endure occasional stutter so it is not a perfect solution. Without IFC, motion resolution drops somewhat and it comparable to last year’s model, and not as good as Sony A8F and LG C8 (even with IFC activated). It is a trade-off between improved motion resolution and motion artefacts.

    It is possible to activate Black Frame Insertion (BFI) on FZ800 but just like all other OLED TVs, it runs at a too low frequency to make it even remotely bearable for me watching a movie or anything else. Brightness also drops considerably. Some people may be able to accept this but I have yet to find myself in any situation or scenario where I preferred to have BFI enabled. I
    HDR
    HDR formats supported HDR10,
    -,
    HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,
    Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
    A HDR source (H.264 or H.265 (ST2084 or HLG) is required for HDR playback).    		 HDR10,
    HDR10+,
    HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,
    Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
    A HDR source (H.264 or H.265 (ST2084 or HLG) is required for HDR playback).    		 HDR10,
    HDR10+,
    HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,
    Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
    A HDR source (H.264 or H.265 (ST2084 or HLG) is required for HDR playback).    		 HDR10,
    HDR10+,
    HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,
    Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
    A HDR source (H.264 or H.265 (ST2084 or HLG) is required for HDR playback).    		 HDR10,
    HDR10+,
    HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,
    Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
    		 HDR10,
    HDR10+,
    HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,
    Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
    		 HDR10,
    HDR10+,
    HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,
    Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.---------------
    		 HDR10,
    -
    HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,
    Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
    		 HDR10,
    -
    HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,
    Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.    		 HDR10,
    -
    HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,
    Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.    		 HDR10,
    -
    HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,
    Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.

    		 HDR10,
    -
    HLG - in terrestrial and satellite TV,
    Internet video services, HDMI, USB port.
    NOTE. Всички модели: Поддръжката на HDR не увеличава възможностите за пикова яркост на панела на телевизора.
    Модели Full HD и HD: Възможността за изпращане на сигнал, който не е 4K HDR по HDMI зависи изцяло от възпроизвеждащото устройство. Повечето 4K Blu-ray дискове изискват телевизорът да разполага с HDCP2.2, за да възпроизвеждат HDR, докато HDMI входа на този телевизор поддържа само HDCP1.4 и съответно няма как да гарантираме, че ще може да се насладите на цялото HDR съдържание на телевизора.
    Calibration and Settings Calibration and Settings
    Auto Calibration
    Portrait Displays' CalMAN® by SpectraCal®    		 CalMAN Ready -- No No No No No No No No
    3D Look Up Table 3D LUT
    800 points correction
    For instance, the EZ1002 allows professional users to upload their own colour 3D LUTs by SD/USB memory, if required    		 Dynamic LUT 3D 20x20x20
    800 points correction
    For instance, the FZ950, FZ800 allows professional users to upload their own colour 3D LUTs by SD/USB memory, if required    		 No No No No No No No No No
    ISF Professional
    (expert mode - Day & Night)    		 Compatibility with Portrait Display's CalMAN calibration software.
    Direct Display Control mode to allow to adjust settings directly from the Calman software (professional edition) by connecting screen to a PC via Ethernet.
    In order to be able to replace the Pro 1/2 mode with ISF Day / Night modes in the picture settings, you must enter "1196" as the PIN code.
    ISF Day = Pro 1
    ISF Night = Pro 2    		 No No No No No No No No No
    Color Management System (CMS) RGBCYM RGBCYM RGBCYM RGBCYM -- -- -- -- -- No No No
    White balance White balance - 2/20 points White balance - 2/20 points White balance - 2/20 points White balance - 2/20 points White balance - 2/20 points White balance - 2/20 points White balance - 2/20 points -- -- No No No
    Gamma separately adjust each step 10 point Gamma adjustment
    separately adjust each step    		 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- No No
    Picture mode Dynamic
    Normal
    Cinema
    True Cinema
    THX Cinema
    TXH Bright Room
    Custom
    Professional Photo
    Professional1
    Professional2 (isfccc)    		 Dynamic
    Normal
    Cinema
    Professional photography
    True Cinema
    THX Cinema
    THX Bright Room
    Custom
    Professional Photo
    Professional1
    Professional2 (isfccc)
    Sport
    Game
    The suggested choice for the viewer is of course "THX Cinema" if we do not intend to make any adjustments. It is this mode that is set to the correct image reproduction (as the director has seen). If you want to adjust the picture in your own way, it is best to use the "Custom settings" mode. The only step to getting even better image quality is calibration right away.
    The first two are the awful Standard and Dynamic modes, Sports and Game make four, and the last six are various attempts at offering accurate colors. It all feels a little overwhelming and from a user standpoint it is hard to understand why there are so many when several of them deliver more or less identical results.     		Dynamic
    Normal
    Cinema
    True Cinema
    Custom
    Sport
    Game
    		 Dynamic
    Normal
    Cinema
    True Cinema
    Custom
    Sport
    Game
    		 Dynamic
    Normal
    Cinema
    True Cinema
    Custom
    Sport
    Game
    		 Dynamic
    Normal
    Cinema
    True Cinema
    Custom
    Sport
    Game
    		 Dynamic
    Normal
    Cinema
    True Cinema
    Custom
    Sport
    Game
    		 Dynamic
    Normal
    Cinema
    True Cinema
    Custom
    Sport
    Game
    		 Dynamic
    Normal
    Cinema
    True Cinema
    Custom
    Sport
    Game
    		 - Dynamic,
    Normal,
    Cinema,
    True Cinema,
    Custom,
    Sport,
    Game,
    Professional calibration -- After entering the THX-Cinema mode, we are welcomed by a suitable color space for Full HD and SD movies. Despite the natural palette, one can feel the slight dominant of red in gray. The image has a slightly yellowish-red hue, and this feeling can be enhanced if we go, for example, from the normal mode, where white is too cold. The brightness curve is programmed to a value of 2.2 (typically for THX), so the picture has more characteristics for viewing during the day. Switching it to 2.35 would give greater depth and separation of plans. The big advantage of the THX mode is the default shutdown of unnecessary image processing systems that can negatively affect the image. Such are, for example, overscan. For the user who unpacked FZ950 fresh from the carton, it will be a good way to get a good color reproduction. However, depending on the art that hits, there may be slight color dominants, like the one described here.

    As for the efficiency of color rendering after calibration, the Panasonic FZ950 broke a record in the television category in this respect and I doubt that in the near future a better TV will appear on the market. Saturation of colors and their naturalness can not be accused of anything. Where the color is to be alive and saturated is exactly that, and where it has to be pastel - it is toned down as it should. Everything under exquisite control straight from the studio screen and literally. It is in vain to look for any slightest nuances in this respect on the FZ950. Satisfied even professionals and I dedicate this TV to them. I enthusiastically made the measurement of the expanded template of several hundred color samples and only confirmed the perfect control of the screen.

    In other words, the color in Rec 709 can not look better than on the EZ950, because it just looks identical to the original. It is vain to look for small stretches even in dark, yellow tones, where some organic screens take on pink shades. In this condition, this TV set could be immediately taken into the studio for color work.

    After applying the recommended settings (described in the introduction), the FZ950 can boast very good image processing. In THX-Cinema mode, no destructive functions such as noise reduction or overscan are turned on, so the picture goes to the screen in almost the same form as it was burned on the disc, or broadcast on television. No changes. It is only worth remembering that if, however, we plan to watch mainly materials subjected to strong compression, for example from television, we can afford to slightly increase the "focus-sharpness" slider.    		 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- No
    Audio Audio
    Speakers 80W
    Tweeter 2x10W
    Mid Range 4x10W
    Woofer 8 x    		 80W
    Tweeter 2x10W
    Mid Range 2x10W
    Woofer 40W
    		 40W
    2x10W
    2x10W    		 20W
    2x10W    		 20W
    2x10W    		 20W
    2x10W    		 20W
    2x10W    		 20W
    2x10W    		 20W
    2x10W    		 20W
    2x10W    		 20W
    2x10W    		 20W
    2x10W
    Surround VR-Audio True Surround + Cinema Suround Pro Cinema Surround Pro Cinema Surround Cinema Surround FX720 - Cinema Surround
    FXW724 - Cinema Surround +    		 Cinema Suround Cinema Suround Cinema Suround Cinema Suround -- --
    Sound Mode Standard
    Music
    Spatial
    User    		 Standard
    Music
    Speech
    Stadium
    User    		 Standard
    Music
    Speech
    Stadium
    User    		 Standard
    Music
    Speech
    Stadium
    User    		 Standard
    Music
    Speech
    Stadium
    User    		 Standard
    Music
    Speech
    Stadium
    User    		 Standard
    Music
    Speech
    Stadium
    User    		 Standard
    Music
    Speech
    Stadium
    User    		 Standard
    Music
    Speech
    Stadium
    User
    		 Standard
    Music
    Speech
    Stadium
    User
    		 - -
    Tuners Tuners
    Tuners DVB-T/T2/DVB-S2/DVB-C
    DiSEqC - 1.0
    MPEG2, MPEG4 & HEVC H.265    		 DVB-T/T2/DVB-S2/DVB-C
    DiSEqC - 1.0
    MPEG2, MPEG4 & HEVC H.265    		 DVB-T/T2/DVB-S2/DVB-C
    DiSEqC - 1.0
    MPEG2, MPEG4 & HEVC H.265    		 DVB-T/T2/DVB-S2/DVB-C
    DiSEqC - 1.0
    MPEG2, MPEG4 & HEVC H.265    		 DVB-T/T2/DVB-S2/DVB-C
    -
    MPEG2, MPEG4 & HEVC H.265    		 724 - DVB-T/T2/DVB-S2/DVB-C
    720 -
    -
    MPEG2, MPEG4 & HEVC H.265    		 DVB-T/T2/DVB-S2/DVB-C
    -
    MPEG2, MPEG4 & HEVC H.265    		 655 -
    654 -
    650 - DVB-T/T2/DVB-S2/DVB-C
    -
    MPEG2 MPEG4 & HEVC H.265    		 623 - DVB -
    620 - DVB -    		 600 - DVB-T/C / -T2 HD(H.265)
    603 - DVB-T/T2/DVB-S2/DVB-C
    604 - DVB-T/T2/C/S2(H.264)/-T2 HD(H.265)/TV>IP
    -
    MPEG2, MPEG4 & HEVC H.265    		 500 - DVB-T/C / -T2 HD(H.265)
    504 - DVB-T/T2/C/S2(H.264)/-T2 HD(H.265)/TV>IP    		 400 - DVB-T/T2/C
    403 - DVB-T/T2/C/S2
    404 - DVB-T/T2/C/S2(H.264)/-T2 HD(H.265)/TV>IP
    Twin tuner Yes Yes Yes Yes x - No No No No No No
    CI + Slot version 2 x (CI Plus, Version 1.3) 2 x (CI Plus, Version 1.4) 2 x (CI Plus, Version 1.4) 2 x (CI Plus, Version 1.3) CI Plus, Version 1.3 CI Plus, Version 1.3 CI Plus, Version 1.3 CI Plus, Version 1.3 CI plus, version 1.3 CI plus, version 1.3 CI Plus, version 1.3 CI Plus Version 1.3
    Many windows PAP/PIP/PAT PAP/PIP/PAT PAP/PIP/PAT PAP/PIP/PAT PAT PAT PAT PAT PAT PAT PAT -
    Teletext 2000P 2000P 2000P 1500P 1000P 1000P 1000P 1000P 1000P 1000P 1000P -
    Smart features
    Voice Assistant
    With an optional peripheral device e.g. Google Assistant or Amazon Echo is a verbal operation possible (planned for certification)    		 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes - No
    Voice guidance
    Reading Function: For people with poor reading or sight, contents from programs, EPG and Internet are read out
    Speech powered by Dragon
    Nuance Communications    		 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes - Yes
    Audio Descriptions
    Comment settings for the visually impaired if a commentary track is sent by the sender    		 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes -- -- -- -- -- --
    Panasonic Media Center (app)
    Panasonic Media Center (App) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes - No
    Inhouse streaming
    IP>TV    		 Client/server Client/server Client/server Client/server Client Client Client Client Client Client - -
    TV Anywhere Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes - -
    ЗАБЕЛЕЖКА. Due to network conditions or some restrictions on the broadcast station, this feature may not be available.
    Panasonic TV Remote Applications
    Panasonic TV remote(App) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Swipe & Share
    Stream music, photos, videos, and TV signals between your mobile devices and TV    		 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Intelligent Calibration Yes Yes Yes Yes No No No No No No No No
    Internet applications
    Web browser Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Internet applications
    		 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    HbbTV
    Press the red button on your remote control and "Hybrid Broadband Broadcast TeleVision" will give you access to Internet content of compatible channels, e.g. to the video libraries of ARD, ZDF, RTL etc.    		 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes - -
    USB-HDD recording
    (with Rewind live TV)
    Watch a broadcast and / or record another on an optional hard drive    		 There is dual tuner and dual CI port, so you can watch and record two channels (via PbP) at the same time. Unfortunately, PbP still has some limitations. When activated you cannot use other picture modes that ‘Standard’ and ‘Dynamic’, which is clearly not ideal as both look horrible. It is also possible to use picture-in-picture via the new bottom menu, which is a better solution. Unfortunately, the menu disappears after a short while so it is not a solution.
    * This feature requires a USB drive or a USB flash drive with at least 160 GB of memory.    		 There is dual tuner and dual CI port, so you can watch and record two channels (via PbP) at the same time. Unfortunately, PbP still has some limitations. When activated you cannot use other picture modes that ‘Standard’ and ‘Dynamic’, which is clearly not ideal as both look horrible. It is also possible to use picture-in-picture via the new bottom menu, which is a better solution. Unfortunately, the menu disappears after a short while so it is not a solution.
    * This feature requires a USB drive or a USB flash drive with at least 160 GB of memory.    		 There is dual tuner and dual CI port, so you can watch and record two channels (via PbP) at the same time. Unfortunately, PbP still has some limitations. When activated you cannot use other picture modes that ‘Standard’ and ‘Dynamic’, which is clearly not ideal as both look horrible. It is also possible to use picture-in-picture via the new bottom menu, which is a better solution. Unfortunately, the menu disappears after a short while so it is not a solution.
    * This feature requires a USB drive or a USB flash drive with at least 160 GB of memory.    		 There is dual tuner and dual CI port, so you can watch and record two channels (via PbP) at the same time. Unfortunately, PbP still has some limitations. When activated you cannot use other picture modes that ‘Standard’ and ‘Dynamic’, which is clearly not ideal as both look horrible. It is also possible to use picture-in-picture via the new bottom menu, which is a better solution. Unfortunately, the menu disappears after a short while so it is not a solution.
    * This feature requires a USB drive or a USB flash drive with at least 160 GB of memory.    		 Yes
    * This feature requires a USB drive or a USB flash drive with at least 160 GB of memory.    		 Yes
    * This feature requires a USB drive or a USB flash drive with at least 160 GB of memory.    		 Yes
    * This feature requires a USB drive or a USB flash drive with at least 160 GB of memory.    		 Yes
    * This feature requires a USB drive or a USB flash drive with at least 160 GB of memory.    		 - -
    Game mode Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes -- -- -- -- --
    Video on Demand Netflix, Maxdome, Amazon Prime Video, Netzkino Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes - - - - -
    NOTE. Internet applications are provided by their respective service providers and may be modified, discontinued or discontinued at any time. Panasonic assumes no liability and does not guarantee the availability or duration of the services.
    Networking
    Easy Mirroring
    Mirror the image content of a Mirarcast compatible mobile device (Android) on the TV screen    		 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    IP Home Control
    Home control over the TV using a compatible "Home Automation System" CONTROL 4 or CRESTON    		 (Crestron/Control4) (Crestron/Control4) (Crestron/Control4) (Crestron/Control4) (Crestron/Control4) (Crestron/Control4) (Crestron/Control4) (Crestron/Control4) (Crestron/Control4) (Crestron/Control4) (Crestron/Control4) (Crestron/Control4)
    LAN (Ethernet / RJ45) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX Connector (The connection speed of the network may vary depending on the operating environment.) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX communication speed and quality are not guaranteed for this TV. ) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX Connector (The connection speed of the network may vary depending on the operating environment.) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX communication speed and quality are not guaranteed for this TV. ) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX Connector (The connection speed of the network may vary depending on the operating environment.) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX communication speed and quality are not guaranteed for this TV. ) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX Connector (The connection speed of the network may vary depending on the operating environment.) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX communication speed and quality are not guaranteed for this TV. ) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX Connector (The connection speed of the network may vary depending on the operating environment.) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX communication speed and quality are not guaranteed for this TV. ) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX Connector (The connection speed of the network may vary depending on the operating environment.) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX communication speed and quality are not guaranteed for this TV. ) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX Connector (The connection speed of the network may vary depending on the operating environment.) 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX communication speed and quality are not guaranteed for this TV. ) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    Wireless Internet Yes (802.11ac, a, b, g, n) Yes (802.11ac, a, b, g, n) Yes (802.11ac, a, b, g, n) Yes (802.11ac, a, b, g, n) Yes (802.11ac, a, b, g, n) Yes (802.11ac, a, b, g, n) Yes (802.11ac, a, b, g, n) Yes (802.11ac, a,b,g,n) Yes (802.11ac,a,b,g,n) Yes (802.11ac,a,b,g,n) Yes (802.11 a,b,g,n) Yes (802.11 a,b,g,n)
    DLNA (DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
    DTCP-IP - Digital Transmission Content Protection via IP
    DMS - Digital Media Server,
    DMP - Digital Media Player,
    DMR - Digital Media Renderer,    		 (DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
    DTCP-IP - Digital Transmission Content Protection via IP
    DMS - Digital Media Server,
    DMP - Digital Media Player,
    DMR - Digital Media Renderer,    		 (DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
    DTCP-IP - Digital Transmission Content Protection via IP
    DMS - Digital Media Server,
    DMP - Digital Media Player,
    DMR - Digital Media Renderer,    		 (DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
    DTCP-IP - Digital Transmission Content Protection via IP
    DMS - Digital Media Server,
    DMP - Digital Media Player,
    DMR - Digital Media Renderer,    		 (DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
    DTCP-IP - Digital Transmission Content Protection via IP
    DMS - Digital Media Server,
    DMP - Digital Media Player,
    DMR - Digital Media Renderer,    		 (DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
    DTCP-IP - Digital Transmission Content Protection via IP
    DMS - Digital Media Server,
    DMP - Digital Media Player,
    DMR - Digital Media Renderer,    		 (DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
    DTCP-IP - Digital Transmission Content Protection via IP
    DMS - Digital Media Server,
    DMP - Digital Media Player,
    DMR - Digital Media Renderer,    		 (DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
    DTCP-IP - Digital Transmission Content Protection via IP
    DMS - Digital Media Server,
    DMP - Digital Media Player,
    DMR - Digital Media Renderer,    		 (DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
    DTCP-IP - Digital Transmission Content Protection via IP
    DMS - Digital Media Server,
    DMP - Digital Media Player,
    DMR - Digital Media Renderer,    		 (DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
    DTCP-IP - Digital Transmission Content Protection via IP
    DMS - Digital Media Server,
    DMP - Digital Media Player,
    DMR - Digital Media Renderer,    		 (DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS) (DTCP-IP/DMP/DMR/DMS)
    Bluetooth Keyboard
    HID (Human Interface Device Profile)
    Wireless connection Bluetooth-enabled keyboard / mouse    		 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes -- -- -- -- No
    Bluetooth Audio Link
    A2DP (Advanced Audio Distribution Profile)
    Wireless audio from TV to optional Bluetooth soundbars, speakers or headphones    		 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes -- -- -- - No
    NOTE. Когато към телевизора е свързано Bluetooth устройство, е възможно изходният Bluetooth аудио сигнал да не бъде синхронизиран (т.е. да се забави) спрямо изображенията на екрана. Това не е дефект на телевизора или устройството. Времето на забавяне се различава според устройството.
    Connections
    Inputs
    HDMI HDMI (2x 2.0 (full bandwidth) & 2x 2.0) (18Gbps)
    HDMI 1/2 able to do
    4:4:4 chroma UHD/60p/50p
    4:2:2 chroma UHD/60p/50p
    4:2:0 chroma UHD/60p/50p
    4:4:4 chroma UHD/30p/25p/24p
    4:2:2 chroma UHD/30p/25p/24p
    HDMI 3/4 able to do
    4:2:0 chroma UHD/60/50p
    DCI 4K (4096x2160) 60p,50p,30p,25p,24p, the actual resolution is 3840x2160
    A side note: Port 3 and 4 are perpendicular to the backside and unlike the LG models the ports have not been countersinked into the back. The same goes for a lot of additional ports so you need a pretty thick wall mount for this TV if you plan on using USB, SPDIF, or >2 HDMI.     		HDMI (2x 2.0 (full bandwidth) & 2x 2.0)
    HDMI 1/2 able to do
    4:4:4 chroma UHD/60p/50p
    4:2:2 chroma UHD/60p/50p
    4:2:0 chroma UHD/60p/50p
    4:4:4 chroma UHD/30p/25p/24p
    4:2:2 chroma UHD/30p/25p/24p
    HDMI 3/4 able to do
    4:2:0 chroma UHD/60/50p
    DCI 4K (4096x2160) 60p,50p,30p,25p,24p,
    the actual resolution is 3840x2160
    A side note: Port 3 and 4 are perpendicular to the backside and unlike the LG models the ports have not been countersinked into the back. The same goes for a lot of additional ports so you need a pretty thick wall mount for this TV if you plan on using USB, SPDIF, or >2 HDMI.    		 3 x 2.0 3 x 2.0 3 HDMI (UHD 60/50p, HDCP 2.0) 3 3 3 - 2 HDMI (HDCP 1.4)
    Viera Link
    HDAVI Control 5
    (CEC protocol)
    Version - HDAVI Control or later.
    Automatic Input Switching
    Power on link
    Power off link
    Speaker control
    Version - HDAVI Control 2 or later.
    VIERA Link control only with the TV’s remote control
    Unselected device auto off (for available equipment only)
    Version - HDAVI Control 3 or later.
    Automatic lip-sync function
    Version - HDAVI Control 4 or later.
    Energy saving mode (with Quick Start mode)
    Version - HDAVI Control 5.
    Audio Return Channel Audio Return Channel (ARC) is a function that enables digital sound signals to be sent via an HDMI cable back from the TV to a connected audio device.    		 Yes HDMI (Input) Version 5 Yes HDMI (Input ) Version 5 Yes HDMI (Input ) Version 5 Yes HDMI (Input ) Version 5 Yes, Version 5 Yes, Version 5 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
    USB Type A USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 2 USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 2 USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 2 USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 2 USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 2 USB 2.0 x 2 USB 2.0 x 2 USB 2.0 x 2 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 x 2 USB 2.0 x 2 USB 2.0 x 2 (2 side)
    SD Memory Card Slot 1 - SD, PCMCIA 1 - SD, PCMCIA 1 - SD, PCMCIA 1 - SD, PCMCIA No No No No No No No No
    Component Video Input shared with Composite RCA phono type x 1 (rear) 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
    Scart No No No No No No No No No No No No
    Outputs
    Digital audio output (optical) 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
    Audio Return Channel Yes HDMI (Input 2) Yes HDMI (Input 2) Yes HDMI (Input 2) Yes HDMI (Input 2) Yes HDMI (Input 2) Yes HDMI (Input 2) Yes HDMI (Input 2) Yes HDMI (Input 2) Yes HDMI (Input 2) Yes HDMI (Input 2) Yes HDMI (Input 2) -
    Headphone 3.5 mm jack 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
    NOTE. It is, in theory, possible to hide all connections behind a detachable cover but since Panasonic has once again decided that around half of all ports should point towards the wall, it is practically impossible to reattach the cover. This also complicates a wall-mount installation if you are planning to use SPDIF, more than 2 HDMI ports, the Ethernet port, and more than 1 USB port. It is simply not good enough and comes across as lazy design, especially considering that this has been a major pain point for years.

    Type panels
    Series / diagonal 75"
    _________________    		 65"
    __________________________    		 55"
    _________________________    		 49"
    _____________________    		 43"
    _____________________    		 40"
    _____________________    		 32"
    ______________    		 24"
    ___________
    FZ950
    (FZ950B)    		 AM-OLED, WRGB (LGDisplay)
    24/25/30/50/60/100fps    		 AM-OLED, WRGB (LGDisplay)
    24/25/30/50/60/100fps
    FZ800
    (FZ800B)    		 AM-OLED, WRGB (LGDisplay)
    24/25/30/50/60/100fps    		 AM-OLED, WRGB (LGDisplay)
    24/25/30/50/60/100fps
    FX780
    (FXW784/FXW785/FX750B)    		 Super MVA (Innolux)
    24/25/30/50/60/100fps    		 S-IPS (LGDisplay)
    24/25/30/50/60/100fps
    Edge LED Local Dimming    		 S-IPS (LGDisplay)
    24/25/30/50/60100fps
    Edge LED Local Dimming    		 S-IPS (LGDisplay)
    24/25/30/50/60/100fps
    Edge LED Local Dimming
    8 verical segments    		 S-IPS (LGDisplay)
    24/25/30/50/60/100fps
    Edge LED Local Dimming
    FX740 S-IPS (LGDisplay)
    24/25/30/50/60fps
    Edge LED Local Dimming    		 S-IPS (LGDisplay)
    24/25/30/50/60fps
    Edge LED Local Dimming    		 S-IPS (LGDisplay)
    24/25/30/50/60fps
    Edge LED Local Dimming
    FX720
    (FXW724)    		 S-IPS (LGDisplay)
    24/25/30/50/60fps
    Edge LED Local Dimming    		 S-IPS (LGDisplay)
    24/25/30/50/60fps
    Edge LED Local Dimming    		 S-IPS (LGDisplay)
    24/25/30/50/60fps
    Edge LED Local Dimming    		 S-MVA (Innolux)
    24/25/50/60fps
    Edge LED Local Dimming
    FX700
    (FXW704)    		 S-IPS (LGDisplay)
    24/25/30/50/60fps
    Edge LED    		 IPS (LGDisplay)
    24/25/30/50/60fps
    Edge LED    		 IPS (LGDisplay)
    24/25/30/50/60fps
    Edge LED
    FX650
    (FXW654 / FX650B)    		 S-IPS
    24/25/30/50/60fps
    Direct LED    		 S-IPS
    24/25/30/50/60fps
    Direct LED    		 S-IPS
    24/25/30/50/60fps
    Direct LED    		 S-MVA (Innolux)
    24/25/30/50/60fps
    FX620 / 610
    (FX623/FX613)    		 S-MVA (Innolux)
    24/25/30/50/60fps
    Direct LED    		 S-IPS
    24/25/30/50/60fps
    Direct LED    		 S-IPS
    24/25/30/50/60fps
    Direct LED    		 S-IPS
    24/25/30/50/60fps
    Direct LED
    FX600
    (FXW604/FX603)    		 S-MVA (Innolux)
    24/25/30/50/60fps
    Direct LED    		 S-IPS
    24/25/30/50/60fps
    Direct LED    		 S-IPS
    24/25/30/50/60fps
    Direct LED    		 S-IPS
    24/25/30/50/60fps
    Direct LED
    FX550
    		S-IPS
    24/25/30/50/60fps
    Direct LED    		 S-IPS
    24/25/30/50/60fps
    Direct LED    		 S-IPS
    24/25/30/50/60fps
    Direct LED
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    FS500
    (FXW504)    		 S-IPS
    24/25/30/50/60fps
    Direct LED
    1920 x 1080    		 Super MVA
    24/25/30/50/60fps
    1920x1080    		 IPS
    24/25/30/50/60fps
    Direct LED
    1280x720    		 IPS
    24/25/30/50/60fps
    Edge LED
    1280x720
    FS400
    (FXW404)    		 Super MVA
    24/25/30/50/60fps
    Direct LED
    1920x1080    		 IPS
    24/25/30/50/60fps
    Direct LED
    1280x720
    Отговор с цитат Отговор с цитат
  5. kod
    kod е на линия
    Administrator Аватара на kod
    Тук е от
    Jul 2000
    Живее в
    София
    Мнения
    8,411
    Изпрати съобщение чрез ICQ до kod Изпрати съобщение чрез Skype ™ до kod
    Днес14:51 #4

    Panasonic телевизори 2019 - често задавани въпроси

    FAQ - често задавани въпроси

    Online Answers - Panasonic Corporation


    Software
    Unipf technical information.


    Firmware
    TV | Digital AV | Support | Panasonic Global


    Playback function
    File Sharing & DLNA
    Enjoy your VIERA with Home Networking | TV | Digital AV | Consumer Products | Support | Panasonic Global


    Web Browser App
    Web Browser App | TV | Digital AV | Consumer Products | Support | Panasonic Global


    Гласов асистент и Гласови напътствия
    Телевизорът прочита с глас изписаното на екрана по време на настройка или информация за програмата.


    Panasonic TV Remote 2
    Enjoy your VIERA with TV Remote 2 | TV | Digital AV | Consumer Products | Support | Panasonic Global


    Bluetooth
    Само за работа с съвместими с HID (Human Interface Device Profile) клавиатури.
    http://www.usb.org/developers/hidpage/


    От къде да си сваля инструкции?
    По-голямата част от ръководства са на разположение в рамките на раздела за поддръжка на сайта.
    Най-лесният начин за намиране на потребителя е да се търси за номера на вашия модел, например TX-65DX900E.
    При преглеждане на резултатите не забравяйте да кликнете върху точният модел, който имате.
    Свали


    Кога мога да регистрирам удължена гаранция на уреда, който закупих?
    Удължената гаранция е само за определени уреди и трябва да се извърши в определен период от време, след покупката, особено ако е в промоционален период. Не може да бъде извършена извън този период от време. Можете да попитате търговския представител, от където закупувате уред или директно центъра за обслужване на клиенти на Panasonic.
    https://panasonic5y.com/bg-BG/Promo-models.aspx


    Въпрос: Как да проверя ТВ при покупка? На какво да обърна внимание?
    1. Проверете за изгорели пиксели с помоща на картинки 1920*1080 в различни цветове.
    https://yadi.sk/d/V27J1ewp3JXPa2
    Огледайте внимателно екрана за пиксели с цвят различен от този на заливката.
    За справка: Panasonic Electronics Pixel Policy и ISO 13406-2.
    2. У дома го проверете за неравномерна подсветка - засветки на черен екран при изгасено осветление и затъмнени прозорци (засветките по ъглите в една или друга степен зависят от конкретният екземпляр ТВ).
    http://uk.rtings.com/tv/learn/tv-warranties-care


    Как да проверим за блокирали пиксели?
    Натискаме -/V на телевизора и без да го пускаме натискаме три пъти определен бутон на ДУ :
    -/V + Option - Появява се заливка на екрана в различни цветове , градиентна заливка, цветни полоси и т.н. - много полезно за търсене на изгорели пиксели. Изход - изключете телевизора с бутона на отстрани на корпуса.


    При гледане на филми с тъмни сцени телевизора автоматично си променя яркостта!
    -Проблема го има на единия от четирите HDMI входа този с ARC.
    Пуснете за тоя HDMI вход режима на картината "Реалистично кино настр." и изключете всички ЕКО истории и динамични контрасти.


    Как да видим заработените часове?
    Количеството заработени часове може да се види в потребителското меню:
    Menu -> Help -> System Information - на ред Status4
    (Menu -> Help -> Version -> Status4.).
    Числото след буквата представлява заработените часове. Като увеличава стойността си с единица, на всеки 60 минути "заработено" време.
    [Статус 4 започва с А до 100 часа, след това B за 100-199 часа, след това C.....]


    Къде мога да намеря фирмуер за моят телевизор?
    Download Information of VIERA | Download | TV | Digital AV | Consumer Products | Support | Panasonic Global


    Как да проверя версията на фърмуера в моя телевизор в потребителското меню?
    Включете телевизора
    Меню -> Настройка -> Системно Меню -> Системна Информация
    Пример
    Софтуерна версия 2515-10300
    Статус1 0071-0502 4000-0006
    Статус2 0038-115 010001
    Статус3 00700-3201 0000-0000
    На първият ред е изписана версията на фърмуера /2515/ която е на телевизора ви.


    Валидна ли е гаранцията на моят телевизор ако се преместя в друга страна?
    Ако се преместите в друга страна в Европа, гаранцията е валидна.
    Ако се преместите извън Европа, за съжаление гаранцията няма да е валидна.


    Как мога да разбера данни и контакти за връзка с Панасоник, когато съм извън страната, от която съм закупил моя продукт?
    Моля изберете вашата локация на следната страница:
    Get support in your country - Support - Panasonic
    След избиране на страната, ще бъдете пренасочени към друг сайт за поддръжка на клиентите, на официалния език на страната, която сте избрали и ще можете лесно да намерите контакти за връзка с нас.


    Мога ли да ползвам моят Panasonic телевизор закупен от България в друга държава?
    Ако ползвате телевизор от България, в друга страна моля имайте в предвид следното:
    Може да се наложи да закупите адаптер за щепсела и трансформатор за правилният волтаж. Телевизора е възможно да не е съвместим със локално излъчваният сигнал.
    Стандартите в България са
    DVB за телевизия
    https://www.dvb.org/news/worldwide
    220V/50Hz - за напрежение
    https://www.110220volts.com/media/wy...world-wide.jpg
    Стандарт за щепсели
    https://www.110220volts.com/media/wy..._the_world.jpg
    Свържете се със операторите преди да предприемете подобно действие.


    За функцията TV Anywhere е е нужно да изтеглите апликацията Panasonic Media Center, съвместима за Android и iOS.
    Enjoy your VIERA with TV Remote 2 | TV | Digital AV | Consumer Products | Support | Panasonic Global


    Как мога да настроя субтитрите на моя телевизор?
    Когато гледате телевизионни програми чрез вградения тунер на телевизора (DVB-T/C/S), можете да пускате/скривате субтитрите(ако са налични на програмата), с бутона [STTL], от дистанционното. Ако са налични субтитри, тогава можете също да променяте настройките, докато гледате сигнала със субтитри, натискайки „Option” бутона на дистанционното управление. Ако сигнала, който се гледа дава възможност за няколко езика, то тогава можете да изберете някой от тези, чрез „Subtitle language option”.
    * Бутона [STTL] не е активен, когато гледате свален от интернет филм със вградени субтитри.

    Има и допълнителни настройки за всичко важно - големина , цвят, кодировка, местоположение и закъснение/избързване.
    При свързване на флашка/HDD излиза надпис за включено външно у-во , натискате HOME->устройства и съответното HDD/флашка , после "видео" (има "снимки" и "музика") и навигирате по папките.
    След пускане на филм, натискате OPTION->настройки видео-> там вече са мулти аудио, за избиране на аудио пътека, двоен моно звук - ляв или десен канал, повторение и настройки на субтитрите.
    Там също са настройки за вкл./изкл. , кодировка (кирилица), размер - 5 степени, цвят - бяло, червено, синьо, жълто и зелено.
    Следва позиция - 5 степени и настройка за закъснение/избързване .


    Защо не мога да видя субтитри, когато гледам филми на моя телевизор чрез DLNA?
    За гледане на филми със субтитри, през DLNA, препоръчваме субтитрите да са вградени. Това означава, че има само един файл (видео), който съдържа в него си и субтитрите.


    Нямам субтитри на програмите излъчващи такива.
    Изключили сте ги. Натиснете бутона STTL - намира се под зеленият бутон за телетекста.


    Мога ли да използвам USB клавиатура или мишка на моя телевизор?
    Ако използвате USB „Plug-and-play” клавиатура или мишка.което не изисква софтуер (или някакви драйвери, за да работи), би трябвало да работи без проблемно с телевизора. Моля свържете се със производителя на устройството(клавиатура/мишка) за потвърждение.


    Може ли браузърът автоматично да обнови страницата?
    Ако страницата има скриптове/плъгини които позволяват това, самата страница ще се обнови автоматично.


    Не мога да видя моите снимки или видео файлове, от моята SD карта. Използвам Windows 10.
    Под Windows 10, някои разширения на файловете (.png , .jpg , .mov), които са широко разпространени и използвани от основни програми, инсталирани на вашия компютър, могат да бъдат скрити. Това може да доведе до проблеми при гледане на записаните/снимани файлове с вашия фотоапарат/видео камера.
    Моля отворете File Explorer (This PC) → Натиснете на „View option”, в горното меню → Проверете полето/отметката точно срещу „File name extensions option” (опции на разширенията на файлове)
    За да видите скрити файлове и папки → Проверете полето/отметката до „Hidden item option”.


    Какъв вид HDMI кабел е добре да използвам, за да свържа моят UltraHD Blu-ray плейър към UltraHD телевизор?
    Когато искате да изкарате UltraHD сигнал, моля използвайте кабел с дължина максимум 5.0 метра. Уверете се, че кабелът е версия 2.0 или по-висока - високоскоростен HDMI-съвместим кабел,който поддържа 18 Gbps трансфер.
    HDMI :: Resources :: FAQ


    Мога ли да използвам HDMI кабел по-дълъг от 10 метра?
    Да, но ще има много смущения, които ще се отразят на качеството на сигнала.
    Има много компании, които работят по HDMI решения, които разширяват ефективния обхват на кабела от типичният 10м обхват, до много по-големи дължини. Тези компании произвеждат различни решения, които включват активни кабели (с вградена активна електроника, която усилва и разширява сигнал по кабела), усилватели, както CAT5/6 кабели и увеличен брой влакна.
    Едно от решенията е технологията HDBaseT, която се прилага от много IT фирми.
    HDBaseT™ – A Standard of the Future, Today


    Кой модел телевизор има връзка DisplayPort 1.2?
    За съжаление само един модел от 2014 година има подобна връзка - AX900.


    Как мога да настроя моят 4K телевизор да види 4К съдържанието от външен източник?
    Моля, помислете за следното, когато настройвате 4K система:
    Най-HDMI преднина трябва да е съвместим 4K
    В зависимост от модела на вашия телевизор, може да се наложи да използвате HDMI вход 2 или 4 - вижте вашия продукт наръчник за по-нататъшни указания.
    В настройките на HDCP изберете "AUTO". Ако източникът не се признава, опитайте 2.2.
    В HDMI Авто настройки използват или Режим 1 или лежим 2.


    Как да си настроя часа.
    Меню -> Таймер -> Часова зона -> GMT+2.
    Забележка! При всяка смяна от лятно на зимно и обратното - трябва да променяте позицията.
    Зимно - GMT+2
    Лятно - GMT+3


    Мога ли да добавям „Любими” (Favourites) към моя начален екран(Home screen) със Firefox OS?
    В началото имате 3 избора за бърз достъп от вашият начален екран: Към Live TV, Apps и Свързани у-ва. Но със Firefox OS можете също, много лесно да добавяте апликации или съдържание, каквото желаете, на вашия начален екран (Home screen).


    Има ли вариант да си сейфна каналите по някакъв начин да ги експортна и после да си ги подредя и върна(за старите модели)?
    Вариант има чрез програмата chansort.На празна USB флашка форматирана на FAT32 се създава нов текстов документ, който се преименува на hotel.pwd.Поставя се в телевизора и се показва едно меню да се въведе четири цифрен код, който е 4850. Така на флашката вече има добавена папка с име hotel_setup.
    На компютър се пуска chansort->File->Open tv data file и се посочва svl.db от папка hotel_setup.Отворения списък се редактира след което се избира save as и презаписва същият този svl.db.
    Поставя се в телевизора и отново се появява менюто за въвеждане на парола този път е 4851.Изчаква се да приключи и се изгася телевизора от бутона на него.След пускането всички канали са в желаната последователност.
    https://sourceforge.net/projects/chansort/


    По време на инсталация на DVB-S уникабел (Unicable system), не мога да въведа моя 4 цифров PIN код.
    Телевизорите на Панасоник в такива случаи имат възможността да приемат само 3 цифри. За това, ако имате възможност, променете или създайте на ново този код, да го направите да е 3 цифрен.


    Телевизорът ми има двойни тунери и два слота за карти - какви са опциите?
    В някои модели (CR850, CX800, AX900, X940,CX750, DX900, DX800, DX780, EZ1000, EZ950, EX780), ще намерите двоен тунер, който предвижда възможността за записване на една програма, докато гледате друга. По този начин Вие може да спрете излъчването на живо(стартирайки запис и превключвайки на друга програма) и да изгледате после записа, или да планирате бъдещи записи, дори когато телевизорът е изключен.
    При поставен само 1 модул и 1 карта:
    - може да гледате един кодиран канал и да записвате втори, който е некодиран
    - може да гледате един некодиран и да записвате втори, който е кодиран
    - може да гледате един кодиран, но не може да записвате втори, който е кодиран
    При поставени 2 модула с 2 карти:
    - може да гледате един кодиран канал и да записвате втори, който е некодиран
    - може да гледате един некодиран и да записвате втори, който е кодиран
    - може да гледате един кодиран и да записвате втори, който е кодиран
    При поставени два модула и две карти на два различни оператора:
    - може да гледате кодирана програма от пакета на единият оператор и да записвате кодирана програма от пакета на другият оператор
    - може да гледате кодирана програма от пакета на единият оператор и да записвате кодирана програма от пакета на другият оператор


    Как да свържа телевизора си към интернет?
    Молим Ви да следвате следните стъпки:
    1. Натиснете бутона [Menu]
    2. Изберете [Network] „Мрежа”
    3. [Network Connection]
    4. [Quick setup]> С тази функция, телевизора ще опита да засече дали е свързан LAN кабел и ще се опита да осъществи връзка с интернет. Ако не се засече LAN кабел, тогава ще се появи менюто за настройки на безжичен интернет [Wireless]
    5. Изберете желаната мрежа за достъп, към която желаете да се свържете
    6. Въведете кода за сигурност(парола). Молим да се уверите, че потвърждавате паролата с бутона „Back/return”.
    7. Автоматичните настройки са направени и екран с [Network Status] ще се появи.
    Ако сте напреднал потребител и желаете да видите всички детайли за мрежата, молим Ви да направите следните стъпки:
    1. Натиснете [Menu]
    2. Изберете [Network]
    3. [Network Connection]
    4. [Manual]> изберете даден вид мрежа и следвайте инструкциите.


    Каква е препоръчителното разстояние между безжичен рутер и телевизор?
    Panasonic препоръчва максимум 5 метра разстояние между интернет-рутера и телевизора за добра и стабилна връзка. Силата на връзката и качеството могат да зависят много от локацията и мощността на излъчване на рутера.


    Как мога да потвърдя паролата, която съм написал за Wi-Fi връзката на моя телевизор?
    На по-новите модели, начина за потвърждение е чрез натискане на „BACK/RETURN” бутона, който се намира точно до OK бутона.


    Защо имам звук само от телевизора, вместо от аудио системата, когато съм ги свързал с HDMI ARC?
    Първо, проверете дали HDMI кабела, е свързан във HDMI ARC входа на двете устройства. Ако желаете звука да излиза само през тон-колоните, а не през телевизора, трябва да натиснете [Apps] на дистанционното и да изберете [Viera Link]. След това променете на „Home Cinema”.


    Защо се появява съобщението „Not available” на моя телевизор „Viera” , когато променям избора на говорители на моята Аудио система?
    Молим Ви да се уверите, че вашата звукова система е свързана към телевизора чрез HDMI ARC. Ако сте го направили, то можете да пробвате следните стъпки, за да накарате телевизора да разпознае говорителя.
    1. Когато и двата уреда са включени, премахнете HDMI кабела и от двата уреда.
    2. Изключете телевизора и после аудио системата.
    3. Свържете HDMI кабела
    4. Включете Аудио системата и тогава телевизора (по обратния ред на изключването)
    5. На телевизора, отидете на [Apps] и изберете „Viera Link”.


    Екрана на телевизора ми, започва да става по-тъмен по краищата/ъглите.
    Възможно е това да се случва, ако „Adaptive Backlight control” е активиран. Моля проверете дали вашият телевизор има следните опции и ги премахнете:
    Menu – Picture – Adaptive Backlight Control – OFF


    Как мога да променя името на входовете (Inputs) на моя телевизор?
    Някои телевизори предлагат опцията да се преименува името на входовете (Inputs). Например, бихте могли да промените „HDMI 1” на „ТВ програми” или HDMI2 на „Компютър/ТВ Игра”. Това може да бъде настроено от:
    [Menu]-[Display settings]-[Input labels]
    След редактиране на името, трябва да потвърдите с натискане на „back/return” бутона.


    Какво е „Viera Link”?
    Viera Link (HDAVI Control) е CEC протокол - удобна функция, предлагаща съвместни операции/управление между уреди поддържащи протокола. Можете да използвате функцията, когато свържете съвместими оборудвания чрез HDMI кабел.


    Не мога да видя всички мой входни гнезда след като натисна AV бутона на моя TV, защо?
    Това показва, че другите входове са скрити, следвайте следващите стъпки.:
    1. Натиснете бутона MENU на дистанционното управление;
    2. Изберете SETUP;
    3. Изберете настройките на дисплея;
    4. Изберете INPUT LABELS;
    5. Изберете подходящия етикет и да го превключите напред към друга опция.


    Как мога да използвам miracast/mirroring с моя телевизор?
    Следните инструкции са валидни за 2013, 2014, 2015 серии CS, 2016 серии DS, 2017 серии EX. Моля натиснете [Apps] и изберете апликацията/бутон [Mirroring]. За 2014 серии CX и 2016 серии DX, „Mirroring” опцията може да бъде достъпна чрез натискане на [HOME] бутона на дистанционното, после отивате на [Devices] и избирате [Mirroring].


    Какво е „Intelligent Frame Creation”?
    Понякога може да забележите един проблем, когато гледате спорт или други неща със бързо движещи се обекти, това се нарича "размазване при движение" или "Judder". Това е, когато картината се появява рязко, особено, когато камерата панорамира и може да окаже голямо влияние, при гледане на сцени с бързо движение, като футбол например. За да се предпазите от това и да сте сигурни, че получавате най-гладката и качествена картина, трябва да проверите настройките на вашия телевизор, да видите, ако има "Intelligent Frame Creation" функция (Интелигентно Добавяне на Кадри). При включване на тази функция (On), вашият телевизор ще добавя, "Интелигентно", допълнителни кадри към излъчвания канал/предаване - ефективното създаване на хибрид между предния кадър и следващия кадър - помага за намалянето на "замазването/размазването при движение".
    Има налични две версии:
    IFC (Intelligent Frame Creation) - в нашия стандартен клас и
    IFC Pro - в по-високият клас


    Кои модели телевизори от 2016г. Поддържат „Control 4” през IP?
    „Control 4” използва вградената SDDP технология, за поддръжка на „Smart Home Решения” за телевизорите Panasonic от 4К Ultra HD сериите.
    Следните модели поддържат „Control 4”: DX900 и DX800, EZ1000, EZ950, EX780, EX730, EX700, EX600.


    Как мога да направя цял екран на TV да се появи директно (с телевизор, който използва начални екрани), когато включа телевизора?
    1. Натиснете бутона HOME, за да стигнете до страницата ИЗБОР НА НАЧАЛЕН ЕКРАН;
    2. Натиснете бутона ЛЯВА СТРЕЛКА докато не видите началния екран, наречен FULL SCREEN TV;
    3. Когато изберете FULL SCREEN екрана, натиснете бутона OK;
    4. Натиснете бутона BLUE, за да получите достъп до настройките за този начален екран;
    5. Превъртете надолу, до POWER ON опция и натиснете OK;
    6. Изберете ВИНАГИ ТОЗИ НАЧАЛЕН ЕКРАН и натиснете OK.


    Не мога да открия "Panasonic 4K Channel" въпреки, че е показан на следната страница: Panasonic България
    Приложението Panasonic 4K Channel е достъпно само до избрани 4К телевизори и по-точно модели които поддържат HEVC: WT600, AX800, AX900, X940e, CX, DX900, DX800, DX780


    Може ли Дигиталния Оптичен кабел да пренася 5.1 аудио сигнал от телевизор към аудио система?
    Телевизорът има възможността да изпраща 5.1 аудио сигнал чрез оптичния кабел. Това е възможно само, ако самия звук е с 5.1 съдържание. Моля отидете в менюто на вашия Панасоник телевизор:
    Menu > Sound > SPDIF Selection > Select Auto
    Имайте в предвид, че не гарантираме, че аудио сигнала ще бъде продължен от телевизора, ако свържете външно устройство към телевизора. За това съветваме клиентите да свързват външен източник на аудио директно към аудио системата, ако желаете аудио сигнала да излиза от там. Аудио устройството/система трябва да има поне 5.1 говорители. Ако са по-малко, така или иначе ще бъдат използвани всички налични говорители, но няма да е същия ефект, както при 5.1 говорители/тонколони.


    На моята Firefox операционна система, Media Player изглежда, че е изчезнал от листа с апликации. Как мога да имам достъп до моите видео/снимки/музика от свързаната към телевизора флашка?
    На операционната система Firefox, достъпа до външно у-во(флашка с памет) може да стане от „Devices Deck” (Мениджър/плот на устройствата) и след това избирате желаното устройство. Можете да стигнете до това меню чрез „HOME” бутона на вашето дистанционно.


    Как да рестартирам/върна началните настройки на телевизора си?
    Меню-Настройка-Системно меню-Начални настройки
    За връщане на началните настройки на телевизора си моля отидете на [Shipping conditions] (Начални настройки):
    1. Отидете на [Menu]
    2. После [Setup]
    3. [System menu] – (това може да се намира на втората страница на менюто с настройки за някои модели)
    4. [Shipping conditions] (Начални настройки)
    5. И следвайте инструкциите на екрана
    * В зависимост от годината на вашия телевизор, името и разположението на тази функция може да варира.


    Защо функцията „Картина в картината” (PiP) не работи с моите телевизор и Blu-ray плейър?
    Следният проблем може да се появи, когато комбинираме Ultra HD Blu-Ray диск и ТВ програма. Функцията „Картина в картината”(PiP), на телевизора, е възможна само със HD съдържание. Когато гледате устройство, което е Ultra HD, не можете да ползвате функцията „Картина в картината”. Също така мащабирането/промяната от Full HD на Ultra HD, се води, че не е FHD съдържание. Молим Ви да промените настроената резолюция на плейъра, ако използвате Ultra HD диск, когато желаете да използвате функцията „Картина в картината”:
    Menu-setup-player settings-hdmi-video format- select 1080i or 1080p
    Имайте в предвид, че тези настройки могат да бъдат малко по-различни в зависимост от вашия плейър.


    Гледане на защитено с авторски права HDCP 2.2 съдържание    [/B]
    За да гледате защитено с авторски права HDCP 2.2 съдържание, например 4K съдържание, свържете плейъра и телевизора чрез съвместим с HDCP 2.2 жак. Можете да гледате защитено с авторски права 4K съдържание само чрез връзка със съвместим с HDCP 2.2 HDMI жак. За подробности относно това дали телевизорът и 4K устройствата са оборудвани със съвместим с HDCP 2.2 HDMI жак, вижте инструкциите за експлоатация, предоставени с телевизора и устройствата.


    Как да задам „Timer recording” (записване във времето)?
    За да зададете записване във времето (Timer recording), е възможно само, когато гледате DVB сигнал. Няма как с аналогов сигнал или такъв от декодер. Уверете се, че има достатъчно място на външния хард диск преди да зададете записване.
    1. Свържете външния хард диск (със собствено захранване) към USB-то на телевизора.
    2. Изберете [Menu]-[Setup]-[USB HDD setup]
    3. Изберете хард диска за записване и натиснете ОК. Следвайте стъпките.
    4. Червено кръгче и зелена стрелкичка ще се появят до името на Хард диска.
    5. [Menu]-[Timer]-[Timer programming]
    6. Задайте детайли за записването (можете да променяте датата със стрелките горе/долу). Натиснете ОК за запаметяване.


    Мога ли да ползвам Direct TV Record когато възпроизвеждам 3D изображения?
    Direct TV Record не може да се възпроизвежда по време на изобразяване на 3D файлове.


    Мога ли да настроя външният таймер за записване по време на възпроизвеждане на 3Д изображения/филми?
    Функцията външен таймер не може да се използва по време на възпроизвеждане на 3Д изобажение


    Защо функцията “USB Recording/Pause Live TV (Timeshift)” (Запис на телевизия върху външен хард/памет) не работи на новото ми, току-що закупено, дистанционно управление?
    В случай, че сега сте закупили дистанционното N2QAYB000753 и иползвате един от моделите телевизори, споменати по-долу, то тогава трябва да направите допълнителни действия, за да активирате тази функция.
    Важи за модели и серии:
    2010: D25-, D28-, V20-, GT20-, GW20-, GF22-, GN23-, GT24-, GS21-series
    2011: EW30-, EX34-, EN33-, EF32-, ES31-, DT30-, DT35-, GT30-, GTX34-, GTN33-, GTF32-, GTS31-, VT30-series
    2012: EW5, E5 series
    За да използвате това дистанционно с телевизора ВИ, то трябва да въведете код "73".
    - Натиснете и задръжте ON/OFF бутона, който се намира под "Volume" бутона.
    - Натиснете 7 и след това 3.
    - Натиснете бутона [STOP] (в горния - ляв ъгъл)
    - Пуснете бутона ON/OFF
    Сега функцията USB-Recording/ Pause Live TV (Timeshift) или "Записване на телевизия върху външен хард/памет", трябва да бъде управляема от вашето дистанционно.


    Къде мога да намеря лист със продукти, които няма да поддържат приложението на YouTube?
    Подобен лист можете да намерите на следният адрес:
    EU & CIS | Notice of termination of YouTube app on some old models | support | Panasonic


    Наличен ли е все още Skype на телевизорите Панасоник?
    От Microsoft съобщиха, че Скайп за телевизори повече няма да има. Въпреки това, можете да ползвате за сега Skype на някои телевизори с по-стари версии на фърмуер, както и на Blu-ray рекордери/плейъри/домашно кино.
    От Юли, Microsoft съобщават за Skype, че:
    - Skype няма да приема нови абонати/потребители;
    - Промяна на имената на дадените телевизори или устройства, няма да бъде налично повече;
    - При продукти, които все още имат скайп, качеството му може да е влошено и ползването на скайп да създава проблеми със уреда.
    Относно ползване на Skype за в бъдеще на нашите уреди/телевизори, за сега единствения вариант остава, ако свържете вашия компютър/лаптоп към телевизор и го ползвате като дисплей, а програмата да си е от компютъра. За повече информациа относно Skype, можете да посетите:
    https://support.skype.com/en/faq/FA3...-for-tv&s=ecym


    Защо не мога повече да използвам Facebook на моя телевизор?
    От Фейсбук(Facebook) са решили да станат API v.2.0. С тази нова версия, Фейсбук също промениха някои правила,заради това информацията на потребители и техни приятели, не може да бъде споделяно чрез тяхната база данни. С тези нови правила и ограничения, апликацията не може да бъде поддържана, поради загубата на най-завладяващи функции.


    Възможно ли е да се гледа 4K HDR съдържание на Телевизор, който не поддържа HDR(High Dynamic Range)?
    Отговорът е - не.
    Ако използвате блу-рей плейър, който е свързан към ТВ който не поддържа HDR, този плейър предава стандартен SDR сигнал, вместо HDR.


    От къде мога да изтегля Panasonic Streaming приложението на моя iPad? Търсех го в App Store магазина, но не можах да го намеря.
    За да намерите и изтеглите това приложение, ще трябва да промените настройката за филтриране в приложениет. На горната страна от ляво, имате 2 възможности: iPad само или само iPhone. Моля, изберете "само iPhone".
    Music Streaming (for Android) | Application | Audio | Digital AV | Consumer Support | Support | Panasonic Global


    Защо моя компютър със операционна система Windows XP, ме пита да ре-форматирам моята SDXC карта-памет?
    Карти памет и други видове памети, които са SDXC(най-новият вид система за памети), са форматирани със exFAT файлова система. Тази система се поддържа единствено от Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista SP1(или по-нови) и Windows XP SP2/SP3 с Hotflix KB955704. Без Hotflix KB955704, Windows XP, в повечето случаи ще има проблеми с четенето или форматирането на карти памет и други, които са вече форматирани под exFAT файлова система. Ако желаете да си инсталирате Hotflix, кликнете на следния линк и изберете „download”:
    https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/down....aspx?id=25026
    - Натиснете „Run” за стартиране на инсталацията
    - Или натиснете „Save” за запазване на вашия компютър и инсталиране по-късно.
    След инсталация, Ви молим да рестартирате компютъра и да пробвате да прочетете отново SDXC картата.


    Мойте 3Д очила презареждащи ли са?
    Ние имаме 3 вида 3Д очила:
    Пасивни, Активни презареждащи и Активни които са без възможност за презареждане.
    Пасивните няма батерия и няма нужда да се зареждат, Активните 3Д очила които имат USB кабел в комплекта могат да се презареждат, ако Вие нямате този кабел, то това означава, че Вашите очила не могат да бъдат презаредени.


    Мога ли да променя записващият режим на моят уред, след като съм задал да записва от моят Guide?
    За съжаление може да промените записващият режим само ако изберете AV1, AV2, AV3 или AV4 от "Канал" при запис.


    Имате ли проблеми със звука на вашият чисто нов телевизор?
    Ако устройството Ви е свързано чрез HDMI, моля опитайте следните настройки: За 2015 и 2016г. Модели, моля извършете следните настройки: [Menu]-[Setup]-[HDMI Auto settings]. Изберете HDMI порта, който използвате за използване на канали и променете стандартно избрания режим. За 2014/2015 и 2016 година [Menu]-[Setup]-[Hdmi HDCP settings] и изберете опцията 1.4


    Еквилайзера в менюто липсва или не ми е активен.
    Еквилайзера е активен когато е избран "Режим на звука" - "Потребителски".
    При избор от VIERA Link менюто на външна аудио система - изборът на аудио настройки е орязан.


    Телевизора не възпроизвежда HDR от моят Ultra HD BD плейър.
    Ако видите съобщение относно HDR проблем със съвместимостта, докато се възпроизвежда Ultra HD Blu-ray диск, моля проверете настройките на вашият ТВ, както следва:
    Примерно съобщение: „Този плейър не е свързан към HDR съвместим телевизор”.
    Моля проверете HDMI input-а, където е свързан вашият плейър (HDMI1, HDMI2,…)и:
    1) Ако използвате Панасоник телевизор съвместим със 4К и HDR, моля проверете следните настройки на вашият ТВ: - „Меню”, „Настройки”, „HDMI HDR Настройки” , изберете HDMI input, в който вашият плейър е включен и изберете „On/включено”
    2) Ако ползвате телевизор, който не е Панасоник, но пак е съвместим с 4К и HDR , моля следвайте инструкциите за употреба на вашияте телевизор.
    3) Когато от плейъра използвате диск със HDR съдържание, но телевизорът ви не е съвместим със HDR, то изображението ще се възпроизвежда автоматично в SDR, дори и съобщението(за което споменахме по-горе) да се появи.


    Защо цветовете на екрана са лоши/странни, като използвам плейър, рекордер?
    За някои по-стари рекордери, когато има връзка чрез SCART кабел, се появява подобен проблем с картината(черно-бяла или розова).
    В такъв случай, нещата, които може да направите са:
    - От дистанционното на рекордера натиснете бутона за функциите и изберете [Others] → [Setup] → [Connection] → AV1 Output
    Тук ще намерите следните опции: Video / S Video / RGB1 / RGB2
    Променете вида, в зависимост от възможността на телевизора Ви.
    Ако проблемът не се реши, Ви молим да пробвате друг SCART кабел.


    Кои модели телевизори от 2015 ще поддържат HDR след ъпдейт?
    За моделите CX800/CR850* ще е възможно да се излъчват съдържания с HDR, доставени през HDMI кабел, но има 3 стъпки, които трябва да бъдат направени.
    *Не е възможно за 40”-инчови модели
    1. Ъпгрейднете вашият телевизор с най-новия фърмуеър. Ако вашият телевизор е свързан с интернет, е възможно автоматично, той сам, да си свали тези ъпдейти.
    2. Ъпгрейднете „Video/imaging” фърмуеър на вашия телевизор, посредством USB стик.
    3. Променете „HDMI HDR” настройките.
    За да свалите фърмуеър-а, моля кликнете на следния линк:
    http://tda.panasonic-europe-service....ang=en&fmt=zip
    Името на файла за сваляне е U15_CX800_HDR_Contents.zip . Който е съвместим със CX800 и CR 850 сериите. Можете да отворите файла със следните програми:
    WinZip, WinRAR или IzArc. В папката може да намерите още 2 файла 153_3228_N025.zip and GC15_E030002.zip
    Моля проверете текущата версия на софтуера на вашия телевизор:
    Menu – Help – System Information
    Ако първите 4 цифри на версията на софтуера са по-високи от 3228, моля продължете със стъпка 2.
    1. Ъпдейта на фърмуер-а може да бъде направен чрез конвенционалната процедура. Това ще бъде изискано автоматично от вашия телевизор, ако е свързан към интернет.
    Ако вашия модел не е свързан към интернет, моля следвайте следните стъпки:
    1.2 Двойно кликване на сваления файл P153_3228_N025.zip
    1.3 Преместете или копирайте файла: SDDL.SEC, който е във .zip , някъде във вашият компютър.
    1.4 Свържете флашка във някой от вашите USB слотове на вашия компютър.
    1.5 Копирайте файла (не папката) в първата или най-горната папка в йерархията. Не поставяйте в отделна папка файла SDD.SEC .
    1.6 Включете телевизора
    1.7 Вкарайте флашката, която подготвихте в стъпка 1.4, във вашия телевизор. След което следвайте инструкциите на вашия телевизор.
    1.8 Натиснете "ОК" бутона да започнете свалянето на файла
    1.9 Потвърдете, че искате да започнете свалянето
    2. Вторият ъпдейт може да се направи само ръчно със флашка. Това означава, че вашия телевизор не може да извърши този ъпдейт автоматично, дори и да е свързан към интернет. Нужният ъпдейт е: GC15_E030002.zip, който вече сте свалили. Следните инструкции са нужни, за да упгрейднете вашият Video/imaging фърмуеър.
    2.2 Двойно кликване на сваления файл P153_3228_N025.zip
    2.3 Преместете или копирайте файла: SDDL.SEC, който е във .zip , някъде във вашият компютър.
    2.4 Свържете флашка във някой от вашите USB слотове на вашия компютър.
    2.5 Копирайте файла (не папката) в първата или най-горната папка в йерархията. Не поставяйте в отделна папка файла SDD.SEC .
    2.6 Включете телевизора
    2.7 Вкарайте флашката, която подготвихте в стъпка 1.4, във вашия телевизор. След което следвайте инструкциите на вашия телевизор.
    2.8 Натиснете "ОК" бутона да започнете свалянето на файла
    2.9 Потвърдете, че искате да започнете свалянето. Моля изчакайте докате свалянето завърши.
    Когато ъпдейта е готов, ще видите следното съобщение:
    (1) Remove the USB flash memory from TV. (извадете флашката от телевизора)
    (2) Turn the TV off at the main power switch.(изключете телевизора от основния бутон за изключване. *не от дистанционното )
    (3) Turn TV back on at the main power switch.( Включете отново телевизора от основния бутон за включване)
    3. Промяна на HDMI HDR настройките
    3.1 натиснете AV за избор на HDMI вход
    3.2 Натиснете [Menu] бутона, за влизане в главното меню.
    3.3 Изберете "Setup" в главното меню
    3.4 Изберете "HDMI HDR Setting" и натиснете ОК.
    3.5 Изберете HDMI input, който е свързан към HDR у-вото и натиснете ОК.
    3.6 Изберете "On" и натиснете ОК
    3.7 Натиснете [EXIT] за връщане към картината


    Какво е „Miracast” и какво е „Mirroring”(Огледален образ)?
    Miracast е името на технологията, но някои производители дават различно име на тази функция. Приложението е налично на Panasonic Viera телевизорите и Blu-ray плейърите от 2013 г. И е още познато като „Mirroring”. Компютри с Windows 8.1 и телефони с Windows Phone 8.1, могат да подават сигнал на Miracast устройства. Телефони и таблети с Android 4.2 нагоре, могат също да се визуализират/подават сигнал на Miracast устройства. Amazon`s Fire OS е вградена в Android , затова тя също поддържа Miracast.
    Miracast представлява безжична технология, която компютърът може да използва за прожектиране на изображението от екрана на компютъра към телевизори, проектори и мултимедийни плейъри за поточно предаване, които също поддържат Miracast.
    Стандартът на Wi-Fi Direct позволява на две устройства да формират директна Wi-Fi връзка помежду си. Тази връзка им позволява да се свързват помежду си, без необходимостта от безжичен рутер като посредник. На практика, това означава, че Miracast не разчита на вашата домашна мрежа, не се нуждае от достъп до Wi-Fi. Miracast устройствата създават своя собствена "мрежа" и свободно преминаване на данните през нея. Самата връзка е създадена чрез WPS и е обезпечена с WPA2.
    Miracast използва H.264 за видео предаване, което означава ефективна компресия и прилично Full HD качество на картината. Освен това, Miracast поддържа Digital Rights Management (DRM), което означава, че услуги като iPlayer и YouTube могат да бъдат предавани към телевизора. Недостатъкът на Miracast е, че дисплеят на таблета или смартфонът ви ще трябва да работи през цялото време, което не е добре за батерията.
    Ако искате да проверите дали вашето устройство е Miracast съвместимо, можете да проверите уебсайта на Wi-Fi Alliance.
    Product Finder | Wi-Fi Alliance


    Какво е MHL?
    MHL® – Expand Your World
    MHL е нещо като HDMI – нов стандарт, който прави възможна връзката между телевизора и мобилния ни телефон. Връзката между телевизора и телефона става чрез специален MHL кабел. Този кабел доставя видео резолюция от 1080р, както и възможност да управляваме телефона си чрез дистанционното на телевизора. Дори телевизорът ни да няма MHL вход, обаче, само срещу $15 можем да се сдобием с адаптер, който осъществява връзка между HDMI входа и MHL кабела.
    Вероятно най-очевидната употреба на MHL кабел би била това да гледате видеоклипове от смартфона си на по-голям екран.
    Това значи че може да гледате всичко което сте заснели или да използвате приложения като Netflix, което реално превръща смартфона ви в домашна система за забавление. Тъй като MHL просто копира дисплея на вашия смартфон, абсолютно всички приложения са съвместими.
    Има обаче още доста начини да използвате MHL. Например, в комбинация с подходящ джойстик, можете да играете игрите от смартфона си на телевизор или проектор, което реално превръща MHL устройството ви в игрална конзола. Понеже връзката не е безжична, лаг не съществува.
    Можете да разглеждате снимки, или дори да свържете Bluetooth мишка и клавиатура и да превърнете смартфона си в настолен компютър.
    Качествата на MHL се изявяват още повече ако пътувате често. Просто вземете вашия MHL кабел и няколко допълнителни аксесоара, като джойстик например, и превърнете хотелската си стая в гейминг зала или киносалон.
    И това са само няколко примера. Ако имате инсталирана система в колата, можете да пуснете приложението за навигация директно на дисплея на таблото.
    Технологията се развива постоянно. Версиите 1 и 2 поддържат 1080p некомпресирано HD видео и 8 канален звук. MHL 3.0 поддържа 4K видео, 7.1 канален съраунд звук с Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD Master Audio, подръжка на повече от 1 дисплей, както и съвместимост с MHL 1 и 2. Поддържа се и RCP (Remote Control Protocol), който позволява на TV дистанционно да управлява смартфон чрез стандартни бутони като Stop, Play, Rewind, Pause и Enter.


    Как да заставя телевизора с включването да преминава не в ТВ режим а в AV режим? Как да изменя източника на сигнал при включване. Например сигнал по HDMI вместо TV-ефир ?
    За това в телевизора съществува настройка в така нареченият режим "Хотел", който не е описан в инструкцията на ползвателя. С негова помощ може да се застави нужният ви вход първи след включване. От там можете да настроите кой вход да се пуска по подразбиране, с колко усилване и така нататък. Това не е Сервизно меню, просто скрито такова.
    Натискаме бутона за превключване на каналите "-/V" на ПРЕДНИЯ ПАНЕЛ и без да го пускаме, три пъти натискаме "AV" на ДУ, и попадаме в меню Hotel Mode, където можем да изберем нужният видео вход, който да бъде избран от телевизора автоматически, при всяко следващо включване.
    Ценното е, че позволява при включване на телевизора, да задейства нужният ви видео вход. Работата е в това, че в дадената серия телевизори, ако сте гледали програма от който и да е видео вход, при изключване-включване на ТВ, тази настройка не се запомня. И той включва с първият ефирен канал. Полезно за тези, които ще използват ТВ основно като монитор.
    Влизане в хотелското меню: (within 2 second).
    [TV] : + [REMOTE] : TV/AV (3 times)
    Натискате и задържате бутона v/- /Vol. “Down”/на телевизора и натиснете три пъти бутона "TV\AV" (DVD) на дистанционното.
    Hotel Mode : ON
    Initial INPUT: HDMI1 или там на който искате да включва при старта.


    Как да настроя телевизора така ,че когато включа сателита/DVD,Blu-ray/, да се пуска автоматично и телевизора ?
    Трябва да влезете в HOTEL MODE. Натиснeте "-/V" на телевизора и без да го пускате натиснете три пъти AV на дистанционното, след като влезете, си изберете на кой вход да ви тръгва телевизора.


    Eкрана станa черен и не иска да изкара повече картина! Включва се, но стои на Stand By и като се включи от дистанционното датчика отчита, но няма картина.
    Просто сте включили на АV режим. Натиснете бутон TV на дистанционното.


    При изключване на телевизора след някакво време се чува прещракване/звук на реле/. Когато се включи телевизора сутринта отново - липсват част от каналите.
    Включена е функцията за автоматично опресняване на списъка с програми(в менюто може да зададете час, кога да става това).
    Меню->Настройки->системно меню->Системна актуализация->Автоматично търсене в режим готовност - го давате на "изключено"...и това е.


    Изображението подавано от компютър, ми излиза извън границите на екрана ?
    Трябва да изключите режим 16:9 сканиране /OverScan -Off/
    Отивате в Настройки -> Други настройки -> 16:9 сканиране -> Изкл. (Setup->Other Settings-> 16:9 Overscan -> OFF)


    Свързал съм моят Ultra HD телевизор ,като монитор към моето PC, но не мога да настроя разделителната способност (резолюцията) на Ultra HD.
    Когато свързвате Ultra HD телевизор към компютър, чрез HDMI кабел, тогава максималната резолюция, на която телевизора може да работи е 3840х2160. Но имайте в предвид, че това зависи също така от сигнала,който се подава (видео картата). Ако видео картата не поддържа сигнал с такава голяма резолюция, то няма как да подаде такава, а телевизора в случая зависи от това какъв сигнал ще му се подаде като входящ.


    Какво е 1080 pure direct ?
    "Включва поддръжка на цифров сигнал във формат 4:4:4. Използва се само с източник на сигнал 4:4:4 - тоест засега само сигнал от PC.
    Забележка: тази функция е възможна само за HDMI вход 1080р. Не работи, когато отсътства сигнал, при входен сигнал YCbCr 4:2:2 и в режим 3D."
    The 1,080p Pure Direct function transmits and outputs high-quality YUV 4:4:4 30-bit video signals directly to the TV. This reproduces colors that are highly faithful to the original.
    Изводът се набива сам - в сегашните условия - безполезна, при отсъстствие на такова съдържание. При Блу-Рей и всичкото останало видео - просто не работи - все едно, че е изключена.
    Отговор с цитат Отговор с цитат
  6. kod
    kod е на линия
    Administrator Аватара на kod
    Тук е от
    Jul 2000
    Живее в
    София
    Мнения
    8,411
    Изпрати съобщение чрез ICQ до kod Изпрати съобщение чрез Skype ™ до kod
    Днес14:55 #5

    Отговор: Panasonic телевизори 2019

    Честита нова 2019 година.
    Отговор с цитат Отговор с цитат
    Днес15:15 #6

    Отговор: Panasonic телевизори 2019

    За много години!

    Аз имам една забележка (още миналата година мислех да я пиша) - може ли снимката в главата на темата да не е точно на тоя турски "Панасоник" дето само лепенката е Панасоник, а примерно на на някой от еталонните им модели ?
    Дет се вика да мяза на Панасоник
